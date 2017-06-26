Conversation Deliberately Skirts The Border Of Incomprehensibility

From lierdumoa.tumblr.com:
To my friends on the [autism] spectrum, let me explain to you an unspoken social rule that possibly nobody has ever explained to you before
If a neurotypical asks you, “What game are you playing?” they’re not asking you to describe the game.
They’re asking you if they can play too.
If a neurotypical asks you, “What are you watching?” they’re not asking you to explain the plot of the movie/tv show to them.
They’re asking if they can watch it with you.
When neurotypicals ask you “What are you doing?”
What you think they’re asking: “Please explain to me what you are doing.”
What they’re actually asking: “Can I join you?”
Now here’s the really fucked up part. If you start explaining to them what you’re doing? They will interpret that as a rejection.
What you think you’re saying: [the answer to their question]
What they think you’re saying: This is an elite and exclusive activity for a level 5 friend and you are a level 1 acquaintance. You are not qualified to join me because you don’t know all this stuff. Go away.
This is why neurotypicals think you’re being cold and antisocial.
IT’S ALL A HORRIBLE MISCOMMUNICATION.
I don’t think this is always true – and when it is I would describe it as more of an open-ended attempt to start a fun conversation than a demand for participation – but I agree that it’s not just a straightforward request for information.
And there was some interesting discussion about this on Autistic Tumblr, which centered around: why would someone do this? Why can’t people just say what they mean?
And the best answer I saw – sorry, I can’t find it right now – explained that people were trying to spare their friends the burden of rejecting them. Say Alice is reading a book, and Bob asks “Hey, do you want to talk about that book?” Maybe Alice doesn’t want to talk about it. But the following conversation…
Bob: Hey, you want to talk to me about that book?
Alice: No
…sounds really rude. So by Bob saying his line, he’s putting a lot of subtle pressure on Alice to agree. Bob is a good person and he doesn’t want to do that. So instead he asks “Hey, what are you reading?”
Bob: Hey, what are you reading?
Alice: Not much. Just some random novel.
Bob: Oh, well, enjoy!
Or:
Bob: Hey, what are you reading?
Alice: Oh! It’s really interesting! It’s this book where Apollo 8 crashes into the celestial sphere surrounding the world, and suddenly everything reverts to kabbalistic Judaism…
Bob: Sounds neat! What happens next?
Here Alice either has an opportunity to signal that she wants to continue the conversation, or to reject Bob while maintaining plausible deniability that she’s doing that.
(The beauty of this theory is ruined only by the fact that half the time this happens in real life and I say “Just some random novel,” Bob actually answers “Oh! What kind of random novel?” and then I say “Oh, nothing really”, and Bob says “Come on! Something has to happen!” and then I start despairing that anything about social interaction can ever work at all. I don’t know. Maybe Bob is autistic.)
What I find interesting about “plausible deniability” explanations is that Bob has to operate as close to the border of “inscrutable confusingness” as possible without crossing it. He wants Alice to know he wants to talk to her, but he doesn’t want Alice to know that he knows she knows he wants to talk to her (I’m being very deliberate in putting the word “know” exactly three times there rather than just using a vague phrase like “common knowledge”). As long as Alice doesn’t know he knows she knows he wants to talk to her, Alice can give a non-answer, pretending that she believes Bob will believe that she just didn’t realize he wanted to talk to her.
And this sort of weird common-knowledge-denial-process only works if you’re skirting the border of incomprehensibility, hitting a sweet spot where you think the other person will understand, but it’s also just barely plausible that the other person wouldn’t understand. If you say something the other person would definitely understand, then the game is up. Given some sort of natural variation in how good people are at understanding cues, your best bet is to send a cue that will fail a small but non-zero percent of the time.
But if there are people who are unusually bad at understanding social cues, like autistic people, then any cue calibrated to be on the exact border of neurotypical understanding is likely to fail for them more often than not.
I don’t know how common this pattern is. Making requests seems like a pretty good example. Flirting seems to be centered upon this kind of thing. I’m not sure what else is involved, but I bet it’s a lot.
A while ago I quoted a paper by Lawson, Rees & Friston about predictive-processing-based hypotheses of autism. They said:
This provides a simple explanation for the pronounced social-communication difficulties in autism; given that other agents are arguably the most difficult things to predict. In the complex world of social interactions, the many-to-one mappings between causes and sensory input are dramatically increased and difficult to learn; especially if one cannot contextualize the prediction errors that drive that learning.
And I was really struck by the phrase “arguably the most difficult thing to predict”. Really? People are harder to predict than, I don’t know, the weather? Weird little flying bugs? Political trends? M. Night Shyamalan movies? And of all the things about people that should be hard to predict, ordinary conversations?
And I think part of the answer might be: ordinary conversations are hard to predict because they’re designed to be so. Conversation norms are anti-inductive. Like Douglas Adams’ conception of the universe, any time people start to understand them too well, they have to get replaced with something a little bit less comprehensible.
“What I find interesting about “plausible deniability” explanations is that Bob has to operate as close to the border of “inscrutable confusingness” as possible without crossing it. He wants Alice to know he wants to talk to her, but he doesn’t want Alice to know that he knows she knows he wants to talk to him (I’m being very deliberate in putting the word “know” exactly three times there rather than just using a vague phrase like “common knowledge”). As long as Alice doesn’t know he knows she knows he wants to talk to him, Alice can give a non-answer, pretending that she believes Bob will believe that she just didn’t realize he wanted to talk to him.”
I get what you’re trying to say here, but I can’t wrap my brain around these sentences. Is there something wrong with the pronouns? The ‘him’ at the end of them should be ‘her’, right?
You’re right. Kudos for navigating that sentence well enough to notice the error.
There are two more “he wants to talk to him”s that I think should be “he wants to talk to her”s.
I’m still having some trouble parsing it:
Ok, so Bob wants Alice to think that he *doesn’t* know she knows he wants to talk to her.
So again, that first clause means (roughly) “If Alice thinks that Bob thinks that she doesn’t know he wants to talk to her”. But in that case, what’s that “pretending” doing in the next sentence? If she thinks that, she should really believe that Bob might believe her.
I’m probably just tangled up in the logic, but if not, I think that what’s going on is that is that in that last sentence you’re describing the actual psychological experience of the situation, which is more complicated, with more layers of semi-belief and uncertainty, than the “exactly three times” model that you’re using in the rest of the paragraph.
I have nothing to add, but thank you for writing this. The previous post you referenced here explained a great deal.
The best technique for improving my flirting that I ever came up with was “Collect phrases that imply ‘I like you, possibly romantically’ in a way that allows for easy responses of both no and yes.” And yes, a certain amount of indirectness does help with making it easy for people to refuse. So I think you are at least partially on to something here.
On the other hand, I don’t think it’s about people actually not knowing who knows what, most of the time. Like, if it’s someone you know well, then you may both be fully aware that you are both fully aware of what you are communicating. But it can still feel politer to be indirect about it.
It’s possible that this standard of politeness is set by how communication works with strangers, however, when plausible deniability can indeed come into play.
Example?
One of my favourites was “I am really enjoying this conversation.”
Possible responses include:
“Mm” or a change of subject: welp, better luck next time
“Yes, me too”: depending on the tone of voice, probably a good sign
“Yes, we should meet up sometime to talk more”: definitely a good sign!
Speaking of which, “we should meet up sometime” is also a good phrase, as it allows for responses like:
“Yeah, although I’m pretty busy these days”: never mind
“Mm, yeah, sometime…”: probably not going to happen
“Yes, I’d like that”: maybe pin them down to a time, they seem keen
“Yes, how about Tuesday”: they like you *and* they know how the game is played, sweet.
Both of those can be for friends or for a romantic interest; depending on context, it can be advisable to make the romantic interest explicit as soon as possible (although for heterosexual couples at a party, it can definitely be implied from the start). But it’s always good to establish that baseline of “we like interacting with each other (so far) and we both know it” before coming out with something stronger like “Also, you are super cute. Which is not the only reason I’m enjoying this conversation, but I admit it helps” or something similar.
I thought if an American or Brit says “we should meet up sometime”, he’s just trying to make polite noises, and you’ll embarrass him by pinning down a time.
And if during a conversation with me somebody said “I am really enjoying this conversation.”, I would definitely be embarrassed. That feels like coming on much too strong.
I guess it’s all cultural and non generalisable.
Yeah, there are definitely cultural differences to this. And it’s true that “we should meet up sometime” can be a rote statement — but only, I think, if it’s someone you already know well and haven’t seen in a while, as in “sorry, must dash, but we should really chat sometime!” which is a polite way of getting out of the conversation while still signalling that you don’t actually object to talking to this person, specifically, at some later unspecified time.
If you’re saying “we should meet up sometime” to someone you are not currently close with, then I think it’s definitely an indication you might like to know this person better — certainly in California, at any rate, where I was using this.
Editing to add that I was using “I’m really enjoying this conversation” specifically in situations when I really was, which I think helped. Like, when you meet someone and end up having a really long intense conversation about some mutual interest, for example. But there are probably still cultures where, even then, it might be a bit strong.
I don’t think that “I’m really enjoying this conversation” comes as too strong but it sounds very robotic. I’d say something like “it’s a lot of fun talking to you”. Sounds more natural, at least to me.
I’m an American – “We should meet up sometime” is possibly just being polite, but only for someone you’re acquainted with but not super close to.
To a stranger you’ve only recently met, it’s pretty clear code for “I would like to get to know you better”, which, between heterosexuals of opposite genders, means “maybe in the Biblical sense”.
I agree it could come off as a verbal faux-pas. But I think people over-estimate the importance of being conversationally smooth.
I think of the big failure mode as “Schrodinger’s Flirt.”
Someone, call them Lion, is interested in another person who we’ll call Mouse. Lion dislikes rejection.
So Lion starts up a conversation. Lion is careful to be really ambiguous about their interest. Mouse legitimately isn’t sure if Lion’s interested.
The conversation continues until Mouse is compelled (by interest or time constraint) to end the conversation one way or another.
If Mouse accepts the advance, then Lion reveals that they were flirting the whole time! If Mouse rejects the advance, then Lion retcons the conversation so that it always was platonic.
This pattern shifts all the emotional risk for the encounter onto Mouse.s.
Even worse, if Mouse encounters this pattern regularly, they’ll infer that some of the Lions had to have been flirting. This injects some uncomfortable social-ambiguity into all of Mouse’s future social interactions.
—-
In my view, @gemmaem is getting the really important things right by avoiding this pattern.
Their lines are fairly direct. But, by being direct, they make it clear that they’re flirting. This gives the other person a clear choice to escalate / de-escalate the conversation from there.
If the person is interested they’ll probably forgive the verbal Faux-Pas.
If they’re disinterested, they’ll probably note the compliment, and be happy that they’re not emotionally responsible for all the ambiguity in the conversation.
Yeah! It’s actually even more than that. Most people prefer to be polite, most of the time. So if they can see an obvious polite “no”, they’ll use it, thereby sparing you the pain of a rude “no”. Sometimes it can still be a little awkward afterwards, but if you show you’ve understood the “no” and accept it then people are generally pretty happy to smooth things over.
Well, whenever *I* ask what you’re reading or whatever, I do really want to know. I wouldn’t ask it that way if I already knew; I’d put it some other way. Yes, I am also watching for cues in your answer as to whether you want to share it with me, but all the same, I appreciate it when you start with an answer to the literal question.
That said, I’m terrible at flirting, and sometimes people suspect that I have Asperger’s or something, so maybe I’m doing it wrong.
Is it really true that if someone asks what you’re doing/watching they want to be invited to join you? If it is that’s a huge shock to me and tells me I’m not as good at faking normality as I thought I was. :[
It is very definitely not always the case.
It is very definitely not never the case.
It’s hard to nail down what fraction it is. Especially given that it varies by population, of course.
(Also, “join you” is I think strongly overstating the case; I think it probably is an invitation to conversation at least, say, 80% of the time, but that’s not the same as “asking to join”.)
It’s not always true. That would be too easy.
I guess it’s a possible agenda to keep in mind when getting questions like it.
Not necessarily wanting to join (join reading a book?). For me, all of those would mean something like “I’m bored or feeling lonely, and would like to have some social interaction”. So feel free to ignore the specific question completely, and start a conversation on some other topic. Which probably explains why outright rejection (“A book, go away.”) is not too considerate.
As an analog, foreigners will often have problems with phrases like “how are you” or “how do you do” – wondering how to interpret (more or less literally) something which is just a signal of polite protocol.
And another thought: complicated and unarticulated context makes for social group coherence. Having conversations that we (the in-group) can understand, but they (out-group) cannot, is something that strengthens our group. So deliberating making our conversation protocols obscure can serve an important social purpose.
Yes, this. It’s just a fairly open-ended invitation to engage. Basically, “hey, talk to me?” You could talk about the book if you wanted or about something else entirely. Either would be fine.
With a game, you could invite them to play or you could tell the story of what was happening in the game, or abandon the game and invite them to do something else, or talk to them about something different while continuing to play the game without them. None of those responses would be surprising and any would probably be welcome. The request is just for social engagement of an open-ended type.
As for why people would do that: the narrative in the post may be true but generally isn’t conscious. Mostly, it’s just the least intrusive way to ask for engagement – “engage me about the thing that I see you are currently attending to” rather than “stop attending to that thing and attend to me instead.” So it feels friendlier putting it that way.
Yes, this nails it.
The writer of the original tip diagnosed a problem correctly – it’s a question with a double meaning, not a pure request for a fact. But the proposed cure isn’t very good.
“What are you reading?” and “what are you playing?” for a clearly single-player game aren’t invitations to ‘join’, because that’s nonsensical. They’re just open invitations to chat/socialize in whatever way feels appropriate, with a prompt so the burden isn’t on the other person.
That’s a lot of social coding, honestly: taking burdens off the other person. “Want to talk about your book?” conveys the burden of rudely saying “no”, but also “want to chat for a bit?” conveys the burden of deciding what to talk about. “What’re you reading?” says something like “I’d like to talk for a while, and if you agree but don’t have a topic let’s start with that book”.
I think one of the issues here is that autistic or just nerdy people have a tendency to feel more comfortable lecturing than being in a conversation, especially when it comes to something in which they have a very significant interest, which can sometimes leave them feeling isolated and eager for an outlet to express that interest in.
The trick to conversation is to stop talking every 1-3 sentences and let the other person respond. When you don’t do that, and you lecture instead, you are making the other person feel like you are trying to establish a weird power relationship with them, because for most people lectures are what you get from your superiors, not your peers.
Well, you kinda are.
Or at least you’re showing that you don’t care what the other person has to say, since you don’t make time to listen to it.
This doesn’t make sense. Are teacher’s ‘trying to establish a weird power’ each time they give a lecture? Are they trying to show their student’s they don’t care what they think?
Teachers already have a power relationship with their students. A very strong one; I think about the only comparable ones in Western society are parent/child and military officers over their direct inferiors. Boss/employee, politician/citizen, police/civilian aren’t even close on a one-on-one basis, though they may wield more total power.
Between adults, it is generally seen as very very rude to assume the teacher role without consent.
I like to think that most teachers lecture because they want to impart knowledge to their students and/or get a paycheck, and the power social dynamic is derived from their ability to assign grades.
Here, someone who suffers from autism might mistakenly interpret a question such as “What is that book about?” as a consent to lecture.
The ability to assign grades is incidental. The power comes from the assumption that you are right. And not only right, but worth paying close attention to. Even most students that don’t pay close attention (which is most of them) think that they should and internalize the stuff they caught accordingly.
I was an independent, nitpicky type (read: defiant little snot) in school, so I didn’t really get this until I started teaching martial arts and found some students of mine repeating stuff I’d told them as a joke, in awed tones, two months later. I don’t make that kind of joke anymore.
What I am struggling to understand is how, if Alice says, “That book looks interesting”, and Bob says “Oh, it is! Scientists can tell by electromagnetic wavelengths that …” that constitutes Bob attempting to exert power over Alice, as Squirrel of Doom seems to imply.
Yes, in a broad, abstract sense he is trying to influence Alice by making her think he’s smart, and therefore raising his social standing with her, but then you have just watered down the notion of ‘establishing power’ to include most every interaction between two people.
I can see both how Bob would not have meant to ‘establish a weird power relationship’ while Alice might feel like that’s what he’s trying to do. What I don’t understand is Squirrel’s assertion that he actually is doing that in any meaningful sense that doesn’t also include telling a joke to make her think he is witty, or grabbing her hand at a dance to make her think he is assertive.
The thing here is, why would you ever care what the book is? What’s important in this context from initiating a conversation with a person is not that the book exists (there’s millions on the shelves at the library), but that they are the ones reading it. Asking them what they’re reading is a clear communication that you’re interested in them, and the book is just a vehicle to do that. Because why would you ever want to know about the book?
Perhaps the cover looks interesting and/or you trust their taste in books?
Interest in their taste in books isn’t an interest in the book itself, it’s an interest in them and their opinions.
he didn’t say interest in their taste in books. If you trust their taste in books finding out the book would give you a potential read for yourself.
1. curiosity, duh
2. from this ‘human’ angle being bandied about (which I do not approve of), to touch in with someone or show interest in them or their interests.
3. to find out if it’s a subject you can comment on. Some answers would get enthusiasm and an aha, some would get a nod and a slinking onwards.
ALso
If this is attitude of people providing this advice it explains their interaction troubles far better than lacking social skills on the part of the book reader.
Not always. Body language, facial expression, and tone of voice will signal if this is the case. It can’t hurt to assume they’re generally interested and invite them to join anyway, though.
I understand all that and I still think the world would be better if people could be more direct in communication. Certainly on the margin. For example, Bob: “Hey can I join you” Alice: “No, I do not desire to socialize right now”. In an ideal world Alice would feel no pressure to say yes, and Bob would have no expectations and take no offense. And compared to the “neurotypical” script, there is no risk of miscommunication.
I find that in my personal life, being more open about my intentions and feelings is almost always a good thing, even if my default mode is to obfuscate it. And human psychology is so goddamn complex that trying to apply reflective agent-prediction patterns fails as much as it succeeds. Which was true in the ancestral environment, except the penalties for risk-taking are now trivial. Like, it would never happen this way but the *worst* case scenario is : “Wow, this interaction has become painfully awkward, welp, goodbye!”
Do you really want to live in a world where rejection never feels bad, and reciprocal interest doesn’t feel good? Do you want to live in a world where those things do matter, but no one is kind enough to care about your feelings?
The intent of the obfuscation is kindness – giving and receiving straight rejections is awkward and uncomfortable, and always will be because we are social animals.
As a somewhat neuro-atypical person and an avid boardgamer, the initial tumbler post confuses me. When I’m playing a game, I fully understand that many people coming up to me when I’m setting up a game and asking me “what game are you playing?” are including a politely obfuscated request “can I join?” in their question.
The thing is, my descriptive response is also polite obfuscation. By providing a description, I’m asking “what is your level of familiarity with the subject?”, hidden under a polite response to the question asked, giving you a chance to demonstrate your level of knowledge or back out.
If your response to the description includes familiarity with the game’s concepts (“You say it’s a worker placement game? Is it like Stone Age?”), I feel confident enough engaging at a higher level and letting you play as a veteran. If your response is positive but indicates you’re new to the concepts (“Sounds fun! Is it hard?”), I’ll play in full teaching mode, explaining the rules and strategy as we go along. If you’d rather be playing something else, this is a polite opportunity to back out. (“Sounds complicated! I was really looking for a quick bluffing game…”)
With games, or TV, or books, or anything I’m interested in, I want to know what level to communicate on, and will react differently to a fellow fan, someone with a casual interest, or someone just looking for social interaction.
I think you are getting what you are supposed to get out of the question.
Look at the last part of the tumblr quote:
If you actually want to say “this is a an elite and exclusive …” you get it. Maybe you are kind of a jerk, but you get it. It’s only if you thought you were just answering a request for more information but the other person thought you were saying “go away” that there’s a problem.
You’re right; I rewrote most of that post halfway through as I thought of a more coherent explanation for what I was seeing and my own experiences.
What I initially was trying to say is that I understand there’s a hidden question at play, what I don’t understand is why the neurotypical asking the initial question doesn’t understand that the response itself has a hidden question. They obviously understand the idea of hidden questions, right? (This sort of stupid logic is why I’m at least somewhat neuro-atypical). In these examples, the problem is not that the neuro-atypical doesn’t understand the subtext, it’s that the neurotypical doesn’t. Either the person you asked doesn’t understand the subtext (and thus you get a direct response to the top-level question) or does and sends back a subtext response (hidden in the direct response). If you understand it’s polite to mask the question, you should expect the response to be masked.
It’s like a coded spy pass phrase. If you ask the potential contact the phrase in code (“what’s the weather look like on Tuesday?”) you should expect either that the response will be in code (“Tuesday’s weather is good for herring”) or the person will have no clue to the hidden message. You should not expect to get an unencrypted response to an encrypted request.
One of the things that puzzles me about this is that in my experience, everyone likes talking about things they enjoy. I’m very introverted (offline, at least), and the only ways to get me to open up are either one on one conversation or ask a direct question on something I’m interested in speaking about but won’t raise the subject of. If you raise the subject any of my extroverted neurotypical mother’s interests in conversation, she won’t stop talking about them. If I asked a question about something and got an enthusiastic response, it would never occur to me to characterize that as rejection.
Okay now I’m a bit confused by the point you’re trying to make.
They do understand it – that’s the problem, the “hidden question” is coming off as insulting.
This is why I think the tumblr author has a bad model of neurotypical people. If they are getting the responses they describe from neurotypical people, it’s because they (not the neurotypical) are sending bad/unintended subtext. Or at least that the two people have very different models of subtext.
Neurotypical people will not take an enthusiastic description of something as a rejection, but they might take an overly technical way-above-their heads response as a rejection, because it seems like you’re unwilling to make the effort to engage with them in a way they can respond to.
(If they like you, they probably won’t take it as an insulting rejection or a “you’re not a sufficiently good friend”. But they probably will take it as “I’m nerding out right now, please leave me alone”)
@Civilis
The conceit of the original tumblr post was that the objectively reasonable hidden response was “go away” but the personal playing the game didn’t intend that response.
In the comments there’s a ton of push-back on that — talking about what else it could have possibly meant, discussing body language, etc, etc, etc. These responses miss the point. The idea lierdumoa was trying to convey is that subtext is very important in conversation with neurotypicals, not to provide a completely defensible in every detail example.
Doesn’t she has the ability and willingness to, for example, see if the other person is getting bored and redirect the conversation to something else?
This is why I think the tumblr author has a bad model of neurotypical people. If they are getting the responses they describe from neurotypical people, it’s because they (not the neurotypical) are sending bad/unintended subtext. Or at least that the two people have very different models of subtext.
In any lossy communication medium, there needs to be an error correction mechanism. If two parties don’t have a matching subtext model, you need to fall back on the less lossy direct communication mechanism. Yes, tone and other non-verbal cues make for stronger communication normally, but we’re talking about a situation where one party is known to have issues perceiving those.
Neurotypical people will not take an enthusiastic description of something as a rejection, but they might take an overly technical way-above-their heads response as a rejection, because it seems like you’re unwilling to make the effort to engage with them in a way they can respond to.
And they might take a bare-bones kid-level response as a rejection, for the exact same reason. Through painful trial and error, I’ve learned to figure out many of those non-verbal and other subtextual cues, at least in situations I commonly encounter; I’m just relying on past experience where subtextual cues I missed were followed up by people giving obvious verbal cues I could use to get the barest clue what I did wrong.
Doesn’t she has the ability and willingness to, for example, see if the other person is getting bored and redirect the conversation to something else?
No, which raises questions as to how I model neurotypical / neuroatypical. Perhaps the difference between introverts and extroverts plays a role? I worry about how other people perceive me, perhaps in part because I can’t get a feel for that from nonverbal cues. Social interaction is taxing because I spend a lot of time trying to interpret non-verbal cues to make sure the people I’m interacting with are fine with my presence. On the other hand, I’ve known a number of seemingly normal people that can talk and talk and talk; it may be a selective ability to ignore boredom.
Are we? I thought the scenario was meant to cover interactions with strangers and casual acquaintances, not just intimates. But even in the case of intimates who know your social struggles, keep in mind that, while it’s unfair for them to ask you to unilaterally escape the typical mind fallacy, it is equally unfair for you to expect that of them (and actually, probably harder for them, in that they know few people who are like you, and you know a lot of people like them). Need to meet halfway.
See my Skyrim example below – I think it’s usually possible to give an answer that gauges their knowledge/interest level, without assuming it.
This is a good point, and maybe explains why lierdumoa might have reached the conclusions they did?
Let’s say you’re playing Skyrim and I ask, “what are you playing?” you answer:
A) “Skyrim.” That feels rather brusque, plus I can see the title of the game from the disc case on the table. Seems like you’re rejecting conversation with me, maybe even talking down to me.
B) “Right now I’m focusing on the College of Winterhold questline, doing a bit of level-grinding to raise the Destruction stats for my Breton battlemage. Eventually I’ll get around to conquering the Reach for the Stormcloaks”. Unless I am myself a Skyrim geek, you have just given me a meaningless word salad of jargon. I have no idea where to inject myself into that conversation, and will slink away feeling stupid.
C) “Skyrim. Have you heard of it? It’s a fantasy single-player RPG set in the Elder Scrolls universe. It’s pretty neat!” You have given me several hooks to enter in, appropriate for any level of knowledge on the subject, without talking down to me, and have indicated enthusiasm for continuing the conversation.
@gbdub OK, so this situation irks me. If, as you say, the questioner can clearly see that I am playing Skyrim, why do they start the conversation by saying “What are you playing?” It’s an idiotic question on the face of it, and to answer it literally is, as you pointed out, standoffish and borderline rude. Therefore that requires me to parse what goals the questioner actually has for this interaction, or what result they expect, in order to respond appropriately. But people do this all the time so I guess I’m in the minority. Conversation is hard 🙁
And while I’m ranting – honestly, isn’t having your nose in a book kind of the universal symbol for “Don’t bother me, I’m not interested in conversation right now”? If someone looks really focused or deep in concentration, I guess it’s okay to put out feelers, but also don’t be surprised if a person isn’t pleased at the interruption.
Yeah, I’m fun at parties. /s
@gbdub — Option C strikes me as a little clunky. Parts of it are too basic for most audiences, and parts are too detailed; “fantasy single-player RPG” is appropriate for talking to my mother but will come off as condescending to most anyone of my generation, but “Elder Scrolls universe” isn’t going to mean anything to anyone that isn’t an RPG fan already.
I think I’d go for “Skyrim; it’s pretty fun, I’m robbing a tomb/killing some bandits/on my way to slay a dragon right now”, assuming I was talking to someone about my age. I might go for more detail if I know they’re into gaming or fantasy.
If Skyrim is written somewhere obvious where you can both see it then you would want to ask something like “what’s that game about?”
And is acting like a salesman to your friends really being friendly?
I mean, if the tone of the question is ‘wha’cha doooin’?, or otherwise indicates that you aren’t being literal, then sure I get that that’s different, but you seem to be saying here that my default response should be to not take people at their words.
Well what if someone just wants to know what game I’m playing? Maybe they recognise it as an elder scrolls game and are curious. If that’s the case then your response C tends to rope *them* into a conversation they don’t want to have, because now you’re indicating that you’re needy.
Norms like “respond with a patronising sales pitch, clearly indicating your ‘enthusiasm’ for discussion”, seem to be clearly non universal, and set up to favour extroverts and obfuscators + profitably blind them to other preferences.
edit: and to discourage differences seeing as it’s based on the assumption that everyone basically thinks the same way and that it’s therefore immoral *not* to profile them. Isn’t profiling supposed to be lazy and have compounding consequences?
Small talk always functions at more than one level. The first level is the literal meaning of the words, which is usually but not always more of an excuse for interaction than a genuine request for information. The second level is the social context you’re implying (status relationships, formality levels, etc; depending on the language some of this might be encoded explicitly). The third and subsequent levels have to do with the social goals you’re trying to serve.
I think gbdub’s answer C has some problems on the second level, but it’s got the third right; it’s more likely to be an invitation to chat (about your game) than a signal that they actually care about your game. (An honest curiosity about the game would sound more like “That game looks really cool, what is it?”)
Normally it is perfectly fine to not answer the explicit question, as long as you signal the appropriate context and respond to the implicit social prompt:
Alice: “What’s up?” Bob: “‘How’s it going?”
Alice: “Come here often?” Bob: “I wondered when you’d come over here.”
Alice: “What’re you playing?” Bob: “Man, I just kicked these guys’ asses!”
My intent was to include both parts, because if you know what Elder Scrolls are, you can ignore the first bit, and if you have no idea, you can latch on to all or part of “single-player fantasy RPG” and/or ask about the Elder Scrolls part. Your answer might be a little smoother, but I was intentionally trying to add a little bit for everyone to illustrate my point, at the expense of maximum smoothness.
In some contexts, yes. In others no. Say I’m sitting at a lunch table in the cafeteria eating and reading. I could be signaling “don’t bother me”, but also “I’m lonely, come talk to me (that’s why I’m hanging out here instead of in my office”. Even more so at a party, or a bar. If you and I are friends, I’d consider a greeting of some kind polite, and might be a bit miffed if I notice you walk by and you don’t give me at least a wave. If I just want to read, I’ll politely dismiss you and we’ll both have done our social duty.
Or consider my example – why am I in your house watching you play Skyrim in the first place? Presumably we have some sort of positive relationship wherein it would be reasonable to expect some acknowledgement of each other’s existence, from time to time.
@Nornagest
Not sure what your point is. Why should I be expected to assume small talk (not meaning what you say)? And how is that a universal norm rather than one set up to advantage others at my expense?
I mean there is this whole other set of channels to indicate things like that called tone body language etc.
The point is that this is not “not meaning what you say”. You do mean what you say. But most of what you say is not explicit: if you walk up to an attractive stranger of the preferred sex at a bar and say “garble mumble burble squack?”, it means nothing explicitly, but it will be read as a very clear come-on.
No one set this up; neurotypical people with normal levels of social experience just slide into this mode of interpretation without trying. (Usually they develop it over their early- to mid-teens, which is why middle school is so hellish: misunderstandings and ham-fisted cues flying everywhere.) It does disadvantage you, if you’re one of the people for whom it’s a skill that has to be learned explicitly, but it’s not going to go away if you don’t accept it.
If I say ‘how are you’, what I say and mean can be the same or, more usually in this case, can diverge. If I say ‘what are you reading’, the same is true.
No one consciously and calculatedly set this up while cackling about how this would disadvantage people with different temperaments, but when people condemn someone reading a book for giving a straight answer they are probably doing the same thing that created that norm, i.e. thoughtlessly assuming everyone thinks like they do, or that other ways should be considered invalid.
It’s more like a preference or a habit than a skill.
It’s as hard for them to not do this as it is for those others to do it. “Just [explicitly] say what you mean [and ignore anything implicit]” to a neurotypical person is like “just be yourself” to someone with an anxiety disorder, or “just lighten up” for someone with depression. Some can do it, because for whatever reason they’ve learned to. But it is not a simple or natural thing to do.
So yes, it is, in a way, assuming that how they think should be privileged. But given that they have a large majority and the burdens of adaptation are roughly symmetrical, this is not an unreasonable thing to assume.
I think option C is stronger if you cut out the description entirely. “Skyrim. Have you heard of it? It’s pretty neat!” You’ve got a really bare-bones answer to the question, and a follow-up question the other person can engage with. If they want to actually know about the game they can ask a second question about it, and then you can go into detail.
I think option A is actually the same problem as option B: “Skyrim” is meaningless to someone who hasn’t heard of it. If the game was “Orcs Must Die” the title by itself might be enough, although adding a counter-question always helps.
Here’s where I’m a little bit lost. Suppose you provide an answer that superficially uses the same wording is an attempt to convey a different message, or no message at all?
As somebody diagnosed with Asperger’s, back when that was a thing, I frequently answer questions as quickly and directly as I can, and only after do I begin to ask why the person would ask the question.
Here’s a common example:
Person: “Which way is Broadway?”
Me: “Two blocks that way.”
A more helpful response would be to say, “It’s two blocks that way, where are you trying to go?” and then I might realize the place they’re going to changed locations, and it’s on tenth street now, or whatever.
A complicating factor is that Americans, at least, really dislike conversational pauses. If I stop to think about why a person is asking a question (Outside of very informal, friendly settings) they tend to get visibly antsy and go “Never mind, I’ll just google it.”
So if somebody asks what I’m playing, I might launch into a long explanation, and they might take it as “This person is trying to figure out if I’m good enough to be worth playing with” when what I mean is “I am trying to answer your question in the most direct way I know how, in a manner quickly enough that you don’t think I’m slow or burdened by the question.”
It’s a miscommunication!
IME this is what “umm…”/”hmm…”/etc are for. It assures them that you’ve heard their request and are working on it, and buys some time to do so without there being a (possibly awkward) silence.
Or the more polished: “That’s a really good question.”
Neurotypical here, this reads like a rude power play by Alice. Hanging out with people is a normal nice thing to do. If Alice doesn’t give any context to her answer, and doesn’t acknowledge that her rejection is not a normal nice thing, then the implication is that she doesn’t care that she’s not doing a normal nice thing. Since that is a negative trait, the implication then is that she is of such a higher status than Bob that his negative perception of her personality is inconsequential to her social reputation.
“Sorry, I’m in a weird head space right now,” “I’m tired and don’t have the energy to talk – I hope you don’t take that the wrong way,” and “I’m actually headed out the door to meet up with friends but I’ll catch you next time” are all normal answers in that they communicate “no” but also communicate that Alice knows she is not doing a normal nice thing and the reason is because of an extenuating circumstance.
Bob wants to avoid a direct answer because that will either a) cause Alice to intentionally lower his status or b) cause Alice to accidentally give a direct answer which will make her feel bad for implying that he is of lower status. One of them could get hurt. So he asks an indirect question like “what are you reading?” in order to avoid all this. That phrase also signals some other stuff, all depends on the context, etc, but maybe this helps illustrate why a direct question will have meanings other than what is literally being asked.
As a side note, talking about status like this feels pretty hollow, and not true to how real interactions feel. But there is always that subtext in real life of where people fit relative to each other and what I think of you. Perhaps thinking of it like defining a relationship makes more sense.
The always-excellent Ribbon Farm has a wonderful breakdown of this. It’s here, in the part of his Office series about social groups. It’s exactly what you’re pointing out here, expanded to more contexts.
The big takeaway is a claim that social ‘illegibility’ is an inherent positive for forming stable groups. Groups function best when everyone is at least potentially the social peer of everyone else. Since that kind of actual parity is rare, they depend on leaving enough ambiguity that it’s impossible to determine exactly what the ordering is. It’s not just about preserving people’s feelings, it’s also about not putting genuine unknowns to the test.
If Alice and Bob have a head-to-head in front of their friends (“Want to talk?” “No.”), that reveals information about status. Even if neither feels hurt, everyone present sees how they interact in a clear disagreement. It’s even possible that neither Alice nor Bobs knows how things will go, and would rather not find out.
I think this also helps explain your comment about how the ‘status’ talk feels hollow. It’s not about maneuvering to gain status and avoid losing it, it’s about maneuvering to make sure you don’t have to think about status! Think of discovering that you’re invited to a party and your friend wasn’t: neither of you feels good about that, because it creates distance between you.
I think maintaining status illegibility is a really cool way to framing this, good link.
As another aside, there’s nothing like a ribbonfarm post to bring up that feeling of nihilism. That guy has such a transactional view of the world.
In my autistic experience, others asking what you’re doing isn’t a request to join you but to just engage in friendly conversation with you where they’ve already provided a presumably easy starting topic. They’re usually happy if you launch into an explanation as long as you let them change the subject when they get tired of it.
Also, it’s too much of a stock social norm to involve plausible deniability.
I’m not autistic (that I know of), but FWIW these social norms vary greatly from country to country. They can be genuinely difficult to figure out even if you’re a neurotypical immigrant (or worse, tourist); so now I wonder — is there some sort of a cultural guidebook somewhere that lists all these norms ? Seems like that would be super helpful.
There are training courses for people doing business in other countries/cultures that cover this sort of thing. Try the international business section of your local bookstore?
My parents would buy books from a series called “Culture Shock” when we moved to new countries that seemed pretty helpful to them. One thing that I remember is the book explaining how Indonesians prefer to give incorrect, made-up answers rather than “be unhelpful” by admitting they don’t know something, along with some plausible explanation about how this fits into the culture as a whole. (And as I recall, it did this without being judgmental).
This may or may not be what you’re looking for, but it may be a good place to start looking. Amazon has a book from the series on the US
Awesome, I’ll check it out; thanks ! There are very few reviews, but most of them are encouraging.
This is as much a problem for homeschoolers as it is for those suffering from autism, the key difference being that homeschoolers tend to grow out of it.
In “The Handicap Principle”, husband-and-wife biologists Amotz and Avishag Zahavi explain the secret to understanding signaling in nature: any evolved signaling mechanism must have an associated cost, because if it’s cost-free, then an organism can evolve to send it dishonestly, and its value as a signal disappears. (The peacock’s tail is a famous example.) The Zahavis also mention in passing that the only form of naturally evolved signaling in which lying is (sometimes) cost-free is human language.
I think this framework helps explain a lot of the subtlety in human social interactions. Ambiguous signals are sent to avoid the costs associated with unambiguous ones. (Think of haggling, where unambiguously signaling a desire to buy has a very literal cost, in additional markup.) The goal in these cases is to convey just enough of a signal to accomplish its goal, while incurring the minimum possible cost. In Scott’s examples, for instance, expressing too much interest (romantic or otherwise) in another person carries social costs: the other person may sense an opportunity for leverage, or may find the accurately-signaled interest level off-putting for various reasons. People therefore try to balance their desire to signal interest against the cost of doing so, and express interest only weakly, in oblique ways–at least, until they have a reciprocating signal indicating that a stronger signal of interest will not incur a correspondingly higher cost.
Also, a social interaction is more valued if it’s offered freely, rather than if you have to request it. “Would you like to play this game with me?” is more flattering than “Can I play with you?” “Yeah, okay.”
Maybe this is a cultural difference (New Zealander here), but in my experience the central thesis is true maybe 10% of the time, at least in adult life.
In normal circles, watching someone play a game and asking “What is this?” is a question about what the game is. The most covert you’d ever be about it would be “Is this a multiplayer game?”
In normal circles, seeing someone watching a show or video and asking “What are you watching?” is a question about what the show/video is. In particular, you’re either asking (a) Is this something I should recognise (maybe it looks familiar to me), or (b) Is this something I’ve heard of, or (c) This looks weird, what is it. If you wanted to watch with someone, you’d ask “mind if I watch with you” or “mind if I sit down” (if you think there’s a chance they’d mind), or you just start watching (otherwise).
I feel like the veil of pretense you’re describing is something that people have stopped doing by the time they’re out of high school.
Yeah, I agree with waitwaitwhat, blacktrance, Acedia, and Toby. I think the starting postulate–that people who ask about X are not asking about X–is somewhere between a misleading oversimplification, and wrong. It would be better at least to say that the person asking is not asking about X as much as trying to start a conversation. They don’t necessarily want to watch X with you, and explaining X may be the right move, not the wrong move–though it does depend on how you explain it.
In my experience, what stands out as weird and “autistic” is an explanation that focuses entirely on X itself rather than on the experience of interacting with X and the people present. Particularly if the explanation is made in a long, unstoppable flow without concern for cues from the listener as to what they are and aren’t interested in.
Like, once I asked my dad why the sky was blue. He launched into a long lecture on the wave aspect of light, the color spectrum, refraction, the refractive index of gases, and atmospheric scattering–the same lecture he would have given to one of his college students if he had asked him why the sky was blue. I was six. After the first minute, I just wanted him to stop.
The correct answer for the six year old is “because air is blue”.
Citation: https://www.explainxkcd.com/wiki/index.php/1818
To fight sampling effects, I’m gonna chime in and say that lierdumoa’s explanation sounds broadly correct to me, as a Baron-Cohen-certified neurotypical. Though I think they’re overstating how often it happens a little bit, e.g. for someone like me who’s willing to bend social rules, I might explicitly ask to join if your response to my question is noncommital. In general social situations tend to be pretty person- and context-specific. I think the post is useful more as “this is something that sometimes happens” rather than “this is a hard-and-fast rule”.
Actually the post could maybe be seen as a special case of “ask” vs “guess” culture (this is the first link that came up on Google).
Also, I’m a neurotypical, AMA
Ugh, die hard askers are the worst.
Why’s that? I would like to hear more from a pro-Guess perspective.
Because saying no is unpleasant. My choices when faced with a die hard asker are:
1) Be taken advantage of
2) Go through the unpleasantness of saying no all the freaking time
3) Avoid him
I generally choose #3 whenever possible.
I originally grew up in a “guesser” and later got into an “asker” household. It took years to adjust to this.
The “guesser way” is still ingrained in me but I very much would prefer being and dealing with askers.
Same. I don’t like having to walk on eggshells in order to make sure I’m not violating guesser rules, and the passive aggressiveness that “guessers” display when you don’t correctly guess their rules seems corrosive from my perspective. Relationships in ask culture seem more antifragile.
Came to post the same thing – the whole thing “just” seems to be Ask vs. Guess culture repackaged as “autistic” vs “neurotypical”. Ask/Guess has been discussed a few times in the rationalist circles, e.g. Ask And Guess and Tell Culture.
I was about to describe myself as neurotypical, but I score very high on that test.
Perhaps, then, it’s no surprise that I have never been able to flirt.
I feel like when I was younger I would have been a bigger fan of “Ask” culture in theory (and also higher on that test, I wound up with a 5 but I feel like a number of my “neurotypical” answers were kind of borderline), but upon more consideration/life experience I have some appreciation for “Guess” culture to. Also as a person who has worked in a consumer call center, I’ve got a particular personal distaste for pushy askers.
First off, Ask culture puts the pressure of the conversation on the person receiving the solicitation rather than the solicitor. In Ask culture, the consequences for unreasonable requests are basically nothing which means there is encouragement to test the boundaries of what you can get. Does “No” actually mean “No” in such a culture or if you just tweak the request and get a “Yes”? That puts a lot of mental burden on a person who didn’t even start the conversation.
Second, Guess culture demands you practice empathy. Are these signals a sign of this emotion or that? Is a person in such a situation really available to accommodate my questions? Can I make the situation this other person different in a way that they’ll be able to do what I want? All of this becomes things an asker must work out without putting a burden on the asked.
Third, let’s consider things empirically, are the cultures that are Ask culture actually better to live in? Well for one thing they certainly seem lower trust! Russia is cited as a hardline ask culture and is a pretty low trust one. East Asia is fairly hard towards guess and tends towards higher trust (especially probably one of the most extreme Guess cultures and high Trust cultures, Japan). Also as a personal anecdote, people I met in college or other college educated people I’ve known, seem to be somewhat more Guess oriented while those from lower class backgrounds tend towards Ask. I think the higher trust type classes may also lean towards Guess but I admittedly have little data to back that up. While the correlation causation is not totally clear, I would say that the practice of empathy towards others demanded in Guess culture would probably raise trust, if for no other reason than people you understand are more predictable and predictability should increase trust.
The big downsides to Guess culture I can see are some missed opportunities from failing to ask, difficulty for outsiders to navigate, and difficulties for the less socially adept. But overall I still personally prefer engaging more Guess leaning people, especially once I’ve fully caught on to their queues.
Well, it’s also an opportunity for them to figure out if they want to watch it with you, and for you to bring them up to speed. And it might just be a conversation starter, in some instances.
Are there characters with autistic/Aspergery traits in Shakespeare or Dickens? In what dramatist or novelist do these seemingly now common traits first appear unmistakably?
We tend to assume that human nature doesn’t change, but I don’t recall meeting anybody on the autism spectrum until in high school around 1973.
For example, this Wikipedia page:
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/List_of_autistic_fictional_characters
lists only 3 characters in film, TV, or literature from before 1988’s landmark “Rain Man” with Dustin Hoffman. (One is a 1969 Elvis Presley movie with Mary Tyler Moore as a nun that I can remember watching as a child, but I don’t have any recollection of an autistic character.)
I might argue that Dustin Hoffman’s famous character in “The Graduate” from 1967 could be seen, in hindsight following “Rain Man,” as some kind of autistic spectrum individual as well. Hoffman had had a day job as an orderly at a NYC mental clinic, so he may have had a more realistic appreciation of actual behaviors than most actors.
But it’s pretty fair to say that our artistic culture didn’t seem to have much of a concept of autism up until shortly before “Rain Man” three decades ago. (My vague memory is that Hoffman’s performance wasn’t wholly novel in 1988 — perhaps sketch comedians had been doing something like it for a few years. But I don’t recall any actor doing anything like that in, say, the 1970s).
By the way, for whatever reason, Hoffman is extremely out of fashion now that he’s old, but he was an important, influential actor for a couple of decades.
For example, off the top of my head, I can’t think of any characters in Robert Heinlein sci-fi stories from 1939-1966 that would clearly seem to be somewhat autistic.
And yet, Heinlein put a lot of effort into studying his fans. For example, the kind of high IQ transgenderism that is relatively common among readers of this blog shows up in Heinlein’s 1958 short story “All You Zombies.” But the autism/Asperger’s/nerd spectrum just doesn’t seem to have been a Thing for Heinlein.
Slipstick Libby perhaps?
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Andrew_Jackson_Libby
As an example of high-IQ transgenderism? (Yes, I started Heinlein with his later novels.)
Here is a synopsis of Heinlein’s 1950s novella Double Star (Street & Smith, 1956), expressed in 21st century DSM terminology:
Historical note: Double Star won Heinlein’s first Hugo Award for Best Novel … yet today it is one of Heinlein’s least-read works.
It is striking that the older, post-therapy, emotionally mature Bonforte personality finds it difficult even to remember the young Alonzo Smith’s autistic incapacity to feel human social emotions.
That no character mourns Alonzo Smith’s passing is the single most disturbing aspect of Double Star (at it seems to me). Not least because — whatever Alonzo Smith’s social deficiencies — he is portrayed as a great artist of the stage. Heinlein provides no effective answers to these tough questions.
Psycho-philosophically, Heinlein’s Double Star regards human rights as grounded fundamentally in human capabilities, including in particular, empathic capabilities (see, e.g., 21st century works by Amartya Sen and Martha Nussbaum).
It is striking — and in some conservative circles, even risible — that the key technological and philosophical elements of Heinlein’s Double Star fantasy are nowadays playing crucial roles in 21st century practical psychiatry and pragmatic progressivism.
Is this because — as Heinlein foresaw in Double Star — the progressive extension of human capabilities is what philosophy (at the moral level) and psychiatry (at the individual level) and politics (at the societal level) are all three all about?
The narrator in “Double Star” is a jerk, but he’s an at least intermittently employed professional actor. Can you be autistic, in the sense Scott is using of not picking up on social cues, and be a competent actor?
Daryl Hannah and Dan Aykroyd seem to have Asperger’s.
@Steve
Autistic is not subconsciously picking up on social clues. The skill of acting is being able to make the subconscious conscious and to deliberately behave as your character would unconsciously behave.
Autistic people with good social skills have them entirely consciously – which would suggest that they could be very good actors indeed.
I wonder if some portion of the rise in autism is the much broader social set that small kids are exposed to. Less consistency in social interactions would make a lot of cues appear to just be noise and get filtered out.
At least three Bill Murray films present a lead character who grapples with autism-spectrum deficiencies in social cognition: The Life Aquatic, The Man Who Knew Too Little, and (of course) Groundhog Day.
In all three films, Murray plays a character who experiences cognitive difficulty in acting social role(s), such that the character’s deficiencies in empathic capacity are compensated, imperfectly and hence comedically, by ratiocination.
That’s interesting: I could imagine that having some trace of spectrum traits would help you play a mermaid or a conehead.
But too much would get in the way of being responsive to the lines, to other characters, and to the audience.
At the opposite pole away from autism, the British government during WWII tended to use movie stars like Leslie Howard and David Niven as diplomats and secret agents because they were so sensitive to social situations. Leslie Howard (Ashley Wilkes in Gone With the Wind; he was shot down coming back from Portugal in 1943 on what appears to have been a secret British diplomatic mission to Franco.)
Niven, for instance, appears to have been used as a charming social buffer during high level military meetings to, say, keep Montgomery and Patton from coming to blows during arguments over who should get crucial resources. As a Hollywood movie star he was assumed by the British high command to understand Yanks and be able to say the right thing at the right time.
I may have this wrong: Niven didn’t much talk about his war-time role. He appears to have been appreciated in Hollywood postwar for his six years in what turned out to be a successful joint British-American effort. But he didn’t talk to much about specifics. I suspect he was used as a top PR man, both to sell British high command plans to the troops and to cajole the American high command into doing what the Brits wanted. My guess is that Niven didn’t want to get into a lot of details about what he was involved in.
“What About Bob” is another Bill Murray role as an autist who torments his psychiatrist, Richard Dreyfus.
po8crg
Okay, that’s kind of the theme of Aaron Sorkin’s script for “The Social Network:” that Mark Zuckerberg can’t subconsciously understand friendship so he is able to ratiocinate it into code.
But my impression is that Zuckerberg actually impressed a lot of people from his mid-teenage years onward as a Natural Leader of Men.
I dunno. I don’t know the man.
I did have a half hour once with a Silicon Valley investor about the same year he sat down with Zuckerberg. The investor decided to invest money in Zuckerberg, not in me, and I can’t say he made the wrong choice …
What is the evidence that Bill Murray’s character in “What About Bob” was specifically supposed to be autistic, as opposed to Hollywood-style-charmingly-mentally-ill? Or that his character in “Groundhog Day” was specifically supposed to be autistic, as opposed to just a huge jerk?
@Erasmus Kradle:
Groundhog Day in no way models someone on the autism spectrum.
At the beginning of Groundhog Day, Phil Connors (Bill Murray) is unskilled in music, poetry, comedy, and love because he has scant empathic understanding of why people make music, recite poetry, tell jokes, or make love.
Groundhog Day, as appreciated in the above context, is the saga of Phil’s long journey to acquire both a broad set of social skills and empathic motivations for practicing those skills.
In a word, integrity.
Phil Connors is a narcissist at the beginning Groundhog Day.
In regard to autism-versus-narcissism, Susan Heitler’s essay Do You Think of Narcissism as an Autistic Spectrum Disorder? affords food for thought:
In summary, multiple aspects of Heitler’s clinical experience lead her to regard “narcissism as the next-to-the-last stop on the train to the autistic spectrum disorders.”
@Erasmus Kradle,
That doesn’t jive well with what little we know about the genetics of autism spectrum disorders.
The association with paternal age and the results of whole exome sequencing in parent-child triads strongly indicate that autism is often caused by brand new (de novo) mutations.
Since the mutations are rarely transmitted from parent to child it seems unlikely that there’s a direct connection between personality disorders in the parents and ASD.
I thought that the latest results clarified that paternal age when his first child was born was the relevant correlate, not paternal age itself.
Paddy Considine (a major star of the UK indie film scene) has an Asperger’s diagnosis. I’m an actor, and I think not a terrible one, and while I’ve never sought any kind of diagnosis I certainly associate with a lot of the kinds of traits under discussion and score very highly on seemingly reputable (though not conclusive) online tests like the one linked above.
The way I tend to think about it, though I’m sure it’s a just so story, not an accurate representation of the actual mechanisms involved, is that it’s like most people have the social skills equivalent of a graphics card – a dedicated processor optimised for that work that does nothing else and works on it all the time. I have to do it on the main CPU, which can still get good results if I consciously throw a lot of resources at it. Sometimes, I’m able to work out fairly involved things which more naturally socially adept friends don’t realise. But when I’m not actively making an effort – and especially when I’m drunk – I miss things, act strangely, and commit faux pas. Insofar as it’s a barrier to success at work, it’s in that it sometimes leads to me inadvertently annoying potentially valuable contacts.
@Brad,
My information is about 6 months old. I haven’t been in a paternal age effect lab for a while and haven’t kept up on it since then.
If you have a cool article on hand I’d love to see it. Unfortunately I’m up to my ears in reviews to read and as such too lazy to do SSC-related research this week.
@NaD
Turned out I was remembering a paper about schizophrenia not autism.
http://slatestarcodex.com/Stuff/paternal_age2.pdf
@Brad,
No prob and thanks for the lightning-fast reply. I wish my co-workers were as on the ball today, I’d have been done at noon.
@Erasmus Kradle —
You are John Sidles and I claim my five pounds.
“it’s like most people have the social skills equivalent of a graphics card – a dedicated processor optimised for that work that does nothing else and works on it all the time. I have to do it on the main CPU, which can still get good results if I consciously throw a lot of resources at it.”
I always like CPU chip vs. graphics chip analogies.
For example, the second biggest factor in IQ after the general factor is related to 3d cognitive skills. That seems like another CPU / graphics example.
@ Nornagest
Get in line 😉
Mike HOLMES IV, clearly 🙂
For example, the kind of high IQ transgenderism
Does this blog really have a higher than average incidence of transgenderism?
Very. I don’t have the precise numbers but IRC the last reader survey suggested that atypical sexuality in general and transgenderism in particular were about an order of magnitude more prevalent among SSC readers than the general US population.
That seems to be the case every time Scott mentions a survey. I think it was the last one where I commented on the WEIRDness of “women” in his sample being something like 21% male.
I think in Heinlein’s case the sample is biased by what sort of characters Heinlein liked to write about. The majority of Heinlein protagonists, and a great many of his secondary characters, are fairly assertive and confident people. (sometimes too assertive, I remember getting annoyed at Hugh in “Farnham’s Freehold” for being so confrontational with Ponse, when a subtler touch might have been more effective). Most autistic people like to avoid confrontation. I don’t know that Heinlein neccessarily wanted to portray his fans in fiction, if he thought about it at all he probably wanted them to be aspirational.
His Martians seem pretty autistic at times, although we don’t see enough of them to tell for sure.
Characters by other science fiction writers from the same time period definitely come across as autistic. A few examples that come to mind include Susan Calvin from Asimov’s robot novels, Wade Ormont from De Camp’s “Judgement Day,” and maybe Jommy Cross from “Slan” (although Cross’ telepathic powers allow him to compensate).
Going back a little earlier, Ralph 12c41+ seems rather autistic.
Cordwainer Smith’s much-celebrated SF short story Scanners Live in Vain (written 1945) depicts a world in which autistic-style neural disconnection is technologically induced and intermittently relieved. Like the rest of Smith’s work, Scanners Live in Vain remains worth reading.
(Argh, accidentally hit Report instead of Reply the first time. Hope that doesn’t muck things up for Steve.)
The list you link to is *explicitly* “fictional characters confirmed to be on the autism spectrum by their creators or within the work itself”, which means it simply cannot go back very far.
One example which I think points very strongly to Asperger’s in fiction earlier than your examples is Henry Higgins from My Fair Lady. (Presumably the earlier Pygmalion version as well, though I haven’t read it in decades so I cannot confirm that.) It reads exactly like a very keen observation of someone with Asperger’s made by someone who had no clue what Asperger’s is and therefore sees many of the traits as extreme personal failings. He’s very smart, hyperfocused on one subject (dialect), and has no insight into the interior life of any other person. It’s portrayed as if he just doesn’t care about anyone else’s feelings, but there’s little to no hint he has any understanding those feelings meaningfully exist.
As for Heinlein, the example that jumps to mind (though I haven’t read it in 30 years) is Waldo from the story of the same name. And I’d bet you’ll find more examples in, say Asimov (stories involve lots of thinking) than Heinlein (stories involve lots of action). (PS Mind you, I prefer Heinlein.)
Henry Higgins is an interesting proposal. But he’s a genius at studying other people and engaging in Machiavellian personal manipulation. Theoretically, maybe those traits could be combined with autism, but something seems off about the combination. It could be that GB Shaw was combining some of the traits of an actual person on the autism spectrum with the kind of things that Shaw was interested in, such as dialect and social class.
Shaw himself promoted various cranky progressive affectations like spelling and calendar reform and always wearing woolen underwear that seem redolent of autism. but, he was also the most popular dramatist of his age, which I’m guessing is not a job that combines at all well with autistic traits. The examples Scott cites above of not getting social interactions are pretty much the opposite of what it takes to be a great playwright.
I’d guess that Shaw was slightly more autistic than his extremely non-autistic frenemy G.K. Chesterton.
But like Whitman, Shaw contained multitudes.
To take the example of another great British dramatist, Tom Stoppard, he was often accused during the 1970s of being more brilliant and systematizing than soulful. (E.g., several of his early works such as Jumpers and Professional Foul were set in the world of academic analytical philosophy).
You can’t be an autistic playwright, but Stoppard was controversial because he perhaps had more Autistic Age traits than previous dramatists. This made him fresh and interesting, but also opened him up to criticism as all brain and no heart.
He somewhat took the criticism to heart, writing in response in the early 1980s a fine conventional West End play about adultery, The Real Thing, and then in the early 1990s an indisputable masterpiece, Arcadia, that combines emotion and intellect in a wholly masterful manner. Arcadia, set around 1820, is an extremely fictionalized version of the relationship between the first two computer scientists, Charles Babbage and Ada Lovelace.
I don’t think this is necessarily true. For one thing, writing plays is (for most people anyway) a much slower and more deliberate process than having a conversation. An autistic person who lacks the intuitive social skills to carry on a conversation in real time could have enough learned social skills to construct one over a period of several hours.
If you aren’t born with intuitive social skills it’s still possible to pick them up by learning. And having to learn social skills explicitly can grant new insights about them that a more intuitive person might miss, the same way that a physicist who studies motion understands it better in some ways than a baseball player who understands it intuitively.
In particular, having to learn about social scripts can really open up your eyes to how many disagreements are caused by people using one script drawing wrong conclusions about someone using another (Deborah Tannen’s research on this is quite good).
So… an autistic playwright is basically Michelle Trachtenburg from Ice Princess?
Heinlein’s Waldo has a lot of high functioning autistic traits, but in this 1940s story, his personality is tied to his physical ailment of extreme muscular weakness that leads him to decamp from Earth to a zero-gravity space station.
My impression is that this is another example of the validity of a weak form of the Sapir-Whorf theory: that if we have a conceptual category called autism/Aspergers, we fit more things nicely into it. But when people didn’t yet have the category, it was harder to think about. So writers in the past tended to come up with characters that to us seem part on the spectrum part not. Today we’d probably come up with more coherent characters than Waldo or Sherlock Holmes or Henry Higgins because we have the conceptual category to fit them into. On the other hand, maybe they are more interesting because they fit only partly?
The Interesting question that raises is whether autistic people were an objectively real thing in the world when society didn’t have the label. Was Samuel Johnson on the spectrum? Was it what parents were detecting when they said “I think our baby’s a changeling”?
Maybe the overly literal Hymie the Robot on “Get Smart” in the mid-1960s was the first autistic character?
Sherlock Holmes at least – possibly other people can come up with earlier characters.
Dunno if that’s clear. Maybe my memory is letting me down, but Holmes from the books seemed to respond to social cues in a very normal way most of the time (the newer tv portrayals are a bit different); maybe a few times he acted strangely, but it seemed more because he was bored and wanted to amuse himself rather than simply not understanding it.
Yeah, Sherlock was a master of reading people, and a master of disguises. Not traits you would expect from someone who failed to recognize and understand social cues. But he looked at everything analytically, and didn’t necessarily bother with the cues when it suited him.
Nor did he bother sparing people’s feelings most of the time. I’d say he’s less autistic and more “benign genius sociopath”.
Sherlock’s ability to read people, but otherwise analytical nature, sounds like an autistic person who was willing to learn some social skills in order to further his special interest of crime-solving, but otherwise found them uninteresting, and stopped using them as soon as they no longer advanced his special interest.
I remember in the comments on “Eichmann in Jersualem” ashael described Donald Trump as some who “has learned to work people without knowing how people work.” That seems to fit Holmes pretty well.
But he doesn’t just read people, he also mimics them – master of disguise.
(from “A Scandal In Bohemia”)
If you can read social cues, mimic them, and see through them at will (Holmes considered seeing through disguises important), then whether you came to those skills through inclination or hard practice seems irrelevant.
Is the consensus of autism that it merely makes it harder to learn and practice social cues, or impossible (e.g. like color blindness)?
The original Holmes is in the superhero genre, he is brilliant, physically powerful, almost asexual yet extremely chivalrous, cares about justice not money.
Here’s one of my commenters’ suggestions:
Possibilities based on quick Googling:
Boo Radley, to Kill a Mockingbird
Caliban, Shakespeare’s Tempest
Sherlock Holmes
Mr. Darcy, from Pride and Prejudice
Tommy Walker From the 1970’s rock musical and movie Tommy (Actor: Roger Daltrey)
Lili von Shtupp, Blazing Saddles
Holden Caulfield, Catcher in the Rye
Movies produced by Val Lewton, eg Irena Dubrovna from The Cat People, 1942; Amy from The Curse of the Cat People, 1944; Finn the Mute from The Ghost Ship, 1943.
The children in Village of the Damned, 1960
The Addams Family
Vera Rostov, War and Peace
Confessions of a Crap Artist, by Philip K. Dick
All “mad scientists”
Frankenstein’s monster?
I’m sure folks like Isaac Newton have been characters in novels at some point–I think he shows up in Shaw’s In Good King Charles’s Golden Days.
Another commenter:
Sherlock Holmes
Boo Radley, To Kill a Mockingbird
Lenny, Of Mice and Men
Mr. Darcy, Pride and Prejudice
That one that made me quit reading The Sound and the Fury; Benjy?
Bartelby, Bartelby the Scrivener
Stevie, the Secret Agent
Charlie, Flowers for Algernon
Stevie from Conrad’s “The Secret Agent” (1907) sounds pretty much like the real deal.
Bob Dollar, who is the lead character in Annie Proulx’ comic novel That Old Ace in the Hole, has multiple autistic traits.
In fact, Bob Dollar’s reasoned-yet-puzzled face-value acceptance of even the most extravagant human emotions is the foundation of both the comedic structure and the philosophical structure of Proulx’ novel.
Come to think, doesn’t Huck Finn show considerably many socially clueless, autism-spectrum traits too? And ditto for Chaplain Tappman in Joseph Heller’s Catch 22?
Sherlock Holmes is not distinctly autistic in the stories. He is a master at reading people, their reactions, their situations and placing cues and clues in the proper context.
Holden Caufield never seemed autistic to me. In fact, perhaps he wasn’t autistic enough. His relentless art-school style psychoanalysis of the world, people, emotions, and social interactions, never gave him a break to relax.
> Boo Radley, to Kill a Mockingbird — Definitely a possibility.
> Sherlock Holmes — A lot of posters have already refuted this so I’ll defer to them.
> Frankenstein’s monster — Definite no. He is shown to be very hungry for companionship and affection, to be very articulate and aware of social cues, and displaying none of the pattern-seeking behavior of people on the spectrum. He’s just isolated from humanity due to his Otherness. Same goes for Shakespeare’s Caliban I think.
> Benjy Compton — Interesting supposition. He is certainly obsessed with patterns, although I think it’s more because of the associated social and emotional contents (more specifically, memories of his lost sister Caddy) then because of a penchant for patterns and repetitions per sei.
Mary Bennet, Pride and Prejudice?
Agree on Mary. Would also add Little Father Time from Jude the Obscure, I think.
Well writers, especially non-science fiction writers, tend to be highly neurotypical and people-oriented. Even the writers on Star Trek famously had to leave the technobabble to actual sperges.
It stands to reason that the chrome-and-circuits fanboys would be completely alien to the average writer. An exception would be hard sci-fi, where the characters inadvertently come off as robotic due to the aspergic writer being more interested in ship schematics than people.
This difference between mental architecture sets up an amusing situation best seen on the new Battlestar Galactica:
TV and film writers are highly people-oriented, with the ones on sci-fi shows often coming from non sci-fi backgrounds and only begrudgingly taking the job. This leads to them using as the sci-fi setting as only a background to what they really care about, character-focus and relationship drama. This in turn, drives away sci-fi fans (or the male ones, at least) who tuned in for advanced technology and exploration of the unknown, not extreme emotional angst.
These two cognitive types, empathizers (average writer), and systemizers (average sci-fi fan) can’t really reconcile their interests.
Again, best place to see this play out is in the new Battlestar Galactica, but also the Abrams Star Trek reboots.
Heinlein himself impressed most of the people he met as kind of a superior gentleman. There’s a touching scene in the Heinlein biography where he’s invited to be the guest of honor at the first sci-fi convention around 1941, but he immediately takes over as the host of the gathering because Heinlein, with his Naval Academy manners, is so much more socially adept than his fans. He does a wonderful job putting all the nerds at ease with each other and then gives them a pep talk when he accepts his award about how they are the future of the world. They all go home having had about the best time of their lives and swearing lifelong loyalty to Heinlein as their “dean.”
John von Neumann too impressed his colleagues as a supremely rational intellect who, in his professional life, “had made a detailed study of human beings and could imitate them perfectly.”
On the other hand, von Neumann’s extraordinary ratiocinative powers served him less-well in his two marriages: in her autobiography The Martian’s Daughter: a Memoir, von Neuman’s daughter Marina von Neumann Whitman vividly describes von Neumann’s second marriage as a less-than-happy codependent union of a high-functioning Asperger’s husband (von Neumann) with a wife suffering from symptoms of what today would be called an emotional dysregulation syndrome, aka borderline personality disorder (Klara Dan).
Malvolio seems a pretty clear example.
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Malvolio
He’s the Puritan in Shakespeare’s “Twelfth Night.”
How about Alceste from Molière’s The Misanthrope? His whole deal is opposition to casual dishonesty.
https://www.cliffsnotes.com/literature/m/the-misanthrope/character-analysis/alceste
So perhaps what we think of as Aspergery, the 17th Century thought of as Puritan?
Googling autism and puritanism, here’s an old New Republic article called “The New Puritans” that starts out with:
“When I read last month that voters in Portland, Oregon, had defeated a bill that would have fluoridated their drinking water, I was reminded of my first experience with an anti-fluoridation wacko. Jeffrey lived three houses down from me when I was a child. He was in his forties, lived at home with his mother, and did not work. I suppose that today he would be diagnosed as a highly functioning autistic. He was bright but very awkward.”
https://newrepublic.com/article/113632/oregon-fluoridation-proof-liberals-are-new-puritans
I don’t have an opinion on these subject, just that it might be interesting.
As long ago as Cervantes’ Don Quixote (1605) — a early novel that by consensus ranks among the greatest ever written — the titular character’s autistically inflexible rationalizations comedically obstruct his appreciation of the broader human condition in which his adventures take place.
This question is really interesting to me. There are various maladies we cope with now that seem, at least in the numbers we are seeing, somehow to be consequences of modernity. (Pick your explanation: plastics, excessive hygiene, hyperpalatable foods, the Milk Marketing Board; I’m agnostic but fascinated.)
Looking through the various suggestions, it’s striking to me how poorly the ones I am familiar with really fit the profile. I see why people suggest Holmes and Darcy and Alonzo Smith, and why modern presentations (of Holmes especially) have been interested in trying to cast them that way, but I can’t really see it in the originals.
This might be that there just wasn’t such a thing a hundred years ago, and we’re flailing around trying to fit a pattern to inappropriate data. Or it might be that it was plenty common, but non-spectrum authors and playwrights had no succinct medical description to work from and so were able to capture it only vaguely.
Right.
There are various possibilities: Perhaps what we today call, say, high-functioning autism was just as common in the past but we lacked the conceptual categories to notice it accurately, so even perceptive observers of humanity like famous writers didn’t get it right very often in the past.
Or maybe it wasn’t as common in the past.
Or maybe it’s not very common today, but, due to our now possessing conceptual categories like “autistic” and “Asperger’s” we tend to overfit a diverse range of behavior into those boxes.
Or possibly something else.
This is kind of similar to Foucault’s contention that “homosexual” as an identity was socially constructed not that long ago.
Foucault may have been on to something: there aren’t, for example, all that many characters in Shakespeare who resemble the stereotypical effeminate gay male stereotype of the 20th Century. Maybe the courtier whom Hotspur mocks in Henry IV Part I? Or is he just an effete snob? In any case, they are relatively rare in Shakespeare. Compare the Shakespearean canon to say, The Maltese Falcon movie of 1941, which got a lot of mileage out of various gay stereotypes: Joel Cairo, the Fat Man, and the gunsel.
How about Archimedes’ last words? “Do not disturb my circles” to a conquering soldier shows an impressive lack of social intelligence to me.
It be apocryphal, but you were asking about fiction anyway.
This is consistent with the sort of lack of social awareness that would allow one to get out of a bath and run through town naked shouting “Eureka” after making a breakthrough.
After reading this, I think autistic people should all read How to do things with words (and so should the non-autistic, be them neurotypical or not; it’s a great little book).
If you’re reading it, please go on until the end; for some reason a lot of people seem hung up on the performative/descritive binary he traces at the beginning, despite the fact that later on he proves the distinction false. Though maybe these people are all reporting from tertiary sources; I don’t think anyone would begin this book and not end it, with it being so short and readable. (It’s a bit like Kuhn, where you can instantly see whether the person has read Kuhn or not when they’re talking about paradigms and scientific revolutions, because there’s such a huge difference between Kuhn and Straw Kuhn).
I’m a fan of the rhetoric technique where you show your audience the first, simplistic model to get them engaged with the core idea, and them refine the model with them until you arrive at the best version you can. It makes for engaging writing, and that’s no small feat when doing theory. However, I suppose one has to keep in mind the risk of the scaffolding model being popularized farther than the better one.
I can’t help wonder if conversation standards are deliberately veering towards incomprehensibility, to weed out the undesirables who can’t keep up?
By “deliberately”, I don’t mean “consciously”. More like something that happens consistently as a side effect of our nature and urges.
No. My impression is that current American culture is neither the most direct, nor the most indirect, and both more and less direct cultures exist before, currently, and after us on the cosmic timeline.
Lierdumoa says, “If a neurotypical asks you, “What are you watching?” they’re not asking you to explain the plot of the movie/tv show to them. They’re asking if they can watch it with you.”
No. Wrong.
They are signaling: A) “I am curious about what you are watching. B) And I am interested in talking to you. C) I like you.”
Your response should signal whether your movie is worth watching, whether or not your are interested in having a social interaction with them at that moment, and whether or not you like them in general.
*Some* of this social game is about plausible deniability. (Namely the third question.) But mostly we neurotypicals play this game because it’s a pain in the ass to say, “Is your show worth watching, are you interested in having a social interaction with me at this moment, and do you like having social interactions with me in general?”
Intuitive reading of signaling cues makes social interaction less exhausting.
Also, if I said all that stuff, not only have I burdened you with a cognitively demanding question, but I’ve put *a lot of effort* into interacting with you. That signals things about how interested I am in talking to you. How much effort you put into your response signals something about how invested you are in talking to me. If you respond with a terse, “Yes, no, yes.” You have signaled a lack of effort. So you can never leave the signaling game! YOU ARE TRAPPED HERE. People can always make semi-plausible inferences about why you did what you did and said what you said.
Plausible deniability is a thing that matters. But mostly this social ritual is about making social interactions less cognitively taxing. Besides we can’t avoid the fact that our actions signal information about us. So we might as well signal in such a way that communicates what we want.
I interpret “what are you doing?” depending on context as showing interest in what I’m doing, curiosity and/or a way to start a conversation. They might have the ulterior motive to want to participate in what I’m doing or not. You only find out later in the conversation. Immediately interpreting “what are you doing?” as a request for participation is jumping to conclusions, overinterpreting.
Also a vague answer does not necessarily mean you are annoyed, it might also just mean you don’t know where to start to explain. You have to take context into account and dig a bit more. Facial expression is actually a very important cue. If I give a vague answer and I’m smiling to you a lot it’s probably that I just don’t know where to start to explain but I am not actually averse to it.
The plausible deniability thing sounds like someone thinking of every interaction with someone else as a some sort of confrontation.
I find that there is often a third reason for asking “what game are you playing?”. You don’t really want to know, you also don’t necessarily want to have a conversation, but you feel like it is proper to ask right now.
I don’t know how common that is. I noticed that I started doing this much less a few years ago when I thought a bit about it.
If I have to ask someone at work for something (who’s not directly on my team) I’ll usually ask “what are you doing” or “how’s it going” as a polite conversation starter. It’s sort of like “I’m about to make a demand of you, the least I can do is be socially available”.
A simple short response is a signal that I’ve discharged my duty and can ask what I really came for. If they give a long and excited answer, or if I follow up with more questions about their day or whatever, that probably means “I’m bored and I want to chat”.
Isn’t politics just lots of people? Which could be easier to predict than individuals once statistics get involved. If you have a pretty big change about a person being something you still got a chance of being wrong about them being that. The higher the number of people, the more likely they are to be just the general distribution.
Have you noticed the world of politics being easy to predict lately (Or ever)?
I do think that, it’s a little easier that people, though.
I didn’t say politics is easy, just easier than people. It also depends on what you want to predict. If it is important whether something is over or under 50% and numbers end up being close to that than it is hard to predict on what side you land on even if your margin of error is really small.
It’s kind of like quantum mechanics*. Even though people think a lot of things are really hard, we assume everything follows a pattern of cause and effect. But everything consists of smaller things and they don’t seem to work like that. Which is one of the reasons why everyone agrees quantum mechanics is really hard.
* Or rather, my understanding of quantum mechanics.
I’ve often thought something like that. In particular, humour and sarcasm often depend on knowing what the other person already finds obvious. Eg. british tweets saying “this person is really clever” is almost always sarcasm because if they ARE you don’t say it like that.
But the same in other cases. Definitely flirting. But even other communication. Telling someone something they don’t know is a different dynamic than telling them something they do know, but that only works if you KNOW what they know and what they don’t.
Polite circumlocutions like this are often “do you respond with more detail than needed, then you’re probably interested in a conversation? Or less, then you probably want to be left alone.” But that requires knowing what a “normal” amount of response is.
EDIT: Argh, neverargreat beat me to it. Move on, nothing to read here.
…he doesn’t want Alice to know that he knows she knows he wants to talk to him*…
and again
As long as Alice doesn’t know he knows she knows he wants to talk to him*…
*her — is this a test? I failed? 🙂
In Ireland, it’s common to make invitations that people are in no way supposed to accept, with genuine invitations being the ones you make a point of repeating (as exaggerated by Mrs. Doyle in Father Ted). Supposedly it dates from when everyone was super-poor and couldn’t actually invite the neighbour to have some food, but still had to appear to do so to be polite.
I was taught that (at last in the past, not sure if it is still common) in Mandarin “Have you eaten?” was used as a greeting the same way. In a world where everyone is poor, that actually implied a lot of trust and familiarity.
In the first example, when the theoretical person asked “What game are you playing?”, my first impulse was that they were being confronted, e.g. “What are you up to, you schemer? I know you’re up to something!” Which seemed like advanced challenge topics in autistic conversational guidance until I realized the person was literally talking about a board/video game.
I think I might be a different kind of neuroatypical.
Hello, fellow different kind of neuroatypical!
When you said “What are you up to, you schemer”, my first impulse was that they were a programmer, e.g. “What program are you writing in a Lisp dialect? How long until you break your parenthesis keys?” This despite having just had the same initial impulse to Scott’s post!
I fail to respond to cues. Then I leave people, lock the door behind me, and write an account of what happened that lists many or perhaps even all of the cues that I’ve failed to respond to. The problem here (in my case) is less in failing to understand clues, and rather unwillingness to engage in communication that’s indirect.
And that unwillingness is arguably *not* about being culture-deficient, but a desire to belong to a culture that is different.
And that, in turn, is because deep down I can’t stand this world. I’m sick of it, and the reasons for that can be learned from any medium, because they’re explicitly described.
Indirect communication techniques are like elegant architectural spires in that they can ‘work’ only where there are solid basis and solid materials for them. I mean things like: people keeping their word, law and order, and cultural homogeneity. It’s much easier to be indirect in a fairly static society like pre-revolutionary France, or if you have such a social status that it secures a lot of things in your life, like belonging to a highly disciplined organization: a hospital, perhaps a street gang….
I mentioned homogeneity: perhaps our expectations for sociocultural homogeneity are (naturally?) higher than what we find around us.
I’m not sure I believe “I behave like an autist because immigration/no monarchy”. Are you sure you haven’t always behaved this way, or that you behave this way even in ethnically homogeneous company?
What the fuck.
I think you missed the point a little. The Gist I got from that was more:
“You can only afford to spend your time learning how to put up with long trains of indirect speech when you know everyone will be speaking in the sameriddles”
As an aspie, I thought of this instantly. Maybe vague conversational conventions are a way of adding noise?
I would like to extend this…perhaps autoids dont perceive noise in the same sense that neuro-typicals do.
I rarely use Tumblr and I am not even sure I’m using it right, but I was one of the people who gave the “plausible deniability” explanation over there. This is a long shot, but in case my comment was the one you called “the best answer I saw” I’d like to know so I can update my resume or whatever…
http://bessiambre.tumblr.com/post/162063573797/to-my-friends-on-the-spectrum-let-me-explain-to
This conversation reminds me of the book Games People Play by Eric Berne. It helped me make some sense of the subtle social expectations behind some kinds of interpersonal interactions.
I wonder if there are lower rates of autism in cultures that have much more formal and structured modes of addressing people that you don’t know very well. It figures that some societies would be easier to navigate socially than others, or at least more clear and rehearsed in social custom. Arguably it would be more difficult to detect people with autism in such a society, or at least they’d be better functioning.
Yeah, if autism is genetic, then the null hypothesis should be that it’s homogeneously distributed above the level of individual families (It’s not improbable that things like racial differences exist, but you have to prove them). So the much more formal and structured cultures can’t be said to have fewer people on the spectrum, but rather people on the spectrum are suffering less.
The logical implications for utilitarian are left as an exercise for the reader.
To the extent we’re talking about inability to read social cues and infer hidden motives, it seems like autism would be strongly selected against in most environments.
This is one place where I feel that the text-only medium of the Internet does a disservice. There is a world of likely difference between a “So…whatca reading?”, a breathy, excited “What are you reading?”, and “Hey, that book looks really interesting. What’s it about?”
A lot of information is conveyed along the side channels of posture, tone, and enunciation. The problem there is that people don’t have common baselines. I was just talking with one of my female friends the other day, whose baseline interactions hover around the Breathlessly Excited! mark, and who often gets her normal social interactions mistaken for flirting.
The thing is, even when you consider the side-channel stuff, the point is still the same. People modulate their behavior just as they do their words, and for the same reasons of indirection and plausible deniability. I just bring this up in response to people saying “Whenever I say this, I mean this thing.”, because my own assumption is that many people will attempt to convey different things by saying the same thing differently.
This post suffers by the fact that the first half of it is a bad tumblr post that made me vaguely worried I might be autistic.
You should remove that part of the post. I realize that the tumblr post is what inspired you to write this post. But consider that the tumblr post is imperfect to the point of being wrong and unhelpful, and usually the big blockquotes on this blog are from good sources or sources that you’re about to disagree with very strongly and dismantle.
If you can get rid of the tumblr post part entirely, maybe just write “Tumblr user lierdumoa informs us that non-autistic people ask ‘what are you doing’, it’s because they want to join in.”
If that tumblr post is to be taken seriously I am most definitely on the autism spectrum and nobody noticed. Not impossible but this has thrown me a bit into panic mode just now, so I would second that.
Edit:
Upon reading the comments I am very glad that the tumblr post seems to be wide off the mark.
Eh, my response wasn’t “man, I must be autistic” but “man, lierdumoa really doesn’t get neurotypical people”. I think the actual quote from the tumblr is very helpful to frame the rest of the post.
But maybe it would be better if Scott introduced the quote with something like, “lierdumoa tries to explain to autistics how neurotypicals don’t always mean what they say literally, but I think they badly miss the mark:”
agree with this.
I also got confused when Scott said “I don’t think this is always true” after that tumbler post. It is mostly wrong, not not always true.
Scott is (I believe?) non-neurotypical, which might be an issue here.
It is correct in the sense that “what are you playing” usually doesn’t mean “describe to me what you are playing”, it is incorrect in the sense that “what are you playing” is some distinct substitution code where X = Y and proceed from that specific question.
@baconbacon
I put more weight on the new model being correct. The Earth is not flat is not equally informative as: the Earth is round*.
The former merely eliminates 1 possibility, the latter eliminates (many – 1) possibilities.
* Yes, I know that the Earth is not actually round.
@ Aapje
People don’t have final emotional states. We are friends ……… NOW! All pre now time we were not friends and all post now time we are friends. There is an answer for the question “is the world flat or a sphere?” that closely approximates reality. When you approach someone and ask “what are you doing” it is as much an acceptance that you don’t know the specific correct sequence of questions to ask (are you in a good/bad mood, am I interrupting) as it is a question you need answered. So you start with a probing question, and the response eliminates a bunch of pathways and makes the next question much simpler.
You can describe some people on the spectrum as having difficulty with empathy, the question asker is looking for information to interpret, the answer then needs to be semi specific to the asker.
I didn’t mean to argue that eliminating possible models means that one remaining model has to be simplistic. It can still be a complex decision tree.
I think that you interpreted my answer on a different level of abstraction than I intended.
Or having difficulty with the kind of casual pattern matching that others learn to do more easily.
@ Aapje
The issue isn’t the simplistic nature, it is that a persons emotional state can depend (to varying degrees) on the type and manner that you ask the questions.
Is the world flat or round doesn’t depend on the question being phrased politely or not, but the answer to “do you want to hang out” will change based on how the sequence of questions goes.
“why are you acting like a bitch?” is miles and miles away from “are you feeling ok?”, even though they could both be seen as”correct” responses to similar behavior. Conversations are much deeper than this, as they can be near constant back and forth of information giving/gathering. Lots of inane small talk stems from this, I ask my wife in the morning “what is the weather like today” not because she will give me a more accurate description than opening a window or looking up http://www.weather.com would, but because the information I want is not about the weather, but her mood. However asking directly every morning would actually alter her mood in the long run (most probably by sounding accusatory every morning), a neutral topic gives a little information without carrying a lot of weight itself.
The first part is sort of true. Asking “what are you doing” sometimes means “I would like to join”, but usually just means “I’m interested in social interaction with you, and that thing you’re doing now seems like a good conversation starter”.
The second part is not even close to true. I have literally never read a literal answer to the question “what are you doing” as “I reject you as a friend”. A sufficiently brusque answer probably means “I don’t feel like talking right now” or “please let me keep doing this thing uninterrupted”, but that’s the worst of it.
EDIT: thinking about it more, the advice is worse than wrong, it’s actually harmful. If I ask “what are you doing?” And you respond, “No, I’d rather you not join me”, that sounds way more rude than “eh, just playing a game”.
Agreed on the “actually harmful” bit.
Bob is sending at least three social cues in varying strengths:
1) I am interested in socializing [you can tell because Bob is starting a conversation]
2) I am interested in you [you can tell because Bob is addressing you]
3) I am interested in the book/movie/game/whatever [you can tell because Bob chose it as a topic of conversation]
Alice’s response is an opportunity to indicate receptiveness on each channel.
A polite refusal of 1 shuts off the conversation: “I’d like to finish without interruption please.” An addendum of “Maybe we can talk about it later?” indicates receptiveness to 2 and 3.
“Just some random novel” backs out of channel 3, and Bob’s “Oh! What kind of random novel?” is possibly an attempt to keep 1 and 2 open, since they have not been explicitly shut off, and Bob lacks another topic to keep the conversation going. (Or Bob could just be incredibly rude, it’s hard to tell from here.) At this point if you are not interested in 1 or 2, it’s best to be explicit, as politely as you can manage.
An info-dump response entirely on channel 3 may be off-putting even to someone whose primary interest is in the same channel, if the tone or other indicator suggests that 1 and 2 are unwelcome: “The game sounds cool, but you sound like you aren’t interested in talking to me about it. I should back out of this conversation.”
The fact that there are half a dozen (already) different explanations is telling, we don’t analyze conversations this way, but there is a huge amount of potential information you gain from simple interactions.
Q. What are you watching?
A1. Nothing (tersely, no eye contact)
A2. Nothing (tersely, eye contact)
A3. Nothing (normal, no eye contact)
A4. Nothing (normal, eye contact).
You can add in length of pause before speaking, how long they maintain eye contact, if they turn back to the TV in the same body position.
What you are really getting with these types of questions is information on how to proceed AND the opportunity to convey the information you want. Opening with yes or no questions limits these interactions.
Q. Can I play with you?
A1. No (because this is a one player game)
A2. No (because I am about to go out and run errands)
A3. No (because I don’t like you)
A4. No (because I want to spend time alone right now)
A5. No (because you surprised me with your question, and I tend to answer no if I am asked something without any time to process who asked it, this is my 2 year olds default position).
A6. No (because I am mad at someone else and taking it out on you).
The difference between the two is that direct questions assume a huge amount, indirect questions work as probing questions. Are you in a good mood/bad mood? Do I really want to hang out with someone who is going to be complaining about X the whole time? Indirect questions are a concession that you don’t know the other person well enough to presume the direct question, if you knew them well enough you often wouldn’t even have to ask.
I signal boost this response.
Also, tone of voice, body language, facial expressions, etc.
Hell, even though we can’t qualify/quantify it, we might be chemically signalling too.
One big problem with model in Scott’s OP is that it is strictly textual.
Sometimes I think it would be harder for an AI to successfully flirt than to do something like come up with a new scientific theory on the scale of evolution or relativity. Not only is social communication ambiguous, but it’s contradictory. It really is amazing that we are as proficient as we are.
I feel like a huge problem here is that the model being discussed is digital, composed of a series of on/off, yes/no, signals.
The real social world is not like that, and can’t be modeled that way. Conversations like the one in question are analog. The starting point is the sending of a signal that is an analog signal in many dimensions, it represents a signal of desired social interaction, and a starting point for what kind of, and how much, interaction is desired. It also represents a request for a return signal in kind, the early part of a conversation is a negotiation where these signals are modulated and repeated. Ideally this allows a social interaction that is as optimized for the desires of both parties as possible.
Another issue is that the signals are not merely verbal, and definitely not only textual. My sense is that non-neurotypicality might be like color-blindness in this sense. One is trying to divine the meaning of being presented with a circle composed of little gray dots of various sizes. The answer is of course that the red dots, that you can’t tell apart from the green dots, make the number 42.
Good call, but it isnt just digital world.
Its commonly described as “mindblindedness”.
I’m really awful at signal detection and subtlety myself. If someone asks what I’m reading they will just get a core dump. Unless I feel they are faking interest from context or prior behavior, and then I just tell them to go away.
Apologies if this is insensitive question; no offense is meant.
Does the above quote carry any actual information? AIUI, the concept of “autism spectrum” is intended to show that there’s a great deal of variety in the neural functioning of autistic folk, and indeed of people in general. So it’s incorrect to understand them as conforming to any particular model.
Thus, aren’t we *all* “on the autism spectrum”? It seems the “autism spectrum” would seem to cover *everyone*, from neurotypical to Rainman.
I suppose that in common usage, then, the phrase is actually intended to mean “on the autism spectrum, some non-trivial distance from neurotypical”. So I’m tempted to ask “what should we consider that non-trivial distance to be?”. But that feels like an effort to put the “spectrum” concept back into a box; yet on the other hand, not having an idea of what’s being referred to interferes with a having a clear understanding of what’s being referenced.
No. The autism spectrum both as a term of art and in common usage does not include non-autistic people. It is a spectrum in the sense that the disease can manifest with a very large range and combination of symptoms rather than in a few discrete buckets. Also, the line from neurotypical to Rainman excludes the majority of people with autism. Scott discusses this pretty extensively in Against Against Autism Cures.
I’m no longer accepting these explanations as true as I used to. What I have started noticing is that these social constructs only work on very small, very homogenous groups. If you take a conservative from central Kansas and analyze their interaction with a liberal from San Francisco, you’re going to get a lot of the same failures of communication.
This study here is a good example that people aren’t nearly as good at reading others as they think they are. I think the explanations given above are a continuation of that false belief. I think a lot of people are convinced they know the secret code of communication because they surround themselves with people who the communication works on and then ignore all the people it doesn’t work on.
And if it is a request for information, they probably want the name rather than for you to “describe” it.
Especially since the name is more likely to be what they’re missing than any information they can get from your description that they can’t get from watching.
I think it’s just a request to see if they know it. If not, then you either change the topic or drop the conversation. But if you do, then they get a chance to talk about one of their interests.
Does not this make it clear the fallacy of multicultural society?
An occasional outsider is clearly identified and his/her failures to comply with local etiquette are perceived as acceptable and even endearing.
In a “salad bowl” society when a local person may or may not share or understand your culture but does not feel like an outsider, social interaction becomes greatly impeded.
You are correct.
I think you’re leaving out a handful of variables:
1. How many rules of etiquette (Spoken or unspoken) are there?
2. How seriously do we take breaches of etiquette
In my city, Portland, OR, people will wear jeans and a t-shirt to any occasion, no matter how formal. Outside of certain business occasions, it is very hard to dress inappropriately. I don’t actually think this is an unambiguously good thing, but social consequences for disobeying what little sartorial etiquette we have are generally quite small.
In other words, it’s somewhat difficult to mark yourself as an outsider through clothing etiquette, because we largely aren’t bothered by it. And to the extent that you do mark yourself that way, social penalties are not that huge. When I got my current job at a nice restaurant, I was too broke to buy a suit and so I went to the interview in a polo and slacks, and still got the job.
One of my breaks with modern American progressivism or social justice is that it feels like an attempt to build a society in which there aren’t any clearly articulated, universal rules, but where the stakes and punishment for breaking the rules are extremely high.
I wonder if I’m alone in that I think I’m reasonably competent in most types of conversation, but I feel like I have very little idea what “flirting” means, much less how to do it. I mean, I am aware of the dictionary definition, of course, but what would that look like in practice? Is this really a thing that people do, or is it just in movies, like drag racing? uncertain shrug. Heck, maybe I am doing it and I just don’t know, although I’m surely not doing it very well.
Actually, come to think of it, I seem to struggle with subtlety in general, other than humor, which I can be pretty good at on a good day. I know how to be blunt or funny. So maybe it’s not accurate that I’m “reasonably competent at most types of conversation”, but merely that I’m competent at >1 types.
Command Riker and Guinan show Wesley Crusher the essential elements of flirtatious social interaction. Flirtatious cognition is fast-acting, effective, physiologically stimulating, and highly contagious: so ask your doctor if your heart is strong enough for impassioned romance! 🙂
This is a marker for later.
Aha, so what you’re saying is, it is only in fiction? I knew it. I’ll bet there’s also a clip someone could dig up where Riker and Guinan teach Wesley the essential elements of drag racing.
Blue Tribe Dissident, the YouTube comments convey the social reality of a super-strength “Rikerian-Guinian” selection-gradient:
As a non-fictional example, this month’s Vanity Fair cover story provides in-depth coverage of the flirtation-to-reproduction succession of Serena Williams’s Love Match (pun! 🙂 ) with Reddit founder Alexis Ohanian … including artsy photos by Annie Leibovitz! 🙂
Thus in regard to the presumed efficacy of flirtation, popular fiction and reproductive realities coincide pretty well … hence flirtation’s enduring cultural popularity.
The scene is contrived. Not one of those commentors would have been able to make it past “the most beautiful woman in the galaxy” as they wouldn’t be giving just the right answers to set up the next line. Half the smoothness in that scene comes from a willing and able partner who is involved from the jump. For most people opening with “you are the most beautiful woman I have ever seen” leads to an awkward pause and faltering. Negging works partially because it is far closer to normal conversation than those types of compliments.
Plus Riker is Riker. Female viewers are already invested in his character as the handsome and charming rogue.
If a random dude says that stuff its a totally situation.
Right. If Lieutenant Barclay said that no girl would swoon. It would almost certainly make things worse.
But if Lieutenant Barclay were capable of confidently saying that kind of thing to a woman, wouldn’t he be significantly more attractive?
marking this until i have time to write
I think this scene from The Imitation Game is a great example of effective flirting. No cheesy compliments, conveys confidence, and raises the sexual tension.
When I’m feeling gloomy, I’ve often thought that what women desperately want is a man who is a psychic mind-reader (“I looked at him once, 15 minutes ago …”), and there’s nothing they find more appealing than one who gives the impression of being just that.
To be fair, trying to discern the meaning of a smile is a lot more difficult in real life than the scene let on. The important part is when he actually starts talking to her.
I always figured that a lot of skirting the borders of incomprehensibility in conversation was done for its own sake. You’re showing off and playing with your own ability to understand where the border of incomprehensibility is and you’re testing the other person’s ability to do the same. That’s what humor feels like to me, which per above seems to be the only form of subtlety that I can understand: it’s a fun exercise in itself and you also learn a little about the people around you by running something up the flagpole and seeing who salutes.
The thing about trying to use a lot of subtlety in conversation is that it’s somewhat hard to imagine that it ever works, or works often enough to be much of a thing. Most people don’t strike me as very smoothe or subtle conversationalists. They’re kind of dopey, not to put too fine a point on it. Are they really much fun to play around with with subtle hints and implications? Maybe there is something to the metaphor of color-blindness which HeelBearCub used above. Distinguishing different colours doesn’t feel like a subtle or challenging skill to the people who can do it.
There is a kind of joy to finding a clever, subtle way to express something–some sentence that takes a second or two to untangle and then hits, or some slightly convoluted way of saying something that causes a chuckle. But it’s also kind-of risky as a communications strategy, because the more subtle double-meanings and clever wordplay you use, the more listeners or readers either get lost or misunderstand what you’re saying.
Over the last couple years, I’ve tried not to give into the temptation to do that. If you’re going to be discussing complicated stuff anyway, adding a bunch of mental work for the reader to untangle what you’re saying is a good way to leave your reader scratching his head in confusion.
There’s a whole subfield of linguistics, pragmatics, dedicated to the study of this sort of thing. In your example, I don’t think that ambiguity is Bob’s goal in the phrasing of his utterances. I think that a token ambiguity is necessary, but that beyond that precondition, the goal of his utterances is flexibility. Bob wants to cede the power to dictate the terms of the conversation to Alice, but beyond that he’s free to be as clear as possible. If Bob really did need true ambiguity in order to remain polite, we would see a “politeness treadmill.” Over time questions like “What are you reading?” would become conventionalized and loose their ambiguity. Bob would have to up the ante with something like “Wow, that book sure looks like it contains a lot of words.” And then once that became conventional shorthand for “I’m interested in talking about what you’re reading,” future Bobs would have to invent increasingly tangential comments in order to stay in the arms race against future Alices. In euphemisms, where ambiguity really is the goal, we see a constant churn of acceptable words replacing formerly acceptable words. I.e. “privy” → “toilet” → “bathroom” → “restroom.” These euphemisms start out as ambiguous, but once they become conventionalized, and loose their ambiguity, they have to be replaced by new ambiguous words.
I think it’s a big mistake to model this interaction as strictly textual. Linguistics can only tell us so much about the utterance of a single sentence, verbally, in close proximity to the individual.
I think this is accurate and it often bugs the crap out of me. I see it most often in the form “what are you reading?” and interpret it not-terribly-charitably as “I can see that you are reading, and I am nonetheless going to interrupt your mental flow for no particularly pressing reason. Failing that, I will at least force you to shift to metacognitive mode to describe the book for my benefit. In short, pay attention to me and not the book.”
I usually just close the book and hand it to them, perhaps with an invitation to read the dust jacket. This answers the question they asked but is never what they wanted, which suits me fine.
Why not just say “I don’t want to be interrupted right now”? You’re clearly not worried about being a little rude; this is less rude and gives you more of what you want.
It’s also less of an interruption to the reader.
“Closing the book and handing it to them” is not merely a little rude, it’s going out of your way to be an ass.
I am reasonably comfortable with being an ass to people who are being an ass to me. Particularly when I can do so while giving them exactly what they asked for, such that they have no leg to stand on.
Being unnecessarily rude to people seems all-downside. I guess there’s some amount of “gee, I sure showed him.”, but long-term having people willing to say “That guy? He’s such a jerk.” can only come back to bite you.
Their leg to stand on is that they greeted you politely and you got all passive-aggressive on them in a way that not only hurt their feelings but also hurt your own ability to get back to reading quickly. In other words, you are unwilling to make an effort to dismiss them politely, but you are willing to expend a greater effort to be rude.
I guarantee you being handed a book is not “exactly what they asked for”. What was the context? Yeah if you’re in a library reading room, a stranger asking you what you’re reading is rude.
But a friend seeing you and sitting near you? Not rude at all (in fact the opposite – wouldn’t it be rude of them to not acknowledge you in some way)?
Also, for many people (and some cultures I think), entering a person’s personal space (e.g. on a bus) and not acknowledging them is itself rude or at least awkward, and “what are you reading?” is just an easy way to signal “I’m discharging my social duty, and indicating an openness for additional conversation”. It is not asking to be handed a book, any more than “lovely weather today, isn’t it?” is primarily a request for meteorological information.
Ooh, free book!
I wonder what else that applies to.
“Hey Error, is that your car? How does it handle?”
Other people have expressed this point upthread but it bears repeating: this is a lot simpler than you’re making it out to be.
Bob: “Hey Alice, what are you reading?”
Greetings fellow human! I notice that you are performing an activity. I would like to engage you in conversation.
Alice: “A book.”
Fuck you Bob. I will block off all possible lines of conversation with answers that are difficult to follow up on.
Bob: “Oh, uh, enjoy your book I guess?”
Alice you’re being a jerk right now. I’ll try to initiate conversation again later.
Alice: “Bye.”
No, seriously, fuck you Bob.
Conversations need a give and take. If you respond in a way which prevents the person you’re talking to from responding in turn, you’re effectively ending the conversation.
This made me smile. Maybe you’d be willing to do this kind of translation for occasional comment threads on this blog?
Thanks.
I think it would probably get old very quickly and sound super condescending. Besides I’ve burned a lot of forum good will by ranting about politics so if I was going to do that I’d start over with a new handle.
I think another important factor is that you have a short time limit to predict human behavior in social contexts. The weather might well be more complex, but usually you can leave your computer running models all night. In social contexts you usually have seconds to make a useful prediction.
What if you’re just overly paranoid about being judged?
I feel like about 10% of my workdays are taken up by coworkers asking me what I did last weekend and/or what I’m going to do on the coming weekend. I usually answer something like “Not much, just hung around the house and relaxed”, primarily because I feel like “Well, I spent maybe 15 hours or so playing video games, and maybe about 8 or so arguing with strangers in the comments section of a rationalist blog,” is an answer that would cause them to think less of me.
Pretending for the moment that that description never fits my weekends, that answer might make me feel awkward because I’m not sure how to respond to you without you thinking I’m judging you, or just reacting with an incorrect emotion. Did you tell me that because it was a great weekend for you, that’s your favorite thing to do? Or are you trying to tell me you were bored? Give me a hook to tell me how to sympathize! “It was great, got to spend a solid 15 hours on some games I’ve been meaning to get through” is a lot better.
The point is that, due to fear of being judged, I never GIVE that answer. “Relaxing” sounds like a thing normal people do, so I say that instead.
I never reply “reading economics blogs and playing starcraft” though that has frequently been the case in my life. Having kids makes this an easy conversation now with other parents as there is just so much common ground. “My kids 4th birthday party” or “kids had a sleepover at gramma’s house, so I slept in/caught up on projects/poured whiskey over my naked body”. I used to follow sports and play fantasy football to make these interactions easier, but that is falling away steadily.
I will reply with specific stuff that is odd, but that I think other people will find interesting. “I fixed the roof on our chicken coup/brewed beer”, but never with the stuff I do most often.
I guess I’m saying that you’re right to not say that, but for the wrong reason. You probably could give that level of detail without being judged, as long as you also add a signal for how your interlocutor should feel about that detail.
Of course there is a such thing as judgy people so who knows. Then again you may be in an office full of closeted gamers just dying for someone to be the first to admit it.
I like to say that I “keep busy”. It’s the polite way to say stop talking about this topic.
It sounds like the word you’re looking for is “ambiguity”, not “incomprehensibility”. Ambiguous statements are not incomprehensible.
I think this varies from time to time and place to place. This is not linguistic, but I’ve lately been nerding out by reading about classic menswear. And what’s interesting is that how to dress guides written in the last 10-20 years all basically say some variation on this: “If you ever need a job in the 1950s I can tell you exactly how to dress for the office. If you need a job today, I can’t tell you what you’re going to need because what counts as “business” or “business casual” is now different for every office. What I can do is point out which details of clothing tend to be salient, and what formality level they displayed in the past, and then you can use that knowledge to more correctly read what the influential people at your office are wearing.”
Or, to put it another way, in the 1950s, the answer to “Should I wear a tie to the office” was “Yes.” and now it has changed to “it depends”. Now, arguably, this just pushes things down another level; maybe you know to wear a tie, but you are still subtly judged on which tie you wear. On the other hand, perhaps there is a real benefit to knowing that you can’t go too far wrong with a grey suit and a tie?
Here is a theory which I can’t even begin to support with evidence: Perhaps the rise in autism diagnoses is related to the increasingly informal (Or more properly, semi-formal) nature of society. It’s not that there are no rules for what to wear at the office, (Just ask that NASA guy who wore a girly shirt to a press conference) its that the rules aren’t determined by the fact that you’re at an office, they are determined by who in the office has the most cultural capital.
In other words, perhaps fifty years ago it was easier to learn correct etiquette through the kind of book learning and rote memorization that autistic people are good at, and therefore it was easier for them to come off mostly normal, whereas now etiquette is much more about copying the norms of the people with the most social capital, a task which autistic people are bad at more or less by definition?
“Business casual” has meant “polo or button-down shirt, no tie” everywhere I’ve seen it used.
Can’t blame autistic people to not be able to handle that, even as a neuratypical this kind of stuff is driving me crazy.
The meaning to the “plausibly deniable” conversations to be relatively clear to neurotypical people. This makes me think that Alice isn’t really trying to be ambiguous about her desires right now.
Instead, she’s being ambiguous about how she’ll react in the future.
When we see the interaction:
Bob: Hey, what are you reading?
Alice: Not much. Just some random novel.
Bob: Oh, well, enjoy!
We know that Alice doesn’t want to talk to Bob. About this specific novel. Right now.
Maybe she’s between meeting and hopes to finish this specific scene. Maybe she’s embarrassed by her interest in military Science Fiction. Or maybe Bob made a horrible first impression and she doesn’t want to talk to him about anything.
An ‘honest’ reply would require people to reveal information. And, it would force people to express minor social frictions in ways that are hard to retroactively ignore.
Consider the possibility that Alice and Bob just got off on the wrong foot. Three years later, they’re assigned to the same team at work.
If we’re in the “ambiguous” world, then Alice’s rejection of Bob’s conversation about books has probably been forgotten. The two can start the project pretending that there was never any initial dislike.
If we’re in the “honest” world, where Alice’s response was, “I’m sorry Bob. I don’t want to talk about books with you, in particular,” then their initial relationship has been set more firmly.
Ambiguity means that we don’t distinguish, “No, because circumstance” and “No, because it’s you.” This makes things easier going forward.
Question for people who identify as on the spectrum, which is a better description of awkward social interactions for you?
1. I thought that X meant Y, but I was mistaken, and X meant Z.
2. I didn’t notice X at all.
3. Neither of these even sounds close to what I experience.
If someone asks me “What’s that thing you’re doing?” I’m much more likely to interpret the question as curiosity about the thing than a generic request to socialize.
On the other hand, when I ask someone else “What’s that thing you’re doing?”, it’s almost certainly a generic request to socialize. Strange.
Conversation isn’t anti-inductive in the same sense as a market, where the rules will change until you are bankrupt. If someone knows that you frequently misunderstand a particular social convention, they’ll use it less and be more willing to explain it to you. Thus, conversation between people who know each other forms an equilibrium.
Or they decide you’re a weirdo and avoid further contact with you.
It’s not often that an intelligent man’s post begins in babble and descends to blather, but here we are.
If you reword your post a little bit, you can probably do away with both.
If it helps, the theory referred to here is summarized in Pinker, Nowak and Lee (2007).
All of polite society is a lie, starting with “Pleased to meet you.”
I see noting to contradict in this article.
And of course, dealing with other humans is difficult because dealing with them is the most complex and high-stakes game one plays in life, with allies and adversaries who are as skilled as one is one’s self.
Just to tie this in to another local obsession: sometimes at work, people see me microwaving a mealsquare and say “what is that? it looks good!” And every time I respond “It isn’t.” If they press it I’ll give a cursory explanation of it basically being solid Soylent.
Of course they know me by now, so my deflating snark is kinda expected.
(For the record, I used to think I had Asperger’s but now consider myself a low-functioning neurotypical.)
Most comments seem to come down pretty firmly on the side of these questions being veiled requests for social interaction. I see them more like invitations to be friendly.
Rather than interpret it as, “Please talk to me,” I’d consider it more like, “If you’re interested in socializing, you’ll find me a willing participant.”
In fact, to many people, it’s simply being polite to verbalize an interest in something someone else is obviously interested in. With extroversion considered the default in American cultural norms, many people would consider it rude NOT to ask. The assumption is that social activities are always more enjoyable than solitary activities, so offering to socialize with someone is a way of attempting to make his or her life more enjoyable. There are times I’ve asked “What are you doing/reading/watching/playing?” out of social obligation, and have felt relieved when the other person doesn’t seem to want to talk!
Even if you don’t want to socialize, you can generally preface your response with “Thanks for asking,” to let the other person know that you recognize their questions as polite overtures and appreciate the thought.