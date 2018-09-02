Open Thread 109.5

This is the twice-weekly hidden open thread. As the off-weekend thread, this is culture-war-free, so please try to avoid overly controversial topics. You can also talk at the SSC subreddit or the SSC Discord server.
I was wondering based on an exchange I had on r/books about the Goodreads reading challenge what the typical reading speed of an SSC reader is?
According to the internet for adult humans:
250 for an eighth grader
300 for an average adult
450 for a college student
675 for a college professor
1500 for a speed reader
For me I have some sort of fiction/non-fiction split:
1000-1200 for STEMish non-fiction
1500 for history
1800-2000 for recreational reading of fiction
Well I’ve never measured it. Words per page can vary too much; even within a set of books from the same publisher.
According to the staples reading test, I read 396 words per minute, which is 58% faster than average, but over 1000 sounds insane. Sounds like an android. If it was just informational books I could understand it, but if you read fiction that way, the succession of images in your head would be speeded up to a level that would overshoot how fast those events are supposed to be occurring realistically, or so I would imagine.
Hmm, staples puts me at only 1500 even though its fiction. Weird. I have been up late though, could just be tired. Possibly its because the text is so short compared to the other texts. I only read for like 8 seconds or something compared to some tests that have a couple minutes of text.
I have a friend who reads about that quickly. Or at least, she did when she was 14 — she read Memoirs of a Geisha in about 3 hours. (My mom didn’t believe friend so asked her several reading comprehension questions which she apparently answered satisfactorily.) If This site is correct that’s about 1000 wpm.
I have no idea how she did it or what she was imagining as she read, but I would not guess that subject experience of time when one is imagining the events of the book have much to do with reading speed.
Perhaps fast fiction readers experience slowed down imagination time.
Related; has anyone here ever tried spritzing, or used it practically?
2000 seems a bit crazy? That’s over 200 pages per hour for a typical book. You’d finish The Hobbit in 47 minutes at that pace. Surely you’re missing out on a lot of stuff…
Per Wikipedia: “The World Championship Speed Reading Competition stresses reading comprehension as critical. The top contestants typically read around 1,000 to 2,000 words per minute with approximately 50% comprehension or above. The six time world champion Anne Jones is recorded for 4200wpm with previous exposure to the material and 67% comprehension. The recorded number of words the eye can see in single fixation is three words.”
50% comprehension seems very low to me, combined with the possibility that when you read as fast as you can facts are held in your memory only for the short-term. But then again I can’t rightfully judge — I only read several hundred words per minute so I don’t have the time to look up sample passages/questions from the WCSRC.
As a child, I came across an ad for a program purporting to teach speed reading, and discovered my reading speed was already in the range they were claiming to teach. But I don’t remember the specific numbers, and I’m fairly sure my reading speed is way down from its peak – I just don’t spend enough time reading, and haven’t over the past decades.
Like others, I have different speeds for light fiction and serious academic works, but in my case a lot of non-fiction intended for a general audience winds up being read at closer to fiction speeds. My peak reading speed in French (second language) never got as high as my reading speed in English, but probably approached the ‘normal’ range for non-speed-readers reading their native language.
And in answer to the person concerned about the time taken to visualize images – I don’t. I’ve never thought in pictures. While thinking in images is reported to be the most common mode, it’s a plurality, not even a majority.
One other comment – in graduate school, an attempt was made to teach us to read a small portion of a book – selected to give a general picture – and call that “reading the book”. That technique may be mis-equated with speed reading, but should properly be called organized skimming or similar. But this may be a cause of some implausible results – or not, since there seems to be huge variance in reading speeds without it.
Your mission, should you choose to accept it, is to cause the evacuation of a city of at least 1 million people without, directly injuring anyone. How will you do this?
Advertise free beer in the next city over.
I guess it depends on what you mean by injured but I’d spread around some medium level radioactive materials. At a level where no one is likely to get immediately sick from radiation poisoning but they can’t let everyone stay there.
Have you tried anthracite?
(Okay, not a city of 1 million, but still, a pretty impressive near-total depopulation)
My idea is simply to offer people money. $1000 to any resident of Edmonton AB who is willing to be anywhere else next Thanksgiving. Coordinate with major hotel chains to handle the logistics. $1000 a head is real money for a family; I be any number of tourist destinations would offer package deals. Still, at a billion dollars this one is pricy.
I was considering something similar with a poor Muslim city and the Hajj, in which case the logistics are largely pre-handled and lots of people would probably do it just for the price of the ticket.
Assuming by ‘evacuation’ you mean ‘complete removal of all humans from a metro area to a distance over over 26 miles (over the horizon) over time of less than one month’ – I would reject the mission, as it can not be done.
*cue entrance by Ethan Hunt*
(At least, it has not been shown to be capable of being done, in the USA, in my lifetime.)
To expand – the year round population of the FL Keys and of the NC Outer Banks is about 75k and 60k, respectively, and even assuming the population doubles in the summer, that doesn’t come close to a million, and neither has been successfully evacuated in the last fifty years.
Centralia still has seven holdouts (or did, 5 years ago) and the state gave up on them.
Wikipedia gives about 50 metro areas of 1 million residents – some of them are likely easier than others – but all of them have severe transport bottlenecks. (Most of them being coastal towns with built-in movement restrictions on at least a third of the circumference.)
Having said all that – the best way to effect that evacuation would be to practice it – and interspace the ‘exercises’ with ‘minor’ real world incidents that got everyone’s attention. But all in all, I think that many planners – and that’s what you’re asking for here, municipal emergency planners – underestimate the resistance of the population to respond uniformly to *anything*. A situation that convinces Marge and Henry to pack up the kids and get out of town isn’t going to make Great Aunt Sally stir out of her house, and something significant enough to have Uncle Joe come *get* Sally is also going to bring Cousin Pete and Joe Jr in from the countryside to gawk.
So we could play around with weather threats and firestorms and nukes and riots as potential tools, but until one has a handle on exactly what people are going to do in response, it’s not actually engaging with the mission, imo.
Yes, some people won’t go. But I would be satisfied with 99% of the population gone for a day.
Step 1: Steal a scheduled rail shipment of especially toxic chemicals that’s headed through Dallas. I don’t need to keep it, just divert it to a yard or something.
Step 2: Substitute shipment of rail cars with some heavy oil (or something else appropriately flammable and smoky when burned). Derail and overturn this in the worst possible place, in or upwind of Dallas — the train crew is in on this, so they’ve gotten off .
Step 3: Set overturned shipment afire.
I hear a lot of stories about how the security of voting machines is weak, and how even casual hackers can tamper with results. Given that and the fact that many groups would be interested in doing this, where is the negative evidence suggesting that the vote in the USA has not been hacked already? If necessary, differentiate between different levels.
The best answer I can come up with myself is that we don’t have many results that seem highly implausible. The Trump election, in particular, seems to be what happens in a world where the vote is still functional.
I’d say the chances electon machines have been tampered with as far back as they exist is high.
As for plausible. that’s how tampering works. The goal is to tip marginal seats. So if the USA has a tampering problem by one or both parties, we should as low hanging fruit look at areas where specific voting machine companies/models have achieved statistically unusual results in marginal seats over decades.
Not to be That Gal, but elections have a greater than average chance of verging onto CW discourse. I’d suggest people tread carefully here.
where is the negative evidence suggesting that the vote in the USA has not been hacked already?
Is is not true that it is difficult to prove a negative?
…leaving that aside, and speaking more to solving for the underlying question – to me, there are several parts – first, what does a ‘true’ vote consist of, secondly, what fraction of elections represent something other than the ‘true’ vote, and third, what fraction of ‘non-true’ election results are due to deliberate action meant to change the outcome of the election?
For me, a discussion of ‘vote hacking’ that limited itself to long distance computer manipulation (‘hacking’*) could be interesting in and of itself, but would be dreadfully limited in terms of the actual scope of the problem. (By the same token, I reject relying on paper ballots as “essential” to democracy – they are a *useful* tool of balloting, – and may be the best option for many years to come – but paper ballots are neither necessary nor sufficient for a free and fair election.)
* hacking is not my field. Please correct with a better phrase/definition if you have one.
The same place as the negative evidence proving that you aren’t a paid Russian agent trying to cast doubt on the legitimacy of US elections. Fortunately for you, most of us here are wise enough not to use “evidence” in such a negative fashion.
That said, the stories about how the security of voting machines is weak, etc, all involve direct on-site access to each individual voting machine being hacked. The probability of a Russian agent getting caught hacking an election machine may be small, but it isn’t zero. By the time a Grand Conspiracy has hacked enough election machines to predictably sway an election, without leaving obvious spikes in the results, it is almost certain that several of their agents will have been caught red-handed.
The decentralization of the US electoral process makes it extremely difficult – impossible as far as the sorts of stories you have been seeing in the news are concerned – for Russian agents (or anyone else) to rig an election from a remote or centralized location. But there’s lots of things they can do to cast doubts on the results, including but not limited to online trolling, hacking voter registration databases, and data dumps to Wikileaks. And I’ll be wanting positive evidence before asserting that anyone has gone beyond that level.