Open Thread 109.25

This is the twice-weekly hidden open thread. Post about anything you want, ask random questions, whatever. You can also talk at the SSC subreddit or the SSC Discord server.
What’s up with some youtube videos having annoying and intrusive ads before the video ends? Here’s an example. Is this youtube’s doing or the creator/uploader of the video? It blocks the majority of the screen and if it is the uploader, then it makes me not want to have anything to do with their channel.
Have adblock, there is no ad for me.
My company Instacart is hiring across nearly every position, especially Engineering (like mad in San Francisco and Toronto but we’ll consider remote people too). We’re working to be the world leader in online groceries and I’d love to have more SSC readers on the team.
For you Machine Learning folks, we have some really interesting datasets.
🥕Instacart Careers Page🥕
🥕Full Sortable List of Openings🥕
What are some good documentaries on Netflix and Amazon Prime? Particularly dealing with military history, but on any subject as long as it’s well made and interesting. Preferably not having any content that would be embarrassing to watch on public transportation.
They have several Werner Herzog documentaries, including Cave of Forgotten Dreams, although maybe that’s for a big screen. In 3d.
They used to have Exit Through the Gift Shop, F is for Fake, and My Kid Could Paint That.
Obligatory mention for Ken Burns’ The Vietnam War.
I’m finding it hard to remember which psychology findings have and haven’t replicated. Does anyone have a running list, with all the info in one place? It would be amazing if there was something along the lines of ‘Examine.com, but for psych’ with rankings based on the size of the effect, strength of evidence, consistency of results, etc. That’s probably way too much to ask, but even a blog post which gets updated periodically would be handy!
I think I’ve linked to this before, but if you’re interested in becoming an apprentice in a craft tradeunion here’s where to learn some stuff about it.
Also, a mea culpa and a thank you (SSC really is a good learning tool)!
In a previous thread I said something along the lines of “This ‘culture war’ is just play-acting, the big cultural changes were back in the 1970’s”, well….
….someone pointed out to me that the majority of Americans no longer oppose legal gay marriage, and that change is pretty recent (I just remembered the voters of California voting “No way!” in 2008, and then the courts saying “Yes way” in 2012 and I didn’t know public opinion had changed), so that is a change
I stand corrected.
And…. I said something along the line of “I don’t believe these ‘Tribes’ exist, 9/10ths of the people I know have a mix of the Blue and Red Tribes attributes”, well…
…..in reflecting I realize that’s 9/10ths of people that I know well (basically my fellow working-class city dwellers), and when I think about other people that I encounter every week but don’t know as well, I would guess that they have alignments that are less of a mix, and are more strongly Blue or Red Tribe.
The nicest to me groups that I encounter most days are Cops and Public Defenders. The Cops (especially the ones who commute in from far away homes seem more Red Tribe to me, as do Firefighters. The Public Defenders, and the folks in Human Resources (especially the young ones) seem more Blue Tribe.
I’m gonna nominate the Medical Examiners for Grey Tribe, because otherwise I don’t have a guess (they’re always really nice, but the place creeps me out, so no I don’t linger and talk to them much).
Now the people I don’t like as much: The DA’s. They’re white collar (so I presume Blue) but they’re really standoffish so that’s just a guess.
The people I see the most?
The inmates on the 7th floor.
Man are they annoying (in so many ways, but for me mostly because they keep clogging their toilets). I understand that many just can’t pay bail, so they may be innocent, but man do I see why society wants them locked up. In some ways Jail isn’t that bad, books, cable television, meals, many of the Pubic Defenders who visit are “easy on the eyes”, but the inmates make it miserable for each other (and maybe that turns them into being annoying if they weren’t already).
How?
They’re fights, but mostly it’s the yelling.
So much yelling.
And while I try to talk to them as little as possible, from enough involuntary eavesdropping I definitely get an impression.
They’re mostly Scott’s Red Tribe (the white ones especially so).
In many ways they have the same tastes as the cops (they like guns, sports, red meat, and use blue tribe forbidden slurs).
I don’t know how they vote, but I’ve heard enough ranting that indicates they don’t have the Red Tribe trait of chanting U.S.A!, U.S.A!
And that brings me to my point.
Tribe doesn’t determine how well I get along with someone, how they treat me does.
I vote “Blue” (I’m very pro-union), but I’m no vegetarian, and I’m 5 Blue/5 Red on Scott’s Tribe attributes list, and I’ve liked and disliked people of both Tribes.
Also, among the people I know best, Tribe doesn’t correlate with politics.
I’ve precinct walked in support of candidates my union endorsed with enough guys who were otherwise Red Tribe all the way down including church and country western dancing, and I’ve worked with a guy who shopped at Whole Foods, but was very pro Republican Party.
What does correlate with which political party the folks I know support?
Supervisors are more likely to be Republicans.
Call a man a Foreman, and watch him vote “Red” (or not discuss politics at all, in my experience bosses are either silent or loudly hate democrats).
Skin color effects voting.
A Whole Foods shopping whiteman who hates sports is more likely to say he votes Republican (yes I have a specific guy in mind) than a red meat eating, church going, 49er fan blackman (yes I have another specific guy in mind).
But way more than that?
Where they live (and this ties in with the supervisor thing).
The further someone drives to work, the more likely they say they vote Republican.
I’ve actually seen someone change. Two brothers who lived in San Jose, the younger of the two was made foreman, and with the little bit of extra money he bought a house in Stockton and then started to complain about “liberals” (he even developed an “Okie” accent), and he was almost all the way Red Tribe (except church going, which he never mentioned).
The other brother who stayed in San Jose?
I precinct walked with him.
I don’t know if it’s the neighborhood or being behind a wheel, but long commutes seem to turn you Republican.
What turns you Democratic?
A union card, living in a city, and judging from what I’vd read a lot of student load debt does as well, but I don’t remember anyone who’s told me that they’re in the situation of owing student loans.
Well, what do you think?
Does my “bubble” make me way off?
I would love to hear comments on this article from someone who knows about the history of US psychiatry: https://jacobinmag.com/2018/08/mental-health-psychiatry-class-struggle
It basically argues that the birth of modern psychiatry in the early 20th century was a way to cover up or medicalise social issues like inequality. This is then tied to the current wave of interest in mental health. I don’t have the knowledge to assess the validity, but figure this might be the best place to find that person.
Can I hear your wildly hypothetical, maybe-not-workable but well-intentioned income tax reform ideas?
My offering: “Tax sacrifice for employment of a 3rd party.”
Suppose I pay $80k in income tax one year and this frustrates me e.g. because I know how inefficient government spending/allocation is. The following year, I opt to withhold all or most of my income tax payable and divert it to pay the wages of a maid/babysitter/gardener whom I start employing that year. In doing so I have:
1) ‘Created’ (or ‘realized’ a job)
2) Provided indirect economic stimulus (the disposable portion of the maid’s income)
3) Increased leisure time for me and my family (delegation of household tasks)
4) Sent a signal to the government that they should care less about me and more about poor people
5) Transferred money to more efficient agents (private individuals)
Notes:
-My government spends more money on Welfare and Social Security than any other purpose (the next largest is half that of welfare). The govt. is therefore partially outsourcing the role of welfare to the private citizenry. Will have to do the math on whether the reduction in government revenue is offset by the reduction in unemployment, and where the equilibrium point might be for my country.
-I would now be considered as both an employer and an employee, and may face new tax obligations as part of the former. Not opposed to this in principle if the net effect is still strongly positive.
What say you?