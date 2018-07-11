Open Thread 105.75

This is the twice-weekly hidden open thread. Post about anything you want, ask random questions, whatever. You can also talk at the SSC subreddit or the SSC Discord server.
People who think it proves corruption of the system that no bankers were put in jail after the economic crash: did bankers break specific laws? Is there a good discussion of which ones somewhere? Are those laws usually enforced?
This was discussed a few threads back, iirc.
Yes, here
Not to be confused with the discussion of the Culture novels a few posts above.
Good answers for particular misdeads: Robosigning, foreclosure fraud; possibly look into the book “Chain of Title” for more. But “negligence is rare in white color law”, sayeth Brad.
I think I said this there too, but IMHO, robosigning was a real issue that had very little to do with the crash.
If you put bankers, or anyone, through a Ken Starr style examination, the odd are good that you will have found something you can punish them for – I would think you would want to find that the crash itself was the result of wrongful conduct.
I don’t believe “was responsible for the crash” is entirely necessary to be relevant to Scott’s question. If the increased scrutiny caused by the financial crisis revealed misdeeds unrelated to the ensuing recession, but those were not punished, that may be evidence of corruption unless those misdeeds really do cause no harm, which is a different argument.
That’s a fair point – do you think there were underprosecuted crimes discovered as a result of the crash?
I would say that if people’s instinct is “there was a crash; keep investigating until you find a crime,” that’s a little closer to the old Chinese solution of just shooting a couple bankers.
For robosigning at least, there were prosecutions. Out of the five companies that lost civil claims over robosigning, there were two companies where executives were prosecuted over their involvement. One resulted in a conviction and a five-year prison sentence, and the other was dismissed over prosecutorial misconduct. I don’t know why there were no criminal prosecutions at the other three companies.
Certainly, some bankers broke some specific laws. However, the overall problem wasn’t caused by the law-breaking–“when the tide goes out you can see who was swimming naked, but that’s not WHY the tide went out.”
Most lawbreaking was post-crash, and was extremely technical “3 felonies a day” stuff like “did you assign any Montana titles to a company without a Montana registration.”
The complication is the US title system: the official title and liens are on paper, at the county courthouse, in date order. The actual system banks use is electronic, and lets you (for example) assign your right to collect payments to someone else. Most of the robosigning is related to these assignments–does the person who has the right to collect the money, and is trying to foreclose, have the documents showing that they can foreclose on behalf of the lienholder. (Obviously, by the time you are trying to foreclose, there’s already a problem.)
The best reference on the mortgage system–not the “was there fraud” question, but the “how does this work” question, is Tanta’s old posts, particularly the Ubernerd posts..
My single favorite Tanta post, though, is “Information is Power, which is why you don’t get any.”
(Tanta was a mortgage banker and blogger, who died in 2008.)
I also like DSquared’s posts on the topic, especially When Bad Things Happen to Good People Because of Bad Things Done by Good People and Those Stupid Bankers.
Instead of “actual”, a more accurate word here is “fake”.
Suppose I was to offer a service that kept in cold safe storage valuable old comic books. But instead of actually keeping them in a safe, I instead I “improved industry processes” by photographing them, and then shredding them, and then when one of my customers tried to get their stuff back, I gave them a xerographic print of the scans. I think my customer would be right to be upset. “Fraud” is exactly the right word for this.
I disagree.
The actual title–the one that gets updated if the property is sold–is on paper, at the courthouse, just like it always was. The only thing that is kept electronically is the agreement by Bank A that Bank B can collect payments/foreclose on its behalf.
The difference, if any, between “selling the property” and “selling the rights to who can collect payments / foreclose on someone’s behalf” is hyperfine hairsplit that I am unwilling to support.
To invoke a different but very similar financial activity, I am forbidden to buy or sell stock in my employer during the trading lockout windows. If I try to weasel with a “I didn’t sell any stock, per se, I instead sold the right to collect the profit or suffer the loss if the price changes”, that doesn’t even merit a laugh. I still get fined into bankruptcy and fired.
A significant reason why the banks wanted to split that hair is because every time a “sale” entry gets added to the official registered deed, either the seller or the buyer has to pay some tax to the local muni, and the banks didn’t want to pay it.
Yet another fraud on the fraud.
The banks were not shredding the titles. They were shredding the notes. The note with the wet ink signatures and the notary’s seal. Remember that? The embodiment of the mortgage, until the laws got changed after the fact.
People who think “show me the note” was an unnecessary and archaic ritual are the in the same class in my mind as the people who think “habius corpus” is an annoying and archaic pointless ritual preventing the operation of a smoothly running criminal justice system.
I’m a notary. I have zero mercy toward people who commit notary fraud, or their supervisors, or their executives, especially ones who carefully cultivate plausible deniability about it. And I am not a big fan of anyone who excuses it with any variant of “well, lots of people were doing it.”
@Mark Atwood
Sure, because you’re not allowed to sell derivatives with the trading window closed either. That doesn’t mean selling derivatives isn’t different from selling stock.
It sounds like the banks etc were doing something somewhere in the illegal fraud category, but I’ve got a question:
Did laws and or procedures need to be updated to find a legal way to easily sell mortgage back securities and so on, and banks were breaking the law because there was no easy way to obey it? (Not that this would excuse the lawbreaking, they could have asked for legislation to update the rules) Or was this pure fraud, pretty much only bad reasons for the practice?
Procedures more than laws. The issue is that the US system is designed to keep track of land (deeds), and isn’t a good system for keeping track of financial instruments secured by land (mortgages). So the bankers built a system for handling the mortgages, and it worked fine, and everyone thought it was fine–then when house prices fell for completely-unrelated reasons, people looked to see if it had complied with every obscure law everywhere and (surprise) it didn’t.
Some of both. My comment below is them not asking for what they needed to do the thing they wanted, and instead just relying on an “advice letter”.
I was briefly connected to a class action brought by some municipalities against the banks involved in this. I’ll second @Mark Atwood. I read the legal advice letter that the original proponents of using MERS (mortgage electronic registration system) used to persuade investors and mainstream banks to go along with it. It’s written to sound like it says “this is legal, and I’m a fancy lawyer so I should know–you’re clear!” but what it actually says is “I’m a lawyer writing what I’ve been asked to write, and while this isn’t my honest opinion of what a court is likely to do, and you can’t sue me if a court doesn’t do this, because I wrote you an example of a possible legal argument that could be made, not my opinion of whether that argument is valid, here is an argument some other lawyer could potentially write.” The lawyer writing the opinion was doubtless under some significant pressure to give a real legal opinion… and still didn’t.
The counties that should have gotten a $20 filing fee and a clear record of title every time a mortgage changed hands instead got… “MERS” printed on a filed record–the actual thing that’s recorded at the courthouse!–and then a long period where the actual owner(s) of the mortgage are often changing multiple times a day, with no $20 paid and no filing made, and resultingly ownership is nearly indecipherable even to a financial forensics expert with a big budget. Many of these houses were eventually–or some day in the future will be–re-possessed by lenders or for failure to satisfy contractor’s liens or tax liens… and the local regulatory agencies and tax authorities and everyone else will bear the expense of not knowing whose house was mortgaged to whom when. Clean title–really clean title–is valuable. Even if you just estimate it as worth $20 per never-disclosed owner… this was a scam of tens or hundreds of millions of dollars.
A repossession due to unpaid taxes will clear the title, right?
You’re right. I’ve changed my mind—a great crime was committed. However, I would describe it not as fraud, but as extortion.
Not necessarily. From what I gather, you can usually get clear title after buying a property at a tax auction, but doing so often requires additional steps.
@The Nybbler
Uh, I’m not a real estate transactions/title attorney, and I’m out of my depth on how to really describe the specifics of the law. But it’s easy for me to think up big potential expenses. Spitballing, really… I speculate that one thing to worry about is that some of these houses may have arguably “attached security interests” that pre-date the MERS mortgage, but where it’s unclear who was the owner who needs to argue against that said attached security interest never did, actually, attach, or was at some point later surrendered. So someone living in and hoping to sell the property might find that instead of hiring a realtor *only*, they also have to hire a lawyer to conduct a foreclosure on their own house and only then can they sell for full value. If you’ve got a clear enough sense of the law that you can see where I went wrong in that hypothetical I just spun, or if you’ve got $500/hr to ask a title attorney whether or not MERS means anything if it is on YOUR title, feel free.
@Douglas Knight
One way to look at it is as a power grab. Banking interests declared that henceforth they would be able to “see like a state” into the mortgage market, and re-shape it however they like, and local governments would no longer be able to “see like a state” into who owned what or when. One of the services that county recording offices, backed by the power of state law, aims to afford to locals is a decent amount of protection from fancy out-of-town lawyers who charge fancy-lawyer-rates just to settle the clouds they themselves raise on people’s titles. I don’t know if MERS will create a market there or not… but the decision to take the risk should have been with state legislatures. I don’t know about every state–for all I know some legislatures did pass laws authorizing MERS–but in some states, at least, the banks that started printing “MERS” as the “mortgage owner” on titles did so without any go-ahead from state legislatures. I guess I’m saying all of this because I’ve a sneaking suspicion some people will read your comment as an anti-government complaint (government extortion!) that county governments can charge people $20 every time they put any kind of mortgage or re-mortgage on their house. My 2c to anyone thinking that way… Stationary pirates are much better than roving ones–county recording offices are not the bad guys. (Douglas Knight, you probably didn’t mean any of that, I’m just snippy.)
How is having “MERS” on a title usefully different (in a way that concerns a homeowner or a municipality) than having “OurTown Bank?” (Serious question–link the case and I’ll read it.)
In either case, which lawyer shows up can change; who the beneficial owner is can change (OurTown Bank stock could be sold to a new person); the records the mortgage owner should have can get lost.
edit: correct spelling
@Yodelyak
A tax sale generally clears a mortgage lien. So it doesn’t matter whether the mortgage says MERS or BankOfFools, after the tax sale (and some paperwork) it’s gone. Eric Rall points out there are other liens not cleared by tax sale, but they’re the same in both scenarios as well. The new owner may have to pay these liens or sue to clear title in any case.
If the lender forecloses, the MERS lien will be removed. I believe this is true whether or not the documents were done properly (provided the foreclosure goes through).
Thanks for posting the Tanta links. I too enjoyed the information is power one.
If the FBI, or any other federal law enforcement agency, really wants to put you away, they’ll do it. Even if you didn’t actually commit any crimes, the investigation itself will create new crimes if you don’t shut up.
Not bailing out the “too big to fail” companies would have been the best option but if we were going to bail them out then we needed to put the fear of God in everyone left behind. That was the first thing that Obama did that really disappointed me. At the time I had totally drunk the Kool Aid and thought he was actually going to change things, but ultimately nobody ever had to pay for tanking the economy.
There are several classes of alleged crimes that people talk about.
1. The crimes that Icelandic bankers were prosecuted for. These are simple crimes, like embezzling and insider trading, that people are prosecuted for all the time, in good times and bad. There wasn’t a wave of prosecutions for them in America because they weren’t being committed, at least not as blatantly as in Iceland.
2. Robosigning. Lots of people violated this. But it’s bullshit. Technically many people might be eligible for jail, but virtually no one was defrauded in a substantive way. The phrase “foreclosure fraud” is a lie.
3. The kind of things that put people in prison in the S&L crisis in ~1990. This is the interesting question. But it’s complicated, so people don’t actually talk about it, but just assert that the only difference is political will / corruption. In fact, they invented Sarbanes-Oxley to make everyone a criminal, so they wouldn’t have to bother figuring out anything. So all banking executives are eligible for jail, on the whim of the prosecutor. But no, it’s not normal to prosecute under Sarbox.
I disagree.
The only reason why it wasn’t “fraud” is the laws were changed after the fact. I’ve had dinner with the lobbyist in Washington State who lead the work to get the laws changed here. He won an award and a bonus for it.
You guys can agree by explaining exactly what happened.
IMHO, it’s literally fraud, in that notaries stated that they saw documents signed by people who they had not actually witnessed and in many cases did not actually occur as purported, and people stated that they saw banking documents that they had not actually seen and in some cases did not actually exist.
However, if we’re implying that there were many foreclosures where it wasn’t true that (a) the homeowner borrowed money to purchase the home or with the home as security and (b) the homeowner did not pay it back as required, I think that’s much less frequent.
If we’re implying that the failure to maintain jot and tittle paper records contributed in any meaningful degree to the housing crash, I think that’s false.
If the mortgage companies are allowed to make up missing documentation, then how do we know how much actual fraud they engaged in?
If true, typically the borrower can demonstrate from their own bank records if they either (a) never received a loan or (b) made timely payments. If you have bank records showing either of those, I would be astonished to see a foreclosure no matter what the affidavit from some custodian in Denver said. (Banks had so many foreclosures to do that we are almost never talking about “your payment came in 3 days late”).
It’s possible that there were a number of actual “I never received the required notice and/or I tried my best to pay,” but my impression is that’s pretty rare too.
If the mortgage companies are allowed to make up missing documentation, then how do we know how much actual fraud they engaged in?
If you limit it to “fraud against people with mortgages”–because the actual, legal record is the recorded deed.
All the quarrels are over “who can act under that deed?” There may be fraud by servicers against banks, and that would be hard to identify–but you the homeowner have all the records available to demonstrate that you didn’t have a mortgage, or made the payments.
That’s true in varying degrees in different states, depending on each state’s property law doctrine on mortgages.
In general, states fall into two categories: “title theory” states, where the bank (or whoever the mortgagee is) hold the title to the property until the mortgage is paid off (there’s a special kind of deed used to transfer the title as security for a mortgage, distinct from the regular deeds used to sell a property outright); and “lien theory” states, where the mortgagee (homeowner) holds title to the property, but the title is encumbered by a “lien” for the balance of the mortgage which must be paid before the property can be sold.
In a title theory state, the title will show the bank as the title-holder. However, unless the title got updated every time the mortgage was transferred, the bank on the title might be different from the bank that wants to foreclose.
In a lien theory state, the title will show “bank X says the homeowner owes them money”. There’s a process for contesting liens as erroneous, and there are generally penalties for filing a lien for a debt you aren’t actually owed, but the lien itself is just a claim that you’re owed the debt. And as with title theory states, the lien isn’t necessarily updated when the mortgage is transferred.
A sloppy train-of-transfer for the mortgage is a problem under either theory, but it’s a bigger problem for lien theory states, since in a title theory state it’s clear that somebody has the right to foreclose, and if all the banks in the chain of mortgage transfers are still around, they can always get together and agree that Bank A (the titleholder) has transferred their rights to Bank Q (the bank that wants to foreclose).
In a lien theory state, on the other hand, the banks all getting together and certifying that Bank Q now owns Bank A’s rights under the mortgage is only half the problem. They also need to prove Bank A’s right to foreclose, and if the original mortgage agreement got scanned and shredded at some point, then that’s tricky to prove to a court’s satisfaction.
It’s worth noting that California, which is a large state and which had rather a lot of foreclosures during the financial crisis, is a lien theory state.
The other problem, which is irrelevant to title vs lien theory, is if one or more of the banks has gone out of business or is just doesn’t care enough to certify their role in the chain of transfer. Normally, that wouldn’t be a problem, but the financial crisis wasn’t a normal time in that respect.
@Eric Rall
But title theory or lien theory, there isn’t a legal mortgage unless there’s a recorded, filed document in the county title record that shows the mortgage.
If the homeowner doesn’t have a mortgage, robo-signing won’t affect the county record–regardless of whether it maintains title deeds or liens. If the homeowner made mortgage payments, he should be able to get records showing that easily from whoever transferred the money–usually, his own bank statements.
If Sam has a mortgage with Jim, and Joe tries to foreclose, robo-signing may enable Joe to do it. But if Sam doesn’t have a mortgage, or paid his mortgage, robo-signing is not going to enable anyone to foreclose.
Where I work Sarbanes Oxley is just called “Sox”, SarBox does sound cooler.
I think the people who act like Obama should’ve put Bank of America CEO in chains are off the rails, but it’s also true our laws are written with so many loopholes that it would’ve been much more difficult than your typical leftist on Twitter (I say as a SJW leftist) thinks to put bankers in jail.
OTOH, I do think Obama was much too soft on the banking industry, probably because he didn’t want to be accused of being the black Marxist killing off Wall Street. Of course, they did that anyway. Which is why when President Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez nationalizes the banks in 2037, I’ll laugh.
If you want the actual problem, it was here:
Down Payments 2006
And here:
Why Stated Income is a Problem
The issue with this explanation was that home prices peaked in early 2006 and was declining for most of 2006/2007. Whatever the role of no down no doc loans they weren’t responsible for the majority of the run up in prices.
First, my gloss on what caused the crash: essentially, this was a goldrush for a new and supposedly-valuable item that later, after many big banks had bought in to it heavily, turned out not to be very valuable. (I say this so you can skip the rest of the post if you think that’s crazypants, the way I would skip the rest of your post if you attributed the crash to George W. Bush’s unyielding thirst for racial justice in housing)
The item in question was high-risk mortgage debt, and the thing that made it (seem to be) suddenly more valuable was the practice of combining it with other stuff into exotic and opaque financial instruments that (supposedly) mitigated its risk; so the crime would be misrepresenting the value of these financial instruments by understating or fraudulently hiding evidence of their true risk. I don’t know that that happened in the “I am an expert on SEC regulations and know for certain that they were broken” sense; but I know that SEC disclosure rules exist, and I assume that some of those rules were broken due to proof by contradiction: the alternative is to believe that, in the middle of the greatest banking goldrush of our generation, when thousands of different individual Wall Street geniuses were making millions or billions of dollars fleecing (and being fleeced by) each other with new and poorly-understood and inherently risky financial securities which virtually every ratings agency managed to simultaneously mis-rate, nobody did anything criminal. I don’t buy that; my default assumption is that bad acting is probably somewhat normally distributed, so it’s likely that a few of the people involved were blameless chumps, a few were overtly criminal, and the majority were somewhere in between.
I don’t think this “proves the corruption of the system”, whatever that means. (Did anyone here imagine the pre-2006 financial services industry to be corruption-free?) I assume the main reason for the lack of prosecution was fear of dragging the crisis out, not a bunch of criminal bankers calling up their cronies in government and asking for a get out of jail free card. But I am disturbed that there was no prosecution, and not for reasons of vindictiveness but for reasons of deterrence. When we go through a (hopefully) once in a lifetime financial shitstorm that almost ends the world, I absolutely expect the government to sift through the wreckage and find some of the worst offenders and throw the book at them, to demonstrate that there is a downside to being one of the worst offenders. Hell, even just a thorough investigation would’ve had some deterrent value.
You also asked, are these laws (meaning, in my case, SEC disclosure rules) usually enforced? I don’t know, but even supposing they aren’t, they still should be in this case. Consider a highway metaphor: everyone breaks traffic laws, and enforcement is pretty lax and not terribly consistent, and most people are okay with that. But if there’s an enormous accident, the biggest the world’s ever seen, with thousands of cars piled up on the freeway, I don’t think it’s unreasonable to expect *someone* to get a ticket.
My take on the whole thing was that Wall Street had started believing their own nonsense. The basic thesis was that it doesn’t matter how risky these assets are on paper because it doesn’t matter. Mortgagees who were about to default for non-payment would simply sell the securing asset and walk away five, ten, maybe fifty thousand dollars richer for their trouble and go back to renting. Therefore mortgage-backed instruments could’ve been rated at a much lower risk because the whole industry (including construction company stock, and a bunch of other related industries) was currently operating under the opinion: “sure we’re screwed if the housing market drops more than 10%, but that’s IMPOSSIBLE“.
Of course, historically they have no reason not to believe this is true. But the invisible hand of the market has a way of reaching out and touching people who get cocky like that. Plenty of those Wall St. bankers who were working on commission or heavily invested in these schemes themselves lost their shirts along with everyone else. I personally want them strung up and shot – but not for any criminal activity, for the sheer hubris involved in forgetting basic basic market gospel that is taught on every trading floor worldwide. “What goes up, must come down”.
Yeah, I think one of the biggest things that prevents much prosecution in this sphere is that although the perpetrators are greedy wall street fat cats, most of the biggest victims were… other greedy wall street fat cats. Those are the people who lost the most.
Sure, the government lost some too, but that was mostly of their own design. A few scattered individuals might have lost some, but mainly they were co-conspirators rather than victims (perhaps an overzealous banker encouraged you to sign some fraudulent forms… but you still signed them, so how much are you going to demand a criminal investigation here?)
If we could make some cases wherein some greedy wall street fat cats took action X that victimized some sympathetic non-lying poor person who wasn’t also motivated by a get rich quick promise, I’m sure they’d have been made already.
I mostly agree, but I don’t think the high-risk item was mortgage debt: it was houses.
House prices went up on average for 50 years, and people forgot that they were risky as investments; so loans secured by houses seemed also to be low-risk.
SamChevre – I mostly agree with you, it’s really easy to understate the risk of “leveraged instruments based on an asset” if the market psychology that is operative is heavily understating the risk of the asset the whole sector is based on.
It’s weird to me how much people want to moralize the 2008 recession. To me it just seems like a classic case of people borrowing a bunch of money to buy a risky asset class, then getting burned when the asset turned sour. In 2001 it was tech stocks, in 2008 it was housing. No Disney villains required, just regular old capitalism.
I guess people are upset that the government bailed out the banks. But it wasn’t really “free.” The banks got significantly constrained by new rules put in place after the crisis, like the Volker Rule and the liquidity tests. And the government made back all the money they lent, and then some.
The elephant in the room is that the government has an unspoken policy of encouraging people to take out huge loans on mortgages. We even have a bunch of government sponsored enterprises (GSEs) like Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac dedicated explicitly to making mortgage loans artificially cheap. It’s like if the government ran a hedge fund that would lend to anyone investing in tech stocks. Wouldn’t the 2001 crash have been awkward then?
(P.S. the stuff with robo-signing and improper paperwork is slimy, but not the cause of the crisis.)
I guess they moralize it because a lot of people who had nothing to do with the causes also got in trouble. I’m on the position that it’s impossible to run an economy in such a way that no one ever makes mistakes that lead to a crisis, but people seem to have a propensity to look for someone to blame when bad things happen.
Like who?
Stocks went down, but then they went up again. Some shady companies went out of business due to bad practices, but that pretty much always happens.
I still maintain the reason we haven’t seen prosecutions here is because of the profound lack of lower/middle class uninvolved potential victims…
Also, the fact that so many of the people whose decisions and actions appear to have led to the crisis did well despite those decisions, and are still in positions of great power/influence, along with the existence of large bailouts for some financial companies, means that the incentives are very bad–screwing up in ways that crash the economy potentially gets you bailed out by the feds, but you get to keep the profits in good years. (Though to be fair, plenty of big financial companies lost a ton of money in the financial crisis.)
>and the government made back all the money they lent, and then some
this wasn’t really a burden for the banks. I’d love nothing better than having the government lend me a few hundred billion dollars at below market interest rates for a few years. I’d make a fortune.
Wire fraud. Specifically fraud in the “representations and warrantees” sections of various ABS/CDO contracts. I absolutely believe such crimes occurred. The issue for garnering a conviction would have been proving mens rea. I’m no small part because of judicially created rules that allow for the destruction of evidence under the transparently false rationale of disk space concerns. Nonetheless, even with those difficulties I think significant convictions could have been achieved if the relevant justice department lawyers weren’t a combination of chickenshit (per Comey), cognitively captured, and corruptly keeping an eye on their future careers as white collar defense attorneys.
Finally found what I think was the best overall post–another DSquared.
The Global Bezzle
Today at Naval Gazing: The USS Missouri (BB-63), Part 1. A history of this ship from her laying-down through the end of 1949, including the surrender of Japan.
Woo! The only battleship I’ve ever been aboard, and named after my home state, too. Obviously a far superior vessel to the much ballyhooed Iowa.
Welcome to the latest installment of my Biblical scholarship effortpost series (previous installments: creation stories, rest of Genesis, Exodus – liberation and covenant, and priestly theology). This time we’re going to look at Deuteronomy. Following a brief summary, we’ll talk about the identification of Deuteronomy with the reforms of King Josiah. After that, we’re going to discuss the arguments for dating Deuteronomy relatively late, and for the dating of the D source versus the P source.
Caveats: I’m not an expert in this, but I did do a master’s (focusing more on the New Testament than Hebrew Bible). This is about secular scholarship, not theology. I’m trying to present a fair scholarly consensus and explain where there’s controversy.
Deuteronomy is presented as given by Moses to the Israelites before they enter the promised land. Summarized briefly, it consists of various exhortations appealing to Israel’s history and a code of laws, along with curses and blessings, plus some concluding and miscellaneous stuff.
For our purposes, the laws are the most important part; the most important laws concern reform of worship, largely consisting of centralization of sacrifice to God and absolute prohibition on worshipping other gods. Other than these religious reforms, an important characteristic of the laws in Deuteronomy is that they generally have a more strongly ethical character than the other laws we’ve seen in the Torah. They are especially concerned about the lot of the poor, slaves, etc, and they are justified on the basis of the experience of slavery in Egypt (cause for empathy) and God’s role in rescuing them from this.
Considering the religious reforms: God is only to be worshipped through sacrifice and offering at one place. Sacrificial worship elsewhere is prohibited. Slaughtering livestock for food without sacrifice is explicitly allowed. Scholars believe this was not the case previously among the Israelites (in general, as far as I know, societies that sacrifice a considerable number of animals tend not to just throw the meat away – depending on place, time, and religion the priests might get it, or people might sacrifice an animal then take it home and eat it, or whatever).
Because of these details, the rules in Deuteronomy are frequently identified with the reforms of Josiah (as described in 2 Kings 22-23, a book which scholars link to Deuteronomy – but that’s a story for next time). Josiah’s reforms are sparked by the high priest’s discovery of a scroll in the Temple. The reforms made based on this scroll accord pretty well with the worship-related program of Deuteronomy: Josiah bans the worship of other deities and of God outside the Temple; the new rules are justified by appeal to Moses. Scholars have thus, since the early 19th century, believed the scroll found in the Temple to be none other than Deuteronomy itself – not necessarily Deuteronomy as we have it today but at a minimum part of what would become the book of Deuteronomy.
Further, scholars, based on the account of Josiah’s reform, as well as the earlier attempt at reform by Hezekiah (see 2 Kings 18), concluded that the account of the centralization indicated that Deuteronomy was not an old collection of laws that had been forgotten or ignored. Rather, it was an innovation (one that would concentrate power in Jerusalem and lead to more central exercise of power in general), presented, however, as something older that had been forgotten or ignored. They also considered links between Deuteronomy and “wisdom” literature (a genre present across the Ancient Near East with its best example in the Hebrew Bible found in Proverbs) to be further evidence that Deuteronomy was the work of scribes in Jerusalem; originally, scribes serving Josiah.
This argument relies upon internal evidence. First, it requires the identification of Deuteronomy, or elements of what would become Deuteronomy, with the scroll found in the temple – that this not be a mere coincidence. Second, the argument relies to some degree on reasoning based on who benefits: the high priest happens to find a scroll arguing for centralization, and the king acts on it. The effects of this would have benefited the Jerusalem priesthood and the monarch. One does not need to be especially cynical to think that the discovery of the scroll was a little suspicious – but suspicion on its own isn’t proof.
So far, this evidence is fairly speculative – especially for something as key to understanding the Hebrew Bible as the date of Deuteronomy. This is a major point in the big question we’ve been seeing again and again: is the history of Israel, as seen in the Hebrew Bible, the history of a people recovering old ways of doing things and getting better at doing what they were initially told to do, or is it the history of a society developing and retconning their history to indicate that each new development is in fact something they were meant to do from the beginning? Luckily, we have some hard(er) evidence.
Since the original scholarly speculation as to the date of Deuteronomy, the seventh-century Vassal Treaties of Esarhaddon have been uncovered by archaeology. They were the vassal treaties binding the inferior parties to Esarhaddon, an Assyrian king; Judah appears to have been one of his vassals – it was a vassal to his father, Sennacherib. There are strong parallels (in form and in content) between these treaties and Deuteronomy. Scholars have concluded that it is fairly clear that Deuteronomy in its current form was influenced by these treaties – and thus must date from around the same time. Deuteronomy may, in fact, have been intended to provide a sort of alternative to Assyrian vassal treaties: pledge allegiance to God instead of to foreign powers.
Some of the material could be earlier – older oral traditions, say – but it would still have to be put together at a given time. Also, it only presents an earliest possible date for the first material that would become Deuteronomy to be written down – there could have been later additions. Finding a date for the book doesn’t lead to the conclusion that it was composed entirely at that date: scholars tend to think that what is now Deuteronomy was enlarged and edited over a period of decades. It may include oral traditions, but it is unlikely that oral traditions were accurately maintained for a long period.
A major question is whether the D source or P source is earlier. A lot rides on this: if you take the perspective that the D source dates to the 7th century at latest, and that the P source was composed afterwards, then both the D source and P source are considerably later than they would have to be to date to the beginning of Israel’s history, or anywhere near that. Further, they intentionally place contemporary material about contemporary concerns in the past, presenting it as binding rules dating to the beginning. D in the 7th century and D before P, in short, lends credence to the general notion that the accounts given in the Hebrew Bible represent retroactive continuity in a very strong sense, and additionally contributed to the importance of scripture in the religion (compare D and P to J and E for answers to questions like “how should a community behave?” and “how should individuals behave?”). This interest in religious scripture and in scripture as a guide to life and behaviour is fairly unusual – it was probably very unusual in its original context of Ancient Near East religion generally, as well as the later Mediterranean. (Of course, D and P aren’t the only factors here; the loss of the Temple and the Babylonian captivity played a major role in the development of the religion.)
These arguments tend to revolve around the P source seeming more developed and settled than the D source. Leviticus has a more sophisticated ritual calendar, and things that seem to be of special importance (centralization the most important) in D are assumed in P.
However, there are also arguments for P being earlier. Early arguments for P being later than D often assumed that P’s interest in ritual and purity were later accretions. This position dated to the 19th century, and the scholars who put it together tended to dislike what they saw as later developments, especially P’s preoccupation with purity and ritual. This was seen as a deterioration from what these scholars saw as earlier modes of the religion. They presumed that legalism had developed over time in Judaism, and saw this as a negative development.
There is, however, evidence that has appeared since then (the same sort of archaeological evidence that gave us Esarhaddon’s treaty) that ritual and purity concerns were a concern of multiple religions in the Ancient Near East by the second millenium. Arguments based on the development of language also tend to fall on the side of P being earlier. If P is earlier (and one still thinks D to be from the 7th century), while nothing is proved about when it dates from, it certainly can’t be from after a certain point, and elements such as centralization and the codes of law and ritual in P could be relatively early. This means less retconning. It also dates that special interest in scripture earlier.
Overall, the closest to a consensus that is available is that both sources contain older traditions and were edited over some period of time – there may be overlap, and part of one book being earlier than part of another does not mean one book as a whole is older than the other. With that said, the P source was probably after and influenced by Deuteronomy and the associated reforms, but again, may contain material from before that date. Both are younger than J and E (with which P is far more tightly integrated). Both played an important role in the development of a religion that was heavily based around scripture.
So, to recap. The closest thing there is to a scholarly consensus is that Deuteronomy dates to the seventh century, based on accounts of Josiah’s reforms (with which it is associated) and comparison to some treaties from that period. P is probably later than D, in the main. Centralization is fairly late, and the heavy interest in scripture likely is too. The religion as a whole became the religion it became later on in part due to Josiah’s reforms and the documentation produced to support them. Next time, we’ll talk about the historical books (the books of Joshua, Judges, Samuel, and Kings) which scholars have linked to Deuteronomy.
Postscript: If I’ve made any errors, let me know, ideally in the next ~55 minutes so I can edit.
So why is the scholarly consensus still that P is later than D, after purity was discovered to be a major concern of the Ancient Near East, and after linguistic evidence points to its being earlier?
Also, I remember some arguments in the replies to one of your earlier posts that Deuteronomy bears more similarities to older treaties than to Assyrian treaties. If so, this would refute the main evidence you cited for Deuteronomy’s date; do you have anything more to say on that?
1. I can expand on this a bit if you want, but not right this moment. I was kind of bumping up against the word limit.
2. I think it’s something like this – Deuteronomy specifically resembles the Esarhaddon treaties, which aren’t just in the right century but within the right couple decades or so, while looked at more generally the Torah or parts of it resemble Middle Eastern vassal treaties in general, and scholars argue over whether they resemble Hittite or Assyrian more.
Spitballing, but it’s plausible to me that bits and pieces of old traditions and sources from the 13th century found their way into later documents. Not necessarily orally, either – maybe oral traditions from 1350 or whenever get written down within a few decades and then enter the documentary record, probably changing over the centuries. This is used to write later documents, which inform D or P or whatever source, or inform a source that gets used in that source, blah blah blah. Due to the ravages of time on organic materials, we know a lot more for this sort of discussion of sources with the New Testament than the Hebrew Bible. This would explain why there’s stuff and descriptions of stuff that really make sense if they’re vaguely about the 13th century, but in stuff that as a whole is probably from at least a few centuries after that, at the earliest. I reiterate that this is just my opinion as to a possible explanation. This is not scholarly consensus, just what I sort of get from what I’ve read.
Sure; when you have time, please do.
The strongest argument to me seems based on the calendar. The P source calendar includes a couple festivals the D source calendar doesn’t; it wouldn’t make sense for it not to include festivals celebrated when it was written. It also includes Passover as a pilgrimage, which seems to show up first in Deuteronomy.
I don’t understand. You seem to be saying that we know P is (mostly) later than D because P copied D’s requirement that the Passover be celebrated with a pilgrimage.
But why isn’t it equally plausible that D was copying P’s pilgrimage requirement? Even after the speculative division of the Torah into specific sources, the text only indicates which of these sources had the requirement, not who was the first to do so.
If P influenced D Passover, it raises the question of why D leaves out festivals that are in the P ritual calendar. Some scholars also think that the statement in 2 Kings 23:21 (yes, this requires identifying the scroll with Deuteronomy) that “no such passover had been kept since the days of the judges who judged Israel” is tendentious – Judges portrays a time that either didn’t know or wasn’t following other stuff from Deuteronomy (mostly involving prohibited religious activities); the argument goes that the insistence it hadn’t been done in such a way since a past time was covering for it not having been done in such a way before, period. I may be garbling this a bit. I’ll think about it a bit more when I’m freshly rested and maybe flip through the books again.
This assumes that the list of festivals would only get longer with time, not shorter.
Or it could also be that Deuteronomy, being a second iteration of the law, focuses its attention only on the festivals which were most important from the perspective of lay Israelities—namely the ones which required them to go on pilgrimage.
The scholars you’re drawing on are in the tradition of Weinfeld, the guy who wrote Deuteronomy and the Deuteronomistic tradition yes?
Weinfeld isn’t exactly the most careful with evidence. People may have liked his results, but his arguments are rather poor.
For instance Weinfeld relies very heavily on the curse formulas in Deuteronomy having the same punishments as Esarhaddon in the same order. Specifically, he says there is no reason to have Deuteronomy 28:27-28 in that order, except that Esarhaddon does, and Esarhaddon has in that order because of the deities Sin and Shamash. The curses on the Code of Hammurabi have those same deities right next to each other, but Haummurabi puts Shamash before Sin. Hammurabi is way way older, 1000 years older. It’s got a much bigger resemblance to Deuteronomy than the order of Shamash and Sin – it’s got a whole pile of laws and non-divine punishments that the curses are in reference to. And this is the kind of thing Weinfeld counts as major evidence.
A much bigger problem for Weinfeld is the absence of historical prologue (justifying the treaty) in the Esarhaddon type treaties. It’s kind of a big deal in Deuteronomy. It’s kind of a big deal in older treaties – if I recall, even Weinfeld admitted that the Deteronomy historical prologue stuff resembled the much older Hittite treaties. The historical prologue stuff is just plain not there in Esarhaddon. This isn’t a minor difference in pattern. It’s a major one, and in my judgement at least it torpedoes the entire Esarhaddon/Deuteronomy argument. Weinfeld knew this was a problem, but he just sort of glossed it over.
In short, I think the scholarship on this matter was in love with the Josiah’s scribes/priests/whatever wrote it idea, and ignored evidence against it. People after him seem to have quoted Weinfeld approvingly as if he proved the case. Mind you, if there’s scholarship in the last 10 years that deals well with the prologue, Hittite, and Hammurabi stuff, do let me know – I’ve not kept up with the latest scholarship hardly at all.
Lemme look a bit more at it and I’ll get back to you.
EDIT: It’s entirely plausible they fell for a theory because they liked it; the 7th C D theory would have gone along generally with the “primitive cool religion/developed boring religion” split that the scholarship applied to both HB and NT.
Yeah, Weinfeld’s in there; I don’t know the extent to which he has a tradition. I’ll acknowledge I’m not super equipped to discuss the VTEs – someone wants to know what’s in there? If it were in Greek, maybe I could tell you firsthand. If you’ve got any secondary (tertiary?) sources attacking him, I’d be interested to see them.
Leaving Esarhaddon aside entirely, yeah, I think many made their decision based on the earlier internal arguments. I find them rather more plausible than the “institutional history” but that’s not much in the way of actual proof. But hey, if they find actual proof, that puts a
lot ofnon-zero number of Biblical scholars out of work.
Is this the Esarhaddon treaty we are discussing? There are a couple notable similarities, but on a causal read-through I don’t see any sort of detailed correspondence between the outlines of either the terms (which as mashwiggle says, are not a detailed code of legislation like Hammurabi or Deuteronomy, just multiple ways of swearing political loyalty to the new crown prince) or the curses (a couple of which correspond, but most are different.)
The two most striking parallels I see are the curse about eating your own children, and the command to “love” (but this is for the crown prince, not the deity as in Deuteronomy).
Also, in Deuteronomy 28-30 (as well as Leviticus 26, a closely parallel passage from a “preistly” book), the curses are preceeded by a list of blessings for obedience, and followed by a promise to restore Israel after they are exiled due to disobedience.
By the way, if Deuteronomy was forged by King Josiah’s scribes to justify his central authority, then how come they forgot to put in a single provision about obeying the king or remaining loyal to him? (The things that any other ancient ruler would be most obsessed with getting divine support for.) The only direct reference in the entire text to the monarchy is 17:14-20, and is almost entirely about placing restrictions on the monarchy! It specifically prohibits the king from acquring large amounts of wives or wealth, and requires him to be obedient to the law and not to regard himself as better than other people. That sounds like it was written by somebody who didn’t like centralization of power, and wanted a very limited constitutional monarch. Thematically, this passage has a lot more in common with 1 Samuel 8 (the prophet Samuel’s predictions about all the bad things a king will do) than anything to do with Josiah, except perhaps the bit about not returning to Egypt.
Attempts to explain the last point usually try to explain stuff restricting the monarchy as a later addition. Yep, a little speculative and hard to disprove, perhaps even shading into ad-hoc hypothesis a little. (I could get behind an approach that looks at the religious authorities rather than the secular authorities; after all, it’s not the king who finds the scroll)
Also, I think “forgery” is a bit of a charged term. I can attest to this more for the period the New Testament comes together in, but there’s some evidence that the ancient world didn’t think about it in the same way we do. Forging coins probably got you put to death or whatever, but writing something and saying someone from an earlier time said it was legitimate, at least in some circumstances (consider that Deuteronomy as we have it now does a lot more than enable a power grab by someone or other; it’s a pretty humane law code by the standards of the time and place – if some human author put that in hoping to create support for more humane laws, was that a bad thing?). We shouldn’t import modern concerns. I suppose an analogy might be the only-relatively-recently dropped habit of putting Roman soldiers at the crucifixion in paintings, etc, in contemporary garb – “historical accuracy” is a relatively modern concept.
The moral valence of the forgery wasn’t my main point there. It’s just the verb I was using.
As for the theory that Deuteronomy is about bolstering the power of the monarchy, except for the parts about the monarchy which were added later and represent a completely different perspective—to state this theory seems sufficient to show its absurdity.
Your alternative idea that it represents the perspective of the religious authorities (who might not want a strong king to rival their power) makes considerably more sense. Of course, we have an apparent prior reference to restrictions on the monarch in 1 Samuel 10:25, but I suppose this is just taken as evidence that this passage also postdates Josiah…
The going scholarly theory is that Samuel is part of the “Deuteronomistic history” – a bunch of the historical books are associated with the “Deuteronomistic school” and present history through the lens of Deuteronomy (do what God wants you to do, which largely involves not worshipping other deities and following some ethical rules, and you will flourish; if not, you’ll get yours eventually). More on this next time.
The best evidence that the so-called Deuteronomistic history postdates Josiah is that he is mentioned by name in it.
But that specifically isn’t evidence that “Deuteronomistic history” contains Deuteronomy.
You nearly got me in trouble at pub trivia last night.
The question was something along the lines of: “According to scholars, the Jahwist, written in 1000 BC, and the Priestly source, written in 700 BC, were combined around 500 BC to form what book?”
“Crap,” I think. “I remember that the beginning of Genesis was J and P, but there were other sources as well. Were they in Genesis? I think I remember that they occurred later in Genesis. What book has exactly J and P in it? Leviticus, maybe? Or maybe he means the Pentateuch?”
The answer, obviously, was “The Bible”. (“Or”, the trivia guy continued, “technically ‘the Old Testament’.”)
Fortunately my team talked me out of getting too specific.
Saying the answer is “The Bible” is just so wrong. Jews don’t call the book the Bible, or even the Old Testament, though that might be fair as a sort of translation. But no Christian refers to just the OT as the Bible, and the whole book was not formed in 500 BC by any accounting.
And if you are in a *trivia* contest, why is any answer other than “technically” correct ones allowed? Isn’t that the whole point of trivia*, knowing obscure facts? They need to change the name to “Somewhere in the ballpark of common knowledge” Pursuit, I say.
*The point other than having an excuse to hang out and drink with friends, which admittedly** I may be missing here.
**Is it weird that “admittedly” sounds right to me at almost any point in that clause? English is not usually so forgiving.
I am doing the dates from memory, so it’s possible that the actual question was slightly less wrong.
Hanging out and drinking with friends is definitely the primary purpose of pub trivia. (It certainly isn’t the food.)
Still, in no sense is “The Bible” formed from 2 sources, let alone those two. I give you permission to feel superior.
Would have been great if you had said “the Tetrateuch”, and seen what the host said.
Randy M:
I think Jews are happy to refer to the “Bible” as roughly analogous to “Tanakh”; certainly I don’t think twice about it. After all, even within Christianity, different denominations take “the Bible” to refer to slightly different sets of books.
I agree with you about trivia, but unfortunately, it’s not at all uncommon for hosts to ask imprecise or poorly worded questions that can admit multiple answers, or to gloss over technical details that can change the meaning of a question. The version of correct that matters isn’t “technically correct”, it’s “matches what the host has on their answer sheet”.
You have to get used to trying to find the answer for the most reasonable interpretation of what the host is trying to ask.
Someone has to:
“Nope, the correct answer is “The Moops.”
Many adverbs work at any point in the clause they modify, whether it is a main clause, a subordinate clause, a question, or an exclamation.
Add “tomorrow” to “I am going to do that.” I count 5 choices that do not seem to me to be incorrect, although some sound strained and I would use only for poetic effect or if I wanted to seem like I wasn’t a native speaker.
Tomorrow I am going to do that. (I would guess this is second most common)
I am going, tomorrow, to do that. (Sounds like tomorrow was dropped into the sentence as the idea came to the speaker. Sounds like, “Well, let’s see… I am going–tomorrow!–to do that. Or it sounds like the going is something that will be done tomorrow, in order that the doing of that may then be done. E.g. “I am going, tomorrow, so that I will be able to do that.)
I am going to tomorrow do that. (This feels like a poetic announcement of a policy of procrastination, or else is incorrect, but tastes may vary.)
I am going to do that tomorrow. (This is most common I would guess.)
I am tomorrow going to do that. (Sounds emphatic about the tomorrow-ness of when the “that” will get done.)
Sometimes the small change makes some people here mystic chords of deep significance at the same time the make others cringe. E.g., add “boldly” to “To go where no one has gone before!”
(Count me with the people who likes splitting the infinitive here, though normally I don’t.)
[Help, I’m trapped in a grammar comment.]
This is the opposite problem of not knowing the answer enough in an academic context. The solution there is to vaguely mention scholarly disagreement and then present the first plausible thing to come into your head as something you definitely remember reading one place or other.
Other people have touched on the details, so I’ll just add… wow.
As I preface most of my posts on this topic, thanks for putting this together. I very much appreciate reading your synopsis of the scholarship even though I often disagree with the conclusions of said scholars.
One thing I am struck by is that the evidence doesn’t seem to be terribly strong on any of these points, no doubt because of the antiquity of the source material. Having a similar structure to a set of treaties does not strike me as implausible at all, regardless of which was written first, if the purposes of both were similar and both arose in a generally similar cultural milieu. To rebut textual and oral traditions to the contrary, it strikes me as less compelling than I would expect – but then, what would I really expect? As you note, evidence is hard to come by.
One question that arose on reading – you mention that part of the scholarly arguments rest on the relative decay rate / inability to maintain an accurate oral tradition. I’m rather surprised by that, given (a) things like Homer exist, and (b) we’re dealing with societies probably far better versed in the mechanics of maintaining and passing oral traditions. Do you know what methods or assumptions scholars have used to try to calculate a mutation or decay rate for an oral tradition in a culture with low literacy?
I’m not well-versed in the textual history of Homer, or about the relation between oral and textual sources, etc etc. In this regard, I can talk about the New Testament the most confidently – the first written sources which we have about Jesus don’t appear for a while after Jesus is executed, and most scholars think there was a period where various oral traditions about him circulated. They appear to have varied a great deal, given the different traditions we have about him written down (especially once you start cutting out noncanonical stuff that’s really late, which just tends to be kinda wacky). I doubt there’s something unique about Jesus that would cause fragmenting, changing, diverse oral traditions, followed by texts that were better-behaved, but not hugely. What reason do we have to think that the Iliad now is the original version? I don’t know; I’m not a classicist or whatever.
I don’t know about oral tradition mutation/decay stuff. I imagine that’s something anthropologists or sociologists have taken a stab at, but it’s not my wheelhouse. Best I can do is talk about the one source I can talk about.
Isn’t there in the text itself a reason completely separate from mutation for the differences? Namely, different eyewitnesses providing different traditions? Add on to that different theological emphases and different writing styles and I’m not sure why we need any more explanations for the differences. As for fragmentation, I would think a sufficient explanation would be the gospel writers grabbing bits and pieces from the tradition to fit their emphases and their large scale structure. I’m not saying there was 0 mutation, only that the differences we do see are already readily explainable and thus don’t count much as evidence.
Meanwhile, I’m hoping that somehow we do have someone reading these posts who is an expert in Homer. Not only would I love to read a response from someone like that, it would make me smile.
Consider that’s over the timeframe for the NT, though. If there’s any mutation for the NT, presumably there will be more in the HB, which was put together over a longer period, and probably has longer gaps between historical events and what ends up in the text in (sometimes very vague) reference. Anyway, let’s not spoil the New Testament bits. There’s a lot of fun there. And by fun, I mean textual criticism, the best kind of fun.
Fair enough on not spoiling the fun. I mean, I think it’s fun. I asked one of my kids since he thought I was having fun, perhaps because I laughed at ‘the best kind of fun’.
Kid: What kind of fun?
Me: Textual Criticism.
Kid: No thanks.
I’m no classics scholar either, so we’re both in the same boat on that. I’m basically just drawing analogies. I also thought of the Islamic Hafiz, who memorize the Quran for transmission; of course in that instance there are also written records to back up their recollections, but it’s a data point on cultural/religious memory traditions.
In the case of Homer, there was a class of professional “rhapsodes” whose job description involved memorizing long texts in order to be able to recite them back verbatim. If the rhapsodes are good enough at this task, this seems more analogous to writing the text down, than to any “oral tradition” which involves passing down stories without fixed verbal form.
Courtesy of Wikipedia on the Homeric Question, here is a nice non-bibilical example the sort of historical argument I find completely speculative and absurd:
Would they have had a written text by that point? I don’t know when the first complete Iliad dates from. Wikipedia seems to be telling me that the oldest full Iliad dates from the 10th century CE/AD.
We all know that my favorite Greek is the heliocentric Aristarchus. I recently learned that he also contributed to the Homeric question, again fighting the dogma of the day, which was that the Iliad and the Odyssey must have different authors because they eat fish in the Odyssey but not the Iliad.
Regardless of what you think of their original authorship, I think it’s uncontroversial that the Homeric epics were recited orally prior to them first being written down. Wikipedia says “The orally transmitted Homeric poems were put into written form at some point between the 8th and 6th centuries BC.”
@Aron Wall
Oh, certainly, they were definitely recorded orally prior to being put to paper.
How do scholars rule out the Esarhaddon’s Succession Treaty as being influenced by Deuteronomy (or the “found” scrolls) rather than the other way around?
I haven’t seen this addressed, but I imagine it would be very unexpected for the big dog in the region to have its treaties modelled after the (rather idiosyncratic) religious texts of a subject people. If the Hebrew Bible in places is modelled after various treaties, the message is clearly “don’t swear allegiance to this foreign monarch, swear allegiance to God!” while the other way around doesn’t make much sense.
I think it’s also easy for us to ignore how idiosyncratic the Hebrew Bible and the associated religion was in its context. From what we know about Ancient Near Eastern and Hellenistic Mediterranean religion, it doesn’t much look like the other religions: it appears a lot more textually focused, a lot more morally focused, etc. However, I know more about this in the Hellenistic context; will talk further about it when we get to the New Testament.
AFAIK in Classical Athens the only meat from domestic animals that was eaten was from animals that had been sacrificed. I think farmers living far from a city would still slaughter animals for food at their farms rather than going to a temple, but they would perform the rituals that turned the slaughter into a sacrifice.
In Athens itself, the meat in the markets came from the large public sacrifices. These were butchered in a way that prioritised giving everyone an equally sized portion over having specific cuts of meat. This, in turn, meant that high-class cooking in Athens tended not to include meat from domestic animals (as you didn’t know whether you would get filet or shin until you were given your piece of meat!), and instead focused on fish and wild game, which were not sacrificed.
(Related point/question: AFAIK Jewish law effectively forbids eating hunted animals, as they are only kosher if they are trapped without harming them and then slaughtered in the approved ritual manner. Does anyone know when this prohibition came in? For comparison, Islamic law allows the meat of wild animals that were shot to be eaten in certain circumstances)
I think dndnrsn is saying that the same was true in ancient Israel before the Deuteronomic reforms: since the reforms banned sacrifice except at the Temple in Jerusalem, without loosening the restrictions on eating non-sacrificial meat this would have effectively banned eating meat outside of Jerusalem, hence explicitly allowing meat without sacrifice.
As to slaughtering, the Bible has to say about slaughtering only that slaughter should be done “as I have instructed you”–without the actual instructions. Both this and the prohibition on eating carrion are from Deuteronomy, and the prohibition on eating carrion reappears in Leviticus, likely written by Priests, and as dndnrsn says, probably later than Deuteronomy, so probably the Deuteronomic version is earlier. Exodus 22:31, usually attributed to the E source, about a hundred or two hundred years earlier, forbids eating meat from animals “torn in the fields”, although in context it doesn’t sound like it has much to do with hunting.
Ezekiel, who lived shortly after the Deuteronomic reforms, and died likely shortly before the Priestly version of the Torah, says he has never eaten carrion or “torn” meat, and later restates the prohibitions, but only applied to the Priests–since Ezekiel was from a Priestly family, it makes sense that the he would have followed these prohibitions.
So it seems possible that an earlier (8th century BC) prohibition on eating livestock that had been mauled by predators was strengthened into a prohibition on eating any non-ritual meat, but only for priests (7th-early 6th century BC); and that prohibition later was generalized (mid-6th century BC?). I think the full-on kosher slaughtering method is only written down in the Talmud (200s AD), but we know at least a few Talmudic practices were current in the two or three hundred years prior.
I can’t find any more information on Jewish slaughtering practices pre-Talmud, so I’d be interested to hear someone more informed.
I recall reading something way back when to the extent of some heroic figure or other having conned the Greek gods into accepting the crummy bits of the slaughtered animal as sacrifices so people could eat the good bits. So, yeah, I imagine that was the norm. A subsistence agriculture society is not going to survive for long if they’re throwing away good meat.
Just as a weird point of interest, do they say what the crummy bits were? We tend to prefer steaks and muscle meat, but I think hunter gatherers prefer organ meat, which makes some nutritional sense.
Just as a weird point of interest, do they say what the crummy bits were?
Yes. For the Greek gods, it is the thighbones of the animal wrapped in fat, and the bones of the tail, burned on the sacrificial fire. The legend retconned to explain this ritual blames Prometheus who played a trick on Zeus to fool him into accept the fat-wrapped bones and leave the meat for mortals.
Ah, well, Vons seems to agree, at least based on chicken thigh prices.
The Mr. Rogers documentary Won’t You Be My Neighbor? had a lot of fascinating details that are suggestive to a reader of Unsong:
* He kept his weight consistently at 143 lbs. for numerological reasons (1, 4, 3 are the lengths of the words “I love you.”)
* His ability to charm someone seems to have been at peak human levels, at least (watch his congressional testimony on YouTube for video evidence).
* His son refers to him in the doc as a “second Christ”, and he’s shown washing someone’s feet to make a point.
* They describe him as identifying more in the beginning with the Daniel puppet, and towards the end of his career with the King puppet.
* At one particularly emotional moment he unexpectedly breaks into Hebrew.
Mr Rogers was this timeline’s Comet King, confirmed.
There’s something about the way Mr Rogers talks that raises my hackles and makes me take a strong and immediate dislike for him. Not sure what it is, but i suspect that it might be class related, since the only other person i know with a similar reaction has very upper class sensibilities. The specific cause is, i think, that he combines working class plain speaking with upper class genteelnes and i haaate it. It’s like he managed to hit my personal speech pattern uncanny valley or something.
Another reason might be that i trust people in direct proportion to my knowledge of how they intend to take advantage of me. The better i know someone’s ill intent, the more inclined i am to trust them. Since Mr Rogers reads as utterly unduplicitous, my instincts assume he is a perfect liar, and therefore utterly untrustworthy. The aforementioned friend who doesn’t like him either also has her own trust issues, which fits with the theory.
Odd. I have exactly 100% opposite reaction.
If you can speak plainly but genteely with warm calmness, I will hear you out. If you can’t, stick to text.
As for Mister Rogers being a “perfect liar” theory, every detail of his life reinforces instead the theory that the character on the TV show *is* the man he was in every part of his life. *Nobody* buries themselves under false pretenses that completely in every detail for that many decade to build up a credit account of trust that deep, to then “trick” kids into… learning that it’s nice to be nice.
I grieve for Mister Rogers for two things: one, he helped raise me, I was a “Mister Rogers kid”, nearly every day of my young childhood, and two, men like him appear to be, at most, one in a billion.
My reaction isn’t nearly as extreme as yours, but I also was never a fan of his general tone or manner of speaking. Something about it reminds me of a well trained psychologist using the clinically proven best method to convince a raving lunatic to put his gun down. Like everything he says is telling me to “calm down” and my gut reaction is to shout out “I AM CALM, DAMN YOU!!!”
Are these reactions from now or from when you all were children? Most of your exposure to him was probably of when he was talking to children in a characteristically straight but simple manner.
I asked awhile back what people here would think of a novel that spanned generations and skipped over many years at a time, and got some recommendations of works that had done this, such as Asimov’s The Last Question.
With the disclaimer that I’m really not trying for novelty for novelty’s sake, I had another interesting idea after reading an article on mapping for RPGs. What would you think about a story told as a series of maps and charts? Perhaps combined with the time jumps, so in some cases you’d see the evolution of a settlement over many years.
Obviously it’s not filling the same role as a novel. You don’t have thrilling dialogue or action scenes. It would be more like a puzzle. Considering why a particular detail is called out and labeled, what the relevance of various names are. Tying that in to changes in the environment. Ultimately piecing together a whole history.
I think if this were done well this could be fascinating. I’m not sure I have this capability, but it might be fun to try.
About your prior question, not this one (which I missed the first time around): Earth Abides and One Hundred Years of Solitude have something of what you’re gesturing at.
This is not quite the same thing, but almost all of Thomas Anderson’s Look to the West alternate history series is written as a sequence of extracts from in-story history textbooks, which leads to an interesting way of foreshadowing future events, etc.
I think that would only be appealing to a very certain type of person, but I personally am totally that type of person
Your mission, should you choose to accept it, is to write a speech praising the personal qualities, accomplishments and legacy of Adolf Hitler. Obviously, this is going to be a rather short speech and a very selective one. For instance, you may wish to mention his stirring skills as an orator, and omit the whole bit about leaving Germany a smoking ruin.
He did an excellent job discrediting mass antisemitism, ethnic cleansing, and was crucial to dismantling the toxic nationalism that had gripped Germany since the days of Bismarck.
Ahh, the old “But he DID kill Hitler.” gambit.
Does that have a proper name? The idea that a person might have done good by doing bad badly and setting an example for the rest of the world?
On the other hand, only a committed Nazi would do something so despicable as avenge Hitler’s death by killing the man who killed Hitler.
The irony is that it is precisely this discrediting that gives the chancellor of contemporary Germany the moral authority to issue ultimatums to the Poles & Czechs to the effect of, open your borders to foreigners or face the consequences’ — Lebensraum indeed but not for the Germans.
On a more serious note, I recall someone saying that ‘Had he died in 1938 he would have gone down as one of the greatest statesmen of all time’; that seems about accurate; though it’s hard to know exactly how the government would have peacefully handled the inflation/foreign exchange issues that were creeping up prior to the outbreak of war.
https://www.goodreads.com/book/show/35533934-hitler-in-hell
“I admire men who stand up for their country in defeat, even though I am on the other side. He had a perfect right to be a patriotic German if he chose.” — Winston Churchill, The Gathering Storm
He made toothbrush mustaches as socially unacceptable as they always should have been.
But can he match the cultural power of MJ? Herr Jordan
Mugabe.
His speculation that international interests would collude to make Europe a distinctly less European and more “multi-cultural” space was largely correct.
A bit more detail would be welcome here.
Actually, I’d bet it wouldn’t be! 🙂
Yes. Please don’t.
I’d be interested in reading it.
“Hitler successfully turned a nation ruined by debt and social disarray, unified it and turned it into one of the premier powers of the world in an extremely short period of time.”
Continuing on to say what Hitler really did “That’s when it all went to shit.”
I suspect that if Hitler had died of a heart attack in 1936, he’d still be remembered as a great political leader in Germany, albeit with some unsavory rhetoric and allies. And this makes me wonder how many other leaders with towering reputations were saved by losing power/dropping dead when they did.
Would it have remained a premiere power if it hadn’t gone to war, or would the expense of maintaining the army have crashed it?
Obviously, this is going to be a rather short speech
Is it? Obvious, I mean.
I can say “the man seized upon the distress and talents of a battered country, and engaged the biases and ethno-phillic nature of the age, to spearhead one of the millenium’s three great slaughters of human beings” in a rather brief space. I could go on all day about the love of a man for his dog and his mistress, the depths of his passionate intensity, his wartime valor, the soaring oratory skills, and the establishment of the nation of Israel, which owes its existence almost entirely to Hitler.
But maybe that’s not a wise course. It might start convincing people that maybe there is something to this “line that cuts through every human heart” divide between good and evil – all people, all evil, all good. And God knows we can’t be having *that*.
Don’t have the time to do the legwork, but I seem to recall that there was an Adolf Hitler in the US at about the same time as it wasn’t a super uncommon name. A cheat would be to write about some other Hitler.
Drinking thread: With really hot weather in the US, what are your favorite summer adult beverages?
For me:
1) Gin and Tonic, with lots of lime and a few dashes of orange bitters.
2) the Paloma (reposado Tequila or mescal, grapefruit soda, lime juice)
3) Saisons
Urban Artifact Keypunch Lime Gose.
Not had that one, but I do love a good Gose. AZ Wilderness out here has an excellent Blood Orange version, and the Modern Times (San Diego) Passionfruit Gose is also great (and I think they distribute relatively widely).
Sour beers are getting a bit overdone lately though, market is a bit flooded.
1) Mojito
2) Margarita (preferable frozen)
3) Pimm’s no 1 Cup (with cucumber, orange, strawberry and mint, topped up with lemon soda)
Mojitos are the right answer. But margaritas should be drunk on the rocks, not frozen.
Ridiculous tiki drinks can be fun — imagine the type served in a coconut or skull-shaped mug, with little umbrellas, a fruit salad’s worth of garnishes, and a suggestive or ominous name. They’re more fun after you’re already slightly drunk, though.
Iced Green Tea
Mojito, mojito, mojito. I grow a massive amount of mint, just for mojitos.
Mint is an invasive weed, so keep it inside a pot.
Blue Moon Mango Wheat and Sam Adams Cherry Wheat are both quite fruity summer beers that are quite delicious.
I’d never been a fan of flavored beer before, but a number of decent fruity beers that’re good for summer drinking have been coming out in the last couple of years. Lagunitas’ Citrusinensis is on the stronger side, 21st Amendment’s Hell or High Watermelon on the weaker.
Favorite summer beer: Dead Guy Ale, Rogue Brewing.
I’m not a wine drinker but a few weeks ago on a hot night I had a chilled Chardonnay (Barefoot) and it really hit the spot.
Mixed: Lightly spiced Bloody Mary
I stick to blended margaritas when it’s VERY hot and gin-and-tonics with lime when it’s merely 100F (I’m in Phoenix), though I’ll occasionally have a traditional daiquiri if I’m making one for the wife anyway (rum, lime juice, simple syrup though I usually swap for a very little agave syrup).
As a fellow Phoenician, for G&T I would highly recommend the local “Commerce Gin” by AZ Distilling (in Tempe, but they distribute), as well as the gin by Paradox Distillery (not sure where to get other than the distillery near Lake Pleasant).
Dogfish Head’s Sea Quench
Beer, usually a lager, or a margarita, on the rocks, with salt.
-Cranberry or Blueberry Mules (homemade cranberry or blueberry vodka with lime juice and ginger beer over ice)
-Roasted Pineapple Margarita (using homemade roasted pineapple anejo tequila, on the rocks with salted rim)
-Baileys over ice.
-Oatmeal vodka over ice.
-Plum liqueur over ice.
If I can make a request, I would like to hear from polyamorists or supporters of polyamory only regarding what they think about Jaskologist’s look at the SSC survey that indicates that at least for the most recent survey, success in a monogamous relationship is associated with decreased depression, while success in a polygamous relationship is associated with increased depression. (Last time I asked, I heard from a lot of non-polyamorist critics of polyamory, so I think we have that covered, or we can take back up in 106.25)
Jaskologist wrote in relevant part:
I wrote the following in relevant part, but I’m bad at science:
These are hypotheses, less assertions or opinions, but:
Polys apparently have higher depression rates overall, which may reflect pre-existing differences in how well their preferences match up with their ability to fulfill them. As the obvious example, “ability to find and sustain relationships with ideal number of partners without acting in socially stigmatized ways”. This likely applies to some people who consider themselves “in a relationship” or “married”, when the number of people they’re in a relationship with (or married to) doesn’t match their ideal number of partners, especially if their current partner(s) are not known to share these ideals.
Or, to rephrase: if your partner thinks it would be cheating, you will probably not be happy about this (either through guilt at actually cheating, or frustration from having to hold yourself back), and “in a relationship” may not be as good a dividing line as “in an ideal number of relationships (one for mono, N>=1 for poly)”.
Actually, that cheating comment made me think – would previously-mono people who find themselves tempted to cheat re-evaluate as poly (i.e., from priming on the survey)? I could see an archetype of such a person being depressed, but I don’t know that it would be anything more than a just-so story.
Total speculation, but maybe the known fact that polyamory is rare causes polys to be more willing to be accepting of potential relationship candidates. Basically – they know that the size of the pool is limited, so they lower their standards? Possibly unconsciously.
Poly by definition also means 2+ partners to maintain harmonious relationships with. I always joke that I could never be poly because it’s hard enough for me to find one person who doesn’t annoy me and who I don’t annoy on a daily basis – imagine finding two! Perhaps polys simply have more “points of failure” in terms of relationships as contributing to overall happiness, if that makes sense. As they say, a happy wife is a happy life, but I have two wives, it’s twice as likely that one of my wives is mad at me!
Somewhat speculative try at an explanation:
1. Poly people are disproportionately likely to be social misfits and rebels, since polyamory is unusual and of tenuous social acceptance status at best.
2. Social misfits and rebels tend to be more depressed (multiple possible mechanisms for this), thus the higher baseline rate.
3. The married-vs-single thing is some combination of statistical fluke (note much smaller difference between married and single than between poly and non-poly) and covariance on something else (e.g. raising kids, which affects poly people’s relational lives differently).
Would be interesting how this splits male-female.
Ok, looked it up myself:
“Breaking it down further by sex:
33.63% of poly females are depressed, 27.78% of the males
25.67% of the mono females are depressed, 14.05% of the males.”
Actually, more interesting might by a split in polyandry and polygamy. Maybe sharing a partner makes you depressed.
well, apparently polyamory improves gender equality by making men and women more similar in their rates of depression. 😛
Well, every little thing helps …
So… how soon until Sweden makes monogamous relationships illegal? 😉
Medical question.
My wife is almost 6 months pregnant and today the midwife found a heart arrhythmia (not even close on my first spelling attempt), about once every 10 beats. Obviously the midwife is going to be soothing, and “try not to worry”, but I prefer more facts to fewer. We are a few weeks away from being able to get the ultrasound to figure out how bad this could be, does anyone feel comfortable giving me percentages for scenarios?
Anyone who knows enough to really have an opinion is unlikely to be willing to offer one in this sort of forum with limited information, of course. 🙂
I have no idea about fetal arrhythmias, but I am given to understand that (some kinds) in adults are common and no big deal at all. I was on a date a few years back with an er doctor who laid her head on my chest (because she wanted to, but also to demonstrate that stethoscopes were just for convenience) and listened to my heart; she remarked that I had one. I went “what the fuck?” She said “Yeah, every doctor you’ve ever had heard it, but it’s totally unimportant, some huge fraction of athletic people have one. They didn’t bother to tell you because, well, see how you’re freaking out now?”
(I am not a doctor; I have no idea if the same is true for babies; don’t take any of this as medical advice.)
True- Laennec, the inventor of the stethoscope, improvised his first prototype because it would have been considered indelicate to put his ear to the chest of a young female patient.
That’s what she said (literally.)
Same as Andrew Hunter – if it’s an adult, doctors seem to take it remarkably casually; I’ve had the guys in the A&E assure me “Oh, I could have it as well!” which is not very helpful when you’re freaking out over “but it’s skipping every so many beats plus my blood pressure is through the roof!” Basically if you’re not fainting or collapsing, they ain’t worried.
No idea about foetal heartbeats, so I suppose just try not to worry (if the midwife was all ‘don’t be bothered about this’) and wait and see. Good luck!
Here’s some links:
https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC3727373/
http://americanpregnancy.org/pregnancy-complications/fetal-arrhythmia/
http://americanpregnancy.org/pregnancy-complications/fetal-arrhythmia/
Any conclusions drawn from this medical non-advice are solely the judgment of the reader, etc.
100% : ask an obstetrician.
I recently came across this: http://geoffboeing.com/2018/07/comparing-city-street-orientations/
I was born, raised, and currenly live in the most unique (or odd) city in that list. The roads here randomly change names.
And it reminded me of city planning like http://slatestarcodex.com/2017/03/16/book-review-seeing-like-a-state/
Which reminded me of an interesting post on a site I can’t seem to find. The writer was looking at wasted space in urban planning and comparing cities’ living areas and outdoor spaces. I remember it being posted on here or Status451. Anyone know or have a link to what I’m remembering? I’ve looked everywhere in my Google since I remember sharing it with people. I’ve looked at the comments on the post above.
Here is another website about the orientation of street grids.
I don’t have time to find links right now, but a search for “Place and non-Place” should get you there. IIRC the term comes from the author of the blog New World Economics who has a good post about it. The best illustration of wasted space I remember seeing in urban planning (with lost of satellite images shaded by use/waste) was on some other blog.
That’s pretty cool.
IME, Washington D.C, despite the normal grid-appearing look in those diagrams, has the grid interrupted enough that it’s considerably harder to navigate than Philadelphia (where the multiple grids are in different city sections) or NYC.
Looking at the odd city of Charlotte, it looks like it does have a coherent grid in the center, but it’s dominated by every-which-way suburban arterials with developments gridded at random angles between them. Probably easier to navigate than the diagram would indicate.
Thanks!
Douglas Knight:
Something beautiful about those neon colors. Love to recreate for other urban areas…
I think you nailed it Bassicallyboss (down to the title and source!) Will look for the illustration to which you refer:
http://newworldeconomics.com/place-and-non-place/
Nybbler:
Charlotte is probably the biggest city with the cutest “center-city”. The grid in the center is of very little weight considering Charlotte has larger land area than most populous cities. We refer to our streest as “wheel-and-spoke”. Allegedly, the roads lead from church building to church building.
In a recent discussion it seemed to me that there was a symmetry between motte-and-bailey and straw-man. I’d be interested if anybody else has had this thought or if anybody thinks I’m just wrong about it.
What I mean is this: Suppose Alice and Bob are having a debate. Alice makes a very strong and hard-to-argue-with argument. To Bob, this looks like Alice is employing a motte-and-bailey, currently defending the motte. He’s certain he’s heard Alice, or people of the same ideological ingroup as Alice making a much more bailey-like version of the argument. But to Alice, who is probably either unaware that she’s using motte-and-bailey or actually isn’t doing so, it will seem like Bob is arguing against a straw-man if he attacks the bailey.
I think it’s easy to do both motte-and-bailey and straw-manning without realising it, and you might find yourself accusing your opponent of doing one of them when in fact you’re doing the other. Does it just come down to whether Alice actually did make the straw-bailey argument? If she didn’t it’s a straw-man and if she did it’s a bailey?
Largely. Or else someone she relies on as a source or expert opinion.
I think if Bob suspects Alice has a larger territory she defends but is taking refuge in her castle at the moment, he can say something like “What you’ve said so far is pretty agreeable, but I would take issue with anyone who might extend that principle further into positions such as government confiscation of viable fetuses or universal basic handgun guarantee.”
The nice thing about online arguments, as opposed to arguments in realspace, is that Alice can challenge Bob to find something she posted where she actually made the argument he is attributing to her. Either he does, in which case that’s evidence for the motte and bailey interpretation, or he doesn’t, in which case it is evidence for the straw man interpretation.
The intermediate case is where he finds someone else who he thinks is very much like Alice making the argument.
I think I personally did this in a recent discussion here. That is to say, I said “straw man” when “motte and bailey” probably would have been more appropriate.
Scott brings up exactly this issue in the post where he popularized the term:
Oops. I guessed my point wouldn’t be original, but I didn’t realise it was already discussed in the post where I learned about the concept!
Thanks for highlighting.
Stuart Ritchie’s recent meta-analysis of the IQ gains from school includes one estimate that the boost a kid gets from becoming one year older are two-thirds due to school and one-third due to other developmental and experiential gains (the statistical strategy is to look at the IQs of kids in one grade level and extrapolate that linear model to how smart the kids in the grade below would be if they had that extra year of schooling.)
This is in stark contrast to unschooling estimates that a year of schooling is like a sixth of a year of other development (so one tenth as important as in Ritchie’s model.)
The simplest explanation is that the unschooling advocates’ estimates are biased. Can someone explain what’s going on? Naively extrapolating, Ritchie’s summary implies that someone who’s unschooled would be something like 25 IQ points stupider at 1-5 points lost per year (an eighteen year-old would be like a ten year-old going off of the the first model I gave.) Maybe that *is* true for things like reading skills for people who aren’t naturally drawn to reading?
I’m going to be lazy and not go read the meta study right now but tentative thoughts.
Given a random piece of data with no care taken to restrict the range, linear extrapolation will do terribly pretty often. One issue to keep in mind is that IQ is not g. Boosting IQ might not matter if the underlying factor g is what actually leads to any gains that humans care about.
From how you describe Ritchie’s strategy (basically comparing children who are only one year apart and finding a linear coefficient from that), I would be stunned if you could extrapolate that out for a decade. I wouldn’t be surprised if it failed for a two or three year difference. How many children exist who just happen to be shifted two or three years (not failed and held back)? That’s a sample you would want to test if his model extrapolates at all.
Without knowing anything about the statistics, I think it’s fairly safe to assume that Ritchie’s data is pulling a very different sample than people who are doing unschooling
A question *about* CW topics, but not wanting to engage in CW…
(like what I want matters!)
Is it possible to discuss a SCOTUS decision that is not CW, or is that baked in?
If it’s a well known decision that people would actually want to discuss, it’s probably baked in.
That said, I imagine they take a fair bit of highly technical cases that the media ignores because they aren’t interesting, and “not interesting according to the media” is basically a synonym for “non-CW”
Not all cases are CW, but certainly the most well known ones are. I was very interested in the Wayfair case decided this year, which allows states a lot more leeway to tax out-of-staters. Of course I am a tax accountant, so I am more interested than most folks would be. But I do think the decision could have a quite negative effect on small businesses done out of a basement or such, so I think people should care a lot. But there’s no particular reason that this should be a partisan issue, much less CW. I did notice that it was the rightists who voted in favor, and the leftists against, but I have no idea why that was the case.
In summary, there is no particular reason SCOTUS decisions have to be CW, but CW usually means there is lot more interest.
As I’ve expressed before, I consider most constitutional law to be Calvinball, with the rules being made up and changed on the spot whenever there’s a convenient test case. The only constraints on the Court are that the rules at any moment have to be coherent enough that lower courts can follow them and that the decision doesn’t piss off enough of the country to start a shooting war.
You can have an interesting discussion when the legal doctrines underlying the case cut in the opposite direction of the culture war. For instance, in Gonzales v Raich the issue was whether the DEA could enforce federal law against state-legal medical marijuana concerns. The court’s liberals (plus Kennedy) begrudgingly admitted that yes, it was a valid exercise of necessary-and-proper powers, while most of the conservatives dissented with the begrudging admission that no, the federal government had no right to interfere with purely internal matters of state law. Scalia broke from his usual legal principles to side with the liberals, I assume due to his personal opposition to marijuana, and I lost a bit of respect for him because of that.
Then there’s Bush v Gore in which every single member of the court took the opposite side from their previously stated views on federalism in order to support their preferred partisan candidate, and swore up and down they’d never do it again. And we all shrugged and went along with it.
Popehat is a good role-model for how to do that. His most recent, because it’s about a Supreme Court nominee’s jurisprudence, is inevitably CW-adjacent. But it’s all light, no heat.
You’ll Hate This Post On Brett Kavanaugh And Free Speech
That’s enough to convince me the title is wrong.
Interesting article, especially because I’ve already seen a few online fainting fits about how this means the entanglement of church and state and (of course) the overthrow of Roe vs Wade so The Handmaid’s Tale is another day closer to reality.
I don’t know if it counts at all that Kavanaugh seems to be Catholic, so maintaining the Catholic majority on the Supreme Court; I haven’t heard any “the dogma lives loudly in you” about him yet, so he mustn’t have written anything to disturb the right-thinking.
They already took their “not allowed to nominate this person because they’re just a little too catholic” shot at Amy Barrett…
I am not sure if this is a no-Culture War thread, but someone brought to my attention that there’s a growing body of research that racist beliefs are often caused by a lack of cognitive ability, leading to news stories like this.
I have no problem having a prior of “people who are prejudiced are using biased or motivated reasoning more often” , but I’m almost certain there are forms of prejudice that exist within other subgroups that aren’t analyzed because it doesn’t let politically motivated actors create shiny headlines.
I am also quite certain that linking “prejudiced or racist thinking” to right wing politics is fallacious, given the relatively low number of true white supremacists etc that are around, even in the most racist places of the United States.
Is someone who is much better at parsing sociology papers up on this particular topic?
Please delete if I am Culture-Warring in a non-Culture War thread.
The “N.5” threads are non-Culture-War. As an “N.75” thread, you’re fine to go here!
Some thoughts [in no particular order] — I will try to be as polite as possible here.
1. IQ and political affiliation; lower IQ tends to predict views which are more “socially conservative”, (such as the relationship between IQ and religiosity) but self described libertarians have higher measured IQs then self described liberals.
2. IIRC there’s a positive correlation between IQ and openness, which might explain the reason for the difference at least on some issues. A higher IQ person might be less likely to have a viscerally negative reaction to a person or lifestyle that is un-common. (even if by some agreed standard that lifestyle is bad)
3. People that are drunk tend to become less politically correct (“Drunken peasants” phenomenon). One explanation given is that individuals need to exert more mental energy to maintain socially acceptable, but counter intuitive, standards of behavior.
4. Actual tests of stereotypical thinking seem to show that Stereotypes are more accurate then non-stereotypes. It could be that forcing yourself to negate stereotypes (in your own mind) requires abstract reasoning, the more of it you can manage the easier it will be to do on a regular basis. Taking more concrete and observable categories like ‘Men/Women’ or racial/ethnic groups and abstracting them into individuals and assigning them random or identical predispositions is counter-intuitive if this attitude contradicts personally observed behavior. (just like trying to read this paragraph backwards takes more effort) This relates to a point made about prejudice.
I say stereotypes rather than prejudice because most stereotypes are generated from accumulated postjudice. Calling a stereotype a pre-judgement that must be false is, in lieu of any data, itself a prejudgement.
5. Whether PC retrains your thinking or gives license to your own visceral biases depends on part on what group you are a part of. Which implies that it might be less predictive of higher reasoning ability depending on what group you’re measuring and how much license to think and act as one pleases is given.
7. “True Supremacists” — Not sure what is meant by this. Just as I don’t understand what is meant by “Real Racists” you get 3 people in a room they’ll give you 4 definitions of what a ‘True X’ is. The people that wrote that article you linked have their own ideas about what those words mean. You have yours. I used to have mine and then I realized that the entire exercise is pointless. I’ll just forgo using those terms and spare people the confusion.
__________________
TLDR; low IQ people have a harder time convincing themselves that 2+2 = 5 for the same reason they would have a hard time understanding that the sum of all natural numbers equals -1/12. Certain people have taken to using this fact to claim that 2+2=5 is the smart, (and therefore correct) conclusion.
I don’t have any substantial objections to your points. One thought that I might have:
If the universe went topsy turvy all of a sudden, and the “educated” mindset was that of xenophobia and religiosity – do you predict that this would change the low IQ/high IQ distribution? I predict this would almost exactly predict a shift in “low IQ linked to religiosity etc” to “high IQ linked to religiosity etc”.
My reasoning is that religiosity and social conservatism are mostly taught by dogma and contain a lot of counterintuitive views and wonky idiosyncrasies. Resisting that dogma actively would be highly indicative of a more intelligent person. So if say – the zeitgeist became dominated by a group of dogmatic social liberals, you would see a shift of smarter people away from that viewpoint. Unless a significant third viewpoint was available (which in US politics is unlikely given the tribal nature of our political system) that would lead to more smart people moving towards those viewpoints.
As to point 7, I was trying to use a definition of “real racists” akin to the one Scott used in You Are Still Crying Wolf (ie: people who would actively vote for an ethnostate supporter). My intuition is that there are some number more of people who want an ethnostate who wouldn’t vote that way to avoid looking bad or because they want the candidate to be more effective, but that this number can’t be extremely large.
Deciding what “racist beliefs” are for the sake of a study like this is half the battle, right? I recall a widely-quoted study during the 2016 election that showed substantial numbers of both Republicans and Democrats had racist attitudes. The racist attitudes were saying that blacks were more likely to be criminals than whites and that blacks were less intelligent than whites. Which is fine, if that’s your definition, but those are also just the answers you would get by looking at readily available crime and IQ statistics.
It wasn’t that long ago that going to high school was a bit of a big deal. I think my grandparents in central Finland had grade six educations, gained through the local “folk skola” (folk school, or common school). I’m trying to figure out how much material such institutions would actually have covered.
In math, I’m picturing a curriculum that covers counting, arithmetic with whole numbers, decimals, fractions, weights and measures, time and money, geometric shapes, and formulas for areas and volumes. And that would pretty much be it. Someone going on to an upper school would first hit integers, algebra, and straight lines.
Does that sound about right?
Well, I had an 8th-grade education intended as a complete education, and that’s all most of my family has. The one thing you are missing in math that I had is percents and percentages, assuming that “arithmetic with …time and money” includes the whole list.
In English, we learned English grammar very thoroughly–parts of speech, words that are frequently confused (lay|laid vs lie|lay, it’s vs its, etc), sentence diagramming, case and tense; punctuation; how to write a formal letter; but very little about textual interpretation.
My sample-size-of-one experience is that this sort of thing is frequently neglected these days, or for some reason fails to stick. I observed in my Latin classes in college that a lot of students were only just then learning person, number, tense, etc. And looking back, the discussion of tense in my English classes in middle school was just inept. My teacher was a devotee of Strunk & White, which should tell you everything you need to know. 😀
I don’t know about Finland, but I remember somewhere online being able to take the same 8th-grade proficiency exam that was administered to kids in a one-room schoolhouse in the late 19th century in the US. I took it in my 20s after graduating from college and scored something like 37 out of 100.
From the Atlantic:Anti-vaccine sediment against equine Hendra in Australia.
With an interesting review of the discovery of the disease.
sentiment?
Myth #8: That Republicans support the free market. Most politicians believe they can run things better than others, including private businesses. It’s because they believe the government to be the most important institution in America that they became professional politicians in the first place. Oh sure, there is the occasional official who runs for office just to keep the government out of everyone’s affairs. But such amateurs rarely succeed at being elected, and when they do, usually get tired of it after one term.
Republicans do often make claims of being for small government, but those are tactics for getting elected, not deeply held beliefs. How many people would make a living at something they were trying to minimize and make less relevant in the lives of people? Very few could devote their entire professional lives to such a thankless task. Some Republicans may believe government should be slightly smaller in some aspects (less business regulation perhaps), but it makes no sense to believe more than a tiny proportion of politicians are for radically shrinking it. And experience bears that out, since government has continued to increase in size, whether under Democratic or Republican administrations.
Since you have not listed myths 1 through 7, that means you’re quoting someone but pretending it’s your own words. (Or maybe quoting yourself and pretending you’re saying something new.) Why are you doing this?
It’s that he’s been posting a myth every OT or every other OT (something like that). So 1 through 7 are in earlier OTs.
The converse myth is true as well, that Democrats are not necessarily opposed to market institutions. That the Democrats controlled both the presidency and congress in 2009-2010, and declined to implement full-communism (despite having the legal power to do so), should be evidence enough of this.
As a positional description, the “pro-market” and “anti-market” labeling of the parties is an a pretty accurate description of their differences in economic policy. It would be correct to say the Republicans are “pro-market”, in the sense that it means “the Republicans are more inclined to support distributing resources via market mechanisms than Democrats.” As an objective description, however, it can be said that both the Dems and the GOP support both market and non-market distribution mechanisms, so describing either party as strictly “pro-market” or “anti-market” is inaccurate.
Also, how are you defining “size of government”? If its related to state-ownership, you should bear in mind that the percent of national wealth owned by the U.S. government has declined since 1980.
A couple of things:
1. I think I’ve only seen myths number 5,7 and 8. If you intend these to be consumed, or at least considered as a whole, I might recommend making a repository of them somewhere.
2. I don’t quite get how you link “republicans aren’t actually for dramatically reducing the size of the federal government,” a controversial, yet defensible position with “republicans don’t support the free market.”
3. This claim in particular strikes me as weird:
The government isn’t some unified whole that grows or shrinks it’s power in unison, it’s a collection of loosely affiliated organizations that all trace their power back to the same source. It’s entirely possible that a republican could get elected to congress and have a very rewarding career trying to destroy the dept. of education or the CFBP, or a democrat could get elected and get personal satisfaction out of trying to get rid of ICE. A politician isn’t going to lose any personal power or prestige or job satisfaction if some random department they don’t like gets abolished.
4. Your basic idea that politicians have no deeply held beliefs and everything they say is just red meat they’re throwing to the yahoos seems way too cynical to be believable. Doesn’t it make more sense that maybe what seems like a black and white issue when they have no power (shrink the government!) turns complex and potentially insurmountable when they’re actually confronted with the ramification of their decisions? Maybe I’m leaning too far into charity here, but I find it way more likely that they get to Washington and realize, holy crap, making the government small is really hard.
> How many people would make a living at something they were trying to minimize and make less relevant in the lives of people?
I would guess billions.
Can you clearly distinguish this from doctors/health-care-workers, or the police, for instance. It’s true that an idealistic doctor is probably not trying, at least not directly, to minimize the size of the health-care industry per se, but to the extent she’s trying to encourage healthy habits and preventative care that reduce future demand I don’t see a practical difference.
Or a different tack: anyone working in an industry trying to innovate to make that industry more efficient/automated/commoditized- they may hope for more $ for themselves (if they succeed) even if the industry as a whole shrinks as a result of their innovation.
Even for politicians, yours seems like an astoundingly cynical view. If I see government expanding, whatever that means, why can’t I be sincerely motivated in trying to retard the trend (which, ever so slightly ironically, might mean joining government, but so what?)
Regarding Brad’s proposal in a former Open thread, to eliminate SAT from college admissions:
https://twitter.com/hsu_steve/status/1000056789667319808
https://qz.com/498534/these-25-schools-are-responsible-for-the-greatest-advances-in-science/
Does anyone know of any good write-ups on Tencent, Alibaba and respectively Pony Ma and Jack Ma?
The US military services use a multi-part written test called the ASVAB to decide what recruits are fit for what jobs. Different types of jobs need different aptitudes and therefore use different portions of the test to rate the recruits, but all of them have minimum total scores for the sections they use. You can see a list of minimum scores and jobs for the army here:
https://www.military.com/join-armed-forces/asvab/asvab-and-army-jobs.html
What I find odd about the list is that the primary infantry combat jobs, like infantryman, have almost the lowest required scores in the list. Infantrymen need CO:90; only three jobs have requirements lower than that. I have to wonder if that’s wise. It means the folks wandering through Afghan villages or Iraqi streets trying to discern the good guys from the bad are some of the least capable folks in the entire service. And that seems like a good way to get people killed unnecessarily.
“Different types of jobs need different aptitudes and therefore use different portions of the test to rate the recruits …”
As far as I know, the g factor in cognitive ability predicts performance in subfield better than subtests designed for that subfield. So the above, while intuitive, might just be suboptimal.
If not infantrymen, who should have the lowest requirement according to you?
Well, that’s also why they’re trained with strict and absolute discipline to unquestionably obey the orders of their superior (and more capable) officers.
Sure, we can lament that front-line infantry might not have the best decisionmaking capabilities, but the whole system is designed such that front-line infantry aren’t supposed to be making any decisions in the first place.
I don’t think that’s why, actually, though it doesn’t hurt. Many “specialized” or technical military jobs–and I think this includes a number of officer roles–come with a giant binder that spells out exactly what to do in any scenario, not because the workers are necessarily stupid, but because they’re on a 2-year tour to do this before they move on to a totally different role. They’re not experts and training them to be high quality Foobar Technicians would be a waste of time when they all get reassigned to be quartermasters by the time you’re done. So instead you teach them to Read The Instructions and make sure all of these jobs have great instructions. (Or at least instructions.)
At least, this was given to me as an explanation for why we were building a particular anti-hacker tool with what I thought was a terrible ux paradigm when I interned for Aerospace. No one was ever going to use this for real, but the theoretical users would have been USAF “sysadmins” who had no idea how computers worked.
Even so – there’s a difference between “the manual tells you what to do and you’re expected to read and understand it” and “there’s a big dude over your shoulder screaming at you telling you what to do at this exact moment.”
Even at lower ranks, supporting jobs tend to have more “trust” in their people than infantry are allowed. Trust me, I know, I was an enlisted admin guy in the Navy for 9 years. I helped write a lot of those binders!
If you don’t like that, you’ll hate this.
That said, I’m…mostly with BKFM here? Assuming we don’t have sufficient buying power to fill all military jobs with high-IQ types, where would you rather put them? There aren’t that many dishwasher/janitor/makework jobs in the military (at least that aren’t just done by 11Bs and their equivalents anyway, if Terminal Lance is to be believed.)
I think perhaps that assumes that everyone is at least an infantry man. Radio technician, or what have you, are expected to stand in for infantry if the need arises, and to fulfill their tasks in addition to this.
Also, if you have a group of men trained to work together and do the exact same job, it’s probably fine if some of them are less bright than the average infantryman.
Third, you might be right in that in counter insurgency type wars the Infantry on the scene is expected to do a lot more than in prior wars where the targets were easier to identify and more problems could be solved by application of firepower.
I’m not sure if the army explicitly promotes that idea or not, but “Every Marine is a rifleman” is definitely a key tenet of the USMC…