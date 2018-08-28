Links 8/18: URLin Wall

DMT users are building a “psychedelic temple” on a site in upstate New York that “aligns with the solar plexus of a projected goddess”, and it looks exactly like you would expect.
A new AI will draw a picture based on a caption you give it, but it’s not very good. Article here, and you can try out the AI itself here. If all this AI progress seems to be moving too fast and making you scared, tell it to draw “a woman with the correct number of eyes”. And fnord888 starts a duel between the picture-based-on-caption AI and the caption-based-on-picture AI.
Overcoming Bias on the newest theory for why big firms are pulling away from others: proprietary backroom IT.
If someone’s choking, and you’re wondering if you should use a ballpoint pen to puncture a hole in their throat for them to breathe through, a Journal Of Emergency Medicine study where researchers stuck ballpoint pens into the throats of corpses suggests that you should probably hold out for a real scalpel. Also, all emergency medicine doctors are now at severe risk of being plagued by the vengeful dead.
Peter McCluskey of Bayesian Investor, who unlike me actually knows stuff about economics, reviews Piketty, is able to be much more critical of some of his claims like the ones about the ultra-rich getting better investment returns than everyone else.
Basic income recipients react to one of the world’s largest experiments being cancelled. Whether you support basic income or not, promising people three years of free money, letting them quit their jobs or make long-term investments or whatever, and then saying “wait, actually, changed our mind” is pretty scummy.
Attempted drone assassination of Venezuelan president fails, but probably a sign of things to come as more and more private citizens become capable of building their own assassination drones.
Last month, Indian scientists reported the development of a room-temperature superconductor. After that, the story gets weird and possibly fraudulent.
Mastodon Is Better Than Twitter: Elevator Pitch. “The real advantage Mastodon has over Twitter is that Mastodon is not an outrage machine that’s corroding our ability to view our political opponents as real humans, deserving of sympathy and understanding.” Discusses how even the simplest things, like renaming “retweet” to “boost” and taking away the option to add a comment above it, can completely change the dynamic. I quit Twitter a while ago and am almost tempted to try Mastodon now.
China watchers have been talking more about weaknesses in Xi Jinping’s rule, although so far nothing seems to have come of it.
From the Culture Wars thread: courts have struck down a record number of Trump administration initiatives – not just because the initiatives are unprecedently bad, but also because the administration doesn’t seem to be putting any work into dotting and crossing their legal Is and Ts. Is this intentional?
Students and student groups boycotting Israel are facing weirder and harder-line tactics than ever, including some kind of sinister organization of people in canary costumes who are apparently trying to signal threats but only insofar as you can signal threat by showing up and dancing in a canary costume. Other groups put photos and information of anti-Israel activists online along with descriptions of how they are racist and anti-Semitic. I assume this is a sign of things to come after every issue becomes approximately this heated, though maybe not the weird dancing canary people in particular.
Some rare (and probably irrelevant) climate good news: UK carbon emissions are now back below 1890 levels.
Study: Hitler’s public speeches did not measurably increase support for the Nazi Party, challenging the story that everything comes down to his skill as an orator and demagogue (and further reinforcing the idea of campaigns in general not being very effective at changing minds). But then how did the Nazi Party get so much support so quickly?
Berkeley police get in trouble for tweeting the names and mugshots of antifa protesters arrested during dueling antifa and alt-right protests earlier this month. They explain themselves by saying that all arrest records are public anyway – but there’s a difference between having something publicly available in some office drawer somewhere and putting it on a widely-read Twitter account. See also Against Signal-Boosting As Doxxing.
Aristotle, On Trolling.
A study of the distribution of spatial intelligence around the world shows that it pretty much matches the distribution of regular intelligence around the world, with some surprises. East Asia does less overwhelmingly well than it does in a lot of regular intelligence tests. Countries with less gender equality have a higher male-female gap in spatial intelligence, which remember is the opposite pattern as they show in percent women seeking high-spatial-intelligence-requiring traditionally male jobs.
New antimalarial bed net works better than older bed nets, is effective against otherwise-resistant strains of the disease.
Did you know: New York has a Donald Trump State Park, but it’s inaccessible, unmaintained, asbestos-laden, and covered in garbage.
Polygenic scores branch out into detecting risk for conditions like heart disease and diabetes. New score is able to identify 8% of the population at greater than threefold increased risk for heart disease. In ten years, those health reports you get from 23andMe are actually going to mean something.
This month in dog-whistling: Internet flies into a frenzy when alert sleuths discover that a Massachusetts prison guard has an arm tattoo containing Known White Supremacist Number 88. Hundreds of online comments and various threats to the guard’s physical safety later, the guard clarified he played college football with uniform number 88. Relevant groups still say they’re proud of challenging the “privilege” of people who can use the number 88 without caring how offensive it is.
Noahpinion on a different way of thinking about housing: suppose a city built houses that only rich newcomers were allowed to live in. Would this be good or bad for poorer long-term citizens?
Old Catholic religious law said that any new territories discovered belonged to the diocese from which the discovering expedition set out, so the Pope shouldn’t have been so surprised when the Bishop of Orlando asserted his religious control over the Moon.
Michael Johnson of Qualia Research is really excited about connectome-specific harmonic waves as a paradigm for neuroscience. I am kind of failing to grasp exactly what they do or why the brain should have waves in it at all. Maybe I need to back up and understand regular brain waves better before I think more about this.
Finance/legal experts say that Elon Musk will probably just get a slap on the wrist for impulsive and potentially market-manipulating tweets, because the Trump administration SEC has stopped doing the thing where they punish people who break laws. Still some chance that Tesla will suffer from a private class action suit. While I’m glad that a company doing important work won’t fall apart just because of one impulsive tweet by someone who might not have been in the best mental state at the time, punishing executives’ bad behavior with fines when those executives are tycoons with infinite money seems like a really stupid policy.
This month in sentimental cartography: someone turns Jordan Peterson’s Maps Of Meaning into a literal map of meaning.
The last links thread led to this petition to ban San Francisco supervisors from having kitchens getting over 1500 signatures. Obviously this is a broad-based movement that needs to start running candidates for important municipal positions (for those not in on the joke: it was a protest over some SF supervisors trying to ban companies from having on-site cafeterias).
The story of the quest to expose Yoshihiro Sato, a bone health researcher who fabricated dozens of major clinical trials. And by “quest to expose”, I mean “it was really easy to figure out, but none of the journals who had published his fake trials wanted to retract them or even acknowledge the problem”. This all happened about 5-10 years ago, and I wonder if it could still happen today. I feel like someone would have published it on a science blog, or some important researcher would have tweeted it, and then lots of people would be aware of the allegations, and at the very least the guy wouldn’t keep publishing more false trials for years and years. The abdication of all science-related professional communication to the journals seems to have created a really dangerous chokepoint and I’m glad it’s gradually loosening up.
This site claims to be able to provide free EMDR online – does anyone know anything about it or have an opinion?
A famous study showing that people forced to mechanically smile were actually happier failed to replicate a few years ago, leading to the usual doubts, accusations, and confusion. An Israeli group recently published an update: they did experiments which showed that in situations without a video camera watching (as in the original study), smiling produced happiness. But in situations with a video camera (as in the replication), smiling did not produce happiness. A rare example of really figuring out what’s going on behind apparently conflicting results instead of just dismissing one side or the other – except that scientists really, really don’t think the new both-sides-were-right-after-all study is going to replicate!
A few months ago I found a strong birth order effect in the SSC survey. Eli Tyre on Less Wrong says he’s replicated the effect in a sample of famous mathematicians. If you’re a college student or someone else being asked to do an interesting psych research project, replicating this in some other sample would be easy, require zero tools, and make an actually interesting contribution to science. Bonus points if everyone can agree on a statistic to show how birth-order-skewed different samples are so we can compare one to another.
Gwern provides evidence that John von Neumann should share credit with IJ Good as the first person to seriously consider the technological singularity.
This month in “people who were probably teased in school”: Saint Homobonus.
NSI-189, the exciting revolutionary amazing new antidepressant that doesn’t work, has found a new lease on life; the FDA has named it an “orphan drug” for rare congenital condition Angelman Syndrome. I don’t know if this is part of some sort of long-term plan to use the Angelman indication as a springboard back into depression or something.
80000 Hours: If You’re Really Unsure Whether To Quit Your Job Or Break Up, You Probably Should. Researchers get thousands of people on the fence about major life decisions to make them by flipping a coin. Later, the ones who made the decision to switch jobs or break up were much happier, suggesting that there’s a status quo bias and that you can improve your life by being slightly more willing to take risks. Sneaky nitpick: this can’t rule out the possibility that quitting your job is almost always a somewhat good idea, but for 1% of people an abysmally bad idea, such that it’s bad on net.
Some Enlightenment-era rulers, including Frederick the Great of Prussia, would order criminals to be publicly tortured to death, but actually kill them quickly and mercifully beforehand in a way the crowd couldn’t detect – in order to reap the deterrence effects of harsh punishment with a clean conscience.
The Department of Education reported 235 school shootings in the US for the 2015 school year. When NPR checked, they were only able to confirm 11 of them. The others seem to have been mostly Lizardman’s Constant – ie real school shootings are so rare that they were massively outnumbered by school officials filling out the survey wrong or misunderstanding the question.
Chinese scientists claim to have used CRISPR to successfully remove a genetic disease from human embryos, although those embryos will not be implanted and turned into people.
Reason on how alternative newspapers and erotic classified sections are unfairly targeted by government investigations under the banner of scare stories about sex trafficking. Kamala Harris really comes off looking bad in this one, which makes it suck that the world is trying to put me in a position where I’m forced to vote for her in two years.
The newest literary medium is short comments on unrelated Reddit threads ranting about flesh interfaces. Read if you like Lovecraft, enjoyed the Gig Economy story linked here a few months ago, or have generally good taste.
Alleged assassination. Faking one is both consistent with past conduct and obviously advantageous. And video shows nothing inconsistent with a fake that put him in no real danger.
In regards to Elon: my dad told me yesterday that the SEC always gives out slaps on the wrist for these offenses, or at least just “fines”. Maybe the fine’s size doesn’t matter that much, to the point where Obama’s larger fines still sounded like slaps on the wrist to him.
Moreso they argue toward this being true; it’s not like you can’t retweet (or “boost”) something ironically, although I guess it’s a bit harder to make sure everyone knows you’re making fun of what you retweeted.
p.s. : the font of that prison tattoo seems pretty questionable; from Googling it, it looks a lot like the way Nazis write the number 88. What up with that?
Relatedly: I’ve felt for a while that Scott has a blind spot around ‘dog-whistling’, or at least a tendency not to notice it and a significant bias toward dismissing reports of it. I could handwave some possible explanations — perhaps Scott is an unusually honest and literal communicator, and is basically typical-minding; perhaps he has seen his own words ripped out of context and misinterpreted by paranoid or unscrupulous people, and is pattern-matching other cases to his own experience — but I think what would actually be useful is a) asking if other readers agree with me on this, and, if so, b) asking Scott if he would be willing to perform some kind of self-experiment to test this out. (Suggestions for low-effort (on Scott’s part) but relatively reliable ways to do so would also be welcome.)
I think that often as not, accusations of “dog-whistling” are a cover for, “you’re not saying anything we can object to, so we’re going to assume you’re secretly saying something we can object to, because then we don’t have to engage with your arguments.”
So “dog-whistling” is a dog-whistle?
Crying wolf about dog-whistling (mixed metaphor unashamedly intended) is definitely a thing. But so is actual dog-whistling. I feel like it would be basically impossible to settle an argument about the actual ratio between the two, or how much we should worry about either. (Our opinions will all be based on our own set of subjectively-interpreted, often dimly-remembered experiences, and when neither side is arguing an absolute (i.e. this simply does/doesn’t happen) there’s not really any such thing as a definitive piece of evidence or reasoning.)
But I think it would be possible at least to work out where we stand relative to other people in terms of tendency to perceive dog-whistling — and with a bit of ingenuity, maybe we could even design a semi-objective test that would allow us to draw conclusions about whether we lean too far in one direction.
i think it’s just that a lot of these people tend to find nazis where there aren’t any
but in this case, the font really does raise questions beyond just the number “88”.
Given that we have a picture of the guy’s full tattoo and it does have his football team logo on it, and he provided a picture of himself in his 88 football uniform, do you think he’s just playing some kind of incredibly long con, or what?
I’m willing to perform the experiment, but I don’t know what it would be. I think giving me five statements that were somehow proven literal and five statements that were somehow proven dog-whistles wouldn’t work, because my claim is the dog whistles are so rare we should have a very low prior on them.
My own opinion is that everyone has an overactive ability to pattern-match in a paranoid way, especially when it’s convenient for them, I’ve worked hard to try to overcome this, and it bothers me when large parts of our political discourse get conducted along lines that sound kind of like a bad Dan Brown book.
EDIT: Won’t endorse your psych profile, but I did just ten minutes ago read someone claiming my story with the pills was anti-feminist propaganda because the guy with the red pill saved the world.
The problem is that accusations of ‘dog-whistling’ tend to have 2 qualities: they tend to be utterly 100% unfalsifiable and they have unlimited degrees of freedom.
1:
There is nothing that the speaker will ever accept to make say “oh actually, you’re right, it wasn’t dog whistling.” and that pattern closely mirrors what you’ll sometimes see on psych wards.
2:
Given a motivated person looking for something they can call a dog whistle… there is no situation where people can fail to find things they can claim to be dog whistling.
The second is the most insidious aspect because they have almost infinite degrees of freedom but can then present only the string of coincidences they find because searches for “dog whistles” are, on the meta level, indistinguishable from standard conspiracy theorist tactics.
Lets look at a case study. The Cheese Pizza bullshit.
Starting from the assumption that references to cheese pizza by a politician are actually a veiled reference to child porn they wove a web of connections and random symbols. because they had infinite degrees of freedom it got to the point where they were connecting in random shops on the same street which sold icecream because a big-brand icecream heart logo bore a superficial resemblance to some random pedo-symbol.
The searches for “dog whistles” pretty much universally follow the same pattern… over and over and over again and the same techniques and the same fishing trips for vaguely defined similarities in shapes, patterns or symbols.
I’ve seen the same degradation as people reach for more and more obscure collections of symbols. Suddenly any sentence they’ve ever uttered with 2 capital H’s in it becomes part of the “proof”. If they were born in 1988 and have an old email address with bob.x.88@stupidmail.com then that gets added. If they’ve talked about octal numbers that gets added because now all 8’s are included. If they’ve mentioned radium then that gets thrown in because atomic number 88.
Anything with right angles related to them gets coaxed into being “obviously” an aryan cross. etc etc etc etc ad infinitum.
A diagnostic test that can be coaxed to produce a false positive 100% of the time is a useless diagnostic test.
And the sad thing is that people who go on about it seem to willingly choose to be blind to the problems.
That is, until new bishoprics are formed. Notice there are several in this country, having started with the bishop of Baltimore. (The Founding Fathers highly approved of having our own, as supporting our independence. Not, of course, that they could officially say so.)
“Whether you support basic income or not, promising people three years of free money, letting them quit their jobs or make long-term investments or whatever, and then saying “wait, actually, changed our mind” is pretty scummy.”
On the other hand, I’d expect a real-world attempt at basic incomes to get cancelled pretty quick, so maybe they’re just trying to model the likely real-life outcome by jerking people around like this.
Yes. The only way basic income makes any sense at all is for the government to start small and grow from there: “We’ve looked at the numbers and we’re pretty sure we can promise to give everybody $50 per annum in perpetuity.” Ten years later: “Well, that didn’t break; let’s raise it to $100.” And so on.
Perhaps that seems ridiculous; what Congressman would vote to give everybody $50 a year? That’s 15 billion dollars! For what? Don’t we already have a deficit?
But then why is it suddenly a good idea if it’s $10000?
As a follow-up to this, I have difficulty mustering too much sympathy regarding the termination of this program. Governmental programs are generically subject to potential future cuts in funding. Virtually no one enjoys having funding cut for a program that benefits them. “Interest group complains when its concentrated benefit from the government is slashed” hardly seems like a novel headline.
Of course, the program here was “supposed” to run for three years. But, to my understanding from reading the article, that was the intention of the politicians running the government back when the program was started. I’m not familiar with Ontario politics, but presumably that coalition of politicians lost an election, and this was the result.
Declaring this program somehow off limits to cuts by a subsequent administration (at least for its “planned” three-year runtime) would just further cement the one-way ratchet toward ever-expanding governmental expenditures.
I’m sure some of the individuals involved in the program genuinely expected it to continue for three years. I’m sure some of them are going to suffer non-trivial adverse impacts as a result of its early termination. But I expect that’s true for numerous budgetary cuts, and since I don’t oppose all budget cuts on principle, I can’t muster much opposition to this one on that basis alone.
How the Nazis went from a fringe party to getting more votes than any other party to power is really complicated. It’s interesting if Hitler’s public speeches didn’t actually attract more voters – because his underlings (especially Goebbels) certainly thought his speeches were important. One thought: without a dedicated core of supporters (both important inner-circle guys and others with leadership positions along with rank-and-file diehards) the party would never have gotten anywhere, and his speeches were clearly important in attracting them. He very clearly had an extremely strong charismatic pull on those near to him.
EDIT: What role do public speeches by politicians play, in general? How would the best speechifier do against the most average?
The Nazi’s rise is mostly correlated with the communists rise and a kind of collapse among traditionalists and liberals in Germany.
They were simply the only non-Communists that were trying.
Yeah, my limited understanding of that time is that it was a three way battle for power between nazis, communists, and democrats, and democrats were not in the top 2.
It’s not that they weren’t trying, it’s that confidence in Weimar democracy was really flagging. The only ones who really liked it were the social democrats and the liberals; the conservatives (including the Centre party) didn’t like it much; the Nazis and the KPD were openly against it. That two of the largest parties in a democracy are openly against that democracy is not a vote of confidence.
However, the commies never had a chance of taking power democratically, and a revolution probably wasn’t in the cards. They did, however, get enough support and power to frighten conservatives into thinking a deal with the Nazis was a good idea. As it happened, they weren’t able to control Hitler like they thought they could. The Nazis were unable to take power on their own, and had a deal not been cut they might have continue to decline (the last free elections showed a drop in their support from the one previous). Both indisputably fascist regimes took power when conservatives lost their nerve and tried to cut a deal with a partner they thought they could control.
@Squirrel of Doom
In the last free election, the social democrats got about 25% more votes than the communists.
The KPD was also crucial in that like the NSDAP, they adopted a policy of voting against attempts by any other party to form a government. After the November 1932 elections, the Nazis and the Communists between them had enough votes to block any other potential government, so Hindenberg and Papen had to bring one of those two parties into the government (or escalate abuse of the Article 48 decree powers to bypass the Reichstag, or call yet another snap election and hope for a better outcome).
I’ve heard arguments that in hindsight, Article 48 was the best option. I’m skeptical of that argument: Article 48 decrees don’t completely bypass the Reichstag, so the NSDAP and KPD could combine to repeal any Article 48 degree, or even to force the resignation of the Chancellor.
The fact that conservatives sided with Fascists is prima facie evidence that those parties had lost their luster and energy. This is akin to the modern US if the GOP was constituted mostly of “Never Trumpers” and the option for conservatives was Richard Spencer or Robert Mugabe.
The strongest defense against extreme right wingers is a moderate right wing party that is vigorous.
The Gestapo shot enough anti-Hitler people that Hitler could seize power. Hitler had a textbook right-wing national socialism, a secret police that had a country. This is controversial?
Not a historian but:
Given that the change in Nazi electoral success went from 12 seats in 1928 to 107 seats in 1930, I think the Depression has to play a pretty large role. The 1929 referendum to renounce the Treaty of Versailles is supposed to have given the Nazis and Hitler name recognition, I guess just at the right time to take advantage of a catastrophic failure by the mainstream parties to manage the economy.
Framed another way:
Maybe Hitler’s speeches were polarizing. Scared the hell out of some people, while firing up the base. Hence, only a weak electoral effect, but the enthusiasm of the Nazi base was instrumental in the ultimate fate of the Weimar Republic.
The nazis succeeded because they could create coalitions and absorb existing institutions in a way the communists could not, and everyone in the middle was forced to pick one or the other.
Germany was still extremely federal, actually governing required the conversion of numerous local and pre-modern social power centers. The communists demanded a miniature revolution within every one of them, the nazis just demanded that your existing leader take dictatorial responsibility for his group and not be jewish.
That is a statement that is both true and a reason not to support basic income plans. When considering public policy, the relevant considerations do not end at “what we would like to do”; they must also consider “what is likely to happen.” Policy changes due to shifting political winds, and policy failures, especially from unintended consequences or unsustainability, are not black swan events.
But many basic income detractors claim that once implemented, it would be impossible to muster the political will to repeal a UBI, even if the outcome was bad. Is it more likely that UBI will suddenly be cancelled and leave many people in the lurch, or that UBI will be impossible to cancel and could be a permanently bad policy?
Regarding EMDR: My mother is a certified EMDR therapist and we’ve had many conversations about it. EMDR is a therapeutic protocol that uses bilateral stimulation to access traumatic memories which are then processed therapeutically in more or less the usual talky way. That’s why there’s no consensus whether the bilateral stimulation actually helps more than the talk therapy would alone. If the bilateral stimulation does do something useful, using it to access traumatic memories outside a therapeutic environment has a non-trivial probability of being a Bad Plan. tldr that site is run by idiots and there’s a decent change that it’s dangerous enough to deserve being shut down.
promising people three years of free money, letting them quit their jobs or make long-term investments or whatever, and then saying “wait, actually, changed our mind” is pretty scummy.
On the other hand, promising people something and handing third parties who didn’t make the promise the duty of fulfilling them is pretty scummy too.
See also: Government employee pensions.
And Social Security.
B-but they said I was paying into a fund!
Re: The Piketty Review
I think this does not nearly go far enough. Risk tolerance and patience are not only important for producing good investment returns, they are important for accumulating your first Million, Billion, etc. So saying that rich people get those traits from being rich is like saying Lebron got his dunking ability from being in the NBA.
I think those traits are meant in purely practical terms, not psychologically. The kind of risk tolerance that comes with being able to actually afford losing a million, the kind of patience that comes with actually not needing that million for ten years, is very much a function of being rich. But of course, you need the psychological traits as well. I’ve met a few mostly rich people that it’s not difficult to imagine could be very, very rich if they’d just take a chill pill and take a damn risk once in a while and give it time to succeed.
@Scott Anderson,
Thanks for the link on housing, please keep them coming!
(There still needs to be increased sewage treatment capacity if there’s going to be more San Franciscans, unless we just let the Bay turns back into what it was in the early 1970’s though).
Looking up Angelman syndrome on Wikipedia, one finds the following:
The hell??
(Emphasis mine.)
Well, sounds like we have another candidate for a condition that may have been taken for a changeling.
IME early toddlers are often fascinated by water; perhaps the people with Angelman syndrome just never outgrow it?
> researchers stuck ballpoint pens into the throats of corpses suggests that you should probably hold out for a real scalpel.
That’s what the Leatherman is for. The pen barrel is just to keep the hole open.
Heinlein’s Expanded Universe reprints a 1950 article discussing the essential singularitarian conceit of exponential knowledge growth. Even has a chart! Perhaps Gwern might like to know.
>essential singularitarian conceit
>exponential knowledge growth
ಠ_ಠ
http://yudkowsky.net/singularity/schools/
I love these link posts.
I’m interested in seeing how the room temperature superconductor thing will shake out, even if it seems relatively obvious something fishy is going on.
I also want to join Mastodon now, because Leviathan is an excellent album and I can’t help but associate the two despite the complete lack of overlap.
Also their description of why they’re better than Twitter is… refreshing. I hope their platform lives up to the description.
So, are we doing an SSC Mastodon instance? Who’s in?
That was my problem when I wanted to join Mastodon — not being sure which instance to pick and what that would entail. If there was a SSC one I’d definitely join.
Choosing your Mastodon instance is important. I’d refer folks here to qoto.org, and recommend it as inspiration if SSC gets its own instance up and running. Here’s a teaser from the About page:
QOTO: Question Others, Teach Others
A Mastodon instance for scholars in Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics (STEM) and all yearning to learn.
A free speech space. No censorship here.
We do not silence or block any instances.
Unique Features
Inline math Latex support – Use \ ( and \ ) for inline LaTeX, and \ [ and \ ] for display mode.
65,535 character limit for toots (usually 500)
65,535 character limit for profile bio (usually 160)
Full text searches – usually you can only search hashtags and usernames
https://qoto.org/about
The SEC has penalties related to the egregiousness of a violation, but they’re mostly concerned about violators paying back their profits and then some. Elon almost certainly didn’t make money on this trade, in fact, his stock is worth a lot less now than it was before the whole thing. Seeing as the vast majority of securities law violations are people doing sketchy things to make money for themselves, I’m not sure the SEC is wrong to not care about this. The only people who were even hurt were people who exited short positions right after the announcements, but I’d bet that the people sophisticated enough to hold big shorts on Tesla are also sophisticated enough to think his announcement was baloney.
“but I’d bet that the people sophisticated enough to hold big shorts on Tesla are also sophisticated enough to think his announcement was baloney”
This is not quite right:
1/ Assuming that the stock market is reasonably efficient / sophisticated, it should have immediately shrugged off the announcement. (It didn’t Tesla stock rallied from ~340 to ~380 on the news)
2/ Holding shorts is expensive. Pumping up the stock price like this makes it difficult (even for sophisticated investors) to maintain their short position. So even if you knew the announcement was baloney you might not have been able to do anything about it.
UK CO2 emissions dropping to the levels of the 1890s really surprises me. In 1890 there were essentially no cars, no aeroplanes, no electricity generation, and the population of the UK was close to half what it is now (37m vs 66m). Economic activity was many times less than it is now in terms of GDP. While the UK was industrialized, millions of people still lived a rural, largely animal-powered life. Family sizes were larger and most of the labor-saving devices we have in the home didn’t exist, suggesting domestic energy consumption would be lower.
It does seem that: switching away from coal + better energy efficiency + increased renewables is having a dramatic impact … Alternatively, there’s something awry with the data. I did see the following site shows different stats which don’t match the “lowest since 1890” claim, although still dropping: http://www.gci.org.uk/images/Record.pdf
There was little electricity generation in the 1990s, but there was a lot of energy generation for steam engines, and they used coal for that.
If Elon Musk actually had infinite money there would have been no crime. The SEC would have asked “what did you mean when you said you had funding secured to take Tesla private” and Musk would have said “the funding is in this infinite pot of money” and the SEC would have said “right then, sorry to bother you, man I gotta get me one of those”.
Elon Musk has finite money, and yet he’s chosen to share some of it with us by making silly illegal tweets and getting fined for them. Thank you, Mr. Musk.
I’ve always been baffled by attempts to ban classifieds like Craigslist and Backpage. Once my local police department issued a statement saying 100% of their sex trafficking arrests stemmed from backpage and then called for a ban. Umm… if we catch criminals on backpage and nowhere else doesn’t that mean we should encourage the sites use? Is the police goal to catch criminals or just bury their heads in sand?
I’d also argue that pushing the sex trade away from well labeled classifieds and into mainstream websites is dangerous for police, sex workers and ordinary people. We don’t want there to be dumb secret codes where someone didn’t understand that an eggplant emoji meant the ad wasn’t really what they thought. I’ve even read about people who were turned away from “massage” sting operations because they insisted on getting a massage instead when they were offered sex.
My point is that even if the claims about backpage being a wretched hive of scum and villainy were true that would be a societal good by making police work very easy and if customers only looked there then the rest of the internet would be safer.
Oh, and they should just legalize sex work. In a legal environment sex workers would report on underage and trafficked individuals to get rid of their competitors.
If you are baffled you dont understand government. The goal of modern government is to criminalize the majority of things then to act selectively.
Another goal of the police is the prevention of illegal activities. Yes, they want to catch those who commit illegal acts, but they also want to create an environment where those illegal acts never happen in the first place.
So the police could be running a hypothetical calculation like:
-By setting up stings on Backpage, we are able to catch 10% of all people who engage in prostitution
-We have a study that shows shutting down Backpage would lead to a 20% overall decline in people who engage in prostitution
So option one lets them catch 10% of criminals, while option two lets them catch 0%, but decreases overall crime by 20%. Its not irrational for the police to choose the latter option.
The police don’t set policy.
Or rather, they shouldn’t, because when they do, it always goes very very badly.
They probably shouldn’t even be consulted all that much when policy makers set policy.
>flesh interfaces
Shaggy dog story, don’t bother reading. It begins like an interesting SCP discovery/exploration log but disappears up its own ass in meta, and the resolution, if you can call it that, is unsatisfying.
Upstate New York, huh… too bad it’s nowhere near Agloe, eh? 🙂
Yet.
imo it has little to do with features or terminology – it just doesn’t have the critical mass of mainstream traction to create a sustainable outrage chain-reaction, in particular it hasn’t been adopted by businesses, celebrities, public figures and the people that tend to follow them thus not creating financial incentives for parties that benefit from outrage to proliferate and amplify it.
Your children’s health insurance quotes will probably rise sooner than that even though you don’t remember expressly allowing anyone to sell your genetic data to your health insurance company – you just wanted to know if you were really part Cherokee so as not to feel guilty when dressing up as an Indian for Halloween.
On shirt number 88:
The legendary Italian goalkeeper Gianluigi Buffon briefly wore number 88 when playing for Parma, saying it represented “four balls” and therefore courage. He changed the number when representatives of the Italian Jewish community pointed out its neo-Nazi connotations which he said he wasn’t aware of (though he also claimed to be unaware of the meaning of the Fascist slogan he had worn on a T-shirt under his jersey the previous year!).
Gary Hooper, a (white) English striker, wore 88 when playing for Celtic because he was born in 1988.
Meanwhile in the US, there have been plenty of black NFL wide receivers who wore number 88 and nobody cared.
I assumed this was talking about Mastodon the heavy metal band. I thought an argument why they were better than Twitter sounded pretty entertaining.
Related: Metallica Is Better Than Tumblr
Is there something I can read giving the ‘other side’ to that reason Backpage story? I got to the end to learn that the CEO and marketing director plead guilty to conspiracy which suggests there’s maybe a little more to it.
I agree with you that I don’t want a company destroyed by one thoughless comment, but that the rules need to be enforced in such a way that people actually keep them.
There does seem to be a significant problem with fines (obviously) affecting people with lots of money not very much. But this is because we give the same size fines to everyone. We have the word “billion” and when we use it fines, people pay a lot more attention. We have the word “nationalise” if we need it!
I think fines for economic crimes make perfect sense, better than prison inmany ways. In the Musk case I am skeptical of any action being justified, it does not bother me if tycoons vent a bit on twitter.
Regarding the birth order effect, the obvious question is if we should care about it. Should birth order diversity be a thing? I say no but then I am not much of a fan of any diversity goals. The people who claim to care about diversity as an instrument to improve outcomes on the other should probably start caring about birth order as well.
I would think the birth order effect is a “tail effect.” First-borns outscore second-borns by about 1.5 IQ points. If we assume that famous mathematicians have IQs above 150 and that second-borns average 100 in IQ and first-borns average 101.5, 0.04% of second-borns will have IQs in the famous mathematician range versus 0.06% of first-borns. So there will be 50% more first-born famous mathematicians than second-borns (after controlling for sibship size in the population). Of course, the threshold may in reality be different and other traits with small mean birth order differences could be involved as well, but that’s the principle.