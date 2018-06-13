THE JOYFUL REDUCTION OF UNCERTAINTY

Open Thread 103.75

Posted on June 13, 2018 by Scott Alexander

This is the twice-weekly hidden open thread. Post about anything you want, ask random questions, whatever. You can also talk at the SSC subreddit or the SSC Discord server.

This entry was posted in Uncategorized and tagged . Bookmark the permalink.

Leave a Reply

3 Responses to Open Thread 103.75

  2. bean says:
    June 13, 2018 at 12:31 pm

    Naval Gazing begins looking at the Sino-Japanese war by examining its first battle, Pungdo.

Leave a Reply