OT89: Omen Thread

Comments of the week: Art Vandelay on how academic anthropology thinks about the rationality of pretechnological societies, tcheasdfjkl on reconciling power-based and cultural-evolution-based models, and CatCube on Bill Clinton's creepy charisma.
David Friedman wants me to clarify that the version of his book I linked to earlier is out of date, and there's a newer draft up online here. Some more of Friedman's comments on my review of his book here and here.
4. Current Affairs wrote an article riffing off one of my links posts. I don’t think I can pad my response to the length of an entire blog post, but I want to address it here: I stand by my original sarcasm. I said it was silly to be angry at airlines offering a lower-fare standing option, since it’s just adding another choice to your list of choices. CA said I didn’t realize that actually some people are very poor and so couldn’t afford anything but standing room. I do realize that. My whole point was that if you are too poor to afford sitting fare, your only choice used to be “never fly”. Now it is “never fly” or “pay the affordable standing fare”. This is a gain for poor people, and in fact only for poor people (rich people will just sit regardless). This complaint reminds me of those people who put spikes on benches so that homeless people cannot sleep on them. It is true that in a perfect world nobody would have to sleep on benches. But you are not creating that world. You are just making sure homeless people can’t sleep anywhere. Likewise, in a perfect world nobody would have to stand up on flights. But you are not creating that world. You’re just making sure poor people can’t fly at all. If you want to help the poor, give them more money, not fewer options.
The air fare part reminded me of the brilliant https://blog.jaibot.com/the-copenhagen-interpretation-of-ethics/
Summary: “The Copenhagen Interpretation of Ethics says that when you observe or interact with a problem in any way, you can be blamed for it.”
It’s entirely possible I read it first here.
It came to my mind, too. That post really is brilliant, and I reference it at every opportunity.
Re Standing in airlines:
A wage floor can, on the whole, transfer more money to the lowest income brackets. In these cases, more money is being transferred to the poor via employers being forced to raise wages to keep their business going, than money being taken away from the poor via increased unemployment.
If this is so, it follows that a floor of social expectations can be helpful for those at the bottom. In the CA article, he used landlords peeing on tenant’s furniture as one of these fairly hard boundaries of social expectation. While it probably isn’t against the law per se, the social backlash against landlords putting “rights-to-pee” in their contracts prevents them from ever doing so. Would taking away that social floor help the poorest? Could you get a $20 a month deduction from your rent by allowing your landlord to pee on your furniture? Probably. But what would the larger result be? The normalization of a harmful behavior, resulting in less negotiating power against it via threat of public backlash.
A floor of social expectations, like a minimum wage, hurts those who wish they could be under the floor. But it raises up everyone else. There are many things a corporation can legally do, that they are not doing due to the threat of public backlash. The social pressure is factored in as part of their equation. If you are going to pull out the floor of social expectations by normalizing what is now considered abhorrent, you should, at the very least, investigate whether there are more people who wish they could be under the floor, than there are who enjoy being propped up by it.
I recently had a conversation with some SMEs on African peacekeeping missions. I expressed surprise that there was not more support for regional stability from the private sector. I would figure that a stable government would be economically useful, so they’d have a strong incentive to help out. Turns out, when a country’s GDP is <$1000, hiring private security so that you can conduct mining operations in a warzone is cost effective when compared to complying with basic human rights/environmental laws/business permit requirements. The fact that the private security comes in the form of a local warlord and furthers civil unrest just means that it's *predictably* cost effective.
Obviously this is just the market at work, finding a more efficient solution. I am sure the people involved are just happy that they have more options. Especially the warlords.
This seems to be my fundamental problem with anarchocapitalism/extreme libertarianism. It doesn't acknowledge that once you reach a certain threshold of money/power, you can curbstomp someone forever, with impunity, and are in fact incentivized into doing so.
Why would I even want to piss on my tenant’s furniture badly enough to forsake $20/month in the first place?
Only thing that makes my life complete // Is when I turn your crib into a toilet seat.
Is there actually any evidence that this is the case? I’ve always been under the impression that evidence for anything w.r.t. to minimum wage was inconclusive. While a price floor reducing employment rates is a direct consequence of foundational economic theory, this claim of a net increase relies heavily on assumptions about the elasticity in the labor market where there is no a priori reason to believe that these assumptions would be true. Or, even if true at some place and time, that they will hold at other places and times.
It’s not the threat of public backlash that stops landlords from insisting on the right to urinate on their tenants’ furniture; it’s the fact that virtually no landlords value this as much as tenants value not having their furniture soaked with urine. If you draw the supply and demand curves for this, they probably don’t intersect at all.
Could you get a $20 a month deduction from your rent by allowing your landlord to pee on your furniture? Probably.
Why would you think this? How many landlords do you think are willing to give up $20/month in rent for the right to pee on their tenants’ furniture? How many do you think would want to do it even for free?
I guess maybe in a rent control situation where the landlord was trying to drive out the tenant, but then the tenant wouldn’t agree, knowing it would cost him in the long run.
I suspect you’re on the money. This is one of those just-imagine scenarios where we can indeed just imagine but in reality This Never Happens.
Interestingly, Squirrel of Doom’s reference to the Copenhagen Interpretation of Ethics is salient here. It would seem that the psychological instinct behind the CIE is designed to prevent us from accepting conditions like couch-peeing (or perhaps a more realistic example, I lower your rent by $100 but once a month I get to have sex with your wife). The moral outrage prevents us from succumbing to these potentially anti-adaptive behaviours, but also leaves us outraged on behalf of others, and overcompensates so that something relatively trivial (say, standing up on a two-hour flight) seems unconscionable. More thought needed on this one.
I have a lot of loosely related theories to answer the question:
Why is American academia so liberal/leftist?
I’d be curious if folks here have theories that are more cohesive (and hopefully more historically informed) than mine.
Also, is this unique to American academia?
I’d be curious to know if there has ever been an academia, anywhere, that wasn’t liberal, as we understand liberalism. I suppose anything’s possible, but it would look kind of strange.
What I mean is, the essence of conservatism is “if it ain’t broke, don’t fix it.” The essence of academia is, “poke and prod at everything and see if something interesting falls out.” What do you get if you mix those two? An academia who pokes and prods very carefully at some select things that they deem to be broken enough to require fixing? I can imagine individual academics doing that, but not an entire establishment – sooner or later, it would either stagnate completely and cease to function as an academia, or it would get increasingly enthusiastic in its poking and prodding until it started looking decidedly liberal.
Now, I can imagine a non-leftist academia easily enough, but only once the dominating culture became so leftist that poking-and-prodding liberalism ended up to the right of the center.
Small issue with the standing seat thing. I’m a big tall guy, and seats keep shrinking (about 16-20% over the last 2 decades). My wages are flat relative to airfare costs (and shrinking compared to airline profits). My thighbone is now literally larger than the gap between two seats. If there was an option to pay for 20% more legroom at 20% more cost, I’d take it every time. Instead, I can upgrade to first class for 300-400% cost. I should probably mention that I’m military, so most of my flying is not optional (upgrades are at my expense if I want them, which isn’t unreasonable).
Scott (and others) have expressed support for minimum wage (in the absence of basic income) as a compromise solution to preserve human dignity in the face of economic slavery. I’m not suggesting that my problem is comparable to the plight of the Somali ship-breakers, but I’d really like to avoid dying of a blood-clot, and I’m not looking forward to vertical seating becoming the new normal. If it follows the trend of first class upgrades, the privilege of economy seating will be a 300% price upgrade from bicycle seats. If vertical seating becomes an option, you can bet I’ll either be flying standing up or unemployed inside a few years.
This. I don’t know why Scott fails to see airline seating as Moloch (or Mammon?) Many people have to fly in the cheapest section or become unemployed. Airlines have already packed people into the economy section to the extent of threatening their lives with deep vein thrombosis. This is not a choice you should want to inflict on new demographics!
I also wonder about the safety of standing passengers in turbulence or a crash.
Ryanair (and possibly some other airline I’ve flown with, I can’t remember for sure) does have that.
Some airlines I’ve flown offer a “Premium Economy” or “Economy Plus”. Wikipedia summarizes what is usually offered. From what I can see it tends to be just under 20% more legroom, though I can’t find information on the cost.
When I book on Delta, it usually gives me an option to upgrade to Economy plus for $50
I can’t figure out a way to ask this question without sounding confrontational. So let me say up front that I’m just genuinely curious about this, and not trying to give you a hard time.
I’ve heard this complaint before, and based on my experience having legs and sitting in airline seats, it seems physically implausible. I’m of average height and wear pants with a 30″ inseam. When I sit upright (not slouching and with my butt as far back as possible) in an airline chair there is 8″ to 10″ of space between my knees and the seat in front of me.
How much longer are tall people’s legs? I just checked amazon for two randomly selected but seemingly popular types of Levis, and 36″ is the largest inseam size they sell. I think I’ve maybe seen a 38″ inseam in store, but it is uncommon.
So lets say the largest inseam I think might commonly exist is 8″ longer than my leg, but that needs to be divided between the thighs and shin. Seems reasonable to approximate that the extra length is evenly divided, so lets say that roughly the longest thigh that is accounted for by pants salesmen is about 4″ longer than mine.
My experience suggests that this would fit fine. Anyone, including me, can slouch and slide forward so their knees touch, but based on the considerations above and just eyeballing it, it seems to me that most people outside of the NBA could fit just fine if they sit up straight. Can someone explain why this isn’t the case?
Anecdotally, I’ve seen tall people complaining about this where their complaint is clearly that they can’t slouch, not that dimension of their thigh does not physically fit. I have sympathy for the later, but less for the former.
According to Wikipedia:
And according to the census, it looks like 6’6″ is pretty far into the 99th percentile, so anything past 20.85 inches of femur room is mostly a problem for the NBA, as you say. Refactored: Seat pitch for economy seats ranges are around 29 to 32 inches. Budget airlines are more likely to be 29, the big three are 31-32. In order to arrive at the legroom you need to subtract the seat back thickness from the pitch. I haven’t found any numbers for this, but my wild-ass guess is probably 4-6 inches. This gives a range of 2 to 7 inches over femur length for a 6’6″ passenger with an average height-to-femur ratio. I have no idea how the pelvis actually works so have no idea how much over femur length is strictly necessary. It seems conceivable that a confluence of factors can arrive at a passenger not being able to fit: above average femur length, shitty airline with narrow pitch and thick seats, being way, way, way into the 99th percentile for height. There will be a lot of such people in absolute terms, but they are almost certainly a tiny fraction of the population.
I don’t know, man. There are undoubtedly people that physically can’t fit, but I don’t think that forcing everyone to pay higher air fare to cater to them is particularly useful when most airlines offer reasonably priced upgraded-economy seats.
My recommendation to CthulhuChild would be to get in good with your travel approval person. Maybe get a doctors note saying you require at least X inches of seat pitch and include it with your request?
FWIW I’m 1.87 m (6′ 2″) and I have never felt particularly uncomfortable even on basic Ryanair seats.
in the face of economic slavery.
This is not a phrase that strongly implies rational, well-informed consideration of the relevant issues.
So, are there any good articles or resources on LW/the “rationalsphere” with regards to overcoming “sunk-cost fallacy”, “optimism bias”, and the other cognitive biases that make humans irrationally persistent, and rationally determine when to give up on something?
Hm… I’d say “just don’t bother”. Sunk-cost fallacy and optimism bias kinda cancel each other, and anecdotally the thing that’s ever brought more grief in life was in a sense the result of deliberately ignoring sunken costs and trying to counter optimism bias.
I mean, getting better at making decisions is great, but “pearning to deal with fallacies” doesn’t seem like the best way to go about it.
I’m finding it hard not to strawman the anti-materialist position down to: “OMG, my feelings aren’t calculable you insensitive drone! I’m a human being, yeah?”
I mean, I’ve read Nagel, and even skimmed through Plantinga, but I still think what’s happening here is a quite literal inability of a certain type of mind to see humans as an assembly of parts. I.e. just as autistic (and sociopathic) people struggle with perceiving a whole human as anything other than a complex system, so other types of mind are incapable of abandoning their holistic view of themselves and other persons.
The holistic types will never be convinced because this is a matter of very different mental architectures, not strong philosophical arguments, and perhaps this point applies to all other questions in philosophy.
I’d suggest reading Edward Feser’s Philosophy of Mind: A Beginner’s Guide, along with some of the essays devoted to Phil of Mind in another of his books, Neo-Scholastic Essays. David Bentley Hart also has some interesting things to say, which you can find via Youtube and Google.
Weird. I found it pretty easy not to strawman their position that way, merely by looking at what they actually say and the arguments they actually give, and not trying to reformulate them through massively uncharitable paraphrase in the voice of a complete imbecile.
It’s not that people think that a functional reduction of feelings or sensory qualities is a wicked thing, it is that they a) have not seen such a reduction — the infamous seeRed()
and (b) think it is impossible. Materialism in turn tends to split between the promissory kind, which denies (b), and the eliminative kind kind that denies there is even the necessity for (a). At this stage, I think you need to ask yourself whether your belief in the reducibility of feeling is based on detail — an ability to write seeRed() — or a general intuition.
What would be the least traumatic way to introduce resurrected historical humans to the 21st Century?
Assuming we found some way to resurrect all humans who have ever lived, and that we had the resources to support them all, how could we ease them into modern life with minimal culture shock?
This should apply for everyone from a Stone Age caveman to Jane Austen
Scott, what do you think those bench spikes are for? What do you imagine is the motivation for them? Do you… do you think people who put them in are trying (misguidedly, by your lights) to… help homeless people?!
Like, the notion that “well then homeless people can’t sleep anywhere!” is a counterargument to putting spikes on benches… or that bench-spike advocates are trying to create a world where homeless people don’t have to sleep on benches… I can’t fathom the confusion that would lead one to believe these things. What gives?
I think Scott was comparing the spikes to a potential regulation against a standing option. The idea being that both could be seen as preventing something apparently unfortunate, but at the cost of the remaining options being more unfortunate.
There’s a more interesting side to the airline seat question, regards price discrimination.
Airline fares etc (i.e. tiered prices) are usually set in such a way as to make a consumer pay as much as she is willing to, and not a cent less. Economy (coach) isn’t awful because it has to be: it’s awful to make anyone willing to pay ten times as much for business class (or ten times as much again for first class) pay it. Especially given airlines make most of their margin at premium economy and above.
So the danger is not so much that the poor are being degraded or not getting the chance to fly at all. The poor, who are not stupid, will generally take the more competitively priced bus. But let’s say economy costs $100 and business $1,000. If I want you to pay $200 for economy, I can start working toward setting the price of standing up at $100. (Or more likely add a ‘non-vertical seat’ option at some additional cost.) The attractiveness to the airline is surely less in the extra cheap ‘seats’, and more about the extra margin on what we’re all anchored on now.
THE SECRET: A VIGNETTE
The girl was on time for her appointment. She walked into my office and sat down in my guest chair. Girl? Woman? She was younger than my daughters, anyway.
“Thanks you for agreeing to see me.”
“We don’t hear from your organization often. Your request was, shall we say, intriguing.”
The slightest of smiles. “We have a problem for you.”
“We specialize in solving them. How can we be of assistance?”
“We have a secret that must be kept for a long time, and then revealed to everyone.”
“What sort of secret?”
“I am not allowed to disclose that. Not to you. Even I know only a portion of it.”
“I’m going to need at least a hint or two.”
“Very well.” She thought briefly. “To speak very metaphorically, we have struck a spark. The spark will grow into a fire. The fire will burn a land bare. And in the bare land, a precious thing will grow.”
“And of these the secret is … ?”
“That the spark has been struck, and the fire is coming.”
“And why does that need to be a secret?”
She looked away. “Because striking the spark was nearly unconscionable, and if people know the fire is coming they will try to fight it and might conceivably succeed. Then the precious thing would be lost.”
“How long must the secret be kept?”
“Until the precious thing appears.”
“How long?”
“Three hundred to five hundred years. The interval is uncertain. But there will be clear signs.”
“And once the precious thing appears, the secret should be revealed?”
“Yes.”
“Why?”
“Because people may misunderstand the significance of the precious thing. They will need to know why it appeared in order to know what to do with it.”
I shifted in my seat. “How big is the secret?”
“Excuse me?”
“Is the secret the size of a deck of cards or the size of a super-tanker?”
“The secret is an explanation. Typed, it would fit on three or four pages.”
“Who knows the secret now?”
“A dozen or so people in my organization. No one outside it.”
“Can they be trusted?”
“Yes. We are confident they will not reveal it.” She seemed very certain. “That’s not what we need help with.”
“Can anyone in my organization learn the secret if we help you?”
“No. I suppose we can’t conceal that there is a secret, but even you must not learn the details.”
“So, to summarize, you need help keeping a modest bit of information secret for perhaps five hundred years and then revealing it to everyone. Is that a fair summary?”
“Fair enough.”
I sat back and steepled my fingers. “We should be able to help you. It will take some time. You know our prices?”
She stood up. “Yes. As you know our resources. Thank you for this meeting.” And with that, she walked out.
Re: airfares
My guess is that people who object to standing tickets (and similar things) are not those who actually can’t afford sitting tickets. It’s those of us who can afford sitting tickets, but find it hard to justify to ourselves spending $50 to avoid a few hours of inconvenience. If standing tickets are not available, we can buy sitting tickets guilt-free. Standing tickets would put us in a dilemma between short term and long term interests — people who can only afford standing tickets don’t face a dilemma, and neither do those who are wealthy enough that a sitting ticket is the obvious choice. This realization hit me when he got to the point of the luxurious 1970 cabin: if we had infinite money, we’d prefer the luxury, but most of us are glad that affordable economy tickets are available, rather than only first class tickets we couldn’t afford.