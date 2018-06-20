Open Thread 104.25

This is the twice-weekly hidden open thread. Post about anything you want, ask random questions, whatever. You can also talk at the SSC subreddit or the SSC Discord server.
Meta
Subscribe via Email
Nectome is building the first brain preservation technique to verifiably preserve your memories for the future.
Triplebyte is building an objective and empirically validated software engineering recruitment process. We don’t look at resumes, just at whether you can code. We’ve had great success helping SSC readers get jobs in the past. We invite you to test your skills and try our process!
Metaculus is a platform for generating crowd-sourced predictions about the future, especially science and technology. If you're interested in testing yourself and contributing to their project, check out their questions page
The Effective Altruism newsletter provides monthly updates on the highest-impact ways to do good and help others.
Throne is a community for live conversation built around user-created, internet-scale chat rooms. You can think of it as a real-time version of Reddit. Check out the #SlateStarCodex discussion channel or host your own AMA!
Support this blog by donating through Patreon.
Beeminder's an evidence-based willpower augmention tool that collects quantifiable data about your life, then helps you organize it into commitment mechanisms so you can keep resolutions. They've also got a blog about what they're doing here
Altruisto is a browser extension so that when you shop online, a portion of the money you pay goes to effective charities (no extra cost to you). Just install an extension and when you buy something, people in poverty will get medicines, bed nets, or financial aid.
80,000 Hours researches different problems and professions to help you figure out how to do as much good as possible. Their free career guide show you how to choose a career that's fulfilling and maximises your contribution to solving the world's most pressing problems.
AISafety.com hosts a Skype reading group Wednesdays at 19:45 UTC, reading new and old articles on different aspects of AI Safety. We start with a presentation of a summary of the article, and then discuss in a friendly atmosphere.
MealSquares is a "nutritionally complete" food that contains a balanced diet worth of nutrients in a few tasty easily measurable units. Think Soylent, except zero preparation, made with natural ingredients, and looks/tastes a lot like an ordinary scone.
Jane Street is a quantitative trading firm with a focus on technology and collaborative problem solving. We're always hiring talented programmers, traders, and researchers and have internships and fulltime positions in New York, London, and Hong Kong. No background in finance required.
Hi-Phi Nation is the first podcast weaving together journalism and contemporary philosophy. Produced from Vassar College, the show is now in its second season.
Giving What We Can is a charitable movement promoting giving some of your money to the developing world or other worthy causes. If you're interested in this, consider taking their Pledge as a formal and public declaration of intent.
Separate from whether the police story used in the last thread is a good analogy for anything else, have police ever tried something like this? Would you expect it to work?
(either by type of crime as in the example, or something like dividing a city into 100 equal-sized squares, saying “today we’ll focus on crime in Square 1”, focusing until Square 1 is almost crime-free, and then saying “today we’ll focus on Square 2, but also focus extra-hard on anyone who goes back to Square 1”, and so on until they’ve cleaned up all 100 squares)
I don’t know how similar it is to what you are talking about, but it reminds me of Bratton’s broken windows policing approach of (correct me if I’m wrong) cracking down on minor offenses like vandalism in order that neighborhoods not create an environment that signals lax rule enforcement.
It was somewhat controversial, arguably effective, but probably not less resource intensive.
The theory behind broken windows is completely different, though. Someone expected BW to work based on the following ideas:
1. People respond to the environment around them. If they believe it is normal to commit crimes, and that no one cares, they’ll commit more crimes. If you make it clear that all forms of violence, property damage, or lawlessness are not tolerated, you change people’s view towards more serious crimes.
See the [wikipedia page](https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Broken_windows_theory) for more details and examples.
2. Secondarily, many serious criminals are or will become also petty criminals (and vice versa). By cracking down on public urination or turnstile hopping, we’ll coincidentally arrest many people with existing warrants, as well as a bunch of people carrying illegal weapons and/or significant amounts of drugs, who likely are or would become more serious criminals.
As always, worth noting that there’s a pretty good argument that the effective crime control strategy was “do literally anything remotely sensible while the effects of peak lead exposure age out of the relevant cohort”.
I don’t think that’s been done with geographical areas.
It’s possible that the “broken-windows policing” strategy that was pursued in NYC could have been used as a baseline for later focusing on tougher crimes.
My memory is that the “broken-windows” strategy reaped large benefits in reducing other crimes. The most common description is that a noticeable proportion of perps who broke windows (or committed other public-nuisance crimes) were persons-of-interest in more serious cases.
I can’t tell if that strategy became a basis for “now put more effort into robbery/assault cases, after a year of broken-windows policing.”
I remember that, too. Specifically, when Giuliani discussed broken window policing in his memoirs, he says that what they found was that when they started arresting and booking squeegiemen and turnstile-jumpers, they found that an awful lot of them were wanted for more serious crimes. The conclusion was that it’s the same tiny fraction of the population committing crimes over and over again, both minor and major.
Giuliani’s not the most unbiased source on the subject, granted, but he was at least in a particularly good position to observe the details of how it worked out in practice.
I don’t think this finding was entirely new, though: I get the impression that looking for people to get caught committing minor crimes was one of tools in a detective’s toolbox for investigating serious crimes for some time. Specifically, David Berkowitz (the Son of Sam killer), got caught in 1977 because he got a ticket for parking in front of a fire hydrant, which connected him to the time and place of one of his murders and identified him to the police as a likely person of interest. I’m not sure how widespread the tactic was, but accounts I’ve seen of that investigation made it sound relatively routine.
Would the “broken windows” policy (strict policing of minor quality-of-life offenses) qualify? The theory there was that tolerating minor QOL offenses (panhandling, squeegee guys, grafitti, minor vandalism, noise, selling black-market cigarettes, public drinking, etc.) signaled to everyone that this neighborhood wasn’t being policed, so you could get away with everything. But maybe the result was just based on this effect you describe–when the cops say “we’re going to come down hard on any of these minor crimes,” most people realize that they’re not worth it and stop, and so the cops don’t end up spending all that many resources policing that stuff.
Also, I’ve heard the claim that the police in many cities started using GIS crime stats to decide where to show up heavily–so it was hard for people to find a place where they could coordinate all getting away with crime all at once, because wherever that started happening, very soon the cops would show up in force and stop it. Anyone know more?
Maybe what the “crack down on broken windows hard so no-one will try and you can devote 100% to serious crimes” argument is missing is that just detecting that kind of crime so you even have the option of heavily punishing it takes a ton of resources.
Yes, this type of focused enforcement is fairly well-known. Writers I can recall who’ve written about it are Mark Kleiman, although his more-prominent focus is swift and certain sanctions. Here’s a general summary.
Scott,
I think the major problem is that you can’t drive crime to zero. For example, you can mostly reduce killings of police by letting people know that any time a police office is killed, you will pull out all the stops to catch the guy, add sentencing enhancements, potentially beat or kill the guy during arrest, etc.
… But you’ll never get killings of police to zero, so in order to keep things going, you need to keep delivering on those threats whenever someone does kill a police officer, no matter how rarely. And then if you want to pivot to “no killing fire fighters/your spouse/whatever,” you need to keep delivering that high level of investigating and punishment in whatever number of those cases that get committed anyway.
I remember reading a history book that said that 18th century Britain didn’t catch many criminals, but punished those it did catch extremely harshly, in an attempt at deterrence. This is obviously a bit different than what you were discussing, but somewhat related, in that the goal is deterrence.
from https://www.bl.uk/georgian-britain/articles/crime-and-punishment-in-georgian-britain
So in the case you suggested, maybe we punish a dictator harshly for using chemical weapons, even if the number of people killed is small. In Georgian England, maybe they hanged someone for stealing a loaf of bread, even though stealing a loaf of bread wasn’t really that big a crime even back then. (Obviously, it’s a lot easier to have sympathy with the thief than with the dictator, though!)
What do you guys think of the whole “looks like deep learning isn’t as cool as we thought it was, new AI winter soon” thing that’s going around?
On one hand, well, yeah, it’s pretty obvious that we’ve been in that period after a huge breakthrough where there’s tons of low-hanging fruit everywhere, and things are gonna slow down.
On the other hand, every other day I see really impressive research results, and an advanced hobbyist can do things now that three years ago was “give me a research team, several million dollars, and fifty years” territory.
Does what Piekniewski is saying make sense to people who know more details about how this stuff actually works?
This just looks like tea leaves to me. Deep learning may or may not be as cool as Andrew Ng thinks it is, but we certainly can’t draw any strong conclusions from the Uber incident, for example. It’s evidence that Uber is overbilling that particular self-driving car program, but not strong evidence on its own, and anyone who was paying attention already knew or at least suspected that.
Deep learning looks more practically useful than a lot of the AI stuff from the 1980s, though. For example, it has already dramatically changed computer vision.
Regarding the whole Trump separating families media circus currently going on: I find myself unable to understand the deep outrage felt by self-identified members of “the resistance” on this issue. This morning there was a post in my feed, from someone I normally consider a fairly even keeled individual, which had words to the effect of “if you aren’t terminally outraged by this you are a horrible person and you are not allowed to have political opinions any more” and then a bunch of people signalling their assent to this mindset in the comments. I’m also seeing a ton of hyperbolic usage of terms like “concentration camps for kids”, comparisons to Japanese internment, et cetera.
My understanding of the actual situation is, briefly, there are people jumping the border, sometimes with kids, sometimes not. Sometimes they claim to be seeking asylum, sometimes not. We are now prosecuting/deporting everyone who does this, without exception or consideration. But for some legal reason or other we can’t prosecute or deport their children, so we are sending the children to holding facilities and then, nebulously, on to “relatives or other caretakers”, which are stated to be mostly inside the US (I guess we can’t deport children, either?)
I think it boils down to “I don’t understand what the alternative reality these people would prefer to see looks like”. Given the above situation and the sentiment “these children should be with their families”, the obvious solution in my mind is “so we should deport them with their families”, which I somehow doubt is what they mean.
But what, then, do they mean? I can’t conceive of a policy for this situation which does not separate families and does not effectively turn into “you can get away with jumping the border if you bring kids with you”, i.e. de facto open borders for anyone with children, which is an outcome that I can’t get behind for a wide variety of reasons (to start: the most basic function of a country is to have borders. to continue: as much as we might like to charitably allow everyone and anyone to come to America and experience our wonderful lifestyle, we aren’t post scarcity yet so that approach does not scale.)
Can anyone in the SSC commentariat who falls in the terminally outraged these-are-concentration-camps camp explain to me what the ideal, fair, non-outrageous border policy you’d like to see is? If it does effectively mean “open borders for those with children”, why?
The stated claim is that family separation is what is wrong. I suspect if there were pictures of parents with their children at a facility together we would get comparisons made to concentration camps.
The preferred alternative, given also opposition to a border wall, is nearly free entry in the country, then deportation if at a later date the immigrant commits some other egregious crime, but not otherwise. Given nearly free into the country, I’m not sure deportation in that case would mean anything, though.
If we seriously believe this claim, we should redraft policies to allow people in prison for other crimes to keep their children with them. Also, we should redesign CPS so that children can no longer be even “temporarily” removed from their parents on the basis of an anonymous phone call and one social worker’s word.
Alternatively, people could try to rationally distinguish illegal immigration from these other scenarios.
But until they do one or the other, it strikes me as special pleading, either because they hate Trump or because they don’t care about illegal immigration. That means I need to work hard to take them seriously – and to whatever extent I do take them seriously, I’d really prefer to spend my time working toward CPS reform.
First, I don’t think there’s really a legal rule requiring separating the kids–as I understand it, it wasn’t being done until fairly recently. It seems like it would be possible to set up the detention facilities to handle families without unreasonable difficulty. This might have taken some time and resources, but it was doable.
Second, because this is a change in policy, Trump administration officials presumably knew about what this would look like. (They knew about how many families were getting arrested on immigration violations before, so they could have worked out how many families with kids they’d get.) They presumably could have planned this out to make things work out better. (I suspect the administration likes the coverage as it is–it plays well for their base, and most of the outraged people were already against Trump anyway.)
Third, I believe there have been public statements by high-level Trump officials saying that one goal of this policy is to deter immigrants by making them fear being separated from their kids. That sounds exactly like doing something mean to the kids to punish the parents. It also echoes the bit with the “muslim ban,” where the administration’s public pronouncements ended up causing legal problems later when the ban (on immigration from a set of countries everyone agrees have high terrorism risk) were challenged in court.
The best background I’ve found on the legal components is this (Rich Lowry at National Review).
It’s not that there’s a rule change about separating children and parents: it’s that there’s a rule change about charging illegal entry as a crime consistently. Anyone, always, everywhere in the US who is charged as a criminal and held in jail cannot bring their children with them.
It’s a policy that makes me extremely uncomfortable, but I don’t see a good alternative without changing policy so that families can be detained together. “People who immigrate illegally are prosecuted, unless they have a child with them” seems likely to encourage a lot more illegal border-crossing with children, which given the general dangers of illegal border-crossing seems likely to have a high death toll.
Thanks, that was a good article that left me better educated about what’s going on. I’d encourage others to read it. (One thing – the article says the best way to claim asylum would be to do so at a legal border crossing. I’ve seen claims, not sure how valid, that current Border Patrol policy is to strongly discourage asylum claims at legal crossings).
So the “Flores Consent Doctrine” is what “forces” separation – children can’t be held more than 20 days, even with their family, and that’s not long enough to adjudicate most asylum claims. Well, that plus the fact that the bureaucratic entities assigned to hold adults charged with crimes are not the same ones assigned with holding minors.
Both sides seem to be spinning this absurdly – Trump is claiming he’s required to separate families by a “Democrat law”, while e.g. Snopes says this is completely false. Truth seems somewhere in between (especially since the only option other than holding the adults until their asylum claims are processed is letting them go in the US, where you will probably never hear from them again).
Now a less asshole president could probably have worked the fix to Flores through a friendly Congress and only then ramped up the zero-tolerance policy, this time with better optics and fewer crying children. But of course Trump / Sessions have indicated they consider separating the families to be part of a deterrent. Which does sound pretty awful. Then again it may well be true that immigrants who would not otherwise try to cross with their children are doing so because previous policy got them into the country much more reliably than single adults if caught, and if that’s true, not sure how you humanely deter that.
But how valid do you think asylum claims from Mexico are likely to be? We grant asylum for political, religious, and ethnic persecution. Besides Cuba locking up political prisoners, where in the western hemisphere is any nation persecuting people in that manner? Also, international agreements about asylum seekers generally require them to stop at the first safe country. If you’re being persecuted by the government of Guatemala, why can’t you seek asylum in Mexico?
So the “Flores Consent Doctrine” is what “forces” separation
If I read it right, this is true for asylum-seekers who are not charged with a crime: that would be a rare case.
What forces separation is charging the adult with a crime:
And consistently charging illegal entry as a crime is the change in policy. Here’s the Justice Department announcement.
I thought this too; is it referring perhaps to ports of entry at, for instance, an airport customs screening?
Sure, but right now the outcry about “child concentration camps” is at the US-Mexico border, and these are populated by children accompanying adults who were crossing that border illegally.
The specific claim (it shows up in the NPR article below) is that asylum seekers are being told to go away by CBP at legal crossings. CBP claims that they are only doing this because their facilities are full – it’s not “f off forever” it’s “come back in a few days”. The dispute is of course heightened by the fact that I think “f off forever” would be an international law violation, for what that’s worth.
”
But how valid do you think asylum claims from Mexico are likely to be?
I thought this too; is it referring perhaps to ports of entry at, for instance, an airport customs screening?”
No, the issue seems to be that the asylum seekers are from other Central American countries, that COULD declare for asylum in Mexico but (for probably obvious reasons) prefer to continue north to the USA.
“If I read it right, this is true for asylum-seekers who are not charged with a crime: that would be a rare case.”
Yes, the charge-with-a-crime part is what forces immediate separation. But that separation would be short (since first time illegal entry is a misdemeanor usually quickly processed) EXCEPT when the adult claims asylum, at which point I guess they could be reunited until the 20 day clock runs out, but at that point they would need to be separated again, or the whole family unit would need to be released.
You could try perhaps not holding them in jail. “Charged as a criminal” and “held in jail” are two different things. Most people who are charged as criminals in the United States, are not held in jail for more than a few hours, if that. We have many alternatives, some of which have been alluded to by others here, and a good deal of experience with what works and what doesn’t. For this population, there are lots of alternatives that would work most of the time and aren’t being tried.
If it were up to me (and I wanted to do this thing in the first place), almost all of them would be released on their own recognizance, as families, into something akin to a Motel 6 in the middle of nowhere. Wearing GPS ankle bracelets, checked on daily by social workers, with police quietly watching the roads and surrounding desert, and with public defenders assigned to talk to them on day one about their option for the future. And the “zero tolerance” policy wouldn’t go into effect until all of this was set up first.
I would whole-heartedly support this plan. My understanding was that it was entirely illegal.
This just sounds like “jail” with extra steps.
I think that this is a pretty good solution, but I guarantee you the same chattering classes would be calling those Motel 5.9s concentration camps and bleating about Korematsu.
While we’re on this subject, is there coverage somewhere that is doing a decent job of providing a clear view of what is actually going on? My attempts to try to find some so far have been turned off by the incredible levels of outrage from the potent combination of “concentration camps!” and “the children!”
This NPR Report is the best I’ve found so far.
It’s not bad, but it’s slightly misleading.
So, no there is not a policy of “family separation.” The policy change is “prosecute everyone who crosses the border illegally.” If you’re being prosecuted for a crime, you go to jail, and since we do not put children in jail with adults, children are separated from parents (or the adults they were with, which are frequently coyotes/traffickers). It seems unnecessarily inflammatory to me to characterize the separation of children from adults as the goal of the policy change, rather than a side-effect of the policy change. When we arrest a parent for, say, robbery, we separate the parent from their children, but that’s a consequence of imprisoning the parent, not a policy end in and of itself.
There’s also no mention of the reason for the change in policy. After the election, attempted border crossings plunged because people assumed Trump was going to release the hounds. But there were not any significant changes in policy, the wall isn’t built, and even through Trump authorized the hiring of thousands of new border agents that takes time to train and deploy. So now illegal crossings have increased massively. And since having a child with you made you eligible for Obama’s “catch and release” policy, people (frequently men) started bringing children with them as a “get out of jail free card.” The only way to stop that is to remove the incentive to bring children with you.
The ACLU alleges that ICE is also separating legal applicants for asylum and has at lease a couple cases – the confusion over the arrest policy and the border policy isn’t helping clarify the issue.
https://www.aclu.org/blog/immigrants-rights/immigrants-rights-and-detention/fact-checking-family-separation
Yes, and DHS says they only remove children from legal applicants in cases where they believe the child is in danger or there is no familial relationship. Given they only have “a few cases” it does not seem like it happens often, given the enormous numbers of asylum seekers in process.
Should DHS never do that? Even if they strongly suspect abuse or child trafficking?
If they should do it, there will inevitably be errors, even with the best of intentions. What’s an acceptable error rate, and what is the current error rate?
What the proponents (at least those who understand the issue) would prefer is a rule where if you are caught after sneaking into the country and have a kid with you, ICE does a risk assessment and releases you if you are reasonably likely to show up at your court date.
My understanding is that that after a court ruled that the Obama administration couldn’t hold kids, the Obama admin began doing a case by case risk assessment and releasing parents who brought their kids over the border with them and who the administration thought would probably show up in court even if not held. I read someplace that about 40% of the asylum requesters without lawyers don’t show up if released, but I don’t know how accurate that number is.
Presumably there were still some percentage of “high risk” families that were still separated?
Part of the problem also is that this is almost certainly an abuse of the asylum system. If you want to claim asylum, present yourself to an agent at a border crossing station. You are allowed into the country, are not committing a crime by doing so, and are not separated from family. The only reason to enter illegally and then claim asylum when caught is to abuse the length of court proceedings and the “can’t hold kids for more than 20 days” rule to disappear into the populace. These are almost certainly not people with legitimate asylum claims or else they would have simply gone to the border crossing and claimed asylum.
Also, asylum is for people who are being persecuted by their government for their ethnicity/religion/politics. Besides Cuba, is there anywhere in the western hemisphere currently persecuting people in this manner?
Let’s say I claim asylum in order to not be immediately deported even though I don’t really have a good case. The government releases me and tells me to come back later for the court date. What is my incentive to show up?
Apparently there was/is a program for monitoring the seekers with e.g. ankle bracelets. Pretty much how we’d handle other bail jumpers. Although the percent not showing up sounds a lot higher than typical bail cases.
The root cause of this issue, AIUI, is that the Trump administration wants to criminally charge all illegal immigrants before deporting them. Therefore, they have to be jailed, therefore, they have to separate the parents from the children. Previously, they would be left alone until they had their deportation hearing unless they were considered a flight risk.
There are several reasonable ways that you could fix this:
1. Put more effort into reducing flight risk without jail time. Ankle monitors, probation officers, etc. Making people show up to their court date is something our justice system already knows how to do.
2. Put more resources into the court system so that you can judge asylum and deportation hearings in days instead of months. The faster and more frictionless the immigration system, the less time people spend in jail. Also, build more youth detention centers so you don’t have to ship kids across state lines – it’s insane that we instituted this policy without first checking that we actually had somewhere to put the people we wanted to jail.
3. Stop jailing asylum applicants who present themselves at border crossings. If you crack down on both illegal and legal border crossers, you’re not saying “obey the law”, you’re saying “we hate asylum seekers.”
Re: 2) deportation hearings are already same-day affairs. Family separation in such cases last for mere hours and the family unit is returned to nation of origin. It’s only people who choose to claim asylum after being caught entering illegally that delay the process long enough to pass the “can’t keep kids for 20 days” limit.
Re: 3) this does not happen. If you present yourself at the border and claim asylum you are not breaking the law, are not jailed, and are not separated from family. You are admitted to the country and processed through the asylum system.
Ergo, the only reason to sneak in illegally is because you have no intention of claiming asylum, or no valid reason for claiming asylum, and are simply doing it to abuse the system. The child is carted along as a “get out of jail free” card. To stop people from doing this, we need to stop issuing such cards.
The DHS denies it, but NPR is reporting that this does in fact happen – people who presented themselves at border crossings are sometimes still getting arrested and separated, or are simply turned away.
NPR is not reporting that they’re getting arrested for seeking asylum at a border crossing. For what crime would they be getting arrested?
As for separation:
This does not seem unreasonable to me, nor does it seem like an excuse:
53 incidents in 9 months sounds to me more like “53 times in nine months we’ve removed kids from suspected abusers or traffickers” than it sounds like a systematic effort to rip apart families for some unknown and cruel reason.
One sentence further:
Yeah, it’s well known that child traffickers frequently have the kid’s birth certificate.
(Also, 53 incidents in one month from one support group)
If you want people to enter legally, you need to actually make sure people can enter legally, not just that they theoretically can, if it’s a good day, it’s not too crowded, and the CBP agents are in a good mood.
Was Jose arrested? If not, then the family separation is because DHS thinks the birth certificate is fake. If it is not, I hope the error is cleared up and father and son are quickly reunited.
But when immigration groups that make their money shuffling people across the border can only find 53 cases of “family separation” in 9 months (with no indication how often it’s justified) I think that’s pretty good evidence it’s not an insidious plot, and is in fact well-intentioned people doing their jobs well with a low error rate.
Should we never separate kids from parents (or claimed parents), even if we suspect child trafficking or abuse?
Assuming it’s okay to separate kids in instances where we legitimately believe it’s in their best interests, what’s an acceptable error rate?
ETA: And with regards to “turned away from official crossings while seeking asylum,” they didn’t present any evidence or numbers and DHS denies it. So I’d need to see some evidence and know how often this is occurring.
An immigration group. Stop treating that number like it’s the full count across all asylum seekers.
(Statistics on the number and success rate of asylum applicants are annoyingly hard to find, but that doesn’t give you license to read whatever you want into them.)
I completely agree we should have better numbers. When a topic is this controversial, transparency is a must. I would very much like to know, in a given period:
1) How many families claim asylum in the US?
2) How many do so at official, legal points of entry?
3) How many do so after entering the country illegally and being caught?
4) What percentage of asylum requests are granted, for each type of entry? Most importantly, what’s the asylum acceptance rate from points of entry along the Mexican border?
5) For each category of families seeking asylum, what percentage of families are separated? For what reasons?
6) Of those separated, what percentage are reunited, and for what reasons?
Saying I can’t read what I like into the “53 families over 9 months” number seems like an isolated demand for rigor. I’m not the one claiming there’s something wrong with the system. You’re the one claiming something nefarious is going on here. Given the official explanation of “we only separate families of legit asylum seekers for suspicion of abuse/trafficking/criminality,” why do you think 53 instances in 9 months is too high to be legitimate? I’m surprised it’s that low.
And if the official explanation is bogus, what’s the alternative explanation? Is DHS/HHS doing something nefarious with these kids? Why? And if so, why so few?
Is jailing people who claim asylum at the border without crossing it actually happening? All the articles I’ve read don’t make a distinction between those arrested without crossing the border and those who have crossed it and later claimed asylum.
According to NPR, yes it is.
Where in the NPR article does it say they’re arresting anyone seeking asylum at an official border crossing? For what crime would they be getting arrested?
That was the wrong word choice on my part, but it’s irrelevant to the thing that people are actually getting outraged about. Separating parents from children doesn’t become better simply because it’s the result of “detention” rather than “arrest.”
But nobody’s being separated because “detention.” A small number of families (or “families”) have been separated because of suspicion of child abuse or trafficking.
There are lots of things getting mixed together here, but the current media outrage is about the thousands of kids being housed in detention centers. Those kids are being held because either they’re teenagers who crossed the border illegally unaccompanied, or because they’re small children who crossed illegally with adults who later claimed asylum but are still being prosecuted for the illegal crossing. This should not be conflated with the very small number of children separated from adults at legal points of entry because of suspicion of child abuse or trafficking.
ETA: Also, I think the insinuation that the HHS workers are doing something nefarious here is extremely uncharitable. I can overlook an implication that border patrol agents are power tripping, but the kids are turned over to Health and Human Services. I find it extremely unlikely that the HHS personnel who care for these kids are totally okay with ripping children from the arms of loving parents for no reason. This seems like the sort of job that someone is in because of actual concern for, well, health and human services, and not for power tripping. Where are the HHS whistleblowers, letting us know this is all a sham, and the kids aren’t really abused/trafficked?
Indeed. And the front line employees here aren’t exactly Trump appointees. They’re the same people who were doing the job under Obama, and Bush, and Clinton. They don’t all suddenly become evil just because of an electoral result…
Update: Trump reverses course, signs order to keep families together.
I still don’t understand though because if he is still prosecuting the parents, then they can’t be with their kids as per the Flores settlement. What does this mean?
Theoretically, Trump could (a) try to get asylum hearings done in 20 days; (b) challenge the Flores settlement interpretation in court; or (c) set up support houses that don’t qualify as detention – apparently, an earlier program that had facilities with social workers, legal assistants, education, etc. resulted in a 96% appearance rate in court.
These all sound like great ideas.
According to an official, it might be choice b.
This one is starting to approach 5Dness. I figured he was doing it to bring Congress to the table, which would be regular political chess. But if he was actually doing it so he could force his opponents to either accept modification of Flores, or alternatively sue to require that he continue to separate families(!), that’s getting a bit “all paths lead to victory” 5D.
With respect to “open borders”, Matt Yglesias had a short tweet thread recently that I think captures something important:
For less politically charged crimes, the idea that we’re never going to catch every criminal is uncontroversial. There’s no reason, in principle, that we couldn’t adopt a zero-tolerance approach to bike theft, but we’ve decided that it’s not worth the cost.
Spending too much money on the Bike Crime Force is one kind of cost. Tearing families apart and locking children in cages is another kind of cost. If the alternative is that a minority of immigrants (less than 40%) skip out on their court dates, and either sneak through the cracks or have to be deported in some other manner, then that’s certainly unfortunate — but not so unfortunate that it justifies this kind of cruelty.
OK, let’s say the borders are 40% open, i.e. that 40% of people who try to illegally immigrate to America get in and maybe 30% stay for the long haul. That means any person who can make it as far as Mexico needs on average 3 tries to get into the country and stay indefinitely.
Is that something that you’re OK with? Because it’s not something I’m OK with, given that undocumented persons in the US are more or less untrackable by many of the usual systems we rely on to maintain order (taxation, the DMV database, and so on).
Moving from a city to rural ag land, where these people mostly end up because our entire agricultural system depends on them for cheap labor, changed a lot of my opinions on this issue. I would much rather all our farmed goods cost 2-3x as much and we totally remove the dependence on illegal labor than have the current status quo of undocumented immigrants being bused around for field work, living in squalid off-the-books trailers and apartments with no legal recourse for any abuse their landlords may subject them to, driving unmaintained and unregistered vehicles without insurance or licensure, et cetera.
I’m all for people coming here to find a better life – but do that legally. I’m also in favor of making it easier to do that legally, which we would need to do for ag labor if we had a real zero tolerance policy on immigration to the point that illegal ag labor was no longer viable. We’d also have to pay the new arrivals minimum wage and benefits, which would raise their standard of living by itself, never mind the tremendous utility benefits of being a documented resident.
And all of this is without getting into the boogeyman of “well, now a terrorist who can get into Mexico needs on average 3 tries to get into the US under the status quo”.
“I’m all for people coming here to find a better life – but do that legally.”
There is no line for unskilled laborers from Mexico to wait in. Asking a uneducated mother from Mexico to get into the US legally is basically the same as asking me to fund an Avengers movie.
Perhaps because we don’t actually want uneducated mothers from Mexico in the US?
How much do you think it takes to just enforce the laws we have now? Because I guarantee you it’s not as proportionally costly as trying to reduce bike thefts to zero. Building a wall would essentially stop illegal entry with minimal cost outside of the one time expense, but I don’t see the left clamoring for it.
This would also be a lot more convincing if the left wasn’t actively undermining the law itself.
I wonder if sanctuary cities, etc. contributed to this problem. I’d be more sympathetic to releasing illegal entrants who requested asylum if I were more confident that states and cities would turn over people who skipped their court date and were arrested. Similarly, unless the Real ID program is actually unworkable, resistance to it doesn’t help reach a compromise.
I don’t think that the wall will reduce illegal entry significantly. Walls are obstacles, and as any good military engineer can tell you, obstacles without overwatch are useless.
The wall doesn’t stop people from coming, it slows them down long enough for the Border Patrol to detect them and get there to arrest them. The way that it will stop people is if it can slow them down long enough that the “detection and getting there” can be guaranteed. Minefields, if you don’t have OPs waiting to call machine gun or artillery fire down on to forces trying to breach aren’t a substantial obstacle. Patience and a probe are all that’s required.
To see what sealing a border actually takes, you need to compare to what the GDR had to do with the Inner German Border (and no, I’m not saying to copy the idea of shooting people; arrest will work fine in this situation)–you’re talking a much larger Border Patrol than is on offer.
I actually substantially agree with the goals of the wall, but I think it’s a colossal waste of money that won’t do nearly as much good as jumping up and down on the employers that attract illegals.
Update: I say 40% above, which is actually the number for all immigrants. For women with children, it is 18%. If they have legal representation, it’s 2.5%.
The issue isn’t that we aren’t going to catch every bicycle thief. It isn’t even that we might not catch any bicycle thieves.
The issue is, we’re seeing policies that e.g. if the police should happen to catch a bicycle thief riding a stolen bicycle through a red light, they should give him a ticket but specifically not turn him over to the Bike Crime Task Force, because That Would Be Wrong. Also, we should defund the Bike Crime Task Force.
Weak enforcement may still have some deterrent effect, but more importantly it maintains the moral force of the law. Explicit non-enforcement, destroys both.
The percentage of immigrants that are not detained, are supposed to appear in court, and do not seems to be a critical piece of data and I’m seeing wildly different numbers.
Does anyone have a clear explanation of the difference between the “80% or more” I’ve seen in some places (can’t find now) and the 40% shown above?
This is a very poor analogy. We do not have a political party advocating that “no bike thief is a criminal” and “but if we don’t have bike thieves, who’ll supply our bikes?”
Also, 80% of the female bike thieves aren’t being raped during their thieving, a small percentage of the bike thieves are not horribly murdering citizens, nor are the bikes being trafficked by the same people who run drugs and guns and sex slaves, nor do the bike thieves take over neighborhoods, permanently altering their culture and collectivizing to exert political power over the non bike thieves.
Are you old enough to remember this?
Forcibly taking children away from their families, if you don’t absolutely have to, is genuinely outrageous. And even if you do absolutely have to, it still looks outrageous. We don’t have to. I and others have discussed many workable alternatives, because this is not a new problem except in the specifics and there is no specific reason our general solutions will all fail here.
Instead, we have an administration that, when it is talking to its supporters, almost revels in the fact that it is inflicting this gratuitous harm, to children, on “that’ll show’em not to cross the border” and “we’re badass tough on crime” grounds, and when it is talking to its opponents offers absurd excuses like “the Democrats made us do it” or “maybe they’re really sex traffickers”. They didn’t have to do this; they wanted to do this, and that’s outrageous.
That said, every time I hear the words “cages”, “Nazi”, “racist”, or reference to the 1500 “missing” children, my outrage goes down a tick because I recognize that people little better than Trump are trying to bypass reason by emotional manipulation. But that’s a trick works, and it’s being deployed in a more worthy cause than usual, so meh, I’ll let the professionally outraged be outraged and get on with other business.
Yeah, I think I end up in a similar place by the opposite route.
My first reaction when people started complaining about this was that the Trump opponents were describing this in such a strained way that it wasn’t worth considering. When I finally got through all the rhetoric to some of the details, this looks like a typical Trump operation – so bad in the execution and in the response to problems that the merits of the original plan don’t matter much.
The policy question is: “Is it worth detaining illegal entrants who seek asylum when caught if it (a) separates children from parents but (b) decreases the chance that the entrants skip out on their court date?” I’m gradually coming around to “no,” but the coverage was so abysmal that it took me a long time to get there with confidence.
I am old enough to remember that – I was 12 at the time. I don’t seem to recall thinking, at that age, that the situation was particularly outrage-inducing, but it’s not like I went and did the research on *what actually happened* back then.
Your workable alternative (in the link to the other comment) seems pretty reasonable, assuming that you then deport the kids with the parents when the parents get deported; our “preferable reality” then works out to “hold the whole family somewhere-that-isn’t-a-jail for a while while we hear their asylum case and decide whether to kick them out or let them in legally under asylum”. Thanks for that.
Thanks also for recognizing the emotional manipulation angle. I suspect that most of the people trying to bypass reason by emotional manipulation don’t even realize that that’s what they’re doing – they’re so used to rebroadcasting the emotional manipulation they’re fed by their echo chamber that they have successfully and subconsciously manipulated themselves. It’s saddening to see people warp their own reason that way, and makes the term “useful idiots” come to mind.
But Elian got sent back to commies. It’s not the same thing.
I really don’t get your point John. Today the children are being taken from criminals and sheltered in America until the entire family is either admitted or denied, and you’re trying to equate that with a child who was ripped from American protection and shipped back to an oppressive communist regime. Besides “child” and “government” how are these related?
There are several different issues being conflated here.
Was “catch and release” (the Bush/Obama era policy) really releasing illegal immigrants in the United States to await trial? That sounds absurd. I thought it meant catch in America and release in Mexico which seems much more efficient than tying up the federal courts with misdemeanor illegal entry cases. I’m not pleased with our current immigration laws but I think that’s the best way to enforce them.
Regarding the asylum loophole, I agree it’s a loophole but is it actually being widely abused? We’ve got anecdotes but where is the data? Also didn’t most of these children come with garden-variety economic migrants who aren’t even bothering to pretend to be asylees?
And all this rhetoric about illegals flooding across the border is outdated. 15-30 years ago it was a flood. Since about 2007 it’s been a trickle, partly due to the economic downturn and partly because the Bush-era Secure Fence Initiative actually worked. I don’t expect Trump to understand, he’s so stuck in the past he thinks Korean War veterans’ parents are still alive, but nobody else seems to realize this either. Likewise how a little under half of illegal immigrants entered the country legally with valid visas which they then overstayed or violated. Until we can 100% accurately predict who these are going to be when we issue the visas, there’s no wall that will keep them out.
Finally, splitting up families and putting the kids in “foster care or whatever” was explicitly proposed by John Kelly as a deterrent. Foster care is tough in the best of times, and the current “or whatever” is far from the best – I’ll let others appeal to emotion here since clearly I’m not very good at it. But more to the point, it’s clearly not much of a deterrent if there are still thousands of illegals entering the country. So now I think of Trump’s praise for Rodrigo Duterte, note that Duterte is best known for cutting crime through state-sanctioned extrajudicial killing, and hope and pray that this doesn’t form a model for our next deterrent.
There are some numbers about asylum here
https://www.justice.gov/eoir/page/file/fysb16/download
Asylum cases are up, but for some reason affirmative cases — where a person requests asylum at the border — have dropped to almost nothing. Instead they’re nearly all “defensive” cases, where a person requests asylum to avoid deportation.
This is a weird comment, but is anyone here into riddles? I’ve received a pair of cryptic letters and I’m stumped. For context, on my facebook I used to post puzzles I made up so I’m guessing whoever sent me this saw my page and decided “ah, they’ll like this”. It’s a bit creepy but I still really want to figure this out.
The first paper just says “Sorry -Eminem”
The second one:
Oakland Uni
Detroit
Michigan
Wayne County
8 Mile
The third one (sent together with the second, includes a drawing of a sun):
Getting via Waiting _ _ _ _ _ _ _
What could the 7-letter answer be? Any help (and/or advice on what to do about this, or insight into the sender’s mindset) would be much appreciated.
So, just treating the third one as a crossword clue, the answer that comes to mind is SNARING. Then searching “Sorry Eminem” the song that comes up is “Cleaning out my closet” where he starts out by asking “where’s my snare”, as for the words in the second, I’d guess that ODMW8 decodes to snare with some cipher, maybe with SUN as a key.
I could easily be jumping on surface level stuff and missing a deeper puzzle though.
Some thoughts –
w8 could stand for wait or weight
If this was a crossword, I’d guess sunburn as the 7-letter word though no idea if that fits the other clues.
Nothing springs to mind, but the anonymous delivery of cryptic papers reminded me of http://www.thefutureshock.com/, something that everyone should read at least once.
Is there a connection between Eminem and Oakland University? Everything else on the second list is associated with him.
None that I know of, OU is pretty far from Detroit proper.
Oakland County borders Detroit
Naval Gazing is looking today at the second generation of battlecruisers.
Should this be “aft of the funnel”, or am I misreading this somehow?
Are you by any chance interested in being a proofreader?
Had some issues posting on the last OT, so lets try it again-
Prompted by the Volokh link in the last link thread, is there/should there be a searchable list of examples for various “doubted” facts/statements?
Mostly CW, where one side would go “(can you) give me (an) example(s) of that?” or “show me proof where A does B”.
This is generally Google’s role, but for these things, some are not that searchable or require more authenticity than just a page stating it.
I’m certain that there’s some people here that have a private document or notebook of studies/links for certain things that get a lot of repeat requests for proof.
Note I do not think this will improve the conversations that generate these comments much (infact, I feel this might make things worse). It might save some time, but possibly cause more heat and noise than resolutions.
My interest with this was the thought of how this kind of listing would be ranked or sorted in a way that would would make them valuable in the sense of being not discounted by the other side.
As in, to put those with validity, context-full, unbiased, non-edge case/circumstantial, etc. rather than just those that are liked/popular.
I would put something regarding “# dispelled my doubt, will no longer ask for proof of this” marker or such, but I’m uncertain if people will be so… responsive, kind or helpful following such a revelation (and that most of the responses will be from people already supportive of that fact/side).
Edit: This is NOT a list of compelling arguments/counter-arguments, though the ranking mechanism might be similar, I feel pieces being able to change someone’s mind differs between people a lot more than convincing proof/example of a thing.
A related thing that would be valuable would be links to high-quality data (official statistics, polling data from reputable sources, news sources that have published data), so that it’s easy for most everyone to agree “here is some relevant data w.r.t. this issue.”
IMO, it’s stunning how often people spend many hours debating stuff where a quick read of available data would massively change the discussion. (For example, how many unarmed blacks are shot by the police in a year? Are there ever hate crime prosecutions for anti-white hate crimes? How many people are on some form of public assistance in the US? How many people are in prison on nonviolent drug offenses? What fraction of the federal budget is foreign aid? Etc.)
This is a place where the major reputable news sources are *utterly terrible*. It’s common to see news stories written that don’t even bother looking for any numbers that would put the problem they’re discussing into perspective; very commonly when they include numbers, they’re numbers given to them by some activist group, and they don’t bother checking them against other numbers or even doing a first-cut sanity check on them.
Can anyone post the text of Scott’s original post on ideological “bingo cards”?
It used to live here: http://squid314.livejournal.com/329561.html
Now, it’s not accessible, and it is sorely missed.
I would guess, since Scott hid the article in the first place, he would appreciate if people didn’t keep posting the text in new places, so I’m not going to do that. But you already have the url, so it will be pretty easy for you to go read it yourself.
1. Go to the wayback machine at archive.org
2. copy that URL into the search box at the top
3. click the first year where updates appear
4. Hover over the first highlighted date on the calendar
5. Click the link in the hover bubble
6. You’re done, you can read the article
Try the Internet Archive.
Hello, it’s time to for the SSC SF Book Club to pick a novel to read for July. Here are three choices. Comments are welcome.
The Freeze-Frame Revolution is a 2018 science fiction book by Peter Watts. An almost entirely automated spaceship is travelling the galaxy, building a network of wormholes. The crew members only get woken up once every few hundred years, when the AI needs some weird monkey-logic done, and even then only a few of them get woken up at a time. The crew comes to resent the AI and organizes an underground movement and eventually a revolt under these bizarre circumstances. This one is hot off the presses. It’s also quite short, at 41,000 words.
The Sudden Appearance of Hope is a 2016 novel by Claire North. Hope Arden is a young woman who cannot be remembered, except by animals or people whose brains have been damaged. Turn away from her, and everything about her and your interaction with her fades from your mind’s view. When a life improvement app called Perfection leads to a friend’s suicide, Hope sets out on a dangerous path to investigate its makers and whether there’s any connection between the “treatments” Perfection’s clients receive and her own condition. Winner of the 2017 World Fantasy Award.
The Fifth Season is a 2015 fantasy novel by N. K. Jemesin. In a world plagued by terrible earthquakes, the Sanze Empire maintains stability with an army of enslaved earth-mages. These mages have shattering power and are widely feared and hated. When a massive earthquake cracks the continent down the center, a woman named Essun unconsciously protects her town from the quake, revealing her and her children as earth-mages. Her husband beats her son to death and kidnaps their daughter, and Essun chases after him, seeking revenge. Won the 2015 Hugo Award for Best Novel. First of a trilogy.
I’ve been meaning to read The Fifth Season for a while because I’ve seen a lot of positive mentions of it! The Sudden Appearance of Hope also sounds really interesting. Hope’s power(…curse?) reminds me of Imp from Worm 😛
Question, for anyone who engages in serious meditation:
Is there anything past “Oh, I’m just awareness”?
I can see that most of what people think of as themselves is better described as a set of mental habits, grooves they wear into their own minds by constant use. I’m just curious to know if there is more to it than that. People seem to find this more surprising than I think it warrants? Or I haven’t found the surprising bit yet? (Is there a reason to remove all the grooves? They seem… helpful. They keep me consistent and predictable, important social qualities. I worked really hard on some of those, like reacting to pain, because not having them makes people uncomfortable.)
And can the next whatever be meaningfully described? (Certainly “I’m just awareness” doesn’t seem to translate into anything for people who don’t already know what it means, although the description did help me personally.)
Another cherished tenet of nutrition science bites the dust. Maybe carbohydrates aren’t so fattening after all…?
Does anybody here work in the field of nutrition science? Nutrition, much more than most other fields, seems to have serious problems answering even basic questions–why is it such a mess?
The story appears to support the mainstream view. Carbohydrates still make you fat, just not through some method other than providing calories.
Note also this doesn’t mean low or no-carb diets don’t work; people tend to eat fewer calories on those diets.
As a libertarian, my ideological bias is to blame everything on the government if possible, though I’ve previously had trouble coming up with a reason to blame the crappiness of news coverage on the government. But now I’ve got a good reason!
Hypothesis: everyone knows that authoritarian dictatorships have crap media (Pravda, etc.). The reason for this is obvious: crap governments can’t tolerate honest coverage. But what if media crappiness and state power correlate linearly, and the Pravdas of the world are only extreme examples?
Why would this be? One of the reasons libertarians don’t like the state getting involved in x is because the more the state involves itself in x, the more x becomes a field for interminable tribal wrangling over one-size-fits-all solutions. Example: school curricula (evolution, common core, etc.) are only contentious because we have public schools. It could be worse: in a world of maximum state involvement in education, e.g. no private schools allowed, one would expect the debate over school curricula to become even more intense and acrimonious.
Put differently, the more the state involves itself in x, the more dualistic x tends to become: if you are selling common core textbooks and common core gets voted in, you’re a big winner; if it gets voted down, you’re a big loser. This makes votes more valuable to you, which makes voters’ minds more valuable to you, which means you have more incentive to get involved in politics through lobbying, donations, etc.
The more valuable are voters’ minds, the more they become the “product” rather than the consumer of politically-relevant information. For example, I heard recently that the Washington Times ran in the red for many years thanks to continual infusions of money from its weird conservative founder, Reverend Moon. Moon was presumably okay with this because, for him, the value proposition wasn’t delivering news to consumers in exchange for consumers’ money, but delivering news to consumers in exchange for consumers’ votes and ideological support. (this is a bigger topic involving capitalism, intellectual property, advertising: I think things tend to get crappier when the consumer, in effect, becomes the product sold to advertisors, as they are for e.g. Facebook, than when they pay directly for what they want, as with e.g. Kickstarter).
That is, the more powerful the state, the more money and power there is to be gained or lost in political battles, the more the incentive structure tilts in favor of information delivery being more valuable to those who deliver it (because of the way it influences minds) than those who buy it (because the dollars they pay to e.g. purchase a newspaper, or even an advertised product are not as valuable as their votes and/or ideological support in the battle du jour). In other words, the more extensive the state, the less likely consumers are to enjoy relatively unbiased media coverage, even in a non-authoritarian democracy.
How is this different from advertisement for say, soft drinks or cars? Because a different incentive structure applies on the free market than the political market, as treated at length by people like Caplan: people have a rational interest to do their homework and be well-informed about decisions like which car to buy, whereas decisions about whom to vote for or support in the political arena pit their modest urge for truth-seeking against their voracious appetite to be good group members.
There’s an assumption about journalism baked into your hypothesis that I don’t think is necessarily safe: namely, that honest news coverage is the opposite of “crap” newsmedia.
I would argue that journalism has no ambition to be honest and is in fact not designed to.* If it was it would just be the public messaging arms of other more serious investigative and scientific institutions.
Instead it is designed to signal honesty to a particular audience. In authoritarian dictatorships, the audience happens to be the authoritarian dictators and their enforcers.
*When I say “designed” I don’t just mean the look of the soundstages or the fonts and layouts, though I mean that too; I mean the whole structure of the institution, top to bottom.
Here is my 5th Myth. This one only relates to the US, on progressive taxes.
Myth #5. That the tax system is regressive. According to the usual lexicon, taxes are regressive if taxes as a percentage of incomes earned are higher for lower paid taxpayers than for higher paid ones. Taxes are progressive if taxes as a percentage of income are higher for higher paid taxpayers.
See http://www.irs.gov/pub/irs-soi/08inreturnsbul.pdf, in which the IRS gives many statistics relating to the 142 million Form 1040’s filed for 2008. These statistics include the taxes paid by various income groups. Adding up the taxes paid by the half of taxpayers with the lowest income indicates an aggregate tax paid of less than zero (a net refund of about $32 million). The top 50% of taxpayers paid all $996 million of taxes paid, plus the $32 million refunded to the bottom half. Taxes as a percentage of taxable income at various levels are:
Taxable income Percentage of tax to income
$10-15,000 -8.8%
$25-30,000 0.8%
$40-50,000 6.1%
$75-100,000 9.5%
$200-500,000 20.2%
Over $500,000 23.8%
Not only is the Federal individual tax system very highly progressive, but it could be considered dangerously top-loaded, with 3.1% of taxpayers paying over 50% of the total individual income taxes. With the rich paying such a high proportion of income taxes, it makes it very easy for politicians to convince voters to accept higher taxes, since few of the voters pay most of the load. Considering this imbalance, it is surprising that politicians have had so much difficulty raising taxes. It could be that the rich have a rather disparate effect on government behavior, or perhaps that voters are not quite as money-grubbing for themselves as is sometimes portrayed.
There are some mitigating factors to the enormous progressivity of the Federal income tax. Most of the states have regressive tax systems as a whole, largely because of states’ emphasis on sales taxes and property taxes, which are almost always slightly regressive. State taxes in 2008 totaled $782 billion, see http://www.census.gov/govs/state/historical_data_2008.html. But that number does not include local taxes. Probably state and local taxes total to a little more than the individual income tax receipts. But most states are only slightly regressive, and in no way offset the tremendously progressive Federal income taxes. Also much of the state and local taxes consist of gasoline taxes, which pay for highways, license fees, which pay for licenses, and sin taxes, which are essentially penalties for indulging in activities the states would prefer you didn’t do. All of these latter revenue items are really fees and not taxes, and so they shouldn’t be included in the calculation. And all those fee items are very regressive if you do consider them taxes, since they are charged without regard to the payer’s level of income. So the state tax systems aren’t really as regressive as reported.
Another mitigating factor that is often brought up is FICA and Medicare. Every employee must pay 6.2% of their gross pay (up to $102,000 in 2008) for FICA, and 1.45% of their gross pay (no limit) for Medicare. The employer also pays a matching amount. The matching employer amount is presumably a deduction to the employee’s gross pay, since every employer will consider their matching amount as a cost just like wages. Therefore employees pay in addition to income tax this payroll tax of 12.4% up to $102,000 per year, and an additional 2.9% for an unlimited amount. Many people consider this to be an additional regressive tax, since there is a wage limit above which employees don’t pay FICA, and there are no FICA or Medicare taxes at all on those who receive only investment income. Investment income earners are generally richer than the average wage earner.
However, it is a bit of a stretch calling FICA tax and Medicare tax a true tax, since it works more like a pension plan than a general fund tax. All the funds received through the FICA and Medicare programs are accounted for separately, and these separate funds are used to pay retired and disabled employees for Social Security and for Medicare payments. It is true that payments into FICA and Medicare will not be sufficient to cover all the costs of Social Security and Medicare in future periods unless there are changes, at which time the government will need to raid the general fund to pay for the promised costs. But that doesn’t mean that the “taxes” that are paid into the funds are true taxes that should be subject to the calculation of progressive versus regressive taxes. These are more like fees to employees that will later be returned in retirement. Investment earners who don’t pay into FICA or Medicare will not receive Social Security or Medicare in retirement.
Even if FICA and Medicare were included with income taxes, the Federal individual income tax system would still be very progressive. So it still doesn’t prove that our tax system is regressive.
Not all Federal taxes are from individual income taxes. According to the IRS, they collected the following taxes in 2009: Individual taxes, $1.175 trillion, corporate income taxes, $275 billion, employment taxes, $858 billion, and excise, gift and estate taxes, $71 billion. (See http://www.irs.gov/taxstats/article/0,,id=102886,00.html) Employment taxes were discussed above; they are not really taxes. The excise, gift, and estate taxes don’t amount to enough to make much difference. It is true that corporate taxes are pretty regressive taxes, but I don’t think those are the taxes that advocates of more progressive taxes are complaining about. And even the corporate taxes are not large enough to offset the highly progressive individual taxes.
Even the far left group “Citizens for Tax Justice “ agree that the tax system is progressive. See http://www.ctj.org/pdf/taxday2010.pdf.
There is also the issue of why progressive / regressive taxes are measured based on income instead of consumption. A major cause of the Great Recession was the large amount of debt held by individuals, businesses (especially banks), and governments. As a society, we should be encouraging people at all levels of income to save money, instead of the usual modus operandi of borrowing more than they save. An individual’s standard of living should be measured at the level of consumption, not at the level of income. Therefore, it makes more sense to measure progressivity as a function of consumption, not income. If that were done, then sales taxes would no longer be considered regressive taxes, and maybe the same for property taxes. Using consumption as the denominator instead of income would result in our tax system being even more progressive.