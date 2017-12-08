What To Make Of New Positive NSI-189 Results?

I.
I wanted NSI-189 to be real so badly.
Pharma companies used to love antidepressants. Millions of people are depressed. Millions of people who aren’t depressed think they are. Sell them all a pill per day for their entire lifetime, and you’re looking at a lot of money. So they poured money into antidepressant research, culminating in 80s and 90s with the discovery of selective serotonin reuptake inhibitors (SSRIs) like Prozac. Since then, research has moved into exciting new areas, like “more SSRIs”, “even more SSRIs”, “drugs that claim to be SNRIs but on closer inspection are mostly just SSRIs”, and “drugs that claim to be complicated serotonin modulators but realistically just work as SSRIs”. Some companies still go through the pantomime of inventing new supposedly-not-SSRI drugs, and some psychiatrists still go through the pantomime of pretending to be excited about them, but nobody’s heart is really in it anymore.
How did it come to this? Apparently discovering new antidepressants is really hard. Part of it is that depression has such a high placebo response rate (realistically probably mostly regression to the mean) that it’s hard for even a good medication to separate much from placebo. Another part is that psychopharmacology is just a really difficult field even at the best of times. Pharma companies tried, tried some more, and gave up. All the new no-really-not-SSRIs are the fig leaf to cover their failure. Now people are gradually giving up on even pretending. There are still lots of exciting possibilities coming from the worlds of academia and irresponsible self-experimentation, but the Very Serious People have left the field. This is a disaster, insofar as they’re the only people who can get things through the FDA and into the mass market where anyone besides fringe enthusiasts will use them.
Enter NSI-189. A tiny pharma company called Neuralstem announced that they had a new antidepressant that worked on directly on neurogenesis – a totally new mechanism! nothing at all like SSRIs! – and seemed to be getting miraculous results. Lots of people (including me) suspect neurogenesis is pretty fundamental to depression in a way serotonin isn’t, so the narrative really worked – we’ve finally figured out a way to hit the root cause of depression instead of fiddling around with knobs ten steps away from the actual problem. Irresponsible self-experimenters managed to synthesize and try some of it, and reported miraculous stories of treatment-resistant depressions vanishing overnight. Someone had finally done the thing!
There are many theories about what place our world holds in God’s creation. Here’s one with as much evidence as any other: Earth was created as a Hell for bad psychiatrists. For one thing, it would explain why there are so many of them here. For another, it would explain why – after getting all of our hopes so high – NSI-189 totally flopped in FDA trials.
I don’t think the data have been published anywhere (more evidence for the theory!), but we can read off the important parts of the story from Neuralstem’s press release. In Stage 1, they put 44 patients on 40 mg NSI-189 daily, another 44 patients on 80 mg daily, and 132 patients on placebo for six weeks. In Stage 2, they took the people from the placebo group who hadn’t gotten better in Stage 1 and put half of them on NSI-189, leaving the other half on placebo – I think this was a clever trick to get a group of people pre-selected for not responding to placebo and so avoid the problem where everyone does well on placebo and so it’s a washout. But all of this was for nothing. On the primary endpoint – a depression rating instrument called MADRS – the NSI-189 group failed to significantly outperform placebo during either stage.
Neuralstem’s stock fell 61% on news of the study. Financial blog Seeking Alpha advised readers that Neuralstem Is Doomed. Investors tripped over themselves to withdraw support from a corporation that apparently was unable to handle the absolute bread-and-butter most basic job of a pharma company – fudging clinical trial results so that nobody figures out they were negative until half the US population is on their drug.
From last month’s New York Times:
The first thing you feel when a [drug] trial fails is a sense of shame. You’ve let your patients down. You know, of course, that experimental drugs have a poor track record – but even so, this drug had seemed so promising (you cannot erase the image of the cancer cells dying under the microscope). You feel as if you’ve shortchanged the Hippocratic Oath […]
There’s also a more existential shame. In an era when Big Pharma might have macerated the last drips of wonder out of us, it’s worth reiterating the fact: Medicines are notoriously hard to discover. The cosmos yields human drugs rarely and begrudgingly – and when a promising candidate fails to work, it is as if yet another chemical morsel of the universe has been thrown into the dumpster. The meniscus of disappointment rises inside you: That domain of human biology that the medicine hoped to target may never be breached therapeutically.
And so the rest of us gave a heavy sigh, shed a single tear, and went back to telling ourselves that maybe vortioxetine wasn’t exactly an SSRI, in ways.
II.
But the reason I’m writing about all of this now is that Neuralstem has just put out a new press release saying that actually, good news! NSI-189 works after all! Their stock rose 67%! Investment blogs are writing that Neuralstem Is A Big Winner and boasting about how much Neuralstem stock they were savvy enough to hold on to!
What are these new results? Can we believe them?
I’m still trying to figure out exactly what’s going on; the results themselves were presented at a conference and aren’t directly available. But from what I can gather from the press release, this isn’t a new trial. It’s new secondary endpoints from the first trial, that Neuralstem thinks cast a new light on the results.
What are secondary endpoints? Often during a drug trial, people want to measure whether the drug works in multiple different ways. For depression, these are usually rating scales that ask about depressive symptoms – things like “On a scale of 1 to 5, how sad are you?” or “How many times in the past month have you considered suicide?”. You could give the MADRS, a scale that focuses on emotional symptoms. Or you could give the HAM-D, a scale that focuses more on psychosomatic symptoms. Or since depression makes people think less clearly, you could give them a cognitive battery. Depending on what you want to do, all of these are potentially good choices.
But once you let people start giving a lot of tests, there’s a risk that they’ll just keep giving more and more tests until they find one that gives results they like. Remember, one out of every twenty statistical analyses you do will be positive at the 0.05 level by pure coincidence. So if you give people ten tests, you’ve got a pretty good chance of getting one positive result – at which point, you trumpet that one to the world.
Statisticians try to solve this loophole by demanding researchers pre-identify a primary endpoint. That is, you have to say beforehand which test you want to count. You can do however many tests you want, but the other ones (“secondary endpoints”) are for your own amusement and edification. The primary endpoint is the one that the magical “p = 0.05 means it works” criteria gets applied to.
Neuralstem chose the MADRS scale as their primary endpoint and got a null result. This is what they released in July that had everybody so disappointed. The recently-released data are a bunch of secondary endpoints, some of which are positive. This is the new result that has everybody so excited.
You might be asking “Wait, I thought the whole point of having primary versus secondary endpoints was so people wouldn’t do that?” Well…yes. I’m trying to figure out if there’s any angle here besides “Company does thing that you’re not supposed to do because it can always give you positive results, gets positive results, publishes a press release”. I am not an expert here. But I can’t find one.
The pattern of positive results shows pretty much the random pattern you would expect from spurious findings. They’re divided evenly among a bunch of scales, with occasional positive results on one scale followed by negative results on a very similar scale measuring the same thing. Most of them are only the tiniest iota below p = 0.05. Many of them only work at 40 mg, and disappear in the 80 mg condition; there are occasional complicated reasons why drugs can work better at lower doses, but Occam’s razor says that’s not what’s happening here. One of the results only appeared in Stage 2 of the trial, and disappeared in Stage 1 and the pooled analysis. This doesn’t look exactly like they just multiplied six instruments by two doses by three ways of grouping the stages, got 36 different cells, and rolled a dice in each. But it’s not too much better than that. Who knows, maybe the drug does something? But it sure doesn’t seem to be a particularly effective antidepressant, even by our very low standards for such. Right now I am very unimpressed.
III.
Except…why did their stock jump 67%? We just got done talking about the efficient market hypothesis and the theory that the stock market is never wrong in a way detectable by ordinary humans.
First of all, maybe that’s wrong. My dad is a doctor, and he swears that he keeps making a lot of money from medical investments. He just sees some new medical product, says “Yeah, that sounds like the sort of thing that will work and become pretty popular”, and buys it. I keep telling him this cannot possibly work, and he keeps coming to me a year later telling me he made a killing and now has a new car. Maybe all financial theory is a total lie, and if you get a lucky feeling when looking at a company’s logo you should invest in them right away and you will always make a fortune.
Or maybe the it’s that it’s not investors’ job to answer “Does this drug work?” but rather “Will investing in this stock make me money?”. Neuralstem has mentioned that they’ll be bringing these new results in front of the FDA, presumably in the hopes of getting a Phase III trial. FDA standards seem to have gotten looser lately, and maybe a fig leaf of positive results is all they need to give the go ahead for a bigger trial anyway – after all, they wouldn’t be approving the drug, just saying more research is appropriate. Then maybe that trial would come out better. Or it would be big enough that they would discover some alternate use (remember, Viagra was originally developed to lower blood pressure, and only got switched to erectile dysfunction after Phase 1 trials). Or maybe Neuralstem will join the 21st century and hire a competent Obfuscation Department.
I don’t know. I’m beyond caring. The sign of a really deep depression is abandoning hope, and I’ve abandoned hope in NSI-189…
…which just leaves me even more time to be excited about SAGE-217, the novel GABA-A positive allosteric modulator that just passed Phase 2 trials! This one is going to be great!
[EDIT: Wait, is SAGE-217 just a weird attempt to rebrand benzodiazepines? Surely it’s got to be more than that, right?]
Wait, why aren’t we just prescribing placebos to start with then?
You could say we kind of are?
My impression is that the “placebo effect” for depression is primarily due to depression being a relapsing-remitting disease. It very often goes away on its own. There’s probably still some room for placebo to be helpful, but every treatment for depression – from antidepressants to therapy to bright light to exercise – gives you a bit of placebo, so it doesn’t seem that helpful making it a separate drug (even apart from the ethical issues).
How much more effective is a placebo than doing nothing?
Because if doctors started prescribing placebos, word would eventually get out that they were doing this, and everyone who went to the doctor for medicine would wonder whether they were getting the real deal or a placebo. This would make the placebos less effective, probably, and would also make people more reluctant to go to the doctor in general, because they might be paying $200 a month for a sugar pill.
“…depression has such a high placebo response rate that it’s hard for even a good medication to separate much from placebo.”
Don’t take this the wrong way, but I feel like this sentence is more fascinating than the rest of the post. Specifically, what does this say about the nature of depression? What does it mean for how we conceptualize and treat it?
Are you familiar with Eiko Fried’s work (https://ppw.kuleuven.be/okp/_pdf/Fried2014DINAC.pdf) suggesting that depression isn’t really one consistent syndrome or disease at all?
Interesting stuff…
My father was a general practitioner and this is very much an anecdote, but he felt like from his experience with referring depressed people to psychiatrists and seeing them come back on SSRIs was that depressed people are terrible at rating their own symptoms.
He’d see people who said, “I don’t feel like these drugs are helping at all,” and their family members were saying, “He’s a new man since he started taking the drugs!” And vice versa.
If that’s true (big if), then it might not be so much that depression is actually that responsive to placebos, so much as that people are suggestible and if they have a lot of difficulty self-assessing their depression, the suggestion overwhelms the results. (I’m not suggesting this is generally how placebo works, just specifically to depression).
Pretty sure Scott has written about that here before. Just need to find it…
It’s in the SSRI post: http://slatestarcodex.com/2014/07/07/ssris-much-more-than-you-wanted-to-know/
Thanks!
He’d see people who said, “I don’t feel like these drugs are helping at all,” and their family members were saying, “He’s a new man since he started taking the drugs!” And vice versa.
Are family members necessarily any better at assessing symptoms though? It could be that they’re seeing what they want or expect to see.
Placebo effect by proxy?
Exactly.
I wonder if that’s a thing and, if so, if there’ve been any studies on it.
I’d like this to be true as much as the next guy, but it smells of p-hacking to me.
As to the Efficient Markets Hypothesis… who knows? But Neuralstem has a market cap of $30M, which is tiny by publicly traded company standards, so maybe it just hasn’t attracted the attention of the big institutional investors that can pay for a broad range of medical expertise. Your dad does enjoy some privileged information when it comes to medicine, and maybe that’s enough to arbitrage into the occasional new car if he can find a promising medical company without many eyes on it. Although if you take that at face value it implies that I should be investing in tech startups, and I have this nasty feeling that I’d lose my shirt if I tried that.
Far more investors are interested in tech startups than in medical startups, or at least that what it seems like to me.
Everyone wants to be in on the next unicorn. You can create a tech startup for under $10,000 without any physical assets whatsoever other than your laptops. Hell, you can get 5% of their company by just giving them office space at an incubator, not even a proper seed investment. And then the hope is that one of these guys reaches $100M market cap from an initial investment of practically nothing.
Medical startups need to start from a larger asset base and can fall back on other institutional partners than VC’s.
I don’t think there’s anything about the efficient markets hypothesis that precludes people with decades of experience and training in medicine from making superior decisions in fields that are heavily influenced by the reality of medicine.
I mean then again, I don’t see any reason why investment people wouldn’t just consult doctors…
Some of them do, I’m sure.
But even if they didn’t, the efficient market would still emerge, as long as somebody with expertise gets paid to tell it which new products are likely to do well. And if nobody else, that somebody is Scott’s dad; the market is paying him, and he is providing information with his buying and selling.
The Efficient Market Hypothesis guarantees that a talented, knowledgeable, and diligent investor can beat the market. By a small percentage if they are trading in large-cap stocks, by a rather larger percentage if dealing in small-cap but in that case the capitalization limits the amount of money you can effectively invest, and in the end you’ll find that if you are diligent enough to spend 40+ hours a week on the task you will net roughly $200K/year (plus or minus roughly $300K/year).
If it were not possible to meet this expectation, then that would mean the market had inefficiently sucked an excess of valuable labor into the task of smoothing out valuation errors well past the point of diminishing returns. In an efficient market, price signals instead send the excess analysts off to do other things more worthy of a talented, knowledgeable, diligent analyst’s time at about the $150K/year (but less variance) level.
Great, now some smart guy who reads SSC and works at a hedge fund is going to implement this strategy and ruin it for your father!
That’s true at the margin, not on average. The reason you can’t beat the market is because prices are already at their equilibrium levels – but the way they got there is by people making a profit from pushing them in the right direction.
People do beat the market all the time – that’s how prices maintain accuracy in the first place. It’s not like prices are starting from a zero point, nor become static once they reach the “correct” level.
There’s a dynamic interplay between “you probably won’t beat the market because all material factors have been priced in already” and “the way we know prices are efficient and all material factors have been priced in, is because people have (very recently) beaten the market in order to get them here”. Personally, I’m a conservative investor, so if I wanted exposure to equity markets, I’d go with index funds all the way. But the only reason a strategy like mine can be effective is because of the efforts of market-beaters.
Yep. The phrasing “the way they got there” wasn’t meant to imply that prices reach an equilibrium level and then remain static. They will keep changing as information changes – each piece of new info potentially means the stock is more or less valuable than previously thought, and so represents a new opportunity to profit from correcting its price.
Or by seeing
the Virgin Marypatterns in random lines and calling it “technical analysis”.
To be fair, though, technical analysis seems to work about as well as anything else we have, and there’s a reason why traders and analysts still use it, even though theory tells us it shouldn’t work.
This seems to make the EMH unfalsifiable. If it ever looks like it’s producing irrational results, that’s just because rational people are correctly betting on everyone else’s irrationality, and so what’s irrational is actually rational!
But if “everyone else” is irrational, that sounds like a pretty severe knock against the EMH.
That’s exactly right. The EMH is unfalsifiable because it is axiomatic. The price it produces is defined to be the correct price. Unfortunately, knowing this isn’t particularly useful.
That is not correct.
Suppose you can show that stocks fall sharply on Friday the 13th, recover over the next week. You have just produced strong evidence against the efficient market hypothesis.
It’s also true that health care companies have delivered superior returns in general over the past 10 years (~6% v ~11%)
Aren’t the questions not whether your dad beat the market historically, but whether
(1) your dad has been reliably beating generic healthcare return (the 11% number)
(2) whether these healthcare trends will predictably continue
Re: neurogenesis
What do well-informed people think of things like Lion’s Mane mushrooms (Hericium erinaceus), and/or any other supplements/interventions that are supposed to increase neurogenesis?
I’m subject to depressive episodes, and my mother is entering into early onset Alzheimer’s dementia, so I am particularly interested in neurogenesis as it relates to those conditions. I can share some links to research I’ve found so far if anyone is interested.
In my nootropics survey, Lion’s Mane was rated one of the least effective by users, which confirms the anecdotes I’ve heard. I agree this is pharmacologically confusing, but no more so than everything else.
Thank you.
I would note that this survey was of nootropics users, so presumably relatively healthy people in general who were pursuing cognitive enhancement, rather than impaired people seeking remediation, which might possibly make a difference and definitely does make it difficult to incorporate this bit of evidence into my particular focus.
I don’t mean to sound ungrateful. I appreciate you responding and linking that. Just wish we knew more, more certainly.
It reduces the problem but doesn’t avoid it.
Assume placebo effect is just regression to the mean. When you select people on the placebo who didn’t respond, you are selecting the ones who haven’t yet regressed to the mean. They are still above their average level of depression, so if you keep feeding them the placebo they will, on average, get less depressed.
It’s probably more than that!
There are non-benzo GABA-A positive allosteric modulators on the market. The most common example is zolpidem.
Sage has also been testing the neurosteroid allopregnanolone for the treatment of super refractory status epilepticus, on the strength of its positive allosteric GABAergic activity.
“Lots of people (including me) suspect neurogenesis is pretty fundamental to depression in a way serotonin isn’t…”
I just read a book and reviewed a book “The Neurogenesis Diet and Lifestyle” by Brant Cortright. Interestingly, on of the things he recommends for neurogenesis is getting your Omega 3/6 ratio 1:1, interestingly enough something that has antidepressant effects (as Stephen Ilardi, author of “The Depression Cure” notes).
https://www.skepticink.com/humesapprentice/2017/12/05/review-neurogenesis-diet-lifestyle/
Does this mean that we should update our beliefs a little in the direction of FDA being a good thing overall ? It seems like stopping placebos from being sold as drugs is a net positive.
Hi Scott,
I particularly enjoy your posts on depression.
In one of your previous posts on depression and neurogenesis, you pointed to the rapid reversal symptoms in bipolar disorder as a possible argument against neurogenesis being a cause of depression, I find this objection convincing and how do you deal with it? One possible response is that depression is not linked to neurogenesis per se, but rather the presence of BDNF.
My guess is that depression is what happens when you modify some particular computational property of the brain in some direction. Neurogenesis modifies it in that direction, and bipolar/ketamine/etc are different things that for different reasons modify it very quickly in the opposite direction.
Example: a car going slowly might be due to years of wear on the tires, but if you strap a jet engine to the back it will go very fast anyway.
I wonder if a good way to beat the market is to buy stock in companies whose drugs recently received non-significant trial results. Given the confusion people have over interpreting p-values they’re likely to be making a lot of type-II errors and the drugs could end up undervalued. Problems I can see with this:
-This has already been noticed-but-not-known by other investors and it’ll be factored into the price anyway.
-Other variables matter way more in determining the price and this one doesn’t generate enough signal to profit from.
I bet you anything there are a lot more type-I than type-II errors being published in the pharmaceutical testing space.
Efficient markets: it seems that you are confused about how ‘efficient’ markets operate. Stock market is not efficient in and of itself. It is efforts of people like, presumably, your father, to ferret out useful information and bid up the stock of successful companies (or short the stock of companies that are duds) that bring the markets closer and closer to the efficient frontier. So, practically no market is perfectly efficient, they are just closer or further away from the efficiency boundary.
Scott, i just wanted to point out that SSRIs are exciting for reasons other than depression. I was first prescribed the SSRI Celexa/Citalopram at age 16 for an anxiety disorder and still take it today. I don’t need an antidepressant qua antidepressant; in fact I find an over the counter depressant/heart therapy drug called red wine helpful for managing anxiety. :p
SSRIs are great even for depression, but once you have one of them the marginal gain from there being twenty more is relatively low.
I think a better thing to be hopeful for is sticking electrodes in people’s brains. And zapping them into happiness.
Paper:
Deep Brain Stimulation for Treatment-Resistant Depression
Program:
Systems-Based Neurotechnology for Emerging Therapies (SUBNETS)
Newspaper article:
BRAIN-ALTERING SCIENCE AND THE SEARCH FOR A NEW NORMAL
Maybe this is just me failing economics, but I thought it was always possible to beat the efficient market as long as you had a comparative advantage?
So your father can make a lot of money by investing in pharma companies, but an outsider who saw on the TV “this company has developed a new exciting drug” wouldn’t be able to.
Hi,
You refer to “irresponsible self-experimenters.” However, I’d like to point out that there was a time when medicinal chemists developing neurologically active agents were expected to try their products. À propos of this, I’d like to recommend the book Mentored by a Madman, by A. J. Lees, a well-known Parkinson’s neurologist and researcher in the UK. The madman is William Burroughs, and one of the messages of the book is how great the contribution of these “irresponsible self-experimenters” (as well as irresponsible acts by otherwise respectable people) has been to neurological research.
I make fun of them because I love them
But just because it turned out really really well doesn’t mean it isn’t still irresponsible and dangerous…
“Millions of people are depressed. Millions of people who aren’t depressed think they are.”
Slight tangent, but how common is the opposite – being depressed and thinking you’re not? I’ve had a couple of GPs and counsellors say they think I’m depressed, but I don’t think I am. Trying to figure out how likely I am to be mistaken.