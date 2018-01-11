Self-Serving Bias

Alex Tabarrok beat me to the essay on Oregon’s self-service gas laws that I wanted to write.
Oregon is one of two US states that bans self-service gas stations. Recently, they passed a law relaxing this restriction – self-service is permissable in some rural counties during odd hours of the night. Outraged Oregonians took to social media to protest that self-service was unsafe, that it would destroy jobs, that breathing in gas fumes would kill people, that gas pumping had to be performed by properly credentialed experts – seemingly unaware that most of the rest of the country and the world does it without a second thought.
…well, sort of. All the posts I’ve seen about it show the same three Facebook comments. So at least three Oregonians are outraged. I don’t know about the rest.
But whether it’s true or not, it sure makes a great metaphor. Tabarrok plays it for all it’s worth:
Most of the rest of the America–where people pump their own gas everyday without a second thought–is having a good laugh at Oregon’s expense. But I am not here to laugh because in every state but one where you can pump your own gas you can’t open a barbershop without a license. A license to cut hair! Ridiculous. I hope people in Alabama are laughing at the rest of America. Or how about a license to be a manicurist? Go ahead Connecticut, laugh at the other states while you get your nails done. Buy contact lens without a prescription? You have the right to smirk British Columbia!
All of the Oregonian complaints about non-professionals pumping gas–“only qualified people should perform this service”, “it’s dangerous” and “what about the jobs”–are familiar from every other state, only applied to different services.
Since reading Tabarrok’s post, I’ve been trying to think of more examples of this sort of thing, especially in medicine. There are way too many discrepancies in approved medications between countries to discuss every one of them, but did you know melatonin is banned in most of Europe? (Europeans: did you know melatonin is sold like candy in the United States?) Did you know most European countries have no such thing as “medical school”, but just have college students major in medicine, and then become doctors once they graduate from college? (Europeans: did you know Americans have to major in some random subject in college, and then go to a separate place called “medical school” for four years to even start learning medicine?) Did you know that in Puerto Rico, you can just walk into a pharmacy and get any non-scheduled drug you want without a doctor’s prescription? (source: my father; I have never heard anyone else talk about this, and nobody else even seems to think it is interesting enough to be worth noting).
And I want to mock the people who are doing this the “wrong” way – but can I really be sure? If each of these things decreased the death rate 1%, maybe it would be worth it. But since nobody notices 1% differences in death rates unless they do really good studies, it would just look like some state banning things for no reason, and everyone else laughing at them.
Actually, how sure are we that Oregon was wrong to ban self-service gas stations? How do disabled people pump their gas in most of the country? And is there some kind of negative effect from breathing in gas fumes? I have never looked into any of this.
Maybe the real lesson of Oregon is to demonstrate a sort of adjustment to prevailing conditions. There’s an old saying: “Everyone driving faster than you is a maniac; anyone driving slower than you is a moron”. In the same way, no matter what the current level of regulation is, removing any regulation will feel like inviting catastrophe, and adding any regulation will feel like choking on red tape.
Except it’s broader than regulation. Scientific American recently ran an article on how some far-off tribes barely talk to their children at all. New York Times recently claimed that “in the early 20th century, some doctors considered intellectual stimulation so detrimental to infants that they routinely advised young mothers to avoid it”. And our own age’s prevailing wisdom of “make sure your baby has listened to all Beethoven symphonies by age 3 months or she’ll never get into college” is based on equally flimsy evidence, yet somehow it still feels important to me. If I don’t make my kids listen to Beethoven, it will feel like some risky act of defiance; if I don’t take the early 20th century advice to avoid overstimulating them, it will feel more like I’m dismissing people who have been rightly tossed on the dungheap of history.
And then there’s the discussion from the recent discussion of Madness and Civilization about how 18th century doctors thought hot drinks will destroy masculinity and ruin society. Nothing that’s happened since has really disproved this – indeed, a graph of hot drink consumption, decline of masculinity, and ruinedness of society would probably show a pretty high correlation – it’s just somehow gotten tossed in the bin marked “ridiculous” instead of the bin marked “things we have to worry about”.
So maybe the scary thing about Oregon is how strongly we rely on intuitions about absurdity. If something doesn’t immediately strike us as absurd, then we have to go through the same plodding motions of debate that we do with everything else – and over short time scales, debate is interminable and doesn’t work. Having a notion strike us as absurd short-circuits that and gets the job done – but the Oregon/everyone-else divide shows that intuitions about absurdity are artificial and don’t even survive state borders, let alone genuinely different cultures and value systems.
And maybe this is scarier than usual because I just read Should Schools Ban Kids From Having Best Friends? I assume this is horrendously exaggerated and taken out of context and all the usual things that we’ve learned to expect from news stories, but it got me thinking. Right now enough people are outraged at this idea that I assume it’ll be hard for it to spread too far – and even if it does spread, we can at least feel okay knowing that parents and mentors and other people in society will maintain a belief in friendship and correct kids if schools go wrong. But what if it catches on? What if, twenty years from now, the idea of banning kids from having best friends has stopped generating an intuition of absurdity? Then if we want kids to still be allowed to have best friends, we’re going to have to (God help us) debate it. Have you seen the way our society debates things?
And I know some people see this and say it proves rational debate is useless and we should stop worrying about it. But trusting whatever irrational forces determines what sounds absurd or not doesn’t sound so attractive either. I think about it, and I want to encourage people to be really, really good at rational debate, just in case something terrible loses its protective coating of absurdity, or something absolutely necessary gains it, and our ability to actually judge whether things are good or bad and convince other people of it is all that stands between us and disaster.
And, uh, maybe the people who say kids shouldn’t be allowed to have best friends are right. I admit they’ve thought about this a lot longer than I have. My problem isn’t that someone thinks this. It’s that so much – even the legitimacy of friendship itself – can now depend on our culture’s explicit rationality. And our culture’s explicit rationality is so bad. And that the only alternative to dragging everything before the court of explicit rationality is some version of Chesterton’s Fence, ie the very heuristic telling Oregonians to defend full-service gas stations to the death. There is no royal road.
Maybe this is a good time to get on our chronophones with Oregon (or more prosaically, use the Outside View). Figure out what cognitive strategies you would recommend to an Oregonian trying to evaluate self-service gas stations. Then try to use those same strategies yourself. And try to imagine the level of careful thinking and willingness to question the status quo it would take to make an Oregonian get the right answer here, and be skeptical of any conclusions you’ve arrived at with any less.
Groundwater contamination is an issue around self-service gas stations, which I always assumed was what Oregon was most concerned about because they also outlaw “topping off” the tank. I concluded gas station attendants were an extension of the concern (prevent overfill spillage). But of course I might be wrong.
Rural freeway speed limits in my state are 80 mph. You want nuts? That’s nuts. My state also just did away with their auto safety inspection requirement; turns out there’s no evidence they do anything better than stimulate the auto repair sectors of local economies (and are prone to misuse by unethical shop owners). Doing away with auto inspections is not nuts.
Simultaneously doing away with auto safety inspections and 80 mph rural speed limits may be really nuts. Interaction effects can be difficult to predict.
My state has banned Vapes from all public areas. There’s no evidence this is at all helpful, but ample evidence that these are a very helpful harm-reduction tool. Discouraging their use is nuts.
There seems to be this push-pull between righteous superiority-seeking via admirable regulation and via admirable deregulation. It’s the same process with leftovers; if I save them, I feel responsible. If I keep them in the fridge for long enough, discarding them becomes responsible. That way I get to feel responsible twice! So it goes with regulation.
Maybe this is what good-enough governance looks like.
“Rural freeway speed limits in my state are 80 mph. You want nuts? That’s nuts.”
Is it too fast or too slow?
Implication is that 80 mph is an unnecessary limit, but perhaps only because of the presence of otherwise unnecessary vehicle inspection.
I don’t know how good these freeways are but 130km/h (which is about 80 mph) is the speed limit in a lot of European countries. And of course in Germany on some parts of the Autobahn there is no speed limit with people regularly driving 200 km/h (I’ve done it). As far as I know Germany does not have more road deaths than other countries but I didn’t check so I might be wrong. And as I said, the quality of the Autobahns might be a factor.
Comparing Germany to its neighbours (or at least those which have data per billion vehicle-km) it has fewer road deaths than Belgium, France or Austria, but more than the Netherlands, Switzerland or Denmark. All of the countries I’ve mentioned have maximum speed limits on motorways of 120 or 130 km/h.
In my limited experience of the Autobahn, the road quality isn’t actually that great (the surface is not particularly smooth, and there were only two lanes each way) but this may have been because the Autobahn I was on was a relatively minor one, though still unrestricted. The difference is that lane discipline is superb- everyone stays in the right lane except to pass. This is not just German drivers- I noticed that the lane discipline of drivers in cars with Dutch license plates was much better in Germany than in the Netherlands, though that might have been a self-selecting sample.
IIRC the Dutch laws around lane discipline are not as strict as the ones in Germany.
Who needs a strict law, when the slowpoke in the inner lane will have a BMW running up to his tail at 220 km/h.
The road death numbers are an important aspect of speed limit policy to consider, but of course are only one aspect of potentially many. I feel like I see this a lot in discussions of policy. One or maybe two factors get considered on whether a policy is good or not. So with speed limit policy there’s also the questions of how much fuel is used (fuel usage->pollution so reducing that is good), number of total accidents (non-fatal accidents still lead to injuries and property damage), level of individual choice/liberty (which does NOT automatically favor the no speed limit side if one considers non-state social pressures as limiting individual choice and so you’d want to look at something like speed variance between drivers as evidence of more choices), maintenance cost of the road way (since taxation pays for that rather than the drivers directly), and maybe even some second order effects (is one reason the Germans innovate so much in cars because of their speed limit free Autobahns? Maybe! And innovation can often be a public good).
Since the first comment from GeneralDisarray didn’t specify which aspect of an 80 mph (130 kmh) speed limit was “nuts” I think it’s worth being open to the possibility it’s not just the chance of death from an accident he’s considering.
I was under the impression that German driver education and licensing was far more strict than it is in the US. You also need to take into account the quality of the drivers in the different nations.
German driver licensing laws are also more stringent than American ones.
Sounds reasonable on the surface, but in my experience here in NJ (where you also cannot pump your own gas), gas station attendants are far more likely to top off than many customers (e.g. me). Even when you ask them not to top it off, they seem to do it anyway.
Yes, this is anecdotal but it’s not clear to me that hiring minimum wage professionals to pump gas will necessarily help the problem.
Sorry, can you explain this? I don’t see the distinction.
Interesting. From first principles I can make the argument either way. On one hand the station owner might be more concerned about contaminating his own site than a random driver would be. On the other hand, there is profit in systematically selling an extra four ounces of gas with every transaction.
The fact that it probably isn’t the owner who actually pumps the gas might swamp either analysis. (And who does own a gas station? The guy who runs it? The gas company? Some random landlord?)
80 mph is about what I drive when the posted limit is 70. Having a limit of 80 doesn’t seem that nuts to me.
The push back vs vaping is odd.
There is finally a nifty alternative to cancer causing tobacco. I didn’t see a single anti tobacco ad when I went to the movies, just anti vaping.
What? With just….minor regulations, might as well give ads against coffee (Utah applauds)
I suspect this is largely path dependency and fighting the last war. There was a big struggle to push back on the very powerful and wealthy tobacco industry, from the time (I think in the late 40s/early 50s) it started to become clear that smoking was really bad for you when you looked at statistics instead of individual cases. It took *decades* to make any progress, with the tobacco industry pushing back all the while–lobbying, hiring consultants to argue the results, sending PR people to blow smoke about the issue, etc. Finally, after a long struggle, the public health people won, crushed their enemies, saw them driven before them, and listened to the lamentations of their women. Along the way, they managed to ban or restrict tobacco ads, sue companies, get Congress to carry out various actions against them, etc. And smoking rates started falling, and have continued falling. Smoking was banned in most public places and offices, cigarettes were taxed, etc.
Now, along comes something that looks a lot like smoking. It’s probably not as bad for you, though I don’t think we really know that for sure. (Anyone know of strong evidence?) It’s certainly still addictive (thanks to nicotine). At a guess, there’s a public health benefit if smokers switch to vaping and nonsmokers don’t take it up, but probably not if lots of nonsmokers take up vaping. And all the infrastructure of law and organization and sentiment that won the previous war is still around, ready to crush someone else. We’re probably lucky that vaping hasn’t been outright banned.
Well, for the simple variants of vaping(basic delivery system and we’ll known flavorings used in industry) there hasn’t been a fuss from the biochemists. I think that calls for a basic level if regulation to ensure the system doesn’t stray from that, but not a great deal.
It feels like banning flavored coffee after the most basic regulations are in place.
Isn’t the absence the many dangerous chemicals contained in smoke already strong evidence? (The evidence of the danger of those chemicals is strong.) It’s like non-alcoholic beer… evidence is strong that it is less harmful to the liver than regular beer, even without direct observation, just because of all of the evidence that alcohol causes liver damage.
Also, nicotine itself is actually FDA approved (in the form of gum, patch, and inhaler) so I assume that has met some high safety standards. Nicotine isn’t what causes the health problems.
I believe all of this is true; I also believe there is a strong class element to bans on public smoking/vaping (we can’t ban poor people, but we can ban poor-people behaviors).
Nicotine isn’t exactly great for you, but it’s not the main cancer-causing agent in tobacco: most of the damage it does is simply from inhaling burning crap consistently over years. (The consensus in what I’ve seen, for example, is that smoking marijuana is about as bad on a per-unit basis and for the same reasons, but there are very few people out there smoking sixty joints a day.)
There’s no particular reason to think that vaporized propylene glycol would have the same health effects. Not even sure it’s as addictive: tobacco contains MAOIs that vaporizer liquid, as far as I know, doesn’t, and I think those have been implicated in its mechanism of addiction.
With vaping, if you mix it yourself you can decide how much nicotine to put in, all the way down to zero. It’s useful for quitting gradually.
It’s not bizarre, it’s business and politics.
Tobacco is taxed to hell and back. It is a major source of revenue for most state governments.
Let’s say you wanted to dodge the tobacco tax by growing your own tobacco and making your own cigarettes. This is nearly impossible without a large amount of land and a full time job as a tobacco farmer.
Hypothetically, vape juice is taxed to hell and back.
Let’s say you wanted to dodge the vape tax by making your own juice. You buy a gallon jug of nicotine for like $100 from a chemical supply store. You mix in vegetable glycerine (trivially refineable from vegetable oil, dirt cheap at the store) and propylene glycol (aka humidor liquid, trivially cheap at any cigar shop) and that’s it.
They can’t tax the jug of nicotine, because it is a major component of pesticides and pesticides are big business, necessary for farming. If they taxed nicotine, they would dramatically drive up the price of food.
They can’t tax VG because you can make it in your kitchen
They can’t tax PG because it is a major food additive in tons and tons of things.
The bizarrely disproportionate pushback against vaping is 95% a tax revenues thing.
The remaining 5% is an upper-middle class dignity quality of life thing. Watching the guy beside you blow a giant cloud of smoke in your face is obnoxious as hell and this gives support to crusaders who want to restrict it
I grow what seems like an awful lot of tobacco in my small back yard, although as a non-smoker I can’t say how many cigarettes or pipefulls my leaf-bundles would produce. The plants don’t require much fuss at all, compared with, say, tomatoes. More people could probably at least supplement their habit it if they really wanted to and fully registered that it was an option.
As I recall there’s a fairly lengthy drying/aging step between tobacco plants and smokeable tobacco, so it’s a little more complicated than just planting some and waiting.
No, I cure it, too. It does take long, but it’s not complicated.
They could denature the nicotine used in pesticide. It’s already done when ethanol is sold as paint thinner (i.e., without liquor taxes).
It is not clear to me that the number of deaths or injuries caused by idiots drinking denatured alcohol is less than the marginal deaths or injuries that would be caused by alcoholics feeding their addictions with industrial ethanol if it wasn’t denatured. Similar questions would apply to nicotine.
I was just saying I think it is possible to tax nicotine that way. But…
1. You can’t just count the deaths, you also have to count the tax income.
2. Barely anyone drinks denatured alcohol, which has no more appeal to be drunk than any other paint thinner, gasoline, etc..
I think you’re underestimating the number of idiots out there.
80 mph/h tracks Europe 130 km/h pretty closely. However I think American drivers are generally worse because 1) car is a necessity, not optional 2) for this reason any fool can get a driving licence with very little training. The median European driver is a fairly aggressive, but skilled 40 years old upper middle class male. All my female relatives refuse to drive out of fear of them. Some of my male relatives refuse to drive as well because they like beer more.
I find car safety inspections very important. It is not about finding some fault at a relatively new and normal car. It is about banning 30 years old heaps of rust with no brakes off the street. To be fair it could be abolished for the first 10-12 year of a car. But not after.
So in Europe female drivers are thought to be worse/more dangerous?
In America it’s the opposite. Although it’s also an age thing — YOUNG male drivers are considered particularly dangerous (and thus have very high insurance premiums), I don’t know that anyone fears 40 year old male drivers of any level of experience.
Also in my family at least aggressive drivers are considered more dangerous, but mostly because of deviation from the mean — slow pokes are also considered dangerous if not in the outermost lane.
I am Canadian. When I was 19 I took the tests for my driver’s license. I had 9 automatic failures on my test when I got back. For things as stupid as “did not spend the full three seconds shoulder-checking before changing lanes”
I moved to California when I was 22 and had to take another drivers test there. I failed the written test. So they immediately gave me a new test to take. Because apparently you get three chances on the written test. So that is to say, I took the written test, which is multiple choice out of 4 answers. I got it back with the questions I got wrong marked as such. I was then asked to immediately rewrite the same exact test again. Even if I guessed randomly I’d have a 75% chance of getting any given question right, and iirc 15/20 was the passing mark.
Then I took a road test. I did decently well, except for the part where I almost hit a pedestrian (he darted out between two parked cars without looking and I couldn’t see him). In Canada this would be an automatic failure, even though it was his fault. In California, my driving tester rolled down the window to tell the pedestrian to go fuck himself and stay the hell out of the road.
Given my experience with the DMV in California, I am 100% convinced the entire thing is just a jobs program for the otherwise-unemployable dipshits who work there
Looking over your shoulder for three seconds sounds very dangerous.
Let’s not go bringing up our public schools.
I almost hit a pedestrian (he darted out between two parked cars without looking and I couldn’t see him)
When my father was teaching my brothers to drive, this is the part he hammered into them – always slow down in an area with parked cars and be on the look-out because a kid (usually, although adults will do it too as you testify) will charge straight out into traffic from between two cars without looking, where you can’t see them beforehand, and you need to be ready to slam on the brakes fast.
Adults darting, or wandering out into the street is so much less a problem as you can often catch a glimpse (even if just subconsciously) through windows or between cars before it happens. With kids they can be 100% obscured so much easier.
Banning vaping in public is not nuts (provided smoking similarly banned). A lot of vapers are teenagers and teenagers are susceptible to exposure and social influence.
Notice the non-symmetrical argument. There is no high quality evidence that allowing people to vape in public increases use, it’s true, but there is also no high quality evidence that allowing people to vape in public is a useful harm reduction tool. Vaping may be on the balance beneficial, but banning it in public may also be perfectly reasonable.
Some indirectly evidence that banning in public is useful – 30% of vapers were non-smokers before and a decent chunk of those were teenagers: https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC4359356/
People can’t vape if they don’t know about it, and the mechanisms that they learn are either advertising or real life exposure.
100% of smokers were non smokers before, many of them non smokers as teenagers!
Okay, I concede that not all 30% would have been non-smokers otherwise. But I suspect a large percentage would have been.
Edit: Would you agree that there are a large number of people who vape who not have otherwise smoked? If not here is some evidence that will hopefully change your mind:
http://pediatrics.aappublications.org/content/early/2016/07/07/peds.2015-3983?utm_source=TrendMD&utm_medium=TrendMD&utm_campaign=Pediatrics_TrendMD_1
Briefly, the combined vaping smoking prevalence is increasing – and is 50% higher than the smoking rate a decade ago. Prior to vaping, the smoking prevalence was steadily decreasing since the 50s in every age group. It’s hard to deny that vaping in is not only substituting for smoking, but is drawing in new users and a lot of them.
Why is that a problem? For once thing, vaping is not benign. Nicotine contributes to heart disease and there are other harmful substance produced such as aldehydes (obviously less than smoking, but not insignificant). Second, vaping does not only substitute for smoking – but it can increase the odds of one going on to become a smoker.
https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC5580820/
Smoking prevalence is decreasing and it has been for a long time. Purer nicotine products work and are highly effective. Though there might be some small substitution effect, smoking has not noticeably decreased any faster since e-cigarettes were introduced and many e-cigarette users go back to smoking.
That depends heavily on the trend line you choose. If you start from 1995 ish, which was a local peak for teen smoking then you can easily draw this conclusion. If you start from any year prior to 1993 or 1994 (eyeballing graphs here) you get a huge acceleration from the trend line down starting fairly close to the time of the introduction of e cigs (more investigation to the popularity and adoption timing needed). Secondly you expect trend lines like these to flatten out. It is (in most cases) easier to get a drop from 10% to 9% than from 7% to 6.3%, and even harder to get a decline from 7% to 6%. Bounded trend lines behave very differently than unbounded trend lines.
To highlight how dramatic these two effects are if you were to extrapolate the trend line from the mid 90s down to the early 2000s you would ‘expect’ teen smoking to be totally eradicated by before 2025 (depending on what data you are looking at etc) (again I am eyeballing data, not aiming at precise numbers). I’ll try to get a more complete reply to the earlier parts of your posts in a few hours.
I think your whole argument about social influence should lead to the exact opposite conclusion from the one you draw. Because that social influence will be a force that works against cigarettes. The more socially acceptable or even encouraged it is to vape, the less likely people are to smoke.
Right, and if they can’t vape they’ll be more susceptible to dying from cigarettes. I don’t get how you are seeing this as an argument against causing people to know about it.
I agree that if vaping is more socially acceptable then fewer people will smoke. But fewer people would also be non-smokers, non-vapers ie. people who would have been non-smokers will vape.
Vaping is great for smokers I agree! But I find it frustrating that people who think this are unwilling to even consider that there is a tradeoff in making vaping abundant and unregulated. Vaping is not benign – nicotine is already known to contribute to some of the microvasculatory complications of smoking (strokes, heart disease). More people vaping is not a good thing in and of itself.
I’ve felt for a long time that the main problem with public debate was an utter refusal to use Google Scholar. Want to know if pumping gas causes deaths? There’s research. [though that particular question seems irrelevant, because having someone else pump just transfers death risk…]
If there’s no research on a topic, default to libertarianism on the premise the people know their own preferences better than random policy guessing.
This leaves fuzzy lines, where there’s mixed reaearch. In this case, just go down the hierarchy:
1. Literature review (Wikipedia?)
2. Meta analysis
3. Expert opinion polls?
4. Double blind experiments
5. Etc
I’m not talking about making a career out of this – literally 3 minutes on Google Scholar and some simple math should quickly make it clear (on most political issues) whether a position is obviously right, obviously wrong, or unclear/too complicated for a lay person to have an opinion on without a lot of effort. If you’re not willing to spend 3 minutes on Google Scholar, consider that you might be using the issue to signal something rather than to gain genuine knowledge.
On the cases where it’s not clear, maybe don’t vote on those issues and/or listen to famous/widely-cited experts?
In this case, a simple Google search reveals the odds of dying while refilling are roughly 1 in 5 billion, which makes the safety argument absurd. The health effects argument is dumb because you’re just transferring risk. So this leaves convenience and jobs. If convenience is truly valued at the price (ie wages), the service should stay without a government mandate.
I just spent 3 mins on google scholar informing myself about the replication crisis.
How’d you do that? I’d like to check and see if I get the same answer you did.
It’s a joke that reinforces that discovering the truth is *still* difficult.
It’s not as simple as just ask Google scholar or just ask Siri to look up the world’s info.
Is it perfect no?
Is it 50 steps up from where we all with minimal effort? I’d say yes.
Citation needed. There have been a large number of people who have claimed that “if we just ran the system the way I think, things would be so much better”, the outcomes not so much.
Sorry, I feel like this deserves a longer reply.
To me this object feels akin to how most people think “but I once read that third world charities are corrupt, so I better not donate to them” – rather than spending 3 minutes googling “effective donating”.
It’s easy to criticize a plan. Often it is useful to criticize a plan. However, such criticism should be constructive.
Just as one shouldn’t dismiss third word charities without making at least a token effort to find non-corrupt ones, I don’t think you should dismiss the academic literature because of a replication crisis without an alternative.
As far as I know, peer-reviewed research is the most accurate way to understand how society functions – it’s not ideal, but it’s the best of bad methods.
Finally, I tacitly addresses the replication crisis with my hierarchy – as far as I know there is no meta-analysis replication crisis.
Is there evidence that peer-reviewed research is really more accurate than common sense for the purpose of understanding society?
Not peer-reviewed evidence, I’ll bet.
I would say that this is flat false. The more complex a thing, structure or organization gets the more ways there are to damage/break it, and our culture is profoundly complex. Viewing it as a system to be optimized or engineer is just flat wrong, and we have seen attempts at these things go horribly, horribly wrong. Criticism should be constructive for people who have something that is obviously, or at least probably, within their grasp. Children, new employees, etc are at one end of the spectrum, people claiming to know obvious truths about how to improve society are way the hell on the other side.
Maybe the gas station attendants are Trained Experts and know how to avoid breathing excess fumes and getting too much gasoline on the ground, saving millions[citation needed] of lives each year.
Your model of how to resolve political discussions differs rather radically from mine. My model is that most evidence is hard to conceptualize and its difficult to agree on which sources are trustworthy. Even when I have spent ~30 hours researching issues I often come to unclear conclusions. The replication crisis has shown that researcher choices can have large effects on the conclusions. Given that the evidence tends to be muddled many people’s conclusions tend to heavily influenced by their pre-existing models of the world and of which sources are reliably making good decisions about how to analyze their data.
I find it interesting to wonder about how you came to your model.
Gas station clerk here: there’s a big blue button by each of the middle pumps, and you can just roll down your window and push it to have us come out and help you.
If there is, then *someone* has to accept those negative effects unless we’re also going to start requiring gas masks. If it turned out that such a risk did exist, then people could presumably just pay extra (either directly or indirectly) for us to help them.
Edit: admittedly, though, we do occasionally get people driving off with the pump still in their gas tank and ripping it off of the main dispenser (which, thankfully, is designed such that this doesn’t result in any kind of major leak). Customers are idiots, but I don’t even think I’ve ever spoken to anyone who’s witnessed any kind of major incident. Even if there was one, we have a big red shutoff button under the counter and barriers to keep the gas from going down the drain.
(PSA: if there’s ever a fire at the gas pump, don’t try to pull the pump out of your car, as this just shoots gas everywhere and makes a bigger fire.)
I double check every single time and still worry about doing this. I’m glad there’s an auto-shut-off for that situation, at least.
admittedly, though, we do occasionally get people driving off with the pump still in their gas tank and ripping it off of the main dispenser (which, thankfully, is designed such that this doesn’t result in any kind of major leak).
This is the part where I admit to being the idiot that did this, once.
Thank God for the engineering and design behind that one.
> admittedly, though, we do occasionally get people driving off with the pump still in their gas tank and ripping it off of the main dispenser
That is adult ADHD, Scott, not accountants not liking to stare at numbers. My version: “Darling, have you seen my…?”
FWIW gas stations in my area tend to have signs which read something like “9AM – 9PM: if you need assistance pumping gas, park in this spot, honk your horn, and we’ll come out”
What about people smoking while they pump their gas?
To be fair, I’ve seen even professional gas station clerks doing it. (And yes, I know that gasoline is not easily ignited by a cigarette, but this doesn’t stop me from freaking out when I see someone with a gas pump in one hand and a lit cigarette in the other).
In Wisconsin in Februrary with a stiff wind a blowin? Yeah.
In Phoenix in August with no wind? Be a LOT more careful.
I did that once at a full service pump! After the attendant had started pumping, I went into the gas station store to buy something, got back and just drove off without realizing the nozzle was still in the tank. Ooooops!
Those who feel like choking on red tape, and those who feel like inviting catastrophe, probably aren’t the same people. For example, as a libertarian, I believe that most, if not all, such regulations should be abolished. On the other hand we have people who think regulations can fix problems and make life better, and are generally in favor of them. So I think that the highway analogy only hold at the society level; but then, it is only logical that the current state of affairs is a middle ground between different groups’ and peoples’ opinions.
I’m not so sure it’s different people.
Sure, there are some exceptions, the rare mutant who only wants more rules and the one who only wants less.
but almost every real human you talk to can typically name some set of rules/regulations from their area of interest/employment that they consider crappy, poorly written or intended to deal with a pointlessly rare situation while having negative effects.
Whether it’s a metal worker who knows that his workplaces rules on safety gloves are bad in relation to someone working with a lathe and actually increase danger or a nurse who knows that some set of forms is there purely to hamper vexatious lawsuits, not to actually improve patient care and may indeed be actively harmful to patient care.
But at the same time there’s almost nobody who isn’t aware of something sketchy that happens that they want to outlaw/regulate away.
Even most libertarians seem to have such a list though they tend to have mentally categorized the things they want to regulate away as “already the governments fault” and thus don’t really see it as “additional regulation”.
Do you believe that the experts in the area always want rules abolished and not rules added or kept in place? I think the lathe operator is much more likely to be required not to wear gloves, long sleeves, watches, bracelets, etc. (see OSHA‘s take) and is also more likely to think that this regulation ought to remain in place than be removed.
Institute for Justice, a public interest law firm, is doing some great work fighting protectionist occupational licensing, such as requiring something like 1200 hours of training in cosmetology to get a license to braid hair. They also fight civil asset forfeiture, imminent domain abuse, and other individual rights violations. Worthy of support, IMO.
The one charity to which I regularly give money.
I’ve always been disappointed by their silence when the domain abuse is more deferred.
It’s a really good illustration of the ratchet effect on regulations and/or public services. Once a government starts regulating a service (e.g. Internet service) or providing that service directly (e.g. education) or some hybrid (e.g. health care), people simply can’t imagine a world in which there is no regulation or public provision of those services.
For example, I simply can’t imagine a world in which public safety services (police, fire, EMS) aren’t run by the government. But that could be a failure of imagination on my part.
As an Oregonian expat, I’m tickled by this little burst of exoticism we get to enjoy, even if it’s almost exclusively accompanied by derision. It beats being identified only by Portlandia…
FWIW, I haven’t heard/read anyone I know personally in Oregon express any safety concerns about the change, because frankly nobody with two brain cells to rub together can be sold the idea that the barely-awake teenage attendant is privy to some secret gas-pumping lore that spares him from going up in a fireball (although nearly everyone I know has traveled out of state and pumped their own gas at some point, in fairness). I have, however, watched plenty of people take their lumps from out-of-state friends armed with those same three Facebook comments, so my impression is that actual Oregonian indignation over the change is almost undetectably small next to the “Oregonians are scared to pump gas!” meme.
I have heard a handful of people talking about the loss of attendant jobs, since allegedly their creation was part of the original justification for the ban, but it’s a pretty uncompelling concern since, a) that’s a terrible way to create jobs (should we ban self-scan checkout? (actually, I guess some people would probably say yes)), and b) as Scott mentioned, the change only affects rural areas late at night, anyway.
Sooo, I’m having a really hard time seeing how that would impact jobs at all. I imagine how in the situation you’re describing, there’s at most two people on duty anyway, and most likely only one. Just because someone has to pump their own gas, that hardly means the business owner would just leave the station unmanned.
I think part of it is that you just couldn’t get gas at night. Since it didn’t pay to have somebody on hand to pump gas, and it was illegal to not have somebody on hand to pump gas while open, all the filling stations closed at 6pm.
(Moved to Oregon a couple years ago, so I don’t know the whole history of this. But this was the rationale from the Hood County Sherriff’s office:
> As highly combustible as the scorn of your significant other can be, it doth not turn the old crankshaft….
This was a fun read. Someone at the Hood County Sheriff’s office is handling this right! 🙂
Yeah, that was basically my point, sorry if it was unclear. The people talking about loss of jobs might be more relevant if the whole state switched to allowing self-service at all hours (which is what some reporting seems to be implying), but that’s not the case.
Here in California, at least, gas stations are often wholly closed and unmanned at e.g. 2:00 AM, but it is still possible to buy gas from a self-serve pump with an integral credit / debit card reader. A few even have bill readers. Think “vending machine for gasoline”.
Small businesses, and remote franchises of large corporations, generally can’t afford to hire dedicated night clerks or night watchmen. There generally isn’t going to be enough business for a night clerk, and we are generally a high-trust society that doesn’t need night watchmen. So the business is going to be shut down, with the lights off and the doors locked. It may still be possible to make a few sales, for the modest profit of the owners and the great convenience of the customers. Shall this be allowable?
Most of the grocery stores in the upper-middle class part of the bay area that I live in make a principled refusal to allow self-checkout, for exactly this reason (jobs). Berkeley Bowl brags about it.
Meanwhile I’m sitting here wondering why these people think it’s socially just to destroy well-paying self-checkout-machine-making jobs to generate more minimum wage underclass servant jobs
destroy well-paying self-checkout-machine-making jobs
Are they well-paying, though? Or even jobs? This seems to me like something that could be (or would be, as soon as feasible) heavily-automated manufacturing work of making the physical machines; the NCR Corporation is one of the big players in this whole field and their jobs/careers page seems tilted towards the white collar side of work. So I’m wondering is it “physical nuts’n’bolts made in a factory in China, shipped back to the US for re-assembly”?
So the people displaced from working in the supermarket on checkouts are not going to get equivalent jobs in the self-checkout machine making factory (unless they are computer engineers, management, sales, etc). Or I could be completely wrong and there’s a factory in Redbone, Somestate, where you get a good union job on the assembly line making these machines!
This seems like a fairly classic version of weak post-modernism. Our beliefs, and even what we accept as reasonable or absurd beliefs, are heavily based upon our current society and its expectations.
I think you’re absolutely right. I just find it amusing that I’ve seen a lot of rationalist-types I follow recently seeming to rediscover a weak form of postmodernist thought that’s been floating around for years. What I like about the rationalist approach, is that they tend to go to the conclusion that this is something to fight and be vigilant against, rather than embracing and just using this ambiguity to push an agenda (in the case of most postmodernists, typically a very left-wing one).
Yes, the absurdity heuristic is probably just an implementation of status quo bias. And the reason we have status quo bias is probably one or more of these three:
1) intuitive Chesterton’s Fence application
2) instinctual conformity to consensus, because cognition is primarily social
3) mental labor conservation – thinking something through properly is taxing, and if there aren’t great personal rewards to be had it makes sense for our minds to flinch away from even opening an idea up for consideration.
There are several reasons why it would make sense to refuse to examine an idea, labor saving is one, being threatened by its potential application is another, and so of course is signaling personal virtue.
“That’s absurd” is what it feels like from the inside. Note how often people use “ridiculous” or “absurd” to describe things that are merely wrong or likely wrong. Latest example I can think of is someone on twitter calling phrenology “ridiculous”. No, it’s not ridiculous. It turned out to be largely wrong and baseless, but that isn’t the same thing as being ridiculous – if we didn’t know about how it doesn’t work, it’d make perfect sense. And it did, that’s why people believed in it.
Traditionally yes, which is why it’s interesting (and honestly, kind of amusing) to see how similar appeals to “challenge dominant narratives” and “bring up alternative views” has become popular on the right recently.
Hopefully that will help us develop all-around antibodies to this strain of thought, although that does require people to actually notice the similarities, which is far from certain considering how impressive our hypocrisy skills can be.
Is there a collection of John Nerst anti-postmodernist posts yet?
Am I getting repetitive? 🙂
Not sure I’m anti-postmodern exactly, I often write pro-pomoish things but in other words. I’d say that applies to many rationalists (as BobCatP touches on).
Can you prove this statement other than anecdotally? Can you do so for broad kinds of people?
Similar to your point #3, I could claim that cognition is primarily comfortable – you’re more prone to believe or justify that which doesn’t make you uncomfortable. For those who are concerned with making social waves (either trying to avoid doing so, or trying to explicitly do so), then yes, consensus will be a primary motivator. But this would be due to comfort, not social conformity per se.
I’m not sure they can be teased apart…
In general, “primarily social” could be a slight overstatement. Heavily social for most people.
I don’t have the time to hunt down the best texts on this right now, but what I’m referring to is pretty standard stuff from the sequences, Robin Hanson, Jon Haidt, Mercier & Sperber etc.
Customs change all the time, but civilization dies a little every time someone says ‘there ought to be a law’.
If that’s true, maybe there ought to be a law against it.
That’s kind of what the constitution is.
So I’m guessing the outrage reactions to the gas stations aren’t for the same reason that the regulation was passed in the first place; I’m guessing it’s just a reaction to “Oh noes, a thing I’m used to is changing and that’s scary! Let me rationalize reasons for why it’s scary!” This is totally understandable! It also gives you very little insight into why that regulation was passed in the first place!
By that reasoning, I’d expect the manicurist law was passed because there was some well-connected interest group that was interested in installing a middleman into that industry. Like, the way taxi companies are lobbying to regulate Uber? However, I’m sure that group was able to produce some children and/or old ladies that were horrifically stabbed by incompetent manicurists to garner support for their regulation. Even though this was not the real reason they wanted it! I would also expect that most average humans would not react to the nail salon regulation getting changed because they would never find out; like, no one actually checks if their manicurist is licensed.
The manicurist is using equipment that can spread disease between customers, so there does need to be some way of enforcing some hygienic standards on them.
Where I live you pump it yourself but when I come from all gas stations have employees to pump and I doubt it is because of a regulation. People just wouldn’t buy from the stations to save a few cents where everybody can see they have to pump like a pleb. That’s because wages are far lower there and oil is much more expensive. I think as the ratio of oil price to wages go down, the tendency to use pump yourself go up.
I live in Netherlands now and melatonin can be sold in supermarkets or herbal supplement shops. Magic truffles, marijuana and opium are all legal. But it is forbidden to buy or sell or bring in the country a tablet of NyQuils. Anything with pseudoephedrine is as forbidden and prosecuted as heroine or whatever.
Here also for nearly every medicine except very basic NSAIDs, claritine, diarrhea medicine etc you have to have a prescription which I find stupid. If it is not a dangerous/abusable I should be able to buy it with my own money and prescription should be for insurance purposes. Once I was on a trip to another country and my eye drops (for glaucoma) finished. I forgot to bring spares. It took me literal begging to the pharmacist to convince him into selling me one. Why TF should glaucoma drops need prescriptions? It does not make you high or anything? That’s overkill.
What is “There is no royal road” a reference to?
Euclides said to Ptolemaios that “there is no royal road to geometry”.
And that quote used to be quite popular on Less Wrong.
In my country there are no self-serving gas stations at all. I assume this must be regulation, though I didn’t really think about it, and I’ll wager most people don’t. Having some working-class bearded dude pump you gas/ethanol is just How Things Are Done.
As a result, I feel like the U.S. is very weird, and Oregon was normal but now will become weird, too. There’s no rational basis for this feeling, and it’s not even fear or anything, just inertial resistance to cultural change. I wonder if the three Oregonians who wrote the posts had a similar feeling of “well this is just weird”, and then came up with rationalizations to justify it.
(Of the rationalizations, “what about the jobs” is the most plausible to me. With current figures of wealth concentration, the (this one isn’t just a feeling) utterly absurd U.S. college costs, and in the absence of basic income and universal healthcare, isn’t it a good thing to provide unnecessary jobs to the lower classes? Given American’s cultural resistance to the idea of “handouts from the government”, it seems smart to disguise social support in the form of jobs. Or of, dunno, military.)
no. the work they’re performing is unnecessary, and wouldn’t be done if not required by regulation (as you can see in all the surrounding states). as such it is a misallocation of resources. the wealth paying them to hold up a hose should be invested in more productive activities.
great, then make it easier for jobs to be created, don’t mandate which jobs have to be created. it is even possible to make it easier for jobs to be created and save tax dollars! see Tabarrok’s mention of barbershop and manicurists.
Another way to put it, it would be more efficient if the state just paid all people who become unemployed as a result of this deregulation if you’re worried about inequality. Then the gas companies can focus on most efficient use of their resources. Of course, one could argue unemployment insurance already does sort of do this….
You can’t just pay the people who become unemployed, because you can’t actually distinguish between those who would have worked and those who are just signing up for free money. Even people who would have worked (in some other job) will quit/refrain, for the free money.
The pumping of gas functions as a kind of punishment to discourage people from freeloading unnecessarily. The fact that customers then don’t have to pump their own gas is just a kind of side benefit. Think of it as similar to “proof of work” cryptographic schemes (hashcash, captcha, the bitcoin ledger). I guess it is also similar to conspicuous consumption and expensive signaling.
It’s seems to me that it’s hard to argue that hashcash must be “inefficient” just because the hashes are worthless computations. They produce knowledge about the actors that would not necessarily be possible to obtain by cheaper means.
Can you actually give a less expensive way of proving that a gas station attendant is willing to work, as a condition of giving him the unemployment wages?
RE: hot drinks
My parents sometimes try to get me to drink warm or hot drinks, even when the temperature is very high or I’m sweating or tired. They say drinking hot liquids when I’m hot helps cool me down on the outside, whereas drinking cold liquids does the opposite.
They were born in South Korea. Drinking hot liquids for health reasons is common in East Asia.
Anybody have experiences with culturally specific beliefs in the efficacy (or harmfulness) of drinks based on their temperature? Anyone know the origins or histories of such beliefs?
Careful, that silly superstition might end up actually being invaluable Metis!
https://www.smithsonianmag.com/science-nature/a-hot-drink-on-a-hot-day-can-cool-you-down-1338875/
I read somewhere that hot drinks and spicy foods are common in warm areas because they induce sweating, and sweating in turn is an efficient cooling system.
For this to work, you must be wearing breathable clothing. Most ethnic wear is loose and breathable, but drinking masala chai while wearing a three-piece suit will just backfire.
Not going to work as well if you’re *already* sweating.
I disbelieve this unless there is some error in your homeostasis mechanisms or some mismatch between comfort and internal set-point, which to be fair might very well be common. My wife, for example, has a very narrow band of temperature comfort these days.
I’ve heard (no idea if it’s true) that your internal setpoint for temperature is strongly affected by the temperature in your head which you can most easily affect by changing the temperature of your mouth. So drinking hot drinks makes you think it’s really hot and encourages a lot more sweating to cool off. Or something like that.
That makes sense. Tricking the thermostat, basically.
But it seems like it would then be best to swill some hot liquid and then spit it out. Decreasing the temperature of something by adding heat to the system just seems very counter productive.
Well, spitting a bunch might be considered rude.
Isn’t that the country where there is a widespread belief that sleeping in a room with a running fan will kill you?
The most likely true reason is that in premodern times, and even today in various places, drinking fresh water is unsafe, so you’ll either have to boil it (and while you are at it, you may add tea or something for flavor or for the stimulant effect) or drink an alcoholic beverage instead.
The traditional beverages in Europe are wine, cider, beer and mead, which are all made form readily available ingredients. The traditional versions available to the common people would have been much weaker in alcohol content than the modern versions, so people wouldn’t get drunk unless they really went out of their way.
If I understand correctly, alcoholic beverages in East Asia were a luxury before modern times, thus East Asians traditionally drink tea.
> drinking fresh water is unsafe,
Nonsense. Drinking Raw Water is GOOD FOR YOU.
I live in New Jersey, and when a previous governor tried to suggest that we bring in self service gasoline, people flipped out. He said he got far more angry letters about that then he did when he raised the sales tax. So he dropped the idea, and it hasn’t come back since.
I think people don’t like change. People who have spent their whole lives sitting in their car letting someone else fill their gas tank for them just come to feel that’s the right and proper way to do it, and the idea of having to do it a different way upsets them. It also becomes a point of cultural identity; I’ve seen people selling t-shirts that say “Jersey girls don’t pump gas.” And the strongest argument in favor of allowing self-serve gas, that it will cost less, is surprisingly hard to make to most people since gas in New Jersey already costs a lot less than gas in other nearby states.
But yeah, that “resistance to change” in how people do things in their everyday lives is a powerful force. Same reason we can’t get Americans to use metric.
That’s why the dollar coins have never caught on: People are afraid of change.
(Ba-Dah-Bump. I didn’t invent this joke, so I did a search to attribute it properly. To my astonishment I could not — all the hits I got for “dollar coins” plus “people are afraid of change” made the latter statement in dead earnest with no apparent awareness of the double meaning.)
We have “medical schools” (more precisely, “medical universities”) in Europe (at least in Central-Eastern Europe), the main difference is that here people go to them immediately after high school:
http://www.medicalstudyguide.com/medical-universities-in-europe.html
But I envy you, Americans, for the possibility to choose a “major” only in college. Here there are separate admissions for separate disciplines and we had to choose careers at 18 (and quite frequently, as in my case, parents decided for their children). I would have loved to go to a good university without a fixed career path, to see there what interests me the most.
Other American things that seem strange to an European:
– frequent male babies circumcision for non-religious (“medical”) reasons
– driving cars at 16, voting at 18, but not drinking alcohol until 21
– also age of consent at 18 in many states (in Europe is between 14-16)
– late term abortions in some states without medical reasons
– firearms – civilians having semi-automatic riffles, mass shootings every year
It’s the same in the UK. We have medical schools. The students there don’t ‘major’ in medicine, they study medicine and nothing else.
Outside of medicine, I know of a couple of universities that have adopted the US approach of having majors and minors. But most don’t. I’m pretty comfortable with that – I would guess you end up with a much deeper subject knowledge and very good at whatever skills were required in the course of obtaining it. And most degree subjects will prepare you for a variety of potential careers.
But then having read the blog it’s perhaps time for me to question my complacency, there.
Actually we choose a career at 14 in the sense of going to a good gymnasium or bad trade school. At that point at least the color of the collar is chosen.
AFAIK American drinking and driving laws actually have a relationship to each other. We are used to get drunk then take a night bus home. Apparently many Americans have a situation where it is either drunk driving or a fairly expensive cab. Or a designated driver. So the explanation I heard was that 18 years old in this situation would be too likely to drink and drive, so you either ban them from driving or from drinking. Looking at even some of our “disco accidents”, BMWs wrapped around trees, it actually makes a certain sense. We would rather ban them from driving but that is because driving is not a necessity here. Many students in the US have to drive to college.
For firearms, you have to separate legality from culture. Before roughly the 1930’s firearms were entirely legal all over Europe. And even today the rules are not everywhere that strict. Owning a shotgun requires no permit in Austria, just a registration. Very easy. The difference is in culture, namely that pretty much only hunters buy shotguns in Austria and the idea of buying one from home defense is entirely unusual. Or for handguns, while live ammo firing ones not, blank firing guns with tear gas rounds are legal everywhere in Europe yet it is simply not part of the culture to carry one.
Voting at 18 years old isn’t strange for Europeans though. You can vote at 18 years of age in most European countries. A few countries and territories, including Austria and Scotland, have recently reduced the voting age to 16, but since this is a recent change, a voting age of 18 probably isn’t that strange there either.
In most European countries, 18 is the legal age of majority which applies to all sort of things including voting, driving and drinking alcohol.
Americans can serve in the military at 17, but no booze until 21. Weird.
Voting at 18 isn’t strange, what is strange is that you can drive without being able to vote (or consent to sex and military service), and legal adults aren’t allowed to drink alcohol.
In Europe most of us drink small amounts of alcohol all our life (although it’s illegal, the laws are not enforced) and can consent years before we’re allowed to touch a steering wheel or vote. Driving is still considered a privilege.
That’s correct in essence. In Hungary, we can get a driving license at the age of 17 years. The U. S. has age limits varying by state and phase of moon, but many 14 year old people are allowed to drive. You are allowed to buy alcohol or tobacco from the age of 18 years, but that rule has existed only for the last fifteen years or so, so most of us remember the time before that. And
– Big, noisy cars. Americans seem to associate them with manhood, for some reason. Also pickup trucks, which in Europe are strictly cargo vehicles used for professional purposes and thus mark anybody driving them as working class, while in the US are owned as personal vehicles and driven for personal transportation with manly pride.
It started as an attempt to prevent masturbation, which I’m told wasn’t quite successful, but possibly explains the cultural weirdness for us Europeans to watch American teen comedies where the guy uses hand lotion.
The “hand lotion” imagery is just as common in Japanese anime, and circumcision is not at all a part of Japanese culture except for actual rare medical uses.
As someone circumcised, I can assure you that nothing about circumcision necessitates this as such.
I’m a European ignorant in the way the U. S. works. Can you please clarify on the gas station situation?
Here in Hungary, in a gas station, most people pump fuel to their own cars. There are attendants at every gas station, and they are eager to pump fuel for you (and wash your window). But people usually reject the offer of the attendants, both because the attendants expect a tip for that service, and because they want to go in the gas station building for paying afterwards, so they have to get out of the car anyway. After pumping fuel, people go into the gas station building and pay at a checkout desk. You can pay with cash or card. If you pump fuel and then realize you don’t have money on you, that’s not a problem, but you have to leave your car at the station until you get the money. There’s always things unrelated to cars sold in the building, usually at an inflated price, so that the gas station gets a quick profit from hurried travelers who must refuel their car and need a bite of food quickly, but don’t have time to go into any other shop at the moment.
Handicapped people who have a difficulty getting out of the car will ask the attendant, and they are even expected to honk to call an attendant when there isn’t one around. They can also pay at the attendant directly, but that works only if they pay with cash, because the only card payment terminals are in the building.
People tanking their own car seems safe enough to me. The most frequent danger is that people occasionally pump the wrong type of fuel (diesel fuel in a gasoline car), and it’s very expensive to repair a car after that. Going off with the hose still in the car or causing a fuel are bigger dangers, but seems to happen rarely enough.
When I visited Sweden, I found that gas stations work completely differently there. People still pump fuel in their own car. The difference is that you have to pay for the fuel in advance, with card only. You don’t go into the building at all. There’s a card payment terminal right next to the fuel pump, and you can’t even start pumping fuel before you pay. You have to decide how much to pay, and then either the pump will give you the exact amount of gas for that much money, or, in the more common case, pump until your car is full, and the additional money will be refunded to your car in a few days.
In some gas stations, there’s still a small building with an attendant where you can buy things, both for your car or unrelated, but you don’t have to. Presumably the attendant in such stations would help handicapped people if they ask for it. But some gas stations, mostly in rural areas, are completely unmanned. There’s no building you can go into, and they don’t sell anything but fuel.
The system in Sweden seems alien to me, and it’s no wonder it’s not used in Hungary. There are poor or old people here who don’t own a bank card or barely use it, yet they still use a car. You can’t just deny those people fuel, that would be absurd. And having to reserve extra money for days would hurt poor people, which is exactly the kind of thing why those people don’t have cards. On the other hand, the system works perfectly in Sweden, because there, everyone has bank cards, and you can pay with card practically everywhere that takes money.
(I omitted some parts of the gas station lore, like toilet access and tire pressure, because they seem less relevant and the post is already too long.)
So in your post, when you talk about “self-service gas stations”, which kind are you thinking of exactly? How do gas stations work in most of the U. S.? From wireheadwannabe’s reply, I guess unmanned gas stations aren’t common.
(I wish people would write about obvious basic lore like this more often. These are things that everyone knows and don’t learn in the school, yet it can be hard for someone in a different place or future time to figure out. As it stands, people of the future will have to reverse engineer this lore from random remarks dropped in unrelated writings, or scenes that happen to appear in a film, yet there are a lot of holes those will leave. The reason I find the Kalevala more fascinating than other myths is that it contains a large amount of description of everyday life.)
IME it is more commonly the other way round, with gasoline in a diesel car, as diesel fuel fillers and the nozzles on diesel pumps are larger than those for gasoline, so the diesel nozzle won’t fit into the tank of a gasoline-powered car. It is still possible to do it this way round, but it takes effort.
There are (at least in the UK) services that will drain and flush your fuel tank if you pump the wrong fuel and realise it before you drive off. Some car insurance covers this service.
AlphaGamma: I believe that in Hungary, it is more common the way I said, because we still have only very few diesel cars. Diesel is used for trucks and vans, but the people who drive those usually have more clue about how their cars works, so they won’t tank the wrong type of fuel. (Sweden has way more diesel cars though, and larger cars in general.)
>because we still have only very few diesel cars
http://ec.europa.eu/eurostat/statistics-explained/index.php/File:Table_4_Diesel-driven_passenger_cars_by_size_of_engine,_2015.png
Well it is not THAT few…
Interesting. My limited experiences might be incorrect then. Thank you for the correction. I guess you’d have to ask people who work with cars about this then.
The US works more like you describe Sweden, with a couple differences.
I have never seen a routinely unattended gas station. In rural areas where gas stations close at night, sometimes you can still buy gas at the pump with a card.
Key difference from Sweden: you CAN pay for gas at the pump, with a card–OR you can go inside, pay the attendant with either a card or cash, and then pump your gas up to the amount you paid. If you pay at the pump, it only bills you for the amount pumped–you do not pay a set amount and get the difference refunded. (This probably is based on the US using credit cards, rather than debit cards, primarily.)
In some places in the US (upper Michigan I know of) you can still pump your gas and then go inside to pay for it after. Places there have been drifting towards prepaying always, and I expect the speed of adoption will pick up as the fewer remaining places that allow post-pay become magnets for fuel theft.
The presumption in the US is that people pump their own gas. If you want an attendant to pump it for you, you typically have to summon them using a call box at the pump or by honking your horn. When you do get an attendant to pump your gas, you don’t tip them but you do get charged a premium (around $0.30/gallon [$0.08/L] in California). But under the Americans With Disabilities Act, a station should not charge the full-serve premium to disabled people.
Thank you all for your replies.
I don’t get why they wouldn’t have an attendant. Don’t gas stations make most of their money on concessions?
After a certain hour the cost of having the store open (employee, electricity, loss from occasional robbery) will exceed the sales from concessions. If you can still sell gas, then shutter down.
That makes sense at night but he said that in Sweden they don’t have any attendants at any time. That doesn’t make any sense to me.
One difference with US gas stations and Swedish is if you use a card you don’t have to choose the amont you want to buy before pumping. The card gets swiped and approved, and then will get charged however much you wind up pumping. In many, but not all, stations there are different prices for cards and cash, with cash typically being a few cents per gallon cheaper (which in case you weren’t aware, our prices are calculated with the old imperial gallon units rather than metric liters). Cash payments universally have to be done in the attached convenience store and all gas stations have such a store. This must be done prior to pumping any fuel.
One trend that has picked up some steam is the prevalence of gas stations associated with supermarkets. Originally this was just with membership stores like Costco or Sam’s Club where one of the benefits of paying membership fees was access to their gas pumps (which generally had significantly cheaper gas prices). Now however, grocery stores without membership fees have started hosting their own gas stations, often with discounts for people involved in their store loyalty programs (I get my gas at a nearby Kroger supermarket since I shop there anyways and get $.03 per gallon off just for having a free Kroger loyalty card and $.10 per gallon off if I spend $100 dollars that month on groceries, combined with Kroger gas being on the low end of gas prices anyways it’s easily the cheapest option).
>and over short time scales, debate is interminable and doesn’t work.
The problem with debate is that most of the arguments on either side are true. It will likely be harder for disabled people to get gas in Oregon; it will probably be slightly less safe, etc. Conversely, credentialism and licensing laws do restrict the supply and increase the cost of the services.
The problem is that debates are terrible at comparing different costs and benefits. The debate over licensing doctors and over licencing hairdressers is essentially the same, and the effect on increased costs is the same. It’s only the magnitude of the harm of non-licencing that is different.
Incidentally, this is one of the reasons for a professional civil service: competent people who are capable of estimating these trade-offs, in standardised bureaucratic form. Regulatory capture is an problem, but the civil servants are generally competent at this – or, at least, vastly more competent that letting each issue be decided by public debate.
As a member of the civil service, I’m going to push back on that. We’re a self-interested group, just like everybody else. We have *different* incentives, true, but unfortunately “doing the right thing for everybody” is often not the top incentive. “Bureaucratic form” often incentivizes doing stupid things that follow the rules, even though we know that it’s not the best way to do a particular thing.
Moreso, in most cases it’s literally impossible to “do the right thing for everybody.” Even if a team of well-trained bureaucrats could better estimate the risks than I can, they cannot really know my own tolerance for risk nor the benefits I get from taking the risk.
Take self-serve as an example. Ever since I could drive I’ve pumped my own gas. I’m not just comfortable with doing it — as an introvert I am substantially more comfortable if I don’t have to interact with another person to get the job done. My mother, on the other hand, spent 76 years always having someone else pump her gas and is incredibly uncomfortable if asked to do it. Plus she’s quite gregarious and loves talking with strangers, so having someone wait on her is a pleasure.
As long as the risk of horrible gas pumping accidents is low, the cost(including risk)/benefit ratio of self-service vs full-service is very different for me and my mother. And a bureaucrat has no business deciding which of us is correct, because we both are correct.
Isn’t this a good reason why the laws should be eliminated so this is *not* regulated? Your mother and others on her side strongly prefer an attendant, so the market will provide. You prefer doing it yourself, so now you have this option.
The old status quo (regulation) allowed just one way of doing things. The new status quo slightly favors the other way, but both can coexist.
The market might or might not provide the optimal set of options.
E.g., in this case, eliminating a requirement for full service might or might not leave the option of full service in place.
Agreed.
I don’t have a problem with debating the status quo.
How about we debate the status quo idea that there’s something wrong with “being exclusionary?”
Are you saying that you wouldn’t mind being excluded , or that you don’t expect to be?
I’m talking about the premise of the linked article re. best friends.
Exclusionary how? Like when a teacher doesn’t allow a student to pass out party invitations in class unless everyone is invited, or what?
I assume OP’s problem is that it’s treated as a priori Evil that we might do something to make disabled people’s lives harder.
Whether or not there is a (moral?) problem with being exclusionary, it is a real world practical problem of any school administrator, teacher, parent (etc.) whenever an actual child is being socially excluded within their school. It is very high stakes to that child, because of how human psychology works. Since the school does not (or should not) want to be in the business of forcing any child to exist in a living hell, they have to (try to) do something.
Perhaps, just perhaps, we shouldn’t allow ourselves the distraction of a bin marked “things we have to worry about”?
It’s possible that you have a shelf of DVDs you have not yet watched or books you have not yet read – but the fact that you ‘have a place’ for them reducers the need to *do* something at the expense of some generalised anxiety about the stuff that is piling up and needs your attention.
Perhaps Puritans and Pecksniffs, and others in the grip of some overwhelming concern, wish to control others through laws or social conformity because this promises to discharge their anxiety over “things we have to worry about”? It won’t of course, there will always be something else, but because it is essentially an emotional argument evidence is superfluous.
Somewhat tangential to Scott’s overall point, but the Oregon situation reminded me of Rothbard’s “Fable of the Shoes,” which goes more or less thusly: Imagine a society where all shoes were provided by the government and have been for as long as anybody can remember. They weren’t always of the best quality, and you often had to wait longer than you would like to get them etc, but overall everyone still gets their shoes.
In this world, anyone who tried to reform this and open up shoes to private markets– to make it look more like the world we all take for granted– would be treated like a dangerous maniac. “But who would decide how many of these bizarre ‘shoe stores’ there will be? How will they make enough of the right sizes to fit all different customers? How will poor people be able to afford them?”
Is the proposal just to allow someone to open up a shoe store? Or is the proposal to eliminate the entire supply chain and funding that presently provides the society’s shoes, in order to create a space for the free market to supply shoes? The “dangerous maniac” element comes entirely from the second proposal, but “open up shoes to private markets” sounds more like the first proposal.
I’m not sure that “allow private markets” and “eliminate government shoes” would be seen as all that different.
To flesh things out, let’s assume that the government sells “shoe fitting” as a flat-rate service. It’s understood that people with standard-size, healthy feet provide a subsidy for people who need custom work or orthotics. (Compare to schooling & special education costs)
The debate would be driven by a “pro-accessibility” faction and a “pro-market” faction who support the extreme forms of the policies. Politicians fall somewhere in the middle.
The pro-accessibility faction has a tactical advantage. Right now, their favored projects (subsidized prosthetics) are imposed by regulatory requirement (fit everyone!) rather than an explicit tax. This obfuscates the cost of their projects and makes the efforts much harder to undo.
This is very much a thing in real-world politics. Demanding that a business pay a $10k tax for ‘disability infrastructure’ would seem outrageous, but costs of ADA compliance can be easily that large.
The pro-market faction would respond with a wedge like, “allow private stores.” The private stores wouldn’t have the “serve everyone!” regulatory requirement that the government does. On the surface, the pro-accessibility faction can’t object; as the proposal stands, everyone can still access government shoes at the previous price.
The pro-accessibility movement can make reasonable inferences about adverse selection. As soon as the private stores got opened, the easy-to-serve customers go to the private market for savings / quality. And the cost/customer in the government store will spiral upwards.
In a few years, the populations will end up split with the government stores devoting more and more resources to custom work. And, instead of defending an abstract principle like, “Everyone Deserves Shoes!” the pro-accessibility faction will get pinned to specific numbers, “yes, it’s worth spending $50k on custom-designed prosthetics”
As soon as that happens, the pro-accessibility faction will have lost bulk of their stakeholders (‘people with shoes’) and are fighting a much harder battle. Marginal pressures being what they are, the pro-accessibility faction will expect to lose ground.
Since both the pro-accessibility faction and the pro-market faction can see how these moves will play out, the initial “allow private stores!” will be (somewhat correctly) treated as a referendum on the whole social policy enabled by public stores
@Drew
I don’t know man. This seems completely absurd.
To me it seems like literally every person I have ever met in my life has been capable of seeing the difference between (to give a realistic example) whether or not single-payer healthcare program exists, and whether or not private healthcare exists.
Similarly I am confident that every single person I know would be capable of understanding — without explanation — the difference between private schools being allowed, and public schools being shut down. (Otherwise, they wouldn’t even be able to comprehend the status quo, which has the first and not the second.)
I don’t know on what basis you can say people wouldn’t see the difference. Personally my own experience of people doesn’t leave me believing it’s plausible. People seem overwhelmingly to be able to make the exact same distinction in these other contexts. I literally believe that you would have to be severely mentally handicapped not to understand this distinction. I would be shocked if you could find an adult counter-example who didn’t have a diagnosis.
Either way though, my question is still open as long as Rothbard, at least, can see the difference.
The first proposal would undoubtedly be described by its opponents as identical to the second. Just like the arguments over Charter/Free Schools.
@andagain
No, I really don’t think it would.
Schools are quite different. A school isn’t a commodity durable good, it’s a network. The “customers” are the same thing as the “product.” Completely different structure economically/socially/etc..
It’s because of the network structure (which makes it at least somewhat true) that people say this about schools. For shoes it’s not at all true, so nobody would say it.
How about injections? So far as I know, giving oneself an injection is something that the vast majority of people can learn, but it’s usually done by a medical professional.
I think giving yourself an IM injection is not too hard–two of my kids with food allergies carry epi-pens and know how to give themselves an IM injection; similarly, most vaccines are IM and so they don’t take a huge amount of training to be able to administer.
Heroin addicts seem to learn how to do IV self-injection, but often with a lot of bad outcomes. I assume this is because IV injection takes some skill, but probably also because junkies aren’t notable for their careful ways.
It also doesn’t help that street heroin often excipients (cutting additives) that can cause damage when injected (e.g. talc, flour, chalk) and heroin addicts do lots of IV injections, while in a medical setting anybody requiring frequent administration of IV drugs would have a venous cannula inserted.
Yeah, my daughter is a type I diabetic and we give her injections occasionally and were able to learn over a weekend at the hospital. And before insulin pumps diabetics gave themselves multiple daily injections.
The medical professional is also the gatekeeper to whatever is being injected. DIY injection doesn’t save you a doctor’s appointment.
That’s not true. I get the flu shot almost every autumn. I need two visits to the doctor for this. The first time, he writes me a prescription for the vaccine. The second time is very soon after I buy the vaccine in a pharmacy, so that the doctor injects me. If I did the intramuscular injection myself, I would be saved the second visit.
Type one diabetics used to (dunno these days) have to shoot up several times a day. Presumably they get pretty good at it.
I assume that giving a shot properly is, like many, a perishable skill like perl or archery. If you don’t use it with some regularity your skils degrade and if it goes long enough you make a mess of things.
I get a shot every three or four years or less. I would be HORRIBLE at it. Besides, I’d have to have STRONG incentive to cause myself that kind of pain.
>Figure out what cognitive strategies you would recommend to an Oregonian trying to evaluate self-service gas stations. Then try to use those same strategies yourself.
That’s a nice thought, but you should check out this essay, “The Control Group is Out of Control”…
Re: the absurdity filter.
It’s something that’s always niggled at bit at my mind.
I’d like to bring up AI without getting bogged down in another AI safety discussion: before we have anything genuinely potentially dangerous it’s looking more and more likely that we’re going to have weak-AI scientist AI.
http://www.dailygalaxy.com/my_weblog/2009/04/1st-artificially-intelligent-adam-and-eve-created.html
Automated hypothesis generation, experiment design and falsification could very well become a very big deal in science.
But this brings up some issues. First: sometimes such systems are going to come up with hypothesis that humans would consider utterly absurd, not just a little absurd but completely out of the field. Very occasionally those hypothesis that a human would reject without hesitation are going to turn out to be correct.
Sometimes hypothesis are going to conflict with the Sacred Cows of society. Sometimes those hypothesis are going to actually be correct and that will grate against human values, hard.
It makes me wonder whether a source of genuinely true statements about reality unfettered by what’s socially popular might end up about as welcome as a fart in a spacesuit. Whether the future might see smart people, scientists even, dismissing the outputs of such programs because some of the outputs seems just too absurd, even if those statements are genuinely correct.
Or perhaps sometimes they’re not absurd but happen to be offensive to the powerful, like if the machines start spitting out replications of kolmogorov’s work in a communist society or start spitting out answers that happen to align vaguely with claims popular with some socially reviled group. Do the angry mobs start burning the servers? or the programmers?
This is already starting to happen, from hat I’ve read, in the categorization and hypothesis of human behavior being ‘racially biased’. Machine learning applied to how high bail should be based on risk, takes in all previous data, and then strongly correlates risk to racially sensitive factors. Now people are talking how to hard wire AI to not pick up our biases, not be racist, when the AI is just making hypothesis from the available data.
A lot of that’s just straightforward statistics, and we get wrapped around the axle talking about it as a society because most people don’t understand probability distributions even when their brains aren’t being jammed up by moral outrage.
For a whole bunch of these issues, what we actually need to do is to surface the tradeoff. For example, blacks commit more crimes than whites per capita, and men commit more than women, so a statistical model predicting who will commit a crime should start assuming a black man is more likely than a white woman to do so. That makes for more efficient policing, but imposes extra costs on innocent black guys (and the great majority of black guys are innocent). So we need to work out the right tradeoff, which might be anything from “no use of race in predicting crime” (less efficient policing, but fewer costs landing on innocent black guys) to “racial profiling FTW” (more efficient policing, but lots of black guys get stopped and frisked to make it happen), or any number of points in-between (police getting quotas for how many blacks they may stop and frisk per day, tuning the relative rates of frisking to try to equalize the rate of finding concealed weapons/drugs/whatever, etc. )
But this is not the kind of debate most of our public media are designed to have. Even the good media sources are mostly staffed with innumerate people who can’t follow a statistical argument; most media would never imagine giving their readers/viewers some boring discussion of tradeoffs when there’s outrage to be farmed for ad clicks.
Are you assuming that costs on innocent black guys count more heavily than costs on innocent white guys? If not, I don’t follow your argument. Wouldn’t you expect the failure to use information to result in greater costs on innocent people, not less?
My expectation is that the use of that information is likely to be in ways that increase costs to all.
E.g. racially-profiled “stop and frisk”, I expect the following to occur:
1) All blacks decrease the amount of friskable goods they have on hand relative to the other racial populations.
2) Other black crime still exists to justify the “stop and frisk” policy.
3) Many black kids become pissed off at society for being profiled, and some of these become more likely to commit various crimes out of anger*.
4) Black crime and recidivism increases from anger, frustration, etc… thus justifying increased rates of profiling.
5) Higher-status members of non-black racial groups become complacent about stop and frisk knowing it likely won’t happen to them thanks to the profiling.
6) Some of these people increase their rate of carrying friskable goods.
7) This increases the rate of whatever external costs are generated by those friskable goods.
8) People are encouraged to see themselves as belonging to separate categories than their fellow citizens and permanent residents more frequently than they were prior.
9) They form various value judgments about others based on this categorization. This includes value judgments which says crime A committed by one of mine is less serious than crime A committed by one of yours – because isolated one-off versus perceived epidemic.
10) The strength of our Republic suffers from this balkanization.
* – I’m white, but the one and only time I purposefully littered is when someone was following me and a friend around the store believing we were shoplifting. I littered out of anger (a plastic drink lid), and am not happy about it. Later on this friend stole from me, so perhaps the person following us around had reason for the profiling, but I didn’t know this at the time. I imagine things are much, much, much worse for a typical black kid.
It’s somewhat debatable what effects different policies might have.
For arguments sake lets hypothesize a massively exaggerated case. a group of humans with some genetic issue that produced both a very visually recognizable phenotype and a massively increased tendency towards criminal activity in ~50% of individuals with that phenotype. Perhaps some version of psychopathy but even more pronounced.
A system which takes that mark into account, looks at a statistical model and uses it as part of deciding whether you’re guilty… would lose some accuracy if it was forbidden from taking the mark into account since at ~50% it would be a powerful predictor. possibly too powerful and merely having the mark and being nearby could push you to the top of the heap in terms of viable suspects. You could easily find yourself pushed ahead of the real murderer in a case because while he’s got a motive and opportunity the motive is a weaker predictor than you having the mark so you end up in jail while the killer walks free to kill again.
if you’re part of the other 50%….. at some point the equation would flip your own incentives.
Even if you’re part of the 50% not unusually inclined towards criminal behavior you’re still human and you’ll still respond to incentives. If you’re already suffering the stigma that a convicted criminal would normally suffer you might as well reap some profits.
If you face a system which will utterly fuck you over at the drop of the hat over something you have no control over and which isn’t your fault…. at some point the most rational thing you can do is attempt to burn everything down in the hope that whatever replaces it is better or that you somehow end up on top.
At some point you’re drawing a circle around some people and openly saying “society is purely built for the rest of us, this is going to suck for you but we’ve decided to fuck you over to benefit the rest of us on average” So you can start turning people who wouldn’t otherwise be criminal into people who lose their incentives to avoid criminality and gain large incentives to attempt to destroy your society because it becomes a net negative for them.
And some people will join them out of a sense of fairness.
No, I’m assuming that there’s a broad social benefit to less crime at the same cost of policing, and that the natural way to do that may land more of the costs on black men than on anyone else. (Probably black men, then hispanic men, then white men, then Asian men, then black/hispanic/white/Asian women–that’s how the crime stats go, I think.)
So we should surface that. We can get less crime by more hassling of mostly-innocent black guys. Is it worth it? That “is it worth it” question seems like a public policy one that ultimately should resolve to voters’ values.
In this example the primary issue with using statistics to justify profiling is that statistics do not identify cause and effect, especially when put into practice during an ongoing situation. Yet people still use apparent effects and causes to justify starting, continuing, or increasing profiling. And they do so in a self-serving manner.
anonymousskimmer:
Why do we need to identify cause and effect? If I know that in some area, 90% of the muggings are done by blacks, focusing police attention on blacks will probably decrease the number of muggings more than focusing it on everyone equally. It doesn’t matter whether the reason blacks commit more muggings than everyone else is that all the blacks in this area are poor and can’t get jobs, or they have bad schools, or they’re under some kind of evil curse, or it’s structural racism and self-hatred. Those might matter for other policies, but for this one, we just need to know the percentages.
Classifying people in any way will “impose a cost” on innocents. So the question is, is it important to address this issue with protected classes but not unprotected classes (e.g. poor, low education attainment, perhaps men with high testosterone …)
The existence of a correlation under one set of circumstances pulled out by a black box set of proprietary algorithms tells you nothing. That’s the failure of most machine learning methods, they are incapable of actually pulling out causal factors. They tell you nothing about what you should do when your interventions are large enough to impact the system.
The most common argument against haircutting licenses is that they amount to rent seeking to drive up wages. But you can get a $6 haircut in states with such regulations and the average hairstylist makes like $25K a year. If that’s rent seeking it’s very, very ineffective rent seeking.
The rent seeking in these cases is often by the bureaucracy implementing the rules.
Or the beauty colleges, yeah.
One other issue that is more visible from an h.bd perspective: some groups (notably blacks) tend to do a lot worse on written tests and classwork than other groups (whites, Asians). So one result of imposing schooling and written test requirements on hairdressers is likely to be that you make it harder for blacks to get work in that field relative to whites and Asians.
Now, if the written test is actually testing for important, necessary knowledge for doing the job well, that’s probably still reasonable to do–regardless of racial numbers, you want your airline pilots and cardiac surgeons and nuclear power plant operators to really know their stuff. But if it’s just a bullshit requirement put up to respond to lobbying by incumbent hairdressers, or to be seen to be doing something politically, then it’s worth realizing that it’s going to screw some people harder than others.
From a European perspective, it seems the US is better at haircuts despite that we send hairdressers to 4 year trade schools, mandatory. Still the hairs I see on TV are better than ours. I don’t know. Could it be equipment? My hunch is that here people simply don’t bother, because good looks are less important from a career viewpoint. I have always wore my suits as a mandatory uniform nothing more. And they look like one. I read articles from the US how wearing suits is about looking sharp…
That puts things in perspective.
Hair cuts in the US range from $6 to $600. If you’re seeing it on TV it is more likely to be the latter.
I would hesitate to compare haircuts based on what you see on TV, because the way hair is styled on TV is very different from a typical haircut.
You don’t need to be a millionaire to be a rent seeker. In fact, it would make more sense that they are more likely to do these minor things that go unnoticed than overplay their hand.
I was under the impression that some of that was related to parasite spread through hairdressers with some lice etc spreading through hairdressers. I’ve read some accounts from hairdressers who have to be overly paranoid sterilizing everything after a client has come in with a lice infestation. (who they directed to some kind of specialist who could treat the lice)
It seems to me that the existence of non-horrible places that do something differently (allowing/banning self-serve gas, making the age of consent 14 vs 18, making most medicines available over the counter, etc.,) makes a pretty good argument that these things aren’t utterly crazy to do. They may or may not be optimal policy, but saying “let’s do X the way it’s done in ten other states” or “let’s do X the way it’s done in most of Europe” at least ought to pass the crazy filter, since we have worked examples of X more-or-less working out okay.
Digging deeper, we can try to look into the effects of doing X based on how things look in the states where they do/don’t. (Like, if there were many times more gas stations fires per car in states that allowed self-serve gas stations, that would be a pretty strong reason to consider banning them.) Really doing that well requires some fairly sophisticated experimental design (looking for natural experiments), but we can at least get a first cut by just looking.
For example: Lots of European countries have strict gun control and hate-speech laws. These may be good or bad policy, but those places don’t actually seem to collapse into police states or round up and execute all their least favorite ethnic group too often, so at least some of the imagined disaster stories about adopting those laws fall apart with a little skeptical thought.
I wouldn’t say they “fall apart”.
Yeah, some people are always going to claim that as soon as their unflavored policies are adopted everything’ll Go to hell in a handbasket. Every group has some people with, shall we say, a flair for the dramatic.
But a lot of people have the local equivalent of Cosmic-Endowment level concerns. We notice that, periodically over the course of human history, society kind of goes haywire and starts constructing a reasonable facsimile of hell on earth. This is very, very bad, and no one’s come up with a rigorous way of hell-proofing what we have now yet. So we’re left to drive down the probability as best we can, while balancing the risk against the benefits of trying to help people.
This would sort of be Pascal’s Mugging, if the damned thing didn’t keep actually happening.
One danger: it becomes very easy to ignore that perhaps the reason that country X does fine is that it has a bunch of other quiet safety systems that are preventing the problem in a different way. Looking in from outside it may not be obvious. You implement the policy, steamroll over objection by pointing to that country and 20 years later the other country is still stable while the equilibrium in your own has collapsed.
The bigger danger:
lets use the example of cancer. Lets imagine that pesticide X is accepted and commonly used in another country.
Pesticide X is actually responsible for a 1% increase in cancer deaths in that country. But they mostly look the same as common cancers.
38.5% percent of the general population will be diagnosed with cancer during their lifetime. That gets boosted to 39%. Does it barely matter?
Have you and idea how hard it is to tell the difference looking at the national level if there isn’t some super-weird or rare form of cancer involved?
but that 0.5% matters. it matters a lot. It matters to within an order of magnitude of things like preventing repeats of holocaust. With the swipe of a pen you can sentence 1.6 million people (that’s assuming only a single generation is affected) to getting cancer and a large fraction of them will die putting the pen-sweeper deep down in whatever circle of hell is reserved for those who cause megadeaths or notably increase the total sum of human suffering through negligence.
It’s a good point about hidden costs, although, in fairness, there could be hidden benefits, too. (A priori less likely, but far from impossible).
I sort of suspect some people who talk about banning guns are imaginging a world where, well, we just don’t have guns, instead of actually picturing what’ll happen when they try to enforce that policy.
The Drug War hasn’t given us an analogous world where we just don’t have drugs. Enforcement has costs, and enforcement of prohibition-style ‘victimless’ crimes tends to blow up some pretty important stuff in the process, for reasons that have more to do with human psychology than the rightness or wrongness of the law taken by itself.
Also, please don’t wreck free speech. I think it’s a load-bearing part of our current edifice.
Jack:
I do too–I’m not a fan of either hate speech laws or gun control. I am saying that various parades of horribles that are suggested as likely outcomes of some change in the law are a lot less plausible when you can point to other places that made the same change 30 years ago and still seems to be functioning okay.
I think we should separate out the subtle-effect problem (you make a change with a small, subtle effect, but when applied to a nation of 300 million people, that still means a lot of actual human suffering or benefit) from the replace-the-fuse-with-a-penny problem (you eliminate some rarely-needed safety mechanism because lots of people do without apparent problem, but you have overloaded circuits or just get unlucky and your house burns down).
Both are important, and they’re related, but they probably get chased down in different ways.
albatross11:
Thanks for responding! I often enjoy your comments on here- you think precisely. I learn, sometimes.
That’s actually a really valuable distinction- tangled as they are, there are likely to be places where they separate.
Sorry to have misread you- was on my way out the door, and if I’d read more carefully I would’ve picked up on the nuance and not been so quick to jump on the object-level example.
The question missing is what effect does removing pesticide X have?
If people use Pesticide X because it’s REALLY good at killing bad bugs, significantly increases crop yields making food cheaper and more plentiful, then what happens when you *reduce* crop yields by forcing farmers to use a less effective fertilizer?
How many more deaths are you going to cause by making food more expensive?
UKIP did this during the 2015 UK general election campaign. Whenever they talked about immigration, they’d advocate an “Australian-style system”. I would guess their reason for stressing this was essentially what you said.
I live in the US and in a state that has lax gun control laws. It certainly doesn’t feel to me that society is falling apart. And yet the US has an abnormally high homicide rate and a particularly high mass shooting rate. Assuming that, for the sake of the argument, that banning guns would save lives, the fact that we aren’t living in a Mad Mad dystopia is a hardly an argument against gun control. Maybe we are the crazy ones but even the craziest of worlds look banal from the inside.
The US has an unusually high homicide rate for a developed country although not, I think, for a New World country.
Whether the US has a particularly high mass shooting rate seems to be a question people disagree on. Here is an article arguing the contrary.
I guess if you compare the US to a mix of countries that are poorer, less developed, and include some of the highest homicide rates in the world, then the US looks pretty average. Very comforting.
To be fair, the opening lists are European, some with higher GDP per capita than the US, not exactly the dregs of the world.
I was referring to his point that the US homicide rate is average compared to the New World.
If you look at the homicide rate around the world then all but two of the top ten most dangerous countries are in Latin America.
If you are white in the US the chances of being a homicide victim are much closer to the EU rates than to those other rates.
There’s something off about that study. Norway supposedly has a higher rate of mass shooting fatalities than the US at 1.3 compared to the US 0.15. But if you look beyond that the US had a whopping 133 incidents compared to the one in Norway. Because it has a smaller population and the one incident killed so many people, it counts as having a higher rate even though the US has a far worse mass shooting problem. The next highest country on that list was Germany with six mass shootings. Six compared to 133.
According to this article, part of the reason the US has a lower rate of deaths from mass shootings is because the police are more trained for them. If that’s true, then it just further confirms that the US has a mass shooting problem higher than other countries.
Similarly, we can conclude that Germany has a reckless-driving problem because the part of the reason they have so few traffic deaths is the high standard of driver training. Except I have an inexplicable intuition that there is something wrong with this line of reasoning.
US has about 60 times Norway’s population though. If that one incident is sufficiently deadly, it doesn’t seem unreasonable to conclude that Norway has more mass shooting deaths per capita.
@John Schilling
Fair enough. It doesn’t take away from the larger point that the “average rate” by itself doesn’t prove the US is average when it comes to mass shootings, and may not even be strong evidence. The more important number is the 133 compared to the typical one mass shooting. Even if you adjusted it for population differences,(and looking at China, it doesn’t necessarily mean that a larger population would have more mass shootings) that’s a fairly astonishing difference.
@Fahundo
I don’t think that Norway having 60 times the population would lead to 60 times the mass shootings. Most countries have only one mass shooting, regardless of population. China has 3 times as many people with fewer shootings. That one mass shooting was probably an anomaly.
If you adjust for population, the US has twice the (mass) shootings as Norway (US population 323 million / Norway 5.2 million =62.1 times the number of people; divide 133 by 62.1 = 2.14). Sure, that’s noticeable, but when you keep saying “133 to 1” the naive impression is something orders of magnitude worse.
The US is bigger than any European country; comparing it to any one country on any absolute metric is silly. It would make more sense to compare it to the continent as a whole.
Why is it obvious that the total number of shooting above a threshold is more important than the number of total deaths, or the deaths per capita?
@Randy
Compare the US to France or the UK. They also have one mass shooting in the time frame but because they have larger populations, adjusting the population creates a more stark effect. Norway is very anomalous because they have a very small population with one very fatal shooting. There isn’t much of a correlation between shootings and population though.
Seriously, look at the data. The only countries that have higher rates of mass shootings and death from mass shootings than the US are small countries. What do you think is more likely, that small countries are inherently more prone to mass shootings(without any other indication that these places are unsafe), or that there is something wrong with adjusting for population with very few data points?
This “absurdity filter” seems very similar to the Overton window, with the main difference being that ideas outside the Overton window are not just considered absurd or silly, but actively abhorrent. If anything the absurdity filter is probably easier to push around through rational debate, since the issues aren’t as morally charged.
Its interesting to note that Oregon always allowed self-service in a few cases. In particular, Oregon gas stations have either a key / or a code to enable self-service for Firefighters and other emergency response types to allow them to gas up self-service style if they need gas when a station is closed and the attendants are off duty.
Source: a relative who is a firefighter
Two points on the case of medical education in Europe.
1. If the barrier to entry to the medical profession is much lower in Europe–four years of study instead of eight–that might be one reason why medical costs are higher in the U.S.
2. But a quick google suggests that European undergraduate medical education is six years, so the difference is eight vs six, not eight vs four. Still one explanation, but not as strong.
I guess it is more likely the cost of education rather than the duration of it
Just went to check my old Uni: the medical degree is 5 years there.
It’s ireland so the costs of university are dramatically lower since the state covers 1 third level degree for all citizens though in the last few years the supplementary fees have been creeping up a bit.
From what I can gather with some googling US medschool has a dropout rate in the 62 to 72% range. Again from some googling I’m trying to approximate for the US with published SAT scores but the first med school I can find that lists the info notes that the average student entering the program is SAT 1420 putting them at the 94th percentile. From what I can gather there’s no hard-ish floor like in ireland.
From what i can gather in ireland dropout is 6-10% for medicine total over 5 years.
Though that low dropout rate may be partly due to the admissions system. The points needed to get in the door of the medical degrees in ireland typically put someone in the top 1.1% of exam-takers.
Even if you fail a year and have to pay for repeating the year it’s still dramatically cheaper than many similarly ranked american universities.
So overall there’s dramatically less risk for the individual to going to medschool in ireland. They don’t come out of college with the equivalent of a mortage to pay off. Because the initial selection process is extremely harsh the risk of actually failing to complete is much lower so there’s also much lower risk of losing the time investment.
The initial barrier to getting in is extremely harsh, if you’re not in the top 1.1% of students coming out of secondary level education you’ve little chance of getting in but that barrier is not built out of financial risk and once you’ve passed it you have very low risk of losing your investment of time and money.
Plus if you fail to make the cut you still have all those other courses open to you with no penalty so failing that initial entry is a soft risk.
On an unrelated note: the most stressed I have ever been in my life by a wide margin was the period coming up to the exams at the end of secondary school in ireland. Moving to another country on my own, burying loved ones, getting a mortgage, every job I’ve done since and everything I did in uni has never came close to holding a candle to the stress levels of the final year of secondary school because the admissions system in ireland means everything hinges upon that. A couple of kids from my school ended up in hospital after having breakdowns.
Still wouldn’t trade it for the american system.
Is there evidence about any difference in quality of doctors from the different systems? I know there are a fair number of foreign doctors here in the US (I think they do medical school overseas and residency/fellowships here), so it seems like someone might have some data.
If there’s no benefit to requiring an undergrad degree to enter medical school, then it seems like we’re imposing a bunch of needless costs on millions of people….
US students going to med school don’t take the SAT. they already took that for college. They take the MCAT
I don’t know where you got the info that the dropout rate for U.S. medical schools is 62-72%, but as a graduate of a U.S. medical school, I can assure you that it’s far lower than that, probably at least an order of magnitude. Perhaps that’s the rate for changing from pre-med to something else as an undergrad.
Not sure how to include internship and suchlike into both.
Yeah, well, my dentist tells me to floss every day*, too, doesn’t mean you can make any assumptions about my behavior from that advice.
*Or he would, if I had one.
That “It’s nice to have more than one close confidant” can drift into “Schools shouldn’t allow kids to have best friends” pushes me three steps closer to libertarian.
Glad to have you!
To the extent I’m one- (definitely with a small ‘l’, and probably as an adjective and some hedging thrown in)- it’s this kind of thing that does it. There are lots of perfectly reasonable ways we could use the government to make the world a better place, but we really need a better set of anti-lock breaks to keep from spiraling down the slippery slope. And when you’re trying to coordinate a massive beauracracy’s worth of people, slopes are something you have to worry about.
I try to avoid letting sacred values get in the way of what I’m willing to consider might be true but just realised that I’m particularly attached to that one.
I never had a big group of friends but I always had a few really close friends that I’m lucky to have retained many years into adulthood and have a small number of people who I trust absolutely to the extent that I would be entirely comfortable naming them as guardians to any progney I might one day produce without any additional thought….
In a tradeoff of values… if someone told me I could sell that in exchange for changing reality so someone I went to school with (who was too unpleasant to have any friends at all) didn’t feel left out? I’m about as willing to make that trade as to offer my liver to the class drunk.
It’s possible that it could turn out that the total number of utilions for enforcing such a trade could be positive but I’d fight you about as hard if you tried to enforce it as I would if the doctors at a remote hospital started advancing at me scalpels in hand while muttering about utillions and the 7 other patients with failing organs and matching tissue types.
I don’t get why the libertarian world is going to be less imposing on children in schools. Libertarianism isn’t really about the kind of liberty that children have. It’s much more about the kind of liberty that the institutions which control children have.
This would be a valid point, were the primary institution that controls students in schools not the federal and state governments that libertarianism philosophically opposes.
There’s certainly a strangely large number number of libertarians who don’t believe children are quite the same thing as human beings, but it’s far from universal. I certainly don’t believe any institutions should be able to override a child’s self-ownership.
I can kinda see where it’s coming from. Schools are now under an enormous amount of pressure to socialize their charges, not just provide reading/’riting/’rithmatic instruction or even inculcate cultural values, but all tools they have to do that with are pretty blunt instruments. You can’t talk students through their individual issues because each teacher has thirty students to deal with and there just isn’t enough time in the day, and there’s all sorts of incentives pointing towards approaches that are quantifiable or at least concrete. Basically all you’ve got is the curriculum, the rules, and maybe the motivational posters on the walls, and after you’re through with reading, ‘riting, and ‘rithmatic there’s not much room in the curriculum for socialization. If the latest fashionable child psychology paper emphasizes a broad range of acquaintances and the PTA’s up your ass about it, what else are you going to do?
It’s still a stupid idea, of course.
It is worth distinguishing between beliefs about issues where your belief determines what happens to you and beliefs about issues where your belief determines what you say or how you vote but has very little direct effect on you. The problem of getting accurate beliefs exists for both. But in the former case you have an incentive to solve it. In the latter case you don’t.
So I would expect people to be less rational about whether self-service gas stations should be legal than about whether, if they are legal, they should choose them over full service stations.
As someone who has long thought that the idea I needed to have a ‘best friend’ was damaging to me in my youth, I still find the immediate jump to a full ban to be pretty wild. We need not rush to ban everything we think might have some negative effect.
Once I became a father I learned to understand these attitudes better. It seems that when it is about our kids, we don’t really have a sense of nuance left due to safety worries. For example the of some dealer pushing drugs on schoolkids now scares me, I want zero dealers near schools, and I want it pretty badly, that is, I would pay a months salary of mine to ensure it right now. And this makes me understand the rigidly banbanban attitudes about drugs far better now. While I personally think personal consumption should be okay and only dealers punished, from this viewpoint the overkill of a generic ban is understandable.
This of course sounds like an open admission that we cannot raise our kids to make sane choices. And in nastier debates that is often raised as a way to discredit the opponent, you are bad lazy parent etc.
The thing is, one of the basic experiences of fatherhood for me so far is how nearly impossible it is influence our kids behavior. Especially since they banned hitting them – that is how our parents influenced ours. We know how irrational even adults are, kids are often worse so you cannot just expect an argument or explanation works. If you try it with positive emotional influence, hugs and love, you find that kids can be capricious. Sometimes you can influence them that way, sometimes they have enough with hugs and love and want to fsck with you. Or you can go the negative way and yell at them or ground them but then you find exactly the same thing as the judicial system has found: punishments that aren’t dramatic, just unpleasant, are useless.
So ultimately yes, we have to ban all negative influences from near our kids because yes, we cannot parent them into not giving in to them. Better admit it. Maybe we are bad parents, maybe it is up to individual genetics, maybe something else.
And yes, it is weird, today half the authoritarianism in the world comes from worried parents who really want someone to please think of the kids.
I have an idea. Can’t we just separate it? We could just build a wall through cities and on one side would be families with children in a super safe, micromanaged, overregulated environment, and on the other side single people partying free, partying hard?
One aside–I think our kids’ environment is actually quite a bit safer than previous generations’ kids’ environments. It feels like there are a bunch of new and scary risks (largely because “the danger that threatens YOUR children” is really effective at capturing your eyeballs for advertisers), but I think it’s really just the sad realization as parents that sometimes, you do everything you can do (including spanking your kids if necessary) and then they still do what they’re going to do. The feeling of helplessness, of knowing there are really important things you can’t control–that’s very unpleasant and a pretty effective lever for getting your attention and your support for doing dumb-but-reassuring things.
To some extent we already have. In one of his essays, Paul Graham makes the point that suburbs are boring because they are designed to be safe environments for young children. You can find all sort of hard-core edgy stuff downtown or out in the country, but not in the suburbs.
The weird thing is the only place I ever lived where my impression was “holy shit this place has a hideous drug problem” was the most suburban suburb that ever suburbed.
it was a small town with endless little estates of identical houses and the most boring place I have ever lived ever. I’m not even a partying kind of guy but if I’d lived there much longer drugs would have started looking really attractive.
The whole place was effectively optimized for little new families with little kids . But it had nothing interesting. NOTHING. Not so much as a bookshop (though it did have a selection of cafes and ornament and handbag shops for the yummy-mummy types).
So guess what? once the kids hit their teens it started to hit them that there was nothing in this town to entertain you. Enter drugs. Lots and lots of drugs. So much drugs.
So the insane control-everything young parents find a lovely boring suburb community and a few years down the line the choices they made that seemed optimal when their kids were 3 are now the exact choices that are leading their child to be part of the shambling collection of perpetually-stoned teenagers experimenting with whatever substances might break up the hellish monotony of living in their parents dream-community.
I now live in London which on paper has some crime hotspot areas… but apart from the occasional teen smoking some pot there’s not much of the same. Most of the teens are awake and sober and going somewhere with something to do to keep their brains from melting from boredom.
It seems like this was the situation for most of human history, though–life was largely monotonous, without constant novelty to entertain.
Maybe I’m wrong about that, and festivals, troubadours, whatever were a pretty common part of daily life.
Maybe the temptations of drugs, etc. are so strong that we need unprecedented levels of novelty to compete. Or in fact many people in history were alcoholic much of the time out of boredom.
Maybe adolescence itself is novel, and in prior ages people faced struggles of survival and the challenges of married life much earlier. Maybe that’s what that curiosity is for.
Or maybe there’s some other aspect of life that has changed, that suburbs remove rather than just novelty. More community integration rather than age-segregation, more involvement with productive work rather than abstract education, more religious devotion, etc.
I remember an old article by Paul Graham which argued that historically a much larger fraction of the teenage population felt useful. because they were.
Humans seem to do well when they have work to do that actually matters, that they know isn’t just busy-work and that if they died tomorrow it would actually matter.
Now we’ve got a large fraction of the population who are mentally fairly close to adult but who have little agency and who can’t really do much that matters.
Sadly if you tell some people this their reaction is to attempt to create busy-work and decide the solution is to have young people carry water to the ocean because they fundamentally miss the point.
I agree creating busywork is going in the wrong direction as well, but what do you suggest as an alternative? I don’t see another one that is obvious or simple.
Que rant about minimum wage laws destroying entry level jobs.
At this kind of scale, I think minimum-wage laws are a drop in the bucket. Most of the issue comes from the fact that 90% of the population is no longer making a living off subsistence farming techniques that’re incredibly labor-intensive but could be done by a trained gorilla.
Those teenagers felt useful because their labor was even more valuable than the minimum wage. That’s why it wasn’t busywork.
Lowering the minimum wage is creating busywork. You can maybe give people some extra immediate options for money (though probably lifetime it costs them) but you won’t make them feel like their life is valuable if it’s valued at even less than what pays minimum wage today (already doesn’t seem valuable).
I don’t think that follows. Working the kitchen at a McDonalds is not a good job, but I wouldn’t call it busywork: it’s very clear what you’re doing (flipping burgers) and why you’re doing it (because people want burgers). There’s much more lucrative stuff out there that feels much more intuitively pointless.
Lowering the minimum wage wouldn’t force people to take those jobs, and so it isn’t the same as busywork.
Your position is basically “teenagers labor is low value and they are so pathetic that they can’t handle knowing its actual value”, which sounds a lot more demoralizing to me than “your labor is worth $3 an hour”.
@baconbits9
Can’t handle knowing?? They always know its actual value.
(NB. if a worker is being paid minimum wage, it’s because their labor actually has (at least) that value to the employer.)
What I’m saying is demoralizing is doing work that isn’t worth enough. “Enough” is somewhere more than USA minimum wage — and is definitely enough to be self-sustaining.
Spending 8 hours to make $1 is demoralizing. It is going to create a feeling of uselessness, that feeling will (generally) accurately reflect an objective reality, and on a behaviorist psychology level you are doing negative reinforcement in the opposite of the direction you (presumably) want.
@Nornagest
It’s not useless, but I think it does have the problem of not being worth “enough.” If you have a slightly below average IQ or better, it will feel like you are wasting your time. And although you can tell yourself “people want burgers” you can’t tell yourself that people want burgers so much that they’re willing to give you a decent living for making them burgers. It’s more like they’re kind of ambivalent about how much they want burgers but you’ve made a burger offer that’s such a ridiculous lowball that they’ll accept it, though not enthusiastically or anything.
On top of that, all your biggest customers are basically salt+sugar+fat addicts who are trying to quit buying your product because it is going to kill them. Your parent company makes sure to blast as much temptation in front of their eyes in every way and as often as possible in order to defeat the persuasive influence of their doctors and children who want to see them live a long life. (Your ability to serve the burgers as quickly as possible is a vital part of keeping the instant gratification behavioral feedback loop in place.) These customers don’t want burgers at all, but they have a hard time resisting in the moment, thanks to your efforts.
And where do you put the families with kids who believe the micromanaged, over regulated environment is bad for them?
disect the city into 3. Party city, hyper regulated land and party-family land.
or just don’t specifically restrict families from party city.
At only a slight tangent …
Thinking about the experience of being a parent, the scariest risk to me isn’t kidnapping or pregnancy or drug use. It’s the risk of having a child who doesn’t like you.
Whether by genetics, child-rearing strategy, or pure luck I have never experienced that first hand as either parent or child, but it seems clear that a fair number of my children’s friends have.
That isn’t a risk that a protective environment prevents and it is one that some levels of parental control might increase.
That seems not the worst outcome, but rather as a bad fail case that is much more likely than the worst outcomes.
However, I suspect that a lot of people who don’t like their parents or children get that way not from under- or overparenting, but from being unlikable generally, especially in a genetic way. Quick tempered, easily finding faults, disinterested, etc.
The parents need to fundamentally understand that their children are not for them, they are for their children. This fundamentally means that your child’s future is not an extension of your life. Your child’s future belongs to them.
Healthy boundaries are important to cultivate for both parties, and to encourage from both parties.
What you say does exist, but it is not the only failure mode.
http://www.issendai.com/psychology/estrangement/
Disinterested does not mean uninterested- this is an easily-found fault I’m quick-tempered about.
I think this is no longer the case, at least google gives me “having or feeling no interest in something.” as a second definition. I suspect the word has acquired the meaning people think it should have.
See, English, this is why you don’t try to have unintuitive word distinctions.
No, that would be absurd.
Our only obligation as parents is to be better parents than our parents were for us. Parents begin with an illusion of control which disappears quickly: the choice we should face is to choose control, which eliminates influence, or to choose influence, which eliminates control.
A parent’s obligation is to be the best parent they can be to their particular children. Even if that means recognizing than they cannot do enough on their own and need to bring in third parties (which is pretty much always the case in e.g. education, socializing, career advisement).
For too many parents the mistake they make is actively not making their parents’ mistakes while blindly making new mistakes.
My guess as to how the “best friends” article is misleading: “banning best friends” actually means “banning the phrase ‘best friend'”. Which you could still object to, but it isn’t anywhere near the same level of horror and invasiveness as banning the actual friendships.
Yeah, I’d chalk this up to terrible / clickbaity writing.
The idea that “Instead of labeling a singular ‘best’ friend, kids would be better off cultivating a network of close friends” doesn’t seem unreasonable at all to me. We already say the same thing to adults as relationship advice: “You shouldn’t be entirely dependent on your partner, you should also have other personal friends you can hang out with and confide in. That way you can more easily weather temporary disagreements or even permanent breakups without having to rewrite your entire life & identity”
Swap out the word “partner” for “best friend”, and then add unnecessarily polarizing words like “ban”, and you’ve basically got that article.
If you leave out that it is written by (I think, given the context) a psychologist who references her other opinion writings to bolster her factual claims, and is taking a very specific view of individual’s needs while claiming to be inclusive. If you are trying to be inclusive you don’t tell everyone that they need the same damn advice as everyone else, unless you think that people are all highly similar in want, need and trait characteristics.
Yeah, I reread it with a friend, and that is not exactly the advice she was going for. But my attempt to steelman the position “Kids should put less emphasis on ‘best’ friends and more on friend networks” got me to the position above
>”And then there’s the discussion from the recent discussion of Madness and Civilization about how 18th century doctors thought hot drinks will destroy masculinity and ruin society.”
I wonder if that’s why Joseph Smith included a prohibition on “hot drinks” in the Doctrine & Covenants.
Of course, in practice, people thought “well, that can’t mean tea and coffee” and the response was “yes, that means tea and coffee”, and instead of the response being taken to mean “hot drinks includes tea and coffee”, it was interpreted as “hot drinks only means tea and coffee, whether hot or cold”.
Speaking of Chesterton, this seems relevant: “A man is perfectly entitled to laugh at a thing because he happens to find it incomprehensible. What he has no right to do is to laugh at it as incomprehensible, and then criticise it as if he comprehended it.”
I think you just got done showing that these sorts of things have always needed to be defended from the absurd. You have not established that there is anything at all unique about now.
CPAP masks are a prescription item in the US. That’s my current record holder for stupid government rulemaking of this sort.
CPAP masks are a prescription item in the US.
I wonder if that’s a legal fudge to permit them to be bought via your health insurance plan, rather than buying them out of pocket yourself, though? I can imagine people saying they’re part of their medical treatment (you have to have a mask to use the machine, after all) so why do they have to buy them themselves and the insurance companies saying they only pay for prescription items.
The generic libertarian answer is worth giving. For a lot of these kinds of problems, the solution is “free to choose”, not “try to collectively figure out the right choice”. If a European medicine results in a 1% lower death rate, why should I have to wait for the FDA to figure that out? Prima facie, I should just be able to buy it and use it if I want. If I’m worried about inhaling toxic fumes at the gas station, I should seek out those with attendants. Etc. We can debate what the default choice should be, but we shouldn’t be bound by it.
By going to a full-service gas station, of course.
A _massive_ pet peeve of mine, in general, that is _everywhere_ in the wake of this gas thing, is people creatively reinterpreting reality in the following pessimistic way:
The law allows people to pump their own gas
People are freaking out saying that the law forces them to pump their own gas.
There is a world of difference between “this is now an option available to you” and “this is now the new and only option available to you” and maliciously interpreting the former as the latter is a fully general argument against any new option on offer in any situation for anything ever.
There is a world of difference between “this is now an option available to you” and “this is now the new and only option available to you”
My experience has been that “this is now a new option available to you, the customer, to make your experience even better” mostly results in “this makes things more inconvenient, take longer, and puts an extra burden of time/effort on you, the customer but it allows us to shave pennies off our costs and every penny counts, so suck it up!”
Also that “this is an extra option” soon does become “this is the only option” – I’ve seen it with bank services over here over the years, and I bet “you can pump your own gas if you want” will become “you have to pump your own gas, like it or lump it”.
Well, in the presence of economic incentives for one of those options, that does tend to become the only option sooner or later. And self-service gas is cheaper and logistically simpler. That is not the same thing as the law forcing you to do it, but it does have the same results. It’s probably been twenty years since I’ve seen a full-service gas station outside of Oregon.
But let’s be real here. It’s not hard and it’s not unsafe. Find me a mutant dog with opposable thumbs and I’m pretty sure I could teach that dog to do it. And Google informs me that that the ADA requires gas station attendants to provide assistance to disabled people, even at self-service stations, so that’s that question answered.
Isn’t this just using a simple heuristic for low-stakes decision-making? E.g. rather than intensely scrutinize the evidence surrounding the (clearly engaging) debate over gas station regulation, we look at standard practice, notice that 48 out of 50 States (and most countries) do it one way, and assume that the overwhelming majority probably has it right. Is this maximally rigorous? Of course not. But we need an easy way to filter out the “absurd” arguments, and putting the burden of proof on minority viewpoints seems like a reasonable filter.
And as a side note, I’d posit that our “intuitions about absurdity” are more about magnitude than directionality. E.g. what we find absurd is not that “hot beverages reduce masculinity,” but that hot beverages have any strong impact on anything. (Temperature excluded, I suppose.) We disregard these arguments not because we think they are directionally wrong, but because we are pretty sure that even if right, the impact is so minimal that it isn’t worth seriously considering. When dealing with high magnitude issues, (e.g. nuclear power or pharmaceuticals), the lay person’s perception of what is “absurd” probably shrinks quite a bit.
Why don’t countries more often test run regulations, whether implementing or abolishing them? Make the change for a year, then reverse it for a year and then come together with the research to make the final decision. That way we don’t have to collectively freak out when something new happens.
I think the objection to your plan is that whoever the arbiter of truth is has a lot of power, and unconscious bias or conscious fraud could affect their judgment. “The Democrats want 3% GDP growth this year” is obviously problematic; “The Republicans want to know how good their new tax plan was for the economy this year ;)” only slightly less so. You’d need to keep the predictions secret, and agree on a secret rating agency beforehand (no “your think tank things it was good, mine thinks it was bad”), and somehow prevent leaks.
I’ve often wondered why we don’t have something standard like this for public officials: if you really think Shmoebamafair is going to Destroy The Economy, put a probability on it and we’ll check in next year.
“There were complicated effects that I didn’t anticipate but which made everything work out in the opposite direction of what I expected” is a viable excuse, though eventually it turns into “I really don’t know what I’m talking about”. Ditto for “but it would have been even better / much worse if we did it the other way”. If you can’t reliably predict the outcomes of policies you pass, maybe we should replace you.
I think the real answer is that a lot of what politicians say is signaling to their base rather than something they literally believe, and everyone will forget about the prediction by the time it can be verified. Our culture is happy about that. And at least in the current climate, a Democrat not decrying some policy idea will hardly make Republicans like them more, but will surely making their base like them less.
You don’t need an automatic process to decide which policy to retain. We’re just talking about is basically just a sunset clause, which is already pretty standard.
An indefinitely-repeating sunset clause would be an interesting way to stay neutral on which direction becomes default.
E.g., instead of the income tax cuts expiring in 10 years, they could expire in 10 years, then restart again 10 years later, then expire again in 10 years, etc., indefinitely until further legislative action is taken.
Sure, we can have laws with sunset clauses, but there will still be interminable debate about whether they were good. “Sure, the economy grew better under the Blue president’s tax plan, but that’s only because the previous Red president laid the groundwork for more businesses to get started.” Repeat ad nauseum.
That’s kind of ridiculous with income tax rules because the..erm…”people” in government muck about with such things all the time to get some result or other.
However I do think *ALL* laws ought to be subject to discussion and renewal *individually* on a regular basis. Give the…erm…”people” in government something to do other than pile regulation on regulation.
At least in part (well not the actual reasons) being that it is the accumulation of effects that matter, and such a process would often show perverse results. Left wing economists often point to the high marginal tax rates in the 60s correlating with more investment, not less, to attack the more orthodox position that capitial tax rates will cause a decrease in investment. There is an issue here though, this result is completely consistent with the orthodox position + the anticipation of future lower rates. If rates are raised but expected to be lowered in the near term it would be reasonable for an investor put off liquidating capital during that period, leading to higher net investment for a short time. Proponents of higher rates could well be shocked (shocked I tell you) when they instituted permanent plans and investment (eventually) decreased.
That is high level stuff that is strongly affected by general economic conditions, more than anything else. Take something like the licensed barber examples. If you deregulated it and there was suddenly a surge in Sweeney Todd’s, then it would make sense to regulate barber licenses. But if there was no discernible effect, then it just shows that they are economically inefficient. What other economic effects could change barber safety in such a short time frame?
Europeans: did you know melatonin is sold like candy in the United States?
Apparently everything in the USA is sold like candy, except actual candy: your great nation is keeping its people safe from the horrible threat of these lethal monstrosities – Kinder Surprise Eggs! Though apparently from the start of this month, you will be permitted to buy a variant of this brand in selected stores – don’t go mad with this sudden access of liberty, now!
Petrol station regulation, tea drinking and best buddies can all be decided by the rule of thumb that you should prefer to let people to freely do what they want. Scott’s angst only comes about because he has decided that he is too smart to be a libertarian and so now he has to worry about how society should decide every little potential decision.
Chesterton’s Fence is also an important heuristic. Given a choice between two illiberties, a time time-honoured is preferrable, as our existing society has co-evolved with it.
Ok, what I really want to do is shoot off extremely explosive fireworks in random directions whenever the fancy strikes me. Your house is right next to mine. What do you do ?
You don’t follow rules of thumb off a cliff.
IMO that’s the same as saying, “you can’t use rules of thumb to decide on policy”, because each person’s cliff is unique.
Concerning this “majoring in medicine” thing: Is the medicine major administered on a “cohort” basis? That is, is there an expectation that your graduating class (of “medicine majors”) is a subset of your entering class, so that you and your cohortians will have taken all the classes together, laughed and cried together, all that stuff? Or is it like a typical liberal arts major in typical American college catalog, where the requirements for graduation with the major are spelled out in terms of coursework requirements, but checking those boxes is more or less cafeteria-style? Something like, “at least two of MED 306, MED 317, MED 350 and MED 356,” or something like “at least 24 credit hours from courses on the following list”? If not, is it not in some sense “medical school?” If so, how do they keep introverts and autistic folks and the like from becoming physicians and ending up with some kind of “good doctor” scenario?