Impending Survey Discussion Thread

Posted on November 21, 2018 by Scott Alexander

Sorry, decreased blogging this week because of Thanksgiving.

But I am going to post a new SSC survey in a few weeks. Feel free to use this thread to tell me what you want – from questions you want to see, to methodology issues that bothered you on past surveys, to whatever.

Keep in mind I will probably have to ignore the overwhelming majority of suggestions here.

8 Responses to Impending Survey Discussion Thread

  1. Mjreard says:
    November 21, 2018 at 8:58 pm

    Ask about meat/egg consumption or even opinions on the ethics of chicken vs. beef etc.

  2. EricN says:
    November 21, 2018 at 9:08 pm

    Ask about your readers’ age gaps relative to their siblings. Perhaps that will let you refine your analysis of the birth order effect.

  3. Mitch Lindgren says:
    November 21, 2018 at 9:31 pm

    I think you’ve previously asked whether people perceive the comments here to be more skewed to the right or to the left. If it’s not already a question, I’d like to see the same thing asked of the subreddit and the CW thread in particular.

  4. skybrian says:
    November 21, 2018 at 9:33 pm

    It might be interesting to have a way for survey-takers to flag each question as ambiguous or confusing. I would still ask people to answer questions they thought were ambiguous, but it would be interesting to see how many people thought there was something wrong with each question, and how that affected their answers.

  5. Jay Searson says:
    November 21, 2018 at 11:07 pm

    I’ve never finished any of them except the first one. Make it shorter.

