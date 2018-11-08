THE JOYFUL REDUCTION OF UNCERTAINTY

Open Thread 114.25

Posted on November 8, 2018 by Scott Alexander

This is the twice-weekly hidden open thread. Post about anything you want, ask random questions, whatever. You can also talk at the SSC subreddit or the SSC Discord server.

  1. benwave says:
    November 8, 2018 at 2:31 pm

    This week there was a news story about health insurance in New Zealand (link).

    I was surprised to see that the terms of this person’s policy had changed significantly after several years. Is this common practice in health insurance? I would have thought that if you sign a contract with X amount of fees for Y amount of cover, then you should get Y amount of cover, not Z amount of cover that the company decides on its own terms some time later. But then I don’t have any actual experience with the health insurance industry.

  2. DavidFriedman says:
    November 8, 2018 at 2:32 pm

    Does anyone have useful information on preventing memory decline, either a nootropic or a nutritional–or anything else?

    I used to be able to memorize poetry very easily, getting most of a poem in a few readings. A year or two back I tried to memorize a long poem and found it extremely difficult. I also think that the problem of feeling for words–I know what it means but can’t remember the word–has gotten greater in recent years. It occurred to me that someone here might know something relevant.

  3. Vermillion says:
    November 8, 2018 at 2:32 pm

    Post reserved for Rumbling.

