OT81: Open Djed

This is the bi-weekly visible open thread. Post about anything you want, ask random questions, whatever. You can also talk at the SSC subreddit, the SSC Discord server, or the Cafe Chesscourt forum. Also:
1. There’s now a Meetup tab on the top of the blog, with a list of times and places for all of the in-person SSC meetups going on around the world. Take a look – and if you’re a meetup organizer, make sure the times and places for your meetups are up to date.
2. Highlighting some good comments from the Griggs vs. Duke thread: Mark Anderson on various things including international hiring norms, Walter on other regulatory issues promoting credentiolocracy, and Sebastian on the way legal cases work. And Robert VerBruggen links this paper on the broader effects of disparate impact laws. Also, Eliezer Yudkowsky on Facebook about the way that minimum wage laws help enforce credentiolocracy.
3. Other good comments: Larry Kestenbaum (himself an elected official) on why (contra a Current Affairs article I linked) it makes sense for the Democrats not to concentrate on Georgia (and some further clarification).
4. Thanks to everyone who emailed Katja about rationalist housing in Berkeley. You should have heard back about various house-viewing options; if not, try sending her a reminder. There are always new houses opening up nearby (including one I’m trying to rent) so it’s not too late to get your name on the waiting list if you’re interested.
Requesting advice.
My parents were sufficiently emotionally abusive thanks to prejudice against me on the grounds of autism that I went no contact with them. I don’t know if they are narcissistic, but they have persistently acted as internet portrayals of narcissistic parents do. I made it very clear at the time that my goal was to be independent. However, my parents have:
(a) Failed to transfer my rent bill from myself to them despite repeated demands from me for them to do so (indirectly via others) due to incompetence. Because of my lack of organisational skills and believing my parent’s lies several times in a row, I have failed at financial independence and now owe them several thousand dollars. I also have lost over $300 in expenses, factoring for lost work hours (I am paid by the hour), trying to sort out the matter myself.
(b) “Forgot” about transferring my gym bill, so now I owe them several thousand more dollars. They lied that I only owed them $700, because although they know perfectly well that I went no contact with them and lost my ties with all my friends and family because I wanted to be independent and an adult that badly they were either too lazy to check properly or so patronizing they thought it for my own good.
(c) Despite my express desire to handle things on my own, I have reason to believe that have been meddling with the body I rent my flat from to stop me being kicked out- behind my back, and not only without my consent but against my express wishes.
Having a problem with this might sound whiny to many. And I don’t dispute that in many ways I am emotionally immature. But an important part of emotional maturity is (a) Being financially independent and (b) Taking the consequences of my actions. My parents and I were severely psychologically codependent, and I was growing up to be nothing more than a pathetic manchild. I had tried for six years to get my parents to change, and they still sabotaged my attempts to learn to drive, refused to take responsibility for a single mistake, and regularly demeaned and insulted me. They do not give two s__ts about my preferences.
I need help.
What do you mean by “I now owe them several thousand dollars”. You mean they paid for things on your behalf to that value, and you feel obliged to pay them back? Or that they are in some way actually trying to retrieve that money from you?
If the former, and the debt is purely in your own sense of obligation, I think my advice would be to accept that they’ve done you some favours up til now and aim for financial independence, as best you can, going forwards. Is that achieveable/realistic?
Your parents having helped out where you were struggling isn’t really that big a deal–that’s kind of what parents do. I say this as someone who used to, like you, hate feeling like I wasn’t independent to the extent that I would try to resist financial help from my parents (even when I needed it). But I’ve since become less scrupulous about it. I don’t think the belief was doing me any favours. If I could explain what’s changed then I would, but I’m not sure I can summarise it.
Clarification needed. Do you owe your parents, or the landlord? If the former, please explain what sort of financial arrangement you have with your family, because AFAIK, descendants explicitly owing their ancestors money is not a typical situation.
Why are you transferring the bill from yourself to your parents, whom you want to be independent from? Makes little sense to me.
Your parents are either directly undermining your efforts, or are so forgetful to be completely unreliable. In both cases, I would attempt to not rely on them doing anything in particular that you need done. Deal with your own shit. If you can’t deal with things like paying your bills, you have no business living on your own, really.
This would be… normal parent behaviour. They’re trying to help you to succeed, despite what may seem to be great ingratitude on your part, and they are at least trying to hide their meddling, which shows consideration of your wishes (if not compliance with them). They might have surmised that you need some “training wheels” time, and I’m not sure I would reach a different conclusion if I were them.
How old are you, again?
I think they do give a crap about it, but they disagree that you’re competent to do what you say you want to do. Again, not sure if I would disagree.
General advice: ASAP find someone who pulled off what you are doing, and request mentoring and/or start copying everything they do.
Regarding the particular problems you face, I would advise either getting organized, or hiring an accountant (there probably are firms that do by-the-hour services to small customers) to pay your bills on time and such. Probably less of an expense that getting kicked out of your home and being slapped with late fees.
Remember: Being independent is not about being isolated. It’s simply being able to deal with crap that life throws at you, including by delegating to others.
BTW, “financial independence” means being able not to work for a living and still pay your upkeep, indefinitely, regardless of people’s (employers’, spouses’, governments’, etc) opinions of you. It doesn’t mean simply living by yourself and having a job.
I’m having a hard time reconciling the certainty people express over anthropogenic global warming with what we know about Earth’s climatology over the last billion years.
I mean, if climate change is really happening, it seems to me that it would be because that’s just what the Earth does. Radical changes in climate had been happening for eons before the appearance of the first hominids, so why the absolute conviction that humans are to blame for this one? It seems that it’s the expectation of long-term climatological stability that’s erroneous here.
The extreme politicization of the issue doesn’t help, and I’ll admit that I’m not immune. The view that AGW is a replacement religion for those who can’t go without has its merits, in my opinion, what with what looks an awful lot like Original Sin, Fall, Redemption and heretical outgroups. The claims of “It’s Science!” don’t hold much water as unpalatable scientific results are usually fought tooth and nail.
It’s troubling to me because this is the only issue where I doubt the scientific consensus, though I cut myself some slack by choosing to believe that climatology isn’t exactly a hard science.
Edit: And the fact that Trump picked the anti-AGW side reduces the possibility of unbiased, clearheaded research to about zero.
Astronomy isn’t exactly a hard science either (no controlled, reproducible experiments!), yet there isn’t a large movement of people dedicated to prove that black holes are an hoax and NASA is a money-harvesting scam.
From what I understand:
1) It is undeniable that climate is warming up.
2) According to models of past climate evolution, it shouldn’t be doing so at this point of time, and certainly not at that speed.
3) The only major difference we can work out between before and after the period of warming is humans starting to massively pump out CO2 in the atmosphere.
4) We have a clear and simple explanatory mechanism of how CO2 would cause climate to warm up.
There may be a better explanation, but none of the climate-sceptics seem willing or able to provide it — solar activity has not changed during the last 40 years, and Earth axial tilt shifts should be pushing the climate toward *cooler* trends.
The comparison to Astronomy is surprisingly apt, but not in the way you mean. First, there are is a movement of people who think that, to some degree, NASA is a money harvesting scam and the achievements of the space program were faked for cold-war reasons. It’s a fringe movement because very few people are using astronomy as a way to justify forcing the majority of the population to change the way it lives.
I’m generally sympathetic to the scientific consensus, but “this new evidence suggests that we’re all doomed unless everyone drops what they were doing and starts working on remaking the world in the ways I wanted all along” screams bullshit to me. Start replacing coal plants with nuclear plants and I will absolutely sit up and take notice, but as long as the solution to climate change is to do exactly what environmentalists wanted before they heard of climate change, I will continue to take their predictions of doom with a healthy mountain of rock salt.
I think the “replace coal with wind” faction is bigger simply because they’re the political group that has been more likely to care. If a scientific consensus emerged which seemed to support one groups long term goals, then you’d expect that group to rally behind it right? Hypothetically, let’s say a consensus emerged that the earth was dangerously bloated with coal, then you’d expect coal supporters to incorporate that consensus into their political dialouge. It would be evidence based reasoning, it should be seen as a good thing. To dispute the evidence based on the political group that picked it up would be absurd.
The key point is the separation of the ideas conception and it’s subsequent politicalisation. Climatologists don’t seem so politically motivated to conspire to produce fraudulent evidence, and it seems that even companies such as ExxonMobil knew about global warming through independent early research.
So the reason we see more “replace coal with wind” than “replace coal with nuclear” is simply because the issue mattered more to the wind people so they picked it up and ran with it. Other than that, nuclear has a lot of problems of its own so maybe a more feasible comparison would be “replace coal with clean coal” or “replace coal with gas”. Both of those aren’t perfect to an environmentalist but they are movement we’ve actually seen.
There also isn’t an organized movement demanding that the existence of black holes means the government has to adopt massive, controversial political and economic changes that just happen to coincide with what that movement was demanding before anyone had heard of black holes.
“The view that AGW is a replacement religion for those who can’t go without has its merits, in my opinion, what with what looks an awful lot like Original Sin, Fall, Redemption and heretical outgroups.”
See http://slatestarcodex.com/2015/03/25/is-everything-a-religion/
Yes, I’m aware that “my political opponents are irrationally trying to substitute their former religion” is a regular accusation, but it seems to me to apply to some things more aptly than others. I’m saying this as an atheist, BTW.
The fact that the population most strident about AGW are descended from the population that formalized the concept of Original Sin, and are renowned in psychology for being a guilt-based culture rather than a shame-based one, well it raises all manner of red flags for me.
What is your proposed mechanism by which the language used, and emotions felt, by people looking at evidence of climate change causes the atmospheric temperature to change in the ways their models predict?
Is it some quantum woo thing? Seems pretty powerful, if it can melt glaciers. If it is a religion, then it seems likely to be a true one: it has working miracles.
Alternatively, you could take the position that the fact the US military was at one time worshiped by cargo cults as not being particularly strong evidence that the US military does not exist.
Well a study published last year in Nature found no difference in rainfall patterns between the 20th Century and the pre-industrtial era:
http://www.theaustralian.com.au/national-affairs/climate/climate-model-predictions-on-rain-and-drought-wrong-says-study/news-story/2facdf4b28e1df599974e9c1bda0f18f
That certainly wasn’t in the predictive models, so perhaps they aren’t as miraculous as you believe.
As an aside, despite this study being published in the most prestigious science journal on the planet, it received barely any coverage. An oversight, I’m sure.
@OptimalSolver So first of all, because the link you provided is behind a paywall, I’ll go ahead and assume you’re talking about the 2016 paper from Fredrik Charpentier Ljungqvist (and others).
With all due respect, it does seem to be a bit disingenuous to present a paper that itself talks about a lack of “hydroclimate response to higher temperatures” as an argument against anthropogenic global warming. The paper itself is predicated on the idea that the climate is, in fact, getting much warmer. In fact, in another 2010 paper,
(http://agbjarn.blog.is/users/fa/agbjarn/files/ljungquist-temp-reconstruction-2000-years.pdf), the same author does a novel temperature reconstruction over the past two millennia, and it agrees well with other models. Furthermore, as the author states, ” Since AD 1990, though, average
temperatures in the extra-tropical Northern
Hemisphere exceed those of any other warm decades
the last two millennia, even the peak of the
Medieval Warm Period, if we look at the instrumental
temperature data spliced to the proxy reconstruction”.
Finally, the paper itself is presented as a refinement of hydroclimate models, not as a particularly revolutionary shift in the field. As a result, I wouldn’t naively expect it to get any more (popular media) coverage than it did. Most papers don’t even get the recognition of being in nature (which is, as pointed out, quite prestigious).
LOL it seems that mathematics is also a religion. It has its priests (mathematicians), virtues (using inductive reasoning and writing good proofs), sins (writing non-rigid proofs or wrong proofs), heroes (famous mathematicians such as Paul Erdos, Alexander Grothendieck and Terrence Tao) and rituals (taking math courses, reading math books and papers, writing math papers, giving research talks, publishing). If you perform the rituals and have the virtues you are probably going to get tenure and become math professors, the High Priests of mathematics.
When I was a TA for a beginning formal math course it seems like I was an Apprentice Priest of Mathematics preaching and introducing new recruits into our ranks. Many Apprentice Priests desire to become High Priests. It’s hard but I’m still working towards that goal by performing rituals.
My layman understanding is that the absolute change is not unusual/problematic so much as the speed of the transition; 100 years is very quick as far as significant geological/environmental events go.
Take sea level. If the earth at the start of the 20th century just happened to have a two meter higher sea level, all else being equal, our coastal cities would just be a few miles more inland. If the sea level rose two meters over a thousand years, we’d gradually shift new construction projects inland as old buildings naturally depreciated. But if the sea level rose 2 meters over the course of 100 years, that’s a lot of coastal real estate around the world that a. will still be in use b. is gonna get flooded.
Similar idea for wildlife. The coral in our alternate universe would probably just have their temperature stress baseline a bit higher than in ours. If the water temperature gets hotter over a couple thousand years, that’s probably enough time for evolution to do its thing and favor coral with a slightly higher temperature stress baseline. If the water temperature gets hotter in 100 years… yeah those coral are likely screwed.
Most people that believe in evolution (or any complex enough science) believe in it in a religious way too, and couldn’t tell you the first thing about whether they believed in the mechanism of say, punctuated equilibrium vs. phyletic gradualism. That’s just how the average person that doesn’t work on science for a living is gonna use it, as a signifier of “I am one of the smart ones rejecting the anti-scientific types/my parents growing up/I teacher I didn’t like (etc.)” Spend 5 minutes smoking cannabis with college kids and you will see how many people believe in quantum mechanics for extremely tenuous and mystical reasons…
But none of the politics or misguided understanding of the hoi polloi changes a single thing about the actual science being done by the scientists, where the predictions have been confirmed against the skeptics in basically every case so far. We don’t know about the long-term predictions, but we can look at the short-term ones starting from around 1990 and what they said about today, and see that the root of the climate science we have today does have predictive power and is thus confirmed as scientific. Regardless of how “hard” climatology may or may not be, it’s record is clearly better than climate skepticism, which is obviously traceable to carbon extraction interests or the influence of their propaganda in every case.
We don’t know about the long-term predictions, but we can look at the short-term ones starting from around 1990
Arrhenius’ 1896 first calculation of global warming from human emissions of CO2 was quite correct. Serious concerns had reached the level of presidential advisor
half a century ago: “Dr. Donald F. Hornig, a science advisor to President Lyndon B. Johnson, warned the 1968 Annual Convention of the Edison Electric Institute [ … ] ‘Such a change in the carbon dioxide level might, therefore, produce major consequences on the climate – possibly even triggering catastrophic effects such as have occurred from time to time in the past.’ ” In ’68 it was a more careful “might” that is now somewhere like a 99.99% certainty.
This is probably very convincing to those who don’t know of the big concern about global cooling in the 70s.
The ‘big concern’ was mostly outside scientific debate.
Wikipedia, first paragraph (emphasis mine): “This hypothesis had little support in the scientific community, but gained temporary popular attention due to a combination of a slight downward trend of temperatures from the 1940s to the early 1970s and press reports that did not accurately reflect the full scope of the scientific climate literature, which showed a larger and faster-growing body of literature projecting future warming due to greenhouse gas emissions.”
EDIT: see also
That’s because mere atheism can not make irrational people rational. Secularization simply created secular irrational people out of Judeo-Christian irrational people. Rationality hasn’t improved at all.
>Judeo-Christian
Triggered.
I hope I’m not so methodistical as to complain about other people’s alternate rationalities, which bring them pleasure and cause me no pain; indeed provide me with amusement and them with ways to evolve theories I’d never think of.
They only cause you no pain because they don’t have the legally sanctified institutional power to. It’s apparently much easier to rack your opponents into agreeing with you than debating them.
if climate change is really happening, it seems to me that it would be because that’s just what the Earth does
So what? That means homo sapiens cannot do it, too? The more important questions are: a) can we mitigate the warming?, and b) how do we deal with the consequences?
It’s a first that 7.x gigapeople, massively interdependent economically, highly connected informationally, and mobile to an unprecedented degree are facing huge shifts in economy, habitability, geopolitical power, etc.. It is simply irrelevant to us now if Mama Earth had been moody before we popped into existence.
…so why the absolute conviction that humans are to blame for this one?
You cold start to google summaries of the reports by the overwhelming majority of the best minds in the field. (Scott had a piece about that majority, IIRC.)
Asking to be evangelized here without learning about this particular science and the general social/structural institutions of science will not really convince you. You will need a general impression of how scientific results are gathered from data, criticed, refined, tested, etc. to estimate for yourself how much credit you give a claim. Sorry for the harshness, but science is not a “believe me”-charisma wrestling.
And the fact that Trump picked the anti-AGW side reduces the possibility of unbiased, clearheaded research to about zero.
Could it be that instead of “research” you meant to say “discussions of results and actions to be taken”?
This isn’t a binary question — there are many possible degrees between “we’re all going to die” and “it’s all a hoax.” You might want to check out the “lukewarmist” position on AGW. Climate scientist Judith Curry’s blog is one place to start. And note, by the way, that the IPCC’s estimates for global warming fall far short of the existential catastrophe that many alarmists tout.
I don’t think anyone has said it yet, but you seem to have the history of this thing wrong.
AFAIK, scientists noticed that increasing CO2 increases the retention of heat in atmospheric gas in attempting to explain prior ice ages. CO2 was also noted to be a by-product of burning fuel, and that running fossil fuels should increase atmospheric CO2. Predictions were made over 100 years ago about the potential for AGW and scientific study proceeded as it normally does, finding both confirmation of the hypothesis, and gaps in it.
Well then.
There is extremely high confidence, through both proxy records and models, that the speed of the CO2 spike in the last 150 years is unprecedented in our natural history. There is considerable natural flux in CO2 levels and they have gone higher or lower in the past. But these natural changes in the carbon cycle’s equilibria take place on the scale of hundreds of thousands of years.
CO2’s radiative absorption is even more bedrock-hard science, having been conclusively established long before even Arrhenius’ first attempt at a general circulation model. You will find no informed scientist who thinks this will have zero impact on our climate and ecosystems. We are, as Elon Musk has pointed out, running a large uncontrolled experiment on the global effects of rapid CO2 elevation. Many of the effects will be subtle, more will be unpredictable, but a rise in atmospheric temperature is the stuff of Physics 101.
(If your rejoinder to this is to mutter something about water vapor, as though scientists are all just choosing to ignore it for whatever reason, you are on level zero of the debate and need to start pinballing back and forth a few times absorbing more criticisms and counter-criticisms before forming an opinion. Climatology is, surprisingly, kind of difficult!)
That’s why the sophisticated skeptics do not dispute “anthropogenic global warming” as a proposition, instead pointing out that “catastrophic” is an unstated component of the common position and disputing that. They argue the extent of the climactic changes, or that the net benefits are undercounted, or that adaptation later (when the effects will be worse but our technology may be better) makes more sense than mitigation now.
Relevant xkcd.
If you can’t assess the science itself and have a hard time figuring out how unanimous the scientific consensus is, it might help if you look on which side the money is.
Sure, environmentalist get donations and it’s certainly a major movement, but on the other side you basically have the biggest industries on this planet. The big money is overwhelmingly interested in arguing that there is no climate change, at least none caused by humans and I’m pretty sure that right now you could make very good money as a climate scientist, who comes up with good arguments against climate change.
To me that makes it a lot more likely that climate change deniers are talking out of their … might not be entirely honest.
From Eliezer’s facebook post:
The obvious example here (and somebody pointed that out in Eliezer’s facebook post) is Germany, which didn’t have a minimum wage until recently. And the difference doesn’t seem to be that Germany doesn’t have credentialism, but that the credentials are much more specific. There’s a state-supported vocational training system that trains people for a lot of jobs that would require university degrees in other countries (nurses, for example). Also your university degree is very specific for the jobs you can have. Getting a job as a programmer requires a CS degree, getting a job as an engineer requires an engineering degree, getting a job as a statistician requires a math degree, getting a job as a teacher requires a teaching degree and so on. Medical doctors don’t take some unrelated bachelor first but essentially immediately start with the equivalent of medical school. The degrees also don’t have a lot of unrelated classes like in the USA. If you study physics, you’ll have only physics and math and maybe a handful other science classes. University is seen as something that prepares you for a narrow range of specific jobs.
What do people mean when they say ‘Abstract objects exist’, and what’s a good argument for believing this claim? I found the corresponding SEP article unhelpful.
“These completely non-corporeal entities need to exist or my intricate worldview falls apart!”
See: mathematical and moral realism, Platonic idealism, etc.
I find SEP articles TL;DR. Even when I do manage to muddle through one, I find I’ve forgotten almost everything within a few days at most. Personally, slide notes are far more effective for learning a new field than large, dense texts, and I include textbooks under that. Superficial learning, maybe, but what’s the point of struggling with large texts if I’ll just forget everything anyway?
I guess I’d like a defense from someone with a more favourable view of it… But the tweet that led to me asking this ( https://twitter.com/1renist/status/891371324194598912 ) is certainly an example of what you’re referring to.
I don’t think moral realists describe ethics as “objects.” Two plus two may equal four without there existing any platonic twos or fours out there.
Well they certainly talk about them as things “out there” in objective reality that can be discovered, like gravity, rather than what they are, preferences of individual or groups of agents over world states.
And of course, these objective morals line up perfectly with the preferences of the realist. What I don’t see are moral realists saying “I personally feel that act x is completely abhorrent and repugnant, but on an objective level, I deduce that act x is actually Good.”
Try Michael Huemer on ethical intuitionism.
So how do you explain people changing their minds about moral issues? Or do you just eschew explanation in favour of drive-by ad hominems?
Abstract objects (like, say, universals) are called on to solve a number of problems in philosophy. One is the problem of referents: when we make a claim like “this ball is round” or “this ball is red” the ball clearly has a referent in the world, but we want the predicate like ’round’ or ‘red’ to refer to something too, because otherwise what is the claim really about? So, there is such a thing as roundness, or redness, and we’re appealing to what that is to ground our claims.
Another is the problem of commonality: we observe that two balls are round and red, and we might even say they’re round and red in the same way—maybe one has a greater diameter or some eccentricity, or the other is a slightly paler shade of red, but surely we still mean something when we say they’re round and red. Well, what then? Nothing other than that both balls ‘possess’ or ‘share in’ or ‘exemplify’ the very same roundess, or the very same redness.
Another is the problem of knowledge. We might be tempted to think our knowledge of the world is grounded in particular material things, like what I know about this ball: it’s round, it’s red, it’s sitting on my desk. But facts about a particular are bound to change: the ball could deflate, I could paint it blue, it might roll off the desk or cease to exist entirely. Since the same could be said for any particular thing, it seems our knowledge is radically contingent on how things are at the time we’re speaking, or the time we’re speaking of. But universals, we can see, don’t change. Painting the ball blue doesn’t change the nature of red, and deflating it doesn’t change the nature of roundness. Indeed, it seems we know what red is and what round is regardless of what we think we know about any particular round or red thing at any given time. But surely we need a referent for this knowledge, or it’s grounded in nothing after all. So, there is such a thing as redness, and such a thing as roundness.
None of this is to say that universals solve the problems raised, or don’t bring problems of their own, or that there aren’t other or better solutions for these problems. But these were and are regarded as serious problems worth solving, and universals were taken to have real explanatory power when they were proposed.
I understand that you’re trying to steelman universals, but still: I’ve never seen a good defense of this proposition, which sounds like a false dilemma right from the get-go. Anyone who tries to defend it starts off with some variant of “but surely” — a clear indication that they have no argument to speak of. But surely there must be a better defence out there ?
Thanks for actually trying to answer the question.
“Exist” is a risky word that appears to have a clear definition but doesn’t. What it means is context-dependent, and arguments like the ones you’re describing uses it as if it has a single well-defined meaning.
Ontologies are maps of reality, and as such they tend to not match their territory perfectly. A map is a model made of entities and their relationships, and as anyone who’s designed a database or programmed in an object-oriented language knows, there are different valid ways to model things and how you should do it depends on what you want to achieve.
(By that I don’t mean to say that all models are equally accurate. They aren’t.)
Now when you say “[entity] exists”, what you’re trying to say is that your map with [entity] in it should be considered valid (that’s how I read it).
It could have a stronger meaning as well, though. Even if the models we typically use are simplified and not 100% accurate, reality does exist and there must be some model, however intractable, that captures it as it really is – it’s entities and relationships are the ones in which the “source code of the universe” is actually written.
That an entity exists could in that sense be taken to mean that it’s a fundamental component of reality. I don’t know to what extent there still are philosophers who genuinely believe in idealism – that ideas and concepts are what reality is made of – but personally I consider that such a strange idea that I don’t really know where to start discussing it.
I guess that’s a common problem with something like your original question: when you get to saying that some abstract thing exists you’ve probably already gone past the point where the real philosophical disagreements lie.
How about a pragmatist take on such claims? “Xs exist” “The concept of ‘X’ is useful for understanding and navigating the world.”
I’m afraid I’m not sure how the statement in question could be made any simpler.
That fact that it’s possible for two or more things to share the same property.
I’m not conceived it makes sense to think of things sharing properties beyond us simply declaring that they do. For instance, ‘redness’ seems to be often suggested as a property that things share, but there’s no reason that two objects that you and I might agree on as ‘red’ might not be thought of as having distinct colours by some alien that happens to partition the colour spectrum in a different way. Indeed, I find it hard to believe that if you take any two English speakers, and ask them to clearly delineate the area of a (say) photoshop colour palette into red and not red, that they’ll produce the same two areas.
Another example that I’ve seen is that there’s some abstract Horsiness that all horses have in common. But if you believe in evolution, you believe in a lineage stretching back from every uncontroversial horse to some extremely basic form of life, and again it seems clear that declaring some particular collection of ancestors to be horses and the remainder to not be must be completely arbitrary, and so Horsiness is just some convention that we humans use to communicate, rather than some abstract category existing independently of us.
So to return to what it means by ‘Abstract objects exist’, I guess my issue is that it seems both uncontroversial and not very interesting if we simply mean that humans like to arbitrarily label things, and it seems plainly false if it means that things like Redness and Horsiness are well defined notions that exist independently of us inventing them. Which do you take it to mean?
So on what grounds do you think we group objects into different categories? Sheer arbitrary act of will? Would you say that the only thing making you, e.g., a human rather than a pot plant, is arbitrary social convention?
I’m going to stop you right there: evolution is a scientific theory, and absent realism, the scientific method is invalid. You can’t validly generalise experimental findings in a world where no objects have any properties in common, after all.
I think of two red things as being both red because I’ve been taught that that’s how we partition the colour spectrum. But it seems obvious that we could have partitioned it in a different way. Indeed we know of extant languages that do this!
And I’m pretty sure I’m allowed update my beliefs about e.g. things I regard as red without any commitment to the existence of redness. But we don’t need to go down this route and I’d rather not. Instead I’d like you to say where the delineation defining Horsiness or Redness lies, assuming you believe that this are abstract properties that exist beyond our conceiving them. You should be able to do this without shifting the discussion to the foundations of my beliefs.
(Apologies for earlier typos, writing from phone)
I’d define horsiness as Nick does below, and redness as the property of reflecting light on a certain part of the spectrum. I’d rather this didn’t degenerate into a round of you asking me to define whatever property pops into your head according to some arbitrary strict standard, however, because this would be a red herring for two reasons: firstly, there’s nothing about realism requiring that every universal be easy to define (indeed, that’s the point of most of Plato’s dialogues); and secondly, there’s nothing about realism that requires every category term we use to have a corresponding universal. Even if I were unable to come up with a satisfactory definition of horsiness, therefore, this wouldn’t prove that there was no universal of horsiness; and even if you were able to prove that there was no universal of horsiness, this wouldn’t prove that there were no universals whatsoever.
Instead, I’m going to repeat my question about your being human, which you didn’t address in your last reply. If the idea of people deciding that you’re really a pot plant seems too far-out, consider an example of something that’s actually happened a lot in recent history. Say the rest of humankind decides that people of your ethnicity aren’t actually human at all; do you remain a human despite what they think, or do you cease to be human and become something else instead?
I mean, he doesn’t define it, he suggests that we define it “according to which feature or features distinguish a horse from similar species” which is clearly circular.
I’m sorry but I don’t think I’m being strict if I reject your definition of redness as “the property of reflecting light on a certain part of the spectrum”, as that appears to be the definition of any colour. What part of the spectrum? Why that part? Do you accept that you might call something red that others might deign to call something else? How do you resolve such a difficulty to ascertain who is ‘correct’?
Can you at least tell me when we should expect there to be a universal then?
Yes, our categories are arbitrary. See e.g. http://slatestarcodex.com/2014/11/21/the-categories-were-made-for-man-not-man-for-the-categories/ There are obvious reasons why we choose to group all humans together, and that’s why we do it. Similarly why people may have made an effort to remove undesirables from the classification in the past. As for potted plants, suppose a nasty wizard casts a spell that slowly transforms you into one. On day one you turn green, day two your skin becomes bark, and so on. On day one, are you a green human, or a human-esque plant? What about day two?
The fact that a Hebrew word for sea-creatures sometimes get translated as “fish” doesn’t at all prove that our categories are arbitrary.
Actually, no, it’s not at all obvious: if there are no universals, no things can have any features in common, so there’s no good reason why we should group some entirely arbitrary set of dissimilar things together and call them human.
And what do you think about such efforts? If society decides that a group formerly considered human aren’t human at all, is society mistaken in this belief, or does the group cease to be human?
I’d say you become a plant when you lose your mind. But the actual thought experiment involved people deciding that you were a potted plant without you undergoing any change in yourself. If all categories are arbitrary, categorising you as a pot plant is no more or less arbitrary than categorising you as a human; do you in fact think that this is the case?
Never mind partitioning for now; do you think it’s possible for two things to be on the same place on the colour spectrum?
I would add re: horsiness that our defining species cladistically is not the only possible way to define them. There are alternatives such as phenetic classifications or cluster theories or morphological classification. While it’s immensely valuable to speak of biological species as defined cladistically and there’s no surprise that’s the ubiquitous approach, there are drawbacks: we would have to describe two identical species from different branches as different species, for instance. So at least insofar as we want to speak of horsiness morphologically, there’s no reason to think it suffers as much from the arbitrariness problem you propose: we can define it precisely according to which feature or features distinguish a horse from similar species. And if a horse somehow bears a pegasus, and this pegasus goes on to bear more pegasi, we should have no qualms about identifying these as, morphologically, a different species distinguished by being winged, regardless of how much or how little is, say, the genetic difference.
I should mention I’m basically cribbing this suggestion from Real Essentialism, a book by David Oderberg. I’d be happy to discuss his take on it further, but I really don’t know what bearing it has on the wider views of Aristotelians, only that it has garnered praise from some of them (his take on morphological species in particular). And my knowledge of the biology in question is like hilariously crazy limited, so I’m not really qualified to talk behind elaborating on examples he proposes, if my example of magical creatures above didn’t already prove that.
I don’t see how this escapes the arbitrariness problem. What is a wing? It’s, again, whatever we say it is. I might happen to allow the same word for the appendages flightless birds sometimes have that certainly have the appearance of wings, whereas others might be quite strict on the requirement that they aid in some sort of flying.
Don’t get caught up on how we do or don’t use the word. We say planes have wings too, but they don’t have any place in our taxonomy. It doesn’t seem to me that your example casts any doubt whether we can in principle classify flightless birds or winged horses.
My point is that any taxonomy is invariably arbitrary. See for instance the way the blogroll to the left of the screen is taxonomised.
@J Milne:
“Arbitrary” is not the same thing as “totally random”. For example, the shape of each individual pebble a riverbed is pretty arbitrary; and yet, most of them will be oval and streamlined-looking. Every pebble is slightly different, but you’ll rarely (if ever) see one shaped like a 12-pointed star, or something like that.
Are there any anti-depressants that aren’t sedatives? I figure there must be, but I don’t know the first thing about mental meds.
I don’t think most of them are sedatives (per se, as in falling into a certain pharmacological category) at all, though some have sedative effects on some people.
I, for one, always found them highly activating and had to take them in the morning.
Wellbutrin / bupropion is a mild stimulant. I’d have to ask my girlfriend if you want the current best guess on the mechanism (something involving dopamine?) but it’s pretty obvious once you start taking it how much more energy you have.
Yes. Wellbutrin is a Selective Dopamine Reuptake Inhibitor (SDRI), whereas most antidepressants are Selective Serotonin Reuptake Inhibitors (SSRI)
If you found yourself transported into a hunter gatherer society some 10 thousand or so years ago, is there any skill or knowledge that you would be able to offer them to improve their life? Much like that scene in one of the Hitchhikers books, I often wonder exactly how easy it is to translate our advanced modern knowledge into concrete improvements to primitive life, at least as an individual with no access to modern infrastructure.
Wheelwrighting.
Basic measures to prevent disease seem like a good one, like how to handle sick people and when it’s most crucial to wash one’s hands come to mind. Modern man may or may not know better which foods are better avoided or how to cook them (though I certainly wouldn’t).
How about teach them some modern games? Ones that could reasonably be played, of course. I don’t know how many times in history tic-tac-toe has been reinvented, but it’s a way to pass the time and socialize.
How much would stuff like “here’s how you make soap, wash your hands, poop downstream of where you eat, boil your water” help them? I don’t know the answer to that question.
If you dress it up in religious ritual, it could be pretty damn good.
If you dress it up in religious ritual, it could be pretty damn good.
Until people come along and laugh at you about superstitiously not eating pork or shrimps, then everyone dies of various parasitic/food poisoning diseases 🙂
Last I saw, there’s like a billion people still superstitiously not eating pork. In the current year! 😉
Maybe it happened.
I don’t know exactly what levels of technology there were 10 thousand years ago, but I won’t let that stop me from speculating:
A loose understanding of kilns and pottery seems easy to try and make use of. I am far from an expert, but I think my starting process of making a big box of mud with a slit at the bottom and an open top, letting it dry, trying to get a big fire going in there, then making some shapes out of clay and tossing em on in there could probably get me some crude pottery after a few dozen tries.
Similarly, a loose agricultural understanding doesn’t seem bad. I’ve never done more than gardening, but (tediously) hand-tilling some earth, planting and tending some seeds, and then waiting for them to grow into food doesn’t seem so hard to me if people aren’t already doing that. Also, knowing to rotate crops to maintain the soil quality would be a nice tidbit I’m sure. I also think some basics of irrigation wouldn’t be that hard to figure out (at the very least, digging ditches to guide water downhill from a river can’t be too bad, right?).
My grasp on simple machines is far less loose, although it’s hard for me to guess what applications they would have without pre-existing infrastructure for manufacturing. Like, I have no doubt that I could design primitive crossbows or compound bows, but I doubt I could actually make one with the available materials. Levers, meanwhile, seem easy to implement but I have no idea what they would be useful for unless I had other construction-related goals that I wanted to move heavy objects for. I would also definitely invent the wheel if no one had yet (and if the practical challenges like manufacturing and overcoming friction aren’t insurmountable–my first thought would just be to use some abrasive like sand to try and smooth things down… I’m sure all sorts of other problems would crop up though).
Sadly, even if I got the kiln thing figured out, I would refrain from dabbling in anything to do with metals unless I could direct some expendable primitive peons as my boots on the ground, because it’s my understanding that I’d be at least as likely to blow some shit up and die as I would be to actually get anything useful out of it. Also, I don’t know the first thing about how one actually gets metals (throw some rocks in some hot kiln fire and pray, baby). Which is sad, because applying my E&M knowledge a few millennia ahead of schedule would be by far the most exciting idea to me, but I haven’t the faintest clue how to make a battery so I think I’d be a very long way from actually doing anything useful with that anyways (and I recognize that metals would be far more useful in simpler applications anyways). I hear you can magnetize ceramics if you anneal them in an existing magnetic field, so maybe I could build a very crude compass or something that way? Probably a useless avenue to go down, though.
The basics of hygiene seem like an easy call, as other commenters have mentioned. Similarly, the basics of nutrition would be easy enough–I could at least prevent people from getting rabbit fever in the winters and such, I think.
Thanks for the question–I’m way over-caffeinated and had a lot of fun speculating out my ass about this.
Sometimes you come across old quotes that seem to perfectly describe something that happens in the here and now. I’m thinking of quips about human nature or particular social problems that arise again and again.
Does anyone else react to this with a sense of dread and hopelessness? Whenever there is some problem or destructive pattern that most people seem unaware of or at least isn’t common knowledge, and it turns out that Plato or Nietzsche or Tolstoy or whoever knew about it and wrote about it it seems like there’s no progress.
If centuries old understanding by the most well known thinkers of all time remains mostly unknown, what point is there to keep talking? Isn’t public discourse hopelessly broken? If something hasn’t become well understood in many decades or centuries, what reason is there to think that it ever will? Are we condemned to write the same thinkpieces over and over again reiterating points that everyone would know if we had a good enough way to summarize and disseminate insight?
Am I making any sense? I think what I’m after is that unless every time people discuss something, the sum total knowledge and insight relevant to the issue from our intellectual history is there, available and active in their minds, we’ve suffered a failure of knowledge distribution. Put like this I realize it’s extreme, but on a gut level I do feel it.
You wouldn’t expect an average person to be able to calculate the circumference of the Earth by measuring shadows, yet that was done over two millennia ago. Hell, you wouldn’t expect an average person to even remember what the circumference of the Earth is.
That is to say: it’s unreasonable to expect so much from ordinary people. People retain the information they need in their day-to-day lives. All of the rest of human knowledge is left to specialists like us. There’s nothing wrong with that. Not everyone needs to be a scholar.
Indeed.
My Russian language professor once asked our class for opinions on some issue of Russian grammar or other, and put the matter to a vote. The majority voted wrongly, of course, and he explained why – where knowledge is required to respond correctly, the majority is probably wrong, since they lack knowledge.
Of course it’s unreasonable to expect it, I guess I didn’t make that clear. It’s just that that fact really bothers me, the same way it bothers me that if you clean something it’ll have to be cleaned again – meaning that when it gets dirty it feels like every time you’ve cleaned it has been in vain.
Or put differently: it’s like the situation where people are starving everywhere all the time even though there is plenty of food, just because we can’t get the food to where it’s needed. Or people dying from easily preventable diseases because it’s too difficult to distribute medicines, etc.
It’s like a constant catastrophe that’s still entirely normal. I guess by that I begin to comprehend what it’s like to be a political radical like a communist or an an-cap: there’s this deep-lying feeling that something is hopelessly broken and no one seems to notice (yet I think, unlike utopian-ists, that what I want is ultimately impossible. Unless we become the Borg I guess, but that brings other problems…).
My chosen metaphor would be being an einheri, preparing for a battle at the end of the world you are fated to lose.
Hm. I don’t know what that means. Sic.
Einherjar (singular: einheri) are the fallen warriors in Valhalla. The event they prepare for is Ragnarok.
It’s just that that fact really bothers me, the same way it bothers me that if you clean something it’ll have to be cleaned again – meaning that when it gets dirty it feels like every time you’ve cleaned it has been in vain.
Entropy. Always going to be easier to let a rock roll down a hill than trying to push it back up again. It’s still better to clean the house and try to teach people to behave better, though 🙂
Clean your room!
That’s because there is no progress. Human nature effectively precludes a state where problems which are solved stay solved. This is particularly true for social technologies that are invented and reinvented to curb the destructiveness of people’s vices. At first it works, because people are well-motivated by personal experience of the evils of not curbing the problem. The problem declines, and people begin existing who have no personal experience of the evil, and are not motivated to continue expending effort to keep the problem they’ve never witnessed under control. Eventually, they’re the majority, and maintenance of the preventative measures fails, returning to the initial situation.
Right now, we’re in the final stage, where our institutions are falling apart, because our mostly-still-living ancestors decided to reallocate the effort budget away from maintaining the nice world they grew up in, on the mistaken assumption that the maintenance was not needed. Maybe in a generation or two, we can get started on rebuilding the structure of society conductive towards cooperate-cooperate.
The default situation is public discourse being broken and/or non-existent. If public discourse isn’t broken, it’s a rare, limited and brief occurrence. Not to mention, I’m skeptical of public discourse being particularly useful for anything with regards to solving society’s problems. Towards exacerbating them, on the other hand…
You are making sense.
I don’t think there’s anything much to be done, really except build civilization again on the ruins of the old one. Maybe, one day, we will luck into some way of stabilizing the situation in the middle of the cycle, but we’re nowhere near a solution.
It’s not so much a failure of general dissemination, as it is that human nature doesn’t change very much. Kipling’s “Gods of the Copybook Headings” has the general gist: every time we think “Ah yeah, but it’s gonna be different this time!”, “This time for sure! Lead to gold!”, then reality smacks us in the mush because human nature – and the societies we build out of that nature – runs in the same kind of channels.
And changing human nature is a big, complicated, messy business; see all the pharma posts on here where basically we’re just drenching the brain in chemicals and hoping for the best that some of them will work a bit better than others. We don’t know (for all the enthusiasm of the “I’ve got an MRI machine!” crowd) how the brain works, what bits of it do what exactly in more than a fairly crude way, how it all links up, and what the hell genetics can really tell us if we tweak this gene and remove/paste in that about how it will affect things like intelligence.
That particular technology exists and has existed for millennia, without interruption until recently. But for some reason, executing serious offenders has greatly reduced our willingness to execute serious offenders. It’s as if these two are linked! 😉
That particular technology exists and has existed for millennia, without interruption until recently.
You don’t think the fact that it has “existed for millennia, without interruption” demonstrates that it doesn’t work to change human nature? Executing murderers has not stopped murder, else by the 12th century we would have had no more notion of why there were laws still around against a crime no-one was committing, than we would have had of trying to fly by flapping our arms.
It hasn’t stopped murder, but it has reduced it.
Take a gander at Human Universals by Donald Brown.(Actually probably from the Blank Slate by Pinker, I just misremembered where it was from.) One of the diagrams is most instructive – primitive peoples have violent death rates that would utterly destroy us, were they transplanted to our societies. These societies have violent death rates among males that dwarf the casualties of the World Wars.
What do you make of Pinker’s claim that people are less violent than they used to be?
I think that convincing the vast majority of people (at least in the developed world) that they don’t want to own slaves is quite an achievement. No guarantee it will last, but it has held for quite a while.
It will hold, because the cheap slave labour kills incentives for technological progress that translates into power. Once the ruling class understands that, there is no going back. Just like cheap natural resources keep countries underdeveloped (exception: Norway).
What do you make of Pinker’s claim that people are less violent than they used to be?
Less violent? I don’t know. Less likely to react violently, due to social sanctions including the risk of arrest and jail? Probably. People don’t duel anymore, but they still stab one another after drunken (or even sober) arguments. Maybe less likely to get into fist fights, but much more likely to seek redress via legal means, or means such as using social media to get a witch hunt going.
Look at the little treasures of Evergreen State College (unpixellated pictures readily available online if you really want to see their smug mugs) who decided posing with baseball bats was the thing to do – ah yes, the fighters for tolerance, peace, and love! Willing to smash your head in! Though granted, this was more posing than anything else, but the notion of being rough and tough and striking fear into the enemy by using force and threats was something they were in love with, so go ahead, tell me that violence has decreased in the hearts of humans, Steve!
OTOH, there is a case to be made that removing the tail of the most violent from the genepool has a lasting pacifying effect. (Until being violent becomes a fitness bonus again, then all bets are off.)
There’s also the Church banning cousin marriage, yielding much larger in-groups.
Considering how this topic started, I must ask: have you read his book about this?
Who, Daisy? Which book, The Blank Slate?
I was thinking Deiseach, and “The Better Angels of Our Nature”.
Considering how this topic started, I must ask: have you read his book about this?
No, and I really should do, shouldn’t I? But I just find something off-putting about Pinker’s writing, which is unfair: I will try to give it a fair go 🙂
It is still unclear whether the effect Pinker observes is a reduction in violence or a concentration of it. If the latter, the end state is really amazingly bloody wars every century or two, and I can’t help noticing the thousands of thermonuclear missiles sitting around waiting for targets.
OTOH, the number of thermonuclear missiles took a big drop about a generation ago, so maybe?
Disagree because of all those hydrogen bombs. We are like a person who has gone from cutting himself to playing Russian roulette. As to slavery, would it increase the wealth of a modern industrialized country if it legalized slavery?
@Nancy Lebovitz That’s because slaves are no longer profitable.
Really depends on the definition of ‘slave’, but forced manual labour competes poorly against machinery and minimum-recompense paid labour, sure.
Slavery was still profitable when it was actually outlawed, though.
Citation needed? The USSR and the Nazis both ran forced labor camps; my vague understanding is that the Nazi ones were not profitable but I don’t know about the USSR. More importantly, this is a change that happened in the 19th century, and are we really sure that they were less profitable way back then?
The USSR and the Nazis both ran “let’s extract some value from these people we’re exterminating” camps. Profitability was strictly secondary.
I wonder: At least some of the US prisons farm out their prisoners for labour. They presumably earn some money doing so, since the prisoners are paid some pennies too (AFAIK). In which case – is the prison making more money off their labour than they spend to house, feed and secure the prisoners?
The use of slave labour in Nazi Germany during the war wasn’t just of people sent to concentration camps, though – they also sought people from the occupied territories, early on voluntarily, but quickly it turned to press-ganging people. It was intended to free up ablebodied men for military service – but they seriously underestimated the degree to which an (often half starved) slave labourer would be less productive.
In WWI, the Germans used forced labor from northern France and Belgium to pretty effectively. General Jack’s Memoirs stress that the British soldiers attacking at the Somme were exhausted from stoop labor while the Germans were fresh. According to Speer he couldn’t stop the guards from stealing the food he sent to his slave labor in WWII, so they kept dropping dead before he could get much out of them.
“According to Speer he couldn’t stop the guards from stealing the food he sent to his slave labor in WWII, so they kept dropping dead before he could get much out of them.”
Seems like something Speer would say after the war if he had deliberately underfed Nazi slave labor because he calculated that the extra work he could have gotten out of them if they were properly fed would not have been worth the food cost. If Speer really cared about stopping guards from stealing food he could have said, “if your prisoners’ appear undernourished you will be sent to fight the Russians.”
There’s still agricultural slavery, manufacturing slavery, sex slavery, and domestic slavery. I assume it’s somewhat profitable.
In particular, the economics for domestic slavery haven’t changed a lot.
They most certainly have, I say, looking at my electric oven, interior plumbing, and washing machine.
@Evan: Good point but I do wonder in which direction that changes things. These appliances would increase slave productivity and therefore make slaves more desirable, right? (Variation on the standard “tech needn’t depress wages” argument.)
@hoghoghoghoghog, for someone with a large number of houses to clean (like a hotel-keeper), sure. But most of us only have one house, and with all these labor-saving devices, there wouldn’t be enough work for a slave there. Even setting aside all moral and financial considerations, I wouldn’t know what to do with one for more than an hour or two each day.
Meanwhile, the labor-saving devices have decreased the cost of the alternative: now I only need to spend an hour a day, or so, keeping house myself. For a whole lot of people, even if they’re morally insensitive, that starts to run pretty close to the fixed costs of keeping a slave – e.g. food, clothes, and the intangible costs to privacy.
(The one exception is childcare. Technology like the vacuum cleaner and washing machine has made that somewhat easier, but it’s still hard and very labor-intensive.)
I’m not just talking about practical, intractable problems of human nature but small, petty things as well. There are people all over the world having conversations about things that would be greatly improved if they only had full awareness of what had been said on the topic before. And that information exists, it’s available, we just haven’t got a way to store and distribute it effectively. That bothers me.
I realize I sound like a crazy person.
Binaries are bad. Don’t think in terms of failure or success, but degrees of success. Of course we aren’t going to transmit everything, but can we do better? There is one binary that is important: are we accumulating or dissipating? But this is a long-term question and asking it about a single topic in a single time is not so important.
One response is to encourage people to read old works. Another response is to consider the possibility that most people aren’t actually discussing anything and seek out people who are.
Things are probably getting better in many ways and insight is being accumulated, albeit slowly and with painful inefficiency.
Maybe it’s just that the advent of social media has made so much more low-quality conversation visible that things appear worse. To use another metaphor: it’s like wading through diamonds in the rough, you know each one of these ugly rocks could be cut and polished into a perfect specimen, but it would take astronomical amounts of time and effort to even make a dent in the problem of turning all that potentiality to actuality. With this in mind all the rocks look even uglier.
But improvement is possible, just soo slow and laborious.
I actually have the exact opposite reaction. I find it deeply comforting to think that people of the past were essentially “like me”. The fact that there is common ground* between myself and a culture as functionally alien as ancient Greece or stone age Amazonian tribespeople is a reason for hope rather than dread.
I can see how this might bother believers in Whig history who view ethics/society is a problem to be solved but I am not one of them.
*Yes, even if that “common ground” is bad puns and dick-jokes.
I enjoy that feeling too – that we’re all the same in that we’re people and the ancient Greeks were just like us. What I don’t enjoy is the feeling that the understanding our civilization produces is so poorly integrated, preserved and disseminated that almost none of it actually reaches the vast majority of the population.
It’s like when people go through a decade of schooling and still don’t understand percentages because 99% of everything failed to stick. Collosal failure.
What I don’t enjoy is the feeling that the understanding our civilization produces is so poorly integrated, preserved and disseminated that almost none of it actually reaches the vast majority of the population.
I’m more inclined (because I’m a grumpy old conservative) to blame that on the Dead White European Males Ugh and Everything Must Be Relevant To The Youth! views of education; that schools don’t/shouldn’t teach the Classics because that is Eurocentric and irrelevant and boring and who needs to know that anyway unless they’re going to study history in university in which case they can learn it there?
Also we mustn’t ask the little possums to read anything older than twenty years ago at the very most because the way old-timey people wrote is hard to read and understand, with their fancy prose styles and words not commonly used on Twitter! Thanks be to God I was too ignorant to know I shouldn’t be reading all that 19th century stuff because it would only puzzle and confuse my poor delicate little 20th century teenage brain 🙂
I have no idea why, but I can’t stop laughing at this line. The imagery is just too perfect.
That said, though: is there any evidence to suggest that an education in the classics has a positive effect on society in general, or maybe just on education in other fields specifically ?
The obvious answer is, “duh, of course it does” and “those who do not study history are doomed to repeat it” etc. But, since this answer is obvious, I’m instantly suspicious of it; many obvious ideas are wrong.
That is to say, does the act of reading the classics really have the power of turning a little possum into a well-educated human; or is it rather the case that some people an handle an in-depth education, but most can’t, and thus they naturally gravitate towards those newfangled non-educational curricula ?
Naval Gazing:
Why the carriers are not doomed, Part 3: The DF-21D
Series Index
One subject I haven’t dealt with yet is the DF-21D Anti-Ship Ballistic Missile (ASBM). This is a common bogeyman among those who are convinced that the carriers are doomed. The claim is that because it will arrive quickly and evade US defenses, there’s nothing we can do about it.
The DF-21D first came to US attention in 2009, and prompted concern in the navy, and panic outside of it. One issue was that defense analysts said that there was no defense against it, which in some circles got interpreted as ‘no defense is possible’, which was not at all the same thing as ‘no defense presently exists’. War Nerd went so far as to claim that this applied to any weapon at all which is on a ballistic trajectory, including a Harpoon in pop-up mode. I’m not sure what planet War Nerd is from, but it isn’t this one. The pop-up mode may or may not help it evade CIWS, but the mere existence of a non pop-up mode gives lie to his claims (leaving aside the fact that a missile in pop-up mode isn’t even properly ballistic.)
In fact, this statement was a simple reflection of the fact that the systems necessary to defend against the DF-21D were not yet in service at the time. The SM-3, the navy’s missile for missile defense, was still in development. It is explicitly designed to intercept missiles like the DF-21D, and so far has proven a successful program. The Block I missiles have officially entered service, and are aboard deployed ships. Finding a complete list of tests has proven unexpectedly difficult, but there was a run of six straight successful tests between failures in October 2012 and October 2015, and the most recent test failure was due to human error, not a missile failure. Conceptually, ballistic missile defense is simpler than air defense, as the target, while fast, is on a predictable trajectory. The best evidence we have suggests that, in a fully worked-up system, this is indeed the case. The Israeli Iron Dome has proven extremely successful, and while hitting faster targets at longer range is obviously more difficult, the problem is ultimately one of engineering.
A number of other strange claims have been made about the SM-3’s capability relative to the DF-21D. One is that because the ASBM will be targeted at the ship launching the SM-3, it will not have time to engage before the ASBM is too deep in the atmosphere for the SM-3 to intercept it. This seems a strange claim, as crossing targets are universally harder to intercept than closing targets, and there have been successful tests using satellite data to cue the AEGIS BMD system. Even if it was true for the current SM-3 Block IB, it almost certainly would not be for the next version, the Block II, which is 50% faster, and has been said to have marginal capability against ICBMs.
Another common claim is that, because the DF-21D presumably uses a maneuvering re-entry vehicle (MaRV), it will be able to dodge interceptors. This is even less likely. MaRVs are not magic. They rely on aerodynamic effects, and there just isn’t much air in the upper atmosphere where an SM-3 intercept would take place. Even at the speeds of a DF-21D reentry vehicle (RV), they couldn’t meaningfully dodge. (I have done extensive research into this for space warfare-related projects.)
But what about lower in the atmosphere? The USN has a backup to the SM-3 in the form of SM-2 Block IV and SM-6 missiles for in-atmosphere intercept. Down low, there definitely is air, and the MaRV could in theory attempt to dodge. However, the MaRV is still going to be hypersonic, and hypersonic aerodynamics are very inefficient. The best shapes only manage a lift-to-drag ratio of about 3 to 1. Any high-G maneuvers low in the atmosphere will rapidly deplete the MaRV’s speed and increase its vulnerability to follow-on missiles.
The RV’s hypersonic speed also leads to other problems. The amount of time the missile has to lock on is very limited, and optical and IR sensors are not particularly effective at hypersonic speed and low altitude. I discussed this in more detail last time, and laid out the problems involved in finding the target.
But all of this assumes that the DF-21D is a real threat in the first place. For a weapon that became known to the public in 2009/2010, very little new information has come out since then. Most recent media articles can be traced to information from that era, and only the better ones have even looked at the dates. As of today, the DF-21D has yet to perform an over-water test of the seeker. They have no guarantee that the system will work at all, much less on a moving target which they have to tell apart from all of the other potential targets the missile can see. This cannot simply be a case of the Chinese having not gotten that far yet, as the DoD has said that it reached initial operational capability (IOC) in 2010. (The US wouldn’t even consider declaring IOC on a missile with so little testing these days.) If they still considered it an important element of their strategy, I strongly believe they would have conducted a more extensive test program by now.
This is confirmed by other indicators of a shift in Chinese strategy over the past 8 years or so. There’s been a long-running schism within the People’s Liberation Army Navy, between those in favor of projecting power and those in favor of the more traditional role of defending the coasts. The DF-21D is definitely a weapon of the second group, but they’ve been losing ground lately. The best example of this is the Chinese aircraft carrier program, with Liaoning’s entry into service and the recent launch of their second carrier. (It’s been said that the DF-21D was aimed at Chinese aircraft carriers, not American ones, but that it missed them, too.) Another major boost to the power projection faction has been Chinese escort operations off the Horn of Africa. The Chinese have become the preferred provider of escorts in the region, mostly due to their rather liberal Rules of Engagement. (Shoot first, keep shooting, don’t bother asking questions.) This has given the PLAN considerable prestige. In fact, the PLAN has recently been pushing an alternative translation, the People’s Liberation Forces Navy. I don’t speak Mandarin, and can’t comment on the technical accuracy of the revised translation, but it does show a distinct shift on the part of the Navy from being merely responsible for protecting the Army’s flank to being a major player, both within China and on the international scene.
Part 4 is going to be on submarines, but it will be delayed. I recently discovered I hadn’t discussed Pearl Harbor at all, and that deserves a column or two, and this is still a battleship column at heart, so those are going to jump the queue.
Is this actually Part 2? The index only lists a Part 1.
This is Part 3. Links for posts after OT80.0 are in replies to the index comment. Part 2 was in OT 80.5.
Please consider someday writing an Operation Sea Lion column that might also discuss if an invasion could have been successful if the rescue at Dunkirk had not occurred.
I’m also interested in Sea Lion, but I thought the major obstacles to the Germans successfully carrying this out were their total inability to match the Royal Navy in the channel, and their lack of success in gaining the air superiority which might have (but probably wouldn’t have) made up for their inferiority in surface ships. Strength of English ground forces was way down on the list of problems.
From my limited understanding, a major problem for the Nazis would have been providing reinforcements after establishing a beachhead. The English having fewer ground forces would have therefore reduced the Naval logistical requirements of any invasion.
How significantly, though? The British hardly retrieved any equipment from Dunkirk, which I think made that – not men, or even trained men – the limiting factor for a while afterwards.
Plus, I’ve heard Churchill was ready to bombard any German landing with mustard gas.
@James Miller
I pulled the relevant OOBs.
Here’s the list of BEF in 1940 (wiki):
13 Infantry Division
1 Tank Brigade
1 Armored Division
1 Infantry Brigade
(There were more units dispatched after Dunkirk to southern France, but if there’s no evacuation, I think it’s fair to assume that those units will be held at home.)
Here were the British forces in September of 1940 (Nafziger):
26 Infantry Divisions
1 Tank Brigade
2 Armored Division
9 Infantry Brigade
3 Machine Gun Brigade
So, that leaves us with 13 Infantry Divisions, 1 Armored Division, 8 Infantry Brigades and 3 Machine Gun Brigades if no units can be evacuated from France. Obviously the British are spread thinner than they were before, but at least 4 of the Infantry Divisions were in Northern Ireland and Scotland in September of 40. And none of this counts the Home Guard.
The German plan was to land ~9 infantry divisions, which would have had no mechanized support and very few heavy weapons. Total failures at Dunkirk, in the air, and at sea might have made Sea Lion not totally impossible, but that’s three miracles you’ve already asked for, and you need a fourth for the invasion to work.
@Bean, thanks!
@Evan “Plus, I’ve heard Churchill was ready to bombard any German landing with mustard gas.”
That might have cost the British and Russians the war as the Germans, unknown to the British, had much better poison gas than anyone else. Greg Cochran told me that the Germans bombing Russian cities with nerve gas would have been far more effective than bombing them with explosives.
I don’t think I’m going to. It’s not something I’m sufficiently interested in to be worth tracking down sourcing to the level I’d need to do it to my standards. Protagoras is pretty much correct. The Germans couldn’t get air superiority, and they weren’t going to be able to beat the RN at sea. A German invasion of the UK would have more than undone all the work the Germans did in taking out the BEF at Dunkirk in this scenario. It would have failed to work on all levels, and even throwing the Germans every plausible advantage, it fails when analyzed. Think about how much work it took for the allies to cross the channel. Now, remove total air and naval superiority, and most of the preparation time. Yes, there’s fewer troops, but it wouldn’t have been enough.
Sea Lion was basically the German generals producing paperwork to distract Hitler until his ADD lead him elsewhere, in this case to an attack on Russia. There are people out there who have already done very good takedowns of the concept.
This is the one I’d recommend.
Great post!
What if you precede or accompany the DF-21D with an NEMP?
NEMP is a pretty serious problem for unhardened systems, but it’s relatively easy to protect against. I’ve heard stories of a Chinese factory producing EMP-hardened televisions because it was easier and cheaper to do that than to remove the hardening that they’d built for the military market. (I assume they were producing displays for something.) US warships are protected.
I’ve noticed that some people here model each other in much more detail than I do. I’m frequently at the level of “that’s a familiar name” without even remembering whether that person is left wing or right wing. There are a few people with strong posting styles that coalesce as personalities for me.
My life might be better if I modeled people more. (Or not, since some degree of forgetting how annoying people can be might actually be useful.)
Has anyone acquired this as a skill rather than just starting out with a natural interest?
I couldn’t shut it off I wanted to. I think even if there were no names I’d still unconsciously be trying to group posts into a buckets.
Ditto.
What do you think would be improved by this?
Also, Eliezer Yudkowsky on Facebook about the way that minimum wage laws help enforce credentiolocracy.
I am going to presume he is excluding things like “no really you do need to be a qualified electrician if you’re going to re-wire a house” from the ‘credentialocracy’, and that is because we would see the absurdity of the argument if it were framed in the terms “the only reason I, Deiseach, would apply for the job of air traffic controller is because of the minimum wage floor for the job (even though I don’t know the first thing about air traffic control), and the only reason the Air Traffic Control Hiring Guy would ask for ‘you need a Certificate in Air Traffic Control’ is in order to reduce the number of applicants to a convenient number to call for interview”.
I think, if we put the case like that, you can see why the argument doesn’t work: of course there are other reasons than minimum wage for the requirement for credentials for this job!
So if we look at the kind of jobs that are handwaved away as credentialism, we think of things like hair-braiding (or rather, Americans seem to think of things like hair-braiding, as that seems to be the example trotted out when pooh-poohing the craze for credentials) – things that are regarded as unskilled or very low-skilled labour. Anyone can do them. Anyone can cut and style hair, anyone can mind children, anyone can bake and decorate cakes, anyone can work on a building site as a navvy, etc.
That’s wrong for two reasons: first, anyone can’t do it, or else we’d all be cutting our own hair and decorating our own cakes. You need some kind of skill and talent for it. If Susie leaves you looking like you got run over by a lawn-mower after she cut your hair, or Julie’s cake looks like something the dog threw up, they are not going to get return business, credentials or no, minimum wage or no.
Second, there’s a lot more to even unskilled labour. If you are taking on workers on a construction site who’ve never held a shovel before, most of your time is going to be taken up trying to teach them the rudiments of the job. You can do this with a couple of guys where most of your crew is experienced, but if you are routinely hiring on unqualified/unexperienced labour, you are going to lose time and money at best, set yourself up for accidents like this one at worst (some of the news coverage suggested the blame was with unqualified labour being used that didn’t know how to prevent dry rot in wood).
Even burger flippers in McKingdy’s need to have HAACP training, because food poisoning can kill people. So even ‘unskilled’ labour involves on-the-job training, and when hiring, an employer is going to prefer someone who can show “yeah I’ve experience” because that means less time bringing them up to speed when they’re on the job.
Thirdly, the notion that with no minimum wage, the uncredentialed can all walk into jobs – why? And what is this notion that if an advertised wage is only five or four or three dollars an hour, this will cut down applicants? Sure, if I have qualifications that will get me a better job, I won’t apply for this. But if I have no qualifications and am looking for work, then I need to apply for any job that will take me, regardless of pay. Because you have to work to live, and I don’t know anyone who has the luxury of turning up their nose at “pah, this doesn’t pay minimum wage, I’m not going to bother applying!”. If you can only work at something that is unskilled/low-skilled, then there will be lots of applicants for jobs not requiring credentials, and the wages don’t come into it when it’s a question of “earning three dollars an hour” versus “earning no dollars an hour”.
If the boss is fielding one hundred applications for ten jobs, they are going to use some criterion to pick and choose – be that “have you ever done work like this before?” or “hey yeah I like leggy blondes in short skirts, you’re hired”. Indeed, scummy employers like having a large labour pool because even if there’s a lot of turnover due to them treating their employees like crap, they can always replace them with new workers. Having credentials or qualifications is seen as a protection by the employee in that case; they can get a better job elsewhere, they are not at the mercy of “all I can do is unskilled labour”.
I mean, it’s a lovely idea that the uncredentialed will all turn into entrepreneurs and open home hair dressing, electrical repair, baking, car mechanics, etc. businesses from their front rooms but I don’t think that is going to happen in reality.
Fourthly, this site often waxes merry over homeopathy. Uncredentialed ‘anyone can set up in business’ is the likes of this; oh you don’t need to go to a doctor about that pain in your side, I’ll give you a dose of my grandma’s home cure remedy and it’ll fix you right up! Which is fine if it’s a stomach ache, not so fine if it’s appendicitis. Credentialism may be gate-keeping in a sense, but the sense is “this protects you from quacks and incompetents”.
To sum up? The chase to get credentials is due to (a) the guarantee of safety and accountability for the public (b) the guarantee of “this guy has some notion of what the job entails and I don’t have to spend all day holding his hand and teaching him ‘no this is how you use a shovel'” for the employer (c) the expectation for the worker that they can get a decent job (d) the transition from manufacturing to service and knowledge economy really has exacerbated the stark divide between ‘likely to have this job or a similar one in five years’ time’ and ‘zero hours don’t know if I’ll be working even next week’ work, and the difference in pay and conditions. Everyone is pretty much agreed that the days of good-paying, secure, low-skilled manufacturing work are gone; now even to get one of the replacement ‘green jobs’, you need some kind of qualification. It needn’t be a university degree, but even for the “learn coding in boot camp” kind of jobs touted on here, you still need the “learn it in boot camp” part first – you will not walk in the door and be taught while you work if you know nothing at all. And any kind of a decent job is now one with the necessity for a qualification or credentials attached, so the poor old minimum wage is very low down the list to be blamed!
Even if any of you doctors, engineers or economists are “sure I’d be happy if my kid became a fork lift truck driver”, er, they will still need to do a course in learning how to operate a fork lift – because accidents are very expensive and employers won’t take the risk. It can be as quick as a one-day course, but they want to see that bit of paper when you’re applying for the job!
It turns out that farm labor takes experience, not just because of the need for endurance, but because cutting lettuce heads quickly with a machete isn’t something people just know how to do.
The need for credentials is a matter of degree. You make a good argument that there should be some sort of credential for hair braiding, but you don’t make a good case for requiring 1000 hours of training and thousands of dollars.
you don’t make a good case for requiring 1000 hours of training and thousands of dollars
Indeed, there may not be a need for thousands of hours and dollars, and that is the expansion in credentialism everyone is arguing about. Requiring a degree where a vocational certificate or diploma would do, merely as some form of inflation or a sorting mechanism rather than what the job requires, is a definite point of debate. But I think dragging the minimum wage in here is a red herring.
But the thing is, if Betty does Sue’s hair as a friend, that’s okay. It’s when Betty is running a small home hairdressing business for friends and neighbours and charging money that we start to run into problems. Because if Betty leaves the straightener or bleach on too long, it could damage Sue’s hair. And it’s possible that Sue will go to court over “I wanted to get my hair done for a wedding, Betty ruined it, I had to pay a professional hairdresser $$$ to fix it and it still looked bad for the big day so I’m suing for emotional distress and so forth”.
(Friendship does not often survive these kinds of trials, I have seen).
Since Betty is running a business, she’ll probably be found liable (I’m not sure on the law here, all the lawyers feel free to jump in). As a private person, I imagine it will be difficult to cover the costs of the court case plus damages. Probably won’t have business insurance, either, and may well run afoul of local government on business premises and running a business out of your house.
Mainly, I imagine that the court would come down harder on someone without official qualifications carrying out activities for which they are charging people money and are running some kind of commercial operation. Aunt Mary provides chicken salad for a family party and people get food poisoning because she wasn’t careful about the food preparation, that’s unfortunate. Aunt Mary does this as part of an under the counter catering business and charged you for providing it, that’s more likely to end up in court, and more likely for a dim view to be taken, if Aunt Mary had no training or had done no HAACP course or the like.
That’s a very good point – but what if we change the liability standards too? Before The Jungle and the c. 1900 Progressive Movement, as long as Aunt Mary didn’t set out to poison you, everything was legally fine and the Buyer should’ve Beware’d. If she does it too much, well, she’ll get a reputation and go out of business. Meanwhile, voluntary accrediting agencies can judge restaurants and hairdressers for people who don’t want to trust to the market over time.
Twitter thread.
@Freddie deBoer
Have you read The Rise of the Meritocracy by Young? If yes, what do you think of it?
I feel like this is kind of superfluous to the argument that Scott is making. That if the present upper class is claiming they deserve leadership positions because they have more merit than the alternative candidates, they are simply lying, or, more charitably, mistaken.
The question of whether or not the person who created some specific chunk of value deserves to share in a greater proportion of such value seems, to me, orthogonal to the debate over meritocracy. If Abe will create more value in the position of ‘surgeon’ than Betty will, then a merit-based decision-making algorithm will put Abe in the position rather than Betty, regardless of whose hands the eventual value ends up in.
The first part I’ve responded to a million times before.
For the second part, again, I feel like saying “suggest an alternative, and I’ll evaluate it”.
If you assume something like market capitalism, everything he’s saying has easy answers – surgeons etc don’t capture *all* the economic surplus they create (only a fraction of it; if they captured *all* of it we’d be indifferent between having surgeons and not having them). And it’s useful to pay them more to incentivize skilled people to go into surgery instead of much easier and less demanding jobs.
I agree if you’re against market capitalism, you can question all of that, but opponents of market capitalism tend to be proposing the alternative of “perfect system with no flaws, to be named later”. If people support communism, they should come out as communists instead of throwing potshots at “meritocracy” as if it’s possible to have a market capitalist system where some people don’t earn more than others.
I think we should declare that facts have no moral implications. Hence there is no way a factual statement can ever be placed under moral scrutiny.
One implication of my statement is that facts can never be racist, sexist, Satanic, Zionist, anti-Zionist, Jewish, antisemitic, feminist, antifeminist, misogynic, whatever. Facts are independent of values. So is communicating facts.
I’ll one-up you there: Values need be based on facts to have any value.
Exactly.
This is really one of my few complaints against liberals/leftists. Don’t infringe on facts. Facts aren’t racist. Facts aren’t sexist. Don’t use your ideology to infringe on research in natural science. Regardless of what the facts are we should still treat people nicely. No fact justifies beating women for example.
Are you being lazy and skipping several steps, or undermining your own argument?
@Anonymous Nah. That’s just me trying to reassure leftists that my idea about facts isn’t going to make the world more racist or sexist.
@Autistic Cat
So… you’re deliberately lying? What?
I mean, I can think of a fact that justifies beating a woman even without venturing into the sparsely populated steppe of the alternative right – “she hit you first”.
@Anonymous
Yes. I have to. This account isn’t really anonymous because there are people IRL who actually know or can guess that I’m AC.
Sure this is an exception. In general I’m still against the patriarchy but for very different reasons why feminists are against it. I consider it economically inefficient and harmful to science. Basically it is just a one-size-fits-all idea and I’m generally against such ideas. I’m much more concerned about female scientists being confined to the kitchen which results in scientific development slowing down than what feminists are concerned with because I really love science. Just like Clippy thinks about everything in terms of maximizing the number of paperclips I want to maximize the amount of scientific knowledge and the patriarchy is just another stupid thing that gets in my way.
The patriarchy also tries to uneducate women. Hell if I were a woman I would be REALLY mad at this. The term “overachiever” is ridiculous for achieving is always good. Even though I’m a man I’m still really mad at this.
That does not justify lying. Consider an burner account.
Because fighting something that doesn’t exist is easy? I mean, the patriarchy hasn’t existed in the West for at least two generations now.
This I gotta hear.
You fucking love science?
Do you have any evidence that female scientists produce any significant amount of technological progress? My prior would be that they don’t, because of greater male variability producing almost all the extreme geniuses who do.
And you think this puts your view in better light? Single-variable-maximizers are seen as pretty much Satan himself in these parts.
Fascinatingly, educating women appears to lead to there being fewer intelligent women in the long run.
Says you.
I think you’re projecting what you would have felt if you got mindswapped with a woman without somehow altering your thought patterns. Different people think differently. Men and women think differently. That you are getting mad at A, doesn’t mean that another person, of the opposite sex, would also get mad at A.
@Anonymous I think we’d better discuss it over here.
http://rationalitycorner.freeforums.net
I’m a mathematician and there are indeed women who contributed a lot in my field. I could not mention names because I actually personally know some of them so by doing so I will basically out myself.
Let’s talk about Emmy Noether, shall we? I’m happy that she did research instead of being a housewife.
I’m an autistic rationalist. I indeed want to maximize science and rationality. I don’t care about the fuzzy human stuff which I believe can be explained by science anyway.
The problem with the patriarchy is that it is simply a bad, simplistic idea. It still exists in Japan which is a sad fact.
I stand by my claim that nobody can overachieve because achieving is always good. Social expectations can go to hell. Any society in which overachieving is a popular concept is a society that deserves to become weak.
Are you talking about eugenics when you said that educating women leads to less intelligent women in the long run? Please come to my forum for that. This is probably not an appropriate topic here.
Yeah I don’t understand the mindset of a typical man, let alone a typical woman. I’m a rational autist surrounded by non-autists.
Why?
How many of them have Wikipedia pages?
I’m rather sorry for her, OTOH, but I’ll accept her as a woman who added something to the sciences. How many women of her caliber are there?
Good for you.
I’ll give you that Japan has more traditionalist institutions that the West, but I wouldn’t call it a patriarchal society, not since MacArthur rolled in. You want patriarchy, go to the Middle East, or India.
Nolo contendre.
Why would you think that? It’s been discussed here time and time again. Sometimes, people get banned, but that’s a normal risk for discussing something radioactive.
I can see that. 😉
Because reaction and similar ideas are banned here. On my forum all major ideologies are fine.
I personally know two.
No, they aren’t. Scott may have banned the name, and most of the ideologues, but he’s never banned the ideas. Even during the Reign of Terror, he wasn’t banning any ideas, just banhammering individual people with less justification than normal.
“Do you have any evidence that female scientists produce any significant amount of technological progress? My prior would be that they don’t, because of greater male variability producing almost all the extreme geniuses who do.”
I’m wondering whether it’s true that second and third rank scientists aren’t doing useful work. My assumption is that they provide information that the top rank scientists work with.
I’m not making strong assumptions about whether there are really no top rank women scientist. I’m just looking at a different part of your argument.
I don’t know. I’m just guessing based on personal experience that most of those who aren’t brilliant are just there for the stable job with no lifting. It may or may not be the same outside of the Sovietosphere.
Fair enough.
So, you’ll be in favour of women’s emancipation because men and woman are in fact quite similar and you’ll be against it because in fact women and men have quite important differences? Same for slavery?
I’d one-up AC in the other direction: Facts are independent of values. And values should be independent of facts. Policies should be based on both.
Values determine what we want the world to be. Facts determine what is currently correct. “Is” and “ought to be” are orthogonal.
I mean, if there were a How Humans React to Facts Czar, then she could enforce such a declaration… but in the absence of such, how do you get everyone to agree to change their behavior? This seems like one of those ideas that only works if you ignore most of the real problem, that current incentives force people to treat facts as being inherently political, and in order to counteract those incentives you need a pretty staggering amount of influence over all involved
Or were you just talking about making facts non-political in SSC discussions? Aren’t they already?
Even here there is still censorship of certain views. This is why my forum, Rationality Corner exists. http://rationalitycorner.freeforums.net We censor no viewpoints.
I think the main issue is that people are too non-autistic.
Yes, we know. You’ve only mentioned it a few hundred times.
I suspect you will soon discover that you aren’t as rational as you think you are.
Autistic Cat, why do you assume that all autistic people are rational/rationalists and that a society of autistic people would be noticeably more rational and STEM-focussed? Please provide corroborating evidence of this.
For example, I have seen a news report about a bad case of bullying where an autistic man was bulled and harassed at work, including having all his plush animals destroyed. What is “rational” about needing to have plush animals around you before you can work? (I’m not criticising the man, please note; I’m saying this assumption of yours that all autistics are cool reasoning machines with no quirks or needs that are non-rational is over-stated).
Disagree. Imagine on my campus office door I list every crime committed by an African American over the last year within a 20 mile radius. I do not list the crimes committed by non-African Americans, however. This would seem to be racist.
No, it is not. Instead this is just a biased list of facts. Instead of accusing you of racism I would ask you questions. What about crimes commited by non-AAs? What kind of crimes they are. What is the demographic background of the region? (e.g. criminals in Atlanta are of course mostly AA because most people there are AA). What are the economic and cultural backgrounds of the region?
That’s just me trying to reassure leftists that my idea about facts isn’t going to make the world more racist or sexist.
But can you know that for a fact? It is only your opinion that “adopting my view will not make the world more/less racist or sexist”, it is not an established fact either way.
It is irrational to assume a controversial meta-ethical claim without any argument whatsoever. If I read you correctly you are disallowing moral realism (since if moral claims can be facts, then facts must sometimes have moral implications). A plurality of academic philosophers are moral realists so this seems rash.
I didn’t think about that.
Part of the reasons why I’m on SSC is that I want to have others examine my views so that my views can become more rational.
The original intent of my declaration is to deal with leftist infringement on science. I love science and fact-finding so it makes me concerned. By declaring that facts have no moral implications I’m trying to separate facts from racism and sexism to protect people who actually conduct scientific research on controversial topics.
If leftists respond to controversial studies by moral bashing they are basically declaring that leftism is factually wrong but moral regardless of whether leftists actually get it right on facts hence immoral facts have to be suppressed. This is not better than creationists. Instead of calling certain factual statements racist or sexist instead they should analyze the claims. Facts that can serve as pellets of racism or sexism are just facts that are not inherently racist or sexist in nature.
I think we all understand your intent, but declaration itself is clearly flawed. You have a couple of routes out of this: admit that there are moral facts, or admit that facts can have moral implications, or keep the declaration and explain how we justify morality without any facts.
I want to point out, though, that if you pick the third one, you’ll have to explain how you justify your declaration. For if it’s a fact, it seems to have moral implications (namely, that no facts can have moral implications). But that is self-contradictory. And if it’s not a fact, why should we take it seriously?
By declaring that facts have no moral implications I’m trying to separate facts from racism and sexism to protect people who actually conduct scientific research on controversial topics.
A fact in itself may not have any implications. It is what we then do with the fact that has implications, moral and otherwise. “Arsenic is a poison” has no moral implications. “You can use arsenic to kill flies” may have no moral implications (depend on whether or not you give moral status to the suffering of insects). “You can use arsenic to poison your inconvenient spouse whom you would like out of the way so you can marry that rich suitor” does have moral implications, even if it is itself a factual statement – you can use arsenic to kill your spouse, that is a true and real fact.
Contrariwise, some things were declared to be “facts” so that they could attain this unassailable, objective, not-racist-sexist-otherwise prejudiced status, e.g. the proven irrationality and lesser reasoning power of women, for instance; your “The patriarchy also tries to uneducate women” would be considered an emotional appeal to sentiment, because it was proven scientific ‘fact’ that women had smaller brains.
It is partly true, though. While roughly similar in average IQ, human males have greater variability, which means that as you go farther into the extremes, the more males to females you will get. And since nobody cares that there’s an equal amount developmentally challenged (is that the current term on the treadmill?) males on the other side of the bell curve, that may well look like women being less smart than men to a non-statistician.
There are also sex differences personality-wise. Women are, for example, more neurotic than men, which may well lead to popular perceptions of irrationality among the fairer sex.
Come to my forum please. This discussion is better handled there.
http://slatestarcodex.com/2017/02/01/open-thread-68-25/#comment-461767
I’ve been thinking lately about a phenomenon which I’ve known about for a while, but which may be more prevalent than I’d realized; not sure if there’s a name for it or something:
Basically, it’s a situation where two or more parties convince almost everyone else they are in an adversarial relationship, but there’s actually no reason to believe they would be, given existing incentives. Maybe the Br’er Rabbit and briar patch relationship we might call it.
The most prominent example to my mind is the system of “checks and balances” we’re supposed to have. The different branches of government in the US are theoretically supposed to check the others’ powers. For example, since Congress has the power to wage war, they should jealously guard that power and not let the President just wage wars without declaring them, right? Yet, why would they jealously guard this power? The Supreme Court should not just find whatever laws the Congress and POTUS pass to be constitutional because they are the ones entrusted with the sacred duty of interpreting the Constitution and wouldn’t want its intent abused, right? But why should they? What incentive do they actually have to try to hold the other branches accountable in this way? Quite the contrary, don’t all the branches largely have an incentive to cooperate to increase each others’ power, since their powers do not exist as a zero-sum game?
The other one libertarians like to complain about is regulatory capture: government is imagined to regulate and “hold accountable” corporate power. Those in favor of regulated capitalism tend to argue that the government can step in to check the abuses we’d presumably see on an unhampered market. Libertarians often point out that actually donations, lobbying etc. cause politicians not to check corporate power as they’re supposed to. And then everyone wrings their hands and says “next time we’ll elect some new people who aren’t a bunch of corporate schills and they’ll really show those fat cats who’s boss!” The question I almost never see asked is “why would we even expect government and big business to exist in an adversarial relationship in the first place? What incentive does either group have to hold the other accountable rather than just cooperating to increase their mutual power, wealth, and influence?”
You might say, “ah, but if the voters perceive the politicians are not properly regulating business abuses, they will vote them out, so the politicians do have an incentive to regulate big business.” But this assumes the voters are paying attention. They mostly aren’t. Certainly not nearly so much as the people who stand to lose or gain by a new regulation. Why won’t the politicians simply make a big show of regulating business while actually catering to the needs of the people who are paying close attention and funding their campaigns?
Put more broadly, I think one of the safest positions you can get into in society is to have a designated somebody who everyone believes is there to keep you honest, but who actually has no reason to keep you honest and would just as soon cooperate with you to take advantage of the fact no one’s looking. I feel like this phenomenon may be more widespread than the above two examples, and I’m not sure why it so often goes overlooked.
Definitely a huge deal. In fact, such a big deal that maybe the real question is why check-and-balance systems work at all. Which they do: sometimes the health department really does shut down a restaurant, sometimes the courts really do stop an executive action.
If I’m remembering the federalist papers correctly, I believe the theoretical idea at the time was that we should assume everyone is trying to become King, and that everyone will constantly be scheming attempts to attain 100% power for themselves.
If you assume this, then “checks and balances” makes sense. Legislative won’t let Executive become King because then Legislative cannot be King themselves.
But if the people involved are willing to share the kingly power so long as they still have significantly more power than the average dude, then you open the door to collusion as you describe, and the framework collapses.
Random thing that’s annoying me this week:
The increasing prevalence of Facebook advertisements that start with “TURN THE VOLUME ON” in huge letters, knowing that everyone has videos muted by default because you don’t want to be blasted with noise when you’re looking over your feed.
It just strikes me as exceedingly arrogant. The implied message is something like, “Sure, all those other ads are mindless nonsense that just annoy you, but our video is super important and you need to actually hear it!” Becomes an increasingly ridiculous proposition when 80% of the videos on your feed start saying it too…
Aaaand…. it’s ineffective.
Huh. Personally, Facebook ads are VERY effective on me. They’re basically the only kinds of ads that are. Their targeting algorithms seem quite good in that it’s pretty common for me to see ads for things that I find interesting, but never knew about or would have thought to seek out on my own. I click on FB ads fairly often (and have even ended up buying the thing a couple times) whereas I never click on banner ads on webpages.
That said, it only works on me for small companies I didn’t know about. I’d never click on an FB ad for Pepsi. I already know what Pepsi’s deal is.
things that I find interesting, but never knew about or would have thought to seek out on my own
It’s likely these things were not in the P&C range of products. Special interest and/or not knowing about … disposable diapers? 🙂
Could also be that FB ads don’t work much for products that are so interchangeable that buyers just look at price and/or easiest buying.
The only ad I can think of, say in the past year, that directly inspired me to buy something I wasn’t otherwise going to buy was the mealsquare ad here. I bought a sampler and almost certainly wouldn’t have otherwise.
Beyond that retargeted ads probably pushed me to buy one or two things that I had considered buying on my own, went to check out, but was on the fence about.
SEO clearly works on me. If I google some product and amazon is the first site to come up I’m very likely to buy it there instead of checking to see how much it is at walmart or target or newegg. At least unless it is very expensive.
I don’t know how effective pure impression ads are on me. Like you I already know what Pepsi’s deal is, but do those ads make it more likely I’ll reach for a Pepsi instead of Coke (actually I drink neither, but you get the idea) — I just don’t know either way.
The funniest thing was when I started reading all the silicon valley hitpieces regarding the juicero (most of which I was directed to from here), FB became utterly convinced I was interested in purchasing a juicero, and bombarded me with ads for it for weeks!
It’s like, no, come on guys, you need a way to distinguish genuine product interest from desire to laugh at a viral story!
This kind of nonsense is why people resort to ad-blockers, and then sites have hand-wringing messages about “oh we see you have an ad-blocker turned on, turn it off or we can’t show you this wonderful story and we’ll all die of starvation in rags because if you don’t watch the ads we make no money at all”.
Well, if you hadn’t been greedy and shoved annoying, intrusive ads on every square centimetre of the screen and made it so that they were in the middle of what I was reading, on top, at the sides, at the bottom, and popping up everywhere, then maybe I and others wouldn’t be forced to ad-blockers. But you got greedy, and now I’m not watching or reading any of your ads. Too bad!
Mmm. If only there were some way to force websites to display an amount of ads that takes up less resources (like RAM and load time) than running an ad-blocker. I’d stop using the ad-blocker in that case, since it would be in my direct interest to do so.
Adblocker Plus has an option to allow non-intrusive ads, and a list of approved such ads. I haven’t really looked into it, but it seems to me it’s a promising way to compromise. After all, if everyone blocks all the ads then companies will presumably stop advertising, but if they simply have to tone their ads down and get rid of certain obnoxious practice, people will see their ads again.
The non-intrusive ad option is the worst of both worlds. I get to run a resource-hog plugin AND see ads? No, thanks.
Sure, it’s terrible if you don’t want to see ads even in principle (or if the approved list still has terrible ads). But if everyone thought this way, companies would have no incentive even to pay for advertising. That doesn’t seem good for the websites. Are you bothered by the ads Scott has on SSC?
> Well, if you hadn’t been greedy and shoved annoying, intrusive ads on every square centimetre of the screen and made it so that they were in the middle of what I was reading, on top, at the sides, at the bottom, and popping up everywhere, then maybe I and others wouldn’t be forced to ad-blockers. But you got greedy, and now I’m not watching or reading any of your ads. Too bad!
This kind of logic is universal when it comes to ad blockers, I’ve been coming across it for years and years, I’ve argued against it a million times and no one has ever had a rebuttal worth a damn. I have a lot more faith in this forum, so maybe I’ll have better luck.
“I sneak into every movie theater because movie tickets in general are costly”
“Wait but this place is reasonably priced”
“NO screw them every single movie theater is owned by Mr. Movie they are all responsible for each other”
Frankly, this strikes me as just stupid. I almost never come across sites with intrusive advertising, and I probably visit fifty different domains a day (for a variety of reasons, I spend a lot of time on computing devices). Adblock et al make it easy to block some sites and not others, and you only have to block a domain once when they’ve been intrusive to reap the benefits in perpetuity.
I don’t have a serious problem with people who ad block per se, they’re just defectors and defectors are a dime a dozen. But arguments like these have never struck me as anything but:
1) an infantile lashing out at an entire, nebulous group (everyone who publishes content on the internet) based on bad actors within the group
2) a desperate attempt to preserve one’s self image as 100% moral after finding a convenient and common way to get content without compensating the creators. When I was in high school and college I used to pirate media, but I was never enough of a narcissist to axiomatically assume I was a perfect moral being and have to contort the facts to fit my actions with: “Here’s why pirating is ACTUALLY moral”. I just accepted that I wasn’t a perfect person and that this was something I would like to change about myself. The end result was that once the other side of the scale tipped a little and digital content became easily available, I haven’t pirated in years.
(I should note that I know people who have consistent moral explanations for why they think eg pirating is okay. It’s the absence of any attempt at this that I find so off-putting)
It is stupid.
Oh? Care to describe these explanations? Not that I don’t have some of my own, but I’m curious what others have thought of.
I’m glad you’ve avoided them, but before I adopted an ad-blocker, I didn’t. There was one advice columnist whose site ran so many ads that it repeatedly crashed my browser – and not just mine; there were similar complaints from dozens of other people in the comments section. (To her credit, she apologized and recommended that we run ad-blockers while she tried to fix things with her ad network.)
Plus, Youtube plays thirty-second (or longer) ads at the beginning of a lot of videos. Among other problems, this horrendously breaks up playlists.
I don’t see any moral requirement to compensate creators per se. I’m reading your comment; you’re reading mine; do we need to pay each other for creating this content? No, nor does the third party who reads both of us without commenting himself. Even if I ask you to go to Paypal and send me some money – even if I say I expect it of everyone who reads my comment – that doesn’t change anything.
You only have a moral obligation to pay me if (a) you’ve agreed to that up-front, or (b) the law that sets out the system of copyright says you do. When I buy a book in the bookstore, that falls under (a); when I pirate a movie, that breaks (b); when I block ads on a website, that doesn’t violate either.
What about implicit agreement?
When you go to a restaurant, sit down, and place your order, you may or may not have looked at the menu and read the prices for the product. But even if you didn’t, you receive a bill. You cannot then leave and say “Wait, I never agreed to pay you for this food, I just asked for food and you gave it to me! That’s your problem, not mine!”
I would say sites that use advertising are offering an implicit agreement that the content is made available to you for free, conditionally upon your viewing the advertisements. The case for this becomes even stronger if the site in question offers any sort of subscription or option to pay money to remove ads, or specifically requests that you disable your adblocker.
I would say sites that use advertising are offering an implicit agreement that the content is made available to you for free, conditionally upon your viewing the advertisements.
Is this customary anywhere? Or a law anywhere? If so, I’d expect it to come with the burden of a reasonable quality of service (tracking-free or at least explicitly stated, malware-free as technically possible, for example).
Why not the other way round? “I take notice of your opinion on the condition that you leave me alone with everything else”?
But, as with so many social norms, we need to make sure it is truly implicit to everyone rather than just assuming “Of course everyone must see these implications!” A restaurant lists prices on the menu, and every restaurant does things in roughly the same way (unless they make things even more explicit by asking for payment up front.) If someone’s trying to sell brownies from a table in front of church, that’s different – people might reasonably expect those brownies are free, so he needs to tell them up front that they aren’t rather than just ask for payment afterwards.
I think websites are closer to the second example. If there isn’t indeed a social norm that web pages should be free, at least there’s no norm the other way.
@TheEternallyPerplexed @Evan Þ
Just as a test of how far apart we are in terms of intuition: do you think there’s a implicit agreement to tip somewhere north of 10% when going to a restaurant and receiving at least adequate service?
(If either of you aren’t in / from the US disregard.)
They certainly seem to be trying to establish one. The large unavoidable “PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR ADBLOCKER” screens and the ad-blocker-blockers don’t seem to be getting any less popular.
A site that is deliberately asking you to turn off your adblocker strikes me the same as a guy selling brownies in front of the chuck asking for money. The fact that he doesn’t call the cops on you or chase you down and beat you up if you take some brownies without paying does not mean that you’re morally justified in doing so.
Many sites make it quite clear that they don’t want you to use adblockers. The fact that you can find one that works anyway doesn’t strike me as significantly different than sneaking into the movies. It’s clear that you’re supposed to pay money and buy a ticket, just because you can avoid that process doesn’t mean you are justified to do so.
@Brad, yes, when it’s a sit-down restaurant where they bring the food to your table (i.e. not fast food or fast-casual), unless they say otherwise. I would very much like the convention to change, but that’s the convention.
@Matt M, that’s a good point, but I think a request to turn off ad blocker is more like a tip jar. If they actually take measures to stop you from just clicking through to the page (or whatever), that’s another thing.
Virbie, for years I resisted using ad-blockers and only resorted to one out of pure desperation when one particular site drove me to it; they had been slowly increasing their ad content over time and the last straw was when they put something on their page where the ad followed your scrolling. Not content with the usual sidebar ads, “recommended for you” ads, and “sponsored content”, this was a new feature that finally broke this camel’s back.
Imagine trying to read an article or a INSERT AD HERE post where every time you move to a new paragraph INSERT AD HERE you find extraneous and unwanted content INSERT AD HERE popping up, and not alone in one piece INSERT AD HERE but every time you move down the page INSERT AD HERE.
Naturally, they made turning this off as difficult as possible, to the point that I found their “suggestions” impossible to implement. So out of desperation I loaded an ad-blocker.
And you know what? I’m not one bit sorry or regretful. Now I can actually read a piece on any website without being shilled for cars, holidays, bank loans, apartments, fashion and expensive gew-gaws that I have neither the interest nor the money for. Scott has sponsored content on the side bar and doesn’t stick INSERT GOD-DAMN ANNOYING INTRUSIVE AD in the middle of every paragraph of his posts.
My point is that I don’t feel guilty or that I’m stealing or defecting or whatever; I only resorted to an ad-blocker as last resort. If businesses take a lesson from that and row back on the most intrusive and hectoring ads, then I’ll probably turn it off. But not until then. They drove me to this, and if they want me to come back and entertain their ads, they have to fix it.
EDIT: Oh, and as TheEternallyPerplexed mentions below, I’ve had some serious virus infections from unwanted ads – not the usual “what do you expect if you clicked on a porn site?” thing, but really nasty and deep-rooted infections that noticeably affected the performance of my computer, I have reason to believe one of them hacked an email account (certainly messages were sent out from that account to my contacts that I never sent, so that was more time and effort warning my contacts not to open the goddamn email and to check if they’d been infected, as well as informing the email service about the hack), and that caused me considerable wasted time and effort in downloading various anti-virus and malware detection tools, trying to find where these things were lurking, deleting them both manually and by running three different anti-virus products, having to reboot and do the whole damn procedure all over again – so no, so long as businesses are happy to take money from third parties that are about as secure as a colander when it comes to protecting my computer from infection, the ad-blocker is here to stay as far as I’m concerned.
Deiseach, FWIW, personally I switched from AdBlockPlis to uBlock Origin, since it uses fewer resources.
However, if you’re ready to take the next step into internet apostasy, you might want to consider NoScript. It completely disables Javascript, except for those few hosts that you choose to whitelist. Out of the box, this makes most websites completely unusable; but this can be easily fixed by whitelisting their scripts (while blacklisting any of the third-party scripts they may have chosen to run). In my experience, a typical site has one or two script hosts that are needed to render it properly (typically, “somesite.com” and “somesitecdn.com”), and about 8..10 script hosts related to ads/spam/more ads/phishing/ads about phishing/etc.
I don’t think adblocker use is analogous to sneaking into a movie theater. I don’t even think it’s analogous to software piracy, although that’s somewhat closer.
A movie theater is a central example of a business selling a service. When I buy a movie ticket, I am entering into a contract with that business whereby I give them money and they give me the opportunity to sit in a big room they own while a movie they have distribution rights for is playing. Sneaking in the back is not breach of contract, because I didn’t enter into a contract, but it is trespassing, and because of that they’re within their rights to throw me out, or to pursue other legal options.
Software piracy is a little sketchier. There’s more gray area because there’s no scarce resource like theater seats that I’m taking up if I pirate an application, and because there is less clarity about what types of EULAs and enforcement mechanisms are conscionable. So I’m less satisfied with the state of the law, but it’s fairly clear that by engaging in piracy I’m doing something wrong, if only because I’m necessarily benefiting from someone else’s breach of contract.
Turning an adblocker on is something else again. I almost certainly don’t have a contract with the site owner, and I’m not benefiting from anyone else’s malfeasance either. I am just choosing not to render some bits that I’m getting for free. They’re within their rights to attempt to detect this and to pester me about it, of course. And if they put up a splash page saying that permission to use the site is conditional on turning off my adblocker, then using one would be wrong. But just using an adblocker full stop is not.
My reason to block is that ads are
a) used for tracking, allowing later data aggregation and profiling, which I deeply despise,
b) are a frequent malware vector that nobody is interested in closing (the page serving company cannot be held responsible – the externally served ads come from a third party; the ad-buying company neither – does not serve the actual data to the reader; the ad-serving company is not the direct partner of the page viewer – cannot be sued by affected party), and
c) are just getting more and more distracting; fighting brainfuzz gets increasingly tiring and makes me leave otherwise interesting pages.
The industry has to effectively remedy on all three counts before I stop blocking. Meanwhile I donate to worthy sites.
An adblocker sorting things out or just hiding does not prevent enough of a) or b). To not even have bad stuff loading on my machine, I block with a hosts file that sends requests for ads (and other sh*t, too) to IP 0.0.0.0. Here is an explanation and great source. The technique is also usable on a smartphone (Android: add URL to Adaway). Even manual updating on a PC is easy and not really often needed.
You might want to compare loading times with the browser’s developer tools before/after installing.
Interestingly, Scott’s ads here are not blocked, they behave nicely enough to not have shown up on any relevant blocklist.
I’m an avid watcher of, but nonparticipant in, darknet drama.
After this month’s takedowns of some of the biggest drug markets on the darknet, the trade is said to moving to OpenBazaar, a darling of Silicon Valley venture capitalists.
It advertizes itself as a fully decentralized, peer-to-peer, completely unregulated market platform. It’s bitcoin operated with Tor support coming soon. No middlemen means no one is in control, and no one can stop you selling what you want to sell.
What would the implications be of an illicit online marketplace that the authorities simply cannot close down?
What would the implications be of an illicit online marketplace that the authorities simply cannot close down?
Caveat emptor in twelve foot high flashing neon letters, for one. If no-one is in charge, there is nothing to prevent some guy conning you out of your socks and you have no recourse at all. You sent me the money and I sent you ten grams of talcum powder six months later – so what are you going to do about it?
Granted, this is a risk even with the legit side, but that would be even riskier than walking down the street, being accosted by some guy in an alley going “psst, hey, wanna buy a genuine Patek Philippe? knock-down price!”, shoving the contents of your wallet into his hands and then getting mugged and having your identity stolen and your bank account emptied after the transaction into the bargain.
If you’re the kind of person who is well in with a gang of leg-breakers and know how and where to send someone round to remonstrate with a vendor who has not held up their end of the bargain, I imagine you’ll do okay. John Q. Average? Not so much, even the cool Jon Q. who thinks he knows the ins and outs of this because he’s not one of the ‘normies’ and he’s too smart to fool.
> You sent me the money and I sent you ten grams of talcum powder six months later – so what are you going to do about it?
Reputation? Third party reviews? The base rate for being ripped off without remuneration will be higher but most people I know who buy drugs in this way just deal with the low chance of being ripped off by bumping up their expected cost, in time/money.
I’d imagine the real danger is getting a substance that’s _dangerous_, not ineffective. Then suddenly the variability begins to matter.
Existing black economies (more than markets exist) tend to have eBay/Amazon-style reputation tracking, simply because it boost volume and profit for the implementors. No need to break legs.
Not sure if this has been discussed previously here, but relevant to cost disease.
The saga of a staircase in a Toronto park.
TLDR version: Stairs were needed in a park to prevent people from falling while trying to cross a steep and slippery ledge. The city estimated the cost of the stairs to run from $60-100k and would take a year to build. A local handyman instead showed up, bought some lumber, hired a homeless guy to help him, and built functional stairs for about $500. The city tore them down, because they weren’t up to code (of course). But because of the negative PR backlash surrounding this whole thing, very quickly built new ones, and bragged that they “only” cost 10k, but apparently this figure does not include any of the labor and may actually be much higher.
It was mentioned in passing. Reactions were mixed.
ETA: The information about what it eventually cost the city might be new, though.
> It was mentioned in passing
There was a LOT of discussion on the subreddit, in multiple waves. It included someone’s analysis of the image and its code violations, some of which were dangerous.
Oh I have no doubt that a handmade staircase by a random dude and a bum is “dangerous” compared to a professionally constructed staircase.
The relevant questions would be:
1. Is the hand-made staircase more dangerous than people trying to manually go down the ledge without stairs?
2. Are the safety gains from the professionally constructed staircase worth the cost (20x more expensive, at minimum)?
It turns out damage to humans is very expensive to repair.
But that actually makes me wonder–if we had a functional and cheap medical system, would that flowthrough to fix cost disease in lots of other places? Businesses need insurance because what if someone slips and breaks their hip and sues you for a million dollars, but if the cost of fixing a broken hip is 10k instead, then presumably the insurance becomes cheaper.
And?
It’s still a relevant question.
Are the government stairs 20x safer than the wooden stairs or aren’t they?
@Matt M:
Do you understand what the cost of 1 ACL repair or hip replacement is? 10K is small potatoes compared to actual damages over the course of the life of the staircase, let alone liability for the event where something really bad happens.
The safety gains/cost ratio is unimportant, from a legal perspective. If you make improvements over nature, the building code is a minimum standard. You cannot go, “Well, I can spend 1/2 of what is required for 2/3 the safety.” You spend 100% of what it takes to meet the required standards or you spend 0%.
Further, for most of what was wrong with those stairs, this makes sense, because safety is basically stepwise. For example, (I’m using the US codes here, because that’s what I know, but I imagine Toronto’s is going to be broadly similar) you’re required to design a handrail to withstand 50 pounds per linear foot downward, and a concentrated load of 200 pounds acting in any direction (independently, not at the same time). Just looking at the pictures, I doubt the shoddy stairs will meet that 200 lb requirement. Which is there in the event that somebody trips and tries to catch themselves which is what any reasonable person would expect a handrail to be there for. Except here, it breaks and the person falls. So they didn’t get 50% of the protection, they got no protection.
Generalizing, I can save a lot of money with a shitty seismic design, and me, the contractor, and the original owner can make a safe bet that we’ll all be retired or dead before it matters. Similarly, the amount of material required to support a floor is going to be directly proportional to the floor load (to a first approximation). So I can make your house cheaper by only designing it to 20 pounds per square foot, rather than the 40 pounds per square foot required by ASCE 7 (usually the source for required loads in a building code). However, it’s going to start getting really dicey when your kid holds a big house party–and this might come as a big surprise to your idiot teenager that your particular floor won’t hold up all the people he invited from the last house party in his friend’s similarly-sized house last month. So what parts of the code gets this “scalability”? No exit signs and shitty exit design can save a lot of money in construction and last for a while, as in the Ghost Ship.
One thing I didn’t realize from the last posing was that the $65,000 figure was apparently the equivalent of a Class 5 estimate used by the US government, which makes the frothing about how they were spending all this money eye-rolling. This was apparently the first cut, done by reference to previous project, which is an eminently reasonable way to do a quick estimate without any sort of design in hand. It’s stupid to start a project without figuring out if it’s going to be a $1000, $10,000, or $100,000 project, and that’s what that kind of estimate is for.
An exchange I just had on Facebook (where someone told me that the past has no value in predicting the future) reinforced how much I love this garden Scott has built for us. Thanks everyone!
Please tell me you answered “Well, it never did before, but who knows if it does now?”
Re-reading some poetry posted on my defunct blog, so here’s a poem from the Irish poet Michael Hartnett (1941-1999):
Death of an Irishwoman
Ignorant, in the sense
she ate monotonous food
and thought the world was flat,
and pagan, in the sense
she knew the things that moved
at night were neither dogs nor cats
but púcas and darkfaced men,
she nevertheless had fierce pride.
But sentenced in the end
to eat thin diminishing porridge
in a stone-cold kitchen
she clenched her brittle hands
around a world
she could not understand.
I loved her from the day she died.
She was a summer dance at the crossroads.
She was a card game where a nose was broken.
She was a song that nobody sings.
She was a house ransacked by soldiers.
She was a language seldom spoken.
She was a child’s purse, full of useless things.
Ah well, if I gave you one, I have to give you another; Part One of his long poem “A Farewell to English”, written in 1975 when he gave up writing in English for writing in Irish (later, in 1985, he went back to English):
FROM A FAREWELL TO ENGLISH
for Brendan Kennelly
1
Her eyes were coins of porter and her West
Limerick voice talked velvet in the house:
her hair was black as the glossy fireplace
wearing with grace her Sunday-night-dance best.
She cut the froth from glasses with knife
and hammered golden whiskies on the bar
and her mountainy body tripped the gentle
mechanism of verse: the minute interlock
of word and word began, the rhythm formed.
I sunk my hands into tradition
sifting the centuries for words. This quiet
excitement was not new: emotion challenged me
to make it sayable. This cliché came
at first, like matchsticks snapping from the world
of work: mánla, séimh, dubhfholtach, álainn, caoin:
they came like grey slabs of slate breaking from
an ancient quarry, mánla, séimh, dubhfholtach,
álainn, caoin, slowly vaulting down the dark
unused escarpments, mánla, séimh, dubhfholtach,
álainn, caoin, crashing on the cogs, splinters
like axeheads damaging the wheels, clogging
the intricate machine, mánla, séimh,
dubhfholtach, álainn, caoin. Then Pegasus
pulled up, the girth broke and I was flung back
on the gravel of Anglo-Saxon.
What was I doing with these foreign words?
I, the polisher of the complex clause,
wizard of grasses and warlock of birds,
midnight-oiled in the metric laws?
Editor’s Note: dubhfholtach = blacklocked álainn = beautiful mánla, séimh, caoin = words whose meaning approximates to the English adjectives graceful, gentle
Suppose you are a medical student considering what type of doctor to become. You are not particularly concerned with pay or working conditions, but you do have some criteria: you want to work with truly ill patients, and you want to give them fully effective cures with high probability. What sort of medicine should you practice?