OT115: Oberon Thread

1. Comment of the week is John Schilling, explaining the good-cop bad-cop relationship between state courts and state legislators.
Your mission, should you choose to accept it, is to prevent crime in Gotham City — both supervillain crime and mundane bank-robbers-and-muggers crime.
Batman has been trying to do this by terrorizing the populace and punching individual muggers. Many people have made the argument that this is not efficient. Batman is a billionaire; there must be a better way to prevent crime than what he’s doing.
What, specifically, is that better way?
Assume that your available resources include billions of dollars and fancy technology but no actual superpowers. (see: https://scifi.stackexchange.com/questions/141593/do-batman-villains-typically-have-super-powers)
Immoral or unethical solutions are technically permitted, but only if you have a way to avoid Batman identifying you as a supervillain and punching you a lot. Batman is very, very good at punching individual people he thinks are supervillains, so you probably don’t have a way to avoid this.
Are we fighting “Joker puts LSD in the reservoir” supervillain crime, or just regular robberies and frauds and such?
Yes to both!
Ideas:
* The violent crime rate in Gotham City really is absurdly high. Check if everyone has moved off of unleaded gasoline and lead paint. Check if there’s lead in the water. Let’s just generally do some blood tests on criminals and test for bizarro forms of poisoning. (Apparently there’s a villain named Scarecrow who specializes in mind-altering chemicals; does he have an under-the-radar henchmen group that’s messing with the water supply?)
* Do a survey of captured violent criminals and find out what sort of environmental stresses they’re under. If they’re in poverty, we can roll out a basic income. If they’re jobless, we can attach the basic income to make-work jobs: street sweepers, infrastructure maintenance, whatever keeps people too busy to pursue a side job as a bank robber.
* How are people getting recruited for criminal activity? How are people getting hired as henchmen? Is there an underground website somewhere we can hack? Are there Shadowrun-style “fixers”, operating as intermediaries between villains and henchmen, that we can arrest? Let’s run some sting operations.
** Is somebody going to argue that being a “fixer” isn’t very illegal? Let’s change the laws and make it super super illegal.
* Do we have a recidivism problem? If so, why? Are prison sentences long enough? Are people getting broken out? There are lots of reasons IRL to not want more prisons, but if Gotham City has that many violent criminals, Gotham City can build more prisons.
* How much surveillance should we be doing? England apparently has quite a lot of video cameras; we should do the same.
None of this touches on the actual rate of insane supervillains wearing absurd outfits.
* Let’s start by implementing better OSHA standards for toxic mutagenic waste storage. No more open vats, please.
* Let’s also politely ask Batman to stop doing the “frighten everyone into not being criminals any more” thing — that seems to cause a lot of this. Instead of the “masked vigilante will punch you” PR campaign, let’s try something more like “this is our city and we’re all in it together”.
* Of course, this won’t stop all supervillains. Supervillains right now seem to be operating on contrariness: they identify something Batman doesn’t want them to do, and then they do that just for spite. So, let’s make a decoy.
** We’ll make a giant statue of
Batman looking sternsomething that won’t aggravate anyone’s existing neuroses. Let’s make a giant statue of Superman saving an airplane, actually — that won’t aggravate anyone other than Batman. Let’s put it out on an island, somewhere there won’t be any collateral damage if it blows up. Then let’s make a big deal about how the statue is really important to us and we would be super sad if anyone blew it up. We’ll also put a bunch of security around it. This way, supervillains will have an outlet for their antics that won’t kill dozens of people.
Assuming we’re just combating regular crime (or that the supervillians will quiet down once there isn’t a superhero for them to fight): Offer really good monetary incentives for all the residents of crime-ridden neighborhoods to move to Metropolis; replace those areas with nice parks or something. Once the base rate is down, use existing police resources to punish existing crime with high consistency and short-term severity. If you’ve got funds left after that, run some RCTs on educational interventions in different neighborhoods and stick with whatever seems most promising.
If we still have supervillians: get Batman to do his thing somewhere else, and hope they follow?
Brainstorming options:
The Ra’s Al Ghul method: destroy/depopulate the city, thus preventing all further crime there. This will probably fail due to Batman punching me.
The Lord Vetinari method: use my money to buy influence in the city government (possibly including running for mayor) and encourage a policy of tolerating reasonably well-behaved organized crime on the condition that they help stamp out poorly-behaved and disorganized crime. E.g. let the Penguin run some card rooms and protection rackets on the condition that he keeps a lid on the muggers and helps take down the Joker. I’ve got an uphill struggle selling Batman on tolerating this, but I might be able to keep him busy by having Commissioner Gordon continually point him at the Penguin’s less-cooperative rivals, Jonathan Wild style.
The Bloomberg method (very loosely inspired by the stop-and-frisk campaign): again, use some my money to gain political influence. But this time, work directly against crime making use of my money and gadgets to perform illegal/unethical surveillance. Probably the best way to obfuscate this (and escape unfriendly attentions of both Batman and the ACLU) would be to privately fund “detective agencies” (staffed with licensed private investigators) to wield my surveillance gadgets. They can take complaints to investigate from crime victims (often on a pro bono basis, or on an income-based sliding scale) or consult with the police, and use the illegal surveillance to figure out who did the crime and how. If they turn up evidence that would be admissible in court, hand the case over to the police. Otherwise, let Batman know we found someone for him to punch.
The Ron Paul option: take over the city government and repeal all laws under my jurisdiction, thus defining away as much crime as I can.
The Low-Hanging-Fruit option: buy Arkham Asylum, fire Harley Quinn and the Scarecrow, and do a massive security upgrade project.
Some of these policies seem useful:
https://www.vox.com/2016/2/15/10981274/crime-violence-policies-guns
-The fancy technology Batman has seems like it would help with preventative policing efforts. Generally increasing police presence while improving checks on police power/corruption would be pretty cost effective.
-Strict gun control (though this may not be very cost effective)
-Investments in local economy and new businesses especially focused on providing jobs to young men with HS diploma or less, to compete against criminal/supervillain organizations for workers/henchmen
Gaming the crime metric (quasi-unethical?):
– lobby local government, police to change sentencing and labeling of crimes (e.g. decriminalize drug use)
– bid up housing prices/gentrify neighborhood
– provide homeless shelters outside the city center, effectively moving a portion of crime elsewhere (providing shelters also seems to reduce crime)
– buy up lots of housing and stores in the city and turn it into an office park; a city with lower population has less crime
I think its best to leave punching bad guys to Batman while most of his money should go to improving policing, improving the local economy and lobbying the government to reduce alcohol, guns and poverty in the city.
Beefing up security at Arkham Asylum would go a long way toward reducing supercrime.
I think I’m safe as long as I don’t give myself a weird name or wear a weird costume.
Re the supervillain crime – stop imprisoning them five feet away from the damn city when they’re found criminally insane. Put them somewhere that’s actually HARD TO GET OUT OF. That alone would make a huge dent. Batman, frankly, solves supervillain crime fairly well. It’s just that they keep escaping again.
Street level crime…it depends what’s causing it. Cleaning up city corruption helps. Cleaning up the city and urban renewal will help. A strong, effective justice system would be a big help. Job opportunities. The usual array of things that actually work, and which we don’t do because we either don’t or say we don’t have the money.
What norms should rationalsits have about ‘really bad arguments’. Say you are in a rationalsit space and someone really blatantly misunderstands your argument. A common example is that they aggresively point out something you explicitly considered or already conceded.
For example say you are arguing that we support animal wellfare regulations. You explicitly admit that this will increase the cost of meat and that this cost will be felt the poor and people with medical conditions that require them to eat meat. However you argue that the net utilitarian impact is positive. Someone comments ‘that policy is ableist and hurts the poor!’ as if its a knock down arugment. How are you supposed to respond?
Another example is that someone is being negative in a really uninformed way. A common example is that somene argues its impossible in theory to build a ‘general intelligence’. Hence we should stop worrying about AI risk. Regardless of the merits of worring about AI risk it is obviously possible to build a general intelligence. Humans exist! Even if someone refutes these dumb counteraguments they tend to drag down the level of discourse and throw cold water on useful conversations.
How should rationalist spaces handle this sort of thing?
Is the hypothetical offender here someone who just happens to have stumbled into a rationalist space, or a person who’s reasonably steeped in the norms and ideas of the greater rationalist diaspora but being uncharacteristically bad at arguments? In the latter case it seems like pointing out the fact that their argument sucks and doesn’t contribute to discussion would suffice, since it’s understood that there’s a norm against such things.
The former case seems trickier, but I feel like a policy among bystanders/fellow commenters (in cases where “rationalist space” entails multiple rationalist-adjacent people together in some environment, IRL or otherwise) of joining in to point out that the counterargument is dumb helps reinforce a norm of “we’re better than that here” and makes it clear that the person is detracting from the group as a whole rather than just having an isolated debate with one other person.
Do you need to respond? Through the process of debate you have come to a point in which all facts are agreed upon, and the rational and empirical debate is over, and what remains is only the differing individual reaction to the facts. There’s nothing left to debate, as everything that needs to be exposed and examined as true or false has been. All that is left over is framing.
You can frame it as “the net utilitarian impact is positive”, or “that policy is ableist and hurts the poor”. Both accept the same set of facts, which is that there is a trade-off going on. The difference lies in whether you can emotionally accept trading off poor people’s wallets for animal welfare. You either can or you can’t. There’s nothing to debate. The debate should be over. Both sides should walk away, and “agree to disagree” (and begin sharpening their knives).
I guess rationalist spaces could have a norm about not getting overly-emotional as this is interpreted as a threat display and tends to lead to escalating outburts and grandstanding.
This example can still be debated, as their argument that “general intelligence is impossible” has flaws, which you’ve pointed out yourself. The conversation can still continue if they accept this and make their next point “Okay, sure, but I don’t think general intelligence will be achieved any time soon”. Alternatively, you could get into whether “general intelligence” is a coherent concept.
Eliezer’s post, Well-Kept Gardens Die By Pacifism, argues that most communities aren’t aggressive enough about removing bad actors. The scenario you describe does not seem to require a ban for a single incident, but it’s something to keep in mind.
Scott’s post, Against Interminable Arguments, touches on the problem of people who are negative in an uninformed way. What I take from the post is that You Really Should Have An FAQ — either a community FAQ or a personal FAQ. You can then reply to these sorts of messages with a request to check the FAQ.
Someone comments ‘that policy is ableist and hurts the poor!’ as if its a knock down arugment. How are you supposed to respond?
It may be that the person argues that because they haven’t understood your point. Or it may be that they wish to point out that you sound like you are saying “yeah I know and I don’t care because I prefer moo-cows and cluck-clucks to people” and are you really sure you want to sound like that?
Responses can be along the lines of:
(1) Yes I do want to sound like that because I do indeed prefer moo-cows and cluck-clucks to people
(2) Try and do the “yuuuuge utility for mass numbers!” thing, where the reduction in suffering for 100 cows outweighs any loss of utility for 1 human or the likes
(3) Say “thank you for pointing that out, my solution to that is – ” and outline suggestions to ameliorate the bad effects on the poor and those who need to eat meat
(4) If you don’t have any suggestions to ameliorate the bad effects, consider if you really are saying “Yeah I know and I don’t care because I prefer moo-cows and cluck-clucks to people”
So, math/econ/game-theory question. Thought about MathOverflow but I figured, hey, we’ve got econ people here and this problem isn’t totally formalized, so why not ask here first. 😛
Informally stated, the problem is this: What’s the fair order for two players to conduct stage-striking in? In particular, is it given by the Thue-Morse sequence, as I would expect it to be?
Stage-striking, for those not familiar, is the procedure used in competitive Super Smash Bros. (and probably other games but I’m less familiar with those) to choose which stage to play the first game of a match on. There’s a list of possible starting stages; players take turns (not necessarily in strict alternation — hence the question) striking stages from the list, and the last one left is the one that the game is played on. With a list of 5 stages, say, players strike in the order P1-P2-P2-P1. What’s the fair order for more? (For some appropriate notion of fairness — more on that in a bit.)
Offhand, it seems to resemble other fair-sequencing problems; and there are theorems to the effect that a number of these have Thue-Morse as the answer (see this paper for something of a survey; note that going by the author’s website this paper isn’t done yet). And it seems to me that, heuristically speaking, the same reasoning should apply — if some order gives one player a slight advantage, then following it up with the same thing but the roles swapped should mitigate that advantage. So I would still expect it to be Thue-Morse.
However, the problem can’t easily be transformed into one of the existing known fair-sequencing problems, as best I can tell. For instance, instead of getting the sum of what you choose, you get the one thing that wasn’t chosen — and importantly, it only matters which stages were chosen, not who chose which ones, which is quite different from the other problems.
Indeed, formalizing the problem at all seems a little tricky. If we assume that both players agree on the value of each stage (here “value” is in terms of the advantage it gives to Player 1 over Player 2, since this is a zero-sum game), then the order they strike in is actually irrelevant, so long as they get the same number of strikes, since you’ll end up with the median stage being selected regardless. On the other hand, if we imagine each player has their own evaluation of each stage, and no “true” value, then it seems (unlike in the fair-division problems mentioned above) the problem bcomes meaningless.
So I think in order to formalize this we have to suppose that each stage has a true value, but that the players might mis-estimate it. That is to say, we have to introduce randomness into the estimates — which as noted in the linked paper is also necessarily for formalizing other variants. So you could imagine that each one estimates the value of each stage as a normally-distributed random variable centered on the true value, for instance (all independent and with the same variance, say).
There’s also the question of what’s meant by “fair”. The notions from fair-division problems don’t apply here. Rather I think we have to judge fairness by closeness to the median, as the median is what you get when both players agree. We could judge this either by, how high is the probability that you get the median, or alternative, how close is the expected value to the median.
That said, the fact that we’re looking for the median, which relies purely on order, suggests that maybe we don’t want cardinal values assigned to the stages at all. Perhaps the stages’ values, as well as players’ estimates of such, are simply some total order; and to model error in estimation, we say that orders with more inversions relative to the true order are less likely. (Not sure if number of inversions is the correct notion of distance here, but it seems a decent one.) And then presumably we want to judge by probability of getting the median, although you could still get expected values if you translated things back into “cardinal” values 1, …, n.
So, yeah — it’s kind of a mess. What is the best way to formalize this? Having done so is there a unique answer and is it Thue-Morse? Thought I’d ask and see if anyone has any insight beyond what I’ve already said.
Using the classic mathematical technique of “transform this into a solved problem”, we want to turn this into a cake-cutting problem, where we can use the algorithm “I cut, you choose”.
For a given set of stages, player A chooses the sequence of stage-strikes, say P1-P2-P1-P2-P2-P1 for a 7 stage game. Player B then chooses whether they want to be P1 or P2 in this sequence. Player A is now incentivized to make the sequence of stage-strikes as unbiased as possible, which may intricately depend on the information you know about your opponent.
The point is this. In the case that you and your opponent have perfect information about one another, the sequence of choices is irrelevant. All that matters is that number of choices each player gets, since you know what your opponent is going to pick. The only extent to which this isn’t true is if you have uncertainty about your opponents preferences. In which case choosing last is best, because you have new information to inform your choice.
If you have partial information about your opponent, you might find their n choices completely predictable, but their last m choices completely unpredictable. In which case, you would like them to make there first n choices after you, and their last m choices before you.
I mean, you could also “solve” any of the other fair-division problems mentioned above by adding a similar layer of indirection — and yet they still have an actual answer in the form of the Thue-Morse sequence. Another layer of indirection is not what I’m looking for here.
Also, remember that any details of the stages available should ultimately be abstractable away into the overall advantage it gives to player 1 over player 2 (in terms of probability of victory).
Another model you could use: players have completely random preference orderings for the stages, and want to strategically pick stages hoping that their opponent will eliminate some they were hoping to cross off anyway. You want to minimize the difference in expected rank of the final choice as measured by each player.
I’m not positive what the optimal strategy would be here as a player; the first thing that comes to find is “go down from your just-below-median choice, hoping your opponent takes out ones you dislike for you; once everything in your least favorite half is eliminated, repeat with the remaining strikes you have on whatever’s left (and so on as necessary).” I don’t immediately see a proof that this is optimal, but I’d assign at least 30% odds to it being such; it doesn’t seem like it gives your opponent any more information than it has to, and it’s optimal in the extreme cases of getting the first half of turns or the second half.
So I’ll take a stab at it. The right notion is that each player ends up at least on what they would evaluate as the median in their subjective evaluation.
Interestingly in Counterstrike: Global Offensive the map selection is done by teams alternatingly vetoing, or after two vetos each picks one, and the third is selected randomly as described in more detail which is different from Smash.
I’d like to challenge the frame of the question. 🙂
The process you already had, where people take turns striking stages and reach a median, was already super super fair — arguably it sacrificed a lot of fun for fairness, in that it decreased the variety of the game.
Normal people who are playing a normal game will not care about fairness to this degree. They’ll say: “let’s choose a random stage!” or “you choose one, then I’ll choose one!”
Very competitive people might care about fairness to a very very high degree, but this solution will not satisfy them: it will not be completely 100% exactly inarguably fair.
If you encounter someone who is not satisfied with the fairness of taking turns striking stages, your next attempt at fairness should be something that uses simultaneous play to be provably fair.
Have each player prepare a list of all the stages in order of their preference. Find the N such that letting each player drop their least-favorite N stages leads to one stage remaining. If there is no such N, find the N such that letting each player drop their least-favorite N stages leads to two stages remaining, and flip a coin among those two.
Alternatively, set up a UI such that each player chooses a stage to strike simultaneously and in secret.
Here’s a link to a good talk about a Vietnam-era program sometimes known as McNamara’s Morons, a plan to fill out the ranks of the military by drafting men who had previously failed the military mental skills test. It didn’t end well. The speaker is Hamilton Gregory, who wrote the book McNamara’s Folly.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_J2VwFDV4-g
FWIW, here is Gwern’s review/summary of that same book: https://www.goodreads.com/review/show/2333328079
Please, someone debunk this pedo shit. The author argues that men have evolved an instinctive preference for girls about 14.
http://adolescentophilia.wordpress.com
AI Feelings – Do Androids Stub Their Toes?
To me, existence means you experience something. You feel something. You can feel without being conscious. For instance, you can be asleep but feel the horror of a bad dream or the pain in your right foot. To experience these things, you must exist.
I’ve read many discussions about AI “consciousness”, how it might come about, what it means, how likely is it. I don’t have any interest in consciousness. Thoughts don’t interest me, sensations do.
How does a computer “feel” anything?
How does a human “feel” anything? It’s far from obvious that a collection of neurons and glial cells ought to give rise to any kind of subjective experience, so it’s plausible at first glance that whatever kind of mysterious phenomenon happens in humans would transfer to the right kinds of AI minds. As far as I’m aware, most arguments for subjective experience in nonhuman entities proceed along the lines of providing reasons to suspect these properties of experience in humans to transfer. For instance, a high-fidelity emulation of a human, instantiated in some AI, would when given a simulated impact to their simulated toe give out a simulated cry of pain exactly as real as the cries of pain that you (presumably) use to infer that other biological humans stub their toes.
Maybe matter itself experiences being. Perhaps different elements experience being at different degrees of sensation, meaning perhaps carbon experiences a higher level of being than hydrogen.
Scott,
Perhaps you could have a look at this Stack Exchange Science Fiction & Fantasy question about the end of Unsong? None of the existing answers have been very well-received, and your commentary would be interesting.