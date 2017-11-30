Book Review: Inadequate Equilibria

I.
Eliezer Yudkowsky’s catchily-titled Inadequate Equilibria is many things. It’s a look into whether there is any role for individual reason in a world where you can always just trust expert consensus. It’s an analysis of the efficient market hypothesis and how it relates to the idea of low-hanging fruit. It’s a self-conscious defense of the author’s own arrogance.
But most of all, it’s a book of theodicy. If the world was created by the Invisible Hand, who is good, how did it come to contain so much that is evil?
The market economy is very good at what it does, which is something like “exploit money-making opportunities” or “pick low-hanging fruit in the domain of money-making”. If you see a $20 bill lying on the sidewalk, today is your lucky day. If you see a $20 bill lying on the sidewalk in Grand Central Station, and you remember having seen the same bill a week ago, something is wrong. Thousands of people cross Grand Central every week – there’s no way a thousand people would all pass up a free $20. Maybe it’s some kind of weird trick. Maybe you’re dreaming. But there’s no way that such a low-hanging piece of money-making fruit would go unpicked for that long.
In the same way, suppose your uncle buys a lot of Google stock, because he’s heard Google has cool self-driving cars that will be the next big thing. Can he expect to get rich? No – if Google stock was underpriced (ie you could easily get rich by buying Google stock), then everyone smart enough to notice would buy it. As everyone tried to buy it, the price would go up until it was no longer underpriced. Big Wall Street banks have people who are at least as smart as your uncle, and who will notice before he does whether stocks are underpriced. They also have enough money that if they see a money-making opportunity, they can keep buying until they’ve driven the price up to the right level. So for Google to remain underpriced when your uncle sees it, you have to assume everyone at every Wall Street investment bank has just failed to notice this tremendous money-making opportunity – the same sort of implausible failure as a $20 staying on the floor of Grand Central for a week.
In the same way, suppose there’s a city full of rich people who all love Thai food and are willing to pay top dollar for it. The city has lots of skilled Thai chefs and good access to low-priced Thai ingredients. With the certainty of physical law, we can know that city will have a Thai restaurant. If it didn’t, some entrepreneur would wander through, see that they could get really rich by opening a Thai restaurant, and do that. If there’s no restaurant, we should feel the same confusion we feel when a $20 bill has sat on the floor of Grand Central Station for a week. Maybe the city government banned Thai restaurants for some reason? Maybe we’re dreaming again?
We can take this beyond money-making into any competitive or potentially-competitive field. Consider a freshman biology student reading her textbook who suddenly feels like she’s had a deep insight into the structure of DNA, easily worthy of a Nobel. Is she right? Almost certainly not. There are thousands of research biologists who would like a Nobel Prize. For all of them to miss a brilliant insight sitting in freshman biology would be the same failure as everybody missing a $20 on the floor of Grand Central, or all of Wall Street missing an easy opportunity to make money off of Google, or every entrepreneur missing a great market opportunity for a Thai restaurant. So without her finding any particular flaw in her theory, she can be pretty sure that it’s wrong – or else already discovered. This isn’t to say nobody can ever win a Nobel Prize. But winners will probably be people with access to new ground that hasn’t already been covered by other $20-seekers. Either they’ll be amazing geniuses, understand a vast scope of cutting-edge material, have access to the latest lab equipment, or most likely all three.
But go too far with this kind of logic, and you start accidentally proving that nothing can be bad anywhere.
Suppose you thought that modern science was broken, with scientists and grantmakers doing a bad job of focusing their discoveries on truly interesting and important things. But if this were true, then you (or anyone else with a little money) could set up a non-broken science, make many more discoveries than everyone else, get more Nobel Prizes, earn more money from all your patents and inventions, and eventually become so prestigious and rich that everyone else admits you were right and switches to doing science your way. There are dozens of government bodies, private institutions, and universities that could do this kind of thing if they wanted. But none of them have. So “science is broken” seems like the same kind of statement as “a $20 bill has been on the floor of Grand Central Station for a week and nobody has picked it up”. Therefore, modern science isn’t broken.
Or: suppose you thought that health care is inefficient and costs way too much. But if this were true, some entrepreneur could start a new hospital / clinic / whatever that delivered health care at lower prices and with higher profit margins. All the sick people would go to them, they would make lots of money, investors would trip over each other to fund their expansion into new markets, and eventually they would take over health care and be super rich. So “health care is inefficient and overpriced” seems like the same kind of statement as “a $20 bill has been on the floor of Grand Central Station for a week and nobody has picked it up.” Therefore, health care isn’t inefficient or overpriced.
Or: suppose you think that US cities don’t have good mass transit. But if lots of people want better mass transit and are willing to pay for it, this is a great money-making opportunity. Entrepreneurs are pretty smart, so they would notice this money-making opportunity, raise some funds from equally-observant venture capitalists, make a better mass transit system, and get really rich off of all the tickets. But nobody has done this. So “US cities don’t have good mass transit” seems like the same kind of statement as “a $20 bill has been on the floor of Grand Central Station for a week and nobody has picked it up.” Therefore, US cities have good mass transit, or at least the best mass transit that’s economically viable right now.
This proof of God’s omnibenevolence is followed by Eliezer’s observations that the world seems full of evil. For example:
Eliezer’s wife Brienne had Seasonal Affective Disorder. The consensus treatment for SAD is “light boxes”, very bright lamps that mimic sunshine and make winter feel more like summer. Brienne tried some of these and they didn’t work; her seasonal depression got so bad that she had to move to the Southern Hemisphere three months of every year just to stay functional. No doctor had any good ideas about what to do at this point. Eliezer did some digging, found that existing light boxes were still way less bright than the sun, and jury-rigged a much brighter version. This brighter light box cured Brienne’s depression when the conventional treatment had failed. But he can’t find any record of any real scientist or psychiatrist trying this, even though it seems like an obvious first step. Since Eliezer, a random layperson, was able to come up with a better SAD cure after a few minutes of thinking than the entire psychiatric establishment over decades, this seems kind of like the relevant research community leaving a $20 bill on the ground in Grand Central.
Eliezer spent a few years criticizing the Bank of Japan’s macroeconomic policies, which he thought were stupid and costing Japan trillions of dollars in lost economic growth. Everyone told Eliezer he couldn’t be right, because he was an amateur disagreeing with professionals. But after a few years, the Bank of Japan switched to Eliezer’s preferred policies, the Japanese economy instantly improved, and now the consensus position is that the original policies were deeply flawed in exactly the way Eliezer thought they were. Doesn’t that mean Japan left a trillion-dollar bill on the ground by refusing to implement policies that even an amateur could see were correct?
And finally:
For our central example, we’ll be using the United States medical system, which is, so far as I know, the most broken system that still works ever recorded in human history. If you were reading about something in 19th-century France which was as broken as US healthcare, you wouldn’t expect to find that it went on working when overloaded with a sufficiently vast amount of money. You would expect it to just not work at all.
In previous years, I would use the case of central-line infections as my go-to example of medical inadequacy. Central-line infections, in the US alone, killed 60,000 patients per year, and infected an additional 200,000 patients at an average treatment cost of $50,000/patient.
Central-line infections were also known to decrease by 50% or more if you enforced a five-item checklist that included items like “wash your hands before touching the line.”
Robin Hanson has old Overcoming Bias blog posts on that untaken, low-hanging fruit. But I discovered while re-Googling in 2015 that wider adoption of hand-washing and similar precautions are now finally beginning to occur, after many years—with an associated 43% nationwide decrease in central-line infections. After partial adoption.
Since he doesn’t want to focus on a partly-solved problem, he continues to the case of infant parenteral nutrition. Some babies have malformed digestive systems and need to have nutrient fluid pumped directly into their veins. The nutrient fluid formula used in the US has the wrong kinds of lipids in it, and about a third of babies who get it die of brain or liver damage. We’ve known for decades that the nutrient fluid formula has the wrong kind of lipids. We know the right kind of lipids and they’re incredibly cheap and there is no reason at all that we couldn’t put them in the nutrient fluid formula. We’ve done a bunch of studies showing that when babies get the right nutrient fluid formula, the 33% death rate disappears. But the only FDA-approved nutrient fluid formula is the one with the wrong lipids, so we just keep giving it to babies, and they just keep dying. Grant that the FDA is terrible and ruins everything, but over several decades of knowing about this problem and watching the dead babies pile up, shouldn’t somebody have done something to make this system work better?
We’ve got a proof that everything should be perfect all the time, and a reality in which a bunch of babies keep dying even though we know exactly how to save them for no extra cost. So sure. Let’s talk theodicy.
II.
Eliezer proposes three main categories of solution:
There’s a toolbox of reusable concepts for analyzing systems I would call “inadequate”—the causes of civilizational failure, some of which correspond to local opportunities to do better yourself. I shall, somewhat arbitrarily, sort these concepts into three larger categories:
1. Cases where the decision lies in the hands of people who would gain little personally, or lose out personally, if they did what was necessary to help someone else;
2. Cases where decision-makers can’t reliably learn the information they need to make decisions, even though someone else has that information
3. Systems that are broken in multiple places so that no one actor can make them better, even though, in principle, some magically coordinated action could move to a new stable state.
The first way evil enters the world is when there is no way for people who notice a mistake to benefit from correcting it.
For example, Eliezer and his friends sometimes joke about how really stupid Uber-for-puppies style startups are overvalued. The people investing in these startups are making a mistake big enough for ordinary people like Eliezer to notice. But it’s not exploitable – there’s no way to short startups, so neither Eliezer nor anyone else can make money by correcting that error. So it’s not surprising that the error persists. All you need is one stupid investor who thinks Uber-for-puppies is going to be the next big thing, and the startup will get overfunded. All the smart investors in the world can’t fix that one person’s mistake.
The same is true, more tragically, for housing prices. There’s no way to short houses. So if 10% of investors think the housing market will go way up, and 90% think the housing market will crash, those 10% of investors will just keep bidding up housing prices against each other. This is why there are so many housing bubbles, and why ordinary people without PhDs in finance can notice housing bubbles and yet those bubbles remain uncorrected.
A more complicated version: why was Eliezer able to out-predict the Bank of Japan? Because the Bank’s policies were set by a couple of Japanese central bankers who had no particular incentive to get things right, and no particular incentive to listen to smarter people correcting them. Eliezer wasn’t alone in his prediction – he says that Japanese stocks were priced in ways that suggested most investors realized the Bank’s policies were bad. Most of the smart people with skin in the game had come to the same realization Eliezer had. But central bankers are mostly interested in prestige, and for various reasons low money supply (the wrong policy in this case) is generally considered a virtuous and reasonable thing for a central banker to do, while high money supply (the right policy in this case) is generally considered a sort of irresponsible thing to do that makes all the other central bankers laugh at you. Their payoff matrix (with totally made-up utility points) looked sort of like this:
LOW MONEY, ECONOMY BOOMS: You were virtuous and it paid off, you will be celebrated in song forever (+10)
LOW MONEY, ECONOMY COLLAPSES: Well, you did the virtuous thing and it didn’t work, at least you tried (+0)
HIGH MONEY, ECONOMY BOOMS: You made a bold gamble and it paid off, nice job. (+10)
HIGH MONEY, ECONOMY COLLAPSES: You did a stupid thing everyone always says not to do, you predictably failed and destroyed our economy, fuck you (-10)
So even as evidence accumulated that high money supply was the right strategy, the Japanese central bankers looked at their payoff matrix and decided to keep a low money supply.
It should be horrifying that this system weights a small change in the reputation of a few people higher (who will realistically do well for themselves even with a reputational hit) higher than adding trillions of dollars to the economy, but that’s how the system is structured.
In a system like this, everybody (including the Japanese central bankers) can know that increasing money supply is the right policy, but there’s no way for anyone to increase their own utility by causing the money supply to be higher. So Japan will suffer a generation’s worth of recession. This is dumb but inevitable.
The second way evil enters the world is when expert knowledge can’t trickle down to the ordinary people who would be the beneficiaries of correct decision-making.
The stock market stays efficient because expertise brings power. When Warren Buffett proves really good at stock-picking, everyone rushes to give him their money. If an ordinary person demonstrated Buffett-like levels of acumen, every investment bank in the country would be competing to hire him and throw billions of dollars at whatever he predicted would work. Then when he predicts that Google’s price will double next week, he’ll use his own fortune, or the fortune of the investment bank that employs him, to throw as much money into Google as the opportunity warrants. If Goldman Sachs doesn’t have enough to do it on their own, Bear Stearns will make up the difference. Good investment banks will always have enough money to exploit the opportunities they find, because if they didn’t, there would be so many unexploited great opportunities that the rate of return on the stock market would be spectacular, and everyone would rush to give their money to good investment banks.
But imagine that Congress makes a new law that nobody can invest more than a thousand dollars. So Goldman Sachs invests their $1000 in Google, Bear Stearns invests their $1000, and now what?
One possibility is that investment gurus could spring up, people just as smart as the Goldman Sachs traders, who (for a nominal fee) will tell you which stocks are underpriced. But this is hard, and fraudulent experts can claim to be investment gurus just as easily as real ones. There will be so many fraudulent investment gurus around that nobody will be able to trust the real ones, and after the few experts invest their own $1000 in Google, the stock could remain underpriced forever.
Something like this seems to be going on in medicine. Sure, the five doctors who really understand infant nutrition can raise a big fuss about how our terrible nutritional fluid is killing thousands of babies. But let’s face it. Everyone is raising a big fuss about something or other. From Eliezer’s author-insert character Cecie:
We have an economic phenomenon sometimes called the lemons problem. Suppose you want to sell a used car, and I’m looking for a car to buy. From my perspective, I have to worry that your car might be a “lemon”—that it has a serious mechanical problem that doesn’t appear every time you start the car, and is difficult or impossible to fix. Now, you know that your car isn’t a lemon. But if I ask you, “Hey, is this car a lemon?” and you answer “No,” I can’t trust your answer, because you’re incentivized to answer “No” either way. Hearing you say “No” isn’t much Bayesian evidence. Asymmetric information conditions can persist even in cases where, like an honest seller meeting an honest buyer, both parties have strong incentives for accurate information to be conveyed.
A further problem is that if the fair value of a non-lemon car is $10,000, and the possibility that your car is a lemon causes me to only be willing to pay you $8,000, you might refuse to sell your car. So the honest sellers with reliable cars start to leave the market, which further shifts upward the probability that any given car for sale is a lemon, which makes me less willing to pay for a used car, which incentivizes more honest sellers to leave the market, and so on.
In our world, there are a lot of people screaming, “Pay attention to this thing I’m indignant about over here!” In fact, there are enough people screaming that there’s an inexploitable market in indignation. The dead-babies problem can’t compete in that market; there’s no free energy left for it to eat, and it doesn’t have an optimal indignation profile. There’s no single individual villain. The business about competing omega-3 and omega-6 metabolic pathways is something that only a fraction of people would understand on a visceral level; and even if those people posted it to their Facebook walls, most of their readers wouldn’t understand and repost, so the dead-babies problem has relatively little virality. Being indignant about this particular thing doesn’t signal your moral superiority to anyone else in particular, so it’s not viscerally enjoyable to engage in the indignation. As for adding a further scream, “But wait, this matter really is important!”, that’s the part subject to the lemons problem. Even people who honestly know about a fixable case of dead babies can’t emit a trustworthy request for attention […]
By this point in our civilization’s development, many honest buyers and sellers have left the indignation market entirely; and what’s left behind is not, on average, good.
The beneficiaries of getting the infant-nutritional-fluid problem right are parents whose kids have a rare digestive condition. Maybe there are ten thousand of them. Maybe 10% of them are self-motivated and look online for facts about their kid’s condition, and maybe 10% of those are smart enough to separate the true concern about fats from all the false concerns about how doctors are poisoning their kids with vaccines. That leaves a hundred people. Even if those hundred people raise a huge stink and petition the FDA really strongly, a hundred people aren’t enough to move the wheels of bureaucracy. As for everyone else, why would they worry about nutritional fluid rather than terrorism or mass shootings or whatever all the other much-more-fun-to-worry-about things are?
Likewise:
To see how an inadequate equilibrium might arise, let’s start by focusing on one tiny subfactor of the human system, namely academic research.
We’ll even further oversimplify our model of academia and pretend that research is a two-factor system containing academics and grantmakers, and that a project can only happen if there’s both a participating academic and a participating grantmaker.
We next suppose that in some academic field, there exists a population of researchers who are individually eager and collectively opportunistic for publications—papers accepted to journals, especially high-impact journal publications that constitute strong progress toward tenure. For any clearly visible opportunity to get a sufficiently large number of citations with a small enough amount of work, there are collectively enough academics in this field that somebody will snap up the opportunity. We could say, to make the example more precise, that the field is collectively opportunistic in 2 citations per workday—if there’s any clearly visible opportunity to do 40 days of work and get 80 citations, somebody in the field will go for it.
This level of opportunism might be much more than the average paper gets in citations per day of work. Maybe the average is more like 10 citations per year of work, and lots of researchers work for a year on a paper that ends up garnering only 3 citations. We’re not trying to ask about the average price of a citation; we’re trying to ask how cheap a citation has to be before somebody somewhere is virtually guaranteed to try for it.
But academic paper-writers are only half the equation; the other half is a population of grantmakers.
In this model, can we suppose for argument’s sake that grantmakers are motivated by the pure love of all sentient life, and yet we still end up with an academic system that is inadequate?
I might naively reply: “Sure. Let’s say that those selfish academics are collectively opportunistic at two citations per workday, and the blameless and benevolent grantmakers are collectively opportunistic at one quality-adjusted life-year (QALY) per $100.8 Then everything which produces one QALY per $100 and two citations per workday gets funded. Which means there could be an obvious, clearly visible project that would produce a thousand QALYs per dollar, and so long as it doesn’t produce enough citations, nobody will work on it. That’s what the model says, right?”
Ah, but this model has a fragile equilibrium of inadequacy. It only takes one researcher who is opportunistic in QALYs and willing to take a hit in citations to snatch up the biggest, lowest-hanging altruistic fruit if there’s a population of grantmakers eager to fund projects like that.
Assume the most altruistically neglected project produces 1,000 QALYs per dollar. If we add a single rational and altruistic researcher to this model, then they will work on that project, whereupon the equilibrium will be adequate at 1,000 QALYs per dollar. If there are two rational and altruistic researchers, the second one to arrive will start work on the next-most-neglected project—say, a project that has 500 QALYs/$ but wouldn’t garner enough citations for whatever reason—and then the field will be adequate at 500 QALYs/$. As this free energy gets eaten up (it’s tasty energy from the perspective of an altruist eager for QALYs), the whole field becomes less inadequate in the relevant respect.
But this assumes the grantmakers are eager to fund highly efficient QALY-increasing projects.
Suppose instead that the grantmakers are not cause-neutral scope-sensitive effective altruists assessing QALYs/$. Suppose that most grantmakers pursue, say, prestige per dollar. (Robin Hanson offers an elementary argument that most grantmaking to academia is about prestige.9 In any case, we can provisionally assume the prestige model for purposes of this toy example.)
From the perspective of most grantmakers, the ideal grant is one that gets their individual name, or their boss’s name, or their organization’s name, in newspapers around the world in close vicinity to phrases like “Stephen Hawking” or “Harvard professor.” Let’s say for the purpose of this thought experiment that the population of grantmakers is collectively opportunistic in 20 microHawkings per dollar, such that at least one of them will definitely jump on any clearly visible opportunity to affiliate themselves with Stephen Hawking for $50,000. Then at equilibrium, everything that provides at least 2 citations per workday and 20 microHawkings per dollar will get done.
This doesn’t quite follow logically, because the stock market is far more efficient at matching bids between buyers and sellers than academia is at matching researchers to grantmakers. (It’s not like anyone in our civilization has put as much effort into rationalizing the academic matching process as, say, OkCupid has put into their software for hooking up dates. It’s not like anyone who did produce this public good would get paid more than they could have made as a Google programmer.)
But even if the argument is still missing some pieces, you can see the general shape of this style of analysis. If a piece of research will clearly visibly yield lots of citations with a reasonable amount of labor, and make the grantmakers on the committee look good for not too much money committed, then a researcher eager to do it can probably find a grantmaker eager to fund it.
But what if there’s some intervention which could save 100 QALYs/$, yet produces neither great citations nor great prestige? Then if we add a few altruistic researchers to the model, they probably won’t be able to find a grantmaker to fund it; and if we add a few altruistic grantmakers to the model, they probably won’t be able to find a qualified researcher to work on it.
One systemic problem can often be overcome by one altruist in the right place. Two systemic problems are another matter entirely.
The third way evil enters the world is through bad Nash equilibria.
Everyone hates Facebook. It records all your private data, it screws with the order of your timeline, it works to be as addictive and time-wasting as possible. So why don’t we just stop using Facebook? More to the point, why doesn’t some entrepreneur create a much better social network which doesn’t do any of those things, and then we all switch to her site, and she becomes really rich, and we’re all happy?
The obvious answer: all our friends are on Facebook. We want to be where our friends are. None of us expect our friends to leave, so we all stay. Even if every single one of our friends hated Facebook, none of us would have common knowledge that we would all leave at once; it’s hard to organize a mass exodus. Something like an assurance contract might help, but those are pretty hard to organize. And even a few people who genuinely like Facebook and are really loud about it could ruin that for everybody. In the end, we all know we all hate Facebook and we all know we’re all going to keep using it.
Or: instead of one undifferentiated mass of people, you have two masses of people, each working off the other’s decision. Suppose there was no such thing as Lyft – it was Uber or take the bus. And suppose we got tired of this and wanted to invent Lyft. Could we do it at this late stage? Maybe not. The best part of Uber for passengers is that there’s almost always a driver within a few minutes of you. And the best part of Uber for drivers is that there’s almost always a passenger within a few minute of you. So you, the entrepreneur trying to start Lyft in AD 2017, hire twenty drivers. That means maybe passengers will get a driver…within an hour…if they’re lucky? So no passenger will ever switch to Lyft, and that means your twenty drivers will get bored and give up.
Few passengers will use your app when Uber has far more drivers, and few drivers will use your app when Uber has far more passengers. Both drivers and passengers might hate Uber, and be happy to switch en masse if the other group did, but from within the system nobody can coordinate this kind of mass-switch occuring.
Or, to take a ridiculous example from the text that will obviously never happen:
Suppose that there’s a magical tower that only people with IQs of at least 100 and some amount of conscientiousness can enter, and this magical tower slices four years off your lifespan. The natural next thing that happens is that employers start to prefer prospective employees who have proved they can enter the tower, and employers offer these employees higher salaries, or even make entering the tower a condition of being employed at all. The natural next thing that happens is that employers start to demand that prospective employees show a certificate saying that they’ve been inside the tower. This makes everyone want to go to the tower, which enables somebody to set up a fence around the tower and charge hundreds of thousands of dollars to let people in.
Now, fortunately, after Tower One is established and has been running for a while, somebody tries to set up a competing magical tower, Tower Two, that also drains four years of life but charges less money to enter. Unfortunately, there’s a subtle way in which this competing Tower Two is hampered by the same kind of lock-in that prevents a jump from [Facebook to a competing social network]. Initially, all of the smartest people headed to Tower One. Since Tower One had limited room, it started discriminating further among its entrants, only taking the ones that have IQs above the minimum, or who are good at athletics or have rich parents or something. So when Tower Two comes along, the employers still prefer employees from Tower One, which has a more famous reputation. So the smartest people still prefer to apply to Tower One, even though it costs more money. This stabilizes Tower One’s reputation as being the place where the smartest people go.
In other words, the signaling equilibrium is a two-factor market in which the stable point, Tower One, is cemented in place by the individually best choices of two different parts of the system. Employers prefer Tower One because it’s where the smartest people go. Smart employees prefer Tower One because employers will pay them more for going there. If you try dissenting from the system unilaterally, without everyone switching at the same time, then as an employer you end up hiring the less-qualified people from Tower Two, or as an employee, you end up with lower salary offers after you go to Tower Two. So the system is stable as a matter of individual incentives, and stays in place. If you try to set up a cheaper alternative to the whole Tower system, the default thing that happens to you is that people who couldn’t handle the Towers try to go through your new system, and it acquires a reputation for non-prestigious weirdness and incompetence.
III.
Robin Hanson’s review calls Inadequate Equilibria “really two separate books, tied perhaps by a mood affiliation”. Everything above was the first book. The second argues against overuse of the Outside View.
The Inside View is when you weigh the evidence around something, and go with whatever side’s evidence seems most compelling. The Outside View is when you notice that you feel like you’re right, but most people in the same situation as you are wrong. So you reject your intuitive feelings of rightness and assume you are probably wrong too. Five Outside View examples to demonstrate:
1. I feel like I’m an above-average driver. But I know there are surveys saying everyone believes they’re above-average drivers. Since most people who believe they’re an above-average driver are wrong, I reject my intuitive feelings and assume I’m probably just an average driver.
2. The Three Christs Of Ypsilanti is a story about three schizophrenics who thought they were Jesus all ending up on the same psych ward. Each schizophrenic agreed that the other two were obviously delusional. But none of them could take the next step and agree they were delusional too. This is a failure of Outside-View-ing. They should have said “At least 66% of people in this psych hospital who believe they’re Jesus are delusional. This suggests there’s a strong bias, like a psychotic illness, that pushes people to think they’re Jesus. I have no more or less evidence for my Jesus-ness than those people, so I should discount my apparent evidence – my strong feeling that I am Him – and go back to my prior that almost nobody is Jesus.”
3. My father used to get roped into going to time-share presentations. Every time, he would come out really convinced that a time share was the most amazing purchase in the world and he needed to get one right away. Every time, we reminded him that every single person who bought a time share ended up regretting it. Every time, he answered that no, the salespeople explained that their time-share didn’t have any hidden problems. Every time, we reminded him that time-share salespeople are really convincing liars. Eventually, even though he still thought the presentation was really convincing, he accepted that he was probably a typical member of the group “people impressed with time-share presentations”, and almost every member of that group is wrong. So even though my father thought the offer sounded too good to be true, he decided to reject it.
4. A Christian might think to themselves: “Only about 30% of people are Christian; the other 70% have some other religion which they believe as fervently as I believe mine. And no religion has more than 30% of people in the world. So of everyone who believes their religion as fervently as I do, at least 30% are wrong. Even though the truth of the Bible seems compelling to me, the truth of the Koran seems equally compelling to Muslims, the truth of dianetics equally compelling to Scientologists, et cetera. So probably I am overconfident in my belief in Christianity and really I have no idea whether it’s true or not.”
5. When I was very young, I would read pseudohistory books about Atlantis, ancient astronauts, and so on. All of these books seemed very convincing to me – I certainly couldn’t explain how ancient people built whatever gigantic technological marvels they made without the benefit of decent tools. And in most cases, nobody had written a good debunking (I am still angry about this). But there were a few cases in which people did write good debunkings that explained otherwise inexplicable things, and the books that were easily debunked were just as convincing as the ones that weren’t. For that and many other reasons, I assumed that even the ones that seemed compelling and had no good debunking were probably bunk.
But Eliezer warns that overuse of the Outside View can prevent you from having any kind of meaningful opinion at all. He worries about the situation where:
…we all treat ourselves as having a black box receiver (our brain) which produces a signal (opinions), and treat other people as having other black boxes producing other signals. And we all received our black boxes at random—from an anthropic perspective of some kind, where we think we have an equal chance of being any observer. So we can’t start out by believing that our signal is likely to be more accurate than average.
There are definitely pathological cases of the Outside View. For example:
6. I believe in evolution. But about half of Americans believe in creation. So either way, half of people are wrong about the evolution-creation debate. Since I know I’m in a category, half of whom are wrong, I should assume there’s a 50-50 chance I’m wrong about evolution.
But surely the situation isn’t symmetrical? After all, the evolution side includes all the best biologists, all the most educated people, all the people with the highest IQ. The problem is, the true Outside Viewer can say “Ah, yes, but a creationist would say that their side is better, because it includes all the best fundamentalist preachers, all the world’s most pious people, and all the people with the most exhaustive knowledge of Genesis. So you’re in a group of people, the Group Who Believe That Their Side Is Better Qualified To Judge The Evolution-Creation Debate, and 50% of the people in that group are wrong. So this doesn’t break the fundamental symmetry of the situation.
One might be tempted to respond with “fuck you”, except that sometimes this is exactly the correct strategy. For example:
7. Go back to Example 2, and imagine that when Schizophrenic A was confronted with the other Christs, he protested that he had special evidence it was truly him. In particular, the Archangel Gabriel had spoken to him and told him he was Jesus. Meanwhile, Schizophrenic B had seen a vision where the Holy Spirit descended into him in the form of a dove. Schizophrenic A laughs. “Anyone can hallucinate a dove. But archangels are perfectly trustworthy.” Schizophrenic B scoffs. “Hearing voices is a common schizophrenic symptom, but I actually saw the Spirit”. Clearly they still are not doing Outside View right.
8. Every so often, I talk to people about politics and the necessity to see things from both sides. I remind people that our understanding of the world is shaped by tribalism, the media is often biased, and most people have an incredibly skewed view of the world. They nod their heads and agree with all of this and say it’s a big problem. Then I get to the punch line – that means they should be less certain about their own politics, and try to read sources from the other side. They shake their head, and say “I know that’s true of most people, but I get my facts from Vox, which backs everything up with real statistics and studies.” Then I facepalm so hard I give myself a concussion. This is the same situation where a tiny dose of Meta-Outside-View could have saved them.
So how do we navigate this morass? Eliezer recommends a four-pronged strategy:
1. Try to spend most of your time thinking about the object level. If you’re spending more of your time thinking about your own reasoning ability and competence than you spend thinking about Japan’s interest rates and NGDP, or competing omega-6 vs. omega-3 metabolic pathways, you’re taking your eye off the ball.
2. Less than a majority of the time: Think about how reliable authorities seem to be and should be expected to be, and how reliable you are — using your own brain to think about the reliability and failure modes of brains, since that’s what you’ve got. Try to be evenhanded in how you evaluate your own brain’s specific failures versus the specific failures of other brains. While doing this, take your own meta-reasoning at face value.
3. And then next, theoretically, should come the meta-meta level, considered yet more rarely. But I don’t think it’s necessary to develop special skills for meta-meta reasoning. You just apply the skills you already learned on the meta level to correct your own brain, and go on applying them while you happen to be meta-reasoning about who should be trusted, about degrees of reliability, and so on. Anything you’ve already learned about reasoning should automatically be applied to how you reason about meta-reasoning.
4. Consider whether someone else might be a better meta-reasoner than you, and hence that it might not be wise to take your own meta-reasoning at face value when disagreeing with them, if you have been given strong local evidence to this effect.
But then he mostly spends the rest of the chapter (and book) treating it as obvious that most people overuse the Outside View, and mocking it as “modest epistemology” for intellectual cowards. Eventually he decides that the Outside View is commonly invoked to cover up status anxiety.
From what I can tell, status regulation is a second factor accounting for modesty’s appeal, distinct from anxious underconfidence. The impulse is to construct “cheater-resistant” slapdowns that can (for example) prevent dilettantes who are low on the relevant status hierarchy from proposing new Seasonal Affective Disorder treatments. Because if dilettantes can exploit an inefficiency in a respected scientific field, then this makes it easier to “steal” status and upset the current order.
So if we say something like “John has never taken a math class, so there’s not much chance that his proof of P = NP is right,” are we really implying “John isn’t high-status enough, so we shouldn’t let him get away with proving P = NP; only people who serve their time in grad school and postdoc programs should be allowed to do something cool like that”? I know Eliezer doesn’t believe that. Maybe he believes it’s only status regulation when it’s wrong? But then wouldn’t a better explanation be that people are trying a heuristic that is right a lot of the time, but misapplying it? I don’t know.
I found this part to be the biggest disappointment of this book. I don’t think it grappled with the claim that the Outside View (and even Meta-Outside View) are often useful. It offered vague tips for how to decide when to use them, but I never felt any kind of enlightenment, or like there had been any work done to resolve the real issue here. It was basically a hit job on Outside Viewing.
I understand the impetus. Eliezer was concerned that smart people, well-trained in rationality, would come to the right conclusion on some subject, then dismiss it based on the Outside View. One of his examples was that most of the rationalists he knows don’t believe in God. But if they took the Outside View on that question, they would have to either believe (since most people do) or at least be very uncertain (since lots of religions have at least as many adherents as atheism). He tosses this one off, but it’s clear that he’s less interested in religion than in worldly things – people who give up on cool startup ideas because the Outside View says they’ll probably fail, or who don’t come up with interesting contrarian ideas because the Outside View says most contrarians are wrong. He writes:
Whereupon I want to shrug my hands helplessly and say, “But given that this isn’t normative probability theory and I haven’t seen modesty advocates appear to get any particular outperformance out of their modesty, why go there?”
I think that’s my true rejection, in the following sense: If I saw a sensible formal epistemology underlying modesty and I saw people who advocated modesty going on to outperform myself and others, accomplishing great deeds through the strength of their diffidence, then, indeed, I would start paying very serious attention to modesty.
But these are some very artificial goalposts. The point of modesty isn’t that it lets you do great things. It’s that it lets you avoid shooting yourself in the foot. Every time my father doesn’t buy a time-share, modesty has triumphed.
To be very uncharitable, Eliezer seems to be making the same mistake as an investing book which says that you should always buy stock. After all, Warren Buffett bought stock, and look how well he’s doing! Peter Thiel bought stock, and now he’s a super-rich aspiring oceanic vampire! And (the very rich person writing the book concludes) I myself bought lots of stock, and now I am a rich self-help book author. Can you name a single person who became a billionaire by not buying stock? I didn’t think so.
To be more charitable, Eliezer might be writing to his audience. He predicts that the people who read his book will mostly be smarter than average, and generally at the level where using the Outside View hurts them rather than harms them. He writes:
There are people who think we all ought to [use the Outside View to converge] toward each other as a matter of course. They reason:
a) on average, we can’t all be more meta-rational than average; and
b) you can’t trust the reasoning you use to think you’re more meta-rational than average. After all, due to Dunning-Kruger, a young-Earth creationist will also think they have plausible reasoning for why they’re more meta-rational than average.
… Whereas it seems to me that if I lived in a world where the average person on the street corner were Anna Salamon or Nick Bostrom [people Eliezer knows who are very good at rationality], the world would look extremely different from how it actually does.
… And from the fact that you’re reading this at all, I expect that if the average person on the street corner were you, the world would again look extremely different from how it actually does.
(In the event that this book is ever read by more than 30% of Earth’s population, I withdraw the above claim.)
The argument goes: You’re more rational than average, so you shouldn’t adjust to the average. Instead, you should identify other people who are even more rational than you (on the matter at hand) and maybe Outside View with them, but no one else. Since you are already pretty rational, you can definitely trust your judgment about who the other rational people are.
Eliezer makes the assumption that only unusually rational people will read this book (and the preliminary hidden assumption that he’s rational enough to be able to make these determinations). I think this is a pretty safe claim; I don’t object to it in real life. But I worry about it in the same way I worry about the philosophical Problem Of Skepticism. I don’t think I’m a brain in a vat. But I’m vaguely annoyed by knowing that an actual brain in a vat would think exactly the same thing for the same reason.
This section’s argument runs on the same principle as a financial advice book that says “ALWAYS BUY LOTS OF STOCKS, YOU ARE GREAT AT INVESTING AND IT CANNOT POSSIBLY GO WRONG” that comes in a package marked Deliver only to Warren Buffett. It may be appreciated, but it’s not any kind of deep breakthrough in financial strategy.
IV.
Inadequate Equilibria is a great book, but it raises more questions than it answers. Like: does our civilization have book-titling institutions? Did they warn Eliezer that maybe Inadequate Equilibria doesn’t scream “best-seller”? Did he come up with a theory of how they were flawed before he decided to reject their advice?
But also, it asks: how things stay bad in the face of so much pressure to make them better? It highlights (creates?) a field of study, clumping together a lot of economic orthodoxies and original concepts into a specific kind of rational theodicy . Once you start thinking about this, it’s hard to stop, and Eliezer deserves credit for creating a toolbox of concepts useful for analyzing these problems.
Its related question – “when should you trust social consensus vs. your own reasoning?” – is derivative of the theodicy section. If there’s some giant institution full of people much smarter and better-educated than you who have spent much more time and money investigating the question, then whether you should throw away your own opinion in favor of theirs depends a lot on whether that giant institution might fail in some unexpected way.
Its final section on the Outside View and modest epistemology tries to tie up a loose end, with less success than it would like. Should you trust your own opinion over the giant institution’s on the object level question? Surely you could only do so if certain conditions held – but could you trust your own opinion about whether those conditions hold? And so on to infinite. The latter part of the book acts as if it has a definitive answer – you can trust yourself, or at least trust yourself to correctly assess how trustworthy you are relative to others – but depends on Eliezer’s judgment that the book will probably only find its way to people for whom that is true.
I think you should read Inadequate Equilibria. Given that I am a well-known reviewer of books, clearly my opinion on this subject is better than yours. Further, Scott Aaronson and Bryan Caplan also think you should read it. Are you smarter than Scott Aaronson and Bryan Caplan? I didn’t think so. Whether or not your puny personal intuition feels like you would enjoy it, you should accept the judgment of our society’s book-reviewing institutions and download it right now.
“I feel like I’m an above-average driver.”
I feel like I’m a below-average driver. Likewise, I increasingly find driving stressful and dangerous, plus there are more and more good alternatives to driving that are often cheaper and faster and kinder to the environment. I also read a lot about accident statistics, so I’m hyper-aware of just how dangerous driving is compared to e.g. taking the train.
Exactly how I feel too. Though I did not fully understand the madness that is humans driving a car in a city as a transportation method before I took my drivers licence course.
Like modern art, there’s no single agreed upon evaluation metric for what makes a good driver. So we can have more than 50% of people, who are maximizing their own personal metric, and think [rightfully] they are above average at that metric. And thus due to tradeoffs, below average on other metrics which they subjectively give less weight to.
First there’s ‘how comfortable do I feel behind the wheel’: parent poster is the neurotic type where stress >> thrill. These people are the worst uber drivers; they’re ride is more jerky than taking the bus as they are constantly applying the brake if they see their speedometer go 1 mph the posted limit. Then there are the opposite type where thrill >> stress. The problem here is self-evident, but there ride is smooth and arrivals times quick.
Second, there are formula1-type drivers, performing multiple lane switches on the highway with grace and (usually) without making anyone else have to adjust to them. They are virtusosos, and most people would crash trying to mimic their style so in that sense they are above average at driving. But they also have a failure mode: the classic child running out into the middle of the street chasing a ball, something which “shouldn’t happen but sometimes does”. These drivers create a surplus of accidents where it’s “not their fault”.
Finally there’s textbook drivers that lack a theory of the mind for other drivers. This includes self-driving cars in their current incarnation. These drivers can mange normal suburban and highway driving well, but create delays and frustrations in special situations like a lane merge in New York city. By failing to act like the cars around them, the traffic around them starts to treat them as an adversary, making themselves and those around them at a higher risk of accident and also more delayed.
There’s probably some other success-cum-failure modes I’m forgetting here.
There’s my favourite – people that say they have had no motor accidents, although they have noticed many around them. They drive at 40mph everywhere, in a car park, outside a school, on a slip road joining fast moving traffic, in heavy rain or fog.
When it comes to driving, there’s a hierarchy of virtues that help avoid accident – judgment, awareness, and technique. The ‘formula1-type’ driver ultimately fails because he has good technique, but poor judgment (and judgment is more important). Of course having great judgment may include things like deciding not to drive at all due to shortcomings in the other two areas.
There’s also a whole slew of biases capable of affecting people’s perception of the other term in the comparison, the “average driver”.
@AC Harper
One thing that stuns me when I see footage of pileups.
like this
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=W9fI5M6_XVk
Where dozens or >100 vehicles end up smashing into each other.
How?
It seems like there’s this massive group of people: the kind of people who believe that the speed limit is “just a suggestion” see snow and thick fog and… don’t change anything. They keep barrelling along at 80 mph while chanting to themselves “it’s anyone slower than me that causes accidents!” before barrelling into and killing anyone who switched to a vaguely sane speed for travelling in low visibility and snow.
you can see that a large fraction of the pileup seems to be “professional” drivers of whom you’d expect better. Who somehow aren’t automatically stripped of their licences for gross negligence when they utterly fuck up and fail to drive safely for conditions.
Scott Aaronson’s review of the book made an interesting point: The first half of the book is all about how badly structured systems can cause rational agents to still get bad outcomes. But in reality things are even worse than that, because people are frequently just stupid or irrational. To quote:
(See also: The Basic Laws of Human Stupidity, Carlo M. Cipolla, 1976 😛 )
There’s a lot to be said on this topic, but, I just want to relay something interesting I recently heard. The Bank of Japan situation mentioned generalizes to the whole “nobody ever got fired for buying IBM” idea — in cases where you’ll be blamed if you try something new and it goes wrong, and won’t be blamed if you try conventional wisdom if it goes wrong, this disincentivizes going against conventional wisdom even if that’s the right thing to do. And an interesting example is sports teams — I was at a talk by Steven Miller the other day, who studies a lot of sports statistics stuff, and someone asked, so why don’t more sports teams use better statistics in deciding what to do? Given all the competition, you know. And he said it’s largely due to this “you won’t be blamed for following conventional wisdom” effect. And how one of the hardest things Billy Beane had to do in his famous reformation of the Oakland A’s was getting buy-in from the team and the owner for his unorthodox approach. OK. Straightforward case of bad incentives, right? Except. It’s not entirely that. Because he mentioned recently that he had spoken to the owner of a soccer team, who was complaining to him about how bad the conventional wisdom is in soccer, and what teams should be doing instead, and how he’d explicitly told the manager of the team, no, you can go against the conventional wisdom, it’s OK, I own the team and I have your back… and he still couldn’t get the team to go along!
(Of course, Zvi Mowshowitz also discussed this problem recently, and had a different answer. Though possibly a related one.)
Anyway, don’t really know what to make of that, but it seemed relevant so I thought I should repeat it.
I think Eliezer Yudkowsky’s point is as follows:
The efficient market is basically God. For the purpose of this discussion, it’s extremely smart, it knows everything we know, it has near-perfect decision making, and it’s absolutely ruthless in achieving its goals (usually “make more money”). If the guy in charge is an idiot, God will replace him by someone smarter.
So the question is: if the efficient market is very smart and very powerful and wants efficiency, why are there inefficient things?
The naive answer is: maybe God is actually stupid.
Eliezer’s thesis is: there are specific cases in which institutions are beyond the reach of God. In these cases, any combination of problems can occur (bad incentives, lack of coordination, and yes, incompetent people) and create inefficiency.
But “people are idiots” alone isn’t a valid answer. There must also be a “this institution is beyond the reach of the efficient market” component.
Yes but the efficient market hypothesis is wrong. Which has been demonstrated over and over again.
Granted, at least for the sake of argument, and now we’re examining the circumstances in which it fails and trying to understand why that happens.
Unless you’re claiming that the efficient market hypothesis is wrong under almost any circumstances. But you’re smarter than that, because you can observe that you’re not rich. (ETA: That sounds snarkier than I meant. I know you’re smart; I’ve read your stuff. If the EMH were wildly wrong, you could take advantage of the fact, to your profit.)
You sound sort of like the guy who dismisses airplane crash analysis by saying, “Gravity makes things fall; get over it.”
There are innumerable alternatives to the efficient market hypothesis for explaining why any given person isn’t rich. At some point, it’s time to let go of the idea that some claims get a good faith null hypothesis.
I agree that the thinking is a bit naive. It’s very rarely a super-fragile equilibrium where “nobody ever got fired for buying IBM” and everyone prefers Dell. Think about what that would imply in terms of uniformity of incentives. Rather, there’s going to be a range, from true IBM fans, to the uncommitted, to people who prefer Dell, to people who prefer HP. It may be that for that set of preferences, “nobody ever got fired for buying IBM” is not a unique equilibrium, but it’s the diversity of preferences, and in particular the genuine preference for IBM on the part of some participants, that keeps it stable.
For example, in your example of “soccer,” everyone agrees that the conventional wisdom is wrong, but no-one agrees which parts are wrong or what the alternative is. We could give a signaling-incentive-based explanation whereby the manager is afraid of defying the conventional wisdom for fear he won’t get a job with another conformist owner. But more likely is an epistemology-incentive-based explanation where the manager is worried that if he follows the owner’s damn fool ideas, he’ll be the one blamed when the team inevitably loses. And that further breaks down into where the manager thinks the conventional wisdom in this area is correct, and where the manager thinks conventional wisdom is wrong, but the owner’s ideas are even worse.
What’s particularly interesting about “soccer” is that people don’t even agree on what the conventional wisdom is. That adds a strange meta aspect to the whole question.
What’s particularly interesting about “soccer” is that people don’t even agree on what the conventional wisdom is.
Loathe though I am to quote him, I have to agree with Sir Alex Ferguson here: “Attack wins you games, defence wins you titles.”
As Liverpool continue to manage to lose games by the simple lack of “not conceding a hatful of goals”, this is pretty much as conventional as football wisdom gets.
The most basic is “score more goals than the other lot”.
That’s one example of conventional wisdom, which is interesting because it was true in the 80s and 90s but has got less true recently. But it’s also trivially self-limiting, in the sense that you won’t win the title if you can’t score – so it’s also conventional wisdom (but not actually true!) that you need a 20-goal-a-season striker to win the title, which sits uneasily with the above quote.
Consider the topical question: “Is Sam Allardyce a good manager?” What’s the answer? What’s the conventional wisdom on the answer?
Thanks for that link. I hadn’t read the Basic Laws of Human Stupidity before. It is great.
I haven’t read it and didn’t know it existed. But I have long been a fan of Cipolla’s Money, Prices and Civilization in the Mediterranean World.
The coach is still in a tricky position. If he goes against conventional wisdom he can still get fired for other reasons and then his resume looks like “went against grain, got fired, do not hire” and he is out of a job. In the NBA David Blatt got one shot at coaching, had great results for 1.5 years, got fired mid season and couldn’t get another job in the NBA and is back overseas. This one job isn’t your career in sports. It gets compounded because as a manger/coach you have to get players to buy in, and they have the same issues. If things don’t go well they might not be ‘blamed’ by their owner, but they will see their market value diminish since, by definition, the majority of teams run on conventional wisdom.
The soccer example hinges (in addition to the reputational risk mentioned by baconbacon) on trust on the manager’s part that the owner will stick with them through the learning curve of trying something new. Many firms pay lip service to innovation, experimentation, and risk-taking, but few actually have a payoff matrix favorable to someone pursuing unconventional strategies (many of which will fail, at least at first) vs. doing things the usual way and making a safe, reliable return. For someone in a new firm (managing a new team, etc.) it’s difficult to tell whether a claimed commitment to innovation is a real value or lip service, meaning the would-be innovator is wise to sit back, let someone else make mistakes, and observe whether the principle is upheld when it’s inconvenient.
A system that can be broken by a stupid, or lazy, or malicious person almost certainly will be. So you might as well just blame the system for inadequacy. Compare: complaining about “hackers” instead of insecure software.
Also, my guess is that people who think a bureaucrat could solve their problem at “no cost to anyone” are just wrong. Maybe the cost to the decision maker would be 15 minutes of work, or a small risk of having to explain their decision to a superior who disagrees, and the benefit would be a million lives saved, but so what?
Related: shooting free throws underhanded is apparently a much better way of doing it, but no one does because of social stigma (there’s no rule that says you have to shoot overhanded!).
Actually, it makes me wonder if competitive gamers having lower social status than professional athletes (who doesn’t?) causes them to be more willing to embrace “cheap” tactics:
People might be interested in the recent SSC discussion here: http://slatestarcodex.com/2017/11/07/does-age-bring-wisdom/#comment-565448
I suspect that for collaborative endeavors, it’s a lot harder to adopt an unorthodox strategy because, even if it’s is better than the conventional strategy in principle, your might not be able to execute it as well, because people might not be good at adopting the new strategy.
And even if they succeed, their success will probably come too late to save their own child. But if you’re one of those elite few parents who are aware of the problem, then there are easier solutions as far as your own child is concerned. E.g. Eliezer mentions in the book that there is one hospital which makes the correct formula, and some parents will make a multi-hour trip once per week to obtain it. So they solve the problem for themselves, but the problem remains for everybody else.
Likewise, Eliezer cured his wife’s SAD, but he didn’t then go and spend a lot of effort bringing the solution to the attention of other SAD sufferers and their doctors. He does use it as an example in a book about equilibria, but most readers of that book won’t have SAD and vice-versa.
So maybe that’s the fourth way in which evil enters the world: the people who know the solution to a problem, can solve it for themselves, after which they no longer have an incentive to help solve it for everybody else as well.
I’m actually still not clear how the SAD thing happened, or how Eliezer thinks the equilibrium failed. I feel like publishing a study showing brighter lights work better is at least as cool a result as one showing that supramaximal doses of drugs work better, and people publish those all the time.
I guess these special light boxes for SAD sufferers are made by pharmaceutical companies? Or at least medical equipment companies. Presumably they are patented and go through all kinds of special approval processes, and the payoff is that they can be sold at a high markup.
So the makers of those boxes have an incentive to prove that they work. On the other hand, when the solution for SAD is “buy a bunch of bright LED lamps at the local hardware store and wire up your house with them” then you’re not going to involve a pharmaceutical company. You’ll either do it yourself or hire an electrician. So no incentive for a pharma company to sponsor that study.
Maybe a bright young med student could do it on their own budget. But Eliezer talks about spending about $600 on lamps to wire up his own house. To run an experiment, you’d need to find a bunch of SAD sufferers and offer to wire up their houses for them. How easy is it to get a budget of several tens of thousands of $ for a med study when there isn’t a pharma company footing the bill? (Not a rhetorical question, I have no idea.)
You’re going to need a custom approach for every house, which will make it harder to evaluate the results, and of course there’s no way to make this experiment double-blind.
So I can see how doing a controlled study on this might not be quite as trivial as it might seem at first. Still, if this is the kind of coordination problem which our civilization can’t find its way out of, that’s pretty bad..
They are just bright lights. There is no rule that you can’t sell bright lights to people, even if you market them as ‘therapy.’
You can find these things on Amazon for upwards of $50, which is not very expensive. One such manufacturer pretty clearly is just a fairly amateurish small company, not (part of) a big pharmaceutical company.
So as far as I can see, anyone could just start a company selling ‘True-Sun Light Therapy Lamps®’. I suspect that this is even likely to work as a Kickstarter project.
PS. Note that the brightest light therapy lamps seem to output 10,000 lux, while the sun outputs 100,000 lux on a bright day.
Even as just “bright lights”, there are some possible health hazards that need to be considered (mainly it seems the effect of glare on the retinas).
So sure you could get a dodgy outfit selling LEDs off the shelf as “health therapy” or whatever, but then after sitting under/next to them for hours a day you burn your eyes out.
There probably is some room between “pricey light boxes as now” and “any guy can wire his house up like it’s Christmas every day”, but I’m going to bet this is another one of those “why can’t we build a stairway for $500/this is why” situations.
Yeah, I still don’t get why his explanation for this one really works. More coming on that and some related things tomorrow.
This part of review piqued my interest.
After rudimentary search, illuminance emitted most things sold as standard light boxes sold in ordinary stores may range from 2 500 lux to 10 000 lux; search a little bit more and you can find setups that have even higher lux levels but, they are rare.
According to Wikipedia, full daylight corresponds to about 10 000 – 25 000 lux (edit. I was careless while reading some tables; 10 000 – 25 000 lux is for daylight but in non-direct sunlight; direct sunlight is 100 000 as pointed by Aapje); and I’d bet then there’s things like the spectrum of the emitted light to consider (you want it to be close to sunlight if you want to simulate sunlight).
Do you have actual stats for the setup Eliezer created, instead of, “very bright light”?
Or wait, let me look myself. Ctrl-F “lux” brings us the book chapter 2:
How annoying that he does not bother to specify the lux levels and other details of his study setup right on the onset (instead of rambling “why nobody tries more light!?”. I spent hour googling to how to calculate the lux level of his unprecedentedly well-illuminated apartment and ended up with an estimate of 3000 lux, which certainly is impressive compared to regular indoors lightning, but also kind of weaksauce compared to the best of available light box products.
Only after doing that, I noticed he does give a measure (2000 lux) and some more details later in the same chapter:
A couple of thoughts.
I can easily see why nobody would bother investigating the difference between “ceiling full of LEDs” setup and the ordinary lightbox setup; that is, I can see it even without writing a book about the topic, only with a judicious application of common sense: Eliezer’s alternative treatment does sound kind of difficult and impractical to administer. Consider the idea: “Sign up for the test, you have to rig this expensive light system on your ceiling that is equivalent of (or better than) hospital operating theater instead of this standard light box that become the standard because we noticed it could help impressive amount of the SAD patients” (Curing half of the patients probably was very impressive result when the light therapy was first trialled, no wonder that it became the baseline local optimum where the research become stuck.)
And the regular SAD lightbox is relatively expensive item at 100-200 USD (larger and thus easier to use the box, steeper the price). I’m betting the Eliezer’s “ceiling full of LEDs” treatment would be more expensive (“cheaper than Chile” does not sound exactly cheap). Commercially sold easy-to-install equipment to achieve the same illuminance levels might be even more expensive than “let’s order LEDs and install them on my free time” because that’s how the things usually work out in capitalism.
Another point. Eliezer also describes that he changed the treatment exposure time from 30 minutes to full day. Are there people who read the prescription (as cited by Eliezer) as command that forbids them sitting next to the light box more than 30 minutes if it is not enough?
First things first, let’s look what a little bit of Googling has to say about the treatment times.
This helpful email page mentions varying amount of exposure time from 30 minutes to 1 hour. This one mentions 1 hour of bright light and 2 hours of dawn simulation. This study mentions two daily doses, 45 min each. So the idea of trying different exposure periods does not appear to be unknown to the literature (these are from the first page of results on “light therapy SAD” search on Google Scholar), but again, consider limitations imposed by the standard light box. The treatment that would consist of sitting in front of a single light source for the whole day (or even half a day, 4 hours) is probably too inconvenient to try out. I already mentioned that a single light box is relatively expensive item; having them all around your house and workplace (so that you have one always sufficiently nearby) is going to be even more expensive.
So yeah, I guess that lesson is that sometimes relatively low-hanging fruit simply exists. SAD treatments do not appear to be that big an industry, and treatments that sound more like a minor house renovation project than “buy a device, use 30 min a day” is slightly too far-off idea that nobody would have done a study.
I grant that “sitting in front of a light box several hours or buying lots of them so that you have one always near you are both too impractical to try it out” fits in the Eliezer’s theory somewhere. And I like the theory, that “fixes that would require coordinated action of more than one altruistic actor are difficult to pull off”. But I’d like to add that this attitude, “Fascinating how everyone else, both normal people and the high academic elite establishment, have not thought about this idea of more light. Wonder why only an unprecedented singular star like me could come up with a solution? Let me write a book pondering how can that be: there must be elaborate status games and evil disincentive structures behind all of this!” is the reason why I can’t stand Eliezer’s writing.
Wikipedia says 100,000+ lux for bright sunlight, as one might experience when walking around outside during the middle of the day in summer.
Ah, okay. I was looking at a different article with different table and then another non-Wikipedia source (that I can’t find again) where I got the figure of 25 000.
With so many people around the world suffering from severe or subclinical SAD that resists lightboxes, with whole countries in the far North or South where the syndrome is common, could that experiment really have never been tried in a formal research setting?
I’m tending to agree with the view that sure it’s been considered and maybe even tried, but imitating full summer-day sunlight in your entire house is freakin’ expensive, so unless you have money to burn, ordinary people are going to have to make do with running a lightbox or two for an hour a day (because I would also imagine this impacts your electricity bills) therefore the standard therapy recommended for standard people is “what’s cheap and works for most of ’em?”
Honestly, if you can afford to move south for three months of the year and then move back again, doesn’t it make more sense to move somewhere sunnier year-round on a permanent basis? (And if you can’t afford it and ordinary light boxes don’t work, I imagine you just have to suck it up).
I spent hour googling to how to calculate the lux level of his unprecedentedly well-illuminated apartment and ended up with an estimate of 3000 lux, which certainly is impressive compared to regular indoors lightning, but also kind of weaksauce compared to the best of available light box products.
Stupid maths on my part via this source gives:
LED lamp = 80-100 lm/W
lux = 10.76391 × watts × (lumens per watt) / (square feet)
lux = 10.76391 x 60 watts x 100 lm/w /(square feet of apartment which is unknown, lets assume “2-bedroom apartments in San Francisco have an average size of 1,013 sq. ft.”) = 63.75 lux/sq ft and I suppose if we add in that there are 130 LEDs = 8,288 lux/square foot. I have no idea if this is remotely accurate because, as I said, stupid maths.
How does the “ceiling full of even brighter than standard light boxes and sit under them for hours at a time” stack up with the kind of risks associated with over-use of tanning beds? Because I’m an idiot about physics but I can’t help thinking that level of light must be putting out some kind of radiation (especially if you’re attempting to mimic sunlight, where we get enough warnings about exposure and cover up and sun cream) as well as the warnings about the effects on your eyes from screens and monitors.
Is there such a thing as reverse SAD? I prefer these greyer/bright but cold days to full-on summer; when the autumn came round and the grey skies rolled in, I perked right up!
Probably not at all, if your light source does not emit UV which it should not (it’s UV radiation that causes tanning). Some popular articles I found recommended discussing the treatment (ordinary light box) with your doctor if you have an eye condition, and others mentioned disruptions to the daily circadian rhythm if applied too late in the evening?
@Is there such a thing as reverse SAD?
I like to take a short walk at night, just long enough for my eyes to adjust. Things look nice and shadowy. Then I like the jeweled look on everything when I come back inside.
Eliezer’s wife may be pleased to see evidence that her husband wants her to be happy all around her house. This pleasure could bury her SAD. To test this, she’d have to have someone who does not love her install bright lights in her house. I’d skip that.
I would not want every cop who drives past my house to think I’m growing something inside. Never a good war, never a bad peace works for the war on drugs.
Ordinary light is a form of radiation too, just less energetic than UV. The link you gave above suggests that the blue (high-energy) component of light from LEDs can have adverse effects. Maybe incandescent lights would be better if you could still get them, could afford the power, and could stand the heat they will emit at that level of luminosity!
Incandescent lights emit less blue than LED or fluorescent sources (that’s why the light is yellower). Also the blue emitted by the other sources tends to spike at a single frequency. I presume light boxes could be made with less blue, but the frequency spike – if it has any biological effect – is probably hard to eliminate.
Here is simpler math version:
wiki says: “Irradiance on Earth’s surface is ~ 1000 W/m^2”.
For your 100m^2 apartment you need 1000 100W incandescent light bulbs (which is probably a bit more red then Sun).
At that point your fuses would blow up.
Going to LED would cut power costs 7 times, your fuses might still blow up. You also wouldn’t feel that nice (or awful) heat sensation of being sunbathed.
One thing working in your favor is that unless your wife is actually suffering from Indoor Affective Disorder, you only need to replace the amount of summer sunlight that’s making it in through your windows.
Eliezer does not have good evidence that his method works in general, and it would be utterly unsurprising if it failed to replicate.
This occurred to me as well; but he still appears to be right that it was never tried, and if it was tried and found not to work, yet never published, that’s another civilizational failure.
n=1
See also: the obvious problem with “this diet worked for me!”
There is a big step between “first I tried A, then B happened” and “we are bringing a solution to SAD to market that will help a big cohort we can market to.”
I also think it might have been useful for Eliezer to include a section titled “HOW TO TELL IF YOU ARE WARREN BUFFETT AND THEREFORE THIS BOOK IS FOR YOU” rather than just saying ‘If you found this, you’re probably at least Buffett-adjacent,” which – while probably not a terrible proxy – doesn’t make it seem like he’s taking that question very seriously.
I guess that would be nice, but I think he’s probably right that anyone smart enough to read a book that doesn’t contain any dreamily-handsome vampires is probably in the top 10% (and so should be very wary of rounding down to average opinion, and probably has some of the skills necessary to bootstrap their way to finding out who’s smarter than they are).
I’m more concerned with the foundational issue of how he can know he’s smart enough to write that chapter, how you can know you should believe he is, etc – not because I doubt it, just because I feel like that philosophical loose end has been left unresolved.
I would start with the heuristic. People who spend lots of time trying at something tend to be better at it.
Say for example you need to translate an English word into Esperanto, and because you speak no Esperanto you are completely unable to judge someone’s competency. It’s probably a pretty good heuristic to trust the guy that spends all his free time talking with other people about Esperanto and reading books on Esperanto.
Well I think the same is true of Eliezer. You can start off with just the fact he cared to write the book. A large portion of the population is not motivated enough by the truth(in a general sense) to ever read much less write a book on truth seeking. There is a large community that dedicates a bunch of time and energy to talking about and trying to understand the defects in the human mind and it’s defects in order to get better at truth seeking. And a large majority of the people in that community view Eliezer as an authority.
If you’re deciding to play Lord of the Rings trivia or not against a random person for high stakes and all you know is you’re one of the 0.01% of people who has ever read any book LotR ever? It’s probably a safe bet.
And the strategy to learn more about LotR is to rely on people who you think know more about LotR than you is probably an effective one.
Granted this all breaks down if rationalism.ever gets popular, and truth seeking behavior starts to have non-intrinsic rewards.
That is a rather weak heuristic, though. Lots of people are not very open-minded and spend lots of time building a case for their prejudices and write that down.
I expect anti-vaccination advocates to have more knowledge about vaccination studies than the average person. However, I also expect them to put way too much trust in poor studies whose outcomes match their prejudices and to automatically dismiss the studies that don’t, claiming that those are fake science from big pharma.
anyone smart enough to read a book that doesn’t contain any dreamily-handsome vampires is probably in the top 10%
Now I’m helplessly confused, because I have read books with no dreamily-handsome vampires, books with dreamily-handsome vampires, and books slagging off the books with the dreamily-handsome vampires by means of even more (parodically) dreamily-handsome vampires.
So does that make me very smart or very stupid?
So does that make me very smart or very stupid?
Yes.
You are in the top 10%, as the first part of your response would imply.
Come on Scott thats an easy one. The questions Eliazer, and people who want to take his advice need to ask is:
Does this question have major implications for my personal morality, tribe, or identity, such that it is TOO PAINFUL for me to consider the object level of what it would be like if I where wrong?
In the case of the 3 jesus’s it isn’t the case that the one considers the other two, considers how this would be evidence for him being wrong, re-evaluates the situation considering the possibility of him being wrong against his prior evidence then adjusts his confidency accordingly. The Jesus sees the evidence sees the implication and then quick flinches back to confidence because the posibility of having his identity ripped away from him is TOO PAINFUL.
The same happens with creationists, math cranks, conspiracy theorists, delusional american idol contestants and [insert outgroup]. It happened to your friend when you suggested they’re the ones who should read sources they disagree with.
Even if you don’t believe something you should be able to create a mental model of what the world and your experiences would be like if it were/ weren’t the case and you should be able to reference that agaisnt your actual experiences. It doesn’t garantee you’ll be right once you’ve done the exercise, but you should be able to play around with various models given x, given notx, in order to check for cheap and easy insights.
Whereas when your thinking goes really bad and it becomes tied up with your morality, or tribe, or identity, your mind stops being able to seriously and honestly consider the possibility that you might be wrong. You might make a show doubting to yourself, but you won’t be able to create a mental model of what the world might look like if your cherished hypothesis wasn’t there. Itd just be too painful.
The third jesus can’t just say to himself “for arguments sake I’ll assume i am crazy and try to model myself and the world around me from there and see how far i get.” He intuitively knows there’s an uncomfortably high chance that that exercise would be too costly and he flinches away.
It’s not appealing as a test because it can only be reliably done on yourself, it requires real introspection (that you can lie to yourself about) and you can’t expose other people with it to win status games, but like being awake you know when you’ve done it and seriosuly engaged with the object level of both your idea and the world in which its wrong.
And you can tell after a bit of conversing whether the other person has done this with their beliefs.
If someone can seriously and itellectually converse on a issue without resorting to ad hominens or dodging the issue or trying to derail the conversation away from the object level issue, then they may be wrong but they’re not delusional. They aren’t just trying to run from cognitive dissonance.
And it pains the hell out of me when i see political discusions and people who nominally agree with me do exhibit the telltale signs of delusion and cognitive disonance!!
Every day i see people i agree with say they believe what i belief and then act as though the slightest bit of enquiry, the slightest bit of intellectual discussion, the slightest possibilty that someone might, gasp!, present an argument, is garanteed to pull down the edifice and expose some horrid truth they knew in there heart but didn’t want to believe.
Its really obvious when someones delusional because they know theyre delusional and act accordingly. They know which beliefs they have to protect form the other ones. They know which beliefs they’ll not bet money on.
This is a very easy test to admister to yourself, if you have the heart to do it.
As a non-Rationalist, this aspect is what leads me to question whether this book is worthwhile, since assuring your readers that they are special/gifted simply for reading your book seems to be a pretty transparent piece of fluffery.
I think the point that he’s trying to make is that if you’ve even heard of this book then you’ve probably already been studying rationality for a while anyway, not that reading the book makes you “special.”
Studying rationality doesn’t mean you’re good at it.
Did the Japanese matrix change while I was reading or should I go get another coffee? When I went back it suddenly made sense.
it changed
(or we both had the same hallucination)
Read it before lunch, it had the obvious error; read it again after lunch, it was fixed.
Clearly this is an example of the observer effect!
It changed twice, because someone pointed out my correction was also wrong.
Well, it primed me to catch the “higher (…) higher” a couple of sentences further down. I suggest you fix that by expanding the sentence in the bracket beyond your readers ability to track single word dependencies.
There’s a lot of things that annoy me about Eliezer, but I think this one wins. As anyone who’s been in a math department knows, you get several emails a year (or a month) by non-credentialed people claiming to have solved open problems in Math. Often this open problem is “We found the real value of pi, not an approximation like you sucky normie mathematicians use”. But sure, the reason we ignore them is that they’re attempting to steal our status.
The math example was my unfair hostile reductio ad absurdum. Eliezer is very aware of math crackpots and dislikes them as much as anyone else.
I’ve edited the text to make this clearer.
So, I think there’s a few different situations here that you’re jumbling together.
One is “outsider claims to have solved problem”. Cranks, I agree, should be disregarded. But cranks aren’t just outsiders; cranks are people who are, like, obviously not thinking clearly. I think it’s easy to see why to disregard cranks for perfectly valid reasons. But if you have an outsider who seems to be thinking clearly, that might be worth a listen. The SAD example is instructive here — although I guess that’s not merely a case of thinking clearly, but is in fact a case of doing what should be obvious. It’s a bit hard to imagine an example like that happening in math, I’ll admit, but if it does happen, don’t ignore it, you know? There is low-hanging fruit in mathematics; I’ve gotten a paper published that was pure LHF. Hell arguably I count as the “clear-thinking outsider” here, since it was in an are I don’t specialize in, even!
Then you have the case of “outsider claims to have solved ridiculously famously hard problem like P vs NP”. Like, P vs NP… that’s a problem with so many skulls in front of it, that has famously tripped up so many people, who likely were otherwise good mathematicians, that yeah, there if someone who’s not specifically an expert on that in particular claims to have solved it, you really can safely ignore it. (And with P vs NP, even if someone who is an expert claims to have solved it, you can probably safely ignore it.) That sort of thing is just so many levels above your ordinary math problem, that “oh huh this guy sounds like a pretty clear thinker and not a crank” just isn’t going to cut it. Mere clear thinking just isn’t going to cut it here.
(Robin Hanson raised an interesting point in his review: Yudkowsky often claims in the book that a good thinker ought to be able to, in many cases, determine which side of an expert dispute is correct, even if they’re not an expert themself. Hanson points out, though, that Eliezer never says how to do this! Which I honestly hadn’t noticed when I read the book, because I guess I mentally filled in my own way: Look and see if the arguments on one side are filled with what’s just, well, bad thinking. Even if you don’t know the area, if you know a thing or two about good thinking vs bad thinking, you may be able to pick out a correct side. This happens more often than it should, if you ask me. Of course mind you a lot of the time neither side is thinking particularly poorly and this technique won’t help you at all. But sometimes it does. Of course now I’m wondering if this really is what Eliezer had in mind, or if he intended something else…)
I actually have a purported proof of the Goldbach conjecture in a drawer somewhere. A colleague of my sister pushed her to give it to me, which she did, under the christmas tree … I skimmed the first page once. It did look like math. But there are a thousand things I’d do before I work my way through it to find the inevitable mistake(s).
About determining the correct side in a (factual) debate without expert knowledge:
– Which side is backed by the big money? More likely to be wrong.
– Which side is backed by the moral sensibilities of the society at large? More likely to be wrong.
– Which side is excited about more and better data and makes clearcut statistical arguments? More likely to be right.
That’s what I go by anyway.
This doesn’t strike me as obvious, and I’d be interested in your reasoning here. Indeed, in my (perhaps naive) view, the side backed by the big money is more likely to be right.
For example, suppose we are trying to determine whether a Location L contains a valuable Resource R. It strikes me that the opinion of the well-capitalized Resource Extraction companies are more likely to be more reliable than enthusiasts on either side of the issue. They are the ones with skin in the game. If they are spending big money to extract R from L, then if there isn’t really any R they’ll lose out (and similarly, if they don’t extract and are missing an opportunity).
I’m talking about the situation in which the big money has an interest in a certain side winning the debate. Tobacco and cancer, sugar and obesity, coal and climate change, finance and high frequency trading, housing and immigration, that kind of thing.
In your example big money doesn’t back one side, it backs determining the truth, whatever it might be.
You’re right that in the example I gave, “big money” doesn’t back one side regardless of the truth, it backs the correct side. That’s precisely why the side backed by big money isn’t more likely to be wrong!
Admittedly, there may well be “big money” players with a material interest in one side regardless of truth, but it’s unclear to me why this applies especially to “big money” as opposed to anyone else – small proprietors, government institutions, academic organisations, etc.
In reality, we rarely come to a dispute ahead of time, so it’s hard to tell the difference between someone who has chosen a side for material as opposed to epistemological reasons. Indeed, the two get bound up together. If I believe P, I will tend to take actions that will benefit me if P is proven true. For example, if I believe my fancy new diet is going to cure obesity, I’ll invest in it. Alternatively, maybe I’m just a huckster trying to make a profit from a fraudulent diet. Hard from the outside to tell the difference, but the more money is bet, and the more established and repeating the players, the more likely that the material interests are downstream of the epistemology. Hence “big money” tracks truth.
In almost all the examples you give, there are huge material interests on both sides. For example, the disputes about HFT are almost entirely between big money players, with both claiming that their position benefits a notional “little guy.” It’s not clear to me what conclusions you can draw from such a situation.
Furthermore, Yudkowsky’s own track record in doing this is awful.
Please present evidence when you make statements like this.
Say someone makes claims like “we need to adopt interpretation X of QM.” Or “we need to adopt X epistemiology.” Or “we need to adopt X approach to AI safety.”
How are we evaluating this?
On the one hand, one clear example of craziness shouldn’t be infinitely damning. But on the other hand the basilisk incident showed that there was either a lot more status/control concerns than he like to admit, or that the rationality level isn’t as secure as he thinks.
We could reasonably disagree on how competent Eliezer is as a philosopher or a cognitive scientist or even a pop-science writer, but when it comes to forum administration I think his track record’s fairly clear: he’s disengaged to the point of negligence, over-reliant on technical gimmicks, and prone to overreaction. The basilisk incident is just the earliest and most famous one; there have been several others.
On the one hand, that’s a specialized enough skill that it shouldn’t diminish our confidence outside it much. But on the other, when he’s claiming domain-independent improvements in reasoning and there’s at least one domain he’s demonstrably poor at…
@Ilya: I wasn’t necessarily disagreeing with you on any object-level point. I just think it’s dangerous for us to make such statements about anyone, particularly a controversial member of our own community, without fleshing them out. It makes it harder to have productive discussions about the topic and allows people to project their own concerns with him onto your comment.
There is one real case nearly equivalent to the outsider providing a proof of P v NP–Ramanujan’s letter to Hardy.
As a bit of evidence that one can, to some degree, identify the smart people and weight their views more heavily, I was corresponding with Robin well before he went back to school to become an official economist–because it was obvious that he was a smart guy who had an original and important idea in my field (idea futures). And I had identified Jimbo Wales as almost the only person on HPO (Humanities Philosophy Objectivism) worth arguing with many years before he started Wikipedia.
I have a short list of people who, when they disagree with me, cause me to seriously consider that I may be mistaken.
There’s a couple more actually: Wittgenstein, with Russell, and Walter Pitts, also with Russell. Cambridge mathematicians are just magnets for tragic lone geniuses or something.
My unfair hostile reading on the rationalist community is that it is chock full of people who make the same basic errors as math crackpots.
I agree, and I think the specific selection bias mechanism involved here is “the type of person who would find something as inane as the sequences a life-transforming experience.”
This is not entirely fair in the sense that the rationality community is also full of very nice, and well meaning, and often smart people who I am quite sympathetic to, and in who I find much to admire. But this is sort of the tragic flaw that unites them.
Mathematics has to be literally the least applicable field for the phenomenon.
How nice of these non-credentialed folks to share the real value of pi with you. I hope you thank them appropriately.
The things the math department does to protect their status is limitless. I’ve tried to get help on significant problems from various math departments and gotten nothing back even in cases where the problem could have been solved trivially with their help. The vast majority of academics, despite being publicly financed, are precisely useless for society outside of teaching.
What makes you think the problem could have been solved trivially with their help? (Bearing in mind that you aren’t the only person who asks them such problems, and answering 100 trivial questions can be a lot of work.)
Funny about the timeshare thing. I know several people who have bought the things, enjoyed it a lot for a decade or so and then sold their share again for around 3% annual ROI. I had no idea they were supposed to be a con.
Nice try RCI.
Can the actual book possibly be even half as entertaining as your review of it, Scott? I can’t help wondering, though, whether your choice to make an example of (long defunct) Bear Sterns was intentional.
I’ve read a few chapters, and yeah, it’s entertaining. The guy did write HP:MoR. The book isn’t as easy to read as Scott’s review, but it has a lot of non-superfluous insights and information and examples. The bits with the three characters talking to each other are funny.
Wow. That’s the first time someone used the “I’m more competent than you, now do this” card on me and it sort of worked. (on the other hand, I was mostly planning to read this before this review came out)
I was really excited about the preview chapters laying out the questions. Too bad the answers aren’t all that great (assuming your judgment is accurate)
Whether or not your puny personal intuition feels like you would enjoy it, you should accept the judgment of our society’s book-reviewing institutions and download it right now.
Given that my last foray into “reviewing a recommended book” ended up with me being temporarily banned for being a horrible nasty meanie, I think not 😉
I’m pretty sure that was tongue and cheek.
Remember how WhatsApp succeeded in the crowded field of instant messaging in 2009? What market inefficiency/inadequate equilibrium did they exploit? How did they manage? Do similar opportunities still exist?
Quora’s answers seem pretty reasonable here.
It doesn’t answer the question how they found the free energy everyone else missed, despite looking very hard. Yahoo messenger, MSN messenger, Skype, Google Chat and others were already in that space, but yet…
Super fun review!
Conversely, I found the book gave short but excellent advice on how to resolve the interminable conflict between the inside and outside views – the only way you can: empiricism. Take each case by hand, make bets, and see how you come out. Did you bet that this education startup would fail because you believed the education market was adequate? And did you lose? Then you should update away from trusting the outside view here. Et cetera. This was the whole point of Chapter 4, giving examples of Eliezer getting closer to the truth with empiricism (including examples where he updated towards using the expert-trusting outside view, because he’d been wrong).
You quote “Eliezer’s four pronged strategy” But I feel like his actual proposed methodology was in chapter 4:
This is how you figure out if you’re Jesus – test your models, and build up a track record of predictions.
You might respond “But telling me to bet more isn’t an answer to the philosophical question about which to use” in which case I repeat: there isn’t a way a priori to know whether to trust experts using the outside view, because you don’t know how good experts are, and you need to build up domain-specific skills in predicting this.
You might respond “But this book didn’t give me any specific tools for figuring out when to trust the experts over me” in which case I continue to be baffled and point you to the first book – Moloch’s toolbox.
Finally, you might respond “Thank you Eliezer I’d already heard that a bet is a tax on bullsh*t, I didn’t require a whole new book to learn this” to which I respond that, firstly, I prefer the emphasis that “bets are a way to pay to find out where you’re wrong (and make money otherwise)” and secondly that the point of this book is that people are assuming way too quickly the adequacy of experts, so please make more bets in this particular domain. Which I think is a very good direction to push.
Hmm – the “Three guys think they’re Jesus, naturally they’re nuts” only works because we can say “But none of these guys can be Jesus!” (given that we’ll ignore the Second Coming). So reasoning “66% of the Jesus claimants are wrong therefore I may/must be wrong too” only works in that case.
Now say we have three guys claiming to be Scott Alexander 🙂 Now, in this case, it is not impossible for there to be a real guy called Scott Alexander. One of them, therefore, may be the real Scott Alexander. If a psychiatrist reasoned “66% of the guys claiming to be Scott Alexander are wrong, therefore the third guy may/must be wrong too”, they would be incorrect. And it would be very unfair to take the fact that someone claims insistently, and keeps on claiming even after being shown that dazzling proof, “But I am the real Scott Alexander!” and use that as the basis for “yeah, plainly he’s nuts, send him up to the locked ward”.
At the very least, look at his driver’s licence and see if the name matches the face before deciding he’s a fruitcake 🙂
Unfortunately, not everything can be resolved with a bet. If I wanted to figure out whether String Theory is right, there aren’t any predictions I can make to test it anytime soon.
(I’m assuming the “harms” should be “helps” in that line)
Corrections thread? I think this line “So of everyone who believes their religion as fervently as I do, at least 30% are wrong.” is wrong. Shouldn’t it be 70%? No religion has more that 30% representation, so no matter which one is right, at least 70% of people are wrong.
Also, Scott uses “Fuck you” twice in this review. I don’t particularly mind and thought it was funny, but it stuck me as unusually snappy for him.
I noticed the same thing (should be 70%, not 30%). But I Ctrl-F’d through the comments, and only saw that one other person noticed this, and SSC readers are you usually pretty smart and observant, so the Outside View says that RandomName and I are wrong.
While I waited to see if someone else pointed it out and when I saw that someone else had, I didn’t.
This is surely an interesting read, but I think it belongs to epistemic rationality, not instrumental rationality.
This.
It’s not just that object level thinking is important because it contains all the actual reasoning about the problems and their solutions. It is also because the errors in object level thinking are best resolved in the object level too. Suppose you have researched some problem, and found a solution that experts think isn’t going to work. What is the best course of action: to determine if your status is high enough to doubt their conclusions; or to actually evaluate their arguments against your solution at the object level? Clearly it’s the latter.
Of course checking a belief on the object level takes more effort than making a simple status comparison, but if you really care about the correctness of that belief, it is usually worth it. If not, well, then it doesn’t matter anyway.
Example 1: One of your scientific interests is Somemathguy’s conjecture. One day, you get an idea about how it might be proved. But then you think “well, hundreds of mathematicians have tried to solve this and failed, and I’m just a grad student”. So you forget about it and get back to your usual life.
Example 2: One of your scientific interests is Somemathguy’s conjecture. One day, you get an idea about how it might be proved. So you write it down, show to some of your math savvy friends and they fail to find an error. One of them points out an error in your proof. Turns out, you have incorrectly understood one of the math results you used in your derivations. Now you know a bit more about Somemathguy’s conjecture.
Example 3: One of your scientific interests is Somemathguy’s conjecture. One day, you get an idea about how it might be proved. So you write it down, show to some of your math savvy friends and they fail to find an error. Then you ask your math professor to take a look at it, and he fails to find an error too. Then you publish it on the internet, and people there also can’t find any errors. So you try to publish it in a scientific journal, and, after a long process of reviewing you get your just reward for proving Somemathguy’s conjecture.
Example ?: You feel like you are an above-average driver. But you know there are surveys saying everyone believes they’re above-average drivers. So you ponder over how you can actually evaluate your driving performance for a few minutes. Then you realize you don’t actually care about your rank among drivers as long as you can safely drive from point A to point B, so you go back to your daily business.
Example ?!: You are in a psych ward and firmly believe that you are Jesus. Since you are gone too far down the schizoid path to think straight, neither object- nor meta-level thinking are going to be of much help. However, after a while a doctor appears, injects some haloperidol or whatever, and things start to get better.
In essence, I don’t think that “meta-level” reasoning is actually any good in practice, except for glaringly obvious cases (“here is my 3-line proof of P != NP”), or when you need a really quick judgment heuristic.
Thank you for this. It is important to remember that there’s no cognitive process that in isolation can get us closer to the truth, and that this must be the central pillar of Rationality.
Also: example 2 is literally how I purse mathematics. I have an online document called “crazy ideas” full of sketches of ideas that gets patched or rejected the more I find out about the topic.
“Mirror calculus: do quantum mechanics on the natural numbers with spans on simplex.” Nope, the symmetrizator of the simplex category is not bifunctorial.
“Combine monoidal computation and quantum category.” Already been done, it’s called the Deutsch-Turing machine.
And so on.
Well from the physics side, when uncredentialed cranks aka geezers in garages are almost always so off the mark that they’re “not even wrong,” you tend to adjust your priors accordingly. If someone without a physics background builds a working cold fusion reactor in their basement, and it’s subsequently confirmed by multiple distinguished labs, I will absolutely give credit where credit is due.
How do you figure? From my reading of the sequences, I got the impression that this is exactly what he believes.
I share the sentiment. It is in line with EY frequently being excessively dismissive of academia. A good example can be found in this very post, with the two towers* story. Phrases like “magically slices four years off your lifespan” don’t give an impression of an objective, rational attitude. Somewhere between all the lectures on status and prestige, I seem to recall a course or forty on math, physics, CS etc. Is it conceivable that this magical tower gives one more than just a diploma for signalling purposes, on occasion? Perhaps the best students attend the best schools for non-Hansonian reasons?
Yes, some people certainly learn things in college. EY seems to put too much weight on the fact (which seems incontrovertible to me) that they could have learned those things in cheaper and (perhaps!) quicker ways, while ignoring the (equally incontrovertible) fact that they probably wouldn’t have.
Is it incontrovertible that they could have reliably learned those things cheaper and (perhaps!) quicker, on a comparable level?
it does not strike me as incontrovertible, and therefore isn’t : )
I don’t know that we disagree; it sounds like you’re referring to part of the same vague constellation of issues I meant to be alluding to when I said that they probably wouldn’t have.
One disadvantage of formal education is that people generally care more about graduating than learning, meaning they are more likely to forget something. Most high school students learn about mitosis in biology. How many of them still remember ten years later?
Presumably the ones that go into a biology-related field do. The ones who don’t, well, it’s probably not that big of a loss.
The ones who play Nintendo
There should be a counter keeping track of how many people have downloaded Inadequate Equilibria, so future readers know how to properly discount reading it as evidence of above-average rationality.
Of course the Demiurge or some other sufficiently capable adversary could set up a botnet to artificially inflate the number of downloads, which would give rise to fun anthropic problems of its own; “Ho hum, looks like fifteen billion people have read the book already, by a conservative estimate at the very least half of these are enemy spambots, and the greater I think this fraction is, the stronger I can expect having read the book myself to be an indicator of cognitive prowess, if I were a human reader, however, the more likely it is that I might just be an enemy spambot instead…”
People who are not planning to retire soon should buy almost all stocks*. Though you should probably buy index funds not individual stocks. Wealthfront seems to agree. If you set your risk score to the max (which you should if you are not retiring soon) they put you in 90% Stock, 5% municipal bonds, 5% Natural Resources (not sure what they buy for NR). I think buying an holding a reasonably diversified set of individual stocks is worse than indexing but better than putting money into bonds. If you believe in the EMH you should do ok buying and holding a portfolio of random stocks.
*I am intentionally ignoring the question of more speculative investments such as bitcoin.
Theory says you should hold something like the world wealth portfolio, plus be long or short a risk free asset. (If some investors’ behavior is distorted by taxes or irrationality or something, that should change your behavior slightly). A stock index fund is by far the easiest and cheapest *part* of this portfolio to buy, but only about $80 trillion out of $250+ trillion of world wealth. So to some extent it’s looking for your keys under the streetlight. I don’t know why the global finance industry hasn’t managed to synthesize a nice liquid way for retail investors to hold the rest – this seems like a trillion dollar bill on the sidewalk if anything is.
This is a slight quibble, but Scott appears to have a misconception about what investment banks do, as many non-finance people seem to. The investment banking business as such consists of underwriting and advising, not investing (or banking). This is somewhat confusing because nowadays most of the large investment banks do basically everything: commercial banking, investment banking, trading, institutional asset management, individual wealth management/brokerage. Smaller firms are usually more focused. Though some large firms (e.g. Fidelity) are pure asset managers.
This is analogous to the oil & gas business, where large firms like Exxon or Shell do basically everything (exploration, production, pipelines, refining, retail) but smaller firms tend to have a narrower focus, only doing maybe 1-2 of those. Calling Exxon a refiner while talking about exploration and production is incongruent.
Of course, thanks to regulations (e.g. Glass-Steagall), different functions were split up in the financial industry much longer than in oil & gas.
All that to say I’d replace the phrase “investment banks” in the post with something like “money managers”, which is what Scott is really talking about.
People have told Scott this many times, but he persists.
Great explanation. Came here to say something (likely less eloquent) than this. Also lol at Bear Stearns being used as the example.
“But also, it asks: how things stay bad in the face of so much pressure to make them better? It highlights (creates?) a field of study, clumping together a lot of economic orthodoxies and original concepts into a specific kind of rational theodicy . Once you start thinking about this, it’s hard to stop, and Eliezer deserves credit for creating a toolbox of concepts useful for analyzing these problems.”
From reading the review only, none of this sounds new. It seems to be more a layman’s summary of subfields in microeconomic theory. There are plenty of papers on every single one of the above points. That doesn’t mean the book is not valuable; such summaries, by the way in which they collate the concepts, can be useful to layman and expert alike. However, from the review, it really does not sound like Eliezer deserves credit for creating a toolbox of concepts for analyzing these problems or for raising new kinds of problems. People started thinking about this a long time ago, have developed a toolbox that contains these concepts as a strict subset, and have definitely not stopped working on them.
EY absolutely addresses that in the book. I don’t remember exactly what he said, something like “As far as I’m aware, economists are aware of these notions, but there’s no study of them as a coherent field” (I think it’s in the Moloch’s Toolbox chapter)
But central bankers are mostly interested in prestige, and for various reasons low money supply (the wrong policy in this case) is generally considered a virtuous and reasonable thing for a central banker to do, while high money supply (the right policy in this case) is generally considered a sort of irresponsible thing to do that makes all the other central bankers laugh at you.
I think that’s a bit cynical (and I’m inclined to be cynical myself). Central bankers and other people presumably also try to do their job properly, and not making the economy blow up is part of that. These Japanese central bankers also presumably did not decide for themselves that low money supply is virtuous; I imagine David Friedman can explain this a lot better, but I’d assume there are business schools teaching students economics that tell them this and provide the proofs in class that this is the correct thing to do (and the reasons why schools of economics that say high money supply is good are all nuts).
So the Japanese central bankers were not alone operating on “I want to be considered the Alpha Dog of Central Bankers”, they were (justifiably) concerned about “HIGH MONEY, ECONOMY COLLAPSES: You did a stupid thing everyone always says not to do, you predictably failed and destroyed our economy, fuck you (-10)”.
Because even if the economy collapsing was nothing to with picking the high money supply option, everyone would blame them anyway, and blame them for “a stupid choice even a first year economics student knows is the wrong one!” People want simple answers when their money is suddenly worth nothing and their house is negative equity and now they are up to their eyeballs in debt, and the obvious scapegoats are “who are the guys who were supposed to be looking after the economy? You central bank guys? What did you do to let this happen? YOU WHAT? THAT’S A DUMB MISTAKE EVEN A FIRST YEAR STUDENT KNOWS IS WRONG, AND YOU GUYS ARE SUPPOSED TO BE EXPERIENCED BANKERS AND ARE PULLING DOWN HUGE SALARIES!”
And every economist in the world will be writing opinion columns and giving interviews to TV and radio about how yes, the Japanese central bankers made the stupidest elementary mistake, and this is the proof that it was wrong because of this economic theory which is backed up by this evidence.
If you are not entirely sure how to fix an economy and you certainly don’t want to pick the choice that will make it blow up, and everyone says “option B is the right option”, then I think you don’t have to be a mere prestige seeker to choose option B.
You’re right. I haven’t followed Eliezer’s monetary economics too closely, but I vaguely remember him mentioning Scott Sumner. Scott Sumner has been making the push that the Western economies have had too restrictive economic policy, which CAUSED the Great Recession (as opposed to the financial crash being the principal cause), and has mentioned Japan in the past.
But here is also what Scott Sumner said:
http://econlog.econlib.org/archives/2014/09/four_things_i_b.html
As Sumner points out, in the US right now, 40% of economists think monetary policy is too stimulative as of 2014. I don’t know what Eliezer thinks about the US specifically, but I suspect he agrees with Sumner (and myself) that this view is totally, completely, 100% incorrect. Like “2+2=5” wrong. The logic is the same logic that suggests Japan was wrong not to print more money.
So it’s not that Central Banks are just running prestige-maximizing operations. A large number of the experts are wrong.
Keep in mind, though, that the basic reason for the failure of economists here is more or less spelled out above: there is no real incentive for them to be right.
I’d say the economics profession has shifted a lot more in the “print more money” direction.
EDIT: A complicated problem, because I am 90% confident that the majority of these 40% of economists are smarter than me, and have more subject matter expertise…and I still think they are totally wrong.
Hi, I posted a long comment on why I was annoyed at the dialogue part of the book drawing obvious parallels with Galileo’s “Dialogue Concerning the Two Chiefly World Systems”. A few minutes later I edited the conclusion which was not very well formulated, and the comment disappeared. Is it because I used a banned word accidentally (I didn’t mention any of the banned topics AFAIK but I don’t know how large the banned vocabulary is)? If so, can Scott retrieve it and censor whatever is deemed problematic? Or is it lost forever until I retype it?
Or I guess it could also be that I accidentally misclicked self-reported or deleted it.
EDIT: At least self-reporting your comment doesn’t immediately destroy it unlike I thought it did. Sorry for creating additional work this way, I actually expected a prompt to confirm the report (Seeing that prompt would have helped me determine whether I had already clicked through it by mistake).
It’s gone. Use Lazarus, it has saved me many times. If you use Firefox, this may work.
Thanks for the suggestion at least!
The Report button is, AFAIK, still broken. It pops up “Cheating, huh?” and then does nothing.
I don’t know what either of us was expecting, but I clicked “report” on your comment and it seems to have worked.
Um, sorry.
Curious. Maybe it’s a browser thing? I’m on Chrome on Windows 10.
I’m on Chrome, Mac OS X 10.
Maybe it only works if your OS has two different symbols for the same number in its name.
Actually, it’s probably not such a tragic loss anyway: I checked and most of the thing I was saying have already been mentioned in this comment on Kolmogorov Complicity a month ago, and are expanded on in the blog post linked to in the following comment.
In very short: Galileo was a great scientist, but DCtCTWS is bad science and arguing in bad faith and shouldn’t be emulated or held as an example/inspiration.
The problem isn’t Eliezer assuming that he and his readers are smarter than average. That is certainly true. The problem is that he assumes that he and his readers are extra super-duper smarter than average. That is certainly false.
Libertarians influenced by Hayek (but not just libertarians) identified a fourth entry point of evil into the world, which is the converse of the second way: when expert local knowledge can’t trickle up to decision makers. From this, you get things like the Socialist calculation problem (corollary: Socialism is evil) or community redevelopment schemes that tear down vibrant and mostly-functional neighborhoods to be replaced with something even more Molochy.
Which is also the whole point of “Seeing like a state”.
The book’s ontology has these in the same category of “asymmetric information.”
I understand the impetus differently. Eliezer has unusual ideas about AI danger, cryonics, etc. which are rejected by scientific experts. Eliezer wants to explain why he’s correct on these things and the experts are wrong, and why you should listen to him instead of the experts.
Be careful of arguments that are couched in generalities but which are really there to support a specific set of positions that goes mostly unsaid.
AI danger isn’t rejected by experts.
http://slatestarcodex.com/2015/05/22/ai-researchers-on-ai-risk/
Some experts do believe in something which can be called AI risk, but how does that connect to Eliezer’s idea of AI risk (and his estimate of how serious it is)? I don’t see wholesale endorsements of MIRI or anything else which indicates approval of Eliezer’s ideas specifically.
Furthermore, AI risk is just the tip of the iceberg. Experts generally consider cryonics to be bunk, and do not consider physicists who reject many worlds to thus be incompetent.
Eliezer is low status so regardless of the merits(or lack of) of MIRI, they probably won’t get much funding. OpenAI has more backing.
To be fair, it was when he started preaching it.
Not kind. Is it true? AI being dangerous / not dangerous seems to be about an even split right now (which a clear tendency of more people beliving it is dangerous over time). AI being very dangerous does not seem to be an outlandish idea either (Bill Gates, Nick Bostrom, Elon Musk, Stuart Russel, every organization worrying about X risk I have found while researching this topic for the first time). It is certainly true that the number of people who have not voiced publicly that they think it can destroy the world is larger than the number of people who have, but I think the bar for truth of the above statement is much higher.
It has also not been my impression that “experts generally consider cryonics to be bunk”. Are there sources for that?
EY’s views on AI risk go well beyond “AI is dangerous”, and his specific strategy for alleviating that risk is AIUI far from the consensus view of the professional AI research community. And even w/re the simple statement “AI is dangerous”, he holds that view with far greater confidence than the expert consensus and he evangelized that view even when expert consensus didn’t consider AI risk to be worth talking about. So there is a definite track record of being confidently opposed to expert scientific consensus on this issue.
Add in cryonics and MWI, and the fact that MIRI pays his salary, and it is I think necessary to point out that EY has a motive to advance the view, “you shouldn’t always trust expert consensus; here’s why you should trust someone like me on issues like this”.
Does your post contradict anything in my post?
I agree that it is necessary, in the sense of being relevant. I argued it might be neither kind nor true. I also agree that the hypothetical motive is internally consistent.
The sense I got from people evaluating Miri’s research vs other organizations is that its non-replacability is a strong point in its favor. This was also part of the reasoning behind the recent grant from the Open Philantropy Project.
Man, am I torn about this book. I’m really interested in the subject. But it’s written by Yudkowsky, and I have such a strange conflicting view about his writing. I’ve seen plenty of really enthusiastic praise of him by people here, who are quite smart and reliable in their judgments. But when I went and started reading the famous “Sequences,” I was disappointed in what seemed to me to be pedestrian ideas presented in a very arrogant and off-putting way. (Perhaps the nadir of the part I made it through was an essay in the form of a dialogue between Yudkowsky and someone at a dinner party, where Yudkowsky reports that he demolished the guy with devastating arguments, such as citing the Aumann theorem in response to the guy trying to extricate himself from the conversation with a request to “agree to disagree.” The essay ends by recording a woman coming up to Yudkowsky and telling him how amazing he had been.) I’m sure this sounds like a knock on Yudkowsky but it may well just be a knock on me. The “outside” view would seem to indicate that my reaction was unwarranted; it’s highly unlikely that a lot of really smart people would be enthusiastic about an author unless there was real merit there. It’s fascinating ruminating on why my reaction differed so deeply from that of many others. If only someone would write a book telling me how to reconcile these two perspectives.
“A lot of really smart people” is an illusion. The number of smart people who like him (or have even heard of him) is a tiny percentage of the total number of smart people in existence. It just looks large because when you have the entire population of the Internet to choose from, even just a few people looks large.
I think Scott’s essay on Non-Expert Explanation is pretty relevant to this:
It happened for a lot of people, Eliezer is very good at presenting ideas they did not yet understand in a way that helped them understand them. You weren’t one of them, but that’s fine. You probably heard the same ideas from somewhere else. When I read Eliezer I got about a 50-50 mix of “I heard this before” and “This idea is amazing!, it feels as if the scales have fallen from my eyes!.” He seems to have had an even larger impact on other people.
It might also be a stylistic thing. You seem to find arrogance off-putting. I find it hilarious when it’s being directed at someone other than me. For people like me, Eliezer’s style adds humor and zest to spice up his ideas. For people like you it turns you off to the whole essay.
Proves too much. Enough people are really enthusiastic about young-earth creationism, or Dianetics, or Tony Robbins, that a lot of them are probably smarter than me. Doesn’t make any of those topics worth reading about.
Ultimately I don’t have a good way of discriminating, though. I share Scott’s skepticism towards Eliezer’s criteria.
I’ve never read any Tony Robbins but Ive know alot of people in sales and politics who seemed to really get into him.
My suspicion is he’s saying really meaningful things if your in a feild where your ability to succeed is based on your ability to interact with more people, in person, better and faster, and his advice is pretty much useless if your success isn’t a function of your ability to build your personal confidence and personal network.
I remember a pub talk where one economist told me that several years ago Japanese did in fact try primary emission hoping to cause inflation. And it failed!
As a complete economy noob, does your “high money” means something which is not “high amount of cash flowing” or was I either too drunk or being outright lied to in a pub?
The Japanese did run large fiscal deficits while printing money, which are sometimes termed “helicopter drops.” But whenever inflation started ticking upwards, they stopped printing money and raised interest rates. This was because of their incorrect belief that monetary policy works with “long and variable lags.” They were worried that if they didn’t stop printing money when inflation was still low that it would overshoot their target. If they had correctly realised that monetary policy works in part through communication of expectations, they would have understood that their actual policy was:
* Loose money whenever inflation below 0%.
* Tight money whenever inflation below 0%.
In other words, an effective inflation target of 0%. And lo and behold, that is exactly what they achieved, all the while complaining terribly about it!
Market Monetarism always seemed like magic voodoo to me. If I’m understand correctly, if you have two countries with identical economies but one of them has a central bank that people believed was credibly committed to boosting inflation and the other didn’t, the former would have higher inflation, regardless of other economic factors. I’m not saying it’s wrong, but it just seems really strange to say that whether a country experiences a recession or not depends upon the words of an individual.
If you have two countries, and in one of them financial markets believed that the central bank was credibly committed to boosting inflation and in the other one they didn’t, then the two countries probably don’t have identical economies. Because Market Monetarists believe that the market is right. If the people in country 2 don’t believe that the central bank is committed to boosting inflation, it is probably because there’s a lot of evidence that the central bank is not committed to boosting inflation. If that were an arbitrary or incorrect belief, there’d be low-hanging fruit in the financial market.
Provided the market is allowed to function properly, it should incorporate all of the evidence available on the path of monetary policy. Policymaker public remarks are included in that evidence, but the market presumably weights the believability of those statements.
I would consult this post:
http://www.themoneyillusion.com/?p=9404
Basically, the amount of money Japan printed was not ever sufficient to get the growth they wanted. The BoJ set a target of no inflation, so whenever they printed enough money to start sparking inflation, they stopped printing more.
The idea “we printed more money and we didn’t get the growth we wanted” is misleading. There are two components, supply and demand. You only get the growth you want if supply outpaces the demand. If you are only printing enough money to offset the increase in demand, you will not see NGDP growth, regardless if you increase the money supply by 10%, 50%, 100%, or 1000%.
Thanks for links.
> Given that I am a well-known reviewer of books, clearly my opinion on this subject is better than yours.
No it’s not. You’re probably biased to see this book better than it is, because you’ve already read a lot of Eliezer’s writings and like them. Also, your prestige as a reviewer is suffering because you haven’t yet reviewed *Soonish* by Kelly and Zach Weinersmith, even though its topic is one that matches the theme of your book and so you should review it.
Though to be fair your blog automatically gets credit with me, because unlike most blogs on the internet, yours has an easily reachable public page with the full table of contents of all blog entries. Thank you for that.
I’m pretty sure Scott was joking.
I find that I’m confused about your statements about Google stock. And I don’t mean that in the passive-aggressive sense where I really mean “I think you’re confused” – I legitimately am not sure if I’m right or wrong.
Alice thinks, with high certainty, that self-driving cars are the next big thing, and that Google’s market capitalization is going to quadruple in the next five years. Alice also thinks that the majority of the “smart money” doesn’t grasp this fact. Or the smart money may suspect it, but they have lower confidence than Alice. Or the smart money has ten thousand other potential investments on ten thousand other time horizons that they prefer to buying Google today.
As far as I can tell, it is perfectly allowable by the inviolable cosmic laws of the Invisible Hand that Alice could be exactly right, could purchase Google stock today and could make a lot of money in five years.
Google stock can be “priced right” today and that says nothing about the price of Google after Google has completed their Dyson sphere in a few years.
In perhaps a more simplified reductio, if the Invisible Hand is so frickin smart, why does the S&P 500 grow at all? What moron would leave money on the table by selling an S&P 500 ETF? Ever? They’re leaving money on the table! And the answer is that you may sell that ETF if you think you have a better bet elsewhere, on a different time horizon.
How is Alice able to determine that Google’s stock cap will double? It’s not just a question of engineering, but a question of finance. IE, Alice might think Google will successfully adopt a self-driving car with 90% probability, while smart money thinks it is 85% probability, so Alice theoretically has arbitrage. But not smart money is correctly discounting the stock because they think the self-driving car will be immediately nationalized and Google will receive no value for it, but Alice hasn’t even considered that possibility.
Or consider Tesla, which is a blackhole where billions of dollars disappear, never to be seen again. Sure, they have some decent technology, but that doesn’t translate into profits. if Alice is investing in Tesla because she thinks the cars are really good, she’s using the wrong metric to evaluate an investment.
Why should Alice trust her views on the engineering more than the smart money, anyways? Goldman Sachs has enough money to hire engineers.
This one doesn’t work. American capital markets are deep and liquid. This kind of market failure won’t exist for a company like Google, where everyone and their brother has money to invest. We’re in a savings glut.
The answer to your question is that Alice should assume the market has correctly priced everything about Google except the one thing where she disagrees with the consensus view. She should try to guesstimate how important that one thing is and, if it is important and positive and she is confident, buy the stock.
That was the basis on which I made several successful investiments a very long time ago. The first was a little after the Macintosh came out. I was a professor in the Tulane business school and mentioned to a colleague that I was thinking of buying a Mac. He asked why I didn’t buy a PC Jr. instead.
I thought about what that question implied. The machines were about the same size, but the Mac was using a Motorola 68000 instead of an Intel 8088–a much more powerful CPU which, if I remember correctly, was previously used mostly for multi-user machines. The reason it was using that CPU was that it needed it to run a graphic interface. I had been using a computer (a superclone of the TRS80) at that point for years and had seen a film on the Xerox Parc work with graphic interfaces.
I concluded that the graphic interface was very important and that my colleague was probably a fair sample of the ignorance of almost everyone investing in the market, so I bought Apple stock. I later bought Microsoft stock due to a related argument that also turned out to be correct.
I don’t have a large enough sample of such bets to be confident that I am correctly evaluating my expertise, but I have enough so that if I come across another situation where I think my judgement is likely to be better than that of the market on a particular important point I will be willing to bet on it.
This is the first time I’ve ever heard that the US, which as of the moment has a personal savings rate of 3.2% and has been importing money right and left to finance capital improvement, is in a “savings glut”. I also think you are incorrect in your belief that Goldman Sachs or any other institutional investor seeks expert opinions for every move it makes.
That’s explicitly called out several times in the book. Market pricing isn’t long-term correct right now; it’s short-term correct. and in a few years, it will be short-term correct again for that time period. Eliezer did not claim (and nor, I think, does anyone) that market prices today are correct forever. They’re just really, really close to correct for the next couple months, a gigantic fraction of the time.
So Alice can stand to make money on the market given that she has correct long-term knowledge.
It’s helpful to think of the current price of stock as a timeseries prediction. Error in the prediction grows as a function of time, so current price says more about the price tomorrow than the price next week, and more about that than next month, and so on
I’m not sure how to conceptualize the difference between long-term correct and short-term correct when it comes to the Efficient Market Hypothesis. Would it be okay for someone to post a passage from the book that mentions this?
I haven’t read the book, but I think the EMH implies that the current price is the best estimate available from current public knowledge of the expected value of the long-term price. As time passes more public knowledge becomes available, hence the expected value changes.
For a trivial example, consider a bet on a flip of a coin–I get a dollar if it is heads, nothing if it is tails. Before the coin is flipped the expected value of that bet is fifty cents. After it is flipped and before the money is paid out it is either zero or a dollar.
I think that a better way of thinking about it is “stocks are priced according to the market’s belief based on available information”
The thing is that most information about a companies we hear about is generally has actionable timelines of a quarter to a year. Two tops–especially for a technical company.
There are companies out there we don’t hear much about because they’re not in a fast moving industry that ARE priced on the decadal scale, because, for example in the power generation market where things change on generational (no pun intended) time scales.
Their price is based on that sort of information.
I don’t understand how Outside Reasoning is a pure mistrust of one’s own reasoning – seems based on observation of other reasoners. In which case, it’s more of a “what am I missing – I should probably investigate further before doing anything rash” as that often turns out to be exactly the case. Might not have all the info isn’t the same to me as might be wrong.
Pretty thorough ancient aliens debunking.
Isn’t that the video that suddenly and inexplicably argues for biblical literalism near the end (e.g. “the nephilim couldn’t have been alien-human hybrids because they were actually literal nephilim who really existed”)?
Is this a legal problem? If money could be made shorting startups or houses, but no one is doing it, isn’t that too a $20 bill lying on the ground?
Surely there’s startup founders out there confident enough to take a “You give me $X now but if you’re [profitable/valuation doubles/still in business] in 3 years I’ll give you $X*Y” deal. With houses the incentives get murkier but you could probably arrange something with the mortgage providers.
I’m definitely the proverbial bio freshman when it comes to big-f Finance – anyone up to explaining why the $20 bill isn’t real?
Eliezer has never seemed like a happy person, to me, which makes me wonder why some people are so devoted to making him their guru.
I thought everyone switched over to making Scott their guru.
I’m just glad I read this review. It’s good and I’m not smart enough to read the book itself.
I guess my question is why anyone would ever expect an evolved organism to ever achieve anything beyond the bare minimum necessary to continue to propagate the species. Expecting much more than that seems like theology to me.
I’m not sure what your point is. We obviously are doing more than the bare minimum to survive or we would be nothing more than bacteria.
I mean brute force natural selection seems to me to suggest that we should expect human systems to be closer to “not so unfit as to prompt a mass die-off” than to “perfectly fit.”
If the environment is competitive enough then “not so unfit as to prompt a mass die-off” might be a very high level of fitness.
On the other hand, consider the tree kangaroo 😛
I don’t follow the argument. Natural selection isn’t mainly functioning at the species level, which is what you seem to assume, but at the individual level.
If my species is well enough adapted to its niche not to disappear, it’s still the case that if I am a little better adapted than the average I will have more surviving descendants, my heritable characteristics will increase in frequency in the gene pool, and the average of the species will go up. That will keep happening as long as there are changes that can be made that will increase the reproductive success of the individual who has them.
Selection is not for survival, but for maximal reproduction. Because the world is chaotic and complicated, organisms that learn about their environment and react to stimuli tend to be more successful than the ones that don’t, and tend to ultimately have more offspring.
This isn’t about this blog post, but this is the best place I know of to discuss the book, so I’m going to post it here despite being vaguely off-topic.
As a non-status-blind person, basically nothing written in the book about status regulation made sense to me. The entire theory, such as it is, appears to be generated based on misinterpretations of conversations that never happened in the first place, by EY’s own admission. And in no case does it seem that the status-regulation impulse was the only, or even the obvious, explanation.
Did anyone else get anything out of that? Am I missing something big? I find most of EY’s writing to have, at worst, some interesting spark in it, but I found the ~1/3 of Inadequate Equilibria devoted to explaining status regulation to be somewhere between incomprehensible and wrong.
I am also not status-blind, and I am somewhat obsessed with this topic. I think signaling, in general, is incredibly harmful.
And my impression is pretty much the opposite. I don’t recall anything related to status that I felt like I did not understand, and I had the feeling that what was there was on point.
Edit: I am open to have a discussion about this. I’d start with the parts you found incomprehensible.
I found the status regulation part highly interesting and very useful.
I found the voice trying to status regulate to be a bit too much of a characature. Like if all the characters had been casts as voices in someones head meant to represent aspects of how one person was thinking that would have felt more accurate.
But there wasn’t any instict or pattern of though i didnt recognise from my own mind or conversations with others
Okay, okay, I’ll get the book. Eliezer’s thinking is very similar to mine here, but has taken another step or two beyond it to elucidate a bunch of things I’ve been confused by. And I have a degree-two personal connection to him, even though we don’t know each other and I haven’t spoken to the degree-one link since I was about 11, except maybe two or three brief conversations by randomly running into her – it being a small town we grew up in.
I’ve had the same sorts of problems with the medical system – specifically, the psychiatric part of it – that Brienne did. I’m a pretty serious depressive who has lately seemed to pick up some bipolar symptoms too. I had a remarkable experience working around the medical system to find something that actually made my depression better too. That workaround probably saved my life.
I had been feeling suicidal during all depressive episodes, and it had gotten far worse when my mother was diagnosed with stage IV lung cancer (never smoked) in 2013 and died a year later. I had spent the entire subsequent year depressed and essentially lying around in bed contemplating suicide, as treatments ranging from Prozac to TMS showed no signs of working whatsoever. So, having literally nothing left to lose and figuring I’d try one last thing before offing myself, I maxed out what was left on my credit cards and flew to the Peruvian Amazon to try ayahuasca.
Only one experience of hallucinating, vomiting, and having horrible diarrhea in the middle of the rainforest under the guide of a shaman, and my suicidality went from “pretty sure I’m going to commit, and pretty sure I’ll succeed given my chosen method” to essentially gone, overnight. I’ve still been depressed and am still going through the psych med-go-round, but with a couple of short-lived exceptions, I haven’t felt truly suicidal since, and even my thoughts about it declined by ~95%. It’s been more than two years now.
I also want to share the most interesting small-world situation I’ve experienced. Namely, Brienne was my best friend when I was 10-11. During third and fourth grade, before my parents realized it was no better than the crappy public school I was in, we were in the same class at the same tiny Catholic school in southeastern Indiana. It was pretty obvious we were like-minded even then, and I remember spending numerous recesses sitting on the swings talking with her and ignoring the schoolboy taunts about me having a crush on her, which were of course true.
We went over to her place a few times, and had some good times hanging out with her along with her dad and her brother (who was IIRC my sister’s age, two years younger). I remember lots of really interesting pets and some early voice-recognition software that was hilariously terrible because it was 1999. I never tried to get my parents to let me have reptiles, but pet rats were an instant hit. My sister and I went through several pairs of them after being introduced over there. Best small pets ever, except for the whole “always dying slowly and painfully at age 2-3” thing.
What if I’d never been pulled out of that school? It seems very likely we would have gotten together in high school. No idea if that would have lasted – but if it had, Brienne herself could have been in an inadequate equilibrium toward not finding a better match, because we’d have been a pretty good match even if Eliezer exists and is objectively better for her. A perpetually depressed partner, who is not into D/S roles, and who is good at autodidactic, contrarian, and creative thinking but not as advanced at it as Eliezer is, is clearly suboptimal for her vis a vis him.
Truly interesting story. How did you hear about this ayahuasca stuff?
Also, very very small world.
A wise and trustworthy sage tells you that instead of trusting in the authority of those wiser than you, you should believe what your logical deductions tell you are true. But he backs it up with logical arguments that seem very weak, and your own logical deductions say that they are false.
So if you accept what the sage says, you should disbelieve him. You should then accept what he says, because he’s a wise and trustworthy sage…
Thus far the only way I’ve found out of this infinite loop is to deny the wisdom of the sage, which goes against some sense data, but oh well.
There’s a similar paradox on the other side of the argument. Of course the justification for relying on the outside view is the product of a chain of argument that must of necessity be assessed by each individual’s private judgment. Thus, the strength of one’s justified reliance on the wisdom of experts can never validly be held to a higher degree of certainty than one’s estimate of one’s own individual success in reasoning (namely, the chain of reasoning that convinced you to defer). So it seems that one cannot even in principle escape the limitations of one’s own fallible reasoning by leveraging the wisdom of others, and deference to others, far from being an exercise in intellectual humility, can be viewed as an audacious exercise in intellectual self-regard, putting aside the common-sense view that you should make decisions by using your best effort at figuring out the right answer in favor of a counter-intuitive contrary approach on the basis of an abstract argument.
Not… necessarily, because people can be better at some kind of reasoning than others. You can say, “I am going to be biased with regards to my own prospects, but I expect to be less biased with regards to general principles,” and therefore go with outside view in cases where you expect your inside view to be biased, but be reasonably confident in the general principles underlying the chain of logic that got you to the outside view opinion.
Or, for a negligibly different angle: If “recognizing experts” is a skill, and “mathematics” is a skill, if you’re better at “recognizing experts” than you are at “mathematics”, it makes more sense to recognize experts in mathematics than it does to do mathematics yourself. There isn’t a total paradox the way there is with the sage above.
Buy cheap, sell dear, and never heed the likes of me.
As it happens, Eliezer’s original name for the book was “Civilizational Inadequacy.” Early readers gave reviews like “from the title I expected it to be Eliezer ranting, but it was actually surprisingly nuanced and thoughtful.” So Rob Bensinger and others tried to come up with a name that was more “economics textbook” and less “Dath Ilan.”
For those that are interested the podcast/audio version of this point is done and posted (Direct MP3 link here).
I’m mostly posting because I need someone to share the sense of accomplishment. I don’t know how Scott writes this because I’m exhausted just by the act of reading it aloud…
Most people *love* Facebook and really don’t care that Facebook records their data. They get upset when Facebook uses that data in ways that they don’t like at that moment, but they LOVE Facebook.
I have, except for late Friday evenings when I’ve had as much Civ II as I can take, and I’m not quite tired enough to go to bed, and I don’t feel like digging around bit-torrent for a movie to watch. Of course, I don’t use my real name there.
I retain an account or two because sometimes OTHER people have stuff there I need or want to see.
Ultimately because making money off Social Media is hard to do without being evil. Social media is inherently about sharing bits of our lives with each other. Because we’re all a little bit “not good”[1] there are parts of our lives that we wish to share with family that does NOT include some of the not “not good” bits. There are parts of our lives we want to share with cow-orkers that do not include the “not good” bits, and there are parts of our lives we want to share with our friends, some of whom are “not good” in the same way we are “not good”. To do this a service HAS to track in very granular ways–in the words of the philosopher Adam Ant “and who with and how many times?”.
Which, given the current state of the art in network security, almost impossible to protect AND given certain kinds of “not goodness” might trigger mandatory notifications to the police.
The only way you could do it “right” in this sense is https://diasporafoundation.org/ which is hella hard to make money off of.
[1] Note that “not good” is in scare quotes, because we have such a diverse culture that something that one part of the culture considers tolerable is verbotten in another part, and is celebrated in a third.
Consider the following person:
1) Jewish, with part of his family Kosher/Orthodox
2) Gay.
3) Enjoys pistol shooting, and strongly believe in the 2nd amendment.
4) Politically Centrist or Conservative.
5) Works in San Francisco.
Yes, this is remotely possible. I’ve known people in (or near) San Francisco who fit in three of the other four buckets.
In each of these cases Ole Boi is going to want to keep part of his life if not secret, at least partitioned off from all the other parts of his life. You don’t want your Uncle Ben to know you’re eating a BLT because it’s not kosher. You don’t want your shooting buddy Jim to know that you’re gay. You don’t want HR to know you’re conservative and you REALLY don’t want anyone on Linked-In to know you are a 2nd amendment advocate.
I picked those examples because at one point I was 3 of 5 of those (neither Jewish, nor Gay. However I’m an apostate Catholic Libertarian in a Catholic Democrat family, so close enough).
Oh, and I’ve gotten in trouble at work for a rant I wrote on the internet that a potential customer of one of our suppliers found.
I found the FB part unconvincing, because there is nothing that keeps you from being on more than one social network. I in fact am on both FB and G+.
If G+was better than FB for most people, more and more people with FB accounts would get G+ accounts as well, even though only a minority of their friends were on G+. Eventually almost everybody on FB would also have a G+ account, at which point activity on FB would gradually die away.
I think you need stronger assumptions than are realistic–essentially that it isn’t worth spending any time on a social network unless a lot of your friends are there–to get the suboptimal equilibrium in this case. But I’m not a typical user, so may be wrong about what assumptions are realistic.
There’s no way to short houses directly, but there are many, many ways to short the housing market. If you’re an institutional investor, or just a guy with enough money to be legally considered one, you can enter into derivative transactions like credit default swaps. The Big Short is overrated in some ways, but covers this idea in an accessible way.
Even if you’re an individual investor, it’s fairly easy to short a stock or a real estate ETF. There are dozens of publicly traded REITs and mortgage REITs which are essentially just monetized bundles of property, with different geographic or sector exposure. Sure, you can’t short one specific property, but if you’re feeling bearish about, say, downtown Northeastern retail, you can just go short a company that holds that. Retail brokerages like Fidelity let you do it.
You could argue that you end up just profiting on your bet rather than moving the market directly, though in theory enough people doing this will end up doing the latter. In any case, there are plenty of ways to short housing.
As I understand it, REITs have (had) pretty terrible correlation with housing returns (e.g. the Case-Shiller index). If there’s a way to be *long* housing, without a lot of costs, counterparty risk, or tracking error, I would actually love to know what it is, for liability matching reasons.
It’s true that REITs don’t have a perfect correlation to Case-Shiller, but I wouldn’t say the common view is so negative. Dumping a few links below that seem reputable, though I’ll be the first to admit that I haven’t read a ton on this.
https://arxiv.org/ftp/arxiv/papers/1103/1103.5972.pdf
http://www.freepatentsonline.com/article/Review-Business-Research/190699915.html
http://aresjournals.org/doi/abs/10.5555/1521-4842.18.1.77?code=ares-site
Interesting, this largely answers my question above.
As a followup: With shorting, do you have to specify a given timeframe or can you “buy negastock” and sit on it until the bubble pops? I’m still curious why it doesn’t appear to happen more often
Short selling consists of borrowing stuff, selling your borrowed stuff to someone, then buying equivalent stuff back at a later date so that you can return it to the borrower. That makes you profit equal to the difference between the price you sold it for initially and the price you paid for it later, less the fee you paid to whoever you were borrowing it from. Note that this has an upper bound, but no lower bound — it therefore can lose you an unbounded amount of money if you choose badly enough.
It only works for fungible goods, which is why you can’t do it for real estate. And the trade can only take as long as the lender is willing to lend their stuff to you, so open-ended shorts are usually not feasible.
You have to specify a timeframe.
And the downside of going short is that your risk exposure is unlimited. E.g. if you buy Tesla stock, the worst-case scenario is that Tesla goes bankrupt and your stock becomes worthless, so you lose the full amount of your investment. That’s bad, but hey, rule #1 of investing is not to gamble with money you can’t afford to lose.
But if you go short Tesla, and then tomorrow Elon Musk reveals that he has invented an infinite-capacity supercapacitor and Tesla becomes the most valuable company on Earth, you may suddenly find yourself a million dollars in debt, on a trade on which you were hoping to make a few hundred dollars in profit.
Which is why shorting stock is a lot more heavily regulated than buying it.
You can bet against a stock while limiting your downside using options.
You’ll set a end date in advance that you have to pay the stock back by. The further away that date, the more expensive the short, generally speaking.
As to why more people don’t do it… it’s pretty risky and a lot of it is market timing. Just sitting on it “until the bubble pops” usually doesn’t work if you’re watching prices go up for years and have to keep paying in to cover it. To do it sustainably, beyond acting on some kind of gut feeling or inside information, you’d need to have pretty sophisticated risk management and hedging. It makes sense to me why hedge funds do much more (and much more successful) shorting than retail investors.
This Investopedia guide will answer a lot of your questions.
The old saw about this is that “the market can stay irrational for a lot longer than you can stay solvent.”
Foreign policy is an area where expert consensus is most wrong and/or corrupt. Barack Obama and Hillary Clinton knew the war in Iraq was a failure, but still used military force to topple Gaddafi, apparently assuming that western-style democracy would immediately form. The biggest supporters weren’t Fox News, but the New York Times. It was a war in support of women’s rights and against a rapist after all.
The thing to remember here is that the American press, and most American voters regardless of party, love it to pieces when the evening news is full of Tomahawk launches and F-16s scrambling. They just need to come up with a narrative that says they’re the good guys, and preferably a battle plan that doesn’t leave them with a bunch of flag-draped coffins and unsightly memorials.
And the Libyan Civil War was practically tailor-made for that. Remember, it kicked off in the middle of the Arab Spring, and not long after Occupy et al; at the time there was a lot of enthusiasm floating around for the power of protest. Overtly kicking in the door on a regime, shooting a bunch of people and trying to install a democracy among the survivors would have (rightly) been unthinkable for the Obama administration at the time; the worst days of the Iraqi post-invasion instability were still fresh in everyone’s mind. But an opportunity to ride to the rescue of a genuine popular revolution that’s just about to get stomped by an old-school tinpot dictator? That’s the kind of thing you can sell to the center-left.
That popular revolution turned out to be completely unstable after it won, as 90% of them do, but out of sight means out of mind.
I thought it was possible to short housing, it was just very difficult and very risky, because the potential downside is unbounded? Like that’s the whole point of The Big Short (I know, I’m not taking my financial history info entirely from a popular movie, but I think the gist of what these firms were doing is right).
edit: also, unlike buying an underpriced stock, just buying into the short position doesn’t correct the error.
At some point a line gets crossed though.
I see no point in bothering to see things from the side of flat-earthers, Breatharians, advocates of homeopathy[1] etc.
I am willing to admit that I am often wrong, and to engage in dialog even with people I suspect of being of ill intent in order to better understand the world around me, but some things are so bat-guano insane that there is simply no way that seeing that point of view can be useful.
[1] not talking about the “herbal remedy” homeopathy here. Talking about the “like cures like and if you dilute it properly it gets more powerful” homeopathy.
The interesting question is how you decide what to put on that list.
It’s of interest to me for a number of reasons. Two positions I argue for, A-C and my view of global warming (that not only the size but also the sign of the net effect on humans is not known), are ones that a lot of people would put on such a list.
For a clearer case, I remember being told by a fellow Harvard undergraduate that he couldn’t take an econ course at Chicago because he would burst out laughing. My guess was that he had had one introductory econ course at Harvard at that point. Within a decade or two the Harvard economists had conceded that the Chicago economists were right on at least some of the contested points, and Chicago proceeded to run up a string of econ Nobel prizes.
The BOJ problem is less that they have no upside to being right and more about the cyclicity of mistakes. Pretty much every central bank in the world was wrong in the 70s about inflation and unemployment not coexisting. This led to lots of inflation and then bad recessions to end the inflation. Thus young macro economists became determined not to make that mistake, so when their turn as central bankers came they made the opposite mistake and allowed too little inflation and too much unemployment. I bet the next generation of central bankers will be more prone to too much inflation having over learned the lessons of the current crop’s mistakes.
What I don’t get about Eliezer’s anti-academia schema is his seeming obliviousness as to how much conscientiousness is needed to be an autodidact. And not only conscientiousness, but you also need imagination/curiosity/openness to experience in spades. Who in the hell is dealt that hand?
Sure, there are some great autodidacts out there, Eliezer, Neal Stephenson, Charles Darwin, Ray Bradbury… most of them are writers, more modern ones are computer types, diamonds in the rough, though… the majority of people need an institution to help them become who they want to become.
Conscientiousness is not my strongest trait. I went to college looking to take the most difficult classes in my field that I could, but I knew I was never going to learn systematically if I tried to teach myself. And furthermore who, at 17, has an even rudimentary map of knowledge?
I went to college to learn how to learn…
I got the Map of Knowledge and now I can go treasure hunting.
Give people status for being wrong.
I’m told that in America, business people get brownie points for having a few bankruptcies under their belt. Should be the same rule for being wrong.
If people who were wrong were incentivised to loudly proclaim their mistakes, we’d get through and over mistakes more quickly.
That’s why I kind of object to the whole rationalist project, as far as it is a method of being right. Trying desperately to be right is meta-level wrong. A group of people who want to be right all the time are slipping into dangerous territory.
[
Scientists pay lip service to this idea, but I think they have things the wrong way around. They are (supposedly) object level prepared to be wrong, but meta-level determined to be right.
It would actually more productive to be determined to be object level right – “Noah was from Atlantis and I will fight to the intellectual death to prove it” – but I can only do that because on the meta-level (deeper, moral, ethical level?) I accept that I can be wrong.
]
My impression from the rationality scene is that admitting to be wrong is considered high value and that its importance is emphasized heavily. Whenever I see a post on LW
1 or2 where the author claims to have been wrong, it is reliably upvoted. Yudkowksy has also written about this several times.
I haven’t posted on LW 2, but when I admitted I was wrong in a live thread on LW 1, I’d fairly reliably get 1-3 upvotes. That’s not nothing, but it’s not “high value” either; making a plausible argument for something was usually worth 5-15 upvotes depending on exposure. It offered an incentive to concede defeat rather than just flounce if you were getting stomped, but not to update if you still had any threads to cling to.
That’s very fair. Um, I’m not sure why I said LW 1 and 2. What I said about Yudkowsky’s writing is true, but in terms of upvotes, I don’t actually distinctly remember data points on LW 1. I amend my post.
Also, though, as Scott has pointed out before, the people who were still on LW 1 after Yudkowsky had left are not necessarily representative of much. I was there, and LW 2.0 feels very different – and much better – to me.
True enough. Most of my LW karma comes from the period after the main Sequences were complete but before Eliezer left, so that’s mainly what I’m referring to. Voting patterns changed (though not for the better) afterwards, and they might have been different very early in the community’s history but you’d have to ask someone else.
The outside view version of Inadequate Equilibria would be about the research into expert judgment and what heuristics to use to evaluate which domains in which you can trust experts and which you can’t. https://smile.amazon.com/Expert-Political-Judgment-Good-Know/dp/0691128715
Politics is a bad example.
You’re addressing people who claim to make a modesty argument of bowing to Vox’s experts and telling them to bow to a wider range of experts. Maybe they should. But just because they say that they get their facts from Vox doesn’t mean that they have beliefs about facts, let alone ones that they got from Vox. They just take Vox to endorse their side and can’t tell if Vox says that Charles Murray is right or wrong. They should move to the object level and have beliefs about the world.
I can think of some examples how evil that entered the third way can get thrown out again.
MySpace never had quite facebook levels of dominance, but it was “the next big thing” for a while before facebook came along. I imagine facebook’s nightmare is a future wiki article starting something like “myspace and facebook were early examples of social networks”.
Quark XPress was once the only digital publishing program worth using. Designers used it because that’s what clients and printers used. Clients and printers used it because that’s what designers used. Then Adobe came along and conquered the market, as described in an article you can find by searching for “How QuarkXPress became a mere afterthought in publishing”.
Internet Explorer (IE) once was THE browser with over 90% market share. Sites optimised for IE because that’s what people used. People used IE because that’s what made websites work properly. Anyone here using IE?
I’ve seen the above two examples phrased several times as “people won’t switch to your software because it’s better, but they will switch if it’s 10x better”. And if you are in a happy situation where it’s really hard for people to switch away from you, you can get away with a lot but if you go too far, they’ll switch in a huge crowd at once.
Regulation can also work. Uber is in a bit of trouble in London at the moment, which creates a possible opening for a new competitor.
Tower Two cannot win by being cheaper, but if it ever figures out how to do “digital literacy” properly and teach programming and data science to the masses 10x better than Tower One does it now, it has a chance. Various online/interactive tutorial systems have tried but not succeeded yet – but in principle I don’t think a 10x advantage specifically in digital subjects is impossible.
I realise this next example is culture war material but if Tower One goes sufficiently postmodernist, there might be a point where another tower becomes 10x better in some sense and it triggers a mass switching. Whether this would be a good thing I don’t know.
Winners, Losers & Microsoft by Liebowitz and Margolis is in part about the sort of sequential competition you are describing. At any instant there is a dominant program, but when a noticeably better one comes along, it becomes the new dominant program.
EY was not correct on Japan, and it is straight forward to demonstrate.
Let’s hear it, then.
Please do.
(As much as I love EY being wrong, this sort of Fermat’s Last Comment are super obnoxious)
On a cell phone right now. The short of it is.
1. The spike in inflation didn’t last, and in fact correlates with the increase in sales tax that occurred at almost the same time.
2. The change in growth rates in Japan started well before the BoJ actually announced changes, and barely deviated with the change in inflation.
I think you can concoct an interpretation where EY and Scott Sumner are correct, but it comes with near zero predictive power.
For a quick visual Google ‘trading economics inflation rate Japan’ and select the 10 year graph.
A couple months before Eliezer, I wrote a post about building a SAD light that is much more powerful than anything available commercially, based on the same reasoning: “You Need More Lumens,” https://meaningness.com/metablog/sad-light-lumens
Maybe the obvious idea is obvious. Or maybe he was inspired by something he read on the internet somewhere 🙂
I’m using it right now, btw. It works.