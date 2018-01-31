Powerless Placebos

[All things that have been discussed here before, but some people wanted it all in a convenient place]
The most important study on the placebo effect is Hróbjartsson and Gøtzsche’s Is The Placebo Powerless?, updated three years later by a systematic review and seven years later with a Cochrane review. All three looked at studies comparing a real drug, a placebo drug, and no drug (by the third, over 200 such studies) – and, in general, found little benefit of the placebo drug over no drug at all. There were some possible minor placebo effects in a few isolated conditions – mostly pain – but overall H&G concluded that the placebo effect was clinically insignificant. Despite a few half-hearted tries, no one has been able to produce much evidence they’re wrong. This is kind of surprising, since everyone has been obsessing over placebos and saying they’re super-important for the past fifty years.
What happened? Probably placebo effects rode on the coattails of a more important issue, regression to the mean. That is, most sick people get better eventually. This is true both for diseases like colds that naturally go away, and for diseases like depression that come in episodes which remit for a few months or years until the next relapse. People go to the doctor during times of extreme crisis, when they’re most sick. So no matter what happens, most of them will probably get better pretty quickly.
In the very old days, nobody thought of this, so all their experiments were hopelessly confounded. Then people started adding placebo groups, this successfully controlled for not just placebo effect but regression to the mean, and so people noticed their studies were much better. They called the whole thing “placebo effect” when in fact there was no way to tell without further study how much was real placebo effect and how much was just regression to the mean. If we believe H&G, it’s pretty much all just regression to the mean, and placebo was a big red herring.
The rare exceptions are pain and a few other minor conditions. From H&G #3:
We found an effect on pain, SMD -0.28 (95% CI -0.36 to -0.19)); nausea, SMD -0.25 (-0.46 to -0.04)), asthma (-0.35 (-0.70 to -0.01)), and phobia (SMD -0.63 (95% CI -1.17 to -0.08)). The effect on pain was very variable, also among trials with low risk of bias. Four similarly-designed acupuncture trials conducted by an overlapping group of authors reported large effects (SMD -0.68 (-0.85 to -0.50)) whereas three other pain trials reported low or no effect (SMD -0.13 (-0.28 to 0.03)). The pooled effect on nausea was small, but consistent. The effects on phobia and asthma were very uncertain due to high risk of bias.
So the acupuncture trials seem to do pretty well. This probably isn’t because acupuncture works – some experiments have found sham acupuncture works equally well. It could be because acupuncture researchers have flexible research ethics. But Kamper & Williams speculate that acupuncture does well because it’s an optimized placebo. Normal placebos are just some boring little pill that researchers give because it’s the same shape as whatever they really want to give. Acupuncture – assuming that it doesn’t work – has been tailored over thousands of years to be as effective a pain-relieving placebo as possible. Maybe there’s some deep psychological reason why having needles in your skin intuitively feels like the sort of thing that should alleviate pain.
I want to add my own experience here, which is that occasionally I see extraordinary and obvious cases of the placebo effect. I once had a patient who was shaking from head to toe with anxiety tell me she felt completely better the moment she swallowed a pill, before there was any chance she could have absorbed the minutest fraction of it. You’re going to tell me “Oh, sure, but anxiety’s just in your head anyway” – but anxiety was one of the medical conditions that H&G included in their analysis. Plausibly they studied chronic anxiety, and pills are less good chronically than they are at aborting a specific anxiety attack the first time you take them. Or maybe her anxiety was somehow related to a phobia, one of the conditions H&G find some evidence in support of a placebo for. (Really? Phobia but not anxiety? Whatever.)
Surfing Uncertainty had the the best explanation of the placebo effect I’ve seen. Perceiving the world directly at every moment is too computationally intensive, so instead the brain guesses what the the world is like and uses perception to check and correct its guesses. In a high-bandwidth system like vision, guesses are corrected very quickly and you end up very accurate (except for weird things like ignoring when the word “the” is twice in a row, like it’s been several times in this paragraph already without you noticing). In a low-bandwidth system like pain perception, the original guess plays a pretty big role, with real perception only modulating it to a limited degree (consider phantom limb pain, where the brain guesses that an arm that isn’t there hurts, and nothing can convince it otherwise). Well, if you just saw a truck run over your foot, you have a pretty strong guess that you’re having foot pain. And if you just got a bunch of morphine, you have a pretty strong guess that your pain is better. The real sense-data can modulate it in a Bayesian way, but the sense-data is so noisy that it won’t be weighted highly enough to replace the guess completely.
If this is true, placebo should be strongest in subjective perceptions of conditions sent to the brain through low-bandwidth relays. That covers H&G’s pain and nausea. It doesn’t cover asthma and phobias quite as well, though I wonder if “asthma” is measured as subjective sensation of breathing difficulty.
What about depression? My gut would have told me depressed people respond very well to the placebo effect, but H&G say no.
I think that depressed mood may respond well to the placebo effect on a temporary basis – after all, mood seems noisy and low-bandwidth and hard to be sure of in the same way pain and nausea are. But most studies of depression use tests like the HAM-D, which measure the clinical syndrome of depression – things like sleep disturbance, appetite disturbance, and motor disturbance. These seem a lot less susceptible to subjective changes in the way the brain perceives things, so probably HAM-D based studies will show less placebo effect than just asking patients to subjectively assess their mood.
I wonder if the placebo effect depends on conditioning? That is, you have an anxiety attack for the first time, your doctor gives you a real pill, it works, and you then reliably can associate “this pill will make me feel better” with taking one. Then if you get a sugar pill that looks like the real one, it works just as well because the dumb suffering animal parts of the brain are going “okay we know this works and we’re not gonna die” so it calms down even before there’s any chance of the active ingredient(s) being absorbed.
Whereas if your researchers start off with giving you a sugar pill the first time you have the Purple Ab-Dabs, it does nothing, you think “well, this new medication is useless” and then it doesn’t matter if they swear blind that this is Real Medicine, it’s not going to work. Or if you are not aware, not being a medical researcher, that you are supposed to know ‘small oval peach-coloured Sugar Pill is the same in appearance as small oval peach-coloured Real Pill for this condition’, so the ‘taking a small oval peach-coloured pill makes me feel better’ conditioning does not exist and so can’t kick in?
I wonder if it’s the opposite with placebo. In nearly every study an IRB/EC is going to approve today, a patient will have to know 1) whether it’s possible they will get placebo, and 2) what the probability of them getting placebo is. We would therefore expect this to act as a ‘reset’ function for their expectations, especially given how poor the human brain can be at practical probabilities. So for example, say you’ve been getting anxiety pills, and you associate them with “this makes me feel better”. Then you join a clinical trial for anxiety, and are told there’s a 50% chance the pill will do nothing for you. You might mistakenly adjust your expectation to “I expect 50% of the benefit from this pill” or you might more accurately assume, “I have half a chance this won’t work for me. That’s not great odds, so I won’t expect much. And besides this is experimental, so maybe it won’t work anyway.” Maybe that last consideration is blunted in a phase III study, where some efficacy data is available, but I would expect the other concerns to reduce the baseline expectation of the patient.
In other words, shouldn’t predictive processing hypothesize that the presence (and knowledge of the possibility of getting) placebo reduce the predictive response? There’s a simple way to test for this: Conduct two pain studies and measure pain soon after patients get the drug (soon enough that pK data suggests it should not yet have an effect). One study will have placebo, and patients will be told of the placebo possibility. In the other, there’s no placebo, and patients know they’re getting real pain pills. If this hypothesis is correct, you would expect blunted predictive processing if there’s a chance of getting placebo, so patients won’t report feeling pain relief until the drug actually hits their blood stream.
> In a low-bandwidth system like pain perception, the original guess plays a pretty big role, with real perception only modulating it to a limited degree
My understand on the modern theory of pain is that mental pre-conception actually does play a pretty big role. There aren’t dedicated pain signals, in the same way that there exist dedicated temperature or pressure signals. Instead the mind has to infer in a Bayesian way whether a sensation is likely to be doing to harm, then tags those sensations as “pain”.
This seems evident in things like chronic back pain, where the underlying source is hard to observe and the Bayesian prior is especially ambiguous. Back pain sufferers don’t actually have any higher rate of degenerated discs than non-back pain sufferers. It seems like the presentation of low back pain is highly path-dependent. One day you’re doing some movement that mentally feels not so safe (like lifting a sofa), your mind receives some sensation from your spinal region, then boom from now on that sensation is tagged as “back injury”. The same sensation if originally received in the context of some non-injurious activity (like doing yoga), gets tagged as benign.
Even explaining the above scientific understanding to patients, actively serves to reduce subjective pain rating. So it seems like even very high level mental abstraction still hook into the Bayesian pain system.
Source mostly covering sources for the above:
https://www.painscience.com/articles/pain-is-weird.php
Was the degenerated disk theory ever more than a guess?
My notion is that most back pain is a result of high muscle tension– it’s presumably a result of something happening in the brain/nervous system, not the structure of the back.
I have a single subjective “data point” in favor of this:
We were once sitting tightly clustered around a table in a bar with a bunch of friends. The girl next to me was wildly gesticulating with a cigarette in her hand, which had me on a peripheral alert. Finally, as I was engaged in a conversation with someone on the other side, one of her broad gestures jabbed the cigarette tip into my forearm. I jumped up from the burning pain with a loud “ouch!” only to have her give me a weird look and calmly inform me that the cigarette was never lit…
But my brain had definitely decided that I must have gotten burned and kept an unusual ghost of the sensation around for a couple more minutes until vigorous rubbing of the spot finally convinced it that the data was faulty.
I think good science still requires the actual placebo to be there, or at least the best comparator we can come up with. The book, Ending Medical Reversal has some good examples of cases where studies that didn’t use placebo were reversed when placebo was used later. (Granted, cases like vertebroplasty are pain cases.)
I’m honestly a little shocked that there was little or no effect of placebo, since one of the things placebo does is blind doctors as to what their patients are getting. I think if you’re going to claim placebo is mostly useless, in all but certain specific cases, wouldn’t you have to also argue that blinding is also mostly useless? But the double blind is also meant to prevent the introduction of errors due to investigator bias – which is a different mechanism. How would that square with the specific indications mentioned?
Has anyone started noticing the double ‘the’s? I haven’t
No.
Seriously the “the the” thing is so annoying (because of course I never notice it). I guess the next SSC post will have a paragraph consisting only of the word “the” repeated 100 times, and then “Ha! Failed to notice that I guess!”, and at that point I will have no other choice than throw my laptop through the window.
I’ve made peace with it. I used to think, “Wait, I’m not seeing things correctly!”
Now I think, “Okay, good. My brain is doing its job of filtering out all the stupid distractions I don’t need.”
https://i.imgur.com/RbYHEzg.png
I think your brain is going “Same short word again? Oh, I must have accidentally skipped back a word. Happens all the time. Ignore and keep reading.”
I’m more annoyed that seeing the title “Surfing Uncertainty” referenced yet again didn’t raise the red flag fast enough.
Bamboozled again!
I hate when he does that!
Scott, did you see this?
https://i.imgur.com/RQqgbOV.jpg
Placebo effect kicking in the moment a pill hits the tongue? Ha, that’s nothing. There have been several times when I’ve been of SSRIs for a while (for anxiety), I decide I need to be back on them, and making a phone call to arrange an appointment with my doctor to see about getting them seems to cause the placebo effect to kick in. So the placebo effect starts a few days before I start taking them.
When I was suffering panic attacks after being diagnosed with cancer in 1996, a lot of my panic attacks were rather meta: e.g., I’d get worried I would have a panic attack while I was on the airplane and then I’d have a panic attack over the possibility I’d have a panic attack.
Fortunately, Xanax helped quelled the panic attacks. But, interestingly, just carrying the bottle of Xanax around in my pocket soon put an end to the meta-attacks since I knew I could stop a panic attack with Xanax. After a few weeks, I never needed to take the Xanax anymore and after another month I stopped carrying the bottle around.
When I was suffering depression after being diagnosed with cancer in 1996, I found hypnosis quite helpful at improving my mood. I am, by nature, a fairly skeptical person so I hadn’t found previous optimistic pep talks about how I was going to beat this thing terribly plausible or helpful. And that’s a big problem when you have cancer because there’s a lot of work you need to do to get treated, and it’s not at all unlikely that you’ll feel instead like just pulling the covers over your head.
Fortunately, hypnosis lowers one’s resistance to influence. I wrote a specially crafted pep talk for my hypnotist to give me after she had gotten me into a more suggestible state.
At first the sessions improved my mood for a couple of hours, then for the rest of the day, then the rest of the week. After six or eight sessions, my mood problems were over.
I don’t care what the studies say. I’m taking my placebo pills regularly, because the routine of taking the pills itself makes me feel better. The trick is, I take pills that I suspect are placebo only, but I can’t prove it entirely for sure. If I knew for sure, that would ruin the illusion. So homeopathy, for example, wouldn’t work for me. Vitamins and mineral supplements, both in too low dosage, are the easiest for this.
Here’s my hypothesis: There are some conditions where it’s easy to slip into a loop where thinking about the condition exacerbates it. For example, tinnitus. If you notice that you have tinnitus, you start paying more attention to it, which makes it easier to notice it. I have a mild case of tinnitus but I haven’t actually suffered from it in years. The solution was to run a quiet fan while I sleep at night. What’s interesting is that even when I am sleeping away from home and there is no fan, I still don’t have a problem, presumably because I am not primed to notice it.
I’ve never suffered from chronic pain or clinical depression, but I wouldn’t be surprised if these are also “loop” conditions, i.e. the brain plays a significant role in the condition. So perhaps a placebo helps some people break out of the loop.