OT115: Oberon Thread

1. Comment of the week is John Schilling, explaining the good-cop bad-cop relationship between state courts and state legislators.
2. From now on, I will be deleting comments that say “first!”, whether or not they also say other things. Come on, people.
Your mission, should you choose to accept it, is to prevent crime in Gotham City — both supervillain crime and mundane bank-robbers-and-muggers crime.
Batman has been trying to do this by terrorizing the populace and punching individual muggers. Many people have made the argument that this is not efficient. Batman is a billionaire; there must be a better way to prevent crime than what he’s doing.
What, specifically, is that better way?
Assume that your available resources include billions of dollars and fancy technology but no actual superpowers. (see: https://scifi.stackexchange.com/questions/141593/do-batman-villains-typically-have-super-powers)
Immoral or unethical solutions are technically permitted, but only if you have a way to avoid Batman identifying you as a supervillain and punching you a lot. Batman is very, very good at punching individual people he thinks are supervillains, so you probably don’t have a way to avoid this.
Are we fighting “Joker puts LSD in the reservoir” supervillain crime, or just regular robberies and frauds and such?
Yes to both!
Ideas:
* The violent crime rate in Gotham City really is absurdly high. Check if everyone has moved off of unleaded gasoline and lead paint. Check if there’s lead in the water. Let’s just generally do some blood tests on criminals and test for bizarro forms of poisoning. (Apparently there’s a villain named Scarecrow who specializes in mind-altering chemicals; does he have an under-the-radar henchmen group that’s messing with the water supply?)
* Do a survey of captured violent criminals and find out what sort of environmental stresses they’re under. If they’re in poverty, we can roll out a basic income. If they’re jobless, we can attach the basic income to make-work jobs: street sweepers, infrastructure maintenance, whatever keeps people too busy to pursue a side job as a bank robber.
* How are people getting recruited for criminal activity? How are people getting hired as henchmen? Is there an underground website somewhere we can hack? Are there Shadowrun-style “fixers”, operating as intermediaries between villains and henchmen, that we can arrest? Let’s run some sting operations.
** Is somebody going to argue that being a “fixer” isn’t very illegal? Let’s change the laws and make it super super illegal.
* Do we have a recidivism problem? If so, why? Are prison sentences long enough? Are people getting broken out? There are lots of reasons IRL to not want more prisons, but if Gotham City has that many violent criminals, Gotham City can build more prisons.
* How much surveillance should we be doing? England apparently has quite a lot of video cameras; we should do the same.
None of this touches on the actual rate of insane supervillains wearing absurd outfits.
* Let’s start by implementing better OSHA standards for toxic mutagenic waste storage. No more open vats, please.
* Let’s also politely ask Batman to stop doing the “frighten everyone into not being criminals any more” thing — that seems to cause a lot of this. Instead of the “masked vigilante will punch you” PR campaign, let’s try something more like “this is our city and we’re all in it together”.
* Of course, this won’t stop all supervillains. Supervillains right now seem to be operating on contrariness: they identify something Batman doesn’t want them to do, and then they do that just for spite. So, let’s make a decoy.
** We’ll make a giant statue of
Batman looking sternsomething that won’t aggravate anyone’s existing neuroses. Let’s make a giant statue of Superman saving an airplane, actually — that won’t aggravate anyone other than Batman. Let’s put it out on an island, somewhere there won’t be any collateral damage if it blows up. Then let’s make a big deal about how the statue is really important to us and we would be super sad if anyone blew it up. We’ll also put a bunch of security around it. This way, supervillains will have an outlet for their antics that won’t kill dozens of people.
The problem is it isn’t just chemicals. It’s built on top of where an evil warlock was buried alive. You could try hiring mages and seeing what they can do. You might have to just relocate the whole city. Though since that warlock isn’t buried anymore you might be able to heal the city.
In at least one continuity, Bruce Wayne’s first love was a mage living under the Masquerade, who he met while apprenticing as an escape artist under her father when he and she were either high schoolers or very young adults. So this should be trivial.
Assuming we’re just combating regular crime (or that the supervillians will quiet down once there isn’t a superhero for them to fight): Offer really good monetary incentives for all the residents of crime-ridden neighborhoods to move to Metropolis; replace those areas with nice parks or something. Once the base rate is down, use existing police resources to punish existing crime with high consistency and short-term severity. If you’ve got funds left after that, run some RCTs on educational interventions in different neighborhoods and stick with whatever seems most promising.
If we still have supervillians: get Batman to do his thing somewhere else, and hope they follow?
Brainstorming options:
The Ra’s Al Ghul method: destroy/depopulate the city, thus preventing all further crime there. This will probably fail due to Batman punching me.
The Lord Vetinari method: use my money to buy influence in the city government (possibly including running for mayor) and encourage a policy of tolerating reasonably well-behaved organized crime on the condition that they help stamp out poorly-behaved and disorganized crime. E.g. let the Penguin run some card rooms and protection rackets on the condition that he keeps a lid on the muggers and helps take down the Joker. I’ve got an uphill struggle selling Batman on tolerating this, but I might be able to keep him busy by having Commissioner Gordon continually point him at the Penguin’s less-cooperative rivals, Jonathan Wild style.
The Bloomberg method (very loosely inspired by the stop-and-frisk campaign): again, use some my money to gain political influence. But this time, work directly against crime making use of my money and gadgets to perform illegal/unethical surveillance. Probably the best way to obfuscate this (and escape unfriendly attentions of both Batman and the ACLU) would be to privately fund “detective agencies” (staffed with licensed private investigators) to wield my surveillance gadgets. They can take complaints to investigate from crime victims (often on a pro bono basis, or on an income-based sliding scale) or consult with the police, and use the illegal surveillance to figure out who did the crime and how. If they turn up evidence that would be admissible in court, hand the case over to the police. Otherwise, let Batman know we found someone for him to punch.
The Ron Paul option: take over the city government and repeal all laws under my jurisdiction, thus defining away as much crime as I can.
The Low-Hanging-Fruit option: buy Arkham Asylum, fire Harley Quinn and the Scarecrow, and do a massive security upgrade project.
Vetinari approach. Gotham is a crap sack world and doomed to some (high) level of corruption. Vetinari is an expert at recognizing how corruption can be managed successfully.
Vetinari also has demonstrated the ability to corral extremely talented, but in some ways very naive / dumb crime fighters into effectively serving his ends without realizing they are doing so. That’s key for managing Batman.
He needs to get Bruce Wayne married off to a strong willed, down to earth but respectable wife. Then make him a
Dukecity councilman to keep him too busy to do much Batmanning until there’s a Batproblem that Vetinari could subtly steer him toward to Batsolve (all the while making Bruce think he’s putting one over on Vetinari)
Vetinari also has a penchant for “persuading” a number of the more intelligent and wise criminals to work for the good of his city. I’m sure we can find some post in Gotham’s government for the unique talents of someone like Edward Nygma.
On the other hand, our DCU Vetinari might be more effective at stopping crime in Gotham if he was in Amanda Waller’s position rather than mayor of Gotham…
Some of these policies seem useful:
https://www.vox.com/2016/2/15/10981274/crime-violence-policies-guns
-The fancy technology Batman has seems like it would help with preventative policing efforts. Generally increasing police presence while improving checks on police power/corruption would be pretty cost effective.
-Strict gun control (though this may not be very cost effective)
-Investments in local economy and new businesses especially focused on providing jobs to young men with HS diploma or less, to compete against criminal/supervillain organizations for workers/henchmen
Gaming the crime metric (quasi-unethical?):
– lobby local government, police to change sentencing and labeling of crimes (e.g. decriminalize drug use)
– bid up housing prices/gentrify neighborhood
– provide homeless shelters outside the city center, effectively moving a portion of crime elsewhere (providing shelters also seems to reduce crime)
– buy up lots of housing and stores in the city and turn it into an office park; a city with lower population has less crime
I think its best to leave punching bad guys to Batman while most of his money should go to improving policing, improving the local economy and lobbying the government to reduce alcohol, guns and poverty in the city.
I think I’m safe as long as I don’t give myself a weird name or wear a weird costume.
Whatever you say, “Nornagest” 🙂
Okay, I guess I deserve that… Bugmaster.
Touché.
You’re using the name “Nornagest”, so I think half of this is lost already. : )
I recommend not dressing up for Halloween.
Re the supervillain crime – stop imprisoning them five feet away from the damn city when they’re found criminally insane. Put them somewhere that’s actually HARD TO GET OUT OF. That alone would make a huge dent. Batman, frankly, solves supervillain crime fairly well. It’s just that they keep escaping again.
Street level crime…it depends what’s causing it. Cleaning up city corruption helps. Cleaning up the city and urban renewal will help. A strong, effective justice system would be a big help. Job opportunities. The usual array of things that actually work, and which we don’t do because we either don’t or say we don’t have the money.
Man the Mission Impossible franchise has moved in a strange direction as of late, these crossovers are getting weirder and weirder.
How big is Gotham; i.e., what is Gotham’s annual operating budget ? If the budget is on the order of billions (or even 100M) of dollars, then Batman’s wealth will just be a drop in the bucket.
I’m normally against the death penalty, but in a world of super villains escaping prison regularly, an expedited death penalty process would be helpful. One appeal, and that’s it.
I agree! Batman will so punch you, though.
This may lead to the creation of a bat-jail full of wacky hijinks.
I’m going to leave the supervillain crime to Batman; he’s good at it. So I’m going to turn Gotham into a police state to deal with the regular criminals. Basic plan is “Lights, Camera, Action”. Gotham is a dark place, and I’m going to literally light it. More streetlights, more building lights, keep lighting it until the local observatories scream and then light it some more. No dark corners for criminals to hide. Lights will be very expensive because they’re going to have to be hardened against bullets and any easy vandalism.
To take advantage of this lighting, it’s going to take cameras. Cameras everywhere, fixed and some drone and vehicle based. And an army of people to watch the feeds. These will need to be somewhat distributed; no single point of failure should be able to take out more than a small fraction of cameras or viewers, because otherwise it’s a supervillain-magnet.
Then action — police, also distributed throughout the city, ready to stop a crime or at least capture the criminal. We’ll probably need more jails too. Regular ones, in addition to building a better Arkham as others have suggested.
Anyone in any of the policing organizations who suggests that Batman is an affront to their authority or otherwise an enemy of the city shall be assumed to be a supervillain-minion and dealth with accordingly.
In addition, we will also be sealing and/or demolishing abandoned property, especially large industrial properties suitable for the headquarters of a criminal enterprise. If for some reason accidents keep happening when we try to do this, assume supervillain interference and call the Batman.
> Lights will be very expensive because they’re going to have to be hardened against bullets and any easy vandalism.
Make sure there is a system to remotely disable any individual lights for a short duration and give Batman access to that system. It will save money from not having to replace lights due to batarang related incidents as often (those things hold explosives, bulletproofing isn’t going to stop them).
I’d suggest something like China’s proposed fake moon project, but that sounds JUST close enough to a supervillain plot that you run the risk of Batman punching you.
You’d be fine with the moon as long as you don’t call yourself The Nybbler.
The issue with Gotham isn’t street crime. That’s a symptom. The problem is the truly staggering level of institutional corruption. The Mayor’s office is basically an appendage it organized crime. The police were too, until Gordon took over – and even he has only been able to mitigate the problem, not eliminate it.
How do you solve massive, institutional corruption at a systemic level? Man, I don’t know. Bruce Wayne spends a lot of money and influence backing anti-corruption political causes and candidates, which seems like a nice start, and it has worked out pretty well with folks like Gordon. (There is, admittedly, one very notable exception. Or two, depending how you count it.)
I do think robust anti-poverty measures are a good idea, too. You know, like the ones funded by the Thomas & Martha Wayne Foundation.
People give Batman too hard a time about only punching criminals, come to think about it. He only spends a small portion of his resources on bat-shaped weaponry, the bulk is going to large scale charitable work and reform efforts.
One sure-fire way to do this is to take over all organized crime in the region. Rupert Thorne, Carmine Falcone, the Penguin and a variety of other villains (most of them of the mundane, non-super variety) have tried this over the years, with mixed success. Generally, they get knocked out by their rivals, or punched out by Batman, at which point Gotham once again descends into total chaos.
Perhaps that’s Batman’s real problem: when he’s punched out a criminal, all he’s really done is create a power vacuum. Since no one can punch out the Batman, perhaps Batman himself should take over organized crime in Gotham, and manage it in the least anti-social way possible.
When, canonically, did all this corruption show up? I was a Marvel comics buyer in my day, but I took in most of the Batman video fare; I don’t recall the high levels of corruption in the Adam West show or the animated show of the ’90s. The Micheal Keaton movie I don’t think had too much institutional corruption. Then the Penguin/Catwoman movie had Penguin become the mayor and Catwoman work for a corrupt executive.
Corruption was obviously a big theme in the Dark Knight, though, and in the current Gotham series.
I dunno exactly when it showed up in universe, but I wouldn’t be surprised if it was after the big crime drop that happened a while back.
Like, back when it seemed like crime would just get higher and higher, reefer panic, etc, it was entirely plausible to have Batman fight crooks forever. Crooks are the natural order of things.
But later, when cities got super safe, Gotham city didn’t change. There is still a thug in every alley. Which is weird now. Why don’t the cops stop them? Well…they are corrupt. Unlike other places. That works.
Nothing to support this, just a just-so story that came to me when I heard the question.
I know it was a big part of Frank Miller’s Batman: Year One in 1987 – Batman and not-yet-Commissioner Gordon dealing with a Gotham City overrun with corruption. That comic was hugely influential on Batman from that point on, so it is possible that is the origin – but I know Batman comics also got darker throughout the 70s and 80s, which is before I was reading them (or born) so it may be earlier than that.
My superficial understanding is that Batman comics divide into four periods:
In the Golden Age (1939-49?), the Batman initially fought organized crime, mad scientists, and the odd vampire-werewolf. His first super-villains were created after about a year, once Robin appeared and Early Installment Weirdness like using guns ended.
In the Silver Age (~1950-1968 for this character), the Depression Era organized crime and first wave of super-villains were taken away under the influence of psychiatrist Frederic Wertham (Seduction of the Innocent) and Gotham became a bright, successful city from where Batman and Robin had zany adventures. At first these were transparent rip-offs of the better-selling Superman stories (they fought aliens, got a canine sidekick, etc.) but later the super-villains were reintroduced as thieves whose schemes never killed anyone. This ‘second Silver Age’ was the basis for the Adam West show.
The Bronze Age was inaugurated by Denny O’Neil right after the TV series was cancelled. New villains were introduced, like the eco-terrorists Poison Ivy and Ra’s Al Ghul, and the classic ones were rested in order to be brought back with darker, grittier characterization. I think it was around 1975 that corruption appeared as a theme for the first time since the Golden Age, with newly-created crime boss Rupert Thorne holding elected office. By the time the Bronze Age began, it had been established that the Golden Age and Silver/Bronze Bruce Waynes were parallel universe versions of each other: Golden Age Gotham had a two decade run where Bruce Wayne married Catwoman, hung up the costume, and kept Gotham safe through a combination of huge charity programs and holding office while raising a daughter.
In 1986, Frank Miller wrote The Dark Knight Returns, coincidentally in the midst of the editor-in-chief declaring a total reboot of the DC Universe. DKR was considered so superior to anything that came before that Miller was told to rewrite Batman history from “Year One”, and his version featured an absurdly corrupt Gotham for the Batman and Lt. James Gordon to struggle against. Also Catwoman was re-imagined as a ex-prostitute (whores whores whores). Elements of this new status quo found their way into the second Tim Burton movie, but didn’t really take in other mass media adaptations, being as they were aimed at kids and all.
Anti-corruption causes have a tendency to be co-opted by corrupt forces in the wrong cultural background. When corruption is the only way to actually get anything done, anyone who is squeaky clean is usually powerless enough to be ignored. What remains is a charge that you can find documentable evidence for charging whoever you like, so the corrupt officials in charge of deciding who gets prosecuted can hand out corruption charges to whoever isn’t playing ball.
Agreed. As I see it, corruption in Gotham is a systemic issue that cannot, in principle, be fixed (barring some sort of comic-book mind-control magic). One might be able to channel it into more productive courses, to some extent, but ultimately Gotham will never become Metropolis (or even San Francisco).
Sadly, there are parallels to this in our own world. Countries with high levels of corruption pretty much remain corrupt throughout all of their history, barring cataclysmic events such as mass genocide. No amount of intervention (again, short of extreme violence) will help, because if the people really want to be corrupt, they will always find a way.
No, it’s worse than that. And also better. In a corrupt system, even if the people don’t want to be corrupt, they will find it each individually preferable to be corrupt anyway, because they will be surrounded by people who will coordinate to make sure they don’t upset the (rotten) apple cart but also to reward them if they go along with it, and there’s an intractable coordination problem in getting them all to shift behavior simultaneously.
In an honest system, even if the people do want to be corrupt, they won’t find a way to expand beyond the most petty forms of corruption without an extreme risk of being turned in by one of the apparently-honest people around them. The coordination problem here isn’t quite as intractable as in reforming the corrupt system, but it’s close.
Broad corruption is probably the minimum-energy state, but both broad corruption and very low corruption are stable equilibria. The middle ground very much isn’t, and that’s what you need to traverse in any reform. Making that happen typically requires outside intervention, or a religious or quasi-religious movement from within. In Gotham’s case, I’d go for outside intervention from the hopefully not-corrupt Federal government. Or possibly Superman.
Ok, but realistically, what is the federal government and/or Superman going to do ? Superman absolutely can knock out each and every one of the corrupt officials in Gotham — at which point, he will end up knocking out the entire government staff. Now what ? Who is going to staff all the empty offices ?
You could recruit people from the local population, but they’re all corrupt, as well. The median Gotham citizen doesn’t think, “dang, I sure wish my local police officer was honest”; he thinks, “dang, I sure wish I could become the local police officer, so that I could collect bribes like he does”. You could bring in an entirely new staff from the outside; but I doubt the people of Gotham are going to go for it, and Batman might even start getting punchy over this blatantly unconstitutional takeover.
> Many people have made the argument that this is not efficient. Batman is a billionaire; there must be a better way to prevent crime than what he’s doing.
To me, this is obviously a Division Of Labor argument.
As a billionaire I, and my organization, can handle financial, logistic, political, technical and scientific support for crime fighting.
It is not rational that I also personally engage in the combat operations part of the enterprise. For one thing, if I’m killed, the whole thing os over, and crime has won. You can thus also see this as a Single Point of Failure argument.
But even if I somehow always survive, this detracts from my ability to work on all other aspects. The logical choice is to hire a small cadre of highly skilled and motivated crime fighters who can use my tech, costumes and support, and focus 100% on The Fight, while I and my billions focus 100% on support. As they die off, they are replaced, and we have a sustainable strategy for long term crime fighting!
Well, no, this isn’t generally true. Most corporations have a very clear line of succession in case their CEO is killed or simply retires; a competent CEO would ensure that his potential successors are likewise competent (although, perhaps, not excessively ambitious). Thus, if he does get killed, the company operations should recover after the initial dip in performance.
If Batman dies, that’s the end of Batman. Wayne Enterprises would survive, but only as a normal corporation. The new CEO is going to focus on profit instead of punching clowns.
Isn’t that what all those Robins are for?
This also assumes that the crime is caused by something that a billionaire can fix in some way other than by dressing as a bat and scaring people. Maybe Gotham (like most fictional cities) is truly a cesspool populated by the descendants of Sodom and Gomorrah. Not that I find this model 100% true, but it actually fits what I see as data showing things like charity (public or private) never working very well at all. Also law enforcement strategies aren’t all that different from NYC to Chicago, but Chicago has much worse crime/capita.
Finance a political change for giving mandatory testosterone blockers for everybody who committed a violent crime. While testosterone is not the only or primary reason of it, it is a necessary link in the chain and fairly easily blocked element. Without it, people become risk-avoidant and may fantasize about assaulting someone but will not carry it out. I am not demonizing testosterone, I think it plays only a role in crime by encouraging risk-taking, which is a good thing for e.g. entrepreneurs. But it is the simplest way to chemically make violent offenders meek.
Use my lobbying muscle to find ways to eliminate public housing and poverty programs within Gotham. Justify this with plausible-sounding rhetoric about “a hand up, not a hand out” and promoting individual responsibility. Work on gentrifying all the bad neighborhoods so that poor people simply can’t afford to live there anymore. Close down the existing housing projects while making sure the poor have nowhere else to go within the city.
Lobby, give campaign contributions, etc., but don’t violate the law and don’t do anything violent, to avoid bat-punches.
At the same time, lobby extensively for generous public housing and poverty programs in other cities. (“Metropolis: The City That Cares.” With a food pantry on every street corner, subsidized housing for anyone who needs it, and generous social welfare programs for single mothers, the unemployed, long-term disabled, etc.). (It’s safer to do this crap in Metropolis, because while Superman is more powerful than Batman, he’s not as good an investigator. Also, Superman can produce essentially infinite resources, so he can fund Sweden-on-Lake-Michigan much more easily than even a billionaire like Bruce Wayne.)
Run extensive public ad campaigns (perhaps from a shill opposition lobbying group) noting that while Gotham heartlessly leaves its impoverished people in want, just a short Greyhound bus ride away in Metropolis, no beggar goes hungry. As a publicity stunt, have your shill opposition group start offering busfare and relocation cash to the poor and improvident of Gotham, to move them to a more benevolent regime where they will be happier and better off. Spend a lot of resources selling the PR image of Gotham as a heartless enclave of wealth and hard-heartedness, and Metropolis as a soft-hearted land of milk and honey.
Encourage Batman to keep punching criminals, both supervillains and normal villains. Back him up with police who come down so hard on small-time criminals that most such folks decide to move somewhere a little more relaxed about the whole knocking your teeth out with a police baton thing.
Perhaps also start subtly hinting in your media influence operations about the idea that when you’re a supervillain looking to make your name, Gotham is really the minor-leagues. I mean, Batman’s cool and all, but he’s just not in the same league (*ahem*) as Superman.
Mandatory drugs in the water supply are exactly the kind of thing that Batman’s fists itch for.
In our universe, I think endowing a non-profit private prison could be an effective intervention–most of the incentives causing U.S. prisons to be terrible come from either politics or profit motives, so a prison that was semi-insulated from both would be free to be non-terrible in ways that reduce recidivism.
In Gotham, you presumably have the same dynamics, but part of the terrible is being a cardboard prison for supervillains. A well-funded non-profit private prison would be free to provide education and employment opportunities for the regular criminals, while doing ridiculously expensive things like exiling supervillains to a Martian colony via a magic portal or something. I’d hire Batman as a Batconsultant for the details of that part, both to reduce the escape rate and to ensure he has buy-in so he doesn’t end up punching me.
I’m pretty skeptical about this. I mean, we have for-profit and government run prisons, and as best I can tell, they tend to have basically the same set of pathologies. This suggests to me that the profit motive isn’t the source of the pathologies.
My not-that-informed guess is that a lot of what’s wrong with our prisons is upstream of the actual prison system, and so fixing the prisons can only do so much to make things better. (I do think the prison system should be fixed to be more humane and less focused on extracting pennies from inmates’ families, but I also think that will only go so far.)
Here’s my guess: I think the fundamental problem here is that most people who get locked up in prison are awful people who do awful things, and whose very presence imposes costs on everyone around them. By the time you get to prison, you’ve usually gone really far down the path of nasty awful behavior that hurts other people–some people end up in prison after doing one bad thing, a few didn’t even do the thing they’re in prison for, but most of the folks in prison have been committing crimes and victimizing people around them for many years.
Also, we lock up a fair number of people who are seriously mentally ill. We have decided that we’re too humanitarian and libertarian to forcibly commit crazy people to asylums much, so instead we lock them in prison or let them freeze to death in a cardboard box. It sure seems unlikely that the right way to deal with criminals and with seriously crazy people is the same, so probably the prisons aren’t handling this well. Another big group who tends to do some jail time (though usually not serious time in state or federal prison unless they were dealing) are drug addicts. It’s hard to see how a couple years in prison for forging a prescription is actually going to help you kick your opioid habit, but that’s what we’ve got. My impression is that nobody has a great way of treating drug addiction, especially not when the people you’re treating are there because a judge ordered them to be there. Prisons surely aren’t going to handle this too well.
I remember reading an expose on a prison that was particularly bad, and the embedded reporter was basically like “the problem with this prison is that there aren’t enough guards, and we are barely trained and paid peanuts”.
Like, profit margin or getting reelected (depending on if this is private or public) both means that taking one more prisoner is always a good idea. You are either getting paid for the new body, or have just saved money you can spend on something your constituents care about more than ‘coddling felons’. Underpaying guards is same thing, ditto for not hiring lots of them.
Based off this one article, I’d expect that if we doubled the number of guards in jail, and paid them more like secretary wages instead of grocery bagger wages the prisoners might have a better time.
California pays its guards a fortune and has a lot of them, and they have the worst prisons in the country. Paying more only gets you a better class of employee if you have sensible procedures in place for hiring and promoting good people. Most civil service systems, almost by definition, do not have that, and giving them more money won’t improve the quality.
On top of that, according to the bls, the average prison guard makes 42k a year, but that doesn’t count benefits, so we’re already at more like secretaries and less like baggers.
Prison guards in the worst prisons have genuinely horrible working conditions. If the pay is good but not great, I suspect you’re getting people who either had no other options, plan to make extra money smuggling in drugs, or who are taking extra pay in the form of opportunities for brutality and abuse.
@albatross11 says:
The guards at maximum security facilities, sure, but that’s not most prisons or most guards.
People interested in prisons might want to read David Skarbek’s The Social Order of the Underworld, which is about prison gangs. He never quite says so, but he clearly thinks they are on net a good thing, responsible for the sharp drop in prison deaths over the period when they replaced the previous informal norm system.
The question of how to improve Gotham has a necessary sub-question we have to resolve before we can fix anything, and it’s this: Why aren’t we Metropolis?
Metropolis should, theoretically, have the same problems that Gotham has; It has endless villains that only one resident can defeat who are otherwise infinitely more powerful than the populace(and, because they have to be able to go toe-to-toe with Superman, harder to keep in prison and can kill more civvies faster). Yet, Metropolis is doing far better in terms of non-super street crime, and is a much brighter, happier, hopeful place.
So then we look at the golden age of Gotham, a period when it was moving in a Metropolis-like direction, and we find there was a family of super-rich people guiding the area and doing good with money, and that this is the only thing that ever made Gotham stand a chance of improving. Metropolis, then, might logically have a person who serves the same function but is much, much better at it. When we check, we find out that this person is named Lex Luthor.
After I figure out that Lex Luthor is probably the best hope for Gotham, all I need is tax credits and some sort of credible reason why Batman isn’t worse for Luthor than Superman(no laser eyes, actually in danger from anybody with better gadgets). If he moves in, we all do better.
As long as you’re up for regular epic yet never decisive episodes of Batman punching Luthor’s minions (err, employees) in the face, reaching Luthor, and finding that Luthor has some Very Good Reason Batman shouldn’t punch him in the face, OK.
I’m sort of relying on:
A. It’s a lot more trouble for Batman to even get to Luthor than Superman
B. Batman is pretty pragmatic; the super-villains that Luthor organizes will be slightly more effective, but I’m guessing he’d trade that for Luthor’s apparent dislike of the unorganized nature of street-level crime.
Basically I’m betting that as long as Luthor could get a foothold, Batman would probably trade things being harder on himself for things being easier on Joe Average.
Yeah, but Bruce Wayne can just buy enough LexCorp stock to walk into any board meeting. Why are these two trying to punch each other out again?
Lex will certainly hold a controlling interest in LexCorp (or it may not be publicly traded). Or there will be some sort of poison pill that leaves any raider holding nothing but the bag, with Lex free to rebuild LexCorp trademarks and all. He’s evil, not stupid.
Which doesn’t mean Wayne won’t be on the board; both men seem like the type to believe the adage of keeping your enemies closer.
There are two reasons for why Gotham isn’t Metropolis.
First, Metropolis has Superman. Superman has a nigh-instantaneous response time to any act of crime. He has a nearly perfect arrest record, and he absolutely cannot be stopped by anyone who isn’t Lex Luthor (or possibly some sort of an alien from Apokolips). For all practical purposes, if you commit a crime in Metropolis for the purposes of self-enrichment, your chances of being caught are 100% +- epsilon, so crime literally does not pay.
Secondly, Metropolis has Lex Luthor. Luthor practically owns the entire city, including both the legal and the criminal social strata. Luthor is deeply invested in his assets, and thus he enforces peace with an iron fist — because he won’t get a decent RoI if Metropolis becomes a Gotham-style violent hellhole. This means that Luthor ruthlessly suppresses maniacal super-powered terrorists before they have a chance to act (and be caught by Superman after the fact).
Tangential to my other Batman post, I’d like to talk about one of the best Batman stories I’m aware of: “To Kill a Legend” (1981).
The high concept is that, if there’s a world where Thomas and Martha Wayne were killed a few decades before 1981, and a parallel world where they were killed in the 1920s, why not show a world where they’re just now about to be killed? So the Phantom Stranger, a Neutral Angel who goes around doing good deeds as penance, offers Batman and Robin a portal to this parallel Gotham. Robin doesn’t know if saving Bruce’s parents is the right thing to do, a qualm Batman brushes off unthinkingly. For him there’s no weighing consequences: he is just going to save the parallels of his parents. Fighting crime is just what he does.
Dick Grayson’s utilitarian concerns lead him to a public library, where we get this bombshell.
So this is an Earth whose history diverged from ours around the time of Gilgamesh: kings have never been the subject of heroic mythology, which led to people not having mythic role models. Just to twist the knife, the star Krypton orbits doesn’t exist. The utilitarian calculus is stacked so this world needs Batman more than any other.
But… SPOILER ALERT:
.
.
.
.
.
.
Rather than wallowing in tragedy, the story lets Batman knock the gun out of the killer’s hand and beat the daylights out of him while yelling “Not this time, you hear me! This time you’re not going to win!”
And guess what? Saving two lives and saving a little boy from “being angry all his life” could not possibly be the wrong decision, as the epilogue reveals. Because “our” world has epics, because it has the tragedy of the Batman, this Bruce Wayne will be inspired to become his world’s first legendary hero, by the intervention of a weird masked figure in the night the cause of whose presence he can’t begin to comprehend. His life will be an incomprehensible mystery, accepted in gratitude.
… it makes me tear up.
Well, if I were Batman, and one of the best two or three non-superpowered people in the world at every conceivable skill, then …
Step 1: As Bruce Wayne, endow a foundation for the re-education of thugs, gunsels, mooks, and henchmen and women of all sorts.
Step 2: As Matches Malone, use my nigh-preternatural skills at cold reads, psychoanalysis, and motivational speaking to convince thugs to enter said program. If I can counsel between 2 and 4 thugs a day, I should be able to drain the swamp pretty well. Before you know, they’ll all be churchgoing community organizers.
Step 3: Without a ready market in thugs, the remaining exotic criminals should be easy to spot. Reform who you can, punch those who remain.
The problem with this step is that the post-Frank Miller consensus is that good storytelling = wallowing in pop psychology porn. Anyone Batman punches gets sent to Arkham Asylum, where reform is impossible and the doctors themselves may be psychotic (the Scarecrow, Harley Quinn). And just to make it Darker and Edgier, the city was built atop the grave where a Nyarlethotep-worshiping warlock was buried alive. Heck, I wouldn’t be surprised if Arkham Asylum was built atop Wilbur Whateley’s farm.
This only works to the extent that access to thugs is a limiting factor on crime bosses and supervillains.
If the next issue of Batman had the Joker leading a small army of clown-bots or mutant hyena-men instead of career criminals in makeup, readers might dislike it for being too Silver Age and goofy but it wouldn’t be unprecedented. It’s not clear at all in-universe that the criminal population represents a limit on supervillains’ ability to recruit henchmen.
Relevant.
Batman must be stopped, or made to be less Batmanny.
Basically, Batman is counterproductive, especially if you know that he’s Bruce Wayne and know he could be sharing his awesome toys with the Gotham PD instead of just being a cosplayer that beats up the mentally ill. Or just donating his wealth to endow a humane prison/asylum system with competent, non-sadistic management.
Bats needs a lesson on traumatic brain injury – Gotham has a really high rate of criminal insanity, and I can’t imagine his approach, which seems deliberately designed to induce serious PTSD and CTE in every petty crook, is helping.
The Gotham prison/asylum system is terrible. Not only is it apparently super easy to escape, but Arkham is a hellhole that makes the gulag look like a luxury resort while being run by corrupt monsters who are creating more criminals than they are curing. In that light, Batman’s no-kill policy is insane: he’s giving people mental illness and then shipping them off to be tortured. A bullet to the brain would be a mercy, not to mention eliminating the crimes committed by criminal masterminds after they’ve escaped for the fifth time.
Sharing Batman’s toys with the Gotham PD would be counterproductive, since the entire police force is utterly corrupt, save for possibly two or three individuals.
Uh, Mister Batman, I think we have a supervillain minion here.
I thought commenting “first!” was an exclusively Russian thing, lol.
Back on early 2000’s fark.com it was annoying enough that they made a filter turning “first post” into “boobies”. So it’s at least that old and in at least that demographic.
It was a big thing on slashdot from early on. Not sure if it’s older than that, but I’d guess so.
I’ve been a little surprised to see it in the SSC comments section too, since I would assume that at least the subpopulation which follows this blog with enough dedication to show up within minutes of a post submission is of a little higher caliber. But the ban is definitely welcome; the fact that such a fantastic comment space has managed to exist in one public place online for 5 years is something of a miracle, and anything that keeps it from deteriorating into the internet’s entropy of lowest common denominator sludge is great.
Semi-relatedly, would it be worth imposing any restrictions on generic upvote comment type things, or at least constraining them to one thread? There’s some value in getting a feel for the community’s response to a post (and I imagine Scott doesn’t mind the positive feedback), but the fifth top-level comment that says nothing more than “great post” begins to drag on a bit. (Though I don’t think I have a great read on most semi-famous content creators’ preferences for feedback; I usually err on the side of “anyone I choose to send generic ‘I think your work is fantastic’ feedback to will for anthropic reasons be disproportionately likely to get a lot of that feedback, and thus probably has to filter it out to find important things” so I stay quiet unless I know with high confidence that a person isn’t getting much attention and I could be reasonably assured of not being an annoyance.)
I think it’s kind of fun, actually, and am mildly sorry to see this policy change against it.
What norms should rationalsits have about ‘really bad arguments’. Say you are in a rationalsit space and someone really blatantly misunderstands your argument. A common example is that they aggresively point out something you explicitly considered or already conceded.
For example say you are arguing that we support animal wellfare regulations. You explicitly admit that this will increase the cost of meat and that this cost will be felt the poor and people with medical conditions that require them to eat meat. However you argue that the net utilitarian impact is positive. Someone comments ‘that policy is ableist and hurts the poor!’ as if its a knock down arugment. How are you supposed to respond?
Another example is that someone is being negative in a really uninformed way. A common example is that somene argues its impossible in theory to build a ‘general intelligence’. Hence we should stop worrying about AI risk. Regardless of the merits of worring about AI risk it is obviously possible to build a general intelligence. Humans exist! Even if someone refutes these dumb counteraguments they tend to drag down the level of discourse and throw cold water on useful conversations.
How should rationalist spaces handle this sort of thing?
Is the hypothetical offender here someone who just happens to have stumbled into a rationalist space, or a person who’s reasonably steeped in the norms and ideas of the greater rationalist diaspora but being uncharacteristically bad at arguments? In the latter case it seems like pointing out the fact that their argument sucks and doesn’t contribute to discussion would suffice, since it’s understood that there’s a norm against such things.
The former case seems trickier, but I feel like a policy among bystanders/fellow commenters (in cases where “rationalist space” entails multiple rationalist-adjacent people together in some environment, IRL or otherwise) of joining in to point out that the counterargument is dumb helps reinforce a norm of “we’re better than that here” and makes it clear that the person is detracting from the group as a whole rather than just having an isolated debate with one other person.
Do you need to respond? Through the process of debate you have come to a point in which all facts are agreed upon, and the rational and empirical debate is over, and what remains is only the differing individual reaction to the facts. There’s nothing left to debate, as everything that needs to be exposed and examined as true or false has been. All that is left over is framing.
You can frame it as “the net utilitarian impact is positive”, or “that policy is ableist and hurts the poor”. Both accept the same set of facts, which is that there is a trade-off going on. The difference lies in whether you can emotionally accept trading off poor people’s wallets for animal welfare. You either can or you can’t. There’s nothing to debate. The debate should be over. Both sides should walk away, and “agree to disagree” (and begin sharpening their knives).
I guess rationalist spaces could have a norm about not getting overly-emotional as this is interpreted as a threat display and tends to lead to escalating outburts and grandstanding.
This example can still be debated, as their argument that “general intelligence is impossible” has flaws, which you’ve pointed out yourself. The conversation can still continue if they accept this and make their next point “Okay, sure, but I don’t think general intelligence will be achieved any time soon”. Alternatively, you could get into whether “general intelligence” is a coherent concept.
Eliezer’s post, Well-Kept Gardens Die By Pacifism, argues that most communities aren’t aggressive enough about removing bad actors. The scenario you describe does not seem to require a ban for a single incident, but it’s something to keep in mind.
Scott’s post, Against Interminable Arguments, touches on the problem of people who are negative in an uninformed way. What I take from the post is that You Really Should Have An FAQ — either a community FAQ or a personal FAQ. You can then reply to these sorts of messages with a request to check the FAQ.
I think Eliezer’s post is fundamentally off. What attracts you to a community at first is different from what attracts you 4 years in, and it is the older and more established members who are likely keeping out new blood, not the lone ‘fool’ (who is often not more foolish than they elder statesmen once were). Or it is the interaction between the fool and the elders.
Eliezer’s post strikes me as a little self-serving in retrospect, but there’s a grain of truth in it. I’ve left communities because they started getting flooded with low-quality content. I’ve also left communities because the administration got too heavy-handed for my taste. But I’ve most often left communities because all the interesting people stopped contributing. Which implies, insofar as I’m representative*, that the most important consideration is to keep the interesting people happy.
(*) Arrested Development voiceover: “He wasn’t.”
It is inevitable that some people will leave a community, and some of those are going to be the interesting people that made it worthwhile. You can do somethings to reduce or increase the speed at which they leave but you can only sustain with a constant injection of new interesting people. Nothing else will work, nothing will stop interesting people from dying, having major life changes or having a shift in their responsibilities at some point in the future.
There’s a lot of overlap between what makes a community attractive to new interesting people and what helps a community retain existing ones.
Someone comments ‘that policy is ableist and hurts the poor!’ as if its a knock down arugment. How are you supposed to respond?
It may be that the person argues that because they haven’t understood your point. Or it may be that they wish to point out that you sound like you are saying “yeah I know and I don’t care because I prefer moo-cows and cluck-clucks to people” and are you really sure you want to sound like that?
Responses can be along the lines of:
(1) Yes I do want to sound like that because I do indeed prefer moo-cows and cluck-clucks to people
(2) Try and do the “yuuuuge utility for mass numbers!” thing, where the reduction in suffering for 100 cows outweighs any loss of utility for 1 human or the likes
(3) Say “thank you for pointing that out, my solution to that is – ” and outline suggestions to ameliorate the bad effects on the poor and those who need to eat meat
(4) If you don’t have any suggestions to ameliorate the bad effects, consider if you really are saying “Yeah I know and I don’t care because I prefer moo-cows and cluck-clucks to people”
@deluks917
Please explain why my argument is bad in language that I can understand so I may learn.
Thanks.
This is a bad norm, because, in the example stated, I have already expressed my argument as clearly as I can in the OP. I have no way of knowing what language you can understand. It is possible that if I rephrase I might have more success, but I’m just guessing. In a forum like this, somebody else will usually jump in with a different approach, and it’s probably better if I leave it to them. Of course if I was teaching a seminar, I would have to try expressing the same thing in a different way, but that’s a different situation and even then it only seems to work about 10% of the time.
Essentially, your proposed norm places too much of the burden on the person making the comment and not enough burden on the people reading the comment, bearing in mind that we’re all participating broadly as peers.
This is a bad norm, because, in the example stated, I have already expressed my argument as clearly as I can in the OP.
Yes, it could be that your interlocutor is an idiot who didn’t understand what you were saying, or didn’t pay attention and only skimmed over it and jumped in with the first objection that occurred to them.
Or maybe you did not explain your point as clearly as you thought you did, or it’s buried down in the underbrush of the long argument, or your counter-argument isn’t as convincing as you think it is. Why should I care more about the utility of a cow over the utility of a human? You’re asking me to accept or give in on a first principle upon which the rest of your argument depends (that animals have moral worth, or that we can stack up utility versus disutility, or that it scales by numbers so the suffering of 1,000,000 cows means that 100 humans who get sick if they try to live on a mostly-vegetarian diet just have to suck it up and deal with the ulcerative colitis) and maybe I don’t want to give in on that point.
I think you have to, as the saying goes, “let every dog have one bite”. Your person who comes back with the slam-dunk “this hurts the poor!” may be an idiot or simply bad at presenting their counter-argument. If, after having repeated your point, they still continue to misunderstand you and keep repeating the same thing, then yeah, assume they are arguing in bad faith or are uninformed and either go to town on them or politely disengage as there is no further use in rehashing the same ground (depending on personal taste of how to react).
The norm (ideally) would be to pay little attention to people who make those arguments. Being a rationalist means that you to a large extent selecting the information you let through. You don’t (shouldn’t) cite flawed studies, you shouldn’t use rhetorical tricks to win an argument that you couldn’t win on facts, and you should try to pay as little attention to someone who is untrustworthy as a source of information as you can.
Sidetrack: Is it possible that people don’t have fully general intelligence?
Depends on how you define general intelligence, at this point I don’t think anyone has a really rigorous definition on that. But in everyday use I’d say most people just use it as a reference to human or human-like levels of intelligence. From the context of the OPs argument that might be something they should confer with their interlocutor so they aren’t just arguing past each other with different definitions of general intelligence.
There seem to be two related questions here: (i) how should the OP respond and (ii) how should the community deal with it?
The answer to first question is simple: you don’t respond. You have to trust that other people will be able to read your argument and the response and see that the response adds nothing. There’s no need for a further response explaining that it adds nothing. It’s likely to be a waste of time trying to argue further with the responder, because having failed to engage meaningfully with the OP, they probably also won’t engage with any subsequent response. If for some reason you really want to convince them (e.g. because they’re someone you otherwise respect), it is probably best to respond privately, rather than clog up a public forum with debating the obvious.
If people are just deeply uninformed, then we can sympathise with their position (since everyone is uninformed on some topics), but we can’t have a useful conversation. I think ignoring them is still fine, but it might also be helpful to direct them to some specific resources where they could learn more about a topic.
As for how rationalist spaces should handle it, I’m not sure. If it’s just a few bad (but good faith) comments, it’s probably not a problem, but if somebody leaves bad comments all over the place, something should probably be done, but banning somebody for stupidity seems harsh. Maybe cap the number of comments per user per day?
I’m more troubled by how to respond to really bad OPs. Sometimes somebody who I respect generally posts a link to something which is just terrible. Usually this involves some cargo-cult mathematics, because a lot of people are either too lazy or too bad at maths to read the maths attentively. If the argument goes wrong at one point, you can respond saying, “This is wrong because of this error,” but sometimes there’s just a whole series of incomprehensible steps, which are often not even wrong. What’s been done is so far from what ought to have been done that it’s impossible to say the result is wrong, only that the analysis should not shift one’s priors. Explaining it step by step would be tedious and doesn’t progress anything.
I am currently tending towards leaving a comment like, “This is nonsense” or “This is really bad”. The problem is that comments like that pattern-match to comments which fail to engage with the OP. They also usually fail to prevent people from arguing pointlessly over something which adds nothing and I’m worried that I come over as an arse.
At this point, the argument has been completed, in the sense that you’ve come to a point where you fully understand each other and agree on the actual facts, but still disagree due to an intractable difference of values. So in a sense, you’re not supposed to respond, because the debate has already served its purpose. You’ve both already ‘won,’ in the sense that you’ve both managed to express your views and your underlying reasons for holding those views in a clear and concise way.
Of course, every disagreement over values is fundamentally a disagreement about facts (and vice-versa!), much in the same way that every curve is comprised of angular points and every angle is comprised of curving points, if you look really closely. So you could always try to understand why he prioritizes the plight of poor humans over that of farm animals, or make him understand why you prioritize the reverse, or both. But since people’s reasons for holding fundamental values tend to be complex, deeply rooted, and opaque (even – perhaps especially – to that person), I wouldn’t expect that to be very productive unless you’re ready for a very long discussion.
So, math/econ/game-theory question. Thought about MathOverflow but I figured, hey, we’ve got econ people here and this problem isn’t totally formalized, so why not ask here first. 😛
Informally stated, the problem is this: What’s the fair order for two players to conduct stage-striking in? In particular, is it given by the Thue-Morse sequence, as I would expect it to be?
Stage-striking, for those not familiar, is the procedure used in competitive Super Smash Bros. (and probably other games but I’m less familiar with those) to choose which stage to play the first game of a match on. There’s a list of possible starting stages; players take turns (not necessarily in strict alternation — hence the question) striking stages from the list, and the last one left is the one that the game is played on. With a list of 5 stages, say, players strike in the order P1-P2-P2-P1. What’s the fair order for more? (For some appropriate notion of fairness — more on that in a bit.)
Offhand, it seems to resemble other fair-sequencing problems; and there are theorems to the effect that a number of these have Thue-Morse as the answer (see this paper for something of a survey; note that going by the author’s website this paper isn’t done yet). And it seems to me that, heuristically speaking, the same reasoning should apply — if some order gives one player a slight advantage, then following it up with the same thing but the roles swapped should mitigate that advantage. So I would still expect it to be Thue-Morse.
However, the problem can’t easily be transformed into one of the existing known fair-sequencing problems, as best I can tell. For instance, instead of getting the sum of what you choose, you get the one thing that wasn’t chosen — and importantly, it only matters which stages were chosen, not who chose which ones, which is quite different from the other problems.
Indeed, formalizing the problem at all seems a little tricky. If we assume that both players agree on the value of each stage (here “value” is in terms of the advantage it gives to Player 1 over Player 2, since this is a zero-sum game), then the order they strike in is actually irrelevant, so long as they get the same number of strikes, since you’ll end up with the median stage being selected regardless. On the other hand, if we imagine each player has their own evaluation of each stage, and no “true” value, then it seems (unlike in the fair-division problems mentioned above) the problem bcomes meaningless.
So I think in order to formalize this we have to suppose that each stage has a true value, but that the players might mis-estimate it. That is to say, we have to introduce randomness into the estimates — which as noted in the linked paper is also necessarily for formalizing other variants. So you could imagine that each one estimates the value of each stage as a normally-distributed random variable centered on the true value, for instance (all independent and with the same variance, say).
There’s also the question of what’s meant by “fair”. The notions from fair-division problems don’t apply here. Rather I think we have to judge fairness by closeness to the median, as the median is what you get when both players agree. We could judge this either by, how high is the probability that you get the median, or alternative, how close is the expected value to the median.
That said, the fact that we’re looking for the median, which relies purely on order, suggests that maybe we don’t want cardinal values assigned to the stages at all. Perhaps the stages’ values, as well as players’ estimates of such, are simply some total order; and to model error in estimation, we say that orders with more inversions relative to the true order are less likely. (Not sure if number of inversions is the correct notion of distance here, but it seems a decent one.) And then presumably we want to judge by probability of getting the median, although you could still get expected values if you translated things back into “cardinal” values 1, …, n.
So, yeah — it’s kind of a mess. What is the best way to formalize this? Having done so is there a unique answer and is it Thue-Morse? Thought I’d ask and see if anyone has any insight beyond what I’ve already said.
Using the classic mathematical technique of “transform this into a solved problem”, we want to turn this into a cake-cutting problem, where we can use the algorithm “I cut, you choose”.
For a given set of stages, player A chooses the sequence of stage-strikes, say P1-P2-P1-P2-P2-P1 for a 7 stage game. Player B then chooses whether they want to be P1 or P2 in this sequence. Player A is now incentivized to make the sequence of stage-strikes as unbiased as possible, which may intricately depend on the information you know about your opponent.
The point is this. In the case that you and your opponent have perfect information about one another, the sequence of choices is irrelevant. All that matters is that number of choices each player gets, since you know what your opponent is going to pick. The only extent to which sequences matter is the extent to which you have uncertainty about your opponents preferences. In which case choosing last is best, because you have new information to inform your choice.
If you have partial information about your opponent, you might find their n choices completely predictable, but their last m choices completely unpredictable. In which case, you would like them to make their first n choices after you, and their last m choices before you. If m=n=1, then you would strongly prefer to be P1 in the sequence, P1-P2-P2-P1. In fact, it’s conceivable that your desire for information is so strong that the sequence P2-P2-P2-P1 is less biased.
I mean, you could also “solve” any of the other fair-division problems mentioned above by adding a similar layer of indirection — and yet they still have an actual answer in the form of the Thue-Morse sequence. Another layer of indirection is not what I’m looking for here.
Also, remember that any details of the stages available should ultimately be abstractable away into the overall advantage it gives to player 1 over player 2 (in terms of probability of victory).
Cool, well I think I’ve said all I want to say about this.
In my mind, by the reasoning I gave in the parent I’m pretty convinced that the definition of an “unbiased sequence” is only meaningful relative to the extent players have uncertainty about one another’s preferences, and therefore it’s not uniquely defined.
Good luck with it, and I’ll read the progress this thread makes with interest.
Another model you could use: players have completely random preference orderings for the stages, and want to strategically pick stages hoping that their opponent will eliminate some they were hoping to cross off anyway. You want to minimize the difference in expected rank of the final choice as measured by each player.
I’m not positive what the optimal strategy would be here as a player; the first thing that comes to find is “go down from your just-below-median choice, hoping your opponent takes out ones you dislike for you; once everything in your least favorite half is eliminated, repeat with the remaining strikes you have on whatever’s left (and so on as necessary).” I don’t immediately see a proof that this is optimal, but I’d assign at least 30% odds to it being such; it doesn’t seem like it gives your opponent any more information than it has to, and it’s optimal in the extreme cases of getting the first half of turns or the second half.
Something to note here – competitive Smash players have *tons* of information about each other. At the levels of the livestreamed tournaments – those same players have been playing each other over and over again for *years* – and stage selection is going to be affected mostly by “What character(s) do I know my opponent plays most often, and is there a stage that disadvantages that character without opening me up to a counterpick?”.
Given that this is a known value, and there is only one truly important factor at top levels (platforms or no platforms), and only one stage totally without platforms – you could make this problem as simple as “Final Destination or No?” and give each player alternating choices every round.
Of course – this is to solve the problem as it practically exists, and not the problem that has been theoretically presented.
That also seems like a somewhat Melee-specific answer, when of course what prompted the question is Smash Ultimate’s potentially very large number of legal stages. 🙂 (And the legal stagelist for Melee isn’t expanding, that’s for sure!)
So I’ll take a stab at it. The right notion is that each player ends up at least on what they would evaluate as the median in their subjective evaluation.
Interestingly in Counterstrike: Global Offensive the map selection is done by teams alternatingly vetoing, or after two vetos each picks one, and the third is selected randomly as described in more detail which is different from Smash.
Oh, that is a good criterion — one that gets rid of the need for any sort of randomness or trickiness in formalizing this. Don’t know why I didn’t think of that, instead mistakenly saying above that the problem becomes meaningless in this case.
However, if we adopt this criterion, then I think we have to come to the conclusion that the order really doesn’t matter! Any order will accomplish this so long as both players get an equal number of strikes.
OK, you’ve basically convinced me — this really does seem like the right formulation of the problem, and it has an easy answer, namely, striking order just doesn’t matter that much; Thue-Morse is not any sort of unique answer here. Hooray! (…unless of course someone presents a better argument to the contrary. 😛 )
Interesting that CSGO uses a different system (or at least sometimes does). Of course I didn’t get into discussion of stage selection past the first game in a set in Smash, which is done differently, because, well, that wasn’t what I wanted to discuss.
Order can matter significantly. “At least the median” is just too weak a requirement that’s trivial to satisfy.
Consider the case where where both players have independent random orderings for 100 stages. You let one player eliminate 50 stages, then the other player eliminate 49 of the remaining. Despite having less choices, the second player has a massive advantage. From the first player’s point of view, he eliminates 50 least preferred stages, and gets a random one from his preferred 50. The second player has 50% chance of getting his top choice (if that happens to be in the top half of the first player), otherwise a bit above 50% chance of getting his second choice, otherwise a bit above 50% chance of getting his third choice, and so on.
So first player gets “random stage from your top 50”, second player gets “50% chance of the single best stage, and almost always within the top few”. Obviously this is a massive difference.
That’s a good point. I guess it does matter after all. But I think we’re getting somewhere here! Because you’ve done something interesting here, which is, for each player, to regard that player as fixed and the other as random, and to consider it from that perspective. And then we can ask that the expected values (where here I’m assuming values are 1,2,…,n) be close.
Of course the reintroduction of expected value raises the question of whether we should be taking a more cardinal approach. But I don’t presently see how to make sense of that in this new context — at least, not if we want to regard the other player as uniformly random. We might want to do something like I suggested above, where each player regards the other as random but biased towards agreement. Then you could make sense of it in a cardinal context.
But that just seems like needless complication. This version of the problem, without that, and with uniform randomness, seems nice. Will have to think about this. Maybe there is a unique answer after all! And maybe it’s Thue-Morse. 🙂
I’d like to challenge the frame of the question. : )
The process you already had, where people take turns striking stages and reach a median, was already super super fair — arguably it sacrificed a lot of fun for fairness, in that it decreased the variety of the game.
Normal people who are playing a normal game will not care about fairness to this degree. They’ll say: “let’s choose a random stage!” or “you choose one, then I’ll choose one!”
Very competitive people might care about fairness to a very very high degree, but this solution will not satisfy them: it will not be completely 100% exactly inarguably fair.
If you encounter someone who is not satisfied with the fairness of taking turns striking stages, your next attempt at fairness should be something that uses simultaneous play to be provably fair.
Have each player prepare a list of all the stages in order of their preference. Find the N such that letting each player drop their least-favorite N stages leads to one stage remaining. If there is no such N, find the N such that letting each player drop their least-favorite N stages leads to two stages remaining, and flip a coin among those two.
Alternatively, set up a UI such that each player chooses a stage to strike simultaneously and in secret.
“You choose one, I’ll choose one!” is even common in the example game tournaments. It might even be provably *more* fair, at the risk of creating a small subgame where each player tries to guess the opponents preferences correctly. Unless of course, *substantial* information is gained about the opposing player in one round of play (which is unlikely at these levels). Something important to note is that in terms of winning competitive game tournaments – selecting the stage your opponent likes the least is more optimal than selecting the stage you like the most. Maybe “I go, you go” with the first chooser selected randomly is the best method?
This seems like it could actually be a really general problem. It looks like a social choice problem where voters eliminate candidates instead of voting for their favorites.
If each person has a VNM utility function over the possible stages (given their chosen character and opponents character) they would each want to maximize the difference in utilities, but ideally the striking order would minimize the utility difference (median). Put this way, it would seem like alternating striking (0101…) with a coin flip to determine who goes first (is randomization allowed?) would be best since their orderings over stages would be exactly opposite. For an odd total number of stages this would always choose the median, for an even number the first striker has an advantage.
In cases with more people or non-opposed voters I have no idea.
This immediately looked like a ranked voting problem to me too. I wonder if there’s a limited information element though in the back and forth–that is if information can be gleaned from the choices your opponent makes and that fed into further choices.
That is a good point. Like you don’t know your opponent’s familiarity with each stage and your opponent could misdirect you with their striking choices. Seems like there is a paper to be written here about having priors about your opponent’s utility function, making striking choices adversarially, and what equilibrium that reaches.
So the starting assumption is that this is strictly a zero-sum game, where each player is trying to maximize the chance of winning? (No situations like player A leaving player B with a choice between a stage where A has the advantage and a stupid stage that everyone hates to play.)
One way to get a more precise problem statement is to assume that the players have their own independent ranking for each stage, and learn absolutely nothing about their opponent’s ranking by seeing their choices so far (beyond what they already chose of course). This would give you the following problem:
Players A and B both have a random ordering of the stages. Each time they get a turn, they eliminate the remaining stage that is lowest in their personal ordering. How should you distribute turns between them for both to have a similar distribution for the index of the last remaining stage in their orderings? Possibly you could ignore the exact distribution and only look at a single real-valued metric like expected index value.
Here’s a link to a good talk about a Vietnam-era program sometimes known as McNamara’s Morons, a plan to fill out the ranks of the military by drafting men who had previously failed the military mental skills test. It didn’t end well. The speaker is Hamilton Gregory, who wrote the book McNamara’s Folly.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_J2VwFDV4-g
FWIW, here is Gwern’s review/summary of that same book: https://www.goodreads.com/review/show/2333328079
How could the author pick just one?
He’s saving the rest for a series of sequels?
If so, he must be gunning for Robert Jordan’s record.
Well said. I think my internal comment on seeing the title and subject of the book was “I’m not even sure that makes the top 10.”
I’d be interested to see that top-10 list.
1. Approaching every situation as if everyone involved except him was straining at the leash to start a nuclear war.
2. Allowing the Army to steer us into an intervention in Vietnam.
3. Combining 1 and 2 to fight a war without any intention of actually winning.
4. Application of numerical analysis to military decisionmaking in the most boneheaded way possible.
5. The TFX program.
6. Cancelling the B-70.
7. Shutting down missile defense work.
8. Moving power to the SecDef’s office, and out of the hands of the services, who know what they were doing.
9. Destroying an entire generation of procurement programs to try and keep the national fisc from feeling the effects of Vietnam.
10. Giving power to lots of people who didn’t have the first clue about military realities. For instance, there was apparently a serious proposal to stop CSAR work because it was cheaper to just train new pilots. “I doubt they have a morale (some versions say moral) setting on their computers.”
In fairness, my view is heavy on the procurement/policy side, and not likely to pick up the sort of stuff this talks about.
I’m interested in the rest of the hivemind’s opinions on these two, if anyone has two cents. My impression is that both the B-70 and the 60s-era missile defenses would provide, at most, short-term strategic advantage and will be mostly pointless by the late 60s and early 70s. The B-70 seems to have been out of favor by the late 50s in favor of ICBMs and I think the only time it would have really seen useful service would have been Linebacker II (and I am guessing it would have been prohibitively expensive to fly B-70s for those raids compared to B-52s, though at least you aren’t losing as many to missiles).
The B-70 is stupendously cool but I think it would’ve ended up being a bit of a white elephant. It didn’t have the bombload or the range of the much cheaper B-52, it would’ve been vulnerable to the high-performance SAMs that were coming out about then, and strategic nuclear bombers were starting to look a little obsolete by the early ’70s — that’s about when ICBMs started getting really good.
I’m less certain about missile defense. They were really pushing the technology of the time, but Sprint was promising, and another twenty years of continuous ABM development would probably have gone a long way towards easing the current boondoggle. I get the sense they were canceled more for political than technical reasons, although the political reasons are somewhat compelling — ABM development still makes the Russians really nervous, for example, and it would only have been worse in the Cold War.
If the United States had continuously maintained a missile defense capability from the 1970s to the present, it would have been mostly useless for most of that time, but we would have forty years of experience in how to do something resembling useful missile defense and we would probably have an operational system that had gone through a couple of upgrade cycles based on lessons learned. Instead, we have a system that was rushed into service as an experimental prototype a little over a decade ago and only patched since. It works about half the time against extremely limited attacks in tests, but we have people in positions of real power who profess to believe it will work 97% of the time in actual combat, and we may be urgently needing it sometime in the near future.
The precise details of our present situation would obviously not have been predictable to McNamara, but the general principle that if there is a major threat to the United States we should probably not completely zero out our defenses against it seems sound. Also see every James Bond movie or cautionary-tale proto-technothriller where one rogue bomber or missile triggers Armageddon(*), and consider the wisdom of setting the defense threshold at “zero”.
(*) er, Armageddon IV: this time it’s really apocalyptic.
bean, why do you think the B-70 should have gone ahead?
The reasoning behind canceling it might have been wrong, but approving it would have diverted the Air Force away from the B-1, which was better at low-level penetration (and preferring this seems sound).
If the USAF had the B-70 instead of the B-1, they probably would have scrapped the B-70 when SAC ended, giving them a high/low B-2/B-52 bomber force currently. Which doesn’t sound so bad, actually, but I don’t know if that can really be counted in the B-70’s favor.
Re the B-70, I think you greatly overestimate how good SAMs of that era were. One of the advantages of a manned bomber is that it’s able to fly a rather unpredictable path, so the missile needs a big performance advantage to hit. In terms of performance, the B-70 was about the same as the SR-71, and none of those were ever shot down, or even seriously threatened. I don’t have firm numbers, but anecdotal evidence suggests that it’s only in the last 20 years or so that SAMs have had even a halfway-decent chance against targets of that type. These days, people in the defense world often claim that speed is the new stealth. If that’s true today, it’s hard to see why it wasn’t in the 60s. Except that the word “hypersonic” wasn’t horribly abused back then.
Re missile defense, I’m not sure that making the Russians nervous is a bad thing, particularly given how unreasonable their level of concern is. The level of missile defense that protects us from North Korea and gives the President more time to think in cases of a few missiles getting fired is very far from the level that makes it thinkable for the US to start an all-out nuclear war with Russia. The fact that this isn’t considered obvious is really confusing, and I can only assume it’s a combination of political attacks on the system by those who want to kill it and leftover Soviet-backed propaganda.
Edit: Please note that in 1973, the city with the heaviest air defenses on the planet was not Moscow but Hanoi. And during Linebacker II, the BUFFs got through with fairly reasonable losses. Now, imagine the plane is three times faster and flying higher, making it much harder to shoot down.
@Sfoil
I think the B-1 was ultimately a mistake (even though it’s very pretty, and an impressive piece of engineering). Playing in the weeds sounds great, but it moves the threat from “anyone with a big SAM system, which we can try to dodge or jam, and maybe fighters, if they’re fast enough” to “anyone with a rifle”. One of these seems strictly better than the other to me. Note that every time we go to war, extreme low-level penetration, which works OK in exercises, is soon discarded in favor of fighting at higher altitude where the threat environment is better. It happened in Vietnam, it happened in Desert Storm to both the vaunted A-10 and the Tornado, and it happened over the Balkans.
I think the concern with the B-70’s vulnerability to air defenses was less to do the state of the art in the 1960s than with trend lines. It might have been untouchable in 1970 and a sitting duck by 1980. As far as threats to the SR-71, if it had been capable of dropping bombs instead of just taking pictures, the Soviets might have tried harder to develop the capability to shoot them down.
The threat to stealth aircraft, as I understand it, involves a difference in kind and not merely degree of detection measures. In fact, that might be a good counter to the SR-71 example: if the most dangerous aircraft were really fast instead of really hard to detect, more effort would have gone into defending against fast instead of stealthy aircraft over the last 40 years.
@bean
I remain somewhat suspicious of the ability of something flying higher and three times as fast as a BUFF to actually anything with 70s era technology. Granted that’s a lot less of an issue today, but no one was pushing the B-70 on the basis of the coming PGM revolutio. Tohit anything, it would have to slow down and drop lower, and that would have severely limited the advantages it provided.
That’s a very good point about the real-world effectiveness of low-level penetration. The problem isn’t someone with a rifle, but low-altitude point defenses around the target. And those are better than ever. They’re also going to become more ubiquitous since they can now plausibly intercept munitions launched from altitude rather than just hoping an aircraft flies in low.
I’m not sure the B-52’s ability to penetrate Hanoi’s air defenses is a slam dunk however. As a whole the Soviet IADS had much more depth, and in particular the North Vietnamese had fewer and far less effective interceptors than the Soviets did.
That being said, I still think canceling the B-70 was the right call. Choosing to go in low on an initial attack and guaranteeing that some bombers will get through and some won’t might be safer than betting that your adversary won’t be succeed in his dream SAM within the next decade (especially when the limits of the relevant technology weren’t understood well beyond “it’s getting better, fast”).
As far as low-altitude defenses being a nasty surprise, obviously the solution is better exercises. I suspect the problem is that SHORAD is the aerospace equivalent of “light infantry”: you get a lot of relative effectiveness out of pretty basic equipment if you train and prepare correctly, and are willing to accept a certain level of vulnerability that the United States isn’t comfortable with. American SHORAD has been terrible forever to the point that there’s little institutional understanding of what’s really going on, and we can’t correctly simulate an adversary who does know what they’re doing. I think the easiest solution is to run exercises against the Navy. Maybe this is already done, but I’ve never heard of it.
@cassander
The B-70 was competing with missiles that had a CEP measured in kilometers in order to hit targets the B-52 might not be able to reach at all, so I don’t know how much of a concern that really was.
@sfoil
For the nuclear mission, it probably wasn’t an issue. I was thinking more about the conventional strikes the B-52 proved so good at. They weren’t particularly accurate either (actually, I’d be curious to see how they did compared to ww2 era bombers) but as a rule, the higher and faster you go, the less accurate you are with dumb bombs.
I suppose this experiment does rebut all the arguments about “we draft the best of our men to go off and die in war and leave the idiots safe at home”, in that drafting the idiots as cannon fodder didn’t work so you do need a selective process to pick troops.
In The Descent of Man, Darwin claims that war is dysgenic because you can’t help sending healthy men of average intelligence.
A question worth considering is what options McNamara really had. If he really needed more manpower for the war effort, he could have
– lengthened terms of service (angering those willing to serve, mostly the working class)
– activated more Reserve and National Guard units (angering middle-class folks who had taken refuge in them)
– started chipping away at exemptions, probably starting with bogus medical exemptions (middle-class again)
– pushed to increase the size (and effectiveness) of the ARVN (a long slow process)
– hired mercenaries ($$$)
– leaned on allies to contribute more (hard)
None of these options look great.
If he had to bring on these low-ability men, he should not have drafted them as solders. They should have been drafted into some sort of auxiliary military corps where they could be deployed for low-expectations work overseas, but weren’t expected to actually fight. Most of these men could do useful work; they just weren’t up for the demands of actual combat. Heck, many of them had trouble getting through basic training.
There’s also the one where we stop it with the nonsense about Exclusion Zones in wars, and tell the already adequately funded and no-morons-needed USAF to continuously bomb the crap out of anything that is threatening our beleaguered ground forces no matter what side of the imaginary line it is on, and tell the poor innocent civilians of North Vietnam that it isn’t just our allies that get to evacuate their children to farms in the middle of nowhere if their government insists on putting legitimate military targets in their cities.
And then there’s the plan where, if we aren’t going to do any of the other plans, SECDEF needs to have the stones to tell POTUS that we aren’t going to win this war and it’s time to pull up and go home, resigning in protest if that’s not going to happen.
I’ve long suspected that this had very little to do with the decision not to send Guard/Reserve units to Vietnam. The basic problem is that they were still staring down the Soviets in Europe, and it was important to be able to keep those men in case the Soviets came west.
And I’ll echo what John said. Linebacker II proved that we could bring them to their knees with air power when we really tried. Everything before that was stupid posturing games. Do what we did then in the mid-60s, and you don’t need a huge expansion of the army.
Other than working harder to improve the ARVN, I don’t think any of those methods would have made things better. The underlying trouble was Macnamara’s underlying concept of graduated pressure, and the way it wasted US strengths. It wasn’t entirely his fault, he was giving LBJ what he wanted, but he also genuinely seems to have believed in what he was doing, and it was utterly foolish.
@bean
The military might have had its own reasons, but LBJ seemed to think that it was imperative to keep vietnam from looking like a “real war” so he could keep the great society going. I’m not aware of any smoking gun quote from him on the reserves in particular, but that’s probably just because there didn’t have to be one, because it was clear to everyone that worked for him that that wasn’t in the cards.
To me, existence means you experience something. You feel something. You can feel without being conscious. For instance, you can be asleep but feel the horror of a bad dream or the pain in your right foot. To experience these things, you must exist.
I’ve read many discussions about AI “consciousness”, how it might come about, what it means, how likely is it. I don’t have any interest in consciousness. Thoughts don’t interest me, sensations do.
How does a computer “feel” anything?
How does a human “feel” anything? It’s far from obvious that a collection of neurons and glial cells ought to give rise to any kind of subjective experience, so it’s plausible at first glance that whatever kind of mysterious phenomenon happens in humans would transfer to the right kinds of AI minds. As far as I’m aware, most arguments for subjective experience in nonhuman entities proceed along the lines of providing reasons to suspect these properties of experience in humans to transfer. For instance, a high-fidelity emulation of a human, instantiated in some AI, would when given a simulated impact to their simulated toe give out a simulated cry of pain exactly as real as the cries of pain that you (presumably) use to infer that other biological humans stub their toes.
Maybe matter itself experiences being. Perhaps different elements experience being at different degrees of sensation, meaning perhaps carbon experiences a higher level of being than hydrogen.
It’s true that I can only infer that other humans experience anything, but I am certain that I do. A robot might pass the Turing test but that wouldn’t prove that it feels anything.
Maybe truly atomic particles (electrons but not protons) are aware/desiring beings (electrons want to orbit nuclei the way Aristotle’s stars want to orbit the depths of the world) but then awareness doesn’t reappear until you get all the way up the staircase of entities to living things with nervous systems.
Maybe truly atomic particles (electrons but not protons) are aware/desiring beings
From the last chapter of “Perelandra” by C.S. Lewis:
Deiseach — I was just thinking yesterday about maybe rereading Out of the Silent Planet and Perelandra! (Or perhaps I was thinking about maybe nagging my son into reading the whole Space Trilogy after he finishes The Silmarillion; I can’t recall whether it was he or I that I had in mind as the reader.)
I reredd That Hideous Strength a few years ago. I thought that Lewis let himself off easy by presenting the prole-boyfriend (who had just escaped from the prison where the convicts are being pharmaceutically mind-improved) as having been the perpetrator of very minor drunken hijinks that didn’t hurt anyone. If Lewis had really wanted to make his case he should have figured out how to make us hate the idea of pharmaceutically mind-improving a serial killer or mass murderer.
Anyway, with regard to your quotation from Perelandra — it sounds like Lewis wants to have it both ways there — a particle “utters the heart of the Holy One with its own voice” but then again “has no life, nor sense, nor reason ….” So, atomic particles are sort of conscious except that they’re not at all conscious.
Right. So if you’ve got a robot you can’t distinguish from a human, then you have exactly as much reason to think it has experiences as you have with any human other than yourself.
You could push back against this by saying that there’s something about humans other than their behaviour which you think allows you to make the experience-inference. This is John Searle’s claim referenced in another response to OP – humans have nerves and other specialized meat, this specialized meat is what is necessary for experience, and so robots without the meat don’t have experiences, Q.E.D.
But if you want to go the full Penrose route and argue that matter itself is conscious, then you’re going to have a very hard time convincing anyone that robots aren’t conscious, since they’re made of matter (and silicon has a higher atomic weight than carbon, for what it’s worth).
Personally, I think both responses are terrible, though I have a little more sympathy for the Searle one than the Penrose one.
I like the rule, which I redd in a book by someone named “Searle”, that feelings require nerves. Apparently jellyfish have something sort of like nerves but that isn’t quite nerves, so jellyfish would be a borderline case. It would be interesting if they are, because then we’d be able to wonder what it feels like to be a radially symmetrical entity.
It’s hard to avoid feeling that trees are conscious, but by Searle’s rule they aren’t. I guess we’re inclined to imagine them as conscious because they look so much like theatrically posed human beings. In I AND THOU Buber using grooving on a tree as an example of having an I-You relationship with natural things. He doesn’t deal very satisfactorily with the question of how you can have a genuine (as opposed to imaginary) I-You relationship with an unconscious thing, though: “Does the tree then have consciousness, similar to our own? I have no experience of that. But thinking that you have brought this off in your case, must you again divide the indivisible? What I encounter is neither the soul of a tree nor a dryad, but the tree itself” (trans. Kaufmann 58-59).
This is one of the weirdest, most confusing things I have ever read on SSC. I am certain I have never met any healthy adults who attributed consciousness to trees or expressed any feeling that trees might be conscious (this includes many older acquaintances otherwise prone to “magical” thinking).
In my brief experience working with children in primary education, many of them have the opposite default assumption: many of them take a long time to understand that plants are even _alive_, much less conscious.
On trees having consciousness, panpsychism is perfectly respectable philosophy which (the article claims) is taken seriously by “a significant and growing minority of analytic philosophers.”
@Chalid: Panpsychism may be a respectable philosophical position (and I am somewhat sympathetic towards it), but it’s definitely not a “hard to avoid feeling”.
Well, there are the Ents and Huorns (and Old Man Willow) in Tolkien, and the Tree-Guardians in Maleficent (the movie in which Angelina Jolie gets her wings cut off), and the Mother-Tree in Avatar (the movie with the tall blue primitives called “Navi”), and in one of the sequels to Ender’s Game there are Ewok-type people who grow up to be tree-like beings, and for a while there was a poster advertising some kind of hard cider that featured a tree with a face in its trunk, and there’s a talking tree in the Legend of Zelda (a video game).
In some novel by Virginia Woolf there’s a crazy WWI vet who wants to preach to the world that “trees are alive” (=conscious), but I guess his craziness doesn’t support my claim that normal people tend to think of trees as conscious … but then Virginia Woolf had to think of thinking of trees in that way in order to make her character think that way. And I redd that when a certain European poet (Stefan Zweig?) reproached Heidegger for his silence about the Horror, Heidegger advised him to go commune with trees. And of course there are “tree huggers.”
When they are like this:
http://freefall.purrsia.com/ff2000/fc01970.htm
Scott,
Perhaps you could have a look at this Stack Exchange Science Fiction & Fantasy question about the end of Unsong? None of the existing answers have been very well-received, and your commentary would be interesting.
Ha. I was going to say “no, I think Harry Johnston there has the right idea,” but I’m guessing that’s you. That was basically how I took it. Thamiel was still created by God, as part of a divine plan to do good, so even Thamiel wasn’t really evil, he was a true consequentialist, doing evil (even an enormous amount) in order to ultimately do good.
I don’t agree with that in our universe, but in Unsong it’s cute.
Asking this in the CW-free thread explicitly to decouple this conversation from the things which, as-enacted, are the subject of this question. I think that the answers I suggest don’t locate me on a particular side of the culture war, and that people from everywhere on the political spectrum will have different responses. That said, if it gets too culture-war-y, or you think this effort at decoupling is not worth pursuing, I’ll delete this post and put it on the .25. Also worth noting that I am not a parent.
What, to you, are the primary goals of parenting?
I have come up with a list of 5 things, ranked in order from most to least important to me.
1 – Giving kids tools to deal with/find meaning in life (philosophy, logic, dealing with grief, recognizing beauty)
2 – Giving kids concrete knowledge and skills (reading, writing, arithmetic, campfire-building, cooking, accounting)
3 – Making sure kids have good outcomes for them (not ending up homeless, paying for good schools)
4 – Giving kids good values (promoting my own moral beliefs and encouraging them to adopt them)
5 – Making sure kids produce good outcomes for me (caring for me in my dotage, providing me with grandchildren)
I should note that 4 I’m skeptical of, and 5 I would actively try to avoid doing, insofar as it conflicts with anything above it.
Feel free to rerank and/or articulate additional goals.
I don’t have kids either.
I feel like giving them good values should logically be the top priority, because it serves society as a whole, but I also feel like I’d place my children’s well-being first.
Giving them concrete knowledge and skills would be important to me mainly to the extent that it serves their own interest.
It would never have occurred to me to list meaning of life, but that’s probably because I’m a bitter cynic. Anyway, it’s a subset of the children having good outcomes for themselves.
I think the best way to get my kids to take care of me in my old age is to raise them as generally good people, which I should be doing anyway.
As a parent, one striking absence from this list is “making sure my kids have a happy childhood.”
Kids are people, not clay to be molded into people. And how happy your kid’s childhood is is something everyone agrees that parents have control over.
I had a very unhappy childhood despite my father’s very best efforts, due entirely to bad fortune. I don’t feel that he failed to discharge his obligations. I think that’s probably why it doesn’t occur to me; I don’t feel that it’s possible to guarantee happiness to children, and that it’s better to help them try to make happiness where they can.
It’s not possible to guarantee it, but it’s possible to try, and there’re a whole lot of ways parents can help.
For example, my sister hated whole-wheat bread as a kid. So, our parents got her white bread. There wasn’t any grand principle behind that, and in fact a couple pointing the other way (our mom’s a dietician and emphasizes healthy eating) – but they wanted to make her happy.
I think I understand this sort of thing to fall under (3), insofar as preference-fulfilment is a good outcome commensurable with the benefits of not eating white bread. I took Ozy to be talking about making sure the child has a happy childhood in a more meaningful/general/existential sense – delivering what Plumber might call a long chain of happy days.
I think I agree with Hoopyfreud about this. My childhood was pretty unhappy although in a fairly ordinary way, and it’s hard for me to imagine my parents could have done better. I think if happiness follows from 1-4 great, but if it doesn’t then the parent did their best.
But my belief here may be related to my belief that happiness itself doesn’t make sense as a life goal for adults either. I think of it as something you might get if you fulfill other goals. But you might not too.
I agree with Ozy here. The way I think of it is that while you can’t weight children’s immediate desires or opinions terribly highly due to lack of information and high impulsiveness (no ice cream every meal, no matter how much happiness it brings them while they are actually eating it), their feelings have equal weight to everyone else’s in the household.
What you can do for their character or long term success you probably should (likewise yourself, for that matter), but in the meantime try to not frustrate or humiliate them; ask their opinion, explain rules, offer comfort, give them agency in as much as is reasonable for the development, consider their preferences, etc.
Teach them how to think rather than what to think (which is what schools do), having faith that this will lead to the best outcomes (3 & 5).
@Hoopyfreud
I have a two year old and a thirteen year old sons, and it’s different.
Keeping them physically safe is paramount, after that giving the two year old a happy day (with the bad air quality due to the “Camp Fire” up north, it’s been taking him to libraries and Barnes & Noble instead of playgrounds lately).
Unfortunately with the thirteen year old a “happy day” is no longer the goal as he has ambitions to go to U.C. and “study computers”, and now there’s little time for him to do anything except study, and his childhood is pretty much over.
It’s very saddening, but with the odds of success so narrow, what’s the choice?
Right now he’s on the computer trying to learn Spanish (knowing a foreign language is a requirement), and I know when I tried to learn a foreign language in High School (when I was a couple of years older than he is now) I was a failure at it (the only classes that I got consistently good grades in High School were history classes).
No idea if were doing the right thing, I could just have him compete High School, practice doing arithmetic fast, along with spatial relations and “mechanical aptitude” tests, and have him become an apprentice plumber like I did, but when I last took him under the house to see the piping he wasn’t interested.
I don’t think we will ever know whar the right thing to do is for sure.
Studying a foreign language is a requirement, but I guarantee that no one on the UC admissions board is going to try talking to your kid in Spanish.
Which is a good thing considering how much our schools suck at teaching it. I took four years of German in high school, and got good grades, but while I could probably order a beer and start a fight in Berlin now, I’d have trouble doing much else. (These days, I hear my old school teaches any language you want as long as it’s Spanish.)
I disagree that the “odds of success” are small. Rather the opposite — your kid is very unlikely, assuming some degree of conscientiousness and drive, to be starving or unemployed. As a father of a 13 year old myself, I encourage you not to let him think that making himself miserable now is necessary for the future.
I’m normally very reluctant to generalize from my own experience, but since you’re so convinced that your oldest son’s childhood being over is a sad necessity, I’ll comment: I hardly studied programming before my junior year of high school, was a complete failure in foreign languages till then, and still got into a good college and graduated with a computer engineering degree. It’s possible.
Yes, I spent a lot of time studying my junior and senior years; no, I don’t think I could’ve done it without a really good computer science teacher; no, I’m not sure how much the specifics of my personal story generalize.
So, for stuff that I’m pretty sure does generalize: For Spanish, nobody cared about more than the check-mark on my transcript; if your son isn’t excited about studying it, I recommend not pushing just yet. (If he is excited, what really helped me was good old-fashioned flashcards and repeated writing of vocab words.) For math, most of us software developers really don’t need calculus or higher-level algebra per se, but studying it is valuable for the sake of logic. For computer programming, it took me a semester or so to really get used to wrapping my head around the logical flow of how a computer runs a program – your son should definitely get that before college; it’ll take a whole lot of time at the start (I went to every office hour my teacher had; it helped), but it gets a lot easier after you figure out how to think in that way. If you want more specifics, I’m glad to share.
But… his childhood isn’t over. There’re good schools that don’t require kids to marathon through the rat race.
There should be some things that both contribute to his getting into U.C. and are fun. Some examples:
There was one school where our home unschooled daughter was accepted (and offered money) where we had no legacy connection. Their admissions person told us that what blew them away was her list of 400 books she had read. All or almost all were read for fun.
Computer programming is fun and should be well within the ability of a thirteen year old with access to a computer. Including with his application a couple of ingenious and entertaining programs he had written would be a sizable plus.
The World of Mathematics is a several volume book of essays on various bits of mathematics and math history. It’s fun and interesting, and if your son got interviewed his knowledge of that sort of stuff would be of some value.
I’m sure there are some things your son will want to do just in order to get into college—our kids spent time preparing for the SAT math exam, math not being a subject of much interest to them. But a lot of it should be stuff he likes doing, both so he won’t be miserable and because you learn better if it’s something you actually want to learn, not just something you are supposed to learn.
Why U.C., which I assume in your context probably means Berkeley, in particular? It’s a good university, but there are others at least as good.
There are several ways to make language learning more fun:
Find something you want to do in your target language. Here is where English learners have an advantage over learners of other languages, because a lot of very obscure hobbies only have enough following in English.
Travel.
Fall in love. I know a lot of people who fell in love during the Erasmus exchange program and ended up learning some obscure European language.
Of course, number 3 is probably not a good idea for such a young boy, but the first two options are still there.
There are also ways to make language learning more effective, so even if it’s miserable, it takes less time. Spaced repetition using flashcards is one of the most effectie ways of learning vocabulary (although it’s not pleasant).
If he wants to actually learn to be able to communicate in Spanish… there is a vibrant internet community based around the task of optimising language learning, and while Evan Thorn’s suggestion of flashcards for vocab is a popular one (provided you use a sensible spaced repetition system), there is a vocal contingent that says you are better off spending the bulk of your time reading and listening to material (or better yet, simultaneously reading and listening to the same material) which is just at or slightly above your level of understanding, and which is actually about stuff you’re interested in. Ages ago fellow commenter Onyomi recommended a site called LingQ which is pretty good for that, and which has helped me with Dutch and Finnish*, albeit it’s a paid subscription service, and luckily Spanish is one of the best-served languages for English-speaking learners, so you should be able to find books of stories for beginner learners that have matching audio – I’m currently making my way through one of Olly Richards’s books for Italian, which seems pretty well-constructed, but I know he has Spanish as well.
For more on the ‘comprehensible input’ idea, look up Stephen Krashen, who seems to be the leading exponent of this position (although not himself a particularly active member of the online polyglot community)
Once you have actually got good enough at listening and reading Spanish to get the gist of most of what’s going on, you still have the task of learning to speak it, for which either paid tutors or volunteer language exchange partners are highly recommended … but, apart from making the initial effort to wrap your mouth around the pronunciation of the new language, the recommendation is that it is not particularly worth the bother starting speaking practice until you have internalised enough of the language to have a rough idea of what you want to say without having to look up every other word.
*Come on, your kid is learning Spanish when he could be learning Dutch or Finnish instead? 😛
Poor kid. I don’t have any idea how low his chances are, in the current economic situation and the one he’ll face throughout his career. I wish I could tell you that you’re being unrealistic, but I just don’t know.
In my childhood and young adulthood, the door was wide open in general, and if you had computer talent and interest, people would reach out and drag you through it. I graduated from college with negligible debt, and went straight to a job that paid pretty close to what my (factory worker) father had been being paid only 4 years earlier. (He never talked about how much he earned, but I got a look at one year’s financial aid forms.) And then raises and promotions arrived pretty much annually for at least the next five years. (Farther progress took work.) Some of my colleagues in the field didn’t even have college.
What I hear these days is that all you get with a basic college degree is massive debt, and a chance to compete for minimum wage jobs 🙁 I think that isn’t as true for software engineering, but I don’t know anything about your son’s level of talent or interest. If he’s just in it for practical reasons – i.e. that’s where good jobs seem likely to be – then it’s harder than if he loves the field, or if he has the specific talents that make it easier. (I had both.) But the better paying computer jobs, with opportunities to advance (other than maybe into low level management) generally require a master’s degree these days, and that requires even more time, and even more debt.
So I happily drifted, studying whatever interested me, basically following my personal “north star”, and the results were excellent – but I don’t know that it’s wise to advise anyone else to do the same, in current decades.
Good luck to him, anyway. And if he wants to learn Spanish well, the sooner he’s speaking it with real native speakers, the better. IIRC, your location should make it easy to meet native speakers – OTOH, my experience as an English speaking child in Quebec trying to learn French was that the native French speaking children didn’t like Anglos, so hanging out with them was a non-starter, and the same problem may apply for him too.
To raise children that are able to help themselves and others, or, independence + good citizens.
Happiness and material success are great when they come around, but they won’t always be around and it
mightwill be a long time between drinks. What’s important is that they have the set of capabilities to improve their own life, persist in the face of inevitable suffering, whilst being minimally reliant/dependent on others. From there you’d be free to create your own fun/happiness.
I might also add a secondary goal of learning from parents’ mistakes and doing a little better than they did.
1. Having a good relationship with them throughout the rest of my life.
2. Get them to a point of self sufficiency where they see that as a responsibility of their own.
Everyone wants to indoctrinate their kids with their values to some extent. Otherwise we would be just as happy with a kid that wanted to genocide Jewish people compared to a normal kid.
Parent of 6 year old here.
1. Keeping kid on track to develop the endowments, upon adulthood, to choose his own path effectively. This means: good physical and mental health; reasonable level of knowledge and basic skills (diminishing returns set in quickly here); sense of agency, self-worth, self-mastery.
2. Maximizing probability that kid will leave the world better than he found it. This is where instilling values come in, and in my case there is more than a dash of noblesse oblige: my kid will be a multigenerational child of privilege and reasonably likely to end up in positions of power over others, and my responsibility to those others is to try and make sure he doesn’t abuse that power. So: lessons in generosity, considerateness, peaceableness, respect for consent boundaries, not being entitled or bossy.
3. Happiness of childhood, as Ozy commented.
Hmm – inserting 0 here.
0. Keeping them alive, healthy, and happy, to the extent practicable.
That’s kind of your #3, but different enough that I think it matters. And it easily expands to avoiding major potential effects on their adult lifespan, health, etc. And ‘happy’ doesn’t mean that bad things never happen, etc.; that’s both impractical and undesirable, IMO.
p.s. No kids here either.
I agree with Plumber, above, that each day your main goal with a small child is simply to keep it alive until the end of the day, and your secondary goal is to keep it cheerful. I think that it’s important for as-yet-childless people to be aware of this, because they tend to psych themselves out of having children by imagining that being a parent is a tremendously technically difficult mission that requires lots of training and special knowledge. In fact, a twelve year old can do it, and in many places (for example, Boro Park, Brooklyn) barely adolescent or pre-adolescent kids seem to care of their toddler-siblings for most of the day. You just keep the child out of traffic, stick food in its mouth from time to time, occasionally change its diaper, and tickle and bounce it — that’s all you have to do.
I’m not sure about the order, but like you I would avoid 5 (I am a parent of two teenagers, for what it’s worth). I am comfortable with 4, and explicitly reference it to them trying to produce good outcomes for other people, because I am a utopian socialist kind of guy.
Personally from my own point of view, my priorities as a parent are:
0-Do not inflict trauma, abuse, or neglect of any sort (this is really baseline, easy to avoid, and anyone who fails here should be judged harshly)
1-Raise children who do not abuse or take advantage of others.
2-Children are responsible; as adults are not (net) burdens on others (barring some mental or physical disability which they are lucky enough not to have), act with integrity, behave honestly, rectify mistakes, etc.
3-Children carry on, to some extent, the faith of their parents.
4-Children are on net happy; know how to set goals & delay gratification; express gratitude; have perspective and are not envious; are resilient and can cope with stress and setbacks (I consider these behaviors are requisite for long term happiness or satisfaction)
5-Children marry and have a child or children of their own with parenting at least as good as they got. They marry wisely and their marriages endure.
6-Children maintain good relationships with their parents and each other
7-Children are healthy and have habits and knowledge that maintains their health
8-Children are actively pro-social; friendly, help the needy, protect the innocent, etc.
9-Children are cultured and learned
10-Children are financially successful
Exact rankings may shift a bit with more consideration. And then, regardless of how important a goal is, my ability to effect it varies a lot too. And they are interdependent; happiness probably requires some level of financial success, for example.
It seems impossible to help a child get into the right groove for (5 — marrying, having kids) and (10 — being financially successful) because everything’s changing so quickly. It seems as though you have to use websites to date anyone and get jobs and probably those are never the same websites from year to year and the things that you have to type on the various lines of the various forms in order to level up probably also change from year to year. There are probably higher-level websites telling you how to find the appropriate lower-level websites and deal with them correctly, but those higher-level websites are probably very quickly obsolete as well.
Maybe! That’s part of what I was alluding to by pointing out that the ranking is by how important it is rather than how achievable it is.
Theoretically effort expended should be some function of the importance and the efficacy.
There’s got to be some people who meet face to face, these days, but even after arranging hook-ups on the hook-up app of the 2020’s, interpersonal skills and values are going to effect likelihood and permanence of marriage.
Regarding financial success, that involves educational achievement, setting goals, choosing careers wisely, making a good impression, being reliable, etc., which will be things a parent can train or at least advise on regardless of how entry level positions are made available.
This is a good expression of goals, thanks.
4, resulting in 2 and 1 and therefore 3 and therefore 5.
I have kids (18,15 and 12 week). I had a happy childhood and revere my parents, but am divorced from my older children’s mother and fairly estranged from them at (what I perceive to be) her behest and I have no illusions that they have such opinions of me or my values. You can want things for and model things for your children but they have their own ideas of what is important. Some kids will take it to heart, some will be indifferent and some will oppose everything you hold dear and that is out of your control. Model the behavior your want, show them what needs to be done and how it is done, punish aberrant behavior in appropriate ways and hope that your child wants to emulate you.
1) Outcomes for them – Bourgeoisie values of law-abiding, self-supporting, gratification-deferral, value-building
2) Outcomes for me – they stay somewhat in my life in a positive way
3) Everything else
We have two kids, one just out of undergrad, applying to grad school, and another half way through undergrad. We also have another young adult living with us as he tries to get on his feet, and a fourth who was living with us and moved out once they became reliably employed, and we have had numerous others in the circle actively seeking us out for parental type advice.
Here is the one simple rule that I used to guide me. It’s also what I consistently told the kids about how I viewed my role as a father:
My job is to help you build the skills needed to live a truly happy life.
That’s it. That is all. That is enough. But by no means is it simple.
What would it take for you to trust a robot nanny with your child? This robo-nanny would take care of you newborn through 10 year old child when you’re busy. This includes feeding, burping, changing, washing, supervising, etc. What sort of criteria would satisfy you that the robot wouldn’t accidentally kill or hurt your child?
Not that I have an answer, but interesting related question – would you trust machine learning here? Or would you prefer to stick to proofed-out code?
Oh, I like this question.
The machine learning would have to be a LOT more advanced than anything we have now for the child not to game the system and train the robot to do counter-intuitive things. Or worse, the robot would learn to do things like giving them candy and cake instead of vegetables because that “soothes” the child. I’d love to see how even an advanced robot dealt with temper tantrums that looked like a child legitimately upset or hurt.
Of course, with set rules, the rules would have to be unbelievably thought out and inclusive or the child would game those as well. I can imagine the rules for a <1-year-old being programmable, but a 10-year-old would figure out every nuance and trick available in the programming to pretty much do whatever they want. I am quite confident in asserting that such a program would essentially mean that the child is raising themselves with a fancy smartphone available. Maybe not all kids, but certainly quite a few.
If I had confidence in the programmer/programming to be done well? I would think a learning system would be a necessity. Kids adapt too quickly to involve a system that can't also adapt at all. If I didn't have much faith in the programming? Then a mediocre rules-based system would be preferable to a mediocre learning system. At least you can have a better sense of the limitations of the rules-based system, rather than finding out that your child essentially re-programmed your fancy robot to be their slave.
I don’t think that giving a child candy is a symptom of the problems with machine learning so much as a that the wrong things are being optimized for.
Well sure, but that was just a handy example that we happen to see biological parents doing, so hopefully the reader intuitively understands my underlying point.
Presumably a real robot AI would be coded very strongly to regulate a diet such that each child falls within a certain healthy range of foods. Let’s run with that a little further and more complex. Let’s say that the AI wants each daily intake to fall within a certain range on a variety of vitamins and minerals. The child, through argumentation and experimentation, discovers that the robot accepts a very repetitive diet of one or two foods, plus something the kid really likes (let’s call it cookies). The kid doesn’t have a clue why this is acceptable, but it works. The AI, through experimentation with the child, discovers that the child will eat these “meals” – which do provide the necessary vitamins and minerals – but would not eat greater variety. The AI “learns” that this is the optimum meal and provides this meal all the time. Maybe this really is nutritionally acceptable, but a human parent may very quickly recognize a problem – the child is unwilling to try any variation. As an adult, this child may have significant problems finding appropriate food, especially if visiting others or going out to eat, and therefore struggle with socialization. Humans also seem to have a lot more skepticism about repeated bland diets. Sometimes eating the same thing over and over again has unintended consequences. I read a story about a woman who got cancer from eating some incredibly high amount of microwave popcorn every day. Even hooked up to Google, the AI would not have recognized such a thing, because no one had ever noticed it before (because nobody ate 20 bags of microwave popcorn every day for years before).
I have very little faith that an AI, learning or not, will be able to avoid such situations.
Elderly Chinese ladies roam the streets of Brooklyn after dark or before dawn, picking up bottles for the 5 cents they get for them by sticking the bottles into machines outside of supermarkets; they push mobile towers of bottle-filled mega-sized garbage-bags. It would be far easier and safer to make mech-suits for elderly Chinese-lady-nannies than to make robotic nannies. I’m quite sure that an elderly Chinese lady in a mech-suit would be far superior, as a nanny, to a robot.
I would insist on one that doesn’t follow Asimov’s 2nd Law.
ETA: “A robot must obey orders given it by adult human beings except where such orders would conflict with the First Law” is OK too.
In Asimov’s novel The Robots of Dawn the people of Dawn are all aristocrats and all the work is done by robots, including raising children. They are forced to deliberately weaken both the Second and First Laws significantly in their nanny bots. The Swcond for obvious reasons and the First because otherwise the robots can’t stand to let the children suffer in any way and they grow up completely spoiled. (normal robots can’t stand up to temper tantrums and screaming: it certainly seems to them that the children are suffering. Human parents sometimes have he same problem, so who can blame them?)
A service record of several years during which robot nannies have been operated by a large costumer base without a higher rate of death or injury than human nannies. Same thing that would make me trust a driverless car with my life, in other words. Let technophiles and early adopters be guinea pigs if they want.
I agree with this criteria. I appreciate the rough spots and risks early adopters are willing to deal with! I just don’t want to be in the position of early adopter in this particular case.
By the time I could afford a robot nanny it would be mature enough technology that it’s less likely to kill my child than a human nanny is. Same for most definitions of “hurt” although I’m curious what the psychological and social/cultural implications of being raised by a robot nanny will be: Will my kid turn out weird as a result? Might my kid end up with strange values that I can’t relate to? Assuming the technology is observably “safe”, as is likely, then these other questions are the real thing I’m concerned about.
Because of the emotional attachments involved, I think that anything less than full human adaptation (meaning Blade Runner levels of ability) would be insane for a “nanny” bot.
That said, a robot that can change a diaper might be handy with a lower bar for acceptance. Such a thing sounds to me like a safety liability on top of an expensive solution to something that isn’t a problem, so probably not that helpful.
I wouldn’t let a robot take care of a child without a human nearby, and those early interactions (feeding, changing, burping) are great for both parents and babies to acclimate and build relationships. Speaking from when I was a new father, I didn’t know what to do with a baby, so those activities provided a nice baseline for involvement.
It would have to be as good at at child-care than my father and in-laws, if not better. Even then it would need to be at least as strongly motivated as a blood relative.
I’m not against nannies or robot nannies, because the free alternative available to most people isn’t going to be multi-generational families but neglect. But while it’s a good technology to develop it’s still inferior by its nature to having your retired grandparents watching the kids rather than slowly dying in a nursing home surrounded by strangers.
I think when your aging parents are capable of watching your toddler for several hours a day, they’re still quite capable of living on their own, so there’s no reason for them to be in a nursing home. By the time they’re in the “warehouse them till they die off” stage, they are no longer healthy enough (or perhaps mentally together enough) to be left in charge of small children.
Robot nannies seem very dystopian. A race to the bottom in which only the rich will be able to afford to take time off work to raise their own kids.
Who is Oberon?
Wikipedia asserts that the name, of French origin, is a variant of the German Alberich (“elf ruler”, from the elements alb- and rich), a character in the story of the Nibelungen. At any rate, the form “Oberon” is first attested in a chanson de geste (fantasy story starring Charlemagne and his barons) called Huon de Bordeaux. He fills the archetypal folk tale function of “supernatural aid” for the title hero, and explains that he’s King of Faerie through his mother, Morgan Le Fay, while his father was Julius Caesar (as you might have guessed, this makes King Arthur, who was taken from Britain to Avalon rather than dying, heir to Faerie).
Oberon next appears in Shakespeare’s A Midsummer Night’s Dream, which as far as I know is the first appearance of the character Titania, queen of fairies. We find them in Attica during the reign of King Theseus of Athens, which contradicts the chronology of the original story (bear in mind that this is the sort of story where Theseus can snark “St. Valentine’s is passed” even though he’s far future). Titania was subsequently added to the cast of “Matter of France” operas when Oberon appeared, cf. Huon und Amanda or Oberon in German and Holger Danske in Danish. They also appear as a couple in Goethe’s Faust Part I, which confusingly has them celebrating their golden anniversary in the 16th century AD.
It is notorious that in Faerie, time doesn’t run the way it does here. Mostly commonly in that you spend a pleasant afternoon and learn that everyone you ever knew died of old age. Why shouldn’t it run backward?
Yeah, you have a point.
Well, if we want to introduce science to our fairy tales, there’re a lot of places in the universe where you can experience the first but none (as far as we know or suspect) where you can get the second.
And as long as we’re being quasi-realistic… maybe there’s more than one Oberon?
It’s a matter of perspective.
From our point of view, it looks like there’s hundreds of Oberons and Anti-Oberons, but there’s actually just one Oberon going forwards and backwards.
Oberon is the King of Amber, scion of the unicorn and the father of a quarlesome lot of immortal Princes and Princesses.
“Scion.” Is that what the kids are calling it nowadays?
Oberon is referred to in Jonathan Strange and Mr. Norrell. The gentleman with the thistledown hair is never named, but it is widely speculated by fans that he is Oberon.
It’s a submarine.
Movies through which you’ve discovered/become quite fond of instances of art music (as in, classical music and adjacent things, western and non-western), be it a piece, a composer, or even a genre.
2001: A Space Odyssey (1968, Stanley Kubrick): the micropolyphonic music of Ligeti, with the pieces Atmospheres, Requiem and Lux Aeterna heard throughout the film.
Akira (1988, Katsuhiro Otomo) > discovered Gamelan (the classical music of Indonesia, for short) with this film.
Amadeus (1984, Miloš Forman) > Mozart’s Requiem, of course.
Army of Shadows (1969, Jean-Pierre Melville) > Morton Gould’s Spirituals for Strings Choir and Orchestra.
Barry Lyndon (1975, Stanley Kubrick) > Händel’s Sarabande.
Excalibur (1981, John Boorman) > several themes by Wagner, but most notably the Prelude of Tristan und Isolde (later also used in Lars von Trier’s Melancholia).
Fantasia (1940, multiple directors) > almost all the music used is great, but I’ve been particularly enamoraed with Stravinsky’s Rite of Spring since I’ve first seen this.
A Man Escaped (1956, Robert Bresson) > the Kyrie from Mozart’s Great Mass in C minor.
The New World (2005, Terrence Malick) > Prelude from Das Rheingold, by Wagner.
Photographing Fairies (1997, Nick Willing) > Allegretto from Beethoven’s 7th Symphony.
The Shining (1980, Stanley Kubrick) > Penderecki’s sonorist composition, as well as Bartok’s Music for Strings, Percussion and Celesta.
Woman in the Dunes (1964, Hiroshi Teshigahara) > the haunting music of Toru Takemitsu.
The Tree of Life (2011, Terrence Malick) > I discovered composer, Zbigniew Preisner, more specifically his work Requiem for my friend, more specifically “Lacrimosa” from that work
Memoirs of a Geisha (2005, Rob Marshall) was my introduction to East Asian-Western “fusion” instrumental music, and it still holds up in that genre.
The Fountain (2006, Arnofsky) was my introduction to Clint Mansell and Mogwai, and I’ve come to be fond of both.
Blade Runner (1982, Ridley Scott) was my introduction to the music of Vangelis, whose work I think counts as “art music.”
Rollerball’s (1975) all-classical score makes particularly good use of Toccata and Fugue, plus plenty of Shostakovich
And don’t forget Rabbit of Seville, Bugs Bunny’s classic 1950 take on Rossini
Koyaanisqatsi (1982, Godfrey Reggio) Generally speaking I more of a fan of Steve Reich than Phillip Glass, but this soundtrack is among the latter’s best works.
Added: I like good “atmospheric minimalism”, but have a hard time finding it. Cliff Martinez’s soundtracks are among my favorite works of that type. Some of the tracks on the Sex, Lies, and Videotape are really very good. And most of the “Drive” and “The Neon Demon” soundtracks, where he composed for/collaborated with analog synth experts, are really worth listening to on their own merit. (Strangely, “U Smile” slowed down eight times also fits into this genre, although not under your category.)
Sunshine (2007) – John Murphy can’t always decide if he’s writing classical music or post-rock, but I’m there for it.
The Fountain (2016, Darren Aronofsky), featuring excellent tracks by Clint Mansell, such as Death is the Road to Awe. Well, plus any Darren Aronofsky/Clint Mansell/The Kronos Quartet collaboration, really.
Don’t forget Mogwai, the fourth corner of that musical foundation!
Good point.
Silence of the Lambs (Jonathan Demme, 1991) : The Goldberg Variations, by Bach
Die Hard and Beethoven’s Ode to Joy? It’s pretty famous besides, but it was notably prominent in the movie.
Not quite to the original question, but you could be turned on to classical music in general by vintage movie composers such as Korngold, Rozsa and Herrmann. They didn’t reference specific classics so much as become classics on their own merit.
I got a snootful of that stuff as a movie-crazy teen, so maybe it planted the seed for becoming a classical music fan.
One more note re movies about music: Not to be missed is the hilariously melodramatic Deception (1946), with Bette Davis and Paul Henreid as orchestra musicians and Claude Rains as their imperious conductor, all locked in a stormy triangle.
Nosferatu (1979, Werner Hertzog) – the Georgian traditional song Zinskaro/Tsintskaro (there are several variant spellings). Film version is by Vocal Ensemble Gordela and is beautiful, even more gorgeous version by famous Georgian singer Hamlet Gonashvili and ensemble Rustavi.
(Also used on the track “Hello Earth” from Kate Bush’s 1985 album Hounds of Earth).
Tous les Matins du Monde (1991, Alain Cordeau director) – the music of Marin Marais.
Pi (1998, Darren Aranofsky) Aphex Twin and what used to be called IDM
A Clockwork Orange (1971, Kubrick) Various
Master and Commander had some lovely violin+cello/small string ensemble arrangements. The soundtrack has some good pieces, but there’s also a couple volumes of classical music released as “Musical Evenings With the Captain”, not related to the movie directly but just classical music designed to be listened to while reading the Aubrey/Maturin series.
It’s television, not film, but one thing I will always be grateful for is The Smurfs, for popularizing several of Mussorgsky’s Pictures at an Exhibition, and for the third movement of Beethoven’s Moonlight Sonata – the most difficult piece I ever fully learned to play on a piano.
There was an ad for the 1972 horror flick Asylum that evocatively used a scary little passage from Pictures at an Exhibition. And the self-explanatory Mephisto Waltz (1971)
But wait — I forgot another music-movie gem — The Beast With Five Fingers (1945) features the severed hand of a murdered pianist that crawls around choking the dead guy’s enemies. It also stops to play Bach’s chaconne for the left hand!
I rewatched Ocean’s 11 a few years ago and they play Clair de Lune by Debussy at the end. I had pretty much never listened to any pre-1960s music for pleasure, but I really loved Clair de Lune. From there I kept moving back/expanding little by little, and I like a bit of Bach, Mozart, Beethoven, etc now.
The other one I can think of is Brahms’ Violin Concerto at the end of There Will Be Blood.
“Take me down to the paradise city, where grass is green and the girls are pretty, ” sang the singer. But that lyric fits an awful lot of places. Your mission, should you choose to accept it, is to find the city it fits best.
New York, I’m afraid, is right out on the grass front. Ireland is certainly known for green grass and pretty girls (or is it bonnie lasses?), but I’ve never heard an Irish city described as paradise. There’s an actual Paradise City train station in South Korea, but I’m afraid it fails on the grass front; it’s at an airport, so the girls are just passing though. Places described as “paradise” tend to be beach or mountain. Beaches aren’t known for their grass (except on golf courses). Maachu Picchu fits mountain and has grass, but no girls. Katmandu has that paradise vibe and is inhabited, but not so much on the grass.
Huh. Hard to get all of “city, paradise, green grass, pretty girls”. At least with substantial cities.
Huh? The answer is San Diego.
San Diego was one of my ideas, but rejected as it appears to be severely lacking in the grass department.
Moving south through Brooklyn — there’s Fort Greene Park, Prospect Park (huge), Green Wood Cemetery (huge), Sunset Park, and Owl’s Head Park. The problem lies in coordinating the prettiest girls — 16-to-17-year-old Puerto Ricans, in my opinion — with the grass. This does happen in Sunset Park, to some extent (although more along the walkways in between the grass than on the grass itself) but not so much in the other Parks I’ve listed. Still, on a sunny warm day you’ll see a lot of quite attractive professional-class 25-year-olds in Prospect Park — often draped nearly naked across the grass.
I think New York is out of the running. “Paradise” just has to have better weather than New York winters.
How about Miami?
To qualify, the city has to get lots of rain, and also be warm (and preferably with a beach) so as to encourage skimpy clothing, and fairly rich, and have lots of open space. There is some tension between “lots of rain” and “skimpy clothing” obviously. My first thought was Honolulu, but it turns out to be semi-arid due to being in the island’s rain shadow. My second thought was Rio but it is also drier than I expected.
Perhaps Miami Beach? I’ve never been there but it gets plenty of rain, it’s a famous resort town so some people must think it’s paradisiacal, it has lots of beautiful people (or so popular culture tells me), and a quick look at Google Satellite View shows lots of grass.
South Beach is definitely awesome, but it definitely has little grass. There are a couple of teeny tiny parks and some golf courses. Flamingo Park seems more “here is where the kids play soccer on Sundays” and less “rager.”
I do like South Beach, though!
Let’s solve for pretty girls first; You want either a place that is a disproportionate source of models or somewhere the models keep ending up.
So your set of cities will be Stockholm, Milan, LA and a few others
Then you evaluate the greenness of the grass and how important that is to you and choose accordingly.
It’s not “where the pretty girls are,” but rather “where the girls are pretty.” I think grass is easiest to solve for first.
I’ll argue for Nashville. Enough rain to be green, nice enough weather to see the pretty girls, and a disproportionate number of pretty girls because of the music industry.
Katy Perry seems to have narrowed the search down to California, insisting that “the grass is really greener”, and that the “gurls” are unforgettable, in the attractiveness sense. I’m not sure which city in California though, and obviously some aren’t as green as claimed. Perhaps we could start with a list of which cities have the least onerous water restrictions?
How about Monterey? It’s on the ocean, the topography is quite rugged, and it’s in the northern part of the state so it doesn’t get too hot. Maybe a little short on grass; it’s more about ocean and forest.
California generally is short on green grass, especially in these drought years.
Monterrey really doesn’t get too hot. Vacationed there this summer and we were wearing jackets and long pants. In California! Apparently the depth of the bay keeps the weather temperate.
I don’t recall how pretty the girls were; nothing outstanding, probably.
Maybe they’re better across the bay in Santa Cruz.
Per the Beach Boys, the cutest girls in the world are “back in the [United] States”, but they are able to find attractive girls throughout the country, such that they “wish they all could be California girls” (i.e. that all the variety of U.S. girls could live in their home state).
While Katy did kiss a girl, and like it, based on the original prompt we’re going to weight the opinion of heterosexual males a little higher here.
So bottom line, anywhere with nice lawns in the U.S. will be good. I lean more toward Florida here, or somewhere else warm on the south east coast. Most of CA is too dry.
That’s a bit of an out of date reference, to be honest.
The GN’R song this whole thread is based on is 31 years old, classic rock and oldies are fair game.
“Paradise City” (1987) was released closer to “California Girls” (1965) than to “California Gurls” (2010), and obviously Axl Rose could not have been influenced by the opinion of Katheryn Elizabeth Hudson, who was 3 at the time.
True, but the desirability of pretty girls is timeless; the location of the cutest girls is subject to change.
Are you saying America does NOT have the cutest girls? Comment reported for obvious Russian troll.
Let’s just say I’m willing to review the evidence again.
A quick google seems to suggest, based on various values of “paradise” and “pretty,” Moscow, Singapore, Vienna, or Shenzhen. I’ll also throw a word in for New York; it surely snows in paradise. Though I doubt the paradise summers are so miserable.
Man, this past summer in NYC was truly miserable — made me feel as though the world hates humanity.
Reykjavik has a wide range of attractive women, but it’s a little short on green grass.
Given the weather and the vulcanism, I think Reykjavik is more in the running for the Other Place. (that the relatively nearby Skeiðarársandur seems like something out of The Inferno does nothing to dispel that impression)
My guess is that the city it’s Rio, Brazil. It has the world’s largest urban forest and The Girl from Ipanema — “she’s tall and tan and young and lovely,” sang the singer. Also, you can stay at a beachfront historic condo building called “Paradise,” in Copacabana beach; not too far from Ipanema. There are several hotels/motels called “Paradise” and a “Paradise” neighborhood. The Wall Street Jornal recently called Rio a “paradise,” but there is trouble in paradise, unfortunately.
There’s an awful lot of not-paradise-at-all in the favelas surrounding Rio.
What are some underappreciated mechanisms for separating coaching and evaluation responsibilities? What are some cases in which there is a good prospect for achieving a much greater such separation in the future than we now have? What success cases of separation are most worth learning from and generalizing?
There are several common professions in which these are typically combined, schoolteacher and corporate manager being probably the most obvious. Arnold Kling has pointed out in the past that separating the two in education could improve outcomes through division of labor and specialization. I also suspect it would be effective at reducing abuses of power: coaching done well typically involves a close bond which, combined with the power relationship created by evaluation, can easily produce a strong temptation to corruption. So where should we look for frontiers of improvement here?
Flight training comes to mind. In New Zealand the training is done by one entity, exams are created and given by another, and oral exams and flight tests done by a third entity. All three entities are monitored by the regulator.
If evaluation and training were done by the same organization you would end up with a lot more fake pilot licenses in third world countries.
Career advice/philosophical reflection question:
So, I am nearing the end of my undergraduate studies, and thus having to think more seriously about finding a career. One possibility is law. However, in addition to the many other reasons why one might not want to pursue such a career, I have a personal bias (or set of biases) that might be unfounded. I would thus like to see if people think my impression is accurate or not.
Namely, the study of law qua law seems to me to be the study of relatively uninteresting and unimportant questions. In particular, questions of constitutional law, which is what I’ve been most exposed to in various social studies/government/political science courses, strike me as obviously less interesting and less important than the positive questions of social and natural science and normative questions of philosophy that are pertinent to them.
For instance, in a 1st Amendment class, admittedly the only class specifically on law I’ve taken so far, we discussed the case Edwards v. Aguillard. And I couldn’t help but think that lawyers really have the least interesting contribution to make in the conversation that the issues of the case raise. Namely: Is the theory of evolution through natural selection more or less valid than the theory of creationism? What is the proper boundary, if any, between the religion of the majority and the state? How does one most effectively convince believers in creationism to instead believe in evolution through natural selection?
Compared to these questions, I find the question of “Does the First Amendment prohibit this state law?” rather dull. Furthermore, it seems like a necessarily fairly trivial question to me, because, whatever the decision of the Supreme Court, if the people/interests who control the Louisiana state government do not substantively agree with the Court’s ruling, there are hundreds of ways that the state government could in practice sabotage the decision while nominally following the law.
So, if I really cared about the question of teaching evolution vs. creationism in schools, it seems to me that becoming a lawyer who specializes in the relevant legal questions would be a relatively boring and ineffective way to promote the cause I cared about. I would rather, say, become a biologist whose research produces further evidence for or against the theory of evolution; a journalist/pundit who writes books and articles making the substantive case for my favored position; a psychologist who studies how to effectively change people’s minds on the issue, etc.
In other words, it seems more interesting and important to me to debate what the law should say than what the law does say, and it seems to me that the former debate can only be moved forward and resolved by people who are not (at least solely) lawyers.
Additionally, while my experience here may be unrepresentative, as I am mostly thinking of people who are politicians, pundits and/or journalists, I find that I am generally very underwhelmed by the lawyers/law professors whose arguments I read/listen to in media. (Of course, that makes me, maybe unwarrantedly, more optimistic about the possibility of succeeding in the profession.) A counterexample to this general trend would be Glenn Greenwald: Whenever I read Greenwald’s writing or hear him in an interview/debate, I am always impressed by the cogency of his reasoning, his ability to identify and latch on to the central points of contention rather than shuffling around with peripheral semantic trivialities, his command of the relevant evidence and his bulldog-like tenacity in defense of his beliefs. (Some other examples of people I find similarly impressive would be linguist Noam Chomsky and the late economist Milton Friedman—as well as valued SSC commenter David Friedman, who, though a law professor, was not, as he proudly proclaims, formally educated as such.)
If this seemed to me to be representative of the typical intellectual and personal quality of people with a JD, I would be intimidated by but more interested in the prospect of becoming a lawyer. However, I must say that this is sadly the exception, at least among lawyers who speak and commentate publicly. (I would like to provide direct links, but that angers the eldritch gods that control the spam filter, so hopefully you can find what I’m referring to easily enough with Google.) Some random examples:
—Famed legal scholar Cass Sunstein, one of the most widely cited and well respected law professors in the country. I listened to Sam Harris’ ~1.5 hour interview of him from last autumn, and, I was underwhelmed by his commentary on various social, political and legal issues. I agreed with some of his contentions, disagreed with others, but I was just surprised, as an outsider to the field, that this guy is considered to be one of the most brilliant legal scholars working today.
Furthermore, some of his ideas have been dismissed by commentators I greatly respect. Nassim Taleb has harshly criticized the central thesis of the “nudge” book Sunstein co-authored with eminent economist Richard Thaler. Steve Sailer quite amusingly mocked Sunstein’s idea to defeat conspiracy theorists through a secret government conspiracy to send agents to “cognitively infiltrate” conspiracy theorist groups and make up conspiracy theories.
—Justice Sandra Day O’Connor’s statement in the Grutter ruling that affirmative action would be unnecessary to obtain racially proportionate law school admissions in 25 years from the year of the ruling (2003). This is/was obviously a ludicrous contention to anyone familiar with even the most basic relevant evidence, and I find it frankly astounding that, after presumably careful deliberation of the issues in the case, Supreme Court Justices can endorse it. Of course, given that this deals with the hot button issue of race, Justice O’Connor may simply have been either actively dishonest or deliberately ignorant. In either case, I am not impressed.
—Relevant to the above example, there was a brouhaha recently when Professor Amy Wax, of the UPenn law school, commented that she had rarely seen black students graduate in the top half of the class. While again the particularly touchy nature of the subject is relevant, I nonetheless was shocked by how transparently illogical and/or obtuse the responses to Wax’s comments by law professors, like that of UPenn’s law school dean, were.
—Moving away from the issue of race, I can’t help but roll my eyes at former Justice Anthony Kennedy’s oft-quoted statement about the “mystery of life.” (Granted, it may be so often quoted in part because it strikes observers as ridiculous.) David Brooks dunked on it pretty effectively, something I don’t often say.
—Michael Avenatti, who graduated first in his class from GW law school, lawyer of adult film star Stormy Daniels, was interviewed by Fox News’ Tucker Carlson. I thought that Carlson, who I don’t think has a JD, clearly outmaneuvered Avenatti in the interview. (Avenatti’s tactic of repeatedly saying in outrage “How dare you, sir?” failed to convince.) Furthermore, some of Avenatti’s quoted statements, such as that the alleged Russian hacking of the DNC in 2016 was a comparable threat/provocation to the deployment of tens of thousands of troops on the US border, struck me as so palpably ridiculous that only a person deficient in either intellect or honesty could make them.
—David Frum, Harvard JD, currently a staff writer at the Atlantic, formerly a speechwriter for President George W. Bush. I don’t like to beat up too much on the neoconservatives, for reasons not worth elaborating at length here, but he did really do a bad job of analyzing the evidence about foreign policy at that time, as in his atrocious co-authored book An End to Evil. He’s an… ok… pundit in my view, but his articles and appearances on Ezra Klein and Sam Harris’ podcasts left me unimpressed. Furthermore, you can see on YouTube Noam Chomsky own him pretty hard when Frum attempts to ask him a critical question, and in a Bloggingheads debate Glenn Greenwald conclusively defeats him.
—Justice Sotomayor’s “wise Latina” comment. Granted, she made the comment before she was a Justice, but it seems like an obviously empirically questionable and self-serving remark. Her later attempts to explain the comment lead me to suspect that she regrets stating her genuine views so baldly and quotably, but does in fact still believe the substance of the comment.
This has gone on a lot longer than I intended it to, and there are actually quite a few other points I wanted to raise. However, I want to make it clear that this is not meant to be a definitive argument, but rather an explanation of a personal impression that I am welcome to have qualified or changed based on other people’s comments.
Well, first of all, just from a pure employment side of things its not a great time to get into law.
When it comes to becoming “influential” or the like in some of those areas, its possible to do that with a JD (a lot of the most influential “journalists” have them) you have to go to a top university, otherwise you will not be admitted into the clubs either in DC/Sacramento politically or in Boston/Ann Arbor/Etc in the academic arena.
As to who you find impressive/unimpressive in interviews, I would posit that has 3 axes: 1) How much you align with the person; 2) How little they care about appeasing a “middle”; and 3) (and probably most important) Whether they are rhetorically skilled. None of those is going to change much for you if you get a JD.
Indeed, which is why I linked to Professor Paul Campos’ interesting book about the state of the legal labor market and the dishonesty of many law schools’ marketing towards their prospective students.
That strikes me as very true. Generally, as Scott mentioned in a post a while ago, law seems like a winner take all kind of market.
That seems plausible, but I don’t believe it is correct, at least in this specific case. Regarding the first point, I praised people (Noam Chomsky and Milton Friedman) with widely divergent viewpoints, and criticized people (e.g. Michael Avenatti and David Frum) on very different places in the political spectrum. Certainly, people who I think tend to have convincing arguments I tend to agree with to some degree. But I hope these examples suggest that this is postjudice rather than prejudice towards any particular view. Much the same holds for the second point, as well.
Regarding the third point, I would disagree. I would not say that e.g. Glenn Greenwald is an elegant rhetorician in the sense that I would say that e.g. Vladimir Nabokov is an elegant writer. I am also critical of commentators like the late Stephen Jay Gould who are gifted writers but disregard important evidence.
I would say that the ability to make cogent and persuasive arguments—even in an informal or challenging setting—is hyped as one of the major benefits of a JD. What I read as your claim that getting a JD doesn’t actually help one at doing this does sound quite plausible to me, though.
I got a JD. It teaches you a very particular set of skills. That set of skills (even if you don’t go to Harvard) is the set of skills that make you the kind of persuasive pontificator (on paper not in person) that will get you a job at The Atlantic or Yale. It also will help you persuade judges in the narrow set of circumstances where there is a novel question and/or they have not done the research themselves (or their clerks) and have no experience (easily less than 5% of legal stuff, probably about 1%). Vocal persuasion is the skill of a litigator, and litigation skills are barely taught or even practiced in law school.
There are ex-litigators that are famous media personalities like Megan Kelley (who was a fairly effective interviewer when she was early on Fox News, because she didn’t try for faux-neutrality, my point #2), and Greenwald actually kind of emulates (to me) a certain kind of litigator.
I’m not a litigator or professor. I’m a technical writer in patent law. If I could have made what you make with a JD without it I would, and if resumes didn’t include law schools no one would know the difference in my writing.
To the extent that your complaint is about law being the “study of relatively uninteresting and unimportant questions,” this really could be said to describe a vast swathe of the economy and isn’t a strike against law in particular.
In your example, the fields of biology, psychology, and journalism as a whole might have more interesting and important contributions to make to the creationism in schools debate than law does, but I’d bet that the majority of actual working biologists and psychologists and journalists spend most of their time doing stuff that would strike you as boring and unimportant.
That’s a fair point; cutting edge work in biology is probably studying the variations of one particular enzyme in one particular metabolic pathway by loading small, precise amounts of meticulously prepared solutions into complex machinery and then doing statistics on the printout.
But then again, sometimes you might be sticking electrodes into monkey brains, so …
More or less. To the extent that you’re wrong it’s that biological research is less exciting and rewarding on a day-to-day level than you’ve described.
One enzyme is definitely accurate, but it’s rare for anything to only be involved in one pathway. Evolution is extremely conservative in a way which is inconvenient for researchers who would prefer to only investigate one pathway at a time. But if you don’t check, reviewer two will want to know how your work relates to the enzymes other known functions.
I wouldn’t call most of it meticulously prepared, although that might be bias in what I consider sloppy. Look at an unedited western blot sometime: interpreting it is almost as much augury as science. The “representative images” in journals are invariably the cleanest ones and typically cut so that most of the smearing isn’t visible.
Also, sadly, these days the electrodes are almost exlcusively going in rodent brains. Primate research is extremely expensive due to regulation and the need for security. Even at large, well funded institutions almost all of the neuroscience research is done on rodents or in vitro.
Michael Avenatti, who graduated first in his class from GW law school
I now understand all the jokes about GW law school I read online 🙂
As late as the my Junior year of undergraduate studies, I was also planning on studying law, and ended up changing plans due to some similar concerns. Instead I’ve ended up in epidemiology and biostatistics. You might consider any of the public health/policy fields as an answer to the question ‘how do I do something practically useful as well as philosophically meaningful?’
It seems to me (IANAL) that being a lawyer is like being a programmer for computers that don’t have to follow code. This probably results in more rigorous thinking by some and more sloppy thinking by others, but in the end I think it is a practically minded profession, requiring high verbal skills and memory but not otherwise better prepared for abstract questions than any other.
And so, unless you are of a bent to enjoy interpreting writing elaborate, overly precise formal language about corner cases, you’d probably want to go into Law only if you think you have a good shot at making the big bucks via a law career (which I expect is about 50% smarts and 50% networking), or you want to do accomplish something only lawyers are likely to be able to accomplish, like be an effective cog in the machinery of justice.
I got a JD in 2010, but due to a confluence of my own ineptitude at navigating law school exams and the job market, the Great Recession, and being fortunate enough to secure a high-paying non-legal job through nepotism, I have never practiced law. (I am currently going through my biennial ritual of sitting through hours of continuing legal education lectures and wondering why I bother with all this hassle to renew a license I never use.)
I think it’s almost certainly a lousy idea for anyone to go to law school. I’m even more jaded than you are about the intellectual quality of law as a field of study – I think basically all of constitutional law is incoherent sophistry dressed in the language of biblical exegesis. Furthermore, working at a law firm is a hellish experience of long hours doing mind-numbing tedium, but you have to keep your hours up in order to hold onto your remote chance of making partner, which is the only way you’ll ever pay off your student loans. Depression, substance abuse, and suicide are all too common among attorneys in America today. I’m depressed and I have a good job at a company that appreciates me, I can’t even imagine how I’d fare in this environment. Not that other sectors of the profession besides Biglaw are any better. I had to unfollow a classmate who works as a public defender, because the daily horror stories were just too much.
If I sound bitter, well, I am.
I used to think this way, but I think there’s a level on which law can be deep, interesting, and enjoyable. David Friedman’s work convinced me of this, so maybe reading more of his work would be able to convince you. See also http://slatestarcodex.com/2017/08/28/contra-askell-on-moral-offsets/ , which is the closest I come to laying out my thoughts on this – basically, law is a branch of moral philosophy that discusses how to do ethics given certain constraints (ie that it will be enforced by the courts and police)
That’s a good reason to join a law school faculty, not to attend law school. Those philosophical questions are fine to debate but don’t have a lot of relevance when you’re, say, negotiating a prepackaged bankruptcy.
Word pairs that mean the same thing but where one is coded positive and the other is coded negative.
weakness / vulnerability
childish / childlike
What else?
Lots of examples related to body shape:
skinny / slim
fat / curvy
lanky / tall
I’m stealing this from some book, but I’m not sure which one:
“It’s not cheap and flimsy, it’s light and inexpensive.”
I’ve overheard discussions at my workplace about the importance of saying “inexpensive” to clients instead of “cheap”.
fat / curvy’s a good one.
“Rubenesque” tries to split the distance
There are huge numbers of these, often described as “irregular verbs”:
I am firm; you are obstinate; he is dogmatic.
I am detail-oriented; you are finicky; he is pedantic.
I am a patriot; you are jingoistic; he is a xenophobe.
I am a wordsmith; you are a writer; he is a hack.
Or, as per Yes Minister:
I give confidential press briefings; you leak; he’s being charged under section 2A of the Official Secrets Act.
Which of these is coded positive..?
Vulnerability, in the context of a person’s emotional make-up, particularly in the sense of “showing vulnerability”. Yes, I should have been clearer about the context.
I’d say vulnerability is about 25% positive. It’s only seen as positive in the context of “he is open and vulnerable with his emotions if he trusts you enough” and not “the hacking exposed significant vulnerabilities in our IT infrastructure” or “their army was vulnerable to flanking attacks.”
Childish and childlike do have that disparate connotation, but they are also used in different contexts because if it. You could have some fun prose reversing that, like “He was turned off by her childish sense of wonder” or “she had an endearing, childlike lack of appreciation of personal property, or indeed social norms of any kind.”
There’s also the “willingness to display vulnerability is strength” attitude which has a lot of merit
More accurate to say “willingness to display vulnerability it indicative of strength elsewhere” which still doesn’t imply that the vulnerability itself is desirable except as a costly signalling mechanism.
So does “willingness to admit your flaws” but that doesn’t make “flaw” code positively
Yes, the vulnerability one is only in a very particular context.
curious/nosy
naked / nude, usually
Suppose that at some point in the future we have artificial wombs and the ability to remove a fetus of any age from a pregnant woman and complete gestation in an artificial womb. What will be the new ‘equilibrium’ in abortion rights, i.e. will there be a right only to terminate the pregnancy, or will there be a right to actually end the life of the fetus?
If the technology were developed in the near future, there would still be a right to end the life of the foetus. The “bodily integrity” argument is not the emotional heart of the pro-life position. Different sorts of arguments would be made in favour of abortion, and the bodily integrity argument would be redeployed – for instance, arguing that it is a violation of bodily integrity to compel a woman to have an operation to remove the foetus and transfer it to an artificial womb, rather than kill it.
However, on the margin, a few people would be swayed, and so there would be a few additional restrictions on abortion. For example, abortion in the UK would probably only be legal up to 20 or 22 weeks, rather than 24. I am less certain as to what would happen in the US, as there the situation is more in the hands of the courts, and so is unpredictable.
If the technology were developed in the far future, it is very hard to say, as underlying attitudes on abortion might have changed so much as to make this technology irrelevant.
So, say there is a fetus in an artificial womb because of the some condition the mother had. I wonder how the right to terminate it would shake out? Unilateral, either party? Requiring both parties consent? Or unilateral ability to give up parental rights and responsibilities, with the child automatically given up for adoption at that point?
Or still gender coded because of inertia/gender war ammo?
Probably a CW topic to go any further, though.
It was a CW topic from the get go tbh.
One question is who is responsible for the resulting baby. Bearing a child is a substantial cost, but surely less than the cost of bringing up a child you don’t want. Current norms permit abortion but do not permit infanticide. I’m not sure of the legal status of abandonment, but I think a lot of people who don’t disapprove of abortion would disapprove of a woman bearing a child and then refusing any responsibility for taking care of it.
If a woman who doesn’t want to bear her baby is required to transfer it to an artificial womb, does the state then assume the obligation for rearing the baby?
Wait what? I’m not under the impression that the pro-choice faction is against adoption.
Not if the mother finds a willing adopter.
But if she refuses any responsibility for taking care of it, that means she is willing to abandon the child whether or not there is someone willing to take over the responsibility.
At least at the moment, there is no shortage of people ready to adopt healthy infants. Presumably the state would be on the hook for the unhealthy ones. I’m unsure whether there would be enough to adopt all the infants that would otherwise have been aborted. But lots of places allow no-fault surrender of infants by mothers who don’t feel ready to care for them, and it doesn’t seem to be a budget-buster. So a policy of letting women transfer fetuses they do not wish to carry to term into artificial wombs with the state taking responsibility for the fetuses thereafter seems workable.
Abortion will be banned, and there will be a right to evict baby to one of these new robo-wombs.
Well, I don’t know if you’ve heard about this, but at least in online pro-life circles there were stories going around about Obama and voting against born-alive infants acts (that is, when surgical abortions carried out so late in pregnancy resulted in delivery of a premature infant rather than a dead foetus, the pro-choice lawmakers wanted to make it law that these were to be considered human persons). Obama voted “no” on the grounds that this would infringe on the right to abortion.
The Washington Post columnist came down pretty heavily against the pro-life side on this but it is probably more acceptable to quote here as unbiased (or at least not biased in the same way pro-life sites would be biased):
So the point of this quote is that if you transfer the “previable foetus” to an artificial womb and permit it to come to term and be delivered, are you transgressing on the right to abortion? Are you forcing a woman to become a parent against her will (after all, this still results in a live, born baby even if the pregnancy of the woman has been interrupted)? Who is the legal parent of the baby born from the artificial womb? There have been women writing articles about how they want abortion rather than carrying a child to term then giving it up for adoption, because mothers-to-be are afraid they would bond with the child after birth and suffer emotional pain from giving it up and thinking about it being raised separate from them.
So this would not be a solution to “if you don’t want/can’t have a baby, instead of an abortion have it transferred to an artificial womb”, there would be plenty arguing this was an attack on abortion rights.
I mean, those people would exist, but they’d lose.
Like, pro choice folks aren’t actually pro death. Most of them just don’t think that women should be forced to go through pregnancy and parenthood against their will, and accept as the sad consequence of this that babies have to be killed.
IF you make the ‘go through pregnancy’ part into ‘have this safe, brief procedure to put the baby in the iWomb’, and the parenthood part into ‘someone else, somewhere else, who wants a kid has one’, then they will, for the most part, declare victory.
The picture you are sketching, where killing kids is a terminal value that they would defend even if a simple alternative exist, remind me of the caricature that pro lifers are actually all about oppressing women. There might be a tiny part of each movement which resembles these monsters, but they are only influential because of reasonable people around them. If you give those reasonable people an answer to the dilemma, then the maniacs will lose their cover, and vanish away.
the parenthood part into ‘someone else, somewhere else, who wants a kid has one’
Did you not read the anti-adoption articles? They address and argue against this as too simplistic, as false, and as forcing the pregnant woman to ‘grow a baby for someone else’:
Plainly for this person a pregnancy that, even if interrupted and transferred to an artificial womb, results in a living child is making a woman a mother, a parent, against her will. See the objections to your suggestion about ‘someone else, somewhere else, who wants a kid has one’. From the linked article in the excerpt quoted above:
No, I don’t think “killing kids is a terminal value”. But I do think there has been so much emphasis on “this is NOT a person!!!!! it’s a clump of cells, an unwanted zygote!!!!” in order to justify abortion as “this is not at all the same as killing babies” that the idea of the ‘end products of conception’ existing after the woman has made the choice to terminate the pregnancy is something that cannot be reconciled. It is considered to be too painful to force the woman to be a mother who has given up a child because of the women who are haunted by guilt and grief after handing over babies for adoption, the adoptees who feel hurt by being rejected by their birth-mother even if the adoptive families are loving and good, the adoptees who hated their adoptive families because they never fit in and felt the burden of gratitude for ‘saving’ them imposed on them – it really is argued that the most humane solution for everyone is to terminate the unwanted pregnancy while it’s still at the ‘clump of cells’ stage:
And the people so eager for having a kid can adopt all the foster kids and kids in care who are not cute babies instead:
You won’t overcome so easily or in a short time the results of decades of arguing an entrenched position that abortion is a right, is moral, is not at all wrong, is exercise of bodily autonomy, is the woman’s decision and choice alone, and that the rights of a potential person do not come anywhere near the rights of a real actual born person, and indeed that real actual born women are threatened in their physical, mental and emotional health, their education, career and lives by assigning any value to the embryo over them.
But the thing is, as far as I know, most countries do not allow men to stop paying child support to a child born against their will. No country on Earth forces women to go through an abortion to avoid forcing fathers becoming parents.
So we already force men to become parents against their will. Women have options to become a mother or not, whereas men have no say in the matter once a child is conceived. And this is because of the high costs on body autonomy and health that a pregnancy imposes.
Men also have to go through attachment, they also sometimes pay a very high price for an undesirable pregnancy. But we don’t let them have any say in the matter, and rightly so; it’s not their body. But once a foetus is easily separable from a woman’s body, it also stops being her body.
I feel like reading the response to ‘give birth then put kid up for adoption’ as also applying to this hypothetical procedure isn’t super useful, yeah? They’d be super different things.
Like, the hypothetical we are talking about is something that is pretty exactly equivalent to an abortion, right? You are gonna go in, get a procedure, and come out not pregnant.
I definitely agree with you that the position wouldn’t shift overnight. It would take a while. But I think attitudes towards it would slide like they have towards gay marriage. From the first time folks go into the clinic and see the two options side by side, abortion is on a clock. I dunno how long after that it is relegated to cases where removal isn’t plausible. Call it 2 generations?
But possibly with a strong emotional attachment to another human being, which you didn’t want, and possibly with a legal obligation to pay several hundred thousand dollars over the next eighteen years, which you didn’t want. The status quo allows women (but as ana52394 notes, not men) to opt out of both of those obligations, and they will object to any new plan that might stick them with either one.
Possibly the right answer is “tough; you implicitly agreed to this and now you’re stuck with it just like the men”, but given the stakes, understand that the opposition will be substantial.
I’m not super sold on the idea that, going forward in this alternate world, the emotional argument would get made a lot. Like, if that’s a big deal, just have an option on the procedure where they don’t tell you what happens to the kid.
As far as the economics, yeah, I think that is a big deal,and would be the delaying factor on this solution spreading. It seems like ultimately (in the same nebulous ultimately that polyamory and student loan reliefs exist in), the UBI or whatever ends up providing for the removed kids. Federal Ward program or what have you. Heck, you could fund it by pitching it to sympathetic billionaires as a concrete dollar amount you could pay to finally shut the pro lifers up.
It would largely depend on whether there would be enough adoptive parents to replace all abortions. (Probably not). If yes, then women could give up their fetus without an obligation to support the child. If not, then support for the right to abortion will remain.
My impression is that most women who have an abortion do so primarily because of financial reasons or other life circumstances that make in inconvenient to become a parent, rather than to get out of pregnancy or giving birth. Those motives wouldn’t change.
Like, the hypothetical we are talking about is something that is pretty exactly equivalent to an abortion, right? You are gonna go in, get a procedure, and come out not pregnant
Except that with artificial wombs, the child lives. And the birth mothers are faced with the prospect of twenty to thirty years down the line, a knock at the door and a stranger going “Hi, Mom!” which they do not want.
The movement is towards allowing adopted people more and more information; they fought successfully for the right to have knowledge of who their birth parents were (though in most cases it’s only the mother anyone knows about) and sometimes that does not work out because, as above, some women haven’t told their new families about the baby given away and wanted that part of their life sealed. There’s also the push to do away with anonymous sperm donation and give the names of donors to children conceived by such means, even though that means breaking the original confidentiality.
Abortion prevents all that – there isn’t going to be the “what if?” hanging over your head for the next twenty years about “I wonder what my kid is like/where are they/are they going to come looking for me?” Some women may indeed be very happy to have the chance to meet the grown-up child, but some women won’t want it at all. And if the artificial wombs are being sold to the public as “this solves the problem of abortion”, then there are definitely going to be women who say “we don’t want this, we want our right to abortion preserved” (and there are going to be the heart-string tugging examples of ‘fatal foetal abnormality why be so cruel as to force a child that is only going to die after birth to be born?’, rape and incest, and the usual suspects trotted out – coathanger back alley abortions once again! – whenever the notion of doing away with abortion is floated).
The reason I’m arguing all this is because I’ve seen in other countries what happened with abortion laws, and in my own country what is happening right now – where the legislation hasn’t even been written yet but already the protests about “there should be no conscientious objection clauses! and it’s too restrictive!” are happening.
People who argued for the legalisation of abortion swore it would only ever be used for actual physical danger of death to the mother. Or rape and incest. Certainly not as a kind of back-up birth control, no not at all! Well, how has that worked out? 2014 factsheet from the Guttmacher Institute:
So not because of danger of death, rape or incest. It’s poor women who are the majority of those having abortions, and I doubt they’ll be the ones able to afford or access artificial wombs should those be developed.
You really think artificial wombs are going to change attitudes to abortion so easily? Maybe over a long time, but abortion will always be there in the background as a ‘just in case’ or ‘for really hard cases’. Again, to quote the data from the Guttmacher Institute:
So how many prospective adoptive parents are out there?
So problem solved, right? More people looking to adopt than women wanting abortions, artificial wombs are the way forward!
Except.
While there may be that many saying they want to adopt, in reality that many adoptions don’t go through. And particularly children in foster care often age out of the system without ever being adopted.
So maybe artifical wombs for transplanted unwanted pregnancies may be the solution – or maybe the children of poor, non-white women (or even poor white women) won’t be desirable products on the adoption market if stated demand does not match up with actual rates of adoption as above.
There’s room for a reasonable compromise where abortion is legal through roughly the first trimester, and after that it’s pregnancy or the uterine replicator and then adoption. I expect that’s where most of the developed world wound end up, but that there’s too much bad blood and too much partisan advantage to keeping the fight alive in the US for that to work here.
OTOH, we have an edge on the adoption front in that Bruce Wayne is filthy rich and if we can up the mortality rate on Robins a few notches, he’ll take in orphans as fast as we can crank them out and make sure they are alternately too busy and too dead to go looking up their birth parents.
I’m not sure about that. I’ve never regarded abortion as wrong at all. Mainly because my mother didn’t. Or at least she supported the right to abortion, and she never imprinted on me the idea that it was wrong at all, as long as it was early (first trimester). (We hold most of our moral values because our parents and environment did the same, and only a minority of each generation change their views on a given issue. Realizing that should help both sides understand each other a bit better.) I don’t think anyone regards killing fetuses as a terminal goal, but not having it as a goal doesn’t imply thinking that it’s wrong.
I thought that most people who support the right to abortion thought the same, but I don’t know. I’d expect that people who consider a fetus a baby and killing it murder in the morally relevant sense would oppose the right to abortion.
It depends on various things, a less obvious one is what happens to all the babies if this replaces abortion (there are several times as many abortions in the UK each year as total children in care).
Are there examples of what happens during SSC meetups, and what is the difference between SSC meetups and LW meetups in this respect?
In the SSC meetups I have been part of, some at my house and some elsewhere, most of what happens is small groups of people getting into conversations. There is usually also food. At ours, that includes our feeding dinner to those still around by dinner time. At the outdoors Berkeley meetup I went to a while ago, some people had brought finger food of various sorts, and many people went out to a restaurant together for dinner.
I don’t have much experience of Less Wrong meetups, but my impression is that they are more structured than that.
My University recently bought an Illumina MiSeq machine – and everybody in the university is allowed to use it, as long as they paid for the per-use cost. Then more experienced people told me that it would take a couple of years to get actually useful results out of it.
The reasons why this happens are non-obvious to me, although I understand how PCR works, and how the Illumina machines work. Illumina machines are also the most used machines for sequencing – so I would hope they would have protocols that are useful.
I know that you need to adapt your protocols for every genotype – but why would you need to adapt to a new machine if you are using a model organism such as Arabidopsis?
Is there any other type of frequently used machinery for which you need a couple of years to get useful results? Why does this happen?
Roland’s Breach on the Franco-Spanish border is 100 meters high, 40 wide, and I-don’t-know deep. Legend says it was made by the paladin Roland after the Battle of Roncevaux Pass when he smashed his indestructible sword Durandal against the rocks with all his strength, in hopes of keeping it out of Saracen hands.
How many joules would this feat have released?
Hey Scott, have you ever thought of paying someone to help moderate the site?
Seems unlikely he hasn’t thought of bringing in mods. My guess is he’s concerned about the difficulty of finding someone who’d make the same moderation choices he would. Especially with the storied history of internet communities falling prey to ideological entryism as a result of recruiting extra moderators.
I feel like we could probably agree on some trustworthy candidates within our ranks, though.
Do you think it needs more moderation? In the sense of not enough people getting banned, or something else?
Less that, more that there are probably tedious tasks associated with running a community. Having someone to moderate, triage comments, help run events like meetups or essay submission and the like, could help free up time. I would guess that there are things that you’d like to do with the community but are less keen on doing the heavy admin work on.
Naval Gazing has been very busy since I last posted.
The 45th Infantry Museum in Oklahoma City – This is a good museum, focused on infantry and military vehicles, including a huge outdoor vehicle park with lots of neat early Cold War stuff.
Museum Ships outside the US and Europe – The last of three lists on global museum ships. See if there’s one near you and go visit.
The Falklands War, Part 8 – The sinking of the General Belgrano. What happened, why the British took the shot, and why the fact that she was outside the TEZ is totally irrelevant.
My commentary on the recent sinking of the drydock holding the Russian carrier Admiral Kuznetsov, and on the collision between the Norwegian frigate Helge Ingstad and an oil tanker that left the frigate a total loss.
I’ve started reposting my old series on commercial aviation, starting with an essay on revenue management, or how airlines sell tickets to get the most money out of the most people.
The conclusion to my history of the USS Missouri, running from the start of the Korean War all the way to her participation in the Gulf War and retirement.
And lastly, my own open thread.
Re: the apparent controversy over the sinking of General Belgrano – what real objection could anybody have to sinking a major enemy warship during an actual declared war? Was it just an oddly specific application of general pacifism? Taking any opportunity to score points against the governing party, never mind how silly?
That always baffled me, too. Same thing for the Highway of Death in Iraq…like, the whole purpose of your army is to ball up the enemy army while minimizing the cost to your own troops. “You don’t win a war by dying for your country. You win a war by making the other guy die for his.” Sinking an enemy cruiser seems to be a central example of that principle.
The basic impulse is correct if potentially influenced by some less valid considerations. Enemy soldiers are still relatively innocent humans and so there needs to be a sufficient benefit to outweigh the bad that is their death. There are lots of benefits in most war situations but in some weird situations, generally involving a retreating army of a clearly beaten foe who will surrender regardless of casualties, one could imagine there not being sufficient benefit to outweigh the fact that deaths of innocents persons is to be avoided.
Overly-literal interpretation of the concept of “limited war”. The British had declared a specific 200-mile “exclusion zone” within which they would sink Argentine or suspected-Argentine as part of their effort to defend against the unprovoked invasion of British territory. Some people took this as a promise that they would not sink anything outside that zone, and therefore this escalation represented an uprovoked war of aggression against Argentina.
It’s never made any sense to me, either. I suspect it’s driven primarily by politics, initially a desire to score points against Thatcher and more recently by those with a bizarre and pathological need to oppose “western aggression” wherever and whenever they find it. This is a particularly strange case, as the British clearly communicated that they didn’t consider themselves limited by the TEZ, and the Argentine Junta was the sort of government those kind of people hold marches to protest when they aren’t protesting US or British actions.
You are starting from the premise that Britain was fighting the war, and given that, it was a reasonable action. From this frame, opposition looks absurd.
Instead, start from the premise that Britain should never have gotten involved, that we should have politely petitioned the UN or something, that the war was just Western imperialism, etc. Most importantly, start from the premise that a British victory would be a bad thing, because it would lock in colonialism, and empower jingoistic attitudes at home. Then the sinking looks like lives lost for no good purpose.
I am not exaggerating. A few years ago, when they were doing the 30 year documentaries about the Falklands, they were showing the footage of the crowds cheering the victorious returning ships, and they had various leftist celebrities and politicians saying how unhappy it made them.
The 24th Interactive Fiction competition has ended!
Here is a list of all 70+ games, in rank order:
https://ifcomp.org/comp/2018
There are some excellent ones this year. Ones this community would like, I would think, are:
(dark ones)
1. Devotionalia
2. Erstwhile
3. Bogeyman
(light ones)
1. Alias the Magpie
2. Animalia
3. The Origin of Madame Time.
…though there are all sorts of games, from the classic parser-based puzzlefests (alias the magpie, temple of shorgill) to contemplative works (dead man’s fiesta, cannery vale) to “gamebook” style choose-your-own-adventures (Grimnoir, Within a Circle of Water and Sand). There are also a few “social sim” games, including my personal favorite, “the Master of the land”
I’ve got a game in there too, which placed a humble 31st out of 76. I think you’ll like that one too…though I plan to put out a new version in a few weeks with a better parser, since almost every review was like “good game…but the parser is annoying”. This is probably the most accurate review of my game.
Thanks for bringing this to my attention. Looks very cool!
Did you write your own parser? If not, are complaints of the form “the parser is annoying” just a short-hand way of saying that the author didn’t add enough synonyms and stuff like that, as opposed to being a complaint about the off-the-shelf parser used?
American SSCers, what are your Thanksgiving plans? Any special traditions or dishes you are looking forward to?
We’re heading to our in-laws for the Big Day. Looking forward to seeing everyone: I great along pretty well with all my in-laws, since they are basically just big kids and loves video/board games. The Bears also play the Lions and my Mother-In-Law is a big fan, so that should be a good experience.
Now, the food…my in-laws panic about boiling vegetables, so I’m looking forward to another year of “meh” cooking.
On the weird side, they’ve gotten really big into this “Turkey Trot” thing. I think running for fun is dumb, so I’m taking it as a free 3.6 mile walk with Mrs. ADBG. I’d still rather not being do that on Thanksgiving, but I guess I’ll survive.
My wife and I decided last night to go to her mother’s house several hours away, as it looks like our daughter is finally over her ear infection. My mother-in-law cannot cook and insists it is too late to order a pre-cooked turkey, so I suspect dinner will be whatever I can find still at the grocery store when we arrive Wednesday night. Sweet potato pie (my favorite) will be easy, as will green bean casserole (wife’s favorite, but seriously, yuck). I don’t want to cook a turkey in someone else’s kitchen (plus my wife doesn’t really like it), and will probably try and find a nice piece of fish (hard to do where we live, so always something we look for when traveling).
My wife and I are going to some rented house with her parents halfway between our homes, where we will probably mostly relax and take occasional walks and then jointly cook our Thanksgiving dinner, an all-vegetarian meal which includes a Quorn “turkey” roast, mashed potatoes, stuffing, corn and broccoli, and apple pie. My favorite parts are always the roast (made by her dad) and the apple pie (made by my wife).
This has been our Thanksgiving tradition for most of the time I’ve lived with my wife, and I much prefer it to Thanksgivings I had when I was younger, either going to my aunt’s house to eat with a bunch of relatives I don’t know or staying at home and not doing or eating much. Also the fake turkey is easily better than real turkey, which I always found to be the blandest thing at the meal.
My nephew and one or both of his kids often have Thanksgiving dinner with us, but this year his mother (my sister) is actually home instead of at a bridge tournament, so they will be having Thanksgiving with her. My older son, my grandchildren, and my daughter in law are going to southern California to have Thanksgiving with her relatives (and escape the smoke from the large fire north of us).
My daughter therefor invited several SCA friends who she thinks might not have other commitments, but she isn’t up yet so I don’t know whether she has gotten a reply yet.
It follows that we will have between four (us) and nine (us plus all invited friends) at the table.
Thanksgiving is a modern holiday, so one meal at which we don’t plan to do any of our medieval recipes. We will reserve an unfrozen turkey, size depending on how many people we are having. Stuffing, cranberry jelly of both sorts, gravy (my department), my wife’s bread, either our daughter’s caprese salad or my wife’s green beans and bacon, and pies–probably both apple and pumpkin, although if it was up to me it would be just apple and tradition be damned.
My wife’s family tradition included creamed onions, but since none of us particularly like them they dropped out some years ago.
This will be our second Thanksgiving dinner of the week. My wife’s church does one the Sunday before Thanksgiving. I was in charge of gravy for that one too, on a somewhat larger scale. As usual, I ate more than I should have. I am not a member of the church, being an unbeliever, but am happy to participate in its social activities, since I enjoy both cooking and chatting with friendly strangers.
Anyone ever use BoardGameArena?
My favorites there are Carcassone, Puerto Rico, and Seven Wonders. When there is no in person quorum for a game, I find it’s a good substitute Games are much shorter.
Any other recommendations there? Not as big of a fan of race for galaxy, incan gold, or lost cities.
The Iraqi Coup d’Etat of 1958 – this is in response to this request.
Why did Iraq have a coup d’etat in 1958? More importantly, why did it take the form it did – the complete overthrow of the previous regime, never to be restored? Why did it lead to one military dictator after another until 2003? I will try to explain. TLDR: because there was no constitutional mechanism to change the government, because the regime had failed to legitimate itself, and because the state was too powerful.
Iraq in the 1950s was a fairly modern, liberal, pro-Western country. It wasn’t rich by any means, but it was now producing a lot of oil, and the government was investing that money, both in infrastructure, and in human capital – sending Iraqis to the West to learn modern science/engineering/technology, then bringing them back to apply that knowledge domestically and teach others. The legitimating ideology of the state was that it was unifying and modernising the country. It was also a young country, with a high birth rate – it had just under 6 million people (compared to 33 million today, despite a large diaspora). The natural effect of economic development, and the centrally-led modernisation programme, was to raise the return to living in capital – Baghdad had quadrupled in population to just under 600,000, caused by migration not just from the countryside but the other cities too.
The country was led by a small, elite group, who had more or less run politics since independence. At the head was Nuri al-Said, who had served in every political role possible, and by 1958 had been Prime Minister on 14 separate occasions (“when you have a small deck, you must shuffle the cards often.”). They had been young men in 1922, they were old men now. Their ranks had thinned over the years, due to death and expulsion, but little new blood had come through – instead it had increased the power of those who remained. Their social and political hinterland were the middle-class, foreign-educated Iraqis of the generation below who tried in vain to succeed them.
Why did a new generation not succeed to power? Partly because the older generation were egotistical – certainly Nuri al-Said himself believed in his own indispensability. But it was also because the new generation didn’t agree with the ideas of the older – a new generation would have changed not just the personnel but the policies. I don’t want to sound like a Death Eater, but Western universities in the 1940s and 1950s were not too keen on liberalism or the West. Instead of being grateful to the government for their expensive Western educations, they all came back Communists who thought the government was evil. They were of course cured of these delusions by Iraq’s brief flirtation with Communism, but by then it was too late.
Communism was also popular among the mass of the people, along with the other big movement of the day, Arab Nationalism. Both appeared much more “the future” than the old-fashioned liberalism espoused by the government, which made the government’s claim to be “modernising” Iraq look quite hollow. Arab nationalism had taken over in Egypt, long the biggest, most modern, and most important Arab country, economically and culturally, and Nasser was attempting to spread this ideology to the rest of the Arab world. They had already taken over Syria, and now his radio stations were broadcasting Arab nationalist propaganda into Iraq, and the government didn’t have much of an answer to it.
What’s more, the mass of the people were virulently anti-British, because of past British meddling in Iraq (they had overthrown a popular government in 1941 and occupied the country until 1947), whereas the government was committed to a pro-British foreign policy, partly as a matter of sympathy (wealthy and educated Iraqis were pro-British), partly raison d’etat (without a British alliance, Iraq would be vulnerable to Egyptian/Syrian invasion – see below), and partly for selfish reasons (the last government to defy the British had been violently deposed). Unlike the communists and the Arab nationalists, the government wasn’t making much of a direct economic appeal to ordinary people. They didn’t try and buy support with handouts, instead preferring to enrich the country in the long term with investment. This was the best policy for Iraq, but not the best route to popularity, especially with a low-information population like Iraq in the 1950s. But the government thought they could just ride out any unrest and they’d be thanked in the long run. They tried to take some populist measures, like being cruel to the Jewish minority, but everyone could see that their heart wasn’t in it, and they could always be outbid by more extreme forces.
For all the above reasons, as more and more time passed, the regime increasingly lacked popular legitimacy, but it was tolerated rather than hated. Even when they used the army to hold off some pretty nasty Communist violence, this was accepted – Iraqi governments had done far worse in the 1930s. Despite this general unhappiness, Iraq was going pretty well, and there was no urgency to any of this discontent. People assumed things would change in time – for example, it looked for a while like Nuri al-Said would start stepping back after Faisal II attained his majority – and prior to 1956 the general conditions were far too contented for serious revolt to be anyone’s primary concern. However, even by 1956, a lot of the damage had already been done. The regime had been sufficiently delegitimised that civil servants and functionaries were used to just executing orders they didn’t believe in, and no-one was going to try and restore the regime if it fell.
But in 1956, disaster struck. Britain made a secret treaty with Israel whereby the Israelis would invade Egypt, and then Britain would intervene to “separate the combatants” so that they could seize control of the Suez Canal. They did this knowing full well that it would be disastrous for Britain’s allies in the Middle East, like Iraq. Eden must have known that the existence of the treaty would come out within days, revealing him as a treacherous liar. He probably didn’t know that Britain would be forced into humiliating withdrawal, because his Chancellor of the Exchequer, Macmillan, was talking out of both sides of his face, but that is how it ended up. This was the end of Eden’s political career, of Britain’s status as a major power, and – more importantly for our purposes – of the Hashemite monarchy in Iraq.
It wasn’t merely that the government’s major foreign ally was revealed to be evil liars. Most Iraqis already thought that. It was that they were revealed to be weak – Egypt had stood up to them and won. Nasser was now at the height of his prestige, and the message to Iraqis was unmistakable. We had now moved from indefinite illegitimacy, to urgent crisis. Something had to give.
Iraq had a form of democracy, but it was controlled. Despite the government’s huge unpopularity, in the 1958 Parliamentary elections, just 5 opposition candidates (out of 128) were allowed to win seats. On the surface, the government had everything under control – riots were put down, the generals were loyal, they even found time to make a gesture to pan-Arabism by forming the Arab Federation, a surface-level union with Jordan. But beneath this seeming control, was real fragility. With no legitimate outlets for dissent, illegitimate ones festered. Besides, the generals may have been loyal, but who launches coups?
The coup was mostly arranged by Colonel Abd al-Salam Arif, an Arab nationalist. Abd al-Karim Qasim was brought in pretty late, and it is rumoured that he was merely being informed of the coup but instead decided to take part. However, as a Brigadier, he was the most senior officer involved, and so took leadership. It was a fairly disorganised affair, but they did manage, after some delay, to kill the King, the Crown Prince, the Prime Minister, and various other key figures in the old regime.
Plenty of key figures survived, many going into exile – had the old regime been sufficiently popular, they could perhaps have tried to come back. But no-one ever showed the least interest in restoring Prince Zeid. Feisal II had been personally popular, and a lot of people were very sad that he was killed, but his claims to legitimacy – descent from the Prophet, his grandfather’s revolt against the Ottomans – seemed quaint. The regime itself was not mourned. Meanwhile, the powerful state apparatus built by the Hashemites was now up for grabs, and both government officials and civilians were used to carrying out and suffering what they considered illegitimate, unpopular laws. So it was difficult to form opposition when the government went off the rails.
Representative democracy was not a popular ideal at the time, so the new government abolished what democracy did exist. But despite being a dictatorship, they had a major falling out over whether the new regime should be Communist or Arab Nationalist. The Communists managed to kill 100,000 people in a few months, which made it very clear that if you were in any way involved in politics, you needed to either gain control over the state security apparatus, or leave the country. As a result, politics was governed by various coups, hard or soft, from then on.
Thank you for the effortpost.
I get the impression that Iraqi Kurdistan is full of Marxists, nationalists and religious minorities, while the Arabs come across as all orthodox Muslims, just divided by the Sunni/Shi’a split. What was the Overton Window throughout Iraq like in the period you’re discussing? Obviously there were a lot of Arab Marxists, but what were imams & ulema preaching and how seriously did the person in the street who wasn’t an apostate take them? Did Marxists and other apostates have to live in their own social bubble?
There were plenty of non-Muslim Arab Iraqis in this period, Christians and Jews, who mostly lived in Mosul and Baghdad, not in Kurdistan. Mind you, this is the time when the Jewish population were encouraged to leave.
What makes you think Communists were considered apostates? I mean, maybe the tiny number of super-hard-core activists might have gone that far, but Iraqi Communism didn’t become a mass-movement by asking people to reject Islam. Communists didn’t have to live in their own social bubble – it’s pretty clear everyone knew, informally, who was a communist, but it wasn’t something you necessarily told the police, seeing as the Iraqi Communist Party was an illegal organisation.
I think the “Overton Window” is a strange term to use in this context. The government was liberal in terms of social and economic organisation, but this didn’t mean there was political freedom. The government determined the “window” of what it was acceptable to publish in a newspaper or broadcast on TV, and it got wider or narrower not based on popular opinion, but depending on how confident the government was feeling at that point. Without opinion polls or mass popular debates, it’s impossible to say what the Overton Window “would have been.” However, there was a lot of Arab Nationalism (which is a secular, socialist movement), and a lot of Communism, so it’s not exactly suggestive of a Thatcherite consensus. This is before Islamic fundamentalism became a big thing.
The influence of the imams and Ulema was at a low point. The urbanisation of society had broken ties and reduced their influence, as had the introduction of the state education system. In the cities, lots of people drank, lots of women didn’t wear veils, society was more secular. There also wasn’t the same social distinction between Sunni and Shi’a, except to the extent that the latter came from poorer and more backwards parts of the country. There were Shi’a politicians and Prime Ministers. The major religious authorities, Sunni and Shi’a alike, were co-opted into the state, typically holding Senate seats. They weren’t preaching anything radical.
Ah, good point. Being a Marxist doesn’t necessarily entail using blatant anti-religion propaganda like the “We rule you, we fool you” chart.
OK, so Iraqis were increasingly urban and Westernized, plus Sunni and Shi’a religious leaders had been co-opted by the liberal state, so fundamentalism was at its lowest ebb. Makes sense.
I was under the impression that “true Islam” and communism had a lot in common. It’s a Muslim’s duty to take care of other Muslims. During the brief existence of the Islamic State, everyone got free food, free medical care, etc.
That’s complicated.
The Koranic tax is supposed to go to a list of purposes, including support for the poor, for students, for travelers, for warriors, … . Some schools of law hold that it must be evenly split among those purposes, others that it need not be.
The tax can be paid to the government to hand out, or the tax payer can himself give it out, or he can use a private middleman to distribute it, who then gets a small cut for himself. So in principle it’s a decentralized system of redistribution.
I didn’t say so, but I took it for granted that Iraqi women wore Western clothing without a hijab and lots of people drank, because that was normative in numerous other countries from the 1950s to ’79 or so, like Egypt, Iran, Indonesia (where we have anecdotes about Barack Obama’s stepfather going to Friday services and then walking out to have a couple drinks), et al.
Very interesting. Thanks for writing that.
Say I have 200 000$. My goal is to protect them from inflation (i.e. invest in something) while also withdrawing about 2000$ per month. The value doesn’t need to increase throughout this time, but there should be close to zero risk, and it should be reasonably easy to manage. I live in Germany.
What would you recommend I do? (This might be a practical problem rather than just a thought experiment).
In the US, you would invest in TIPS. Does Germany have an equivalent?
My portfolio is heavy on index funds. I guess the risk there isn’t zero, but it has generally served me well thus far.
Hypothetically, if you’re more confident in the inflation rate than the market, you could sell OTM covered calls on your entire portfolio pegged to projected inflation.
Please note that this is almost certainly extremely stupid. I don’t actually know why it would be, but it seems very, very likely.
Uhm? European monetary policy is really, really hard-money biased. What on earth makes you think the ECB is going to stop undershooting its inflation target every year in the near future?
But if that is what you think is going to happen, then by all means invest in something that would profit from expansionary money supply – that is, anyone with a broad customer base, so.. index funds? Or just bet on VW actually executing on their e-mobility gambit.
What makes a good life?
No, wait, let’s narrow it down a bit more. What makes an activity that you aren’t directly being paid for more or less worthwhile? Two examples of this consideration:
In the book Enchantment the main character, in one depressed monologue, considers the opinion he had held previously that reading was valuable and concludes something to the effect of “We book people tell ourselves that we’re better than others who waste their lives with TV, but that’s self-delusion. We’re wasting our time just as much.” Put aside reading to acquire actionable information; is reading really better for you then TV? Is it the medium that matters, or the content, or the quantity?
Secondly, I consider the time I spend playing video games almost entirely wasted. Here and there I might pick up some useful modes of thinking, skills or knowledge, but by and large its a vice that I enjoy while do it but thereafter regret, at least a little. But the time that I spent helping to create a video game I remember very fondly and only regret it ending. Part of it is the social aspect; part of it is the permanence. Part of it might be that it is more intellectually demanding. It’s kind of paradoxical, though, since I wouldn’t see it as worthwhile if no one else had enjoyed the final product, and yet I don’t see playing games as terribly positive (not that I’m a killjoy about it, mind; I don’t hold anyone to a stricter standard for time spent than myself, and I don’t hold myself to a productive standard).
Similarly, how does writing compare to reading? Does quality matter? Positive feedback from others?
Huh. I find the more time I spend playing video games, the happier I am.
At the time, or generally?
Bear in mind that I would be prone to getting up, starting a game of Civilization, then making dinner.
Both. There are so many good games right now I can’t keep up. And it’s my favorite form of entertainment. I don’t know why I’d feel bad about it, so long as I’m doing well at my job and my family is happy and fed. What else should I be doing with my time than something I enjoy?
Possibly something that you think gives enjoyment to others as well? Something that you think makes the world a better place? Something that you feel is of value in itself, aside from its effects on you, such as making something beautiful, or working out interesting ideas, or … .
Those are all possible objectives.
Well, that’s the question. There’s lots of criteria that you could use and I’m wondering what’s recommended here. What feels good at the time, what gives you good memories afterwards, what you felt some whim to do beforehand, variety of experience, what makes an improvement in your character, what makes you more marketable, what builds lasting friendships, how clean is your room, what challenges you intellectually, etc.
I could play Call of Duty all night and enjoy it, and if I did slightly better than before, I’d probably end in a good mood. But the next day I couldn’t tell you the particulars of any match, and the only accomplishment is in entirely artificial points on a leader board.
I could play a single player ARPG like torchlight or path of exile, enjoy the intellectual challenge of optimizing a character and the artificial accomplishment of advancing character statistics and some of the flashing graphics, but in the end the game play is pretty much identical from start to finish.
I could play Civilization, maybe learn a fact or two on the level of “Siam used elephants offensively at some point”, enjoy all the optimization challenges, the exploration, immersion, the emergent narrative, and then lose to an ai offensive or get bored due to the late game micro and immediately have a strong inclination to start again. Upon stopping, while I’ll be in a good mood barring a particularly humiliating defeat, ultimately I mostly just wonder where the time went (other than the obvious–“waiting for other players” downtime).
I feel like any changes to myself are done very inefficiently, drowned out by fun but repetitive gameplay. It’s fun, but it’s a kind of manipulative fun that works largely by tricking me into thinking I’m accomplishing something by incrementing numbers that vanish when a save file is erased.
Playing a board game with my daughters or a friend requires a lot of mental work compared to a computer game, isn’t quite as enjoyable, but is something I look back on with appreciation all week due to the social aspects.
Reading a book is a lot mental effort to motivate myself to do these days, less efficient at providing fun, but much more efficient at changing how I think or potentially act.
Sitting down and writing a story is something that I will look back and appreciate for a long time to come, provided I persevere to a finished work. It’s also a good way to work through complex issues.
These are all just activities I could do for fun, and evaluating which is preferable is more complicated than simply adding up hedons–not that I usually try calculating; usually free time use is dictated by whims.
In the end, the answer probably comes down to the old “moderation in all things.”
But David I largely I do those sorts of things at work. I work in a very pro-social field, solving interesting problems that provide real benefit to people’s lives. Every day I show up at the office the world is slightly improved. And it pays my bills and supports my family.
So when it comes to making the world a better place, thanks, but I gave already at the office.
Also, given my political and social views, I’m pretty sure much of the SSC readership is glad I’m spending my time playing video games instead of “making the world a better place” as Conrad Honcho would define a “better world.”
I think next thread it would be interesting to list red/blue/grey? ways of making the world better vs universally acknowledged good deeds. I’d bet there’s more than we realize in the latter category.
edit: (Response to Conrad below) I know you’re joking, but it might be interesting to look at the different tribes based on their view of good deeds.
I was mostly joking about that party, Randy. Mostly.
I used to have a lot of those days (and Civilization specifically!), and I found out of couple of things about myself that help a lot when thinking about it.
1) I needed to set goals for myself about my play time. Play for an hour, or play for four, or however long I planned to play, but no more. Having a strong sense of how long I wanted to play before doing so was very important. This didn’t need to be a specific time, but could be a “until X” (often my wife getting home from wherever).
2) Realize that I enjoyed the journey more than the goal. I also got this from playing Minecraft and other sandbox games. I used to feel more like I wasted my time when I didn’t hit an actual win condition, until I realized that my fun came from other things (emergent narrative for me, to use your term). I also no longer play any games where I don’t enjoy the actual gameplay. This helped me move on from games that hit the “incremental reward” part of my brain, but that I found I didn’t actually enjoy.
3) Recognize the non-game goal for playing. I play such games to relax and clear my head. Depending on how stressful my work and other life is, I often find it hard to stop thinking about something, but I need downtime to rest. Games can fill that niche for me. They can also provide interesting puzzles for my brain to work on that have no serious consequences. Too many of the “interesting” puzzles in real life come with buckets of stress.
4) Recognize the relative importance of playing games compared to other things. My family is more important to me than playing a game, and that’s pretty normal. I try not to choose playing a game when given a choice between family and gaming. This is greatly helped by the fact that both of my sons love playing Civ. We all know to drop the conversation when my wife is around, because it drives her nuts.
I used to play 8+ hours a day and really had no perspective at times. I would end up with the same feeling of regret that you are describing. By thinking about and taking a more active role in the meta-analysis, I think I’ve found a good balance where I almost always enjoy when I play games, and rarely have any regret about it. I wouldn’t intentionally delete a save for no reason, but I also no longer tie my enjoyment to the save as you describe. This ties in with #2 above, where if I enjoy the gameplay, losing a save isn’t a problem, because I’ll enjoy making a new one!
I also lowered the difficulty I would normally play at and took a more casual approach to whatever game I was playing, rather than pushing myself to break records or be better than other people.
This matches my motivations and logic behind gaming. It’s a way for me to work through and experience things that let me unwind my brain. I love conquering the world, solving interesting puzzles, or cutting my way through swathes of mooks, not because I’m escaping real life, but because work and life has filled my head and I need to give my mind time to process things while my front brain relaxes into something that doesn’t have any attached risks or stresses.
@Mr. Doolittle:
Looking at the same question from the other end … I concluded years ago that my situation made it possible for me to spend most of my time, at least more than half of the year (I was teaching one semester on, one off), playing–broadly defined to include WoW, computer games, reading fiction, arguing with people online. I also concluded that I would not enjoy that life.
So I decided to commit myself to spending two hours a day seven days a week on writing projects, defined broadly enough to include writing fiction, writing nonfiction, doing research for both, reading about how to write better. I’ve kept to that pretty strictly for some years now. I don’t try to do it for the two weeks at Pennsic, do for pretty nearly all other activities.
I think it works–that I am happier as well as more productive than I would be if I followed my natural instincts and spent almost all my time—now that I’m retired it could be through most of the year—playing.
@ David
I was very surprised the learn the same thing about myself. There was a period in my teenage and college years that I could spend every free minute playing games. But I found myself feeling oddly off afterwards, especially as I got older. I tried quitting entirely a few times, but that wasn’t a good fit either, as I found myself bored or stressed (or both, ugh…).
A better balance made me much happier, though, and I spend the remaining time doing things considered more “productive” than gaming.
I’ve found that the Stoic distinction between eudaimonia and pleasure applies pretty well to my own life.
There are a lot of things that I do which are fun in the moment but don’t bring any lasting satisfaction. They’re enjoyable but I don’t look back on, say, eating a really tasty cookie as something that gave my life meaning. They’re not good but, unless it was keeping me from doing something more important, it’s not bad either.
Then there are other things I do which bring lasting satisfaction regardless of whether or not they’re pleasurable or painful in the moment. As a hard-and-fast rule about what sorts of activities provoke this feeling, they usually have to do with self-improvement or self-overcoming.
Looking at your example through this lens, I can absolutely see why making the video game felt meaningful even though it wasn’t fun at the time and why playing video games doesn’t feel meaningful even though it’s fun at the time. Helping to make the video game probably tested your skills and your drive, the challenges pushed you to better yourself. Maybe if you played games professionally or at a tournament level the act of playing them might also encourage you to better yourself, but from how you describe it it sounds like nothing more or less than a fun diversion.
I think most of it is what Nabil outlines, certainly, and I think that’s the best answer w/r/t meaning. I don’t much follow Jordan Peterson but in passing I’ve heard him talk about how happiness is the wrong goal because it isn’t lasting, and I think there’s something to that. (Though perhaps the wonders of the all-beef diet has led him to change his tune and now he thinks happiness is attainable? Legitimately wondering.)
But specifically re: books vs tv, I myself would say that things like TV, the Internet, video games, and smartphones have something like addictive qualities in my personal experience, and I find I indulge in them beyond the level where I’d be simply enjoying them. I definitely enjoy them all in small quantities, but I often find I can’t stop using them even when I think to myself “I’d rather be doing something else.” So that’s where a lot of the guilt comes from, for me.
Say X is positively correlated with Y over a population. Then say you take the top Z values of X over that population. Is X still correlated with Y for those Z values of X? Is the correlation diminished?
Not necessarily still correlated. For example, if you charted “calories consumed during childhood” versus height, I think you’d get a somewhat linear relationship for lower amounts of calories consumed, but at the higher end it would top off as you reached the limit of environmental impact.
Calories consumed versus weight, on the other hand, is going to be highly correlated at the top end.
I think this is true for any trait that is partially hereditary and partially environmental. The environmental component can get you to your hereditary maximum, but adding more will not give large increases beyond it, and may well be detrimental after a certain level.
See also Iodine & IQ, or sun exposure and mood.
The example I had in mind comes from something I read about how it makes sense that Tom Brady is the best quarterback in the NFL because he is the best-looking and that looks and athletic ability are positively correlated. But I was skeptical because he is playing in a league that has already been sorted for the top athletes in the world. My intuition is that once you’ve made this sort, the correlation must be at least significantly diminished, but I’m too lazy to actually figure out the math.
The correlation could do pretty much anything. It could get stronger (if the underlying relationship is appropriately U-shaped with low enough noise), it could disappear (imagine a step function dependence of Y on X), it could reverse (imagine a step function plus a sawtooth function dependence of Y on X), it could stay the same (linear relationship with 0 noise). It depends on the underlying data set and on the value of Z. I think the most “typical” scenario given some random data with a positive correlation would be that the correlation would be diminished, but I wouldn’t depend on that at all.
Correlations without a robust underlying theory don’t tell you very much.
Any more particular scenario you have in mind?
Thanks. Yes, I posted the scenario I had in mind above.
It just occurred to me that this SSC post may be relevant to my question: The Tails Coming Apart
Maybe, maybe not. Depends on the causal relationship. But there are many possible reasons why the correlation might be diminished or even reversed, eg Berkson’s paradox.
You can take the population of (n, n) for n in {1, 2, … , 1.000.000}. Then the first entry and the second entry is obviously very much correlated. Now if you add {1.000.001, 0} to the population, the overall correlation suffers only a little bit, but if you look at the member of the population with the highest first entry, it is gone.
