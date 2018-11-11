Open Thread 114.5

This is the twice-weekly hidden open thread. You can also talk at the SSC subreddit or the SSC Discord server.
Here Be Rumbles.
Still resolving round 1 but it should be up tomorrow if everyone gets back to me with their damage assignments.
quick question: why do none of the comments from my previous account show up
According to Economist a man who is under 30/homosexual/has a postgraduate degree/white/earns $100,000/ lives in suburbs in a Western state/ married with a kid is just 2% likely to vote Republican (no surprises here). But someone who is all of those things but black instead of white is 38% likely to vote Republican. What is the most likely explanation?
The model claims to measure each factor individually, so I can only assume it’s broken – consider that flipping you guy to straight makes him LESS likely to vote Republican, but the opposite happens if he’s white. I’ll take a closer look at the page source if I can to confirm.
I don’t know how reliable their model is but it does not seem impossible that flipping sexual orientation can have opposite effects on different demographic groups (flipping age has the same effect – younger blacks are also more likely to vote Republican).
Could the explanation be different degrees of acceptance by their respective communities? White LGBTs may take the support from white Democrats for granted but most black Democrats are pretty anti-LGBT (for example, in California ~70% voted in favor of banning gay marriage).
Low sample size would be my off-the-cuff guess. That sounds like it could be a single guy’s description rather than a demographic that would show up in polling.
I agree, particularly when we are discussing homosexual black married men with a postgrad degree and a child.
That is a tiny population. They might be measuring 1 black couple