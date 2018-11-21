Open Thread 115.25

THE JOYFUL REDUCTION OF UNCERTAINTY

Posted on November 21, 2018 by Scott Alexander

This is the twice-weekly hidden open thread. Post about anything you want, ask random questions, whatever. You can also talk at the SSC subreddit or the SSC Discord server.

  1. Scott Alexander says:
    November 21, 2018 at 7:21 pm

    Are issues with email and other subscriptions to this blog:

    a) still as bad as they were a month ago
    b) better now
    c) suddenly much worse as of two days ago

  2. Le Maistre Chat says:
    November 21, 2018 at 7:37 pm

    Monster talk:
    In Arabic folklore, a ghul is a weak type of jinn that dwells in cemeteries, having lowly evil goals like eating human flesh. They might transform into a hyena, as jinn in general have shapeshifting among their magic abilities.
    The Hindu rakshasa refers to a species of shapeshifting magicians. In the Ramayana they have a whole civilization with individuals at various power levels, but in folktales about encountering them in the current age, they’re reduced to haunting cemeteries for human flesh.
    We just discussed whether or not rakshasas are bears, so… are they jinn?

  3. Hoopyfreud says:
    November 21, 2018 at 8:02 pm

    I’ve come to the surprising realization that non-misanthropic utilitarians cannot, as far as I can tell, agree with me that death is, in and of itself, fine. I don’t want to maximize death; I’m certainly not hurrying towards mine. But I’m also aware of the fact that I’m… perfectly fine with the prospect of everything and everyone I love dying some day, and I think this is probably for the best.

    The reasons for this make sense to me, but I strongly suspect that many of you think I’m insane, and it’s late, and I have a pie to bake, so I’m going to leave it at that for now.

  4. Nabil ad Dajjal says:
    November 21, 2018 at 8:10 pm

    So there have been some troubling developments vis a vis gun rights lately.

    I’m increasingly of the opinion that it makes sense to get myself trained in the safe use and maintenance of firearms and purchase whatever I might need now rather than waiting and risking the law changing under my feet. The problem is that I wasn’t raised in American gun culture and it’s all unmapped territory for me. I literally don’t know where to start.

    Since there are at least a few gun enthusiasts here I was hoping that someone could link to or lay out what someone in my position should do to get started. I’m a graduate student currently living in New York City, have never fired a gun before in my life, and am mostly interested in having one for self defense in the near future when I’m no longer living in the city or working in academic science.

    If people want to discuss the politics of gun control I’d appreciate it if that discussion takes place in a separate thread. I’m looking for practical advice here.

  5. BBA says:
    November 21, 2018 at 10:48 pm

    My new aesthetic is the Factory Records catalogue numbering system. During its 15-year history, the Manchester-based record label assigned numbers not just to singles and albums, but to all sorts of things associated with the company. The first record they released was numbered “FAC 2” because they had previously designed a poster for a concert series, and that poster was FAC 1. Go down the list, and intermingled among the New Order and Happy Mondays singles you’ll find Factory’s famed nightclub The Haçienda (FAC 51), their corporate logo (FAC 120), a lawsuit (FAC 61), and a cat (FAC 191). Other quirks are that albums were given “FACT” numbers from the same sequence as the “FAC” series (and eventually compact disc releases were “FACD”) and that the numbers weren’t sequential – most of the numbers ending in 3 went to New Order.

    Continuing the oddity, for years after the label went bust founder Tony Wilson kept assigning FAC numbers, including to his 2002 biopic 24 Hour Party People and a Happy Mondays album released by another label. Wilson died in 2007 and his coffin is FAC 501, the final entry in the catalogue.

    I’ve never heard of anything else like this. Other labels have plenty of weird stuff in their back catalogues, I know Columbia Records goes all the way back to wax cylinders, but I don’t think they were giving numbers to things that weren’t actual records. In terms of continuous numbering, I know the RFC series started out as informal memos circulated around the early Internet and grew into their current status as the official standards on which the Internet runs, but you don’t see random administrivia as RFCs anymore and there are certainly no nightclubs or cats in there. Anyone else got anything?

