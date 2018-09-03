This Week: Adversarial Collaboration Entries

This week I’ll be presenting entries from the adversarial collaboration contest.
Remember, an adversarial collaboration is where two people with opposite views on a controversial issue work together to present a unified summary of the evidence and its implications. In theory it’s a good way to make sure you hear the strongest arguments and counterarguments for both sides – like hearing a debate between experts, except all the debate and rhetoric and disagreement have already been done by the time you start reading, so you’re just left with the end result.
A few months ago, I asked readers to write adversarial collaborations and submit them to me. After the inevitable flakeouts and disappearances, I got four entries:
1. Does the current US education system adequately serve advanced students? (by Michael Pershan and TracingWoodgrains)
2. Is Islam compatible with liberal democracy? (by John Buridan and Christian Flanery)
3. Should childhood vaccination be mandatory? (by Mark Davis and Mark Webb)
4. Should children who identify as transgender start transitioning? (by a_reader and flame7926)
I’m going to post one of these per day. Over the weekend, I’ll post a link to a poll where readers can vote for their favorite. I’m also going to vote for my favorite, and my vote will be worth 5% of the total number of reader votes. Whoever gets the most votes wins. The prize is $1000; thanks to everyone who donates to the Patreon for making this possible.
Please put any comments about the contest itself here, not on the individual entries.
Should our votes be based solely on which participants did the best collaborative work, on which collaboration we found most interesting, or some combination of the two? For example, I’m less interested in the topic of transgender children than I am in mandatory vaccinations, but I don’t want to bias my vote against that pair of collaborators if they do good research but theirs ends up not being my favorite purely for topic reasons.
I’m going to deliberately avoid having a position on this. Vote in whatever way seems most natural to you.
The vote is not for which one is best, or most insightful, or about anything other than “Which one of these entries should be paid $1k”.
For what it’s worth (probably very little), if it were me, in the future I would consider encouraging collaborations with much more limited scope. It seems to me you would want to hone in on a single, very discrete fact and assess the evidence for and against. Rather than try to tackle whether vaccinations should be mandatory — which sweeps in not just broad questions of efficacy but also broad governmental policy aspects (which in turn are likely to depend on one’s broader views about libertarianism, etc.) — it seems likelier to be helpful to pose a question that narrows down to some single aspect, like the degree of efficacy of a particular vaccine x for condition y or something. That allows you to pull the relevant scientific literature on that narrow question and debate how to make sense of the studies. It’s hard to see how you can do that with a sweeping question like should vaccinations in general (which ones?) be mandatory (based on whose political theory?). The latter seems more like a broad debate rather than something one could meaningfully get one’s hands around for the purposes of an adversarial collaboration seeking to weigh the evidence pro and con. I worry that the other topics, too, are a bit on the broad and vague side. None of them seem susceptible to pulling a manageable universe of scientific publications and arguing for an empirical answer based on a discrete universe of evidence. I hope this doesn’t come across as critical of the teams who made these submissions. I admire them for putting in the work on these. But I do suspect that there might be more room for progress by taking a single fact question and collaborating to evaluate the evidence for it.
All valid points. On the vaccine collaboration specifically, these issues were definitely something we struggled with. The problem is if you’re dealing with a proposition and an opposition, you’re pulled in two different directions. On the one hand, with the broad topic you’re pulled in multiple different directions (and you’ll see later this week that we also dealt with added layers of complexity beyond just different vaccines you suggested). So the broad proposition makes it difficult to give adequate space to explore everything relevant due to time and space constraints. On the other hand, you don’t get as strong an opposition if you claim, “Issue X is driven by Y”. Then if X didn’t drive Y, and the opposition moves to the next explanation, you’re not getting to the core argument. You’re playing whack a mole with unimportant details.
In the scientific literature, the are lots of review articles summarizing questions such as those you talk about. We cite a few of them, but in general I don’t know how much more a collaboration on those grounds would be beyond simple signal boosting.
I also think the broad questions are really the ones people are more interested in answering. If there’s something wrong with the rotavirus vaccine, there’s evidence to that effect, and nobody does anything about it we should probably be asking questions of our regulatory safeguards (perhaps worldwide!)
My sense is that for many of these questions people are interested in seeing exactly what Scott is going for here. Most of the debate and sub-arguments will happen under the surface, and much of the discussion won’t make it into the final text (at least it didn’t in ours). But if I’m wondering, “I’ve heard arguments in favor of/against minimum wage, I wonder what experts think?” in my experience I’m not looking to adjudicate specific ideas, like under what circumstances MW will influence restaurant workers, or if that is offset in some way. I want to know if there’s evidence that MW actually has the poverty-reduction effects it’s intended to have, had undesirable side effects that outweigh any benefits, and whether it’s a policy that is better than alternatives. That’s more high level, and I suspect that part of the reason some people didn’t finish is because it takes longer to plow through all that material and only touch on a few specific ideas both sides can coalesce around.
FWIW, I disagree. Whether vaccine X is effective (or to which degree it is effective) for condition Y is something of an objective truth. We may or may not have the answer and it may be ‘controversial’ to the tiny amount of people working on vaccine X or with the condition Y but for the rest of us, it’s as boring as watching paint dry.
While the question as asked, by pitting the common good against individual freedom, does allow for a not-so-clear-cut debate where both sides can make valid points and that is of a broad interest to a lot of people.
For example, I am French so mandatory vaccines not only feel very natural to me but the reasoning behind seems unimpeachable to me. And I understand and accept the trade-off in terms of individual freedoms.
But while this is pre-approved b/c of my French upbringing, this is also a pragmatic issue. I wouldn’t agree to any invasion of personal/individual freedoms in the name of the common good.
Vaccination isn’t where I’d draw the line but it’s interesting to learn about the American psyche on such topics. I wouldn’t have nearly the same enthusiasm for a cut and dry technical discussion surrounding the efficacy of a given vaccine/medicine.
I think it’s important to be vague enough that one member of the collaboration doesn’t get “beaten”. If the scope is too limited and specific, then one member of the collaboration will be wrong and one will be right. The one who is wrong will be forced to admit that they’re wrong, or drop out of the collaboration, or just become difficult to work with.
Personally, what I hope to get out of reading these essays is an overview of the state of play regarding the evidence and arguments for some broad questions. I’m not hoping to read “the answer” to the question.
The exception to the above is when both collaborators are experts in a field and they both want to get to the bottom of why my studies always give one result and your studies always give the other.
Will there be a place for discussion of those topics and teams that didn’t ultimately produce a full collaborative essay?
I was a member of such a team and would write a brief summary of what we found if I knew there would be a place for it. There may be some meaningful discussion to be had from our work.
On each of the collaborations and the poll, have you considered whether or not to allow comments? While the commentators here are high quality and usually have something valuable to add, they might unfairly influence the vote, especially when considering the order you post. Whichever is posted later in the week may have an advantage due to being more memorable and not exposed to criticism for as long.
As someone completely uninvolved, I’d be glad to hear those sorts of summaries too. @Scott, perhaps you could post another thread for those after the four finished entries?
It would also be interesting to have some discussion of why certain projects didn’t succeed (in the specific sense of writing a joint essay) if Scott is aiming to investigate adversarial collaboration more generally. So if you’d be willing to do a post mortem of why yours didn’t work that would be interesting
I’m a bit sad that no one took me up on my bid, but I’m quite interested in seeing the results here!
I’d be interested in looking at this topic and producing something like an adversarial collaboration with you if you are still interested.
I work for a private property developer so I’m very familiar with the issues at the coalface for housing delivery, and I pay a reasonable amount of attention to the YIMBY movement.
Caveats:
– I can’t commit to a time frame, I have spare time but life happens and there’s no point in doing this if it’s rushed (for example, I’m happy to read a few books along the way).
– I live in Melbourne, Australia – it’s a city where the American YIMBY arguments still have plenty of relevance, but there are some key differences too. I’m less interested in topics that are uniquely Californian.
Let me know if you’re interested!
Along with these results it would be great to see a writeup of the Franco-German history project, which managed to produce an account of WWII that satisfied both sides.
That doesn’t seem all that difficult; an account of WWI that satisfied both sides would seem to be the big challenge.
this project?
3 volumes: post-1945 (2006); 1815–1945 (2008); antiquity–1815 (2011, 2013)
I’m a little worried that either the first or last article will have a moderate advantage just positionally. (The first because it has the advantage of novelty, the last because it’s closest, both in time and page-proximity to the poll.) I doubt this will dominate quality, but it still may skew things slightly.
The only way to avoid that would be to divide the readers into 4! equal groups and have each one read the collaborations in a different order.
I’m looking forward to reading this… especially since three out of four seem so bloody obvious to me that I really want to see someone putting up a reasonable defense of the other side.