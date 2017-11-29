Open Thread 89.75

This is the twice-weekly hidden open thread. Post about anything you want, ask random questions, whatever. You can also talk at the SSC subreddit or the SSC Discord server.
Meta
Iowa Part 7 is up at Naval Gazing. This covers the Turret II accident and Iowa’s last retirement.
We hope.
Why I’m pretty sure it will be the last one is something I have part of a post already written on. Not scheduled yet, but it’s coming.
Hey Bean, I was at the Utah memorial the other day and remembered you were having a tough time finding photos. Maybe it’s not relevant since you seem to be done with Iowa and Pearl Harbor, but if you need any specific pictures from Pearl Harbor, the Missouri, or the Pacific Aviation Museum, I live in the area and would love an excuse to go on a naval history photographic scavenger hunt.
Utah was a bit tricky to get photos of. I finally found an aerial view that I used in Part 2. But I really appreciate the offer, and I may take you up on it if I return to relevant topics.
Actually, I’ve been meaning to ask you if you’d be interested in guest posting. You were a submariner, which is not a field I have that much knowledge of.
I want to take you up on that but I’m not sure what I could contribute. I was only a radioman, and so I think anything I’d write regarding actual submarine warfare would get BTFO by a submarine-qualified officer (one of whom I believe posts here). Between that and classified information I’m left with day-to-day submarine life, which involves a whole lot of scrubbing the engine room. Maybe after some research I could put something together.
I’m happy to answer any submarine questions though, here or you can email me, tselleck at cocaine.ninja
Speaking of photos: do you have any 4k+ resolution photos you particularly like of good warships available online, for wallpaper purposes?
Not really. I’m not a warship picture collector by nature, and most of my sources don’t go that high in resolution. But all of my wallpapers are of Iowa.
Close enough?
I promised a CW link about things going wrong at a sperm bank.
https://arstechnica.com/tech-policy/2016/04/white-woman-sues-sperm-bankagainafter-getting-black-mans-sperm/
This is two suits on different grounds about one child, not lawsuits about two different children.
The elements of negligence are: 1) Duty, 2) Breach, 3) Cause, and 4) Harm.
Elements 1-3 are slam dunks. The only question here is if there is a legally cognizable harm. Then if so how much in dollars is required to make her whole?
Similarly breach of contract is probably straightforward to prove, but the normal measure of damages is expectancy. Namely: what is the difference in value between the baby should would have had, had they not breached and the baby she has. That’s an awfully tough question to answer.
They could ask instead for costs that she claims she will incur — counseling or similar, but that’s a rather unsatisfactory answer.
Not just counselling, having to relocate.
If true that will be substantial, but I have to wonder about Uniontown, Ohio being “intolerant” of mixed-race children but fine with gay parents.
If Cramblett had a white male husband rather than a lesbian domestic partner and co-parent, I think this would be a clear win on the grounds that visible pregnancy + mixed-race child would cause suspicion of infidelity and thus reputational harm. As is, selling “harm” to judge and jury without looking like a racist is going to be tricky.
“As is, selling “harm” to judge and jury without looking like a racist is going to be tricky.”
On the other hand, selling “no harm” without looking like you are denying that racism exists is also tricky.
A better question is whether a company can/should be held responsible for harm caused by the discriminatory behavior of 3rd parties they have no control over.
No, no, see, she’s not racist, just everyone else.
The question is also whether one is allowed to have preferences about offspring. If a service existed to tailor traits to parental wishes (which likely will shortly), would that establish a value in having a specific baby?
This very sperm bank is implicitly offering that, is it not?
It would be one thing if they made no promises about the donor one way or the other, but if they’re willing to say “you get a white baby” then surely the person is entitled to a white baby, no?
Seems like they are. Given that, how will people’s sympathies line up? Mother is racist for wanting a white baby? I.e., not (morally) allowed to have preferences. Or, legitimate, if non-quantifiable harm was done to her?
We usually talk about eugenics in terms of IQ, but many people have more idiosyncratic preferences.
If a trait does not affect life time earnings, is is allowed (socially, morally) to be preferred? Or is this a manifestation of an “-ism”?
Does is change when it is a matter of certainty vs probability?
Reminds me of the “Noble Winner Sperm Bank”.
I think if I had to argue for “harm” in this case, I would ask whether anyone, anywhere is selling insemination services where the sperm you get is either completely unknown to you, or luck of the draw. A survey of local fertility clinics should show that no one is doing so. Based on that argue that anything that isn’t sold at all is effectively worthless. They charged my client good money for insemination services, and delivered something that a) isn’t what she asked for, and b) is worthless. And the difference between what she paid and the effective value of what was delivered is a measure of harm to my client.
Not sure whether that would fly, but at least it doesn’t require me to say one word about race.
Well they did refund her for the sperm.
The difficulty here is that she basically has to argue that giving birth to a black child has negative value for her. That it imposes costs above and beyond the sperm. That she is worse off now than if she had never interacted with them in the first place.
Sure, but she is suing for negligence, not just harm done. And can’t compensation for negligence go (well) beyond the strict economic loss? In effect the financial measure of harm just establishes that there has been negligence at all. Multipliers can then be applied based on the degree of carelessness and whatnot in settling damages.
@gbdub
In general, the test in negligence law is whether the harm is foreseeable. An unforeseeable intervening cause breaks the chain of causality but a foreseeable doesn’t.
Matt M
No, she doesn’t. At least not on the breach of contract claim. All she has to show is a lessor value from what she bargained for, not that interaction left her worse off.
@ johan_larson
Punitive damages generally require gross, rather than ordinary, negligence. But they certainly can be awarded.
If the judge is unsophisticated, one can claim that the damages are the difference between the average or median incomes of white and black Americans, multiplied by life expectancy.
A more sophisticated and more correct claim is to demand damages after correcting for factors that correlate with race, but that would not differ for children from the same parent. The best way to do so would be to look at a study comparing the incomes of children of different races raised by the same parent. For example, Madonna has both a white child and black children, so one could compare their incomes (and do the same for other families where the children have different races). I’m not aware of such a study having been done, though.
So one may instead look at studies like this, which try to correct for individual and occupational characteristics, but such studies can both overcorrect and undercorrect very easily (and probably do both).
I’m assuming negligence requires all four of those? Like, if you catch your doctor saying he didn’t bother washing his hands before surgery, but you don’t actually get an infection, there’s no harm done so you can’t really sue for anything?
Are there any long term studies of interracial adoption? I don’t think it has been occurring with much frequency until the last few decades, so perhaps not. In any case, saying (hypothetically) “Because of this error, I have a 15% lower chance of frequent contact with my child in twenty years and a 5% lower rate of communal support” doesn’t seem to be presenting real harms with any certainty.
Would it be fair to call this a case of female cuckoldry?
Right. In law if some test has elements they all need to be met but if one has factors then only some do.
I’d think that would have to be the substitution of another woman’s egg. It could happen in the context of IVF but not artificial insemination.
Interracial adoption is really common where I live, with white parents who can’t have children on their own commonly adopting Asian children.
They probably can’t say this in court, but interracial (Asian adoption) and interracial (conceived and the child came out half black) are very very different things from a cultural perspective…
I suspect the courts will pull out the magic “contrary to public policy” wand and say no harm can be recognized.
Damn, that case brings out the uncharitable in me. I’m struggling to be fair to the woman, and it is difficult if she has a mixed-race baby she was never expecting, but propping up her case for compensation with “the town I live in is so racist”? Yeah, that’s gonna make her popular with the neighbours! The obvious response there is “Then move somewhere else, woman!”
It’s hard because although she is correct about the transracial wotsits making parenting difficult, the fact is that she’s sufficiently well-off to be able to afford to go to a sperm bank in the first place and to bring a court case and to have all the sociology rolling off her tongue. I mean, there are a lot of white women having transracial babies living in majority white towns who are not having any particular parenting classes or support from sociologists and social workers in bringing up a mixed race child, and they’re not suing anybody over this (possibly because they got pregnant the old-fashioned way: went clubbing, got drunk, pulled, nine months later a happy event!)
I mean, I’m glad she’s taking the problems of mixed-race children seriously but come on lady, according to this article, 10% of births in the USA in 2015 were from one white and one black parent, so you are not some special snowflake who needs a load of cash to learn how to comb your kid’s hair. I agree the sperm bank screwed up, but as long as the child is healthy and there’s nothing about the sperm donor being physically/mentally ill, she could have had a worse outcome.
It is veering very close to sounding like “I want to complain that this isn’t the product I ordered and I demand compensation but I also don’t want to sound racist (although I’m happy to throw my townsfolk under the bus on this one) so I am going for the ‘I need the money to properly study up how to raise my mixed race child when I’m white and living in a
white supremacist hell-hole of raciststhe small town I’m living in’ angle”.
Do you have issue with people even being able to select for race at a sperm bank? Clearly this is allowed, and nobody seems to mind. The bank then screwed up. Consumers should be protected for something that will force them to raise a baby for 18 years. Make most other consumer complaints seem pretty trivial.
This strikes me as similar to the issue that got some publicity about 15-20 years ago (or maybe that’s just when I heard about it in law school) – botched contraceptive procedures resulting in a healthy child. Some parents sued, attempting to recover the cost of child-rearing. The problem arose with damage offsets: yes, it will cost thousands to raise the child, but you also have the offsetting benefits of a child. Society (or at least juries) usually don’t like hearing the value of a healthy child as “zero or negative, I hate those little monsters.” In fact, the much more common (and lucrative) claim is for medical negligence which results in losing a baby – typically the life of a baby is held to have a positive financial value. Therefore, if I recall correctly, most states limit the potential recovery to medical costs and physical/emotional distress related to the pregnancy, but nothing for child-rearing.
This one is even more highly charged, with the race angle, but it wouldn’t surprise me if the end point was rather similar. She is, in some sense, suing for negligence resulting in a pregnancy of a character she did not expect. I would expect her to be able to recover something, but probably limited to particular issues related to the pregnancy. Even though they would be the same costs as with a non-mixed-race baby, I would think there would be some “bodily autonomy” arguments about negligence resulting in a bodily effect different from what was disclosed and/or bargained for.
I guess this is part of why sperm banks are considered an immoral intervention into reproduction.
Karl Marx was predicting in the mid-1800s that the development of capitalism would inevitably lead to the elimination of small businesses and decline in real wages for wage-earners.
70 years later, his “scientific socialism” began being tested and falsified on a massive scale.
Yet haven’t the last 35 years bore particular prediction out? Real wages have stagnated at best, while big business buys laws that raise barriers to entry.
The funny thing is that regulating business to the point that a mom-and-pop operation can’t operate without lawyers and an HR department is considered progressive.
I think Smith also thought that left unchecked capitalism would devolve into oligarchy.
“When the regulation, therefore, is in support of the workman, it is always just and equitable; but it is sometimes otherwise when in favor of the masters.”
Where’s that from?
https://books.google.com/books?id=pl1KAAAAYAAJ&pg=PA224
I couldn’t search with your link, but searching http://www.gutenberg.org/cache/epub/3300/pg3300.txt here doesn’t find your quote.
1. sorry, ‘support’ should be ‘favour’. it should be in your link then.
2. it should on the page i have linked to (224), there is no need to search.
3. just searching in google also turns up good results if you are unable to find it doing a book search. also, searching for sub phrases is often useful in debugging why a search didn’t work (could be a mis-quote, alternate punctuation, spacing, etc.). For instance, searching “sometimes otherwise” in the gutenberg link turns up results.
That link just goes to the contents (other editions, cover etc.) for me. I actually was searching for a substring. It just happened to be ‘is in support of the workman’. Should have tried more.
Searching it just gave me links to blogs that didn’t give citations either.
oh.. the quote is on page 224, the ‘pg=PA224’ in the url is supposed to take you to the page, but maybe doesn’t work for all browser configurations? I don’t know how the internet works i guess.
If you’re interested, I got the mis-quote by copying from David Brin’s blog https://davidbrin.wordpress.com/2013/11/11/liberals-you-must-reclaim-adam-smith/
not sure why the quote was changed.
David Brin is not a reliable source for Smith’s views. I had an exchange with him some time back on the subject–he never provided support for his claim.
That quote seems to be saying that government regulation of capitalism will tend to favor the employers, not that capitalism will devolve into oligarchy.
a free market drives competition, selects winners. the winners are motivated by desire to accumulate capital. they will thus tend to become large and monopolistic, killing the free market. to keep this in check, regulation is needed.
the book is very long, i couldn’t quote the entire thing. it shows how some of Smith’s ideas about capitalism seem almost socialist. He seems practical and intelligent, not a raving ideologue.
the father of capitalism also says this in his book:
“Our merchants and master manufacturers
complain much of the bad effects of high wages in raising the price, and
thereby lessening the sale of their goods, both at home and abroad. They
say nothing concerning the bad effects of high profits; they are silent
with regard to the pernicious effects of their own gains; they complain
only of those of other people.”
and also
“The subjects of every state ought to contribute towards the support of the government, as nearly as possible, in proportion to their respective abilities; that is, in proportion to the revenue which they respectively enjoy under the protection of the state.”
Taken at face value, that’s an argument for a flat tax, which is not generally considered the most socialist of ideas.
‘In proportion to their abilities’ is an interesting statement. If you can contribute more, you do contribute more. Let’s not apply our current political climate and evolved morality to something written in the 1700s. (I’ve forgotten the particular numbers, but I think it was the Obama/McCain election where Obama was being labeled a socialist for wanting a 38% top rate, and McCain was a free-market capitalist for wating a 33% top rate!)
Yes, by all means let’s not project our own biases on the guy. In particular, let’s not pattern-match it to a Marxist slogan: Smith was writing before Marx by a hundred years or so, so he can’t possibly have been aware of what something that sounds a lot like “from each according to his ability…” would imply to us.
Fortunately, he clarifies that in the same sentence, so it’s quite obvious what he actually meant. “In proportion to the revenue which they respectively enjoy…” is pretty unambiguous as a policy recommendation, and it’s less progressive (in the technical sense) than what we currently do.
It’s not even clear that his statement excludes as a progressive tax, as it is still proportional, just in varying proportions. He is also saying revenue is enjoyed under the protection of the state. And really if ours is currently more or less progressive depends on how Smith defined capital gains, and what his corporate rate would have been. But sure, he’s not a communist. How would you classify that statement about taxes?
Anywho, not the most important part of the discussion, so I can remove it. (edit: no I can’t.. looks like my edit window has passed?)
I’ve read it. There are some bits that can be quoted out of context along the lines you suggest. But it only seems socialist if you identify support for capitalism with support for capitalists.
Smith didn’t.
If you are going to talk about Smith, it’s worth actually reading him, not just trying to tease out the meaning of a sentence taken without its context. In this case that means reading his long discussion of alternative taxes. It’s more sophisticated than most current discussions, since he realizes that who actually bears the burden of a tax is not simply determined by who hands over the money.
He isn’t arguing for a flat tax–indeed, he isn’t arguing for an income tax at all. He is arguing that the burden of the tax system should be proportional to income. He considers a variety of different taxes from that standpoint.
Wages have flatlined, compensation has not. Incomes have just shifted away from cash and towards more tax favored types of compensation.
The U.S. Small Business Administration lends credence to these claims, citing internal reports that show, for example, that small companies accounted for 64% of new jobs created in the U.S. between 1993 and 2011.
Isn’t this effect primarily seen in the US (source: <5 min of google image search)? If so, one couldn't really call it a general result about capitalism, but rather one which is specific to our political and economic system.
At this point I think the decline of small business is more of a Rorschach blot than good evidence for or against anything on an ideological scale. There’ve been so many changes since the ’70s that it’s stupidly easy to point to one or another of them: if you’re a libertarian it’s obviously the fault of overregulation, if you’re a progressive it’s Walmart or some other capitalist boogeyman, if you’re an old-school conservative it’s atomized society. You could probably construct a nativist angle too, but I’m not confident of my ability to pass the ideological Turing test there.
Likely more than one of these are true, but I have no idea in what proportions.
I recently finished Rationality: AI to Zombies. I do not consider myself a Bayesian. I’m one of those religious people. (Mormon) And I also feel that Talebian Antifragility is a better model for how to behave under uncertainty than Bayesianism, which is to say I had some issues with the book (not the least of which was the length.) I thought this might be a good place to invite people to tell me why I’m wrong or what I missed. My initial review is here.
TL;DR
-Yudkowsky focuses too much on winning, but he doesn’t spend much time on the “when” of winning (though I mention his contributions to existential risk)
-It maybe necessary to lose in the short term in order to win in the long-term.
-Both of these things may contribute to fragility, which from Taleb’s perspective is short-term limited wins which lead to large unbounded losses.
-There does not appear any allowance in Bayesianism for dealing with asymmetrical outcomes. Where being wrong is catastrophic (despite an assessment of a very low probability) vs. where being wrong is inconsequential (but with the same low probability.)
-I mention Scott missing Brexit and the election of Trump as an example of what this looks like.
I’m looking for people to tell me what I missed.
Can you give a thumbnail sketch of what “Bayesianism” is? I’ve studied statistics, and Bayes’ Rule certainly came up, but the notion of Bayesian statistics as opposed to some other kind was never touched on.
Bayesianism is Yudkowsky’s/LessWrong’s term/ideology. Here’s their link on it:
http://lesswrong.com/lw/1to/what_is_bayesianism/
As a thumbnail it’s making very broad use of Bayes Law as a way of making choices when you’re uncertain.
I don’t know about if LessWrong etc. use it differently, but Bayesian statistics* is a mainstream thing. Andrew Gelman has a blog about it, and it is about taking a prior anf getting a posterior.
*Opposed to frequentist.
They don’t use it differently, but as I mentioned they use if very broadly.
It’s a heck of a jump to go from the very specific notion of Bayes’ Law, which is about the relationship between the conditional probabilities of two events to the far more general notion that what you should believe to be true is a function not merely of what you have just observed, but of your views just before you observed them. I’m not saying it’s wrong, but there are at least a lot of steps missing in the argument.
I’m familiar with something similar in a much more specific case, namely rating chess players. In competitive chess, you have a rating, which is a number like 1800. After playing a set of tournament games, there is a formula for adjusting your ranking based on your results and the ratings of the other players. Sensible enough. What the Bayesians want you to do is something similar, but more generalized.
To be honest, I was never very impressed by Taleb. Maybe there was something I didn’t “get” about his writing, but he just seemed to be making the point over and over that “black swans do happen, and sometimes they can be really bad.” To which I can only say: well, duh! Anyway, doesn’t Yudkowsky also cover black swans in his book, when discussing short-term versus long-term thinking? He makes the point that people are better at thinking about frequent risks than about things which happen infrequently. Which seems to be Taleb’s whole point, just expressed without made-up vocabulary.
Doesn’t Bayesianism handle that trivially, just by having a large negative weight attached to the bad thing? A large negative weight makes the possible bad outcome influence your decision greatly, even if it is not likely to happen.
The bigger problem with Bayesianism is Pascal’s mugging. And, on a more practical note, the difficulty of actually calculating the probability of… anything, really. I’m not sure how Yudkowsky deals with that… I haven’t read the whole book.
I also think Yudkowsky focuses too much on winning. And more specifically on function optimization. But this is a disorder of the whole machine learning field at the moment. There is almost no discussion of concepts like “creativity” or “willpower” that GOFAI (good old-fashioned AI) spent a long time thinking about. Instead, people are focused on improving benchmark X by Y%, because it’s measurable and publishable.
From wikipedia:
I don’t understand why this is true. Shouldn’t the probability of a payback diminish with the increase of the mugger’s offer? It looks like Pascal, in this telling, hints that is the case, but then just drops it.
A link from that wikipedia page goes to a GiveWell page that seems to be making a similar point.
The bigger picture here (to me at least) is that you need to consider variance as well as expected value. A lottery ticket that pays out one in a 10^100 times, but gives you 10^105 dollars each time, might have an expected value of $100,000, but the variance is so high that I would not pay that much for it.
I second Incurian’s point. The flaw in the argument is that the 1 in 1000 is assumed constant for any payout amount. I think the probability of payout decreases faster than the increasing payout amount. so at $10, I believe the mugger will pay back with probability p, for a $10p expectation. At $1000 the probability could be less than (1/1000)p (since why would such a wealthy person be mugging me, unless he is running a social experiment). So, as the payout increases, the expectation could actually *decrease*.
Imagine the 2 scenarios
1: give me your wallet and tomorrow I will return with twice the amount.
2: give me your wallet, I will remove the cash, and return the rest to you.
which one do you think has higher expectation?
I think speculating about the robber’s motives or likely behavior is not really the point of the thought experiment.
Imagine if, rather than a robber, it was someone completely trustworthy, who offered a deal that had an extremely small — infinitesimal! — chance of paying out a gigantic, life-changing award. The expected value could be extremely large. And the odds would would be in your favor, if you could play over and over. But you can only play once. And since there is basically 0% chance that you will ever see the reward, the expected value doesn’t (or shouldn’t) matter to you.
You can also imagine a scenario where it’s a threat rather than a reward. Give all your money to the Church of Paperclip Maximization, or else you have an extremely tiny chance of being tortured for all eternity in the worst possible ways. Would you take that deal? If you just are looking at expected value, and not at variance, I can make the potential torture worse and worse until you have to take the deal.
I still don’t entirely see it. I think the argument lies on our inability to intuitively think about large utilities. Like, what’s the difference between positive a billion utility and positive a trillion utility? Mathematically the utilities increase, but emotionally they just become some undifferentiated maximum value.
In scenario 1, as the probability of success goes to 0, the payout utility has to become enormous. I don’t really know how to think about utilities that large, but at some point I assume the only way to increase my utility is to obtain god like powers. When put that way (as opposed to some vague ‘enormous utility’), suddenly even a low chance of winning seems like an ok game.
The same goes for the second example. Think of what the worst torture possible. Now, is something 1000x worse than that really something you want to risk, even if it is an extremely small probability of happening? i.e. I don’t think it is wrong to take the deal if you keep making the torture worse and worse.
OK, fine. I’m making you the deal now then. I’ll send you a bitcoin address, you send all your money there. In exchange, I promise not to use my godlike powers to torture you eternally. (There is a very, very, very low chance I actually have these powers, but it’s not zero.)
Note for the humor-impaired: this is a joke. But if it weren’t, still, would you take that deal?
sure, it is low but not zero. Can you give me an estimate of what the probability is? And describe in specifics the torture so I can assign a utility value to it.
Joke answer: everything from the broadcast.
Slightly more serious answer: Well, if I have godlike powers, then the torture can be infinitely bad, right? So no matter what, the negative utility will not be finite.
Did you read Antifragile? That book brings more nuance to things. IMHO
Perhaps it does, but if so I have no recollection of Yudkowsky mentioning it in 2300 pages. Also the standard form of Bayes law allows you to update probabilities, it has no term for weighting the consequences of different probabilities. Also Yudkowsky spends a large amount of space on stuff with very little weight (p-zombies, and many worlds vs. Copenhagen, for example.)
And I could be totally missing something which is one of the reasons I posted.
I thought his first book made a couple of decent points: in some domains results are radically skewed, and optimizing for the median (or even mean) case in those domains is asking for trouble. He sure took his time saying it, though. I wish the 100-page monograph would come back in style.
Also, he didn’t enhance his credibility by displaying a weird affection for the life of the playboy (“flaneur”).
Sure, black swans are underappreciated in some domains. But they’re overappreciated in others. For example, Scott has a bunch of blog posts about how we probably should be less conservative in approving drugs for really bad diseases, because we’re killing more people than we’re saving. (I’m too lazy to find the blog posts now.)
I’m not even convinced that Taleb’s meta-point is valid. There’s a tiny chance of a lot of bad things happening: supervolcanoes, nuclear war, spontaneous human combustion (yes really) Should I change my behavior based on these things? Probably not. In the first place, I don’t have a good idea of how likely they are, or what I could do to mitigate them. In the second place, it just might not be worth it. If I move to Montana and stock up on canned food, maybe I’ll be more likely to survive a nuclear war. But only at the cost of ruining my life.
In reality, there’s no shortcut to deciding what to do. You don’t get a gold star for saying “well, black swans exist and they are bad, so avoid them.” You have to look at each specific scenario and see what we could do to avoid it, and whether it’s actually practical and worth it. For example, we probably could have done more to prevent over-leveraging in the finanacial system in 2007. But you can’t generalize that to say that every black swan is a burning issue that we need to get right on top of (we need to do something about that spontaneous human combustion problem, now!)
I think the larger point is that the right way to deal with black swans is not to try to predict them; that’s impossible. It is rather to be aware that they exist and therefore adopt a position of flexibility that lets you change up when the unexpected occurs. If you’re heavily committed to the usual state of things, you’re going to get killed when the unexpected occurs.
Does the regular expected value formula not cover this sufficiently? Or is expected value not compatible with Bayes?
If there’s some way of feeding Bayes into the expected value formula, I do not remember seeing it. A search of the text on my kindle turns up three instances of “expected value” none of which relate to applying it to Bayesian statistics/reasoning.
And one of which says “And never mind the expected value of posterity.” Which is exactly my criticism. 😉
Not sure what he meant by that, that sounds weird.
I don’t quite understand what you mean by that. If all your probabilities are derived from Bayesian statistics, and you use those numbers in your expected value calculation, I think you’ve done it. Maybe your complaint is that he doesn’t explicitly cover expected value, not that it’s incompatible with Bayes?
This GiveWell blog post I linked upthread has some discussion about this.
So, how should you best respond when your therapist starts pushing new-ager pseudo-religious nonsense about “asking the universe for what you want”, that you need to put “positive energies” into “your personal universe” because “people find what they look for” — and therefore, by implication, everything bad that’s happened to you is your own fault because you were ‘looking for it’ with your ‘negative attitude”?
How about when she says you should ignore statistics entirely because they don’t really matter, because “outliers exist” and because “probabilities are meaningless”?
If you like her and just want some affirmations you can believe in, try rephrasing it in a more down to earth way.
“In other words, I should set concrete goals for myself?”
“So you mean if I act confident people will treat me with more respect?”
“Are you saying that I need to appreciate the small positive things in my life I might be overlooking?”
“Hmm, perhaps in my situation I need to consider low odds but high pay-off strategies?”
If you don’t like her then you can probably take it as a chance to look elsewhere, since she sounds like someone who says meaningless platitudes and that’s not what you are looking for.
Honestly, if possible, I’d consider getting a new therapist. That style would not work for me. I’m not sure what I’d do if that option was out.
Granted assuming this is about you and your therapist, I don’t think everything you give an example of your therapist saying is wrong, so maybe just try to filter out the signal from the very loud noises. Your perspective on the larger world seems more negative than is strictly justified (it may be totally justifiable on a personal level; I do not know what your life is like). But I think I personally benefit from your perpective, since your perspective is interesting and coherent and I often enjoy reading it.
Can’t really go to someone else, because it’s the Neighborhood Health Center; you get who they give you. It’s them or the generally worse Community Mental Health Service for someone on Medicaid like me. And she’s otherwise generally been better than many of the other providers I’ve previously had.
To be fair, three points
1. Richard Wiseman holds that there is no such thing as lucky or unlucky and that instead they differ by being open and aware of opportunities. (And had done studies – no idea of replication – to look into this)
2. You miss every shot you don’t take.
3. Statistics can be misleading and are affected by people’s beleifs in statistics. There was a discussion on this website about mistaking ‘a greater porportion of men have experienced being physically attacked at night’ with ‘men are more at risk of being attacked at night’
I’ve actually seen people use exactly that argument to justify spending $100/mo on lottery tickets, and argue that everyone else should too. And I’m fairly confident most everyone here should understand why this is a bad idea, and that the lottery is “a tax on innumeracy.”
True, but it depends on how you structure your problem statement.
If your goal in life is to win the lottery, then buying a lot of lottery tickets is the best way to achieve that goal.
If your goal in life is to maximize the amount of money available to you, buying a lot of lottery tickets is an obvious mathematical loser.
It’s quite possible that the potential net gain in utility of winning $average_lottery_jackpot is significantly higher than the net loss of $average_monthly_lottery_expected_loss such that said choice actually does make a certain amount of sense.
I thought that they’ve shown that it’s mostly the act of talking that helps people, and that the content doesn’t matter that much. Which I suppose argues for both staying with her (because what she says doesn’t matter) or switching (because any therapist which doesn’t annoy you will be as good as any other.)
get a new therapist?
I’ve actually been thinking about this “ask the universe for what you want and it will give it to you” thing lately. I think what it really is, is making confirmation bias work for us instead of against us.
A few months ago I started doing a few new things and I’m pre-occupied with the new challenges of getting some mastery. The funny thing that happened is that quite a few things started popping up on my radar that gives me opportunities to push my mastery to a different level.
Clearly the universe giving me these opportunities just when I need them is complete nonsense. It’s much more probable that because I’m thinking about the topics so much that I’m sensitive to any topics, discussions or events, no matter how tenous the link is, to see it from the perspective of the new things I’m trying out, where normally, I would have dismissed them from my mind or not notice them at all.
My two cents and run on sentences.
>Clearly the universe giving me these opportunities just when I need them is complete nonsense.
Unless these opportunities are coming via the internet, in which case I suspect Google 😛
google alert is awesome 😀
but no, just stuff that cropped up in life
Assuming your in-person demeanor is anything like your demeanor here, anyone who treats you is likely to start saying things like this to you. You tend to respond to a suggestion with an explanation of why it won’t work. You do it consistently enough that most therapists are going to identify the tendency as part of your problem.
So given that you’re not in a position to easily switch therapists, and she seems not-bad in other ways (and also that you’re asking for the best response, and not alternative ideas), my suggestion would be to 1) go up to the meta-level, 2) “stick to your guns” but 3) don’t insist on invalidating her own viewpoint. So, basically, acknowledge your pattern of “negativity” but be clear that from your perspective you are weighing each suggestion objectively and her just stipulating that some are likely to succeed isn’t going to work for you therapeutically. Explain that while you see the possibility of being systematically wrong, the “just be optimistic” approach isn’t right for you, and she needs to take a different strategy.
I would be strongly tempted to ask her what she wants and whether the universe had given it to her.
Actually, when I expressed my usual (lifelong) skepticism of this sort of hippy-dippy claptrap, her response was basically “then why has it worked so well for me?”
To which I answered “confirmation bias” and “confusing correlation with causation”, that the plural of “anecdote” is not “data”, and her personal experiences lack scientific rigor.
You should take the expert’s advice. Follow it for 6 months. Then re-evaluate based on outcomes.
Debating the therapist is like me arguing with a tennis coach who’s criticized my follow through. Follow through can’t matter! The trajectory is set when the ball leaves the racket!
Both objections are technically correct. My ball doesn’t know where I end up pointing my racket. Your life isn’t determined by spiritual energies resonating with the universe.
But, I’m not paying for a physics lecture. You’re not paying for a sociology seminar. The point is to get actionable advice that a domain-expert thinks will improve our outcomes.
Maybe my tennis coach is bad at physics. Or maybe “follow through” is a polite way of saying that I’m making a whole ton of minor mistakes, many of which will get auto-corrected if I focus on my form.
Maybe your therapist is bad at math. Or maybe “positive energy” is a polite way of saying that you have a bunch of off-putting personal tics, many of which will get auto-corrected if you focus on a positive vibe.
Follow-through is a psychological hack designed to get your body aligned at the correct angle at the point of contact. People have a strong tendency to change their angle of attack slightly if they start thinking past the swing too early, and that’s fatal in a sport like golf; the tendency can only be burnt out by, first, deliberately extending your swing past the point of contact, and second, lots of practice. It’s like how beginning boxers are taught to punch not the surface of the bag, but a point a foot or so behind it.
Similarly, a lot of the talk about manipulating “internal energy” in martial arts is a hack designed to help you engage particular muscle groups in counterintuitive ways, or to ensure that you keep breathing through a technique (harder for a lot of people than it sounds). There is no such thing as internal energy, it doesn’t exist, but acting on the idea of it is still genuinely helpful for a lot of people.
Does loyalty require optimism? That is to say, can pessimism about a cause’s chances of success be equated to disloyalty toward that cause?
I would say “Definitely not.” The men who flew the Ploeisti raid knew they were likely to die. The Scots who followed Bonnie Prince Charlie weren’t entirely stupid: there had to be plenty of them who knew they’d likely lose.
Was dying necessarily a failure in those cases? The Ploesti raid was certainly dangerous, but plenty of crews made it through. You always assume it will be the other guy that eats it. Even if you don’t, the mission can (and did) still succeed – maybe you consider that a worthwhile trade.
Some people just want to die for a cause. Or really do believe that noble failure is better than disgraceful survival.
When enough people get really pessimistic in battle though, they rout (which ironically might make them more likely to die).
If you’re internally pessimistic, no. If you act in such a way as to increase the odds that your cause will succeed, you should think of yourself (and be treated) as loyal.
If you’re externally pessimistic, maybe. People react in a bunch of different ways to pessimism, and some of your potential allies may react to your expressions of pessimism in ways that damage the cause. (Sometimes the opposite, of course – convincing people to dig in for a long, uncertain battle can be helpful for example).
Compare:
“Game over man, game over!”
“We shall fight on the beaches, we shall fight on the landing grounds, we shall fight in the fields and in the streets, we shall fight in the hills…”
As with everything, act judiciously.
More specifically, I’m thinking of folks at certain other places on the net (one commenter in particular stands out) who accuse anyone (not just me) who expresses insufficient certainty that 4d-Chessmaster Trump will lead the Red Tribe to glorious victory over the “pajama boy” Left of being (((paid infiltrators))) there to spread demoralization.
It’s possible (even likely) that you and he are loyal to different causes.
I was asked to copy this message from late in the last OT to this one, to facilitate further discussion:
Just noticed this. I already posted something similar above, but I just finished reading the sequences, and whatever else maybe said about them they are WAY too long. I don’t know that I have much to add about other places to find the same information, it’s something I’m curious about myself. But I will say that having read both, I think Taleb’s books (Fooled by Randomness, Black Swan, Antifragile) present a better system for making decisions under uncertainty.
You remembered! Thanks. I want to give an in-depth response to this, but it’ll be in a few hours. I’m broadly interested, though, in what others have to say about: 1) whether the core lessons of the Sequences are already (or better) taught by a traditional liberal arts education, and 2) whether the core lessons of the Sequences could be better taught by a liberal arts education with minimal or substantial curricular changes.
I don’t know that there’s much of anything in EY that isn’t offered somewhere in the traditional liberal arts curriculum, but of course the important question is whether anyone learns it. For that, I don’t think either of these questions can be given a purely theoretical answer. Educating people seems to be hard, and it also seems to be the case that different people respond to different methods differently. There is some research that suggests that a liberal arts education does a fairly unimpressive job of teaching good thinking skills, but it still seems to be better than nothing, and the current results come with a giant “compared to what?” Whatever the alternative is (reading the sequences or whatever else anyone comes up with), we should want evidence in its favor to be supported by actual, thorough studies measuring the results, not anecdotes from people who are quite likely to be outliers and/or overestimating how much benefit they got. We certainly don’t want theories about why approach X, Y, or Z “should” work; educational theories based on that have a long history of failure.
Covering those topics in school doesn’t mean they teach them well or correctly.
“What do you mean you need to go to a Madrassa to learn about religion, we teach that in Catholic school!”
Following up some of the Net Neutrality discussion – does the way we pay for home internet make sense?
Most payment schemes for stuff can I think be roughly broken into 3 categories:
1) Pay-per-unit. Examples are gasoline and home electricity – a gallon of gas costs X, a kilowatt hour costs Y. You pay for every unit, and only for the units you buy.
2) All-you-can-eat / pay-for-access. E.g. buffets, Netflix, cable TV. You pay one price to get in the door, regardless of how much you use.
3) Pay-per-capacity. E.g. garbage service (pay for a small bin, pay for a dumpster, either gets taken once a week). Most internet service works this way, your pricing is based on your peak download speed. Mobile plans are sort of this – you pay for a maximum chunk of data, but you don’t usually get credit for unused data.
It seems to me that charging by “pipe size” for home internet doesn’t make a lot of sense anymore. It would be like if the power company charged everyone the same price for 50 Amp service, regardless of if they ran their lights and AC all day or only lived in the house for the weekend.
The user has no incentive to be frugal with data use. The ISP has no real incentive to increase capacity, since they get the same cash from their subscribers regardless of how much data they use. Download speed doesn’t seem like a great price discriminator – most home users want enough speed to stream HD video, and don’t need any more than that. Like the electric company, the same peak capacity works for most, but if everyone used their peak capacity at the same time, it would overwhelm the system.
Technical issues for metering aside, pay-per-byte seems like a more sensible approach. It encourages users (and websites) to be frugal, easing capacity concerns. At the same time, ISPs are encouraged to add capacity since they can sell more data. It makes people pay their “fair share” – data hogs will need to pay for the privilege.
So why don’t we do it this way? Purely technical? Legacy of the evolution of the system (download speed used to be a much bigger discriminator, I think)?
Probably because the marginal cost of bandwidth is lower than the marginal cost of an extra gallon of gas. The cost comes from connecting the pipe to everyone else, not sending information down the wire once it’s there.
But that’s equally true for electricity, and that’s metered by the kilowatt-hour.
I don’t think it is. there are big fixed costs, no doubt, but someone has to actually generate each kilowatt. With data, once you’ve built a pipe of a given size, the costs of sending one bit and a billion are basically the same.
Think that through further, I think the power company is a good comparison because the delivery model is the same – it’s just that with the internet a different company owns the power plants. It’d be like the situation if the power company actually just built and maintained electrical wires, and all the actual power plants were independently operated.
You’re already paying a power plant to get access to their power, but now the company that owns the wire says they want a bigger cut.
Advertising.
Way back before dear old Rowland Hill, postage was paid by the recipient, not by the sender. Can you *imagine* how much junk mail you’d be getting now if that still happened?
But the ISP doesn’t make any money off of ads – why would they care?
Consumers have comparatively less insight into bandwidth than to appliances or lights or what have you. In the rare case where something goes very wrong with an electric bill (modally someone stealing electricity from you) the electric company works with you. For ISPs they’d have to do that much more frequently. On the one hand, sure it’s great to be able to bill a customer $500 because he has a virus, but on the other you probably are not going to end up collecting the full amount very often and you’ll have to use a lot of resources dealing with unhappier customers.
1. Back in the days when Netflix was still mostly about mailing DVDs, most home internet customers wanted broadband capability somewhere in the 1E6 bps range so that e.g. Youtube videos wouldn’t take more than a few seconds to load, but used that capability with a duty cycle of less than 5%. At that level of usage, almost all of the ISP’s cost comes from installing and maintaining the cable, router, etc sized for peak capacity, and almost none of it depends on the trickle of bits actually delivered.
2. Most people absolutely hate doing even simple algebra, hate not knowing in advance what their utility bill is going to look like, and really hate having their utilities disconnected or degraded because they didn’t sign up for enough [whatever]. So if it costs the company an amortized $15/month to support an idle 1 mbps DSL line and $20 for each trillion bits delivered (comes to $52 per mbps-month), then Alice who uses 2% of her capacity costs the ISP $16/month and Bob who uses 6% costs $18, and Grandma who uses the DSL line twice a year to read her grandchildren’s emails still costs $15/month. The solution that maximizes the profit : angry calls to customer service ratio is to charge everyone a flat $25/month.
3. When Charlie the Early Adopter gets the first Netflix account on the block and runs it a solid six hours a day, that costs the company $28/month, but there’s only one Charlie on the block so they’re probably going to keep the flat rate of $25/month. But another thing people really, really hate is having to pay for something that they are accustomed to getting for free, and zero-marginal-price add-ons to a flat-rate service count as “free” for this purpose. So when half the block is Charlies and half is Bobs, the ISP gets grumbling if they increase the price to $30/month for everyone but the fiery hate of a thousand suns if they hit the Charlies with a special surcharge for Being Like Charlie.
4. Yes, this is going to break in the long run.
The cost of the copper or fiber in the ground is huge. Those lines represent a huge amount of human labor to install and maintain. In contrast, upgrading the router in the local hub is a comparatively trivial cost (which telcos will still whine about, naturally). And as computer technology marches on, routers become cheaper and cheaper, but copper or fiber in the ground still remains expensive. Or possibly even gets more expensive, as low-skilled labor gets more expensive.
Plus, if you actually try to use a lot of data on your “unlimited” data plan, they will usually start throttling you down, or sometimes even outright disconnect you. There are some hilarious lawsuits where telcos try to argue that “unlimited” doesn’t mean that there are no limits. You can read up on them if you want that nice glow of culture war-adjacent indignation. 🙂
Peak internet usage is synchronized in the evening, just like prime time tv, so the cost really is the pipe size. If you bittorrent in the middle of the night, those extra bytes cost the ISP something, but not much. Pricing electricity by pipe size for residential customers wouldn’t be as reasonable as for internet, but it’s not totally crazy for residential customers. Changing the mix of energy to solar makes it more reasonable in the near future. (It’s also a lot easier to abuse than the internet, via batteries and bitcoin, but those are recent developments.)
In fact, water, gas, and electricity are not just pay per unit, but have a monthly rate, ie, connection charge (not quite the pipe size) and this is often half of my bill.
I read a paper by Andrew Odlyzko, maybe this about the history of communication technologies and how people always hate paying per unit, even though it’s a lot cheaper, and other recurring patterns.
Water is effectively unlimited household water, with a per gallon charge for gardeners. Most landlords of apartment buildings bundle it with the rent, so it is unlimited. Similarly, gas is basically unlimited cooking and hot water with a rate for heating. But the monthly charge is a smaller part of the bill and fewer landlords bundle it, but still many.
The fixed part of the electric bill is usually a smaller portion than the other bills. I’m not sure why, since my impression is that it really undercharges for the value of the connection and overcharges for the value of the electricity, which is going to be a problem as solar ramps up, particularly with net metering, but even without. Maybe it’s a form of price discrimination, if the rich use much more electricity than the poor, but not so much more water and gas.
On my blog, I’ve created a kind of word problem meant to test a hypothesis. I can’t say more for bias-reduction reasons. Curious to get y’all’s reactions.
What value did you choose for X?
How does that correspond to the, uh, other thing?
Do you think the word problem works for what it is?
I chose 0, or a close enough approximation as makes little difference.
I thought it was a reasonably fair correspondence, at least for me.
I basically choose 0 for X, (My actual thought was that there might be some non-zero number, but it would be very very small) and it corresponded very well to the other thing. Not sure that the penalty for not pressing the button is sufficiently grim. Also I should mention that I’m very religious, so my belief in an afterlife may have minimized how much weight I gave to the negative consequences (in this life).
I said 0 and it corresponded very well to complete the trio.
I think the test is if anyone did have a decently high X. And i doubt they will.
I was tempted by zero, but I’ll say my actual answer was “I guess 1 in a billion.”
I’m against the object level issue. (Is there a term for what an analogy refers to? Referent maybe?)
And I didn’t guess what you were going for–I thought it was going to end up some kind of wire-head thing, maybe. Somehow I was going to end up being the other person. (But I didn’t base my low answer on that).
Applying it to abortion to turns it into Pascal’s Mugging, where there’s a small probability of a large consequence, and the main contributor to the probability is epistemic uncertainty. I don’t accept that the correct thing to do in Pascal’s Mugging is to calculate probabilities.
SSC answer to question one: Insufficient data because you want a numerical value for X and aren’t even trying to quantify the harm that will otherwise befall me. The ratio of X:harm is going to be low but finite.
Anywhere else, the answer to question one is “X=0, you monster”.
Question #2: The analogy is flawed in that the assertion that a mother who declines to abort her baby will love that baby with all her heart is another thing that probably ought to be quantified for the SSC audience. Outside of SSC, you’ll be dismissed as a monster by Team Life for asserting that probability is anything less than 100% (how could a mother not love her baby?) and dismissed as a monster by Team Choice for asserting that probability is anything greater than 0% (you expect a mother to love her rapist’s baby?)
Yeah, I tried to play along but I couldn’t get past this. My thoughts were that I want things I love because they make my life better, so if they end up making my life worse I don’t know that I’d want them. Maybe the question should ask for an acceptable ratio of difficulty to death likelihood (or something)?
Crap. That’s what I meant to say.
Anywhere else, the answer to question one is “X=0, you monster”.
But is it, though? Ignoring the second half of the problem, yes we all would say that under no circumstances would we press a button that might kill an innocent person, so X = 0.
But if we think about it for ourselves, without having to give a number, but in the privacy of our hearts – would we really be willing to undergo the inconvenience and maybe even suffering not pressing the button would cause? Especially if X was only really low like maybe 1 or 2 or 5 or even 10% chance?
I know the right answer is “X=0” and I agree that is right. But I think I might privately decide “X = 50% because that’s still a 50:50 chance for them as against a 100% chance for me of a bad outcome”. Or maybe even higher!
0, but it doesn’t work for me; there are differences. The first line is phrased as an absolute, but it’s actually subject to uncertainty in the other thing.
Do you think the word problem works for what it is?
In the particular instance you are using, not really, because in that case pressing the button isn’t an X% chance of killing, it’s 100% (and if it doesn’t turn out to be 100%, people will be very angry and may even sue you). It’s a good problem to get people wondering “Realistically, how high would I be willing to go for X?” but for the problem you want to use it, it doesn’t work: for a medical procedure, the expected success rate is if you press the button, there is only 2 in 100 chances it won’t result in the death of the person and for surgical procedures, that goes down to 2 in 1,000 chances it won’t result in death.
So basically if you press the button, you are putting X very, very low for a refusal to press it (i.e., you want to cause the death of the person and if there’s only 1% chance this will happen then you won’t press the button; if X = 100% then you will press the button).
As for the mother love question, there are those who encourage button pressing as they claim the mother will suffer even more if they don’t press it because then they will meet and possibly fall in love with the person and if they have to give them up they will always be thinking of them and missing them, so button pressing is more humane all round.
Unfortunately, I figured out what you were going for too quickly which made me think maybe X is close to 1. Disturbingly, this made me realize that even if I applied the idea to a different situation than you were going for, where everyone agreed and I knew it was morally wrong, I might accept a pretty high number for X (.1? .5? 1?) even if it wasn’t the situation you were making an analogy for.
I’m really, really glad I’ll probably never be tested either in the situation you were making a metaphor for or something similar.
Like quanta413, I realized what you going for and found it very hard consider your word problem by itself without jumping straight to the object level. So on that basis I don’t think it’s super useful for testing your hypothesis.
On the other hand, since it seems from comments that more pro-life-ish people found it easier to think about what different values of ‘x’ would mean, perhaps it is a good word problem for highlighting/discussing some the different moral intuitions of people on different sides of the debate.
(In fact, judging from Randy’s comment, I’d guess something about “this lines up better with some pro-life-ish moral intuitions so works better as a hypothetical question when viewed from the pro-life-ish side”, but with n=2 that’s a weak guess.)
=====================
Anyways, my response to the hypothetical:
Agree with others about the problems with assuming P(‘I will love this person’) = 1 and having P(‘Button will kill this person’) be the main variable. I think John Schilling made good points about quantifying X, quantifying the harm to yourself, etc.
Another big thing: from the phrasing, I assumed that the person in danger from the button is already out there living their life, and that aside from pressing the button I won’t have any affect on them until some far-in-the-future meeting. This does not map to my understanding of the object level issue.
To me, that’s the biggest difference. Essentially I’m treating “% chance that the thing I kill ends up being a human when otherwise it’s just a clump of cells” and “% chance that I end up killing a human when otherwise I wouldn’t have killed anything” as the same thing even though they’re not. But to get to the moral issue, I figure they’re close enough.
BTW, and hopefully above commenters will read this too, I created this hypothetical during an argument with my pro-choice brother, as a way to get him to understand how a purely rational person from the anti-abortion side might see the issue (or how I see it anyway). And in that instance, I didn’t ask him what X was, I just told him it was 50% and then asked if he’d push the button. He never answered me.
I can’t help it: what sort of bizarre essentialism is this? I feel like saying “Go read Eliezer’s ‘A Human’s Guide to Words'”.
I think what you want to say is: “% chance that the thing I kill is actually morally relevant”. That just presupposes moral realism, which I think is equally bizarre, but at least most people don’t agree with me about that.
The phrasing could use some work when it comes to the counter-factuals. The first paragraph asserts that an event will happen. The second asserts that doing something could prevent that event from happening.
And like other commenters I don’t get what the percentage idea is doing in the example. Abortion isn’t Russian Roulette or something. If the idea is that the fetus might be a person, then the example is resting on a kind of rhetorical trick, in which conceptual uncertainty is portrayed as metaphysical uncertainty.
Yes, you’re basically right. Like I said to quaelegit, I’m quantifying the epistemic uncertainty over whether a human embryo has the same moral worth a post-natal human does, using a metaphor that maps it to a kind of Russian roulette over whether performing some action will result in a morally bad thing happening.
I acknowledge this is not a perfect metaphor, but I do think it’s a useful way to get people who have no epistemic uncertainty about abortion (especially pro-choicers) to consider that maybe they should have some.
[edited to somewhat disguise possible spoilers, but don’t read below the dashes if you plan on answering well…’s q yourself]
X = 0%, or functionally so, but with a lurking awareness that this is the kind of territory where it’s much easier to *say* 0% than to live that truth.
Issue level: w/r/t/ the issue, I am on the side that thinks the government should not try to prevent people from making their own decisions.
—–
Full answer:
I pictured someone I already love, very much, and who I think about every day, and miss when they’re not around. I then supposed another copy of them, only better. (Now with operatic singing and advanced maths!) I supposed I might get to meet this person, and would come to love them more than anyone else in my life.
Only then did I start to imagine the “button.” The question of whether to risk a chance of killing the romantic love-of-my-life for some significant amount of everything not starting to suck… well, I didn’t see how that could be a very smart question. I went with “0” for X, or anyway near enough that there’s no point quibbling. Love’s pretty great, and even if everything started to suck, I’d rather have love.
I’m pro-choice, although I support significant restrictions on late-term abortions.
I have some thoughts about this… Let’s see. I think I wasn’t supposed to think “romantic love” exactly, but just “love the way you love your kids” or even “love like you have for everyone because you were raised in a good church” kind of way. So maybe I broke the experiment. I don’t think romantic attachment is actually a from-before-you-were-born kind of thing, and maybe you didn’t mean to invoke *that* strong a love.
Some examples of things I think that are incompatible with the strong only-one-true-love idea are: 1. We can make society work with an odd number of people. 2. Chickens can be trained to recognize attractive faces.
From what I understand, the majority of abortions are sought by women who already have children, who they already love, and they’re not easy or happy-go-lucky events. I could easily be wrong about much of this. Anyway, I’m going to stop writing because I’m really curious to see what everyone else wrote.
FWIW, I also initially thought that the scenario was referring to romantic love.
My answer was also zero (or something quite close to it), but not because of the romantic love angle. My answer would have been the same if the scenario had stated that some stranger on the other side of the world would have been the one to die.
My moral answer was that X is around ~10%. I approached it with a veil of ignorance. “Would you risk an X/2 chance of death to avoid a 50% chance of lifetime disability?”
But I also missed the intro paragraph on my first reading. With that 0%. Selfishness or love would put the problem outside of morality.
—-
The argument proves too much.
Blastocysts aren’t conscious. So, if there’s any moral ambiguity, it’s around the idea that maybe we should treat “people who’d otherwise exist” as morally equivalent to fully-developed adults. But this moral stance has huge implications well beyond abortion.
To reason about “people who’d otherwise exist”, we need a vantage point that lets us see them. Suppose we’re sitting at the Restaurant at the End of the Universe. We can watch an initial timeline. And we can see what happens if we intervene in various ways.
In our initial timeline: George McFly and Loraine Baines go to the Enchantment Under The Sea dance. One thing leads to another. A condom fails. Loraine get pregnant. They debate an abortion, but get married instead. The kid grows up to be Marty McFly, beloved child and eventual husband of Jennifer Parker.
We could intervene and talk Loraine into an abortion. Would that be murder? Not legally. But it sure feels like it. From our table, we can see Marty McFly’s life. Encouraging an abortion looks pretty similar to outright killing him.
So, we go a step back. The condom failed. We could swap it out with a good one. Would that be murder? This seems like more of a stretch. Abortion is a more direct intervention. But, in the end, the outcome is still the ‘death’ of Marty McFly’s.
So, we go a step back. The Enchantment Under The Sea dance was a bit delayed because the musicians had car trouble. What if we delay them a bit more? The outcome is that the dance is canceled. George and Loraine never hook up. Marty McFly ‘dies’.
This starts getting morally tricky. The brute fact is that anything that prevents George McFly and Loraine Baines from hooking up will end Marty McFly. But, that’s true for every child that was conceived, and every child that could have been conceived.
What if we fixed the musician’s car? Then, they show up on time. Dance ends a heartbeat earlier. Fluids shift imperceptibly. And, Marty McFly ‘dies’. A sibling, Mary McFly is born in his place.
So, if you really want to say that “preventing a who’d otherwise exist” is the same as killing, you can. But then any time you don’t facilitate someone getting laid, you’re committing murder.
And, almost any time you interact with anyone, you’re causing a change of events that will snuff out the timelines of people who’d otherwise be born, and replace them with potential siblings.
Unless you want to appeal to transubstantiation or souls, there’s not a great way to stop the “potential person” style argument from carrying on well before the point of conception.
You’re glossing over an important distinction, though: a blastocyst may not be conscious, but it is definitely alive and will grow into a conscious entity given time. In fact, depending on how you define consciousness, babies might not even really be conscious until 5 months or so after birth, and almost nobody thinks killing a newborn baby should be morally acceptable.
Also, humans can’t actually see alternate timelines, and have no way of knowing that this act will result in the existence of Marty, while that act will result in the existence of Mary instead, so it doesn’t make any sense for our morality to address that sort of thing. But we do know that a pregnancy will result in a baby, unless something goes wrong, so terminating it is unquestionably ending the existence of a person who would have otherwise been born.
Ugh. While I suppose there are people in the United States who haven’t thought through their position on this, at this point I think that consists entirely of people who are determined not to do so. That goes doubly for SSC. Do you really think that around here there’s the slightest prospect of anybody on any side in this discussion making a point anyone on the other side hasn’t heard (much less of them taking it seriously, even if by some miracle a new point were raised)?
That seems to be an argument against debating anything at all on here.
Loquat:
Terminating it is unquestionably preventing the existence of a person who would otherwise have been born. If it wasn’t questionable whether it counts as ending the existence of a person, it wouldn’t be such a culture war issue in the first place.
[Edit in reply to Anonymous below: okay, let me rephrase that. It is unquestionably preventing the existence of something that would unquestionably be a person. It is only ending the existence of something that is questionably a person. Will that do? Either way, do you agree that Loquat’s ‘unquestionably ending…’ wording is still an overstatement?]
To my understanding, the culture war is exactly about whether it is the prevention or the ending. Those two are mutually contradictory, so you can’t say that prevention itself is unquestionable… unless you think abortion is retroactive contraception or something similar.
No it is being questioned if a ‘foetus’ is a person, because it is a culture war issue.
The Atlantic slave trade did not go on because Africans were seen as less than human. it went on because there was money being made, and acting as if they were less than human helped justify that.
Death camps don’t happen because people suddenly find the victims less than human. They happen because there’s a will and a way to kill those people, and declaring them as being less than human helps to reduce the wages of the prison guards.
Abortion goes on because it is convenient to those in power. Acting as if the baby is less than human helps them justify it.
Pro-choice Americans believe that if something goes wrong with the dose in a late-term abortion and the baby exits the woman still living, that it is the doctor’s responsibility to kill it there. Going ‘Terminating it is unquestionably preventing the existence of a person who would otherwise have been born.’ is sophistry that doesn’t actually reflect the actual views of pro-choices based on the legislation they actually pass.
I also assumed romantic love.
That being said, we make decisions all the time which potentially endanger the lives of people unknown to us. And we tend to follow the routine default choice that everyone around us is making.
You’re driving to an important appointment and don’t want to be late. Driving just at the speed limit involves some risk; each increment of speed above the limit increases the chance that some innocent person will die as a result of your decision.
Of course the person most at risk in this situation is yourself, but you are not the only one; if someone else is killed, you were the one breaking the law. Alive or dead, you will be seen as culpable.
Yet nearly everyone routinely exceeds the speed limit.
I chose 0.3%. Is that high? It felt low at the time… I chose that not because I care about the person I will eventually love, but because killing seems wrong. There will always be more people to love. If I’d known it was about abortion, I would have picked a higher number. Abortion is normally done within nine months of conception. Therefore, if you want to have another baby, you only need wait 9 months to have it.
The analogy would be just as valid if the baby hadn’t been conceived yet, and you were wondering whether or not to use a condom, or whether or not to go on a date with someone, rather than whether or not to have an abortion. Something happens, between choosing to date someone, and the baby becoming an adult, that turns them from a figment of your imagination to a person. People differ on when they draw that line, although most people have inadvertently agreed on it being somewhere in a 9 month time period. Nevertheless, that line is needed – we can’t say that you must go about your life with the only goal of increasing the number of babies you produce, as to do otherwise is murder. Even the catholics don’t go that far.
The holy war over this issue, as far as I can tell, isn’t because some people are more caring than others. Rather, people have a certain existing view of where the line should be drawn. Their argument in favour is stupid, and will inevitably look stupid to outsiders. However, they perceive any effort to regress their internal view as being a useless affront on their freedom, and any effort to progress their definition as being a slippery slope from which any definition could be adopted.
I suppose I see the question of whether killing unborn human life as being non-controversial: even pro-choicers will agree this is murder. The essential disagreement between them and the anti-abortion crowd, then, is over when human life begins. Most pro-choicers seem to think that a fetus doesn’t become a human life until somewhere into the 2nd or 3rd trimester of gestation, whereas most anti-abortion people say it begins from the moment of fertilization or conception. (Extremely few would say a sperm or unfertilized ovum counts as a human life.)
So, in my hypothetical you might say X (very) roughly represents the likelihood that human life begins at conception or very close to that.
I put up a book request a couple open threads back but had no replies, so am posting on a fresh thread in the hopes that it will get better results.
I really liked reading Parasite Rex by Carl Zimmer and was hoping the commenters on SSC might be able to point out a similiar book, dealing with parasites and their life cycles for me.
Thanks in advance.
Recommended: Adam Johnson’s darkly eschatological SF novel Parasites Like Us (2004, GoodReads review here). This was Adam Johnson’s first book; it provides a good introduction to the themes of Johnson’s later works.
Replete with bio-, anthro-, and paleo- meditations; Johnson’s brand of integrative SF-narrative may be too pomo for some SSC folks. Possibly too, the OP-er “liquidpotato” might prefer that Parasites Like Us dealt more with parasite-biology sensu stricto, less with (e.g.) the ecological impacts of Clovis point civilization.
Interrupting People
What are your algorithms/heuristics/whatevers for when and when not to interrupt someone? Also how do you do it?
Aside from the obvious, e.g. speaker at an event or in a classroom, I had a lot of difficulties with this. When I was a lot younger I would often interrupt people; I was eager to share something related to what they were saying. It was rude of me, and turned a lot of people off. After enough chastisement and self-reflection I went to the opposite end. I tried to let people speak until there was a natural pause in the conversation. That worked with some people, but with others, well, they wouldn’t shut up. If I didn’t stop them they would go on for many minutes, and change the topic. If I wanted to add something to a certain topic, by the time they stopped talking they would be 2-3 topics past what I wanted to address.
Now, I do my best to let others speak their thoughts, but I do interrupt them if they’ve been speaking for a sufficient amount of time (that really depends on the circumstances), and if I have a clarifying/supporting question or statement.
It’s actually rather complicated, if mostly grokable. I find all of the following relevant:
Is the interjection on topic, or a change of topic?
Is the interjection urgent?
How long has the current speaker been speaking?
How many interruptions have there been recently?
Is the occasion formal (that is, like a lecture) or informal?
How long have you been a participant?
Relative status between speaker and interrupter.
Generally “Don’t interrupt” is a good heuristic if the speaker is also following social norms and nothing urgent has come up. Norms will also vary by culture, though.
It’s very context-dependent. One heuristic I use is that if I can predict what the other person is going to say (i.e. they’re about to tell me something I already know); I have a more interesting direction to turn the conversation; and there aren’t many third parties involved who might want to hear what the speaker has to say, I interrupt.
Among Friends (Quakers) the social rules regarding interruptions derive from a primary directive: “Never speak twice before all have spoken once.” Three social consequences are:
(1) When Friends do speak, their words are well-considered (the overall social effect is overwhelmingly good).
(2) Friends never interrupt (the overall social effect is generally good).
(3) Friends rarely tell jokes (the social effect is arguably bad).
Specifically in regard to (2), I was witness to a Friend who was testifying to personal troubles … it became apparent (slowly), to everyone present, that the distraught Friend could not stop their stream-of-sorrow.
Rather than interrupt, a weighty Friend physically took their hand … and held it until (after many minutes) the sorrowful stream dried up of itself.
Specifically in regard to (3), only one Friendly joke is known (to me). Brace thyself:
Among Friends, this joke is regarded as a finger-wriggler! 🙂
That’s quite interesting. How closely do Friends tend to follow that rule? I’m having a hard time envisioning how this would work without forcing many conversations to start off in a fairly artificial way, especially in groups of five or more. Also, is it socially permissible for a Friend to give up his right to speak? I know that there are some contexts in which I am happiest sitting back listening to others talk. This is especially true if the topic is one I don’t know much about (better to remain silent and be thought a fool, etc.). Do Friends make allowances for this sort of situation?
In regard to the (good) questions that you ask, far more can be learned from physically attending a Quaker service, or from reading a Friendly essay like Richard Allen’s “Silence and Speech: An Open Letter to a Newcomer,” than from any comment I could post. According to Allen’s essay:
If among Friends there are any “absolute cast-iron rules”, then I am not aware of them — it’s a community in which respect for tradition is exceedingly strong, and respect for individual choices is even stronger, and yet respect for authority per se is nearly nonexistent.
PS: the above “finger-wriggling” link is no manner of joke, but rather among Friends is a prevalent practice for expressing silent approval in public.
Go away, John.
Really? If that’s a Sidles post, he’s modified his commenting style so as to be entirely unobjectionable.
He regressed in the comment below, but this was a particularly lucid comment for him.
Caveat: I’m probably no better at this than you are.
For the most part I try to default to not interrupting unless it’s important and urgent (kind of along Randy M’s criteria). Most of what I think to say isn’t very important, so it’s not a huge loss that it gets missed. If there is something I really want to follow up on, I will just awkwardly transition back to it, e.g. “To back up a few topics…” or “In response to you made earlier…”. This is not actually awkward with a bit of practice (and if people find it awkward or annoying they are welcome to change their conversation style to let me respond to points as they come up).
However, if I feel like someone is never giving me a chance to participate and/or get annoyed, I switch to ‘assertive, rude, New Yorker’ (apologies to NYC dwellers for the stereotype, but I actually do find it helpful to think of it in terms of tapping into the stereotype). In which I will exploit any pause or breath if I have something I want to say, though I try to keep my tone respectful and put a polite spin on it. AFAIK this hasn’t pissed anyone off, but I don’t use it very often (I can only think of one person I do this around regularly).
Also worth noting that this is my conscious heuristic for when I’m explictly paying attention to the interruption problem. I don’t know what I usually do when I’m not thinking about it, because I’m never consciously aware of it unless it screws up (and I get called out for rudely interrupting — which again doesn’t happen very often).
No offense taken. The strangest part is if someone with NY pattern speaks to someone with the MW pattern both come away thinking the other was rude. Not interrupting, for example with statements of agreement, makes us think you aren’t really paying attention or don’t care about what we are saying.
I have spent years–20 or so–trying, with limited success, to learn not to interrupt people. I still have to actively think about not interrupting to not interrupt.
My family don’t talk one at a time: we never have. My father’s family doesn’t either. So I am perfectly comfortable participating in a “conversation” where three different topics are being discussed, and each of them has a couple people talking at the same time, and most participants are involved in more than one of the three. Most people think that’s not an appropriate conversational norm: my wife is incredibly hostile to multiple-people-talking-at-once conversations.
Some years back, a speech therapist studied the speech of science fiction fans (the generally geeky folks who regularly attend sf conventions) conversing with each other.
The linked article only mentions it briefly, but from more detailed accounts I read at the time, she found that interruption was unusually frequent in that context, and not seen as rude.
If I am in a conversation that involves someone presenting an argument of the form A therefore B therefore C . . ., I will interrupt if I don’t buy one of the therefores or if I think one of the sets of factual premises is clearly wrong. Sometimes I think this rule should be suspended. This is often the case when I am talking with someone who is approaching things from a standpoint very different from mine. Better, then, to get the big picture before responding.
It’s very interesting to see how different people react to this kind of interruption. The more rational a person is (as a rule of thumb) the more likely they are to understand this sort of interruption and roll with it. Having grown up in a big family may also play a role here.
Very interesting life story I found by browsing Wikipedia’s list of child prodigies. Synopsis:
“Hildegart Rodríguez Carballeira was an activist for socialism and sexual revolution, born and raised by her mother as a model for the woman of the future. She was conceived in Ferrol by Aurora Rodríguez Carballeira and an undisclosed biological father chosen by her mother with eugenic intentions. She spoke 6 languages when eight years old, finished law school as a teenager, and was a leader of the Spanish Socialist Workers’ Party and afterward of the Federal Party.
Hildegart was one of the most active people in the Spanish movement for sex reformation. She was connected to the European vanguard, corresponding with Havelock Ellis, whom she translated, and Margaret Sanger. She had correspondence with many other European personalities, accompanying Herbert George Wells in his visit to Madrid, but rejecting his offer to go to London as his secretary.
At the age of 17, her mother shot and killed her, giving the explanation “the sculptor, after discovering a minimal imperfection in his work, destroys it.”.”
Good god, the woman succeeded in making a bona fide child prodigy who studied law, taught philosophy, and became widely known and highly regarded activist, all while still a teenager. Yet that still wasn’t enough. If such a daughter could not satisfy Aurora Rodríguez, then no thing and no one could have any hope of ever doing so. No wonder they locked her up in the loony bin.
Apropos of the story about the Hungarian chess prodigy girls from a couple of months back: I feel like people underestimate the population of people in the early 20th Century who were trying educational experiments on their children.
Or the 16th century:
This evokes a dark memory from around ten years ago.
I was invited to speak at an academic honors convocation. Several undergraduate students received awards for doing outstanding work. One of the awardees sat at our table, and I was quite impressed with her.
The very next night, she was shot and killed by her own mother.
The mother had lost her job, suffered a mental breakdown, and feared that she and her daughter would soon become homeless. So she killed her daughter to prevent that from happening.
As i have long suspected, there is little evidence that the media has a significant effect on body dissatisfaction and eating disorders.
http://www.christopherjferguson.com/Who%20Is%20the%20Fairest.pdf
“From the literature reviewed to this point we conclude several points:
1. Genetic effects on both eating disorders and body dissatisfaction are clearly the strongest effects, accounting for approximately 40% to 80% of the variance (Bulik, Sullivan, & Kendler, 1998; Keski-Rahkonen et al., 2005; Klump et al., 2001; Spanos, Burt, & Klump, 2010; Wade, Wilkinson, & Ben-Tovim, 2003) in such outcomes.
2. Among social factors, peer inﬂuences, both active and passive, exert the most powerful inﬂuence on body dissatisfaction.
3. Media effects on body dissatisfaction remain generally small and inconsistent, particularly when other factors, such as peer inﬂuence, are controlled.”
People on Twitter were suggesting that the media influences peer opinion, but i contend that it’s peer opinion that influences the media. Think about it, the media operates in a free market, whatever they publish must appeal to their consumers. If publications aimed at women use very thin models, it must be because that’s what sells. Indeed efforts to move towards using more average and plus sized models have largely stalled, because their appeal turned out to be more limited. This shows that it is not the media that dictates public tastes, but rather public tastes that constrain the media.
> Indeed efforts to move towards using more average and plus sized models have largely stalled,
Is this the case? I feel like I’ve started seeing (and continue to see) a lot more plus size models in ads in recent years.
That’s why i said that they stalled, not that they reversed themselves. The efforts succeeded in the sense of having plus size models at all, but the stated goal was actually to have the entire industry revise its standards to be more realistic. In that sense it failed, as thin models continue to dominate the market and plus size models don’t appear to be making further gains.
That said, they’re still fighting it out. Last year Fashion Week got thinner, but this year a bunch of big brands announced they would not use unhealthily thin models. This is something of a cop-out, given that heroin-chic was a short-lived fad, and healthy thin is still in, but in in the long term there may yet be more progress. As things stand now though, i expect plus size modelling will continue to be a niche market.
TLDR: Bring back the Marlboro Cowboy … the man who taught the world “what sells” (to borrow a phrase from the OP).
THE POINT: Like tobacco-smoking, starvation-dieting induces compulsive behavioral disorders in susceptible individuals … most prevalently in adolescent females.
Hmmm … tobacco/cancer denial … pesticide toxicity denial … climate-change denial … vaccine-safety denial … and now anorexia denial (?) … whence this denial-clustering? And how should scientists/rationalists respond?
At the risk of being excessively confrontational (even by “Open Thread” norms), ideology-driven science-shutdowns are a bad idea … because in the long run, science-shutdowns make rational discussion of tough social issues entirely infeasible.
I was going to give you the benefit of the doubt for the Quakers comment (even on reflection it’s quite readable, good work!), but you’re still banned, John.
Yeah, I wasn’t sure it was Sidles until the last sentence of the Quaker comment (that style of condescending quasi-humor is unmistakable), but this is much more obvious. It even has the topic-comment structure he originally got banned for.
Scott has banned him, so he’s persona non grata here. Okay.
But apart from that, what’s so bad about John Sidles? I don’t remember much of him, and I certainly had no idea that the indicated posts were his.
Peer opinion about X can influence the media in a way that influences peer opinion about Y.
The clearest way this has happened in the last 50 years or so has to do with standards of male attractiveness. As women’s discretionary income increased, so did the efforts to find effective ways of marketing to women. Sex sells, so those efforts included better nailing down and following through on what women (intrinsically or contingently) find attractive. A side result is that general portrayals of men in advertising and fiction conform much more to those standards than they did in the 60s and 70s. And a side result of that is that men today have a much more acute sense of where they fall in the attractiveness spectrum than they used to, with the understanding mediated in part by their male peers.
@Lillian
There is also little evidence that sexual preferences of men drive body dissatisfaction, as studies find that men prefer more voluptuous partners than what women see as the ideal.
Some interesting research, relates to some of the topics Scott has discussed in the past. Apparently there is a significant amount of genetic overlap between intelligence and longevity; a lot of the same genes seem to improve both.
https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2017/11/171128123356.htm
There seems to be a very strong link between intelligence and healthy lifestyles, so I don’t see how one can conclude that genes that improve cognitive ability also give separate genetic boost to longevity.
This study disentangles the effects and finds the link is mostly genetic: https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC4795559/
If I parse this right, it menas that
– genes -> intelligence
– genes -> lifespan
rather than
– intelligence -> lifespan
right? Honest question, not sure how to parse the results.
Apropos of a recent exchange, what are ways in which university education could be produced at a much lower cost? What keeps it from happening?
The internets.
Bankruptcy for education loans.
Aggregate inertia and influence of the banking sector.
I think that lectures waste a ton of man-hours. Lectures are probably a pretty good way of learning some subjects, like maybe history, but they are a pretty mediocre way of learning others, like my field, physics. Even so, I do think lectures are a useful component of a university education in almost any subject, but it doesn’t make sense to have so many people give such similar lectures many different times to different groups of students. And many professors are really good at certain aspects of teaching, and very poor at giving lectures, or visa versa.
So my proposal is that we produce (film) the ultimate lecture for each subject once, update it every few years, and spread that one lecture everywhere. Assemble a team of the best academics from the specific subject the lecture is on. Hook them up with a team of people who understand how to package information to make it easy to learn, actors / public speakers to actually present the information, and graphic artists to create diagrams and other visual media. Go ahead and spend a couple million dollars to produce a single hour long lecture. Distribute it on the internet for anybody who wants to watch it. Students enrolled in a physical class can be assigned to watch this lecture on their own time, possibly more than once to be sure they absorb the information, and can then meet in small groups (either physically or via telecom) with other students and a TA / group discussion leader to ask questions and solve problems together, or whatever other activities go well with the specific subject. You still need to pay the TA, but from my experience (four years as a grad student TA) that kind of work is much easier than preparing and delivering a lecture.
In a nutshell, the advantage of this approach is that you are trading a large one-time cost for a huge amount of distributed future value. A single lecture for a subject, produced only one time, could satisfy a major component of the educational needs of every single student in the entire world fluent in the language the lecture was produced in. And for the smaller incremental cost of translating the lecture, satisfy the needs of almost every student in the world.
Minor Drawbacks:
– Some subjects are contentious – not everybody would agree on what things are appropriate to teach / how to frame things. But there are lots of subjects that are not (math, physics, computer science) so we could start on those subjects first.
– Some parts of the lectures would become out of date as new discoveries are made and as fields shift. But I think that the majority of what is taught in many subjects, especially at an undergraduate level, doesn’t change all that frequently. I would say that 90% of what I learned in getting a MA in physics had been known for fifty years.
– How do you choose which organization gets to produce the ultimate lecture, and how can we trust they
do a good job. I suppose that the libertarian answer to this one is to encourage the major educational institutions to compete to create the best ultimate lecture, though this will drive up total cost of setting up the system, since multiple organizations are producing redundant products.
Major drawback:
– It’s difficult to imagine how to recuperate the cost of producing these ultimate lectures. I can’t really think of a good business model that doesn’t either restrict access to only the wealthy or suffer from free riding.
But I would say that the biggest reason why the system I am describing won’t work: it may not be able to satisfy the signalling aspect of a university education. A good education can empower a person to be able to make valuable contributions to society, but a good education by itself isn’t quite enough – you also need to be able to convince others that you have the potential to make a positive contribution in the first place to get them to work with you. The most obvious example of this is getting a job – you need to get hired before you can use your education to make the world a better place. Ultimate lectures by themselves can’t certify that students actually learn anything and actually gain useful skills.
Though I will comment that something needs to arise to fulfill the signaling aspect of university education, because it has been my experience that the universities are starting to completely fail to accomplish this goal, yet our society and economy are rather based around the ability of a university education as a certification that a person is not a looser. A generation or two ago, a university education was a very difficult thing to acquire, and if you as a person were able to actually acquire a degree, that by itself was a sufficient indication that you are not a looser and can be a good candidate to hire for a job. But because a university education was essentially a guaranteed ticket to a prosperous middle class life society moved in the direction to overproduce degrees. Now days, universities produce so many more degrees than there are jobs that need that degree, and degrees are so easy to get (since we demand they be accessible to everybody) that their value has massively gone down. A university degree is now seen as a necessary but not sufficient certification that a person is not a looser – a massive downgrade from the days when they were seen as a sufficient certification. I believe that the falling value of university education is going to become a major political / societal issue in the coming years as so many students these days have taken on massive amounts of debt to acquire a degree that will fail to deliver them any value.
Can you tell that I am bitter about being having been unemployed for the past two years? 😛 I received an absolutely fantastic education and have excellent analytic thinking and problem solving skills, but I can’t actually convince anybody else that I have these things. As a teenager I was obsessed with phoniness and actively shunned the kinds of personal-brand-building activities that you put on your resume because I bought into the belief that my academic success alone could prove my personal worth. But now that I am in the real world and see how necessary it is to be able to market yourself to employers, I feel extremely frustrated at my earlier self’s idealization of university education.
Sorry if this feels off topic, but actually I do think that this is a really important aspect of education to consider – one that my younger self did not consider and is now paying for.
I had a course in college that used Udacity lectures for a large chunk of its instruction, so the idea has merit.
I don’t know if Udacity is profitable yet, though.
What keeps it from happening? Ultimately, because judging the value of a university education is hard or impossible, so we rely on secondary measures of quality, including exclusivity, reputation, and prestige. These tend to be the characteristics of luxury goods, where people tend not to negotiate down. People brag about being able to afford a Patek Philippe or a Porsche, not about the screaming good deal they got on one. And producers of luxury goods tend not to offer such deals, because doing so tarnishes the brand.
Trying to judge the value of the actual education delivered would probably require separating the actual work of educating from the judging of results. This would mean some authority would set standards for what someone who has passed the 101 level of political science should know and administered tests to verify that they do. And that someone really shouldn’t be whoever is delivering the education.
I would expect existing institutions to fight a proposal to do this tooth and nail. Suddenly Fancy Pants College would have to justify charging $5000 for a course that prepares you for an exam that you can also prepare for with a $500 course at Home Town Community College or even a $150 self-guided course you ordered from Amazon. And a 95 would be a 95, no matter which way you got it.
Incidentally, I took a stab at estimating what it actually costs to deliver a college education by traditional means, and the figure I came up with was $30,000, not including books and room and board and whatnot.
Do we still think that Trump is not a racist ? Is it still crying wolf ?
Islam is a race now? But I thought Islam is the cure to racism! Though I guess you have a point, if Trump opposes Islam, and Islam is the real cure to racism, then that makes Trump at the very least an opponent to anti-racism.
Right, Trump makes the difference between “muslims” and “brown people” crystal clear. As demonstrated in the link I provided.
Your link is to a reddit post, which links to a BBC article, which includes a screenshot of the tweets Trump retweeted. Where is the distinction made? Or are you being sarcastic?
Sure as sunrise, any accusation of racism against X will be followed by a comment of “But is X really a race?” As if racism was the only way something could be evil, so if it’s not racist, it must be okay.
Yes, we’re all sticklers for correct terminology here, but “religionist” hasn’t really caught on as a term so I’m not going to flip out over it.
Well, to the extent that it is used at all, I am more likely to see it used as an approximate antonym of ‘atheist’, i.e. someone who follows a religion, without specify what religion.
Would ‘(anti-)religious prejudice’ work better?
Oh, but the difference should be made, because it’s nowhere near clear to me that religionism is as bad as racism.
Overusing the “racism” card, especially in situations where it doesn’t apply, does make it sound as if “racism” is the only possible evil. Indeed, that racism is evil, and evil is racism. No need for nuance of any sort, or to correctly label bad things, so long as the alleged perpetrator is branded with something, right?
“Islamophobe” is the correct accusation here. “Bigot” and “xenophobe” are more generic but may apply. “Racist” is not.
@beleester
The defining characteristic of racism is that it is hatred of something that the other person cannot change and that does not define their behavior. Criticisms of culture* are fundamentally different because one can change their culture and culture often makes people behave in certain ways.
If criticizing culture is racism, then criticizing ISIS culture is racism and being anti-terrorist is racism.
Ergo, it is useful to be far more nuanced about objecting to those who criticize cultures than those who criticize races.
* Like religion
The original claim in the “crying wolf” post was that Trump was no more racist – measured specifically by his friendliness to white supremacists – than other Republican Presidents or candidates.
Given that every living Republican President before Trump and nearly every living Republican presidential candidate put out statements after Charlottesville specifically to clarify that they do not agree with Trump’s views on white supremacists, I can’t see how that claim is still defensible.
You can still argue that Trump is not himself a white supremacist and is simply more willing than past Republicans to ingratiate himself to them – but that still marks a substantive difference from past Republican candidates and presidents.
What are Trump’s views on white supremacists?
As I remember it, although he objected to violent self-proclaimed anti-fascists also, he did not have a single nice word to say about white supremacists in the aftermath of Charlottesville. Therefore, if they all disagreed, then surely Trump is the least racist Republican president if that is the metric being used.
Trump’s just a normie.
The main point of contention was over whether there were “fine people” on both sides, with all other Republican candidates/presidents clarifying that they do not believe there were fine people on the KKK side of the rally.
On the broader level, many people pointed out the oddness of Trump’s response to that issue being essentially the only time he has ever looked for nuance and tried to see both sides of an issue. When a Muslim kills someone, we must ban all Muslims; when a white supremacist kills someone, we must remember that many of the people waving Nazi flags did not actually kill anyone, and also some liberals were punching people!
I mean, shit, I know a lot of people find it difficult to see anything weird about Trump’s response to Charlottesville- but think of it this way: it is basically unprecedented to have all the past presidents & candidates (not to mention Congressmen) from your own party issue statements specifically disagreeing with you on something, on any topic. That never happens.
The leaders of the Republican Party think Trump is more racist than they’re comfortable with.
@MrApophenia
I had a really long post that was eaten. Presumably I used a banned word – can’t think what it was.
Bullet points:
I don’t believe that Trump ever has changed his position based on ‘a Muslim kills someone’. It is possible that a Muslim killing someone gives him the opportunity to speak of his immigration policy, but that’s just like Charlottesville gave him the opportunity to condemn white supremacists and the violent left.
One of trump’s earliest scandals was saying about a terrible group ‘and some I assume are good people’ condemning a group while suggesting that some of its members might be good people is perfectly Trumplike.
Being decent and seeing the decency is what let Trump win crucial states over Clinton.
‘all the past presidents & candidates’ is false. That not correct. A subset did. If we look at the subset: McCain, Romney, and the Bushes are losers who suck. They didn’t vote for him. They are opposed to MAGA, there is no reason to think their criticism is anyway related to ‘Trump is more racist than they’re comfortable with’
@johansenindustries
In this situation, you might try to “go back” in your browser, then open up the reply box again. Depending on how your browser does form data, your post might still be in there.
> What are Trump’s views on white supremacists?
Although I don’t use that idiotic platform it’s my understanding that retweeting implies endorsement.
This, I think, is a turning point. Before I agreed with Scott that on balance the media’s coverage of Trump was doing more harm than anything Trump was actually saying. While I still don’t think the question “Is he racist?” is the right one, retweeting false videos where the original intent was to incite hatred is completely unacceptable.
Unfortunately I also think that a considerable swath of the media has constantly been making so much out of his actions that turned out to be inconsequential that they have no power left to call him out on genuinely harmful ones. Those that already hate him will continue to hate him, and Trump’s tacit supporters having seen all the smoke before but never fire will continue to ignore what the media says about him.
He has used falsehoods to incite hatred against Muslims before and it’s been basically forgotten.
When a politician who currently lives in New York refers to large parts of the American populace as “a basket of deplorables” whose goals are incompatible with a good society, is that politician reacting to (A) the skin color of those voters, (B) the culture of those voters, or (C) the religion of those voters?
When a different politician who used to live in New York uses that kind of video to make a point about foreigners who goals are incompatible with a good society, is that politician reacting to (A) the skin color, (B) the culture, or (C) the religion of those people?
I’ve probably been beaten to the punch on this, but what if The Comet King was a firefighter? Massive spoilers for UNSONG, in case it’s not obvious.