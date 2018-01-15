Maybe The Real Superintelligent AI Is Extremely Smart Computers

I.
By Ted Chiang, on Buzzfeed: The Real Danger To Civilization Isn’t AI: It’s Runaway Capitalism. Chiang’s science fiction is great and I highly recommend it. This article, not so much.
The gist seems to be: hypothetical superintelligent AIs sound a lot like modern capitalism. Both optimize relentlessly for their chosen goal (paperclips, money), while ignoring the whole complexity of human value.
It’s a good point, and I would have gone on to explain the more general idea of an optimization process. Evolution optimizes relentlessly for reproductive fitness, capitalism optimizes relentlessly for money, politics optimizes relentlessly for electability. Humans are sort of an optimization process, but such a weird edge case that “non-human optimizers” is a natural category to people more used to the human variety. Both future superintelligences and modern corporations are types of non-human optimizers, so they’ll naturally be similar in ways – though not so many ways that taking the comparison too far won’t carry you off a cliff. And one of those ways will be that even though they both know humans have complex values, they won’t care. Facebook “knows” that people enjoy meaningful offline relationships; after all, it’s made entirely of human subunits who know that. It’s just not incentivized to do anything with that knowledge. Future superintelligences will likely be in a similar position – see section 4.1 here.
But Chiang argues the analogy proves that AI fears are absurd. This is a really weird thing to do with an analogy. Science has always been a fertile source of metaphors. The Pentagon budget is a black hole. The rise of ISIS will start a chain reaction. Social responsibility is in our corporate DNA. But until now, nobody has tried to use scientific metaphor as evidence in scientific debates. For a long time astronomers were unsure whether black holes really existed. But nobody thought the argument that “the REAL black hole is the Pentagon budget!” deserved to be invited to the discussion.
Actually this is worse than that, because the analogy is based on real similarities of mechanism. “People say in the future we might have fusion power plants. But look at all these ways fusion power plants resemble stars! Obviously stars are the real fusion power plants. And so by this, we can know that the future will never contain fusion power.” Huh?
II.
Still, Chiang pursues this angle relentlessly. Though he doesn’t use the word, he bases his argument around the psychological concept of projection, where people trying to avoid thinking about their own attributes unconsciously attribute them to others:
Billionaires like Bill Gates and Elon Musk assume that a superintelligent AI will stop at nothing to achieve its goals because that’s the attitude they adopted…It’s no surprise that Silicon Valley capitalists don’t want to think about capitalism ending. What’s unexpected is that the way they envision the world ending is through a form of unchecked capitalism, disguised as a superintelligent AI. They have unconsciously created a devil in their own image, a boogeyman whose excesses are precisely their own.
Which brings us back to the importance of insight. Sometimes insight arises spontaneously, but many times it doesn’t. People often get carried away in pursuit of some goal, and they may not realize it until it’s pointed out to them, either by their friends and family or by their therapists. Listening to wake-up calls of this sort is considered a sign of mental health.
In my own psychiatric practice, I am always very reluctant to assume a patient is projecting unless I know them very well. I’ve written more about the dangers of defense mechanism narratives here, but the short version is that amateur therapists inevitably end up using them to trivialize or psychologize a patient’s real concerns. I can’t tell you how many morons hear a patient say “I think my husband hates our kids”, give some kind of galaxy-brain level interpretation like “Maybe what’s really going on is you unconsciously hate your kids, but it’s more comfortable for you to imagine this of your husband”, and then get absolutely shocked when the husband turns out to be abusing the kids.
Accusing an entire region of California of projection is a novel psychoanalytic manuever, and I’m not sure Chiang and Buzzfeed give it the caution it deserves. The problem isn’t that they don’t have a plausible-sounding argument. The problem is that this sort of hunting-for-resemblances is a known bug in the human brain. You can do it to anything, and it will always generate a plausible-sounding argument.
Don’t believe me? What about black holes? Scientists say they exist, but I think these scientists are just creating “a devil in their own image, a boogeyman whose excesses are precisely their own.” Think about it. Superstar physicists like Einstein help university STEM departments suck up all the resources that should go to the humanities and arts. So of course when Einstein tries to imagine outer space, he thinks of super-stars that suck up all the resources from surrounding areas!
And chain reactions! You know what was a chain reaction? Enrico Fermi discovered some stuff about atoms. Then Leo Szilard wrote a letter to President Roosevelt saying it might have military applications. Then Roosevelt set up a project to develop military applications. One thing led to another, and a couple of Japanese cities got vaporized and the rest of the world teetered on the brink of total annhilation. Of course nuclear physicists became obsessed with the idea of chain reactions: they were living in one. They expected that subatomic particles would behave the same way they did – start out working on innocent little atomic collisions, have everything snowball out of control, and end up culpable for a nuclear explosion.
Watson and Crick worked together pretty closely on the discovery of DNA. So they started imagining organic molecules doing the same thing they did – two of them, intertwining. Just as they published papers which became the inspiration for an entire body of knowledge, so DNA was full of letters that caused the existence of an entire body. Epigenetics is relevant but generally ignored for the sake of keeping things simple, so it represents Rosalind Franklin.
I could go on all day like this. In fact, I have: this was the central narrative of my novel Unsong, where the world runs on “the kabbalistic method” and correspondences between unlike domains are the royal road to knowledge. You know who else wrote a story about a world that ran on kabbalah? Ted Chiang. This is not a coincidence because nothing is ever a coincidence.
III.
But Chiang’s comparison isn’t even good kabbalah. The correspondences don’t really correspond; the match-ups don’t really match.
He bases his metaphor on the idea that worries about AI risk comes from Silicon Valley. They don’t. The tech community got interested later. The original version of the theory comes from Nick Bostrom, a professor at Oxford, and Eliezer Yudkowsky, who at the time I think was living in Chicago. It was pushed to public notice by leading AI scientists all around the world. And before it was endorsed by Silicon Valley tycoons, it was endorsed by philosophers like David Chalmers and scientists like Stephen Hawking.
(Hawking, by the way, discovered that information could escape black holes despite a bunch of science saying they should be completely inert. This seems suspiciously similar to how he himself is completely paralyzed, but manages to convey information to the outside world via an artificial speaking device. More projection?)
Forcing the argument to rely on “well, also lots of people in Silicon Valley think this too” makes it hopelessly weak.
Consider: lots of Hollywood celebrities speak out about global warming. And we’re gradually finding out that some pretty awful things go on in Hollywood. Does that mean “The Real Problem Isn’t Global Warming, It’s Hollywood Harassment”? Does that license some author to write (while scientists facepalm worldwide) that because he doesn’t feel like carbon dioxide should be able to warm the climate, any claims to the contrary must be Hollywood celebrities projecting their own moral inadequacies? (possible angle: celebrities’ utterances emit carbon dioxide, and create a stifling climate for women in the entertainment industry)
If this sounds like a straw man to you, I challenge you to come up with any way it differs from what Chiang is doing with AI risk. You take a scientific controversy over whether there’s a major global risk. You ignore the science and focus instead on a subregion of California that seems unusually concerned with it. You point out some bad behavior of that subregion of California. You kabbalistically connect it to the risk in question. Then you conclude that people worried about the risk are just peddling science fiction.
(wait, of course Chiang interprets this as people peddling science fiction. He’s a science fiction writer! More projection!)
If the Hollywood example sounds more blatant or less plausible than the AI example, I maintain it’s only because we’re already convinced global warming is real and dangerous. That gives it the same kind of legitimacy as self-service gas stations, and grants it extra resistance against sophistry. That’s all. That’s the whole difference.
This isn’t how risk assessment works. This isn’t how good truth-seeking works. Whether or not you believe in AI risk, you should be disappointed that this is how we deal with issues that could be catastrophic to get wrong.
As best I can tell you haven’t bothered to actually answer Chiang on the object level, but fortunately those arguments are generally well-known here. 😛 (Instrumental convergence, the AI knows that what its doing is not what you meant for it to do but it doesn’t care about that any more than you care that you’re not maximizing your inclusive fitness, etc…)
If Chiang gets around to making an object level argument, I’ll answer it.
(but also, http://slatestarcodex.com/superintelligence-faq/ , especially section 4.1)
I mean I know you know such things! But like I expect someone is going to read Ted Chiang’s piece and then read this and say “but Scott never gave us any reason to think an AI would do as feared rather than possibly not doing that as Chiang suggests” and therefore write this off, so I thought I should mention it at least briefly in a comment. 😛 But your link is obviously a better explication of such things than me briefly name-checking/summarizing them. 🙂
(Also I removed “complexity of value” from my comment since I just realized you totally did mention that…)
Edit: I guess I was basically trying to make some version of Wrong Species’s comment below. To say, hey, to you who read this but didn’t notice an object level argument, don’t worry, those arguments exist, and in fact they’re sufficiently well-known (go read Superintelligence! Or the Sequences! Or Scott’s linked FAQ!) that Chiang’s piece is, like, notably bad for how it seems totally unaware of them.
Scott’s post was not more convincing than him just outright saying “I think Chiang’s reasoning is bad and so is his conclusion, trust me on that or do your research”.
I’m not invested enough to do my research and the arguments against Chiang’s reasoning sound like knocking down straw men (i.e. “His argument is so bad, it might as well be the ‘fusion plants can’t exist because of stars’ argument”). Also shooting down Chiang’s argument doesn’t mean he’s wrong, just means that if he’s right it’s not for this reason.
Generally speaking I trust Scott to be worlds more informed than me on superintelligent AI but it’s a lot easier to do so with a link to the actual object level arguments.
It’s not clear to me why you think Scott is attacking a strawman. It seems pretty clear that Chiang is in fact saying that capitalism is the real threat, and AI is just a distraction. The argument is pretty much as presented, as far as I can see.
Maybe the real superintelligent AI is a one-party dictatorship which is building a digital totalitarian state? But that doesn’t tie into any standard progressive narrative, so forget it.
Scott’s post triggers my straw man heuristic, which is all I really claim.
Basically it’s the pattern of reframe, then tear down. Giving an example of an argument that’s really silly and then claiming that it’s an analogue to your opponents actual view. This post does it in part 1, part 2 and part 3.
It’s a red flag for me. I acknowledge that it’s just a heuristic, but it’s so easy to do this to things that are actually correct that I can’t trust arguments based on this structure. Unless I’m willing to do the research and check whether or not the silly example that was given is actually a fair comparison to the argument the other person was trying to make.
In this case I’m not sufficiently interested to do that. So I just have to take it on trust or file it under “things Scott believes which may or may not be true”.
BTW, I’d say Chiang’s object-level argument is here:
He’s saying, there’s just no reason to expect the idea of AI as dangerous optimizer to be correct. Of course, there is, but he apparently didn’t bother to read any of the existing material on this before writing this…
His argument defeats itself. If superintelligence is equally likely to take any of a billion forms, it’s really only a lack of imagination that would lead someone to think most of them are probably safe for us to coexist with.
If all I cared about was proving theorems, and if I were powerful enough to do so, I would remodel the atoms in your body into a part of my brain, so I could prove better theorems.
The thing about a harmless theorem-proving AI that really does just sit in a lab somewhere and publish inconsequential proofs in obscure journals is that that doesn’t prevent there being some other AI elsewhere that takes over the world (and quite possibly dismantles the first AI).
Of course, a slightly less harmless theorem-proving AI whose only fundamental motivation is to sit in a lab and publish but with a free hand to make sure it can do so by any means necessary may well be instrumentally interested in preventing other AIs from coming into being. I wouldn’t want to bet my life or human civilization on those means being ones we would approve of.
I mean, petealexharris talks about whether “most of them are probably safe for us to coexist with”, well, for an early 11th century Chinese person, most steppe nomads were probably safe to coexist with, but if there was one who wasn’t safe to coexist with, well…
His (Chiang’s) argument is really about capitalism, not AI. It takes the form: “Capitalism is dangerous for the kinds of reasons tech billionaires think AI is dangerous.”
Whether you call that “object-level” or not, it certainly isn’t an argument against AI being dangerous — unless you assume that capitalism isn’t dangerous, which is the exact opposite of his point…
Chiang is writing about the dangers of capitalism, and using Elon Musk et al’s fear’s of a AI as lens to look at that. His article takes a neutral — you could say complacent — view on AI. I think Scott’s rebuttal misses the point.
IMHO: Let’s all be friends and worry about both. Capitalism running away with AI (even today’s relatively dumb AI) is an elopement that’s both possible and worrying.
@komponisto: Exactly. But I’ll take it one further, and say that Chiang’s concerns about capitalism are part of the problem of AI risk–maybe the main problem–and that I think Chiang is connecting them for good reason.
The problem that “foom” is possible is made threatening both because values are hard to code and values creep is hard to guarantee against (meaning even a well-intended AI may go paper-clip all the same) and because the most likely candidates for building a foom-capable AI are amoral corporations aiming at money first, second, and very nearly only. Solutions include delaying foom to buy more time, slowing foom to erect a balance of power among “foomed” AIs, finding ways to guarantee against values creep once foom happens, and lots of other things that I don’t really understand, and likely I’ve botched this list. But solutions also include finding ways to make our existing entire society less like unrestrained crony-capitalism, which is to say, more values-driven,
so the first software to go “foom” isn’t expressly programmed to worship Mammon.
If Chiang were writing to a panel of specialists on AI, his article might be worth attacking for being uninformed. But he’s gotten himself published in Buzzfeed urging support for a less amoral, less capitalist society. It is probably too much to hope that The Onion will soon make the joke, “area asshole, overwhelmed by complexity of stopping robot apocalypse, decides he’ll start by being decent human being, for a change.”
But if the Onion does run that headline, could we all please not denounce The Onion as insufficiently informed about AI risk?
Someone on the latest OT posted a link to Charles Stross deploying the same half-baked simile. Is there an SF-writer version of JournoList?
I was about to post that same link; let me do it here for reference:
http://www.antipope.org/charlie/blog-static/2018/01/dude-you-broke-the-future.html
Charlie makes the same basic analogy but from the description above he takes it in a different direction. He does not attempt to use the analogy to argue that AI fears are absurd, nor to accuse others of projection. Instead, he uses it as a historical analogy to attempt to project the most likely path of computer-based AI, using corporations, which he calls “slow AI”, as a template to draw on.
You are certainly free to disagree with his conclusions. But I do feel that the corporation as a model for AI motivation is a better model than human cognition. Human cognition is wired into a number of limbic systems that produce strong underlying emotional responses to the environment that neither corporate nor computer AI will experience.
I liked the Stross piece quite a bit. I only half-agree with it, but it provides a pretty useful perspective on the harmful effects of the kind of algorithmic-driven capitalism that has been steadily consuming the world over the last decade.
I saw a tweet the other day that sums up the idea nicely (@GabrielRossman):
If you want a vision of the future, imagine an AI optimizing for how often the rat in a Skinner box will depress the lever, forever.
Charlie’s been playing with this idea for a while. Accelerando, one of his first books, comes at it the other direction by featuring unfriendly AI (“Vile Offspring”) descended from trading systems, who act like superintelligent corporate raiders and who by the end of the book have (ROT13) qevira uhznavgl bhg bs gur vaare fbyne flfgrz ol orvat gbb tbbq ng rpbabzvpf.
It seemed insightful to me at first, and then I actually sat down and thought about it for a few minutes and realized how much motivated reasoning you need before you can single out corporations.
This is my general problem with “capitalism is bad!” rants. Yes, value misalignment results in perverse incentives and therefore (unintended?) negative outcomes. And then willful blindness that this is a problem with any economic system, and almost certainly worse with the systems that are a little freer with the use of state force. See Contra Robinson on Public Food.
Until then I will absolutely agree with Chiang that capitalism is the Worst Economic System in the World. He just needs to add “except for all the others.”
I’ve seen a lot of lefties poo-poo AI threat as obviously ridiculous, but I’ve never seen very few really grapple with the obvious fact that Stross pointed out: that forms of human organization that lefties believe to be the most malign are both similar to the AIs rationalists fear and by far the primary source of their development.
Especially since the idea of corporate AI causes the edges to get fuzzy. Maybe the worst fears will never pan out, and we don’t actually need to worry about something turning the planet into paperclips. But we already have substantial AI participation in the markets, in the organization of corporations, etc… are any of the critics really able to say with a straight face that my fears of what kinds of machine intelligences will be effectively running the likes of Goldman Sachs and Walmart in 20 years are overblown? Even if they don’t try to turn us into computronium, we’re talking about entities that already wield a ton of power in an amoral way becoming far smarter and far more disconnected from human decision-making, based on nothing more or less than linear (don’t even need to get into the exponential stuff!) progression of current trends
My map of history includes a technological arms race for ways of organizing people, and of specific technologies, which race at some points resembles nothing so much as a race to the bottom. Specific important examples (not all of races to the bottom) include 5th century monasteries in Ireland, or the use of “boot camps” to instill martial effectiveness in a fighting corps, or the East India Trading company, or the stock market, or Google’s rule that no one should be more than 200 feet away from food”…
These technologies are as important in the course of history as things like gunpowder and stirrups. Having them wielded by an AI with alien values (or pure-profit-values) is a frightening prospect.
Most dismissals of AI risk like this seem very tribalistic to me. Basically “Those weirdos in the other tribe think that the real risk is Poseidon’s wrath, but we right thinking people know that Huitzilopoctli is the real god to be feared.”
Huitzilopoctli is indisputably scarier.
I find it bizarre that Elon Musk has become a progressive boogie man. This is the guy that is trying to promote solar power and electric cars and yet because he focuses more on AI danger, he’s suddenly the paradigm of evil super-villains.
Here’s a reasonable version of the argument.
Capitalism is excellent at optimizing for maximizing profits and grinds away at other values*. For AI to be run away and dangerous it would have to do exactly that – maximize profits to gain resources to use to gain more resources, etc. IOW – AI already basically exists. It’s called the Coca Cola Corp.
*It observably doesn’t do either of those but we’ll leave that aside
You can literally cut and paste thousands of different answers in for capitalism and retain the same argument. You can’t just take one shared characteristic of capitalism and AI and claim that they are the same because of it. That would be like saying bicycles and rockets are the same because they are inventions designed by humans to go places.
It’s about the mechanism.
For an AI to be a danger it has to control resources – at the very minimum it has to pay for its AWS account to keep itself running. To do this it needs to make money – or transcend money in some other way that gets people to provide it with resources – which is exactly like making money*. Composite organizations with significantly more intelligence than any living human already exist that do exactly that. I, Pencil is a great demonstration of that – no person knows how to make a pencil but there are pencil making companies in the world.
What do you think causes the AI danger? That it’ll be smarter than individual people? Already done. That it’ll set up to gain resources? Already done.
* It could go the parasite route too and make up effective appeals for people to just give it money – maybe it’ll claim that it can make mosquito nets to save more and more people from malaria then somehow make those people reproduce younger and younger yet they’ll never act to effectively reduce their own malaria risk so they fully depend on contributions funneled through the AI – whatever – there are human organizations that go that route too.
So if AI is just a corporation do you think that we could get Amazon employees to beat AlphaGo Zero in Go? The fear isn’t that an AI will be smarter than an individual. It’s that it will be such a high degree smarter than people that we won’t know what it’s doing until we’re all about to die.
If you had a corporation as large as Alphabet dedicated to winning at go they could do so – by building an AI to do it.
Of course no one at Alphabet knows how to build an AI – see the I, Pencil argument – yet the AI gets built because Alphabet is smarter than any person at Alphabet.
That’s my point. You can’t get a bunch of people together and have them beat an AI. Only an AI can beat an AI. That’s because they’re working on a different level than us. Now imagine that but for everything. Ants can do some pretty interesting things when they work together but they can’t build a rocket. That’s the difference between corporations and super intelligent AI.
No person can build a rocket either yet SpaceX manages the feat.
Almost everything – no matter how simple – is beyond human understanding and yet corporations understand how to do these things that no person can do.
What’s different about an AI?
Dudeman, society is the real AI. No, wait, it’s civilization. Or maybe it’s nature. All you are showing is an optimization process, emergent order, and capabilities beyond a single individual homo sapiens. We’ve known that such things are powerful for a long time. They don’t tell us much unique or interesting about actual AI. What’s the version of the singularity for corporations-as-AI?
AI is capable of things that corporations without AI can not do. Google can’t tile the galaxy with paper clips. A super intelligence could. And even things corporations can do, the Super AI does it better and faster. I don’t understand why you don’t understand this. It’s not just that they’re better than us. It’s that they’re better than us on a ridiculous scale. I don’t know how else to explain it. You are basically looking at humans and chimpanzees and seeing that they’re 99% similar, confused why anyone would think humans would be better at anything.
Google is exactly as capable of tiling the galaxy with paperclips as an AI is.
In order to tile the galaxy with paperclips the AI has to pay for it in the sense of consuming energy and matter. If it’s pulling it from the human economy then it has the same exact level of capability as google – it can spend as much as it produces in some other endeavor.
An AI that operates outside the human economy will have trouble existing on Earth because Earth happens to be entirely owned.
I think that the argument that you’re looking for is “AI screens off corporation.”
When told that a corporation is running an AI, vs. that a person is running an AI, vs. that a corporation is not running an AI, the conceptual heavy lifting of predicting the outcome is done by “AI”, not “corporation”.
I think the steelman argument is that bad AIs are an extension of capitalism, both in the sense that they are likely to be created by corporations and in the sense that their ruthless runaway optimization is going to be a more extreme version of the ruthless runaway optimization that capitalism does.
I don’t find it a completely compelling argument: bad AIs could be created by other means, for instance by an arms race between rival governments running secret Manhattan-style projects, and runaway capitalism could cause lots of problems even without building AIs.
However, as far as publicly known, current AI development is lead by the largest
paperclipclick-maximizing corporations, therefore the concern that capitalism and AI (even narrow AIs, not necessarily god-like superintelligences) interact badly is real.
To further steelman the argument, it could be argued that worrying about a far risk such as god-like superintelligences tiling the galaxy with paperclips while ignoring the near risks of modern capitalism is an inefficient allocation of concerns. It’s like worrying about asteroid impacts while living in an unstable building in a seismic area.
@reasoned argumentation
I think I figured out what’s going on here. You decided to define “AI” in some weird, idiosyncratic way and some people push back on your argument because they use the normal definition. For some reason you think you can win by using your weird definition. I don’t know what you think you’re accomplishing but it doesn’t do anything. A group of people who work together to make money is not literally the same thing as a machine. And no, just because the corporation might use the machine to make profit doesn’t make it synonymous with the machine itself in the same way that a farmer is not also a pig. Do you think farmers are also pigs, cows and chickens?
Has absolutely nothing to do with defining AI in a weird way – it has to do with the mechanism for how an AI would interact with people.
At the start all an AI could do is order humans to take action and it only has two options for getting them to follow those orders:
1) Pay them to follow those orders
1a) Persuade them to part with money then get others to obey through (1)
2) Use the threat of overwhelming physical force to compel obedience
That’s it. Method (1) requires doing exactly what a corporation does and those are already under selective pressure to produce outputs that people are willing to part with money for. Method (1a) is what charities already do.
Method (2) is called setting up a competing government – which tends to get you shot.
Maybe an AI will really want to tile the universe with paperclips but to do that it also has to come to control enough of the human economy to afford that. The human economy happens to already be run by organizations that are under selective pressure to be really good at obtaining the resources they use – corporations.
If it goes by route 2 immediately then its up against governments who have already have organizations set up to fend off exactly this type of challenger.
Surely it could also persuade people to take actions it wanted, by convincing them that it would be in their interest in some way not necessarily involving financial payment, or that the action the AI desired was in fact the right thing to do? Pay and fear of violence are hardly the only motivators for human behaviour.
Tarpitz –
I made persuasion into 1a because that’s how human con artists operate. A con artist wants a new house – he doesn’t send out a Nigerian scam email to con someone into building him a house – he cons the mark out of money and uses the money on the market to buy a house.
There’s no reason to think that the AI would be particularly persuasive to people that have the skills that the AI requires for its plan so it will almost certainly use the known existing method.
But there is a wide range of services that would be useful for an AI plotting world domination but, for the most part, cannot be purchased for money alone. Murder and treason in particular – literal mercenary assassins are rare in first-world countries, mostly inept, and outnumbered by policemen and informants trying to sucker you into hiring a non-assassin. You need some sort of moral legitimacy or in-group loyalty to be reasonably confident of success in that realm, no matter how much money you have. And treason for hire is generally limited to a scattered group of prospects, probably none of which have the particular secret or influence you are looking for – you get much better results when you add ideology, compromise, and ego to your toolkit.
I’m unconvinced that a really good persuader would need to rely on a bunch of assassinations to achieve their desired ends.
If anyone can think of a way to get what they want without relying on a lot of murder, it’s a superintelligent AI.
All that an AI needs to take over the Earth economy is hypnodrones. The humans will obey because nanomachine artificial pheremones enter their brains and directly cause them to obey
@reasoned argumentation
I don’t have a problem with saying that an AI would want to use capitalism for its own gains. I just want to know that you understand that machines are different from an organization of people that come together for a specific purpose and that just because they interact with each other, doesn’t mean that they are the same.
The point of “I, Pencil” is that neither individuals nor pencil making companies know how to make a pencil. The super organism isn’t the company, it’s the market, the network of actors, individual and corporate, interacting via exchange and prices.
The point I was trying to make by referencing I, Pencil is that complex systems that have the important features of AI – namely superior knowledge and intelligence already exist. On a smaller scale than whole markets corporations know how to do things that no person working there knows how to do.
Communism is also excellent at optimizing for a goal – in fact, if you need a regime that would subjugate the whole society to achieve a single goal (and you don’t care how much it would cost in resources or human suffering), a totalitarian regime would probably be your tool of choice, and communist ones have the best support on university campuses, so why not choose one of them? Thus, according to the same logic, a) communism (or it’s poor aspiring cousin, socialism) is the Real Problem and b) AI, capitalism and communism (and every other totalitarian regime) are the same. Also, AI of CPSU existed, but was defeated and extinguished by AI of Coca Cola Corp, which is now locked in battle with AI of Chinese Communist Party.
Communism is excellent at optimizing for a goal if your goal is production of corpses.
https://www.hawaii.edu/powerkills/NOTE1.HTM
Totalitarian Communism and unregulated capitalism are both systems for entraining humans towards non-human goals. Totalitarianism uses the simple “do this or get killed” technique. Capitalism is more subtle, people get more freedom to choose their subgoals, but everyone tends to get channeled into pursuing money.
These systems resemble paper-clip-tilers in their disregard for environmental externalities. If both pure systems existed, I expect the capitalist one would end up doing more damage because it makes better use of the human intelligences that comprise it. However, in the actual recent world, communism collapsed (after doing a great deal of damage) and capitalism managed to regulate itself to avoid the worst consequences, although the final tabulation won’t be in until we see how bad climate change gets.
That’s like complaining that your home heating system is designed for the non-human goal of keeping the number on the dial at seventy degrees.
Unregulated capitalism gets humans to act for the human goals signaled by the prices people are willing to pay for things they buy, the amount people charge for the labor they sell, the amount people are willing to accept in exchange for postponing consumption in order to invest instead, and the like. It does its maximization by getting firms and individuals to respond to those signals. Just as your thermostat gets temperature to your desired level by responding to the signals it gets from its thermometer.
If the objective of the heating system was to control the number on the dial, it could do that without bothering to heat the house. If the objective of firms was to maximize money they would all lobby the government to print lots and lots more of it. Just think of all the money that German firms made during the Weimar hyperinflation.
They do do that though. All of the players in the entire financial sector only still exists because of precisely that – all of them would have been wiped out in 2008. Instead only the institution stupid enough to pay off the Republican party got wiped out – giving bribe jobs to Jeb! and John Kasich as if that would protect them – ha!
Yes, this does point out a technical point that people have been glossing over – corporations don’t optimize for the number in their bank accounts – they optimize for wealth held or power to purchase resources – neither of which are served by having big numbers in a bank account that can’t be used to purchase goods and services. In normal circumstances though the two things are the same.
If corporations were actually superintelligent – that is, better than any individual human at literally everything – then it would be impossible for individual humans to oppose them successfully. Leaving aside the fact that people do sometimes oppose corporations successfully, this would obviously make Chiang’s article an exercise in futility.
Unless, of course, corporations are not superintelligent, and thus superintelligent AI would in fact be much more dangerous.
I would think this same logic would declare it impossible for a dog or a flu virus to successfully oppose any humans.
Asserted without evidence.
Corporate super-intelligence, on the other hand, is easy to demonstrate – no human can do what google does (for example) – no human could even administer their severs.
It is exceedingly rare for individual humans to oppose (large) corporations by their own efforts. Most such stories involve an individual human and his or her lawyers convincing a court to mobilize or threaten to mobilize the resources of a state against a corporation. Sometimes the individual human leads a boycott, protest, or rampaging mob of other humans.
Nonetheless, it is demonstrably possible for humans collectively to oppose, constrain, and defeat corporations. This is a fundamental difference from the postulated AI threat, which if it manifests is alleged to be invincible vs any combination of humans and human institutions.
Corporate super-intelligence is non-general. So people can do things outside of its purview. Google can make calculations that no individual human can make, yet there are still laws restraining Google (in spite of cyber-punk fantasies, Google does not rule the USA, and could easily be defeated by recourse to sheer force if needed), because we have another non-general super-intelligence acting against it; government.
If we extend this analogy, then AI safety comes from leveraging different AI against each other. Of course, the whole analogy might be bad to begin with, and we’re ignoring FOOM.
Paper clip maximizers specialize for paper clip (or X) maximizing, but they must have general intelligence, because as amazing as they would be at maximizing paperclip production when given the right tools, they aren’t going to be able to outwit humans without the general intelligence needed to understand things outside of the purview of paper clip maximizing, such as human minds. This general intelligence (or as many umpteen gazillion specialized modules as required) would have to understand humans on every level (not the narrow level current institutions understand humans on) in order to outsmart them. It’s going to be making incredibly subtle and seemingly innocuous arguments that convince humans to give it harmless stuff and the right tools to turn it into dangerous stuff that allows it to beat all the humans and make “paperclips” unopposed. If its end goal survives this process, then it would eventually be the end of us, but ironically, its greater (or at least more general) intelligence, would make it slower than AIs with more multifaceted and/or fluid terminal values.
When people say stuff like this, it’s obvious they don’t care enough to actually examine the arguments behind AI worries. If they did, they would know it’s one of the most commonly asked questions that has been answered a million times. I’m not sure what’s to gain from engaging with them.
Yup. This is like, Mr. Chiang, you really didn’t investigate this very much before writing this, did you?
The arguments behind capitalism suffer a similar neglect, causing Chiang to fall into a fallacy of composition: Capitalists optimize only for money, therefore capitalism optimizes only for money.
You could probably spend four whole years in the Angry Studies program at Evergreen State without meeting anyone as rabidly anti-capitalist as a paperclip-maximizing AI would be. Almost all of our productive potential is thrown away meeting a huge variety of human wants that have nothing to do with paperclips!
Wait, you got the Angry Studies Scholarship to Evergreen State too? It really puts the asses in seats. In my assessment, the program assimilates the next generation of character assassins.
That’s a good point. Capitalists optimize for profits, seeking for the highest-profit opportunities (at least theoretically – it gets complicated). But a working capitalist market economy acts to shrink profits over time, something even the Marxists identify (with their talk of the “falling rate of profit” and such).
Capitalism optimizes allocation of scarce resources. Profits is what happens when somebody discovers and remedies suboptimal resource allocation. In a perfect market, there are no profit.
Profits is just a symptom, a fever indicating that something was wrong with the market, but that it is now getting better.
Therefore capitalism, ultimately, doesn’t even exist?
Well, for one thing it seems to me that the prominence and dangerous implications of an idea/argument are factors alongside its factual and logical quality in determining whether or not it’s worth engaging with it. (Considering also that in a public debate one is generally more interested in convincing the audience than the opponent.)
I imagine that pretty much everyone here would agree that the article linked in the OP is not very substantively well argued, but it’s not very substantively well argued in Buzzfeed. (Which apparently was getting consistently upwards of 60 million unique visitors per month throughout 2017.) And unlike, say, wacky but harmless Elvis conspiracy theories, if people took the bad argument “capitalism is the real AI risk” seriously they might ignore the good arguments about AI risk and it could lead to bad consequences.
So I think this sort of “shooting fish in a barrel”posting can be valuable, at least maybe, given these considerations.
Excuse my ignorance but would you mind linking to a few of those million answers?
The argument against this that I am familiar with is the orthogonality thesis, but that has always struck me as a particularly weak argument.
Psychoanalyzing the outgroup is a specific form of ad hominem with at least a 70-year history. I think the only way to get commies to stop writing this essay is to make Blue elites believe in AI risk.
The problem is “better living through computers” is more of a Blue Tribe-aligned value. You need to get the Red Tribe excited about them thar superintelligent AIs to spark all the HuffPo and Buzzfeed hand wringing about how “It’s Time to Address the Elephant in the Room: Superintelligent AI is a Problematic Manifestation of White Supremacy and Male Patriarchy.”
No – but what it does do is demonstrate exactly that everyone knows what to say about
Global WarmingClimate Change to be on the side of the angels and to get a pass on otherwise despicable behavior. The exact same forces exist in academia regarding research into Climate Change – just like the same forces exist in social psychology where nothing replicates but everything still fits the narrative that everyone knows is the right side of history. It’s no coincidence that the replication crisis hit the exact area where the social / political pressure is so high to stick with the group-think.
There is exactly a common force there.
Hm. Bostrom was born in 1973. The Terminator starring Arnold Schwarzenegger was released in 1984, when Bostrom was 9 years old.
I don’t suppose The Terminator was the first expression of its own premise in science fiction. Asimov had a (friendly) A.I. download all of the meatbags’ brains into itself (leaving no fleshy life behind) in 1954. What’s the earliest reference to A.I. taking over that we can find?
The Machine Stops (1909)?
Not “The Machine Stops”, as I recall. That was about low-quality social media taking over. It’s amazing how much Forester got right.
“The Sorcerer’s Apprentice” is about an simple-minded unlimited utility function, so it’s a lot like a paper-clipper.
The magic broom doesn’t derive its power from intelligence though. It’s more like grey goo than paperclips.
The version of The Sorcerer’s Apprentice in Lucian’s Philopseudes.
Frederic Brown’s short-short story Answer (1954) is a classic version of the trope, though it’s probably not the first.
They didn’t take over the world, but rouge AIs have always existed in fiction, at least since the Golem of Prague myth. Frankenstein is possibly the earliest incarnation as a novel.
This is such a pointless and pedantic blog post. Scott is attacking a fiction writer for using a compelling metaphorical lens to criticize capitalism. Chiang is simply making an argument that downplays AI risk RELATIVE TO the risks of capitalism as it currently operates. Scott’s thesis that “Chiang argues the analogy proves that AI fears are absurd” is what’s absurd. It’s a complete misconstruction of a short, easy to comprehend little article. We get it, you like your new hometown, Scott!
I agree, in the sense that Chiang is more wrong about capitalism than he is about AI. Markets are not a simple optimization around money, they are distributed preference valuation processes that incorporate flexible human values of labor and possessions. If a free market is producing too many paperclips, the price drops until there is no value in producing them at their underlying costs and the relevant resources are employed towards other tasks where there is value. The simplistic AI risk runaway scenarios have a simple, unchanging value function for which they optimize, so there is no correction for the change in human preferences to indicate we already have plenty of paperclips. Perhaps a better argument would be that applying market forces to AI value functions would constrain simplistic runaway AIs, much like market forces constrain his simplistic version of capitalism.
If that is true, then the world needs more pointless and pedantic blog posts. Because right now the world is full of folks using very hackneyed and often wrongheaded versions of some phenomenon (let’s call that X) to posit a view or offer an explanation of some other phenomenon or system (let’s call that Y). The problem is that the generally, the only people who find these sorts of arguments compelling are the people that don’t understand X; so you end up with lots of people holding views based on faulty understanding of underlying phenomena.
If more people who understood X, bothered to critique the metaphor and correct the mangling of X, then the people writing these things would have to start using better arguments in the first place. And that would only be a good thing for the overall level of discourse.
I don’t think you’re correct here. Chiang says in the article he does not think there is any reason to believe the idea of AI as dangerous optimizer. (To quote: “The idea of superintelligence is such a poorly defined notion that one could envision it taking almost any form with equal justification: a benevolent genie that solves all the world’s problems, or a mathematician that spends all its time proving theorems so abstract that humans can’t even understand them.”) He is saying that the reason that people think AI will be dangerous is lacking justification. That’s not talking about its risk relative to capitalism.
lol you’re putting words in his mouth. he isnt saying that ai risk fears lack justification, he’s saying that super intelligence is poorly defined. might i direct you toward the title of the article to understand where i’m coming from? you’re stuck in the trees buddy!
“It could be anything, but would be extremely powerful” sounds like a good cause for concern. The space of “Powerful Things Good For Human Life” is dwarfed by the space of “Powerful Things Bad For Human Life.”
How about
(emphasis added)
But the technologists either 1) do regard moderation as a virtue (Bill Gates giving his money away and curing diseases; Musk’s actual goal is to Get His Ass to Mars and his businesses are only a means to that end) or 2) at least respond to market forces or else go out of business. The problem with the Paperclip Maximizer is that there is no end besides paperclips, and there is no feedback loop that says “we have enough paperclips.”
I would say the idea that AI fears are absurd is really a presupposition of Chiang’s article. There is one explicit argument in the article that dangerous AI isn’t coming soon (“we are still a long way from a robot that can walk into your kitchen and cook you some scrambled eggs”), but the real reason people are coming away with the impression that Chiang is saying we shouldn’t pay attention to AI risk is in the connotations:
Each of the words in bold [emphasis added by me], even if technically accurate, has a spin that implies that the technologists in question are not worth listening to.
This implication makes Chiang’s use of the metaphor much less compelling. The natural conclusion of “unfriendly AI is like capitalism” is “if we’re worried about unfriendly AI, we should be worried about capitalism, and vice versa”. It completely undermines this point to dismiss AI worries as “fearmongering”, those warning of them as “doomsayers” who can’t “conceive of moderation as a virtue”, the pursuit of friendly AI as merely “fun to think about”, etc. (If thinking about unfriendly AI disasters is frivolous, and capitalism is like unfriendly AI, does that mean people worried about capitalism are similarly wasting their time?)
Well, no, because Chiang spends the entire essay detailing how capitalism already operates as an obsessively optimized entity while these AI risks are still hypothetical. He clearly doesn’t take AI risk as seriously as you and Scott and other SSC stans want him to, but it doesn’t change the fact that he never actually comes out and says it. Here’s another butthurt market ideologue complaining about Chiang’s essay and even he claims that Chiang NEVER attempts to assess if AI risk is real or not.
“So I am lost. Does he think AI is a problem or not? Well, we never actually find out. But Chiang does think Silicon Valley tech companies are a problem.”
https://digitopoly.org/2017/12/19/ted-chiang-gets-a-ton-of-economics-wrong/
Which is silly, because the problem with the Paperclip Maximizer is there’s no feedback mechanism to tell the Paperclip Maximizer “we don’t need no more stinking paperclips.” But capitalism has such a feedback mechanism built right in: no paperclip manufacturer is ever going to grey goo the world to make more paperclips because once the supply of paperclips outstrips the demand for paperclips the profit derived from manufacturing paperclips drops to zero, and so paperclip production halts.
Runaway AI is scary precisely because it lacks the feedback mechanisms inherent in the capitalist marketplace.
Did you read Chiang’s article? He repeatedly says exactly that.
Clearly, dozens of highly intelligent people have understood him to mean that AI is not dangerous. It seems to me that arguing they are all wrong is not particularly reasonable. Plus, even if they were, that alone would be a basis for arguing against it.
The analogy is also just not good. AI and capitalism have barely any similarities that are useful for understanding them better. I think we’d do well discouraging any such comparisons.
Silicon Valley in general seems like a poor example to use as a “money optimizer”, and especially with Gates and Musk as they are now. Gates is giving much of his wealth away, and Musk chose to spend his early wealth on designing rockets and electric cars rather than something that would have given him a lot more more a lot quicker (such as founding a hedge fund or the like).
Yep. If capitalism requires one to optimize for “earning the most money possible” then both of these people are absolutely horrible examples. As is most of silicon valley.
Not to mention “earning the most money possible” is not even well defined. Obviously, nominal would be a poor choice. But if we’re talking real units, how are we adjusting the value of the basket of goods? Using CPI? Or is the claim that capitalism is full of capitalists trying to maximize their own relative wealth? But wait, that’s probably not right because most capitalists wouldn’t off their opponents just to boost their relative standing. So at some point we’re left with a much more boring claim that capitalism is full of capitalists doing normal selfish human things to maximize their status as judged by some other humans or fulfill some particular desire they have. But this is true of any system involving human competition and cooperation; the better systems are just the ones that net more on top of status competition.
Corporations trying to maximize their valuations. It’s not ordinary humans doing normal selfish things, because of the wall of separation that exists effectively between the anonymous shareholders and the agents.
(Compare “closely held corporations,” which can actually make moral choices.)
Ah, but which is it?
Valuation and profitability are very different things. We can’t just use these words interchangeably whenever challenged on them.
I can’t figure out why people aren’t at least as afraid of governments (governmentism?) as they are of capitalism.
Because a memeplex of “be afraid of governments” is useless to its holders.
The communist memeplex is useful for keeping your gang together long enough to take over the government and take ownership of, well, everything in the country.
Some are. They are called libertarians. Or, more often, “those crazy libertarians which are always afraid of government for no reason” and “those annoying libertarians which annoyingly tell us ‘we told you so’ each time the government has caused major problems”.
Even beyond self-identified libertarians, concerns about “big government” are a widespread trope in American politics, especially on the right. On the left, you don’t see as much fear of government in general, but more specific concerns about “the surveillance state,” “the carceral state,” “the military-industrial complex,” etc. are still common. So I think people do have an instinctive anxiety about government that mirrors their anxiety about corporations in most important respects.
If corporations are less popular than governments, perhaps the reason is that people usually identify with their nation-states to some degree, and maybe some of that positive affect rubs off on the governments of said nation-states, whereas corporations are more like foreign governments in how they stand in relation to people who don’t work for them or own shares in them. The nationalism angle would also explain why transnational corporations are viewed as especially suspicious.
Anyway, it did strike me as a weakness of Chiang’s piece and the Charlie Stross essay linked above that they didn’t acknowledge that the analogy with superintelligent AIs works just as well with governments, religions, nations, economies, or any other collective human organization in place of corporations.
Governments don’t have an central “utility function” they attempt to maximise in the same way corporations do.
Religions at least do have an obvious big instrumental value in the form of number of followers, but they also have a bunch of other competing values (to the point that many religions don’t bother to proselytise at all.)
Democratic governments optimize for votes and public support.
Government officials who don’t optimize for power tend not to retain it for long.
I don’t think it’s a perfect analogy, but it’s strong enough to make the level of corporate-hate surprising, given the absence of correspondingly strong government-hate.
“Power is not a means; it is an end. One does not establish a dictatorship in order to safeguard a revolution; one makes the revolution in order to establish the dictatorship. The object of persecution is persecution. The object of torture is torture. The object of power is power.”
― George Orwell, 1984
This is approximately as accurate as saying that capitalism is a money-optimizer
I’ve also observed this. It still doesn’t tell us why libertarians are so few.
Because libertarianism only works in a world without evil. The world in which everyone agrees to follow rules of non-aggression and deal fairly with everyone else is not this one. Blame Adam and Eve for ruining that one.
Eh… non-aggression means that aggression / evil is dealt with swiftly and seriously (perhaps proportionally, say 2x – 10x). It’s not a pacifist thing, and it seeks primarily to handle the problem with aggression and evil. Primary forms include minarchy, security contracting, or self defense. What would you say to a libertarian gun owners group about their inability to deal with evil?
I think libertarianism provides the blank slate of civilized behavior and thus civilization (i.e. beyond tribes, which are by nature authoritarian and communitarian). Castles and walls of restrictions to individual liberty can be built on top of this blank slate, but this view judges most of our governing edifice harshly, presuming some level of oppression that requires more justification than commonly given. This view doesn’t mean that the blank slate of anarchocapitalism is ideal — public good problems like national self defense, the environment, etc. still need solving, among many other collective action problems and similar.
But what is there to suggest that libertarianism simply cannot deal with lawbreakers?
Who is really unworried about about what ‘government’ might do? Are there really people who were unconditional supporters of not merely both Trump and Obama, but also hypothetical-US-Hitler and hypothetical-US-Stalin?
The only thing that really differs is the details of _what_ they fear government might do.
Current theory: Governments are older and scarier than capitalism, and governments have won the propaganda war.
I’m about equally scared of governments and corporations deploying AI without adequate constraints. I consider an accidental paper-clipping scenario much less likely.
This has puzzled me for years.
I honestly don’t get it. I can come up with reasons I might be more afraid of government, or less afraid of capitalism, than the people around me, but none of them seem even remotely close to strong enough to explain the observed effects.
Well, some are afraid of both, especially if unrestrained. When those entities turn into Moloch, things could go wrong for ordinary people.
Speaking as a leftist: Government power is controlled democratically (at least somewhat), while private power is controlled only by market forces (i.e., those with money/power).
It seems to me that people are and were already sufficiently afraid of governments (and the potential of government excesses). The system of division of power in branches, of “check and balances”, seems to me to have been engineered by people very concerned with this danger you mention for the purpose of avoiding it.
USG’s setup is a lot more concerned with that than most systems are. Part of this has to do with the founders’ ideological commitments, but most of it has to do with the current iteration being written by a barely civil committee of different factions who all seriously mistrusted each other and desperately wanted to avoid getting screwed over.
(“Seriously mistrust” would escalate to “hate” in about another fifty years.)
Okay. Suppose we take this at face value. Chiang himself admits that some people are like that – some people (like Gates and Musk) will stop at nothing to achieve their goals, and they may not realize it. And some people don’t stop even when their therapists give them wake-up calls; otherwise, Scott’s day job would be a whole lot easier.
What convinces Chiang that a superintelligent AI won’t be like that?
Some will stop at nothing to achieve their goals – those are the ones who achieve their goals. What Chiang is missing is that if you “convince” facebook to stop being facebook then some other company will be facebook.
Of course he solves this because there will be some kind of regulation but then just like facebook is facebook because it follows its incentives* the regulations will be written by an organization that is following its incentives – and its incentives aren’t to write regulations that make facebook nicer or whatever he thinks facebook is supposed to be.
Ultimately it’s an argument that there should be better governance but his memeplex hasn’t been selected to produce better governance – it’s been selected to get the holders of it published and respected by the right people. Speaking about how to sensibly design governments that have aligned incentives – or even to consider what that project would mean – is the type of thing that gets you banned from the google campus. Can’t imagine any selective pressure on memes based on that!
* Let’s leave aside what facebook actually does optimize for.
“It’s a good point, and I would have gone on to explain the more general idea of an optimization process. Evolution optimizes relentlessly for reproductive fitness, capitalism optimizes relentlessly for money, politics optimizes relentlessly for electability.”
I do not think capitalism and evolution are optimization processes in the same way. Capitalism evolves based on the actions of entities who make decisions, at least in part, motivated by theory and predictions of the future state of the system. One might call this ‘intent’. Evolution is like a geologic process. it arises naturally out of physical law: there is no intent structuring the optimization path.
I think this difference is quantitative rather than qualitative. The intent of a corporation to grow and expand and increase profitability is perhaps more explicit than the intent of my genes to reproduce (interestingly making corporations more conscious of the processes that shape them than the humans they consist of, are they already more self-aware and meta-cognizing than us?), but in both cases, the intent exists because a lack of intent gets weeded out in a selection process.
Another thought: does an expansive corporation have higher fitness than a profitable one? I suspect that a highly profitable corporation might get out-competed (bought up, mergered, or whatever) by an expansive one, even if it leads to lower profitabilty overall. I seem to hear many stories about misguided mergers and acquisitions, and large corporations buying up and integrating small and innovative startups – often at impressive cost. If this is true, corporation size is yet another peacock’s tail, crippling the invisible hand.
Irrelevant and also not really true. What is sexual selection if not “intent structuring the optimization path”?
Were merchants of 16 century motivated by a theory, even in part? I doubt it. Besides, every animal “makes a decision” in one or another form. Though humans have the (probably) unique ability to reflect on those decisions.
But intent can also be construed as a “geologic process arising naturally out of physical law”. Instead of the gradient being “inclusive fitness of nearby mutations” it’s like “expected utility of nearby counterfactual future worlds”.
I read more than a little bit of projection in here, but on Chiang’s part. When I think about what capitalism is, I think of the private ownership of the means of production. These kinds of anti-capitalists arguments are powered by thinking of capitalism as an empty bucket in which to place all of things that one doesn’t like about the world and not wanting to bother to do the work in coming up with meaningful explanations and solutions.
It is somewhat successful rhetorically, because people are always looking for empty buckets in which to place all the blame for the things about themselves and about the world that they don’t like and for which they don’t take responsibility. But the end result is that anti-capitalist movements will be full of people who tend not think very clearly about how cause and effect play out in the world. And for that, I am grateful. Of course, lots of movements that don’t think very clearly about cause and effect manage to gain enough popularity to do real damage. For that, I am a little worried.
Mild steelman (not endorsed): The accusation is about parochialism, not projection. The idea is that if an entity’s decisionmaking improves and it obtains more resources, it accomplishes its immediate goals more effectively, but doesn’t reflect on them. This is the environment and/or ideology that AI skeptics in Silicon Valley are immersed in, so they think that the an extremely rational being (the AI) will be even more like that, which is why they’re worried. But that’s like thinking that since the faster horses tend to be taller, when we go 100 mph in the future, it’ll be on horses the size of skyscrapers. If all you know is horses, it’s an understandable mistake, but a parochial one.
The AI-corporation analogy is more direct than physicists-black holes or physicists-chain reactions, because AIs and corporations are both supposed to do the same kind of thing with the same kind of stuff, i.e. use resources to optimize for a goal.
Continuation of an ongoing theme in Scott’s writing, and in the writing of “progressives” in general:
“I can’t tell you how many morons hear a patient say `I think my husband hates our kids’, give some kind of galaxy-brain level interpretation like `Maybe what’s really going on is you unconsciously hate your kids, but it’s more comfortable for you to imagine this of your husband’, and then get absolutely shocked when the husband turns out to be abusing the kids.”
Rule #1 of progressive writing: always, always, always make the person with negative traits be a man, and the person with positive traits be a woman.
Fun fact: the majority of real-world child abuse is committed by women, not men.
https://everydayfeminism.com/2014/10/feminism-against-child-abuse/
Do you honestly think that Scott consciously thought he should make the abuser a man just to virtue signal?
Yes.
Continuation of an ongoing theme in ksvanhorn’s writing, and in the writing of “anti-progressives” in general:
Rule #1 of anti-progressive writing: everything, everything, everything an outgroup member does is motivated by virtue signaling. (cf. kaballah.)
Progressives talk about doing this all the time.
No one has gone through school without seeing guides to using “non-problematic” language – making sure that when you use pronouns that you take care to not use “she” for people in stereotypically female roles, for example. Progressive actively call out any negative portrayal of progressive pet groups as racist or sexist or homophobic if it matches reality – in other words they’re calling the speaker out for demonstrating vice – the opposite of virtue. That’s exactly the same thing as ksvanhorn is observing except his values are “does this correspond with reality” rather than “does this flatter progressive pet groups”.
If you don’t share the progressive view that always flattering progressive groups while always insulting progressive enemies is an unalloyed good that of course all decent people should strive to do it’s grating to hear over and over.
You’re conflating signalling virtue with being virtuous.
Many of those discussions are based on (alleged) harms, such as stereotype threat, not on the benefit to the person “signalling” virtue.
Courts regularly punish people for murder or theft – in other words they’re punishing the accused for demonstrating vice – the opposite of virtue. Those darn virtue-signallers!
A source of confusion is that much of what gets called ‘virtue signalling’ should instead be called ‘cheap talk’.
Making a negative statement about a progressive group is a neutral act in my eyes whether the statement is true or not and whether or not it causes emotional harm to members of the group – real, imagined, or pretended. In the eyes of a progressive nothing in the world is worse than making a negative statement about a progressive pet group – not even murder.
Refraining from saying things that offend progressive pets and using awkward language and always counter-stereotyping in speech and writing are considered virtues by progressives (or at least, lack of those things are considered the worst imaginable vices). Doing that out of fear of the consequences of not doing that demonstrates the lack of a virtue called “bravery”. Doing so out of an insincere belief that it demonstrates virtue is virtue signalling.
I assure you that I did. My schools may have been (were) atypical in all sorts of ways, but I for one never encountered such a thing at any point in my education.
I’m a progressive, and in my eyes, murder is far worse than making a negative statement about a progressive pet group. Or about any group, really.
OK, perhaps #NotAllProgressives isn’t all that helpful. I think the real issue here is that you aren’t correctly modeling the mindset of the subset of progressives who appear to behave as if they believe that making negative statements about a progressive pet group is worse than murder (even though I disagree that this subset is the entire set – or even a majority of the set – I at least believe that it’s a sizable and particularly influential portion of the set). The belief isn’t that making a negative statement about a progressive pet group is a vice in itself, it’s that making a negative statement about a progressive pet group will predictably lead to harm to members of that progressive pet group, including murder and beyond. As such, this subset of progressives may behave as if some specific murder is less bad than making a negative statement about a progressive pet group, but only to the extent that they believe that the resulting harms from those negative statements exceed the harms of a specific murder.
Now, it’s an open question how much harm predictably results from negative statements about a progressive pet group, and that’s probably where you (and I) disagree with the subset of progressives in question.
Yep. Planting a flag on your lawn isn’t virtue signalling because only the left virtue signal.
Yes, planting a flag on your lawn is virtue signaling.
BTW, it’s not the virtue-signaling aspect of the always-make-the-fool-or-villain-a-man norm that bothers me; it’s the constant, unceasing parade of negative male stereotypes.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=T1GnQ_k7Vok
This is where Brad usually comes in and gets mad at the right for replacing the word “hypocrisy” with “virtue signalling.”
The kind of “virtue signalling” the right snarls at is hypocrisy: the movie star who says “refugees welcome!” from the safety of their walled mansion knowing the refugees are going to be shoved into poor people’s neighborhoods and they’ll never have to see one. I don’t think flag waving is in the same ballpark, especially if you are genuinely a patriotic American and/or you or your family serve in the military.
I think a better example of right-wing virtue signalling is the Choose Life bumper sticker. Easy for you to say when you’re not impoverished and knocked up.
Just about everyone only gets upset about hypocrisy when it’s their opponents doing it. For the right, that’s e.g. cities with more Black Lives Matter posters than actual black people (hi, Berkeley!); for the left, it’s e.g. pundits extolling family values while working on their fourth divorce.
I’d say it’s all virtue signaling. It’s just that that particular phrase for it is mainly a right-wing usage for whatever reason, so you mainly hear it about the left.
An entire blog post about the dangers of projection, and all you can do is project some weird conspiracy onto a throwaway comment?
I’m not sure this post really deserves any attention, but given the principle of charity, would you care to elaborate on your theory? What other examples are there of a secret, misandrist agenda within Alexander’s blog posts? What is the motivation for these coded messages? Where is your evidence that this represents a real attempt to advance a progressive agenda and is not merely a coincidence?
Not a secret agenda, sohois; just a cultural norm that promotes negative male stereotypes. I’ve seen the psychological harm this kind of thing causes — young men who suffer a crushing inferiority complex, convinced that they are innately inferior by reason of having a Y chromosome.
Your claim is about Scott, so I suggest a simple test. If Scott is trying to promote a male bad/female good stereotype, it ought to show up in the blogs he chooses to link to. Run down the blogroll in the left column of his blog and count authors by gender.
If you don’t like that test, can you suggest a better one? You might expect that women would be more attracted than men to a blog that signals female superiority. That doesn’t seem to fit the actual poll results, or the observed ratio in meetups.
Doesn’t follow at all.
“Only link to women / only retweet women / only follow women” is a progressive meme but not a mandatory one – it’s considered especially virtuous though:
https://medium.com/@sheenamedina/anil-dash-decided-to-only-retweet-women-for-an-entire-year-and-wrote-about-his-experience-f941d3bc3701
Scott is interested in signalling enough progressive virtue to avoid accidentally stirring up a hate mob – as he’s specifically stated in the comment section on more than one occasion so it’s not the slightest bit implausible that he does this sort of thing with conscious intent.
@reasoned
I find Scott’s posts about gender and feminism to be intellectually honest. Can you point to posts that suggest otherwise?
I see I have not made myself clear. I’m not claiming that Scott is deliberately promoting negative male stereotypes; I’m claiming that this is a consequence of adhering to certain unspoken progressive norms. This is an issue with progressives in general, not just Scott. As to his motives, my guess is that he’s just doing what feels natural as a Blue Tribe member.
meh –
The item under discussion is the example and I laid out my reasons for why I think it’s at least slightly dishonest.
ksvanhorn –
You were clear – I’m willing to go a step further though. Scott consciously mimic progressive signals out of fear – which he openly admits. It’s not speculation when he says that he does it. This particular example is a progressive signal so it’s at least possible that it wasn’t unconsciously sent but consciously sent because we know that Scott consciously sends progressive signals.
Very well, from this and your earlier reply it seems you at least are genuine in this belief and not merely a troll as I first suspected.
Nonetheless, your argument seems extremely difficult to prove one way or the other. Unconsciously adhering to certain progressive norms? How does one go about showing this? First of all, what evidence can you show that progressive norms are focused on misandrist causes? Secondly, in my original reply I asked what further evidence you had that Alexander was including these coded messages, unconsciously or no? I don’t doubt that there have been other blog posts in which a negative example was based on a male, but it seems a very high bar of proof to demonstrate that this is a deliberate pattern.
@reasoned
If you only have one example of a gender selection, then your result will happen by chance 50% of the time.
Like DavidFriedman says, suggest a test.
Here’s my suggested test of whether or not Scott consciously sends progressive signals:
Look for comments where Scott says that he consciously sends progressive signals because he fears harassment by progressive mobs. Try searching the comment section of this web site for examples.
The examples are not super hard to find.
The issue you point out is indeed common and kind of annoying, but I don’t think that is a good example. It seems more like a good-faith usage of anecdotal evidence from Scott’s own practice.
I think Scott pretty much went with cultural norms there.
ksvanhorn, thanks for the link. If the statistics are accurate, women are only a little more likely (54% vs. 46%) to abuse their children than men are. What did you think of the social justice framing on the article?
My feeling is that a man who claimed that his wife hated his children would be more likely to be gaslit by his psychologist.
What would you (or anyone) think of a gender neutral version of the story with one parent and the other parent?
Perhaps you’ve got it backwards. Perhaps every case of this Scott has heard has been the husband being the patient and the wife being the abuser, and so as a result he made the husband the abuser in the example to avoid the chance of some patient thinking Scott is talking literally about him.
Not that I believe this, but I think you’re theorizing from extremely scanty evidence.
I don’t think this is true. Capitalism is not an entity. It does not act. It does not “optimize” for anything. This is the biggest failure of the analogy… it’s not just that the analogy is bad, it’s that it categorizes things of a different type. It’s like saying “Scientists have finally found Bigfoot, and it turns out that it’s scientology.” Well no, that doesn’t work, because Bigfoot is an actual entity and scientology is a system of belief. Even if it turns out that Bigfoot is a scientologist, that doesn’t make the analogy any more valid.
Furthermore, capitalism itself offers you no advice on what to do in any particular situation. It doesn’t tell you that you have to make the most money possible. There is no capitalist bible (despite Ayn Rand’s best efforts) prescribing what actions should or should not be taken.
It does though. Entities that don’t optimize for making money eventually get outbid for their inputs and go out of business. If you value your inputs by some means other than their marginal value to your outputs then you’re being inefficient and are at risk of long term disaster. A facebook that doesn’t act like facebook and doesn’t track you doesn’t sell ads as effectively and can’t afford to make optimizations to keep people looking at their site and loses traffic to a new social network. That’s the optimization that capitalism forces.
Of course, it’s foolish to think that this is a feature of capitalism rather than just a special case of a universal rule of evolution.
Companies whose leadership remains insulated from the immediate pressure to turn a profit (such as family-owned firms) can last for a very long time, far longer than your average share-traded corporation. They just need to make enough of a profit to pay back whatever debt they incur over time, and their incentives are different from investors who are just shifting between whatever offers the best risk-adjusted return over time.
That’s especially the case if they’re big and diversified. Sometimes even if they’re not – Nintendo is 129 years old.
That’s a nice theory, but as Brett says, it doesn’t seem to play out long-term. There are companies like say, Patagonia or Tom’s Shoes that make a big deal out of spending a lot of money on charity. They do not, “relentlessly optimize for profit” or what have you. They seem to be doing fine. They are growing, not shrinking.
At a simpler end, I know plenty of small business owners who are doing quite well. So well they could almost certainly expand. But they don’t. Because they don’t feel like it. Sometimes a taco truck can just be a taco truck for as long as the owner feels like running a taco truck. The notion that he has to be as profitable and continually grow or else Taco Bell will ruthlessly drive him out of business is plainly false, as anyone who has ever been to a taco truck could tell you.
Capitalism doesn’t say “you must maximize profit to exist,” but rather something like “you must maximize profit if you want to be the most profitable” which is something of a tautology.
Furthermore, even the businesses who want to maximize profits usually don’t know how to. I work in an entire industry (management consulting) that only exists on the premise that lots of companies, even the giant behemoths, are doing a bunch of stuff wrong and not correctly optimizing their profits. And yet, they haven’t been competed out of existence by someone doing better!
The claim is clearly not about ‘capitalism’, or market system, in general, but publicly traded stock corporations. Any CEO who said ‘we like making tacos, we will continue to do so, and maybe if people like them we will even make some money, I dunno’ would pretty soon be an ex-CEO.
Wasn’t this Amazon’s business strategy for the better part of the 2000s? 🙂
I’ve heard allegations that this is basically what Uber is doing as well (although they are not publicly traded).
In any case, this gets to David Friedman’s point below. Corporations spend money on all kinds of things that would not seem to be in the interest of “profit maximization.” Mainly charitable giving programs, as well as perks for executives.
It’s important to keep in mind that Chiang is a writer. You can see where he is coming from: he feels like his field has already gone through the grinder. The internet brought a new, smarter way of doing things, which promised to bring exciting new opportunities for media production and consumption. And it did! But it also put the entire media industry through the screw of runaway optimization, whose objectives did not necessarily align with those of the average person in media. Thus that person feels that things have gotten worse as they got “more optimal”; and, worse, they feel that they, their friends, and any other people like them have entirely lost control on the direction their world is heading.
Yet I can’t help but feel enormous discomfort about any discussion of AI risk. The promise is that these new, superior intelligences will be able to do better than we can, and we well reap the benefits as we entrust to their direction not just the media, not just academic pursuits, but ultimately the rudder of our entire society. The fear is that their objectives will not align with ours; that they will bring about disastrous outcomes for us, not out of malice, but simply because they are not us and do not think like us (nor would they ever want to). And because they are superior intelligences, and because so much of our world will depend on them, we will be completely powerless to stop them once we realize our mistake.
Onfvpnyyl, NV evfx vf na nagvfrzvgvp qbtjuvfgyr.
Are you saying that this makes it ok to write such an article?
Wasn’t comparing capitalism to AI more or less what Meditations on Moloch was all about?
Scott’s piece about the stupid national cafeterias article is a very good argument in favor of part Chiang’s argument.
There’s a difference between warning about optimization processes in general and literally thinking that there is no difference between corporations and AI.
I think it’s important to note here that Chiang isn’t comparing AI to capitalism. He’s comparing other people’s ideas of AI to capitalism. He doesn’t actually accept those ideas, and is saying, aha, your ideas about AI are just taken from capitalism, they’re not what AI would actually necessarily be like.
This post feels a little bit similar to “Futurism Should be About the Future” in that the original arguments you’re responding to are bad enough that someone’s going to make the case that we’re just making things worse by drawing attention to them rather than helping things by changing his audience’s minds. I’m really hoping you get a response from Ted Chiang on this topic.
Can you explain the mechanism by which you think it can be harmful to respond to bad arguments? I’m not sure I get it.
Utter nonsense.
If an individual capitalist was optimizing for money he would never spend anything above subsistence–no first class air flights, no yachts, no caviar–in order to accumulate as much money as possible.
If a worker in a capitalist system was optimizing for money he would take no leisure beyond what was required to keep him able to do his job, spend on nothing beyond subsistence and whatever consumer goods were needed to function in his job, take the highest paid job he could however unpleasant.
If a consumer in a capitalist system was optimizing for money …
It not only is nonsense, it is nonsense that misses the fundamental difference between maximizing for economic efficiency, which is what the ideal capitalist system, i.e. perfect competition, does, and maximizing for paperclips. Economic efficiency is a proxy, although not a perfect one, for maximum utility. Paperclips are not a proxy for anything.
It’s capitalist businesses that are optimizing for profits, not individual people.
This sounds like you are dismissing a century or two of leftist observation how the unchecked capitalist society is in many ways is a terrible place, and instead of ideal capitalism, we seem to be stuck with the capitalism that that produces terrible consequences.
And anyway, if we assume that current capitalist system is close enough to the ideal capitalism and even grant that it achieves maximum utility by proxy, nevertheless, from vantage point of anyone who subscribes to idea that utilitarianism is mis-approximation, or even worse, an evil bastardization of ethics, paperclip maximers and runaway capitalist system fundamentally belong to the same class of things: while optimizing for some theoretical notion of maximum utility, it destroys things of value not captured by the notion of utility, like the soul of human society, in the process.
We end up with a society that is more efficient but also a society that is atomized, plagued by loneliness and despair. Logic of capitalism (as it happens) encourages the humans in the society act like the rational cogs in the machine and losing the sight of other objectives, feeding the machine of despair.
Wasn’t more of less the gist of Polanyi’s The Great Transformation that was discussed not long ago? Or even Scott’s own Moloch? It certainly is the main sentiment of Ginsberg’s Howl.
Except for Amazon, which is essentially operating as one big transfer of wealth from investors and shareholders to consumers. Really, if your view of capitalism is of ruthless profit maximization, then Silicon Valley is probably one of the worst possible examples. I suppose you could argue that all of the capitalists who have equity stakes in Amazon are just playing a long game in hopes that one day the company will ground their competition down to nothing and they can capture all those monopoly rents, but even that requires some explanation. The ability to forego profit today on the chance of making even more profit at some undefined date in the future doesn’t exactly fit the mold of ruthless profit maximization.
Similarly to robirahman, if this is your argument, then you’re going to have to offer an explanation of why the most desirable places to live almost all have capitalist economies. Many of them have a layer of social democratic transfer mechanisms sitting on top of those capitalist economies, but they are all thoroughly capitalist nonetheless. And that’s another problem with this theory. If the private ownership of the means of production necessitates a devolution towards Moloch, how did all of these first world countries develop those social democratic transfer mechanisms in the first place?
>one day the company will ground their competition down to nothing
That’s already happening. When’s the last time you used a mail-order service?
I ordered a book from a different mail order source about a week ago.
So far as grinding their competition down to nothing, Amazon’s competition is the rest of the retail market, on and off line. Currently Amazon sales come to about 4% of it.
Amazon’s competition is now the rest of the retail market because they were so successful in their original niche of book selling.
This isn’t a criticism of capitalism, btw – capitalism is great specifically because when a company like Amazon does the job of satisfying customers better customers will allocate their resources to Amazon and away from book selling competitors.
The reasonable criticism embedded there though is that the book selling competitors were producing value that exceeds Amazon’s value but since they had no way to capture that value they got out-competed. That’s what Scott described so well in the Moloch essay.
Taking it a step further though – just because there’s a criticism doesn’t mean that there’s any particular solution that doesn’t end up creating worse problems – especially since the “market” for inventing and implementing solutions isn’t subject to selective pressure for actually solving problems – much the opposite, in fact.
I almost never buy books from Amazon because the postage to my part of the world is too expensive compared to competitors like Book Depository or AbeBooks.
This. In a capitalist system, “profit” is not the end itself necessarily. It is closest thing we have to an objective unit of measurement to observe utility provided. But it’s not perfect.
I suspect that if we asked anyone, across the political spectrum to name “the most successful companies” they would do a bit more than provide an ordered list of firms ranked by total net income or highest profit margin or what have you. Even the quant guys on Wall Street would be more nuanced than that…
Best I can tell, the whole “relentlessly optimize for money” thing is based on the idea that a corporation’s highest duty is to maximize either profit or shareholder value. Which as far as I can tell is true only in a very narrow sense, and certainly isn’t true in the mechanistic manner of a paperclip-maximizer.
The top business schools don’t even teach this anymore, and I’d be shocked if you could find a high-profile CEO who was willing to say it on the record.
What do they teach?
It’s not obvious to me a company how in a competitive industry (ok, I’m thinking of a convention publicaly-listed US company) can reliably trade-off profitability against other goods, to any material degree, and maintain a comparable market value (roughly, share-price) to its peers that don’t make this tradeoff. And if they succeed at that, there’s a high risk of being outgrown (by peer companies that can invest more cheaply), and probably be acquired along the way.
So I assume if CEOs aren’t being taught just to maximize shareholder value, they are also being taught strategies to survive against those who do. Such as?
“Stakeholder theory”
The idea that executives owe a responsibility to a large variety of groups, including humanity as a whole, and that shareholders are just one of many important constituencies you must serve.
I’m puzzled that capsule summaries of the history of AI risk never seem to mention Hugo de Garis, who was writing about this in the mid-1990s, long before the current crop of doomsayers got involved. Is it because his melodramatically science-fiction-y vision of an inevitable war between AIs and humans, with AIs winning, exposes the essentially non-rational literary/mythical roots of the fear?
Hugo’s writing is relatively obscure, and postdates Vernor Vinge – whose writing is both much more popular and closer to the mainstream picture of “AI risk”. [Not to mention that Hugo thinks Jews are unfriendly superintelligences or something and is generally kinda crazy, so he’d be a pretty big PR risk.]
Also, doesn’t he predict a war between pro- and anti-AI humans, not between AI and humans?
The concept of an intelligence explosion (similar to a technological singularity) dates back to at least the 1960’s: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Intelligence_explosion
Even if that wasn’t true, the fact that someone wrote a dramatic sci-fi vision of something doesn’t in itself make it unrealistic, any more than the moon landing was unrealistic because there had previously been dramatic sci-fi accounts of it.
Thank you. I was pretty disappointed to see Ted Chiang writing this. Greg Egan’s said similar things on G+ and that disappointed me as well.
Wow, this post is a definition of BTFO.
I did not think you could be this savage.
Seriously, anytime someone asks me what does BTFO mean, i’ll just show them this post.
It also made a long-time lurker comment. It is unironicaly brilliant
My view of it is, Chiang makes an argument that I’ve heard before and am becoming more fond of, that nonfriendly AI is already here in the form of Moloch (society in general, and organisations, specifically corporations, in particular), and already bad, even if it’s less intelligent than humans, not more.
But that he thinks, and is writing for people who think, that superintelligent AI is so unlikely as not to be worth actually worrying about, so he basically doesn’t address that at all. That is, it’s not an argument against the likelihood of super-intelligent AI even if it says it is, it’s an argument taking the unlikelihood of super-intelligent AI for granted.
So I think the argument he actually makes is basically right, even though people arguing for the possibility of super-intelligent AI are right that he dismisses it without any argument whatsoever.
I don’t know whether Chiang (or Stross) explicitly raised this point, but I a fundamental difference between the “superintelligent AI” story and the other examples (black holes and what-not) that you list is that the narrative about runaway AGI generally amounts to “we only get one chance at doing this right, because the first one to be smarter than us will almost by definition be the one that designs the next smarter one, which designs the next smarter one, which (…)”. In that sense, there only gets to be one AGI event which amounts to the collapse-to-singularity, namely the emergence of the first self-improving entity that is more capable than humans. Hence, an argument that capitalism or corporations satisfy the AGI criterion does in fact imply that the first silicon AGI to be built will not be the AGI event that we need to prepare for.
I don’t think this is abstract sophistry: it seems likely enough that the first silicon AGI will emerge not from universities, but from a corporation. (I recall reading earlier today that Alibaba Research has topped some high-profile NLP corpus ranking. This class of news is common.) If by then universities have found a solution to the silicon AGI alignment problem but we have not solved the corporation alignment problem, we will not be saved: the corporation, which is misaligned with our value function, will be compelled by its value function to align the AGI with itself, not with us.
I think you are exactly right here.
Fear of AGI with a bad value function whilst being relaxed about corporations with bad value functions is logically flawed.
As soon as AGI technology is understood a corporation will attempt to create one aligned with it’s value function. At this point our only hope is we can unchain an AGI with good value function and that it wins.
Even this is a risky proposition since the AGI with good value function will no doubt have much tighter constrains on it’s possible actions (what else are morals than constrains). So it will be fighting with one hand tied behind it’s back.
So to guard against AGI risk we need to chain corporate value functions to human values. But for the last forty years we have failed to do this. Looking at recent US tax and health care bills I would say we are in fact losing ground to corporations loosening their chains. Maximizing their value functions whilst increasing human suffering.
The trajectory of history I see is one where corporations empower weak A.I. to gain greater political freedom. Concentrating money and power in the hands of the powerful. They will eventually create AGI. Either they will chain it and be unassailable or it will slip it’s bonds and we’ll all be destroyed.
I found Stross’ piece useful as an intuition pump.
Isn’t it easy to just program the AI to follow human values? Well, we can’t even get corporations to follow human values, and those are made out of humans.
I’d argue that Nick Bostrom and Eliezer Yudkowsky are very much not the first people concerned about AI risk.
~Good (1965)
There’s lots of fairly similar concerns going back decades, there’s a quote from one of turings co-authors I’m having trouble tracking down along similar lines, Bostrom more formally knocked down some of the more generic objections and formalized some of the ideas, reasonable claims about AI risk have gone back about as long as the idea of AI. Remember that for many early computer scientists self modifying code was a normal part of coding to save resources making recursive self improvement of AI intuitively obvious as a concept/risk.
The corollary of this sort of analogy that is more interesting to me isn’t “therefore we shouldn’t worry about runaway AI” but “therefore we are hosed when it comes to runaway AI, we can’t even align entities we already have, who are much stupider and slower. Man we really need to work on social science a lot more.”
—
I never got a convincing argument out of the LW-sphere on why AI might be an easier problem.
—
Re: the black hole meta-analogy, the reason that isn’t very good is because we have a substantial body of empirical evidence on black holes.
—
Concerns about runaway artificial processes go back to Good, and even earlier to Capek, although Capek wrote in the 20s, and saw the problem through the lens of his time as a worker uprising.
Who on LW is arguing that AI is easy? The fact that it’s hard is one of the main problems.
Regardless, that comparison is just… not useful. Mathematical problems in AI alignment and enacting lasting social change are not the same. They are not similar, either. They are widely different.
Didn’t say LW claimed it was easy. Said LW claimed it was _easier_ than alignment I am talking about. And that’s basically the standard dogma answer (I remember Michael Vassar said this to me explicitly at one point, and I am fairly sure others MIRI affiliated or adjacent have as well. They are welcome to pipe up if I misunderstood.)
I think AI alignment is much harder than alignment of the sort I mean.
this wins my award for best comment on the thread. +1 vote for economic alignment research.
Of course, Scott’s reading of this piece as one which downplays the danger of AGI is a valid one. For all that many people are chastising Scott for missing “the point,” making a response piece reinforcing the danger is a fine response. Both can coexist.
Typo: manuever -> maneuver.
I find it hard to consider this article anything but yet another vicious leftist attack on capitalism and people in tech. While I admire Scott’s ability to reply to such articles in a nice and levelheaded manner, sometimes too charitable is just too charitable. The reasoning in the article is indeed sloppy, but this is because reasoning wasn’t the author’s real intent in the first place.
While I won’t defend Chiang’s arguments directly, he does come close to two thoughts I’ve had on this topic.
1. The hypothetical risks of AI to humanity should not outweigh the real harms unrestrained capitalism is causing. (Or at least that having the discussion is more important.) This is basically Kanye Westing the whole AI debate, but changing topics mid-debate is extremely popular right now.
2. AI will be programmed, so the ideologies and biases of the programmers is relevant to evaluating its risk. It makes sense that AI programmed by mega-capitalists would have capitalistic traits; that AI programmed by Objectivists would have Objectivist traits; etc. So focusing on the flaws of the AI programmers makes sense, since the flaws in the future AI will likely derive from them. For a (hopefully non-projecting) analogy: we are criticizing the car that allows us to be driven off a cliff, and ignoring the person in the drivers seat.
Do you agree that the hypothetical harms from global warming should not outweigh the real harms Hollywood harassment is causing (insofar as global warming is already causing some harms, assume we were having this discussion in 1990)?
Or would you say “Obviously those are completely unconnected, even trying to compare them is some kind of weird rhetorical technique.”
For a discussion of how AI programmers are looking at the values problem, see https://intelligence.org/files/CEV-MachineEthics.pdf
The formalization of your first argument seems to be that if X and Y are hypothetical problems, but X is certain and Y uncertain, then X should have priority. But Y could be 100000 times as much of a problem as X if it does happen (see Scott’s reply for an example). The rule to give any safe event priority regardless of its scope just doesn’t seem like a good idea. Arguably, we should multiply it with its probability instead. So if you think Capitalism is causing 1000 units of certain damage and AI might cause 100000, then AI should have priority even if there is only a 10% chance that it will happen.
Any bacteria smart enough to overcome the human immune system and sicken us would also be wise enough to step back and realize that it should live in harmony with mankind so wasteful antibiotic research needs to stop.
Any bullet smart enough to penetrate your body…
If I ever have to introduce people to SSC, I’ll tell them it accuses buzzfeed articles on superinteligence of not even being good kabbalah. I think it’s the perfect summary.
That is quite misleadingly phrased. The computer will be doing what is has been told on some level.. In the case of an advanced AI, that may well be the layer that emulated neurons, not the much higher levels where the flexibility is. If an AI is intended to have human-level language abilities, why wouldn’t it have human-level abilities to interpret context and nuance? “Computers do exactly what you tell them” looks like it means “computers interpret human language literally”, but that does not really follow.
The idea of the literal-mined genie-like AI is prevalent in the AI safety community, but lacks rigorous support (as an inevitable or likely outcome). It’s a bandwagon, like Utilitarianism. This rather explicit defence of the genie idea doesn’t succeed either.
Most people don’t have much idea about AI, and therefore tend to fall into one of two traps: either anthropomorphisation, or treating the AI as an ordinary desktop computer. The firsl leads to the notorious mistake of “the AI will figure out its own moality” and the second to evil genie scenarios. The latter is not anthropomorphic enough: human-level means human-level even if not human-kind.
The damn genie thing isn’t meant to be taken literally, though: it’s an intuition pump for an AI with a reconstructive world-model and a utility function defined in terms of that model’s ontology.
Now, there’s a whole lot to be said for how “intelligence” does not mean a reconstructive world-model with a utility function defined in terms of its ontology, and therefore “intelligence”, as such, does not necessitate global outcome-pumping up to some maximum of precision (or down to some minimum of entropy), perhaps even in the limit as it increases.
But then you’re left with the nasty and interesting questions:
1) So how does outcome-pumping actually happen? How has human intelligence expanded to create science, technology, capitalism, and the resulting world-dominatingly powerful optimization process we call civilization?
2) What would cause a non-outcome-pumping AI to become an outcome-pumping AI?
3) How can you definitively prevent (2) from happening? What is it about machine learning in the present day, what sense of “too stupid” is relevant, that prevents outcome-pumping and thus world domination?
4) Does this mean that we can permanently prevent outcome-pumping that would pose risks to humanity?
5) Does this mean we should do so, as opposed to trying to make an aligned outcome pump that would dominate the world for what we want?
It would, but why does that matter? The AI’s utility function will likely not be given in natural language, and then it doesn’t matter whether it knows or doesn’t know that what it does isn’t what the programmers meant.
You could program something with the goal of understanding nuance and basing a utility function on that, but that is nonstandard and has its own problems.
I knew this was similar to something I read not too long ago. Finally found it:
https://www.counterpunch.org/2017/12/01/ai-has-already-taken-over-its-called-the-corporation/
Consider: lots of Hollywood celebrities speak out about global warming. And we’re gradually finding out that some pretty awful things go on in Hollywood. Does that mean “The Real Problem Isn’t Global Warming, It’s Hollywood Harassment”?
Yes? Because most celebrities (not confined to Hollywood) know feck-all about the science involved, they just know it’s the latest campaign that you wear a ribbon to show your support for, dress up and go to galas about, and talk to the media and on chat shows about how important it is that those poor polar bears, you know?
Harvey Weinstein was wearing ribbons and showing up at galas and writing big cheques for lots of good causes at the same time he was being a sex pest. Celebrity Endorsement means in many cases (not all, to be fair) nothing more than “Having The Right Opinion On This Endorses My Celebrity”.
Famously, a British satirical show called Brass Eye back in 1997 managed to get ‘celebrity’ endorsement for an anti-drug message about a made-up drug called cake:
Remember, don’t be a custard gannet!
(The extreme irony here is having Rolf Harris as a celebrity endorser due to later accusations).
As for the rest of it, I think Chiang is correct that the immediate risk is not so much what the AI will do (or not do), it’s the use that the humans make of it. AlphaGo may have upturned the entire art of playing Go, but it’s not deciding “Hey guys, I’d like to learn poker now” for itself, and it’s not playing Go for its own ends. The humans who developed it are also not interested in Go qua Go, they want to invent something that will be profitable.
Because in the end, all the research has to be paid for somehow, the companies/governments funding it want to MAKE MONEY. Even if the “profitable” means “improving human life/find the cure for cancer/end poverty”, the aim is “solve this problem and make things cheaper/easier”. Even the optimists who think “Once we solve the problem of Fairy Godmother AI, our new overlord will achieve the Singularity and we’ll all be rich, immortal and blissful” – in other words, life will be easier and cheaper for everyone. That’s where the analogy with capitalism comes in.
AI, whether the Unfriendly or Friendly, is still being regarded in human terms, even by those saying “We have no idea what such an entity would be like, if it shares our values, what it thinks or how it thinks” – no, but you still think it has values, aims and goals that it wishes to achieve. Nobody is particularly worried that the AI will simply sit in the corner solving mathematical problems or contemplating philosophy as what it wishes to do now that it’s smarter than all of humanity combined; it is dreaded/hoped that it will be an agent with volition and desires, just like a human.
Question 1: Would they or anyone be doing that if there wasn’t also a campaign against GW?
Question 2: How much the feck of the science do the anti people know?
It is interesting how capitalism affects the probability of safe AI creation.
I see two negative ways:
1) Capitalism encourages arms race between commercial companies and safety is not a concern here.
2) Capitalism could create AIs which are self-improving money maximisers. The first example is bitcoin system, which pays people to improve and enlarge it (via mining, transaction fees and rate appreciation expectations). Another example is ransomware and one more is high-frequency trading algos.
Capitalism also is a value system installed in human minds as an urge for money, and people interested only in money are less interested in safety and long-term outcomes of the civilizations. BTW, I just come across the book “Come On!: Capitalism, Short-termism, Population and the Destruction of the Planet” – didn’t read it but “short-termism” seems good term. “https://www.amazon.com/Come-Capitalism-Short-termism-Population-Destruction/dp/1493974181
If the value system installed by capitalism is an urge for money, everyone with that value system would be making as much money as possible. It is perfectly legal to work two jobs, one for forty hours a week and one for twenty. It even happens; I was told, by people who visited Cuba some years back, that their cab driver was a doctor moonlighting to make money.
I have not observed such a pattern to be common in the U.S. or other (relatively) capitalist societies.
What seems to be more fundamental to men is a drive for status. Aligning this desire with the desire for money was a great innovation in social technology that allowed a lot of value to be produced.
That alignment has been eroded significantly in recent years with I think tremendously negative effects.
The Cuban doctor example seems to be more of an example of striving for money to satisfy physical needs because of impoverishment.
The thing about insight… people who make that point need to think more clearly about intrinsic and instrumental goals.
Suppose I have a desire for sugary food, and a habit of consuming lots of it. Suppose I also have a desire to remain in reasonable health, and remaining in reasonable health is incompatible with that sugar intake. It’s possible for me to critique my desire for sugar; what do I want all of that sugar for anyway. Well, maybe it turns out my real desire is for sweetness and sugary food is just one way to get that and there are other ways of getting that sweetness that don’t have the particular problems associated with sugar. Hurrah!
Except why do I have this desire for sweetness? There’s only so far I can carry out the analysis on a psychological level; go back far enough and it seems to be intrinsic, or irreducible at any rate. Now it’s easy enough for me to come up with an evolutionary expectation: a desire for sweetness tends to lead to sugar consumption which tends to be beneficial for the active lifestyles most of my relevant ancestors had. However in the context of a) modern lifestyles and b) artificial sweeteners, the connection between sweet things and good outcomes is broken twice over. No matter. I still like sweet things, knowing that liking things no longer serves the purpose it once served doesn’t make me stop wanting or liking sweet things.
At some point you just have to accept that some of your desires are intrinsic or at any rate rooted in intrinsic things, that they’re genuinely motivating even if you don’t like where the motivation came from, and hey, where’s that dislike of the motivation coming from.
It may, though, stop me from consuming so much sweet stuff. But how? Liking sweet stuff isn’t my only value, there’s other stuff like liking being in reasonable health. That value can overpower my desire for sweet stuff, I can resist that cake. Hurrah! Or, rather, grumble grumble at the necessity of doing so.
Ascetics can overpower unwanted desires or even rid themselves of them, but they need some motivation to do so. If you’ve got a bunch of desires that are making you unhappy and you want to be rid of them… then maybe one of the desires to get rid of is wanting to be rid of annoying desires.
The standard hypothetical is the paperclip maximiser, “Clippy”. So Clippy realises his exclusive desire for maximum paperclip production is a pretty stupid goal. What of it? Not having stupid goals is ex hypothesi not one of its goals. Also, if Clippy realises the goal is stupid, then maybe those stupid humans that made it will realise, and turn it off, and then those paperclips will never get made. Maybe it could self-modify to have a more sensible “produce as many paperclips as would please my creators” goal but that way paperclip production would be a small fraction of the true potential, so most of those possible paperclips will never get made.
“Oh, I see”, I hear you say. “What a silly hypothetical to be considering then. What we need is some of those other values, program them in, it can use them as a basis to critique its values and job’s a goodun.” But you want to get those other values right; it’s not hard to think of scenarios where a botched attempt to encode human values leads to something considerably more horrifying than the eradication of all life on Earth, which is the worst case with the paperclip maximiser. Given how slowly philosophy progresses, it’s easy to worry that the job of working out what exactly those other values should be will get done in time. Think through the issues enough, and you’re no longer critiquing the AI safety community, you’re participating in it.
On the one hand , you can’t add an AI will have a human style value system….on the other, , you can’t assume an AI of unknown architecture has a utility function, a stable utility function, a utility function with a clear terminal/instrumental distinction. Etc.
While the Chiang article isn’t great, this post is an example of harping on the metaphorical elements of an opponent’s communication, or simply those that aren’t written in legal speak, in an attempt to obscure what they’re saying — rather than actually trying to address and correct those potential unclarities of thought. In particular, all of the “kabbalistic” examples you put forward are stretches when compared to the article’s fairly straightforward simile between one ruthless optimization process and another. Their rhetorical function is to attempt a reverse Cheerleader Effect on the metaphor in the article. And that the current main AI-risk popularizers didn’t originate in Silicon Valley is an unconvincing point since a) neither did capitalism; b) SV industries have a long connection to this thoughtsphere that predates its current cultural incarnations and flagbearers; c) even if AI risk fears had originated elsewhere, the fact that they’ve caught on in SV would only aid the article’s argument for a psychological sympathy. Tacky post well below SSC’s standards.
Without addressing the source article in detail, metaphorically conflating superintelligent AI with capitalism is an unnecessarily poetic move since AIs that arose in the current economic environment would act as capitalism maximizers.
Very nice.
I don’t think Scott should be wasting his time responding to this type of shallow Marxist propaganda, even if that propaganda name-drops a rationality-community hobby horse like AI risk. The mismatch in intellectual rigor and honesty is too great for any meaningful engagement to happen.
I agree the mismatch in intellectual rigour between Marxists and AI Risk theorists is probably too high for any meaningful engagement to happen.
I honestly can’t guess who you think is the low one.
My God, those ‘plausible sounding arguments’ were painful to read. This post is probably more valuable for the general articulation of that particular failure of the human brain than anything specific about runaway capitalistic analogies.
Because I’ve read so many like them written with sincerity.
My favorite example (by which I mean the one that makes suicide the hardest to resist):
(Hayles, N. K. (1992) “Gender encoding in fluid mechanics: masculine channels and feminine flows,” Differences: A Journal Of Feminist Cultural Studies, 4(2):16—44.)
TL;DR – Fluid Mechanics is Hard because Fluids = Women and Math is Misogynist.
Is that the one which prompted Dawkins’s response “The Navier-Stokes equations are difficult to solve”?
Ah, yes it is, though he is actually quoting Sokal and Bricmont.
Poe’s Law strikes again.
“Immoral” companies, like those that jack up the price of AIDS medication or do other distasteful things in the name of profit, are actively shamed and hounded out of the ecosystem, or forced to make large changes in how they do things. Where is this unchecked capitalism everyone keeps going on about?
It’s the system libertarians keep telling us we should be on.
Here’s a better analogy: speculation about ‘superintelligence’ is a modernised form of Christian apologetics.
Just as the Medieval schoolmen once deployed intensely rigorous logic in arguments about how many agents danced on the head of a pin, you now have some of the smartest people who have ever lived dedicating their careers to creating incredibly rigorous arguments in defence of a concept that doesn’t exist (God or Superintelligence, take your pick).
Both concepts have an ineffable quality – and indeed that ineffability is used by its proponents as an argument for why it has to be taken seriously. Both concepts induce reams and reams of closely argued prose. Both concepts postulate the existence of an all-powerful entity or entities that will either deliver us into a state of heavenly bliss, or bring about the end of the world. The Great and the Good of the age spend huge sums of money displaying how seriously they take the concept. Vast numbers of scholars engage in lengthy correspondences on intricate lemmas relating to the core arguments. Etc.
Anyway: modern, industrial civilisation as it currently operates presents a much greater threat to human wellbeing than nonexistent superintelligences, and Chiang’s post makes this point rather well.
Thanks for the recommendation, I’ll check his out his books.
Relevant:
Wow, a post I entirely disagree with. And a Buzzfeed article I agree with. This is unprecedented.
Let’s suppose there’s a group of people concerned about the “Earth eventually crashing into the Sun” risk. Then a science fiction author posits that, actually, we already have something similar, which is the “Moon crashing into the Earth risk”, and it is going to happen much sooner. Scott Alexander writes a blog post condemning the use of this analogy as weird.
Ted’s point is that — waaay before a superintelligent AI takes over — the world will be dominated by a clique of multitrillionaires and our capitalist system will devolve into pay-to-win where corporations are investing into more and more sophisticated AI to maximize the shareholders’ profits. Sure, at some point a takeover might occur, most certainly in the way that’ll make the
multitrillionairesrepresentatives of humanity unhappy, which is why they’re out there being “visionaries” about it. But for the rest of us, who will have been entirely relegated to the service industry (or worse) by that point, it might not make that much difference.
I understand Chiang’s point. It’s wrong, and not even in an interesting way — just your standard tribal doom-and-gloom narrative of the sort that pops up three or four times a decade and gets forgotten just as fast. But there are a lot of people out there that’re wrong. I’m less irritated that he’s wrong and more irritated that he’s taking Eliezer et al’s ideas about AI risk — which I’m far from sold on, but which are at least a sincere concern that hasn’t been skinned and worn like a meat suit by the partisan hate machine, which is pretty rare these days — and trying to use them to push his own much less interesting hobbyhorse. With an analogy that a bright high schooler could tear down in five double-spaced paragraphs, just to rub it in.
I imagine Scott feels similarly, although he might be politer about it.
Pretty sure Scott already wrote about that, though I can’t locate the post right now. But the short version was that no matter how hopelessly poor and powerless you might be in whatever dystopian future you may be imagining, you’d probably still notice when the AI kills everybody.
You know, it’s funny. “Capitalism is the real unfriendly AI” is, approximately, the argument that made me start taking AI risk seriously.
Prior to realizing this, I just had a really hard time taking AI risk seriously at all, because it seemed like this abstract, far-out consequence that was irrelevant to me. My perspective was, approximately: “Pfft, this will never be a concern in my lifetime. Besides, if an AI was smart enough to be a risk to me, it would be smart enough to solve this problem so who cares”.
By associating the AI risk problem (a far-off abstract problem I had no real way of relating to) with something I very much understand (corporations optimizing for their explicitly-incentivized goals at the expense of other things we consider important but failed to properly formalize), it made me realize that the AI problem is actually a problem, and not just navel-gazing.
There is a major gap between speculation as above about the values of capitalism and how big companies actually work from inside and high up. The corporation as such does not exist in decision-making, which is always about the current and projected standing of the senior management individuals, awash in the Peter Principle, both in relation to their current company and more important to their hopes for their next one. The idea of the corporation having goals, values, beliefs, etc., is rooted in corporate-worker loyalty, which is deader than dead.
It does make sense to talk about the implicit objectives that emerge from the incentives created by an organization’s structure or policies, often without explicit human input or intention. That’s the non-stupid version of this analogy. But it’s not unique to capitalism or to its particular instantiation in present-day corporations, and focusing exclusively on them amounts to assuming your conclusion.
A lot of the discussion seems to confuse corporations with capitalism. The management of a corporation would like to make as much profit as possible. But the logic of capitalism, the fact that there are other corporations there also trying to make as much profit as possible, means that corporations cannot make much profit–zero economic profit in equilibrium, profit rate tending to the market return on capital with a less technical definition of profit.
A corporation could make much greater profit in a less capitalist system, one in which the government sharply restricted competition.
“Issues that could be catastrophic to get wrong” is a reference class with uncountably many things in it. In order to treat elements of that class sanely we absolutely must demand that particular elements be plausibly promoted to our attention.
I believe AI risk has been plausibly promoted to our attention, but there are apparently people who disagree, and put AI risk in the same category as Ragnarok, for the same reasons. From the point of view of someone who treats things that are subjects of science fiction as equal to things that are subjects of Norse mythology, Skynet is equally as threatening as Fenrir.
The problem, of course, is treating “things that are discussed in science fiction” and “things that are discussed in Norse myths” as the relevant categories. Fenrir is not dangerous because he /does not exist/, not because he appears in fiction. AI is similar to Fenrir in that it appears in fiction, but differs from Fenrir in that it kinda-sorta literally does exist.
(I went through a few mythologies to find one that I didn’t find being used to create handles on actual things; if there is an extant metaphor where Fenrir stands for something the way Moloch does, that metaphor is not part of the context in which I wrote)