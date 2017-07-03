OT79: Open Road

This is the bi-weekly visible open thread. Post about anything you want, ask random questions, whatever. You can also talk at the SSC subreddit, the SSC Discord server, or the Cafe Chesscourt forum. Also:
1. A study on mathematical ability is looking for people with degrees in math, physics, statistics, etc to register and do some brief online tests for them. They asked me to pass the word along. If you’re interested, go to the Genetics Of Mathematical Ability And Autism research site.
2. I’ve been getting a lot of emails from people here recently, which I guess is good, but I want to admit straight out that I’m not able to reply to all of them. This is especially true for “Hey, what do you think about this thing I wrote?” emails. Usually I think that I don’t have time to read it and write up a response, but I feel guilty not doing that, so instead I just say something like “Thanks, I’ll look into that” and then I don’t. Sorry if this is you. Also, please don’t send me links for the link page. If you have a good link for the links page, post it on the subreddit and I’ll probably see it. I’ll continue to accept useful announcements about studies and job opportunities and EA and so on, like the thing above.
3. Thanks to everyone who came to the Chicago meetup today. Picture here. And if you want to stay in touch with the community, there’s a Chicago Rationality Facebook page with information about meetings and stuff.
4. Ward Street is quickly becoming the center of the rationalist scene in Berkeley. We’re trying to encourage that so that as many people as possible can live near each other and it can feel like more of a community. I’ll be staying there temporarily when I first get to California, and I know a lot of other people on the street and they’re all pretty interesting. Anyway, there’s a house opening up there as the current residents leave, and we’d like to get rationalist-adjacent people to move in. It’s three bedrooms, one bathroom, and it costs $4100/month total. If interested (either in renting the whole house with friends/family, or in just renting one room and hoping two other people want the same), email jsalvatier[at]gmail[dot]com and he can tell you more / help connect interested parties together.
5. Probably some decreased blogging output since I’m moving cross-country the next few weeks. I hope to have a couple of meetups in relevant cities if I know where I’m going to be enough days beforehand.
6. Good luck/congratulations to everyone starting/progressing in/finishing residencies this July.
A recent question I got from some people who might be able to affect policy on the matter eg advise various companies – is partisan polarization on social media a problem? If so, what would be the most effective ways that social media companies might be able to help fight it?
Polarization of the moderation mechanisms and TOS, polarization of the users, or both?
It seems one of the main reasons for polarization is that arguments against an opposing side aren’t actually aimed at them but your own side, supposedly showing how stupid and/or evil the other side is.
Maybe adding some new “reaction” features could improve this, like up- or downvotes or “likes” but more specific like Facebook’s recent battery of reactions. I’m thinking something like the delta symbol used on r/changemyview, to say that something actually convinced you to change your mind.
Other reactions could help too, if not to improve quality then perhaps to shine a light on bad arguments’ true purposes, like “haha [the others] sure are bad amirite?” or “this just makes me agree with you even less”. The big challenge would be to craft such things so there are no incentives to use them dishonestly.
Ooh I appear to be first… EDIT: Well almost.
(Wasn’t sure whether to put this here or the SSC subreddit but I’m trying here because there might be some who aren’t on the subreddit but are interested in this.)
Scott writes about a lot of things here, from science to politics to AI to psychiatry to charity to relationships. But my favorite articles tend to be the ones about how disagreements work – how we construct and tell politically driven stories, how confusion fuels conflict, how words are used as weapons and how different people see the world in different ways.
I’ve been thinking about disagreement in particular as an object of study for some time, trying to synthesize theories about it, understand the nature and origin of ideological, intellectual and emotional differences etc. With increasing subcultural fragmentation and more material available online than ever before I think more focus on this is both desirable and feasible.
Now I wonder if people here are interested in taking part in building a repository of writing on this topic (scientific publications, books, articles, blog posts).
I created the subreddit r/erisology (from Eris, the goddess of discord) a couple of days ago for this. It only has a handful of subscribers and various links from my collection, but I’d love it if others would like to add stuff as well. I’ll be working on adding the most important posts from SSC and LW etc. and help would be great.
I don’t intend for this to be “culture war” heavy at all, except perhaps as dispassionate analysis. The point is to study social verbal conflict and its roots, not so much to take part.
Here’s a more concrete list of subtopics:
*The slippery meanings of words and how it contributes to misunderstandings
*How conceptual systems and bodies of knowledge work, differ from each other, and change over time
*How narratives are constructed and propagated
*Cognitive biases and heuristics – what shortcuts we use to interpret and evaluate information when we form and maintain wordviews
*How rhetoric and the actual social (rather than the artifical rationalized one often studied in philosophy or debate clubs) process of argumentation works
*The mechanics of cultural and psychological unity and disunity
*Basic perceptual, cognitive and emotional processing differences that cause people to form different ideas about the world and other people
*Construction, perception and cognition of concepts.
*Ways to improve public discourse
*Tastes: why do people like different things? (And argue about it).
*Practicing putting yourself in someone else’s shoes and understand how they see the world – i.e what being different people thinking in different ways feels like “from the inside”.
Etc, etc.
Naval Gazing:
Jutland: Aftermath
(Series Index, Jutland: Part 1, Part 2, Part 3, Part 4, Part 5)
Upon returning home, the immediate analysis of Jutland was as a German victory. The Germans had lost one battlecruiser, one pre-dreadnought, four light cruisers, and five destroyers totaling 62,300 tons and approximately 2,500 men killed. The British total was three battlecruisers, three armored cruisers, and eight destroyers, 113,300 tons and about 6,100 men. The Germans also managed to get into port first, and put out a press release while the British were still on their way home, listing British losses accurately, but neglecting to mention the loss of Lutzow. The British government managed to bungle the messaging, and the resulting public perception of a defeat deeply shocked the British. The beginning of the Somme pushed it off the front page just as a more nuanced view began to come out.
The High Seas Fleet only sortied into the North Sea three more times. The first, in August, was an attempt to repeat the bombardments that had taken place earlier in the war. The British, warned by Room 40, attempted to intercept, but were spotted by a German zeppelin (the weather during Jutland had kept the extensive German zeppelin reconnaissance force grounded) and Scheer managed to avoid action. Another sortie, in October, was cancelled due to poor weather.
In 1917 and 1918, the High Seas Fleet remained in port, only leaving to aid in the capture of the Gulf of Riga, in the Baltic, and make a raid on a convoy between Britain and Norway in April of 1918. That failed due to faulty intelligence, and the Grand Fleet’s attempt to bring the Germans to action also failed.
Jellicoe was made First Sea Lord in December of 1916, with Beatty taking over command of the Grand Fleet. The German U-boat campaign was becoming increasingly worrying, and in February of 1917, they began a second round of unrestricted submarine warfare. The U-boat campaign is outside the scope of this article, but it came worryingly close to brining the British to their knees.
The German fleet quickly began to disintegrate as the men faced horrible conditions, in particular a lack of food. (This was a common problem in Germany due to the British blockade.) In August of 1917, 200 men were arrested, and two executed, and at least one German captain was pushed overboard by his men. In late October 1918, Scheer decided to launch one last do-or-die sortie against the Thames Estuary (which, in practice, would have simply been a suicide mission). The sailors refused to raise anchor, and the sortie was cancelled, but the revolt that began there quickly spread to Kiel and within barely two weeks it had brought down the German Empire.
As part of the Armistice, the High Seas Fleet was interned at Scapa Flow. Conditions there were, if anything, worse than those that the fleet had faced during the war. The Germans were not allowed off of their ships, and had limited food and mail. The admiral in command, von Reuter, switched flagships due to a group of sailors who would stomp on the deck above his cabin all night. On June 21st, 1919, the Treaty of Versailles was supposed to be signed, although a last-minute delay was added. This was apparently not communicated to von Reuter, who ordered his ships scuttled at 1120, to keep them from falling into allied hands. Of the 16 capital ships in Scapa Flow, only one, the battleship Baden (commissioned after Jutland) was beached before she sank. This was a great relief to the British, who had wanted to avoid the major shift in the balance of naval power that the distribution of the German battleships would represent. Nine German sailors were killed during the scuttling, the last casualties of the war, and most of the wrecks were salvaged over the next few decades. A few ships remain on the bottom of Scapa Flow today.
(Post continued below due to length limit, which is apparently a thing.)
(Post split because I exceeded the length limit, which I didn’t even know was a thing.)
Jutland: Analysis
From a century away, Jutland was clearly a British victory. They never lost control of the North Sea, and the blockade was ultimately a key factor in the end of the war. The simple analysis of losses ignores the fact that the German fleet was on the whole much more badly damaged than the Grand Fleet. After the fleets returned home, Jellicoe had 23 battleships and 4 battlecruisers ready for immediate action, while Scheer had only 10 battleships. The German ships spent a total of 40% more days in drydock than did the British in the aftermath of the battle.
There were many lessons learned on both the technical and operational sides by the British. (I don’t have good sources on the Germans here, and frankly their doctrine worked about as well as it could at Jutland.) The destruction of the battlecruisers was obviously worrying, and Jellicoe and Beatty agreed to blame inadequate ship design instead of the true culprit, suicidal magazine-safety practices. (I go into this in more detail in my column on battlecruisers.) They also discovered that their armor-piercing shells were not good at anything other than a hit at right angles to the plate, to the point where some German 8” plates had survived hits from 15” shells (which should not have happened at the ranges in question). Improved shells were developed, but did not reach the fleet until April of 1918. Charles Dreyer, the captain of Iron Duke at Jutland, estimated that an additional 6 German ships would have been sunk if these ‘Greenboy’ shells had been available there based on the hits actually made.
Ultimately, the most important lessons came from the night battle. The British needed better tactics, equipment, and doctrine there. Post-Jutland photos of Grand Fleet battleships can often be recognized by the ‘coffee-box’ towers around the mainmast, for the new searchlights. These allowed the lights to be warmed up without being visible, and concentrated them amidships so they didn’t give away the ship’s course.
Jellicoe was sacked as First Sea Lord in December of 1917, due to political infighting dating back to 1909. After the end of the war, a major fight began between Jellicoe’s and Beatty’s supporters over the responsibility for the lack of an overwhelming victory. Beatty’s interest in self-promotion became particularly problematic when he became First Sea Lord. The British media was soon full of salvoes from supporters of both admirals, with Beatty placing his thumb on the scales of the official records. He continued to claim that the battleships had barely been engaged, ignoring the fact that they had in fact fired as many shells as his battlecruisers. He also denigrated Hugh Evan-Thomas’s contributions, and refused to own up to his own mistakes. Jellicoe tried to stay out of the controversy, and it finally began to die down in the mid-30s. The final blow to it was Jellicoe’s death in late 1935, followed months later by Beatty’s.
One interesting point I just recently found in a different book concerns the German name for the battle, Skagerrak. This is the strait between Denmark and Norway/Sweden, although the battle took place well to the south of the Skagerrak. The Germans did not know of the British system for keeping track of their ship movements, and thus believed that the battle was a chance encounter during a British attempt to break into the Baltic.
Jutland: Alternate History
This brings us to the what-ifs of the battle. What could either side have done better? Could Jellicoe have won a victory on the scale of Trafalgar? If so, what would have happened? Could Scheer have managed to do enough damage to the British fleet to break the blockade?
The daylight battle looks strangely resistant to what-ifs. The broad strokes of the runs south and north would not have been badly affected if Indefatigable and Queen Mary had not blown up, or if Beatty had handled the 5th BS better. Despite all of Beatty’s mistakes, he did lead Scheer to Jellicoe as planned, and Jellicoe made the right decision when it came to the deployment. This is a massive tribute to Jellicoe, that fixing any problem doesn’t actually make the British position that much better when the deployment starts. Scheer also fought skillfully and well, and to get a significant difference in the outcome of this phase, we have to introduce more mistakes on one of the flag bridges. A change of mind on Jellicoe’s part during the turn-away is likely to have lead to losses among the Grand Fleet. In all probability, these losses would not be enough to change the balance of power in the North Sea, although a particularly bad day might have seen relative parity between the combatants.
The night action is a different story. Here, the British screwed up by the numbers, and I’d discard the real history as a particularly stupid what-if by German fanboys if I was in an alternate universe. There are lots of factors here. British feelings of inferiority in night-fighting, lack of initiative among the fleet, miscommunications and general lack of communication, and Jellicoe’s distrust of Room 40. If any of these had changed, the results might have been very different.
A night action between the capital ships would have been very risky for both sides. Even I haven’t been able to figure out exactly who was where and doing what at a given time, so it’s really hard to give concrete predictions as to the results of a given ship choosing to open fire. Night gunnery did not become feasible except at short range until radar arrived, so it’s possible that several small actions between capital ships could have been fought without it turning into a general engagement. The destruction of Black Prince is the prototype for this, and Moltke and Seydlitz probably should have been destroyed by the British.
But what if Jellicoe had gotten enough information to figure out that Scheer was making for Horns Reef, and had intercepted him there at dawn? This requires somewhat more competence on the part of the chain between Room 40 and Jellicoe, but not enough to strain plausibility. As dawn breaks, the Grand Fleet opens fire at the Germans starting down the channel to the Jade. They have good gunnery conditions (geography and strategy both put them to the west, with the window closing when the sun comes over the horizon), and almost certainly sink at least Seydlitz, who was in real trouble at that point. The obvious wildcard is the weather, but it’s not impossible to imagine the High Seas Fleet pinned against the Danish coast unable to return effective fire and eventually destroyed.
In that case, there might have been huge repercussions. With a battle fleet now unchallenged, the British might have been able to enter the Baltic. This had been a long-time project of Jackie Fisher’s, although he was out of power, his plan to land troops on the Baltic coast of Germany was always a bit of a long-shot, and was very unlikely after the failure of Gallipoli. However, the real prize in the Baltic would be the ability of the British to reach St. Petersburg. This would have massively improved the ability of the British to support the Russians, and might well have forestalled the Russian revolution, or allowed a more effective allied intervention after the Russians pulled out of the war. The results of that are well outside the scope that I’m looking at, but are potentially massive.
Another benefit to the British would be in the war against the U-boats. Early in the war, the British planned to attack the island of Borkum in the North Sea off of the Jade, but this plan was abandoned due to potential German interference. With the main mechanism for said interference gone, the British might have been able to turn Borkum into a base for their campaign against the U-boats, which could now be intercepted closer to Germany, where they had less room to maneuver. Also, the High Seas Fleet provided much of the manpower for the U-boat force, and the loss of that manpower would not have helped the Germans.
But what about a German victory? This is hard to arrange, and involves several strokes of bad luck or even more serious mistakes by the British. Even the loss of half a dozen battleships would have been survivable without a major change to the war, as the British had that many either in the yards or about to be completed. But if we ignore all of that, what is the result of a German victory that breaks the blockade?
This is where the US enters the picture. The US business community was not happy with the British blockade, and I’ve even seen suggestions that the 1916 fleet was intended to be capable of breaking it. If the Germans were able to resume trade with the US (and that’s a big if, and one that I don’t want to go into here), it’s entirely possible that the US would stay isolationist, particularly because in this situation unrestricted submarine warfare would be unlikely to occur. This greatly strengthens Germany (if nothing else, the food shortages either disappear or are greatly mitigated) and weakens the Allies. I’m not sure where the war (or the world) would go from there.
Apologies for how long this one ran, but I couldn’t bring myself to split it in half and stretch this series (which has already run a full month) another week. Next week, we’ll have the column I promised on life aboard the Iowa. After that, it looks like we’ll be taking a step away from battleships into the world of net-centric warfare.