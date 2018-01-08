Fight Me, Psychologists: Birth Order Effects Exist And Are Very Strong

“Birth order” refers to whether a child is the oldest, second-oldest, youngest, etc. in their family. For a while, pop psychologists created a whole industry around telling people how their birth order affected their personality: oldest children are more conservative, youngest children are more creative, etc.
Then people got around to actually studying it and couldn’t find any of that. Wikipedia’s birth order article says:
Claims that birth order affects human psychology are prevalent in family literature, but studies find such effects to be vanishingly small….the largest multi-study research suggests zero or near-zero effects. Birth-order theory has the characteristics of a zombie theory, as despite disconfirmation, it continues to have a strong presence in pop psychology and popular culture.
I ought to be totally in favor of getting this debunked. After all, the replication crisis in psychology highlights the need to remain skeptical of poorly-supported theories. And some of the seminal work disproving birth order was done by Judith Rich Harris, an intellectual hero of mine who profoundly shaped my worldview with her book The Nurture Assumption.
So I regret to have to inform you that birth order effects are totally a real thing.
I first started thinking this at transhumanist meetups, when it would occasionally come up that everyone there was an oldest child. The pattern was noticeable enough that I included questions about birth order on the latest SSC survey. This blog deals with a lot of issues around transhumanism, futurology, rationality, et cetera, so I thought it would attract the same kind of people.
7,248 people gave me enough information to calculate their birth order, but I am very paranoid because previous studies have failed by failing to account for family size. That is, people of certain economic classes/religions/races/whatever tend to have larger family sizes, and if you’re in a large family, you’re more likely to be a later-born child. In order to be absolutely sure I wasn’t making this mistake, I concentrated on within-family-size analyses. For example, there were 2965 respondents with exactly one sibling…
…and a full 2118 of those were the older of the two. That’s 71.4%. p ≤ 0.00000001.
The same effect occurs in sibships of other sizes. Of the 1884 respondents from families with three children (n = 1884), 56.8% are the oldest, compared to predicted 33%. In families with four children (n = 765), 48.2% are the oldest, compared to predicted 25%.
This effect reaches the same scale as other effects people consider important. For example, the survey population drew heavily from STEM fields and was predictably very white; however, the birth order gap was larger in magnitude than the racial gap. It is bigger than gender gaps in some fields traditionally considered to have major gender gaps, like undergraduate economics. This can fairly be considered a large effect.
So what is going on here?
It’s unlikely that age alone is driving these results. In sibships of two, older siblings on average were only about one year older than younger siblings. That can’t explain why one group reads this blog so much more often than the other.
And all of the traditional pop psychology claims about birth order don’t seem to hold up. I didn’t find any effect on anything that could be reasonably considered conservativism or rebelliousness.
But there is at least one reputable study that did find a few personality differences. This is Rohrer et al (2015), which examined a battery of personality traits and found birth order effects only IQ and Openness to Experience, both very small.
I was only partly able to replicate this work. Rohrer et al found that eldest siblings had an advantage of about 1.5 IQ points. My study found the same: 1.3 to 1.7 IQ points depending on family size – but because of the sample size this did not achieve significance. My other measure of intelligence was SAT, but SATs have been renormed and changed so many times over the past few decades that making apples-to-apples comparisons were really tough. I was able to get only a couple of weak and inconsistent effects: in sibships of two, eldest children had a slightly higher SAT1600 (1481 vs. 1458, p = 0.002) but not SAT2400; in sibships of 3+, eldest children had a slightly higher SAT2400 (2214 vs. 2248, p = 0.03), but not SAT1600. Overall this seems way too weak to say anything with certainty. Average SATs and IQs were already around the 99th percentile, so there may have been too much of a selection effect / ceiling effect to get good results.
The Openness results were clearer. Eldest children had significantly higher Openness (73rd %ile vs. 69th %ile, p = 0.001). Like Rohrer, I found no difference in any of the other Big Five traits.
Because I only had one blunt measure of Openness, I couldn’t do as detailed an analysis as Rohrer’s team. But they went on to subdivide Openness into two subcomponents, Intellect and Imagination, and found birth order only affected Intellect. They sort of blew Intellect off as just “self-estimated IQ”, but I don’t think this is right. Looking at it more broadly, it seems to be a measure of intellectual curiosity – for example, one of the questions they asked was, “I am someone who is eager for knowledge”. Educational Testing Service describes it as “liking complex problems”, and its opposite as “avoiding philosophical discussion”.
This seems promising. If older siblings were more likely to enjoy complex philosophical discussion, that would help explain why they are so much more likely to read a blog about science and current events. Unfortunately, the scale is completely wrong. Rohrer et al’s effects are tiny – going from a firstborn to a secondborn has an effect size of 0.1 SD on Intellect. In order to contain 71.6% firstborns, this blog would have to select for people above the 99.99999999th percentile in Intellect. There are only 0.8 people at that level in the world, so no existing group is that heavily selected.
I think the most likely explanation is that tests for Openness have limited validity, which makes the correlation look smaller than it really is. If being an eldest sibling increases true underlying Openness by a lot, but your score on psychometric tests for Openness only correlates modestly with true underlying Openness, that would look like being an eldest sibling only increasing test-measured-Openness a little bit.
(cf. Riemann and Kandler (2010), which finds that the heritability of Openness shoots way up if you do a better job assessing it)
If we suppose that birth order has a moderate effect size on intellectual curiosity of 0.5 SD, that would imply that science blogs select for people in the top 3% or so of intellectual curiosity, a much more reasonable number. Positing higher (but still within the range of plausibility) effect sizes would decrease the necessary filtering even further.
If this is right, it suggests Rohrer et al undersold their conclusion. Their bottom line was something like “birth order effects may exist for a few traits, but are too small to matter”. I agree they may only exist for a few traits, but they can be strong enough to skew ratios in some heavily-selected communities like this one.
When I asked around about this, a couple of people brought up further evidence. Liam Clegg pointed out that philosophy professor Michael Sandel asks his students to raise their hand if they’re the oldest in their family, and usually gets about 80% of the class. And Julia Rohrer herself was kind enough to add her voice and say that:
I’m not up to fight you because I think you might be onto something real here. Just to throw in my own anecdotal data: The topic of birth order effect comes up quite frequently when I chat with people in academic contexts, and more often than not (~80% of the time), the other person turns out to be firstborn. Of course, this could be biased by firstborns being more comfortable bringing up the topic given that they’re supposedly smarter, and it’s only anecdotes. Nonetheless, it sometimes makes me wonder whether we are missing something about the whole birth order story.
But why would eldest siblings have more intellectual curiosity? There are many good just-so stories, like parents having more time to read to them as children. But these demand strong effects of parenting on children’s later life outcomes, of exactly the sort that behavioral genetic studies consistently find not to exist. An alternate hypothesis could bring in weird immune stuff, like that thing where people with more older brothers are more likely to be gay because of maternal immunoreactivity to the Y chromosome (which my survey replicates, by the way). But this is a huge stretch and I don’t even know if people are sure this explains the homosexuality results, let alone the birth order ones.
If mainstream psychology becomes convinced this effect exists, I hope they’ll start doing the necessary next steps. This would involve seeing if biological siblings matter more or less than adopted siblings, whether there’s a difference between paternal and maternal half-siblings, how sibling age gaps work into this, and whether only children are more like oldests or youngests. Their reward would be finding some variable affecting children’s inherent intellectual curiosity – one that might offer opportunities for intervention.
If you want to double-check these results or analyze them further, you can download the data as .xlsx or .csv. Some people have complained of weird problems in the csv format and I recommend the xlsx if at all possible. I have removed the data of a few people who did not want their answers to be public, so you may not get exactly the same numbers I did, but they should be pretty close. If you think this could be turned into a paper and are interested in making it happen, please get in contact with me.
Is there any indication, pro or con, regarding the assumption that the people who decided to take the survey are a representative sample of the readership as a whole? I can think of several relevant factors that could skew participation.
Sure, but why would it skew for firstborn children?
As someone pointed out below – younger siblings perhaps tend to be more secretive and thus are less likely to divulge information. E.g.
A survey which disproportionately entices eldest siblings would itself be quite the curiosity.
Yes, that would certainly be remarkable in and of itself. This is more of a tangential question.
But I do suspect the willingness to take the survey is positively correlated with openness and conscientiousness, so there is a hypothetical mechanism for the birth-order effect to manifest itself.
The discrepancy between the politics section and the response to Scott’s post on taxes a while ago is strong evidence that survey-takers and commenters are very different groups. Which of those, if either, is more representative of readers, I have no idea.
Given the numbers involved, I’m pretty sure the survey-takers.
Talking out of my ass, but could the age of the mother be a possible reason? I know I’ve read before that the age of the mother does have some effect, but I forget how significant it is or how relevant it is to liking smart blogs.
If that was it you’d see comparible gaps between second and third, third and fourth, etc. Whereas here the biggest gap clearly seems to be between first and second (I’m not sure of that tho, I don’t know if a gap in a trait should translate into an equivalent gap in the number of people here…)
Doesn’t this assume that the effect is linear with the mother’s age and that the age gap between siblings is consistent?
It does. That said, I suspect that if the effect is nonlinear with maternal age, it should be nonlinear such that you’d expect a larger gap between later children. Down’s risk (and I believe most other medical risks) grows more quickly as maternal age increases. So the fact that the gap is largest between the first and second child is evidence against it being based primarily on maternal age.
In terms of effects on gestation, I would suspect the difference between how a mother’s body handles the first pregnancy and how it deals with any subsequent pregnancies should probably have a much greater weight. The hormonal and physiological changes are quite significant. Which ties in with what themadmammaker says above.
It would also make sense in evolutionary terms – your first baby should ideally be somewhat tuned to being handled by inexperienced parents.
…and subsequent babies should be more difficult to handle, because the parents can take it?
I’m not really sure what you’re suggesting. Why would a baby with lower openness to experience/IQ be advantageous to experienced parents, relative to a baby with higher openness/IQ? I’d be more inclined to guess if there IS an effect of birth orders, it’s something like a spandrel. As an example, I remember seeing the hypothesis that later male children were more likely to be gay because the mother’s body becomes sensitive to male cells after a pregnancy and attacks them (acquired resistance, a general characteristic of the immune system), so later male children are more “feminized” or something. This being evolutionary psychology, this was probably hogwash and completely failed to replicate, but the type of effect (Some characteristic of the immune system results in birth order effects through an unintended interaction) at least made some intuitive sense to me.
I’m just speculating. But the first baby must be a trail-blazer – it has no previous examples to follow or experience to build on within the family. The higher openness and curiosity might be trading off against something – perhaps something that isn’t obvious in our current highly safe and nutritionally saturated environment.
This probably wouldn’t have been notable for most of our ancestry. If a woman is having her first child from 13-17 then there is a good chance that she either has older siblings with children or her parents are still in their reproductive years or maybe even both. The currently common occurrence of women having their first child in their late 20s to early 30s while living apart from her parents would have been rare.
The age of the mother has no expected effect. But the age of the father does!
A father contributes 20+2n new mutations where n is the age of the father at conception. The mother contributes a fixed amount (~20) mutations – since her eggs are produced at birth and kept on ice.
Since most mutations are bad, and the brain is the most fragile organ this will be seen mostly in the brain. Is this effect strong enough? Probably not, but worth a thought.
Yeah, but genetics is far from the only mechanism having effects on development. It’s also about nutrition, hormonal balances and infections during pregnancy (and probably a host of other things.) A mother’s age has a lot to do with that.
“Since most mutations are bad”
Source? The only place I consistently hear this is from sites like Answers in Genesis to prove that we’d all be dead by now if evolution had been occurring as long as evolutionists say. Therefore Jesus.
Sites like TalkOrigins provides the counter apologetic. But would still be interesting if there’s more rescent research that might contradict TO.
Most mutations are neutral, but on average more mutations are bad, because the good ones are negligibly few in one generation. But paternal age effects are supposed to be tiny, they can’t explain this. And in my analyses of IQ, birth order wins over paternal age in effect size.
Not to be rude, but if the only source for “mutations are bad” you have been able to find is AiG, you must not be looking very hard. An organism’s genome has a certain quantity of ordered information. Taking pieces of the genome which were crafted through selection and replacing them with pieces selected at random decreases the total negentropy of the organism, much the same way taking random parts of an architectural blueprint and randomizing them would almost certainly make the building less stable. The only reason mutations can lead to benefits at all is because, eventually, every possible mutation will get tried, so if any beneficial ones exist, it’s only a matter of time before they get found and implemented. This happens so infrequently that it’s barely worth discussing, in the context of mutation load.
The reason we aren’t all horrible mutants is that the more mutations a person has, the less likely they are to reproduce. This is what’s referred to as selection pressure. The rate at which new mutations enter the population is exactly balanced out by the rate at which mutations are removed from the population via selection (anytime these numbers don’t coincide, the population will either increase or decrease until they do)
As further Evidence, consider that gamma radiation increases the likelihood of cancer by causing random parts of the affected cells to mutate. Considering that we evolved from single cell organisms which reproduced as quickly as possible, my understanding is that a fair amount of our genome encodes methods of cell reproduction, while other sections contain mechanisms for restraining cell reproduction. Add enough random mutations into these latter sections, and the cell might revert back to the behavior of a single celled organism; as it reproduces faster, and makes more copies, more mutations will accumulate, possibly breaking more and more of the restraint mechanism. These are called ‘cancer’ and ‘metastasized cancer’, respectively. It’s not that gamma radiation specifically targets the sections of the genome for restraining cell division, it’s that random mutations in general are detrimental, and evolution selects for cells that reproduce the most, which is why cancer is so prevalent.
I think it’s not just that most mutations are neutral or bad, it’s that the genome includes a lot of features to accommodate changes.
If you have unusually long fingers, you still have enough skin to cover them.
I’ll point out that just because someone who’s wrong in general makes a statement, that statement isn’t necessarily wrong. The correct counterargument to “Most mutations are bad, so we’d be dead by now if evolution had been happening for a long time” is “Most individuals with significant mutations (which were mostly bad) DID die, removing themselves from the gene pool. Those with the (rare) good mutations reproduced more than average, proliferating good mutations. Thus bad mutations are disproportionately removed from the gene pool because they’re bad, and good mutations are disproportionately represented in each successive generation because they’re good. This is the theory of natural selection.”
Sites like Answers in Genesis aren’t always the opposite of correct. Sometimes they include some true statements. The bit they happen to leave out is all the non-viable fetuses, stillbirths and early deaths that filter out the most deadly mutations.
This is received wisdom which has recently been challenged by research.
https://news.nationalgeographic.com/news/2012/02/120229-women-health-ovaries-eggs-reproduction-science/
I’m not an expert on this but I spent a few months working for one and the paternal age effect is nonlinear with age.
It’s not just that mutations accumulate but seemingly there’s competition between spermatogonial stem cells which selects for certain mutations over time. By the time a man hits age forty the risk of congenital defects is much higher than would be implied by a linear rate of accumulated mutations.
If I have free time I’ll see if I can dig out any old review papers I had from that rotation.
I think that older fathers are positively correlated with autistic children, which I would guess would cut against this community being disproportionately first borns.
Yeah, anybody trying to read that csv with pandas or R: try the excel instead.
I’ve heard anecdotes from coworkers saying children with older siblings learn to read earlier – because they read with their siblings. I have two kids, and the older does seem motivated to teach that kind of stuff to the younger, so that makes sense. But I haven’t seen anything in the literature supporting it (I saw “There does not appear to be much research on the impact of older siblings reading with their younger siblings”), most findings seem to be in the opposite direction (and more consistent with the effects mentioned in this post).
It would be interesting to dig up expected birth-order (and family size) distribution for populations of ages / IQ / income matching this one.
You could just as well construct a just-so story the other way round: parents tend to be more conscentious with first children, partly because their time isn’t being split between children and partly because they’re more anxious they’ll fuck it up somehow. So probably the parents spend more time teaching their oldest child to read. Since adults are better than children at reading, this dwarfs the sibling effect you mention.
It even has some anecdotal evidence: In my family, I learned to read younger than either of my two younger siblings. (I’m pretty sure this is actually because I’ve always been more introverted than them, so I spent more time by myself and less time playing with friends.)
Yes, there are just-so stories both ways; I heard more anecdotes one way (younger siblings should read earlier), but this post & data support the other way.
Of course, learning to read early is a questionable indicator anyway; Finnish children tend to learn to read very late, comparatively, and yet Finland’s educational stats are the envy of the world.
@Freddie deBoer Wouldn’t the use of “reading early” as a predictive indicator be to distinguish between kids who are learning to read the same language? I suppose if you’re comparing entire populations you could control for the difficulty of learning to read a particular language, but that seems circular. Unless the theory is all languages are equally easy for children to learn to read.
Which, now that you mentioned it, is even more puzzling than it may sound.
Finnish has funetik spelling, and conventional wisdom here claims that because of that, learning to read and write Finnish is very easy. Thus we can let kids be kids for their kid years, and nevertheless they will learn to read and write quite well and quite soon during the first years of their formal schooling (starting at the age of 7, which AFAIK is remarkably late).
However, if written Finnish is that easy, and because Finnish children are not especially stupid compared to kids in other countries [citation needed], one would assume that given the “easy” phonemic orthography, Finnish kids would learn to read earlier than others. Which does not happen.
Possible explanations: 1. phonemic orthography is not especially easy so the whole discussion is pointless. 2. the age where kids learn to read is heavily a product of societal incentives (the age when formal instruction starts). 3. it may nevertheless a valid indicator in a population where all children share same native language and societal background.
I think you mean “…at transhumanist meetups”, unless this is another the the thing.
Amusingly, that quote also contains another error you didn’t see, “I first starting thinking”!
[edit: it’s fixed now]
Regarding the birth order:
I might be missing something, but aren’t you conflating “reads SSC” with “has high IQ” ? There could be lots of families (such as my own) where all the siblings have higher than average IQ, and yet only one of them happens to read SSC. Don’t get me wrong, SSC is very nice, but it’s still much closer to the “esoteric” (rather than “ubiquitous”) side of the publication spectrum.
That’s what he gets at in this paragraph:
… which shows that whatever’s going on, it’s not IQ (but maybe something related to it)
The average age difference between siblings in families with two kids was one year? Does that strike anyone else as extremely implausible/impossible? The absolute minimum possible age difference is 9 months and from a practical / physical perspective, 1 year is about the *smallest* possible gap you could have between siblings with the same mother. I don’t think I know *any* siblings who are that close in age.
No, the difference between the average age of all older siblings taking the survey, and the average age of all younger siblings taking the survey, was one year.
This seems surprising in itself. Wouldn’t we have expected them to be the same?
Maybe the average gap depends on age. The younger the more likely you’ll find a significant gap. The older the more it’s a wash.
Edit: Or the other way round? I’m confused.
Ok, should be the other way round: In the general population older siblings are older than the younger siblings. By more than a year, maybe 2-3 or something. But when you have a subset of younger readers, there is selection pressure for the younger siblings to be older, because kids don’t read SSC. The likelihood of reading SSC grows strongly when you enter late teenage years/ early twenties and then levels off. That pushed younger siblings closer to the older siblings.
Does that make any sense?
In the general population, the age distribution of older siblings should be the same as the age distribution of younger siblings, no? (apart from maybe a small effect from changes in number of children, e.g. China’s one-child policy)
“In the general population, the age distribution of older siblings should be the same as the age distribution of younger siblings, no?”
Not quite, if the older siblings are still alive, they will on average obviously be older than the younger siblings. On the other end of the age spectrum you only get a chance to be a older sibling once you are older than maybe 1 year or so.
But I get what you mean: If we do a hard cutoff and only look at people between 20 and 50 or so, we should get the same age distribution.
I guess in that light my try at an explanation doesn’t make much sense. Though, if we assume that among the younger readers, they generally share the blogs they enjoy with their siblings, it might still have an effect. In that case the cutoff isn’t hard, rather it is extended for example lower than 20 for younger siblings and beyond 50 for older siblings.
In any cohort the ages should all be (pretty much) the same, by definition of a cohort…
Off the top of my head, I’m not sure we would. Tell me what’s wrong with this:
If you assume that A) SSC is most visible to people within a rough age band, ie they’re most likely to hear of it (I think this is true),
and B) having a sibling who reads SSC is a risk factor for reading SSC – you’re more likely to find out about if you have a sibling who reads it –
Then you would expect younger siblings to hear about it a bit younger than average, and older siblings a bit older, since they don’t need to be in the relevant age category themselves to get the benefits of their sibling so being. I’m not sure if the effect should be big enough to explain what we’re seeing, and it does assume you get recommendations on cool things to read from your siblings (other people do that, right?) but it seems as if it should give you some gap in average age of older and younger siblings, purely based on them being older/younger siblings.
Well, imagine two cases:
case A: younger siblings slavishly follow the interests and hobbies of their older siblings. In which case they should be expected to be distributed about equally, since they move “as a group” (with a small effect of younger siblings being more likely to be below the cutoff age).
case B: younger siblings determine their interests entirely independently – in which case we should expect a perfectly equal distribution.
In practice we may have a mix of case A and case B (older siblings influence younger siblings), so a weak form of case A, whose only (small) effect is the cutoff point.
A blend of “no effect” and “small effect” doesn’t seem like it would explain the current data.
Maybe we should have a survey question about whether respondents have family members who read ssc. I suppose there might be some readers who are so deeply anonymous that even family members don’t know they’re readers, but I expect this to be uncommon.
Yes, if age correlates with birth order in the sample, a likely explanation is that quite a few of the respondents are siblings to each other. This should be controlled.
Seems like a variant of Simpsons paradox. The averages are misleading.
One should consider the difference of ages for each individual.
Scott, I really think you have this backwards. You can’t use this unless you control for both siblings’ ages.
Like, if I’m 18 and my brother is 12, I’m more likely to be reading SSC than he is.
Hmmmmaybe control for age, with a fixed offset adjusting age difference between older/younger groups? I’ll try to look into it.
I mean, how much of the difference do *you* think is attributed to age? How do you derive that?
I suggest looking at the birth-order percentage for each age group of survey respondents. i.e. What percent of 20-year-olds are first born, versus what percent of 30-year-olds.
You’ve shown that people who read this blog tend to be around about the same age, no matter the birth order, not that the average gap between a younger and older sibling is around a year.
If I’m 25 and my brother is 15, I read ssc, and he doesn’t.
If I’m 25 and my brother is 35, we both read it.
If there is a certain age at which this blog becomes interesting to people, you would expect first born children to be over-represented, with the effect being more pronounced as the average age of the reader approaches that start off point (suggesting that their aren’t as many in older groups to counter-balance.
In fact, doesn’t the fact that both older and younger sibling ssc readers tend to be around the same age suggest exactly this effect?
OK, but what if you’re 35 and your brother 45? Or 105 and your brother 115? There must also be a point where your brother would be less likely to read it then you; and that effect (probably spread over more years) should compensate the other one. there’s a cutoff at the bottom and one at the top.
How about if people lived for an infinite amount of time?
In our world, the population of younger siblings must be larger than the population of older siblings, and younger. So, I guess any younger siblings you lop off the bottom are the extra ones.
Does that work for the purposes of this analysis? I think there’s extra information present that we’re discarding.
Consider that if, instead of the metric “Reads SSC” we use “Poos pants.” I think you’ll find that that, very clearly, first-born siblings display exemplary bowel control, while a small but stinky contingent of younger siblings don’t. Older siblings will survey differently by virtue of the fact that a younger sibling exists. Effectively, you’d expect mono-directional skew. In the “Poos pants” adaptation, we’d expect either the older to test better or both to test equally well.
This could explain why the age-delta difference between older and younger siblings in 2-plets is as small as it is. SSC posts are generally pretty long [citation needed] and having both the attention span and drive to read them is probably highly selecting to people out of high-school/university and in the workforce (or, at least people pursuing post-grad and therefore often excellent readers).
We can narrow the gap further: I am actually exactly 11 months and 4 days younger than my brother.
Have you asked Judith Rich Harris herself? She has looked at a gazillion birth effect studied; if there’s a systematic flaw with your approach, she’d probably spot it.
In the article you write “a full 2118 of those were the older of the two”, but in the chart the corresponding bar is clearly below 2000. Am I missing something? Which is right?
Emile used the public-only dataset to make the graphs. You’re right that this is confusing.
I wonder what would happen in the 2-child case if instead of just looking at older/younger, you looked at the precise gap? (I guess usual statistics may have some trouble with the fact that nonzero gaps must be bounded away from zero, but…)
I agree this should be done, and next year I’ll ask about that on the survey.
If it is brain changes due to “maternal immunoreactivity to the Y chromosome”, it would show up only for men. Do you find the same birth order effects for women?
Why “brain damage”? The assumption that it’s pathological is unwarranted.
Maybe I’m misunderstanding what “maternal immunoreactivity” would involve. I thought it meant that the immun system of the mother would attack and damage certain brain cells / structures. If you can point out how the maternal immune system changes the fetal brain in a non-destructive manner, I’ll edit.
From what I understand (and I’m certainly not an expert in developmental biology), the mother’s body gets gradually more adept at suppressing testosterone released by the XY fetus (and perhaps other andro-hormones as well) with subsequent XY pregnancies. This somewhat mutes the male developmental path in the embryo, gradually decreasing the manifestation of stereotypical male traits in subsequent male siblings, in extremis culminating in a ~feminized partner preference.
Ok, I thought that the maternal immune system attacks neuronal cells that strongly express proteins from the y-chromosome, similar to what happens in some disease (I thought sleeping sickness, but can’t find anything about it right now). Anyway, I’m not an expert on this stuff either.
Well it might explain why there are so few cis women around here.
“Openness to experience” does seem to be unusually changeable for a personality trait. There was this result that a single dose of some psychedelics can change it permanently. My pet theory is that it also makes people unable to distinguish reasonable theories from bs. Would be happy if somebody could point out some crazies with a psychedelics history as examples for a future blogpost of mine (people like Kary Mullis).
You should really ask people to point out people with an extensive psychedelic history regardless of craziness. Even if psychedelic use has no effect on people’s ability to distinguish reasonable theories from BS– or even improves their rationality– asking for crazy psychedelic users will get you, well, crazy psychedelic users.
I think a fairly simple explanation for higher than expected ssc readership amongst firstborns is that ssc, and rationality in general, are about the art of thinking.
spe cifically i would expect that firstborns would be forced to trailblaze their own intelectual development because they would have significantly lower chances of having someone comparable to learn from, this would force them to find ways of figuring things out on their own, and would increase the chance of getting interested in meta subjects as discussed in ssc.
On the other hand kids that already have elders siblings would find it much easier to make their choices based on their other siblings, whether they follow the elder siblings, or do the opposite still requires less figuring things out as its much easier to stay on these tracks.
I dont have any easier way to test this though.
Sorry for the typos, but im on mobile.
I dont have any easier way to test this though.
If you are talking about actual devopmental effects of finding yourself with/without out older siblings, then this is where studies comparing adopted to biological siblings would be useful. E.g. what if an adoptee was the eldest in their adopted family, but were the secondborn of their biological parents.
If it turned out that it depended on the biological parents, then there is still the possibility that evolution created the effect in order to cope with just the pressures you describe. I don’t know how you’d test that.
I happen to be an only child, so I’m not sure if I have the necessary background to address this issue appropriately.
With that disclaimer: I have observed the phenomenon being described. More specifically, at my school, younger children, especially those that are close to their siblings in age, almost always participate in the same extracurriculars as their siblings. (The obvious explanation for this is that my school is in the Bay Area and very academically competitive, so naturally if one sibling has found a “good” extracurricular and has specific advice on how to participate for their younger sibling, their younger sibling tends to follow them.) Again, take this with a grain of salt–my school is predominantly Asian and students (especially those I interact with closely) tend to be especially conformist.
Based on this hypothesis, I would expect that only children are likely to be more similar to firstborns than younger siblings.
It would also be interesting to investigate how the age gap between siblings affects the strength of this correlation (since presumably it’s more difficult to follow your sibling’s footsteps if the age gap is large).
When my older sister and I were in school together, I did the extracurriculars she did, but now that we’re grown up, our politics and so forth are 180 degrees apart (and I don’t think it’s because I was just choosing to do the opposite of her).
It would fit with the anecdote about the philosophy professor who found that 80% of his students were firstborns. Maybe professors in a range of disciplines should try taking straw polls like that; it might give some clues.
In that example, does “firstborn” include only children?
Yes. The whole point is to make this confusion.
Just following Clegg’s links gets to this calling out Sandel’s bullshit.
Also, the number is made up. He has the kids raise their hands looks at it and says “looks big to me.” If this is true, he, or anyone else at Harvard, should do a paper survey. But is it even true in the video? My attempts to count the video don’t even reach 50%.
What video are you referring to? Can you give a link?
Hm.
This gets difficult to understand when you have ‘nonstandard’ family arrangements. I have two older siblings, so technically I guess I’m a youngest child. But they’re both half siblings and way older than me (10 and 15 years), and I’ve not grown up together with them – which makes me effectively an only child. Is that comparable to being the oldest? It seems so? I read SSC and was always the bookish, into-abstract-complex-problems type kid.
It seems like this sort of thing could be used to tease apart biological vs. social explanations.
By the way I dropped all numbers for half-siblings from the visualisation (there weren’t many of them)
Yeah, I’m the second child, haven’t lived together with my older sister (same parents) in the conscious part of my life and then she died.
I answered that I’m a single child in the survey, but if this theory is not about relationships between siblings themselves but about parents then I’m obviously not a single child.
Also, from what I know about my first-born sibling, she would certainly understand SSC but wouldn’t find it engaging.
It’s an unpleasant topic, but another way you could tease apart biological and social explanations is to look at people with older siblings who were stillborn or died in infancy.
(Cross-posted with rks, sorry)
I don’t think you’d be able to get reliable enough self-reporting on this to put it on the next SSC survey though.
@Rachael
I answered that I was an only child in the survey, but I hadn’t considered the fact that my mother had a previous pregnancy where she miscarried. That’s going to be relevant, I guess.
I’m in the same boat, though it was more than one miscarriage.
Might we include maternal miscarriage data for the next SSC survey?
That’d assume people know it. I know my mother had at least one miscarriage, but I don’t know how many.
I responded to the survey counting only my full siblings, as like you I did not grow up in the same household as my half siblings. Some clarity with the questions might be nice for next year (to avoid ambiguities with half-siblings, step-siblings, adoptions, twins/multiple-pregnancy, early deaths, etc). I wonder what percentage of respondents any of these actually apply to (and I would be willing to bet they are increasingly common).
+1 to more clarity next year. It turns out my sister (who also reads SSC but never comments; hi, Sister!) and I answered the survey differently on that point.
As I asked further down, I wonder if research about birth order effects is supposed to only be looking at the birth order of a mother’s kids, or of all the kids from both parents, or what.
I reviewed “Born to Rebel: Birth Order, Family Dynamics, and Creative Lives” by Frank Sulloway for National Review in 1996:
https://www.amazon.ca/gp/customer-reviews/R226WB0UOTYD0K/ref=cm_cr_arp_d_viewpnt?ie=UTF8&ASIN=0679758763#R226WB0UOTYD0K
I noticed that there were all sorts of complex situations that complicated Sulloway’s data. For instance, you can be your father’s young childest and your mother’s oldest child, or vice-versa.
For example, Hitler’s family situation defies easy categorization:
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Hitler_family#Father_of_Alois_Hitler
Sulloway, who didn’t lack confidence, crammed Hitler into one of his categories.
Anecdotally, my husband and I and most of our nerdy Cambridge friends are eldest siblings, to the extent that I worried a bit whether we were so much better attuned to firstborns that we would find our own second child more difficult to relate to.
To add another anecdote, I went to a fancy schmancy elite private high school that gave a small boost in admissions to applicants who had older brothers already in the school. I am a younger sibling, and the policy always stood out to me as an odd one — just by looking around, you could clearly see that the eldest brother (it was all male) in a group of admitted siblings was most often the smartest. Presumably had a lot to do with donations or something.
(Perhaps I just had imposter syndrome and this biased my outlook, though, because I was pretty bright but my oldest brother was much brighter.)
One birth order theory:
Omega 3’s are essential to natal brain development.
Women are demonstrated to store omega 3’s in the fat their behind.
When the 1st baby comes, they get the benefit of all those omega 3’s.
A subsequent baby may get less, as the first gets all the omega 3’s mom stored, but the 2nd only gets all omega 3’s stored since the 1st baby.
This explains why:
-Women with big butts have higher IQ babies on average
-Men are attracted to ample butts
-1st born babies have higher IQs
-Poor people have kids with lower IQs (omega 3’a are primarily in fresh food and aren’t as easily preserved. A poor diet could easily make you deficient)
This could also influence flexibility or curiosity in ways we don’t fully understand, but can observe, and liberate us from just-so nurture stories AND genetic ones.
Maybe 1st in line just maxes out the nutritional benefits, and the runners up are left with less.
Women’s “ampleness” goes up with successive pregnancies, to the point where women on their fourth and fifth pregnancy tend to have weight gain instead of weight loss six weeks postpartum; if it were a matter of fatty resources, it would seem of least benefit to the initial (typically sveltest) pregnancy?
Sorry, not convinced. Is there evidence that womens omega 3 stores are depleted after each baby?
So, FYI, I did not make this theory up.
I can easily show evidence that women with big butts are smarter, that women with big butts have smarter kids, and that omega 3’s are stored in the lower body fat of women (not just a wide hips thing). There’s a 100 articles not just this one.
http://articles.chicagotribune.com/2007-11-18/news/0711170440_1_waist-omega-brain
I can also show that omega 3 deficiencies in pregnant women are common, and women who are omega 3 deficient give birth to kids with lower IQs and neurological deficiencies.
What I have NOT been able to google in 10 minutes is evidence that shows that women are more prone to have omega 3 deficiencies in later pregnancies. I will say that it stands to reason that if you have 2 kids back to back, and you have anything but an omega 3 surplus in your diet, that 2nd kid will likely not have as much available. I will also say again that I didn’t come up with this, so out there somewhere is the thing I read… I on mobile right now I’ve failed to find it.
So you should not be convinced, but it’s worth considering.
I looked at the UCSB study and I’m unconvinced. They demonstrate a pretty clear correlation between waist-hip ratio and cognitive performance, but they only do so while controlling for some covariates, including family income. The thing is, I’d expect both WHR and cognitive performance to affect family income (since both help you get a better man, plus the obvious role of the latter), so controlling for family income could induce a totally spurious correlation between the two.
Yes. I remembered the omega-3 hypothesis from this (quite interesting!) Psychology Today article, which mentions that an omega-3 fat called docosahexaenoic acid (DHA) is particularly important. A search on postpartum DHA depletion turns up this study. Its abstracted conclusion:
Anecdotally:
I am a middle child of 3 and we are all ~18 months apart, meaning that I and my younger sibling were each conceived 9 months after my mother’s previous birth, during the DHA recovery period. 18 months seemed to be slightly longer than the median sibling birth gap among children I went to school with, so if my anecdata is representative, younger siblings are quite often conceived during the period of postpartum DHA depression.
n=1 speculation but possibly relevant:
My mother had a miscarriage between my older sibling’s birth and my own conception, and while all three of us came out bright, I am probably the smartest of my mother’s children. That isn’t what I would have expected if DHA depletion is the mechanism for the older sibling effect. It’s probably just chance, but maybe miscarriages interact with DHA depletion/recovery in a weird way.
Sorry, I thought the Big Butt Hypothesis was that wide hips make for easier childbirth and fewer complications of delivery that result in child/maternal mortality?
Now I’m thinking of Sir Mix-a-Lot: I like big butts and I cannot lie/It’s because of those Omega 3 stores 🙂
omega 3’a are primarily in fresh food and aren’t as easily preserved. A poor diet could easily make you deficient
Fish on Fridays! Smarter Catholic babies due to all those omega 3 in fish oils! 😀
Some women have butts that bulge out backwards but have narrow hips when seen from the front. Some women have butts that look kinda flat from the side but have wide hips when seen from the front.
Personally if I had (er, I’m married, so…got?) to choose between two women, each with only one or the other kind of shape, I’d go for wide hips. I’m sure I’m programmed by evolution, so score one for the easier childbirth theory.
On the other hand, this Psychology Today article suggests the omega-3 stores contribute to the wide hips of an hourglass figure. Though both factors would tend to reinforce men’s body type preferences.
It’s not clear to me that either the hips or the omega-3 padding emerged before the other. Wide hip bones are necessary to birth babies such big heads, but those heads are big because they holdbig brains made from omega-3s.
This is why there are gatekeepers, so that unsanctioned, amateurish research perishes in obscurity. These “accidental” difficulties in organizing a study and getting one’s results published, accepted, and recorded for posterity (instead of being seen as a best-forgotten one-off fluke) are not, in fact, accidental.
Due to the weakness and lack of reproducibility of psychological effects, it probably takes a great deal of coordination to make the science come out just right. Having all this room for manipulating the conclusions is a feature, not a bug. The current system works to the benefit of everyone that matters.
The author has to ask himself the question: how does what he is doing help the rich and powerful become even more so? Is he proving something that psychological authorities currently want to see proved?
Of course, it could be that the current generation of psychologists is the first one to have really got themselves rid of pseudoscience and nonsense (given that pretty much every psychological study and concept older than 20 years has been discredited, that is). Want to bet on it?
Why would he ask himself that? Does it increase his chances of being published? Of getting tenure? I don’t see how, and I don’t see why the author would care about much else…
Even if we grant that everyone in the system wants to arrange it that way, I seriously doubt they’d be able to coordinate and then correctly reach the global maximum.
What did you get from the survey on Mechanical Turk? Are people who filled that survey also more often older siblings than younger siblings? I’m asking this to see how much reading Shtetl-Optimized is relevant here.
On the mechanical turk data, I saw such an effect for people from families of 2 (but weaker), but not for bigger family sizes, and considering the small sample sizes, overal it looks more like statistical noise. I could dig up the exact numbers (but not now, I’m at work).
How should we update our beliefs about psychology as a whole in light of the ease of demonstrating these effects which have long been hypothesized to begin with?
Scott seems to indicate that the failure to account for family size often explains psychology’s inability to demonstrate this effect.
Also it seems to be a very specific effect that could be missed by any psychological literature looking at other effects of birth order.
And it’s not like we’re unaware of psychology’s repeated failure.
It seems different from other failures to me in terms of the ease of observing the variable in terms of the standard measures but people forcefully asserting the opposite anyway, and especially in that the advocates say something much weaker than the truth. I’m actually going to downgrade my assessment of the severity of the replication crisis if people who can’t replicate are also reliably unable to find this effect, but I’m also going to downgrade my assessment of the overall competence and honesty of the field to below that of sociology, since sociologists seem somewhat better at using statistics.
One way to think about this is that this is a failure by the top experts, not a failure by the public to receive an adequate summary.
In particular, this problem seems beyond those discussed in ” Contrarianism, Crackpots and Consensus”.
Whenever I read one of these posts trying to explain a common phenomenon, I keep expecting you to bring up my first and – in my mind – totally obvious thought, and then being utterly baffled when you don’t mention it at all. In the case of “why has new atheism failed” there was the fact that new atheists deliberately chose to optimize for truth instead of effectiveness even (or especially) when it meant going against the left. And in this case…
Look, there was an old post on Less Wrong which I can’t find now, where Eliezer said: “Wow, every single person in this movement has an origin story, an awakening where they realized that they and they alone are responsible for securing positive outcomes”. There’s even a whole plotline about it in HPMOR, where Harry has his OWN origin story where his mother is irresponsible and he realizes he has to think for himself instead. We all read that and went “oh yeah, I totally had that too.”
How do you not tie these things together? Like, you write UNSONG, where you tie 9999 crazy and seemingly unrelated things together, but you discuss birth order effects on the rationalist community and you don’t bring up how every single one of us feels like we can’t defer responsibility to anyone else?
HOW?
Maybe because “openness to experiences” and “a feeling of personal responsibility” aren’t particularly similar things? Maybe he did’t have an “awakening” (I certainly never did, but I don’t identify as rationalist, so maybe that’s a point in favour.). Maybe these things are only obvious to you? (I certainly don’t see that about the new atheists.)
Still, maybe next time a question a la “I’m the captain of my fate” can be included in the survey?
Of course openness to experience is not the same thing as feeling responsible. The interesting question here is why rationalists are all eldest children, and the fact that rationality requires heroic responsibility feel obvious to me.
I think you’re conflating “responds to an SSC survey” with “is a rationalist in the sense of feeling heroic responsibility.” I don’t think it takes heroic responsibility to read this blog.
>> Still, maybe next time a question a la “I’m the captain of my fate” can be included in the survey?
Well, there is some form of that: LOC3 “What happens to me is mostly my own doing”.
So we can answer the Question
“Are firstborn more likely to state ‘what happens to me is mostly my own doing’ then ppl. with at least one older sibling?”
To do that, we simply count the four tuples
{LOC3:A, 0 older siblings}
{LOC3:B, 0 older siblings}
{LOC3:A, 1+ older siblings}
{LOC3:B, 1+ older siblings}
(I’ve sanitized the data by throwing out ~1258/7299 data sets with any of the relevant awnsers empty (mostly) or stupid (<50), eg. >40k siblings):
What happens to me is mostly my own doing 0 (3139):
################################################################################
I don’t have much control over the direction my life is taking 0 ( 778):
####################
What happens to me is mostly my own doing 1+ (1757):
#############################################
I don’t have much control over the direction my life is taking 1+ ( 368):
#########
wrapping up:
older sibligs vs. “what happens to me is mostly my own doing”
0 : 3139 / (778 + 3139) ~ 80,1%
1+ : 1757 / (368 + 1757) ~ 82,7%
“Are firstborn more likely to state ‘what happens to me is mostly my own doing’ than ppl. with at least one older sibling?”
No.
I appreciate the effort you put into this response. Nothing to add, just want to say that.
you don’t bring up how every single one of us feels like we can’t defer responsibility to anyone else?
Because that’s not specifically a rationalist experience, it’s one of the milestones of becoming an adult? “Oh hey, my parents aren’t perfect and infallible and all-knowing!”, followed by “Oh hey, authority figures in general can screw up!” and then “So I guess I have to make my own decisions and if I make bad decisions, then that is going to have a bad effect and I have to accept responsibility for that and not blame it on luck or outside forces or society or people are out to get me”.
It’s possible eldest children get this earlier since if there are several younger siblings, they do get landed with responsibility for looking after them in some way, and there are plenty of opportunities to see how your parents can make errors in decisions, but as I said, I don’t think it’s specifically a rationalist view (regarding that Less Wrong post, I’d be extremely surprised if, in a group of adults – even young adults – a sizeable proportion of them didn’t have a “yeah I realised that I was responsible for my own choices” moment).
This is the moral of the Little Red Hen! “If you want the goodies, you have to help bake the bread”.
I think “but isn’t that a universal value” is a pretty common response to values that are not, in fact, universal. There was a whole slew of posts here on SSC about that. So no, I don’t think that “I can’t trust anyone else to save the world” is a common mindset outside the rationalist community.
Now you’re certainly right that most adults have a generic sense of responsibility, but that doesn’t argue against my point at all. You might as well say that “there are plenty of younger siblings with high IQ, therefore IQ cannot explain why people on SSC are all eldest children”.
That said, thinking about it again, it does seem to me that “heroic responsibility’ can’t actually be that dominant in the SSC community however, because a lot of people just read it out of interest. On the other hand, pretty much everyone here has high IQ. But I also cannot believe that being an older child has that much of an impact on IQ, while I can certainly believe it would impact a sense of responsibility.
Hm…
So no, I don’t think that “I can’t trust anyone else to save the world” is a common mindset outside the rationalist community.
I’d agree there, but “Only you can save the world” is not the same thing we’re talking about re: intellectual curiosity and openness to new ideas, is it?
The result may simply be an odd little quirk, something like “hey, how about that, a majority of SSC readers have blue/brown eyes” (delete as applicable). Whatever is going on, while the spillover from Less Wrong may involve “somebody has to save the world and nobody else is doing it so I guess I’ll have to!” origin stories, I don’t think it is universally applicable to our case in the same way as “I make choices and the results of those choices are my responsibility”.
And while there may be a strong sense of “they and they alone are responsible for securing positive outcomes” amongst the Less Wrong rationalists Mk. I, I think that’s as much down to (a) being young and (b) a sense of discovering The One True Way when they came across rationalism as laid out there. I think you’d find the same mindset amongst, say, a new religious ministry determined to evangelise the modern world or devotees of a self-help technique (I mean, look at how CBT became the One Treatment Cures All of therapies) and so on.
>every single one of us feels like we can’t defer responsibility to anyone else
Really?
I’m surrounded by highly competent co-workers, services, friends, and family I can defer responsibility to.
If I was made god-empress of the Earth, all I’d do would be to set up the most effective system of deferring responsibility I can and then leave it to the system.
Ok I don’t really identify as a rationalist and am not involved in lesswrong, BUT I am very engaged in SSC (read all posts and most open threads, comment occasionally) and I enjoyed HPMOR.
I am an oldest sibling.
And I have NEVER felt anything like this realization you’re describing. Throughout my life I have been increasingly grateful that my parents, teachers, and friends are competent and forgiving people that I can rely on to help me when I fall down on the job. In my teenage and college years I was increasingly concerned about whether I’d be able to “secure positive outcomes” on my own (or as I often thought of it, “adulting successfully”). “Every single one of us feels like we can’t defer responsibility to anyone else” — Hell no! I’m a theoretically productive and independent working adult, but I feel like I would have major problems without my parents helping me, at least for the immediate future.
Anyways, not in any way doubting your experiences or making any guesses on whether your viewpoint or mine is more prevalent in the SSC community, just trying to convey that your “we all felt” scenario feels quite bizarre to me. If Scott thinks more like me on how “alone” one is in responsibility and agent-ness in the world (and no idea if that’s the case) then it’s not surprising he didn’t think of things in the way you suggest.
If heritability of IQ is 0.85, 1.5 points in birth order effect is pretty massive. There aren’t many non-genetic points to go around. Would that amount to another 0.05 percent of the variation? Statisticians?
That’s a really high upper bound for the heritability. We can comfortably say “better than .5” and yes perhaps as high as .8 if the environment starts to get equalized, but I would average it out to something lower for a back of the envelope average.
It’s not massive. If heritability is 85%, it means that one SD shift in the genetic value changes IQ by sqrt(0.85)*15≈13.8 points, on average. Conversely, one SD shift in the non-genetic value shifts IQ by sqrt(0.15)*15≈5.8 points.
Random related-ish thought: If you pick a random person above the age of 18, they’re more likely to be an older sibling than a younger sibling (because of the age cutoff)
Does anyone have any idea how much more likely?
No; that effect should be exactly compensated by older siblings dying first.
Only if there is no self-selection by age, which there is. We have relatively few old SSC readers and many youngsters. So then the effects wouldn’t compensate each other.
Also, the size of each generation is not constant, so it wouldn’t compensate perfectly with no self-selection either.
Agrees, if we have generations of different sizes we *may* not have perfect compensation, but I expect a small effect (and not necessarily in the observed direction).
However I don’t see how selection by age should be a factor. If, say, only people who are exactly 29 years old read SSC, the distribution of first siblings should be the same as in the general population of 29 year-olds (it isn’t), which in turn should be close to the distribution of first born among people of all ages (with an effect from family size depending of cohort).
@themadmammaker
You changed your theory from older people dying out, to them aging out.
It’s not a given that there is symmetry in younger people starting to read this blog and having older people stop reading it. Only if there is symmetry between the two, your theory would hold.
Keep in mind that this blog has not existed forever & that the readership has been growing, so based on that you’d expect that the effect of getting new (young) readers is more significant than the effect of (older) people who stop reading. We can test this somewhat by looking at the average age of the readers now and in the past.
The 2014 survey had an average age of 29. I calculated the average age for this survey and it is 31.8.
So in 4 years, the average age of the readers has increased by about 3 years, which suggests extremely loyal readers*.
*Or that this blog is very attractive to a specific generation.
The important thing is that there’s a curve giving how likely someone is to respond to the survey depending of their age; we all agree the curve is zero at birth and at 200 years old; and that it peaks around 30 years old.
The reasons for it going up (learning to read, getting interested in this) or down (old people don’t use the internet; dying) are not that important. There is a symmetry in the sense that however much it goes up, it must go down the same eventually.
True in theory, not true in the real world
More than 100 people here come from families of 6 children?
Orthodox Jews, maybe? 🙂
A quick glance at the raw results showed more Mormons for that group, I think.
Anecdotal: Am from a family of exactly six children, am an Orthodox Jew. Also am an eldest child.
I do: I’m the oldest of nine.
I’m from a family of 6 kids if I count my half-siblings, which I normally do by default because I’m emotionally close to them and because most surveys don’t remind me not to count them.
I have three full brothers and two half (all younger, the halves much younger). I don’t think there are any particular cultural factors involved; my youngest full brother was an accident and I suspect the younger half-brother was too. My father being well enough off for the numbers not to be too bad a financial strain is relevant, perhaps.
I do.
N.b. In a culture where most people have 6 children, in each age cohort, you will find more firstborn than lastborns. The reason being, let’s say (making up numbers) that the typical firstborn 20-year-old has a 40-year-old mother and the lastborn 20-year-old has a 60-year-old mother. A culture with high birth rate has more 40-year-olds than 60-year-olds.
I wonder if it would be helpful to check where all we eldest on here get our intellectual curiosity from? I think I definitely get it from my father, who was interested in the same kind of things (and very interested in maths) but what knocks the correlation on the head here is that he was the second youngest in his family. On the other hand, all my father’s side of the family tend to be interested in “weird stuff”, so maybe it’s heredity rather than birth order?
I think I’ve always had my intellectual curiosity. It’s possible it was amplified by the web.
How would I know that ? I can’t reliably psychoanalyze myself…
[Boilerplate warning about my self-report being potentially flawed]
Most people in my nuclear and extended family are intellectually curious, but I think I get my particular style of intellectual curiosity from my maternal grandfather (who incidentally was an oldest child, though not a twin). Our styles are uncanny.
Only child. I didn’t get it from anyone in my family. I don’t know who I got it from.
I’m a first child. I’m also a first grandchild on both sides. I have no idea whether this matters, but would other first grandchildren (one side or both) care to chime in?
Since you mentioned it, I’m the oldest child of two oldest children, and yeah, I’m the first grandchild on both side.
Effect, yeah, I don’t know, my extend family is pretty small and geographically dispersed, I don’t have cousins on my mother’s side, and on my father’s side I have two, fairly significantly younger cousins (I think 6 and 8 years younger), who never lived closer than a 3 hour flight from me.
Yeah, I don’t know, I suppose I never had the sense of having relatives that were slightly older peers who could show me the ropes of how certain stuff worked.
I suppose to some degree, I had to figure out how certain stuff worked for myself. Maybe stuff that in other families older siblings or older cousins might help in.
—–
fwiw, I’ve shared certain SSC posts with my younger siblings (4 and 7 years younger than me), and I typically get “yeah, that’s interesting”, but as far as I know, neither of them have become regular readers independent of me sending them a post to read. I don’t know what that means.
(for additional fwiw, my younger sister had a higher SAT score than I did, and my younger brother is far more professionally successful than I am [I like to think that those can be explained by the great SAT and career tips they got though 😉 ])
Have you asked?
I’ve also shared some posts with my dad and my sister, and I didn’t think either of them became regular readers until my sister happened to, unsolicited, bring up another SSC post with me several months ago.
I haven’t
neither seemed to be aware that there had been an on topic SSC post pre-dating the google memo though …
using my powers of deduction, it appears to be the state of the world that they aren’t regular readers, or weren’t at least as recently as August or so
I’m a first grandchild on both sides. But I’m not the firstborn of two firstborns (my dad is the eldest of four, but my mum is the youngest of two).
I’m the eldest son of an eldest son of an eldest son; my mother is her parents’ oldest surviving child as a couple, but she had an older full sister who died in infancy, and has an older half-sister (same father) who she’s never met, and of whose existence she was unaware until a few years ago.
I am also a first child; first grandchild on 3/4 sides. My maternal grandmother had grandchildren older than me, my maternal grandfather (as far as I know) did not, and my mother was the first child of my grandfather but not my grandmother.
I realize the sample size might be too small to say, but is there any evidence of a birth order effect with twins?
Anecdotally, I’m older than my twin brother by just two minutes. I can’t come up with a plausible explanation for why that would make a difference in any way. But clearly I’m the one that reads SSC, and I’m the one doing a PhD.
I perceive a birth order effect at least in my own case, where my twin and I spent much of our youth trying to forge our own identities and struggling to avoid being confused for one another. Being able to say “I’m the older one” was very important, even if I’m only older by 8 minutes.
My twin does not read SSC.
Is there some reason that data from the survey can’t be used to compare whether only children are more like oldests or youngests?
Just speculating, but perhaps younger siblings develop a stronger tendency to keep personal information to themselves. What made me think of this is that I am a younger sibling who reads this blog but I did not respond to the survey.
The idea is that siblings regularly come into conflict, both physically and mentally. When you are in conflict with a person who is more advanced than you, one of your few defenses is to keep them in the dark regarding information that might be used against you.
This is a great point. Whether or not it’s the precise mechanism you’re describing, I think it’s plausible that birth order would affect propensity to answer voluntary surveys.
For instance: what if older siblings have a more attentive audience from caregivers at a young age and so proceed with an inbuilt sense that their thoughts and experiences are interesting?
In that case, oldest siblings should have a bias towards commenting as well as reading.
Thanks, but having thought about it, it occurs to me that it’s undermined by Scott’s observation that the attendees at transhumanist meetups are overwhelmingly first children.
Anyway, having thought about it a bit more I think there is something screwy going on here that I don’t understand. The gap Scott’s survey found is so big and so striking that, if it’s legitimate, birth order differences should be common knowledge and obvious from simple observation just like psychological differences between men and women. The scientific studies which purport to find birth-order differences should have no problem being reproduced. If you meet someone and talk to them a bit, you should be able to make a pretty good guess as to whether they have an older sibling just like you can make a pretty good guess as to whether they are gay.
>The gap Scott’s survey found is so big and so striking that, if it’s legitimate, birth order differences should be common knowledge and obvious from simple observation just like psychological differences between men and women.
Scott’s talking about tail effects. Check out this link that has graphs and stuff that explain it.
http://emilkirkegaard.dk/understanding_statistics/?app=tail_effects
tl;dr: Scientists might not have noticed the effect, since it only shows up in certain unusual situations.
Ha! I had suspected something like this.
Although, as someone had noted above, that in and of itself constitutes a meaningful birth-order difference.
I guess. If it’s true, I could see this turning into oldest siblings being more likely to comment and younger siblings being more likely to lurk. Maybe that also translates into them being less likely to take a survey too…are they less likely to take elective surveys in general?
Someone should do a one-question survey with as large a sample size as possible. The question is “How many older siblings do you have?” If some large enough percentage of responses is 0, then that would support your hypothesis.
Does any one here have any pointers to a good primer regarding the correlation between being an only child and the development of a strong sense of agency? Since one can easily make up “just-so stories” for both extreme outcomes (e.g. “obviously an only child will be more sheltered and protected by their parents and feel a smaller correlation between his/her actions and possible negative consequences” or “an only child will obviously feel more alone and therefore be more likely to take their fate into their own hands”), I wonder whether any one has decided to take an empirical look at this issue.
oops: I wrote “sense of agency ” but the intended meaning was “internal locus of control”….
Rohrer et al. did a meta-study about locus of control and other psychological birth-order effects. The results clearly indicate no birth-order effect here, just as it does for every other psychological trait:
From the abstract:
Thanks for the link. That paper, however, specifically dropped the subjects with no siblings from the analysis, and the comparisons I am interested in are “only children” vs. “people with siblings (regardless of birth-order)”.
Convenience sampling: just say no.
(This is convincing for SSC readers, I just think SSC readers are probably different from the population writ large on a number of axes.)
> I just think SSC readers are probably different from the population writ large on a number of axes.
But isn’t that kind of the point? This sample is heavily selected in some way, but surely it is not directly selected for birth order. So why the birth-order skew? That’s the entire question.
Who knows? There’s tons of construct-irrelevant variance that I could imagine makes the SSC population different and prevents us from concluding that birth order in general is associated with the effects we’re seeing here. It’s unknown unknowns.
I think we did learn that birth order seems to have some kind of effect, and that this effect could be pretty strong.
If Scott’s description of the situation is accurate, this in itself is interesting for a hypothesis which has been largely ruled out because testing for the easily testable variables didn’t yield any results.
I don’t know either but those were the kind of odd skews I was looking for in the SSC survey I conducted last year. (I haven’t dug into the data yet and am not sure what’s there, but in a comment further down I provide a link to it.)
I think you’re probably right. Maybe there’s also some non obvious effect as discussed above from the age distribution of SSC readers.
What about a gender factor in this analysis? Is that effect as strong for women as it is for men?
I don’t think we have enough women here for a large enough sample 🙁
Good question! I would love to see this analysis. It might help identify the cause of this phenomenon.
Was being the oldest sibling the default option?
No.
No, the question was how many older brothers, how many older sisters, and same for younger.
Could it be: Eldest siblings have to sort of “govern” or “manage” their younger siblings to a degree, and as a result have thought more about, and are more likely to be subconsciously interested in, these social science types of subjects?
Going off that, is this really about intellectual curiosity in general? Maybe it just applies to social science? (which is really what SSC and the rationality crowd are.)
Testable by seeing there are similar birth order effects in pure math or science, or if it’s limited just to social science -type things.
Wouldn’t that imply that only children would be most like youngest ones? I’ve got the idea that they’re (we’re) more like the oldest, although I don’t know where I got it from.
I’m an oldest but know a lot of onlys, and I think you lot are way more like youngests.
What if traits correlated with a baby having the genes that will eventually cause him to like SSC cause parents to have additional children? First borns who don’t have these traits are disproportionately going to be only children, whereas first borns who have these traits will have younger siblings at a higher than normal rate. For example, smart/open babies are fun to raise, go on to read SSC, and convince parents that they should have more kids.
See here for Markus Jokela testing such an idea (unfortunately not with liking SSC as the trait)
Yeah, but then the difference would be between single children and children with a lot of brothers and sisters – readers born in families of 4 kids wouldn’t be particularly more likely to be the first among them.
That’s not correct. If we divide children into “positive” and “negative” ones, and assume a negative first child will stay the only one whereas a positive first child will have a number of siblings following some arbitrary distribution, then any first child with siblings is guaranteed to be a positive one. And thus “random positive child among 4 siblings” is more likely to be the first – exactly how much more likely depends on the overall ratio of positive to negative (how many total positive children there are there among the 4 to select from).
According to the survey I did last year, 57% of SSC readers have no younger siblings. I’m not good enough at statistics to be able to combine this with the number who reported having no older siblings to get the number of only children, but it seems like it’s a lot.
See also this paper on university major choices by Mikko Myrskylä. There’s a massive effect on engineering there, which many SSC readers seem to study.
Like Julia, I agree that a more plausible pathway doesn’t go via some sort of effect of birth order on innate traits (there are few good mechanistic accounts anyway and claims regarding strong stable changes to traits rarely turn out true), but via some more direct effect. E.g. Kieron Barclay has written about how parents in Sweden take less parental leave for their second born. Anecdotally, I always thought I would have to pick a job that allows me to earn a decent income, because my mother won’t get a sufficient pension. After I picked such a route, maybe my sister was freer to pick something else.
Do we have any data in the survey to know whether only children are under or overrepresented compared to what we would expect from the rest of the demographic information? If there are strong birth order effects it’d be illuminating as to cause if we knew if only children were eldest for these purposes.
The survey results and the academic literature seem to be asking different questions: (1) differences between first-born and later-born siblings within a population, and (2) prevalence of first-born and later-born siblings represented in a population in the first place. This may resolve the discrepancy.
Academic studies are typically well controlled for statistical factors, but there’s only so much you can do to correct for a non-random sample. No psychology study is a random sample of the population. This is pretty well accepted and understood, college students physically proximate to the social sciences building are always the easiest subjects to recruit. The WEIRD acronym focuses on the fact that these subjects are very likely to come from Western (and Educated, Industrialized, Rich, Democratic) societies. But there’s an effect on the subjects themselves even within a society, they’re disproportionately (A) in college and (B) saying yes to participating in studies. Both seem like they would filter based on “Openness to Experience,” even independent of IQ.
If this is true both results start to make sense. Researchers comparing results of participants in their study find small differences because they’ve already filtered away most of the result. They may find that first-born siblings are over-represented in their initial results and make an effort to recruit more younger siblings, but that won’t fix the problem. There just isn’t much birth-order Openness to Experience effect left between students in college who fill out surveys in exchange for pizza. Absent some sort of compulsive participation, the filter still applies.
This would also explain why first-born siblings are over-represented in the SSC survey, but don’t have statiscally significant differences compared to the younger siblings that read SSC and participated in the survey.
I’m wondering how much Openness there is in spending years on ssc– it’s pleasant enough, but there’s not the sort of variety you’d get from exploring really different social groups and activities.
Back in October I did a survey of various random qualities of SSC readers. 689 people responded.
I asked both about birth order and rebelliousness. I haven’t dug into the data yet and am not sure when I’ll get around to it, but I’ll make it available to anyone who’s interested.
[Edit: Data is here. Warning: there were some legitimate criticisms of the way a few of the questions/answers were worded or structured, so please read the questions and answers carefully and try to account for any problems you see in them when doing your analysis.
Edit 2: not really sure how this Google sheets business works; if the previous link doesn’t let you download the results and feed them into R Studio or something, and you want to do that, provide an email address and I will send you a CSV.]
Glancing at the data just now, I see 80.2% of respondents said they had no older male siblings, and 81.8% said they had no older female siblings. About 57% of all respondents said they had no younger siblings either, so that’s also a huge proportion of siblingless people.
10.5% of all respondents said they had half or adopted siblings and included them in their other answers about siblings, so take that into account. There were apparently 7 respondents who are fraternal twins and 3 who are monozygotic twins. (I did not take my own survey. I’m a monozygotic twin, and I am the oldest of my mom’s kids but one of the middle of my dad’s kids.)
BTW, it looks like SSC readers are slightly more likely to have male than female siblings.
When determining birth order, do existing studies default to counting all siblings born to one’s same mother and father? Or just siblings born to one’s mother? For some reason I doubt it’s siblings born to one’s father…
A first or only child spends several years as the Most Important Being In The Universe, as assessed by basically everyone they interact with at the time of that interaction. Later children have to share the subjective universe.
A first or only child, until they enter school, has to either figure everything out by themselves or have it told to them by a godlike entity. Later children can learn from, or with, near-peers.
A first or only child spends several years in a universe that contains only Things, including living things of an entirely different and incomprehensible order. Later children always live in a universe with other people.
I’m only guessing that these are significant. But if so, I’d expect it to show up if we looked specifically at firstborn children raised in communal settings, firstborn children adopted into existing families, and at the other end with second children born after a very long gap and second children born after the eldest had died in infancy. We may not be able to do that with this dataset, but worth looking at for the next survey perhaps.
What about first children who are the oldest of a pair of twins? Seems like that could be a good opportunity to sort out natal environmental effects from postnatal ones.
For these hypotheses, I would expect any twin to approximate the life experience of a “younger child”. But definitely worth looking at.
When we talk about this kind of stuff, I tend to have way more in common with people who are oldest-siblings than youngests or middles.
I would guess the opposite direction. Twins are notable in public so a little boost to the “most important person in the world”, and they require a lot more effort so you get more total attention when together. You can also control and manipulate your environment more because of the strained resources of the parents.
A first child also stumbles in a world with parents who have far less experience as caregivers. A stay at home caregiver would be averaging ~2,500 hours a year in experience and a working one maybe 500-1,000. That ought to lead to a lot more experience, especially when you are looking at kids 3-X.
Socialization happens between 2-4, prior to 18 months there is relatively little older sibling teaching younger sibling as the younger will look to adults or play alone.
“A first child also stumbles in a world with parents who have far less experience as caregivers.”
I think there’s a lot of cultural variation on that one, though maybe not so much for ssc readers.
In cultures with large families,older children(mostly but not exclusively girls) help raise their siblings.
Yeah this strikes me as by far the best explanation for this effect. I’d guess that various narcissistic traits are correlated with both reading ssc/being a rationalist and with being an oldest sibling. I wonder whether this is something that can be checked.
I don’t think this study by Kristensen and Bjerkedal has been referenced yet:
“Explaining the Relation Between Birth Order and Intelligence” http://science.sciencemag.org/content/316/5832/1717.long
Apparently, your IQ, on average, is higher if you’re the eldest simbling as opposed to being an only child. I’ve stumbled upon the paper through this Robert Sapolsky’s video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=lj4D5haCkkQ
Good. I agree, and this is obvious. Hopefully you will also begin to reconsider ego depletion, which also obviously exists.
So many just-so stories in these comments. So many attempts to explain why what was revealed is in fact not surprising at all.
I’m an only child, so I have no immediately useful anecdotal experience. I feel that if Scott declared that there’s a birth order effect favoring SSC participation, but didn’t say which way it went, I would’ve seen both possibilities as about equally likely, and could have invented a few plausible explanations either way.
My guesses as to the explanation are a bug in the survey or Scott is running an experiment on us to see how we’ll rationalize a result. This seems a ridiculously large effect with no remotely plausible driver of sufficient size.
Sounds plausible. He’s been giving us clues as to his plan for over a year.
Just a question that occurred to me. We don’t live in a world (in the US) with limited nutritional resources, but we do still live in one with limited educational resources. If I had to guess I would expect the oldest child to be more likely to go to college (without IQ considerations), and more likely to go to the best college that they got into than younger siblings. If true this could be a driver to some extent of finding places like SSC, which would skew things. Just going to a more prestigious college by a little could plausible expose you to a higher number of high IQ people, which exposes you to the readership of SSC which makes it more likely you will get it suggested by a friend.
Incidentally I am third 3rd of 6, but I went to the same college as both older siblings and 2 of the younger ones (guess my parent’s profession).
Could age cohorts affect this? I don’t naïvely see how the one-year average gap rules that out, but I could be missing something obvious.
If (picking numbers out of a hat) SSC mostly attracts people between 25 and 28, and births aren’t randomly distributed but come in generational clusters, and there’s a cluster that’s currently around age 22 to 26, surely we should expect to see a lot of eldest siblings reading SSC, because they’re most likely to be towards the older end of that cluster. And we should still expect that where younger siblings do read SSC, they’re likely to be pretty close to that prime-SSC-audience 25-to-28 territory, and so not much younger on average than the older siblings who read SSC.
This is the only explanation I’ve seen that seems at all reasonable. Could be checked by looking at the distribution of sibling ages given someone is a SSC reader pretty easily.
Why wouldn’t births be randomly distributed, though?
To tease out which effect it is, you could test for some specific causes…
– Eldest children – what is the gap between your age and that of your next sibling?
– Second-oldest children – what is the gap between your age and that of your oldest sibling?
– Others – what is the gap between your age and the next-older sibling? Between your age and the oldest?
Any result – even nothing in particular being special – would be interesting there.
Your N is probably not big enough to have a bunch of adopted children, early step-siblings, half-siblings raised together and raise apart, and children born to surrogate mothers. But if any of those was over- or under-represented, that would be interesting in itself.
Hmmm.
A few points: these are not independent samples.
Looking at the data, the median person with one sibling who reads SSC is 27.
The age range is pretty tightly clustered. You’ve got ~190 27 year olds but only 4 15 year olds
The average difference in age between siblings in the general population is apparently a little under 4 years.
We have ~190 27 year olds in the data but only ~115 23 year olds in the dataset.
Hypothesis:
If we imagine that SSC readers are likely to mention it to their siblings, older or younger but that younger siblings are less likely to be interested until they pass some critical age…. it may be an artifact of your readership being young overall but your blog not appealing very much to readers under a critical age.
Put another way, lets imagine that there existed some trait X which for whatever reason is likely to be shared between siblings that means they’re likely to share interest in your blog.
So one sibling or the other discovers SSC and lets the other know about it.
If they’re an oldest sibling and they’re under the age of 30 their younger sibling is much more likely to fall off the interest cliff and not become a reader of your blog and not participate in your survey.
If they’re a younger sibling the older sibling is much more likely to end up part of the community as well.
I was thinking of trying to simulate a couple of scenarios with different effect sizes but it’s turning into a can of worms trying to get it to work in R.
https://i.imgur.com/l2cJyMp.png
What affect did the 10th plague of Egypt have on that state’s future intellectual development?
I chuckled.
When Scott suggested ‘intellectual curiosity’ as the possible self-selecting mechanism/trait, I immediately thought of ‘scientists’ vs ‘non-scientists’ as another self-selection mechanism for displaying that trait (although reading science blogs is obviously also a good one.) So I googled to see if noble prize winners were more likely to be first-borns than later borns. I didn’t find the answer to that question, but I found a study that showed noble prize winning scientists were more likely to be earlier in the birth order than noble prize winning non-scientists (ie, noble prize for literature, peace).
From the abstract:
“Examined biographical data on 197 Nobel Prize winners to determine the relationship between birth order and eminence in various fields (physics, chemistry, medicine, economics, literature, and peace)…Eminent scientists appeared to be earlier born than eminent nonscientists, even when family size is controlled…”
If I’m reading the data right (table 3 in the article) r squared is .48 when comparing birth order for Physics-Chemistry-Medicine vs Literature. Problems: 1. they don’t include their raw data. 2. They are just looking at ‘birth order’ rather than specifically ‘eldest born’. If the trend Scott found extends to Nobel Prize winners, the effect would obviously be far stronger if the comparison was ‘eldest born’ to ‘all younger siblings’.
Family Constellations and Eminence: The Birth Orders of Nobel Prize Winners
March 1982 The Journal of Psychology Interdisciplinary and Applied 110(2):281-287
DOI10.1080/00223980.1982.9915350
Just so story: Older siblings are more likely to make fun of younger siblings ignorance. Emotional abuse can have a long term impact on personality traits. Anecdotally, I am a biological second child but was adopted when I was 6 months old into a family where I was the first child. My sister was biologically a first child but was adopted into second child position in our family. One of us is significantly more intellectually curious than the other.
Please, please, include parental age (at reader’s birth) in the next survey. Then this data gets a lot stronger.
Am I the only parent here disturbed by the conflict between this effect and the population genetics finding that reading to your kids doesn’t matter that much? I definitely read less to my second kid than my first, and it *seems* like its made a (bad) difference (too soon to know for sure yet), but then I (and Bryan Caplan) tell myself that no way, it doesn’t really matter, because data. Anyway, I just had a third kid, so now I can try a reversal experiment.
Or maybe I just accumulated so many new germline mutations each year that my younger kids are bound to be lower achievers.
Just anecdotes, subject to bad memory, bad vision, and bad incentives.
There are serious concerns about the meaning of convenience samples, but if people believe that those two demographics really are 80% first-born+only they should do a written survey to (1) eliminate only children and (2) really count. Sandel claims to eyeball his class, but when I try freeze the video and actually try to count, I don’t break 50%. Sandel got what he wanted, so he won’t follow up, but Rohrer publishes on this, so she should do a formal survey. She could start with an exhaustive survey of professors and grad students in her department.
Thanks for the link–I agree. It’s a huge class. His 80% could easily be 50% or less.
A useful lesson–before creating elaborate theories to explain the data, first check that the data are real.
One possible explanation that reconciles your finding of a strong birth order effect in some parameter in the population that you surveyed, but seems, at best, tiny when measured in the general population, is that first borns have a larger variance in some characteristic that makes them the type to read your blog. So you are seeing a tail effect.
Of course, maybe it’s just (or is compounded by) a difference in the willingness to spend the time to take online surveys.
You can test the latter (maybe) by putting up a new very short survey that readers “must” take (if you can find a way to do that, lol) that asks just two questions of your readers this week: 1) “What is your birth order? (“1st” or “other” is all you need), and 2) “Did you do that big online survey I posted?”) (Of course, you have to hope that, if later-borns are less likely to take surveys, you can somehow make them more likely to take this second one; pleading, begging, whatever it takes.)
Suppose the main effect (disproportionately many first-borns answered the survey) is “real”, i.e. there’s some interesting trait correlated with birth order and SSC-survey answering. (I’d very weakly bet against this myself.)
I can’t imagine any likely trait or correlation which doesn’t entail this: the latter-born _who answered the survey_ will also be atypically high (on average) in this trait. (And, on a simple model, no different statistically than the first-born who answer.)
This makes it pretty weird to try to interpret the IQ or openness findings from the survey. To the extent they match Rohrer, it argues that the purported trait is something else (and indeed, something not particularly correlated with either IQ or openness). That’s certainly possible, but makes the story a lot less satisfactory (there’s probably _another_ birth-order trait, though we don’t know what it is that unlike IQ or openness there’s not even a hint in the literature about it?)
Among the second siblings who are in your sample group, does their older sibling tend strongly towards one gender or the other?
Here’s crosstabs for own and sibling’s sex for all respondents from two-child families.
Does maternal immunoreactivity increase linearly with time spent pregnant? If so, would the data present offspring whose mother had (a) late-term abortion(s) as being, for all intents and purposes, second-born?
An IRL friend suggested that this might be an effect of the amount of time spent on the internet in general. If older children become more accustomed to playing by themselves then maybe that would explain it? On the other hand, if that were the explanation then it seems like we’d expect a much higher proportion of only children than we do.
My theory on why:
without older siblings people have less of a role model to sort of copy so they are more open and less conventional
I am interested in the dimension of Openness as liking complex problems vs. disliking complex problems.
Speculation: status games. The oldest sibling mostly tries to emulate adults, because they are the only ones who are higher status; the younger siblings try to emulate the older siblings and adults, because the older sibling is also higher status. I note that complex problems are a sign of development as well as intelligence – perhaps oldest siblings consistently put more effort into complex problems as a way to signal higher status than their younger siblings.
For awhile I’ve been curious, if IQ correlates to birth order, whether the Flynn effect holds per birth order… i.e. could the Flynn effect be explained simply by the relatively rising proportions of firstborn (and so on..) children as family size shrinks? Surely researchers have controlled for that already, right? The only thing I found on the google was a paper suggesting the very opposite: rather than the Flynn effect being caused by birth order effects, it argues that alleged birth order effects might be caused by the Flynn effect! Shrug…
On the survey I put myself as the eldest in my family because I am 2 minutes older than my twin. You might want to cover that option next time?
I suspect that a large amount of the difference probably comes from the nature of sibling relationships.
My younger brother (by 9 years), I think, was induced to develop his personality as a “foil” to mine (I have a twin also, but our personalities developed very similarly). So, my analyticalness and insularness had an effect of “inducing him to grow into an identity that was necessarily different than mien”. The result seemed to be that he was never obsessive, intellectual, or philosophizing — these were traits I had and he couldn’t ‘keep up with’ which was very obvious to him as he was growing up (though he wouldn’t have been able to vocalize it). As a result he became, instead, a gregarious jokester — and therefore much less likely to end up either on this blog or in a philosophy classroom.
Also anecdotally, I realized as early as elementary school that the “social kids”, almost all seemed to have older siblings, and I’ve continuously seen this reconfirmed throughout my life. I think the effect is that growing up immediately around someone who’s more socially developed than you causes you to acquire social skills faster than you otherwise would, and makes solo play / intellectually curiosity / obsessiveness less prominent in your development.
I think these are traits of, especially, suburban / atomic-family-style American society and would be less pronounced in social groups that have bigger, more social families, or involve more community interaction.
And I’d predict, therefore, that adopted children would not show the effects much at all.
For what it’s worth, this is also the “just so” story that sprang to mind for me when I first read this.
I think more generally first children have fewer role models their age, have to figure out more things on their own, and don’t have another person’s trail to follow. This could make them more introverted (because their social endeavors are less likely to succeed) and also more curious (since the solutions to their problems aren’t as readily available).
If you want to get psychologists to take birth order seriously the title isn’t exactly helping.
Scott’s a psychiatrist, the psychologists are never going to take anything he says seriously anyway 🙂
I’m going to expand my comment to John Schilling’s post:
There’s a bunch of just-so theories here, but there is one that I find much more convincing than anything else (evidenced by the fact that I had my own just-so theory, then read John Schilling’s post and changed my mind completely). I don’t think that “intellectual curiosity” is the right parameter here (and certainly a tiny IQ difference from birth order couldn’t get a remotely comparable effect). I think the main parameter that being a first or only child affects is socialization. I’m guessing that we are a group of intellectual loners. The representative story goes something like this: child grows up worried that something is wrong with her because she thinks about things completely differently from everyone else. She spends time arguing with people about things that she considers obvious, and develops her whole identity around debunking other people’s BS (just to convince herself she’s not crazy). Child grows up to discover that there are other people like her, and that these people are the movers and shakers of the Earth. But still the way of thinking from her loner days invariably seeps in: both the good things (BS aversion, consequentialist tendencies) and the bad (sympathy to uglier fringe beliefs, the unwavering knowledge that she is right and everyone else is an idiot). Now if the kid has an older sibling who thinks similarly (a good prior because of common genetics and upbringing), the story is completely different: she knows there are other people like her and expends less energy making sure she’s not a total weirdo.
If this theory is true, I’d expect this effect to be more pronounced in the readership of blogs that position themselves “against the main-stream” (rationalists, survivors of atheist reddit, “intellectual” alt-X blogs, etc) and less pronounced to non-existent in online communities that have high intelligence readership but are less confrontational (people who read Nature, Paris Review, Shtetl-Optimized, etc.) I’d also expect it to be correlated with other introverted and narcissistic tendencies, and to be much less pronounced in people who grew up close with relatives (including younger siblings) of a similar age.
(As I said elsewhere…) It seems very reasonable that Scott could find an effect where Rohrer et al. could not, given that he has a MUCH higher sample size for the question of whether someone is “intellectual” – whatever it means, as you discuss. That’s because this dataset is implicitly looking at P(First | Intellectual), where as they are looking P(Intellectual | First) – and although Rohrer data set is a bit larger, “intellectual” is a rare trait in the population.
That said, it’s very hard to make much of the conclusion, given that the data conditions on both the trait we’re finding, and a set of other traits that make people SSC readers. So yes, I’d expect it’s a real effect, but potentially only real conditional on a bunch of other factors. That makes any coherent theory of why this occurs seem difficult.
Differences in parenting between children are non-shared environment, so behavioral genetic studies find no such thing. It’s a lossy compression of what they find, based on somewhat misleading terms, to say that they do. Please re-check your reasons for what you believe regarding this.
Twin studies bear it out, twins raised apart converge heavily in life outcomes.
Perhaps older siblings are more curious because they had to figure more things out on their own in their childhood, while younger siblings had the example of their older sibling to follow. This is, at least my best guess.