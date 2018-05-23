Can Things Be Both Popular And Silenced?

The New York Times recently reported on various anti-PC thinkers as “the intellectual dark web”, sparking various annoying discussion.
The first talking point – that the term is silly – is surely true. So is the second point – that it awkwardly combines careful and important thinkers like Jonathan Haidt with awful demagogues like Ben Shapiro. So is the third – that people have been complaining about political correctness for decades, so anything that portrays this as a sudden revolt is ahistorical. There are probably more good points buried within the chaff.
But I want to focus on one of the main arguments that’s been emphasized in pretty much every article: can a movement really claim it’s being silenced if it’s actually pretty popular?
“Silenced” is the term a lot of these articles use, and it’s a good one. “Censored” awkwardly suggests government involvement, which nobody is claiming. “Silenced” just suggests that there’s a lot of social pressure on its members to shut up. But shutting up is of course is the exact opposite of what the people involved are doing – as the Times points out, several IDW members have audiences in the millions, monthly Patreon revenue in the five to six figures, and (with a big enough security detail) regular college speaking engagements.
So, from New Statesman, If The “Intellectual Dark Web” Are Being Silenced, Why Do We Need To Keep Hearing About Them?:
The main problem with the whole profile is that it struggles because of a fundamental inherent contradiction in its premise, which is that this group of renegades has been shunned but are also incredibly popular. Either they are persecuted victims standing outside of society or they are not. Joe Rogan “hosts one of the most popular podcasts in the country”, Ben Shapiro’s podcast “gets 15 million downloads a month”. Sam Harris “estimates that his Waking Up podcast gets one million listeners an episode”. Dave Rubin’s YouTube show has “more than 700,000 subscribers”, Jordan Peterson’s latest book is a bestseller on Amazon […]
On that basis alone, should this piece have been written at all? The marketplace of ideas that these folk are always banging on about is working. They have found their audience, and are not only popular but raking it in via Pateron accounts and book deals and tours to sold-out venues. Why are they not content with that? They are not content with that because they want everybody to listen, and they do not want to be challenged.
In the absence of that, they have made currency of the claim of being silenced, which is why we are in this ludicrous position where several people with columns in mainstream newspapers and publishing deals are going around with a loudhailer, bawling that we are not listening to them.
Reason‘s article is better and makes a lot of good points, but it still emphasizes this same question, particularly in their subtitle: “The leading figures of the ‘Intellectual Dark Web’ are incredibly popular. So why do they still feel so aggrieved?”. From the piece:
They can be found gracing high-profile cable-news shows, magazine opinion pages, and college speaking tours. They’ve racked up hundreds of thousands of followers. And yet the ragtag band of academics, journalists, and political pundits that make up the “Intellectual Dark Web” (IDW)—think of it as an Island of Misfit Ideologues—declare themselves, Trump-like, to be underdogs and outsiders. […]
[I’m not convinced] they’re actually so taboo these days. As Weiss points out, this is a crowd that has built followings on new-media platforms like YouTube and Twitter rather than relying solely on legacy media, academic publishing, and other traditional routes to getting opinions heard. (There isn’t much that’s new about this except the media involved. Conservatives have long been building large audiences using outside-the-elite-media platforms such as talk radio, speaking tours, and blogs.) In doing so, they’ve amassed tens and sometimes hundreds of thousands of followers. What they are saying might not be embraced, or even endured, by legacy media institutions or certain social media precincts, but it’s certainly not out of tune with or heretical to many Americans.
The bottom line is there’s no denying most of these people are very popular. Yet one of the few unifying threads among them is a feeling or posture of being marginalized, too taboo for liberal millennial snowflakes and the folks who cater to them.
The basic argument – that you can’t be both silenced and popular at the same time – sounds plausible. But I want to make a couple points that examine it in more detail.
1. There are lots of other cases where we would agree there’s some form of silencing going on, even as a group has many supporters and rich, famous spokespeople
I know a lot of closeted transgender people. They’re afraid to come out as trans, they talk about trans people being stigmatized and silenced, and they clearly have a point. Does anyone disagree that it can be dangerous to be a trans person even in the First World, let alone anywhere else?
On the other hand, Caitlyn Jenner is on the cover of every magazine, won Woman Of The Year, got her own documentary and reality TV show, and earns up to $100,000 per public appearance, with a total net worth rumored to be around $100 million. She is probably one of the most famous and popular people in the world.
Only a moron would make an argument like “Caitlyn Jenner is doing very well, therefore there’s not really a stigma around transgender”. For one thing, your success is a function of how many people like you, not your net (likers – haters) total. For another, Hollywood is its own world and probably doesn’t correlate with any particular person’s social sphere. And for another, Jenner is popular partly because of how surprising and controversial her transition was – her story is at least partly a function of “look how brave this person is to defy social stigma this way”.
Transgender people complain of social shaming, silencing, and stigma. Some transgender people can become very famous celebrities whom everyone agrees are rich and popular. And nobody finds this at all surprising or thinks that these two claims contradict each other.
(No, Twitter, I’m not making the claim “Sam Harris is exactly as marginalized as transgender people”. I’m saying that even groups whom we all agree are more marginalized than the IDW can have very successful and famous spokespeople.)
Or what about the early US labor movement? They were faced with everything from Pinkerton goon squads, to industry blacklists, to constantly getting arrested on trumped-up charges; nobody seriously denies that government and private industry put a lot of effort into silencing them.
Yet they were very popular with their core demographic, and their most charismatic spokespeople remained famous and widely-liked. Emma Goldman would go around the country lecturing to packed halls, collecting far more energy and interest than Sam Harris gets nowadays when he does the same. One can imagine the headlines: “Emma Goldman Sure Is Popular For Someone Who Thinks She’s Being Silenced”. No, screw you and your dumb gotchas, that’s just a 100% accurate description of the state of affairs.
2. In fact, taboo opinions seem to promote a culture of celebrity
From Current Affairs:
There are dozens of well-known critics of social justice activists: Harris, Shapiro, Peterson, Brooks, Stephens, Hoff Sommers, Weinstein, Weinstein, Murray, Murray, Rogan, Chait, Haidt, Pinker, Rubin, Sullivan, Weiss, Williamson, Yiannopoulos, Dreger, Hirsi Ali. Who are their equivalents among the Social Justice Types? Who has their reach or prominence?
A few people have tried to answer the question – and certainly a few names like Ta-Nehisi Coates belong in any such list. But I think the overall point is basically correct. If so, what does that mean?
Consider this: how many neo-Nazi/white supremacist activists are famous enough that the average news junkie would know their names? Maybe two: David Duke and Richard Spencer. Okay. How many low-tax activists are equally famous? I think just one: Grover Norquist. There are some important people who happen to support low taxes among many other causes (eg Paul Ryan) but they don’t count – if they did, our list of famous “social justice types” would have to include Hillary Clinton and a hundred others.
Presumably we shouldn’t conclude that neo-Nazism is twice as common/popular/acceptable as tax cuts. But that means you can’t always measure how popular an ideology is by counting its famous advocates.
I’d go further and say that more taboo ideas are more likely to generate famous spokespeople. If you can’t think of any modern feminists with star power, you can always go back to the 1970s and find people like Gloria Steinem and Andrea Dworkin – who made waves by being at least as outrageous then as the IDW is now. If Ta-Nehisi Coates isn’t famous enough for you, Martin Luther King and Malcolm X certainly will be. Malcolm X didn’t get more famous than Ta-Nehisi Coates by being more well-liked, he got famous by being as controversial and threatening and feared as Coates is accepted. So the implication of the Current Affairs article – we mostly hear about well-liked people, and really controversial people never get famous – seems questionable at best and backwards at worse.
But why would more taboo causes generate more celebrity? Here are some ways I think this could work:
1. Controversy sells in general. Caitlyn Jenner is more famous than Bruce Jenner not because transgender is less stigmatized than running, but because it’s more likely to provoke debate.
2. All else being equal, if an ideology is taboo, it should have fewer loud open activists per covert believer than an orthodox ideology. But that means the field is less crowded. If feminism has 1 loud activist per 10 believers, and the IDW has 1 loud activist per 1000 believers, then the feminist activist will generally be speaking to a college club, and the IDW activist to a crowded lecture hall. This will catapult the IDW activists to greater celebrity.
3. Activists for taboo views need a skill that activists for orthodox views don’t – that of surfing controversy. The insult “edgelord” is basically correct – they thrive by being on the edge of what is acceptable. If you go completely beyond the bounds of what is acceptable, you fall from grace – either into literal ruin, or just having your fan base shift entirely to being weird alt-right people whom you hate and don’t want to be associated with. Only people who can continually surf that boundary – edgy enough to be interesting, restrained enough to get the New York Times to write basically positive editorials about you – are really able to make it. Most people correctly assume they would screw up and end up totally taboo rather than delightfully edgy. Once again, this makes the field less crowded, giving everyone who comes in more star power per person.
4. Orthodox ideologies tend to be well-represented within institutions, meaning that the ideologies’ leaders are more likely to be institutionally prestigious people. Taboo views are unrepresented within institutions, meaning their spokespeople kind of just arise naturally by being really good at getting attention and acclaim. The natural “leaders of feminism” might be Women’s Studies professors, Planned Parenthood directors, and whoever the most feminist person at the New York Times is. These people might be very good at what they do, they might even be very effective at promoting feminism, but they’re probably less good at getting attention than people who have been specifically selected for that trait. And with the institutional leaders sucking up all the status, it might be harder for some woman who’s just a very good writer and really in-touch with the zeitgeist to say “Yes, I am the leader of feminism, everyone please care about me now”.
5. Generic famous people will support orthodox causes, but not taboo causes. The absence of people famous for feminism is counterbalanced by a glut of famous people who happen to be feminists. Here is a list of actors who say they are proud to call themselves feminist, also just known as “a list of actors”. Famous people who are against feminism are more likely to keep quiet about it, creating a void for specific anti-feminist celebrities can fill.
6. Celebrity helps launder taboo ideology. If you believe Muslim immigration is threatening, you might not be willing to say that aloud – especially if you’re an ordinary person who often trips on their tongue, and the precise words you use are the difference between “mainstream conservative belief” and “evil bigot who must be fired immediately”. Saying “I am really into Sam Harris” both leaves a lot of ambiguity, and lets you outsource the not-saying-the-wrong-word-and-getting-fired work to a professional who’s good at it. In contrast, if your belief is orthodox and you expect it to win you social approval, you want to be as direct as possible.
I don’t know if these six points really explain the phenomenon. But I think there’s definitely a phenomenon to be explained, and I think “crowded field” is a big part of it. In my own experience, my blog posts promoting orthodox opinions are generally ignored; my blog posts promoting controversial opinions go viral and win me lots of praise. I assume this is because my orthodox blog posts are trying to outcompete the people at Vox (highly-polished, Ivy-League-educated mutants grown in vats by a DARPA project to engineer the perfect thinkpiece writer), and my controversial blog posts are trying to outcompete three randos with blogs that consistently confuse “there” and “their”. Winning one competition is much easier than winning the other – and the prize for winning either is “the attention of about 50% of the population”.
3. Fame lets people avoid social repercussions, but that doesn’t mean those repercussions don’t exist for ordinary people
Caitlyn Jenner can be as visibly and fabulously transgender as she wants, because being transgender is a big part of her job. She’s organized a lot of her life around being a transgender person. Any friends she was going to lose for being transgender have already been written off as losses. Anybody who wants to harm her for being transgender is going to get stopped by her bodyguards or kept out of her giant gated mansion. When she argues that transgender people face a lot of stigma, fear, and discrimination, she mostly isn’t talking about herself. She’s talking about every transgender person who isn’t Caitlyn Jenner.
Likewise, Sam Harris is pretty invincible. As a professional edgelord, he is not going to lose his job for being edgy. Whatever friends he’s going to lose for being Sam Harris, he’s already written off as losses. I assume he has some kind of security or at least chooses not to live in Berkeley. So when he’s talking about his ideas being taboo, he means taboo for everybody who isn’t Sam Harris.
I worry that this conversation is being conducted mostly by media personalities who write controversial takes for a living. They work for ideologically-aligned publications, and everyone knows that a few crazies hating and harassing you is a common part of the job. If you didn’t propose the death penalty for abortion and then get a job at The Atlantic, you’ll probably be fine.
Out in the rest of the world, if a rando on social media calls your company, tells them you’re a Nazi, and links them to an out-of-context dossier of all the worst things you ever wrote, that dossier is going straight to a humorless 60-year-old HR drone whose job is minimizing the risk of PR blowups, and who has never heard of Twitter except as a vague legend of a place where everything is terrible all the time. So if you write for a webzine, consider that you may have no idea how silenced or living-in-fear anyone else is or isn’t, and that you may be the wrong person to speculate about it.
Out in the rest of the world, if someone sends you a death threat, you might not be such an experienced consumer of Internet vitriol that you know it usually doesn’t pan out. You might not be so thick-skinned that “Go to hell, you fucking Nazi scum” no longer has any effect on you. You might not live in an bubble of intellectualism where people appreciate subtle positions. You might have friends and family who are very nice people but somewhat literal-minded, who have heard that only rapists oppose feminism so many times that they have no ability to create a mental category for someone who opposes feminism but isn’t pro-rape. And you might not really relish the idea of having to have a conversation with your sweet elderly great-aunt about how no, you really don’t think raping people is good. Seriously, imagine having to explain any of what you write on the Internet to your sweet elderly great-aunt, and now imagine it’s something that society has spent years telling her is equivalent to rape apologism.
(my father recently implied I had brought dishonor upon our family by getting quoted approvingly in National Review. I am 90% sure he was joking, but only 90%.)
Or maybe I’m wrong about this. Part of how silencing works is that nobody really knows how strong it is or isn’t. I had a patient who agonized for years over whether to come out to his family, only to have his parents say “Yes, obviously” when he finally got up the nerve. The point, is Sam Harris no longer has to worry about any of these things. So if your line of reasoning is “well, Sam Harris seems to do pretty well for himself, so I guess you can’t get in trouble for being controversial”, I don’t know what to tell you.
4. If you spend decades inventing a powerful decentralized network to allow unpopular voices to be heard, sometimes you end up with unpopular voices being heard
Sam Harris’ business model is a podcast with a Patreon, advertised by Internet word-of-mouth. This is pretty typical for the “intellectual dark web” figures.
The Internet promised to take power away from media gatekeepers and make censorship near-impossible. In discussing the many ways in which this promise has admittedly failed, we tend to overlook the degree to which it’s succeeded. One of the most common historical tropes is “local government and/or lynch mob destroys marginalized group’s printing press to prevent them from spreading their ideas”. The Internet has since made people basically uncensorable, not for lack of trying. More recently, crowdfunding has added the final part to this machine – semi-decentralized cash flow.
So, after hundreds of engineers and activists and entrepreneurs work for decades to create a new near-impossible-to-censor system, and some people who would never have gotten heard on any other channel are able to use it to get heard – well, it’s pretty weird to turn around and say “Aha, you got popular, that proves nobody is trying to silence you!”
I think this also explains why, even though people have been talking about these issues forever, it’s only becoming a “big deal” now. Before, people would either watch their mouths to avoid getting kicked out by major gatekeeper institutions – or they would go to explicitly right-coded spaces like talk radio where the gatekeepers already agreed with them.
What’s new is that there’s a third route in between “tame enough to be on CNN” and “conservative enough to be a guest on Rush Limbaugh”. The new brand of IDW thinkers are interesting precisely because – excluding Ben Shapiro (always a good life choice) – they’re not traditional conservatives. The thing that’s new and exciting enough to get New York Times articles written about it is that the anti-PC movement has spread to friendly coastal liberals. From the Democrats’ perspective, the IDW aren’t infidels, they’re heretics.
5. When the IDW claims they are threatened, harassed, and blacklisted, people should at least consider that they are referring to the actual well-known incidents of threats, harassment, and blacklisting against them rather than imagining this is code for “they demand to be universally liked”
Here are some of the stories in Weiss’ original IDW editorial:
A year ago, Bret Weinstein and Heather Heying were respected tenured professors at Evergreen State College, where their Occupy Wall Street-sympathetic politics were well in tune with the school’s progressive ethos. Today they have left their jobs, lost many of their friends and endangered their reputations. All this because they opposed a “Day of Absence,” in which white students were asked to leave campus for the day. For questioning a day of racial segregation cloaked in progressivism, the pair was smeared as racist. Following threats, they left town for a time with their children and ultimately resigned their jobs.
And:
Mr. Peterson has endured no small amount of online hatred and some real-life physical threats: In March, during a lecture at Queen’s University in Ontario, a woman showed up with a garrote.
And:
Dr. Soh said that she started “waking up” in the last two years of her doctorate program. “It was clear that the environment was inhospitable to conducting research,” she said. “If you produce findings that the public doesn’t like, you can lose your job.”
When she wrote an op-ed in 2015 titled “Why Transgender Kids Should Wait to Transition,” citing research that found that a majority of gender dysphoric children outgrow their dysphoria, she said her colleagues warned her, “Even if you stay in academia and express this view, tenure won’t protect you.”
And:
The University of California, Berkeley, had to spend $600,000 on security for Mr. Shapiro’s speech there.
So. Threats against a professor and his family forcing him to leave town. Another professor told that she would lose her job if she communicated research to the public. A guy needing $600,000 worth of security just to be able to give a speech without getting mobbed. Someone showing up to a lecture with a garrote. And Reason Magazine reads all this and thinks “I know what’s going on! These people’s only possible complaint is that they feel entitled to have everyone agree with them!”
Maybe I’m being mean here? But how else do I interpet paragraphs like this one?
The supposed ostracism they suffer because of their views ultimately comes down to a complaint not about censorship or exclusion but being attacked, challenged, or denied very particular opportunities. They want to say the things they are saying and have the marketplace of ideas and attention not only reward them with followers and freelance writing gigs but universal acceptance from those that matter in the academy and chattering classes.
I am nowhere near these people either in fame or controversialness, but I have gotten enough threats and harassment both to be pretty sure both that these people are telling the truth, and to expect that the stuff that fits in one article is probably just the tip of the iceberg.
So are you sure the complaints don’t have anything to do with people showing up at their lectures with weapons or threatening their families? It seems plausible, and if true it would be pretty antisocial to write a whole article condemning them as whiny and entitled for complaining.
(Do other groups face similar pressures? Absolutely. Would people who wrote similar articles using those groups’ complaints to make fun of them also be antisocial? Absolutely.)
Also, I would like to know what the article means by its distinction between “excluded” and “denied very particular opportunities”? I understand the meaning of the words, but I am not sure the people writing about them have a principled distinction in mind. When Debra Soh faced pressure to quit academia, was she being “excluded” or “denied a very particular opportunity? Would the 1950s version of Reason describe communist sympathizers as being “excluded”, or as “denied very particular opportunities” in the film industry? If, as the surveys suggest, 20% of philosophers would refuse to hire transgender professors to their department, are transgender people facing “exclusion”, or just being “denied very particular opportunities”?
(My position – if you decide not to hire someone based on any characteristic not related to job performance (very broadly defined, including things like company fit and fun to work with), you’re trying to exclude people. If you make up a really strained dumb argument for why some characteristic relates to job performance when it obviously doesn’t (“communist actors could try to hold a revolution on the set, thus making our other employees feel unsafe”), then you’re trying to exclude people and lying about it. You can say, as many throughout history have “I’m proud to be part of the effort to fight the Communist menace by denying them positions of influence”, and then you get points for honesty and (if the Communists were really as menacing as you thought) maybe utilitarianism points as well. But don’t say “What? Me exclude Communists? We’re just denying them very particular opportunities! Sure are a whiny bunch, those commies!” See also Is It Possible To Have Coherent Principles Around Free Speech Norms?)
6. The IDW probably still censor themselves
Another common point in this discussion has been that the IDW copies the worst parts of social justice – intense focus on the latest outrage, shoddy science, its own set of insults (“snowflake! triggered millennial!”), us-vs-them dichotomy, et cetera. And Despite Their Supposed Interest In Rational Discussion Actually They Are Very Bad At Supporting Their Points Rationally.
Here’s a site that hasn’t been in any “intellectual dark web” editorials and never will be: Human Varieties. You can Google it if you want, but I won’t direct-link them for the same way I wouldn’t build a giant superhighway to some remote forest village enjoying its peaceful isolation. Here’s an excerpt from a typical Human Varieties article:
I did look through the PING survey (age 3-21, N ~ 1,500) – which might not be very informative owing to the age structure. Going by this, Greg [Cochran] seems to be more or less correct about some of the endo[phenotypic] differences and probably about their origins. As an example, Figure 1 & 2 show the [black/white] diff[erences] for intracranial and total brain volume by age. ([African-Americans] are picked out for illustration since they are the largest non-White ethnic group, showing the biggest deviation from Whites.) And Figure 3 shows the relation between brain volume and ancestry in the self-identified [African-American] group; the results were basically the same for intracranial volume, etc. — and so not shown.
Read Human Varieties for a while, and you notice a few things:
1. They’re much more taboo and openly racist (in the Charles Murray sense) than almost anyone in the “intellectual dark web”
2. They are much less annoying and less likely to shout “TRIGGERED! SNOWFLAKE!” than almost anyone in the “intellectual dark web”
3. Nobody pays any attention to them at all
I think all three of these are correlated.
If you want to be Human Varieties, you can talk about the evidence for and against various taboo subjects. But nobody wants to be them, for two reasons.
First, somebody is going to have to present the evidence for the taboo subject, not just in an edgy “what if…perhaps this should not be suppressed?? or did i blow your mind??” way, but in a “here’s exactly what I believe and why I believe it” way. This isn’t just Sam Harris level edgy, this is way off the edge into the void below.
Second, if you do even a moderately good job, it’s probably going to sound exactly like the quote above, stuff like “this survey of intracranial volume endophenotypes might not be very informative, owing to the age structure” – and everyone will fall asleep by minute two. People will do lots of things to own the libs, but reading an analysis of the age structure of endophenotype data probably isn’t one of them.
“TRIGGERED! SNOWFLAKE!” solves both these problems. You avoid the object-level debate about whether taboo subjects are true, and it’s automatically interesting to a wide range of people. “That other monkey has status that should be my status!” – nobody ever went broke peddling that.
I think this model knocks down a few reasonable-sounding but on-reflection-wrong critiques of the way these issues are discussed:
“The IDW demands rational debate, but they never engage in it”. Somewhat true. If they engaged in it, they would move beyond the bounds of acceptable edginess. “We wish we were allowed to talk about X without massive risk to our reputations and safety” and “We are definitely not going to talk about X right now” are hardly contradictory; they follow naturally from each other. And I think this is more subtle than people expect – somebody may feel they can get away with making some arguments but not others, giving them the appearance of a skeletal but flimsy ideology that falls down on close examination. Or people might be willing to talk about these issues in some low-exposure spaces but not other higher-exposure spaces, giving them the appearance of backing down once challenged.
“The IDW focuses too much on triggered snowflakes.” Somewhat true – even independent of this being popular and lucrative. This is the least taboo thing you can do while still getting a reputation for being edgy. And winning the free speech wars makes it easier to talk about other stuff.
“The IDW says they’re being silenced, but actually they’re popular”. Somewhat true, even independent of all the arguments above. The things they complain about not being able to say, aren’t the things they’re saying.
7. Nobody in this discussion seems to really understand how silencing works.
If you say “We know a movement isn’t being silenced because it’s got lots of supporters, is widely discussed, and has popular leaders” – then you’re mixing up the numerator and the denominator.
Gandhi’s Indian independence movement had lots of supporters, was widely discussed, and had popular leaders. So did a half dozen Irish revolts against British rule. And the early US labor movement. And Eastern Bloc countries’ resistance to Soviet domination. And Aung San Suu Kyi. And every medieval peasants’ revolt ever. And…well, every other movement that’s been suppressed. Really, what sort of moron wastes their time suppressing a leaderless movement that nobody believes in or cares about?
Popular support and frequent discussion go in the numerator when you’re calculating silencing. Silencing is when even though a movement has lots of supporters, none of them will admit to it publicly under their real name. Even though a movement is widely discussed, its ideas never penetrate to anywhere they might actually have power. Even though it has charismatic leaders, they have to resort to low-prestige decentralized people-power to get their message across, while their opponents preach against them from the airwaves and pulpits and universities.
Scott Aaronson writes about the game theoretic idea of “common knowledge” as it applies to society:
If you read accounts of Nazi Germany, or the USSR, or North Korea or other despotic regimes today, you can easily be overwhelmed by this sense of, “so why didn’t all the sane people just rise up and overthrow the totalitarian monsters? Surely there were more sane people than crazy, evil ones. And probably the sane people even knew, from experience, that many of their neighbors were sane—so why this cowardice?” Once again, it could be argued that common knowledge is the key. Even if everyone knows the emperor is naked; indeed, even if everyone knows everyone knows he’s naked, still, if it’s not common knowledge, then anyone who says the emperor’s naked is knowingly assuming a massive personal risk. That’s why, in the story, it took a child to shift the equilibrium. Likewise, even if you know that 90% of the populace will join your democratic revolt provided they themselves know 90% will join it, if you can’t make your revolt’s popularity common knowledge, everyone will be stuck second-guessing each other, worried that if they revolt they’ll be an easily-crushed minority. And because of that very worry, they’ll be correct!
(My favorite Soviet joke involves a man standing in the Moscow train station, handing out leaflets to everyone who passes by. Eventually, of course, the KGB arrests him—but they discover to their surprise that the leaflets are just blank pieces of paper. “What’s the meaning of this?” they demand. “What is there to write?” replies the man. “It’s so obvious!” Note that this is precisely a situation where the man is trying to make common knowledge something he assumes his “readers” already know.)
The kicker is that, to prevent something from becoming common knowledge, all you need to do is censor the common-knowledge-producing mechanisms: the press, the Internet, public meetings. This nicely explains why despots throughout history have been so obsessed with controlling the press, and also explains how it’s possible for 10% of a population to murder and enslave the other 90% (as has happened again and again in our species’ sorry history), even though the 90% could easily overwhelm the 10% by acting in concert. Finally, it explains why believers in the Enlightenment project tend to be such fanatical absolutists about free speech.
One can take this further:
Bostrom makes an offhanded reference of the possibility of a dictatorless dystopia, one that every single citizen including the leadership hates but which nevertheless endures unconquered. It’s easy enough to imagine such a state. Imagine a country with two rules: first, every person must spend eight hours a day giving themselves strong electric shocks. Second, if anyone fails to follow a rule (including this one), or speaks out against it, or fails to enforce it, all citizens must unite to kill that person. Suppose these rules were well-enough established by tradition that everyone expected them to be enforced. So you shock yourself for eight hours a day, because you know if you don’t everyone else will kill you, because if they don’t, everyone else will kill them, and so on.
Suppose in the dictatorless dystopia, one guy becomes immortal for some reason. He goes around saying “Maybe we shouldn’t all shock ourselves all the time.” Everyone tries to kill him and fails. But if anybody else starts agreeing with him – “Yeah, that guy has a point!” – then everybody kills that other guy.
The don’t-shock-ists have 100% popular support. And they have charismatic leaders who get their points out well. But they’re still being silenced, and they’re still the losing side. Social censorship isn’t about your support or your leaders. It’s about creating systems of common knowledge that favor your side and handicap your opponents. Censorship = support / common knowledge of support.
Bret Weinstein said of his conflicts with Evergreen State: “I’ve received…quite a bit of support privately from within the college. Publicly, only one other professor has come forward to say he supports my position.” Freddie deBoer writes about how his own conflicts with callout culture have ended the same way: an outpouring of private emails voicing agreement, plus an outpouring of public comments voicing hostility, sometimes from the same people privately admitting they agree with him
This provides context for interpreting the Reason article’s last paragraph:
They want not so much any particular policy platform, political idea, or candidate to catch on as for more people to acknowledge that they are right. And that will always be a proposition that winds up making one feel aggrieved, because it’s an impossible one. To the extent that they are spouting marginalized or unpopular ideas, the only way to spread these into the mainstream is to put in the hard work of winning people over.
This is the equivalent of going to communist Czechoslovakia and thinking “Look at all those greengrocers with communist slogans in their shop windows! Clearly communists have won the war of ideas, and anti-communists are just too aggrieved to do the hard work of convincing people”. The other interpretation is that lots of people are already convinced and afraid to say so, and that convincing more people is less productive than building common knowledge of everyone’s convictions (maybe you should hand out blank leaflets). I’m not saying convincing people isn’t good and necessary, just that assessing how convinced people are is harder than it looks.
Here is a story I heard from a friend, which I will alter slightly to protect the innocent. A prestigious psychology professor signed an open letter in which psychologists condemned belief in innate sex differences. My friend knew that this professor believed such differences existed, and asked him why he signed the letter. He said that he expected everyone else in his department would sign it, so it would look really bad if he didn’t. My friend asked why he expected everyone else in his department to sign it, and he said “Probably for the same reason I did”.
This is the denominator of silencing in a nutshell. I think it’s a heck of a lot more relevant to this discussion than how many Patreon followers Sam Harris has, and I’m happy there are people speaking out against it and trying to make common knowledge a little bit more common.
Wow, I feel kind of bad for being so bitchy about people with giant audiences being silenced.
This is not Eric's site: http://intellectualdark.website/about/.
I’m growing to dislike words like “silenced” and “banned”, because they’re 1) emotionally-laden snarl words, and 2) lack clear referents.
Social justice people often seem to use “silenced” to mean “someone criticised me, and made me feel uncomfortable speaking”, which is technically accurate while doing great violence to the meaning of the word and the English language. “Silenced” is a little like the term “WMD”, which lumps together weapons about six orders of magnitude apart in destructiveness.
People on the right have similar rhetorical strategies, although they prefer the word “censored”. I won’t link to anything, but there was a recent fake “scandal” in science fiction where a writer announced his intention to attend Worldcon 2018 and publically break a rule he disagreed with. After Worldcon (of course) cancelled his admission, he went on a self-pitying publicity tour about how they’d CENSORED him, as he’d probably planned from the start (this might be a case of conservative/SJ crossover, as the man is also claiming they discriminated against him because he’s Hispanic.)
I particularly dislike “banned”, which seems like the vaguest word of all. Technically, it’s a transitive verb. You must ban someone from doing something, or from being somewhere. You can’t just “ban”. Instead, we get countless “Trump bans Muslims!” news stories, as if that means anything.
“thin-skinned” – from context, I think you mean “thick-skinned” here.
Meta commentary: This was a really good one. Good focus on a specific aspect of a problem (rather than the falling into the trap of “discuss everything about the IDW”) and framing for light instead of heat.
It’s an interesting point that was really first brought to the forefront in the absolutely amazing essay “Exiting the Vampire’s Castle” by Mark Fisher where he talks about the left’s tendency to be torn down by the identity politics people any time they get too close to class issues. It’s about how the norms of public discourse get enforced and how to try and break free of it.
Side note, before he killed himself a year ago January Fisher wrote the amazing book Capitalist Realism (only like 86 pages) that is such a easy read and where he digs deep into the mental health aspects of living in modern capitalism, among other things. I’ll just leave the table of contents here:
Yes, this occurred to me too. As well as the parallels between the idea of the “big other” as presented by Zizek etc., and the idea of “common knowledge” given by Aaronson. I remember reading that idea in Aaronson a while back and thinking, “oh, the rationalists reinvented an idea from the Marxist-Lacanians. I guess at least it’s couched in less jargon now.” (Mark Fisher was a good writer, though, without too much jargon. A very sad loss.)
The idea of common knowledge wasn’t invented by LWers…
No, I meant that particular implementation for revolution etc.. Although perhaps it had already been applied to revolution and I missed it. So it goes.
That one neither. Vast lit in econ on revolution/regime change and common knowledge. Goes back a long way too.
The Vampire’s Castle essay reminded me of this idea I heard the other day that the reason the left gets torn away from class and back to identity politics periodically is because it’s a lot easier to rally people behind race, or sexuality or something concrete than it is class.
I’m torn between this and the COINTELPRO plan from the CIA to subvert leftist movements from talking about class and get them to collapse into infighting with the progressive stack.
I’ve realised once you take the identity politics approach, you have a legitimised Ad Hominem ready for any argument. Last year I was at a party talking to a German girl who was bisexual and grown up in the countryside in somewhere Conservative. I think Bavaria, but I’m not sure, the exact place doesn’t matter, beyond she grew up in an area hostile to who she is.
We had an argument about if men are controlling women, social norms, typical quick tour of everything intersectional feminism cares about.
She told me that the calendar is set up the way it is to make it easier to control women’s breeding through knowing when periods are. I responded with the calendar also lining up with the moon. Or at least, it used to line up much better before extra months and days were added.
Finally she responded with “But you’re a privileged white male.”
There is no response to that. But that lets her counter an argument I make about the calendar while saying that I’ve only come to my conclusion as a result of innate characteristics and implicitly saying that I have an inferior lens to view the world through, because of who I am.
Before coming to the University where I went to these kinds of parties, I thought of myself as solidly on the left. But it now seems like most of the left, in terms of people who care about politics, have abandoned class for the most party in favour of identity issues, where dialogue is pointless and you can count the privilege points to decide who’s “right” on an issue.
But then, fixing structural issues that make people poor and their lives shit is always going to be easier than convincing people racism, sexism, homophobia, and transphobia is bad. And people don’t like thinking about how to re-engineer an entire economic system, especially when it’s going against the grain of economists.
Good post. Some additional points:
1. You basically already said this, but when Robinson asks “Who are their equivalents among the Social Justice Types? Who has their reach or prominence?” the answer is, um, the entire scary illiberal social justice mob we Blue-Tribers live among. They don’t need celebrity promoters, and it’s certainly not celebrity promoters that are scary.
2. Another thing worth pointing out here is, popular among whom? Silenced among whom? Some of these ideas after all would be quite common among the Red Tribe. But to a Blue-Triber, that’s just not the arena that they care about. If you’re a Blue-Tribe, “popular” means popular among the Blue Tribe. It’s expected that the Red Tribe will say awful things, and not noteworthy. The real threat the SJers have is to mark you as Red so other Blue-Tribers won’t associate with you. It’s the near outgroup that has to fear them, not the far outgroup. Their tools don’t even work against the latter.
3. On that note, let’s talk about universities. A lot of times this sort of thing is dismissed with “Oh but that’s just at universities!” Whereas my thinking is basically, that’s the place that matters! To me it’s just like… of course most places are going to get things horribly wrong and not host serious discussions. But if academia — the one place that is supposed to focus on nothing but getting the right answer, which is supposed to have free and neutral debate as a basic principle — falls to this illiberalism, this demand to fall in line and not question, then what’s left? I mean, certain websites, maybe, I guess. 😛 But for the most part it just means that everywhere is going to be getting wrong answers.
I guess #2 and #3 above are both — like, it seems to me that the SJers focus on what might be called society as a whole, you know? And talking about how popular various ideas are in that setting. Whereas to me it’s like… I don’t live in society as a whole. I don’t care about how things are in society as a whole. I live in that part of society that seems like the good part to me. But I don’t have unlimited filtering power to select that good part with. So when that good part starts to go bad, I get worried. Like, whenever I see all this SJ stuff about how bad society-as-a-whole is, I have to wonder — why are you living in such an awful place as society-as-a-whole? Why are you not filtering better?
And, OK, maybe that’s a little unfair. Not everyone can necessarily filter so well; doing so requires some resources. But nonetheless, standard Blue-Tribe SJ discussion has this crazy, like, refusal to acknowledge that it exists. It has this constant refrain of “Why is nobody talking about this??” — when it seems like a huge fraction of the people I know are, in fact, talking about this. If I, who am peripheral to this stuff, is constantly seeing it, surely you who are deeper into it see it even more so? You know? That’s not just bad filtering — that’s something actively perverse. And indeed it seems to me that many of them are actually filtering quite well, and not actually having to deal with those they consider unacceptable — they’re just doublethinking, denying their own existence at the same time as the above. I dunno.
Yeah I don’t really have a conclusion here.
BTW:
Oh look it’s orthogonality again…
I suspect the most common sincerely-held SJ response would be that there’s no getting away from society as a whole (i.e. no matter how well immersed someone is in their university environment, they will always at some point come into contact with more mainstream -isms). On some level this will always be true, but I think the capacity to be almost completely immersed in liberal bubbles is greatly underestimated by those who make this argument. When I was a grad student at an American university in a small college town, that was about 95% of my world. And even to the extent that more traditional attitudes can occasionally infiltrate the life of someone in that position, it would seem like they’d be a whole lot easier to brush off?
1)
I think this very much becomes a case of a fish doesn’t have a word for water. An idea that’s permeated the whole of society for the most part, such as say, people deserve 40 hour working weeks and a number of days off work a year, doesn’t have advocates, because everyone thinks it. The blue tribe mob that scares us doesn’t need prominent advocates for the mob, because it’s got plenty of other people with their own ideas that also advocate for the mob on the side.
2)
Is it accurate to say I feel silenced when I’ve become part of a community that is much more Blue Tribe than the population at large? The community is a subsection of martial arts, I think if you’re involved you’ll know which one. I am very careful about social media posts as a result. And when a friend who’s turned into a Fascist since I made friends with her had an argument about Feminism in the comments of a Facebook post I made with members of said community, I have received remarks that make me know I’m being judged for not cutting off contact with her for changing.
I liked this post, but it wasn’t very focused, which I didn’t like; it seemed like you were just throwing musings at the wall to see if any of them would stick. I especially thought this about section 2.
Interestingly, I prefer the more stream-of-consciousness posts. Perhaps some sort of aesthetic preference?
“people showing up at their lectures with knives”
I *think* this is referencing the previous point with peterson and the garrote, but a garrote isn’t a knife, it’s a cord. Are you using knife as a metonymy for weapons or something, or is this a mistake?
He’s edited it out since, so I think he made a mistake and thought it was a knife. But I think it also works metaphorically.
My initial feeling is that you (Scott) are being generous to these people (the “IDWs”) because you identify with them, and you would not extend the same generosity towards people you do not identify with. I.e. you explain their lack of intellectual arguments with the incentives they are facing. Do you have the same understanding for your political opponents when they act according the incentives they are facing?
Otherwise, I thing the IWDs are claiming to be silenced because that is what attracts the audience. People like to be part of a special vanguard who knows the secrets.
Could you expand on this a little bit? As far as I can tell Scott doesn’t defend the content of their ideas in the piece, or even really mention it at all.
Minor “logical rudeness” in the article
-At this point in your article the case hasn’t yet been made that either article is bad, so the word “better” takes for granted a premise that hasn’t yet been established.
It’s funny because while today you made all these points about what it might mean for someone to be popular and silenced at the same time, yesterday Robin Hanson took to suggesting: Why Not Thought Crime?
https://www.overcomingbias.com/2018/05/why-not-thought-crime.html
His case is mob rule can be costlier than the rule of law, and if this is becomes the case with mobs going after people for saying certain things, making saying certain things illegal might work. That way when people are accused of illegal speech, they’ll have the opportunity to better defend themselves, and falsify the accusation, than is the case facing mob rule.
Great response to the “If they’re so suppressed, why are they so popular?” argument. A minor nitpick:
The figure 50% seems to undercut the assertion that the ideas aren’t popular. Does anybody here really believe that the ideas presented in the most controversial SSC posts are appealing to fully half of the population, or at least the subset likely to come in contact with SSC? Or maybe I’m misunderstanding and the 50% only refers to the subset who are interested in debating culture war issues (even then I don’t think it’s half, but then my nitpick becomes even more nitpicky).
A more substantial point that needs to be discussed (although I don’t have time now to expand on it fully, and I don’t have a full-blown thesis at the moment anyway) is why exactly the IDW seems to have emerged so prominently in recent years when PC and anti-PC have been warring for decades. This is addressed under bulletpoint (4), and the point made there seems like a good one, but it doesn’t fully satisfy my intuition. It seems from my point of view that the IDW has risen in response to a rise in (or a push towards minstreaming more extreme views in, to the point of becoming more objectively Objectionable than objectively valid) a certain opposing intellectual subculture. Yes, PC culture has been around for decades, but at least in my gut I’ve sensed a drastic change during the 2010’s. And the drastic rise in anti-PC rhetoric seems to have happened very definitely after it and in direct response to it. I think that should be better explored, as my perspective is perhaps skewed from having been an adult for only a decade or so (maybe there’s an equally “drastic change” every decade or so and I just wasn’t in a position to observe the other ones). Of course, it may be that this can be almost entirely traced to the rise in internet culture, which dovetails with the explanation under bulletpoint (4).
Hmm. Something to think about. Is there any analysis of post-2010 SJW-ideas/intersectional-feminism and its intellectual ancestors?
That makes some sense in the context of free speech. Free speech doesn’t guarantee the right to say anything on any platform.
Great post! I wish you had ended with some practical advice for people who feel silenced, though. Not everyone can have “career as a darkweb-intellectual figure” as their backup plan.
At one of Jordan Peterson’s appearances — the famous one where protestors pounded on windows and one brought a garrot — an audience member asked for such advice. How does one decide when to speak up and risk career suicide vs keep your head down?
If I recall correctly, he presented three arguments:
1. The Butterfly Effect:
There will be consequences in the short term. And they’re real, so prepare for them. But don’t discount too much your potential to accomplish long-term good. It’s impossible to know how many lives you touch by taking a conspicuous stand for truth. If you’re right, then many of your peers feel the same way. While they won’t support you openly, your example will inspire them to keep certain values closer to their hearts, and they’ll fight a little harder to project those values in their own lives. The waves we make ripple out, sparking more and more likeminded opposition in a hundred ways large and small. The cumulative effect of these personal rebellions can be massive. You just have to take the leap of faith and believe that the downstream upsides outweigh the downsides, even if they can never be quantified or attributed to you.
2. Lesser of two Hells:
If you don’t speak up, you’re condemning yourself to a life of inauthenticity. It may seem like no big deal at first, but each time you compromise on your principles you dig yourself into a deeper hole. Do you intend to go your whole life falsely supporting an ideology you find abhorrent? You’ll never climb to the top of Maslow’s hierarchy while carrying that kind of guilt. People — especially the most thoughtful types — have a deep need to say aloud what they have concluded is true. Suppressing this instinct leads to various neuroses. Nothing the mob can do to you is as bad in the long run as what you can do to yourself through silence.
3. Argument from Filter Bubbles:
From within your filter bubble, it seems like voicing certain opinions will lead to having literally zero friends. And you’re right, in a sense — those opinions may well drive off everyone you know. But there is a whole multiverse of bubbles out there, each undetectable from within your own. While you will lose some relationships, the new friends you make and the new communities who welcome you will be worth it. It’ll be a diverse group, too, which leads to interesting debates. Many of the figures mentioned in this article disagree on every political issue, yet they somehow get along due to shared values of free speech, open-mindedness, and civility. Finding a circle of people who give every idea a fair hearing — even if they always disagree with you — is more fulfilling than being part of a group you are 95% in agreement with but who make you afraid to speak. The belief that diverse open-minded communities exist is another leap of faith.
Based on these arguments, the correct line of action to maximize happiness is to speak the truth as you see it and nothing less. This is assuming you’ve performed the rigorous introspection required to confidently state what you think the truth is, not to mention the practice you’ll need to competently defend it.
———————————————
I don’t graduate for another year, so I haven’t been forced to test this theory in any high-stakes situations. Do any older commenters have wisdom to share? Is the idea of publicly holding controversial opinions in today’s socio-political environment hopelessly naive?
There are few SJW leaders because they don’t believe in hierarchies. Anyone who has an independent thought would be pulled down or forced out. Crabs in a barrel.
The closest thing to a leader would be a member of an “oppressed minority” who skilfully parrots the party line.
Hey Scott,
You seem to be *really* anti-Ben Shapiro. I’m not defending him, necessarily, but I’m wondering why you’re so opposed to him? Especially, have you written anything about him before? I’ve only heard of him recently, so I may have missed it.
Scott, great piece and eloquent as always.
But here’s my take and I largely disagree:
One must take care to differentiate those spheres of society that operate by different standards (and thus stigma in one may not translate to other) and in our case, I think the key is to separate the universe of mass opinion from the world of academia.
I can readily accept the notion that academia is extremely hostile to IDW ideas. But the whole idea of IDW isn’t targeted at academia. It’s a web based appeal to the masses. And as such, its premise is that there is exceptional IDW stigma amongst the crowds.
I say exceptional because of course there is a lot of stigma and intolerance and that’s a simple fact of life. If you say something on either end of the spectrum that is disliked, you can accept a lot of a priori dismissiveness without being engaged on content. If you are famous/ unlucky you can also expect nut jobs sending you death threats etc. as well. So, the existence of such phenomena is not proof of exceptional stigma by themselves. The IDW needs to show more.
But honestly I find it very difficult to believe that there is exceptional stigmatization of IDW ideas in the masses for the obvious reasons. IDW figures have extensive and highly engaged audiences. You try to sidestep this by staying that greater taboo correlates with increased viewing, rather than decreased. I disagree. Sure, taboo is interesting for a moment but it is not fascinating in the long term. For example, Milo the provocateur par excellence was ultimately a flash in the plan. If your appeal is solely shock then it is inevitable that your novelty and concomitant appeal will fade. As you said about your articles, the ones that are controversial cause a massive stir. But the reason that people like me come back again and again to read your stuff, is because it seems to us to be intelligent and true, not due to its controversial nature.
Shapiro, Rubin, Peterson et al. are not taboo artists. They have strong long-term audiences. This can only be explained by the fact that their content is quite well-accepted and compelling to a massive audience. People don’t come back to things they disagree with. They return to the familiar and to what they feel is true. These ideas are most certainly not taboo in the masses.
Sure, there are places where they would be not accepted and even reviled but so what? How well do you think Vox does in the Fox News audience bracket?
In summary, I feel that there is a case to say that the IDW are portraying themselves as persecuted when in fact they are widely accepted. In academia, it is a different story but then their whole approach should be different.
How does that follow? Are you suggesting you can’t rightly complain about stigma from elites unless you’re talking to said elites?
Correct me if I’m wrong, but he actually fell out of the limelight because he made remarks in an interview that sounded like approval of hebephilia. I’d say that better fits Scott’s model of leaving the edge for the unacceptable.
Tyler Cowen makes a similar observation in Ezra Klein’s latest podcast. The few academics who are able to voice these ideas – Haidt, Pinker, Peterson, Murray, Hoff Sommers – have built up enough equity to allow them to take risks. They have best-selling books and lots of citations and have sometimes even crowdsourced their own salaries. However, they are completely unrepresentative of academia at large; the vast majority of academics don’t have equity, and only face downside risk by speaking out.
According to Cowen, there’s not only a major chilling effect going on, but real-world consequences for those who don’t toe the line:
I listen to all of Tyler’s podcasts and I don’t think I’ve ever heard him bite his tongue so frequently. The whole conversation is worth listening to (relevant discussion starts at 18:00); also covers the recent Chetty paper and related issues.