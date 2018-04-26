Call For Adversarial Collaborations

An adversarial collaboration is an effort by two people with opposing opinions on a topic to collaborate on a summary of the evidence. Just as we hope that a trial with both prosecutor and defense will give the jury a balanced view of the evidence for and against a suspect, so we hope an adversarial collaboration will give readers a balanced view of evidence for and against some thesis. It’s typically done for scientific papers, but I’m excited about the possibility of people applying the concept to to less formal writeups as well.
For example, a pro-gun activist might collaborate with an anti-gun activist to write a joint article on the evidence for whether gun control saves lives. We trust each person to make sure the best evidence for their respective side is included. We also trust that they’ll fact-check each other and make sure there aren’t any errors or falsehoods in the final document. There might be a lot of debating, but it will happen on high-bandwidth informal channels behind the scenes and nobody will feel like they have tailor their debating to sounding good for an audience.
I don’t know to what degree true adversarial collaborations are really possible. It might be that people who disagree on high-level issues might not be able to cooperate on a survey of the field at all. But I’d like to find out.
So I’m offering a prize, plus a chance to get the results published on SSC, to any teams (probably of two people each) who want to do adversarial collaborations. If you want to participate, comment on this post with what subject you’d like to work on and what your opinion is on the subject. Or look through existing comments, find someone who has the opposite opinion to you on a subject you care about, and reply to them saying you want to be their foil. After that you can exchange emails and start working.
If at least five teams participate, there will be a prize of $1000 for whichever team I think does the best work. There might also be a prize of $250 for a second-place team if they do exceptionally good work, though I am not promising this. Thanks to everyone who donates to this blog’s Patreon for providing the money to make prizes like these possible. Here are some more rules:
1. You will write an essay summarizing your joint summary of the evidence regarding a controversial topic you disagree on. Strongly recommend that this be a single factual issue, like “Does gun control save lives on net?”, rather than a vaguer moral question like “Guns – good or bad?”, though it can still be a pretty broad topic – I would love to see people write about Caplan’s case against education, for example. Even though most of the examples here are political, this doesn’t have to be; it could involve controversial topics in medicine, history, religion, et cetera.
2. You will write the essay as a united front. Please don’t write “Alice says this study proves guns save lives, but Bob says it’s wrong and this other study proves guns are bad.” Instead you are going to have to come to an agreement on how to describe each study. For example “Here is a study purporting to show that guns save lives. It seems to accurately describe what is going on in rural areas, but it might be of limited applicability elsewhere.”
3. You will come to at least some sort of unified conclusion, even if that conclusion is “There’s not enough evidence in this field to be sure either way and we should default to our priors/biases”.
4. The essay should be similar in length, tone, and amount-of-research to one of my Much More Than You Wanted To Know essays, eg here and here.
5. By entering the contest, you are giving me permission to publish your essay on SSC (with full attribution to you, of course). You can also publish it wherever else you want. I will probably publish the winning essay, and I might or might not publish the others depending on how good they are.
6. Because of (5), please don’t research any topic that I would not be able to publish on SSC if you came to a taboo conclusion. If you want to do an adversarial collaboration on taboo topics, you can feel free to arrange it in the comments, but it won’t be considered an official entry, it won’t be eligible for prizes, and I probably won’t post it (I might link it if it’s posted somewhere else). If you’re wondering whether a specific topic is taboo, you can ask.
7. If you’re officially proposing a collaboration or responding to a proposal, please put those comments in bold so people can find them amidst the discussion in the comment section. I may edit the timestamps on comments to bring these to the top, or even to bring the most interesting ones furthest to the top. If you have many opinions you’d be willing to try an adversarial collaboration on, consider posting the one where you disagree most with the SSC consensus, so that you have the most chance of finding a collaborator. If you get many responses, please talk to the people involved, choose one, and mention your choice clearly on the comment so other people don’t keep asking.
8. I’ll update everyone on the next Open Thread about the state of the competition, whether it’s actually going ahead, whether there are at least five teams, et cetera. I’ll also post the closing date by which all entries must be completed and submitted to me by email. Assume for now this will be around July 1, though I’m happy to shift that a little bit if there’s strong demand.
I worry that if commenters are not experts in the subject matter, but rather merely informed laypersons with policy views in the area, that the write-ups may tend to skew toward whichever of the pair is a more thorough researcher and more persuasive advocate. True expert adversarial collaborations sound enormously valuable.
I agree that’s a risk. One of my goals with this is to get a good understanding for in what situations adversarial collaborations do vs. don’t work. Another goal is to raise awareness enough that some actual experts get interested.
Very much like a trial then, with the jury empanelled to decide which side has the better lawyer.
True, but two points. First, lawyers receive years of training and at least theoretically have a degree of expertise in certain kinds of advocacy relevant to trial prssentations. And second, the legal system imposes certain justiciability requirements for lawsuits to be within the jurisdiction of the courts precisely to ensure that litigants have real skin in the game to incentivize their respective counsel to do a thorough job of investigating and presenting the facts. One could argue that these criteria are exactly what would be missing in lay adversarial collaborations. (I guess the third point is that the legal system arguably presents a poor model for getting to the truth of complicated scientific questions.)
One thing I think you’d want from this kind of collaboration is two people who are willing to accept/acknowledge the weak points in their own argument and the strong points in the other side’s arguments.
I’d also say that it’s hard to feel like you’ve gotten anywhere when you’re looking at basically a clash of theories/models with no way of empirically deciding anything. That’s a place where the better arguer will likely prevail. But if two clashing models of the world lead to very different predictions, you can look to see how the different predictions work out.
I might be interested in collaborating on an article about Mercier and Sperber’s Argumentative Theory of Reason (I lean towards believing it to be true). However:
1. I would likely not be able to start work on this until after May 19th, when my semester ends.
2. I am at best an interested amateur on this topic.
I could cooperate. I think this theory is beautiful and part true, but part wrong. This is really a separate problem for adversarials (adversatrials? OK I get it) – positions allowing effective opposition may not be the polar opposites, and not every disagreement is easily described by two general stances (such as pro-life and pro-choice).
It might also be useful for separate write-ups in cases where the joint paper becomes impossible—including both sides’ explanations of how the collaboration broke down.
100% support this reporting of negative findings. Hopefully it would help people involved in future projects lessen failure rates.
Scott, is an adversarial collaboration eligible if it’s already in progress?
Spencer Greenberg recently ran a study on power posing, and I’m in the process of preregistering my own analysis plan of his data. The central research question is “Does holding a power pose improve mood?”
Spencer came to this research expecting a positive answer, based on his own experience power posing. I come to this having written several articles about the entire field being p-hacked abomination of null effects. We are both going to look at each other’s analyses.
I have enormous respect for Spencer, so I will certainly try to reconcile our analyses and arrive at a shared conclusion. I hope he feels the same.
Of course, since he initiated the research and collected the data, he owns it and gets to decide where it may or may not eventually be published. But if you say we’re eligible, I’ll ask him and work to make a submission that fits your criteria.
I didn’t know there were still defenders of power posing around, and I’m worried this would kind of come across as beating a dead horse. But I won’t explicitly ban it.
I’m interested! I’m a conservative/free-market research fellow and willing to write about economic policy, especially in urban economics. One possibility would be to pair me (a pro-growth, pro-property rights YIMBY) with a NIMBY or growth-skeptic. Another would be on the likely net benefits of economic regulation.
This sounds way too broad to have a hope of producing something useful.
Pick a subset.
Minimum wage seems to be one where the literature is very split.
Base claim: A Job Guarantee is a much better and more urgent social safety net than an UBI.
Reach Claim: Capitalism will descend into neofeudalism or neo-fascism without it.
I don’t think anyone would be able to do an adversarial collaboration on the reach claim because it’s hard to make much in the way of evidence based claims in that area.
I probably don’t have time to do this properly, but if I did, I’d actually defend the status quo against both. We’ve spent a lot of time wringing welfare traps out of the current system, and while it’s imperfect it’s at least much better than what it used to be. Both of those proposals would bring them charging back. Given how astonishingly destructive welfare dependence is, that is a very big problem for me even before you consider the price tag.
The system? Is this implicitly US only?
What does “urgent” mean here?
I’m interested in at least talking about doing this with you, with the caveat that I’m just starting a very busy month in my life, so it might be hard for us to make the deadline.
I prefer UBI to a Job Guarantee, but I agree that something is necessary to avoid capitalism descending into neofeudalism or neo-fascism, so we’d be arguing the base claim.
I was going to post about UBI as the best-case welfare policy for the near term future, so I think that is close enough to this ballpark to be doable. I am not an economist per se, but I specialize in meta-analyses and statistical evidence (development econ + program evaluation) so that can help I imagine. Let me know if you are interested (or if anyone else is) with a reply and we can set up an email exchange.
Also I see no reason it has to be 1v1, 2v2 etc are viable formats if perhaps having a few more kinks.
If you guys want to do a three-way or simply to argue with a more opposed position, I’d argue with you that UBI and Job Guarantee are both policies that are bad not only for general economic output but inferior to more practical policy prescriptions in helping the lower classes.
Definition question:
Does job guarantee mean, by definition, that the government is the employer for hard-luck cases? Normal employers (like our current mix of for-profits, non-profits, and governments) can employ nearly everyone as long as you make the wage subsidy big enough, which I guess is the distinction between wage subsidy and job guarantee.
I’m taking it to mean that the government is the employer. In particular, several specific policy prescriptions have come out of some more radical left-wing think tanks that suggest the government offering employment to all comers at $15/hour with benefits.
I’d be glad to discuss wage subsidies, but depending on the specific policy prescriptions can’t guarantee uniform opposition.
Can I support you on that, Eursian?
It seems to be that a wage subsidy is an almost categorically better idea than a job guarantee. it costs the same amount of money and encourages finding actual productive work for the people in question, instead of just having half dig holes and the other half fill them.
Wage subsidies can be a very bad idea , depending on implementation details.
I am interested in adversarial collaboration on AI safety. I mostly agree with the main points expressed in the book “Superintelligence: Paths, Dangers, Strategies” by Nick Bostrom.
We will need to reduce the scope quite a bit, as a cannot commit to an ambitious essay.
I’d be interested in this topic! I’m an engineer who knows a bit about current ai technology and I’ve been very skeptical of ai risk for a long time, so this is a great opportunity for me to write something about it.
A good thesis on my part might be there is a negligible chance of humans creating an artificial general intelligence within the next 1000 years.
Edit: to clarify, I specifically believe the risk is so small it isn’t worth worrying about. I mean it in the sense that donating to places like MIRI is a waste of money.
I’d prefer to work with someone who is knowledgeable about the subject, or at the very least has the time to do some serious research, because I think Scott is looking for a pretty lengthy essay.
I strongly believe that The Complexity of Value Thesis is Wrong (unfalsifiable / unnecessary / intrinsically confused) and is essentially functioning as a ‘cognitive stop sign’ for work that could actually generate progress on the Value Problem. I.e. I think CEV and Fun Theory have failed to mature into productive research directions, not for want of trying, but because value should be defined at the level of qualia, not the level of intensionality. Progress- or even greater clarity- here could substantially help AI safety efforts.
The talk I gave on this two weeks ago;
The argument in one infographic;
Relevance to AI safety;
Why we can’t be realists about suffering and non-realists about consciousness.
(Mike Johnson, Qualia Research Institute)
A lot of your opponents are going to take this as falling short of an argument.
Suppose person A lives a full, happy life that features frequent interaction with true friends. Person B lives a full life of similar feeling that many would be comfortable labeling “happy”, but B’s frequent interactions are with people who actually dislike B and are paid to pretend to be B’s friends. We can also consider C, who’s entire subjective experience is driven by a computer simulation. C has never interacted with anyone of his kind, his “children” are just simulations, etc.
On hearing about these lives, many people will consider them to differ in value even though the subjective experiences are similar. An argument against value complexity would need to somehow address such concerns. Your argument is too low-level to do so.
I think you’re conflating ‘correct’ and ‘consistent with common intuitions’– I generally agree with Eric Schwitzgebel when he suggests that
This seems to suggest that if we take “consistent in all ways with common sense intuition” as an axiom for how to build some sort of computational morality, then we may be doomed before we even begin, because common sense intuition is internally inconsistent.
But, I think this is even a little orthogonal to the Complexity of Value Thesis(?).
Ideally, we should talk about theories of value/consciousness on the object level, in terms of predictions. And I think our alternative to CVT offers some novel predictions.
Except that I didn’t make any claim about what was correct. My claim is that your arguments don’t touch on the intuition. You can add: “And I’m also stipulating that intuitions of this sort are irrelevant in order to make some progress”, but I’m reasonably confident that Schwitzgebel would then consider you to be a philosopher exploring one area of a problem space, rather than as someone who is addressing the argument that you claim to be.
We don’t necessarily even need to go up that far. Suppose that the intuitions carry some weight. The common thread seems to have something to do with the attitudes that lead to our good feelings being accurate. What is or isn’t accurate? (That is, what does the concept of accuracy validly apply to?) Some sort of content. So that weight alone can bring intensionality back into the picture.
Moving up a level (and presuming the relevance of intensionality to the question, which I take from your summary that you accept), value would then depend in part on a relation between qualia, the thought patterns that resulted in those qualia, and some sort of accuracy condition on those thought patterns. That puts value partly “out in the world”, where things that can have positive value for one consciousness can have negative value for another. It is at least plausible that the sort of complexity posited by the thesis arises from such interactions.
I’d take this on. I’ve been a programmer for 30 years. I would argue the following points:
* Nobody actually knows what AI is
* Nobody knows if superintelligence is possible
* AI is probably the safest kind of software
* There’s no reason to worry that AI will do silly things (e.g. turning everything into paperclips)
* There’s no way to control what people do with AI
* Humans will probably never coexist with AI
* We shouldn’t care about future humans more than AI
I’m interested in doing adversarial collaborations on parenting!
About My Views On Parenting:
–Attachment parent but not hardcore about it
–Plan to homeschool, but pro-homeschool-regulation
–Free-range kids
–Gender-diverse/feminist parenting
–In favor of both cosleeping and cry-it-out if it works for the family
–Breastfeeding has relatively minor health benefits except for IQ
–Pro-epidural, but we do too many C-sections
–Positive discipline
–Non-abusive spanking probably doesn’t have long-term negative consequences
–Violent media probably does have short-term negative consequences
–Children should have more autonomy
–Teenagers should essentially be treated as adults
–Sex-positive; in particular, we should be less hysterical about childhood and teenage sexuality
–Parenting has an effect on children but not as much as the average parent likes to think
–Ask me if you have another idea!
Of course, we’d collaborate on some more specific, narrow issue.
Note that I am currently taking care of an adorable new baby and so am likely to be slow in writing the collaboration.
What do you mean by “Gender-diverse/feminist parenting” ? If it’s about transitioning in childhood, I may be interested – my position being that children shouldn’t take puberty blockers.
It’s probably more anti-gender norms.
I don’t want to argue about trans issues at present.
Gender-diverse/feminist parenting is, as Aapje said, anti-gender-norms; gender-diverse is often used instead of gender-neutral to convey that if a child wants to behave in a gender-conforming way, that’s wonderful. Examples of how it applies in my own life: I will let my son wear dresses if he wants to; I make an effort to buy books with female protagonists and gender-non-conforming protagonists; I will buy my son dolls, a toy kitchen, and other conventionally female toys; I ask people not to assume that my son is going to be violent; I make an effort to gently correct children’s pronouncements that only girls can X or boys all Y.
How do you even plan to study this? Is there even a dataset that can be used? Even assuming such a dataset exists, how do you even measure parenting effectiveness — are you just going to use life outcomes of the child, controlling for a bunch of factors?
I would be interested in taking the children should take puberty blockers in certain circumstances position with you if you are interested.
I might be interested in a collaboration on “Teenagers should essentially be treated as adults,” though I’m not sure whether we could agree on what standards that claim should be judged by? Frankly, I’ll need to think about which standards I’d accept.
Alternatively, could you elaborate on what kinds of homeschooling regulation you’re in favor of? Though, I’m pretty sure we do disagree on what standards to judge that by.
I wouldn’t even know what teenagers should essentially be treated as adults” means. My first question would be whether equal treatment with disparate impact counts as “treating them the same” (for instance, if you require that someone have a college degree and a job in order to be treated a certain way). You pretty much have to say that it counts (or else you’re not treating *anyone* the same, not even treating adults the same as other adults), but if you do, it can end up affecting almost no real world cases.
I would also recommend that if you do this, you exclude age of consent. If you even think of discussing it, you’ve created a place that will be populated by a few rationalists, and a hell of a lot of witches (not to mention the danger of being mistaken for one of the witches.) (Edit: This falls under 6) anyway.)
I might be able to mount a defense/collaboration for:
Gender diverse/feminist parenting
teenagers should essentially be treated as adults
less hysterical about teenage sexuality
Depending on whether we could find a well defined claim.
Not vaccinating is a legitimate medical choice from a personal and public health point of view.
Point of information: Are you referring to adults not vaccinating themselves, or parents not vaccinating their children?
I’m referring to parents forgoing all of the routine childhood vaccines (or choosing selective vaccination) as opposed to following the CDC schedule.
I’m interested in what specifically you mean by “not vaccinating”: the case for not vaccinating for polio in the US is much stronger than the case for not vaccinating for measles.
I’m referring to parents forgoing all of the routine childhood vaccines (or choosing selective vaccination) as opposed to following the CDC schedule.
Are you assuming that the number of non-vaxxers is so small that you still have herd immunity or don’t you believe that herd immunity gives substantial benefits?
Pleased that someone is willing to put this out there even though I disagree with you, I’d love to see an adversarial collaboration on this. I don’t have the expertise to do the correct side, sadly, although maybe if *no* actual scientists, or at least people that studied medicine or epidemiology volunteer I have a lot of the background knowledge.
What do you mean by “legitimate?” Do you mean something along the lines that (per below) forgoing all childhood vaccinations will lead, on average, to as good or about as good medical outcomes as using the normal vaccination schedule?
Also, the big question for you: do you believe that vaccination can cause autism, and if so, have you read any of the enormous body of evidence that proves they don’t and that the originator of that claim is a literal fraud?
I’d love to assist the pro-vaccine epidemiology side if assistance is needed, since I’m probably qualified, but I’m too busy to do the project myself. Maybe we could tag-team that side for some of it?
Zeno, I mean that the available evidence isn’t compelling that forgoing all childhood vaccinations would lead to significantly better medical outcomes in countries with greater economic resources like the US, and that are realistic reasons to think that childhood vaccines contribute to the epidemic of immune hyperactivity occurring in said countries with greater economic resources. There is no evidence that vaccines cause autism.
I think you need to break this down into something more empirical and less value-laden: I can see a debate over ‘legitimacy’ foundering on irreconcilable disagreements about moral foundations (assuming it doesn’t founder on semantics first).
How about
In countries with greater economic resources, typical childhood vaccination leads to significantly better medical outcomes than not vaccinating, and does not contribute to immune hyperactivity.
vs
In countries with greater economic resources, typical childhood vaccination does not lead to significantly better medical outcomes than not vaccinating, and may contribute to immune hyperactivity.
If I can suggest a refinement of ‘legitimate’: “Parents routinely make decisions that have more public health impact than the decision to vaccinate their children.”
Skipping vaccines probably has some risk. But so does everything.
If you can show me that vaccines matter less than something mundane — like sending kids to summer camp — I’d start to believe that the focus on vaccines is more a matter of special pleading than a sober analysis of risks.
I don’t have enough of an opinion to argue the topic myself, but that’s how I’d expand ‘legitimate choice’ into something empirical.
We generally think that the acceptable amount of public impact from someone’s actions is less if the action accomplishes no instrumental or terminal goals. So I don’t think your framing works–even if we tolerate more risk from summer camp, parents actually think summer camp is good for its own sake.
I’d be interested in reading a report from people on opposite sides of the political spectrum talk about Venezuela, and how it’s either the inevitable progression of socialism or not really true socialism at all.
I’d also be interested in reading an in depth, multi-perspective discussion on the US vs more liberal, larger safety net European countries in terms of social services, quality of life, economic well being etc.
I think either of those could be good opportunities for people on opposite ends of the spectrum to collaborate on. They seem less “persuasive essay topic” and more “here’s a summary of the facts” type topics.
Having recently done a summary on it elsewhere, I’d be willing to take your first topic and turn it into a more specific “Socialist policies, including economic nationalization, in Venezuela are the primary causes of the country’s current economic troubles.”
I suppose someone on the other side of that would either be someone arguing a strict negative, or else arguing an alternate cause, such as the people involved, etc…
Here’s a fun game – let’s count how many adversarial collaborations will be won by one side because the best arguments against them are taboo.
This game could also be called “why do replication crises keep popping up?”
I assume that they will be abandoned rather than that one side will win. Or are you thinking about situations where a side won’t actually use the best arguments for their own side?
Yes, that’s exactly what I’m describing.
That itself could probably be a thesis by which you could collaborate against someone, which doesn’t seem like it would be considered taboo.
I don’t want to weakman your side of things, so please do correct if I’ve got the wrong read on this. But I also find myself very interested in learning what position you’re advocating. Right now, my best guess is that your claim would be something like:
Weighing potential (ethical?) risks against potential (scientific? humanitarian?) benefits, investigating politically-incorrect topics (e.g. correlations between IQ, ethnic background, political philosophy, income, “life outcome”, autism or other end-of-bell-curve genetic trait, etc.) has nonnegative results on net.
According to survey results, I am below the average level of intelligence for an SSC reader/commenter. I also work and study in fields that have almost nothing to do with this topic. I am, therefore, doubly underqualified to collaborate on something like this. I’d definitely read any report(s) that came out of an adversarial collaboration on this or a similar subject, though.
Do you plan any way to verify the positions of the collaborators? For instance, I’m in favor of gun control. How would you keep me from collaborating with a supposed gun right’s supporter, who miraculously finds herself convinced that my position was right all along? (i.e. with someone else in favor of gun control who only pretends to be my opponent)
An adversarial collaboration being posted on SSC is not a big enough prize to be worth playing games to win, and anyone who’d try is almost certainly too ham-fisted to pull it off. (And even if they did, it wouldn’t meet the contest criteria).
That said, if this catches on in a really big way – e.g., before a law is passed, you’re expected to have an AC or two about it – then yes, this would be a real concern.
(I moved this comment from elsewhere because you beat me to it.)
Scott could require some attempt to point out why they think they are a good advocate for their side. Even old forum posts here defending the idea. If they have never written anything about their side, would they be able to stand up for their side?
I was worried about this too, but I wonder if it’s a real problem? I think it would matter if someone prominent did this, because people would (with some justification) defer to their authority. (If someone I know to be really smart and to believe X turns around tomorrow and says that she’s changed her mind, I will probably update in favour of not-X, even if I don’t have the time/ability/inclination to fully understand her arguments. So if she was only pretending to believe X in the first place, she’s successfully manipulated my opinion.) But if someone with no pre-existing reputation tries this, I’d be silly to fall for it, unless someone like Scott gives it his seal of approval. And to earn that, I hope it would have to be about as even-handed as the honest adversarial collaboration it’s pretending to be.
Perhaps the bigger problem is dishonest or relatively incompetent people crowding out more competent, honest people who would like to take the same position. They could waste the time of an expert on the other side, and perhaps deter other people from addressing the same question (because ‘it’s already being done’). So I think it’s important to demand some signals of competence and honesty before agreeing to a collaboration, and not to worry too much about topic overlap.
I would be interested in an adversarial collaboration on some U.S. legal topic. I graduated from a CCN school a few years back and am in private practice; I wouldn’t characterize myself as an expert on anything except maybe the intersection of U.S. trademark law and internet domain names, but have more than passing familiarity with a number of legal topics. No particular expertise with empirical study of law, but some interest. Would expect a collaborator to also have graduated law school.
Potential topics I can think of that might fit Scott’s criteria:
Do Originalist methodologies lead to more consistent judicial decisionmaking?
Do plaintiffs fare better, worse, or comparably in state/federal court vs. arbitration for non-class actions? In a particular type of claim (e.g. labor/employment claims)?
Is there bias against men in family law proceedings (divorce, custody, etc)? [This seems like probably the best one that I can think of for the content of this blog]
I am sure there is empirical research on each of the above, so I don’t think we would need to reinvent the wheel on any of these topics. I am pretty gray tribe overall but tend to lean more conservative when it comes to jurisprudence/rule of law/constitutional claims, etc, so I would be looking for a left-leaning collaborator (assuming that we end up disagreeing on the base claim, whichever we would pick). For timing, I would want to take a couple of months to look into any of these topics, not least because I have some rough work deadlines in the next few weeks. Let me know if anyone is interested!
I will signal boost this to some lawyers I know that have a surprising amount of time on their hands. Do you have positions already on the topics you’re interested in?
Thanks, Zeno! I am also surprised to hear of lawyers with time on their hands.
Sure – I’d stake my initial positions as follows:
Do Originalist methodologies lead to more consistent judicial decisionmaking?
Though the question is not well-defined, I would guess yes.
Do plaintiffs fare better, worse, or comparably in state/federal court vs. arbitration for non-class actions? In a particular type of claim (e.g. labor/employment claims)?
I have some familiarity with both the empirics and anecdata here, and I would guess that plaintiffs win less in arbitration, but win larger judgments when they succeed.
Is there bias against men in family law proceedings (divorce, custody, etc)?
Pretty unsure on this one, but my guess would be that men pay more in alimony than women and are granted custody less often. If this is true, though, may be hard to know whether this reflects bias in family law courts, or can’t be disentangled from underlying differences in pay, employment, criminal conviction rates, etc (which may themselves reflect bias in one direction or another, but that seems outside the scope of the question presented).
It would be odd if men did not pay more in alimony without adjusting for income, since they earn more (on average, and the gap should be bigger in divorcing couples which are more likely to have lower income women). Likewise, it would be odd if women were not granted custody more often than men, since presumably they request it more (I expect they are also granted it more even after adjusting for that though).
That sounds right to me. If we need to further refine the claim for the purposes of an adversarial collaboration, I would guess that even after adjusting for income, education, criminal convictions, and whatever other objective criteria one might consider, men are still paying x% more than women in alimony and being awarded custody y% less often. In other words, I would guess that there is some systemic bias that remains even after disentangling the possible cofounders (though admittedly I would not be surprised if the effect size were small, or turned out not to be statistically significant).
@wilarseny
The data shows that men seek custody less often, but that they do get granted custody about equally often if they seek it. This can be because:
1. men are interested less in getting custody
2. men or their lawyers correctly predict a bias and don’t waste their time/money on hopeless cases
3. men or their lawyers incorrectly predict a bias and the courts are actually fair
The last one seems least logical, because then one would expect that men would be granted custody more often, because that prediction would surely not be random, but would take the chance of victory into account.
The former seems to not be the case: “Policy makers could benefit from considering that similar to fathers in other studies (Arendell, 1995; Maccoby, Buchanan, Mnookin, & Dornbusch, 1993), these fathers expressed a clear desire to have shared physical custody.”
So the second seems most likely, although a combination of effects may also be the cause. I’m not aware of sufficient evidence to quantify this, however.
—
However, I would actually argue that the legal standards which are used by the courts cause severe disparate impact, because of the way in which gender roles work. So even if the courts were to be unbiased in applying the rules, there would still be huge bias, as the rules themselves have a gender bias (“In its majestic equality, the law forbids rich and poor alike to sleep under bridges, beg in the streets and steal loaves of bread.”).
Gender roles have a basis in biology – women are (on average) more suited to take care of children (more people-oriented, more empathy), and more in charge of their care, so I think it’s quite normal that courts give the child to the mother more often than to the father, especially when the child is not a teen (in my country afaik a child older than 10 can choose the parent). The interest of the child is the most important here.
I think that men (on average) tend to be more skilled at some parenting tasks and less skilled at others, but that both are important.
Less empathetic parenting can for example be helpful to make the child more resilient & independent. More systemizing parenting can help the child better understand the world, rather than just ‘feel’ it.
I think that it is a mistake to assume that children benefit from just experiencing one type of parenting style.
I would argue that shared parenting should be the default.
I would also be careful of the originalist one from the other side. We really don’t care about “consistent” rulings per se. Here’s a decision rule: The party that comes first alphabetically wins. That decision rulewill produce rigorously predictable, consistent outcomes across all manner of hard cases. We want to be originalist because originalism is actually correct, not becaus it provides greater consistency than some postulated alternative.
This is difficult if only because you run into the no true Scotsman problem. Is the decision making inconsistent because of the originalist method itself, or because humans are imperfect and originalism was abandoned in this case?
Definitely agree that this is the most ill-formed of the questions, and would require a fair amount of specification to get something workable. But I would imagine legal academics have already done a fair bit of work trying to figure this out and developing methods to measure it.
I don’t read law journals that closely but I’m not really aware of any method of quantifying originalism. I’m not even sure how you’d do such a thing.
I worked as a research assistant in law school and spent some of that time coding judicial decisions and bios of judges for a paper about whether political donations reflected more/less in the decisionmaking of judges. The professor would have a few different people working on the same dataset independently, and would then combine their results. I… admit I’m a little skeptical of this method even (or especially!) having done it, but it’s at least one way to take a qualitative corpus of judicial opinions and convert that into a quantitative dataset. In my professor’s research, we were only looking for liberal/conservative, but you could probably design a more rigid coding set just for detecting originalism (e.g. only look at judges who explicitly declare themselves as originalists, or opinions matching a pre-defined set of search terms (“original meaning” + whatever, citations to Websters 1760 edition, etc]) and then manually code those. May not be the most reliable, but it’s at least a sheen of empiricism. Would not be surprised to learn that there are better methods.
Regarding the question of arbitration, the emerging consensus among the sophisticated plaintiffs’ bar appears to be that arbitration is as good if not better than courts for larger business v. business disputes. Whatever you lose in terms of discovery are (more than) made up for by constrained appellate rights and greater speed. This view is pretty new—most plaintiff-side practitioners were of the view until the last few years that arbitration was the kiss of death. Conversely, entities that tend to be on the right side of the v. in these big business-business disputes are suddenly a lot less enthusiastic about sticking them in every contract.
Can’t speak to other contexts such as labor. I’ve heard that FINRA arbitration can be a total disaster….
Here’s a separate proposal (I won’t do two): in which policy areas should the U.S. imitate Switzerland? There’s a factual component and a persuasive component, and the adversarial collaboration should be specifically helpful in this case, since it will help weed out Swiss policies that merely move us toward one or other pole of our own political spectrum.
Why CH? I think Switzerland is interesting and underused as a comparison case (relative to, say, Sweden and the larger EU countries), and I’d appreciate the excuse to learn more about it.
My partner would be someone left of center, and likely focus would be on economic policy, but not exclusively. Direct democracy would be an important component.
I misread that as “invade Switzerland” at first, and momentarily thought you were proposing a much more entertaining topic.
I might be up for that.
The Soviet Union was not an authentically Marxist or communist government.
Presumably, that would be an analysis to what extent Marxism-Leninism (mis)matches with Marx’s writings?
Would you consider the view that sustained Marxist/Communist government is incompatible with human psychology/economics to be compatible with that statement?
I think that’s the kind of larger-bore idea that would get too big and shaggy. Trying to come up with a good Marxism one that won’t end up being “good or bad,” even though I’m firmly in the good camp.
I think it would be hard to find someone to argue that the system in the Soviet Union met the definition of communism as laid out by Marx. Instead, I think the position is that the people in charge were genuinely trying to implement communism as laid out by Marx, but the incentive structure that resulted caused the whole thing to go wrong. Furthermore, any future attempts to implement Marxism will inevitably run into the same problems regardless of the intentions of the people doing the implementation. Thus, communism has been tried even though nobody actually created Marx’s system.
I don’t know how useful this comment is but maybe you can find something or someone to argue against?
Agree with this critique; maybe the better debatable topic is: The Soviet Union’s problems were/were not caused by Marxism.
Not sure I have the chops to debate it, but I’d be willing to take a shot from the anti-communist side if no one else wants to (i.e., problems were caused by Marxism).
How about the New Deal? I think that it was more Marxist than the USSR, but by the end of WWII, I think that they were both control systems.
I will argue that the Soviet Union was widely recognized as Marxist by the majority contemporary communists and that the ‘not truly communist/Marxist’ narrative was developed largely by anti-Soviet communists. Despite this, the position was not adopted by the majority of Marxists until after the fall of the Soviet Union. I will further argue that contemporary recognition by Communists better defines what is Communist than arguments from abstract theory.
+1 for you to be the counter-party on this one. 🙂
I think that topic would lead to a primarily theoretical argument about historical definitions, whereas I’d be more interested a debate around what a contemporary Marxist revolution would look like.
So I’m more with Jdly, that the counterpoint to Freddie’s statement would be more along the lines of A totalitarian regime similar to what occurred in the Soviet Union is the likely result of an authentically Marxist government
Probably better to stick to the “attempt to create an authentically Marxist government” formulation in that case.
You’ll notice there’s a meta-level question (what defines something as Communist) and an object level one (does the USSR qualify). I think without tackling both you’ll end up arguing over definitions. By forcing an explicit definition and using the words of people at the time, you can reach a more definitive answer. There is a positive, definitive answer to the question: Did Comintern ever call the Soviet Union Marxist.
Also, there’s something ironic about accusing me of being historically focused when we’re discussing a regime that disappeared thirty years ago.
But people are definitely free to pursue whichever they think is better.
The truth value of your first proposition is largely determined by the vast amounts of people conforming to the ideology of their own country. My take: false since the Sino-Soviet split. (Also, in serious danger of turning into an ad populum fallacy.)
The second one basically only requires deliberation about the nature of language and semantics. I’d venture it’s simultaneously true for layman usage and false for any kind of meaningful formal scientific/philosophical discussion (like, say, in the kind of adversarial collaborations we’re currently talking about), where strict theoretical definitions must be agreed upon by both parties at the very start.
EDIT: a few general thoughts about this whole chain, in order not to litter the comments with several small posts:
– A “communist government” is an oxymoron.
– None of the “communist” states describe or described themselves as such in any capacity. (Though some of them had parties nominally dedicated to eventual establishment of communism. But the parties at the very least understood their own ideology and did not make claims that would obviously contradict it.)
– Economic policies of governments can and should be discussed on their own merit. (There is no need to introduce the nominally claimed ideology of the people in charge into the equation.)
– Regardless of not being communist in any meaningful way, and regardless of being totalitarian hellholes both Soviet Union and China are examples of economic success achieved despite (or perhaps because of) going against liberal economic orthodoxy.
– There is no intellectually consistent position that concedes that modern China is capitalist while denying the same categorization for Soviet Union at any point of its history.
I’ll take you on that, though I predict we will arrive at “they tried to be but reality got in the way.”
OK here’s one that seems reasonably constrained I’m interested in.
What is the effect of low skill immigration on the effectiveness of government institutions (defined by solvency, level of corruption, and user satisfaction)?
Me: I am a very pro-immigration (even Open Borders supporting) person and libertarian-ish in overall politics.
This is not a discussion of whether low skill immigration is an overall net good or bad, that’s way too broad, just on the question of their effect on government institutions.
I would be interested in taking the other side of this. Contact me at 37davidg@gmail.com
I’ll send an email of what I’m thinking right now and we can see if we can make this work.
I have a not-yet-sufficiently-researched belief that overly high levels of immigration, particularly without effective integration strategies, can lead to less trust in and effectiveness of government. Based on this, I would be potentially interested in participating in a collaboration here.
That said, I think we might want to parse out different kinds of effectiveness (i.e. are we strictly looking at efficiency, or are we also looking at political stability and public trust?). To the extent I have concerns about immigration, it’s more from the stability/public trust angle, rather than the corruption or solvency you initially mentioned, so if you are more interested in those, we may not be that adversarial after all.
Personally, I view political trust as at most an instrumental rather than terminal value, though stability is important depending on the definition. The problem I’d see there is political stability that I would care about (high levels of political violence/civil wars) may be rare enough in countries capable of attracting immigrants to not come to strong conclusions on.
How I see this, if low skill immigration does cause corruption/solvency/user satisfaction issues with government services, then that’s potential evidence that large issues might arise too. I personally don’t think that those less severe issues will be meaningfully associated with low skill immigration. But we may not be sufficiently adversarial for this case.
If you think I’m adequately adversarial, I’d be willing to do the other side of this.
I’m Canadian and strongly believe that a point system that favours highly skilled immigrants is important to avoiding the difficulties in integration we’ve seen in Europe. I’m very much in line with Joseph Heath and agree with the immigration points he makes here
While we likely would have areas of disagreement, I’m worried they’d be a bit too subtle to come across as truly adversarial. Two people who agree “western countries should embrace immigration from many non-western countries” may seem to be pulling punches compared to highly anti-immigration views that are common.
I don’t know, pro-low-skilled immigration vs. only-accept-high-skilled-immigrants seems like a pretty important disagreement to me.
The anti-low skilled immigration argument is that you lower your society’s average IQ and introduce a permanent underclass that’s genetically lower IQ so can never do better than a life of marginal employment and petty crime.
The anti-high skilled immigration argument is that you introduce low trust alien cultures which then proceed to practice ethnic networking to the detriment of the host society even if individuals were beneficial before they were able to do that.
The former counter-position is taboo. The latter is even more taboo.
This is not a subject where you (you meaning Scott Alexander specifically – not the general “you”) are willing to host an honest debate.
Moderate, regular alcohol consumption is good for your health. The research I’ve done seems to agree with this, but I’ve probably missed the other side, looking for someone who has thoroughly researched counter arguments to this statement. I feel it’s a commonly stated sentiment in certain circles.
As far as I can tell, this is only mildly controversial. I think the medical consensus is that it’s true, at the weak level of evidence that is applied to many dietary claims, but the controversial question is whether the intervention of telling people is a good idea. As far as I can tell, a lot of people seem to say that they don’t think there is enough evidence to believe it, but they really mean that there isn’t enough evidence to promote it. I don’t think that makes for a good argument.
I think it’s true and I think you shouldn’t promote it. I believe in the specific mechanism that it is a blood thinner. Having a mechanism that matches the epidemiology leads me to have strong belief in the claim. But there are other blood thinners, so there’s no point in encouraging alcohol.
A more controversial question would be drinking while pregnant.
I think it is controversial; wasn’t there a study that came out recently which pretty strongly endorsed the opposite claim?
Yes; I think you’re talking about this one?
https://www.thelancet.com/journals/lancet/article/PIIS0140-6736(18)30134-X/fulltext
It’s also gotten a lot of press coverage.
But, no, it’s just claims to be quibbling over the precise value of the minimum. But it isn’t even doing that.
I think the claim, from reading several summaries but not the study itself, is that previous correlation studies showing health gains from moderate consumption were flawed, because they used a zero alcohol control group which included people who avoided alcohol due to pre-existing health conditions and/or recovering alcoholics who had done themselves significant harm by that point.
The new study uses levels of consumption within the drinking population to show that relatively low levels of consumption correlate with poorer health outcomes. By design, it can’t show the effects of nonconsumption, but you could at least argue that the dose response would remain similar down to zero.
IMHO, the problems with dissimilar groups drinking different amounts are just as severe as those between nondrinkers and drinkers. My suspicion is that people who are careful with their alcohol intake are likely to be careful elsewhere in life, and I can’t think of any good confounders running the other way.
I think this would be a good topic, but probably lack the time/expertise to do it myself.
Yeah, the paper says that. It is a lie.
Sorry Douglas, could you clarify – are you saying that previous studies didn’t (exclusively?) use non-drinkers as their control?
Yes.
This study finds an optimum at 1 drink/day for men. Earlier studies found an optimum at maybe 1.5 drink/day (although I don’t think it cites any earlier studies, only government guidelines). How else could they possibly get such precision without comparing to lower consumption?!
Ok, so you’re saying that earlier studies had at least some lighter drinkers in their sample?
That certainly sounds plausible, but doesn’t lead me to discard the results of a large study which might (at least in theory) have removed a source of bias in the form of unhealthy nondrinkers.
And, to be clear, as a moderate drinker, I’d like to thinking I’m not doing myself too much harm, so I’d be pleased to agree with you.
My view is that the unhealthy nondrinkers thing sounds pretty specious – depending on the level of abstemiousness required to qualify, I feel like there are a lot more t-totalers who are doing it for religious/bodily purity reasons than ones doing it because their liver is failing.
I fear that a debate on this subject would devolve into “Which of the recent large meta-studies are less flawed?”
OK, the second article Vox mentions does defy the consensus. (Vox claims that it agrees with the first article, from the Lancet, but that is pretty much in line with the consensus.)
I work as an instructor at a nuclear power plant and I would volunteer to take the pro-nuclear energy side of a collaboration
My position is that Nuclear energy is extremely safe. I will concede that it has a high initial cost, but it is cost competitive to operate.
I think that Nuclear Energy is safe, but not economical. michael.vassar@gmail.com
It’s worth continuing to run existing plants, but not to build be ones or to do more research, given price trends for nuclear and got batteries. Is that a different enough opinion?
I notice that the challenge of sharing an ontology is the usual challenge for adversarial collaborations. This seems like an exception.
I don’t think I could muster enough research time to take the other side of this, and anyway I lack the sort of qualifications a reader would look for. But, a question that I would think would need to be a focus in such a write-up:
Is your position that nuclear energy is extremely safe with indefinite on-site storage of waste products, or is some sort of processing and/or storage needed to complete the picture? And if the latter, isn’t actual safety in part a political problem, which shows no sign of being resolved after many decades?
I think that’s a good topic. I am not qualified to contribute, but will say, as someone who does cost benefit analysis professionally, that discount rates are going to be a huge deal when determining the economic viability of building a new plant today. You’ll need to have a good strategy for researching/defending best practice in this area – any sort of commercial discount rate (8+%) or arbitrary time horizon for considering benefits is likely to kill nuclear investments dead.
Perhaps a reasonable outcome would be a conclusion that new plants are economic at a discount rate of, say 3% or less.
I don’t know whether this has been discussed before on SSC, since I haven’t read that many of Scott’s articles, however: Skills are generally non-transferable. They are only transferable in begin-phases of skill acquisition. Furthermore, talent plays a minor role in many domains of expertise.
This isn’t an absolute statement, because obviously genetics excludes the possibility of expertise in some things (i.e. sports)
Hmmm… could you be more specific? I would agree mostly that skills don’t transfer well. Generalizing is hard or humans are bad at it depending on your point of view. I’m not even totally sure what the theory is of what should be gained by transference though. Like, is transference when if X is related to Y and I do Z years of X then I should reach W years of skill at Y in less than W years?
On your second question though, I think talent (or genetics or something we don’t know how to control) plays a major role in setting what is possible to attain for a particular individual for many skills. Athletics, mathematical ability, social charisma, etc. You still have to actually do something to build up your skills, but the rate of skill attainment and the ceiling can differ by orders of magnitude.
I would be interested in picking up the adult brain neurogenesis debate if anyone is interested. I believe in neurogenesis FWIW
I am interested in doing an adversarial collaboration on Blanchard’s Two-Type Male-to-Female Transsexual Taxonomy.
… assuming it isn’t too taboo? It might be. Is it? I’m coming from the side of believing that the taxonomy holds.
Summary of my views:
– There are two and probably only two kinds of trans women, homosexual and autogynephilic
– The somewhat-confusingly-named Homosexual Transsexuals are heterosexual and transition because they’re very feminine which makes transition a huge overall social-success win
– The Autogynephilic Transsexuals transition because they have a paraphilic sexual orientation that makes them attracted to being women
Unlike the other comments made here, I might be interested in actually taking the other side on this one. It depends on:
Other than the existence of the two categories (and perhaps its necessity? can the lines blur in particular cases?), what do you see as at stake or relevant in the taxonomy?
[To give an idea of what I’m asking, suppose there were only transsexuals of the first type. By stipulation, these are people transitioning because they are “very feminine”. What in Blanchard’s research supports an only-outward-facing understanding of “femininity”, such that we should attribute transitioning to “social success”?]
If there’s nothing to the observation other than “transsexuals are usually of one of two types”, then I myself don’t see any strong objection, assuming the research itself is accurate.
There’s not much other stuff at stake. I’m generally pro-trans, I just don’t think you can understand how transgender stuff works without having the taxonomy.
Most likely, not all trans women fit into either category, but I think these would be extreme rare exceptions rather than something that’s useful to include in the general considerations. I doubt there’s much blurring of the lines between the categories, but I do see some ways in which there could be a little bit. In practice, though, this blurring can also be disregarded.
I’m less confident about the exact reasons HSTSs transition, and I could imagine that this is one of the cases where we would conclude that there is a lack of evidence. The HSTSs I know tend to emphasize the social aspects of dysphoria, but I’m not sure how much research supports that.
I guess I should share more background:
I’m very AGP but not socially transitioning (because my dysphoria is mostly about my body; I’m not opposed to social transition in general). I have a trans girlfriend and a lot of trans friends, and I’m running a number of discussion places focused on transness and sexology.
My interest in the topic of transness of course started out with my own gender issues, which lead me to start doing gender-related surveys. At the time, I didn’t believe in the taxonomy, but after learning more about the subject, seeing my own survey results, and being introduced to some theory by a guy I met, I’ve come around to thinking that the taxonomy is definitely true.
I personally think that most of the controversy about Blanchard’s work stems from perceived implications (accurate or not) that it: 1) calls the status of transsexuals as women into question and 2) carries the suggestion* that it might be better for society to discourage transitions.
I don’t think I would bother delving into the debate unless it touched on those issues. Just the bare existence of two categories doesn’t seem very surprising or relevant to much of anything else.
* Which is compatible with no overt claim, or even overt claims to the contrary. “The data suggest X, even if the researcher doesn’t have the courage to say so.”
A lot of people seem to claim to disagree with the taxonomy, not just the implications but also the causal claims. This might mostly just be a thing that other trans people do, though – I sometimes get the impression that a lot of cis people more or less implicitly believe it. I don’t know.
I also disagree with the taxonomy the way it is described. For example:
This way of putting things invites certain comparisons and corresponding dismissals. “Should we invite diaper fetishists to just walk around in their diapers in public? Because that’s really what is going on with this kind of ‘transsexual’. They’re getting off on this!”
Lots of people have non-standard sexual interests, including various paraphilias. Almost no one restructures their entire life around them. The strength and pervasiveness of the feelings that lead to transition, with all of its social, material, and subjective costs (e.g. physical pain) suggest (to me, at least) that a bit more is going on. Most people are relatively content to keep their sexual business to sexy-time.
Most people aren’t relatively content to keep their sexual business to sexy-time. People’s sexual orientation tends to have a large influence on who they live with (most people tend to live with their sexual partners), who they display affection to, who they most closely share resources with, etc.. I don’t think it’s unfair to say that people do to a large degree structure their life around their sexual preferences.
These sorts of things are often attributed to “love”, but “love” is a very vague concept to work with. A lot of the things people do for “love” seem to have functional purposes, for example to secure the access to the mate, to pool resources for raising children, and similar. I’m not sure to what degree these are the direct motivations (i.e. we have an innate desire to secure access to the mate and socially justify this desire using made-up concepts like “love”) versus evolutionary forces that have created a more-direct motivation (i.e. we have instincts that make us develop some form of attachment to our sexual target because it is evolutionarily adaptive), but either explanation seems like it could very well apply to paraphilic interests too.
My impression is that a lot of people who are very paraphilic tend to have “love-like” feelings relating to their paraphilia, but this impression might be wrong. I probably haven’t looked into it as much as I should because I find the topic vague to work with, but I think it could probably be brought up during the collaboration. That said, if you don’t really disagree with the fundamentals of the typology, I think I’d rather collaborate with someone who does, since that feels like the more important part.
I would characterize the feelings you’re referencing here as romantic rather than sexual, and I claim the two are often, if not always, separable. Sexual and romantic preferences can and often do come apart. As a dichotomy, it’s at least as plausible as the original topic.
So if we wanted to say instead:
That seems quite plausible. But it’s also quite a different spin on the situation. (There is an interesting but very complicated adjacent question, which is whether this or a statement very close to this applies to most women.)
My impression is that this does happen, but is less common than paraphilias generally. “I’m in love with my car” is a small subset of “I get off on pictures of cars.”
I mean, there’s no question that these sorts of topics are relevant to bring up in a “gender dysphoria: much more than you wanted to know”-style post. However, I don’t think we disagree much on this topic, and even if we do, I think the “adversarial” aspect is supposed to be more than this smallish thing.
Oh man, I’ve been thinking about this for a long time. I’d be interesting in doing an adversarial collaboration on whether the FCC’s recent Open Internet Order is good for US internet consumers on the long term. The general opinion is that it’s really bad, my opinion is that it’s probably slightly good or at least not that bad.
Fair warning if you’re interested: I already have a potential partner in mind, but I’d still be potentially interested in making a team of more than two people.
I would want to very slightly rephrase the thesis as “[…] good for the general public […]”. I believe this is functionally identical to your phrasing because we would probably assume almost every member of the public to also be an “internet consumer”, at least in the long term. But I abhor how consumer has replaced citizen, and I think it puts undue weight on strictly economic factors to the detriment of other dimensions of well-being.
We’d also need to agree to good/bad as the standard of measurement, because “at least not that bad” just opens it up to completely arbitrary judgement of “badness”.
Looking for a partner on gun control. Happy to work on framing the question.
About me:
Late twenties Australian military logistician. Strongly pro-gun ownership. Strongly anti-gun control. Formerly pro-gun control.
I’m up for at least discussing it. What’s the best way to connect?
Okay, what about it: adversarial collaborations are unlikely to produce better knowledge representation, because, for example, they redirect attention from data to sophistry, modeling the opponent and maneuvering around his/hers blind spots. Some cases to explore: court trial vs. criminal investigation, scientists’ replies to critique vs. published research, future essays replying to this post vs. traditional comments.
The opposite hypothesis is obvious.
I’d be interested in doing an adversarial collaboration on whether qualia are real/fundamental or an emergent phenomenon. I believe that they are. I am also potentially open to adversarial collaborations in other areas of metaphysics. This is fairly different from the other topics in that the evidence is largely from logical arguments rather than published research; however, I think it would still be a practical topic for an adversarial collaboration. I am an undergraduate student studying philosophy (and math), so I’m not an expert, but I have read a significant amount of literature on this topic. Although I’d be able to start immediately, I wouldn’t be able to spend more than a couple hours per week until June.
You believe that qualia are what? I think your description of your position is currently ambiguous.
Oops, I meant that I believe the former position (that they are fundamental and not emergent).
what’s the short version of your argument for why they’re fundamental? i’ve heard a lot of bad ones
Definitely possible. Kahneman and Klein have an article which is a work of beauty.
Would be interesting in arguing that not only is Utilitarianism not the correct ethical system, promoting aims actively opposed to the good, but it is properly considered to not be an ethics at all. Naturally, done from a rationalist position. I’ll be free after this weekend to argue it as then my current writing projects end.
I am potentially interested in arguing in favor of utilitarianism as the correct ethical system.
here’s the entire argument necessary in favor of this: utilitarianism doesnt say anything about what good *is*
I am planning on entering. I have found a partner, but we are trying to find the area were we both have more than light disagreement. I will return in two days to post our proposed controversial topic.
This is fantastic
Question on taboo topics: I would love to have an adversarial collaboration on the subject of whether or not Islam represents a threat to modernity, largely because there is so little honest debate on that. However, I get that that is quite taboo today. Would that be on? Else, I’ll have to think again.
If these are successful, will there be a way besides Scott’s patreon to fund future ones?
I do have an idea for a website, where people could post bounties for certain topics, and authors could offer rates on certain topics. I am publicly precommitting to putting actual work into that idea, if this contest produces work that I find valuable.
I am interested in debating whether tokens and ICO’s will have a substantial impact on business practices in the next 10 years. I believe that they will. By “substantial” I mean the average person on the street will be aware of their influence on business practices.
Anyone want to take either side of something like foreign aid/charity has been a major driver of large scale improvements in human development and/or health. I work in the field but would be up for taking either side.
Slightly off-topic: Scott Aaronson’s response to Caplan’s the case against education is worth reading.
I’m interested in an adversarial collaboration about K12 education. I strongly support ability-based grouping, early specialization, gamification and game-based learning, and the critical priority of developing and using high-quality online education tools with an explicit goal of being entertaining. My stance is that the current culture and focus of US/western education is actively damaging many of the brightest and most eager students within the system and that the bulk of the conversation around it is focused in the wrong direction. Further, that this topic is placed as much too low a priority within the rationalist sphere.
That has potential to be pretty broad, so I’m happy to narrow it down with an interested collaborator.
Central planning and collective ownership of property, attempted at an economy wide-scale, have an internal logic that lead to dictatorships. I won’t say inevitably – a government might change their mind first. Or some outside force might intervene, like a war or a coup.
> Central planning and collective ownership of property
One of those things is not like the other, though. That’s a bit like saying “unregulated free markets and inheritance laws have an internal logic that lead to erosion of the commons and ecological collapse”. Even if that’s correct, unregulated free markets isn’t the same thing as inheritance laws.
So do you mean:
a) Both central planning and collective ownership of capital (I take it you mean ownership of the means of production, not of personal property), independently, will lead to dictatorships? or,
b) Only a combination of the two will lead to dictatorships? or,
c) You believe it’s impossible to have collective ownership of the means of production without central planning? (This would, I think, need an argument on its own.)
Note that depending on how you define central planning and collective ownership, they might actually preclude one another. E.g. Lenin’s definition of the Soviet Union as “State Capitalism”, since the state, as an independent entity, owned the capital, and the workers (=the actual collective) had no power on how to use it nor its profits.
If all you mean is that “centralization of the means of production into the hands of one agent leads to dictatorships”, then you might have trouble finding an argument partner in SSC (of all places), since even rabid socialists like Bakunin, Emma Goldman and George Orwell have been arguing the same from the beginning.
I’d like to argue that machine translation will not replace professional translators (until the advent of AGI). I’m a professional translator who’s built a view on this topic over the past 15 years of being told that my job will be gone within five years. I vaguely remember we’ve got a few guys working on the software side of machine translation around here, so that might be interesting. Any takers?
how could it? language can encode AGI-complete subtleties, so you’ll always have texts that encode subtleties that the latest weak AI can’t translate well
(this doesn’t preclude weak AI replacing *most* professional translators)
>(this doesn’t preclude weak AI replacing *most* professional translators)
I’d argue against that as well, and even leave literary translation completely out of the argument.
People who have posted things and other people have said they’re interested – are you currently continuing the discussion via email, or is everyone floundering around not knowing what to do once it looks like there are some takers?
The latter, in my case. Specifically, I’ve made a few proposals and no original person hasn’t replied yet. Perhaps they will though.
I think it would be worthwhile doing something on transgender science, but I currently do not have the time or wherewithal to collaborate with anyone. (I fear adversarial collaboration might be too distressing for me anyway). Anyway, there are certain issues for which I would like to read arguments from the transgender-critical side—as long as they’re good, empirical, data-supported arguments (unlike, say, the crappy data of that one “autogynephilic/homosexal” silly dichotomy, which have failed to replicate numerous times and at this point is basically horoscope).
Some topics I think would be worth discussing:
– Feminist Janice Raymond says that “the problem of transsexualism would best be served by morally mandating it out of existence.” Pressed for clarification, she explains that “what this means is that I want to eliminate the medical and social systems that support transsexualism.” Meanwhile the evidence-based medical establishment (or the sexist patriarchal technomedicine, depending on your side) prescribes transition as the most effective treatment for transgender people. How strong is the evidence that a) transgenderism is a persistent, damaging condition and b) transition is the best treatment for it?
– A related argument: Transgender people are 4× more likely to be poor, and have difficulty with finding employment etc. This can be especially troubling in countries with dysfunctional health insurance systems, where people have to pay thousands of dollars for simple treatments. Should transition be covered by insurance? (This is a moral argument). For example, suppose someone is really distressed over going bald, to the point of becoming depressed. Baldness can be treated by hormones (in fact by some feminizing hormones that can also be used in transition). Is there any reasonable argument for providing medical insurance to transgender people, but not to balding people? Should both of them get medical insurance? (If it’s cheaper to treat baldness than baldness-induced depression, does this effectively put into question its “cosmetic” status)? Neither?
– Recently there’s been controversy over childhood gender dysphoria. One study purports to show that most children with gender dysphoria will have gotten over it by adulthood. Transgender-critical advocates conclude from this that childhood transgenderism goes away and gender-dysphoric teenagers should not be given puberty-delaying medicine. Pro-transgender people contend that there’s a difference between ephemeral gender dysphoria and a persistent one, so they don’t frame this as “most trans kids cure themselves” but as “most gender-dysphoric kids don’t turn out to be trans”; and furthermore that if someone reaches puberty and is still dysphoric and insisting they want to delay puberty, their choice should be respected. Anti-transgender advocates contend that young teenagers are not fully autonomous decision makers, and transgender ideology can bias their choice in ways that will turn out damaging for them. In my view the important question is the practical one: If a dysphoric teenager wants to take puberty delayers, should they be allowed to? What are the real risks involved in taking puberty-delaying medicine? What are the real risks involve in not taking them (how likely is a dysphoric teenager to be negatively affected by pubertal development, and how does this compare with the opposite risk of taking blockers for ephemeral dysphoria, and how are these two risks weighted by the chance of young-teenager dysphoria being persistent)? How does this relate to general ethical arguments about the autonomy of minors?
(And then there’s the always-popular question: is transgender identity intrinsic/biological, and how much? But I don’t think there’s much to be gained by arguments here; we still need more hard data. There’s been some interesting results so far, and the scientific establishment appears to be tending towards genetic factors being significant, and social ones less so (thus the Endocrine Society position statement); epigenetic factors appear to play a role too, cf. the case of DES fœtal exposure; but causality remains little understood, and at this point I don’t think we’ll uncover the truth through arguments. The question of etiology is interesting, but I don’t think it’s very urgent; the most urgent question is “should transgender people be supported in their desire to transition?”, and related concerns like “is dysphoria a grave condition? Is it widespread? Is it persistent? Is transition advisable?” There’s been a good bunch of studies on the latter questions, so an adversarial collaboration would have concrete data to chew on.)