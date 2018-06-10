Open Thread 103.5

This is the twice-weekly hidden open thread. As the off-weekend thread, this is culture-war-free, so please try to avoid overly controversial topics. You can also talk at the SSC subreddit or the SSC Discord server.
Meta
I wrote a semi-article, semi-story about what the Singularity would feel to a person, if it actually happened. Will appreciate any feedback: https://medium.com/@eterevsky/how-would-singularity-feel-like-cdcbbe3740b6
How is the general voting population going to react? By 2025, when it’s abundantly clear how powerful neural networks have become in conjunction with the host of other techniques?
You would have thought the average person would pay attention at WATSON, which I still consider the greatest achievement since Fire and equal to the nuke. But it never seems to qualify as intelligence due to infinite goalpost moving.
Watson, while an impressive feat of engineering, is less groundbreaking than you believe. IBM has a very good marketing department, but at the end of the day Watson itself (as opposed to the tangentially related brand IBM has built up with the same name) was just a pile of well-designed natural language processing and search algorithms, applied to a constrained problem space. Since winning Jeopardy, Watson’s track record has been patchy at best.
I wouldn’t say that the brand is tangentially related, international business machines is a company that no longer makes business machines anymore, and Watson was really a symbol of, or halo product for, their transition from a hardware company to whatever you want to call them now (software company definitely isn’t right).
You misread me. I’m saying that Watson-as-a-brand is only tangentially related to Watson-as-a-Jeopardy-contestant.
PS: IBM’s shift from being a hardware company to being a consulting company happened in the 1990s under Gerstner, and had nothing to do with Watson. Watson represents a change in marketing much more than a change in strategy.
Related to what Iain said, Watson was a bit oversold.
I can’t speak to the AI side, because I have only slightly more understanding of that than the average cro magnon, but I’ve heard from friends formerly working at IBM that Watson is in trouble.
There’s a lot of stuff in modern medicine which is desperately crying out for automation. One good example is pathology in cancer diagnosis: image recognition which can look at a tissue section stained with H&E and classify it would save a huge amount of work and probably quite a few lives. Watson was supposed to be able to handle that sort of problem.
But apparently they’re having a lot of trouble getting clients and had to cut a ton of staff recently. I don’t know whether they over-promised or under-delivered but either way they shouldn’t be having trouble selling this product if it’s even halfway working.
>There’s a lot of stuff in modern medicine which is desperately crying out for automation. One good example is pathology in cancer diagnosis: image recognition which can look at a tissue section stained with H&E and classify it would save a huge amount of work and probably quite a few lives
Hey, my mom worked for a company that was doing this in the late 90s! They’re algorithm wasn’t good… it gave the opposite diagnosis if you flipped the picture upside down. It’s been 20 years though so hopefully things have improved a lot.
I have a doctor acquaintance in a closely related field, who, a couple years ago, said that the state-of-the-art algorithms had just gotten as good as a well-trained human. Partly because of that, he was working on switching to to a new field. (A few years prior to that, he’d thought computers would take decades to replace him…)
The fact that you associate this task with Watson is a good example of IBM Marketing’s effectiveness.
Watson-as-a-Jeopardy-contestant was a system that took natural-language English input, searched through an enormous database of information, and returned what it thought was the most relevant answer. If you squint, although the details are different, the basic problem statement looks similar to Google Search.
Image recognition is an unrelated problem. Some of the same tools might be applicable — neural networks are used for nearly everything these days — but I’m not aware of any innovations in Watson-from-Jeopardy that advanced the state of the art for image recognition. IBM might have done work on image recognition under the Watson umbrella, but that’s almost certainly just Watson-as-a-brand. I’d be surprised if there was much technology shared between Jeopardy and image recognition.
At one point, IBM suggested that the Watson-from-Jeopardy technology could be used for literature reviews in law and medicine. That would be genuinely useful; unfortunately, I haven’t heard anything about it in a while, which makes me suspect it didn’t work out.
Most other uses of the Watson name are Watson-as-a-brand. Basically, anything IBM sells that is vaguely AI-related got “Watson” slapped on it. The quality of those products is unrelated to the original Jeopardy technology.
One week from today, in the OT appearing on Sunday, June 17, the SSC SF Book Club will begin discussing the selection for June, Robert Charles Wilson’s novel Spin. We had originally planned to start on the 13th, but someone who shall remain nameless has not kept up with the reading and needs a few more days to finish the book.
I am not the nameless person, but also need that time! Thanks for the reminder.
Hah, slowpokes! I finished it yesterday. 😛
(All I’ll say for now is it was better than I remembered, so thanks for getting me to re-read it, johan_larson!)
It’s according to pattern. Why the confusion?
Oh I see, “off-weekend” as in, this is the off weekend (in a cycle of every other week), not as in, this is off the weekend (one of the midweekly ones).
I don’t go into the open threads too much so am not familiar with the pattern and the wording confused me…
That’s good data.
Naval Gazing retunrs to the Falklands War, looking at the logistics around Ascension Island.
Anyone with experience in print-on-demand services: any companies you recommend or disrecommend, interesting experiences, tips on using the service effectively, etc.?
I recently completed a print version of Unsong and received my proof copy from Lulu.com. (6″ by 9″ perfect-bound paperback, 60# paper, glossy cover.) On the whole, it looks nice. Besides a couple of cosmetic problems that are my fault and should be easily fixable, though, I’m concerned about a flaw in the binding that causes the first hundred-some pages to be slightly misaligned with the rest. Doesn’t affect readability, but it looks bad. I’m sure Lulu would replace it if I asked, but if this kind of defect occurs frequently, it will adversely affect sending copies to others.
I’m not selling Unsong, of course, just giving copies as gifts to a few friends who I think will appreciate it. But I’m developing plans to actually sell books via POD in the near future, and in that case quality control would be an even greater concern.
I’ve produced several books with CreateSpace and been happy with the results.
What are the most musical i) poets ii) individual poems in the language, in your view? There’s a certain kind of sound-over-sense musicality that I can sometimes–very very seldom–find, that just drives me wild.
The poets I always think of for this are Poe (I, II) and Swinburne (I, II (especially the end), III (starting, for instance, at “Ah, ah, thy beauty….”) But there must be more! What are your favourites?
For pure sound washing over me, I’m rather fond of Edith Sitwell. Rhythmically interesting, with lots of subtle vowel variations in half-assonances.
Mind you, I can’t stand her own performances, or Walton’s settings of them – so I read them to myself, and slowly.
Don’t know Edith Sitwell at all. Will check. Thanks!
Auden!
(in full). And Gerard Manley Hopkins:
(in full).
Hopkins and Dylan Thomas–who I like to describe as Hopkins drunk–are strong candidates.
Good description. He’s often too much for me, but I like the “Prologue” from his Collected Poems:
Ah, how could I forget Hopkins! Yes, he’s just the kind of thing I’m talking about. I’ll try to spend a bit more time with him.
I read some Auden for my bachelor’s degree, before I really liked or understood poetry, but I haven’t really looked at him since I really got into poetry. Will have a look.
My first example would be Kipling The Sea and the Hills
Well I haven’t read much poetry (pretty much only what was assigned reading in high school) but I also immediately though of Poe (specifically Annabell Lee). The other one that came to mind is the opening of T.S. Eliot’s The Hollow Men.
Also this is probably not what you’re asking about, but the orchestration* “Far Over the Misty Mountains Cold” is the only thing I really liked in the Hobbit movies. (I mean, still way out of tone for the book, but I do like the song itself.)
I’m probably revealing myself as poetically tone-deaf here, but I really don’t “hear” the musicality of any of the excerpts posted…
*or whatever you call it for choral compositions.
Westworld apologetics/explainer FAQ
Interview of David Brooks by Tyler Cowen (audio and transcript) with some great bits
Why do men exist?: do mobile species benefit from diphormism/competition?
Dragon Army Retrospective
Westworld: Haven’t been watching this season, but it looks like at least part of the answer is that it’s a “covert” AI research and development effort. In which case, I’m calling BS. The park’s cover story is, as noted, transparently implausible on basic economic grounds and always has been. If the park is thirty years old, that’s thirty years of basically every intelligent and knowledgeable person with a passing interest asking the obvious question and wondering what’s really going on. Some of them won’t settle for wondering. Particularly the authorities charged with enforcing the supposed ban on AI research.
And, no matter how crappy the animatronic hosts were thirty years ago, at least a subset of the guests will notice that the AI being paraded before them every day of their visit isn’t that crappy any more.
The offered apology is a second-order idiot plot, one that can only work if everyone in the world the story is set in is a complete idiot.
Also a first-order idiot plot, in that Delos’s security makes the dinosaur-wranglers in Jurassic Park look competent and well-prepared.
Not buying it, and confirmed in my decision to stop watching.
The false-cover that was hinted at is it’s the 1930’s Mass-observation experiments on steroids, with the data being used for marketing and R&D, or sold onwards.
I haven’t watched the show and have no stake in this debate, but:
It seems like it would be easy to write off a lot of improvements as a combination of developers continually programming in new responses to guests doing unexpected things, the “game masters” getting more experience, and early 21st century level machine learning being applied to 30 years of guest and tester behavior data. If there really is a global ban on AI research, then yes, the government not keeping an eye on this is still quite a stretch, but as someone who has helped make a few video games myself I don’t find it hard to believe that most of the guests wouldn’t ask too many questions, and the few that would would mostly come to suspect other things than “this is a front for a secret illegal AI research project.”
Personally, my first suspicion would be that the human operators of the park were a lot more hands-on than they claimed to be.
One more link:
Data visualizations (not all are good, but some are very nice).
Which ones do you like? I found the ikagai one much harder to read than the circle design it was adapting, and didn’t like the Drake Equation one much either. The hangover cure one was amusing though 😛
Psychological coping mechanisms aka find your fucked upness.
Consensus cloud of novels
Islamic sects
Common relationship advice
Diversity in tech (please don’t talk about this due to CW)
Complementary flavors
It’s kind of pedantic to be saying so, but I’m a little annoyed that Lolita is being counted there as Russian and not American literature. Nabokov was Russian-born, but Lolita (along with Pale Fire and most of his other well-known books) was written in English, in the United States, after he’d been naturalized as a US citizen. Also set in the US and written in a distinctly American genre (the road-trip novel).
There is no attribution to country on the graphic I linked to and Lolita is on the consensus cloud for American novels (top right).
Trying to reconstruct how I got here now…
…oh, there it is. Interactive version here (there’s a link on the main page), then click “Russian” or “American”. I’m not sure why this is different from the one you linked for American novels.
Seems that they messed up a bit.
I noticed errors in other visualizations too, so I wouldn’t trust them too much.
Those Westworld explanations are a bit…strained.
Re: “Why do men exist”
The first caveat is any single explanation is clearly going to have holes as there are species of plants with male and female members, and animal hermaphrodites so any single cause is clearly not going to be definitive. The second caveat is that talking animal/plant distinctions misses 4 kingdoms of life, but what can you do (besides be smarter than me, I’ve tried that but am not very good at it).
The most important observation to start with is that little complex life uses straight cloning to reproduce itself. Even plants that self fertilize aren’t cloning themselves and plants that do use cloning often use it as one of several reproductive strategies. This is despite the fact that almost all (all?) life uses cloning to maintain individual survival. So every organism has access to effective cloning yet almost none use it as a primary strategy.
The straightforward explanation for this is that variation is good, especially combinations of known successful traits. Mutations are generally neutral or negative for fitness, having a mechanism for variation that pushes toward variation being positive is a huge advantage.
When you take the differences between plants an animals one major observation is that animals tend to have more behaviors than plants, this is probably rooted in (pi) the fact that one group is far more mobile than the other. The splitting of sexes can be seen as increasing the number of potential strategies that are available which has value in what amounts to blind, or semi blind, trails without prediction.
An example. Many female birds choose mates based on their nest building abilities, males build nests and then advertise them to perspective mates. This allows for a division of labor that would be more complicated with hermaphrodites. If every bird made their own nest, went out and found a partner to fertilize and to be fertilized by in return then they would individually have less energy for laying and protecting the eggs. Splitting the responsibilities allows for one gender to specialize in nest building and one in egg laying and basic economics has taught us that specialization and trade can be hugely productive. It does not seem easy for immobile organisms to arrange these types of cooperation.
One idea I’ve seen floated for this [Note: I’m an interested amateur] is that species that can do sexual reproduction can evolve / get variability a lot more quickly than species that don’t. Now, natural selection doesn’t have any kind of lookahead, so it’s not like there’s an immediate selection for the ability to evolve more quickly. But faster-evolving species probably are more likely to stick around long enough for biologists to arrive on the scene and build theories about them–it’s basically survivorship bias as a force in evolution.
Species that have more natural variation are more likely to have members that can thrive in changing environmental conditions. If a comet hits the Earth and the dust blocks out the sun for a month, and 10 members of species A have a phenotype that lets them store enough calories to live that long, and 100 members of a faster-evolving species B have a similar phenotype, then species B is a lot more likely to have a viable breeding population once the sky clears. Typically the forces acting on species won’t be this dramatic, but you get the idea.
Correct.
Its not about more, its about some. Even without a changing environments variation is necessary unless you are perfectly adapted to the environment. To much variation can be as bad as to little though, which is why we end up with constrained variation which is what sexual reproduction gives us. New combinations of old concepts toes this line well.
By “selection,” I’m specifically thinking of the way a gene with a higher average fitness tends to increase as a portion of genes in the population. (Alongside neutral drift and mutation and population flows, I think that lets you get a picture of gene frequencies within a population.)
I’m talking about a different idea. Among species, why do some species stick around and others vanish? I suspect a part of this is the added variability given by sexual reproduction. I think some species’ gene frequencies hill-climb into a place from which they can’t adapt very well to changes in the environment, and then the changes come and they go extinct. The species we see at any given time will be the ones that didn’t hill-climb into a dead-end and then die off.
Nothing in evolution has any kind of lookahead–it’s all blind hill-climbing. But survivorship bias at the levels of species or populations gives you something that looks kind-of like lookahead–the species that evolved into dead-ends died off, so the ones you see will overwhelmingly be the ones that haven’t evolved into dead-ends.
ETA: That is, even though nothing in evolution can look ahead to see whether it’s making bad future decisions, the fact that we only see the long-term survivors in nature means that a lot of stuff that would have been bad long-term decisions for the species doesn’t appear.
@albatross11
Perhaps a very stable environment causes overfitting, as they call it in machine learning.
So it may be optimal for long term survival to have enough change in the environment to keep the species nimble.
In “The Structure of Evolutionary Theory,” Stephen Jay Gould made the point that lineages which stop having sex (because they start cloning themselves) always die out quickly (well… quickly in terms of deep time). The one exception was the Bdelloid rotifers, which somehow managed to survive without males for millions of years.
There’s a stick insect called acanthoxyla inermis, which species has produced only one known male. Not sure how long it’s been around and not producing males, though.
Dragons work the same way.
In the link, Hanson’s question isn’t why is there sexual reproduction, it’s why do many animal species have distinct male and female members. The first one is definitely easier.
My answer is that it is an extension of the answer to why is there sexual reproduction. Sexual reproduction opens up new combinations of the same genes, distinct genders opens up new combinations of the same behaviors.
As an aside, plants and animals have relatively simple sexual reproduction, but I think some species of fungi have surprisingly complex systems. It might be interesting to look at this to understand what sexual reproduction does for evolution.
Another place to look is in bacteria, which both sometimes send genetic material back and forth and also sometimes have defenses against foreign genetic material. There are no sexual differences there, but there’s still the same underlying idea of sharing genes from multiple organisms.
So why are two sexes enough?
Well, the more sexes required, the less likely it is for all the requisite members to be fertile and in one place at the same time.
Maybe not a problem for social animals like primates, but others like sparse predators would have a hard time mating.
“Sexes” may not have been quite the word I wanted– you can have more physical/behavior types than sexes– some lizards are like that.
We have humans with very different behavior.
I think there are a few higher organisms that have two sexes plus the ability to reproduce by cloning. I guess the payoff there is that if you’re isolated, you can keep going; the bad news is, there’s going to be selection for you to go to just cloning, since that’s better for individual gene frequencies, but then you lose the benefits of sexual reproduction.
This blog post gives an idea of how sexual reproduction works in fungi. Basically, it’s a whole different system that looks kinda like the animal/plant worlds in some cases, but often looks wildly different. So it seems like there are at least three ways we get sexual-ish reproduction on Earth: bacterial conjugation, fungus sex with mating types, and male/female[1]. But I’m sure professional biologists know of more than this, and I’m sure there’s weird stuff nobody’s even thought of yet that’s hiding out in some weird hole somewhere.
[1] And maybe the ants/bees/wasps should get their own category–they’re almost always social insects, but the males are haploid (only one copy of each chromosome) and develop from unfertilized eggs, while the females are diploid (two copies of each chromosome) and develop from fertilized eggs.
@ Nancy,
If we are talking behavior you could argue that animals have 3 sexes (genders, insert preferred word here), a fair number of social animals have evolved male, female, and female but not sexually active. Ant colonies are filled with females that will never reproduce, human females go through menopause but can still contribute after that, and there are other social mammals where only the top female will get pregnant. If you look at roles within the not sexually active groups you could split still further.
Not meaning this from a critical perspective, but it seems like most of the problems he talks about all reduce down to poor leadership. He had difficulty setting/enforcing standards, had difficulty getting/keeping buy in from the others and didn’t plan well enough to compensate for these challenges. Reading through his post, it looks like he struggled with being both the visionary leader and the leader responsible for meting out discipline and dealing with personal dynamics; this is a common leadership trap and (referencing the military here) is the reason your unit is going to have both an officer and a senior enlisted member.
So, is the story here “bad idea is revealed to be bad” or is there still some worth in the concept, just with better oversight?
Bad leadership and bad concept are different things.
I’m inclined to think that group of people committed to ambitious self-improvement isn’t the same thing as everyone has to be onboard with the program, though there’s obvious overlap. If nothing else, there didn’t seem to be a concept of handling “life happens” gracefully.
Are there examples of real world groups that do difficult things without external institutional support?
I’m not much more impressed with the concept after reading this than I was before. I’m out of the loop on the Bay Area Less Wrong scene and don’t actually know any Dragons that I’m aware of, but this postmortem smells strongly of a failure mode I’ve seen elsewhere, which is coming up with this grand high-concept vision that demands enormous buy-in from participants and then concluding when it inevitably fails that the problem was not hitting the high concept hard enough.
I’m especially unimpressed with this idea that engineering more little rituals, jargon, and culture-building minutiae was called for. You can’t force a meme; you can’t engineer culture. You can propose a new ritual or a new piece of jargon and see if it becomes a tradition, but if you try to create a culture wholesale it’ll always end up looking clunky and tone-deaf, as anyone that’s been to a public school should know. Even the most ambitious secular culture-building efforts out there (the military, the Boy Scouts, the Freemasons) have evolved their traditions more than they’ve been imposed on them, and they’ve had a lot more time and brainpower to work with than one guy with a big idea for a paramilitary nerd brigade.
The commander/XO thing is a good insight, though.
One of the conclusions was “Fewer things better done.”
That is more sophisticated than just having to try harder.
That’s one. There’s also the culture stuff I just mentioned, as well as “give more orders”, “start responsibilities earlier”, “enforce time requirements”, and a bunch of retrospectives about problem characters that mostly boil down to “here’s a bunch of ways people can act uncommitted; they’re all bad and we need to get rid of them through an unspecified mechanism”. (The White Knight being the exception.)
“Fewer things better done” is a good thought, but it’s not enough to erase my overall impression.
Well, if you are going to be special, you do need to do something special or people are just going to do the basic old power plays.
If anything, I think that Duncan was hoping to get evolving traditions too much and because of this, he didn’t provide enough structure to give the other people confidence that they knew the goals and basic setup.
I think that it’s best to start with something with limited appeal, but high buy-in from a small group and then evolve to increase the appeal, then to want to appeal to everyone right away.
The basic problem as I see it is that the harder you push structure as a selling point, the more you’re selecting for people who need structure. These are not usually the same people that are good at creating structure. It’s a hard needle to thread. I’m not sure it’s even possible unless you’re selling something else too, but if it is, the hardest part will be getting it started: that’s when you’ll have the fewest people qualified to help you.
Trying to gin up some fake traditions isn’t going to help with that. Being clearer about expectations and responsibilities isn’t going to help either, unless you’re capable of enforcing them consistently, and from Duncan’s comments about burning out it sounds like he wasn’t. Narrowing the scope will help, but only at the cost of limiting your ability to actually change people’s lives. (It’s probably still a good idea in context, though.)
It’s hard enough to be one person’s combination guidance counselor and den mother and drill sergeant, especially if they don’t basically have their shit together already. Doing that for a house full of people, without any institutional support other than what you build for yourself, is probably two or three full-time jobs. The most important thing I’m not seeing anywhere in this postmortem is the need to start small, and then scale it up only when you’ve got people that can be your deputies.
I prefer Megan Mcardle’s explanation of Westworld. The trouble isn’t the premise being easy to poke full of holes, the trouble is the storytelling isn’t compelling enough to make you forget about them.
(Cross-posted from subreddit)
I’ve been thinking about the homeless situation recently.
(Link is to post where I reach no certain conclusions, though it does start with the story of a daring crime.)
Why are the number of homeless people still so high, and probably increasing nine years into an economic expansion, when apparently there are more job openings than job seekers for the first time since at least 2000?
I’m sure it’s an example of increasing inequality, and the opioid epidemic, with some amount of help from smaller, less tight families and communities, but none of those explanations, even when combined seem sufficient to account for the scope of the problem.
Other theories?
The usual answers are
– a reluctance on our part to institutionalize the mentally ill, who end up on the street if not in prison
– dramatic restrictions on housing construction and use, which reduce the supply of homes particularly in big cities, which means the poorest sometimes end up without
– a proliferation of credentials required by employers, even for work that doesn’t actually require any specific knowledge
-the mental health institutionalization problem is pretty old, I can understand it being part of the problem but unless the overall mental health of everyone is getting worse, I can see why that would cause the continued increase.
-This was brought up a lot in the subreddit discussion, but we have a housing problem in SLC and in Vegas, two areas not know for restrictions on housing (There are thousands of new apartments within walking distance of me.)
-Also probably part of it, but to take NYC as an example (they have the best numbers) it doesn’t come close to explaining a 2x increase since 2012…
Could the opioid crisis have something to do with the rise? A serious drug addiction seems like a good way to end up on the street.
When you look at NYC housing statistics, keep in mind that what they call homelessness is not what most people think of as homeless. The term for the latter is sometimes “unsheltered homeless” which to me sounds like a great demonstration of the euphemism treadmill effect.
ISTM that when we talk about the homelessness problem, we’re talking about the visible consequences of homelessness. Specifically, I guess the SF area has a big visible homeless population that causes a lot of problems with sanitation and crime and such, which they can’t address for whatever political reason.
Right. Visible homeless, unsheltered homeless, whatever you want to call it, most people would not include someone living—possibly for years—with a relative in an “overcrowded” apartment. But per official statistics that person is homeless.
That seems to me to be a very different issue, if it’s an issue at all.
Yeah, the problem that there’s not a lot of housing cheap enough for people working crappy bottom-tier jobs to have their own apartment is a real one we should care about, but I don’t think it has much to do with the problem that there are crazy people living on (and crapping in) the streets. Solutions to the first problem won’t have much impact on the second, and vice versa.
It’s generally accepted that the economic recovery has been very uneven.
According to US News and World Report, chosen on the extremely scientific grounds that it was the first search result I saw, the majority of new jobs are low-paying retail jobs while jobs lost in fields like construction and manufacturing haven’t returned even a decade later. The article also hints that most of the recovery is due to the next generation of workers entering the labor market rather than unemployed workers re-entering it, although it’s less specific there.
If that’s an accurate picture, and that is how it looks from my grounds-eye view, then you have a large number of guys who lost their livelihoods a decade ago and have been out of work since then. I wouldn’t be surprised if a lot of them ended up losing their homes.
So your argument would be that there is a lag time for someone to become homeless? That someone could have spent the last 10 years burning through both normal capital and social capital and only now be ending up on the streets?
That’s an interesting idea…
Did the problem suddenly get more accute in the last few years? If so, I wasn’t aware of that.
I thought that we were talking about the general rise in homeless. My mechanism could explain that but not a sudden increase.
I would expect men to become homeless far more easily, due to them getting less help/charity. So perhaps men have been hit harder by the last recession? There is a consistent pattern of men’s unemployment rising faster than women’s unemployment during recessions. It seems that this effect was larger than ever during the last recession. However, the gap has closed again.
Perhaps the unemployment statistics are bogus and many men are simply not counted anymore, because they gave up looking for work? Perhaps the recovery happened to give more jobs to people are not prone to getting homeless anyway, while those who are, were left out? Perhaps the jobs mostly resulted in people going from single to double income families, not zero income to single income?
Aside from the mental health issue: If you subsidize something, you get more of it. Homelessness is high in cities with lots of services for the homeless and little punishment for homeless misbehavior.
When I lived in Berkeley (15 years ago), I remember reading that something like 50% of Berkeley’s homeless population were from other counties. It would be useful to find a way to distinguish between (1) already homeless people travel to places with pleasant policies/people/weather and (2) pleasant policies/people/weather lead to people being homeless who otherwise wouldn’t.
Once upon a time, the police would “deal” with these folks through casual application of beatings. Over the past decades and the greater emphasis on civil rights, that sort of thing is actively restrained. So we’re left with people who are unwilling or unable to act in a polite way, and we’re left with only high-cost solutions to remedy them (such as imprisonment or civil commitment).
In addition to what others have already said,
1. Njobs > Nseekers does not mean Njobs > Npeople, or even Njobs > Nadults. The reasons why an adult might neither have nor be looking for a job, e.g. disability, have I believe been discussed at length here before.
2. Njobs > Nseekers does not even mean that anyone who wants a job can have one tomorrow. Jobs are very definitely not fungible, with long search times and high transaction costs.
3. A particular seeker obtaining a job does not mean that they immediately cease to be homeless. Minimum-wage jobs pay enough for cheap apartments in the long run, but you can’t rent apartments by the day and hotels are much more expensive than equivalent apartments.
4, and this is critical: The HUD definition of “homeless” includes non-central examples that do not involve sleeping under bridges or in parks. A quick look at the cited HUD statistics suggests that at least 2/3rds of the HUD’s homeless are living in at least emergency or transitional shelters, and an unknown number beyond that are living out of cars.
Add these together, and you’ll find a great many people will settle for living in emergency/transitional housing indefinitely rather than looking for a job that might be e.g. physically painful for them to do, and many more are at any time in the process of living in transitional housing etc while first looking for a job that is better than the very first, crappiest job they could hypothetically find and then saving enough money for the deposit on an apartment.
Why these numbers might have increased is hard to determine, but the cited surveys and reports don’t seem to have anyone even trying to answer that question, just settling for “more jobs, more homeless, what gives?”
As your third point suggests, there are also many people who have some sort of job but remain homeless — the WP claims that (as of 2002) 45% of homeless adults had worked in the past 30 days, in comparison to 59% for the general population.
I’m not sure that statistic is helpful, though.
Compare a married couple where one spouse works a reliable, professional job (accountant, software developer, etc.) and the other stays at home, to someone who is able to get work only as a day laborer.
The married couple would likely be secure in their domicile, yet only be 50% working. Whereas the day laborer would be insecure in their finances, possibly in their housing, despite having “worked” in the past month.
Homelessness seems like a condition not just of economic distress, but also of a kind of non-integration into the social network: no friends’ couches to crash on, estranged from family, quarrel with landlord, present as too scary/antisocial/GRAAR to attract sustained charitable efforts from strangers, etc.
Given that, I’d expect conversely that strong social/community structures– nuclear families, extended families, church, neighborhood, other affiliations– should have a strong protective effect. That could happen either of two ways: most obviously, such structures provide an immediate safety net for people falling on hard times (or struggling with mental illness, etc.). But it also seems plausible that experiencing structure and community in childhood/early adulthood could work to socialize individuals in ways that would then help them maintain and/or create community ties in after life (or, conversely, that the experience of social or family instability early in life would produce individuals with reactive socialization issues on top of whatever other economic/mental health difficulties they had to face, and thus more vulnerable to becoming homeless in tough times like post-2009 America).
Although you kind of wave off the contribution of “smaller, less tight families and communities,” then, I’d want to see more data before dismissing greater social isolation/ generally poorer left-tail socialization as a factor. (Also, “smaller and less tight” seems like a pretty huge understatement, given the actual shifts in family structures among vulnerable populations over the past few decades). That’s especially the case if, as John Shilling argues, statistics on homelessness include people now stuck living in shelters/ living in their cars, who might in an earlier era have relied on extended family or community ties.
Another factor–not new, but continuing to increase–is the deliberate effort to raise the bottom of the housing market. In my neighborhood a decade ago, there was still one flophouse (where you could rent a bed for the night for $20 or so); but 30 years ago, there were a dozen or so. Think of the song “King of the Road”: “Four hours of pushing broom, buys an eight by twelve, four-bed room”; that type of housing isn’t on the market any more.
Some basic thoughts: There might be a correlation between high crime rates and low homeless rates, the homeless are very vulnerable and periods of crime, especially violent crime might make it significantly worse to be homeless. This might make people willing to do basically anything to avoid being homeless, which might even increase the crime rate. If the choice is between robbing someone and being evicted and ending up homeless a greater fear of being homeless would make more people choose the former.
Anyone with access to YouTube Red who isn’t allergic to the itemise of Impulse should check it out. I thought it was shockingly good, much better than the trailers made it out to be.
If you don’t have access to YouTube Red, I think the first episode is free.
Thanks for the recommendation. Cobra Kai was surprisingly watchable, so I’ve got a couple weeks of youtube red left was wondering if there was any more interesting exclusive content.
What do you mean by the “itemise” of it?
I think he meant “premise” and either made a typo or his autocorrect is really aggressive.
Ah, thanks. I don’t try to point out typos, but I thought it was a reference to some kind of distribution format, micro episodes or something.
Nick is correct, it was intended to be “premise.” I was writing from my phone and, well, I just suck.
Thanks! Impulse is Jumper, Book 3? I hadn’t realized Gould was still writing Jumper books.
Does anyone recommend the book, and if so, which order should I use for the book and the show?
I have not read Impulse the book, but I’m like 99.99% confident that the only relation between Impulse the book and Impulse the show is that they concern characters capable of teleportation and the title.
So I intend to start a company someday, and that’s gotten me thinking about the design of institutions.
Basically; how much value drift should we try to deliberately engineer in to our institutions? Or at least to allow for, in the way that a building you want to be absolutely rigid still has to give to the wind a little bit in order to not be snapped in half by it?
On one hand, it seems pretty obvious that if our predecessors had hard-disallowed change of values, or even just written values (you know, like written rules) that’d be, like… bad. There’s plenty of things nearly everyone thought were obviously the right thing to do not seventy years ago, that we now think are overwhelmingly horrible, and it’d suck if we couldn’t change the rules every now and then.
But… if we’re designing an institution to accomplish a goal, it’s also blatantly obvious that you don’t want the institution changing its own goals once you’ve made it too powerful to shut down or control – that’s, like, the best way to fail to achieve your goals, is to not have them as goals anymore. Someone in the future will believe something you find abhorrent – indeed, there’s still people out there who believe those very things we’re so proud of having changed the rules away from, what if they take control?
It seems like value drift is great for everyone all the time, right up until we exist and then after that it’s mathematically speaking the worst thing that can possibly be. Arc of history bends towards modernity and all that. That’s an awfully unsatisfying answer, and one that puts us in an inevitable eternal cold war with our own children, which seems like something we should try to avoid.
Preventing it is for one impossible and for another leads to your institution just being destroyed after a while, and it seems a little odd for something to be completely unconscionable for anyone to do unless that person is you.
So… just what the heck do you do? I can’t think of a satisfying answer.
One obvious part of the answer is that you should build in as much capacity as possible for drift of instrumental values – if people later on have different ideas about how to accomplish the same goals, they’re likely to be better than current ones. So this problem only really arises for terminal values. And I suspect that a lot of those are so abstract and at so many removes that encoding them into an institution would be really hard.
Values come from the top. An employee asks the manager, or the manager asks the CEO for a decision on a values question, and the result becomes the norm:
“We had a scheduling screw up and we have to push back the delivery date for one of these two customers. Which customer do we screw over, and what do we tell them? Do we admit fault? Offer compensation? Don’t offer compensation but if they ask, compensate? Or blame an act of God and refuse to compensate?”
“One of our agents is asking for a higher commission. This particular agent provides a lot of business to us but their values aren’t in line with our company, not providing good customer service to the end user and using deceptive sales tactics. Do we continue to accept their business?”
“Do we invest in employee satisfaction to keep valuable employees from leaving, or do we accept a higher level of turnover with lower average compensation?”
“How do we deal with an employee making mistakes?”
The mission statement can guide values like these, but really it is the CEO that makes the decisions that create the culture.
The Catholic Church seems to have established a happy medium.
“Mission, Vision, and Values” statements are ubiquitous in the corporate world.
And usually so bland as to be completely useless. Just once I’d like a see a values statement that drew some clear lines in the sand.
I am currently a 23 year old American software engineer about to go to graduate school, but I lately have been thinking about entering medical school to become a psychiatrist. Given the cost in money and time to do this in America, it looks like going to Europe is a good route. Does anyone have any general advice? Has anyone else done this? I’m hoping Scott sees this and responds with some advice
There was a recent thread on SSC where people talked about how Woodrow Wilson has gone from being considered a hero for most, to being a villain. That got me to thinking. I wonder if John F. Kennedy and Richard Nixon will be similarly re-evaluated in the future.
People idolized JFK while he was alive, and mourned his assassination. But he presided over the Bay of Pigs fiasco, and the Cuban Missle Crisis which almost led to WWIII. His secretary of defense also ordered a big expansion of the US’s chemical weapons program, project 112. According to the JFK files, JFK and his advisors apparently discussed using chemical weapons in Cuba. Not a great look.
Of course, Nixon was (rightly) disgraced by Watergate. But he also presided over a lot of stuff that… seems pretty good? He unilaterally renounced the US biological warfare program, and signed the Biological and Toxin Weapons Convention in 1972. In addition, Nixon signed the National Environmental Policy Act which created the EPA, and enthusiastically championed it. Nixon ended the war in Vietnam, started the War on Cancer, and presided over the Apollo 11 moon landing. Nixon famously went to China and drove a wedge between it and the USSR.
And Nixon tried to enact universal health care.
Yes, you heard that right.
How are you imagining a ” ‘Kennedy: Boo!, Nixon: Yay’? ” discussion would go so as to be culture-war-neutral?
Maybe I was being naive, but I was hoping we could pull it off by focusing on the historical and policy debate aspects, rather than the Red Tribe versus Blue Tribe aspect.
If you have something interesting but CW-related to say about it, I guess repost in the next CW thread.
He took his time doing it. Another 20,000 soldiers died in combat after he took office. (BTW one could, and should, say the same thing about Obama and the wars he inherited.)
It’s probably reckless to end combat operations on Inauguration Day if you oppose the war you’re inheriting. So we should blame LBJ for a certain “base rate”, albeit less than 1,000 of said dead soldiers.
Most politicians that campaigned on “getting us out of war” are going to be looking to Art of the Deal themselves, at minimum, into a position where a tenuous peace holds for long enough that they can blame somebody else when it collapses. (Nixon actually failed at this, but it’s what he was going for — Henry Kissinger’s famous Nobel Prize is for arranging said tenuous peace.) That takes a lot of time — potentially years — and a lot of dead soldiers during that time.
It would be nice if politicians were willing to accept a little premature humiliation to get us out of a situation that’s clearly going to cost more blood and treasure than it’s worth, but it’d also be nice if pigs produced self-frying bacon. You have to be realistic about these things.
Ouch, good summary. :/
I doubt that historical impressions of presidents will change based on what they failed to do. Kennedy risking, but averting (or lucking out), WW3 is a much smaller strike than Wilson’s actions actually contributing to WW2. Likewise Nixon not implementing universal health care isn’t going to trump the things that actually happened.
If universal health care was actually implemented in the 1970s, though, it would have improved the lives of hundreds of millions of people by now. Several sources state that Watergate is the reason this didn’t happen. I’m not sure I completely agree (Congress did reject the legislation twice, after all.) But if you assume, arguendo, that it’s true, it would be a classic philosophical dilemma. Cover up this bad guy’s crime, or remove health insurance from hundreds of millions of people in the next few decades. Which will it be?
Oh, also, Nixon signed the legislation that helped (mostly) ban lead paint.
Or worsened them. Arguments about which gets us into the culture war we are supposed to be avoiding in this thread.
Fair enough.
I’m with you on Kennedy, although I’d say you don’t go far enough. McNamara was a complete disaster. Project 112 is nowhere near my top 20 of his bad decisions. He landed us in Vietnam, then made it impossible for us to win, and messed up procurement so badly that we’re still dealing with the fallout 50 years after he left the Pentagon. And possibly extended the Cold War a decade or so.
(Figuring out how to blame current problems in defense on McNamara/Kennedy would be a fun party game, actually.)
This one doesn’t go to Nixon’s credit. It was Kennedy’s program, which Nixon inherited.
Yeah, the previous presidents (including JFK) had much more to do with Apollo 11’s success.
Actually, I’m curious how much JFK alone can be credited with Apollo 11. NASA’s website says that JFK “backed up this decision [to go to the moon] with remarkable financial commitments. In the immediate aftermath of his speech, NASA’s budget was increased by 89 percent, and by another 101 percent the following year.”
Also, JFK apparently asked Khrushchev if the USSR wanted to make a joint landing on the moon with the US!
Apparently after he was assassinated, no future president ever brought up the idea again. I wonder if there was ever any real possibility of the Russians cooperating on this. Probably not, but it’s really weird to imagine an alternate history where they did (a la Mir)
The cynical take is that Kennedy tragically died just after putting enough money into NASA/Apollo that any successor who didn’t follow through would have been seen as trampling on the legacy of the mythically perfect Kennedy. Nixon could go to China, but he couldn’t not go to the Moon. Only JFK could have gotten away with that, and he was somewhat indisposed.
I remember reading a biography of one of the early US astronauts and a Russian cosmonait he became friends with (Leonov I think.)
He made it clear that it was Eisenhower who did most of the space program heavy lifting politically, and was heavily pro human presence in space, while Kennedy was more concered about the optics and showing up the Soviets.
I’m pretty sure that was Dave Scott’s autobiography. It’s on my Amazon list, but I haven’t gotten a copy yet, and I can’t speak that much to the politics going on in the late 50s.
I’m not really sure. John makes an excellent point about his legacy protecting it, but he is the one who stood up and said “We’re going to the moon” publicly, and got it into everyone’s heads that this was happening. Not crediting him with at least a big chunk of it is hard, although it’s possible that LBJ could have cancelled it. By the time Nixon was inaugurated, we’d already put men around the moon, so any cancellation would have been a terrible waste of both money and potential.
If I remember my Caro correctly, convincing Kennedy to go to the moon was one of the very few things LBJ was able to achieve as VP. He believed in it.
Even if Kennedy was mostly responsible for the Cuban Missile Crisis, he handled the situation competently. It very easily could have been worse.
@pontifex
It’s normal for the approval ratings of presidents to decline as they are in office longer and people’s unrealistic expectations get to face reality. In general, people can only live on ‘hope’ so long before they actually want ‘change.’ JFK was killed while his approval ratings were still high and most on the left were still content with hope. JFK’s ratings were about the same as George W Bush’s rating after the same number of days in office.
So any president that is assassinated early in his presidency is likely to be severely overrated.
It’s also hard to reevaluate a president who has only been in office for so little time. It’s easy for his supporters to solve cognitive dissonance by attributing the good things that happened to him and the bad things to his predecessor and successor.
Kennedy will forever be looked at with rose colored glasses because he died tragically right before a bunch of bad things happened, which means that people will always be able to project onto him their preferred response to those things. See, for example, all the people who, against all evidence of his character, insist that Kennedy wouldn’t have sent troops to Vietnam on the basis of one or two memos.
Based on my high school US History textbook (published in 2006), I think re-habilitation of Nixon is already happening somewhat. I mean, no one was trying to excuse or justify Watergate, but the lesson I drew from the section on his first term was “wow, Nixon actually passed/continued a lot of things the public really likes today” (in addition to the stuff pontifex mentions, I remember my textbook emphasizing expansion of child support services or something?)
Or possibly my textbook was written by Nixon apoligists.
The other thing that stuck out from that time period was that whoever wrote the section on the late 70s seemed to have a personal animus against Carter…
[Edit: for Kennedy, what I remember is that it emphasized his (administration’s?) skill with presenting the best face to the media — selling people on “Camelot” even though he had lots of health issues, for example.]
He’s history’s greatest monster! 🙂
We weren’t keeping track of approval ratings back then, but in 1919-1920 Wilson was easily one of the most hated Presidents in the history of the nation. Though he did not personally stand for re-election the Democrats still paid dearly for it in the 1920 election. James M. Cox, the Democratic presidential candidate, got only 34% of the vote, compared to Republican Warren G. Harding’s 60%, still the largest Presidential popular vote margin in American history.
In that same election the Republicans obtained in both Houses what is by far their largest Congressional majority since the 19th century. At no point in the last hundred years have the Democrats been as shut out of the Federal government as they were after 1920, and the fault for that lands squarely on Wilson’s shoulders. Frankly, if not for the Civil War hangover continuing to make the South into a night-impregnable anti-Republican stronghold, i expect the Congressional margins would have been New Deal Democrats huge.
So Wilson’s actual path is from thoroughly loathed in the aftermath of the First World War, to his reputation being rescued in the aftermath of the Second World War, to lately people turning round on him again and realizing that we had right the first time, and he was in fact a terrible President.
Do you know why he was so loathed in the immediate aftermath of WW1? I can think of a few hypotheses, but I’d prefer something more concrete than my speculation if it’s available.
My guesses are:
1. Resentment over joining the Great War a little over a year after getting reelected on the slogan “He Kept Us Out of War”. I consider this unlikely, since was was declared over issues that came up after the election and which presented a pretty clear CB, and since American participation in the war was victorious and relatively short.
2. Resentment of wartime measures, such as the tax increase to pay for the war and the censorship provisions of the Espionage and Sedition Acts. Especially when many of those measures stayed in place after the fighting was over.
3. Wilson’s mismanagement of the domestic politics aspects of the Treaty of Versailles, especially the split with the Senate over the League of Nations.
If I had to guess, I’d figure mostly #2, given Harding’s slogan, “A Return to Normalcy”, sounds like he was specifically campaigning against #2.
It’s worth mentioning that 100,000 people died out of a population of ~100 million. That’s a lot, more than vietnam and korean combined, and in only about one year of actual combat.
@cassander — woah, 100k seemed really high to me, until I remembered the influenza epidemic of 1918.
@Eric Rall and Lillian — the question for me is more, “why did Wilson get re-habilitated after WWII?” The only thing I’ve thought of is his championing of re-segregation (in which case why is the tide turning now and not 40 years ago?) or FDR’s popularity rubbing off on him (was FDR still popular after WWII?)
Isolationism became a lot less popular after WW2. Wilson was among the first to argue for permanent international organizations to solve problems through jaw-jaw instead of war-war, so when the UN and GATT and NATO and such were getting set up he was hailed as a visionary. His abject failure to accomplish any of that stuff and the utter loathsomeness of the rest of his agenda got swept under the rug.
Now the UN and WTO aren’t looking so hot and people are looking under the rug and not liking what they’re seeing.
Oh, that makes a lot more sense. Thanks!
(Although is the UN particularly unpopular recently? This gallup chart suggests it’s popularity has been low since GWB’s time. I guess it takes a while for historical opinions to percolate though.)
People here, and in general, talk a lot about index funds as a smart way to invest in stock as a regular person. But I’m wondering if anyone has experience in index funds which hold bonds.
I’ve been reading The Intelligent Investor by Warren Buffett’s mentor Benjamin Graham. It’s very interesting reading, with some of it very prescient, but at this point even the commentary added after his death in my edition is nearly twenty years old.
One thing he strongly suggests is to not invest 100% in stocks, but to keep a minimum of 25% in bonds. Ideally treasury bonds or other bonds guaranteed by the US federal government. It seems like this is half about diversification and half a psychological trick to stop the investor from getting caught up in the ups and downs of the market. That said, without a finance background it’s a bit hard to follow his reasoning.
Does it make any sense to split ones investment between, for example, two Vanguard index funds: one of S&P 500 stock and the other one of their bond index funds?
I wouldn’t call myself an expert, but I have a percentage invested in Vanguard’s total bond market fund, for pretty much the reasons you cite for Graham.
Another part of the benefit of portfolio asset allocations is that the re-balancing process (shifting investments between asset classes to keep your desired allocation) improves your returns by taking advantage of market volatility, through a mechanism similar to dollar cost averaging.
This.
Rebalancing is a powerful tool for ordinary investors.
I don’t think this can be right. Can you provide a citation?
You rebalance to preserve your desired risk-return characteristics, not because you’re providing alpha by doing so.
Popular article
Journal article cited for the core argument of the above article (link is PDF)
OK. I don’t have time to dissect it, but FWIW I’m not impressed with that paper, and a quick google suggests I’m not alone in that.
I am very skeptical of this part of the advice. A big portion of the market for T Bonds in particular and AAA-rated securities in general are regulated institutional investors (banks, etc) which are required to keep a certain amount of money in reserve as cash or AAA-rated securities. This seems like it would create a price premium for AAA-rated securities over AA-rated and lower securities beyond what’s justified by the increased risk. As an individual investor who’s free to pick your portfolio allocation, it seems like it would be to your benefit to take advantage of your right to buy slightly riskier bonds at a discount that institutional investors can’t fully take advantage of.
Vanguard’s current SEC yield for long-term treasury bond fund (VUSTX) is 2.85%, and for the equivalent corporate bond fund (VWESX) is 4.09%. The default risk is lower for the former, but I have a hard time imagining it’s that much lower as to justify a 1.24% yield spread.
This seems right – VWESX is an investment-grade bond fund (BBB, A, AA, and AAA are the “investment grade” ratings, as opposed to BB and below, which are “high-yield” or “junk” bonds). If you look at the latest S&P Corporate Defaults study you can see on page 5 that there has been only 1 investment-grade default since 2010, for an average annual default rate of well under 0.2% over the past 20 years, i.e. an implied excess spread of over 1% given the numbers Eric is quoting. Even during the crisis, 1-year IG defaults only hit 0.4%.
Actual annual defaults by grade are on page 10-11 and page 33, if you want to construct a weighted average observed default rate given the specific breakdown of a given bond fund’s holdings.
Edited to add: Of course, the bonds in a given bond fund can lose value in ways that stop short of a default, for example by being downgraded due to declining health of their issuer. If a bond is downgraded from e.g. A to BB, all of a sudden its current yield doesn’t look so impressive given its credit risk and its price must therefore fall to compensate. You can get a sense of the risk of this happening by looking at the 1-, 3-, and 5-year transition matrices in the same S&P report – you can see how likely a bond is to fall from a given investment grade to a junk / speculative grade over a short and medium time horizon.
I am by no means an expert, but my impression on the arguments in favor boil down to:
1. The whole point of having investments is to have money when you need it. Stocks provide the greatest returns over sufficiently long time horizons. Because they also happen to have high volatility, those higher theoretical returns wont do you a damn lick of good if you happen to need the money at the wrong time. While bonds have lower returns, they also have have lower volatility which helps you have something when you need it.
2. The returns on stocks and the returns on bonds have a fairly strong negative correlation. Generally speaking, when stocks are going like gangbusters, bonds will have anemic returns; when stocks are taking a bath, bonds will have higher returns. This is not always the case. I seem to recall seeing a headline recently about that very subject, actually. I think returns on stocks and bonds were both going down at some point during the recent bout of volatility, or something like that.
3. US Federal bonds, in particular, are generally considered to be “risk free” because they are backed by the full faith and credit of the US government. Since the US government going bankrupt (or just refusing to pay bondholders) would be a cataclysm of epic proportions, it is unthinkable. And, honestly, if that were to ever happen you would have way bigger problems that your bank account.
In a naive, two fund, stock-bond portfolio, the balance between the two should be driven by your risk tolerance. A rule of thumb I have heard, but which I lack sufficient expertise to evaluate, is that the percent of your (retirement) portfolio in bonds should track your age; i.e, 35 years old ~= 35% bonds. When your young and have time to bounce back, invest more aggressively in stocks, and as you get older and closer to actually needing your money, invest more in bonds to insulate yourself from volatility risk.
I have had someone try explaining to me how, given your risk tolerance, to calculate the ratio more accurately, but I didn’t really pay attention. I seem to remember that a different method of calculating the ratio was a homework assignment in my linear algebra class, but that was a long time ago and I definitely didn’t pay any attention there.
Investment advise, something something, consult a professional, something.
If you’re putting money in to a retirement account, especially a 401k, you’re pretty much only thinking about long time periods. If you’re more than 10-15 years away from retirement, why put any of it in bonds?
This is premised on a bad assumption.
Over 1 in 4 households with a retirement accounts make non-retirement withdrawals at some point.
If you end up having to make a non-retirement withdrawals—which is fairly common—and if the reason for that withdrawal is correlated with stock market performance—which is not unreasonable—you are basically screwed.
And since non-retirement withdrawals are most common in your 40’s, which is way to late to recover from being screwed, it makes some sense to start diversifying well in advance.
I reiterate, the purpose of saving is to have money whenever and for whatever you need it. Retirement is just one such need, albeit a large one.
I am personally of the opinion that an excessive focus on retirement savings results in a neglect of short to medium term saving, to the detriment of the savers so misfocused. The fact that public policy encourages that misfocus is why American’s do not have non-retirement savings. They aren’t stupid, they are responding to bad incentives. But that’s a different discussion.
Not necessarily. Depending on how long you’ve had your money in, you might still come out ahead. The S&P very briefly fell to 50% of it’s pre-2008 high in 2009, but that high was up almost 100% from 2002. the S&P’s average annual return is something like 10%. If your bond fund is getting 3%, then after 8 or 9 years index funds are still ahead after a 50% loss.
The 1 in 4 households that make non-retirement withdrawals are not randomly distributed. You’re much more likely to “breach” your retirement account if you’re lower income, don’t have adequate emergency savings, or have significant consumer debt.
(PDF link)
Rather than planning to breach your retirement account, it seems better to cut your retirement contributions a bit and use the remainder to pay down debts and to build up an emergency fund. Especially if you’re in the higher income brackets or on a career path that’s likely to get you there by your peak earning years.
The balance should be driven by finding the portfolio that maximizes risk-adjusted returns (which is the same for everybody) and then levering that up/down to match your risk tolerance
You’re right of course. I was presupposing the maximum risk adjusted returns was precomputed. It is the same for everybody, after all.
Standard disclaimer: I am not an advisor, you take account of anything I say at your own risk, if you lose your shirt it’s your own damn fault. You agree not to sue me by reading this.
The bond market is a rather diverse market, but 99% of what people hear about are relatively stable bonds in the AA and above category. Basically a few large stable corporations and several large governments, like the US. These are what a friend of mine called ‘apocalypse bets’. In other words, if those bonds go bad, it’s because the world ending. He was only slightly exaggerating.
Bonds have three main advantages from the average person’s perspective. Firstly, they’re countercyclical. Bonds usually become worth more when the stock market falls. This decreases overall volatility which is advantageous both for psychological reasons and because having money on hand allows you to take advantage of time-sensitive deals. For example, if you just rode out the financial crisis, you’d have done well eventually. If you had bonds, though, you could have sold them when they were worth a lot (because the market was in freefall), then bought up a bunch of cheap stocks, and eventually made a lot of money.
Secondly, they’re just less volatile period. This is why people often shift into bonds as they get older. The idea is that you want to consume more of your retirement income rather than growing it anymore. And more importantly, you don’t want to lose your retirement to 2008. While you could just ride out a 2008, most people don’t want to delay their retirement (or any major decision) by five to ten years because of the stock market.
Thirdly, because bonds are more stable, people are more willing to accept them as assets. It’s easier to get asset depletion style financing off of bonds than stocks unless you have a lot of the stocks. A strong bond portfolio is similar to a house in that you can use it for other financial instruments to a much greater degree than a stock portfolio. There are bond depletion annuities the same way there are reverse mortgages, while I’ve never heard of a stock depletion annuity.
Whether splitting makes sense really depends on you. But it’s an excellent idea if you’re looking to have two funds which run counter to each other, so when one goes up the other goes down. It’s also the standard advice for someone heading to eventual retirement. And you should slowly shift into bonds as you get older. If you’re just looking for pure long-run growth and want to be a passive investor, there’s little reason not to just go with the index. It will almost certainly earn more in the long run. But that long run might well be a decade. If you’re looking for pure long-run growth and are willing to be a bit more active, then having bonds will actually improve your yield per the process Eric Rall brought up.
Just a note that most of the comments to the effect of “index funds are best” are based on research on the US stock market and don’t necessarily generalize to other asset classes; I’m not sure how well they generalize to non-US stock markets either for that matter.
In corporate bonds in particular my impression is that active management is superior, though I’ve never really dug into the question. Bond indicies aren’t easily tracked by index funds, index funds don’t buy bonds when they’re issued (on average, bonds tend to go up immediately after they’re issued, so this is a drag on index fund performance), and about half of the bond market consists of non-economic or heavily constrained actors.
There’s a somewhat subtle difference between an equity index fund and (most) bond index funds. An equity fund is essentially the same as going out and buying the marketed weighted number of shares of each stock in the index. A bond fund, on the other hand, is a different investment then going out a buying a bunch of bonds because most bond funds maintain a fixed maturity range. That means they are constantly changing their holdings.
If you had bought a 20-year T-bill back in 1998, you could have made a net profit compared to an equivalent investment in the stock market in the same time frame (depending on what you invested in).
Diversification is a free lunch, possibly the only one in economics. It definitely makes sense to own both equity and bond funds. I’d recommend also diversifying equities beyond the S&P500, there’s a whole world out there. There’s a thing called the Home Equity Bias where people overinvest in equities of their own country, it’s generally a bad thing.
The big benefits of concentrating on equities in your home country are reducing your exposure to currency risk and regime risk.
You’re less exposed to currency risk by investing in domestic equities in your home country because (presumably) your planned future consumption is going to be in the same currency as your investments.
You’re definitely exposed to regime risk of your home country, but you’re exposed whether you’re invested overseas or not. Just living in a country and holding citizenship in it combine to come close to saturating your exposure to its regime risk, so you may as well get your money’s worth by investing domestically as well. If you invest overseas, you’re exposing yourself to regime risk in other countries as well.
This is written for a US perspective, though, which is a large, rich country with a relatively diverse domestic market, stable domestic institutions, a lot of insulation against “exported” regime risk, and with few good international investment markets denominated in the same currency. It doesn’t apply as well to someone in, say, Belgium, which is fairly rich per-capita, but is quite small, is part of a much larger currency zone, and which is highly exposed to regime risk in, say, France or Germany. The argument for a Belgian investor diversifying throughout the Eurozone is much stronger than the corresponding argument for an American diversifying overseas.
On the other hand, your income is likely more correlated to your home country’s stock market than it is to foreign stock markets, which boosts the benefit of investing abroad.
There is that. And if that’s why you’re seeking international diversification, your need for it should decline steeply as you approach retirement and your future wages become a smaller portion of your discounted future income stream.
Can you elaborate on why diversification is a free lunch? I’ve read that before which left me confused.
By diversifying you reduce risk without reducing expected reward. You do so by reducing exposure to concentrated unknown idiosyncratic risks. In an efficient markets it’s the only way to get such costless risk reduction.
I really like Vanguard’s timed funds, which allocate into stocks and bonds based on when you think you will need the money, and also diversify somewhat into indexes of US and non-US assets.
For example, the 2040 fund is currently made up of a mix of about 50% Vanguard’s total US stock market index fund, 35% Vanguard’s total international stock index fund, 10% Vanguard’s total US bond index fund, and 5% V’s total international bond index fund.
As we approach 2040, Vanguard will adjust the split to be more bonds and less equities. Vanguard’s 2020 fund is now 32% us stock index, 29% us bond index, 22% international stock index, 12% international bond index, and 5% Vanguard’s inflation-protected securities index.
If you haven’t already, I suggest checking out the Bogleheads website. In their forum (a good place to ask such questions, I think), there have been more than a few threads on 100% equities vs a trade-off with bonds that address this issue; there is also their wiki on the 2-fund or 3-fund portfolio.
I have 99% of my investments in equities. Whenever I’ve looked into bonds, all I see is a much lower return and a slightly lower volatility. I haven’t looked into this recently, but as I recall, the correlation of bond return and stock return is pretty high too, so I don’t think that adds much.
Once I retire and expect to start withdrawing instead of investing, I may move a few years of withdrawals into bonds, in case there is a big stock crash just before I need funds. But I need to investigate further about this. After all, bonds have crashes too. They seem to be very susceptible to interest rate increases.
Edit: I do try to add diversity with funds in large stocks, small stocks, and foreign stocks. I think that adds as much diversity as does bonds.
The financial world and its workings look like an endless source of puzzlement, at least sometimes.
On Russian tycoons, June 2018, I read: “They became victims of margin calls […] their collateral value plummeted”
(https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=qRFbY4uPqiw)
After reading what those terms mean, I’m left wondering: why would billionaires borrow money for investments.
Three reasons: leverage, arbitrage, and liquidity.
Leverage is the reverse of the asset allocation strategy Nabil ad Dajjal just mentioned: where a conservative investor might reduce the risk (and return) of their stock investments by mixing them with bond investment, an aggressive investor might increase the return (and risk) of their stock investments by investing borrowed money.
Arbitrage is taking advantage of price differences of the same (or equivalent) assets in different markets. The classic example is buying a stock New York while simultaneously selling the same stock in Chicago to take advantage of the New York and Chicago markets having slightly different prices. That’s mostly gone away as public stock markets have centralized and computerized trading systems have gotten really good at quickly taking advantage of arbitrage opportunities when the do happen, but bigger arbitrage opportunities still exist with more exotic investments and especially with less publicly-traded markets. The problem comes when assets you think are equivalent aren’t 100% equivalent, you can get left holding a very large bag if you’re short one asset and long the other when their prices radically diverge. An example of this from recent US markets is one facet of the 2008 mortgage crisis: in theory, the AAA-rate tranche of a mortgage-backed security was pretty much equivalent to a AAA-rated treasury bond with the same term (a AAA government bond is a AAA government bond), but the former had a slightly higher yield, so it made sense to go short T-bonds and long agency bonds. Right up until the AAA ratings on the MBSes turned out to be overly optimistic, and the implicit government guarantee that every “knew” backed agency bonds started looking questionable.
Liquidity is if you’ve got money tied up in assets you can’t quickly sell for their full value, but you still want to make new investments, so you borrow against your illiquid assets to make the investment now rather than waiting until you can sell the assets or save up cash from your income streams. For a regular individual investor, an example of this might be taking out a second mortgage on your house in order to exercise some in-the-money stock options (options to but a stock for less than its current market price) before they expire. For a Russian tycoon billionaire, the assets might be mines, oil wells, or factories. This can blur into leverage, depending on how long you take to pay off the loan relative to the life of the investment.
Also taxes, borrowing money isn’t a tax event.
I’d be interested in a TV channel recommendation. I signed up for a Spectrum streaming package that has broadcast channels + 10 cable channels (not including “premium” channels like HBO or Showtime), and have one channel left to pick. There aren’t any channels left with anything I watch, but which channel is most likely to have something I would like in the future? Looking at the list below, it looks like I basically watch unchallenging SFF. 🙂
My guess is that in the next year or two, I’ll switch to some streaming service of the future, but for now, Spectrum is winning on price, and I don’t think I actually need that many channels.
Here’s what I have so far (with stuff I watched this year in parentheses)
Broadcast channels (news for breaking events, Legends of Tomorrow, iZombie)
SyFy (12 Monkeys, The Magicians, Expanse (for now), Z Nation, KillJoys)
AMC (Preacher, Into the Badlands)
Cartoon Network/Adult Swim (Saturday night anime block, Samurai Jack)
I sign up for HBO while Game of Thrones is in season, and am hoping to watch all of Westworld during GOT Season 8.
I previously enjoyed Justified on FX and Star Wars: Rebels on Disney HD. I liked Sherlock and Dr. Who, but am starting to lose interest in both. Any recommendations on which channel is my best bet going forward?
You get cooperative children by valuing toddlers’ willingness to help.
https://www.npr.org/sections/goatsandsoda/2018/06/09/616928895/how-to-get-your-kids-to-do-chores-without-resenting-it
More child labor, less school!
I’m for it.
(Seriously–I grew up with about equal amounts work and school -4 hours each – on school days, and school only 150 days a year; I think it was ideal.)
Sounds interesting. When and where and how?
Remember, I grew up Amish-Mennonite.
So, US, 1980’s. My family were dairy farmers, so my typical school day was chores 4:30-6:30 AM, school 8:00 AM-12:00, chores 4:00-6:30 PM. I usually took an hour or so nap in the afternoon, and sometimes did work that wasn’t chores or sometimes didn’t have work to do.
Thanks. I didn’t remember.
They make some good points in the article. Little kids usually do more harm than good when they offer to help. But rather than grumpily sending them away, it is usually a good idea for parents to let them help, for two reasons: 1) it gives the kids a sense of self worth, and 2) it does get the kids in the habit of doing chores, which is very helpful in their older years.
But it way over-states how well this works. Kids want to help out because it looks like fun. Usually it stops being fun after about ten minutes. It is also not as much fun to wash dishes carefully, or mow the lawn neatly, so kids often do a slap-dash job. You shouldn’t expect a significant amount of work from kids without quite a bit of nagging.
In the poor traditional communities that are profiled in the article, all the kids in the community are doing these same chores, so it is expected that kids will give significant help. Note that Sam C comments below that he helped a lot, but he was part of a traditional community too. If you can get your entire community to start requiring kids to work, that might well work. But you aren’t going to get lots of child labor out of your kids if their friends aren’t doing the same thing.
I think you haven’t gotten the idea of investment– a toddler can’t do useful work, but you can build loyalty by being friendly at that stage.
If the article is accurate, the result is a seven year old who is on your side and wants to help you, and has the capability to do some useful work.
Something that may be crucial here is to have older children teach the smaller children & having little ambition for the younger kids beyond learning to do household tasks.
Nowadays in the West, the little prince(ss) needs to do organized sports, learn to play an instrument & go to school, while the parents both work. There is less and less opportunity to enlist other children and to have the parents spend more time with the child means giving up certain ambitions.
The article doesn’t mention older children teaching younger children, though I’m sure that happens.
The point is about the mother maintaining the relationship with the child instead of having an attitude of go away kid, ya bother me.
It’s possible that both letting toddlers help in the developmental window when they want to help and shooing them away because they can’t actually help are fairly stable equilibria.
A parent (actually, I think the article just mentions mothers and daughters) who’s getting help from older children and is from a tradition of being patient with toddlers is presumably less harried. A parent who’s only experience is of resenting chores and dealing with children who resent chores is going to just want to get the work done.
“It is also not as much fun to wash dishes carefully, or mow the lawn neatly, so kids often do a slap-dash job.”
Note that part of the situation is doing chores together– when both people like each other, this makes work more pleasant. Also, when there is mutual trust, the jobs are going to be scaled to what the child can do.
My point is that most well-educated Western parents have high ambitions, for themselves and their children. They have to abandon some of these ambitions to do chores together, because doing that takes a lot more time.
The article makes it seem like this is something that is cost-free and only has upsides (which is typical for these kind of articles), but that is false.
PS. Looking at the pictures, I also doubt whether these Mexican families have TVs, computers and nice toys. Perhaps the kids are simply bored out of their skulls.
Can anyone recommend a good book about the end of prohibition in the US, with a focus on the business strategies of the alcohol companies that grew out of it? I’m sure there must be a business studies or history book on this topic but there’s so many books about the period of prohibition itself that I can’t find anything relevant about what happened after prohibition was repealed.
Tyler Cowen has a podcast about the damage that prohibition did to the american restaurant scene. He might have some sources that are relevant.
http://freakonomics.com/2011/12/15/prohibition-and-the-transformation-of-american-food/
That link is dead, and searching just goes back to the same dead link.
This is the transcript.
Thanks.
I don’t have any specific recommendations for you, but if you want more suggestions my go-to place to ask it the AskHistorians subreddit. (www.reddit.com/r/AskHistorians)
Just curious: are you interested in this topic because you want some data on what might potentially happen if drugs were to be legalized? Because I don’t think the two scenarios are very comparable.
https://www.bbc.co.uk/programmes/w3csxgn3
Teaching critical thinking in schools– A big formal study in Uganda of teaching children to check health claims.
Very carefully done (like developing comic books for children who’d never seen a comic before (base it on Tintin drawings, not fancy dynamic art), and with an intervention arm and a non-intervention arm.
The effect of the nine-week course was checked by testing children and teachers on the ideas– both did better if they had the classes. (The material about the Ugandan study is the first half hour of the podcast, the outcome is at the end.) There’s also a few children interviewed who seem to be more thoughtful about information they were given.
There was a class in California on how to dig into websites to see whether ads were masquerading as news, and also a class on “who sank the Maine?” with looking at various sources on the subject with different biases.
Interesting, I was just thinking about this issue of teaching kids to do a better job of judging information on the Internet or other places, because there was an opinion piece in my local paper that suggest kids should be taught this in school.
The problem with teaching this in school is that most teachers aren’t any better than the general public in making these judgments, so how would they be able to teach the kids. ( I am thinking high school) I think if we actually had some schools attempt to do this, we’d end up with classes where the teachers taught the kids their own prejudices instead of how to think for themselves. We’d be worse off than when we started.
I was thinking of writing up some kind of curriculum myself for teaching kids these things. It is perhaps arrogant of me to think I can do this, after writing off most of the school teachers in America, but there it is. I was thinking of putting each main subject here on SSC to get all the criticism it deserves (hopefully not ignored). I don’t know if I’ll get to this. I think it is a very good idea to teach kids to think about what they hear or read, but I can see it becoming a propaganda machine.
The study itself looked like it worked pretty well, by teaching kids just a subset of thinking for themselves, by teaching them about healthcare only. That may be a worthwhile method. I liked the bullet points they had.
Long ago, there was a set of pages designed to teach the basics of identifying fake information on the internet. Here’s a good entry point.
I heard short version of this report on the radio last week, so thanks for posting this so I can read/hear the rest!
The “who sank the Maine” assignment sounds pretty similar to some assignments I did in middle and high school (mid 2000s to early 2010s) — although the Skill Being Taught was “evaluating primary and secondary sources”, not tied to the internet at all.
(I’m pretty sure the only advice we got on internet information was “Don’t use wikipedia as a source!”)
From the HPPD essay:
Is there anyone who can elaborate on this sort of stroke recovery in some detail?
Imma let you finish, but “The Crown” is the finest television show since the first season of Game of Thrones.
Tommy Lascelles, the queen’s private secretary, is an awesome character.
Incidentally, how hard is it to get into Eton? It’s not just expensive, right? Daddy needs to be a big-shot.
Really? I found it to be extremely pandering and myopic, basically meant to exploit women’s fantasies. That’s fine, but it’s not prestige work. And it is trying to pretend it’s prestige work rather than what it is: a very popular, safe type of show.
It’s also horribly, horribly shallow. Their treatment of anything political is to make it a personal issue and one that is all about the Queen.
My take is that the genre is family drama like Dallas, but based on a real person. That’s why it spends so much time on relationships, marriages, infidelity, and children. It’s not a political drama like House of Cards, so trying to watch it as one is bound to be unsatisfying.
Queen Elizabeth is a head of state and the show goes out of its way to deal with this. It has repeated scenes of the Cabinet meeting and makes the Queen’s visits with the PM a regular occurrence. Several of the dramas are political issues and outright fabrications are created to make them personal dramas about the Queen rather than what they really were.
I admittedly haven’t watched the whole of Dallas, but board meetings were not a central part of the show. There were not frequent references to the CEO or the Board. The head of the family didn’t frequently have scenes where the CEO updated him on the state of the company. It was a family drama so it abstracted those details away. The same is true of, for example, Arrested Development. The Crown doesn’t do that though. It decides to engage with it and then does so poorly.
It also does the family drama poorly, though, because it’s allergic to anything that portrays the royal family poorly or as having serious conflicts. If you’re going to argue it’s Dallas, then where are the illegitimate children, the affairs? It barely hints at Phillip ever doing anything and we never meet any of the suspect paramours. Outsourcing it to people around the family is anodyne unless the show is actually about them.
And it’s not as if politics necessarily destroy a family drama or make something into House of Cards. Empire is a family drama that actually takes its corporate politics seriously.
The appeal of the Crown is the appeal of inserting yourself into being the Queen, or maybe Margaret, or some other well-to-do, Twilight style. You are, as everyone around you agrees, the most important person ever. Your day consists of doing whatever you please, except when important men have to come and bow to you. Whenever you go out, you get a literal runway where a world-famous fashion designer makes your outfits. You get to go on regular tours of exotic locations with cheering crowds. You have an incredible amount of money and estates. Legions of people adore you and will fall on the sword for you and even punch people who insult you. And all without the vulgarity of being a celebrity parvenue. No, you’re from an ancient respected family and had it handed to you by birth. And most importantly, it flatters that little narcissistic voice we all have that insists everything is about you.
You can see this in all sorts of creative decisions. This is why the seduction of Princess Margaret is lingered on. Because it’s sexy, it’s appealing to the target audience to insert themselves. But the potential scandal of her marrying someone like him or being linked with a cad is just passed over because consequences aren’t fun. This is why the Queen’s fashion is lingered on and why they have multiple runway scenes. It’s why they start with her getting married and going to exotic honeymoon locations. This is why Gambia’s change in government becomes all about her. I could go on.
And that’s fine. It is what it is. It conforms to its nature very well. But I do not understand why people heap praise on it as anything more.
Disclosure: I did not go to Eton, but did go to another major public school and have friends who went to Eton.
It’s complicated, and has changed hugely between when The Crown is set and now. Eton, like many similar schools, was founded to educate 70 “poor scholars” and still does. Being from a famous family or one with a history of going there probably helps, but officially Eton selects its students on academic ability based on a combination of exam performance* and interview. And if you’re good enough- which means more than just being good enough to get in if your parents were able to pay the full fees- you get a bursary so you can afford to go. It’s a popular claim by many in Britain, particularly on the left, that the public schools select only on wealth- this is not the case, and has never been entirely the case (though it was more so in the past).
One recent development is the decoupling of bursaries (reductions in fees based on need for very academically able pupils) from scholarships (awarded only on academic ability, come with certain ceremonial privileges, at many public schools including Eton those with scholarships form their own House)- it used to be that scholarships came with, and were the only way to get, a significant fee reduction. This meant that people who didn’t need the reduction would get it, and those who did sometimes wouldn’t (as there is a fixed number of scholarships).
*actually two exams- there is the Common Entrance exam which is just to get in, and a more difficult scholarship exam where the best performers are awarded scholarships, and others are given places without scholarships. The scholarship exam is earlier, so those who fail it (rare) do Common Entrance- called Common because it is a shared exam between many different schools.
I’d say rather that it’s easier to get into Eton if daddy’s a big shot (or indeed just an old Etonian). It might, for example, persuade them to relax their standards for academic selection. But I think the reasonably bright rich can generally get in if they want to, and the extremely bright might have to pay much less – the extremely bright and quite poor potentially nothing at all. What proportion of parents or teachers of extremely bright poor children are aware of this, on the other hand…
Then it must not be very good, since GoT is a trashy soap opera, with terrible writing and very spotty acting, veiled behind otherwise high production values.
https://medium.com/s/trustissues/the-lifespan-of-a-lie-d869212b1f62
Zimbardo mischaracterized his experiment a *lot*– for example, coaching the guards on how to behave, and lying to the prisoners about how they could leave.
If that story is accurate, Zimbardo is not only a fraud, he is an irresponsible fraud. His final defense of the experiment is its longevity–it continues to be cited long after it was done. But if it was fraudulent, as is claimed, then its longevity is not a virtue, it is a fault. A lie that people continue to believe is worse than one that everyone forgets.
It reminds me of the controversy over Margaret Mead’s Coming of Age in Samoa.
+1
If the story is true, this is about the worst thing a scientist can do. How many people believed the story of this experiment, and shaped policies or court decisions or classroom lectures or fiction based on the story?
Wow, I’d heard for a long time that there were experimental design problems with SEP, but not on this scale (or about the subsequent lying)!
Similarly, Robber’s Cave was run a few times before they got the desired results to go public with.
Ok, the rule “just ignore famous psych results” is looking pretty good right now.
Finally one of them admit to it.
Wasn’t it obvious the whole time? I was so annoyed at hearing this study.
How was society supposed to extrapolate off a bunch of poor Stanford students (both plus 1 sd in both intelligence and consctiousness) knew nothing could actually go wrong, they were paid to be there.
Of course it was acting.
This was social posturing. Liking this “study” is being against police brutality and being against the conditions that lead to genocides, as an educated compassionate person who knows the whims of man and his arbitrary nature as a social being.
I don’t quite agree with your take on this. I think it *is* possible to do good psychological research, even on pretty hard stuff, even with the constraint that most of your participants are college students. That’s not perfect, and you should definitely look for ways to check the results against other groups, but I don’t think it’s hopeless. For example, I believe the Milgram experiments have been replicated several times. (Though since they probably can’t get through an IRB now, I don’t know how much faith to put in them.)
The problem we have now is that the quality control on psych experiments in the past was so low that we can’t know which ones should be taken seriously and which ones were just the result of researchers not understanding their stat package, or explicit p-value-hacking, or even fraud. Andrew Gellman proposed that we should draw a line somewhere (I think around 2012) and say that anything published in social psychology before that should be considered as an intriguing hypothesis, but not as science. And I’m not sure what year that line needs to be drawn, but it probably does need to be drawn somewhere.
Millions of smart college students and laymen studied these results–the Stanford prison experiment, the stuff on bystander effect, stereotype threat, pygmalion in the classroom, implicit association tests, power poses, priming, etc. We believed these results were telling us something important about human nature. We shaped corporate and government policies and court decisions and organizational design and all sorts of personal decisions to some extent around them.
Some of them were overt fraud–perhaps sometimes an attempt at a “noble lie,” other times just because some jackass wanted tenure and didn’t have any ethics. Others were errors that didn’t get corrected because they told the right kind of story.
My understanding is that results on IQ and heredity have fared a whole lot better. And I have a pretty good idea why: results that told a story that people in the field wanted to hear, and that encouraged the right sorts of policies, they got a lot less pushback. The IQ and heritability-of-everything guys probably had to face a lot more skepticism and hostility, because they were telling the wrong kinds of stories. So they probably had to be a lot more careful to dot their i’s and cross their t’s.
A Pascal’s wager can be considered where a bet has the reward/punishment be basically infinite so for any finite cost, you should accept it.
However what about for wagers where that’s “almost” true?
Ie. For a one time wager of low but finite odds to get immortality or cure cancer/aging or cheap free energy, how much are you willing to spend on it?
How does this change if it’s a nation/society/humanity that pays for it? If the payoff is negative rather than positive? If it’s repeatable yearly?
Of course the mathematical answer doesn’t need to match people’s decisions (ie. St. Petersburg paradox), but unlike most other of these puzzles, these decisions occur all the time and I thought there’d be a rich history of studies/attempts/literature regarding them as a whole (probably still is and I’m just not finding it). Discussion regarding individual examples such as Biden’s cancer moonshot or AI risk, are a ever continuing thing. And often the differences between two groups is not “is it something we should do” but “how much we should dedicate to doing it”.
Edit: rethinking it, the below probably doesn’t apply all that well.
Another approach is to see how other large “life changing” lotteries whose payouts are hardly near infinite, but closest we have where there’s plenty of data and winners (also introduces ideas like “partial wins”). I suspect they share mechanics with the above, and explains how it’s actually fairly reasonable for certain groups (more than just people are bad at estimates), though not mathematically logical, to value such a bet to be worth more than the expected payout which is why lotteries of all types are so profitable.
I think it’s pretty common for people to be subject to an effective Pascal’s Wager based on overflow/underflow errors in their brains. For most people, 10^9 and 10^{20} are both just positive infinity, and 10^{-6} and 10^{-50} are both just “not gonna happen.” I recall reading about some financial scams where it was clear this was the vulnerability being used[1].
To steal a line from Simon and Garfunkel, when you think back on how our brains evolved, it’s a wonder we can think at all. Most people don’t have a lot of intuition for probabilities, and even people who do can fool themselves really easily.
[1] Because everyone’s running legacy brain hardware that hasn’t gotten a patch in several million years. The software workarounds installed by your culture can only help so much….
https://www.nytimes.com/2018/06/11/health/men-y-chromosome.html
Biology is being weird, as usual.
There’s plenty in the article about y chromosomes, but the thing that caught my eye is that as part of aging, men’s cells start getting rid of y chromosomes.
What do folks think about Cyberpunk 2077 in the wake of the new trailer at E3?
I have to say: personally, I could not be more excited.
Also, do any of our resident tabletop gamers know/have thoughts about the source material?
What do people, particularly military history buff types, think about this article by Ron Unz defending Suvorov’s “Icebreaker” hypothesis and criticizing English language media and academia for not discussing it? (I have quite a few thoughts of my own that I’ll try to elaborate in a semi-coherent fashion later when I have the time, but I want to just leave this here to hopefully start a discussion before then.)
Interesting, but a little exaggeration and a little cherry-picking can make almost any thesis look good. The discussion of the IL-2 looks extremely dubious to me. Reading up on the IL-2, it looks like the gunner was removed because of serious performance issues, and reintroduced when they had an upgraded design with a more powerful engine to counteract the performance loss. In general, defensive armament on bombers does not seem to have been incredibly effective in WWII, so I don’t think that particular sequence of design decisions tells us very much at all. And while I know less about some of the other points, as usual when I detect that one point has been significantly oversold/exaggerated, it makes me concerned about the other points I know less about. Though I’m very curious what the various military experts around here think.
I’ve read most of Suvorov, but have somehow missed “Icebreaker”. From the description, I don’t find it as credible as his other works.
First, Stalin’s behavior is more consistent with that of an opportunistic conqueror than someone with a secret master plan for world conquest. And really, secret master plans for world conquest belong to the realm of cheap fiction, because even much more constrained military plans almost always go off the rails fairly early. I’d have a hard time thinking of any successful conqueror whose plans went much beyond an alternating “I should build the most powerful army I can, because something will surely come up where I’m glad to have it” and “Something has just come up where I can use my powerful army for immediate gains in wealth/territory/power”. The Stalin who e.g. invaded Finland clearly fits that mold, and if Suvorov has an explanation of how the Winter War furthers a master plan for world conquest I’m morbidly curious.
Second, the absolutely dismal performance of the overwhelmingly powerful Soviet army in that Winter War. If the theory is that the dismal performance of the Soviet Army during Barbarossa was due to it’s having been caught by surprise when deployed for offensive rather than defensive operations, the Winter War shows us what happens when that same army conducts an offensive in exactly the time, place, and manner of its own choosing. The only thing Stalin was going to accomplish by attacking Germany in 1941 was an even more humiliating defeat than the Finns had handed him.
Opportunistically attacking Germany in 1944, with the new generation of post-purge officers settled in to their roles, modern weapons debugged and integrated into the force, and most importantly with the bulk of the German army engaged in the West, might have been a different matter.
I’d agree entirely with John Schilling. As near as we can tell, Stalin was quite sure that war among the capitalist powers was inevitable. His goals were to make sure they didn’t all align against him and be ready to pick up the pieces once the capitalists fell out amongst themselves. He was hurry to start a war, he was getting everything he wanted from his treaty with germany, and had no good reason to violate it, especially with the Japanese getting antsy in the east, a factor usually under appreciated in european centric accounts of the 1930s. stalin certainly planned to move west eventually (in the sense that eventually the time would e right, not a specific date in mind) but almost certainly not in 1941.
Agreed. Stalin was playing the long game. He even dissolved the Comintern rather than following the Trotskist plan for maximum subversion of capitalist states all the time.
Germany and Japan were both his neighbors, so I think he preferred to keep them both allies. Having a pact with Britain against Germany could have gotten him in trouble with Japan.
I’ve never read the book, but I’m familiar with the thesis. I think the lack of Anglophone interest in Icebreaker reflects a general lack of interest about the Eastern Front rather than some sort of concerted effort or conspiracy, as Unz insinuates.
Both Germany and Russia had good reason to be suspicious of each other. Leaving your border with Hitler undefended wasn’t any less obviously a bad idea in 1939 than it is now; stationing troops there is a given, and the border’s long so it required a lot of troops. Otherwise, Suvorov’s thesis hinges too much on Stalin’s omniscience and the competence of the Soviet armed forces. There’s no way the Red Army could have successfully invaded Germany in 1941; they were too disorganized and ill-trained, and what’s more is that Stalin and the high command knew that, and even if they didn’t the war with Finland would have made it obvious.
The technical points Unz highlights are irrelevant. Tanks were still highly experimental machines in the 1930s, and they evolved very quickly into and through WW2. Having tanks drive on wheels on-road and swap to tracks for cross-country was basically a dumb fad, like making everything fire 3-round bursts in the 1980s. German tanks were also quantitatively worse than the French, were the French planning to invade Germany too? And no, amphibious armored vehicles aren’t for crossing the English Channel. Everything Suvorov/Unz brings up has another explanation that better accounts for what actually happened, starting with just how flat-footed the Soviet response to Barbarossa was.
Europe was pretty clearly headed for war in 1939. That alone justified an acceleration of the Soviet buildup; everything was about to be up for grabs, and Stalin wasn’t going to be caught flat footed when he might be able to do some grabbing of his own. That doesn’t mean he intended to make the first move on Germany in 1941-2.
>German tanks were also quantitatively worse than the French, were the French planning to invade Germany too?
Weren’t they? I thought France and the UK had a joint invasion in the works, but were waiting to finish mobilization and modernization of their forces. (I think I read this somewhere in A Blunted Sickle, but not sure how to search for it.)
This doesn’t have any bearing on the analysis of Stalin though.
I can only describe Unz as a Russian propaganda site. One of my proudest moments in doing Naval Gazing was when someone there linked to me, and I got called a “butthurt fanboy” for doubting the words of the Great Putin when he said he was developing new and wonderful strategic weapons.
But this is an old and generally-discredited thesis, and while Suvorov is a good writer, he’s not very good at reporting the facts. I have no interest in
Nitpicking:
Who the heck is the “Naval Academy Press”? There is a prestigious publisher in Annapolis, but they’re the Naval Institute Press. The Naval Academy Press isn’t a thing, and USNI publishes a lot of textbooks for USNA. I know because I have several, and the Naval Institute Press is by far the leading publisher on my shelves.
And now we see the problem. Wargames should not be taken as evidence without very careful validation, which basically never happens in the sort of games someone in junior high is going to be playing.
For the BT-7, Christie suspension was not developed by the Soviets, and had benefits offroad, too.
Hahahahahaha! That’s a good one.
Wait. You’re serious? This is one of the most insane things I’ve ever heard. Amphibious tanks are useful for crossing rivers and lakes, where there are either no naval vessels or only very small ones. They are terrible when you’re trying to cross a body of water in the face of proper warships. Or were they supposed to pepper battleships to death with their 45 mm guns?
John’s done a good job of debunking the central thesis, but the entire thing is just madness. Stalin was a lunatic, but not that kind of lunatic, and it’s rightly dismissed.
Sailer’s blog is on unz and is pretty worthwhile. Otherwise, there’s just not much there worth reading.
So, um, President Trump went and saved us from a 64-year standoff with a nuclear dictatorship. I hope that’s not CW.
At this point, unfortunately, it’d probably count as culture war if you walked up to a stranger with a grin on your face, said “Trump,” and walked away.
Forgive me if I wait until seeing the agreement before popping the champagne.
And to see them stick to it.
Such an agreement with a “normalish” regime would normally call for cautious optimism. However, North Korea in particular has a history of flashy pronouncements of good will alternating with threats. Given that history, even “waiting for the text of the agreement” doesn’t mean much, and it is most sensible to judge only the eventual material results, if any.
Can we safely say that North Korea’s main imperative at this point is finding a way to gracefully back down, dignity intact, from all the fights they’ve hinted at wanting to start?
At this point, what I really want is for Dennis Rodman to get the Nobel Peace Prize.
So, why are we ignoring the FIFA World Cup?
a) What?
b) Corruption
c) My country isn’t in it.
Ugly logo.
Best depiction of Shub-Niggurath ever.
Pretty bad, but the 2012 Olympics one is still worse.
The #MeToo logo.
I’m going to go with a little B, more C.
I’ll cover A then!
Is Russia playing Saudi Arabia? I swear I just saw an ad to that effect… in Spanish… (calling back to our conversation on weird or poorly targeted ads.)
They are, as the opening match of the tournament. The host of an international tournament often gets automatic qualification and top seeding in the draw to give them an easy group*, and often play the opening match of the tournament against the lowest-ranked team in that group.
This has been known to backfire amusingly, such as at Euro 2004 where hosts Portugal lost the first match of the tournament to eventual winners Greece.
*For those unfamiliar- the World Cup begins with a Group Stage where the teams are divided into 8 groups of 4. Each team play each other team in its group once, getting 3 points for a win and 1 for a draw (teams equal on points are separated by goal difference, then goals scored, then a range of other criteria which almost never come into effect). The top two teams from each group advance to the knockout stage.
speaking only for myself and my social circle:
d) no particular interest in soccer. By this point, most Americans know pro soccer and international competitions for it exist, it just gets filed with chess tournaments and rugby under “things some of my acquaintances are strangely obsessive over.” (I already have many strange obsessions, but specifically ice hockey for sports).
It seems like corruption should matter, but then, no one seemed to care that college basketball is basically 0% NCAA-compliant at high levels.
I usually ignore it, but that’s mostly because I’ve never understood the game (my sports are rugby and cricket). But I’ve just read Ruud Gullit’s marvellous book “How to Watch Football”, which is a real eye-opener about game tactics and what to look for, so I’ll be paying attention this time around.
Its kind of cool that tiny Iceland made it. Wonder if they’ll make it to the round of 16. They’re in a group with Croatia, Nigeria, and Argentina.
Here’s a writeup:
http://time.com/longform/iceland-2018-fifa-world-cup/
International football is just a much lower standard than high end club football these days, and I’d rather they got rid of it altogether.
No interest in sportsball, I’m afraid, but I second Johan – that is an excellent eldritch abomination.
I wonder what they were going for with that design. The red with gold borders looks sort of like inlay or cloisonne work. Maybe they are referencing some sort of classic Russian art style. Here’s a Faberge egg that looks a bit like it:
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Faberg%C3%A9_egg#/media/File:Rosebud_egg.jpg
People quite often come on here asking about managing comments and replies, and efficient ways of keeping up with the threads. I learned only a couple of weeks ago how to link to a specific comment. It seems like every couple of weeks somebody explains about the wee “[+] n comments” thing in the top right, or posts a link to that helpful thing that sends you an email when somebody replies to you, or the one that auto-collapses comments you’ve already seen, or something about the report button not working…
(On a slightly-related note, people often get confused about what culture war means and when we can and can’t have it.)
I wonder if it would be an idea to have a tab or something for “blog FAQs” that covers some of this stuff. Obviously it would require Scott thinking it was a good idea and making it happen, but does anybody have any ideas or suggestions? Has something like this already been suggested and over-ruled? Would it be possible for a commenter to maintain it to save Scott from having to deal with it? Most importantly, does anybody actually think it’s a good idea?
It seems to me that there should be an arms race between liars and people needing to be skeptical about what they’re told, but it looks as though the liars have a stable victory. There’s an awful lot of trust available to be abused.
Is there any way to measure the gullibility level?
There is an easy way to measure this.