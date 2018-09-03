This Week: Adversarial Collaboration Entries

This week I’ll be presenting entries from the adversarial collaboration contest.
Remember, an adversarial collaboration is where two people with opposite views on a controversial issue work together to present a unified summary of the evidence and its implications. In theory it’s a good way to make sure you hear the strongest arguments and counterarguments for both sides – like hearing a debate between experts, except all the debate and rhetoric and disagreement have already been done by the time you start reading, so you’re just left with the end result.
A few months ago, I asked readers to write adversarial collaborations and submit them to me. After the inevitable flakeouts and disappearances, I got four entries:
1. Does the current US education system adequately serve advanced students? (by Michael Pershan and TracingWoodgrains)
2. Is Islam compatible with liberal democracy? (by John Buridan and Christian Flanery)
3. Should childhood vaccination be mandatory? (by Mark Davis and Mark Webb)
4. Should children who identify as transgender start transitioning? (by a_reader and flame7926)
I’m going to post one of these per day. Over the weekend, I’ll post a link to a poll where readers can vote for their favorite. I’m also going to vote for my favorite, and my vote will be worth 5% of the total number of reader votes. Whoever gets the most votes wins. The prize is $1000; thanks to everyone who donates to the Patreon for making this possible.
Please put any comments about the contest itself here, not on the individual entries.
Should our votes be based solely on which participants did the best collaborative work, on which collaboration we found most interesting, or some combination of the two? For example, I’m less interested in the topic of transgender children than I am in mandatory vaccinations, but I don’t want to bias my vote against that pair of collaborators if they do good research but theirs ends up not being my favorite purely for topic reasons.
I’m going to deliberately avoid having a position on this. Vote in whatever way seems most natural to you.
For what it’s worth (probably very little), if it were me, in the future I would consider encouraging collaborations with much more limited scope. It seems to me you would want to hone in on a single, very discrete fact and assess the evidence for and against. Rather than try to tackle whether vaccinations should be mandatory — which sweeps in not just broad questions of efficacy but also broad governmental policy aspects (which in turn are likely to depend on one’s broader views about libertarianism, etc.) — it seems likelier to be helpful to pose a question that narrows down to some single aspect, like the degree of efficacy of a particular vaccine x for condition y or something. That allows you to pull the relevant scientific literature on that narrow question and debate how to make sense of the studies. It’s hard to see how you can do that with a sweeping question like should vaccinations in general (which ones?) be mandatory (based on whose political theory?). The latter seems more like a broad debate rather than something one could meaningfully get one’s hands around for the purposes of an adversarial collaboration seeking to weigh the evidence pro and con. I worry that the other topics, too, are a bit on the broad and vague side. None of them seem susceptible to pulling a manageable universe of scientific publications and arguing for an empirical answer based on a discrete universe of evidence. I hope this doesn’t come across as critical of the teams who made these submissions. I admire them for putting in the work on these. But I do suspect that there might be more room for progress by taking a single fact question and collaborating to evaluate the evidence for it.
Will there be a place for discussion of those topics and teams that didn’t ultimately produce a full collaborative essay?
I was a member of such a team and would write a brief summary of what we found if I knew there would be a place for it. There may be some meaningful discussion to be had from our work.
On each of the collaborations and the poll, have you considered whether or not to allow comments? While the commentators here are high quality and usually have something valuable to add, they might unfairly influence the vote, especially when considering the order you post. Whichever is posted later in the week may have an advantage due to being more memorable and not exposed to criticism for as long.