Book Review: Madness And Civilization

[Content warning: Severe mistreatment of the mentally ill. Through this post, I’ll be following Foucault in using the politically incorrect term “madness” rather than the more modern “mental illness”, because a big part of his point is worrying about the assumptions contained in the latter term.]
I.
I started reading Foucault’s Madness And Civilization with the expectation that it would be tedious and incomprehensible. You know, the stereotype that postmodernism / post-structuralism / Continentalism / etc. involves a lot of negation of the negation of the inversion of the Other within the Absolute within [and so on for 200 pages]. There was a little of that. But there was also a fascinating look at the history of mental illness, an entertainingly bombastic writing style, and a few ideas that I might have actually half-understood.
The book asked: how have we historically drawn the category boundaries around madness? If there is some great continent containing nations like Irrationality, Immorality, Illness, and Inspiration, from which of these countries have cartographers carved out a homeland for Madness? What wars have been fought over which provinces? What propaganda supports the current international order. And how accurate is it?
II.
Foucault starts with the Late Middle Ages / early Renaissance, when there was suddenly an explosion of interest in madness. The most famous works from this tradition are Ship of Fools and In Praise Of Folly (“fool” originally meant “insane person”) – not to mention pretty much everything by Hieronymous Bosch – and of course Foucault has intensely studied two hundred other examples I’ve never heard of. His theory is that this shares a source with the late medieval fascination with death (think all of those pictures of dancing skeletons). In both cases, the stable tidy medieval order is teetering towards collapse, and so the popular imagination is seized by images of the Outside invading the familiar world.
I feel bad juxtaposing so eminent a figure as Foucault with Lovecraft, but I found his description of Renaissance madness easiest to understand as basically Lovecraftian. We’ve somehow lucked into a bubble of comfortable stability within a vast and horrifying universe. We’ve become so complacent that we’ve forgotten about the bubble and are starting to poke around the edges. When bits of the Outside leak in, madness is the inevitable result. Lovecraft came of age during the First World War, as a European order that considered itself too enlightened to die went down in flames. The end of the Middle Ages must have been a similar period. The insane are those who have seen too much of the horrors that lurk beyond the veil – Yog-Sothoth, Protestantism, whatever.
And like Cthulhu, madness has an affinity for water:
One thing at least is certain: water and madness have long been linked in the dreams of European man. Already, disguised as a madman, Tristan had ordered boatmen to land him on the coast of Cornwall…And more than once in the course of time, the same theme reappears: among the mystics of the fifteenth century, it has become the motif of the soul as a skiff, abandoned on the infinite sea of desires, in the sterile field of cares and ignorance, among the mirages of knowledge, amid the unreason of the world — a craft at the mercy of the sea’s great madness, unless it throws out a solid anchor, faith, or raises its spiritual sails so that the breath of God may bring it to port. At the end of the sixteenth century, De Lancre sees in the sea the origin of the demoniacal leanings of an entire people: the hazardous labor of ships, dependence on the stars, hereditary secrets, estrangement from women—the very image of the great, turbulent plain itself makes man lose faith in God and all his attachment to his home; he is then in the hands of the Devil, in the sea of Satan’s ruses.
And so, Foucault tells us, in the fifteenth century there is a sudden emergence of a complex of artistic and philosophical themes linking madmen, the sea, and the terrible mysteries of the world. These culminate in the Ship Of Fools:
Renaissance men developed a delightful, yet horrible way of dealing with their mad denizens: they were put on a ship and entrusted to mareiners because folly, water, and sea, as everyone then knew, had an affinity for each other. Thus, “Ships of Fools” crisscrossed the seas and canals of Europe with their comic and pathetic cargo of souls. Some of them found pleasure and even a cure in the changing surroundings, in the isolation of being cast off, while others withdrew further, became worse, or died alone and away from their families. The cities and villages which had thus rid themselves of their crazed and crazy, could now take pleasure in watching the exciting sideshow when a ship full of foreign lunatics would dock at their harbors.
This was such a great piece of historical trivia that I was shocked I’d never heard it before. Some quick research revealed the reason: it is completely, 100% false. Apparently Foucault looked at an allegorical painting by Hieronymous Bosch, decided it definitely existed in real life, and concocted the rest from his imagination.
Foucault apologists try to rescue this, say that he was just being poetic in some way. He wasn’t. Page 8 in my copy: “Of all these romantic or satiric vessels, the Narrenschiff [Ship Of Fools] is the only one that had a real existence — for they did exist, these boats that conveyed their insane cargo from town to town.” He really, really doubled down on this point. As far as I can tell, this is just as bad a failing of scholarship as it sounds – and surprising, since everything else about the book gives the impression of Foucault as an incredibly knowledgeable and wide-ranging scholar.
I couldn’t find any mention of equally bad flaws in the rest of the book, and Foucault really does seem to know his stuff, so I’m tempted to treat this as a one-off error, albeit a completely inexplicable one. I’m including it anyway as a warning before getting into some other pretty weird stuff.
III.
Eventually the Renaissance became less of an impending threat and more of a fait accompli, and people’s worries died down a bit. Madness began to be treated more as ordinary immorality. This didn’t necessarily mean people freely chose to be mad – the classical age didn’t think in exactly the same “it’s your fault” vs. “it’s biological” terms we do – but it was considered due to a weakness of character in the same way as other failures.
In some cases, it was the result of an excess of passions, flightiness, or imagination: the most famous example is Don Quixote, who went crazy after reading too many fiction books. This was actually considered a very serious risk by practically all classical authorities, especially for women. Foucault quotes Edme-Pierre Beauchesne:
In the earliest epochs of French gallantry and manners, the less perfected minds of women were content with facts and events as marvelous as they were unbelievable; now they demand believable facts yet sentiments so marvelous that their own minds are disturbed and confounded by them; they then seek, in all that surrounds them, to realize the marvels by which they are enchanted; but everything seems to them without sentiment and without life, because they are trying to find what does not exist in nature.
And a newspaper of the time:
The existence of so many authors has produced a host of readers, and continued reading generates every nervous complaint; perhaps of all the causes that have harmed women’s health, the principal one has been the infinite multiphcation of novels in the last hundred years … a girl who at ten reads instead of running will, at twenty, be a woman with the vapors and not a good nurse.
Novels weren’t the only danger, of course. There were other hazards to watch for, like waking up too late:
The moment at which our women rise in Paris is far removed from that which nature has indicated; the best hours of the day have slipped away; the purest air has disappeared; no one has benefited from it. The vapors, the harmful exhalations, attracted by the sun’s heat, are already rising in the atmosphere.
Also, freedom:
For a long time, certain forms of melancholia were considered specifically English; this was a fact in medicine and a constant in literature…Spurzheim made a synthesis of all these analyses in one of the last texts devoted to them. Madness, “more frequent in England than anywhere else,” is merely the penalty of the liberty that reigns there, and of the wealth universally enjoyed. Freedom of conscience entails more dangers than authority and despotism. “Religious sentiments exist without restriction; every individual is entitled to preach to anyone who will listen to him”, and by listening to such different opinions, “minds are disturbed in the search for truth.”
These are a very selective sampling of quotes from just one of Foucault’s many chapters, and some of them are separated by centuries from others, but the overall impression I got was that conformity/wholesomeness/clean living was salubrious, and deviations from these likely to cause madness. Essentially, if you deviate from your humanity a little bit of the way – by failing to be a godly, sober-living, and industrious person – then that can compound on itself and make you lose practically all of your humanity. You will end up a feral madman, little different from a beast.
This naturally lumped madness in together with the other failures of industry and godliness: crime and poverty. During the seventeenth century, madmen, beggars, and criminals were all crammed together in workhouses. These were always sort of ambiguous between “maybe the structure and routine of work will help these poor souls find the right path” and “let’s keep these losers away from the rest of us”. The opening of the workhouses was sudden and dramatic: in Paris, it began Monday May 14, 1657, when “the archers began to hunt down beggars and herd them into the different buildings of the Hospital.” In England, it started around 1630, when the King recommended prosecuting:
…all those who live in idleness and will not work for reasonable wages, or who spend what they have in taverns…for these people live like savages without being married, nor buried, nor baptized; and it is this licentious liberty which causes so many to rejoice in vagabondage.
Foucault stresses that this wasn’t some plot on the part of authorities to enslave beggars and profit off their labor. The people in charge of the workhouses generally failed at assigning work that was profitable or productive, even in the weak sense of productive at lining their own pockets. They seemed genuinely driven by a belief in the curative power of Honest Work:
Measured by their functional value alone, the creation of the houses of confinement can be regarded as a failure. Their disappearance throughout Europe, at the beginning of the nineteenth century, as receiving centers for the indigent and prisons of poverty, was to sanction their ultimate failure: a transitory and ineffectual remedy, a social precaution clumsily formulated by a nascent industrialization. And yet, in this very failure, the classical period conducted an irreducible experiment. What appears to us today as a clumsy dialectic of production and prices then possessed its real meaning as a certain ethical consciousness of labor, in which the difficulties of the economic mechanisms lost their urgency in favor of an affirmation of value.
In this first phase of the industrial world, labor did not seem linked to the problems it was to provoke; it was regarded, on the contrary, as a general solution, an infallible panacea, a remedy to all forms of poverty. Labor and poverty were located in a simple opposition, in inverse proportion to each other. As for that power, its special characteristic, of abolishing poverty, labor – according to the classical interpretation — possessed it not so much by its productive capacity as by a certain force of moral enchantment. Labor’s effectiveness was acknowledged because it was based on an ethical transcendence. Since the Fall, man had accepted labor as a penance and for its power to work redemption. It was not a law of nature which forced man to work, but the effect of a curse. The earth was innocent of that sterility in which it would slumber if men remained idle: “The land had not sinned, and if it is accursed, it is by the labor of the fallen man who cultivates it; from it no fruit is won, particularly the most necessary fruit, save by force and continual labor.”
According to Johan Huizinga, there was a time, at the dawn of the Renaissance, when the supreme sin assumed the aspect of Avarice, Dante’s cièca cupidigia. The seventeenth-century texts, on the contrary, announced the infernal triumph of Sloth: it was sloth which led the round of the vices and swept them on. Let us not forget that according to the edict of its creation, the Hôpital Général must prevent “mendicancy and idleness as sources of all disorder.” Louis Bourdaloue echoes these condemnations of sloth, the wretched pride of fallen man; “What, then, is the disorder of an idle life? It is, replies Saint Ambrose, in its true meaning a second rebellion of the creature against God.” Labor in the houses of confinement thus assumed its ethical meaning: since sloth had become the absolute form of rebelhon, the idle would be forced to work, in the endless leisure of a labor without utility or profit.
Foucault presents confinement alternately as workhouses mixing together madmen and poor people, and as ultra-secure special hospitals for the insane. I’m not sure what to make of this contradiction; maybe the less ill people were in one, and the more ill people in the other? Maybe he’s just interested in the general phenomenon of confinement? In any case, the places for the insane were pretty bad too:
In his Report on the Care of the Insane Desportes describes the cells of Bicetre as they were at the end of the eighteenth century: “The unfortunate whose entire furniture consisted of this straw pallet, lying with his head, feet, and body pressed against the wall, could not enjoy sleep without being soaked by the water that trickled from that mass of stone.” As for the cells of La Salpêtrière, what made “the place more miserable and often more fatal, was that in winter, when the waters of the Seine rose, those cells situated at the level of the sewers became not only more unhealthy, but worse still, a refuge for a swarm of huge rats, which during the night attacked the unfortunates confined there and bit them wherever they could reach them; madwomen have been found with feet, hands, and faces torn by bites which are often dangerous and from which several have died.”
It would be nice to think these kinds of things only survived because the public didn’t know about them, but that, uh, doesn’t seem to be quite what was happening:
As late as 1815, if a report presented in the House of Commons is to be believed, the hospital of Bethlehem exhibited lunatics for a penny, every Sunday. Now the annual revenue from these exhibitions amounted to almost four hundred pounds, which suggests the astonishingly high number of 96,000 visits a year.
All of these locks and chains and cages and exhibitions draw an obvious analogy of madmen and animals. Foucault doesn’t think this is a coincidence:
When practices reach this degree of violent intensity, it becomes clear that they are no longer inspired by the desire to punish nor by the duty to correct. The notion of a “résipiscence” is entirely foreign to this regime. But there was a certain image of animality that haunted the hospitals of the period. Madness borrowed its face from the mask of the beast. Those chained to the cell walls were no longer men whose minds had wandered, but beasts preyed upon by a natural frenzy: as if madness, at its extreme point, freed from that moral unreason in which its most attenuated forms are enclosed, managed to rejoin, by a paroxysm of strength, the immediate violence of animality. This model of animality prevailed in the asylums and gave them their cagelike aspect, their look of the menagerie…
What is most important is that it is conceived in terms of an animal freedom. The negative fact that “the madman is not treated like a human being” has a very positive content: this inhuman indifférence actually has an obsessional value: it is rooted in the old fears which since antiquity, and especially since the Middle Ages, have given the animal world its famihar strangeness, its menacing marvels, its entire weight of dumb anxiety. Yet this animal fear which accompanies, with aU its imaginary landscape, the perception of madness, no longer has the same meaning it had two or three centuries earlier: animal metamorphosis is no longer the visible sign of infernal powers, nor the result of a diabolic alchemy of unreason. The animal in man no longer has any value as the sign of a Beyond; it has become his madness, without relation to anything but itself: his madness in the state of nature. The animality that rages in madness dispossesses man of what is specifically human in him; not in order to deliver him over to other powers, but simply to establish him at the zero degree of his own nature.
There is a lot I didn’t understand about this section, but the overall gist seems to be trying to lump the insane in together with other forms of badness and deviation from the moral norm – whether animals or criminals – and shutting them away where they could not be seen.
IV.
The late eighteenth century on was the period of reform, when the mentally ill were taken out of the prisons and workhouses and brought to nice benevolent asylums in the countryside where they could convalesce in peace under the supervision of expert doctors.
…or at least this is the prevailing narrative. Foucault is having none of it.
The houses of confinement weren’t just for criminals and madmen. They were also for the “undeserving poor” – homeless, beggars, unemployed. But the Industrial Revolution was changing the conception of poverty. Foucault places this in the context of modern economics, which introduced abstract ideas like “jobs” and “workers”. In this model, the poor were potential workers who just lacked jobs, not the weird exotic subspecies of humanity called “paupers”. The past paradigm had focused on healing their souls through the redemptive power of make-work; the new paradigm said that if they could be enlisted to work productive industrial jobs it would improve the Economy and everyone would be better off.
Out they went, and now instead of just being an undifferentiated mass of undesirables, the hospitals were more obviously just the two disparate populations of criminals and madmen. But surely now is the point where people see how inhumane it is to stick the mentally ill together with criminals, right?
Sort of.
When the Prior of Senlis asked that madmen be separated from certain convicts, what were his arguments? “He is deserving of mercy, as weU as two or three others who would be better off in some citadel, because of the company of six others who are mad, and who torment them night and day.” And the meaning of this sentence would be so clearly understood by the poUce that the internees in question would be set free. And the demands of the Brunswick overseer have the same meaning: the workshop is disturbed by the cries and the confusion of the insane; their frenzy is a perpetual danger, and it would be better to send them back to the cells, or to keep them in chains. And already, we can anticipate that from one century to the next, the same protests did not have, at bottom, the same value. Early in the nineteenth century, there was indignation that the mad were not treated any better than those condemned by common law or than State prisoners; throughout the eighteenth century, emphasis was placed on the fact that the prisoners deserved a better fate than one that lumped them with the insane […]
La Rochefoucauld-Liancourt bears witness to this in his report to the Committee on Mendicity: “One of the punishments inflicted upon the epileptics and upon the other patients of the wards, even upon the deserving poor, is to place them among the mad.” The scandal lies only in the fact that the madmen are the brutal truth of confinement, the passive instrument of all that is worst about it.
There was apparently general agreement that it was unfair to criminals to keep them confined together with madmen, so out went the criminals – with the madmen staying around in institutions that were starting to sort of resemble the idea of a modern psychiatric hospital.
The beginning of the nineteenth century did start to see fewer chains and rats, and more attempt to treat madmen as human beings. But Foucault is perversely annoyed by this, convinced that this was secretly a way of respecting the mentally ill even less. He notes that their newfound rights were conditional on good behavior and on acting sane, and so in a sense these new more compassionate hospitals gave them less freedom than the old ball-and-chain deal. In the older hospitals, you could do whatever you wanted. You’d be doing it on the wrong side of iron bars, mocked by people who hated you, but you could do it. In the new hospitals, you were forced to constantly perform and please your guards and nurses in order to maintain your privileges. Madmen went from being treated like criminals – who at least are still adult citizens – to being treated like children:
We must therefore re-evaluate the meanings assigned to Tuke’s work: liberation of the insane, abolition of constraint, constitution of a human milieu – these are only justifications. The real operations were different. In fact Tuke created an asylum where he substituted for the free terror of madness the stifling anguish of responsibility; fear no longer reigned on the other side of the prison gates, it now raged under the seals of conscience. Tuke now transferred the age-old terrors in which the insane had been trapped to the very heart of madness. The asylum no longer punished the madman’s guilt, it is true; but it did more, it organized that guilt; it organized it for the madman as a consciousness of himself, and as a non-reciprocal relation to the keeper; it organized it for the man of reason as an awareness of the Other, a therapeutic [and so on for two hundred pages].
A lynchpin of this system was doctors. Foucault says that at this time, doctors really didn’t make much pretense to being able to cure mental illness. Their main role was as a representative of polite society and healthy living. The doctor would go in, talk to some mad people about how really being virtuous and healthful was better than being degenerate and crazy, and this would help the process of drawing them back into the social order (and so out of the excessive wild liberty that was madness). The more high-status and authoritative the doctor, the better – and he has lots of examples of doctors supposedly curing madmen with a couple of stern words delivered in a suitably censorious tone.
He theorizes that after the restore-to-social-order idea of mental health became obsolete, doctors were stuck without a purpose. That is, it was known that it was important to have doctors treating the mentally ill, but unclear exactly what they were supposed to do. One response was to flounder around for a while on various scams and miracle cures. Another response was Freud’s: to accept that the doctor-patient relationship itself somehow had magical properties, and that the doctor being a silent authority figure sitting in judgment of you was actually an effective way to cure psychiatric disease.
V.
Everything above is a really superficial reading of Madness And Civilization and probably misses the whole point of the book.
This point is something that alternately seems postmodern or kabbalistic or – for lack of a better term – insane. It’s not just saying that This Historical Period treated the mad This Way, but That Historical Period treated them That Way. It’s trying to peek beneath the hood (or the veil?) to find the zeitgeist, the animating spirit of the European continent that led them to do things as they did and which transformed one schema into another. This is rarely anything sensible, like “the economy improved” or “there was a revolution”. More often it’s some kind of deep subconscious beliefs about the meaning of humanity or freedom or symbolism or something. If Europe was one guy, this book would be Foucault performing Freudian dream analysis on that guy.
For example, the Europeans didn’t put their madmen on Ships Of Fools just because it was a convenient way to get rid of them, but also because:
Water adds to this the dark mass of its own values; it carries off, but it does more: it purifies. Navigation delivers man to the uncertainty of fate; on water, each of us is in the hands of his own destiny; every embarkation is, potentially, the last. It is for the other world that the madman sets sail in his fools’ boat; it is from the other world that he comes when he disembarks. The madman’s voyage is at once a rigorous division and an absolute Passage. In one sense, it simply develops, across a half-real, half-imaginary geography, the madman’s liminal position on the horizon of medieval concern—a position symbolized and made real at the same time by the madman’s privilege of being confined within the city gates: his exclusion must enclose him; if he cannot and must not have another prison than the threshold itself, he is kept at the point of passage. He is put in the interior of the exterior, and inversely. A highly symbolic position, which will doubtless remain his until our own day, if we are willing to admit that what was formerly a visible fortress of order has now become the castle of our conscience.
Confined on the ship, from which there is no escape, the madman is delivered to the river with its thousand arms, the sea with its thousand roads, to that great uncertainty external to everything. He is a prisoner in the midst of what is the freest, the openest of routes: bound fast at the infinite crossroads. He is the Passenger par excellence; that is, the prisoner of the passage. And the land he will come to is unknown—as is, once he disembarks, the land from which he comes. He has his truth and his homeland only in that fruitless expanse between two countries that cannot belong to him. Is it this ritual and these values which are at the origin of the long imaginary relationship that can be traced through the “whole of Western culture? Or is it, conversely, this relationship that, from time immemorial, has called into being and established the rite of embarkation?
Let’s appreciate a few things about this passage. First, it’s phenomenal writing. I apologize for thinking all Continental philosophy had to be badly-written; in retrospect Nietzsche should have cured me of this delusion.
But second, it’s totally bonkers. Like, forget the fact that there weren’t any real Ships Of Fools and Foucault is analyzing a literary motif. Forget that the literary motif actually comes from a metaphor by Plato which is about something else. Even if the rivers of Europe were choked with such Ships, this is just a phenomenally unproductive way to think about anything. This is the kind of thought process where we drill for oil because we are symbolically sexually penetrating Mother Earth (insert kabbalistic analysis of the word “fracking” here).
There is a lot along these lines, none of which I am really able to follow, especially because the book never gives a clear definition of its crucial term “unreason”. The closest I can come is a theory that the Renaissance (and to some degree the later classical period) though of madness as potentially interesting and valuable. They didn’t like madmen, but they occasionally tried to have a “dialogue between madness and reason”, where they would try to understand where the mad were coming from and what they had to offer civilization. In later periods, this was lost, and the mad were just confined away from human sight – but there was still at least some dignity in it, because madness was allowed to exist on its own terms. Later, when bleak prison workhouses transitioned to humane medical asylums, even that dignity was lost, as sane people’s imperative changed to forcing the mad to conform to the sane world’s standards and deny their madness’ existence.
This is the thrust of the last chapter, and Foucault ties all of this together into a case that all of the reformers were just jerks, and they sought more humane treatment for the mentally ill out of a desire to judge and dominate them. This is fantastically contrarian. Foucault does not give an inch to the position that maybe there was something good and wholesome about the desire to rescue people from being crammed by the dozen in rat-infested cells with all of their limbs chained together. He doesn’t specifically say the rat-infested cells were better, but he sure hints at it pretty hard.
I always like contrarian takes. But I can’t make sense of what Foucault is trying to do here. And also, some of the same sites that debunk the Ship Of Fools thing say that actually the Renaissance was super-cruel to mad people, and Foucault’s picture of them as tolerant and understanding is composed entirely of cherry-picking and imagination.
The best I can do here is say that Foucault is too much of an Idealist where I am a Materialist. I measure humanitarian victories in prisoners freed and rat bites averted. He seems to measures them how the dream sequences of Personified Europe are treating the dialogue between Madness and Reason. Probably there’s a perspective in which this makes sense, but this book didn’t manage to teach me to appreciate it.
VI.
Granted that I couldn’t appreciate the philosophy and remain doubtful of the scholarship, I still enjoyed this book. It was a weird tour of parts of history I wouldn’t otherwise have thought of. And it did accomplish the post-modernist goal of broadening my perspective enough to be more doubtful of my own society’s institutions.
The idea of novel-reading causing insanity seems ridiculous to us. But is it any more ridiculous than the idea of video games causing violence? Or stereotype threat causing poor test performance? The dustbin of scientific history is filled with weird claims that various social and cultural phenomena have powerful effects on the mind, from refrigerator-mother schizophrenia to low self-esteem causing crime. Surely this is one more warning to before voodoo psychology.
But that’s too easy. I also worry about the idea – constant in its essence in every time period, though changing in its particulars – that mental illness is the result of living your life in an unwholesome way and indulging in illicit pleasures. In the classical period, this included everything from waking up too late, to not working long enough hours, to getting too romantically infatuated, to, well…
Heat clears the way for liquids. It is precisely for this reason that all the hot drinks the seventeenth century used and abused risk becoming harmful: relaxation, general humidity, softness of the entire organism. And since these are the distinctive traits of the female body, as opposed to virile dryness and solidity, the abuse of hot drinks risks leading to a general feminization of the human race. [Thomas Sydenham warns:] “Most men are censured, not without reason, for having degenerated in contracting the softness, the habits, and the inclinations of women. Excessive use of humectants immediately accelerates the metamorphosis and makes the two sexes almost as alike in the physical as in the moral realm. Woe to the human race, if this prejudice extends its reign to the common people.”
And I can’t help noticing a resemblance between this and the modern insistence on diet and exercise. They’ve got the same kind of element of “if you don’t exert a lot of willpower to live your life in a diligent way, then you shouldn’t be surprised when you end up mentally ill.” Although the role of poor diet/exercise in physical illness is beyond questioning, its role in mental illness is more anecdotal and harder to pin down. Don’t get me wrong, there are lots of studies showing it works. But there’s also lots of anomalous data, like how exercise performed as part of your job doesn’t help. This has led some people to suggest that the physical effects of exercise are less important than the social role – the feeling of doing something to fight your depression and conform to a virtuous mode of life. Exercise works for that – but so might avoiding novels and staying away from hot drinks, if that was what your society wanted. I’m not saying this is definitely true. I’m just saying I give it higher credence now that the pattern of “people always want to use willpower-induced conformity to social order as a bulwark against mental illness” is more apparent.
On the other hand, it’s also important not to dismiss something we believe today just because people in the past believed the same thing. I was tempted to say something like I’m skeptical of modern-day behavioral activation because it sounds exactly like past-days “work will cure you because idleness is the mother of all sins” doctrine. But on closer examination, I’m using evidence wrong here. If people in the past believed something, that should be at least some positive evidence it was true – or at least not negative evidence. Of course, they’re going to phrase it in really awkward politically-incorrect ridiculous-seeming terms, because they’re the past. And they’ll probably figure out some way to make it imply a moral atrocity, because, again, past. But that doesn’t mean they’re wrong. Very possibly it’s a timeless truth that routine and purposeful activity help depression. The past phrased this as “idleness is the mother of sin so we should force everyone into workhouses”, and now we’re not as much about forced labor and tracing out sin’s family tree. But behavioral activation therapy still seems pretty powerful.
I think I am going to be suspicious when the implied message stays the same but the specifics keep changing – “stay away from exciting novels” vs. “stay away from violent video games”, or “avoid hot drinks” vs. “avoid sugary foods”. It seems potentially safer when the specifics stay the same, with only the wording and the proposed responses changing.
There was one more thing that worried me about the past, much broader than any of these specific issues: doctors were very sure their cures worked. I knew in principle that there were a lot of placebo cures and cherry-picking, but it’s another thing to have to read story after story of doctors trying ridiculous treatments – one of them had his patient eat soap to cleanse their circulation – and reporting that it definitely worked, every time, and patients who had been violently insane for years were restored to perfect health. I have worked in a lot of excellent psychiatric hospitals, and not one of them has worked anywhere near as well as people in the seventeenth century record their completely ridiculous mental health system of telling people not to reading novels to have worked.
Either everyone in the past is a total liar (given this effect, probably true), Foucault himself is a total liar (given the Ship of Fools thing, probably true), or we need even more constant vigilance than we’ve been applying thus far (alas, probably also true).
“I feel bad juxtaposing so eminent a figure as Foucault with Lovecraft,“
Pushing back on this a little. Yeah, Lovecraft gets no respect in the snobbier academic circles, but his cultural impact alone, echoing down the decades, should be enough to make us give this a second look.
Yeah, the masses entertain lots of fads that everyone loves on Tuesday and forgets by Wednesday, but the Lovecraft one has been going on for almost a century now. I think it’s time to start entertaining the possibility that we ought to take him seriously.
(I sort of suspect there’s a prejudice in academic circles against art designed to appeal to feelings of dread, that maybe has more to do with a dislike of the feelings than the quality of the art in question.)
I think a lot of ‘geek’ writers are going to be taken more seriously once the present generation of nerds that grew up on Cthulhu and D&D percolates through academia. There was an actual article in the NYT about writers of literary fiction who said D&D helped train them for writing! (Logical, as it involves telling stories, though it depends on your campaign, of course.) English majors are a lot more open to the geeky pastimes than they used to be.
Lovecraft has the huge disadvantage of being an actual racist, of course.
As you would expect from someone who feels the threat of The Other strongly enough to distill it into still-resonant dread a century later, yes.
I have no fears for his legacy as long as his name remains the only adjective people know for describing horror, myself.
I assume this was dry humor.
“This was such a great piece of historical trivia that I was shocked I’d never heard it before. Some quick research revealed the reason: it is completely, 100% false.“
Points for noticing confusion! Congrats.
IMO One of the best things Yudkowsky does in the sequences is to remove the stigma from admitting you’re confused. In light of Zvi Moshowitz’s recent comments on gratitude, I’ve been making an effort to express kudos more often when I feel it’s deserved. In the case of someone like you, Scott, that can be a bit of a daunting prospect- there’s so much of value here.
Anyway…
Foucault appears to be, at the least, a near revolutionary. An actual member of the Communist party for some time, and mostly a socialist thereafter, he was stuck not being able to allow for improvements. Communism demands the overthrow of the current system, the stripping of wealth and the inversion of the power structure. Acceding that the status quo was steadily leading to improvements for the oppressed is a direct refutation of communist doctrine. The very nature of capitalism is exploitation, and examples of benevolence and earnest attempts to improve the lot of the oppressed calls that into question on its own.
Post modernists have a heavy tendency to portray power structures as exploitative only and to propose either the direct tearing down, or the transfer of power to enlightened intellectuals as the only viable solutions. Gradual improvements are a mockery of their position.
Well said. I’ll excerpt from a portion of a great “post-libertarian” article by my ‘ol mentor Jeffrey Friedman a passage on Foucault. The French thinker’s commitment to communism made for a botched methodological approach:
“Foucault, who is widely thought to be another great iconoclast, simply updated Marx to account for the failure of a genuine proletarian revolution to occur. The resulting theory might be called ‘dysfunctionalism.’ Whatever institutions exist — ‘carceral’ bureaucracies, for example — must, Foucault assumed, serve the oppressive interests of the ruling class. Is it fair for me to claim that Foucault’s theory is assumed rather than proved? Yes: Foucault narrates the transition from one hegemonic ‘discourse’ to another without providing evidence of conscious intervention, each successive discourse somehow managing to prop up a new politicoeconomic order without any actual human beings conceptualizing the nefarious needs of the successive ruling classes. In the absence of evidence that oppression was instituted to serve class interests, Foucault’s casual references to the functionality of carceral society for ‘the bourgeoisie’ must be credited solely to his unexamined assumptions. Although he was a profound observer of the subtleties of interpersonal coercion, Foucault was not at his best when it came to explaining human action in particular times and places — which is to say, all human action — even though, as an historian, human action in particular times and places was Foucault’s field of ‘expertise.’
Like his functionalist predecessors, Foucault failed to take seriously the ideas — the theories about reality — that may move human beings to act. When Foucault does occasionally eschew the passive voice and discuss the reasoning of real people who act in the political realm, such as Jeremy Bentham and other prison reformers, he quotes them selectively enough that he downplays their humanitarian and indeed radical aims, since those contradict his premise that self-interest-serving discourses, not theorizing human beings (such as Foucault himself), move the world.”
READ MORE AT: http://www.the-dissident.com/theory.shtml
That’s good stuff.
On the contrary: Foucault believed that capitalism was conducive to the realization of his emancipatory desires, and anticipated the Left’s increasing disinterest in the primacy of economic explanations for oppression.
This all may sound unusual, but Foucault’s only real difference with the left-wing thinkers of his generation was his honesty: when the Left realized that the first-world working classes were entirely devoid of revolutionary potential, they instead weaponized the cause of the marginalized, but they aimed this spear not at the heart of capital holders but at the privileges with which the proletariat were supposedly bribed into complacency. Despite the ostensibly radical tenor of these politics, they enjoy the endorsement and patronage of many status quo stakeholders, as epitomized by woke Clintonism. Foucault just didn’t bother pretending that there was any antagonism between fighting for, say, immigrants and fighting capital. One factor I suspect to be relevant was that Foucault was an extremely promiscuous homosexual who must have understood that the cities of the capitalist world, and San Francisco in particular (where he contracted AIDS), presented a far more liberating climate for the exploration of his polymorphously perverse fantasies than any socialist country.
Some related points:
– H. C. Erik Midelfort in Madness and Civilization in Early Modern Europe: A Reappraisal of Michel Foucault
– Andrew Scull in The Insanity of Place / The Place of Insanity
– Norman Levitt in Archaeological Fantasies: How Pseudoarchaeology Misrepresents the Past and Misleads the Public
Yeah, I saw a lot of people arguing it was normal levels of shoddy historical scholarship, but that seemed different from the case of Foucault completely making something up.
Maybe he didn’t realise he was making it up? Like he’d seen the picture a while ago, it had fired his imagination, and by the time he came to write about it he remembered it as factual? (Apologies if that point is in the article and I missed it.)
There’s a couple typos in the quoted text where an uppercase “U” has been substituted for a lowercase “ll” or “li”, I’m assuming due to OCR errors.
Also “h” substituted for “li”.
Who’s “us”? It seems totally reasonable to me – lots of women make catastrophically bad decisions that leave them miserable in life on the basis of fiction. Dalrock’s blog catalogs women who blow up marriages based on “divorce porn” which predict that if she leaves her husband she’ll suddenly be beset by offers from more manly, wealthier, more attractive men – in reality she winds up pretty miserable. Same for the mass of women’s fiction / porn that all have the lesson that she just needs to put out for the guys she really wants to that that will lead to everything working out great. The perfect embodiment of how this goes wrong is Jessica Valenti – as described in a review of her autobiography Sex Object here:
https://medium.com/the-patriarch-tree/lessons-of-a-sex-object-4b57f666dec5
Postmoderism has a huge value in making you realize that other perspectives existed and that they might have been sane and right.
Even if we take those claims seriously, novels encouraging bad decision-making seems different from novels literally driving you insane.
Only if you’re thinking in terms of ‘novel-reading causes schizophrenia or bipolar disorder’.
But if you consider, say, leaving your husband or ignoring your domestic duties to be a form of madness… Remember those illnesses like ‘hysteria’ or even, heck, ‘drapetomania’? They don’t have our modern view of what madness is. Madness is what causes disorder in socially unacceptable ways, more or less; ADD is an illness because the modern demand for focus exceeds supply for many people.
Just thinking: If a novel can literally drive you insane, it should also be possible to write a novel that can literally drive you sane.
Were there any attempts at this, besides HPMoR?
If a novel can literally drive you insane, it should also be possible to write a novel that can literally drive you sane.
Why?
Breaking things is always easier than fixing them.
Yeah, analogy: “if it’s possible to build a bomb that destroys cities, it should also be possible to build a bomb that creates cities”.
I mean okay theoretically maybe, with some impressive nanotechnology, but it’s not going to be quite as easy as packing the thing with anti-explosives and setting it off in a junkyard.
The idea of novel-reading causing insanity seems ridiculous to us.
Have you ever tried reading some eighteenth-century novels? 🙂
But I think the critique worked on the same level as the one made about modern women reading romance novels: it’s escapist trash, it gives you unrealistic expectations about relationships, real life men look bad by comparison with the heroes, etc. 17th and 18th century novels went in for a lot of excess and highly coloured Romanticism, and one of the “turning silly young girls’ heads” dangers was the danger of “marrying for love” instead of good solid practical reasons and your parents arranging the match. Imaginative and impressionable girls unsettling their minds with wild romantic fantasies of Bryonic heroes (a bit too early for Byron but you know the type: dark, brooding, handsome and cursed in a fascinating way which involves wrecking the lives of all round them) – again, we have the modern-day equivalent of “Women don’t want Nice Guys, they prefer Bad Boys”.
Same with the hot drinks – the hot drinks in question would be coffee and tea, seen as Oriental poisons by the more excitable, coming in to replace good old traditional booze as the main drinks. People on this very site discuss dosing themselves up with caffeine for various purposes, imagine the effects this new drug had on people who had little to no exposure to it. Tea-drinking was particularly associated with women in the domestic sphere (as coffee-houses had been male preserves), so tea-drinking men would have been seen as slightly effeminate, preferring to sit around and gossip over a dish of tea with the girls. Or indeed drugging themselves into a fit of madness – see Le Fanu’s Green Tea where by abusing stimulants as a study aid – the green tea of the title – the misfortunate character in the tale ends up wrecking his nerves and maybe opening his doors of perception a little too wide so malign spirits of the outside can get in.
Reading this post, I think Foucault is definitely approaching the subject from a literary angle, and sounds as if he’s in agreement with the 60s and 70s anti-psychiatrists: there is no such thing as insanity or mental illness, just the reaction to the chaotic world we live in, and those too sensitive/creative/honest to play by the dull rules of conventional society get tarred with the brush of “madness” and punished, controlled, and attempted to be cured.
To be fair, some of the proposed treatments and cures were horrific; lobotomy was used because it worked and was the best available, even though it was awful. A lot of the ‘chained up screaming violent lunatics’ model of mental asylums went out not because of better theories or more humane treatment but because of the development of the chemical cosh to quieten patients and make them tractable and manageable (and indeed, modern nursing homes for elderly patients often misuse such drugs for the same reasons).
I think Foucault found the image of the Ship of Fools very meaningful and symbolically rich, so he wanted it to be true – and what is ‘true’, anyway, if we’re discussing madness and civilisation? Dreary insistence on dusty actual facts is the exact kind of activity forcing the mad to be guilty and anxious and play at sanity that he’s complaining about!
I think he may also be hearkening back to things like immrama and indeed the Odyssey, where the sea voyage encounters all kinds of obstacles and fairy worlds outside the ordinary run of life, and the mad are privileged passengers who move in that landscape that was once the preserve of mythic heroes and saints.
I knew a woman who was put off real men for a while by Francis Crawford, the hero of the Dorothy Dunnett novels. I don’t think it did her a lot of harm.
I read the entire article patiently waiting for the part where things go wrong. However, it appears I was correct that Jessica Valenti is a wealthy, famous, influential woman who has written multiple bestselling books. The closest thing that article comes to a genuine argument that something is wrong in Valenti’s life is that she has, at some point, had some marital troubles with her equally wealthy, famous, and influential husband of seven years which (judging by the fact that they were written about in her memoir and the couple is still together well after the book was released) were presumably resolved. I am not sure where one could find a couple married for seven years who has never had a marital problem, but perhaps they should be put into a museum.
Otherwise, all of the article’s arguments that Jessica Valenti’s life is bad are like “Jessica Valenti lives in New York City without ever once considering that I, personally, would not want to live in New York City. Clearly the only reason anyone would have a preference different from my own is that they were brainwashed by Seinfeld. Lo, the havoc that feminism has wrought!” Like, jeez, maybe she just likes Broadway.
Certainly there are possible criticisms of Valenti’s behavior. While it seems to have worked out well for her, cocaine use is generally a poor decision. But to the extent that her decisions are bad, they are in spite of her obvious success, not because of it.
Yeah, everything sounds great.
Her husband is basically the first guy who didn’t ditch her. She – of course – hates him for this because he doesn’t measure up to her other lovers – but if he measured up to them he’d be another guy who’d ditch her.
The issue with Foucault isn’t so much his own writings, it’s that they are so influential. You get the same kind of paradigm as with, say, Hegel, where the fundamentals of his philosophy are pretty much assumed to be true or defined in opposition for a century or so (at least within the Continental tradition for Hegel and Postmodernism for Foucault). Then you look at what Foucault actually writes and it’s… well, you say bonkers and you didn’t cover his definitions of Truth. Worth looking at.
Philosophy as a movement can and does go beyond these but because this became enmeshed in a cultural and social movement then you get things like this as founding myths, where delving into the spaghetti and looking at the underlying assumptions is an act of treason.
On a related note, can anyone point me to where in the Sequences or rationality in general people all decided that utilitarianism was a good idea? Or even teleological thought as an ethics.
It is defined as good. It’s “the most good for the most people” or some variation therein.
I was hoping that things had moved past ‘don’t worry, we defined it as being good’ in ethics.
But seriously, someone had actually made an argument for it right? It seems from the outside that it was chosen based on the ability to do maths to it.
Perhaps someone has tried to, but I suspect your maths interpretation is close to correct as the major issue most people take with ethics is the inability to cope with uncertain outcomes. Utilitarianism gives them an out against that.
Seriously? If you think definition is an argument you need to reread “37 ways words can be wrong”.
Or maybe you’re saying the Sequences define it as good. That, I’m pretty sure… is not accurate. That said, I don’t think they actually argue for it anywhere; it’s kind of just implicitly assumed. I mean there’s a general kind of argument for consequentialism running throughout, but I don’t think it’s really turned into a concrete argument at any one point; and even then that’s just consequentialism, not really utilitarianism in particular (although things like “shut up and multiply” could perhaps be read as an argument for that).
Right, this is what I mean. It is assumed that good outcomes come from good ethics, and that by pursuing the outcomes then you justify the behavior that got you there.
Well, it’s been ages since I actually did ethics but if five people counting myself don’t have a source for it, I should probably do a post Contra Utilitarianism in an open thread.
And you’re not really inspecting the definition of good as hard as you need to. To give a couple of different ones to think about:
– Human flourishing.
– Pleasure.
– Virtuous behaviour.
– Existence.
– Harmonious existence.
– Society’s standards.
– Progress (social rather than technological).
– Optimum for a purpose (paperclips).
These are not the same and there’s a lot of equivocation about the term.
Sorry, who’s “you” here, and what “definition of good” are you talking about? I don’t see anyone here talking about any definition of good, aside from baconbits9’s mistaken assertion above.
Anyway, go ahead and write what you want, but I feel like I should warn you that — well, correct me if I’m wrong, but I’m getting this impression from your comments that you’re treating this as “Oh! Nobody on LW or in the LW diaspora has seriously thought about these questions before! I need to introduce them to this!” So uh… if that is indeed what you are thinking, let me just tell you right now, that’s quite mistaken. There’s been plenty of argument over this stuff on LW and related sites; it’s not something people are unfamiliar with and need to be introduced to. It just wasn’t argued for so explicitly in the Sequences, is all (at least not that I recall).
That said, if you want to make your own statement on the matter, the open thread’s a good place. 😛
Um, by who? Again, I can’t help but get this feeling that you’re trying to argue with some spirit of LW that you perceive, rather than any particular person; and to the extent that such a thing exists I think you’ve gotten it quite wrong. Like, if you really think people on LW have not considered questions such as hedonic utilitarianism vs preference utilitarianism (vs other forms of utilitarianism vs non-utilitarian consequentialism vs things that aren’t consequentialist at all) you are quite mistaken.
There definitely are particular mistakes I’ve seen people making over and over here on SSC or LW. (Not to mention some positions Eliezer Yudkowsky has maintained that are really just, well, boneheaded, IMO.) So, I expect there’s plenty you can say on the topic of ideas or distinctions that people here need to be introduced to, I’m just not so sure that what you’re talking about are those things.
By that do you mean consequentialism, or do you mean something else?
I do indeed mean consequentialism, as opposed to other strands such as virtue, deontological, etc.
There’s the notorious criticism of consequentialism that it renders intention a moot point when normally people see that as being core to the ethical experience, for instance. That, and it messes with the concepts of what you can be responsible for. I should probably write something longer in an open thread.
you get things like this as founding myths
I think that’s a very important element to keep in mind. This isn’t intended to be empirical science, it does involve explorations into all kinds of territory even if the philosophy then runs on particular rules.
Minor corroborating contemporary example: this is pretty much exactly what Sunless Sea is about.
It seems like it would be kind of nice if Continental philosophers who seem to have interesting ideas worth engaging with would sometimes try to communicate those ideas such that reasonably intelligent readers could comfortably feel that they understand what said philosophers are trying to communicate. I mean, isn’t influencing people by convincing them of the merits of your ideas what makes philosophy hopefully relevant as a field of study?
You could make a case for Moby-Dick, too. And the Rime of the Ancient Mariner. The Romantics seemed to like this one.
Flip through a bit of “Discipline and Punish” and Foucault’s larger project becomes more clear. Foucault is obsessed with the forces within society that push us toward conformity. He views these as always transparently malicious affronts to human dignity. His recurring theme is “In the past, we subjected people’s bodies to inhuman cruelty. Now we do the same thing, but we do it TO YOUR SOUL, which is both sneakier and worse.”
This kind of analysis is applied to literally everything within society. It serves to resurrect the sophist’s position that there is nothing really true or good, but just other people trying to bend you to their will. It’s an intellectual universal acid.
Re-read Shackel’s original paper on the Motte and Bailey Doctrine, and focus not on the fallacy being exposed, but on Foucault’s discussion of knowledge and power, which is the author’s main illustrative example. It’s highly instructive.
And, of course, one hangs about, looking at the spectacle, and considering whether he wants to coerce everyone to conform to his notion of how to treat nonconformity.
On this thing about authorities rescuing criminals from the company of the mad, leaving only the mad in places that would evolve into mental institutions: what would the world be like today if they’d left the criminals there? I mean, probably horrible, but what are the chances that by now we would have found treatments for all sorts of criminal behaviour that we currently blame on immorality?
Medieval/Renaissance doctors were worse than useless. The less they were allowed to treat patients, the better the outcomes for patients were.
They prospered because of regression to the mean. People call on a doctor when they feel sicker than usual. Assuming you don’t die, you will probably return to baseline, and it will seem like the treatment did something.
I think they would have discovered no treatments, and 18th century medicine would have been burdened by an even greater number of wrong ideas to overcome.
I imagine Foucault discussed this and it just isn’t the focus of your review, but I think the treatment of madness in literature is telling of attitudes about it, if we’re trying to get at a sense of the zeitgeist/philosophy (rather than just “these were the objectively terrible conditions of madhouses”). For instance, in Middleton’s The Changeling (1622), characters voluntarily enter a madhouse (as inmates) to woo the proprietor’s wife. (The proprietor also teaches the madmen to dance and brings them to a party as the entertainment.) That seems to imply that (1) madhouses weren’t thought of as pits of horror, and (2) madmen were at least sometimes viewed as harmlessly amusing. No sea motifs that I recall, though.
That seems like the basis for the stereotypical medieval court jester: a crazy person who uses his craziness to entertain (weren’t they also called “fools”?)
There’s also some value in religious examples; there’s a long and rich tradition in Russia and other eastern-european countries of the “holy fool” which, while usually applied to sane people ostentatiously and obviously aping the mannerisms of the insane as a way of signalling their disregard for the temporal world and willingness to shun society in order to devote themselves to God, surely has some relevance or spill-over effect for the treatment of *actually* crazy people.
I’m not sure Don Quixote being driven mad by reading books like Don Quixote is a legitimate example. Cervantes may not have been entirely serious there.
Regarding the reading thing, how do you think this ties into the idea that reading on a mass scale was new? Thanks to the printing press, people could have more access to books than ever before, and far more ability to read for pleasure and leisure. In a way it does sound quite similar to modern panics about TV or Internet – “You can’t just sit around doing that all day, you’ll rot your brain!” Certainly it was possible to disseminate ideas like never before – subversive, counter-cultural ideas – which you certainly can get from novels as well as non-fiction. So I wonder if there was some effort by authorities trying to keep it under control.
Maybe reading novels (and other “sufficently rich” exploration of fantasy) does increase the risk for insanity, or is one of the elements of a combination of factors, but we don’t notice because
1) since everyone is exposed we can no longer tell it’s a factor, or
2) something else in the social and economic environment is compensating for it, or
3) another component of the risk is genetic and the spread of novels killed everyone with the genetic susceptibility, or
4) we have all been driven insane, and spend all our time wildly talking about things that don’t exist while doing “work” that is about things that don’t exist.
Um, uh oh….
4, check.
And speaking of working on things that aren’t real, I feel like writing a Lovecraft pastiche that addresses how the authorities who are locking dangerous books away avoid being punished for First Amendment violation.
https://eldraeverse.com/2012/05/09/how-to-tell-if-youre-imperial/
… “as provided for in the Not Having Transsophont Computer Viruses Eat Our Brains Act” …
https://eldraeverse.com/2016/12/04/a-question-grab-bag/
… No sophont may act upon the person or property of another, except through the other’s memetically-shared consent, in response to an action-correspondent memetically-shared request …
https://eldraeverse.com/2012/10/06/a-little-too-much-realism/
… The Landing District Court today returned an indictment against Five Pack Howl Memesplicing, ICC, advertising agency […] Praerogate Rúëkz Kaghoun of the Bureau of Internal Memetic Defense stated that while the agency preferred to request indictments as charily as possible in such cases to avoid restricting the freedom of speech, the campaign clearly exceeded statutory permitted memetic virulence levels and voluntary persuasion thresholds. …
https://eldraeverse.com/2016/08/28/the-imperial-charter-section-three/
… Right of Knowledge: Access to information shall not be abridged by the Empire, or by any instrumentality thereof, save to the least extent required for the public safety; nor shall the freedom of research and inquiry; nor shall the freedom of speech, nor that of the press, save when such information or speech constitutes, in whole or in part, infectious or self-executing code; …
Better than that, the actual line of logic quoted for novel-reading causing “insanity” appears to be straight out of “avoid using fictional evidence”: Mssr. Beauchesne is claiming that reading quasi-realistic novels creates unrealistic relationship standards in a way that epic poetry did not. And of course, refusing to marry in the 18-19th century was something only a madman would do. This should only be an absurd claim to hardcore bio- & economic determinists.
…And while we’re on the subject, to the extent that the stereotype which is threatening you is a 6’3″ 9th grader who beats you up in the locker room for failing to act less than maximally tough, I’m quite convinced of its efficacy at reducing test grades in high schools.
Your theory predicts that nerds of any sort will have lower test grades.
And God bless the French, when looking up lists of 17th century novels, I found that in 2009 when President Sarkozy was in the midst of his unpopularity, they protested by reading a novel he disliked – the famous 17th century “first psychological novel” The Princess of Cleves.
Question: who is Edme-Pierre Beauchesne?
Ship of Fools?
How can they afford that?
How much of a role did Foucault’s sadomasochistic urges play a role in his theorizing?
This post reads like a journey of discovery as guided by Foucault; who provides commentary on the passing scene. Ideally, a journey of this kind ends in some form of education or received wisdom, which then can be applied in one’s own life path. So my question is, was this journey worthwhile? Did Foucault teach anything uniquely useful, or at least sufficiently useful to justify the effort?