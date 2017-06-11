Open Thread 77.5

This is the twice-weekly hidden open thread. As the off-weekend thread, this is culture-war-free, so please try try to avoid overly controversial topics. You can also talk at the SSC subreddit, the SSC Discord server, or the Cafe Chesscourt forum.
(Series index Jutland Part 1 Part 2)
Jutland: The Run to the North
As the British turned north, the battle began to shift. The weather was getting worse, as it often does in the North Sea. Beatty finally signaled Jellicoe ‘Fleet action is imminent’, although he did not give details, and took five more hits from Hipper before his ships pulled out of range, without hitting back. The German battle fleet divided its fire between the escaping HMS Southampton and the 5th BS (under Rear Admiral Hugh Evan-Thomas), who also suffered under Hipper’s fire. Malaya, in the rear of the line, was particularly badly hit, suffering a total of 7 from the German battleships. None were fatal, although a large cordite fire put the starboard 6” battery out of action and killed over 100 men. Barham took four shells from Derfflinger and Warspite two from Seydlitz (who had been hit by a destroyer torpedo as the British turned north).
Evan-Thomas was not idle, though. Barham and Valiant targeted the battlecruisers, while Warspite and Malaya fired back at the approaching battleships. Despite being outnumbered 4 to 9, they held their own. In exchange for their own 13 hits, they managed to land 13 on the German battlecruisers and 5 on the battleships, although only one did serious damage, to Markgraf.
There is some controversy over what happened next. Beatty claimed that Evan-Thomas took up station on his disengaged side, although German accounts and several notable historians disagree. (This is a common occurrence in accounts of Jutland.) As the 5th BS outran the High Seas Fleet, Beatty began to turn northeast, threatening to cross Hipper’s T. Hipper was forced to turn east, which put Beatty between him and the approaching Grand Fleet.
At around 1745, the battle resumed, with Beatty’s gunners finally gaining the advantage. Seven hits were scored in nine minutes, on both Hipper’s and Scheer’s ships. At this point, Beatty was getting close to the Grand Fleet, although Beatty had still not told Jellicoe where the Germans were, and in fact had briefly lost sight of them. In fairness, Lion’s radio had been destroyed early in the action, although several other battlecruisers still had operational sets. (Jellicoe’s job was made even more difficult by the fact that all ships had to resort to dead reckoning, and most of the reports were off by several miles.) Nor had Beatty’s subordinates sent back reports. In their defense, radio was very primitive, and the sets in use at the time only left a very limited number of channels, which had meant strict discipline in when to use the radio. Military technologies are rarely used correctly at first, and modern doctrine emphasizes the importance of reporting, even when you’re pretty sure someone else already has.
Jutland: The deployment
At 1738, the cruiser HMS Chester first sighted the lead elements of Hipper’s screen. She was part of the screen for Rear Admiral Horace Hood’s 3rd Battle Cruiser Squadron, and was outnumbered by the German scouting group until Hood’s 3 battlecruisers came to her rescue. At 1756, Invincible disabled the light cruiser Wiesbaden. Hood was off to the east of the main body of the Grand Fleet, while Beatty was coming up from the west. At 1800, Lion was finally sighted from Iron Duke, Jellicoe’s flagship. Beatty had lost sight of Scheer, and Hipper’s ships were driven to turn south by a torpedo attack by the cruisers and destroyers of the Grand Fleet.
At about this time, another action was occurring. The armored cruisers Defence and Warrior were attached to Jellicoe, but had been lead south, cutting so close in front of Beatty that Warrior almost collided with Lion, and the other two ships of the squadron were trapped north of the battlecruisers. The closed on Weisbaden, but at 1815 found themselves at short range from Derfflinger and four German battleships. Defence was hit by at least three shells, and exploded at 1820, taking all 903 men aboard down with her. She was visible from the ships of the Grand Fleet, not an encouraging sight. Warrior was spared a similar fate by a mishap that befell Warspite as the 5th Battle Squadron raced to catch up with the end of Jellicoe’s line. Her steering gear jammed, leaving her steaming in circles in sight of the High Seas Fleet. Warrior, badly damaged, survived until the next morning. Warspite took 13 hits, but survived to have an illustrious career in WW2. She was detached and sent home, while the other three ships of the 5th BS joined the end of Jellicoe’s line.
While all of this was going on, Jellicoe was wrestling with the decision to deploy. The Grand fleet was steaming southeast in six columns of four ships each. On Jellicoe’s orders, the leading ship in each column would turn either port or starboard, with the rest of the ships in its division following it into the turn, to eventually form a unified battle line going either east or west. Unfortunately, he didn’t know if the High Seas Fleet was directly ahead or off to starboard (west). In the former case, a deployment to the east would silhouette the Germans against the dusk sky while hiding the British, possibly cross Scheer’s T, and put the Grand Fleet into a better position to cut them off from their base, while going west would bring him closer to Scheer, but probably put them broadside-to-broadside. Either deployment would take 15 minutes, and Jellicoe could not afford to be caught in the middle of the deployment, as ships would turn on the same spot, giving the Germans easy targets. At 1815, Jellicoe finally ordered deployment to port (east), one of the most vital decisions of the war. It turned out to be the right one, although fate and quick action on Scheer’s part meant it was less decisive than it should have been.
The maneuver itself was carried out successfully, despite the difficulties inherent in maneuvering 24 dreadnoughts and 120 screening ships in close proximity while German shells fell around them (mostly overs from shooting at the battlecruisers). It wasn’t entirely smooth, and some ships even had to back to avoid collisions, but it was a magnificent example of shiphandling. The leading ship, King George V, did not head at 90 degrees to the previous course, but instead turned more to the south, to cross Scheer’s T. The result was a concave arc of British battleships, straightening out cleanly across Scheer’s course. Oddly, though, it was the ships of the rear division, Marlborough and Revenge, that opened fire first, at 1817. Six minutes later, Iron Duke joined them, although she initially fired as Weisbaden, as did many other British ships. At 1830, she shifted her fire to the battleship Konig, and turned in one of the best gunnery performances of the battle, hitting Konig seven times out of 43 shells fired in the next five minutes.
To the east, the battlecruisers were fighting again. Hood’s 3rd BCS was engaging Hipper, while Jellicoe came up from the rear. Hood’s gunnery put Beatty’s earlier to shame. Invincible alone pumped 8 shots in 8 minutes into Lutzow, including two that caused extensive flooding in the bow and ultimately doomed her. However, at 1831, Lutzow and Derfflinger took their revenge, and Invincible, despite her name, followed Indefatigable and Queen Mary to the bottom of the North Sea after a hit on Q turret, taking all but six of her crew of 1,032 with her. (Oddly, one of the survivors had been in Q turret, and was somehow blown clear.) The bottom where she sank was so shallow that her bow and stern, standing upright, protruded above the surface for some time.
Scheer reacted quickly to the appearance of the Grand Fleet, ordering his famous Gefechtskehrtwendung, “battle about turn” at 1834. Within four minutes, the entire High Seas Fleet was headed southwest, hidden from the British by the mist. It was a carefully-practiced maneuver, and it worked brilliantly, leaving Jellicoe’s forces facing the empty sea.
We’ll continue next week with the further maneuvers of the battle fleets.
I recently created a Twitter account. I intend to use it to promote my blog when I have more time, but also to get ideas of articles to read, so I’d like recommendations of people to follow who frequently post interesting stuff. It can be people who are anywhere on the political spectrum, as long as they are smart and frequently share good articles. I’m interested in politics, philosophy, mathematics, economics, biology, statistics, sociology, etc. I’m pretty much interested in everything, so if you know people who share interesting stuff on Twitter, please let me know. I’m also interested in anything that explains how Twitter works and what are some of the ways in which it can be used.
You don’t appear to have tweeted yet, so why are you advertising your twitter? Anyway, I’m @aflicker, but I don’t tweet often and when I do I’m as likely to be joking about work or talking about my classes as I am talking stats or politics. I do try to share other interesting things on occasion, but avoid sharing most of the interesting political or philosophical things I read because several work colleagues and hyper-political friends know my twitter account.
EDIT – but check out my follow list for some good political or mathematics follows!
I don’t have time to promote my blog on Twitter at the moment, which is why I haven’t tweeted anything yet, but I plan to do it eventually. However, even if I probably won’t start tweeting until a few weeks from now, I would like to use Twitter to get recommendations of interesting articles before that. I just gave a link to my Twitter because I’m already following a few people and I figured that it might help people get a sense of what I’m asking for. Anyway, thanks for telling me about your account, I will check out the people you are following.
Anyone know of good resources for learning Latin? I’m currently going through Wheelock’s Latin after having chosen it pretty arbitrarily.
See if you can get somebody to test you frequently. Back when I was doing ancient languages, the classes that seemed the most effective were the ones with near-constant testing. I also found rote memorization quite helpful: making flashcards, using flashcards, and just copying (and testing myself on, effectively) paradigms over and over.
Yes, I’m doing spaced repetition with Anki for vocabulary and writing out paradigms to get them into memory.
Bought my wife (who’s also working on learning latin) a human-translated copy of Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone in Latin. Lots of good reviews as a learning device. https://www.amazon.com/Harrius-Potter-Philosophi-Lapis-Philosophers/dp/1582348251
Pretty fortuitous for an arbitrary choice, make sure to do the end-of-chapter exercises. Here’s a database of Wheelock’s vocab.
As dndnrsn said, drill yourself on paradigms. I printed them on free school printers, so cost of paper/ink might be prohibitive for you, but making a synopsis form with labeled boxes to fill out saves you the time of writing out “person/number/tense/mood/voice” when you’re practicing.
38 Stories is good for beginning translation. I know we must’ve done some stuff after 38 and before Cicero but I’m blanking on what they were. I’ll let you know if I remember.
Here are two rival claims about military spending that I find compelling:
1) It’s good for some of the mostly-non-revisionist states (US, China, France, Saudi Arabia) to have big militaries, since this should decrease armed conflict and armed threats overall (see e.g. Bean and John Schilling on freedom of the seas in the last open thread).
2) Some of these countries are guilty of stupid-bordering-on-evil adventurism. Their elites are so immature that the only way to prevent such adventurism is for the public to make them give up their toys. That’s not going to happen in Saudi Arabia but it could definitely happen in the US.
How to decide?
I’m not sure they’re 100% rivals. It depends on the breakdown of your forces. Freedom of the seas is best enforced by the Navy and the Marines. International Peace is enforced by the Air Force and Navy. Freedom in other countries in enforced by the Army (and, due to a quirk of the US, the Marines). If you want free seas/international peace but don’t want foreign adventurism, then you have a big Navy and a small Army. Exactly how practical this is in a US political context is of course the problem.
(The last time we tried it, it worked pretty well. But then the Army managed to get the politicians to make it relevant again, and we got Vietnam.)
This presumes you live on an island or peninsula, or have a continent to yourself (at least in military terms). If you are e.g. Russia or China, or France or Germany and the EU isn’t a sure thing, then the most pressing aspect of international peace, the one where nobody is invading you, requires an Army as well.
Which in turn suggests that if you want a Pax, you want isolated maritime powers enforcing it. They are better able to reach the trouble spots, and compelled to take a relatively light touch in handling the trouble. I think history mostly bears this out, but I’m going to want to ponder it a bit.
One of the problems is that the elite generally do not have military experience, which makes it hard for them to understand the actual experience of war, no matter how clever or well-educated they may be. Also, they don’t have skin in the game. If they call for war, they won’t be at the front, and neither will their sons, generally.
Not really sure how to fix that. A draft would do it, but that’s an awfully big hammer to swing.
The opposite used to be true, and then WWI happened. That makes me suspicious of the idea that the experience of war is the missing ingredient that’d keep us from getting into pointlessly destructive pissing matches with other nations, given that WWI was basically the biggest and most pointlessly destructive pissing match of all time.
Arguably modern warfare is qualitatively different from the warfare of the 19th century and earlier in a way that’d work to guard against adventurism if the elite started channeling their sons into the officer class en masse again, but I doubt it.
Mandatory fixed-term military service for school-leavers? The Finnish and former South African models come to mind.
I have the uncommon and somewhat internally-inconsistent view (w.r.t. libertarian principles) that this is a good idea on balance. Also I live in a country where this has never been a government policy. Do others have views on the benefits or effectiveness on this?
I don’t think the problem with leaders lacking experience is that they enter too many wars, but that they ensure that the wars they do enter are fought incompetently.
The idea that “If the elites and the political leaders and their family had to fight, they would choose peace” is trivially disproven by most of recorded history (Just ask Richard III, Gustavus Adolphus…). Heck, you know the periodic bloviating about how “Only 1% of congress has a child in the military”? That’s still a bit higher than the base rate (Since only 0.4% of the US population is in uniform, even if we assume that both parents of every single service member are still alive and in the current population that’s still 0.8% vs. 1%), and even with the number of veterans in positions of political power dropping steadily for decades, veterans are still over-represented in politics relative to the general population.
There may be good reasons for mandatory military service, but the avoidance of war isn’t one of them.
Over in the sciences, there are a couple of areas of study that are generally acknowledged to be particularly demanding, and those who major in them are accordingly either admired as geniuses or mocked as hopeless nerds: physics (particularly theoretical physics) and mathematics (particularly pure math).
Are there equivalents in the humanities?
Philosophy definitely has a reputation of intelligence among the humanities, although probably not quite so strongly as does physics or math on the STEM side.
Generally speaking, the more and harder languages something involves, the more something is “genius nerd” territory.
Interesting. I know the theology students I shared a dorm with in grad school lived in fear of Greek, and generally thanked the Maker that Hebrew was no longer a requirement for most courses of study.
I can confirm that both are quite brutal, but in different ways. Classics students tend to look down their nose at the kind of Greek theology and religious studies students would take. The documents are not quite on the same level – as far as I can tell, one showed erudition in ancient Greek by making your sentences as long and complex as possible. On the other hand, reading a language that’s basically the second language of a whole region is difficult in its own way. Meanwhile, word formation in Hebrew can be very bizarre, and you have to learn a certain degree of it just to use the standard lexicon, because it is organized by root.
I’m not a humanities major so I can’t really say what was the perception of them in their respective programs, but a couple of guesses:
Mathematics, especially the mathematical logic branch of it. You very occasionally see an ambitious philosophy student.
I want to resurface a suggestion another commenter made in previous OT: duplicate the “hide” button at the top of each comment. Maybe just before or after the timestamp but on the same line?
Also, do something about the email reply links so they don’t break thread order.
Y’know, I’m not getting reply links in the e-mail, or I’m just slow enough to not see them. Where are these showing up?
I’m skeptical, but I’ve never used that feature so I don’t know for sure. I’ll turn it on and see what I can discover.
EDIT: Guess you don’t see them for self-posts.
@Nornagest
Let me know. The only person I’ve seen with this issue is bintchaos, and I’m curious what’s going on.
Testing. This is the second post.
ETA: Well, I’ll be damned, it does work.
Okay, so what’s going on is that new comments are indexed in order below the comment with the ID matching the one URL encoded in the reply button. They get tabbed over too, but only if the thread hasn’t reached its max tab depth yet — otherwise they’re inserted in the comment stream at max depth, potentially in the middle of a thread.
You can’t do that in the Web interface without screwing with the URL encoding (though it’s not hard to do that maliciously or experimentally, as I discovered when the Dreaded Jim was doing it), because the reply buttons are suppressed at max depth. But the links still appear in the WordPress notification emails. Following them gives you a nonstandard reply box, but fill it out and the comment will appear in mid-thread as alleged.
I don’t know how to fix this. You’d want to change the link in the reply email to match the parent one level up, but I don’t know if that’s even possible — WordPress is black magic to me.
Testing. This is the first post.
@Nornagest
What puzzled me, to include during my interactions with bintchaos, is that I’m not getting a Reply link in the e-mail at all. Maybe there was some checkbox when I created it that suppresses it, but all I get a link to the replying comment (e.g., the e-mail for your comment has this one: http://slatestarcodex.com/2017/06/11/open-thread-77-5/#comment-509705) and an “unsubscribe” link.
Edit: I also recall that the e-mail program only runs every 25 minutes or so, so you won’t get instantaneous messages when somebody replies to you.
I got email from donotreply@wordpress.com, containing the two links you describe, the text of the reply, a reply-to link with the id of the reply (http://slatestarcodex.com/2017/06/11/open-thread-77-5/?replytocom=509703#respond for the one I just posted, for example), and a “comments” link taking you to the top of the comments tree. Happened pretty much immediately, too; I don’t think it was on a 25-minute poll.
This was generated after I checked the “Notify me of follow-up comments by email” checkbox and jumped through some registration hoops. Did you do that, or were you using some other method?
OK, yeah, I am using something different.
@the verbiage ecstatic posted a reply system in 76.25 here, which sends e-mails from no-reply@sscnotify.bakkot.com.
I had signed up for the e-mails with the checkbox before, and it sent me e-mails for every comment, not just the ones replying to me. I unsubscribed after about two or three hours.
Edit: I also think I was referring to a slightly different “checkbox”–the one I used was the one under the top-level box that creates a new thread. Are you using the one under a particular reply? I’ve not tried that one, but the one I’m subscribed to gives me replies whenever somebody replies to one of my comments or uses @CatCube (I think) on any thread. For example, I haven’t done any particular subscription for anything in 77.5, and I get a reply notification when you use the link in your e-mail; you haven’t yet put @CatCube in any replies so I don’t know for sure if the @ reply function is working for this OT.
Under a particular reply, yes. I was getting notifications for every new comment too, though; I turned it off pretty much immediately after I confirmed what I was looking for.