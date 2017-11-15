List Of Passages I Highlighted In My Copy Of Legal Systems Very Different From Ours

[See previous post here; read book online here.]
Question I’d never thought to ask before: are we sure it’s a good idea to let people know what the laws are?
The Chinese legal system originated somewhat over 2000 years ago in the conflict between two views of law, legalist and Confucianist. The legalists, who believed in using the rational self-interest of those subject to law to make them behave in the way desired by those making the law, advocated harsh penalties to drive the equilibrium crime rate to near zero. They supported the ideas of a strong central government, equal treatment under law, and written law available to all. Confucianists saw the issues in terms of morality rather than law and the objective not to modify by behavior by punishing and rewarding but by teaching virtue. They feared that a written law code generally available would lead to rules lawyering and supported unequal treatement based on the unequal status of those to whom the law applied…Some early writers argued against making the law code publicly available.
Not that knowing what the laws were in ancient China would necessarily help:
Where the offense did not seem to fit any category in the code, the court felt free to find the defendant guilty of doing what ought not to be done or of violating an Imperial decree — not an actual decree, but one that the Emperor would have made had the matter been brought to his attention.
Actually, the ancient Chinese legal system just sucked in general – but suckiness might have been the active ingredient:
Another way of dealing with the disproportion between the [vast] population to be controlled by the legal system and the [few] resources commanded by that system was to discourage resort to law. One way in which this was done was to make the private practice of law, in effect, a criminal offense; individuals who wanted help with their legal problems were expected to get it from the district magistrate and his staff. Another was by making involvement with the legal system potentially unpleasant for all concerned. There was no equivalent of our tort law by which an injured party could use the legal system to compel restitution—all law was, in our terms, criminal, and all prosecution public. It was legal to torture witnesses in the process of extracting information from them. Participants in the legal process were expected to act as humble petitioners, recognizing the vastly superior status of the officials they were interacting with.
Making it costly to interact with the legal system was one way of reducing the amount of work required of the bureaucracy but risked providing an individual with the opportunity to injure an enemy by accusing him of an offense. It was a risky tactic, since both accuser and accused would be imprisoned, and if the accusation was found to be false the accuser was subject to the penalty that would have been imposed on the accused if found guilty. The obvious solution was to make the accusation anonymous. That problem was dealt with in a straightforward fashion by Ch’ing law; for an official to read an anonymous accusation was a criminal offense.
Continuing on the theme of “ancient Chinese law sucking”:
There remained a fourth category, convicts “deserving of capital punishment.” Their names were written on a sheet on which the Emperor drew a circle, separating those who would be executed from those to be held over for another year; it is unclear whether being inside or outside the circle implied execution. A defendant guilty of family offenses who survived this process twice had his sentence commuted to deferred execution; for other offenses it took ten times.
More variations on the same theme:
There are multiple cases where someone commits an offense on orders from a superior member of his extended family; the attitude of the court seems to be that although he must obey the order he is still criminally liable for the act; there appears to be no assumption in the legal system that an individual always has the option of acting in a way that does not violate one rule or another. That again might be interpreted as a policy driven by religion, the fear that if cosmic balance was not maintained by punishing someone for a violation of the cosmic rules, the result might be an increased risk of natural catastrophes.
On Jewish courts:
Until the reestablishment of the State of Israel in the 20th century, the Jewish population consisted of dispersed communities living under the authority of non-Jewish rulers. Such communities were subject from time to time to persecution or even expulsion. But for the most part, they enjoyed judicial autonomy. Gentile rulers, Christian and Muslim, found it convenient to subcontract the job of ruling and taxing their Jewish subjects to the local Jewish authorities. The ruler set the total tax burden to be imposed on the community, the local authorities were responsible for allocating it among the residents and settling disputes among the community’s members. Thus Jews in the diaspora lived largely under Jewish law. In some cases, the delegation of authority seems to have been carried to extraordinary lengths. Under Jewish law, “informing,” giving gentile authorities information about a fellow Jew injurious to him, was a crime. At some times and places, informing three times was a capital offense. Someone convicted of a capital crime was executed by the (gentile) mundane authorities. It follows, if Elon’s account of the situation in Spain is correct, that under some circumstances the gentile authorities were willing to execute a Jew for the crime of betraying information about other Jews. Betraying it, presumably, to the gentile authorities.
In Jewish law, someone with a terminal disease can theoretically murder (or commit any other crime) with impunity:
One of my favorite bits of legal logic concerns someone dying of a fatal organic disease. Maimonides starts by saying that the killer of such a person is legally exempt—although, of course, one must be very sure that the disease is incurable and fatal. He goes on to add that if someone suffering from such a disease kills he is to be put to death, provided he is so considerate as to do the killing in the presence of a court.
What if he doesn’t? Convicting him then depends on witnesses. Witnesses can only be trusted in a capital case if they themselves are at risk of punishment if their testimony is false. In this case, conspiring to use false testimony to convict someone who is innocent would result in no legal penalty, since the victim would be someone dying of a fatal organic disease and there is no penalty for killing such a person. Since the witnesses are at no risk of being put to death if their testimony is false their testimony cannot be trusted. Since their testimony cannot be trusted, there is no way of convicting the murderer. So someone dying of a fatal organic disease can commit murder with impunity, providing he takes care not to do it in the middle of the courtroom.
Jewish law says that community authorities have control over worldly but not religious law. But marriage is considered a matter of religious law, and community authorities have a strong interest in regulating marriage and divorce. How do they do it?
One ingenious solution hit upon by the communal authorities was to argue that while the marriage was [religious], the wedding ring, being a piece of property, was [worldly]. If a marriage was celebrated without satisfying their requirements, the communal authorities held that the ring was forfeit to them. Since the groom did not own the ring, the requirements of biblical marriage had not been satisfied, hence the bride was not married and was free to marry someone else.
Some religious law, like Jewish Torah law or Islamic Sharia, prescribes draconian or otherwise ill-advised punishments. Believers have long wanted to “correct” these errors, but hesitate at openly contradicting the word of God. There are multiple traditional means for solving the problem, like saying they will only implement the religious punishment if the prosecution meets an impossibly high standard of evidence, or if the offense satisfies an unsatisfiably high number of requirements. Eg:
Consider the case of the disobedient son. The Torah prescribes death by stoning for a child who defies his parents. Some legal authorities chose to read into the wording of the biblical verse requirements that could not in practice be satisfied?for instance, that the mother and father bringing the accusation must have identical voices and be identical in appearance. Maimonides argued that a boy below the age of thirteen could not be held responsible, that a boy of thirteen might impregnate a woman, a fact that would be known in another three months or so, at which point he would be a father not a son, hence that the prescription could only apply to a boy aged more than thirteen and less than thirteen and a quarter. In his view, the combined effect of the restrictions that could be read into the biblical passage was that the stated rule never had been and never would be applied.
Islamic sharia law famously demands that thieves’ hands be cut off, but this seems to be the same sort of more-honored-in-the-breach-than-observance kind of affair:
The hadd offense of sariqa is defined as theft, but theft that meets a variety of requirements. The thief must be a competent adult; the theft must be intentional, accomplished by stealth, of an item of more than a specified minimum value. The item must be one protected by its owner, so stealing an animal grazing at a distance from its barn does not qualify, nor does stealing from a house where you are an invited guest. Stealing perishable food does not count, because it is presumed that the theft is out of hunger and so permitted. The victim of the theft must attend both trial and execution.8 Arguably the list of requirements is so extensive because legal scholars, like many non-Muslim commentators, regarded the punishment?amputation of the right hand?as excessive. Since the punishment was Koranic it could not be changed, but it could be hedged around with enough qualifications so that it was unlikely to be applied?the same approach that Jewish legal scholars applied to the rule about stoning a disobedient son. A theft that did not meet the requirements for the hadd offense could still be prosecuted and punished under ta’zir [law less directly based on the Koran].
More on sharia:
An important feature [of this system] was the separation of law and state. Law, at least in theory, was not made by the ruler but deduced by legal scholars. In the view of at least some modern scholars, that was largely true in practice as well. After the first few centuries, rulers in the Middle East were frequently foreigners to the populations they ruled, often Turkish princes who had made the transition from mercenaries in service to Arab dynasties into de facto rulers. What they wanted from the legal scholars was support for their legitimacy; while they might occasionally meddle in some legal question of immediate relevance to themselves, they were willing for the most part to leave the legal system itself in the hands of the scholars. They were even willing to subsidize the scholars by endowing mosques and madrissahs, colleges, which provided employment for legal scholars. Think of the system as what Anglo-American common law would be if law professors ran the world, defined not by the precedents set by judges but by the medieval equivalent of law review articles.
The four schools of law are all Sunni; the Shia have their own legal rules, in most respects similar. A medieval Muslim city would have had separate courts for the four Sunni schools, the Shia, and the other tolerated religions. It was a polylegal system; disputes within each community would go to that community’s courts.
In Hallaq’s view it was the breakdown of this system in the 19th and 20th century due to the rise of the nation state, itself a result of western influence, that effectively destroyed the traditional system. In Islamic territories under colonial rule, such as India, Indonesia, and Algeria, the colonial rulers replaced the traditional system of decentralized law independent of the state with a system of statutory law incorporating elements of traditional law, in some cases elements interpreted in ways favorable to the ruling power. After the end of the colonial period, the newly independent states followed the same path. Thus, in his view, modern “islamists” who view themselves as wishing to reinstitute Shari’a are in fact proposing something quite different and less desirable, a centralized system of state made law with rules to some degree modeled on traditional fiqh.
Another perspective on polylegal systems I hadn’t considered before:
The same issue exists in current U.S. law, which is in its own way polylegal. Each U.S. state has its own system of legal rules. Most disputes have an unambgiuous location in a particular state, but not all; consider the case of a customer in California who purchases a product produced in Massachusetts from a seller in Texas. What court gets to decide the resulting product liability dispute? U.S. legal theory includes an elaborate set of rules for solving such “conflict of law” cases. One of those rules is diversity jurisdiction. A civil case that would normally be under state law can be heard by a federal court instead if the plaintiff and defendant are from different states, under different state laws. Think of it as a modern version of the rule that sends cross cases to the ruler’s court.
On medieval Icelandic government:
Laws were made by a “parliament,” seats in which were a marketable commodity [called a godord]…the godord itself was in effect two different things. It was a group of men – the particular men who had agreed to follow that godi, to be members of that godord. Any man could be challenged to name his godord and was required to do so, but he was free to choose any godi within his quarter and to change to a different godord at will. It was also a bundle of rights–the right to sit in the lögrétta, appoint judges for certain courts, etc. The godord in this second sense was marketable property. It could be given away, sold, held by a partnership, inherited, or whatever. Thus seats in the law- making body were quite literally for sale.
Some interesting principles of Somali law:
The Somali system is ultimately a feud system, one in which law is enforced by the private application of force or the threat of force, but a feud system with institutions for avoiding violence via widely respected mechanisms to arbitrate disputes. Part of what makes it successful, according to Van Notten, is that families are obligated to help defend their kin but not to help attack their opponents, with the result that armed conflicts are likely to lead to stalemate, and from there to arbitration.
And:
One such oath consists of the oath-giver swearing by his marriage; if it later turns out that his oath was false, the marriage is dissolved.
And:
If the convicted defendant refuses to pay within the specified time, he is subject to penalties ranging from a fine in honey to having one of his animals slaughtered, cooked, and eaten by the villagers each day.
And:
For intentional murder, the penalty is a life for a life; if the murderer succeeds in fleeing abroad, a member of his family of equal status may be put to death in his stead, a rule that gives his family a strong incentive not to help him escape. In most cases the victim’s family can choose to accept blood-money instead, at a rate of 100 camels for a man and 50 for a woman, although if the murder was sufficiently outrageous the court may insist on execution of the murderer.
On the English pardon system, which usually involved the offender’s relatives pleading to a noble or other high official to plead for mercy, and the judge granting it if and only if a sufficiently impressive noble made the plea:
Pardons procured in this way substitute an efficient punishment-a fine-for a less efficient punishment-execution. In doing so, they provide resources to the state and those who control it. Officials who give out pardons are selling them for non-pecuniary payments. Thus the legal system, in addition to providing a mechanism to reduce crime, also increases the ability of the state to maintain its authority. Considered from the standpoint of public relations, it is an elegant way of doing so. Nobody is threatened save the guilty convict. The squire is not oppressing his tenants but doing them a favor, at their request. The knowledge that such favors may occasionally be needed gives everyone in the village an incentive to be polite to the squire.
On clergyable offenses in early modern England, definition creep, and how juries interpret dumb laws as damage and route around them:
Offenses fell into three categories according to their possible punishments: minor offenses, clergyable felonies, and non-clergyable felonies. Minor offenses such as petty larceny-theft of goods worth less than a shilling-were typically punished with punishments designed largely to shame the offender, such as public whipping or exposure in the stocks.
The distinction between the second and third categories was whether or not offenders could claim benefit of clergy. Benefit of clergy originated as a legal rule permitting clerics charged with capital offenses to have their cases transferred to a church court, which did not impose capital punishment. By the 18th century, the application of the rule had changed in two important ways: The definition of clergy had been broadened to include anyone who could read (and, after 1706, any defendant whether or not he could read), and the church courts had lost their role in dealing with serious crimes. The result in many cases was that a defendant convicted of a capital felony could plead his clergy, be branded on the thumb, and be sent home.
Under a Tudor statute, a defendant who pled his clergy could be imprisoned for up to a year. But that appears to have been done only rarely.[10] Defendants who were not actually clergymen were supposed to be allowed to plead clergy only once; branding on the thumb may have originated as a device to identify those who had pled clergy once and so could not do so again. But this restriction does not seem to have been enforced very often. Presumably the brand had some stigmatizing effect. That, plus the costs born by the defendant prior to his conviction, seem to have been at some periods the only penalty actually imposed on someone convicted of a clergyable offense.
[…]
While hanging was, during much of the century, the only punishment that a judge could impose for serious non-clergyable felonies, that did not mean that everyone charged with such a felony, or even everyone charged and guilty, was actually hanged. A substantial fraction of defendants were acquitted. Of those convicted, many were convicted of a lesser offense. A jury might find a defendant guilty of an offense that was punishable by whipping or the pillory either in order to keep the offender from pleading his clergy and being released or to prevent him from being convicted of a capital offense and hanged. After 1717, they might find him guilty of a clergyable rather than a non-clergyable felony in order to convert the punishment from hanging to transportation.
In some cases the verdict was clearly an act of “pious perjury” by the jury. The fiction was clear when a jury found a defendant guilty of stealing from a house goods of value 39 shillings, although the goods were obviously worth much more than that; 40 shillings was the value that would make the theft non-clergyable. In other cases, the jury failed to include in its verdict features of the crime, such as the fact that the theft was from a house at night or involved breaking and entering, that would have made it non-clergyable. The combined effect of acquittals and convictions for a lesser (non-capital) offense was that, in the sample examined by Beattie, fewer than 40% of those charged with capital property felonies and fewer than 25% of those charged with murder were actually convicted of those offenses.
On the ancient Icelandic solution to class-action lawsuits:
Transferable tort claims could solve another problem in our system as well. Consider a tort that does a small amount of damage to each of a large number of victims, small enough so that no individual victim or small group will find it worth the trouble of suing. The current solution is a class action; an enterprising lawyer gets himself named as attorney for the class of all victims, sues on their behalf, and collects damages or accepts an out of court settlement. One problem with that solution is that there is nothing much to keep the attorney from acting in his own interest instead of that of his imaginary clients, settling on terms that give him a substantial sum in real cash and them compensation in the form of discounts on their hypothetical future dealings with the defendant. Transferable claims make possible a better solution. The lawyer purchases a large number of small claims, perhaps with the assistance of middlemen, then sues on his own behalf as their owner.15 In this respect, at least, our legal system is a mere eleven hundred years behind the cutting edge of legal technology.
Some gypsy customs:
The Kaale, the Finnish gypsies, a small population isolated for centuries, carry this attitude even further, refusing to openly admit the facts of human reproduction.3 They have no institution of marriage; couples that wish to reproduce are expected to first leave their family households, flee a substantial distance away—far enough so that their kin cannot find them and retrieve the woman—and return only when the child is weaned and so no longer requires a visible association with its mother. On returning, the father is expected to show the humility appropriate to one who has violated the norms of his society while the women of the mother’s generation smuggle mother and child back into the household, where the child will be expected to treat all the women of his mother’s generation as equally mothers.
One result of the Kaale rejection of sexuality is to eliminate many of the taboos associated with it among other Gypsy groups. There can be no restrictions associated with menstruation since enforcing them would require recognition of the fact of menstruation, and similarly with pregnancy. A Kaale woman living in the household of her (or her partner’s) kin conceals the fact of pregnancy until shortly before delivery, and arranges for it to happen somewhere outside of the household—in modern times in a maternity hospital.
More on Gypsies, paging James C Scott:
A third approach to enforcing an embedded legal system, also employed by gypsy communities, is to use control over information to substitute for control over physical force. I started this chapter by reporting a range of estimates for the world population of gypsies. That the estimates range over almost an order of magnitude is not an accident. Gypsies do not wish to be controled by gaije. It is hard to control people if you cannot count them, and it is hard to count people when there is no one to one correspondence between person and name—Gypsies treat a name, more generally an identity, as fungible, property belonging to the extended family to be used by any member who finds it useful. By this tactic and others, modern gypsies make it difficult for the states that claim authority over them to monitor and control them, and so increase the range of alternatives available to gypsies and gypsy law.
One of my all-time favorite Friedman passages, this time on the Amish:
In an earlier chapter, I suggested that in North America toleration might eventually destroy the status of gypsies as self-governing communities by making it too easy for unhappy or ostracized members to defect. Along similar lines, it is arguable that the emancipation of European Jews, starting in the late 18th century, was responsible for the decline of the Jewish communities as distinct and effectively self-ruling polities. Yet the Amish have maintained their identity, culture, and ordnung, enforcing the latter by the threat of ostracism, despite the lack of any clear barrier to prevent unhappy or excommunicated members from deserting. Such desertion is made easier, in the Amish case, by the existence of Mennonite communities, similar to the Amish but less strict, which Amish defectors can and sometimes do join.
A critic of the Amish might argue that their upbringing, with schooling ending at eighth grade, leaves potential defectors unqualified for life in the modern world; the obvious response is that there are a lot of jobs in the modern world for which the willingness to work and the training produced by an apprenticeship starting at age fourteen are better qualifications than a high school diploma. As some evidence of the adequacy of Amish education, Amish seem to do quite well at starting and running their own small scale businesses.
One might more plausibly suggest that a social system in which courting your future mate may start as early as fourteen leaves many young people locked into a future marriage well before the point at which they have to decide whether or not to accept the Ordnung and commit themselves to the Amish lifestyle—and it is a future marriage with a spouse raised Amish. It would be interesting to know whether, when Amish do choose to leave prior to baptism, they usually do it one by one or in couples.
One could also argue that the close bonds of Amish families create a form of lock-in. Social interaction between committed Amish and relatives who have chosen not to commit is not forbidden—shunning applies only to those who have sworn to obey the Ordnung and been baptised, but then fail to live up to their commitment—but given how much of the pattern of living of the Amish is determined by their religion and culture, refusing to commit must create a substantial barrier. The barrier is higher still for those who have been baptized, and so would face shunning if they left the church.
Finally, one might interpret the low defection rate as evidence of successful indoctrination, not only into the principles of Amish life but into the negative view held by the Amish of the lives lived by non-Amish. Reading books on the Amish, all positive, all written by sympathizers,34 one is struck by how dark their picture of the outside world is. It is a world where people spend most of their efforts in competitive endeavor and display, in keeping up with the Joneses, where lives are divided among the almost wholly separate circles of work, family, and church, where little meaningful happens or can happen, a world of boredom and alienation.
There is, of course, one other possibility. Perhaps the Amish are correct in believing that they have a superior life-style, as judged by most of those who have lived it and observed the alternative—albeit a life style superior only for those who have had the good fortune to be brought up in it.
Plains Indian wife stealing:
Wife stealing was illegal and done openly, so guilt was not an issue. Compensation was. The husband was expected to confront the wife stealer and demand generous compensation, with the amount an increasing function of the wealth of the stealer and the prowess of the husband, a decreasing function of the prowess of the stealer. There being no government to enforce the law, the threat that backed the demand was the private use of force. Pay or I’ll kill you.
Carrying out that threat was neither desired nor likely, since if the husband killed the stealer (or vice versa) the victim’s kin would take revenge by killing the killer. The intended result of the threat was to set off the game that economists call “bilateral monopoly,” a bargaining game in which the parties have a common interest in a peaceful resolution of their dispute but a conflict over the terms, in this case over how much will be given in compensation to the wronged husband.
What if the stealer was clearly the more dangerous man of the two—not unlikely, since a prudent man in search of status would prefer not to steal from too able a husband? The husband had the option of calling in his brothers or other kin to support his threats. The stealer, having set off the conflict in order to prove his status, had no such option—asking for help would be to admit that he had bitten off more than he could chew, and besides, he was on what everyone saw as the wrong side of the (unwritten) law. So at that point the stealer backs down and agrees to pay substantial damages, which damages are collected not by the husband but by his helpers.
Suppose the husband had no brothers? His option then was to find a champion, a brave, generous, well thought of warrior willing to take over the case and face down the stealer. This time the damage payment went to the husband. The champion’s payment was the status gained by his willingness to risk himself in defense of the right and his success in forcing another warrior to back down. Much the same pattern appears in some of the Icelandic sagas, where a bully who relies too heavily on his and his friends’ strength to let him violate the rights of weaker men is brought down by someone still more formidable out to establish his own status.
On Athenian juries:
Each year, 6000 jurors were selected by lot from those who volunteered; the only qualification was being a male citizen and at least 30 years old. The size of the jury for a case varied over time and according to the nature of the case, but seems usually to have been about 500. Jurors were paid 1/2 drachma for each day they served, about half the wage of a rower, so jury service provided a sort of low end welfare.
More on Athens:
The ordinary procedure was for the case to be privately prosecuted by any male citizen who chose to do so. If prosecution was successful and led to to the defendant paying a fine, the prosecutor would, for many but not all sorts of cases, receive a substantial fraction of the fine, sometimes as much as half, as his reward. Similarly, if the case was based on the claim that the defendant was holding property that properly belonged to the state, a successful prosecution would result in half of the property forfeiting to the state, half to the prosecutor. Such a system raises the risk of suits against defendants believed to be rich, unpopular, or both—whether or not they have broken any laws. One solution was a provision of the law under which a prosecutor who failed to get at least a fifth of the jurors to vote for conviction was himself fined, as well as barred from any future suits of the same kind.
Still on Athens:
The victim of theft was was entitled to get back both his stolen property and a sum equal to twice its value. We worry about police planting drugs on a suspect in the process of search; the Athenians worried about a private party planting his own property on someone in order to accuse him of stealing it. They had a simple, solution. The accuser was allowed to search the house where he suspected his stolen property was hidden. But he had to do it naked.
And my favorite section on Athens:
The Athenians had a straightforward solution to the problem of producing public goods such as the maintainance of a warship or the organizing of a public festival. If you were one of the richest Athenians, every two years you were obligated to produce a public good; the relevant magistrate would tell you which one.
“As you doubtless know, we are sending a team to the Olympics this year. Congratulations, you are the sponsor.”
Or: “Look at that lovely trireme down at the dock. This year guess who gets to be captain and paymaster?”
Such an obligation was called a liturgy. There were two ways to get out of it. One was to show that you were already doing another liturgy this year or had done one last year. The other was to prove that there was another Athenian, richer than you, who had not done one last year and was not doing one this year. This raises an obvious puzzle. How, in a world without accountants, income tax, public records of what people owned and what it was worth, do I prove that you are richer than I am? The answer is not an accountant’s answer but an economist’s — feel free to spend a few minutes trying to figure it out before you turn the page.
…
The solution was simple. I offer to exchange everything I own for everything you own. If you refuse, you have admitted that you are richer than I am, and so you get to do the liturgy that was to be imposed on me.
Jewish innovations in the legal system haven’t stopped – a more modern concern about marriages is “What do you do when the secular court grants a legal divorce, but the husband won’t grant a religious divorce?” (Jewish law is one-sided in this regard – the husband grants the wife a divorce). This would lead to what is known as an agunah, a woman who can’t remarry under Jewish law, even though she’s for all practical purposes not married.
The solution that Conservative Judaism came up with was called the Lieberman Clause, where in the Ketubah (the religious marriage contract), it stipulates that if the husband refuses a religious divorce, it must be arbitrated by a Bet Din, which will usually grant the divorce.
However, this had the problem of asking the courts to enforce a religious contract, which raises major church-and-state problems (and can drag out an unpleasant divorce). So they came up with a new solution – a prenuptial agreement that says (summarized) “If you divorce and obtain a religious divorce, this marriage is valid. If you fail to obtain a religious divorce, this marriage is retroactively invalid.” This makes it impossible to divorce and keep your wife trapped in a religious marriage, and since it’s a purely religious declaration, there are no issues with the secular courts.
This is only vaguely related to what Scott highlighted, but where else will I get the chance to geek out about Jewish law trivia?
I don’t get what’s wrong with the Lieberman Clause. The secular courts grant a secular divorce as per the secular laws. Then it goes to the Bet Din, who grants a religious divorce. Now they’re secularly and religiously divorced. When does the state have to get involved in religious issues?
Beis Din can’t grant a divorce if the husband doesn’t consent. The most they can do is order him to give one. While historically it was possible to rely upon a combination of social penalties and (in rare cases) criminal penalties in order to encourage compliance with Beis Din’s directives, in America (particularly less insular/more liberal Jewish communities) social penalties have lost much of their sting and criminal penalties are impossible, meaning that if the husband refuses to honor the arbitration agreement the Beis Din must lean on secular courts to force him to appear. While there are ways to draft this such that it not be a Church-State issue (most of my (Orthodox) friends sign an arbitration agreement before they get married which has consistently been upheld by the courts – we generally don’t find the Conservative alternatives to be Halachically valid), this is legally messy and the Liebermann clause was plausibly too religious in its language for an American court to enforce.
It actually hasn’t been upheld in all states. But it’s better than many of the other options, short of the Talmud’s solution of just beating him until he decides he wants to
What state court has refused to uphold the BDA prenup?
Another innovative work-around is using the really-old laws on concubinage. (I have no idea what the Orthodox in general think of this work-around, but I do know the author and her husband.)
Generally speaking, even aside from its other disadvantages, the Orthodox, following the opinion of Maimonides and many others, view concubinage as being prohibited under most circumstances, making this approach a non-starter.
Among at least centrist and modern Orthodox Jews, the newly popular approach, referred to as the ‘Halachic Prenup’, involves having the bride and groom, prior to marriage, sign a witnessed legal document by which the groom agrees to pay a significant daily living sum to the bride until such time as he appears before the specified Bais Din for divorce arbitration, in the event of separation. The idea is that this agreement is enforceable in secular court and provides an incentive to grant a religious divorce, without any issue of the husband being actually compelled to grant it (in which case the divorce would not be valid). I myself and my husband signed one of these right before we married, and the Rabbi who officiated our wedding (I mean, you don’t need a Rabbi to get married, just two valid witnesses, but whatever, it’s nice to have one there helping out and making sure everything is done properly) would not have agreed to do so had we refused.
Having read the book quite a while ago, I’d forgotten about the section on ancient Chinese law, it not having really been brought up in your previous post. Really kind of goes against the whole “people will always find a way to make a legal system that works for them” thesis, doesn’t it? Like it honestly seems to have really just been awful. Perhaps we should say instead, people will usually find a way to make a legal system that works for them, but sometimes something might prevent it, like a state that insists on its own terrible legal system and won’t let people route around it.
I interpreted Friedman’s thesis as “the state did a bad job, but knew it was doing a bad job, and left everything to the family, and for all we know the family did a good job”. I never heard about ancient China having much of a crime problem, at least.
Its been a while since I read up on it, but my understanding is that the Imperial Courts really only existed for the usage of the very top level of society. As a result normal people’s disputes would be handled by local communities in a vareity of different ways depending where they were. (None of which the scholar-aristocrats were particularly interested in writing about to the annoyance of future historians.)
I’d suggest this was the case for almost every medieval and earlier system: we only have evidence of the elite’s legal system, and what the man in the fields did (not the Athenian citizen or Icelandic landowner, but one of their clients) is not known to us, although we can use consistent anthropologically-identified patterns to find out. There is a possibly sixth-century Byzantine lawcode called the Farmer’s Code which may actually record this level of engagement mind you, or might just be a local law given a perogative name by the cosmopolitan types in Constantinople.
I’m not sure if we even have a clear idea of how justice was dealt with amongst nineteenth-century American slave populations comes to think of it, and we have decent written accounts by members of those populations to draw upon (I could just not have seen the right information here though). Remember that even if a historical source claims universality in its application, those it was universal to might in fact only be a subset of the whole population.
*I never heard about ancient China having much of a crime problem, at least.*
But from all the movies I’ve seen, ancient China had an awful lot of Kung Fu masters, who’s job seemed be leading private security firms which battled each other in a Viking-like malange of brutality and honour. And it’s in the movies, so it must be true!
[P.S. sorry I accidentally clicked the “report” link on your post, and now I can’t unclick it]
There are actually two genres about this sort of thing. The kungfu genre is about using unarmed combat skill to operate private security firms. Wuxia (“honorable swordsman”, also translated as “chivalry”) is about armed vigilantes who start out dealing ad hoc justice according to their personal morals but end up serving the whole social order (state + the other Confucian relationships). The ur-text is the 14th-century novel Water Margin; I don’t know where kungfu fiction originates.
People will always find a way to make a legal system that works for them, unless prevented by an overbearing government. Just like people will find a way to build homes to live in, but we still have the Bay Area.
Is this a thing that ever actually happened? Such an exchange, I mean.
I ask because it seems to make sense only in a world with no transaction costs. In reality, the process of exchanging everything I own for everything you own would impose such onerous costs on the both of us that it’s not clear why anyone would agree to such terms unless they were not merely not richer, but in fact much poorer, than the one making the offer—in which case it would never be made. If I am only slightly poorer than you are, or about as rich, then the exchange is likely a loss—for both of us, in fact!—but my refusal is construed as evidence that I am richer. This seems absurd.
I also found that dubious. Also, if there’s really no accounting, what’s to stop you from burying a chest full of gold somewhere, then digging it back up once you’ve switched properties?
Why would there be no accounting when the Mesopotamians had invented it thousands of years before?
Why wonder when you have Google? It says the first result when searching for “exchange property liturgy” contains the phrase “No total exchange of property is known to have occured, and, given…” but clicking though the link it wasn’t immediately obvious to me, on my phone, how to find that phrase in context.
But more directly, you’re attacking it from the wrong side. You’re only ever going to chose someone that is wealthy enough that, accounting for transaction costs (and a few missing chests of gold) (and the cost of performing the liturgy with your newfound wealth), you are still expected to make a positive return by accusing them of shirking their public duty. The edge case hardly matters; if you choose that poorly, you deserve to get Walter Donovaned.
Also, skimming the Wikipedia for Liturgy (Ancient Greece), it appears that litigation attempting to get someone more wealthy to assume a liturgy was common enough that it was a mainstay of speech writing, and rules about how promptly the trial should start so as to not imperil the important public works were necessary. But as best as I can tell the only evidence for an exchange of property was from the oration of a single such litigation, where the offer was made and refused. I’m doubtful this was common practice.
Also, replying to Scott, hiding one’s wealth to avoid being chosen for a liturgy in the first place was apparently a problem (the Wikipedia page has a whole section on concealing wealth), which is undoubtedly the reason that the trials were allowed in the first place: to outsource the dirty work of finding where all the chests of gold are buried!
Edit to add: And, if an exchange of property was to actually be affected, instead of just being a rhetorical device, the person assuming your property would have a pretty damn good incentive, and enough resources, to tail your every move and make it difficult to hide any (more) wealth. They are already convinced the exchange would be in their benefit (including transaction costs) based on the wealth they know about, and it would probably be difficult to effectively hide any of that wealth from them. Whether you have some they don’t know about that you may be able to carry off with you is mostly just damage control. You’re already losing, and they’re already gaining. It’s just a matter of degree.
The speech of Lysias I studied for A-level Greek contained (as part of a completely unrelated case amounting to romantic drama that got out of hand) an insinuation that the accuser had engaged in this kind of ancient-style tax evasion; it was seen as very dishonourable to say the least.
… or whom you want to intentionally inconvenience.
.. or whom you happen to be biased against and consider “wealthy” even if he is just as wealthy as you.
Yes, but then again, most of the people involved would have a reasonable idea of the wealth of wealthy citizens, so if X tries to dodge their public duty by saying “Oh no, Y is much richer than I am!”, the relevant officials would have some notion if Y is well-off, just struggling, or really is loaded.
We can argue over “how wealthy is Donald Trump and is the reason he won’t release tax returns because it would show he’s a lot less rich than he claims?” but I think most people would accept that Trump is wealthy by a reasonable definition (and is not actually only down to a paltry million at the very most).
I’d have more respect for Hillary Clinton if she’d said “I love real billionaires. Each of them is going to fund one of the US Navy’s ships.”
But if we go full Athenian, they’d also get command those ships. I think the Navy might have some objections to that.
Meh, we could do worse.
And to put it in an even broader context, such a person is vulnerable only if they actually aren’t performing regular liturgies.
I would sort of suspect the real action was not in finding a sap to hand off your liturgy to, but in cutting a deal — perhaps even perfectly legitimately and non-corruptly — with the magistrate about what your liturgy this year would be. In today’s society a rich person will go to some effort to reduce his tax burden, but he would be nuts to just decline to file.
I think it was Courtesans and Fishcakes: The Consuming Passions of Classical Athens by James Davidson in which I read that there are records of Athenians being challenged to the exchange of property but none of the exchange actually taking place.
That book (which I highly recommend) states that a rich Athenian was expected to use his wealth for the benefit of the city. So hiding your wealth was considered to be dishonourable as well as illegal (and punishable by compensation). Squandering an inheritance was also illegal and punishable by loss of the right to address the Assembly (see Aeschines, Against Timarchus, for an accusation of this) for similar reasons.
As usual, I notice my typo after the edit window closes. I meant confiscation not compensation.
Having foisted off your liturgy on someone else, you are now a valid target for others to do the same to you.
Lots of interesting examples. I don’t really understand what they have to do with anarcho-capitalism though, these are pretty much all non-capitalist societies. Surely they provide evidence for the viability a James Scott style anarchism rather than the David Friedman style.
My guess is that you have erected an image of capitilism that most capitalists don’t accept, and then are complaining that the examples don’t match it. But you have a point, the literal word “captilasim” was created by the left (Marx I think) as a boo-word for the things they don’t like. And the construction of the word still makes most sense when used like that.
But those of us who like to say we are capitalists, mean it as something more like *in favour of economic freedom*. Now you could argue that Jewish disporas and Somali clans probably don’t give a toss about economic freedom; but they are still in a situation where they can’t impose much economic unfreedom — and yet (according to Friedman) they find solutions to their problems.
P.S. For the second time in ten minutes I have pressed the “Report” link when I really meant of “Reply”. Mea Culpa. But really I blame WordPress.
I believe that Marx generally described the capitalist mode of production rather than capitalism. I think it appears first in the French utopian socialists, although people like Ricardo had already made use of the term capitalist.
Do you genuinely believe that “capitalism” is just a socialist “boo-word for things they don’t like” or are you indulging in humorous self-parody?
Obviously capitalism, as its used by almost everyone, is a word to describe a particular economic system, a particular way of arranging the production, distribution, exchange and consumption of goods (Marx actually expressed deep admiration for some aspects of this system so it couldn’t just have been a word for things he didn’t like). If you want to change it to mean something else, then we need a new word to describe the economic system that came into being with the industrial revolution.
I’ll also add that although I’m not familiar with the economic arrangements of Somali clans or any of the other examples Friedman uses, almost every non-state tribe or clan studied by anthropologists have far more curbs on economic freedom than we currently have. Here are some examples of the type of restriction you might expect to find: most exchange mediated through extensive ritual; firm rules on what types of good could be exchanged with each other; labour would not be bought and sold but would be largely dictated by gender, kinship, or age; land might not be bought or sold at all; lots of property would be held in common rather than privately; compulsory, competitive gift exchange; food distributed through centralised redistribution; food distributed by compulsory gifts to certain relatives; compulsory sharing of certain types of food or good. In the absence of states you often find much more elaborate and restrictive social rules surrounding the types of activity that we label economic than you would find in our own society.
Obviously capitalism, as its used by almost everyone, is a word to describe a particular economic system, a particular way of arranging the production, distribution, exchange and consumption of goods (Marx actually expressed deep admiration for some aspects of this system so it couldn’t just have been a word for things he didn’t like). If you want to change it to mean something else, then we need a new word to describe the economic system that came into being with the industrial revolution.
Can you give us your definition of what constitutes a capitalist economic system, and what change in the economic system you think occurred in the Industrial Revolution?
Well, much ink has been spilled on the many different ways of defining capitalism and many different possible periodisations. I would tend to emphasise the predominance of wage-labour relations and a competitive market for labour. Why?
Well, much ink has been spilled on the many different ways of defining capitalism and many different possible periodisations. I would tend to emphasise the predominance of wage-labour relations and a competitive market for labour. Why?
Do you think that’s what ‘almost everyone’ uses to describe capitalism? I think most people fall back effectively to something approximating ‘private individuals own the means of production’, and while the scale of ownership and the complexity of the contractual arrangements required may have changed, I think the definition most people use describes practices that evolved in Europe well before the industrial revolution. The Hanseatic league dates back to the 1100s, and there are still banks in operation that date back to the 1600s.
In order to debate, I need to know which definition of capitalism I need to use, the ‘almost everyone’ definition, or some complicated definition incorporating ‘wage-labour relations’ and a ‘competitive market for labour’?
None of that sounds familiar?
What is the point you’re trying to make?
Sorry, I should have quoted this as well:
My point was that I recognize forms of all those things in our own society, often facilitated through the state. Your point that others probably have them to a greater degree I think is probably correct, so I guess I’m only quibbling with your choice to describe our differences qualitatively when it seems to me to be quantitative.
ETA: The usual disclaimer that there’s a 60% chance I completely misread the situation.
Ok I see. Well sure, some of them exist in or society to some extent. My point is that when things like this are the organising principle of the majority of the economy with a limited or non-existent role for market price mechanisms then it seems rather a stretch to suggest we’re talking about capitalism. Partly what I’m trying to get at is the question of what exactly “economic freedom” means.
> Arguably the list of requirements is so extensive because legal scholars, like many non-Muslim commentators, regarded the punishment (amputation of the right hand) as excessive. Since the punishment was Koranic it could not be changed, but it could be hedged around with enough qualifications so that it was unlikely to be applied.
This and other examples show the great social value of bending the rules. In the modern day we can learn from it that trying to convince people to just stop being Muslim or Christian is not going to work, and calling out hypocrisy is often counter-productive. Instead, quietly encourage people to bend the religious rules and route around the scripture.
One of my favorite rule-evasion systems is Amish–the Swartzentrubergroups in Tennessee specifically.
Long ago, to discourage trades relative to farming, they set a standard for acceptable pay–so the maximum per hour is something that was ordinary wages for unskilled labor then, but is now unreasonably low (I think $2 per hour). It is forbidden to charge anyone more than that if you work for wages.
So in addition to paying for labor, you have to let them bring their tools, and rent the tools.
Why couldn’t they use that evasion for non-farm labor of the type the rule was meant to prohibit, as well?
That’s exactly where it is used.
“are we sure it’s a good idea to let people know what the laws are?”
Huh. That is an interesting question.
I think some rules tend to have clearer boundaries than others. Sometimes you WANT people to go all the way up to the boundary, but never go over it, and having a nice clear boundary is ideal. Other times, you want to ban “this sort of thing”. Like message boards which say “don’t be a jerk”, and don’t want people riding the line to see if they can keep juuuust scraping by, especially if they can provoke other people to step over the line. Or say, stalking, which isn’t clearly definable as “this number of instances of this behaviour” but is clearly wrong when you see it. Or maybe, some forms of tax evasion/avoidance. In the latter case, there might be reason for having a fuzzy boundary so people stay back from what’s clearly enforceable and avoid indulging in other undesirable behaviour too.
But I’m not sure if that would be a good idea. There’s a lot more to do with enforcing existing laws before eating into “commonplace but undesirable behaviour”.
That reasoning takes into account poor faith rulebreakers, but doesn’t take into account poor faith rulemakers. Letting people know what the laws are prevents unbridled discretion on the part of rulemakers and that in itself can be good regardless of the effect on people following the rules.
AFAIK, the standard way of banning “this sort of thing” while still having a specific law is to specify “a pattern of behavior.” If someone’s harassing you, you take notes on each instance of harassment, and eventually you have enough evidence to convince a judge. Or on a message board, you have the mod give a visible warning for “this isn’t bannable by itself but it indicates bad behavior” and then when you rack up enough warnings you trigger a ban.
Basically, you build some slack into the law before the punishment triggers, and you come up with a clear indication of whether someone is moving towards a punishment, so that only repeat offenders get banned, and innocent people have a chance to correct their mistake before they actually get punished.
Not sure you want anything to do with money to be subject to value judgements in law – that sounds like a wonderful way to destroy the value of money bit by bit. So tax avoidance and evasion can be clearly defined (assuming we find anyone capable of writing adequate rules on taxation, which has been a constant failure in human history so far…) but it would just cause uncertainty if we allowed edge cases to be decided morally. And uncertainty about money in effect destroys a system which ultimately depends on us having faith the cheap paper and metal (and the virtual numbers) we own actually have value.
Hazy “don’t be a jerk” type rules inherently put discretion in the hands of the enforcers — which is a way nice to tempt the mighty into rottenness. Such rules can work well where:
(1) Where enforcement is dispersed, such that there is no privilged class of enforces. I think this mostly describes informal social norms, such as “don’t be a jerk”.
(2) Where privileged enforcers only have a limited domain. Such a this message this board, which is a particular community that mostly trusts Scott’s judgement and is in any case voluntarily working under his authority for one very limited thing.
From the description above, ancient Chinese authorities not telling people the law was only “good” for the purpose of efficient elite control of their position in a society that might otherwise get rambunctious. (Though Chinese history is in fact full of rambunction).
” it’s important to keep on remembering the degree to which you can still pretty much do whatever you want. [cites Amish]”
Yes, anyone could start a modern alternative system equivalent of the Amish. Just plan out your system, collect your followers and elect a bishop. Then you’ll need to head out to the barn, grab the phone and make yourself comfortable — you’ve got some calls to make:
1. Call the SSA. Inform them that you’ll be opting out of Social Security including the 13% payroll taxes as well as the benefits. Ask them to inform the IRS that you won’t be getting Social Security numbers.
2. Call HHS. Inform them that you’ll be opting out of Medicare taxes and benefits. Let them know that you’ll also be declining all aspects of the Obamacare mandate.
3. Call the USDA and FDA. Explain to them that you won’t be following their mandates, that you’ll be selling raw milk, butter and other products in your community as you’ve always done.
4. Call the EPA. Inform that their runoff regulations and waterway won’t be applicable to your farms but that you will be workers will seem quaint and organic to city-dwelling environmental activists.
5. Call the Federal and State Dept of Education and your local school district. Tell them that you will won’t be using state-certified teachers, that you’ll completely ignore state and federal curriculum and testing mandates. Also they’ll only go to school till the age of 13.
6. Call the Bureau of Labor and tell them that you aren’t going to follow child labor laws.
7. Call the Federal Courts and explain that you won’t be following the ADA and some provisions the 1964 Civil Rights act and expect to exempted from lawsuits.
8. Call the state board of insurers and exempt yourself from their life, health and casualty insurance regulations. You’re approach will be different.
9. Call the local planning committee and exempt yourself from zoning and land use ordinances.
10. Call the SEC and Federal Reserve to let them know that you’ll be dealing largely in cash and bank alternatives while ignoring their regulations.
Of course, you’ll have to modify this for your own group preferences that may not be looked upon as favorably as the deviations the Amish make from modern norms.
Also, plan on being very persuasive since you won’t have a 500 year tradition including over 300 years in Pennsylvania, the sympathy of millions of Mennonites, Brethren, ex-Amish and half the people in PA who have Anabaptists roots and 70+ year tradition of being exempted from the modern fascist/socialist programs starting with the New Deal.
The simple reality that there is NO room in the modern centrally regulated system for a group like the Amish or Orthodox Jews without very significant grandfathered exemptions for non-voluntary rules.
The problem is that where Cthulhu swims by preference is toward totalitarianism. When I hear leftists say that “the personal is the political” I think they are to blame, and agree with Moldbug’s formulation that the direction is leftward. But at least a few of the items on your list are bipartisan.
We evolved in a tribal environment where individual autonomy was not prized, and possibly detrimental. Our minds have sneakily invented a better way, that allows societies to exceed Dunbar’s number. But we have not yet evolved to make that better way come naturally to us, nor did we even understand what we had accomplished soon enough to adopt a stance of constant vigilance against our more primitive nature.
As I mentioned in a comment on your earlier post, Scott is linking to a draft from several years ago. The current draft is also webbed.
There are some significant differences in the chapter on Chinese law. The version Scott linked to was from before I discovered recent work based on documents from low level courts that became available after Mao’s death opened China up. It turns out that while the system was entirely criminal in form, about half of the time of the magistrates was spent on what were really civil cases (“minor matters”–loans, property, marriage and inheritance) prosecuted in the form of criminal cases. So anyone interested in that system should read the later version. What the earlier draft described was the system as viewed from above, from the standpoint of the high level Confucian bureaucrats.
Also, the order of chapters is different in the current draft.
I was remembering that bit from some class or other I took in college and was going to ask Scott if that was in the book until I saw your comment. In practice do you have a guess as to much this might have damaged Chinese commercial development? Though I suppose if you’re going to be hardcore about meritocracy like the Chinese were you’re always going to be short on magistrates and so you need to find ways to discouraging people from using the courts.
“It follows, if Elon’s account of the situation in Spain is correct, that under some circumstances the gentile authorities were willing to execute a Jew for the crime of betraying information about other Jews. Betraying it, presumably, to the gentile authorities.”
Nobody likes a snitch.
I’ve always thought the story of Barabbus in the Bible is a great example of legal wtf? Like, Pontius Pilate has one-and-only-one pardon to give out…and somehow the crowd makes him give it to the guy he doesn’t want to?
The story of Barabbas is very clever. As noted above, the religious courts can’t inflict the death penalty (something we’ll see later in the days when the Catholic Church is burning
scientistsheretics at the stake – technically, the religious court/inquisition there can’t inflict the death penalty either, so the offender is handed over to the secular government for punishment and they are the ones who carry out the death penalty).
So the Sanhedrin, after the decision and condemnation of Jesus as a blasphemer, have to turn Jesus over to the civil authorities to carry out any punishment, and since the occupying Roman forces are now the civil authorities, they try and get Pilate to do this. He ducks out of it the first time on the grounds that this is a religious dispute, and the Romans don’t get involved in Jewish religious quarrels, so they make their own decisions and he has no interest in or authority to get involved.
Then Caiaphas and associates turn it into a civil affair: okay, this guy is also a revolutionary and involved in a conspiracy, now it is your affair and we bet back in Rome they’d be very interested to hear you didn’t want to try a case where a guy is calling himself king and getting tax collectors to give up their work of collecting the imperial taxes. So Pilate is forced to hear the case (after first trying to pawn Jesus off on Herod, since Jesus is a Galilean and that makes him Herod’s problem as Tetrarch of Galilee, but Herod is clever enough to send him right back), because part of the job is “We don’t want any more unrest and revolts and riots in Judaea, you hear?”
The release of one prisoner every year is not a legal requirement, it’s something done by the Roman administration to try and mollify Jewish resentment over the occupation by honouring the feast of Passover and appeasing the crowd by an act of mercy (commuting one death sentence by popular acclaim, that is, the governor or prefect doesn’t decide, the will of the people gets to decide). The clever stroke is in stoking up the crowd to shout for the release of Barabbas, whether this was actually the will of the mob or was the result of action taken by the High Priest and his colleagues to ensure Jesus would not be released.
Pilate was hoping that if Jesus really was as popular with the crowd as the alleged threat of insurrection made out, this would get him off the hook: he could release him according to the custom without fearing consequences from Rome; by letting their prisoner go, he would show the Sanhedrin they couldn’t push him around; and if Jesus had any sense he’d hightail it out of town and not be a troublemaker again (or if he didn’t have sense, then the Jewish authorities could arrange a low-key stoning on their own time and not get Pilate involved again).
But the cleverness was in getting the mob to shout for Barabbas: if Pilate refuses to let him go, then it’s the mob he’s going against, and they’re likely to riot, and this gets Pilate in trouble. If he insists on releasing Jesus instead of Barabbas, or says nobody is getting pardoned this year, again – it’s not the Sanhedrin he’s going against, it’s the mob, the crowd, the people of Jerusalem, and the mob is likely to break out in violence at any excuse. And since Pilate is already in trouble with Rome for his heavy-handed “send in the troops and bash heads and if a few die that’s their tough luck” approach, a riot that needs to be put down by force in the Jewish capital on one of the Jewish important religious festivals is going to get him in very hot water if he doesn’t avert it. So Pilate is out-manoeuvred and forced to go through with the trial.
(This is also why we’ve decided to have a legal system and not decision by mob acclaim: the same crowd that cheers your triumphal entrance last week calls for your head on a pike the next week).
I think this is the clearest analysis of the situation I’ve read so far.
RE: the Icelandic solution to class action law suits
Common law countries have considered the idea of transferable tort interests and decided that they created mroe problems than they fixed due to an overall increase in litigation. Some jurisdictions allow it but they are few and far between, with lots of regulations imposed. It’s unfair to say transferable torts are the cutting edge when it was a discarded idea. See: Champtery and Maintenance
I wonder how that increase in litigation stacks up compared to the litigousness of modern America.
Indeed when I follow your Wikipedia link, it looks awfuly like Champtery and Maintenance are ways in which the legal proffession prevent interlopers from helping from butting in on their monopoly. Not surprisingly it doesn’t seem to stop external parties from funneling money to lawyers. And double not surprisingly, it doesn’t prevent frivolous class actions brought in the interest of lawyers.
A super interesting article here on how law “codes” weren’t really codes as such in the ancient Middle East… relates to the (only later?) need for e.g. Jews to “get around” the “code.”
https://mosaicmagazine.com/essay/2013/12/what-is-this-thing-called-law/
One area where it can be thought of as more efficient not to let people know what the laws are is finance. If you are up against bankers who are great at optimizing, they will find ways to get round your laws if you lay them out clearly.
You see this sort of thinking a lot in financial regulation. There is a widespread view that the rule of law doesn’t quite work in financial regulation, that if financial regulators are constrained to follow the usual rule-making procedures and to give bankers advance notice of what is and isn’t illegal, then the bankers will always game the rules and be one step ahead of the regulators. So the only way to make the game fair is to let the regulators decide what’s illegal after the banks do it. As a legal theory this seems problematic, but it has a real practical appeal. Most of the stuff that regulators decide should have been illegal probably should have been illegal!
I’m quoting Matt Levine who used to work as a corporate lawyer and a derivatives structurer for Goldman Sachs. Now he writes this column for Bloomberg View where you often you get the sense that he sees the world in a way that nobody else does. In my opinion he absolutely nails how banking really works and his blogs are hilarious.
I’m hoping this goes full circle and Scott ends up writing something on Levine’s stuff as he’s previously referenced this blog a few times.
Something similar regarding taxes has been officially enacted in various jurisdictions in the form of a General Anti-Avoidance Rule. (Here’s Canada’s version.) It basically says “If you are doing this solely for the purpose of gaining a tax benefit, we reserve the right to call your bluff”. If you want to engage in responsible tax avoidance, you therefore have to hire a top-notch law firm to carefully examine your proposed maneuver and certify that you are within both the letter and the spirit of the law. (If the law firm tells you to go ahead, and the government disagrees, it may cease to be a top-notch law firm.)
This works great with all the tax breaks specifically designed to change behavior. The whole point is that people will change behavior purely for reasons of the tax break, which then voids the tax break at the government’s discretion.
IANAL, but I am pretty sure that this language is designed to rule that case out.
When you’ve got as many friends in high places as Goldman Sachs has, regulatory discretion is going to look pretty good to you.
If I’m understanding correctly, Robin Hanson’s proposed system for enforcing stability rents in http://www.overcomingbias.com/2017/10/for-stability-rents.html
is more or less exactly a modernization of the Athenian liturgy system.
Also like Nordic Folk Racing, https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Folkrace
I have heard of cheating by having a large number of associates bid on your car, almost guaranteeing you can buy it from yourself.
Aka “snitches get stitches.” How very…ghetto. 🙂
So what would stop the condemned Jewish informant from telling the gentile authorities everything in exchange for his life? Presumably, he had only gone to the authorities with some minor information to settle some petty score, but with his ass on the line, he’d probably be willing to spill much more damaging beans that could negatively impact his entire community.
Probably the fact that the authorities were more interested in peace & taxes than micromanaging the Jewish population.
The endless state-sanctioned pogroms, expulsions and…micromanagement of Jewish populations would seem to contradict you.
Eh. I don’t think an occasional tattle-tale is going to have much sway on whether or not a pogrom occurs. Such are examples of macromangement more than micromanagement I would think.
The various persecutions that occurred throughout history were no doubt memorable, but they are not necessarily reflective of the day to day or even year to year interactions between the Jewish and gentile populations.
I don’t see how any of this is supposed to support “anarcho-capitalism”, libertarianism, or whatever.
All these legal systems had the ability to enforce their judgments somehow: they would not have been effective legal systems if they didn’t. If they have a monopoly on this ability they ARE the state, as the term “state ” is customarily used.
If they don’t have this monopoly, everyone ends up in the position of Rene Artois in those Allo Allo episodes where the Germans, French Resistance, and Communist Resistance were each threatening to kill him if he did not do what they wanted – and also if he did what either of the others wanted.
People seem to think that a state sufficiently unlike the government of the United States in the early 21st century doesn’t really count as a state, and so demonstrates the possibility of doing without one.