OT77: Opium Thread

2. Thanks to an SSC reader who will remain unnamed until I remember to ask him if he wants his real name on the Internet, we have an Esperanto copy of Laszlo Polgar’s Bring Up Genius (as mentioned here) and an offer to translate it into English for $1200. If you want to help pay, donate at the GoFundMe page. Legal issues permitting, I’ll try to post the translation here once I have it.
As some of you may know, women are vastly underrepresented in philosophy, which a lot of people in the field claim is because of sexism. I wrote a detailed post in which I argue that, despite what I call the “official narrative”, there is scant evidence that women face pervasive discrimination in philosophy and, on the contrary, there is a lot of evidence that they get some kind of preferential treatment. Perhaps more importantly, I argue that even if sexism really were pervasive in the field, it still wouldn’t explain why women are underrepresented in philosophy. That’s because what most people don’t realize is that a good explanation should not only explain why women are underrepresented in philosophy, but also why they are not in many other fields. I argue that, in view of these facts, the best explanation for the underrepresentation of women in philosophy is that, for whatever reason, they are less likely to be interested in philosophy than men. I show that, unlike the official narrative, not only does this hypothesis explain the data, but it’s independently supported by the evidence. I argue that, while there are often reasons to be concerned by the fact that women have different occupational preferences than men, this is probably not the case here. I conclude by arguing that, if philosophers really want to change the preferences of women toward philosophy, they probably can only do that by radically changing what counts as philosophy, which I think is not desirable. If they refuse to do that, the only way departments of philosophy could substantially increase the proportion of women in philosophy is by engaging in some kind of affirmative action, whose result would probably be the opposite of what they were trying to achieve. As you may remember, Scott had already discussed that issue a few years ago, when he criticized Leslie et al.’s study. I mention his criticism when I argue that we probably shouldn’t be concerned about the fact that women are less interested in philosophy than men.
Three cheers for the anon who found a copy of that book! I’d be glad to have an English copy someday.
That said, would it be possible to get a “proof of life” for the book? A scan of the front matter for example. I would be willing to donate $50 towards translation but only if I’m sure there actually is a copy there in the first place.
It’s an online scanned copy. I’ve seen the scan and can vouch for its existence. The person involved has also translated the first few pages as proof that he can actually translate Esperanto.
I’m wary of linking the online scan directly here because again I don’t know what the legal issues are and I’d rather not call them down at this early stage. Maybe I am being paranoid here, I don’t know.
Yeah, I specified the front matter because putting the whole scan up seems like a mistake. I don’t know anything about the law here but from a practical standpoint it seems like it would reduce donations.
And thanks for vouching for it. For the record I was never worried that you were going to steal the GoFundMe donations so much as that it would be unrecoverable if the other people involved didn’t hold up their ends.
Just donated.
I requested an Interlibrary Loan English language copy of Bring Up Genius on 5/30. The title on my request got changed to “You may bring op a genius, bring up a happy person!” and the request now says “KOB only holder” and “Awaiting Unfilled Processing”. I don’t know what KOB means.
Looking for some random reading recommendations.
First, I love reading “behind the scenes”-type pieces. Things that take you into a world you’re only superficially familiar with, and show you all the nitty-gritty details of how that world really works. You know, “how movies really get made”, “how skyscrapers are actually built”, stuff like that. Example that randomly comes to mind is this series of posts talking about how Crash Bandicoot for the PSX came to be made. I’m sure there are many others I’ve read that I can’t think of right now. Basically I’m looking for anything that will give me a peek into the inner workings of an industry/subculture/organization that I’m peripherally aware of, but don’t actually know that much about.
Second, I love reading about plausible depictions of present-day military scenarios. You know, “what would happen if the US actually went to war with China/Russia/North Korea” or whatever. These could either be fiction or non-fiction, as long as they’re well-informed/realistic (let’s say to the level that typifies SSC military discussion). I guess I’d prefer if they involved the US (it’s not a nationalistic thing, I swear – I’m Canadian!), and the larger-scale the conflict the better.
This whole “keep calm and carry on” thing is getting a little threadbare.
I posit that the modern understanding of the slogan is wrong, because it’s missing an unspoken second half. The whole thing should be, “keep calm and carry on while we take care of the problem.” Yes, you should go about your daily life despite the unusual situation of the Luftwaffe bombing your city, but you should feel comfortable doing that because meanwhile the government is fighting a war with Germany trying to stop it. You are not expected to accept that bombs will be dropping on London for the rest of time; it’s supposed to be a temporary situation that the government is clearly attempting to put an end to, so normal life can resume.
The equivalent of that today would be, “keep calm and carry on while the government does X to make the problem of frequent Islamist terror attacks stop.” Where X, even if a very general concept, is still public, and well-known, and proudly acknowledged, and has a clear progression to an end-state where the goal is accomplished. What is X today? And for that matter, can you even imagine anyone in authority proposing an X of any kind?
(George W. Bush, for all his faults, did propose an X: if there was democracy in the Muslim world, then the conditions which lead to terror would end. Turns out he was hilariously, disastrously wrong, of course, but at least he proposed something. So since that didn’t work, what’s plan B?)