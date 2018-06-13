Links 6/18: Linkonberry Jam

Scientists Share The Worst Stock Photos Of Their Jobs.
A subreddit for somnivexillology, the study of flags that appear in dreams.
In 1962, a pair of con artists claimed to be representatives of the Incan gods and used their charisma to enslave a small Mexican village. Then things got weird. Needing a fake Inca goddess to bedazzle the locals, they hired a nearby prostitute to show herself at the appropriate moment. But the prostitute got too into her role, became convinced she really was the Aztec goddess Coatlicue, took over the cult, took over the village, killed everyone who opposed her leadership, and led a string of grisly human sacrifices until the whole thing was finally broken up by police. The story of Magdalena Solis.
The latest exciting breakthrough drug for PTSD is…an unnecessary patent-protecting modification of cyclobenzaprine – ie it might be that cyclobenzaprine is an effective PTSD-sleep-disturbance drug for people who can’t tolerate prazosin. Link sent to me by a friend who reports unexpected dramatic improvement in PTSD nightmares when taking cyclobenzaprine for a muscle problem.
Some context for last month’s link on rare earths: China Can’t Control The Market In Rare Earth Elements Because They Aren’t All That Rare
In “primitive DNS hijacking” incident, Chicago man files change of address notice at the post office to change UPS corporate headquarters to his apartment, receives all their stuff and money.
Researchers claim that conventional statistics showing the War On Poverty didn’t significantly decrease poverty are calculated wrong, present alternative measurement methods suggesting US anti-poverty programs have been very successful.
New birth order study using Swedish records: “Firstborn children are more likely to be managers and to be in occupations requiring leadership ability, social ability, and Big Five personality traits.” Likely explanation is higher parental investment; not super-compatible with zero role for shared environment.
Volokh Conspiracy on good guys with guns: “Data from the FBI’s Active Shooter Incidents in the United States in 2016 and 2017 report [shows] legal civilian gun carriers tried to intervene in 6 out of 50 [mass shooting] incidents, and apparently succeeded in 3 or 4 of them.”
Gwern summarizes the idea of commoditizing your complement. This helped a lot of things about business snap into place for me.
Fun rabbit hole: “personality tests” that claim to be able to determine what neurotransmitters are dominant in your system, eg whether you’re a “dopamine type” or a “serotonin type”. See eg the Braverman Test and Brown et al. These show every sign of being about as accurate as their four-humors predecessors, even though in theory something like this ought to work. My guess is that there are so many different neurotransmitters, receptors, and brain regions where they can act that anything this broad is going to be able to explain a fraction of a percent of variance at best.
And while we’re talking crazy out-there psych hypotheses, Dual-gender macrochimeric tissue discordance is predicted to be a significant cause of human homosexuality and transgenderism.
Article on the tendency of places to play classical music to repel the unwanted. The default hypothesis would be that homeless people don’t want to sleep (and groups of ruffians don’t want to hang out and chat) in places with loud music, but the article seems to think (without really giving evidence) that there’s something more specific going on, where classical music’s high-class connotation has a specific anti-welcoming effect on poor people.
This week: Trump calls for elimination of all tariffs, endorses marijuana legalization, says he will talk to kneeling NFL players about pardoning the unjustly imprisoned. Next week: Trump defects from US, becomes President of Mexico, converts to Islam.
This article claims that a quirk of 1970s tax policy killed off smaller fiction genres. But see this comment, which casts doubt on some aspects of the story and clarifies a few things.
Up to 50% of daily marijuana users can end up with cannabinoid hyperemesis syndrome, a condition marked by constant vomiting relieved by taking hot showers or baths. Often dangerous insofar as people who have been told marijuana helps with vomiting try to solve their problem by taking more, perpetuating the cycle. If this is so common, how come we don’t hear about it more often?
In Missouri, the beef industry is pushing a bill making it illegal to describe vegetarian meat alternatives like the Impossible Burger as meat. Opponents argue that misleading labeling is already illegal, so this would mostly ban people from using terms like “plant-based meat” that clearly state the nature of the product. Philosophical dispute about whether the category “meat” refers to things that taste a certain way vs. things that were produced by a certain process mirrors other categorization debates.
Kim Jong-un reported to have said that he hopes for “Vietnam-style reforms”.
China is forcing hundreds of thousands of Uighurs into mass internment camps, where they are subjected to brutal re-education. “Hour upon hour, day upon day, Omir Bekali and other detainees in far western China’s new indoctrination camps had to disavow their Islamic beliefs, criticize themselves and their loved ones and give thanks to the ruling Communist Party. When Bekali, a Kazakh Muslim, refused to follow orders each day, he was forced to stand at a wall for five hours at a time. A week later, he was sent to solitary confinement, where he was deprived of food for 24 hours. After 20 days in the heavily guarded camp, he wanted to kill himself.” It’s hard to know what to do about something so terrible and so under-discussed, but ChinaFile suggests that one starting point might be sanctioning Xinjiang officials under the Human Rights Accountability Act.
Somehow I never learned about Abscam, maybe the biggest federal corruption incident since Watergate. The FBI got some con artists to pretend to be Arab sheiks and try to bribe Congressmen to do various things. Most of the Congressmen agreed and took the bribes, and six were convicted and sent to prison – including John Jenrette, who when offered the bribe answered “I’ve got larceny in my blood. I’d take it in a goddamn minute.”
Very competent and well-funded German team tests the seemingly physics-defying EM Drive more precisely than previous experiments. Preliminary results suggest that its thrust comes from some of the electronics interacting with the Earth’s magnetic field, that there are no novel physics involved, and that it would not work in space.
Buddhist sources are silent on which direction the Wheel Of Samsara turns, but the evidence from salvia users who have weird visions of it (1, 2, 3) universally suggests it’s counterclockwise.
A post on the Effective Altruism forum discusses how funding vs. talent gaps are different for different charitable causes. Helped clear up some of my permanent confusion on what it would mean for causes to “not have funding gaps”.
You can now buy explicit placebo pills on Amazon. Professional-looking, very well branded, kind of convincing-seeming placebo pills, no less.
Popehat on free speech: courts will likely rule in favor of government employee fired for posting anti-Trump messages on Facebook on her own time.
A correction to my basic income post: some states will help financially support you if you are taking care of elderly or disabled relatives.
This week in headlines that would have sounded crazy just a few years ago: marijuana-based cryptocurrency PotCoin sponsors Dennis Rodman’s trip to join the summit between President Donald Trump and Kim Jong-un.
Our World In Data shows The Effect Of Life Events On Life Satisfaction over time. Especially interesting since they start their time series a few years before the events. For example, men’s life is terrible the five years before a divorce, but immediately becomes better starting the year the divorce happens. I’ve been showing some of these graphs to my patients to help convince them there’s life on the other side of [personal catastrophe]. Also, the unemployment graph seems to confirm claim that it’s uniquely hard to habituate to in a way that’s not just a function of pre-unemployment problems.
In some traditional Chinese and Korean families, the founder of the family chooses a poem, and the nth generation of his descendants will always have names starting with the nth syllable of the poem.
Some people will like this essay as object-level social commentary, others as a window into the anthropology of weird inter-left disputes, but here’s a very strong take on the disability activists vs. Democratic Socialists of America argument/scandal/clusterf**k.
A list of the latest ICE scandals and atrocities, in case you’re having trouble keeping track. But see also this correction to the “1500 kids missing” story.
Washington Post on the truck driver shortage and why few want an $80,000 job. Mostly because it doesn’t actually pay $80,000 unless you get lucky / accept unreasonably awful conditions.
Interested to know what people think of this: Labour vote in England closely matches historic presence of coal mining.
New big paper on intelligence by Gail Davis and co-authors including Ian Deary and Stuart Ritchie, finds more genes for cognitive function, able to predict 4.3% of variance with polygenic score. But the fun part here is the genetic correlations, which note among other things that the genes for higher intelligence also seem correlated with poor eyesight, eg the “smart people wear glasses” effect. This is really interesting because I was under the impression that people had done some really good work showing the glasses-intelligence correlation was mostly due to smart people staying inside reading and not getting enough UV light for their eyes to develop properly. Either I totally screwed up my analysis of that one, or this is an unusually good example of a multifactorial trend. I hope this paragraph was good enough to avoid ending up in Stuart’s Hall of Shame for how this paper has been covered in the media.
Jacob of Putanumonit has an article on outgroups in Quillete that uses a really interesting concentric circles model I hadn’t thought of before.
DeepMind publishes a paper theorizing that the human prefrontal cortex is involved in “meta-reinforcement learning” and claiming to have created machine learning agents that can duplicate it. I haven’t been able to wrap my head around this yet; grateful to anyone who wants to explain it to me.
Related: Eliezer Yudkowsky asks believers in an upcoming new AI winter what sort of resolveable claims (suitable for bets) their hypothesis would entail.
And Eliezer (vs. David Chapman, sort of) on Toolbox Thinking And Law Thinking.
The latest in the DashCon / FyreFestival / etc genre of “fan conventions collapsing disastrously” is the marginalized-fan-community-centered Universal FanCon. I first read about this on Siderea’s blog and then found my way to this longer article. An interesting detective story / rationality practice to sort through the competing accounts and try to figure out what happened, and how so many seemingly trustworthy and well-intentioned people ended up running something that looks so much like a scam. Also possibly a good test for how paranoid vs. trusting you are, or how willing to resort to bad actor vs. institutions-are-hard explanations. Something like an answer (if you believe it) about what happened here
Giussepe Conte chosen as new Italian PM, ending months of standoff (and settling my prediction about whether a “far-right” party would take power in a major European country). Of interest here – the ruling Five Star Movement has a campaign promise to institute a basic income of 780 euros/month, even though this is even less financially realistic in Italy than it would be elsewhere. Related: populist anti-immigrant party with anti-Semitic links retakes power in Slovenia.
Bloom’s Two Sigma Problem: children given private tutoring will do two sigmas better than average (ie the average tutored student will be in the 98th percentile of nontutored students). But see here for some argument that the real value is lower, maybe more like 0.4 sigma. Some further discussion on the subreddit asks the right question – can we simulate this with some kind of clever computer-guided learning? – and gives the right answer – apparently no. TracingWoodgrains has a great comment. Especially interested in their discussion of Direct Instruction: “One of the few schools to use it as the basis of their program for math and English, a libertarian private school in North Carolina called Thales Academy, is reporting results exactly in line with the two-sigma bar: 98-99th percentile average accomplishment on the IOWA test. Their admissions process requires an interview at the elementary level, but no sorting other than that, so it’s not a case of only selecting the highest-level students.” (though note that IOWA is nationally normed, and Thales is in the well-off Research Triangle area). On the other hand, it costs half of what public schools do, so file this under “cost disease” too.
Find out where your hometown would have been on Pangaea.
Study on the political impact of immigration: when more high-skilled immigrants move to an area, the native voters shift more Democratic; when more low-skilled immigrants move to an area, the native voters shift more Republican. Effect is not dependent on immigrants’ country of origin.
England used to have free college tuition. In 1998, they decided it wasn’t working, got rid of it, and their colleges now cost more than the US. A team from the Brookings Institution discusses the English experience and what it can teach Americans, including the surprising role of English progressives in the anti-free-college fight.
A one parameter equation that can exactly fit any scatter plot. Though see the comment thread starting with Slocum on Marginal Revolution for discussion of whether this is as interesting as it sounds. Another commenter correctly brings up Tupper’s self-referential formula.
New study finds that, contra popular myth, people who believe in the genetic determination of human traits are more progressive, more tolerant of vulnerable individuals, and less racist. Likely just because more educated people are more likely to be aware of genetics, but still useful in slapping down a whole class of terrible arguments.
Related: in good news for progressivism and tolerance of vulnerable individuals, new study finds that some trait differences among Asians, Europeans, and Africans have significant genetic contributions. Genetic role was found for height, waist-hip-ratio, and schizophrenia risk; was not found for cholesterol, diabetes, or educational attainment.
Remember the mystery illness afflicting US diplomats in Cuba, possibly caused by some kind of weird infrasonic weapon? Now it’s happening to US diplomats in China too.
You’ve probably seen the graph showing that even as US productivity increases, US worker wages do not. A new study finds that productivity and worker pay continue to be correlated, suggesting it’s not so much that productivity doesn’t help as that some other force is keeping pay down despite the productivity effects. This might be beyond my pay grade, so interested in hearing if anyone has a good interpretation of this.
Zero HP Lovecraft: The Gig Economy
So he claims, in 2011, that something like 10-15% of people are big chimeras (and also that fraternal twins are identical twins or something because they come from the same egg???). There’s now been something like 1 million+ human whole genomes sequenced (Broad Institute alone claims to have done 100k) and somewhere around 10 million people SNP genotyped (23andMe+Ancestry.com are up to like 5m with 1m+ per year now). Wouldn’t people have… noticed? Instead, we get studies about mosaicism showing very small amounts of differences (eg https://www.gwern.net/docs/genetics/heritable/2017-mcconnell.pdf or https://www.nytimes.com/2018/05/21/science/mosaicism-dna-genome-cancer.html ), which while important for some things, are nothing like huge 50% genetic differences from chimerism etc. (And actual chimeras remain big news, eg https://whyevolutionistrue.wordpress.com/2018/03/04/a-human-chimera/ which has amazing photos if you haven’t seen it before.)
The person who sent me the link said: “Because the outer layer of the human embryo (the ectoderm) is most likely to absorb the cells of the other embryo and the ectoderm primarily forms the nervous system, I believe that in most cases the cells of the other embryo largely end up only in the brain and therefore not frequently detected, because most medical procedures do not involve a DNA test of brain cells.”
I agree it’s implausible, but I don’t know if enough DNA tests have been done to rule out a small number of chimeric brain cells.
Wouldn’t this be possible to test with posthumous studies of brain cells? If the other-embryo cells are present in sufficient quantity to affect behavior to such a degree they shouldn’t be hard to find.
In the brain bank we have frozen brains, when someone wants a sample they take a thin slice from the frozen brain. If it’s for DNA sequencing then it’s basically then mashed and DNA extracted and fragmented.
If some small fraction of their cells are from a sibling then that’s going to look very similar to the much more common case where a few cells from the next sample over or someone in the lab slightly contaminate the sample unless you’re lucky enough to have samples from the siblings or trios with mom and dad.
if it’s a very small population of cells then it’s likely that the number of reads with that sequence isn’t going to be sufficient to call variants in the sample unless you’re treating it like a tumor genome which comes with it’s own issues.
It’s testable but the ideal cohorts aren’t terribly common and it would tend to look like a much more common case (mundane contamination) or (even more mundane) a certain level of incest.
Unless there’s cause people rarely want to spend a lot of money to sequence multiple samples from the same person and if you have their brain they’re already dead and so if you’re lacking skin and blood samples you’re not gonna get any.
me: (writes post about how if a number of cells indistinguishable from lab contamination can define someone’s gender identity to be different from the entire rest of their body then we’d see, like, women turning gay after gestating male fetuses)
me: (searches for articles about that to provide a link for supporting evidence to my statement)
me: (actually reads articles)
me: (deletes post)
https://www.smithsonianmag.com/science-nature/babys-cells-can-manipulate-moms-body-decades-180956493/
@herculesorion
Oh ya, that’s a thing as well. Some diseases spontaneously go into remission during/after pregnancy and while many cases are probably due to changes to the immune system during pregnancy … there’s also the possibility that foetal cells have replaced some small but important population of cells lost to some cause in the past.
https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC3365532/
using mice with intentionally damaged heart tissue and a father with tagged genes the fathers tagged genes started turning up in the mothers damaged heart tissue.
Also something about the phrasing “Mice were sacrificed at several time points” makes me imagine an altar with scientists making animal sacrifices.
If it adds anything, in a neurogenetics dept and genetic differences between blood and other tissue do come up every now and then. It’s pretty normal for brain tissue to fail to share a handful of mutations with skin or blood.
Actual chimeras in the brainbank (we have a thing where we have samples of frozen brains from people who’ve died with rare conditions) tissue looking like a brother/sister is something I’ve never observed but wouldn’t be surprised if it happened very very rarely.
Also there’s a fair chance that people would exclude the subjects from studies as an assumed sample mixup or contamination unless it was a very focused study where they’d double/triple checked the tissue samples since sample mixups probably happen far more often than chimeras with a siblings brain tissue.
I’m not sure why Cowen thinks the North Korean elite are ignorant of the developed world. They visit Singapore to buy luxury goods. They stream movies via Chinese internet connections. KJU was educated in Switzerland!
There is an ongoing debate among economists as to whether the rise in mergers/acquisitions, the corresponding dip in entrepreneurship, and the increasing ubiquity of non-compete + mandatory arbitration agreements has led to monopsony-like effects on the labor market. Krueger and Posner lay out the case here.
I am grudgingly OK with non-competes for engineers or scientists whose jobs are directly linked to the R&D of intellectual property. Requiring them for sandwich artists is insanity. Companies have no reason not to make them as draconian as possible; even if they’re not enforceable, a guy who just got fired from Jimmy John’s isn’t going to be able to afford a lawyer to tell him (and a judge) that.
(The normal cure for this kind of systemic malfeasance is for a group of would-be plaintiffs to band together for a class action whose combined damages might draw the interest of a plaintiff’s attorney on contingency. But thanks to arbitration clauses and last month’s SCOTUS ruling, that avenue is closed too.)
I think there’s something to be said for a conception of “free enterprise” that’s broader than simply a bare lack of government sanctions, just as you’ve made a similar argument about “free speech.”
I’m not sure why Cowen thinks the North Korean elite are ignorant of the developed world. They visit Singapore to buy luxury goods. They stream movies via Chinese internet connections. KJU was educated in Switzerland!
Agreed. But there’s something new this time: the North Korean official newspaper (Rodong Sinmun) for the following day carried photos of Kim’s tour through Singapore – and even drew the readers’ attention to how developed Singapore is and said Kim intended to “learn a lot from the good knowledge and experience of Singapore in various fields in the future.”
https://twitter.com/rpcward89/status/1006290818087473154
https://www.telegraph.co.uk/news/2018/06/12/read-north-korea-state-media-plasters-front-pages-leaders-singapore/
This seems like a deep change in how North Korea presents itself to its people.
I mean, I’m pretty sure this is well understood among economists. For perfect competition/free enterprise to exist without government regulations, you’d need (among other things): Perfect information, no barriers to entry or exit, no externalities and no commong goods. None of these things are true in most market situations, so free competition cannot exist without regulations (or even at all, maybe).
What does it mean to “require Big Five personality traits?” Aren’t each of those an axis?
Yeah, that’s worded very strangely. Scott lifted that verbatim, so I guess it’s an artifact of translation.
Vaguely related to the story about publishing: did the mean length of sci-fi novels balloon in the late 70’s and early 80’s, and if so, why? My subjective impression from perusing used book stores is that 200-page sci-fi novels used to be very common in the 60’s and 70’s but then pretty much died out in the 80’s. It’s pretty much impossible to find a non-self published novel of that length in a normal bookstore these days. What happened? From the way Robert Silverberg talks about 60’s/70’s, it sounds like putting out as many books as possible was how writers made money, and so that caused pressure to make them shorter. Did the publishing or compensation model change in the mid-70’s that relieved the pressure to write a larger number of shorter books? I myself miss the 200-page sci-fi novel. Most novels these days are too bloated, and I think there’s a consumer pressure to hit a 400-500 page length.
I personally enjoy reading about inter-left disputes because they expose the pathologies of the left most vividly. The right certainly shares some of these pathologies, but the environment of the left is particularly fertile for them.
In particular, whenever it is acceptable to shame others for not being sufficiently pro-X or anti-Y, this mechanism is abused by power hungry narcissists (quite common on the left also) to play status games at the expense of the cause these people allegedly work towards.
This seems to be a textbook example of this behavior. A bunch of activists with a bone to pick with another activist use twitter mob tactics to shut down the other activists event on the pretext that the event was not accessible for people in wheelchairs.
There is plenty of petty infighting and stupid ego showdowns on the right. But this specific behavior seems to me to be a leftwing thing in particular because the left is currently engaged in a purity/holiness spiral. A person’s worth is only a function of having correct beliefs on a few issues, and any deviation therefrom is not a mistake, a good faith difference of opinion, a different perspective, but a sign that the person deviating from the orthodoxy is a Bad Person. You can commit robberies, murders, …, that’s all excusable because of all the racism/oppression you suffered. But thinking that marriage is the way it was practiced for 1000s of years? YOU ARE IREDEEMABLY EVIL.
From a design perspective, allowing this mechanism to function as it does is a major flaw which can only end in some kind of self-correcting event or the collapse of the movement, so I hope it goes on for quite some time still.
“From a design perspective, allowing this mechanism to function as it does is a major flaw which can only end in some kind of self-correcting event or the collapse of the movement”
People have been saying this for years if not decades and this never happens.
You’d think that after the entire history of the Twentieth Century people would have learned the lesson that the Beast grows as long as it’s fed, and even when it eats its own limbs it grows back new ones.
I somewhat agree. I think there have been small correction events that have delayed collapse. Or maybe this phenomenon is not as frequent as it seems but disproportionately visible when it does happen, and the core of the movement goes on regardless.
Still, the USSR maintained a ridiculous charade for 70 years, so it might just be that we havent yet waited long enough.
Is the presence in movements of some number self-interested hypocrites undermining the general cause of the movement something that is more common on the left than the right? Has there never been a right-wing purity spiral? What is inherent about the left here?
My view is that it is more common on the left. Just from the top of my head I cant conceive of an equivalent to a Twitter CEO being castigated for eating at Chick-Fil-A from the right, but this might be a failure of imagination.
There might be ideological reasons for this being more of a left wing thing, but my preferred explanation is that the left is currently culturally dominant and there is no social cost to being far left to the extent there is for being far right. Hypocrites, narcissists, and those with more ambition than principle know this, and choose the left as their vehicle for self-validation instead of the right.
This sort of argument ends in an endless badminton match of “what about this” >–< "it's not the same because [special pleading]" approximately 110% of the time without some idea of what aspects of @jack being yelled at by lefties for patronizing a righty restaurant you consider to be vital for "equivalency."
The point is not that it’s impossible to come up with an example of right wing puritanism, it’s that there are a bajillion to choose from on the left and not that many on the right that I can think of.
It’s not just that @jack got yelled at for going to Chick-Fil-A, it’s that Huffpo doubled-down and told people to choose between chicken and their progressive cred., James Damore got fired for saying men and women have different interests, Bret Weinstein got fired, chased by violent lunatics on campus (and police told to stand down), for opposing exclusion of white people from events.
The list goes on and on and this sort of behavior has been a frequent topic on this blog.
Well, I’m glad you moved away from the unfalsifiable claim of “there’s no equivalent on the right” and onto the equally unfalsifiable claim of “this isn’t as common on the right.” So how do we do this? Agree on a time frame and see who can come up with more examples? (I don’t recommend anything longer than a month or I’ll keep you here all day. Kurt Schlichter’s archives alone would probably break the WordPress comment tables.)
Just yesterday we saw a successful primary of Congressman Mark Sanford, formerly a Freedom Caucus member in good standing whose political career survived fucking off to Argentina with his mistress, but wasn’t able to survive criticizing Trump. I posit that not only is such puritanism just as common on the right, it’s functionally more effective and able to extract much more consequential results than someone getting fired or subjected to a snippy op-ed.
Not that I disagree, but what do you mean? Isn’t being fired pretty consequential and unpleasant already?
My general impression is that it’s more common on the left. Maybe I’m wrong, I did not conduct a study using empirical data.
Your example is not that convincing because it involves a politician, not a regular person. A better example is actually found in the links of this post, in which popehat discusses the rights of an admin assistant fired for posting anti-Trump stuff on facebook. I still dont think it’s as widespread on the right, but as you said, that’s unfalsifiable and is only my general impression.
@oppressedminority
Bret Weinstein wasn’t fired. He resigned after suing Evergreen and settling with the college. I think the point still stands, because it seems reasonable to posit that his resignation was largely driven by violent lunatics on campus chasing him with the college prez explicitly telling the campus police not to protect him from them.
He’s a politician. His political opinions are job-related. This isn’t like firing an engineer for a political opinion. You can *expect* that having political views that Republicans disagree with will get you fired from the position of “Republican politician”.
I apologize in advance for the length, this is a bee in my bonnet.
Scott and a disproportionate cross-section of SSC commentors live in blue bubbles of various types (in terms of location, in terms of profession, in terms of spending/having spent a lot of time at university). Scott is also a contrarian and tends to attract like-minded contrarians.
When a non-contrarian is in a bubble, it’s harder for them to notice the faults of their ingroup and easier to notice the faults of their outgroup. When a contrarian is in a bubble, you get SSC. Or Quillette. Or “classical liberal” Youtube. (These are in ascending order of pathology; I obviously enjoy Scott’s writing on balance or I wouldn’t be here). Events that accord with their dim view of the bubble ingroup get Noticed. Things that don’t, don’t.
So James Damore gets endlessly discussed, his views hashed out, his story learned by heart. Colin Kaepernick? Yeah I guess we’ve heard of him. Twitter CEO gets yelled at by HuffPost for eating homophobic chicken? Well, sure, that’s the regressive left for you. Koch CEOs get yelled at by Breitbart for being immigration squishes? Here I’d probably have to preface it with an explanation of intra-right distinctions.
Left puritanism is very annoying. And in the bubble, I have no doubt it can be dangerous. I have heard stories about the capricious “justice” meted out by Title IX coordinators in California (here in Texas they mostly help the athletic departments cover up rape). I take people at their word that they are genuinely concerned about the direction of campus politics.
But there’s campus politics and there’s politics politics.
For the most part, the puritan left simply hasn’t managed to amass the political power that the puritan right has. The Tea Party was just as much a struggle against moderate Republican incumbents as it was against Obama. Guys like Eric Cantor and Bob Inglis were tossed overboard because they failed to hew to right-wing dogma on immigration (Cantor) and climate change (Inglis). Where are the center-left scalps? Take the DSA as an example. For all their performative wokeness and viral podcasts, their biggest win so far has been a state assemblyman in Virgnia. Federally, it’s all coming up establishment. The far-left couldn’t even dislodge Dan Lipinski, a pro-life anti-gay-marriage anti-Obamacare Dem who inherited a seat in urban Chicago that by all rights, if the far-left is ascendant, should be occupied by a sentient Twitter account spamming Full Communism Now memes.
Perhaps I’m in a contrarian bubble too. I don’t discount that possibility. But to the best of my judgment, the puritan right has done a lot better for itself than the puritan left.
One measure of that success is how much “puritan right” has become just “right.” 10 years ago you had John McCain endorsing cap-and-trade, and Newt Gingrich cutting climate PSAs with Nancy Pelosi. 20 years ago Republican Congresses were regulating corporate accounting and political contributions. 40 years ago Reagan and Bush were debating in the Republican primary over who would be nicer to illegal immigrants seeking public education for their children. I take no position on whether any of these are good or bad. I’m simply offering them as markers for things that cannot even be discussed in today’s Republican Party, not if you’re interested in winning a primary.
“10 years ago you had John McCain endorsing cap-and-trade, and Newt Gingrich cutting climate PSAs with Nancy Pelosi. 20 years ago Republican Congresses were regulating corporate accounting and political contributions. 40 years ago Reagan and Bush were debating in the Republican primary over who would be nicer to illegal immigrants seeking public education for their children.”
On the other side, if you hold Obama’s 2011 position on gay marriage, you’re a homophobic bigot.
Yeah, I wanted to make an argument that the right is immune to takeover by narcissists misusing identity politics to gain power, but then this one small counterexample came to mind….
The entire point of my post is that one side’s dissenters tend to get called names on Left Twitter and the others’ tend to get tossed out of power. I even cited a specific example of a specific Congressman dissenting on this specific issue in an attempt to forestall this shit gotcha and you still rolled it out. Here you go.
Side A and Side B both experience a shift in what the new “acceptable” positions on their side are.
Side A kicks out all the people who hold the old position and replaces them with partisans for the new position.
Side B doesn’t kick out as many people, but forces all their old people to kowtow to the new position and pretend they’ve held it all along.
Either way, the new positions are now the respective dogmas of both sides – how does it make sense to call either Side A or Side B more “effective”?
EDIT: addressing your specific example, it’s not as though Republicans have eliminated every “soft on immigration” type. There might be a higher mix of “primary ousters” to “old guard knows what’s good for them and toes the new line” on one side or the other, but both sides have had fairly significant dogma shifts such that “party platform 20 years ago” would probably fail to win in a lot of places. The fact that a recalcitrant anti-gay candidate in the Chicago machine has managed to hang on is hardly a full counter.
Bosch, you keep listing Republican politicians. Who lose elections (sometimes very close ones) because they hold positions that the electorate disagrees with. As for Sanford, the Republican electorate supports Trump, he doesn’t, and he only lost by 5 points or something. That’s hardly a purity spiral.
And it’s not like it’s a new thing. The Republican electorate has never been A-OK with illegal immigration. The Narrative is that the right has gone off the deep end, full blown Nazi. But today, the Republicans are against illegal immigration, mostly think marriage is between a man and a woman, thinks abortion is murder, and wants lower taxes and fewer regulations. Which are the same opinions Republicans (and an awful lot of Democrats) held 20 years ago. But if you took a modern Democrat who’s 1000% behind gay marriage, wants the government to force Christians to bake cakes for gay weddings, thinks “no person is illegal” and that cities should be refusing to cooperate with federal immigration enforcement and everybody should get free college and free healthcare and transported them to 1996 I think they’d probably get run out of the Democratic party for being some sort of bizarre communist nut job. I think to be in a purity spiral you have to be spiraling…and the left is, but the right not so much.
@Anonymous Bosch
All your examples of right-wing intolerance involve professional Republican politicians.
Are there cases of random employees in stereotypical Red Tribe professions (do they even exist?) that were fired for saying that climate change is real? Were there CEOs publicly chastised by right-wing media for eating at a restaurant whose owner supports gun control?
I can’t recall any.
Rather than put another dent in my table or find some way to hack big text or sparklee GIFs into my post I’ll repeat myself one last time and then tip out: “Forces all their old people to kowtow to the new position and pretend they’ve held it all along” is exactly what is not happening. If it was happening, Dan Lipinski would be out of a job. Instead he echoed Obama’s 2011 position this January to the Chicago Sun-Times. And went on to win his primary. He’ll be casting votes in Congress next year and Mark Sanford won’t.
@vV-Vv, would teachers being fired count? Teachers have been fired for getting pregnant without being married, being gay or having done sex work in the past. I’d count all of those as violating right wing orthodoxy.
This came up in the last open thread when comparing social justice to the religious right, but I think there definitely have been right-wing boycotts of what most people think of as innocuous pop culture. For example. For something culinary, recall the animus against French food in the run-up to the Iraq War.
As Anonymous Bosch says, it’s hard to know if this is exactly comparable, but the right has definitely endorsed consumer boycotts.
You don’t even need to go close to that far back. In 2017 alone we saw Keurig, Starbucks, and the NFL all come under the baleful eye of #MAGA for insufficient ideological fealty.
We’re talking here specifically about in-group infighting. Everybody attacks the outgroup – all the examples you list are attacking the outgroup (except maybe the NFL, although the problem there was specifically outgroup participants in something popular among the ingroup).
Better examples would be stuff like Koch vs. Breitbart, Never-Trumpers vs. MAGA (those might be blue tribe vs. red tribe Republicans though), the Tea Party vs. establishment GOP, and the entire history of Protestant Christianity.
The question of whether it is more common or not, at this time or at some other point in time, is a different question from whether this is a characteristic of “the left” or some segment of the left that can be considered to apply generally. You gesture towards this, but if your intention was to make a statement on the situation right now (which, we could try to quantify, or at least consider how one might do that), the blunt use of “the left” I think undermines that.
I think it is very hard to pin particular types of behaviour on one of two broad categorizations of types of politics.
To me it seems so obvious that it’s more common on the left that I would expect it to be axiomatic in any discussion of the topic. But I realize this is my view and is unsupported by empirical data, so I am appreciative of comments that question this assumption.
See Bosch’s comment above. I think he makes the point well.
I think the alt-right has been subject to some of this stuff; see for example concerns over someone’s Jewish wife; infighting between Richard Spencer and Milo (I seem to recall there was a big thing about this, possibly owing to Milo being part Jewish, but can’t seem to find a link); and more generally the worry that various members are “controlled opposition”.
I don’t know if this is exactly the same failure mode, but I think it’s at least a close cousin.
I think describing Richard Spencer and Milo as being in the same group is incorrect.
It’s like saying Louis Farrakhan is in the same group as Steven Pinker or something.
Spencer and Farrakhan are both way out there.
The argument was specifically over membership in the Alt Right, though as I say, I can’t seem to find the details now.
There are two meanings of purity spiral. When I hear the phrase, I think of people having a single axis and one-upping each other by going farther on that axis, like libertarians calling for less and less government, leading to anarcho-capitalists. That’s pretty much the only right-wing example I have.
But that’s not what’s going on in this example. Here there are two different issues, and the supporters of one demand that events for the other do something for them. If you think that there’s a coherent “left” then it sounds like one-upmanship to the “left,” but I think that’s a pretty different phenomenon and I don’t think “purity spiral” is a good description.
While I’m at it, let me give some 19th century examples of the second phenomenon. There was a lot of overlap between activists for women’s rights and against slavery. So there were calls for anti-slavery conventions to admit women and for women’s rights conventions to boycott sugar. They sounded a lot less nasty than the present example, but that might just be twitter.
Subtext: minorities are all predisposed to robbery and murder, and gay marriage is an aberration and a violation of natural law.
I’m super against moral puritanism and all for freedom of speech, but you’re (implicitly) equating with your own right-wing personal views, and that’s not okay.
Is the “not okay” admonition sarcastic? Because, I dont mean to be disrespectful, but it sounds like a parody of a leftwing scold, in a thread discussing leftwing scolds.
If it’s not sarcastic, I suggest you read my words at face value and try to respond using facts and logic if you are so inclined, and quit (hilariously) trying to shame me for all the implicit subtext you think you picked up from my comment.
Ugh… this is so not going to be productive.
The implicit subtext I “think” I picked up is you saying:
I don’t think there’s ambiguity here. I think the part I quoted was making a dig at gay marriage in a passive-aggressive way.
If I’m wrong, and you weren’t actually thinking about gay marriage when you wrote that, then I’m sorry (and also I’m puzzled because I don’t get what meant).
I’m all for free speech, and I don’t think anti-gay-marriage people should be shut down. It’s the passive-aggressiveness that grates on me.
Fascinating.
Gay marriage is a particularly useful example in these discussions because it represents one of the more abrupt shifts in acceptable opinions in the history of
manpeoplekind.
Thank you for policing the subtext of my comments for passive-aggressiveness.
And, not productive it is.
Look, you know exactly what you’re doing. I have no power to police you or censor you, and if I had, I wouldn’t use it, but I do have the power to say this: you’re acting smug and playing social games, which is basically my definition of acting like an asshole.
Marriage has been between a man and a woman for 1000s of years. This does not mean that it should stay that way, but it does mean that it is understandable for some people to cling to that view without being hateful bigots.
But the left now considers anyone who clings to that view hateful bigots, to the extent that a very progressive CEO of twitter cant even go to Chick-Fil-A because the owner of that chain is one who does cling to that view.
Not only that, but simply by suggesting that it was not hateful to hold a view on marriage that was universal for 1000s of years, you decided that the subtext of my comment was:
so that you could get on your high horse and admonish me
.
Sorry, I’m still not certain whether you’re serious or a parody.
See also: social games.
EDIT: Okay, that’s a little more snippy and unkind that necessary, sorry.
Anyway, subtext does exist, and people do use it. Maybe I misread what you were saying, but I stand by my overall point. If you think people getting on their high-horse, and second-guessing hidden motivations is irritating… well, maybe you’re right and I should do it less.
But you’re doing the same, or something nearly equivalent. The “hilariously”s and the “you sound like a parody”s aren’t any more conductive to a productive discussion than bigot-shaming.
(tl;dr: you have a point but you’re acting like an ass and that undercuts your point)
I was definitely thinking of gay marriage. Your reading of “subtext” was extremely uncharitable and/or intended to create a strawman for you to heroically slay, but also a wonderful example of the exact pathology discussed in this thread, namely the need for leftwingers to express their moral outrage at the slightest deviation from progressive thought.
You’re meta-policing my tone-policing, but you’re not addressing my point.
is not a dig at gay marriage at all. it’s a justification for people who still cling to the old view. I dont doubt that anti-gay marriage people have used that argument against gay marriage, and in that form it’s not convincing. But to me at least it is a convincing argument for the proposition that some good people will not necessarily change their mind in time to satisfy the twitter mobs.
Subtext is definitely real but it should be used cautiously specially when accusing others of bigotry in a comment section.
I wonder whether some fraction of this is agents provocateurs.
Ehhh. I think it more likely that there are just stupid and evil people on the left using their social power to be bullies.
Reaching for the “false flag!” explanation isn’t much more convincing than when you see it being used to explain malevolence on the right.
If you put a gun on the mantlepiece in the first act, sooner or later, some asshat in the middle of the play will use it to kill off one of his opponents in some local power struggle.
I mean, there are lots of views humans held for 1000s of years that we now regard as irredeemably evil…
The point is that if a view was universally held for so long, maybe a bit of charity and tolerance towards those who havent yet come around 5 or 6 years after the change is in order.
Other than slavery, I’m drawing a lot of blanks trying to think of things that switched from consistently being considered fine for 1000s of years to consistently being considered irredeemably evil.
Humans are a lot more boringly consistent than I think is given credit for. They’ll swap words around a lot though.
Wait, thought of another one. Some cultures practiced infanticide through exposure really long ago.
Hard to beat slavery, but I’d also consider previous views on marital rape, domestic violence, beating your children, wars of conquest, and public displays of inhumane punishment to have changed rather dramatically from the long-run mean.
Re: Classical music. Your explanation that it makes it difficult to sleep there sounds reasonable, but talking? The places that I’ve seen do this aren’t actually playing it very loudly (which makes sense, since there are lots of people you want to walk through that area and you don’t want to deafen them). Any group of ruffians worth the name should have no trouble holding a conversation there if they wanted to.
It’s common to find a casual restaurant these days that is blaring pop music at a level that makes conversation impractical. One doing it with classical would be a nice change of pace.
Or, and I think this one might be a winner, we could let the Chinese manage their own affairs.
China has had an Islamic terrorism problem for a long time, and while they haven’t had a 9/11 scale attack yet they’re also a lot less tolerant of disorder in general. We might not pay much attention to their news but they watch the West closely and they can see how counterproductive our attempts to beat Islam have been. They really aren’t going to appreciate westerners trying to arm-twist them into copying those methods, especially since the cost of doing so is measured in Chinese lives.
We have bigger fish to fry with China right now and wasting political capital on this is only going to weaken our positions on trade, North Korea, and the South China Sea. Not to mention that if this approach ultimately proves effective we might need to employ it ourselves not that too far down the line.
Is your position that countries should ever pressure other countries to stop violating human rights, that China’s current human rights violations aren’t bad enough to merit pressure, or something else?
For me it’s more that Islam is the Mother of All Bad Ideas, so when I see it being suppressed on the other side of the world in a manner that is distasteful, the best I can muster is a “no. stop. don’t.”
I feel like this is a more profound failure of universalization / Outside View than I would expect from a reader here. If they ever came to put you or me in a concentration camp, I guarantee they’d come forearmed with reasons why your or my philosophy is the Mother Of All Bad Ideas. I would rather cut off that strategy at the root – and since you do hold unpopular ideas, I would expect you to be extra-sensitive to this possibility.
I’m sorry to have disappointed you Scott. I agree it’s bad. But of all the injustices in the world, of all the injustices committed by the Chinese government, it’s hard for me to pick this one to get worked up over.
I agree there are way too many terrible things in the world to concentrate on all of them and that in practice the ones most people think about (outside official Effective Altruism™) are the ones that resonate with them personally. I certainly admit I’m not going to drop everything I do to become a Xinjiang campaigner. I just hope that people realize it’s a bad thing and theoretically support efforts to fix it if possible.
It’s not that you’re wrong, it’s that this isn’t the root. “They” already have come for us. I have heard stories like this from China for my entire life.
I don’t believe anybody is actually interested in attacking the root. I think they only want to deal with this particular branch touching this particular group.
This is the same failure mode I see when people demand that I, as a member of the right, defend Trump. I care more about process than I do specific wins, since good process will set you up for success in the long term. So, here I care more about religious tolerance than simply sticking it to other religions, and I consider it a failure when somebody on “my side” starts sticking it to other religions. Similarly, I don’t consider Trump getting away with what the Democrats did for years to be a victory (Clintonian sexual immorality being the obvious one), since my goal is nobody getting away with it, not everybody.
I said “no” “stop” and “don’t.” I’m not in favor of what China’s doing.
But my altruism increases when it’s reciprocated. The number of Muslims who would be horrified by Christians put in concentration camps is very close to zero. So I kind of feel like, by giving one solitary, incredibly small fuck about the Chinese putting Muslims in camps I am still ahead of the entire population of 1.2 billion muslims on the “concern for religious outgroups” scale.
That’s precisely what Christians are meant to do! Being strongly opposed to other people getting hurt, even when they’re the people who would happily hurt you, is a core thing.
I know! It’s not easy! I have to dig really, really deep down to find that single solitary fuck to give about the imprisoning of people who would be A-OK with infidels like me being beheaded (or would gleefully do the beheading themselves), but I found it! So I’m doing okay in the “loving your enemies” department.
I’m not so certain you did find it…
Secular communist Shahzahan Bachchu was just shot and killed very likely (if other recent murders of secular activists in Bangladesh are any indication) by Muslim extremists. In theory you can draw attention to and be upset both by what China is doing and by what happened to Bachchu. But in practice it’s rare. That’s because there’s something much deeper than procedural and civil liberties concerns going on here.
With a great deal of certainty you can be sure that someone in the West drawing attention to Bachchu’s murder wont’ be a self-identified progressive (though they will likely refer to themselves as broadly liberal and prefer Democrats to Republicans). Big surprise I heard the news through Razib Khan and more or less share his liberal-centrist-but-conservative-by-default-in-deep-blue-enclaves politics.
My position is a mix of all three.
I’m very skeptical of this story, and most stories about Uygher oppression, because they’re being told to me by people who I have repeatedly caught lying about events I’m more familiar with. Even on your own link page here we can compare and contrast these supposed atrocities with “ICE atrocities” which we know are misreported if not outright fabricated.
Taking one step back, even if we accept the story at face value is this really what we want to pick a fight with the Chinese over? We have a lot of issues with them that actually impact Americans’ lives in a more pressing sense than making people feel bad when they read the news. We really can’t afford to make this our priority right now.
I also don’t like that the US government has elected itself the world policeman. Should we stand by our allies? Sure. Should we protect our trade and our citizens abroad? Sure. Should we start fights on the far side of the world because someone somewhere violated someone else’s human rights? No, that’s not any of our business. Americans and American businesses are free to divest from or boycott China themselves if they feel so strongly about it but it shouldn’t be our national policy.
Finally, as I alluded to, the West is failing to acknowledge the same problem that the Chinese are trying to deal with right now. The Atlantic and Pacific are much harder to cross than the Mediterranean, so for now we have more time to plan than Europeans do. If the Chinese manage to get Islam under control this way it will be the first way anyone has tried that works. Korematsu versus US is still law as far as I’m aware so it isn’t out of the question that we could implement something similar if we go the way Europe is trending.
4. Why are we only ever allowed to stand up for religious freedom for Muslims? If we’re going to take China on for their execrable stance toward religious freedom, I’d rather start with cases like this and this. But I know my progressive friends would never dream of speaking up in those cases.
If it makes you feel better, I was part of the Free Tibet campaign when I was younger, before I realized how ineffective it was. I can probably get my parents to dig up my old membership card, if that’s what it takes for you to believe I am against Chinese religious oppression in general.
“Taking one step back, even if we accept the story at face value is this really what we want to pick a fight with the Chinese over?”
Yes! Yes it is! Not putting people into internment camps and torturing them because of their religion is exactly what I want to use whatever limited resources I have on. Maybe this is just because I’m Jewish, and a couple of times ago when they tried this they ended up killing off most of my extended family, but I really don’t know what’s more important than this.
I can respect a principled Schelling fence against ever interfering in any other country’s business, but if I were going to go that route I would want to combine it with a strong sense of personal outrage and desire to do something individually which it doesn’t seem like anyone here feels. Also, if someone doesn’t break the fence for this, I am calling them on it the second they ever break it for anything else.
Also, this isn’t exactly “declare war on China” level. I think this is the same human rights sanction we used last year for some kind of random Chinese police brutality case.
This is an excellent example of exactly what’s wrong with our “national conversation” about immigration.
Holocaust symbolism has become a Procrustean bed where serious political issues are stretched and mutilated into morality plays. The People’s Republic of China is not Nazi Germany, and the Uyghers aren’t Jews. Forcing the Chinese to stand by and ignore Muslim violence is, if anything, going to make Jews less safe. Do you really think the Chinese Communist Party is going to be more likely to try to exterminate the Jews than the guys who sent armed volunteers to support ISIS?
I understand that, from your perspective as a Jewish person, you see this as a personal threat. But I’m not Jewish and neither are 98% of the American public. If you want to fight the Chinese go ahead, but leave me and mine out of it. I like Axis & Allies as much as the next guy, but I don’t have any interest in endlessly re-fighting World War II.
I don’t see this as a personal threat – I’m nowhere near China and neither the Uighurs or the Han have any good reason to hurt me.
The lesson of the Holocaust isn’t “be very sensitive to things that threaten you personally”, it’s “remember that oppressing people is really bad, and other people are just as human as you are and it’s bad when it happens to them too”.
I guess the main way the Judaism thing comes into it is that the lesson “this could have been you” is easier to internalize when it was you the last time.
I agree this is not as bad as the Holocaust, but “not as bad as the Holocaust” is a pretty low bar.
+1
China mistreating religious minorities is awful, and it’s not less awful because it’s happening far away or because the victims (in this case) aren’t my religion.
How much should we prioritize human rights in our foreign policy? I don’t know a good answer to that. Not war or embargo, but if there’s some way that we can encourage better human rights in China at reasonable cost, that would probably be a good policy to pursue.
+100000 for Scott’s comment. I don’t have a strong opinion about what’s the best thing for the U.S. to do in cases like this because idk how to international politics and it’s totally possible that any possible action will be counterproductive, but I’m horrified by the idea that what China is doing is in any way okay.
Obviously it’s not ok; it’s horrible.
But the list of horrifying political regimes is long. The U.S. supports many of these regimes by supplying them weapons. And this isn’t out of character for China. They also brutally persecute Christians and the Falun Gong. The whole country is under a giant layer of repression. The police might show up at your house in China for posting one questionable comment online.
Our best shot at changing China is to slowly corrupt them with our culture. It probably won’t matter whether or not we sanction a few officials.
In Europe, the food industry settled firmly on the “process” designation decades ago. It helped that Europe had a long history of protected designations of geographical origin and protected handling of traditional specialities, and that there’s a large contingent of people who’d be mad if you called your pork product “beef”, even if you figured out a way to make it taste totally convincing. See also vegan “cheese” in Germany and the horsemeat scandals in the UK.
No action is required regarding this matter. The market will handle the problem with the astroturf treatment: a brand of meat-substitute will eventually become popular or significant enought that its brand name will become a genericized trademark, synonymous with the general class of meat-substitute products.
Can we not define meat by “primarily contains tissue that would belong to a member of the Animal Kingdom”? That sounds like it would be most people’s definition, and isn’t about “taste” or “process”.
RE: “New study finds that, contra popular myth, people who believe in the genetic determination of human traits…”
This isn’t actually surprising to me, because liberals (scoring on tests as more progressive, more tolerant, less racist) are strong believers in the idea that whether you win or lose the game depends mostly on the hand you’re dealt. So of course they’d believe that human traits are genetically determined; that’s entirely in line with their idea that the purpose of society is to identify individuals who are Fundamentally Unable To Perform(*) and provide them with whatever assistance they need to get up to the same level as the rest of us.
Note that you can believe that individuals’ characteristics are genetically-determined without concluding that certain genetically-determined characteristics are linked. Like, I can point to the genes that make someone dumb and the genes that make someone black, but that doesn’t mean that someone with genes that make them black will also definitely have genes that make them dumb.
(*) which sounds pejorative, but it’s meant to be only descriptive; if society assumes a certain level and mode of cognition and physical ability, and you aren’t at that level, then you’re going to have a tough time taking part.
RE: “Commoditize the complement”
It’s a bit tough for me to take seriously an essay that approvingly cites Netscape’s business strategy.
The Netscape business strategy was fine – lots of people made lots of money selling similar things and its IPO was successful. The problem was Microsoft.
The impact of high/low skill immigration on local politics is interesting, but it’s not clear to me from the abstract how the authors control for the fact that high-skills immigrants will go to high-skills communities which are likely to become more tolerant over time any way ?
I don’t know anything about any of these things beyond what is quoted above, but with that, let me propose a novel hypothesis:
1. Group of people wants to run a con
2. Group of people dramatically underestimates the cost of running a con
3. Group of people run the numbers and realize that if they charge what is necessary for running the con, they will alienate the core demographic they wanted to run the con for, as this demographic is unwilling or unable to pay the cost (note: this doesn’t have to be true, so long as the con organizers believe it to be true)
4. Group of people frantically scramble to fix the problem, and fall into one or more failure modes:
4a. Gullibility. A sociopathic bad actor comes along and sells them on a solution that won’t work. They buy it, it predictably explodes in their face. This ends up getting seen by the public as a bad actor situation
4b. Cutting corners. The organizers try to do it on the cheap, think they can do it, but in the end they can’t. Things they thought would work out end up not working out. Costs balloon as they have to deal with the fallout. They eventually realize they can’t make this happen. They shut down, and are unable to refund costs. This ends up getting seen by the public as a scam.
4c. Sell-out. The organizers look for extra sources of funding, but the only way they can get money is by betraying some deeply held value that they were using as motivation to run the con in the first place. This triggers drama in the underlying community that supported this group of people, and ends up derailing the conference. This ends up getting seen by the public as an institutions-are-hard situation.
What is really happening here in that 2.5 step, though? When the iceburg is clearly looming from so far away, with so many warning signs, how do the convention committees in this situations not realize the situation?
One random speculation I have is that conventions have been in decline generally as nerd culture has mainstreamed and alternate venues of discussion have bloomed, and that the Secret Masters of Fandom who have the practical experience in running a convention and knowing “No, you can’t just offer away guest time like that, that’s a terrible idea, pull that line from the ad copy ASAP and start on this plan to get a corrected official line out there.” haven’t been training replacements, with many of them likely pulling away from fandom due to Culture War drama.
So, you get mistakes being made, by people who are running really tribally-affiliated conventions, who have really personal stakes in these conventions happening, and who really don’t want to say “At this juncture, we have discovered that we really don’t know what we’re doing and are going to cancel before we make this into more of a mess.”, and so without ever meaning to defraud people, just keep looking for patchwork solutions and putting off the day of reckoning as long as they can.
Universal Fancon doesn’t look like it was a scam; I don’t see any evidence that the con staff were out to vanish with the funding Snidely-Whiplash style. But I do think that there were obvious signs of things going wrong enough that a reasonable con committee should have been communicating out “Things are bad, y’all, here’s our plan for de-baddening them.”, and the failure for this to happen basically means we shouldn’t trust any of these people to plan a con ever again.
Oh yeah, the “We don’t know what we’re doing but let’s keep running into a wall to keep face” effect is strong in amateur projects.
I think that you’re exactly right; that the institutional knowledge is either aging-out or quitting due to bad conditions, and the people picking up the reins are going to have to spend a few ugly years failing before they figure it out again.
And to some extent, maybe cons are just over. The whole convention ideal was based on the fact that you *couldn’t* easily talk to people that weren’t in the same room with you. These days I can reach into my pocket and talk to just about any author I care about. I can get in touch with the business department of a publisher on my own, any time I like; I don’t need to go to a special place at a special time that only happens once a year. If an actors wants to interact with fans they can do it by livestreaming, they don’t have to make appearances at pre-arranged events.
The things that you could Only Do At Cons are fewer and fewer every year, and the people who would push hard and pull together to make a con work despite itself are less willing to do that now…
PS:
[Butler said] “We all felt that everything would work out in the end, because the fans believed in our effort, and all of our effort would be worthwhile.”
That’s…yeah, that’s pretty much exactly what I meant, that cons work mostly because everyone wants/needs them to work, and there are fewer and fewer reasons why anyone would need them to…
I don’t know what people do at other cons for animes or bikes or whatever, but I still go to roleplaying and medieval-fantastic cons almost every year. They’re one of my only sources of non-work-related socialization (with new people). Also, tabletop RPG oneshots.
It feels to me like there are more cons all the time – as the article pointed out, these people should have started much smaller in some kind of scalable space.
As far as never ever trusting them to run a convention again, I’m reminded of the old chestnut about a new employee (I’ve heard it with various characters, with some going back to the early 1900s):
“A new manager was entrusted with a project at his job. It failed, costing the company several million dollars. He was called into the CEO’s office. When he got there, he said ‘I guess you’re going to fire me, huh?’ The CEO replied ‘Fire you? Young man, I just spent 3 million dollars training you.'”
Of course, these newly-experienced conrunners will avoid the same mistakes, but will likely make new and exciting ones. Reinventing the wheel organizationally is often a bad idea, rather than making use of experienced people. This con suffered from the fact that it seemed to be organized around the principle that all the existing cons hated the various groups involved rather than that they had hard constraints on running an organization, so not being able to take advantage of experience was baked in.
That said, I like sidearea’s hypothesis that the new, naïve conrunners got taken in by a crook who embezzled the money. There are a few candidates in the list of people involved (including one who has a history of “cancelled cons after taking the money”)
Thank you for the 282 words about something you haven’t read up on. Are you perchance a journalist by trade?
I believe the purpose here was to register it as an advance prediction, so that eqdw’s model can be later evaluated without concerns it was made to fit this particular case. Of course, it would help if this analysis were actually performed by someone who did know about the incident.
Of course the Wheel of Samsara turns widdershins
Possibly dumb question but: after reading the wiki article on this, I’m not clear on what the _problem_ is. It seems like it’s just an observation to me? Is the “problem” that the results seem unbelievable? Or that the cost of implementing it at scale is impossible? What am I missing?
The problems are that A: there aren’t enough tutors to provide one for every single child, and B: a lot of people have put a lot of self-worth into the idea that teachers don’t actually teach, that the students learn all by themselves and the teachers are more like referees (this view conveniently absolves them of any need to be actually good at teaching), and if it turns out that direct instruction actually *does* give results and actually *does* work (and it *does* require teachers to actually be good at teaching) then a lot of people’s whole lives turn out to have been wrong.
My two sigma problem is that now I feel really guilty for not getting my kids a tutor, and after all that work Bryan Caplan did to make me feel better about not doing it!
News item.
woman kidnapped and forced to witness her husband, a sergeant in the Salvadoran Army, dig his own grave before being killed by the guerrillas. She was then enslaved and by the guerrillas who had murdered her husband and made to do the cooking and cleaning “under threat of death.” Court rules that her coerced duties for the group constituted “material support” for a terrorist organization, and thus made her ineligible to be granted asylum. They are next deporting her back to the country where the group who killed her husband and enslaved her are in control of the government.
So apparently if you’re enslaved and forced to work under threat of death and escape… you can be denied asylum in the US because your work as a slave helped the people you fled from.
One hell of a Catch 22 there.
Weirdly the story seems to be getting almost zero traction on social media, I suspect because no party has clean hands, the court case started under Bush and continued all the way through Obamas terms so neither the Dems nor even the “trump is a weird aberration” Reps can claim to have nothing to do with it and the majority judges were appointed under Clinton and Bush.
So nobody really want to talk about it because it can’t be used as a simple bludgeon for the other party.
Just to add a detail people might not be aware of: the Board of Immigration Appeals is not a federal court in the usual sense, but an “Article I tribunal,” similar to the US Tax Court and the Patent Trial & Appeal Board. This distinction makes the story that much more infuriating because if it was an Article III federal judge saying “well, can’t find a coercion exception, nothing we can do about it,” then you could blame this on Congress.
But Article I tribunals can be overruled by their superior executive officer (the Attorney General in this case) to change their interpretation of administrative law. In fact, Jeff Sessions did just this last week when he directed the courts not to interpret asylum law to encompass endangerment by non-state groups such as violent gangs.
So this isn’t even something you can lay at the feet of Congressional inattentiveness hamstringing the judiciary into bad law. Any previous Attorney General could’ve directed the court to admit an exception for cases like this (probably by using the “material support” argument offered by the dissent). They just… didn’t.
Claims of coercion are easy to make and hard to disprove so maybe the lawmakers thought it would be better to have a few awful cases like that lady rather than be flooded with claims of coercion.
Something feels significantly morally wrong about a provision which would have banned the kids from schindlers list from getting asylum and required sending them back had they escaped.
Many classes of claim can be made but that’s normally part of why we have judges.
I’m not sure how many posts it takes to become “traction on social media” but I did first hear about this story from a handful of people retweeting it.
In the Jacob Putanumonit piece in Quilette, I particularly liked the distinction between ‘contextualizers’ and ‘decouplers’. I wonder if being a ‘decoupler’ is really the defining characteristic of what Scott has called the ‘grey tribe’? My own politics are libertarian-leaning, but I feel that my in-group includes decouplers across the political spectrum but not what strike me as tribal libertarians (e.g. Randians or Rothbardians). Would it be reasonable to say that the grey tribe is a group defined by epistemology rather than politics?
Good question!
My preferred model of tribes is of course Scott’s The Ideology is not the Movement. I don’t think that decoupling is the defining characteristic or the grey tribe, but it formed the original flag we rallied around.
If you’re a decoupler, you do decoupling. And if you start decoupling any question related to genetics, society, poverty, race, gender etc. you start clashing with the progressive blank-slate-based ideology. I think that the grey tribe started forming around this flag of rejecting progressive orthodoxies on scientific issues that are amenable to decoupling, and is now moving to the stage of just self-perpetuating based on people hanging out with others like them. I think the grey tribe is now a home for people who don’t know a lot of red-tribers but are also starting to feel that the blue-tribe isn’t their friend, whether they have the capacity and inclination for rationalist decoupling or not.
Of course, since it is still our flag the grey tribe does admire wise decouplers like Scott, Robin Hanson, and the more serious IDWers.
How is that not rather obvious? If you’re born first, you are older. Differences in age are more important the lower the actual ages are. A five year old and a four year old are quite different. Being born first pretty much guarantees that for a long time you will be bigger, stronger and more experienced. Good practice for being a leader, compared to subsequent children, who will naturally be in place to be bossed around by their developmental superiors in childhood.
I think the same effect is involved when you check the birthdates of competitive athletes – most often, they will have been born early in the year. And they probably became athletes, because at school, they had up to almost a year’s physical development lead on the later born classmates. So they perform better, and get the idea that they’re good, and get into professional sports at greater rates than others.
I don’t have PTSD, but I just want to say cyclobenzaprine is magical. I had these horrible muscle cramps for months and months. I couldn’t turn my neck. My head was locked in place looking straight forward. A couple days of cyclobenzaprine made the problem go away permanently. cyclobenzaprine is the best.
At the risk of being indifferent to the suffering of others and the brutality of communist re-education camps, that sounds extremely mild, unless he was already paper-thin. I deprive myself of food for 23 hours on a daily basis. The “5-10 meals a day” paradigm that’s coming out of the dietary powers that be is a horrific crime on the human race.
I don’t think it’s supposed to imply this is the worst thing that happened. Lots of people may have had occasional days when they eat less than the average concentration camp inmate, when they worked harder than the average concentration camp inmate, and days when they’re in more primitive shelter than the average concentration camp inmate. The problem comes when you put all those things together, force people to be in that situation for a long time, and add the factor of mild tortures and arbitrary punishments that people can’t escape or that pressure people into breaking and conforming.
Right. That’s more understandable.
If the communist overlords read caloric restriction studies and optimized their camps towards maximum misery, they would a) slice the caloric value in half, b) feed inmates many times a day in tiny portions. This leads to constant hunger, low energy and abnormally low body temperature. Very unpleasant.
yeah
um
if you were hungry you could have gone and got a snack
you didn’t have a dude with a machine gun saying no snack for you
Any craving for snacks is a temptation that I ought to resist.
That dude would probably help me avoid snacking, if my willpower and self-discipline alone weren’t up to the task, which they are.
… You’re being really insensitive about this.
Yes. I have already noted my awareness how this may sound. My objection is that the quote sounds like “Arson, Murder and Jaywalking”. I don’t quite understand what herculesorion wished to accomplish with his reply. Besides trying to shame me in some way, I guess?
Uh uh. Was that part:
really necessary?
Probably not, but helps illustrate where I’m coming from.
More what you’re like, I think.
That too!
You ought to resist, but you don’t HAVE to resist, there’s not an external force MAKING you resist. There’s no third party deciding that you’re going to be required to resist despite your feelings on the matter.
I don’t believe that you genuinely do not understand this.
This entire exchange is a pretty good illustration of how trolls weaponize charity norms by affecting or exaggerating moral obtuseness.
yeah, I got about halfway through that second comment before I realized what I was feeding 😛
@Anonymous Bosch
Yeah, but it’s not nice to imply herculesorion is a troll, though. He may simply be clueless.
A tweetstorm on Uighurs and the China I saw recently. The poster is a Marxist living in China; take it as you will.
Also, LA Times appears to be unavailable for Europeans, probably due to GDPR.
I tend to agree with Siderea re: a failure mode for inexperience is attracting scoundrels.
I do want to take advantage of the SSC’s general friendliness to unpalatable opinions to say that I speculate an extra factor at work here.
To wit: People who are looking past the problem are easy marks.
Like, in order to pull this scam on a convention you would normally have to persuade them that they should/can trust you. You’d need to provide evidence of being good at running stuff. I suspect that in this case the bad actor needed to provide evidence that he was against bigotry.
Geek Social Fallacy 1 (Oppressors are evil) will do the rest. If you can turn any question about your credentials into attempting to silence your truth then you can play the game every which way.
I have no evidence of this, it arises entirely from my own experience with similar endeavors, but I’d be entirely unsurprised if the bad actor’s qualifications were mostly just a long screed on how hard they’d had it and how bad Trump was.
DSA: The writer seems not to understand that A: the people’s grievances about disability access were legitimate, and B: it’s possible for people with legitimate strongly-felt entirely-justified grievances to nonetheless be disruptive and destructive influences.
Like, to me, this is one of the more illuminating things here–the the liberal writer needs them to have been bad people in order to justify their feelings of frustration. That it’s not possible for this person to say “sorry, you’re causing a problem” without inventing a moral heirarchy and putting themselves at the top.
Yeah, I think that people really struggle with tackling conflicts with a lot of grievances on multiple sides. Like, we have this instinct to label a right side and a wrong side.
I was making this presentation recently on the Rohyngia genocide + refugee crisis, and my partner wanted to take the perspective of the Burmese, and it was like… she kept digging up how the British colonization created social tensions, how the Rohyngia used to be the ruling class (sort of), how Buddhist were persecuted by the government too, how some Rohyngia were terrorists; as if that somehow made the fact that these 100’000s of people were being deported and 1000’s of them had been tortured and killed better or justified.
The Labour/coal mining association will come as a surprise to precisely no-one who follows politics in the UK. “The coalfields” is actively used as a term for an informal political geography to describe the Labour heartlands, much like you might use “rust belt” or something similar in the US.
In Spain, miners have historically been revolutionaries/socialists. In Biscay, miners had what was later seen as the beginning of the union movement in Biscay with the link text strike of 1890 (link in Spanish).
In France, miners also seem to have a tendency to strike; there is even a very famous book about it! To me, striking is a leftist thing; conservatives rarely engage in it. So the more surprising thing seems to be, why are US miners not leftist/union friendly? Are US conservatives moro friendly to unions than european ones are?
So the more surprising thing seems to be, why are US miners not leftist/union friendly?
Economic self-preservation. Leftists in the U.S. are now very unfriendly to mining in general. Leftist support of unions is not helpful to miners if the mines are shut down.
Are US conservatives more friendly to unions than European ones are?
No, but they are much friendlier to the mining business.
US miners were extremely leftist and union-friendly, and struck often. My uncle had trouble getting a security clearance when he was in the Air Force in the 60s because his father (my great-uncle) was literally a card-carrying member of the Communist party. I believe Trump is the first Republican to win in the mining area I’m from in many decades.
However, two things changed. The biggest is that mining has dropped off a cliff in the US, because of high labor costs, large environmental burdens, and dropping prices of raw materials. A secondary thing is that the “left” used to be very comfortable with social conservatism, whereas now being a card-carrying union member more than willing to strike to stick it to the man, but also not liking gays will get you exiled from the movement.
In Europe, there’s a sense that the left has their backs and is “one of them”. In the US, what passes for the “left”-party, when given complete control over legislative and executive branches, gave them… Obamacare. And the previous “left” wave (Clinton I) is what’s seen as responsible for all the outsourcing in the first place.
If it’s a choice between the smarmy crook who lies to you and the crony crook who at least gets the goat of all those irritating urbanite other-tribers while letting you get just as equally screwed over as crook #1, well, at least you can smirk a little while Rome burns.
Also, in the US, there’s a tendency (fairly or not) to associate labor unions with mob (as in Godfather, not as in Twitter) activity. Which may or may not play into the apathy a little.
I know that, it just seems shocking that it should have so dramatic an effect decades later.
The median voter age for the 2015 UK General Election (actual turnout, not just the electorate) was about 46. For most voters in these areas, the miners’ strikes were personal experiences.
In most places, the demographics work in the Tories’ favour, as their core vote tends to skew older. In these areas, all the voters entering their fifties who’d naturally be thinking “hmmm, those Conservatives look like they know what they’re doing” have memories of their community industries being dismantled by a Tory government.
Another unsurprised Brit here.
A few things:
as others have said coal mining didn’t disappear that long ago and it was directly shut down by the Conservative government. There’s still plenty of people who directly experienced this and plenty more whose parents did. Additionally the recovery that some of those cities experienced came partially from public sector investment by the New Labour government in the 2000s.
This is also capturing a population density effect. Many of the major northern cities are near coalfields, and urban areas vote far more heavily for Labour. You’ll also notice a big blob of Labour support in London, which is definitely not coal mining country.
https://upload.wikimedia.org/wikipedia/commons/thumb/9/98/Map_of_population_density_in_England_as_at_the_2011_census.png/800px-Map_of_population_density_in_England_as_at_the_2011_census.png
https://www.theguardian.com/news/datablog/interactive/2011/nov/21/public-sector-map-uk
There are other examples of similar effects lingering for decades or longer. As late as 2007, the political map of Poland showed a dramatic correlation between party votes and the pre-WW1 border between Imperial Germany and Congress Poland. This is despite the Soviets chasing the German population out of what’s now western Poland in the aftermath of WW2.
Bear in mind that Labour are essentially a wary coalition of people who come out of the old socialist tradition and more liberal people who just disagree with the Conservatives (which is why London’s getting them lots of seats without any coalmines), and that the latter are far less loyal to the party as they’ve historically had more options to vote for instead (Liberal Democrat, Greens).
Also, for reasons I’m not confident of, there seems to be a notable tendency among working-class Labour voters of “I always vote Labour, like my father before me and his father before him”. I think it’s stronger for them than any other UK party, although I’m happy to be corrected. Maybe when your vote is that regionally consolidated to begin with you never get the chance to make any non-Labour friends?
(I’m sorry if I’m explaining the obvious, I don’t know how well-known this stuff is outside of the UK.)
Lots of Joel Spolsky’s posts are worth reading (they’re at Joel on Software now) in addition to the orignal “commiditize your complements” one. His “reading lists” could almost be called “sequences”.
Second this: you do not need to be primarily a programmer to benefit from Joel Spolsky’s writing. “Smart and gets things done” as a hiring criterion, “works the way the user expects” for interfaces…I’ve learned a lot from Joel on Software.
As a former business editor with space to fill and desperate for photos, I always got a laugh out of those hi-techy lab and cleanroom pics. It was either one of those or run yet another photo of some trader yelling and gesticulating on the NYSE floor
Cyber Woman With Corn is still the best series of science stock photos, though.
Training an artificial neural network usually requires observing lots of training examples from a substantially stationary distribution (in the case of reinforcement learning, a “training example” means an instantaneous interaction with the environment). What if you have a large number of different, but similar tasks, each with only a few training examples available?
One solution is the so called meta-learning: You consider each of these tasks as a meta-example of a larger learning task, and you train your neural network on this task, for which you hopefully have enough data. There are various ways of doing this, a simple one is to use a recurrent neural network which maintains a state between the different examples of the individual tasks. For each task (meta-example), the network state is initialized, then the examples are presented and the state is updated while the “synaptic” weights remain fixed, and at the end of the task the total reward or error is computed, the weights are updated and the state is reset. This means that the recurrent neural network has to learn its own specialized learning algorithm to process the examples within each task, and hopefully this internal learning algorithm will not need many examples because it can exploit the similarities between the tasks.
DeepMind tested this on something similar to a classical psychological experiment, and claims that this model is consistent with neurological evidence.
Zero role for shared environment is too extreme. There are at least two strong pieces of evidence for non-zero environmental effects on IQ: birth order, and the instability of national IQ scores across time.
Also, this study didn’t look at IQ, but at career choice, which is less heritable than IQ. I believe career choice shows shared environmental effects.
Regarding gay chimera, would this not imply that children born from IVF would all be heterosexual?
Not necessarily, I don’t think – IVF is often done with multiple embryos implanted, in the hope that at least one of them will work out and yield at least one live birth. If chimerism is so common etc, you could say that IVF offspring might be even [i]more[/i] likely to be homosexual. You would have to have data on the exact number of embryos implanted and split between singletons and multiples, and then you’d expect to see a difference from IVF. But given the low base rate of homosexuality, measurement error, homosexuality probably being caused by other things as well, and it taking a lot of time to manifest, you’d have to go back to at least before 2000 and get a sample of a minimum of n=304 total for a reasonable test (proportion test with 80% power for p1=0.00 vs p2=0.05).
I’m not familiar with the literature on birth order. What about explaining birth-order differences as evolved behaviors, i.e. strategies rather than pure qualities like “being good at something”?
Primogeniture has been near universal for most (?) recorded history. This creates evolutionary selection pressure for the firstborn to seek out leading positions (of the family / business / fief / …) and to be good at leading; and for the secondborn not to seek out the position (to avoid dangerous strife) and to be less good at it (because of selection for different qualities).
Re: Trump, tariffs, marijuana, and prison. There’s a pattern emerging here—or I might be overfitting. Eager to hear others’ take on what follows.
Step 1: Take a tone-deaf position that resonates with your base, while pissing off your enemies to no end: instituting tariffs, enforcing federal marijuana law, and saying “everyone should stand for the flag”.
Step 2: Without rejecting your initial stance, clarify it to imply the exact opposite policy position. Offer to drop your tariffs—only if your opponents drop theirs, making you the biggest champion of free trade in the room! Gotcha! Or, spin your support for the rule of law into ending federal prohibition on marijuana—making you the president most in favor of marijuana! Gotcha! Or, offer to pardon people who have been unfairly sentenced, if athletes will stand—making you a surprise deincarceration supporter! Gotcha!
Step 3: Profit politically! You’re advocating for what you see as good policy, and doing it “in the name of” causes that will resonate with your base, even if they wouldn’t have supported you coming out with that position from the beginning.
Big, extra plus, possibly the reason for the whole bait-and-switch: you make your media opponents look like idiots. Everyone who put the hate on Trump and Sessions for their policy on weed now looks like a fool. The NYT still hasn’t done straight reporting on Trump’s offer to drop all tariffs (unlike the Bloomberg link above), given that they’ve spent the few days before (and since) hammering the line that Trump’s an evil protectionist. And he’s put Kaepernick and friends in a bind: either they have to make a deal with the devil, or look like they’re not serious about their cause. This further discredits those people and institutions, at least to anyone who doesn’t already thoroughly despise Trump.
None of this speaks to Trump having good character—we know he doesn’t—nor does it even require great political savvy. But in the land of the blind, the one-eyed man is king, and Trump can make the myopic media work to his favor. I think here, it’s worked particularly well.
The problem is the iterated prisoners dilemma that governing actually requires. Sure, Trump may have gotten what he wanted on marijuana (or, he mildly agrees with the marijuana prohibition but doesn’t care much about it) through a two-step dance, but he’s also backstabbed a bunch of people that really care about it. It might work in the immediate, and get good press right now, but in two years will anybody trust him to make an agreement?
To actually effect long-term change you need to build a coalition, and part of that is being able to be trusted to be a part of a coalition.
Ok, this gets more into my own cockamamie theorizing, but: what’s the defining core idea of the Republican Party? Make sure that it encompasses libertarian neocons, values-focused church-and-family Christians, and angry populists who wear MAGA hats. It’s not easy.
Now try with the Democrats. Make sure it encompasses establishment neoliberals (while excluding the very similar neoconservatives!), intersectionalist activists of various types, and angry populists of the unionist variety (once again, excluding the similar group who wear the (R) label.)
Honestly? The best distinction I can think of is just this: Republicans hate/fear Democrats more than they hate each other, and vice-versa. Any unifying ideology is a convenient lie for election season, and these are purely Hobbesian alliances of convenience. The difference between a neolib and neocon is that the neocon thinks the biggest threat to liberalism comes from the left, and the neolib thinks the biggest threat comes from the right; otherwise, they are identical.
So what’s an effective way to coalition-build? Simply put, make more people hate the other side. Our two parties are codependent, mutually abusive entities founded on hatred. And say what you will about Trump and his deceptive games, they might just work to make more people hate the other side (that is, his detractors). This might be a workable part of a long-term political strategy.
This isn’t really true of neocons any more.
Do you mean that now, neocons fear Trump? That is probably somewhat true. But I think those who see Trump as the biggest threat to democracy have started voting (D), in line with my theory. And honestly, I think most neocons still think the bigger threat to civil liberties comes from antifa, SJW’s, and RBG.
Silly neocons, everyone knows those are all alt-boogeypersons that aren’t real outside college campuses
Trump contradicts himself on an hourly basis. A tossed-off, detail-free offer to “drop all tariffs” the same week he actually imposed tariffs leaves me feeling pretty comfortable about the conventional wisdom here. I see zero reason to take this statement any more seriously than I took him talking about assault weapons bans and a clean DACA bill during his “open-door” discussions with Democrats, which is not at all.
The Labour support in former coalfield areas makes sense given the history.
It was a very bitter dispute between the miners and Margaret Thatcher in the 80s. The mining union was made an example of, the mines were closed and the communities effectively punished by lack of a good plan for replacement jobs and investments.
The mining communities were very interesting places – the working class ethic was quite strongly towards self-improvement compared to much working class culture today.
My Grandfather was worked in the mines in Northumberland (but not as a miner) and lived in a mining area.
China’s atheism always makes it awkward to call them out. Normally when a gov starts bashing on a faith you can always drop some hypocrisy bombs on them. You know, “how would you feel if someone did the same to YOUR fellow believers”, but these guys are screened off from that. Like, their position is already that they can do whatever they want, and if anyone has a problem there’s a ditch right over there.
Note, though, that they do have to swear loyalty to the Communist Party; and other nations very much could imprison any advocate for “Communism with Chinese characteristics.” I suspect China would view this as aggression against them. What’s missing isn’t a unifying ideological identity.
Rather, there’s something missing from that ideological identity. If the US were to start persecuting CwCC advocates in that way, China might not be confused at all, in much the same way that you’re not confused when someone you’re at war with attacks you. You ask, “But what if we did the same to you?” And they respond “What, you’re not going to?” (Alternatively, in the case of the Uighurs: “You and what army?”)
Metaphorically, what’s missing is the inclination toward or desire for peace. They neither value nor expect tolerance. In a word, China is not liberal.
Alternate proposal: The existence of a one-parameter function that can fit any scatterplot is really pretty darn cool. It just happens to be the same pretty darn cool fact as the fact that we can encode pictures (and videos and games and slideshows and shit) as binary strings. This latter fact is famous enough by now that everyone, on some level, already knows it. I still think it’s pretty rad! (I think, for example, that a culture without writing, or also, Kurt Goedel, would agree with me. Encoding stuff as numbers comes in handy!) I think this function is more an example of rephrasing something we already know so we realize how awesome it is, like the thing where dinosaurs and giant metal flying machines pass by overhead every day and no one even looks up.
Upon further investigation, the paper is in fact pretty cool independent of the above! Not only is the function in question infinitely differentiable (basically… a really nice kind of function, a smooth wavy friendly graph-able-without-brain-hurting guy), but it’s specifically elementary, which is essentially mathspeak for “equation you can understand with what you learned in high school, not including calculus”. Which prevents even the sort of actually-cool-when-you-think-about-it trivializing munchinry like JPG encoding (from the comment Scott linked), because that stuff is not infinitely differentiable and is certainly not elementary (unless it is? does someone have an awesome image encoding format to share?).
TL;DR Math is cool, friends! Don’t take it for granted!
Can someone tell me if this is for cultural reasons? Like, I live in a country where clocks turn clockwise and you read left-to-right, and if you ask me to imagine a wheel turning it actually takes a small amount of mental effort for me to make it turn anticlockwise, because that’s ‘wrong’.
I’m reading the LA times piece on poverty programs and either I am unable to process this, it is badly written or it is completely false.
I guess a 4th option is possible in that they determined that poverty in 1960 was 50% higher than the official rate.
Edit: Well never mind, I scrolled down and it was the 4th option.
Does anyone have access to this paper, the graph linked implies a horrific mistake in methodology, but the footnotes could prove my concern totally unfounded.
Ok, hopefully with the above caveat, and then this one here no one will read this thinking that I am declaring a fact in anyway, but reporting my suspicions based on partial data.
Figure 1 in the article titled “Official and alternative income poverty rates, 1963-2010” has the official rate and the alternative rate with the note “after taxes” on the alternative rate. The tax rate that people near or below the poverty line experience is currently mostly due to social security and similar programs, and I believe this is also true going well back. If this is true then the authors are counting poverty that was created by SS taxation (by their definition) as being solved by SS transfers. This is double counting at best, doubling the impact of SS transfers, at worst (barring the faking of data or something else totally underhanded) they have set up a tautology where any program they look at will appear to reduce poverty.
Re. effect of life events on life satisfaction
I think the data is lacking to make much significant analysis, especially for any given situation. The reason is that none of these life events happen in isolation. For example, the marriage satisfaction is probably heavily skewed by the fact that a large number of marriages end in divorce after 5-8 years. It would be much more useful to compare “married -> divorce” life satisfaction with “married -> no divorce” life satisfaction. Or compare any other number of combinations. Also, the length of time for many of these events are not long enough. Kids are the obvious example since raising kids really is an investment that takes a long time to really pay off (if you do it right).
The other force is an artifact of compensation and productivity being indexed for inflation differently. Compensation is typically indexed by CPI-U (based on direct household expenses for urban consumers), and productivity is indexed by the NFB deflator (based on goods and services produced and sold by the non-farm business sector of the economy). If you chart compensation and productivity in nominal terms (raw dollars, not adjusted for inflation), there is no productivity gap.
The big follow-up question is why the NFB deflator has diverged from CPI-U since ~1980, and to what extent this reflects a real problem of household consumption being disproportionately hard-hit by inflation. At least part of the gap is probably due to technical flaws in how CPI-U is calculated: CPI-U is generally suspected to overstate inflation by a small but significant factor, and newer indexes (PCE and chained CPI) have been proposed to replace it. It looks like PCE has grown faster than the NFB deflator since 1980, but by a much smaller amount than CPI-U.
The lefty organizing/ableism fight is interesting.
1. I’m not sure why the writer thinks the critics are being insincere. If you seriously believe that it’s important that every organization have an ASL interpreter on hand in case someone with a hearing impairment shows up, considers the handicap accessibility of the space, etc., why would you exempt this guy’s preferred organization. There’s an element of Measure for Measure in the story where if the rules are important enough to apply to Chipotle, then they’re important enough to apply here, and if they’re not important enough to apply here, then maybe not to Chipotle either.
2. That said, I’ve never been a fan of enforcement by Twitter mob. It’s not an easily controllable force – if people are looking for someone to call out for bad behavior, there isn’t much of a court of appeal. (But see #1 – if everybody else is subject to Twitter mob enforcement, why not this guy’s campaign?)
3. The other thing is for Twitter mob enforcement to work, it’s not really necessary only to punish the bad people. You want to punish enough people publicly enough pour encourager les autres. The point is to punish enough people so that everyone else knows that misbehavior has consequences, and I don’t like it personally, but I can’t deny that it seems to work.
The recent “smart people wear glasses” study falls in line well with the results found by the SMPY several decades ago: