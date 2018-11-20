Links 11/18: MayflowURL

In 532, the Byzantines and Persians signed what they called The Perpetual Peace, so named because it was expected to last forever. It lasted eight years. After the ensuing war, the Byzantines and Persians, now less optimistic, named their new treaty The Fifty Year Peace. It lasted ten years.
Patrick Collison and Michael Nielson on diminishing returns from science. Some of you have already seen my thoughts on this, but I’ll post them here in a week or two.
Wikipedia has a page on Armenia/Azerbaijan relations in the Eurovision Song Contest. Highlights include the time Azerbaijan’s secret police rounded up everyone who voted for Armenia, the time Armenia claimed Azerbaijan cut off the broadcast to prevent people from seeing Armenia winning, and accusations from Azerbaijani officials that vapid Armenian love song “Don’t Deny” was dog-whistling a point about the Armenian Genocide.
Everything You Know About State Education Rankings Is Wrong. Most rating systems rank state education success based on a combined measure which includes amount of money spent as a positive outcome, making it tautological to “prove” that more funding improves state performance. See also economists’ Stan Liebowitz and Matthew Kelly corrected ranking table, which also adjusts for some confounders.
The most significant Christian schism of the past five hundred years happened last month, when the Russian Orthodox Church severed ties with the Eastern Orthodox Patriarch of Constantinople due to an argument about Ukraine.
California may allow marijuana, and it may allow alcohol, but at least it’s taking a strong stance against cocktails that include CBD, for some reason.
Recent news in scientific publishing: two statisticians launch RESEARCHERS.ONE (site, Andrew Gelman blog post), a “souped-up Arxiv with pre- and post-publication review”. And Elsevier files a lawsuit forcing a Swedish ISP to ban Sci-Hub; the ISP complies but also bans Elsevier. Also: preregistration works.
Related?: A Chinese barbecue restaurant named itself The Lancet after a top medical journal, and is offering discounts for researchers based on the impact factor of the journals they’ve published in. (h/t Julia Galef)
Experimental archaeology is the practice of doing things we think ancient people might have done to learn more about the details. For example, the Trireme Trust built and rowed a functional Greek trireme to learn more about how triremes worked.
Researchers crack the brain’s code for storing faces (paper, news article), describing it as “a high-dimensional analogy of the familiar RGB code for colors, allowing realistic faces to be accurately decoded with…a small number of cells”.
The Alpine-Himalayan orogenic belt connects the Pyrenees, Alps, Carpathians, Caucasus, Zagros, Tian Shan, and Himalayan ranges.
In what might be the most impressive temper tantrum of all time, the Saudis, angry about Qatar’s support for regional enemy Iran, are planning to dig a giant canal to turn Qatar into an island.
Did you know there are still object-level arguments about libertarianism sometime? It’s true! See Bryan Caplan’s delightfully named Optimality Vs. Fire. Another interesting Caplan: The Triumph Of Ayn Rand’s Worst Idea.
I am always a sucker for the “X as dril tweets” genre, so here is philosophers as dril tweets. EG:
— drilosophers (@drilosophers) November 17, 2018
If you want to see all of (someone’s idiosyncratic and dubious selection of what counts as) the rationality-related subreddits in one place, there’s now a Rationality Reddit Feed. Also, gwern has a subreddit now.
Sarah Kliff at Vox is trying to bring transparency to ER prices with a database of what each hospital’s fees are (though it doesn’t look like it’s the kind of transparency where you’re allowed to see the database, apparently for medical privacy law reasons). If you have a recent ER bill, you can submit here, or you can see some of Vox’s reporting on the issue here.
Related: if you missed your previous opportunity to write about effective altruism for Vox, they’re hiring another effective altruism writer/reporter. You can see some of the excellent work by their current EA reporter here.
Science disproves your intrusive thoughts: Most Initial Conversations Go Better Than People Think.
Scandal at meta-analysis producer the Cochrane Collaboration as board members resign en masse. The story seems to go like this: The Collaboration did a meta-analysis showing that HPV vaccines are safe and effective. Cochrane board member Peter Gøtzsche (previously featured here as author of my favorite study on the placebo effect) wrote a savage takedown in the British Medical Journal saying the HPV review did not meet Cochrane standards and should not have been published. The Collaboration’s Board was apparently angry that he took this dispute public and a bare majority voted to expel him. Then the other half of the board stepped down in protest. So much for the one organization we were previously able to trust 🙁
And another academic scandal: Eiko Fried and James Coyne are two of my favorite psychologists and crusaders for high standards in psychology. They’ve recently been having a bad time. As far as I can understand it, Coyne is (by his own admission) well known for being extremely blunt and not afraid of personal attacks on people he thinks deserve it. Fried wrote an article about how a climate of personal attacks and nastiness in the psychology community have gone too far, and most of his examples were of Coyne. Coyne wrote some things accusing Fried of tone policing, but also sued Fried for “cyberbullying” and spread rumors that he was “aligned with racism”. Now Fried has 100% won the lawsuit, the rumors against him have been debunked, various people have come out saying they were harassed by Coyne (and apparently there was also a case of “assault and battery”!) and various institutions Coyne is affiliated with have unaffiliated with him (or said they were never as affiliated as he claimed). I’m really disappointed in this, but it’s helped crystallize some things for me. First, that although cyberbullying is a big problem, mindlessly cracking down on it is dangerous for exactly the reasons shown here – a cyberbully trying to silence their victim by suing them for cyberbullying (and the “aligned with racism” slur is a parallel warning on the dangers of moral panics). And second, that complaints about “tone policing” can often be a smokescreen for just genuinely being a bad actor.
“Superpermutations” is a term for mathematical objects containing every possible permutation of some number of items. The field recently received a jolt when a proof of the lower bound of an important theorem was discovered to have been posted by an anonymous user on a 4chan thread about how many different ways you could watch anime episodes. Now in an equally weird twist of fate, the upper bound of the same theorem has been proven by sci-fi writer Greg Egan, author of Permutation City.
Let’s Fund (description, site) is a crowdfunding site for effective altruism that helps people discover or coordinate campaigns.
This article is called YouTubers Will Enter Politics And The Ones Who Do Are Probably Going To Win, but it focuses on Kim Kataguiri (age 22, the youngest person ever elected to Brazil’s Congress) and other right-wing YouTubers who won positions in the recent Brazilian elections.
The world’s new tallest statue is India’s Statue Of Unity, a 600-foot high (and impressively realistic) depiction of independence hero Sardar Patel.
In 1861, a Tokugawa-era author published the first Japanese book ever on the newly-contacted land of America, called Osanaetoki Bankokubanashi. Although beautifully illustrated, the content was a bit fanciful…
..and by “a bit fanciful”, I mean that this is a depiction of John Adams asking a mountain fairy to help avenge the death of his mother, who was eaten by a giant snake. I assumed the book had to be fake, but Kyoto University seems to endorse it as real. You can find more of Kapur’s commentary here and the rest of the book here.
Karl Friston, previously the subject of a bemused SSC post, is now the subject of an only-somewhat-bemused Wired story. The way this story presents the free energy principle makes it much more of an obvious match for control theory, so much that I’m wondering if I’m misunderstanding it. Related: some computational neuroscience principles used to make a curiosity-driven AI.
Mathematical proofs small enough to fit on Twitter: every odd integer is the difference of two squares.
From the subreddit: the most successful fraudster of all time may have been Jho Low, a financier who offered to manage Malaysia’s $4 billion dollar sovereign wealth fund, took the $4 billion, and walked away with it.
Ever wonder why charities (and other organizations) that say they have enough funding but complain they can’t find enough good employees don’t just raise the salaries they’re offering until they can? Here’s an 80,000 Hours survey on the topic. The main insight is that if a group has 20 employees and can’t find a 21st, then if they want to raise the open position’s salary by X in order to attract more people, they need to raise all their existing employees’ salaries by X or those employees will reasonably complain they’re getting paid less for the same work. So the cost of raising the salary they’re offering for an empty position is less like X and more like 21X.
Sorry, non-Californians, more on the CA ballot propositions – here’s a table of how the state voted on each vs. how SFers voted vs. how LAers voted vs. what the relevant newspapers endorsed. It looks like everyone is pretty much in alignment except the San Francisco Chronicle, which hates everything.
Many Indo-European languages use euphemisms for “bear”, sometime several layers of euphemism, because of a fear that speaking the bear’s true name might summon it. The English word “bear” is a euphemism originally meaning “brown one”. Inside the quest to reconstruct the bear’s True Name. NB: do not read this article aloud or you might get eaten by bears.
Missed title opportunity: “The PerpetURL Peace”
“And Elsevier files a lawsuit forcing a Swedish ISP to ban Sci-Hub; the ISP complies but also bans Elsevier.”
Hahaha! It really sounds like the Pirate Party needs to make a comeback in Sweden (although it could be argued that that particular country has bigger problems).
Anyone interested in the state of academic publishing should probably watch Paywall, which shows what happens when people can’t afford access to research.
In the sense that the last thing we need right now is yet another party that none of the others want to cooperate with but which is nonetheless occupying a large enough chunk of the vote that no one can form a viable government, yes.
(each country has its own sort of political dysfunctions, I guess. America has leaders making overheated allegations towards their political enemies. Sweden has leaders that just quietly and sullenly refuses to budge, presumably out of egalitarian zeal – having to budge would be like saying that the person you’re budging for is better than you, and it’s insufferable that anyone should think they’re better than you!)
What the ISP did was funny, but wasn’t it a clear violation of Net Neutrality?
Maybe Sweden doesn’t have that type of rules, but I have seen no pushback on the idea that ISPs can block entities they are involved in lawsuits in as a legal strategy.
That worried me, too.
“The most significant Christian schism of the past five hundred years happened last month, when the Russian Orthodox Church severed ties with the Eastern Orthodox Patriarch of Constantinople due to an argument about Ukraine.”
!!!
Come on guys, just no. 🙁
Subtext (bearing in mind that I am only an Orthodox layman, not an expert): there’s an ongoing rivalry between the Ecumenical Patriarchate in Constantinople (yes, we know it’s Istanbul, we just don’t care) and the Patriarchate in Moscow over who is the leader of the Orthodox World. The EP is officially our top dog, but in terms of formal power he’s nothing like the Pope; he can call a council, but all he does at it is preside like the American VP over the Senate. He wears the biggest hat and carries the most stuff at liturgy, but really no one person is properly “in charge” of Orthodoxy, which is why we’re still run based on precedents from the first millennium. Everything must be decided by clear consensus. Change comes slowly if at all.
The EP’s actual flock amounts to a miserable handful of Christians in Turkey proper, since the Turkish government has made a long habit of making the Orthodox as uncomfortable as possible. Leaving aside the turn-of-the-twentieth-century genocides, devshirme, etc., it has policies like outlawing clerical garb for everyone but the EP himself, or requiring the EP to be a Turkish citizen while closing down the last Turkish seminary. Probably they’ll win in the end, because nobody but the Orthodox outside of Turkey cares, and Moscow doesn’t like them enough to tell the Turks to stop being pricks. But, speaking of the Orthodox outside of Turkey, remember how I said we’re run on ancient precedents? One of those is that Constantinople gets jurisdiction over territories not assigned to any other of the big patriarchates. Since America wasn’t a thing in AD 450 or whenever, that means America is under his jurisdiction. Our tithes are a big chunk of what keeps his lights running. And, uh, most of America doesn’t like Russia very much right now …
After Constantinople fell, Russia took up its mantle (Ivan III married Sophia Palaiologos, niece to the last Emperor), and declared itself the Third Rome, patron and protector of Orthodoxy. It’s been in many respects the heart of the Orthodox world for centuries, even under intermittent state suppression. And they do appear to be in the right here, from what little I’ve troubled to read on the subject. The EP has recognized the independence of a small group of Ukrainian schismatics who aren’t in communion with anyone else, based largely on the political fallout from the ongoing conflict there. Which is itself tied into Russian spiritual identity being linked to Kiev rather than Moscow, but let’s not get into that.
Long story short (er): this is probably not going to be significant in the long term, simply because the EP is so politically weak and there seems to be general agreement that those Ukrainian rebels do not constitute a legitimate church no matter what he says. In some ways, we Orthodox have it easy; our church scandals tend to involve plain old monetary corruption (“I know I put that retired clergy fund around here somewhere”) or obscure battles over turf based on how one parses a comma splice in the minutes from a council meeting held by Emperor Justinian I in 530. They’re degrading and embarrassing, but have little effect on church behavior at the local level. My parish priest hasn’t even mentioned it (though admittedly we’ve been a bit distracted by Hurricane Michael). I imagine it would be ticklish for a high-level Russian cleric trying to celebrate liturgy in Greece, but the rest of us will probably ignore it. At least in America.
It’s Constantinople not Istanbul, and it’s nobody’s business but the Christians.
I get that, and it’s really sad. I mean, the Turks trying to destroy Orthodoxy within their borders when the EP is top dog because the Church works on ancient tradition was the whole reason for Greek revanchism (“Great Idea“) and why the Christian monarchy of Russia kept wanting to conquer it from the Ottomans.
The Russians have a point, as the most casual perusal of history by us non-East-Slavs who have no dog in the fight shows that Kiev is the Ur-Russia. But regardless, it would be hugely stupid for Christians of different Orthodox nationalities to be out of communion when abroad. 🙁
I’m not sure to what extent it will matter; it’s entirely possible that if a man goes up to the chalice in Moscow and says his baptismal name is “Ioannis,” the priest will blink, look about furtively, and say loudly “the servant of God Ivan receives the precious body and blood of our Lord, God, and Savior Jesus Christ,” and that will be that. It’s also possible that the priest will stand there and lecture the man about the finer points of the pentarchy right there while the line builds up behind him. It may depend on the individual priest and his attitude towards the schism, nationalism, the Ukraine struggle, and how far he’s willing to stretch his individual right of oikonomia to avoid putting a guy on the spot.
As an American, I have a poor perspective on how this is taken, because America’s in a weird and non-canonical place right now with overlapping jurisdictions; the only church in my area is Greek by culture, and under the EP, but a few years ago I was in Maryland and went to an Antiochian church (which ultimately reports to Damascus in Syria because history). There was no conversion or anything; they’re all the same church, and they’re all in communion now. In practice we’re free to flip between jurisdictions as we please. And we tend not to take these arguments by overseas hierarchs very seriously, because they usually have little effect on us. A couple of years back there was an embarrassing attempt to call an “Ecumenical Council” on Crete that fizzled over (IIRC) whether Jerusalem or Antioch gets jurisdiction over a handful of churches in Qatar. Half the Orthodox world boycotted the meeting. Most American Orthodox today likely don’t remember it, if they even heard of it in the first place. I wince every time I think of it, but then remind myself that the RCC has to handle much worse.
In historically and ethnically Orthodox countries, I can imagine that things might be very different. But I’m having a hard time even finding a clear account of whose authority was recognized, or what’s happened in the month since. Anybody else know?
I could be wrong, but I suspect that one reason for the schism is political. The Russian Orthodox Church in Moscow has been steadily strengthening its ties to Putin’s regime; meanwhile, most native Ukrainians hate Putin with a passion, and see his co-option of the Church as yet another symptom of hostile dictatorship.
Whether or not the schism becomes significant depends on whether or not Ukraine will continue to exist as an independent entity… which is about 50/50 at this point, as I see it.
Oh, it’s undoubtedly political; since the Orthodox Church is organized at a national level, almost all our disputes have some political dimension. However, NB that Ukraine was put under Moscow’s authority centuries ago–this is not a novel suggestion of Putin’s, or anything like that.
“Constantinople (yes, we know it’s Istanbul, we just don’t care)”
Isn’t Istanbul just the turkicized version of the phrase “into the city” in Greek and was adopted, because the Greeks used it to refer to the city?
My understanding was the Ottomans still officially referred to the city as Constantinople until the founding of the Republic of Turkey; which, then adopted the common name as the official one.
My Attic Greek professor told me that was the etymology of “Istanbul,” so I am quite confident it is correct.
A nice and intuitive geometric proof. Note that it actually proves a stronger theorem: every odd integer is the difference of two consecutive squares. From the same proof it is also easy to see how the implication is true in the other direction: every difference of two consecutive squares is odd!
An algebraic proof also fits in a tweet:
That is to say, every difference of two consecutive squares is of form 2n+1, that is, odd, and also that for every n, the number 2n+1 (that is, every odd number) is the difference of n² and (n+1)².
Isn’t this trivially obvious? An odd number squared is always odd, an even number squared is always even.
I guess it is pretty obvious, although that particular argument didn’t even occur to me (not that I spent too much time on it because the proof I presented is already fairly trivial).
Also every number divisible by 4 is the difference of two squares. We can do a graphical proof
■ ■ ■ ■ ■ □
◫ □
◫ □
◫ □
◫ □
◫ ◩ ◩ ◩ ◩ ◩
or an algebraic one: 4n = (n+1)² – (n-1)².
The most interesting part of the bear taboo story, to me anyway, is the connection between the reconstructed PIE word for bear and the word for destruction / demons.
It just works on a lot of levels. The thing that immediately came to mind for me was the idea of berserkergang. A warrior is possessed by a bear-spirit / demon so that he can unleash that destruction on the battlefield.
I always forget that long acronym from Unsong about nothing being a coincidence but pretend that I wrote it here.
Your having forgotten the this-is-not-a-coincidence-because-nothing-is-ever-a-coincidence acronym is, itself, presumably not-a-coincidence-because-nothing-is-ever-a-coincidence.
A berserker is not one possessed by the spirit of the bear, but one who wears a bearskin shirt (serk).
The original Brownshirts, then?
(I’m out the door already…)
Exit, pursued by a bear.
My impression is that bears were larger and more aggressive in the past. To take a recent example, large, scary grizzly bears, Ursus horribilis, lived in Los Angeles’s San Fernando Valley at least as recently as the 1850s. But grizzlies were extinct in all of California by the 1920s. Black bears have migrated in to fill the grizzlies’ ecological niche, but they are far less frightening to people.
There’s a memorable bit in the memoirs of Lewis and Clark where basically the whole party ends up in trees, trying to reload their rifles so they can shoot the extremely pissed-off bear trying to reach them from below.
Am I wrong to be skeptical that they were able to escape up into trees faster than the bear could follow them? My understanding is that bears are fairly good at climbing.
I suspect humans being chased by bears are pretty good tree climbers too. In seriousness, my impression of bears’ climbing ability is “surprisingly nimble given how bulky and awkward looking they are“. The problem with climbing a tree is not that the bear can necessarily climb it faster, it’s that they can climb it at all, given the motivation to do so, and at that point you’ll be trapped in a tree with a pissed off bear.
Black bears can climb trees easily. Grizzlies can climb them, probably better than you can, but it’s harder for them (than for black bears) so they might decide to wait for you to come down.
@Steve Sailer: This would be hard to measure scientifically (even anecdotes are thin on the ground), but brown bears vary enormously in… enormity, from the modern Syrian to the Kodiak. Wouldn’t surprise me if the species is divided into “races” some of which have been selected for smaller size over many, many generations of co-existence with human settlements. In Eurasia they get biggest in the Russian steppe, which until recent centuries had nomadic rather than Russian villager populations, and in North America, eg, the extinct California grizzly was noted for being bigger than those that coexisted with the denser Northwest Coast Indians.
The advantage of climbing a tree to avoid a bear is that a 150-200 lb human can squeeze out onto a thinner branch without breaking it than a 400 lb bear can, so you want to climb a tree to the point where it wont handle the bear’s weight.
@baconbits:
Assuming (perhaps correctly) that the bear can judge this well and won’t pursue you on a branch that might break. Otherwise things look bleak for both of you.
Or that the bear won’t just rip down the branch you’re on while holding onto the trunk. In which case bad for you, good for the bear.
Black bears are very good at both climbing and at being afraid of critters smaller but more confident than they are. But if they do fight, they tend to make it to the death because they can’t afford half-hearted fights. Winning strategy is usually to be more confident than the bear and let him know it.
Brown bears (including Grizzly and Kodiak) are much less good at climbing, but much more inclined to “let’s see what fighting this thing is like; it’s not like I’m going to get seriously hurt finding out”. Winning strategy is usually to make enough noise that if the bear isn’t up for a fight it will know where to go to avoid one, and if it shows up anyway either shoot it a whole lot, climb a tree, or play dead. If all your experience was with black bears, this is your day to learn something exciting and new.
Polar bears suck at climbing, but that hardly matters in their native terrain and they will explicitly hunt people with the intent of killing and eating them. Bring enough gun.
And just to be complete, Moose can’t climb at all but they are are approximately the size and power of a main battle tank and they do not like to be challenged. The nastiness of their bites is both overrated and irrelevant; just back away.
I suppose at the point where you’re running from a large bear you may not have better options than climbing trees, but it still doesn’t seem like a winning strategy regardless of bear type.
I think people are confusing “can’t climb as well as a black bear” with “can’t climb better than a human”.
My main point is that the memoirs of Lewis and Clarke may (are probably) subject to some embellishment, and this certainly seems like a good candidate for that.
I suspect grizzlies have a scaling problem there, too–falling ten feet out of a tree is not going to go well for an animal as large as a grizzly.
This post made me realize that I’ve been reading/spelling “beRserker” without its first R… so thanks for the correction!
Also, if anyone wants to read more on taboo deformation, my other favorite blog has a long discussion about it here — includes other hypothesized examples and more discussion of Indo-European sound changes. (The two concepts seem closely connected — discussions of one usually lead to the other.)
This bear taboo thing stretches broader than just Anglo-Germanic languages. The Finno-Ugric nations inhabiting the same sort of habitats nearby have probably the same thing going on in several layers, though the word roots are different. Bear in Finnish (karhu) and Estonian (karu) means “hairy” I think, which is analogous (but not homologous) to “bear” in neighboring Baltic languages (in which it also means “hairy”, but has a totally different root). And at some later times (18th-19th century?) Estonians started avoiding “karu” when out hunting and using a different nickname “mesikäpp” (similar to the slavic version “honey-eater” in the meaning but not in sound). Looks like the term has gone through an euphemism treadmill for a couple of times. Also, they din’t bother to make up their own euphemisms, but borrowed those of their neighbors.
“Many Indo-European languages use euphemisms for ‘bear’, sometime several layers of euphemism, because of a fear that speaking the bear’s true name might summon it.”
And apparently only northern tribes were that terrified of summoning bears, as Indo-Europeanists don’t believe Greek “arktos”, Sanskrit “rkshas”, and possible cognates were euphemisms for an even earlier word. Note though that “rakshas” is Sanskrit for “protector”, and a variant for the class of supernatural beings more commonly called rakshasas that heroes fight in the Hindu epics, sometimes translated as “demons” but which we might call “dark elves” because they’re closely related to yakshas, nature spirits with humanoid bodies.
EDIT: Ninja ad Dajjal!
I think I read something else on this speculating that actually, “destroyer” sounds quite a bit like a euphemism for some earlier term, in the same way “honey-eater” and “brown thing” are.
Well that would make total sense. This implies that Balto-Slavic and whatever is ancestral to Armenian (Phrygian?) also belong to the “Greco-Aryan” group that used the “destroyer” euphemism, changing it again to the attested Latvian, Lithuanian, Church Slavonic, etc. euphemisms later (a treadmill!). The reason being that Greek, Armenian and Indo-Iranian have been noted as sharing a number of features, but Greek preserves the earlier “centum” pronunciations while the others, together with Balto-Slavic, share what are called “satemization” and the “Ruki sound laws.”
I wonder if there was ever an original word at all!
There is no reason there has to be one.
It could go back to pre-language days proto-human days, when proto-humans learned and taught each other to stay away from the “the really big really fast thing with teeth that isn’t afraid of us, that also liked to range and roam like we do, in the same ranges we like to hunt in, and loved to find our tribes camps and our tribes caches, nom nom nom”.
When did bears evolve, and from what?
Within human existence, bears evolved from other bears that were still pretty bearlike. And there was the cave bear (shares a recent ancestor with the brown bears), which the Neanderthals at least were well-acquainted with.
On that note, you know what brown bears are hypothesized to have been too scared of to move south of Beringia and Alaska until it went extinct? A different lineage of bears!
In Finnish, which is not an Indo-European language, the modern word for bear, karhu, is also an euphemism possibly referring to its fur (karhea meaning rough or coarse). The “true name” for a bear would have been otso or ohto, diminutive forms of ancient Proto-Finnic original oksi. But even karhu became too powerful a word and begat multiple synonyms that Finns have historically used instead.
Fun fact: the binomial name for brown bear is Ursus arctos, literally just the Latin and Greek words for bear put together.
For extra fun: the old-English poem titled Beowulf may use a euphemism for “bear” as the name of the main character.
Beo-Wulf is a compound word, which would be rendered in modern English as “Bee-Wolf”. That is, something/someone who would be an attacker or antagonists to the the honey-making insect.
The character Beowulf has some characteristics which might be subtle references to bear-like behavior. Fights the first monster (Grendel) bare-handed, tears off a limb from the monster, apparently has incredible strength.
There are other folk-tales of the Bear’s Son: a child who grew up among bears, and had the strength (and love for honey!) of those animals. The Bear’s Son is somewhat integrated into human society, and eventually joins with companions to defend a dwelling against a monster. The companions fail, but Bear’s Son is able to tear the monster’s arm off, and then is able to follow the blood trail to the monster’s lair.
The first part of Beowulf has some elements in common with this, but the similar with the Bear’s Son tale aren’t all overtly there: Beowulf has a big appetite and incredible strength, but a love for honey isn’t mentioned directly. His name gives a clue to that, though. And he kills Grendel in a style very similar to the outline in the previous paragraph.
Was there some fear that the Bear would be summoned if the elements of the Bear’s Son tale were mentioned too directly?
Or was it a stylistic choice, part of embedding Beowulf into the historical background that the story is told in?
Unrelated but the same psychology: Slavonic medvedi, “devour honey”, which is still medved in Russian (East Slavic), Czech (West), etc.
Does this mean that a male bear who converted to Christianity would be baptized “Michael Medved“?
I think that Grendel’s “arm” is his penis. First, Beowulf couldn’t have torn off Grendel’s arm because to tear off someone’s arm you have to brace yourself against his body and pull/twist outwards, but Beowulf wouldn’t have been tall enough to brace himself against Grendel’s hip or chest or whatever while pulling/twisting outwards in a way that would have torn off the arm. But by grabbing Grendel’s penis from behind, between Grendel’s leg, the penis being let’s say a yard long, Beowulf could have braced himself with one foot against Grendel’s butt and torn the penis off. Second, Grendel’s “mind was flooded with fear” as soon as Beowulf grabs the limb in question — this rings true if his penis is what Beowulf grabbed, not if his arm is what Beowulf grabbed. Third, tearing off the non-neurotypical outsider’s penis is exactly what alpha jocks are supposed to do. Fourth, hanging a defeated freak’s giant penis overhead is obvious frat-boy humor; hanging an arm up there just doesn’t ring as true.
The real story is that Grendel wanted to hang out at the beerhall with the fratboys, the fratboys said “Get lost, loser,” Grendel got angry and started shoving people, and the alpha fratboy tore off Grendel’s penis from behind. Then they went and killed Grendel’s alcoholic old mom.
Also, if Beowulf had really been grabbing one of Grendel’s wrists with both hands from in front, as the poem indicates, then Grendel could have been smashing Beowulf in the head with his other fist. But if Beowulf was grabbing Grendel’s penis from behind, between Grendel’s legs, then Grendel might well have been unable to connect with Beowulf’s head with either fist.
The first parts of Beowulf take place mostly in a mead hall. Mead is made from honey.
Indo-European phylogeny, shortened to the point of possible inaccuracy:
When Sir William Jones figured out in the late 18th century that Sanskrit with all its descendants, Greek and Latin (ergo all Romance languages) were all related, the other living languages quickly deduced to be “Indo-European” included the Persian and its close relatives (Armenian was originally put here), the Germanic group, Slavic group, Gaelic and Welsh, Latvian and Lithuanian, and Albanian.
Of course, there are also extinct Indo-European languages. One of the most dramatically scientific moments in linguistics came when “Hittite” was discovered in the early 20th century and supported the falsifiable “laryngeal hypothesis“. Hittite turned out to belong to an extinct branch that included its contemporary Luwian and several pre-Greek languages of Anatolia such as Lydian and Lycian. The other branches of the language family all have more in common with each other than with Anatolian, suggesting Proto-Indo-Europeans first split into Anatolian and Everybody Else.
Another important extinct branch is Tocharian, which is first attested in texts of the 6th century AD… from the Tarim Oasis of Xinjiang, China. This extinct culture is also famous for its light-haired “Caucasoid” mummies, and it’s common to think that pre-Tocharian was brought here in 2000 BC by speakers with this phenotype (but in any other context, calling the PIE speakers “white” or any synonym will be incredibly fraught). Then there’s the continental Celtic languages, Latin’s extinct relatives (Italic branch), Phrygian, Illyrian, Thracian, and Dacian from Classical antiquity…
After Anatolian splits off, a major division is the centum/satem isogloss. “Centum” is generally believed to be the more archaic pronunciations, so the change in India and Iranian languages (properly one branch, Indo-Iranian), Armenian, Baltic and Slavic (properly Balto-Slavic) is called “satemization.” Every single one of these branches, possibly including Armenian, also went through the “Ruki sound laws“.
Conversely, a “centum group” would be paraphyletic: Celtic and Italic may be closely related, but are not especially close to Greek, Germanic or Tocharian, nor any of these to each other. As I mentioned, there are shared features that hint Greek may have originally been at the end of a dialect continuum that included Illyrian (when Albanian is taken to be an Illyrian language), Armenian (Herodotus asserted as uncontroversial that the Armenians were Phrygian colonists), Balto-Slavic and Indo-Iranian, esp. the extinct Iranian languages spoken south of Balto-Slavic on the Pontic steppe.
Is satem really monophylatic? The patterning suggests that satemization was a wave shift and not an innovation in a single Proto-Satem: for example, satemization of *ḱ *ǵ *ǵʰ didn’t occur before *l + back vowel in Balto-Slavic (with some analogical exceptions), and there are similar exceptions to RUKI. Also, the Luwic branch of Anatolian shows satemization, and if you consider morphology rather than phonology, the grouping looks quite different (e.g. Greek, Armenian, Phrygian and Indo-Iranian look like they group together, but Greek and Phrygian are centum).
(epistemic status: the stuff about Balto-Slavic is probably misremembered from two and a half years ago with Sasha Lubotsky)
It’s not; any implication otherwise was poor terminology on my part. It was almost certainly a wave shift that caught Thracian but Greek and Phrygian were isolated from, among a group of morphologically similar dialects (because Greek, Armenian, Phrygian and Indo-Iranian do look similar). Indeed we should expect wave shift to be the normative form of change; changes would start in one settlement and then spread to the nearest neighbors, then their neighbors. Because Common Slavic existed so late in history, Slavic languages provide a good example of this, and it would only have been stronger in prehistory when states first didn’t exist and then only people who lived in the palace needed to know a “standard” form.
Interestingly, neither centum languages nor satem languages preserve the original system of back-of-the-tongue stop consonants in PIE, which made a three-way contrast between labiovelars, velars, and what have traditionally been called ‘palatals’ (which were probably produced further back in the mouth than the name implies). Roughly half the languages (centum) have collapsed the palatals with the velars, while the other half has collapsed the velars with the palatals (satem). The only odd one out is Luwian, which preserves the three-way contrast.
The three-way contrast was already standardly reconstructed before the discovery of Luwian, however. PIE had a rule preventing any two stops with the same place of articulation (of which there were five — besides the three dorsal places, there were bilabial (p, b, bh) and alveolar (t, d, dh) places) from co-occurring in a root. The only apparent exceptions were roots with two velars in the centum languages (deriving from roots with a velar and a palatal), and a different set of roots with two velars in the satem languages (from roots with a velar and a labiovelar). It was also suggestive that an apparently random, non-phonologically conditioned subset of velars in the centum languages corresponded to sibilants in the satem languages, and an apparently random subset of velars in the satem languages corresponded to labiovelars in the centum languages.
What could the explanation for this pattern of facts be, if not that shortly after IE split into two dialect groups, one underwent satemization and the other centumization? While it’s true that centum languages didn’t just inherit the IE system, the sound change merging ‘palatals’ and ‘velars’ is naturalistic enough that it could have happened multiple times independently in different non-satem subgroups. I noted above that ‘palatals’ is usually thought to be a misnomer, as an unconditioned sound change changing palatals into velars is unattested, as far as I know, in all historical linguistics. But if both sounds were produced further back in the mouth — so that ‘palatal’ sounds were velar and ‘velar’ sounds were uvular — then for them to merge as velars would be very typical, and the sound change that would then have had to take place in the satem languages shifting both uvulars and velars forward would also be naturalistic. So multiple centumizations, affecting all non-satem languages other than Luwian, is a possible alternative to there being a centum group.
For what it’s worth, Kloekhorst thinks *h₂ and *hɜ were originally uvular stops *q and *qʷ, which would mean their stop reflexes in Lycian are archaisms, not innovations. I want to look into how this fits into known root constraints, however.
A change of palatals into velars is rare, but well-attested in Samoyedic (*š~ś > k) and some dialects of Pashto (š > x), and most prominently in Athabaskan. The *ts series of Proto-Athabaskan became velars /k/ in a few varieties, such as Bearlake Slavey-Hare, and the labialized *čʷ series became velars in Tanacross. (In fact there is a distinction between “satem” Athabaskan, where PAth velars became palatal affricates of some variety, and “centum” Athabaskan, where they did not.)
Is there any particular reason to think that Tocharian forms a subgroup with western Europe (other than the r-passive)? In many respects it seems to pattern best with Anatolian–not that they form a subgroup (they don’t) but that both must have split off very early and developed independently (there are a number of shared lexical items, and some grammatical patterning, such as the feminine, which is nonexistent in Anatolian and half-developed in Tocharian). My presumption is that in the very early stages of Core IE, after Anatolian split off, there were early exodi to the west of Italic, Celtic, Phrygian/Greek and Germanic and to the east of Tocharian. Satemization then developed and spread through the middle of what must still at the time have been a dialect continuum stretching from Germany or France to the Indus, failing to reach Tocharian (too isolated) or the languages of western Europe (too far west? unintelligible? who can say?)
The words for bear in Greek (arktos), Sanskrit (rkshas), Latin (ursus), Old Irish (art) and Hittite (hartaggas) are uncontroversially recognized as cognates, going back to a PIE word reconstructed as *h2rtkos (with h2 being a consonant whose pronunciation can only be speculated on).
The sound correspondences are somewhat unusual — Sanskrit sh normally corresponds to Greek s, Greek coronal stops normally correspond to Sanskrit t — but ‘bear’ isn’t the only word that shows this set. Others include ‘carpenter’ (Greek tekton, Sanskrit takshan) and ‘earth’ (Greek khthon, Sanskrit ksham). In the 19th-early 20th centuries these were thought to reflect a phoneme that would have merged with different existing phonemes in the daughter languages, but nowadays this correspondence is generally reconstructed in PIE as *tk, with an s being inserted in between (as is already known to happen between two successive coronal stops) and the k moving to the front of the cluster. (I can explain why it is reconstructed this way in a separate comment, if anybody is interested.) The s was then lost in Greek (as it regularly was between consonants) and the t in Sanskrit.
The other sound changes are simply the regular outcomes. h2 becomes a in Greek, and its presence is assured by the Hittite cognate. All o become a in Sanskrit (except in open syllables, where they become long a)., and s always becomes sh after k. Hittite orthography, inherited from the Akkadian writing system, only has characters representing a single vowel, CV, VC, and CVC — nothing for a single consonant — so any cluster of three or more consonants has to be broken up by a (probably) purely orthographic a. Indo-European voiceless consonants are rendered with doubled consonants. The Akkadian script made a distinction between voiced g and voiceless k, but Hittite uses them indiscriminately, leading some linguists to conjecture that the voicing distinction in PIE become one of length or tenseness in Hittite. The Old Irish reflex of tk/kts, t, seems unlikely at first glance, but a transitional form is attested in Cisalpine Gaulish dewogdonion (‘of gods and men’; cf. Sanskrit deva for ‘gods’ (not an exact cognate, but from the same root, div); the latter half of the compound is derived from ‘earth’ (khthon, ksham) by the adjectival suffix -i-, — so literally ‘earthlings’ — and -on is the genitive plural suffix).
Unfortunately this means rkshas ‘bear’ can’t be connected to rakshas ‘demon’. Rakshas is derived from the root raksh ‘protect’; early sources gloss it as ‘that from which the sacrifice is protected’, although the original meaning may have been ‘protector’. Raksh is the regular outcome of PIE h2leks, incidentally cognate with Greek alex-, as in Alexander (protect-man).
And to be a spoilsport twice over, the fact that the ‘bear’ etymon isn’t attested in Germanic is no evidence that it was tabooed. It is by far the exception for the same meaning to survive in cognate words across all the IE daughters, and the pattern of replacement often doesn’t map onto any known subgroups. Sometimes words just fall out of use. Also worth noting that the connection to ‘brown’ is contested, as the root *gwher- ‘animal’, the source of Greek ther (cf. English theria), would also regularly give rise to ber- in Germanic (in spite of the surface implausibility — again, I can lay out the argument in a separate comment), and the semantic connection is much less problematic.
I’m not the person you responded to but thanks for the detailed explanation! I have no background in linguistics (just read about it on the internet), and every time I read these explanations of PIE reconstructions and sound changes in daughter languages I feel like I understand a bit more 😛
I am very interested in the the change from *gwher- to ther and ber if you don’t mind typing it out. The gwh>b seems related to Grimm’s law? But I don’t really understand that, and I’m not sure where th fits in.
The fate of *gʷʰ in Germanic is not entirely clear; it was a fairly rare sound in PIE, which muddies the waters. We know that *kʷ became /hʷ/ (compare Latin quod with English what). *gʷ sometimes gave /kʷ/ (English queen, Greek γυνή, Old Prussian genno from *gʷénh₂) but sometimes, apparently, /w/ (English womb, Greek δελφύς, Sanskrit garbha, though why it’s not wolb isn’t clear to me–possibly not actually from *gʷelbʰ-?).
*gʷʰ sometimes gives /w/: English warm, Greek θερμός, Persian garm. Other reflexes are not entirely clear. The “slay” root *gʷʰen- (Sanskrit hanti, Hittite kuenzi, Greek θείνω), and it is thought, at least by Wiktionary, to give both /g/ and /b/ in English (Old English gūþ ‘battle’ and modern English bane). The jury is still out.
On the Germanic side, the shift from gwh to b partly involves Grimm’s Law, which would deaspirate it to gw while changing kw to hw and gw to kw. The other part of the development (which can’t be dated relative to Grimm’s, but assuming Grimm’s came first for simplicity’s sake) involves shifting the resulting gw to b in word-initial position. Evidence for this comes from a limited number of words. One example (on top of kaaki’s ‘slay’) is *gwhedhyeti ‘ask for’ to OE bitt, Old Norse biðr, Gothic bidjiþ. (‘warm’ is sometimes associated with Greek thermos which would make the IE labiovelar gwh, not gw, but there is alternative root *wer- with descendants meaning ‘boil, cook, burn’.) Developments of PIE gwh word-internally were much more complex. Generally it becomes w, but the velar stop articulation is preserved after nasals (where in Old Norse, original labiovelars trigger u-umlaut, or labialization + backing, in the singular past indicative of -va stem verbs: syngva ‘to sing’, sǫng ‘sang’ (the ǫ being an u-umlauted a), søkkva ‘to sink’, sǫkk ‘sank’), and possibly after other resonants as well – the evidence is difficult to interpret.
There are also a couple isolated instances of other labiovelars in Germanic possibly becoming labials, although that’s more controversial. Examples include *penkwe ‘five’, PGmc fimf (cf. Sanskrit panca, Greek pente) and *wlkwos ‘wolf’, PGmc wulfaz (cf. Sanskrit vrkas, Lithuanian vilkas).
A few more words about ‘slay’. The b of OE bana ’cause of death’ putatively continues the original gwh, whereas in guþ ‘battle’ (PGmc gunþiz) it is delabialized by the following u, as also happens in several other words, e.g. Gothic kaurus (PGmc kuruz), cf. Sanskrit gurus, Gk barus. The un in gunþiz comes from syllabic n; this is the regular development, cf. the Germanic negative suffix un- beside Sanskrit, Greek a(n)-, Latin in-. The syllabic n is in turn triggered by the suffix -þiz (cf. Sanskrit –tis, Greek -sis), whose PIE ancestor co-occurred with the full grade of the root (i.e. with e) in the nominative, accusative and vocative cases (gwhen-) but with the reduced grade in the other cases (gwhn-); apparently the latter root form was generalized in Germanic, as often happened. So yes, we should be cautious to accept that gwh regularly becomes b word-initially on the basis of such a small number of examples, but a change from labiovelar to labial is not unusual and it opens up the possibility for an unintuitive but plausible connection between these two words.
On the Greek side, the regular outcome of labiovelars is coronals before front vowels (i and e), labials elsewhere. So, related to the verb theino that kaaki cited there is the noun phonos ‘murder’. But the labial-coronal alternation is most striking in the interrogatives and other correlatives, where corresponding to Latin quis, Sanskrit kim (whose m ending originally belonged to the accusative singular, which eclipsed the other forms) are stems in ti-, while the po- stems correspond to forms with non-front vowels, e.g., poteros ‘which of two’ corresponds to Sanskrit kataras, Germanic hwaþeraz (English whether) with the same meaning.
Regarding the state education rankings: that the commonly-accepted rankings are so totally skewed by Simpson’s paradox is remarkable if true. They can’t be that wrong… Can they? I almost hope that there’s a mistake in the Liebowitz and Kelly article, because I doubt that conventional wisdom will change even if they’re right. (Their results do match my personal beliefs.)
That said, I wonder if there are other important but neglected subcategories beside race. One obvious possibility is, of course, wealth. I expect that students from wealthy families will do better, even with lower school spending, than students from poor families…
Reason.com changes a whole bunch of things in their analysis and they don’t show their work at all. All they provide is a final ranking. They don’t show disaggregated their data by race, beyond the one comparison between Texas and Iowa. And they change how spending is counted, among other things. So there’s no way to say how much of the change in rankings is due to which factor.
If sufficiently curious you could email one of the authors to ask if they have a more detailed account in a longer paper.
They do give a rough outline, including
Most of it makes good sense to me, but I’m concerned about removal of the graduation rates – that does seem like a terminal goal to me, or at least a pretty good proxy of one.
In my mind, that leaves me with two ranking schemes that are probably both flawed. That at least a step forward because there’s something to point to other than what has been the standard party line.
The problem with graduation rate is that you don’t know if a high graduation rate means they are doing a good job of teaching kids or have a low standard for graduation.
It is a terminal goal in its own right – at the very least it’s keeping the kid of the streets.
Other criteria have similar problems. Like, are the high test scores just the result of “teaching to the test”, or do they really represent a broader foundation being built?
I’d speculate that in the presence of other positive clues, we could at least view the graduation rates as tending to support the other evidence. But I don’t know how to work that into an objective model.
@MoebiusStreet
Assuming the test is even minimally well designed, what’s wrong with teaching to it? How is teaching to a test different than teaching to a syllabus?
Replying because I want to remember to check in to see an answer to cass’s q
@MoebiusStreet
it’s one of those “once metric has become a measure it becomes useless as a metric”
Situation 1: Graduating high school is a demonstration of some basic level of proficiency and as a result high school graduates do better in life because people are more willing to hire them.
Someone sees this situation and misses the bit about proficiency but see the correlation between graduation and doing better.
So they make a bad law saying that the school can’t fail anyone. Surely this will mean prosperity for all!
Situation 2: Graduating high school now demonstrates no level of proficiency. It now means nothing except that you were present. Students who can’t read or write, who spent their time cutting class and going to a local abandoned lot to burn things….. get the same diploma as students who worked hard and did well.
The data still shows that students with diplomas did better because now the only ones without are the kids who ended up in jail or a coma and couldn’t physically be in the building to count as attending high school.
Clearly the problem is still that there’s not enough graduation! We can see that kids without diplomas do terribly! Most of them end up sick or in jail!!!
So another bad law is passed: all citizens are to by mailed an official high school diploma.
Surely now nobody shall end up in jail or sick because they have highschool diplomas!
The “terminal goal” should be learning useful skills. everything else is symbolism and all you do by making it easier to get the diploma is to make the symbolism worthless as a symbol and strip it of information content.
@Cassander
Because tests are supposed to be random samplings of your knowledge. If you don’t know what’s on the test, then the random sampling is a good indicator that you have a wide range of knowledge on the subjects. If you do know what’s on the test, then it indicates that you only know the very narrow range of things that are on the test.
Travis, that’s only true if you’re talking about “teaching to the test” as essentially having the questions beforehand and cheating. If you know that “addition” is going to be on the test, then “teaching to the test” just means teaching the kids how to add, which is good. Now if you know the question is going to be “what’s 3+5” and you teach them “8” but they have no idea how to figure out what 7+9 is, that’s a different story.
And graduation rates are like the #1 go to example of Goodhart’s Law.
@cassander, Re: “teaching to the test”
I’m an actuary: actuarial credentials are defined by passing tests. So I have no inherent problem with teaching/studying to the test. However, there are a major potential problem; while it is really a problem of test design, it is a real problem with typical K-12 tests.
The problem is tests so designed that learning how to answer the test questions with an entirely inadequate understanding of the subject being tested is easier than learning the material. In a poorly-performing classroom, it’s not atypical for a teacher to spend a several week teaching algorithms like “if there are two numbers and the word altogether appears somewhere in the problem, type “n1 + n2 =” and check whether the result is one of the options for the multiple-choice. If it is, select it and go on. To say this doesn’t teach arithmetic usefully is an understatement.
I suspect one of the most important factors is the fraction of kids who take the standardized tests. ISTR that some states manage to justify excluding a fair fraction of kids from testing, while others make just about everyone take the test. You can get quite a boost from excluding the bottom 10% of kids from testing.
That’s usually only on NAEP scores. Everyone has to take state tests.
If anything, I think many of these adjustments were underdone. Massachusetts still being at #2 for quality doesn’t pass the smell test. Ditto New Jersey. Illinois schools being ahead of Wisconsin by that big a margin is also silly. I don’t know anyone who would move south from southern Wisconsin to get to the “better” IL schools. Not that Wisconsin schools are that great (indeed comparing Wisconsin to Texas as the Reason writers did TX and Iowa is a traditional way of showing Simpson’s paradox in education in Republican writings).
Their findings are hardly novel. See, e.g. https://www.educationnext.org/are-wisconsin-schools-better-than-those-in-texas/
Why? Aside from the “Abbott” districts (which tend to be poor-and-minority), NJs schools are generally considered of very good quality (unlike, say, Pennsylvania). Since states are heterogenous in education quality, the relative populations (or weights, if population is not used) of good and bad areas matter; Maryland minus Baltimore would do a lot better for instance, whereas if DC were retroceded to Maryland it would do a lot worse. NJ wins here by not having any major cities (which tend to be terrible in education, Philadelphia being no exception and NYC being mixed).
It depends. NE Illinois is very, very heterogeneous in terms of race and wealth. The best IL schools are almost all in the wealthier Chicago suburbs and they are extremely good; much better than the SE Wisconsin schools I grew up in. OTOH, the lesser NE IL schools are abysmal.
I think these rankings – and the changes in rankings that Reason discusses – are highly dependent on the presence or absence of large urban areas, which tend to be closely correlated with poor schools in spite of high spending, and my guess is that these schools also tend to be most likely to push struggling students out with graduation certificates.
I’d like to see a ranking that compares outcomes to local income or wealth levels, and then aggregates by state to see if one might be able to pull out some state-led effect. Otherwise, I’m not sure parsing by state is very meaningful.
If you think that there is no such thing as a racial group that has low scores for reasons independent of education quality, then there’s no Simpson’s Paradox. Having more of a low-scoring group is entirely your fault because you’ve failed to teach more people, so it can legitimately be part of the comparison.
I think there’s a better argument that the analysis should control for *more* characteristics rather than fewer – controlling only for race is arbitrary. Does the Hispanic population of Florida consist largely of fully-assimilated Cubans and does the Hispanic population of Iowa consist of migrant workers? Not saying that particular example is true, but it points to why the comparison is difficult.
It would indeed be interesting to see how much better your predictions get as you add stuff. My guess is that language spoken at home, race, parental IQ/education, and poverty are going to get most of the benefits available from looking at group membership of students. But it would be very interesting to see what really comes out of that analysis.
Yes indeed. This study did a good job showing that the traditional ratings that fully aggregate state rankings are very deficient, exemplified by their example of Iowa being much better than Texas in aggregate, but worse than Texas for EVERY racial group when they are racially dis-aggregated. I don’t know if dis-aggregating by race is the best way to look at these rankings, but it is better than nothing. The racial dis-aggregation should only be the beginning. I bet there’d be plenty more changes in the rankings if they dis-aggregated by income or wealth or parents education. The more the better, if you truly want to judge each state. Maybe it gets a bit ridiculous after a while. But certainly the study dis-aggregated by race is a valuable addition to knowledge because it shows that the traditional method doesn’t hold water.
This reminds me of the old WHO country rankings for medical care. They consistently had measures like equality of distribution and fairness of pay. I believe at one point it was so skewed in favor of “socialist” medicine that a country which denied all access to medical care to all people and taxed the rich to fund it would have gotten an equivalent score to the US at the time.
The commonwealth fund puts out studies like this all the time. They include both “equity” and “access” as categories with equal weight, along with both “process” and “administrative efficiency”. Even when you drill down into healthcare outcomes, the pick some bizarre choices to measure, and some that are known to be problematic, like infant mortality. One begins to suspect that they’re gunning for a certain outcome…..
There’s a famous line from the Guardian regarding the Commonwealth Fund (which gives the NHS high marks because of inputs being socialised) “the only serious black mark against the NHS was its poor record on letting people alive”
The Commonwealth Fund study is essentially built to say “the NHS is the ideal because reasons” everything else scores poorly because they haven’t nationalised the system.
You appear to have mangled a quote.
So if in country A there’s some cultural thing where people with chest pains don’t rush to the doctor they may have worse outcomes than a country where they do. Or sometimes Britons are just more alcoholic and fat.
That’s the problem with comparing total outcomes.
“access” seems like a damned important measure.
if you ignore “access” then a dictatorship that taxes all the serfs to the bone and the only person who gets medical care in the country is the Dear Leader …. but that medical care is unbelievably spectacular… that dicatorship would do spectacularly well because every single patient in the country getting medical care has a team of 20 consultants dedicated to their care and the best of the best of every piece of equipment they could ever need. #1 world ranking!
“equality of distribution” is a bit more debatable but a hypothetical country that harvests the organs of the disfavored ethnic group and ceases their property to pay for the medical system while denying them any medical care … might have amazing metrics for a large fraction of the population, no shortage of kidneys at all! but it has kind of sucky equality of distribution.
This makes me think of how Cuba avoided much of the impact of the AIDS epidemic, by putting a whole bunch of HIV+ gay men into concentration camps. Good outcome, nasty methods.
This sounds like a Texas sharpshooter excuse. Its only a “good outcome” if you separate it from all the bad outcomes that came along with a government having the power to imprison segments of the population at its whim.
The argument is not that access or equal distributions are bad things to have. The argument is that if you’ve weighted “access” and “equality” so heavily that it swamps every other factor like “provides actual useful care”, then your rankings aren’t very good and were probably motivated.
Your complaints are (at least partially) built into the other metrics used for outcomes. The hypothetical organ stealing would lead to very low life expectancy outcomes for the abused subgroup, and the infant mortality rate for the population with the dictator would be high, pulling down their scores (as well as a bunch of other outcomes).
So while “access” is important it automatically shows up in many of the other health care adjacent metrics that were already used. The WHO report took access as an “egalitarian” measure which is not the same as a health measure, it stated that a rich person with great access to health care and a poor person with good access to health care in the same country was bad (ie received a low score) where as a country that was entirely poor and had broadly bad access was good (ie received a high score). This reflects not a measure of the health care system, but a measure of a political desire.
This was also not a hypothetical situation, but one that was reflected in their rankings. I’m going on 15 year memory so the details won’t be correct but one of the last reports that they put out using these metrics (2005ish) had the US ranked in the top 5 for health outcomes and at the bottom for things like “access” and “fairness of distribution and payment” and ended up in the low 30s in the ranking. One or two spots behind them was a country near the bottom of health outcomes (I think it was Colombia), very low in infant mortality and life expectancy etc but was ranked near the top for the egalitarian measures.
Might you mean the 2000 health report?
I mean you can drill down into the tables but the US didn’t do all that great even when you get to the level of looking at chances of kids dying before 5, chances of dying in teens, life expectancy…. etc
http://www.who.int/whr/2000/en/whr00_en.pdf
Some of it’s likely down to the high rate of obesity and various other wealth-linked health issues.
15 for “attainment of goals” which is pretty respectable.
Yes, probably that one.
There was a composite score made up of 5 attributes for “overall health system performance”. The US came in 37th place and Colombia came #22.
Columbia’s life expectancy was 74th, distribution of life expectancy 44th, the US 24th and 32nd.
Colombia’s responsiveness measures were 82nd and 93rd the US #1 and #3-38
Colombia’s goal attainment was 41st the US 15th
Colombia’s fairness in financial contribution was #1 the US was 55th
Spending per capita it was #49 for Colombia and #1 for the US.
How is it that Colombia ended up 15 spots ahead of the US then? You have to follow to a different paper to get to the breakdown here where they say
So inequality of outcomes counted for 62.5% of the total index. Everyone dying at age 20 is worth the same as half the population dying at age 20 and half at age 120. The first would get bottom ranking for DALE and top ranking for distribution, and the second the inverse. ‘Fairness’ in financing has as much influence as life expectancy (their primary measurement for actual health outcomes).
I want to live in the country that Tokugawa-era Japan thinks I live in.
Which could be the same country where Virginia has cliffs and tree fairies.
As seen in Pocahontas? Virginia’s got a few cliffs, but they’re pretty far west of Jamestown. And not as impressive as Disney set dressing usually looks, though the area’s very pretty in autumn.
Yes, Pocahontas. I didn’t know that; I’ve been to eastern Virginia and it is very pretty, because of the forests on flat-ish terrain.
Speaking as a person with living parents he is on good terms with, I have to say I’m OK with living in a country where mothers seldom, if ever, get eaten by giant snakes.
Isn’t the cost of a new person not 21x but x + 20(x-y) where y is the current salary?
The cost of increasing the new hires wages is 21x where X is the amount they have to increase their offer over the previous wages to attract a candidate.
Regarding the Perpetual Peace, Extra Credits has a good series on Khosarau
What is your take on the Cochrane situation? As someone with no particular knowledge of the field, it’s hard for me to have an opinion on the specifics, but this is probably the most prestigious name in health recommendations, that as non-experts we all rely on. Should we be downgrading our opinion of them?
I downgraded slightly, based on them apparently taking criticism very badly, but I won’t claim to know anything about what’s going on.
Many organizations have a norm that insiders are supposed to keep their criticisms internal and not go public. Gøtzsche broke that (possible) norm. What this says to me is that we can’t trust what high-level employees of the Cochrane Collaboration say in public about the Cochrane Collaboration, which we should’ve known already.
Note that Greg Egan doing original work in combinatorics is not that surprising, I’m pretty sure has before. You can certainly find him hanging around and commenting on math blogs such as Shetl-Optimized. 😛
The 4chan part, though… yeah, that’s pretty damned surprising. Note that the proof as posted was originally pretty sketchy but other mathematicians have since expanded it into an actual proof.
Also note that the problem isn’t solved — you make it sound like we’re talking about matching upper and lower bounds, two parts of the same proof, that solve the problem, but that’s not the case. It’s just, y’know, a lower bound and separately an upper bound. But, you can read Robin Houston — one of the people working on the problem since then — talking about this more here on Hacker News. In a comment below, he speculates that the correct answer may be n! + (n-1)! + (n-2)! + (n-3)! + (n-4).
How come the explanation for all neologisms isn’t just “a cute baby adorably referred to a bear as a ‘brown’, everyone agreed this was hilarious and started calling bears ‘browns’ as an inside joke, within two generations everybody in the family/village/social unit just called bears ‘browns’ and couldn’t remember that they had any other name.”
Because this seems pretty plausible to me, as someone who speaks basically a different language when I’m at home, which is 20% based on the mispronunciations of toddlers, some of which are two or more generations old.
There’s also the compromise: a baby called a bear that and everyone was like “all hail the baby, who has driven the horrible [redacted] into the night!”
Our daughters would talk about their “chuthers” when they were young. It cracked me up when I figured out they were mis-hearing “Each other”.
My 5 year old today asked to listen to the “dasta pasta song again”, I had no idea what he meant, and clarified that he really was saying “dasta pasta” and only figured out that it was “another one bites the dust” after going through all the songs we had heard together recently.
He’s 100% saying “dasta pasta” at one point in that song, though.
My oldest used to ask for the “thumpthump thump” song when he was about 2.
It took forever (well, it seemed like forever given the amount of fussing) to figure out that it was “A Fifth of Beethoven”
My high school gym teacher would encourage students to use their “musular skrempf” (muscular strength). To this day, in my family one uses their musular skrempf to, say, open stuck jars.
Apparently, when he was a student, one of my professor’s professor’s had a heavy accent and pronounced “chaos” as “cows”. So the class had a running gag about “taking the cows for a random walk”
It is often asserted that linguistic change is driven by adults and not children’s speaking patterns, but I haven’t reviewed the evidence.
But every stage in the emergence of language as a whole must have come from small children playing noise-games. For example, small children climb onto a rock chanting “a-hump-a-bump, a-hump-a-bump!” and when they’re on top of it they shout “Ka-pumba!” and then when they’ve jump down they shout “Ha-balla!” And so, as they grow up, “Ahumpabump” comes to mean “Rising,” “Kapumba” comes to mean “Above,” and “haballa” comes to mean “Descending”.
Mama!
And then they invited a whole fucking ritual for how to avoid offending the spirit of the bear after the hunter succeeds to kill it, by inviting the dead bear to dinner in the house, and simultanously insisting that it’s not dead, and that it’s died from a natural accident by falling that the hunter had nothing to do with, with twenty pages of description eventually edited into Kalevala? I like adorable babies as much as any other person, but taking it that far seems unlikely to me. No, I don’t buy it, not in the case of the bear.
Some of the survey responses re:talent constraints sound really myopic to me. “I don’t really know anything we could reasonably do with money to get more qualified people to join. They just don’t really exist.” I’m having a hard time conceiving of how this could possibly be true.
If you can’t find people with the right skills, you can train them. Offer intelligent/conscientious college graduates piles of money to come work in your training program. For those who take sufficiently well to the training, offer them bigger piles of money to stay.
“Raising salaries… is unlikely to be very helpful for attracting top talent since the most suitable candidates are also the most altruistic ones.”
This seems very wrong to me, but I can’t put my finger on the heart of the problem. If the market rate for the talent you need is X, just hire people for a salary of X – if they’re altruistic and they want to donate 50% of X back to you, that’s great, but it doesn’t have much bearing on the cost of the talent. If somebody whose skills are worth X in the open market is very altruistic, why should they prefer working for you at a discount rather than earning to give elsewhere?
The labor market does get tight sometimes, there are lots of issues matching up employee skills with employer needs and they get amplified from the employer’s perspective when the UE rate is very low (as it is now).
This assumes you are a large enough outfit to already have a quality training system in place.
A tight labor market definitely makes it tougher to find/retain people, but to me that mainly means [significantly] more expensive. The people still exist (or don’t, if that’s the case), you just need to incentivize them enough to beat out their next best opportunity.
If you take the literal interpretation then yes, those people do exist, but the reality in a tight market is that employers are often constantly fighting to retain workers or replace those who are taking those better offers elsewhere (or have some other reason for leaving). They are also often seeing a much higher ratio of under-qualified applicants to qualified applying for their open positions for a variety of reasons, which adds to the presumption that they can’t find a qualified person with reasonable effort.
Re: the 21x to raise incoming salary.
This shouldn’t be a real thing unless you have a, uh, unusual corporate structure. First you really shouldn’t have 20 people in a 20 person company making the same wage, and secondly you should still be able to hire entry level people and train them well, and only a small fraction of your employees should be at entry level wages at any one time.
Beyond this there are plenty of well worn ways around these issues, you can offer signing bonuses for new hires or other compensation (offering to pay for moving expenses etc) that are specific to the new hire and don’t seem to cause systemic demand for higher wages. You can (or you could pre ACA) target certain classes of people by offering or not offering competitive health benefits that wouldn’t scale across the whole company (i.e. in a company largely filled with straight out of college grads without kids you offer medical coverage for kids which would be a benefit for some potential employees but wouldn’t be for most of your current ones).
You can also hire them as an independent contractor, which obfuscates the difference in salaries. It also probably doesn’t matter that much. Most people are reluctant to discuss salary, and even at large, banded software companies where big pay gaps aren’t supposed to happen they often do.
This is based on my experience in startups, not charities, but I’ve found that “talent gaps” are one of the best excuses for a team to have in its back pocket in the case of underperformance.
Whoa whoa whoa, Armenia’s Eurovision song “Don’t Deny” was definitely, definitely about the genocide. It was their entry on the 100th anniversary of the genocide, and look at the official music video.
Which makes the arguing even more fun to watch!
Was this intentional, by the way? 🙂
Interesting that the more realistically labeled peace lasted longer. Perhaps they should have iterated downwards to see if they could get a yet better peace out of it?
“Confusingly, the Fifteen Year Peace has lasted twenty. I hope to find a mathematical formula for this phenomenon before another Persian War calls me away from my studies.”
Quick! Sign a Zero Years’ Peace!
We actually kind of did that with North Korea, and it’s worked middlingly well so far.
I think that’s the one that causes Apocalypse IV: Return of the Son of the Apocalypse. Safer to take Zeno’s approach.
The enemy’s missiles can’t possibly reach us, since first they’d have to traverse half the distance….
That’s the ABM application of the same general principle – I was thinking that since length of actual peace varies inversely in some proportion with the length of the name of the peace, we could make a series of peaces with shorter and shorter units of time in the name and thus increase the length of actual time indefinitely without dividing by peace and/or war by zero and causing Armageddon (IV: Electric Bugaloo^2).
The move from infinite to 50 years only brought two extra years of peace so I’m guessing that you have to put in a lot of decimals before you get anything that lasts a while.
Seems like there’s also good news in the Cochrane scandal – Peter Gøtzsche seems trustworthy and we should assume that future organizations he’s involved with are basically honest, until and unless he blows the whistle. Also, Cochrane board had a solid enough moral foundation that when it became clear that the board had just barely taken over by thugs, the minority faction immediately raised the alarm rather than try to accommodate evil.
On the other hand, yeah, pretty sad and scary that Cochrane’s been taken over by thugs. Seems like maybe people should update towards sounding the alarm and demanding decisive action when the board’s only 33% thugs or maybe even much less than that. (In other words, pretty much the opposite of what Bryan Caplan said.)
The Friston piece references a Doom-playing AI based on free-energy minimization. This seems like a chance to get a concrete answer to “why don’t you just minimize prediction error by standing still?”
Unfortunately, this seems to have been a conference paper whose text isn’t available.: https://news.ycombinator.com/item?id=18470266.
The author (Rosalyn Moran) has another paper based on free-energy-minimizer learning Doom: https://sci-hub.tw/10.1016/j.bpsc.2018.06.010 . There’s a ‘supplemental information’ section that’s useful as to the general free-energy approach.
And it states, “Utility, or the agent’s sense of reward is quite literally the absence of prediction error; ‘The
agent will find this outcome rewarding’ and ‘the agent believes this outcome is likely’ are
equivalent statements.” Apparently optimistic prior + minimization of prediction error just works, even if it seems kinda crazy.
I’m still trying to wrap my head around this. What if your prior is not optimistic? Are you doomed to look on helplessly as your predictions of negative outcomes are brought to pass by your own self-destructive actions? I bet the answer has something to do with increased precision-weighting of “evidence” conducive to positive outcomes, but I wonder if that account can be cashed out in a non-circular way.
Not mentioned in this summary for some reason: they also plan to build a nuclear waste dump on the Qatar side of the canal.
Thus adding radioactive insult to watery injury.
Although whether the Saudis will ever build their proposed nuclear plants is an open question I guess.
An interesting example of experimental archaeology was in the Negev. Some researchers tried to recreate the techniques for runoff agriculture used by the Nabateans. Each cultivated plot requires a micro-catchment an order of magnitude or two larger than its own area.
Also, does speaking the bear’s true name count as experimental archaeology?
Experimental linguistic archaeo-zoology, I’d think. Or else dark magic.
It only works if you stand in front of a dark mirror and say the bear’s name three times.
Fwiw, searching on Google Scholar for “Experimental linguistic archaeo-zoology” (without quotes) returns a paper that distinguishes between archaeozoology and zooarchaeology.
On State education rankings there’s also this, which adjusts NAEP scores based on what you’d expect given the state’s racial composition. The results are quite interesting.
I accidentally posted this on the openthread, meant to put it here.
Tell me if I’m reading their chart right: the light blue dots are how well the state’s schools performed on NAEP measures, and the dark dots are performance adjusted for 2013 demographics. Therefore, New Mexico, Louisiana, Texas, and Mississippi are the states whose schools do best (on NAEP measures) relative to their demographics, while New Hampshire, Vermont, Minnesota, and Utah do worst.
that is correct.
It depends on whether you are counting the size of the adjustment or overall quality when taking the adjustment into account. Mass has a large negative adjustment, but according to this chart you’d still rather be a black kid studying in Mass than Arkansas which has a large positive adjustment.
Most of the federal NAEP test scores by state are plausible (such as Massachusetts usually being at or near the top). But I’ve often wondered about Texas’s relatively high scores.
Texas does very well on the low stakes federal NAEP test relative to its demographics, especially compared to California. But I haven’t seen much evidence that Texans outscore Californians on high stakes college admissions tests. (Unfortunately, it’s tricky to compare admissions scores by state since different states have different percentages of students taking the SAT and ACT.)
Perhaps Texas officials just want high scores on the NAEP more than California officials do?
Texas got slammed a while back for hiding their sped kids. They say they don’t anymore, but the scores suggest otherwise.
> on diminishing returns from science
The article spends several of its motivating paragraphs on analyzing nobel prize distributions. That seems to be questionable since the amount of nobels per year is fixed. For chemistry and biology the rate looks flat, which would not be unexpected if the amount of important discoveries go up but the peak importance stays the same. I.e. one would not expect the best discovery of the 90s to have a larger importance than the one from the 80s or 70s, there are simply more with near-ideantical importance which are not measured.
Even worse: If the density of the most important discoveries goes up, they don’t stand out as much. You might by more inclined to give the prize to the one big thing from the eighties than to one of the ten big things from the nineties.
The “Optimality vs. Fire” article says,
But I think this all comes down to the claims of each economic model’s adherents, as well as rhetoric.
Libertarians claim that the free market is basically the perfect solution to every conceivable problem, including coordination problems, security, liberty, etc. Statists (i.e., everyone who is not some form of a radical anarcho-capitalist) claim that the government is a decent solution to some of these problems; it’s pretty bad, but it’s the best we’ve got for now.
Thus, it seems fair to hold each proposition to its own standards.
Not true of libertarians in general. Some of us have been arguing for a long time that market failure exists but is a more serious problem for political markets than for private markets.
And the Statist “the best we’ve got for now” requires showing not only that the market solution is imperfect but that it is more imperfect than the government solution. Hence it faces just the problem that the piece points out–applying different standards for the two.
You are right in implying that I shouldn’t lump all libertarians in one bucket; they range from relatively mild cases who believe that taxes should generally be lower; to extreme radicals who live in secure bunkers high up in the mountains, constantly scanning the skies for black helicopters. Most libertarians fall somewhere between these two extremes.
That said, I have never seen a convincing Libertarian solution for market failure; in fact, many of them (arguably excluding yourself) refuse to even acknowledge the possibility of market failure. In the end, it usually boils down to saying either “surely some sort of a private corporation will emerge to solve this problem, though I’m not sure how”, or “people will naturally become nicer and more cooperative without the Big Bad Government breathing down their necks”.
Thus, as I see it, the contest is not between two imperfect solutions (the Statist one and the Libertarian one); but rather, between an imperfect solution with a proven real-world track record (which, admittedly, does include failures), and nothing at all. Hence, the different standards do make sense to me.
In fact, I could go even further: the Libertarian solution does, in fact, have a real-world track record; it just isn’t very good. Whenever official government collapses, strong-man warlords usually arise to take its place. You could view their actions as libertarian in some sense, and they are in fact competing with each other on the free market — but I would prefer democracy to “might makes right”, any day.
(A) “market failure” is not one thing. there are many types of market failure, and no one solution to all of them.
(B) Libertarians are not anarchists. By definition, they believe in a state. Assuming that by “no solution to market failure” you actually mean they all reject all non-market solutions, this is not accurate.
(C) If I said “I have never seen a convincing statis solution for government failure” I doubt you would accept that as a slam dunk argument in favor of libertarianism. I feel similarly about your statement as an argument against it.
That’s not even close what davidfriedman said.
Again, you are lumping an awful lot of things together here. And as for the idea that the alternative to the state is “nothing at all”, well, don’t be ridiculous. There’s not a single good anywhere in the world that hasn’t been produced by both state and non-state actors. The question of “should the state control X” ought to be litigated on an issue by basis, not all lumped into a single question.
At best, this is a criticism of anarchism, not libertarianism, and not a very good one. Libertarians believe in the state.
Someone always brings this up and it’s wrong because there are a non-trivial minority of libertarians who don’t believe in the state. And those people punch above their weight on SSC.
True.
Wait, what ? I’m sure some Libertarians do believe in a state; but most of them practically define themselves by their opposition to government control over the economy and private property. They also tend to believe that markets provide better solutions to e.g. reducing violence than governments do… so, what’s left of the State, at that point ?
Yeah, that’s why I excluded him.
That is not what I meant. I meant that the Libertarians specifically provide no viable alternatives; this is different from claiming that alternatives cannot exist in principle.
Again, in practice, most Libertarians tend to just answer “no” to this question, regardless of X. The problem with answering “yes” to X is that X requires Y, and Y requires Z, and before long you’re just advocating for lower taxes, not Libertarianism. There’s nothing wrong with lower taxes, mind you.
@wrong species
Those people are called anarchists, not libertarians.
@Bugmaster says:
Libertarians, by definition, believe in a state that enforces law. Their preference for law might be limited to “No stealin or killin”, but wanting a small state is very different than wanting no state.
My apologies, I misread your comment as “arguably including you”.
I’m not sure what you mean by this. Libertarians believe that markets are a better solution than the state for most issues, so they advocate market solutions. What, exactly, do you think they should be advocating instead?
Well, yeah. If you think the state is a good solution to a lot of problems, you don’t tend to become a libertarian.
Insofar as we have data–I’m thinking of the Liberty Magazine polls from a fair while back–only a minority of libertarians are anarchists.
I don’t know how you define “viable.” I spent a third of a book (the link is to the second edition) published more than forty years ago sketching how a stateless society might replace the government in its most fundamental function, making and enforcing legal rules. One chapter of that book discussed the harder problem of defending against states without a government, a topic I expanded on in the third edition.
Since you are making a general claim about what libertarians don’t do, you have presumably read the libertarian proposals to solve those problems and found them wanting. Have you published your explanation of why mine couldn’t work somewhere?
For the more general issue of market failure, you can find a chapter in the third edition of Machinery discussing it. The central argument is that market failure is real but that the conditions that create it are the exception on the private market, the norm on the political market, hence shifting activities from the former to the latter is likely to make the problem worse, not better.
Again, in order to defend the claims you are making you ought to have ready an explanation of why that argument is wrong, why, for a considerable range of activities, we can expect government provision to be more nearly optimal than private provision. It is not sufficient, as Bryan points out, to merely show that the latter is, for predictable reasons, not perfectly optimal. It is obviously no sufficient to simply assume that government provision will be optimal–you should apply the same assumptions about human behavior to both systems, try to predict not what you want each to do but what each will do.
Murray Rothbard called himself a libertarian, was active in the Libertarian Party, and wrote a book called For A New Liberty: The Libertarian Manifesto. Regardless of what you think is the “right” definition of libertarianism, there is a sizeable group of people who don’t want a government who identify with libertarianism. And many self-described anarchists think that anarcho-capitalism isn’t really anarchists, so if anything, calling them anarchists is more confusing. Ancaps certainly have more in common with a minarchists than they do with left wing anarachists.
@DavidFriedman:
I will of course defer to your expertise on Libertarian demographics; I don’t move in Libertartian circles, after all. But still, in my personal experience (which may be anomalous) most Libertatians I’ve met (online as well as offline) advocate for the abolition of the State in some form or another.
I confess, I haven’t read your entire book; I’ve only skimmed a few sections.
Well, no — I’m a software engineer, not a political scientist, after all. I know that I have argued with you (and others) on this blog regarding Libertarianism in the past, but I’m not sure if that counts as “publishing”.
In general, though, the reason I find most Libertarian proposals wanting is because they are unstable: they either collapse into some sort of feudalism, or reduce to a more conventional de-facto state. For example, it is easy to say, “in the absence of a central government, freely competing security companies will enforce peace”; but there’s no mechanism that prevents one security company from achieving a market monopoly and becoming a de-facto dictatorship. Or, you could say, “we will still keep the government around, but its only job would be to maintain a standing army against external threats”; but armies require a lot of money to run, which means that someone has to pay the government every month; which means that someone needs to collect and log those monies somehow; and now you’ve re-invented taxes.
I think I’ve read that chapter before; I’ve just re-read it, and I still wasn’t convinced. You say that voters have less influence over the government than customers have over corporations, but I don’t believe this is true; try calling Comcast’s support line for a demonstration. You also “assume away problems such a public goods and externalities”, but those are practically the entire point ! (although, admittedly, you do mention that this paragraph is a simplified summary).
Yes, I agree that “voters, politicians, lobbyists, judges, policemen— almost never bear much of the cost of their actions or receive much of the benefit”. However, “not much” is not the same as “zero”. Furthermore, you are lumping some very different actors into a single category; for example, policemen bear a much larger proportion of the cost of their actions than the average voter. Perhaps more importantly, the average customer in a capitalist system likewise has very little effect on the market; you can personally boycott McDonalds, but they aren’t even going to notice unless you get thousands of people to go along with you.
I would personally argue that government is much better than corporations at solving tragedies of the commons; and at producing goods and services whose benfits are either uncertain, or very diffuse. Pure scientific research (as opposed to applied engineering research) is one easy example: it has virtually no short-term economic benefits, and is thus an empty waste of resources from the capitalist point of view; yet its long-term benefits are obviously helpful to everyone.
With all that said, I’m curious about something else: would you agree with cassander that “Libertarians believe in the state” ? Do you personally “believe in the state” ? If so, what does that mean, given that you claim (if I read you correctly) that the state is terrible at virtually everything it does ?
I mean, this seems more like a meme than an actual reality. I call Comcast’s customer support all the time and they quickly either fix my connection issues or they give an explanation related to lines being down for repair/due to weather/etc. OTOH you can complain about a pothole every day for a month and you still won’t even have a formal response. Everyone knows the DMV memes, which are truer than comcast memes by an order of magnitude.
So???
Yes, that is very true single people in the marketplace have very little power. But they share that with single people in the political space. The advantage of the marketplace over the political space is that people actually get “extra votes” based on their actual involvement in the sector. Like if a grocery store isn’t getting very good carrots and another grocery store is, and there are a few people who really love carrots, that will actually affect each store’s carrot sales. But if there is a slight majority of people who care about cabbage, but not much and the rest don’t care, the cabbage doesn’t affect much. Whereas, the voting system is typically the opposite (except in certain very bad ways I’ll discuss later), where the 51% majority will vote for the cabbage proposal and the carrot proposal will fail.
And going back, public choice shows us how, even if the carrot people succeed in the political space, it will probably because they have a strong vested interest in concentrated benefits whereas the rest of the voters have hidden costs (in other words a bunch of organic carrots are going to rot driving up prices for everything else). And, even worse, since its the political sphere, the carrot people haven’t even expended everything on carrots. It cost them nothing, now they can, with the same vigor, pursue a beet campaign.
Yeah, this always seemed to me the best pragmatic reason not to be a dogmatic libertarian. “Private security” erroneously assumes that no company will ever violate the Non-Aggression Principle, act like a company of soldiers, and run the fief it gains like a state. You’d need such a totalitarian society that the private police/soldiers are mentally incapable of thinking non-libertarian thoughts, an obvious paradox.
@Le Maistre Chat says:
“Government security” erroneously assumes that no government will act like a company of soldiers, and run the fief it gains for its own good. You’d need such a totalitarian society that the government police/soldiers are mentally incapable of thinking selfish thoughts, an obvious paradox…..
@cassander:
Er? Some governments have originated as companies of soldiers and run the land they conquered only for their own good. I don’t know what point you think you’re making; some cutesy equivalence between utopian anarcho-capitalist suggestions and the 5,000+ year history of states? Because these things aren’t equivalent.
Or if we’re being pithy, I believe in the state and not anarcho-capitalism just as I believe in monkeys and not Bigfoot.
The point is easy to see if you care to try. He is saying your critique is invalid because the same applies to government. And, to be honest, if you want to invoke 5000 years I don’t think it turns out as well as you think as we are running the gamut from Ghengis Khan to Stalin to the Pharoh. The norm is a government that engages in the parade of horribles trotted out by those who fear a monopolistic “protection company” (because there is no difference between the two).
Bugmaster:
As a recommendation, maybe if you want to talk about what anarchists believe, you should use the word “anarchists” instead of “libertarians.” T
The horrors with Comcast customer support are not uniform among all types of customer problems. If your issue can be fixed by following a script, it may get fixed. If it involves a billing problem, or if it involves the company saying one thing and not remembering it, or if it involves something the company has failed to fix once, or if you have to describe any special circumstances that are not in the script they will utterly fail.
@Le Maistre Chat
That’s a common misconception. It is assumed that sometimes private security will violate the NAP, or breach contract, or behave unethically. The difference is that they will face higher economic and legal liability, rather than being shielded by things like qualified immunity or justifications based their role in society.
The argument for competing rights enforcement agencies concludes that, under some but not all circumstances, agencies will not find it in their interest to violate the rights of their customers.
The analysis might be wrong–human societies are complicated, making it hard to predict the outcome of a set of institutions that has not existed in any modern developed society. But it’s an assumption only if you haven’t looked at the argument.
@DavidFriedman: No, I get that. But even when the
starscircumstances are right for self-interested security companies to not violate their customers’s rights, they have no motivation not to violate what their non-customers believe to be their rights.
So say AnCaps get enough representatives to dissolve by a razor-thin margin the government of… let’s say France. Several companies pop up to provide private security for AnCaps, while the Social Security Cooperative pops up for the sort of people who voted Socialist before the State was dissolved and the Muslim minority buys Sharia police. None has an incentive to respect what non-customers think their rights are.
Furthermore, I have no memory of what your argument was that poorer people would be able to afford private law enforcement. In the absence of that, I’d see “customers” being analogous to “chiefs” surrounded by rights/taboos while poorer people have none.
Yesterday’s non customer is tomorrow’s potential market base, and the non customer has friends, relatives and neighbors who are customers or potential customers. To state that there is no incentive to respecting non-customers rights is simply incorrect.
Only a very small fraction of government spending goes to the function of police and courts, so the cost of private rights enforcement would be a small fraction of the current cost of government. Poor people presently pay taxes–most obviously sales taxes directly, various other taxes indirectly. So for most of them, the savings from not having to pay for government would be larger than the cost of paying for private rights enforcement.
Further, while poor people presently pay for government rights enforcement, quite a lot of them, most obviously in the inner city areas, don’t get it.
My picture of how you get A-C isn’t a razor thin majority voting to abolish the government. Its a continuous shift of a society towards more and more being done privately, less and less by government.
History seems to point the opposite way. Gradual change moves towards more and more being done by government. Sudden change usually does also, but sometimes moves the other way.
Counterexamples off the top of my head:
The end of the draft.
Abolition of Jim Crow laws.
The current slow-motion legalization of pot.
Substantial deregulation of industry, including the elimination of the CAB.
@The Nybbler: Yeah. Upon David’s clarification, his goal seems low-harm but low-probability. I mean, no matter how bad a country might get without a monopoly on violence, with gradualism the allies of the dogmatic AnCaps could always abandon them once a government like pre-1917 USA, or whatever, is reached. So the only catch is “How likely?”
@albatross11
End of Jim Crow counts as “sudden”, so does the end of the draft.
I guess pot counts. Deregulation for airline and telephone, perhaps, but in general regulation has been increasing.
@Nybbler:
You are looking at only very modern cases. England in the early 19th century shifted away from government control, with the abolition of the corn laws the most obvious example. I think the early medieval period had generally weaker government than the late Roman, although I could be wrong.
If you’re going to list Somalia-style warlordism as a failure of libertarianism, okay, I guess I can go along with that, as long as I can list Mao’s China, Stalin’s USSR, Hitler’s Germany, Pol Pot’s Cambodia, North Korea under the Kims, etc., as failure modes for statism.
Most libertarians want to keep a state around, they just want it less powerful and intrusive and large than the current version we see in most Western democracies. Assuming that any state smaller than the current one = Somalia is exactly as valid as assuming that any state larger than the current one = North Korea.
You don’t need to go that far. Just look at conditions under the military dictatorship of Mohamed Siad Barre before the government that had been created by the exiting powers–for a society that had never had a government–collapsed. Estimates of the Isaaq genocide alone under Barre range from 50,000 to 200,000, with nearly a million more either fleeing the country or being internally displaced. That was in a country with a total population of about six million.
Since Barre was overthrown, Somalia has been kept in turmoil by the attempts of outside powers, mostly the U.S. and U.N., to reimpose central government–using for the purpose the military of Ethiopia, Somalia’s traditional enemy. Somaliland, the northern part of Somalia, has its own functioning “Republic of Somaliland” based mostly on the traditional institutions, but the rest of the world refuses to recognize it, since that would require admitting that Somalia isn’t a country instead of trying to force it to become one.
If “market failure” means that the market’s performance was less than perfect, isn’t the solution usually going to be a giant “Meh”?
Attempting to force perfection onto good enough is one of the great mistakes that causes great harm almost everywhere, and it is one seen far more often in affairs of state than in the market. “Solving” most market failures, ought to be way down on anyone’s list of ways to make the world a better place.
So, some libertarian solutions to market failures (imperfect, but so are the alternatives):
a. For positive externalities (where people don’t do enough of X because some of the benefit spills over onto others):
Social forces–prestige, standing in the community, etc., gained by being seen to do pro-social things. This exists just about everywhere.
Charity–plenty of libertarians give money to soup kitchens, for example. 100% voluntary, no coercion, and an attempt to provide things that are pro-social.
b. Negative externalities: (People do too much of X because they don’t pay all the costs.)
Nuissance law/lawsuit/private right of action
Contract (restrictive covenants banning drumming in Nodrumlandia)
c. Information asymmetry:
Seller reputation, brand reputation, third-party rating organizations
d. Monopoly
Not letting the government set up / defend a monopoly.
Competition
Now, I’m surely leaving things out, and every one of these is deeply imperfect. But so are the alternative government solutions. Government attempts to do things with positive externalities are often successful, but they also often turn into machines to hand out taxpayer money to cronies of the people in power, or permanent sinecures that can’t ever go away even when they stop making sense. Government attempts to prevent negative externalities can end up choking industries with regulation, or protecting incumbents because they got grandfathered in. In the worse case, you get the war on drugs.
[ETA] Just to be clear, I’m not claiming that libertarian approaches to solving these problems work great, or are always adequate. I’m saying that libertarians do, in fact, have a fair number of ways of addressing known market failures. Indeed, this is something some libertarian thinkers spend a lot of time thinking about.
Very rarely in the realm of policy debate is the choice between “full anarcho-capitalism” and “totalitarianism”.
Usually it’s “privatize/nationalize this” or “regulate/deregulate that”, where “this and that” are incremental things rather than huge sweeping changes.
And in that realm, it absolutely is wrong to hold “the state” and “the market” to double standards. If one way or the other is more efficient / makes more people happy on net / whatever your metric is, just do it. Wasting money or causing needless grief is just as bad when the government does it as when a corporation does it.
Yeah, this. I know from experience that there are lots of things the government is bad at, so let’s just try to get it out of them if we can. “Any tax is theft! Non-Aggression Principle!” is not an interesting discussion to have, because if the State was ever abolished by a thin majority, everyone who’s not a dogmatic AnCap would be at liberty to recreate it.
1. Creating a state faces the public good problem–if you spend resources doing it on the theory that it will make everyone better off, everyone else shares the benefits. So even if it is worth doing it may not be done. One of those “market failures” people have been talking about.
Whether it happens depends on how well the people trying to do it manage to find a private solution to that particular market failure, and how well the people who don’t want it done manage to solve their side of the same problem.
We know that it doesn’t always happen because there have been stateless societies that remained stateless for extended periods of time, although no modern developed ones.
@DavidFriedman: Yeah, I know from studying anthropology that primitive anti-authoritarianism is a thing. The standard sequence we learn about settled village societies is tribe -> chiefdom -> state. And a chiefdom doesn’t seem like a better deal for the people living in it, as members of chiefly lineages have far more rights and which chief controls a village has a high probability of violently changing after ~3 generations.
One obvious problem with a modern developed population trying to revert to a stateless, chief-less society is how difficult it would be to live at urban densities with total sovereignty over each little piece of property. The stateless period of medieval Iceland, the famous late example, had practically 0% urbanization.
Growing your new state from a criminal gang into a warlordom probably manages to get around the public goods problem.
As others have noted, there are several flavors of libertarian. I tend to come via the Ayn Rand-aroid route as a minarchist. That having been said, I believe that there are essential a roles of the State:
* Police, courts, national security and public health (mostly in a communicable disease manner).
* These roles should be limited to protecting the people against violations of their individual rights via violence, theft, fraud and the like.
There are issues where market failure does exist. In addition to the usual economic failures typically addressed, these usually happen for reasons such as:
* Public property, such that costs can be costlessly externalized.
* Topology: Running a road on the ground is cheap – running a competing road elevated above an existing road is extremely expensive.
I’m not exactly a libertarian, but that’s the closest label to what I am, so let’s run with it.
I think it’s useful to distinguish between people who hold to some political ideology in the sense of an endpoint (this is the ideal society I’m wanting to get to) or a direction (I’d like to move society in this direction). I’m a libertarian in the second sense, but not the first–I think redesigning society is extremely hard and unlikely to go well, and I don’t think even very smart people (hi, David!) can work out how that will turn out in detail. We have a pretty high-functioning society now, with institutions that work and a high standard of living for most people. I don’t want radical change, because I think it’s likely to break stuff we will find hard to fix, in much the same way we broke marriage and family norms and now have no idea how to fix them.
I’d like to try some incremental moves toward more liberty, less centralization of power, less intrusion by the state in private lives and decisions and markets, smaller governments, lower taxes, smaller deficits, less aggressive and interventionist foreign policy, fewer bailouts of politically important industries, less occupational licensing, etc. We have worked examples of our own and other socieities functioning passably well under such conditions, so this isn’t roll-the-world-back-to-the-year-zero stuff. This all seems doable, and I suspect that now, at the margins we would benefit from becoming more libertarian overall. This is true even though I don’t really think we can run a whole functioning society on the non-aggression principle.
@albatross11
I agree with both parts of this. At the same time, I’d like to see some test tubes for people who want to try designing new institutions from first principals. Maybe charter cities or seasteads or even–a long way down the road–lunar/martian habs could provide such opportunities some day. New wineskins for new wine.
@Bugmaster
Be precise with your word choice there- I’m not sure, from your post, if you want to talk about “failure of the market” in the plain-English sense of the phrase, of “Market Failure” in the neoclassical-economic sense.
(The latter which I don’t see why non-libertarians should be too concerned about, in the first place)
I spent parts of both the first and third edition of Machinery discussing under what circumstances that would or would not happen.
In the particular case of a voter in a national election, “not much” is roughly 3×10^-9, since the effects are spread across the entire population of the U.S. That is very close to zero.
If I choose to not eat at McDonalds the result is that I don’t eat at McDonalds. McDonalds sells one fewer of their hamburgers, gets one hamburger’s less revenue, I pay one hamburger’s less money and eat one fewer McDonalds hamburger. If ten people do that the same thing happens ten fold. Assuming McDonalds is paying attention, ten fewer hamburgers get produced. Our action is having a direct effect which has nothing to do with a boycott. You are trying to squeeze the mechanism of the market system into your mental model of the mechanism of a political system—that isn’t how market systems work.
Terence Kealey, a British scientist, has an interesting book discussing the indirect mechanisms by which basic research is funded on the market and trying to measure the real world effect of government subsidies for such research. You might find it worth reading. Your mistake is taking it for granted that if the government intervenes it will make the right choices.
One of the reasons I left theoretical particle physics after a couple of years as a post-doc was concluding that because the success of the A-bomb had convinced the general public, including the government, of the importance of physics, far too many resources were being diverted into it. The result was that a lot of smart people were working in that field who would be of more use doing something else. The accomplishments of the field in the forty-some years since do not strike me as evidence that I was mistaken.
I believe that in many, but not all, circumstances a stateless society would be stable and superior in its results to any likely state.
This started with your writing:
It is reasonable enough to hold opinions on subjects one knows little about–we can’t all be experts on everything. It isn’t reasonable to state such opinions as facts.
Let me be, for a moment, immodest. In recent decades there have been two prominent anarcho-capitalist theorists. Murray Rothbard is the other one. The fact that you didn’t know that is some measure of how carefully you investigated libertarian ideas before making the quoted statement.
That’s _a_ reason, and one which firms get around in various ways (like giving the new position a new name or level, or keeping the salary confidential). But it’s not the only reason. Another one is low elasticity of supply. It’s possible everyone in position available between the current prevailing salary and the highest salary which would be economic to pay is already employed. If that’s the case, raising the salary may poach someone from another firm, but the other firm could just raise to get them back. It just starts a bidding war which brings salaries up but provides no new talent. If the firms figure out this is the situation, they’ll be very reluctant to raise salaries.
Bear: this is the second time I find Hungarian language is doing something IE languages are supposed to do despite not being IE. Wolf = farkas = the tailed one, deer = szarvas = the horned one. Ancient totem animals whose name was taboo, so euphemisms were invented. How is Finnish in this regard?
First time was more a cultural custom than language. Someone casually mentioned “ancient Germanic custom of double kingship, one sacral, one military”. What? This was supposed to be a feature of ancient Hungarian culture being markedly different from the IE cultures and more in common perhaps with the Tengri religion cultures in Inner Asia.
There are intriguing hints of dual rulership structures in the early Roman traditions. The story of Romulus and Remus, for instance, or the fact that the highest office in the Republic (the consulship) was dual i.e. held by two men at a time. This may be a coincidence – the desirability of separating religious and military leadership is sufficiently clear that the practice might have been independently developed more than once.
Sparta also had dual kingship. (And occasionally duel kingship…)
The evidence for dual kingship in early Rome is pretty tenuous, IMHO. For one thing, Romulus and Remus weren’t actually kings together (Romulus killed Remus before they’d finished founding the city). As for the consulship, it wasn’t introduced until around 250 years (traditional dates) or 150 years (dates suggested by modern archaeology) after the foundation of the city, and was preceded by a long period of sole rule. Plus, the consulship did not in any way imply a separation of religious and military leadership — both consuls had full religious and full military authority.
As for the Spartan monarchy, this also didn’t imply a division of labour — whilst it was usual in Classical times for one king to lead the army and the other to stay at home, this was apparently a relatively late (late 6th century) development, at least according to Herodotus, and each king anyway retained full military authority, even if only one of them was actually in the field.
I remember trying to reconstruct what the “real” English word for bear would be based on sound changes between PIE and English. I think we arrived at *orth.
So, Friston. And this: https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC3347222/
> Agents that predict rich stimulating environments will find the “dark room” surprising and will leave at the earliest opportunity. This would be a bit like arriving at the football match and finding the ground empty
So. I agree that my depression is predicting negative emotions with high certainty. I don’t go to the football match because I think I would not enjoy anyway. This results in self-fulfilling prophecies, like avoiding having fun, this way my brain reduces surprise: I don’t do fun stuff and just as predicted. Won’t have fun. But doing fun stuff like going to that football match would not be helpful, because my brain would strongly resist the updating that this is actually fun. I don’t think “just do fun stuff even if you don’t want to” was ever a working treatment, it is too obvious. Besides many depressed people do fun stuff out of habit or social obligations, just stop enjoying them.
Could you have so much fun stuff that basically you force your brain to overcome the resistance and update? Well that may be why psychedelics look promising for depression treatment. It is like forcing pleasure down the brain’s throat until it stops resisting and accepts that yes this feels good. But apparently normal pleasures like sex, food or music don’t really work for it.
Or can one directly address the prediction? The depressed brain predicts negative emotions with high certainty, and negative emotions are themselves a prediction of an uncontrollable state of things. Friston calls it hyperprediction, but that is weird, metaprediction would be more understandable. Predicting the ability to predict which equals the ability to control. So depression is like “I am sure I cannot control my life, whatever I do does not matter.”
Which suggest retraining the brain by doing things repetitively that you can predict and control the outcome. Just play a videogame on easy mode. But it does not seem to work. If it worked we would have noticed it. Our brain does not really care that much if we can beat this monster or have to reload that quicksave from two minutes ago. We don’t care about videogames in the first place that much, and they got easier, 25 years ago you had to replay a whole level if you died or the whole game, now you reload the last quicksave or e.g. the Assasin’s Creed the last checkpoint in the mission. They are less challenging now. Whether we can control not having to replay the last two minutes or not does not matter as much for us as replaying the last 30 minutes.
We have to find stuff that 1) matters 2) is actually kind of hard to control enough 3) become good at controlling it and repeat it to change the metaprediction of uncontrollability. Then after enough repetitions it stops working because the brain partially updates and thinks “okay this thing is controllable, not most things though” and becomes a bit less depressed and then we have to learn another new thing. This way we could train our brain out of depression, perhaps.
But! The problem is that a depressed person finds it very hard to find things that matter, precisely because predicting that nothing will be fun. So what do? Do what other people do? Like if other people enjoy going to the cinema with friends, go to the cinema with friends even though it is not fun, and repeat until it becomes fun? And if it doesn’t? Is that even supposed to work?
But the cinema is maybe a bad example. Your control ends at choosing the movie. The rest is passive consumption. We know exercise helps, but I think most people tend to think exercise equals boring jogging or weight lifting. What if you force yourself to learn to play tennis? The exercise helps with the bad mood anyway, you care about scoring a point because humans are competitive (you don’t enjoy it while you suck at it but maybe later when you get some success yes) and you learn to control it, you can win half your serves, you get to predict at least with 50% chance that I am getting a score, yeah? Is this a good idea?
EDIT: is there something like tennis but more oriented towards muscle building, dunno, heavy medicine ball sport or whatever? Something competitive, something where you get to predict similarly often – in tennis about every 3 seconds – if you succeed on doing something or not, but builds muscle mass?
How about archery? Competitive but not violently so, strong predictive/ feedback element, exercises/ builds upper-body muscle, more interesting than jogging/ weightlifting. There are satisfying quick wins in the early phase of learning, and you get to make informed critique/ commentary on historical movies/ TV.
Indoor rock climbing? Obviously good exercise. The routes are all rated so you can literally “level up”. You can compete with a friend or against yourself to see who can successfully climb the toughest routes, climb them fastest, get a new route on the first try, etc.
The problem with failing to predict and building muscle mass is that exerting your muscles in the wrong direction is a great way to strain them. Exert a large force in the wrong direction and you get hurt, not stronger.
If you live in the country, split wood by hand. But you probably don’t.
Medieval martial arts with weighted swords might work (and is arguably easier to do on your own than tennis).
Why “weighted swords?” Do you mean heavier than the real swords were?
Postmodernism: there’s no relationship between the signifier and the signified
Actual languages: yes, this is by design, to avoid being eaten by “the brown ones”
[missing the point of the joke] The absence of relationship between the signifier and the signified is a structuralist idea that predates postmodernist views by half a century.
I remember hearing about it on a philosophy podcast, but couldnt’ find who was who actually said it, so I went with the good old postmodernism.
Wittgenstein, yes?
If you’re trying to determine priority, Plato’s Cratylus discusses this issue, and makes it sound like this was not a new discussion.
> Now in an equally weird twist of fate, the upper bound of the same theorem has been proven by sci-fi writer Greg Egan, author of Permutation City.
Scott, if you achieve anything anything useful and quotable that isn’t directly connected to medicine, such as research about education or effective altruism, I think we’ll now have to right to spread the word that “in an equally wierd twist of face, … by clinical psychiatrist Scott Alexander”.
All (perhaps especially b_jonas:-), if you even think you *might* understand the referenced Erica Klarreich article on shortest superpermutations, you should read it – it’s so well written there’s a good chance you *will* understand it (and as bonuses you’ll see a good example of how mathematicians can leverage work done on one problem to make progress on another, *and* you’ll more fully appreciate the “Permutation City” coincidence:-)
PS. Scott, your descriptive paragraph might be clearer if you replace the first “theorem” with “superpermutation-related quantity”, and the second “theorem” with “quantity”.
It was very well written.
On the subject of “Ayn Rand’s Worst Idea”, also worth remembering Eliezer’s old essay from the sequences: Tolerate Tolerance.
Key excerpt: