Book Review: Inadequate Equilibria

I.
Eliezer Yudkowsky’s catchily-titled Inadequate Equilibria is many things. It’s a look into whether there is any role for individual reason in a world where you can always just trust expert consensus. It’s an analysis of the efficient market hypothesis and how it relates to the idea of low-hanging fruit. It’s a self-conscious defense of the author’s own arrogance.
But most of all, it’s a book of theodicy. If the world was created by the Invisible Hand, who is good, how did it come to contain so much that is evil?
The market economy is very good at what it does, which is something like “exploit money-making opportunities” or “pick low-hanging fruit in the domain of money-making”. If you see a $20 bill lying on the sidewalk, today is your lucky day. If you see a $20 bill lying on the sidewalk in Grand Central Station, and you remember having seen the same bill a week ago, something is wrong. Thousands of people cross Grand Central every week – there’s no way a thousand people would all pass up a free $20. Maybe it’s some kind of weird trick. Maybe you’re dreaming. But there’s no way that such a low-hanging piece of money-making fruit would go unpicked for that long.
In the same way, suppose your uncle buys a lot of Google stock, because he’s heard Google has cool self-driving cars that will be the next big thing. Can he expect to get rich? No – if Google stock was underpriced (ie you could easily get rich by buying Google stock), then everyone smart enough to notice would buy it. As everyone tried to buy it, the price would go up until it was no longer underpriced. Big Wall Street banks have people who are at least as smart as your uncle, and who will notice before he does whether stocks are underpriced. They also have enough money that if they see a money-making opportunity, they can keep buying until they’ve driven the price up to the right level. So for Google to remain underpriced when your uncle sees it, you have to assume everyone at every Wall Street investment bank has just failed to notice this tremendous money-making opportunity – the same sort of implausible failure as a $20 staying on the floor of Grand Central for a week.
In the same way, suppose there’s a city full of rich people who all love Thai food and are willing to pay top dollar for it. The city has lots of skilled Thai chefs and good access to low-priced Thai ingredients. With the certainty of physical law, we can know that city will have a Thai restaurant. If it didn’t, some entrepreneur would wander through, see that they could get really rich by opening a Thai restaurant, and do that. If there’s no restaurant, we should feel the same confusion we feel when a $20 bill has sat on the floor of Grand Central Station for a week. Maybe the city government banned Thai restaurants for some reason? Maybe we’re dreaming again?
We can take this beyond money-making into any competitive or potentially-competitive field. Consider a freshman biology student reading her textbook who suddenly feels like she’s had a deep insight into the structure of DNA, easily worthy of a Nobel. Is she right? Almost certainly not. There are thousands of research biologists who would like a Nobel Prize. For all of them to miss a brilliant insight sitting in freshman biology would be the same failure as everybody missing a $20 on the floor of Grand Central, or all of Wall Street missing an easy opportunity to make money off of Google, or every entrepreneur missing a great market opportunity for a Thai restaurant. So without her finding any particular flaw in her theory, she can be pretty sure that it’s wrong – or else already discovered. This isn’t to say nobody can ever win a Nobel Prize. But winners will probably be people with access to new ground that hasn’t already been covered by other $20-seekers. Either they’ll be amazing geniuses, understand a vast scope of cutting-edge material, have access to the latest lab equipment, or most likely all three.
But go too far with this kind of logic, and you start accidentally proving that nothing can be bad anywhere.
Suppose you thought that modern science was broken, with scientists and grantmakers doing a bad job of focusing their discoveries on truly interesting and important things. But if this were true, then you (or anyone else with a little money) could set up a non-broken science, make many more discoveries than everyone else, get more Nobel Prizes, earn more money from all your patents and inventions, and eventually become so prestigious and rich that everyone else admits you were right and switches to doing science your way. There are dozens of government bodies, private institutions, and universities that could do this kind of thing if they wanted. But none of them have. So “science is broken” seems like the same kind of statement as “a $20 bill has been on the floor of Grand Central Station for a week and nobody has picked it up”. Therefore, modern science isn’t broken.
Or: suppose you thought that health care is inefficient and costs way too much. But if this were true, some entrepreneur could start a new hospital / clinic / whatever that delivered health care at lower prices and with higher profit margins. All the sick people would go to them, they would make lots of money, investors would trip over each other to fund their expansion into new markets, and eventually they would take over health care and be super rich. So “health care is inefficient and overpriced” seems like the same kind of statement as “a $20 bill has been on the floor of Grand Central Station for a week and nobody has picked it up.” Therefore, health care isn’t inefficient or overpriced.
Or: suppose you think that US cities don’t have good mass transit. But if lots of people want better mass transit and are willing to pay for it, this is a great money-making opportunity. Entrepreneurs are pretty smart, so they would notice this money-making opportunity, raise some funds from equally-observant venture capitalists, make a better mass transit system, and get really rich off of all the tickets. But nobody has done this. So “US cities don’t have good mass transit” seems like the same kind of statement as “a $20 bill has been on the floor of Grand Central Station for a week and nobody has picked it up.” Therefore, US cities have good mass transit, or at least the best mass transit that’s economically viable right now.
This proof of God’s omnibenevolence is followed by Eliezer’s observations that the world seems full of evil. For example:
Eliezer’s wife Brienne had Seasonal Affective Disorder. The consensus treatment for SAD is “light boxes”, very bright lamps that mimic sunshine and make winter feel more like summer. Brienne tried some of these and they didn’t work; her seasonal depression got so bad that she had to move to the Southern Hemisphere three months of every year just to stay functional. No doctor had any good ideas about what to do at this point. Eliezer did some digging, found that existing light boxes were still way less bright than the sun, and jury-rigged a much brighter version. This brighter light box cured Brienne’s depression when the conventional treatment had failed. But he can’t find any record of any real scientist or psychiatrist trying this, even though it seems like an obvious first step. Since Eliezer, a random layperson, was able to come up with a better SAD cure after a few minutes of thinking than the entire psychiatric establishment over decades, this seems kind of like the relevant research community leaving a $20 bill on the ground in Grand Central.
Eliezer spent a few years criticizing the Bank of Japan’s macroeconomic policies, which he thought were stupid and costing Japan trillions of dollars in lost economic growth. Everyone told Eliezer he couldn’t be right, because he was an amateur disagreeing with professionals. But after a few years, the Bank of Japan switched to Eliezer’s preferred policies, the Japanese economy instantly improved, and now the consensus position is that the original policies were deeply flawed in exactly the way Eliezer thought they were. Doesn’t that mean Japan left a trillion-dollar bill on the ground by refusing to implement policies that even an amateur could see were correct?
And finally:
For our central example, we’ll be using the United States medical system, which is, so far as I know, the most broken system that still works ever recorded in human history. If you were reading about something in 19th-century France which was as broken as US healthcare, you wouldn’t expect to find that it went on working when overloaded with a sufficiently vast amount of money. You would expect it to just not work at all.
In previous years, I would use the case of central-line infections as my go-to example of medical inadequacy. Central-line infections, in the US alone, killed 60,000 patients per year, and infected an additional 200,000 patients at an average treatment cost of $50,000/patient.
Central-line infections were also known to decrease by 50% or more if you enforced a five-item checklist that included items like “wash your hands before touching the line.”
Robin Hanson has old Overcoming Bias blog posts on that untaken, low-hanging fruit. But I discovered while re-Googling in 2015 that wider adoption of hand-washing and similar precautions are now finally beginning to occur, after many years—with an associated 43% nationwide decrease in central-line infections. After partial adoption.
Since he doesn’t want to focus on a partly-solved problem, he continues to the case of infant parenteral nutrition. Some babies have malformed digestive systems and need to have nutrient fluid pumped directly into their veins. The nutrient fluid formula used in the US has the wrong kinds of lipids in it, and about a third of babies who get it die of brain or liver damage. We’ve known for decades that the nutrient fluid formula has the wrong kind of lipids. We know the right kind of lipids and they’re incredibly cheap and there is no reason at all that we couldn’t put them in the nutrient fluid formula. We’ve done a bunch of studies showing that when babies get the right nutrient fluid formula, the 33% death rate disappears. But the only FDA-approved nutrient fluid formula is the one with the wrong lipids, so we just keep giving it to babies, and they just keep dying. Grant that the FDA is terrible and ruins everything, but over several decades of knowing about this problem and watching the dead babies pile up, shouldn’t somebody have done something to make this system work better?
We’ve got a proof that everything should be perfect all the time, and a reality in which a bunch of babies keep dying even though we know exactly how to save them for no extra cost. So sure. Let’s talk theodicy.
II.
Eliezer proposes three main categories of solution:
There’s a toolbox of reusable concepts for analyzing systems I would call “inadequate”—the causes of civilizational failure, some of which correspond to local opportunities to do better yourself. I shall, somewhat arbitrarily, sort these concepts into three larger categories:
1. Cases where the decision lies in the hands of people who would gain little personally, or lose out personally, if they did what was necessary to help someone else;
2. Cases where decision-makers can’t reliably learn the information they need to make decisions, even though someone else has that information
3. Systems that are broken in multiple places so that no one actor can make them better, even though, in principle, some magically coordinated action could move to a new stable state.
The first way evil enters the world is when there is no way for people who notice a mistake to benefit from correcting it.
For example, Eliezer and his friends sometimes joke about how really stupid Uber-for-puppies style startups are overvalued. The people investing in these startups are making a mistake big enough for ordinary people like Eliezer to notice. But it’s not exploitable – there’s no way to short startups, so neither Eliezer nor anyone else can make money by correcting that error. So it’s not surprising that the error persists. All you need is one stupid investor who thinks Uber-for-puppies is going to be the next big thing, and the startup will get overfunded. All the smart investors in the world can’t fix that one person’s mistake.
The same is true, more tragically, for housing prices. There’s no way to short houses. So if 10% of investors think the housing market will go way up, and 90% think the housing market will crash, those 10% of investors will just keep bidding up housing prices against each other. This is why there are so many housing bubbles, and why ordinary people without PhDs in finance can notice housing bubbles and yet those bubbles remain uncorrected.
A more complicated version: why was Eliezer able to out-predict the Bank of Japan? Because the Bank’s policies were set by a couple of Japanese central bankers who had no particular incentive to get things right, and no particular incentive to listen to smarter people correcting them. Eliezer wasn’t alone in his prediction – he says that Japanese stocks were priced in ways that suggested most investors realized the Bank’s policies were bad. Most of the smart people with skin in the game had come to the same realization Eliezer had. But central bankers are mostly interested in prestige, and for various reasons low money supply (the wrong policy in this case) is generally considered a virtuous and reasonable thing for a central banker to do, while high money supply (the right policy in this case) is generally considered a sort of irresponsible thing to do that makes all the other central bankers laugh at you. Their payoff matrix (with totally made-up utility points) looked sort of like this:
LOW MONEY, ECONOMY BOOMS: You were virtuous and it paid off, you will be celebrated in song forever (+10)
LOW MONEY, ECONOMY COLLAPSES: Well, you did the virtuous thing and it didn’t work, at least you tried (+0)
HIGH MONEY, ECONOMY BOOMS: You made a bold gamble and it paid off, nice job. (+10)
HIGH MONEY, ECONOMY COLLAPSES: You did a stupid thing everyone always says not to do, you predictably failed and destroyed our economy, fuck you (-10)
So even as evidence accumulated that high money supply was the right strategy, the Japanese central bankers looked at their payoff matrix and decided to keep a low money supply.
It should be horrifying that this system weights a small change in the reputation of a few people higher (who will realistically do well for themselves even with a reputational hit) higher than adding trillions of dollars to the economy, but that’s how the system is structured.
In a system like this, everybody (including the Japanese central bankers) can know that increasing money supply is the right policy, but there’s no way for anyone to increase their own utility by causing the money supply to be higher. So Japan will suffer a generation’s worth of recession. This is dumb but inevitable.
The second way evil enters the world is when expert knowledge can’t trickle down to the ordinary people who would be the beneficiaries of correct decision-making.
The stock market stays efficient because expertise brings power. When Warren Buffett proves really good at stock-picking, everyone rushes to give him their money. If an ordinary person demonstrated Buffett-like levels of acumen, every investment bank in the country would be competing to hire him and throw billions of dollars at whatever he predicted would work. Then when he predicts that Google’s price will double next week, he’ll use his own fortune, or the fortune of the investment bank that employs him, to throw as much money into Google as the opportunity warrants. If Goldman Sachs doesn’t have enough to do it on their own, Bear Stearns will make up the difference. Good investment banks will always have enough money to exploit the opportunities they find, because if they didn’t, there would be so many unexploited great opportunities that the rate of return on the stock market would be spectacular, and everyone would rush to give their money to good investment banks.
But imagine that Congress makes a new law that nobody can invest more than a thousand dollars. So Goldman Sachs invests their $1000 in Google, Bear Stearns invests their $1000, and now what?
One possibility is that investment gurus could spring up, people just as smart as the Goldman Sachs traders, who (for a nominal fee) will tell you which stocks are underpriced. But this is hard, and fraudulent experts can claim to be investment gurus just as easily as real ones. There will be so many fraudulent investment gurus around that nobody will be able to trust the real ones, and after the few experts invest their own $1000 in Google, the stock could remain underpriced forever.
Something like this seems to be going on in medicine. Sure, the five doctors who really understand infant nutrition can raise a big fuss about how our terrible nutritional fluid is killing thousands of babies. But let’s face it. Everyone is raising a big fuss about something or other. From Eliezer’s author-insert character Cecie:
We have an economic phenomenon sometimes called the lemons problem. Suppose you want to sell a used car, and I’m looking for a car to buy. From my perspective, I have to worry that your car might be a “lemon”—that it has a serious mechanical problem that doesn’t appear every time you start the car, and is difficult or impossible to fix. Now, you know that your car isn’t a lemon. But if I ask you, “Hey, is this car a lemon?” and you answer “No,” I can’t trust your answer, because you’re incentivized to answer “No” either way. Hearing you say “No” isn’t much Bayesian evidence. Asymmetric information conditions can persist even in cases where, like an honest seller meeting an honest buyer, both parties have strong incentives for accurate information to be conveyed.
A further problem is that if the fair value of a non-lemon car is $10,000, and the possibility that your car is a lemon causes me to only be willing to pay you $8,000, you might refuse to sell your car. So the honest sellers with reliable cars start to leave the market, which further shifts upward the probability that any given car for sale is a lemon, which makes me less willing to pay for a used car, which incentivizes more honest sellers to leave the market, and so on.
In our world, there are a lot of people screaming, “Pay attention to this thing I’m indignant about over here!” In fact, there are enough people screaming that there’s an inexploitable market in indignation. The dead-babies problem can’t compete in that market; there’s no free energy left for it to eat, and it doesn’t have an optimal indignation profile. There’s no single individual villain. The business about competing omega-3 and omega-6 metabolic pathways is something that only a fraction of people would understand on a visceral level; and even if those people posted it to their Facebook walls, most of their readers wouldn’t understand and repost, so the dead-babies problem has relatively little virality. Being indignant about this particular thing doesn’t signal your moral superiority to anyone else in particular, so it’s not viscerally enjoyable to engage in the indignation. As for adding a further scream, “But wait, this matter really is important!”, that’s the part subject to the lemons problem. Even people who honestly know about a fixable case of dead babies can’t emit a trustworthy request for attention […]
By this point in our civilization’s development, many honest buyers and sellers have left the indignation market entirely; and what’s left behind is not, on average, good.
The beneficiaries of getting the infant-nutritional-fluid problem right are parents whose kids have a rare digestive condition. Maybe there are ten thousand of them. Maybe 10% of them are self-motivated and look online for facts about their kid’s condition, and maybe 10% of those are smart enough to separate the true concern about fats from all the false concerns about how doctors are poisoning their kids with vaccines. That leaves a hundred people. Even if those hundred people raise a huge stink and petition the FDA really strongly, a hundred people aren’t enough to move the wheels of bureaucracy. As for everyone else, why would they worry about nutritional fluid rather than terrorism or mass shootings or whatever all the other much-more-fun-to-worry-about things are?
Likewise:
To see how an inadequate equilibrium might arise, let’s start by focusing on one tiny subfactor of the human system, namely academic research.
We’ll even further oversimplify our model of academia and pretend that research is a two-factor system containing academics and grantmakers, and that a project can only happen if there’s both a participating academic and a participating grantmaker.
We next suppose that in some academic field, there exists a population of researchers who are individually eager and collectively opportunistic for publications—papers accepted to journals, especially high-impact journal publications that constitute strong progress toward tenure. For any clearly visible opportunity to get a sufficiently large number of citations with a small enough amount of work, there are collectively enough academics in this field that somebody will snap up the opportunity. We could say, to make the example more precise, that the field is collectively opportunistic in 2 citations per workday—if there’s any clearly visible opportunity to do 40 days of work and get 80 citations, somebody in the field will go for it.
This level of opportunism might be much more than the average paper gets in citations per day of work. Maybe the average is more like 10 citations per year of work, and lots of researchers work for a year on a paper that ends up garnering only 3 citations. We’re not trying to ask about the average price of a citation; we’re trying to ask how cheap a citation has to be before somebody somewhere is virtually guaranteed to try for it.
But academic paper-writers are only half the equation; the other half is a population of grantmakers.
In this model, can we suppose for argument’s sake that grantmakers are motivated by the pure love of all sentient life, and yet we still end up with an academic system that is inadequate?
I might naively reply: “Sure. Let’s say that those selfish academics are collectively opportunistic at two citations per workday, and the blameless and benevolent grantmakers are collectively opportunistic at one quality-adjusted life-year (QALY) per $100.8 Then everything which produces one QALY per $100 and two citations per workday gets funded. Which means there could be an obvious, clearly visible project that would produce a thousand QALYs per dollar, and so long as it doesn’t produce enough citations, nobody will work on it. That’s what the model says, right?”
Ah, but this model has a fragile equilibrium of inadequacy. It only takes one researcher who is opportunistic in QALYs and willing to take a hit in citations to snatch up the biggest, lowest-hanging altruistic fruit if there’s a population of grantmakers eager to fund projects like that.
Assume the most altruistically neglected project produces 1,000 QALYs per dollar. If we add a single rational and altruistic researcher to this model, then they will work on that project, whereupon the equilibrium will be adequate at 1,000 QALYs per dollar. If there are two rational and altruistic researchers, the second one to arrive will start work on the next-most-neglected project—say, a project that has 500 QALYs/$ but wouldn’t garner enough citations for whatever reason—and then the field will be adequate at 500 QALYs/$. As this free energy gets eaten up (it’s tasty energy from the perspective of an altruist eager for QALYs), the whole field becomes less inadequate in the relevant respect.
But this assumes the grantmakers are eager to fund highly efficient QALY-increasing projects.
Suppose instead that the grantmakers are not cause-neutral scope-sensitive effective altruists assessing QALYs/$. Suppose that most grantmakers pursue, say, prestige per dollar. (Robin Hanson offers an elementary argument that most grantmaking to academia is about prestige.9 In any case, we can provisionally assume the prestige model for purposes of this toy example.)
From the perspective of most grantmakers, the ideal grant is one that gets their individual name, or their boss’s name, or their organization’s name, in newspapers around the world in close vicinity to phrases like “Stephen Hawking” or “Harvard professor.” Let’s say for the purpose of this thought experiment that the population of grantmakers is collectively opportunistic in 20 microHawkings per dollar, such that at least one of them will definitely jump on any clearly visible opportunity to affiliate themselves with Stephen Hawking for $50,000. Then at equilibrium, everything that provides at least 2 citations per workday and 20 microHawkings per dollar will get done.
This doesn’t quite follow logically, because the stock market is far more efficient at matching bids between buyers and sellers than academia is at matching researchers to grantmakers. (It’s not like anyone in our civilization has put as much effort into rationalizing the academic matching process as, say, OkCupid has put into their software for hooking up dates. It’s not like anyone who did produce this public good would get paid more than they could have made as a Google programmer.)
But even if the argument is still missing some pieces, you can see the general shape of this style of analysis. If a piece of research will clearly visibly yield lots of citations with a reasonable amount of labor, and make the grantmakers on the committee look good for not too much money committed, then a researcher eager to do it can probably find a grantmaker eager to fund it.
But what if there’s some intervention which could save 100 QALYs/$, yet produces neither great citations nor great prestige? Then if we add a few altruistic researchers to the model, they probably won’t be able to find a grantmaker to fund it; and if we add a few altruistic grantmakers to the model, they probably won’t be able to find a qualified researcher to work on it.
One systemic problem can often be overcome by one altruist in the right place. Two systemic problems are another matter entirely.
The third way evil enters the world is through bad Nash equilibria.
Everyone hates Facebook. It records all your private data, it screws with the order of your timeline, it works to be as addictive and time-wasting as possible. So why don’t we just stop using Facebook? More to the point, why doesn’t some entrepreneur create a much better social network which doesn’t do any of those things, and then we all switch to her site, and she becomes really rich, and we’re all happy?
The obvious answer: all our friends are on Facebook. We want to be where our friends are. None of us expect our friends to leave, so we all stay. Even if every single one of our friends hated Facebook, none of us would have common knowledge that we would all leave at once; it’s hard to organize a mass exodus. Something like an assurance contract might help, but those are pretty hard to organize. And even a few people who genuinely like Facebook and are really loud about it could ruin that for everybody. In the end, we all know we all hate Facebook and we all know we’re all going to keep using it.
Or: instead of one undifferentiated mass of people, you have two masses of people, each working off the other’s decision. Suppose there was no such thing as Lyft – it was Uber or take the bus. And suppose we got tired of this and wanted to invent Lyft. Could we do it at this late stage? Maybe not. The best part of Uber for passengers is that there’s almost always a driver within a few minutes of you. And the best part of Uber for drivers is that there’s almost always a passenger within a few minute of you. So you, the entrepreneur trying to start Lyft in AD 2017, hire twenty drivers. That means maybe passengers will get a driver…within an hour…if they’re lucky? So no passenger will ever switch to Lyft, and that means your twenty drivers will get bored and give up.
Few passengers will use your app when Uber has far more drivers, and few drivers will use your app when Uber has far more passengers. Both drivers and passengers might hate Uber, and be happy to switch en masse if the other group did, but from within the system nobody can coordinate this kind of mass-switch occuring.
Or, to take a ridiculous example from the text that will obviously never happen:
Suppose that there’s a magical tower that only people with IQs of at least 100 and some amount of conscientiousness can enter, and this magical tower slices four years off your lifespan. The natural next thing that happens is that employers start to prefer prospective employees who have proved they can enter the tower, and employers offer these employees higher salaries, or even make entering the tower a condition of being employed at all. The natural next thing that happens is that employers start to demand that prospective employees show a certificate saying that they’ve been inside the tower. This makes everyone want to go to the tower, which enables somebody to set up a fence around the tower and charge hundreds of thousands of dollars to let people in.
Now, fortunately, after Tower One is established and has been running for a while, somebody tries to set up a competing magical tower, Tower Two, that also drains four years of life but charges less money to enter. Unfortunately, there’s a subtle way in which this competing Tower Two is hampered by the same kind of lock-in that prevents a jump from [Facebook to a competing social network]. Initially, all of the smartest people headed to Tower One. Since Tower One had limited room, it started discriminating further among its entrants, only taking the ones that have IQs above the minimum, or who are good at athletics or have rich parents or something. So when Tower Two comes along, the employers still prefer employees from Tower One, which has a more famous reputation. So the smartest people still prefer to apply to Tower One, even though it costs more money. This stabilizes Tower One’s reputation as being the place where the smartest people go.
In other words, the signaling equilibrium is a two-factor market in which the stable point, Tower One, is cemented in place by the individually best choices of two different parts of the system. Employers prefer Tower One because it’s where the smartest people go. Smart employees prefer Tower One because employers will pay them more for going there. If you try dissenting from the system unilaterally, without everyone switching at the same time, then as an employer you end up hiring the less-qualified people from Tower Two, or as an employee, you end up with lower salary offers after you go to Tower Two. So the system is stable as a matter of individual incentives, and stays in place. If you try to set up a cheaper alternative to the whole Tower system, the default thing that happens to you is that people who couldn’t handle the Towers try to go through your new system, and it acquires a reputation for non-prestigious weirdness and incompetence.
III.
Robin Hanson’s review calls Inadequate Equilibria “really two separate books, tied perhaps by a mood affiliation”. Everything above was the first book. The second argues against overuse of the Outside View.
The Inside View is when you weigh the evidence around something, and go with whatever side’s evidence seems most compelling. The Outside View is when you notice that you feel like you’re right, but most people in the same situation as you are wrong. So you reject your intuitive feelings of rightness and assume you are probably wrong too. Five Outside View examples to demonstrate:
1. I feel like I’m an above-average driver. But I know there are surveys saying everyone believes they’re above-average drivers. Since most people who believe they’re an above-average driver are wrong, I reject my intuitive feelings and assume I’m probably just an average driver.
2. The Three Christs Of Ypsilanti is a story about three schizophrenics who thought they were Jesus all ending up on the same psych ward. Each schizophrenic agreed that the other two were obviously delusional. But none of them could take the next step and agree they were delusional too. This is a failure of Outside-View-ing. They should have said “At least 66% of people in this psych hospital who believe they’re Jesus are delusional. This suggests there’s a strong bias, like a psychotic illness, that pushes people to think they’re Jesus. I have no more or less evidence for my Jesus-ness than those people, so I should discount my apparent evidence – my strong feeling that I am Him – and go back to my prior that almost nobody is Jesus.”
3. My father used to get roped into going to time-share presentations. Every time, he would come out really convinced that a time share was the most amazing purchase in the world and he needed to get one right away. Every time, we reminded him that every single person who bought a time share ended up regretting it. Every time, he answered that no, the salespeople explained that their time-share didn’t have any hidden problems. Every time, we reminded him that time-share salespeople are really convincing liars. Eventually, even though he still thought the presentation was really convincing, he accepted that he was probably a typical member of the group “people impressed with time-share presentations”, and almost every member of that group is wrong. So even though my father thought the offer sounded too good to be true, he decided to reject it.
4. A Christian might think to themselves: “Only about 30% of people are Christian; the other 70% have some other religion which they believe as fervently as I believe mine. And no religion has more than 30% of people in the world. So of everyone who believes their religion as fervently as I do, at least 30% are wrong. Even though the truth of the Bible seems compelling to me, the truth of the Koran seems equally compelling to Muslims, the truth of dianetics equally compelling to Scientologists, et cetera. So probably I am overconfident in my belief in Christianity and really I have no idea whether it’s true or not.”
5. When I was very young, I would read pseudohistory books about Atlantis, ancient astronauts, and so on. All of these books seemed very convincing to me – I certainly couldn’t explain how ancient people built whatever gigantic technological marvels they made without the benefit of decent tools. And in most cases, nobody had written a good debunking (I am still angry about this). But there were a few cases in which people did write good debunkings that explained otherwise inexplicable things, and the books that were easily debunked were just as convincing as the ones that weren’t. For that and many other reasons, I assumed that even the ones that seemed compelling and had no good debunking were probably bunk.
But Eliezer warns that overuse of the Outside View can prevent you from having any kind of meaningful opinion at all. He worries about the situation where:
…we all treat ourselves as having a black box receiver (our brain) which produces a signal (opinions), and treat other people as having other black boxes producing other signals. And we all received our black boxes at random—from an anthropic perspective of some kind, where we think we have an equal chance of being any observer. So we can’t start out by believing that our signal is likely to be more accurate than average.
There are definitely pathological cases of the Outside View. For example:
6. I believe in evolution. But about half of Americans believe in creation. So either way, half of people are wrong about the evolution-creation debate. Since I know I’m in a category, half of whom are wrong, I should assume there’s a 50-50 chance I’m wrong about evolution.
But surely the situation isn’t symmetrical? After all, the evolution side includes all the best biologists, all the most educated people, all the people with the highest IQ. The problem is, the true Outside Viewer can say “Ah, yes, but a creationist would say that their side is better, because it includes all the best fundamentalist preachers, all the world’s most pious people, and all the people with the most exhaustive knowledge of Genesis. So you’re in a group of people, the Group Who Believe That Their Side Is Better Qualified To Judge The Evolution-Creation Debate, and 50% of the people in that group are wrong. So this doesn’t break the fundamental symmetry of the situation.
One might be tempted to respond with “fuck you”, except that sometimes this is exactly the correct strategy. For example:
7. Go back to Example 2, and imagine that when Schizophrenic A was confronted with the other Christs, he protested that he had special evidence it was truly him. In particular, the Archangel Gabriel had spoken to him and told him he was Jesus. Meanwhile, Schizophrenic B had seen a vision where the Holy Spirit descended into him in the form of a dove. Schizophrenic A laughs. “Anyone can hallucinate a dove. But archangels are perfectly trustworthy.” Schizophrenic B scoffs. “Hearing voices is a common schizophrenic symptom, but I actually saw the Spirit”. Clearly they still are not doing Outside View right.
8. Every so often, I talk to people about politics and the necessity to see things from both sides. I remind people that our understanding of the world is shaped by tribalism, the media is often biased, and most people have an incredibly skewed view of the world. They nod their heads and agree with all of this and say it’s a big problem. Then I get to the punch line – that means they should be less certain about their own politics, and try to read sources from the other side. They shake their head, and say “I know that’s true of most people, but I get my facts from Vox, which backs everything up with real statistics and studies.” Then I facepalm so hard I give myself a concussion. This is the same situation where a tiny dose of Meta-Outside-View could have saved them.
So how do we navigate this morass? Eliezer recommends a four-pronged strategy:
1. Try to spend most of your time thinking about the object level. If you’re spending more of your time thinking about your own reasoning ability and competence than you spend thinking about Japan’s interest rates and NGDP, or competing omega-6 vs. omega-3 metabolic pathways, you’re taking your eye off the ball.
2. Less than a majority of the time: Think about how reliable authorities seem to be and should be expected to be, and how reliable you are — using your own brain to think about the reliability and failure modes of brains, since that’s what you’ve got. Try to be evenhanded in how you evaluate your own brain’s specific failures versus the specific failures of other brains. While doing this, take your own meta-reasoning at face value.
3. And then next, theoretically, should come the meta-meta level, considered yet more rarely. But I don’t think it’s necessary to develop special skills for meta-meta reasoning. You just apply the skills you already learned on the meta level to correct your own brain, and go on applying them while you happen to be meta-reasoning about who should be trusted, about degrees of reliability, and so on. Anything you’ve already learned about reasoning should automatically be applied to how you reason about meta-reasoning.
4. Consider whether someone else might be a better meta-reasoner than you, and hence that it might not be wise to take your own meta-reasoning at face value when disagreeing with them, if you have been given strong local evidence to this effect.
But then he mostly spends the rest of the chapter (and book) treating it as obvious that most people overuse the Outside View, and mocking it as “modest epistemology” for intellectual cowards. Eventually he decides that the Outside View is commonly invoked to cover up status anxiety.
From what I can tell, status regulation is a second factor accounting for modesty’s appeal, distinct from anxious underconfidence. The impulse is to construct “cheater-resistant” slapdowns that can (for example) prevent dilettantes who are low on the relevant status hierarchy from proposing new Seasonal Affective Disorder treatments. Because if dilettantes can exploit an inefficiency in a respected scientific field, then this makes it easier to “steal” status and upset the current order.
So if we say something like “John has never taken a math class, so there’s not much chance that his proof of P = NP is right,” are we really implying “John isn’t high-status enough, so we shouldn’t let him get away with proving P = NP; only people who serve their time in grad school and postdoc programs should be allowed to do something cool like that”? I know Eliezer doesn’t believe that. Maybe he believes it’s only status regulation when it’s wrong? But then wouldn’t a better explanation be that people are trying a heuristic that is right a lot of the time, but misapplying it? I don’t know.
I found this part to be the biggest disappointment of this book. I don’t think it grappled with the claim that the Outside View (and even Meta-Outside View) are often useful. It offered vague tips for how to decide when to use them, but I never felt any kind of enlightenment, or like there had been any work done to resolve the real issue here. It was basically a hit job on Outside Viewing.
I understand the impetus. Eliezer was concerned that smart people, well-trained in rationality, would come to the right conclusion on some subject, then dismiss it based on the Outside View. One of his examples was that most of the rationalists he knows don’t believe in God. But if they took the Outside View on that question, they would have to either believe (since most people do) or at least be very uncertain (since lots of religions have at least as many adherents as atheism). He tosses this one off, but it’s clear that he’s less interested in religion than in worldly things – people who give up on cool startup ideas because the Outside View says they’ll probably fail, or who don’t come up with interesting contrarian ideas because the Outside View says most contrarians are wrong. He writes:
Whereupon I want to shrug my hands helplessly and say, “But given that this isn’t normative probability theory and I haven’t seen modesty advocates appear to get any particular outperformance out of their modesty, why go there?”
I think that’s my true rejection, in the following sense: If I saw a sensible formal epistemology underlying modesty and I saw people who advocated modesty going on to outperform myself and others, accomplishing great deeds through the strength of their diffidence, then, indeed, I would start paying very serious attention to modesty.
But these are some very artificial goalposts. The point of modesty isn’t that it lets you do great things. It’s that it lets you avoid shooting yourself in the foot. Every time my father doesn’t buy a time-share, modesty has triumphed.
To be very uncharitable, Eliezer seems to be making the same mistake as an investing book which says that you should always buy stock. After all, Warren Buffett bought stock, and look how well he’s doing! Peter Thiel bought stock, and now he’s a super-rich aspiring oceanic vampire! And (the very rich person writing the book concludes) I myself bought lots of stock, and now I am a rich self-help book author. Can you name a single person who became a billionaire by not buying stock? I didn’t think so.
To be more charitable, Eliezer might be writing to his audience. He predicts that the people who read his book will mostly be smarter than average, and generally at the level where using the Outside View hurts them rather than harms them. He writes:
There are people who think we all ought to [use the Outside View to converge] toward each other as a matter of course. They reason:
a) on average, we can’t all be more meta-rational than average; and
b) you can’t trust the reasoning you use to think you’re more meta-rational than average. After all, due to Dunning-Kruger, a young-Earth creationist will also think they have plausible reasoning for why they’re more meta-rational than average.
… Whereas it seems to me that if I lived in a world where the average person on the street corner were Anna Salamon or Nick Bostrom [people Eliezer knows who are very good at rationality], the world would look extremely different from how it actually does.
… And from the fact that you’re reading this at all, I expect that if the average person on the street corner were you, the world would again look extremely different from how it actually does.
(In the event that this book is ever read by more than 30% of Earth’s population, I withdraw the above claim.)
The argument goes: You’re more rational than average, so you shouldn’t adjust to the average. Instead, you should identify other people who are even more rational than you (on the matter at hand) and maybe Outside View with them, but no one else. Since you are already pretty rational, you can definitely trust your judgment about who the other rational people are.
Eliezer makes the assumption that only unusually rational people will read this book (and the preliminary hidden assumption that he’s rational enough to be able to make these determinations). I think this is a pretty safe claim; I don’t object to it in real life. But I worry about it in the same way I worry about the philosophical Problem Of Skepticism. I don’t think I’m a brain in a vat. But I’m vaguely annoyed by knowing that an actual brain in a vat would think exactly the same thing for the same reason.
This section’s argument runs on the same principle as a financial advice book that says “ALWAYS BUY LOTS OF STOCKS, YOU ARE GREAT AT INVESTING AND IT CANNOT POSSIBLY GO WRONG” that comes in a package marked Deliver only to Warren Buffett. It may be appreciated, but it’s not any kind of deep breakthrough in financial strategy.
IV.
Inadequate Equilibria is a great book, but it raises more questions than it answers. Like: does our civilization have book-titling institutions? Did they warn Eliezer that maybe Inadequate Equilibria doesn’t scream “best-seller”? Did he come up with a theory of how they were flawed before he decided to reject their advice?
But also, it asks: how things stay bad in the face of so much pressure to make them better? It highlights (creates?) a field of study, clumping together a lot of economic orthodoxies and original concepts into a specific kind of rational theodicy . Once you start thinking about this, it’s hard to stop, and Eliezer deserves credit for creating a toolbox of concepts useful for analyzing these problems.
Its related question – “when should you trust social consensus vs. your own reasoning?” – is derivative of the theodicy section. If there’s some giant institution full of people much smarter and better-educated than you who have spent much more time and money investigating the question, then whether you should throw away your own opinion in favor of theirs depends a lot on whether that giant institution might fail in some unexpected way.
Its final section on the Outside View and modest epistemology tries to tie up a loose end, with less success than it would like. Should you trust your own opinion over the giant institution’s on the object level question? Surely you could only do so if certain conditions held – but could you trust your own opinion about whether those conditions hold? And so on to infinite. The latter part of the book acts as if it has a definitive answer – you can trust yourself, or at least trust yourself to correctly assess how trustworthy you are relative to others – but depends on Eliezer’s judgment that the book will probably only find its way to people for whom that is true.
I think you should read Inadequate Equilibria. Given that I am a well-known reviewer of books, clearly my opinion on this subject is better than yours. Further, Scott Aaronson and Bryan Caplan also think you should read it. Are you smarter than Scott Aaronson and Bryan Caplan? I didn’t think so. Whether or not your puny personal intuition feels like you would enjoy it, you should accept the judgment of our society’s book-reviewing institutions and download it right now.
“I feel like I’m an above-average driver.”
I feel like I’m a below-average driver. Likewise, I increasingly find driving stressful and dangerous, plus there are more and more good alternatives to driving that are often cheaper and faster and kinder to the environment. I also read a lot about accident statistics, so I’m hyper-aware of just how dangerous driving is compared to e.g. taking the train.
Exactly how I feel too. Though I did not fully understand the madness that is humans driving a car in a city as a transportation method before I took my drivers licence course.
Scott Aaronson’s review of the book made an interesting point: The first half of the book is all about how badly structured systems can cause rational agents to still get bad outcomes. But in reality things are even worse than that, because people are frequently just stupid or irrational. To quote:
(See also: The Basic Laws of Human Stupidity, Carlo M. Cipolla, 1976 😛 )
There’s a lot to be said on this topic, but, I just want to relay something interesting I recently heard. The Bank of Japan situation mentioned generalizes to the whole “nobody ever got fired for buying IBM” idea — in cases where you’ll be blamed if you try something new and it goes wrong, and won’t be blamed if you try conventional wisdom if it goes wrong, this disincentivizes going against conventional wisdom even if that’s the right thing to do. And an interesting example is sports teams — I was at a talk by Steven Miller the other day, who studies a lot of sports statistics stuff, and someone asked, so why don’t more sports teams use better statistics in deciding what to do? Given all the competition, you know. And he said it’s largely due to this “you won’t be blamed for following conventional wisdom” effect. And how one of the hardest things Billy Beane had to do in his famous reformation of the Oakland A’s was getting buy-in from the team and the owner for his unorthodox approach. OK. Straightforward case of bad incentives, right? Except. It’s not entirely that. Because he mentioned recently that he had spoken to the owner of a soccer team, who was complaining to him about how bad the conventional wisdom is in soccer, and what teams should be doing instead, and how he’d explicitly told the manager of the team, no, you can go against the conventional wisdom, it’s OK, I own the team and I have your back… and he still couldn’t get the team to go along!
(Of course, Zvi Mowshowitz also discussed this problem recently, and had a different answer. Though possibly a related one.)
Anyway, don’t really know what to make of that, but it seemed relevant so I thought I should repeat it.
I think Eliezer Yudkowsky’s point is as follows:
The efficient market is basically God. For the purpose of this discussion, it’s extremely smart, it knows everything we know, it has near-perfect decision making, and it’s absolutely ruthless in achieving its goals (usually “make more money”). If the guy in charge is an idiot, God will replace him by someone smarter.
So the question is: if the efficient market is very smart and very powerful and wants efficiency, why are there inefficient things?
The naive answer is: maybe God is actually stupid.
Eliezer’s thesis is: there are specific cases in which institutions are beyond the reach of God. In these cases, any combination of problems can occur (bad incentives, lack of coordination, and yes, incompetent people) and create inefficiency.
But “people are idiots” alone isn’t a valid answer. There must also be a “this institution is beyond the reach of the efficient market” component.
I agree that the thinking is a bit naive. It’s very rarely a super-fragile equilibrium where “nobody ever got fired for buying IBM” and everyone prefers Dell. Think about what that would imply in terms of uniformity of incentives. Rather, there’s going to be a range, from true IBM fans, to the uncommitted, to people who prefer Dell, to people who prefer HP. It may be that for that set of preferences, “nobody ever got fired for buying IBM” is not a unique equilibrium, but it’s the diversity of preferences, and in particular the genuine preference for IBM on the part of some participants, that keeps it stable.
For example, in your example of “soccer,” everyone agrees that the conventional wisdom is wrong, but no-one agrees which parts are wrong or what the alternative is. We could give a signaling-incentive-based explanation whereby the manager is afraid of defying the conventional wisdom for fear he won’t get a job with another conformist owner. But more likely is an epistemology-incentive-based explanation where the manager is worried that if he follows the owner’s damn fool ideas, he’ll be the one blamed when the team inevitably loses. And that further breaks down into where the manager thinks the conventional wisdom in this area is correct, and where the manager thinks conventional wisdom is wrong, but the owner’s ideas are even worse.
What’s particularly interesting about “soccer” is that people don’t even agree on what the conventional wisdom is. That adds a strange meta aspect to the whole question.
Thanks for that link. I hadn’t read the Basic Laws of Human Stupidity before. It is great.
And even if they succeed, their success will probably come too late to save their own child. But if you’re one of those elite few parents who are aware of the problem, then there are easier solutions as far as your own child is concerned. E.g. Eliezer mentions in the book that there is one hospital which makes the correct formula, and some parents will make a multi-hour trip once per week to obtain it. So they solve the problem for themselves, but the problem remains for everybody else.
Likewise, Eliezer cured his wife’s SAD, but he didn’t then go and spend a lot of effort bringing the solution to the attention of other SAD sufferers and their doctors. He does use it as an example in a book about equilibria, but most readers of that book won’t have SAD and vice-versa.
So maybe that’s the fourth way in which evil enters the world: the people who know the solution to a problem, can solve it for themselves, after which they no longer have an incentive to help solve it for everybody else as well.
I’m actually still not clear how the SAD thing happened, or how Eliezer thinks the equilibrium failed. I feel like publishing a study showing brighter lights work better is at least as cool a result as one showing that supramaximal doses of drugs work better, and people publish those all the time.
I guess these special light boxes for SAD sufferers are made by pharmaceutical companies? Or at least medical equipment companies. Presumably they are patented and go through all kinds of special approval processes, and the payoff is that they can be sold at a high markup.
So the makers of those boxes have an incentive to prove that they work. On the other hand, when the solution for SAD is “buy a bunch of bright LED lamps at the local hardware store and wire up your house with them” then you’re not going to involve a pharmaceutical company. You’ll either do it yourself or hire an electrician. So no incentive for a pharma company to sponsor that study.
Maybe a bright young med student could do it on their own budget. But Eliezer talks about spending about $600 on lamps to wire up his own house. To run an experiment, you’d need to find a bunch of SAD sufferers and offer to wire up their houses for them. How easy is it to get a budget of several tens of thousands of $ for a med study when there isn’t a pharma company footing the bill? (Not a rhetorical question, I have no idea.)
You’re going to need a custom approach for every house, which will make it harder to evaluate the results, and of course there’s no way to make this experiment double-blind.
So I can see how doing a controlled study on this might not be quite as trivial as it might seem at first. Still, if this is the kind of coordination problem which our civilization can’t find its way out of, that’s pretty bad..
They are just bright lights. There is no rule that you can’t sell bright lights to people, even if you market them as ‘therapy.’
You can find these things on Amazon for upwards of $50, which is not very expensive. One such manufacturer pretty clearly is just a fairly amateurish small company, not (part of) a big pharmaceutical company.
So as far as I can see, anyone could just start a company selling ‘True-Sun Light Therapy Lamps®’. I suspect that this is even likely to work as a Kickstarter project.
PS. Note that the brightest light therapy lamps seem to output 10,000 lux, while the sun outputs 100,000 lux on a bright day.
Yeah, I still don’t get why his explanation for this one really works. More coming on that and some related things tomorrow.
This part of review piqued my interest.
After rudimentary search, illuminance emitted most things sold as standard light boxes sold in ordinary stores may range from 2 500 lux to 10 000 lux; search a little bit more and you can find setups that have even higher lux levels but, they are rare.
According to Wikipedia, full daylight corresponds to about 10 000 – 25 000 lux; and I’d bet then there’s things like the spectrum of the emitted light to consider (you want it to be close to sunlight if you want to simulate sunlight).
Do you have actual stats for the setup Eliezer created, instead of, “very bright light”?
Or wait, let me look myself. Ctrl-F “lux” brings us the book chapter 2:
How annoying that he does not bother to specify the lux levels and other details of his study setup right on the onset (instead of rambling “why nobody tries more light!?”. I spent hour googling to how to calculate the lux level of his unprecedentedly well-illuminated apartment and ended up with an estimate of 3000 lux, which certainly is impressive compared to regular indoors lightning, but also kind of weaksauce compared to the best of available light box products.
Only after doing that, I noticed he does give a measure (2000 lux) and some more details later in the same chapter:
A couple of thoughts.
I can easily see why nobody would bother investigating the difference between “ceiling full of LEDs” setup and the ordinary lightbox setup; that is, I can see it even without writing a book about the topic, only with a judicious application of common sense: Eliezer’s alternative treatment does sound kind of difficult and impractical to administer. Consider the idea: “Sign up for the test, you have to rig this expensive light system on your ceiling that is equivalent of (or better than) hospital operating theater instead of this standard light box that become the standard because we noticed it could help impressive amount of the SAD patients” (Curing half of the patients probably was very impressive result when the light therapy was first trialled, no wonder that it became the baseline local optimum where the research become stuck.)
And the regular SAD lightbox is relatively expensive item at 100-200 USD (larger and thus easier to use the box, steeper the price). I’m betting the Eliezer’s “ceiling full of LEDs” treatment would be more expensive (“cheaper than Chile” does not sound exactly cheap). Commercially sold easy-to-install equipment to achieve the same illuminance levels might be even more expensive than “let’s order LEDs and install them on my free time” because that’s how the things usually work out in capitalism.
Another point. Eliezer also describes that he changed the treatment exposure time from 30 minutes to full day. Are there people who read the prescription (as cited by Eliezer) as command that forbids them sitting next to the light box more than 30 minutes if it is not enough?
First things first, let’s look what a little bit of Googling has to say about the treatment times.
This helpful email page mentions varying amount of exposure time from 30 minutes to 1 hour. This one mentions 1 hour of bright light and 2 hours of dawn simulation. This study mentions two daily doses, 45 min each. So the idea of trying different exposure periods does not appear to be unknown to the literature (these are from the first page of results on “light therapy SAD” search on Google Scholar), but again, consider limitations imposed by the standard light box. The treatment that would consist of sitting in front of a single light source for the whole day (or even half a day, 4 hours) is probably too inconvenient to try out. I already mentioned that a single light box is relatively expensive item; having them all around your house and workplace (so that you have one always sufficiently nearby) is going to be even more expensive.
So yeah, I guess that lesson is that sometimes relatively low-hanging fruit simply exists. SAD treatments do not appear to be that big an industry, and treatments that sound more like a minor house renovation project than “buy a device, use 30 min a day” is slightly too far-off idea that nobody would have done a study.
I grant that “sitting in front of a light box several hours or buying lots of them so that you have one always near you are both too impractical to try it out” fits in the Eliezer’s theory somewhere. And I like the theory, that “fixes that would require coordinated action of more than one altruistic actor are difficult to pull off”. But I’d like to add that this attitude, “Fascinating how everyone else, both normal people and the high academic elite establishment, have not thought about this idea of more light. Wonder why only an unprecedented singular star like me could come up with a solution? Let me write a book pondering how can that be: there must be elaborate status games and evil disincentive structures behind all of this!” is the reason why I can’t stand Eliezer’s writing.
Wikipedia says 100,000+ lux for bright sunlight, as one might experience when walking around outside during the middle of the day in summer.
Eliezer does not have good evidence that his method works in general, and it would be utterly unsurprising if it failed to replicate.
See also: the obvious problem with “this diet worked for me!”
There is a big step between “first I tried A, then B happened” and “we are bringing a solution to SAD to market that will help a big cohort we can market to.”
I also think it might have been useful for Eliezer to include a section titled “HOW TO TELL IF YOU ARE WARREN BUFFETT AND THEREFORE THIS BOOK IS FOR YOU” rather than just saying ‘If you found this, you’re probably at least Buffett-adjacent,” which – while probably not a terrible proxy – doesn’t make it seem like he’s taking that question very seriously.
I guess that would be nice, but I think he’s probably right that anyone smart enough to read a book that doesn’t contain any dreamily-handsome vampires is probably in the top 10% (and so should be very wary of rounding down to average opinion, and probably has some of the skills necessary to bootstrap their way to finding out who’s smarter than they are).
I’m more concerned with the foundational issue of how he can know he’s smart enough to write that chapter, how you can know you should believe he is, etc – not because I doubt it, just because I feel like that philosophical loose end has been left unresolved.
I would start with the heuristic. People who spend lots of time trying at something tend to be better at it.
Say for example you need to translate an English word into Esperanto, and because you speak no Esperanto you are completely unable to judge someone’s competency. It’s probably a pretty good heuristic to trust the guy that spends all his free time talking with other people about Esperanto and reading books on Esperanto.
Well I think the same is true of Eliezer. You can start off with just the fact he cared to write the book. A large portion of the population is not motivated enough by the truth(in a general sense) to ever read much less write a book on truth seeking. There is a large community that dedicates a bunch of time and energy to talking about and trying to understand the defects in the human mind and it’s defects in order to get better at truth seeking. And a large majority of the people in that community view Eliezer as an authority.
If you’re deciding to play Lord of the Rings trivia or not against a random person for high stakes and all you know is you’re one of the 0.01% of people who has ever read any book LotR ever? It’s probably a safe bet.
And the strategy to learn more about LotR is to rely on people who you think know more about LotR than you is probably an effective one.
Granted this all breaks down if rationalism.ever gets popular, and truth seeking behavior starts to have non-intrinsic rewards.
That is a rather weak heuristic, though. Lots of people are not very open-minded and spend lots of time building a case for their prejudices and write that down.
I expect anti-vaccination advocates to have more knowledge about vaccination studies than the average person. However, I also expect them to put way too much trust in poor studies whose outcomes match their prejudices and to automatically dismiss the studies that don’t, claiming that those are fake science from big pharma.
anyone smart enough to read a book that doesn’t contain any dreamily-handsome vampires is probably in the top 10%
Now I’m helplessly confused, because I have read books with no dreamily-handsome vampires, books with dreamily-handsome vampires, and books slagging off the books with the dreamily-handsome vampires by means of even more (parodically) dreamily-handsome vampires.
So does that make me very smart or very stupid?
Did the Japanese matrix change while I was reading or should I go get another coffee? When I went back it suddenly made sense.
it changed
(or we both had the same hallucination)
Read it before lunch, it had the obvious error; read it again after lunch, it was fixed.
Clearly this is an example of the observer effect!
It changed twice, because someone pointed out my correction was also wrong.
Well, it primed me to catch the “higher (…) higher” a couple of sentences further down. I suggest you fix that by expanding the sentence in the bracket beyond your readers ability to track single word dependencies.
There’s a lot of things that annoy me about Eliezer, but I think this one wins. As anyone who’s been in a math department knows, you get several emails a year (or a month) by non-credentialed people claiming to have solved open problems in Math. Often this open problem is “We found the real value of pi, not an approximation like you sucky normie mathematicians use”. But sure, the reason we ignore them is that they’re attempting to steal our status.
The math example was my unfair hostile reductio ad absurdum. Eliezer is very aware of math crackpots and dislikes them as much as anyone else.
I’ve edited the text to make this clearer.
So, I think there’s a few different situations here that you’re jumbling together.
One is “outsider claims to have solved problem”. Cranks, I agree, should be disregarded. But cranks aren’t just outsiders; cranks are people who are, like, obviously not thinking clearly. I think it’s easy to see why to disregard cranks for perfectly valid reasons. But if you have an outsider who seems to be thinking clearly, that might be worth a listen. The SAD example is instructive here — although I guess that’s not merely a case of thinking clearly, but is in fact a case of doing what should be obvious. It’s a bit hard to imagine an example like that happening in math, I’ll admit, but if it does happen, don’t ignore it, you know? There is low-hanging fruit in mathematics; I’ve gotten a paper published that was pure LHF. Hell arguably I count as the “clear-thinking outsider” here, since it was in an are I don’t specialize in, even!
Then you have the case of “outsider claims to have solved ridiculously famously hard problem like P vs NP”. Like, P vs NP… that’s a problem with so many skulls in front of it, that has famously tripped up so many people, who likely were otherwise good mathematicians, that yeah, there if someone who’s not specifically an expert on that in particular claims to have solved it, you really can safely ignore it. (And with P vs NP, even if someone who is an expert claims to have solved it, you can probably safely ignore it.) That sort of thing is just so many levels above your ordinary math problem, that “oh huh this guy sounds like a pretty clear thinker and not a crank” just isn’t going to cut it. Mere clear thinking just isn’t going to cut it here.
(Robin Hanson raised an interesting point in his review: Yudkowsky often claims in the book that a good thinker ought to be able to, in many cases, determine which side of an expert dispute is correct, even if they’re not an expert themself. Hanson points out, though, that Eliezer never says how to do this! Which I honestly hadn’t noticed when I read the book, because I guess I mentally filled in my own way: Look and see if the arguments on one side are filled with what’s just, well, bad thinking. Even if you don’t know the area, if you know a thing or two about good thinking vs bad thinking, you may be able to pick out a correct side. This happens more often than it should, if you ask me. Of course mind you a lot of the time neither side is thinking particularly poorly and this technique won’t help you at all. But sometimes it does. Of course now I’m wondering if this really is what Eliezer had in mind, or if he intended something else…)
I actually have a purported proof of the Goldbach conjecture in a drawer somewhere. A colleague of my sister pushed her to give it to me, which she did, under the christmas tree … I skimmed the first page once. It did look like math. But there are a thousand things I’d do before I work my way through it to find the inevitable mistake(s).
About determining the correct side in a (factual) debate without expert knowledge:
– Which side is backed by the big money? More likely to be wrong.
– Which side is backed by the moral sensibilities of the society at large? More likely to be wrong.
– Which side is excited about more and better data and makes clearcut statistical arguments? More likely to be right.
That’s what I go by anyway.
This doesn’t strike me as obvious, and I’d be interested in your reasoning here. Indeed, in my (perhaps naive) view, the side backed by the big money is more likely to be right.
For example, suppose we are trying to determine whether a Location L contains a valuable Resource R. It strikes me that the opinion of the well-capitalized Resource Extraction companies are more likely to be more reliable than enthusiasts on either side of the issue. They are the ones with skin in the game. If they are spending big money to extract R from L, then if there isn’t really any R they’ll lose out (and similarly, if they don’t extract and are missing an opportunity).
I’m talking about the situation in which the big money has an interest in a certain side winning the debate. Tobacco and cancer, sugar and obesity, coal and climate change, finance and high frequency trading, housing and immigration, that kind of thing.
In your example big money doesn’t back one side, it backs determining the truth, whatever it might be.
You’re right that in the example I gave, “big money” doesn’t back one side regardless of the truth, it backs the correct side. That’s precisely why the side backed by big money isn’t more likely to be wrong!
Admittedly, there may well be “big money” players with a material interest in one side regardless of truth, but it’s unclear to me why this applies especially to “big money” as opposed to anyone else – small proprietors, government institutions, academic organisations, etc.
In reality, we rarely come to a dispute ahead of time, so it’s hard to tell the difference between someone who has chosen a side for material as opposed to epistemological reasons. Indeed, the two get bound up together. If I believe P, I will tend to take actions that will benefit me if P is proven true. For example, if I believe my fancy new diet is going to cure obesity, I’ll invest in it. Alternatively, maybe I’m just a huckster trying to make a profit from a fraudulent diet. Hard from the outside to tell the difference, but the more money is bet, and the more established and repeating the players, the more likely that the material interests are downstream of the epistemology. Hence “big money” tracks truth.
In almost all the examples you give, there are huge material interests on both sides. For example, the disputes about HFT are almost entirely between big money players, with both claiming that their position benefits a notional “little guy.” It’s not clear to me what conclusions you can draw from such a situation.
Furthermore, Yudkowsky’s own track record in doing this is awful.
Mathematics has to be literally the least applicable field for the phenomenon.
How nice of these non-credentialed folks to share the real value of pi with you. I hope you thank them appropriately.
Funny about the timeshare thing. I know several people who have bought the things, enjoyed it a lot for a decade or so and then sold their share again for around 3% annual ROI. I had no idea they were supposed to be a con.
Nice try RCI.
Can the actual book possibly be even half as entertaining as your review of it, Scott? I can’t help wondering, though, whether your choice to make an example of (long defunct) Bear Sterns was intentional.
I’ve read a few chapters, and yeah, it’s entertaining. The guy did write HP:MoR. The book isn’t as easy to read as Scott’s review, but it has a lot of non-superfluous insights and information and examples. The bits with the three characters talking to each other are funny.
Wow. That’s the first time someone used the “I’m more competent than you, now do this” card on me and it sort of worked. (on the other hand, I was mostly planning to read this before this review came out)
I was really excited about the preview chapters laying out the questions. Too bad the answers aren’t all that great (assuming your judgment is accurate)
Whether or not your puny personal intuition feels like you would enjoy it, you should accept the judgment of our society’s book-reviewing institutions and download it right now.
Given that my last foray into “reviewing a recommended book” ended up with me being temporarily banned for being a horrible nasty meanie, I think not 😉
Remember how WhatsApp succeeded in the crowded field of instant messaging in 2009? What market inefficiency/inadequate equilibrium did they exploit? How did they manage? Do similar opportunities still exist?
Quora’s answers seem pretty reasonable here.
Super fun review!
Conversely, I found the book gave short but excellent advice on how to resolve the interminable conflict between the inside and outside views – the only way you can: empiricism. Take each case by hand, make bets, and see how you come out. Did you bet that this education startup would fail because you believed the education market was adequate? And did you lose? Then you should update away from trusting the outside view here. Et cetera. This was the whole point of Chapter 4, giving examples of Eliezer getting closer to the truth with empiricism (including examples where he updated towards using the expert-trusting outside view, because he’d been wrong).
You quote “Eliezer’s four pronged strategy” But I feel like his actual proposed methodology was in chapter 4:
This is how you figure out if you’re Jesus – test your models, and build up a track record of predictions.
You might respond “But telling me to bet more isn’t an answer to the philosophical question about which to use” in which case I repeat: there isn’t a way a priori to know whether to trust experts using the outside view, because you don’t know how good experts are, and you need to build up domain-specific skills in predicting this.
You might respond “But this book didn’t give me any specific tools for figuring out when to trust the experts over me” in which case I continue to be baffled and point you to the first book – Moloch’s toolbox.
Finally, you might respond “Thank you Eliezer I’d already heard that a bet is a tax on bullsh*t, I didn’t require a whole new book to learn this” to which I respond that, firstly, I prefer the emphasis that “bets are a way to pay to find out where you’re wrong (and make money otherwise)” and secondly that the point of this book is that people are assuming way too quickly the adequacy of experts, so please make more bets in this particular domain. Which I think is a very good direction to push.
Hmm – the “Three guys think they’re Jesus, naturally they’re nuts” only works because we can say “But none of these guys can be Jesus!” (given that we’ll ignore the Second Coming). So reasoning “66% of the Jesus claimants are wrong therefore I may/must be wrong too” only works in that case.
Now say we have three guys claiming to be Scott Alexander 🙂 Now, in this case, it is not impossible for there to be a real guy called Scott Alexander. One of them, therefore, may be the real Scott Alexander. If a psychiatrist reasoned “66% of the guys claiming to be Scott Alexander are wrong, therefore the third guy may/must be wrong too”, they would be incorrect. And it would be very unfair to take the fact that someone claims insistently, and keeps on claiming even after being shown that dazzling proof, “But I am the real Scott Alexander!” and use that as the basis for “yeah, plainly he’s nuts, send him up to the locked ward”.
At the very least, look at his driver’s licence and see if the name matches the face before deciding he’s a fruitcake 🙂
(I’m assuming the “harms” should be “helps” in that line)
Corrections thread? I think this line “So of everyone who believes their religion as fervently as I do, at least 30% are wrong.” is wrong. Shouldn’t it be 70%? No religion has more that 30% representation, so no matter which one is right, at least 70% of people are wrong.
Also, Scott uses “Fuck you” twice in this review. I don’t particularly mind and thought it was funny, but it stuck me as unusually snappy for him.
This is surely an interesting read, but I think it belongs to epistemic rationality, not instrumental rationality.
This.
It’s not just that object level thinking is important because it contains all the actual reasoning about the problems and their solutions. It is also because the errors in object level thinking are best resolved in the object level too. Suppose you have researched some problem, and found a solution that experts think isn’t going to work. What is the best course of action: to determine if your status is high enough to doubt their conclusions; or to actually evaluate their arguments against your solution at the object level? Clearly it’s the latter.
Of course checking a belief on the object level takes more effort than making a simple status comparison, but if you really care about the correctness of that belief, it is usually worth it. If not, well, then it doesn’t matter anyway.
Example 1: One of your scientific interests is Somemathguy’s conjecture. One day, you get an idea about how it might be proved. But then you think “well, hundreds of mathematicians have tried to solve this and failed, and I’m just a grad student”. So you forget about it and get back to your usual life.
Example 2: One of your scientific interests is Somemathguy’s conjecture. One day, you get an idea about how it might be proved. So you write it down, show to some of your math savvy friends and they fail to find an error. One of them points out an error in your proof. Turns out, you have incorrectly understood one of the math results you used in your derivations. Now you know a bit more about Somemathguy’s conjecture.
Example 3: One of your scientific interests is Somemathguy’s conjecture. One day, you get an idea about how it might be proved. So you write it down, show to some of your math savvy friends and they fail to find an error. Then you ask your math professor to take a look at it, and he fails to find an error too. Then you publish it on the internet, and people there also can’t find any errors. So you try to publish it in a scientific journal, and, after a long process of reviewing you get your just reward for proving Somemathguy’s conjecture.
Example ?: You feel like you are an above-average driver. But you know there are surveys saying everyone believes they’re above-average drivers. So you ponder over how you can actually evaluate your driving performance for a few minutes. Then you realize you don’t actually care about your rank among drivers as long as you can safely drive from point A to point B, so you go back to your daily business.
Example ?!: You are in a psych ward and firmly believe that you are Jesus. Since you are gone too far down the schizoid path to think straight, neither object- nor meta-level thinking are going to be of much help. However, after a while a doctor appears, injects some haloperidol or whatever, and things start to get better.
In essence, I don’t think that “meta-level” reasoning is actually any good in practice, except for glaringly obvious cases (“here is my 3-line proof of P != NP”), or when you need a really quick judgment heuristic.
Well from the physics side, when uncredentialed cranks aka geezers in garages are almost always so off the mark that they’re “not even wrong,” you tend to adjust your priors accordingly. If someone without a physics background builds a working cold fusion reactor in their basement, and it’s subsequently confirmed by multiple distinguished labs, I will absolutely give credit where credit is due.
How do you figure? From my reading of the sequences, I got the impression that this is exactly what he believes.
I share the sentiment. It is in line with EY frequently being excessively dismissive of academia. A good example can be found in this very post, with the two towers* story. Phrases like “magically slices four years off your lifespan” don’t give an impression of an objective, rational attitude. Somewhere between all the lectures on status and prestige, I seem to recall a course or forty on math, physics, CS etc. Is it conceivable that this magical tower gives one more than just a diploma for signalling purposes, on occasion? Perhaps the best students attend the best schools for non-Hansonian reasons?
Yes, some people certainly learn things in college. EY seems to put too much weight on the fact (which seems incontrovertible to me) that they could have learned those things in cheaper and (perhaps!) quicker ways, while ignoring the (equally incontrovertible) fact that they probably wouldn’t have.
Is it incontrovertible that they could have reliably learned those things cheaper and (perhaps!) quicker, on a comparable level?
it does not strike me as incontrovertible, and therefore isn’t : )
I don’t know that we disagree; it sounds like you’re referring to part of the same vague constellation of issues I meant to be alluding to when I said that they probably wouldn’t have.
There should be a counter keeping track of how many people have downloaded Inadequate Equilibria, so future readers know how to properly discount reading it as evidence of above-average rationality.
Of course the Demiurge or some other sufficiently capable adversary could set up a botnet to artificially inflate the number of downloads, which would give rise to fun anthropic problems of its own; “Ho hum, looks like fifteen billion people have read the book already, by a conservative estimate at the very least half of these are enemy spambots, and the greater I think this fraction is, the stronger I can expect having read the book myself to be an indicator of cognitive prowess, if I were a human reader, however, the more likely it is that I might just be an enemy spambot instead…”
People who are not planning to retire soon should buy almost all stocks*. Though you should probably buy index funds not individual stocks. Wealthfront seems to agree. If you set your risk score to the max (which you should if you are not retiring soon) they put you in 90% Stock, 5% municipal bonds, 5% Natural Resources (not sure what they buy for NR). I think buying an holding a reasonably diversified set of individual stocks is worse than indexing but better than putting money into bonds. If you believe in the EMH you should do ok buying and holding a portfolio of random stocks.
*I am intentionally ignoring the question of more speculative investments such as bitcoin.
This is a slight quibble, but Scott appears to have a misconception about what investment banks do, as many non-finance people seem to. The investment banking business as such consists of underwriting and advising, not investing (or banking). This is somewhat confusing because nowadays most of the large investment banks do basically everything: commercial banking, investment banking, trading, institutional asset management, individual wealth management/brokerage. Smaller firms are usually more focused. Though some large firms (e.g. Fidelity) are pure asset managers.
This is analogous to the oil & gas business, where large firms like Exxon or Shell do basically everything (exploration, production, pipelines, refining, retail) but smaller firms tend to have a narrower focus, only doing maybe 1-2 of those. Calling Exxon a refiner while talking about exploration and production is incongruent.
Of course, thanks to regulations (e.g. Glass-Steagall), different functions were split up in the financial industry much longer than in oil & gas.
All that to say I’d replace the phrase “investment banks” in the post with something like “money managers”, which is what Scott is really talking about.
“But also, it asks: how things stay bad in the face of so much pressure to make them better? It highlights (creates?) a field of study, clumping together a lot of economic orthodoxies and original concepts into a specific kind of rational theodicy . Once you start thinking about this, it’s hard to stop, and Eliezer deserves credit for creating a toolbox of concepts useful for analyzing these problems.”
From reading the review only, none of this sounds new. It seems to be more a layman’s summary of subfields in microeconomic theory. There are plenty of papers on every single one of the above points. That doesn’t mean the book is not valuable; such summaries, by the way in which they collate the concepts, can be useful to layman and expert alike. However, from the review, it really does not sound like Eliezer deserves credit for creating a toolbox of concepts for analyzing these problems or for raising new kinds of problems. People started thinking about this a long time ago, have developed a toolbox that contains these concepts as a strict subset, and have definitely not stopped working on them.
EY absolutely addresses that in the book. I don’t remember exactly what he said, something like “As far as I’m aware, economists are aware of these notions, but there’s no study of them as a coherent field” (I think it’s in the Moloch’s Toolbox chapter)
But central bankers are mostly interested in prestige, and for various reasons low money supply (the wrong policy in this case) is generally considered a virtuous and reasonable thing for a central banker to do, while high money supply (the right policy in this case) is generally considered a sort of irresponsible thing to do that makes all the other central bankers laugh at you.
I think that’s a bit cynical (and I’m inclined to be cynical myself). Central bankers and other people presumably also try to do their job properly, and not making the economy blow up is part of that. These Japanese central bankers also presumably did not decide for themselves that low money supply is virtuous; I imagine David Friedman can explain this a lot better, but I’d assume there are business schools teaching students economics that tell them this and provide the proofs in class that this is the correct thing to do (and the reasons why schools of economics that say high money supply is good are all nuts).
So the Japanese central bankers were not alone operating on “I want to be considered the Alpha Dog of Central Bankers”, they were (justifiably) concerned about “HIGH MONEY, ECONOMY COLLAPSES: You did a stupid thing everyone always says not to do, you predictably failed and destroyed our economy, fuck you (-10)”.
Because even if the economy collapsing was nothing to with picking the high money supply option, everyone would blame them anyway, and blame them for “a stupid choice even a first year economics student knows is the wrong one!” People want simple answers when their money is suddenly worth nothing and their house is negative equity and now they are up to their eyeballs in debt, and the obvious scapegoats are “who are the guys who were supposed to be looking after the economy? You central bank guys? What did you do to let this happen? YOU WHAT? THAT’S A DUMB MISTAKE EVEN A FIRST YEAR STUDENT KNOWS IS WRONG, AND YOU GUYS ARE SUPPOSED TO BE EXPERIENCED BANKERS AND ARE PULLING DOWN HUGE SALARIES!”
And every economist in the world will be writing opinion columns and giving interviews to TV and radio about how yes, the Japanese central bankers made the stupidest elementary mistake, and this is the proof that it was wrong because of this economic theory which is backed up by this evidence.
If you are not entirely sure how to fix an economy and you certainly don’t want to pick the choice that will make it blow up, and everyone says “option B is the right option”, then I think you don’t have to be a mere prestige seeker to choose option B.
Hi, I posted a long comment on why I was annoyed at the dialogue part of the book drawing obvious parallels with Galileo’s “Dialogue Concerning the Two Chiefly World Systems”. A few minutes later I edited the conclusion which was not very well formulated, and the comment disappeared. Is it because I used a banned word accidentally (I didn’t mention any of the banned topics AFAIK but I don’t know how large the banned vocabulary is)? If so, can Scott retrieve it and censor whatever is deemed problematic? Or is it lost forever until I retype it?
Or I guess it could also be that I accidentally misclicked self-reported or deleted it.
EDIT: At least self-reporting your comment doesn’t immediately destroy it unlike I thought it did. Sorry for creating additional work this way, I actually expected a prompt to confirm the report (Seeing that prompt would have helped me determine whether I had already clicked through it by mistake).
It’s gone. Use Lazarus, it has saved me many times. If you use Firefox, this may work.
The Report button is, AFAIK, still broken. It pops up “Cheating, huh?” and then does nothing.
The problem isn’t Eliezer assuming that he and his readers are smarter than average. That is certainly true. The problem is that he assumes that he and his readers are extra super-duper smarter than average. That is certainly false.