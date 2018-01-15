Maybe The Real Superintelligent AI Is Extremely Smart Computers

I.
By Ted Chiang, on Buzzfeed: The Real Danger To Civilization Isn’t AI: It’s Runaway Capitalism. Chiang’s science fiction is great and I highly recommend it. This article, not so much.
The gist seems to be: hypothetical superintelligent AIs sound a lot like modern capitalism. Both optimize relentlessly for their chosen goal (paperclips, money), while ignoring the whole complexity of human value.
It’s a good point, and I would have gone on to explain the more general idea of an optimization process. Evolution optimizes relentlessly for reproductive fitness, capitalism optimizes relentlessly for money, politics optimizes relentlessly for electability. Humans are sort of an optimization process, but such a weird edge case that “non-human optimizers” is a natural category to people more used to the human variety. Both future superintelligences and modern corporations are types of non-human optimizers, so they’ll naturally be similar in ways – though not so many ways that taking the comparison too far won’t carry you off a cliff. And one of those ways will be that even though they both know humans have complex values, they won’t care. Facebook “knows” that people enjoy meaningful offline relationships; after all, it’s made entirely of human subunits who know that. It’s just not incentivized to do anything with that knowledge. Future superintelligences will likely be in a similar position – see section 4.1 here.
But Chiang argues the analogy proves that AI fears are absurd. This is a really weird thing to do with an analogy. Science has always been a fertile source of metaphors. The Pentagon budget is a black hole. The rise of ISIS will start a chain reaction. Social responsibility is in our corporate DNA. But until now, nobody has tried to use scientific metaphor as evidence in scientific debates. For a long time astronomers were unsure whether black holes really existed. But nobody thought the argument that “the REAL black hole is the Pentagon budget!” deserved to be invited to the discussion.
Actually this is worse than that, because the analogy is based on real similarities of mechanism. “People say in the future we might have fusion power plants. But look at all these ways fusion power plants resemble stars! Obviously stars are the real fusion power plants. And so by this, we can know that the future will never contain fusion power.” Huh?
II.
Still, Chiang pursues this angle relentlessly. Though he doesn’t use the word, he bases his argument around the psychological concept of projection, where people trying to avoid thinking about their own attributes unconsciously attribute them to others:
Billionaires like Bill Gates and Elon Musk assume that a superintelligent AI will stop at nothing to achieve its goals because that’s the attitude they adopted…It’s no surprise that Silicon Valley capitalists don’t want to think about capitalism ending. What’s unexpected is that the way they envision the world ending is through a form of unchecked capitalism, disguised as a superintelligent AI. They have unconsciously created a devil in their own image, a boogeyman whose excesses are precisely their own.
Which brings us back to the importance of insight. Sometimes insight arises spontaneously, but many times it doesn’t. People often get carried away in pursuit of some goal, and they may not realize it until it’s pointed out to them, either by their friends and family or by their therapists. Listening to wake-up calls of this sort is considered a sign of mental health.
In my own psychiatric practice, I am always very reluctant to assume a patient is projecting unless I know them very well. I’ve written more about the dangers of defense mechanism narratives here, but the short version is that amateur therapists inevitably end up using them to trivialize or psychologize a patient’s real concerns. I can’t tell you how many morons hear a patient say “I think my husband hates our kids”, give some kind of galaxy-brain level interpretation like “Maybe what’s really going on is you unconsciously hate your kids, but it’s more comfortable for you to imagine this of your husband”, and then get absolutely shocked when the husband turns out to be abusing the kids.
Accusing an entire region of California of projection is a novel psychoanalytic manuever, and I’m not sure Chiang and Buzzfeed give it the caution it deserves. The problem isn’t that they don’t have a plausible-sounding argument. The problem is that this sort of hunting-for-resemblances is a known bug in the human brain. You can do it to anything, and it will always generate a plausible-sounding argument.
Don’t believe me? What about black holes? Scientists say they exist, but I think these scientists are just creating “a devil in their own image, a boogeyman whose excesses are precisely their own.” Think about it. Superstar physicists like Einstein help university STEM departments suck up all the resources that should go to the humanities and arts. So of course when Einstein tries to imagine outer space, he thinks of super-stars that suck up all the resources from surrounding areas!
And chain reactions! You know what was a chain reaction? Enrico Fermi discovered some stuff about atoms. Then Leo Szilard wrote a letter to President Roosevelt saying it might have military applications. Then Roosevelt set up a project to develop military applications. One thing led to another, and a couple of Japanese cities got vaporized and the rest of the world teetered on the brink of total annhilation. Of course nuclear physicists became obsessed with the idea of chain reactions: they were living in one. They expected that subatomic particles would behave the same way they did – start out working on innocent little atomic collisions, have everything snowball out of control, and end up culpable for a nuclear explosion.
Watson and Crick worked together pretty closely on the discovery of DNA. So they started imagining organic molecules doing the same thing they did – two of them, intertwining. Just as they published papers which became the inspiration for an entire body of knowledge, so DNA was full of letters that caused the existence of an entire body. Epigenetics is relevant but generally ignored for the sake of keeping things simple, so it represents Rosalind Franklin.
I could go on all day like this. In fact, I have: this was the central narrative of my novel Unsong, where the world runs on “the kabbalistic method” and correspondences between unlike domains are the royal road to knowledge. You know who else wrote a story about a world that ran on kabbalah? Ted Chiang. This is not a coincidence because nothing is ever a coincidence.
III.
But Chiang’s comparison isn’t even good kabbalah. The correspondences don’t really correspond; the match-ups don’t really match.
He bases his metaphor on the idea that worries about AI risk comes from Silicon Valley. They don’t. The tech community got interested later. The original version of the theory comes from Nick Bostrom, a professor at Oxford, and Eliezer Yudkowsky, who at the time I think was living in Chicago. It was pushed to public notice by leading AI scientists all around the world. And before it was endorsed by Silicon Valley tycoons, it was endorsed by philosophers like David Chalmers and scientists like Stephen Hawking.
(Hawking, by the way, discovered that information could escape black holes despite a bunch of science saying they should be completely inert. This seems suspiciously similar to how he himself is completely paralyzed, but manages to convey information to the outside world via an artificial speaking device. More projection?)
Forcing the argument to rely on “well, also lots of people in Silicon Valley think this too” makes it hopelessly weak.
Consider: lots of Hollywood celebrities speak out about global warming. And we’re gradually finding out that some pretty awful things go on in Hollywood. Does that mean “The Real Problem Isn’t Global Warming, It’s Hollywood Harassment”? Does that license some author to write (while scientists facepalm worldwide) that because he doesn’t feel like carbon dioxide should be able to warm the climate, any claims to the contrary must be Hollywood celebrities projecting their own moral inadequacies? (possible angle: celebrities’ utterances emit carbon dioxide, and create a stifling climate for women in the entertainment industry)
If this sounds like a straw man to you, I challenge you to come up with any way it differs from what Chiang is doing with AI risk. You take a scientific controversy over whether there’s a major global risk. You ignore the science and focus instead on a subregion of California that seems unusually concerned with it. You point out some bad behavior of that subregion of California. You kabbalistically connect it to the risk in question. Then you conclude that people worried about the risk are just peddling science fiction.
(wait, of course Chiang interprets this as people peddling science fiction. He’s a science fiction writer! More projection!)
If the Hollywood example sounds more blatant or less plausible than the AI example, I maintain it’s only because we’re already convinced global warming is real and dangerous. That gives it the same kind of legitimacy as self-service gas stations, and grants it extra resistance against sophistry. That’s all. That’s the whole difference.
This isn’t how risk assessment works. This isn’t how good truth-seeking works. Whether or not you believe in AI risk, you should be disappointed that this is how we deal with issues that could be catastrophic to get wrong.
As best I can tell you haven’t bothered to actually answer Chiang on the object level, but fortunately those arguments are generally well-known here. 😛 (Instrumental convergence, the AI knows that what its doing is not what you meant for it to do but it doesn’t care about that any more than you care that you’re not maximizing your inclusive fitness, etc…)
If Chiang gets around to making an object level argument, I’ll answer it.
(but also, http://slatestarcodex.com/superintelligence-faq/ , especially section 4.1)
I mean I know you know such things! But like I expect someone is going to read Ted Chiang’s piece and then read this and say “but Scott never gave us any reason to think an AI would do as feared rather than possibly not doing that as Chiang suggests” and therefore write this off, so I thought I should mention it at least briefly in a comment. 😛 But your link is obviously a better explication of such things than me briefly name-checking/summarizing them. 🙂
(Also I removed “complexity of value” from my comment since I just realized you totally did mention that…)
Edit: I guess I was basically trying to make some version of Wrong Species’s comment below. To say, hey, to you who read this but didn’t notice an object level argument, don’t worry, those arguments exist, and in fact they’re sufficiently well-known (go read Superintelligence! Or the Sequences! Or Scott’s linked FAQ!) that Chiang’s piece is, like, notably bad for how it seems totally unaware of them.
Hounded down my password just to log in and say this:
Thank you.
Scott’s post was not more convincing than him just outright saying “I think Chiang’s reasoning is bad and so is his conclusion, trust me on that or do your research”.
I’m not invested enough to do my research and the arguments against Chiang’s reasoning sound like knocking down straw men (i.e. “His argument is so bad, it might as well be the ‘fusion plants can’t exist because of stars’ argument”). Also shooting down Chiang’s argument doesn’t mean he’s wrong, just means that if he’s right it’s not for this reason.
Generally speaking I trust Scott to be worlds more informed than me on superintelligent AI but it’s a lot easier to do so with a link to the actual object level arguments.
It’s not clear to me why you think Scott is attacking a strawman. It seems pretty clear that Chiang is in fact saying that capitalism is the real threat, and AI is just a distraction. The argument is pretty much as presented, as far as I can see.
Maybe the real superintelligent AI is a one-party dictatorship which is building a digital totalitarian state? But that doesn’t tie into any standard progressive narrative, so forget it.
Scott’s post triggers my straw man heuristic, which is all I really claim.
Basically it’s the pattern of reframe, then tear down. Giving an example of an argument that’s really silly and then claiming that it’s an analogue to your opponents actual view. This post does it in part 1, part 2 and part 3.
It’s a red flag for me. I acknowledge that it’s just a heuristic, but it’s so easy to do this to things that are actually correct that I can’t trust arguments based on this structure. Unless I’m willing to do the research and check whether or not the silly example that was given is actually a fair comparison to the argument the other person was trying to make.
In this case I’m not sufficiently interested to do that. So I just have to take it on trust or file it under “things Scott believes which may or may not be true”.
BTW, I’d say Chiang’s object-level argument is here:
He’s saying, there’s just no reason to expect the idea of AI as dangerous optimizer to be correct. Of course, there is, but he apparently didn’t bother to read any of the existing material on this before writing this…
His argument defeats itself. If superintelligence is equally likely to take any of a billion forms, it’s really only a lack of imagination that would lead someone to think most of them are probably safe for us to coexist with.
If all I cared about was proving theorems, and if I were powerful enough to do so, I would remodel the atoms in your body into a part of my brain, so I could prove better theorems.
The thing about a harmless theorem-proving AI that really does just sit in a lab somewhere and publish inconsequential proofs in obscure journals is that that doesn’t prevent there being some other AI elsewhere that takes over the world (and quite possibly dismantles the first AI).
Of course, a slightly less harmless theorem-proving AI whose only fundamental motivation is to sit in a lab and publish but with a free hand to make sure it can do so by any means necessary may well be instrumentally interested in preventing other AIs from coming into being. I wouldn’t want to bet my life or human civilization on those means being ones we would approve of.
I mean, petealexharris talks about whether “most of them are probably safe for us to coexist with”, well, for an early 11th century Chinese person, most steppe nomads were probably safe to coexist with, but if there was one who wasn’t safe to coexist with, well…
His (Chiang’s) argument is really about capitalism, not AI. It takes the form: “Capitalism is dangerous for the kinds of reasons tech billionaires think AI is dangerous.”
Whether you call that “object-level” or not, it certainly isn’t an argument against AI being dangerous — unless you assume that capitalism isn’t dangerous, which is the exact opposite of his point…
+1
Chiang is writing about the dangers of capitalism, and using Elon Musk et al’s fear’s of a AI as lens to look at that. His article takes a neutral — you could say complacent — view on AI. I think Scott’s rebuttal misses the point.
IMHO: Let’s all be friends and worry about both. Capitalism running away with AI (even today’s relatively dumb AI) is an elopement that’s both possible and worrying.
Someone on the latest OT posted a link to Charles Stross deploying the same half-baked simile. Is there an SF-writer version of JournoList?
I was about to post that same link; let me do it here for reference:
http://www.antipope.org/charlie/blog-static/2018/01/dude-you-broke-the-future.html
Charlie makes the same basic analogy but from the description above he takes it in a different direction. He does not attempt to use the analogy to argue that AI fears are absurd, nor to accuse others of projection. Instead, he uses it as a historical analogy to attempt to project the most likely path of computer-based AI, using corporations, which he calls “slow AI”, as a template to draw on.
You are certainly free to disagree with his conclusions. But I do feel that the corporation as a model for AI motivation is a better model than human cognition. Human cognition is wired into a number of limbic systems that produce strong underlying emotional responses to the environment that neither corporate nor computer AI will experience.
I liked the Stross piece quite a bit. I only half-agree with it, but it provides a pretty useful perspective on the harmful effects of the kind of algorithmic-driven capitalism that has been steadily consuming the world over the last decade.
I saw a tweet the other day that sums up the idea nicely (@GabrielRossman):
If you want a vision of the future, imagine an AI optimizing for how often the rat in a Skinner box will depress the lever, forever.
Charlie’s been playing with this idea for a while. Accelerando, one of his first books, comes at it the other direction by featuring unfriendly AI (“Vile Offspring”) descended from trading systems, who act like superintelligent corporate raiders and who by the end of the book have (ROT13) qevira uhznavgl bhg bs gur vaare fbyne flfgrz ol orvat gbb tbbq ng rpbabzvpf.
It seemed insightful to me at first, and then I actually sat down and thought about it for a few minutes and realized how much motivated reasoning you need before you can single out corporations.
Here’s a reasonable version of the argument.
Capitalism is excellent at optimizing for maximizing profits and grinds away at other values*. For AI to be run away and dangerous it would have to do exactly that – maximize profits to gain resources to use to gain more resources, etc. IOW – AI already basically exists. It’s called the Coca Cola Corp.
*It observably doesn’t do either of those but we’ll leave that aside
You can literally cut and paste thousands of different answers in for capitalism and retain the same argument. You can’t just take one shared characteristic of capitalism and AI and claim that they are the same because of it. That would be like saying bicycles and rockets are the same because they are inventions designed by humans to go places.
It’s about the mechanism.
For an AI to be a danger it has to control resources – at the very minimum it has to pay for its AWS account to keep itself running. To do this it needs to make money – or transcend money in some other way that gets people to provide it with resources – which is exactly like making money*. Composite organizations with significantly more intelligence than any living human already exist that do exactly that. I, Pencil is a great demonstration of that – no person knows how to make a pencil but there are pencil making companies in the world.
What do you think causes the AI danger? That it’ll be smarter than individual people? Already done. That it’ll set up to gain resources? Already done.
* It could go the parasite route too and make up effective appeals for people to just give it money – maybe it’ll claim that it can make mosquito nets to save more and more people from malaria then somehow make those people reproduce younger and younger yet they’ll never act to effectively reduce their own malaria risk so they fully depend on contributions funneled through the AI – whatever – there are human organizations that go that route too.
So if AI is just a corporation do you think that we could get Amazon employees to beat AlphaGo Zero in Go? The fear isn’t that an AI will be smarter than an individual. It’s that it will be such a high degree smarter than people that we won’t know what it’s doing until we’re all about to die.
If you had a corporation as large as Alphabet dedicated to winning at go they could do so – by building an AI to do it.
Of course no one at Alphabet knows how to build an AI – see the I, Pencil argument – yet the AI gets built because Alphabet is smarter than any person at Alphabet.
That’s my point. You can’t get a bunch of people together and have them beat an AI. Only an AI can beat an AI. That’s because they’re working on a different level than us. Now imagine that but for everything. Ants can do some pretty interesting things when they work together but they can’t build a rocket. That’s the difference between corporations and super intelligent AI.
No person can build a rocket either yet SpaceX manages the feat.
Almost everything – no matter how simple – is beyond human understanding and yet corporations understand how to do these things that no person can do.
What’s different about an AI?
Dudeman, society is the real AI. No, wait, it’s civilization. Or maybe it’s nature. All you are showing is an optimization process, emergent order, and capabilities beyond a single individual homo sapiens. We’ve known that such things are powerful for a long time. They don’t tell us much unique or interesting about actual AI. What’s the version of the singularity for corporations-as-AI?
AI is capable of things that corporations without AI can not do. Google can’t tile the galaxy with paper clips. A super intelligence could. And even things corporations can do, the Super AI does it better and faster. I don’t understand why you don’t understand this. It’s not just that they’re better than us. It’s that they’re better than us on a ridiculous scale. I don’t know how else to explain it. You are basically looking at humans and chimpanzees and seeing that they’re 99% similar, confused why anyone would think humans would be better at anything.
Google is exactly as capable of tiling the galaxy with paperclips as an AI is.
In order to tile the galaxy with paperclips the AI has to pay for it in the sense of consuming energy and matter. If it’s pulling it from the human economy then it has the same exact level of capability as google – it can spend as much as it produces in some other endeavor.
An AI that operates outside the human economy will have trouble existing on Earth because Earth happens to be entirely owned.
I think that the argument that you’re looking for is “AI screens off corporation.”
When told that a corporation is running an AI, vs. that a person is running an AI, vs. that a corporation is not running an AI, the conceptual heavy lifting of predicting the outcome is done by “AI”, not “corporation”.
The point of “I, Pencil” is that neither individuals nor pencil making companies know how to make a pencil. The super organism isn’t the company, it’s the market, the network of actors, individual and corporate, interacting via exchange and prices.
The point I was trying to make by referencing I, Pencil is that complex systems that have the important features of AI – namely superior knowledge and intelligence already exist. On a smaller scale than whole markets corporations know how to do things that no person working there knows how to do.
Communism is also excellent at optimizing for a goal – in fact, if you need a regime that would subjugate the whole society to achieve a single goal (and you don’t care how much it would cost in resources or human suffering), a totalitarian regime would probably be your tool of choice, and communist ones have the best support on university campuses, so why not choose one of them? Thus, according to the same logic, a) communism (or it’s poor aspiring cousin, socialism) is the Real Problem and b) AI, capitalism and communism (and every other totalitarian regime) are the same. Also, AI of CPSU existed, but was defeated and extinguished by AI of Coca Cola Corp, which is now locked in battle with AI of Chinese Communist Party.
If corporations were actually superintelligent – that is, better than any individual human at literally everything – then it would be impossible for individual humans to oppose them successfully. Leaving aside the fact that people do sometimes oppose corporations successfully, this would obviously make Chiang’s article an exercise in futility.
Unless, of course, corporations are not superintelligent, and thus superintelligent AI would in fact be much more dangerous.
When people say stuff like this, it’s obvious they don’t care enough to actually examine the arguments behind AI worries. If they did, they would know it’s one of the most commonly asked questions that has been answered a million times. I’m not sure what’s to gain from engaging with them.
Yup. This is like, Mr. Chiang, you really didn’t investigate this very much before writing this, did you?
The arguments behind capitalism suffer a similar neglect, causing Chiang to fall into a fallacy of composition: Capitalists optimize only for money, therefore capitalism optimizes only for money.
You could probably spend four whole years in the Angry Studies program at Evergreen State without meeting anyone as rabidly anti-capitalist as a paperclip-maximizing AI would be. Almost all of our productive potential is thrown away meeting a huge variety of human wants that have nothing to do with paperclips!
Wait, you got the Angry Studies Scholarship to Evergreen State too? It really puts the asses in seats. In my assessment, the program assimilates the next generation of character assassins.
That’s a good point. Capitalists optimize for profits, seeking for the highest-profit opportunities (at least theoretically – it gets complicated). But a working capitalist market economy acts to shrink profits over time, something even the Marxists identify (with their talk of the “falling rate of profit” and such).
Capitalism optimizes allocation of scarce resources. Profits is what happens when somebody discovers and remedies suboptimal resource allocation. In a perfect market, there are no profit.
Profits is just a symptom, a fever indicating that something was wrong with the market, but that it is now getting better.
Well, for one thing it seems to me that the prominence and dangerous implications of an idea/argument are factors alongside its factual and logical quality in determining whether or not it’s worth engaging with it. (Considering also that in a public debate one is generally more interested in convincing the audience than the opponent.)
I imagine that pretty much everyone here would agree that the article linked in the OP is not very substantively well argued, but it’s not very substantively well argued in Buzzfeed. (Which apparently was getting consistently upwards of 60 million unique visitors per month throughout 2017.) And unlike, say, wacky but harmless Elvis conspiracy theories, if people took the bad argument “capitalism is the real AI risk” seriously they might ignore the good arguments about AI risk and it could lead to bad consequences.
So I think this sort of “shooting fish in a barrel”posting can be valuable, at least maybe, given these considerations.
Psychoanalyzing the outgroup is a specific form of ad hominem with at least a 70-year history. I think the only way to get commies to stop writing this essay is to make Blue elites believe in AI risk.
No – but what it does do is demonstrate exactly that everyone knows what to say about
Global WarmingClimate Change to be on the side of the angels and to get a pass on otherwise despicable behavior. The exact same forces exist in academia regarding research into Climate Change – just like the same forces exist in social psychology where nothing replicates but everything still fits the narrative that everyone knows is the right side of history. It’s no coincidence that the replication crisis hit the exact area where the social / political pressure is so high to stick with the group-think.
There is exactly a common force there.
Hm. Bostrom was born in 1973. The Terminator starring Arnold Schwarzenegger was released in 1984, when Bostrom was 9 years old.
I don’t suppose The Terminator was the first expression of its own premise in science fiction. Asimov had a (friendly) A.I. download all of the meatbags’ brains into itself (leaving no fleshy life behind) in 1954. What’s the earliest reference to A.I. taking over that we can find?
The Machine Stops (1909)?
Not “The Machine Stops”, as I recall. That was about low-quality social media taking over. It’s amazing how much Forester got right.
“The Sorcerer’s Apprentice” is about an simple-minded unlimited utility function, so it’s a lot like a paper-clipper.
The version of The Sorcerer’s Apprentice in Lucian’s Philopseudes.
This is such a pointless and pedantic blog post. Scott is attacking a fiction writer for using a compelling metaphorical lens to criticize capitalism. Chiang is simply making an argument that downplays AI risk RELATIVE TO the risks of capitalism as it currently operates. Scott’s thesis that “Chiang argues the analogy proves that AI fears are absurd” is what’s absurd. It’s a complete misconstruction of a short, easy to comprehend little article. We get it, you like your new hometown, Scott!
I agree, in the sense that Chiang is more wrong about capitalism than he is about AI. Markets are not a simple optimization around money, they are distributed preference valuation processes that incorporate flexible human values of labor and possessions. If a free market is producing too many paperclips, the price drops until there is no value in producing them at their underlying costs and the relevant resources are employed towards other tasks where there is value. The simplistic AI risk runaway scenarios have a simple, unchanging value function for which they optimize, so there is no correction for the change in human preferences to indicate we already have plenty of paperclips. Perhaps a better argument would be that applying market forces to AI value functions would constrain simplistic runaway AIs, much like market forces constrain his simplistic version of capitalism.
If that is true, then the world needs more pointless and pedantic blog posts. Because right now the world is full of folks using very hackneyed and often wrongheaded versions of some phenomenon (let’s call that X) to posit a view or offer an explanation of some other phenomenon or system (let’s call that Y). The problem is that the generally, the only people who find these sorts of arguments compelling are the people that don’t understand X; so you end up with lots of people holding views based on faulty understanding of underlying phenomena.
If more people who understood X, bothered to critique the metaphor and correct the mangling of X, then the people writing these things would have to start using better arguments in the first place. And that would only be a good thing for the overall level of discourse.
I don’t think you’re correct here. Chiang says in the article he does not think there is any reason to believe the idea of AI as dangerous optimizer. (To quote: “The idea of superintelligence is such a poorly defined notion that one could envision it taking almost any form with equal justification: a benevolent genie that solves all the world’s problems, or a mathematician that spends all its time proving theorems so abstract that humans can’t even understand them.”) He is saying that the reason that people think AI will be dangerous is lacking justification. That’s not talking about its risk relative to capitalism.
lol you’re putting words in his mouth. he isnt saying that ai risk fears lack justification, he’s saying that super intelligence is poorly defined. might i direct you toward the title of the article to understand where i’m coming from? you’re stuck in the trees buddy!
I would say the idea that AI fears are absurd is really a presupposition of Chiang’s article. There is one explicit argument in the article that dangerous AI isn’t coming soon (“we are still a long way from a robot that can walk into your kitchen and cook you some scrambled eggs”), but the real reason people are coming away with the impression that Chiang is saying we shouldn’t pay attention to AI risk is in the connotations:
Each of the words in bold [emphasis added by me], even if technically accurate, has a spin that implies that the technologists in question are not worth listening to.
This implication makes Chiang’s use of the metaphor much less compelling. The natural conclusion of “unfriendly AI is like capitalism” is “if we’re worried about unfriendly AI, we should be worried about capitalism, and vice versa”. It completely undermines this point to dismiss AI worries as “fearmongering”, those warning of them as “doomsayers” who can’t “conceive of moderation as a virtue”, the pursuit of friendly AI as merely “fun to think about”, etc. (If thinking about unfriendly AI disasters is frivolous, and capitalism is like unfriendly AI, does that mean people worried about capitalism are similarly wasting their time?)
Did you read Chiang’s article? He repeatedly says exactly that.
Silicon Valley in general seems like a poor example to use as a “money optimizer”, and especially with Gates and Musk as they are now. Gates is giving much of his wealth away, and Musk chose to spend his early wealth on designing rockets and electric cars rather than something that would have given him a lot more more a lot quicker (such as founding a hedge fund or the like).
Yep. If capitalism requires one to optimize for “earning the most money possible” then both of these people are absolutely horrible examples. As is most of silicon valley.
Not to mention “earning the most money possible” is not even well defined. Obviously, nominal would be a poor choice. But if we’re talking real units, how are we adjusting the value of the basket of goods? Using CPI? Or is the claim that capitalism is full of capitalists trying to maximize their own relative wealth? But wait, that’s probably not right because most capitalists wouldn’t off their opponents just to boost their relative standing. So at some point we’re left with a much more boring claim that capitalism is full of capitalists doing normal selfish human things to maximize their status as judged by some other humans or fulfill some particular desire they have. But this is true of any system involving human competition and cooperation; the better systems are just the ones that net more on top of status competition.
I can’t figure out why people aren’t at least as afraid of governments (governmentism?) as they are of capitalism.
Because a memeplex of “be afraid of governments” is useless to its holders.
The communist memeplex is useful for keeping your gang together long enough to take over the government and take ownership of, well, everything in the country.
Some are. They are called libertarians. Or, more often, “those crazy libertarians which are always afraid of government for no reason” and “those annoying libertarians which annoyingly tell us ‘we told you so’ each time the government has caused major problems”.
Even beyond self-identified libertarians, concerns about “big government” are a widespread trope in American politics, especially on the right. On the left, you don’t see as much fear of government in general, but more specific concerns about “the surveillance state,” “the carceral state,” “the military-industrial complex,” etc. are still common. So I think people do have an instinctive anxiety about government that mirrors their anxiety about corporations in most important respects.
If corporations are less popular than governments, perhaps the reason is that people usually identify with their nation-states to some degree, and maybe some of that positive affect rubs off on the governments of said nation-states, whereas corporations are more like foreign governments in how they stand in relation to people who don’t work for them or own shares in them. The nationalism angle would also explain why transnational corporations are viewed as especially suspicious.
Anyway, it did strike me as a weakness of Chiang’s piece and the Charlie Stross essay linked above that they didn’t acknowledge that the analogy with superintelligent AIs works just as well with governments, religions, nations, economies, or any other collective human organization in place of corporations.
Governments don’t have an central “utility function” they attempt to maximise in the same way corporations do.
Religions at least do have an obvious big instrumental value in the form of number of followers, but they also have a bunch of other competing values (to the point that many religions don’t bother to proselytise at all.)
Who is really unworried about about what ‘government’ might do? Are there really people who were unconditional supporters of not merely both Trump and Obama, but also hypothetical-US-Hitler and hypothetical-US-Stalin?
The only thing that really differs is the details of _what_ they fear government might do.
Okay. Suppose we take this at face value. Chiang himself admits that some people are like that – some people (like Gates and Musk) will stop at nothing to achieve their goals, and they may not realize it. And some people don’t stop even when their therapists give them wake-up calls; otherwise, Scott’s day job would be a whole lot easier.
What convinces Chiang that a superintelligent AI won’t be like that?
Some will stop at nothing to achieve their goals – those are the ones who achieve their goals. What Chiang is missing is that if you “convince” facebook to stop being facebook then some other company will be facebook.
Of course he solves this because there will be some kind of regulation but then just like facebook is facebook because it follows its incentives* the regulations will be written by an organization that is following its incentives – and its incentives aren’t to write regulations that make facebook nicer or whatever he thinks facebook is supposed to be.
Ultimately it’s an argument that there should be better governance but his memeplex hasn’t been selected to produce better governance – it’s been selected to get the holders of it published and respected by the right people. Speaking about how to sensibly design governments that have aligned incentives – or even to consider what that project would mean – is the type of thing that gets you banned from the google campus. Can’t imagine any selective pressure on memes based on that!
* Let’s leave aside what facebook actually does optimize for.
“It’s a good point, and I would have gone on to explain the more general idea of an optimization process. Evolution optimizes relentlessly for reproductive fitness, capitalism optimizes relentlessly for money, politics optimizes relentlessly for electability.”
I do not think capitalism and evolution are optimization processes in the same way. Capitalism evolves based on the actions of entities who make decisions, at least in part, motivated by theory and predictions of the future state of the system. One might call this ‘intent’. Evolution is like a geologic process. it arises naturally out of physical law: there is no intent structuring the optimization path.
I think this difference is quantitative rather than qualitative. The intent of a corporation to grow and expand and increase profitability is perhaps more explicit than the intent of my genes to reproduce (interestingly making corporations more conscious of the processes that shape them than the humans they consist of, are they already more self-aware and meta-cognizing than us?), but in both cases, the intent exists because a lack of intent gets weeded out in a selection process.
Another thought: does an expansive corporation have higher fitness than a profitable one? I suspect that a highly profitable corporation might get out-competed (bought up, mergered, or whatever) by an expansive one, even if it leads to lower profitabilty overall. I seem to hear many stories about misguided mergers and acquisitions, and large corporations buying up and integrating small and innovative startups – often at impressive cost. If this is true, corporation size is yet another peacock’s tail, crippling the invisible hand.
Irrelevant and also not really true. What is sexual selection if not “intent structuring the optimization path”?
I read more than a little bit of projection in here, but on Chiang’s part. When I think about what capitalism is, I think of the private ownership of the means of production. These kinds of anti-capitalists arguments are powered by thinking of capitalism as an empty bucket in which to place all of things that one doesn’t like about the world and not wanting to bother to do the work in coming up with meaningful explanations and solutions.
It is somewhat successful rhetorically, because people are always looking for empty buckets in which to place all the blame for the things about themselves and about the world that they don’t like and for which they don’t take responsibility. But the end result is that anti-capitalist movements will be full of people who tend not think very clearly about how cause and effect play out in the world. And for that, I am grateful. Of course, lots of movements that don’t think very clearly about cause and effect manage to gain enough popularity to do real damage. For that, I am a little worried.
Mild steelman (not endorsed): The accusation is about parochialism, not projection. The idea is that if an entity’s decisionmaking improves and it obtains more resources, it accomplishes its immediate goals more effectively, but doesn’t reflect on them. This is the environment and/or ideology that AI skeptics in Silicon Valley are immersed in, so they think that the an extremely rational being (the AI) will be even more like that, which is why they’re worried. But that’s like thinking that since the faster horses tend to be taller, when we go 100 mph in the future, it’ll be on horses the size of skyscrapers. If all you know is horses, it’s an understandable mistake, but a parochial one.
The AI-corporation analogy is more direct than physicists-black holes or physicists-chain reactions, because AIs and corporations are both supposed to do the same kind of thing with the same kind of stuff, i.e. use resources to optimize for a goal.
Continuation of an ongoing theme in Scott’s writing, and in the writing of “progressives” in general:
“I can’t tell you how many morons hear a patient say `I think my husband hates our kids’, give some kind of galaxy-brain level interpretation like `Maybe what’s really going on is you unconsciously hate your kids, but it’s more comfortable for you to imagine this of your husband’, and then get absolutely shocked when the husband turns out to be abusing the kids.”
Rule #1 of progressive writing: always, always, always make the person with negative traits be a man, and the person with positive traits be a woman.
Fun fact: the majority of real-world child abuse is committed by women, not men.
https://everydayfeminism.com/2014/10/feminism-against-child-abuse/
Do you honestly think that Scott consciously thought he should make the abuser a man just to virtue signal?
Yes.
Continuation of an ongoing theme in ksvanhorn’s writing, and in the writing of “anti-progressives” in general:
Rule #1 of anti-progressive writing: everything, everything, everything an outgroup member does is motivated by virtue signaling. (cf. kaballah.)
Progressives talk about doing this all the time.
No one has gone through school without seeing guides to using “non-problematic” language – making sure that when you use pronouns that you take care to not use “she” for people in stereotypically female roles, for example. Progressive actively call out any negative portrayal of progressive pet groups as racist or sexist or homophobic if it matches reality – in other words they’re calling the speaker out for demonstrating vice – the opposite of virtue. That’s exactly the same thing as ksvanhorn is observing except his values are “does this correspond with reality” rather than “does this flatter progressive pet groups”.
If you don’t share the progressive view that always flattering progressive groups while always insulting progressive enemies is an unalloyed good that of course all decent people should strive to do it’s grating to hear over and over.
You’re conflating signalling virtue with being virtuous.
Many of those discussions are based on (alleged) harms, such as stereotype threat, not on the benefit to the person “signalling” virtue.
Courts regularly punish people for murder or theft – in other words they’re punishing the accused for demonstrating vice – the opposite of virtue. Those darn virtue-signallers!
A source of confusion is that much of what gets called ‘virtue signalling’ should instead be called ‘cheap talk’.
Yep. Planting a flag on your lawn isn’t virtue signalling because only the left virtue signal.
An entire blog post about the dangers of projection, and all you can do is project some weird conspiracy onto a throwaway comment?
I’m not sure this post really deserves any attention, but given the principle of charity, would you care to elaborate on your theory? What other examples are there of a secret, misandrist agenda within Alexander’s blog posts? What is the motivation for these coded messages? Where is your evidence that this represents a real attempt to advance a progressive agenda and is not merely a coincidence?
The issue you point out is indeed common and kind of annoying, but I don’t think that is a good example. It seems more like a good-faith usage of anecdotal evidence from Scott’s own practice.
I don’t think this is true. Capitalism is not an entity. It does not act. It does not “optimize” for anything. This is the biggest failure of the analogy… it’s not just that the analogy is bad, it’s that it categorizes things of a different type. It’s like saying “Scientists have finally found Bigfoot, and it turns out that it’s scientology.” Well no, that doesn’t work, because Bigfoot is an actual entity and scientology is a system of belief. Even if it turns out that Bigfoot is a scientologist, that doesn’t make the analogy any more valid.
Furthermore, capitalism itself offers you no advice on what to do in any particular situation. It doesn’t tell you that you have to make the most money possible. There is no capitalist bible (despite Ayn Rand’s best efforts) prescribing what actions should or should not be taken.
It does though. Entities that don’t optimize for making money eventually get outbid for their inputs and go out of business. If you value your inputs by some means other than their marginal value to your outputs then you’re being inefficient and are at risk of long term disaster. A facebook that doesn’t act like facebook and doesn’t track you doesn’t sell ads as effectively and can’t afford to make optimizations to keep people looking at their site and loses traffic to a new social network. That’s the optimization that capitalism forces.
Of course, it’s foolish to think that this is a feature of capitalism rather than just a special case of a universal rule of evolution.
Companies whose leadership remains insulated from the immediate pressure to turn a profit (such as family-owned firms) can last for a very long time, far longer than your average share-traded corporation. They just need to make enough of a profit to pay back whatever debt they incur over time, and their incentives are different from investors who are just shifting between whatever offers the best risk-adjusted return over time.
That’s especially the case if they’re big and diversified. Sometimes even if they’re not – Nintendo is 129 years old.
It’s important to keep in mind that Chiang is a writer. You can see where he is coming from: he feels like his field has already gone through the grinder. The internet brought a new, smarter way of doing things, which promised to bring exciting new opportunities for media production and consumption. And it did! But it also put the entire media industry through the screw of runaway optimization, whose objectives did not necessarily align with those of the average person in media. Thus that person feels that things have gotten worse as they got “more optimal”; and, worse, they feel that they, their friends, and any other people like them have entirely lost control on the direction their world is heading.
Yet I can’t help but feel enormous discomfort about any discussion of AI risk. The promise is that these new, superior intelligences will be able to do better than we can, and we well reap the benefits as we entrust to their direction not just the media, not just academic pursuits, but ultimately the rudder of our entire society. The fear is that their objectives will not align with ours; that they will bring about disastrous outcomes for us, not out of malice, but simply because they are not us and do not think like us (nor would they ever want to). And because they are superior intelligences, and because so much of our world will depend on them, we will be completely powerless to stop them once we realize our mistake.
Onfvpnyyl, NV evfx vf na nagvfrzvgvp qbtjuvfgyr.
Wasn’t comparing capitalism to AI more or less what Meditations on Moloch was all about?
Scott’s piece about the stupid national cafeterias article is a very good argument in favor of part Chiang’s argument.
There’s a difference between warning about optimization processes in general and literally thinking that there is no difference between corporations and AI.
I think it’s important to note here that Chiang isn’t comparing AI to capitalism. He’s comparing other people’s ideas of AI to capitalism. He doesn’t actually accept those ideas, and is saying, aha, your ideas about AI are just taken from capitalism, they’re not what AI would actually necessarily be like.
This post feels a little bit similar to “Futurism Should be About the Future” in that the original arguments you’re responding to are bad enough that someone’s going to make the case that we’re just making things worse by drawing attention to them rather than helping things by changing his audience’s minds. I’m really hoping you get a response from Ted Chiang on this topic.
Utter nonsense.
If an individual capitalist was optimizing for money he would never spend anything above subsistence–no first class air flights, no yachts, no caviar–in order to accumulate as much money as possible.
If a worker in a capitalist system was optimizing for money he would take no leisure beyond what was required to keep him able to do his job, spend on nothing beyond subsistence and whatever consumer goods were needed to function in his job, take the highest paid job he could however unpleasant.
If a consumer in a capitalist system was optimizing for money …
It not only is nonsense, it is nonsense that misses the fundamental difference between maximizing for economic efficiency, which is what the ideal capitalist system, i.e. perfect competition, does, and maximizing for paperclips. Economic efficiency is a proxy, although not a perfect one, for maximum utility. Paperclips are not a proxy for anything.
It’s capitalist businesses that are optimizing for profits, not individual people.
This sounds like you are dismissing a century or two of leftist observation how the unchecked capitalist society is in many ways is a terrible place, and instead of ideal capitalism, we seem to be stuck with the capitalism that that produces terrible consequences.
And anyway, if we assume that current capitalist system is close enough to the ideal capitalism and even grant that it achieves maximum utility by proxy, nevertheless, from vantage point of anyone who subscribes to idea that utilitarianism is mis-approximation, or even worse, an evil bastardization of ethics, paperclip maximers and runaway capitalist system fundamentally belong to the same class of things: while optimizing for some theoretical notion of maximum utility, it destroys things of value not captured by the notion of utility, like the soul of human society, in the process.
We end up with a society that is more efficient but also a society that is atomized, plagued by loneliness and despair. Logic of capitalism (as it happens) encourages the humans in the society act like the rational cogs in the machine and losing the sight of other objectives, feeding the machine of despair.
Wasn’t more of less the gist of Polanyi’s The Great Transformation that was discussed not long ago? Or even Scott’s own Moloch? It certainly is the main sentiment of Ginsberg’s Howl.
Except for Amazon, which is essentially operating as one big transfer of wealth from investors and shareholders to consumers. Really, if your view of capitalism is of ruthless profit maximization, then Silicon Valley is probably one of the worst possible examples. I suppose you could argue that all of the capitalists who have equity stakes in Amazon are just playing a long game in hopes that one day the company will ground their competition down to nothing and they can capture all those monopoly rents, but even that requires some explanation. The ability to forego profit today on the chance of making even more profit at some undefined date in the future doesn’t exactly fit the mold of ruthless profit maximization.
Similarly to robirahman, if this is your argument, then you’re going to have to offer an explanation of why the most desirable places to live almost all have capitalist economies. Many of them have a layer of social democratic transfer mechanisms sitting on top of those capitalist economies, but they are all thoroughly capitalist nonetheless. And that’s another problem with this theory. If the private ownership of the means of production necessitates a devolution towards Moloch, how did all of these first world countries develop those social democratic transfer mechanisms in the first place?
>one day the company will ground their competition down to nothing
That’s already happening. When’s the last time you used a mail-order service?
I’m puzzled that capsule summaries of the history of AI risk never seem to mention Hugo de Garis, who was writing about this in the mid-1990s, long before the current crop of doomsayers got involved. Is it because his melodramatically science-fiction-y vision of an inevitable war between AIs and humans, with AIs winning, exposes the essentially non-rational literary/mythical roots of the fear?
Hugo’s writing is relatively obscure, and postdates Vernor Vinge – whose writing is both much more popular and closer to the mainstream picture of “AI risk”. [Not to mention that Hugo thinks Jews are unfriendly superintelligences or something and is generally kinda crazy, so he’d be a pretty big PR risk.]
Also, doesn’t he predict a war between pro- and anti-AI humans, not between AI and humans?
The concept of an intelligence explosion (similar to a technological singularity) dates back to at least the 1960’s: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Intelligence_explosion
Even if that wasn’t true, the fact that someone wrote a dramatic sci-fi vision of something doesn’t in itself make it unrealistic, any more than the moon landing was unrealistic because there had previously been dramatic sci-fi accounts of it.
Thank you. I was pretty disappointed to see Ted Chiang writing this. Greg Egan’s said similar things on G+ and that disappointed me as well.
Wow, this post is a definition of BTFO.
I did not think you could be this savage.
Seriously, anytime someone asks me what does BTFO mean, i’ll just show them this post.
It also made a long-time lurker comment. It is unironicaly brilliant
My view of it is, Chiang makes an argument that I’ve heard before and am becoming more fond of, that nonfriendly AI is already here in the form of Moloch (society in general, and organisations, specifically corporations, in particular), and already bad, even if it’s less intelligent than humans, not more.
But that he thinks, and is writing for people who think, that superintelligent AI is so unlikely as not to be worth actually worrying about, so he basically doesn’t address that at all. That is, it’s not an argument against the likelihood of super-intelligent AI even if it says it is, it’s an argument taking the unlikelihood of super-intelligent AI for granted.
So I think the argument he actually makes is basically right, even though people arguing for the possibility of super-intelligent AI are right that he dismisses it without any argument whatsoever.
I don’t know whether Chiang (or Stross) explicitly raised this point, but I a fundamental difference between the “superintelligent AI” story and the other examples (black holes and what-not) that you list is that the narrative about runaway AGI generally amounts to “we only get one chance at doing this right, because the first one to be smarter than us will almost by definition be the one that designs the next smarter one, which designs the next smarter one, which (…)”. In that sense, there only gets to be one AGI event which amounts to the collapse-to-singularity, namely the emergence of the first self-improving entity that is more capable than humans. Hence, an argument that capitalism or corporations satisfy the AGI criterion does in fact imply that the first silicon AGI to be built will not be the AGI event that we need to prepare for.
I don’t think this is abstract sophistry: it seems likely enough that the first silicon AGI will emerge not from universities, but from a corporation. (I recall reading earlier today that Alibaba Research has topped some high-profile NLP corpus ranking. This class of news is common.) If by then universities have found a solution to the silicon AGI alignment problem but we have not solved the corporation alignment problem, we will not be saved: the corporation, which is misaligned with our value function, will be compelled by its value function to align the AGI with itself, not with us.
I found Stross’ piece useful as an intuition pump.
Isn’t it easy to just program the AI to follow human values? Well, we can’t even get corporations to follow human values, and those are made out of humans.
I’d argue that Nick Bostrom and Eliezer Yudkowsky are very much not the first people concerned about AI risk.
~Good (1965)
There’s lots of fairly similar concerns going back decades, there’s a quote from one of turings co-authors I’m having trouble tracking down along similar lines, Bostrom more formally knocked down some of the more generic objections and formalized some of the ideas, reasonable claims about AI risk have gone back about as long as the idea of AI. Remember that for many early computer scientists self modifying code was a normal part of coding to save resources making recursive self improvement of AI intuitively obvious as a concept/risk.
The corollary of this sort of analogy that is more interesting to me isn’t “therefore we shouldn’t worry about runaway AI” but “therefore we are hosed when it comes to runaway AI, we can’t even align entities we already have, who are much stupider and slower.”
I never got a convincing argument out of the LW-sphere on why AI might be an easier problem.
Re: the black hole meta-analogy, the reason that isn’t very good is because we have a substantial body of empirical evidence on black holes.
Typo: manuever -> maneuver.