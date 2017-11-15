Open Thread 88.75

This is the twice-weekly hidden open thread. Post about anything you want, ask random questions, whatever. You can also talk at the SSC subreddit or the SSC Discord server.
Meta
New Naval Gazing is up. The Battle of Lissa, about the first clash of seagoing ironclad warships.
“It was part of the Third Italian Independence War … The Italians, commanded by Count Carlo di Persano, fielded 11 broadside ironclads, one turret ram (ironclad), 10 large wooden ships, and 4 gunboats”
Isn’t there sort of a contradiction between fighting an “independence war” and already having a navy with eleven battleships? A quick check confirms that most of Italy had been independent since the Second Italian Independence War and this was a straight-up land grab akin to the US invading Canada in 1812 because, come on, anyone with a map can see Canada is part of America.
Which totally would have worked if the US had a navy with eleven broadside ironclads in 1812.
A fair point, but I’m not sure how it’s my fault that the Italians named their wars weirdly.
Well, we did have Constitution.
I don’t think anyone had ironclads in 1812.
But there was a naval battle on Lake Erie during the war of 1812.
But Constitution is known as “Old Ironsides”, isn’t she?
Has MMA turned up useful information for self-defense?
I think that the single biggest lesson of MMA is: “For unarmed, one on one fighting, a grappling game is essential.” All those pure-striking martial arts just lose.
I don’t know much about MMA, but does that really follow in a fight without rules? I’m guessing MMA bans things that have a good chance of causing death or maiming. Those sound like exactly the sort of things you need to at least threaten if you want to keep someone from closing into a grapple. I say this as someone who tends to believe that most or all pure-striking martial arts are inferior.
I mean… I guess maybe. I can’t flatly disprove it. But I don’t have a lot of confidence in the ability of a striker to land a lethal blow, unarmed, before a grappler can grapple him. Certainly, MMA proves that if you are going for a less-than-lethal blow, you can’t keep someone off you with pure strikes.
Also, for the no-rules grappler, you can use small-joint locks which seems potentially as big an advantage for the no-rules grappler as, like, punching someone in the neck is for a no-rules striker.
I think that’s true, but I think that’s because they’re both fairly minor things that are normally protected against anyway. It’s not trivial to get a hold of someones fingers so that they can’t get out. I train where wrist locks are considered totally legal, and I’m told that they’re everywhere if you know where to look, but it’s just not something that happens much unless the guy specifically trains them. I expect smaller joint locks would be similar (and less disabling if successful).
To me, it seems like the biggest game changer between MMA as-practiced and a “no rules” counterpart is that it’s illegal to kick or knee a downed opponent in the head. Maybe “strikes to the back of the head” too.
For self defense, friends and knives become a real concern and pushes the winning strategies further from jiujitsu towards ground and pound, and from ground and pound to standing striking.
The necessity of developing ground-fighting and grappling/escape skills doesn’t change no matter how good the theoretical striker is. Even if they could guarantee that their first strike that connected would be a fight-ender, every time (very unlikely in the real world), they would still need the opportunity to land that blow.
Real world fights don’t necessarily start with you facing your opponent and at a couple of feet distance, and you can’t always depend on the ability to create distance before a fight starts.
And yeah, blows to the neck/head are probably huge, to which I’d add things like deliberately oblique strikes to knee to cripple the joint, etc. I mean, if I manage to get someone’s wrist in a real fight, I’m going to at least try to break their elbow, wrench their shoulder, or otherwise do permanent joint damage. I don’t have the skill or training to go for small joint manipulation.
@jimmy
PRIDE, a defunct Japanese MMA organization, had kicks, stomps, and knees to the head of grounded opponents. It changed the fights – there are points in MMA under current North American rules where someone would eat a kick or a knee under PRIDE rules – but it did not change them to the point of skillsets being hugely different.
Of course, if shoes, concrete, etc are involved, that’s different, but at that point, someone’s probably getting hit in the head with a barstool as well.
@dndnrsn
Agreed. If you’re looking at how it impacts “grapplers vs strikers” there are effects in both directions that are going to partially cancel. My point was that “MMA fighter + knees/kicks to downed opponent” is going to be significantly more effective than “MMA fighter + fingerlocks”, even if it doesn’t really require much extra skill beyond the grappling base.
If I want to discourage someone taking me down, I want to strike them hard as they close distance. That’s perfectly legal.
Bare-handed, it’s very hard to reliably kill or maim an alert opponent that knows what they’re doing before they close to grappling range: the most straightforward ways to kill a guy bare-handed all involve either grappling techniques (neck breaks, chokes), surprise (hard strikes to the temple or back of the head), or persistent brutality (just keep hammering on a downed opponent until they stop moving). There’s also a few families of old techniques that rely on internal damage to kill through infection or bleeding, but that takes days, modern medicine can easily take care of them, and I gather they were never especially reliable.
You do occasionally hear about someone getting killed with one punch, but when you look at details it almost always takes very bad luck: the usual scenario involves getting knocked over or knocked out and hitting the back of your head on something hard on the way down.
I pretty much agree with all of that and I think the pure striking stuff just isn’t as good. Still, I’m thinking that the knowledge that the other guy has limits on what he is allowed to do to you influences things in favor of grapples.
I know fairly little about this, but my understanding is that the better special forces type organizations teach more striking and less grappling. That might be because they have the advantage of surprise more. Then again, proper self defense also sometimes gives you the advantage of surprise – if you’ve decided you have no option but lethal force, you might as well go from 0 to lethal before they realize it.
That said, those are just doubts. My own personal opinion is that some variant on grappling and joint locks are the way to go for self defense.
I expect (correct me if you know otherwise) that the type of “unarmed” self-defense taught to special forces emphasizes using improvised weapons that might be at hand in an actual confrontation rather relying on more fair techniques. A strike is much more likely to be incapacitating if you can get your hands on something hard, heavy, or sharp first.
The main point in favor of grappling is that it’s really hard to land a disabling blow on an alerted opponent. The main point against it is that you can only grapple one person at a time and it leaves you effectively immobile. A serious problem if you can’t rely one the fight remaining one-on-one, which is why military training tends to put more emphasis on keeping your feet under you.
Special forces are operating in a very different environment than MMA. IIRC, most of their unarmed combat training is for cases where they need an option that’s less lethal than a gun. But the gun is still there if things get out of hand. There’s some work on the ‘here’s what to do if you have no gun or knife’, but the most common opponent in that situation is a scared 19-year-old who has a gun you want. The chance that you have to go up against someone who is good at hand-to-hand without one of you having a gun is pretty small. If you have the gun, shoot him. If he does, then you’re probably dead.
When UFC started in the early 90s, the only two rules were about biting and eye gouging. In that environment, where striking and grappling were more-or-less on equal footing in the rules, it took until the 7th UFC before there was a win that was *not* by grappling submission. If you watch those fights, it’s not even really close: the winner of most of the early UFCs was tiny compared to some of those he defeated (no weight classes at that time), and he often made it look easy.
This.
I had a lot of the early fights UFC on VHS when I was a kid, starting from UFC1 when it was still The (as in singular) Ultimate Fighting championship.
The level of dominance that Royce Gracie had was amazing. The guy was by modern standards a completely one dimensional fighter, with no striking skills to speak of, and yet it took him just under two minutes to choke out an experienced kick-boxer who had five inches, and forty pounds on him.
UFC1 one made it clear that a skilled pure grappler could beat almost any striker in the world. It took a long time for fighters to develop techniques that combined both skill sets into the more balanced style we see today.
I didn’t follow UFC, but was this clearly true for skilled pure grapplers not named Gracie?
@hyperboloid: That makes me wonder how much bigger of a man a man really skilled in grappling could take out (or a woman a bigger woman).
I would not expect an alternate Bruce Lee who had applied his martial arts philosophy to wrestling to choke out Magnus Ver Magnusson…
This is less true if you don’t have a good surface. Asphalt, cement, uneven ground, inside with lots of furniture, is, if nothing else going to throw a wrinkle into things, if not make grappling actually ill-advised.
Sam Harris has an article on the subject. Mostly he talks a lot about grappling, as sandor says. Some other notes:
Also a caveat about studying grappling:
I don’t think it’s developed fundamentally new ideas; some of the striking is adapted to be in a world where I can shoot a double, and how I shoot a double is adapted to the fact I can eat a shot to the head coming in, but we knew how to punch and throw takedowns before MMA.
It has eliminated (or at least greatly reduced) a wide variety of bullshit out there, however. It’s trivial to refute people who claim their tai chi makes them unbeatable, because I can show you a youtube video of a third-rate UFC reject wrecking their master in under a minute. Repeat endlessly for anything that doesn’t show up semi-routinely in the cage. I’d call that useful information.
About the only such stupid dogma that hasn’t been eaten alive is the BJJ people going “in a real fight I’d take you to the ground and ruin your day” which in fact has been proven true, as sandoratthezoo points out. If you can’t play a reasonably high level BJJ (sambo also acceptable–maybe catch wrestling) game, you lose immediately to anyone who does. BJJ specialists aren’t overwhelmingly dominant in modern MMA, to be clear: you can teach a very good wrestler or striker enough BJJ to stop J. Random Gracie from just submitting him at will without making the striker a Mundials competitor, and at that point he can reasonably expect to use his superiority elsewhere. But you absolutely need that baseline.
An interesting fact is that there are about three sports (that I know anything about) where I think there’s a reasonable argument that the women’s pro level game is more interesting than the men’s: tennis, gymnastics, and MMA. In tennis, this wrests on women’s lower power levels reducing ace rate and encouraging volleys. In gymnastics, this is because it’s a different fucking sport. In MMA, it’s because it’s 10-15 years younger, and with a sport this young this is a big deal: there just isn’t a large pool of high level female competitors who are good at everything (striking, wrestling, BJJ.) Which means you get crazy matches involving dedicated strikers vs people whose only chance is to dive for takedowns at the first opportunity. (Tate vs. Holm was an all time great match for my money.) This just doesn’t happen anymore in the men’s game: sure, Conor would rather stand with Diaz and Diaz would rather fight on the ground, but they’re both willing to play in both environments, because anyone who isn’t world class everywhere doesn’t make it to the UFC anymore.
No one style beats all the others, “super deadly” techniques that you can’t train safely are less useful than stuff you can train safely (that said, groin/eye shots do suck to catch).
That said I’d still rather take on a UFC champ than a random dude with a knife.
Fun fact: I have been beaten unconscious by a former WEC lightweight champion. It wasn’t *fun*, but yeah, 100% take that over a knife fight against even an inferior opponent. Bruises heal, chicks dig scars, and TBIs heal–wait, I’m being told the last one isn’t true. Shit. Guess I got lucky. (Though obviously still would rather risk a TBI than a knife wound.)
For whatever reason, people tend to really underestimate how dangerous a knife is. You have less “death touch chi masters” but you still have guys who claim they can teach you to reliably disarm a knife-wielding opponent.
I took taekwon do in the 90’s, and my teacher there also taught some like very practical self-defense stuff in group classes to, I believe, judges.
He said they did a thing where everyone wore white clothes and they gave someone a sharpie to simulate a knife, and various martial arts instructors tried to teach people to do defense against a knife. His takeaway was: everyone was covered in black marks. Your best hope against someone with a knife is that your wounds are in largely inessential places that don’t cause you to bleed out or suffer organ failure. He was really clear: in a knife fight, you are going to get cut, badly.
I’m now having quite a lot of fun playing the “would you rather” game with getting stabbed vs. a concussion. I’m honestly not sure of my answer. (If there’s a reasonable chance of me bleeding out before receiving care, clearly a concussion, but if this is happening in a hospital ER, say…)
I’ve had close encounters with both and would say that it depends on location. Personally I’d pick a knife in the arm or leg over a bat to the head any day. A knife to the gut? not so much.
The old saying about knife fights is that the winner is the one that lives long enough to make it to the emergency room. I don’t ever want to try to go hand-to-knife or even knife-to-knife if I can help it.
This is a great thread. I’ll second a lot of things that were said above.
MMA has proven that a lot of martial arts styles aren’t very helpful if someone attacks you. Those arts might have some merit an and of themselves, but they aren’t useful for self-defense.
MMA has limited lessons if someone assaults you with a knife or other weapon…though I wouldn’t personally feel comfortable assaulting Anderson Silva or George St. Pierre with a knife.
Grappling is important in a one-on-one fight. As someone stated above, Royce Gracie’s early dominance in the UFC proves this point. Someone with no ground skills will get destroyed by someone with even rudimentary ground skills. However, someone with rudimentary takedown defense can nullify someone else’s ground game. And someone with rudimentary jiujitsu can stop a lot of chokes and joint locks with proper positioning and posturing. So a striker with a rudimentary ground game would be trouble to someone without good takedowns, and a wrestler with rudimentary submission defense would be trouble to someone without a good jiujitsu game. Not sure what fraction of self-defense situations involve an unarmed lone attacker assaulting an unarmed lone defender. I’m thinking the prospect of multiple people and weapons would limit the value of these lessons.
Brazillian jiujitsu black belt here by the way (also Tae Kwon Do and Hapkido). At my jiujitsu school they also have Krav Maga classes, which are more specifically geared toward self-defense. Which is almost like an admission that jiujitsu won’t help much in a lot of self-defense situations. Not entirely though…if someone tried to two-hand choke me with outstretched arms, I’d start using jiujitsu rather than the brutal eye-and-groin strikes they teach in Krav Maga. But it’s easier to teach things like groin strikes and eye pokes than proper jiujitsu technique. What I wouldn’t do is square up with them in an MMA fighting stance.
Some of the banned moves in MMA are banned because they are so effective, particularly groin strikes, eye-pokes, and hitting the back of the head (though I wouldn’t do that with an ungloved hand). Head butts are banned because they are conducive to unsatisfying early stoppage (head butts can cause cuts on the brow that lead to doctor stoppage, even though the cuts themselves aren’t particularly harmful), not because they are particularly effective. Elbow strikes to the head were banned in Pride and other Japanese shows for the same reason (though they weren’t banned in the US). Some moves are banned for silly historical reasons. Some commissioner once saw a martial artist break a bunch of bricks with a downward elbow strike and decided that it must be a super-powerful martial arts move. (It’s not really; people do power-breaking with conventional strikes like punches and kicks.) That’s why downward elbows are banned in some places. In a sense, the rules convey useful information about self-defense (sometimes not!).
The general feeling I’ve gotten – not some kind of street-fighting badass myself – is that the ideal would be training something safe for training with (like BJJ, where you can go high-intensity in sparring and the only damage is chronic joint issues), something with striking in it (where you can’t go high-intensity if you want to be able to remember birthdays), and something Super Dangerous (which you can’t spar with at all). Live sparring really changes things, but the degree to which you can do that depends on what you’re doing.
I was told in recent pastthread that
1) noticing that the pickpockets in Paris were overwhelmingly members of one of two different European ethnicities was a “no CW in this open thread” violation, and
2) that mentioning I was told that I was not supposed to notice that reality was itself an attack on my CW outgroup.
So.
Can someone steelman for me the “other side of the CW” positions or frames on those points? Apparently it’s more complicated than just asserting that I was factually incorrect.
I will read and try to understand.
I was the first of several people who told you that.
It beggars the imagination to suggest that you were ingenuous when you said, “I’m told that I’m not supposed to notice X,” and then said, “What? Culture war? I don’t understand!” If this isn’t a culture war topic, then who the fuck “tells” you that you that you’re “not supposed to notice” it, and what does “not supposed to notice it” mean other than, “noticing this is offensive.”
But you are still not steelmaning, or even woodmanning it.
Why is noticing something obvious not acceptable?
It is politeness, like not “noticing” someone has an ugly baby?
Or is it some attempt at some sort of reverse sympathetic magic, where if everyone can all be forced to not say they see something, that thing magically stops being factually true?
Because not all ideologies and religions were created equal.
Some, in fact, stand on foundations that are in part made up. Yet, people are bought-in into those, since those provide them some manner of benefits, such as peace of mind or ability to live within society. Since pointing out obvious contradictions in said worldviews is a threat to the worldview, they are responding with hostility to your attempt to damage the damn thing.
I didn’t see the beginning of this, but I would assume the problem is the mentioning, not the noticing. If I say “I hear that some people punch nazis”, that is starting a CW topic, and if I say “I have noticed with my very own eyes someone punching a nazi”, so is that. The problem is the subject matter, not the truth or lack thereof.
Because pointing out that a certain negative trait is correlated with a certain group might cause harm to innocent members of that group.
Our blog-host has requested that all comments meet 2/3 of true/kind/necessary. Granting that your comment was true, was it kind or necessary?
If I posted “Did you know mass shootings have killed far more Americans than terrorists in the past 10 years?”, I am clearly trying to start shit despite that statement being “reality” (if misleading and cherry picked). If I posted that in the Don’t Start Shit OT, I would rightfully be called out/ignored/banned.
Your implication seems to be “If position X is obvious (to person Y?), then X cannot properly be a culture war topic.”
Do you believe this? Do you not, for example, think there are positions you disagree with that are seen as obviously true by some people who hold them?
Forget the culture war aspect. Assume that my side does not exist. Instead, explain this to a Martian.
You brought up something that, while a true fact, is something certain very distasteful sorts of people, whom we like to call “racists” – a particularly annoying subset thereof, in fact – like to bring up a lot, and did not make effort to signal that you were not one of these people. Indeed, you brought this up in a way that was not really useful to the discussion at hand other than as a way of signalling that you are a racist. You then continued to send signals that you were in fact one of these people, to the point where it’s very hard to believe you did so by accident.
There are some subjects that, when brought up, tend to result in long back-and-forth threads with a) emotionally charged content and b) few changed opinions, except perhaps for the “hardening” of existing but softer positions. The host of this site has requested that those subjects be avoided in certain discussion threads.
Why would we do that when the entire complaint against you is “you’re violating the no-CW policy.”
Because that is the uninteresting part.
What’s interesting, is “why do many people in my CW outgroup insist that there are seen facts that have to be be pretended to be not true?”.
There has to be a good answer to that question, a better answer then my model of that frame, because my model of that frame is that’s stupid and insane and counterproductive, so I’m missing something, so I am inviting someone who does hold that frame to correct me. There has to be a better reason, a better answer.
Why do you assert that there are seen facts that are necessary to pretend are not true? Extra points, if you can explain this particular case of seen facts.
Saying that the people you’ve caught picking your pocket are always Romani or Bulgarian is arguably picking a culture-war fight; the facts are what they are, but in the presence of an existing CW battle, throwing around anecdotes like that arguably gives ammunition to one side or the other. Besides, you’re a sample size of one and we don’t know if you’re glossing anything over. That said, this is all academic to me; I’m American, and Americans have no stereotypes for either that’d get taken seriously in a modern context. At least, not in any of the parts of the States I’ve lived in.
But if that’s arguably Culture War, what’s definitely Culture War is claiming that you’re not allowed to notice that fact. That is very openly an accusation of bad faith.
You are right, it is on it’s face an accusation of bad faith. It’s very easy and very comfortable for me to believe that it’s an example of bad faith on the other side. But that is very unlikely to be that simple. That many people cannot be that “bad faithed”. In fact, they probably have lots of very smart people, who have smartly reasoned their way into this stance. So there has to be a better reason.
What is it?
(And, fwiw, I’m an American too. Literally the only place I have ever seen or interacted with Romani and with Bulgarians is on the streets, plazas, and subway stations of Paris. I had no other preexisting notions of either ethnicity, except for garishly false cartoon images of “Gypsies”, which get easily dismissed as cartoons. It’s entirely probable that if I ever go to Bulgaria, I will have an entirely different experience with the Bulgarians I may meet there. On the other hand, I have zero idea where one meets Romani in a “normalized” civil environment.)
Some of these people are in your same CW in-group. They’re just irritated that you’re trying to start shit in the “don’t start shit” thread and pretending that you have no idea what they’re talking about.
I’m not sure what you are asking here. Are you unaware that blurting out “truths” anywhere and anywhen and in front of anyone is sometimes inappropriate? Are you unaware of the concept of polite fictions? What exactly is it that you are confused about?
If you had brought this up in a CW thread, there are a decent number of people around here who would agree with you, and others who would perhaps have explained why they didn’t. Since you brought it up in a CW-free thread, and pretended you didn’t see why that was inappropriate and doubled down when people tried to explain it to you, you pissed away any possible good will. You have come across as a troll, and people are treating you accordingly. It is too late to try to redirect to whatever serious issue you think you have to talk about; nobody cares to discuss that with obvious troll.
In that case, how do you know that they were, in fact, Romani or Bulgarian?
I think your position would have been more defensible without the “but apparently I’m not supposed to notice” bit. That’s some CW bait right there.
The ethnicities of the pickpockets may or may not be CW.
The argument over whether you’re supposed to notice, or whether or not anyone cares whether you’re “allowed” to notice or not is prime CW.
Alright let’s about talk the U.S Electoral College, now that we’re out of the CW/controversy-free thread. What are your thoughts on the current U.S presidential eleciton process, and what (if any) changes would you like to see to it? Also if you’re not from the U.S, how does your election system for president/leader work and do you have any grievances with it?
For non-Yanks, the Electoral College/presidential election works as follows:
1. Each state gets a certain amount of electoral votes, equal to its total of representatives and senators in Congress. The number of representatives are weighted by the state’s population, while Senators are fixed at two regardless of population. This obviously benefits the smaller states, giving them more electoral votes per capita (Thank you MattM for this clearer explanation. The nominee that receives the majority of all electoral votes becomes the president.
2. Each state holds a popular election for their electoral votes bundle, winner-takes-all (with a few so far irrelevant exceptions).
One of the purposes of the EC was to withhold the presidency from a candidate who got a foreign bankroll, and then ran up the popular vote in areas where they were already popular. Which is exactly what it did in 2016. Thank you Framers!
I’d like to read more about that purpose. What citations do you have?
Slightly less snarky, the purpose of voting systems other than pure direct democracy, is to make a tradeoff away from “the most popular candidate”, and towards “a candidate that the losing sides will not kick over the table and end the game when someone they didn’t vote for wins”.
That seems unfair when you are on the side of the popular candidate.
It seems a lot more wise when you are on the side of “civil wars are expensive”.
Also, it seems sensible to bias voting systems away from people who reliably make poor decisions. The proper weighting of the votes in, as far as I know, the only city in a developed country that has a serious street-shitting problem is zero, but unfortunately you can’t take their votes without people whining that it’s “undemocratic”.
More seriously, the Electoral College probably exists because the USA was originally designed to be a federation of states — you know, before Wickard v. Filburn and the 14th Amendment and the incorporation doctrine and so on — and the Founders were like “hm, how do we set up a head of state for a federation” and then they went “aha, the Holy Roman Empire was a federation that had a head of state” and the HRE had electors so we do too. (“Electoral college” is a later coinage.)
The original proposal was for Congress to elect the president but hahaha oh man how did they even let that out of the brainstorming phase.
What city is that?
The original version of the Virginia plan strikes me as far better than our current system. Having the legislature select the chief executive is the most common system in democracies outside of the Americas, and a very good case can be made that it’s use correlates with a higher quality of governance.
The US constitution was a somewhat awkward compromise hammered out between people who wanted a strong central government, and people who wanted a loose federation of more or less sovereign states. There was, even at the time of the drafting of the constitution, never anything like a majority consensus on what the best system was. Opinions ranged from those of men like Hamilton, who basically wanted something like the British system, but with an elected president for life, instead of a king; to those of future supreme court justice William Paterson, who wanted a minimal modification of the articles of confederation.
San Francisco, I think.
The US system places the value of “avoid a dictator” over “achieve high quality of governance.”
But then what’s the executive’s check on the legislature? Once the executive serves at the pleasure of the legislature you no longer have three co-equal branches, checking and balancing each other.
Are you willing to give up the “three co-equal branches” feature?
Also, civics education being what it is, an awful lot of Americans seem to think the president does serve at the pleasure of the legislature, hence the calls to impeach Trump, not for any high crime or misdemeanor but for basically being a big meanie with the wrong politics.
@Conrad
Was the sideswipe remotely necessary here?
Edit @ below: Appreciated, it’s the thought that counts!
I suppose not. Withdrawn to whatever extent it can be.
Do you also make people who reliably make poor decisions exempt from laws, including tax laws, that may be affected by votes?
Snark on.
When the EC was established, the number of representatives was only mostly weighted by the state’s population, because it made sense to include all the children whose parents would be casting votes in their interests but it was kind of iffy to extend that to all the slaves whose owners maybe wouldn’t be casting votes in the slaves’ interests. Ultimately, we compromised on counting the slaves as 3/5 of a person for purposes of representation.
Literal slavery is done for; now we’ve got class interests and associated politics to fill that niche. And the White Working Class at least has just made a persuasive argument for some degree of paternalism rather than trusting them to vote for their own interests. So instead of literal slaves, how about making wage slaves count as 3/5ths of a person where representation is concerned? Anyone earning an hourly wage for sure, maybe also salaried employees and maybe people on disability from an hourly or salaried job. Only the self-employed, the independently wealthy, the honorably retired, and other economically free men count as a full person for representation.
Snark off.
Balance of power is totally a thing that matters, and had far more to do with the 3/5 compromise than any principled argument over the ethics of slave representation. So proposals that come down to high-standing principled arguments about why votes for My Tribe’s preferred candidates should be weighted heavier than they presently are, are uninteresting. My serious proposal is that the discussion here should be focused on proposals that preserve the existing balance of power between the major parties in the US (or elsewhere), if necessary including an explicit balance-preserving fudge factor though bonus points if you can hide that behind a veneer of moral principle.
Anything else is a complete non-starter in real-world terms.
*Trump wins every state in a landslide*
Doubt it. There’d be a different set of candidates under such conditions.
No, Trump would not have been necessary.
Whether Trump (presuming there is a Trump, see Nybbler) wins by a landslide, depends I think on whether we just discount the hourly workers or the salaried ones as well. The former gives you a Clinton landslide thanks to all the white-collar votes. It also gives you a monumental legal headache as all the labor unions try to negotiate some sort of hybrid status where their members count as “salaried” but still get time-and-a-half after forty hours, and probably isn’t workable in practice. Quasi-disenfranchise the salaried white-collar voters as well, and yeah, Trump beats Clinton if those are the candidates
The meta-point is of course that one can always game the system by coming up with a principled meta-argument for a new scheme whose practical effect and true intent is “my guy wins by a landslide”.
Also the entire politically engaged white collar workforce converts themselves into single-person consultancies. Creating a boom for whatever lawyers and accountants are needed to accommodate that. And behold, 8% economic growth! It’s a flawless scheme!
Number 1 sticks in my craw as a theoretical matter, but as a practical matter doesn’t make that much of a difference. For example, I believe in this last election if you stripped out all the “Senator” electors Trump still would have won the election. Rather it is number 2 that really makes the big difference — always in campaigning and sometimes in outcome.
The Maine and Nebraska solution is to award one delegate for the candidate that gets the most votes in each House district, and award two delegates to the candidate that gets the most votes in the state overall. This is an improvement, but there are a couple of problems: 1) it inherits and exacerbate whatever gerrymandering already exists at the House district level and 2) there’s a collective action problem in getting states to adopt it — any currently safe state that unilaterally adopted it would be hurting the chances in the next election for “their” candidate.
I can understand the objections to national popular vote, as it is essentially people worrying that what currently happens to places like I live will happen to them, but as someone pointed out in the other thread (Matt M maybe), it isn’t like candidates are currently spending a lot of time in the Dakotas. What’s so much better about them spending all their time in Cincinnati, Pittsburgh, and Miami over New York City, LA, and Dallas-Ft Worth?
Maybe some kind of hybrid would be a good compromise. Perhaps doubling the number of electors doubled and the new electors allocated based on the proportion of the national popular vote won. FWIW I don’t believe this would have changed the outcome of either the 2000 or 2016 election. But at least it would give some reason for a candidate to want to win every vote.
Is there a decent mechanism for inter-state agreements? Like could New York and Texas make an election reform pact, where New York will change how they divy their electoral votes if Texas does it too? If so, that would reduce the national collective action problem into a pair-wise collective action problem, where groups of safe but opposite states can “pair up” and simultaneously switch so neither party’s chances are hurt.
(As an aside: the senate based electoral votes did end up mattering in the 2000 election. Bush won 10 more states than Gore and so netted 20 senate votes, larger than the 6 vote margin he won by. Which is not to say Bush would have 100% lost in a world without the senate votes – his campaign strategy would have been way different – but they significantly helped him in a very tight race.)
There are a bunch of interstate agreements that do not run through the Federal level government.
There was a proposal floating around after the election where states would agree to allocate their electors to the winner of the national popular vote. This is totally constitutional — states can allocate their electors however they want, it just so happens that most of them do the winner-take-all thing. And once 51% of the electoral votes are allocated that way, the election becomes a backdoor popular vote.
I don’t know if that ever went anywhere. But I found it interesting because it’s a lot more viable than an amendment, incentives-wise, and has noticeable strategic effects long before the magic 51% figure gets hit.
@Nornagest
“There was a proposal floating around after the election where states would agree to allocate their electors to the winner of the national popular vote.”
This is the National Popular Vote compact. The effort is still active.
According to their website:
“It has been enacted into law in 11 states with 165 electoral votes (CA, DC, HI, IL, MA, MD, NJ, NY, RI, VT, WA). This interstate compact will take effect when enacted by states with 105 more electoral votes. It has passed at least one house in 12 additional states with 96 electoral votes (AR, AZ, CO, CT, DE, ME, MI, NC, NM, NV, OK, OR) and been approved unanimously by committee votes in two additional states with 27 electoral votes (GA, MO).”
http://www.nationalpopularvote.com/
Wikipedia has a breakout of the status of the bill in various states.
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/National_Popular_Vote_Interstate_Compact#Prospects
NPV been floating around since 2000, and a few states have signed up, but I don’t expect it to get a majority of the EC and enter effect.
The EC has gone for a different candidate than the popular vote four times in history, and every time it’s favored the Republicans over the Democrats. So red states have little interest in signing up, and purple states are of course harmed by it.
As far as I can tell, the main flaw with those plans is that they’re all voluntary and so they can be taken back at any time. If Trump had won the national popular vote, but still lost by a landslide as he did in California, do you think Jerry Brown would still give him the electoral votes? What if, in this alternate scenario, California’s electoral votes were the deciding factor in the election?
Even if Jerry Brown is just that real with it, he probably wants to get re-elected too, and he probably wouldn’t if he went through with that. Them’s the breaks, kid.
It’s not voluntary; the states in question have passed laws governing how they distribute their electoral votes; it’s just that one of the aspects of the law in the states that have passed it is that it doesn’t take effect until a majority of states’ electoral votes are governed by the same process.
But it has force of law; states could reneg, but not without changing the law.
@AnonYEmous, @MrApophenia
And if California alone managed some weird legal shenanigans and pulled out post-election, the other states could switch some electors over to Republican so long as they had 55 other “natural” Democratic seats (which would be very likely in just the current compact, New York+New Jersey+ Washington could match that). The pact would be stable against small defections like that.
And states are pretty much defined by their ability to change the law within their domain, so what’s the point? If there were a “legally binding” EV compact that would have required California to allocate the Electors that put Donald Trump over the top, do you really doubt that there would have been a special session of the state legislature called between Nov 8 and Dec 19 to consider this unique and unprecedented threat to democracy that clearly wasn’t intended when the EV compact was negotiated? Alternately, the state AG can file suit in state court finding that the EV compact has some subtle legal defect he just discovered and ask for a preliminary injunction to keep the whole thing from being implemented until sometime in 2017.
Maybe if it was enacted by Constitutional amendment. Even with California’s wacky initiative system, I don’t think they could change the constitution in two months.
If there were a “legally binding” EV compact that would have required California to allocate the Electors that put Donald Trump over the top,
This is extraordinarily unlikely to happen. The popular vote compact goes into force if states representing 51% of electors agree; they all vote as a bloc. For your scenario to occur, you require California’s preferred candidate to sweep an extremely large majority of the non-compact states while simultaneously losing the popular vote, and, most likely, winning a really overwhelming majority in California. It’s really hard to imagine how all these things could happen simultaneously.
The NPV compact is only really vulnerable against *coordinated* defection by many states, which is much harder to arrange in a short period.
Even if it did somehow happen…
do you really doubt that there would have been a special session of the state legislature called between Nov 8 and Dec 19 to consider this unique and unprecedented threat to democracy that clearly wasn’t intended when the EV compact was negotiated
I do doubt it. There’s nothing stopping this from happening now – state legislatures can already override their voters – and yet it has never happened. The vast majority of us still respect elections even when we lose them.
I vaguely recall that there is no Official total vote getter record. Each state reports things however they want, and the media add them up and report that as the popular vote, but there are a lot of missing steps in there to make sure that each state, say, counts all those late mail-in ballots that wouldn’t normally matter in a consistent way.
Now I’d really like to know if this is true or not.
What stops it from happening now is that California’s electors are not voting for Trump. Under the current system, you never are in the place where a state’s electors are voting contrary to the overwhelming will of the state’s voters. Yes, the state legislature might be Democrat, but if the Republican won the state, the legislature knows it’s going to be in serious trouble if they start tampering. Under the NPV, it’s going to happen at some point, and I’m very uncertain indeed that NPV will hold up when it does. Because the California legislature has nothing to lose immediately by deciding that Trump is too bad to let into office under NPV, and a lot to gain.
Yes, I doubt it. In 2016 in California Clinton got ~62% of the vote and Trump got ~32%. If they were originally going to award Trump a percentage of the electoral votes equal to his share of the Cali popular vote, and then after the election decided “nope, we’re giving them all to Clinton” that would be seen as a grave betrayal and disenfranchisement of those voters.
Yes, they’re pretty much disenfranchised now (every Republican in California knows their vote doesn’t count in national elections), but they knew that going in.
Saying “your vote’s totally going to count wait we don’t like how you voted lol nevermind” is how you get a legitimacy crisis.
@bean
Under NPV people will stop thinking of “their” electors; they will be thinking of the election as a national affair.
Anyway, as I said above, it’d take a pretty pathological distribution of voters to create the circumstances in which a state would have the opportunity to defect and change the election outcome. It’s just not a serious concern.
Having read way too much about this back in 2000 when I was obsessed with a certain story in the news, you have to take into account 3 USC 5:
This is the so-called safe harbor provision. If a state decided to change its method of appointment after six days before an election then it would not be in the safe harbor and Congress could reject the electors. The complicated procedure Congress would use in such a case is in 3 USC 15.
Also worth mentioning: Hayes-Tilden.
The text you cite says “six days before the time fixed for the meeting of the electors”, which I can’t see how to parse as anything but six days before the Electoral College meets and in 2016 would have given any state legislature the whole period from 8 November to 13 December for post-general-election meddling. This document seems to confirm that the states can deal with “controversies” up to 13 December
On the other hand, that would seem to make the entire “Safe Harbor Provision” almost pointless, so not sure what’s going on here. IANAL, and maybe we need a lawyer for this one.
Meanwhile, we’ve got 166 years of precedent that says California allocating 100% of its electors to whomever got at least 51% of the state popular vote is not a “betrayal” of the rest, and we’ve hypothetically got a deal with e.g. Texas with the ink still wet that would actually be betrayed if the CA legislature backed out in late November. The folks in Sacramento are I am pretty sure not morally committed to the principle “Don’t Mess with Texas”, and I don’t think they feel obligated to the state’s GOP minority in matters that don’t involve well-established precedent.
In particular, I’m curious about the effect of assigning electoral votes proportionally to the in-state vote, rather than winner-take-all.
Would that have meaningfully changed any previous elections? How would this function as a compromise,since it would introduce more proportionality, but still give more weight to less populated states?
I had a go at this: I took Clinton vote share and Trump vote share for each state from Wikipedia (I used the at-large number for Maine and Nebraska for simplicity) and calculated how many EVs each would have won per state if EVs were distributed proportionately to the popular vote in the state. I tried rounding the state-by-state totals, and just rounding at the end. And, the answer is, it makes a difference: with the same formula for calculating number of EVs per state, depending on how I do the rounding, Clinton wins either 254 or 256 EVs and Trump wins 250 or 252.
Of course, this leaves a number of EVs to go to Stein and Johnson.
With the overweighting of small rural states in the formula for EVs, Clinton would win between 47.2% and 47.6% of the electoral college with 48.2% of the popular vote, and Trump would win 46.4% to 46.8% of the electoral college with 46.1% of the popular vote. This seems like a fairly small effect.
This suggests to me that, as Brad says, the real issue isn’t the fact that small, rural states are overweighted in the EV formula, it’s the fact that the system is first past the post.
(Edit:) This all of course ignores the fact that in this scenario, no one wins a majority, and the election goes to the House, so it might not change the actual outcome. The point is, I think this shows the disadvantage to Democrats, such as there is, isn’t a function of the apportionment of EVs to states, so much as it is a function of the winner-take-all nature of how candidates win EVs.
At least in theory, a candidate tailored to be maximally competitive in the current swing states will be more centrist than the Dem candidate designed for maximum turn-out-the-vote impact in Berkeley or the GOP candidate tuned for turnout in Arlington TX.
Didn’t seem to work for Trump, but then again his “extremism”, outside of his persona, was largely on issues that apparently appeal to both traditional Red Tribers and working-class-Dems in the rust belt (who are/were basically unionized Red Tribers).
Does it automatically follow that this is a better result?
Isn’t there a pretty significant amount of criticism directed at the notion that we usually end up with two candidates who agree with each other on 95% of the issues, thus making the “choice” almost irrelevant?
Would a Ron Paul vs Bernie Sanders showdown really be obviously worse than Obama vs Romney?
The comment that Trump still would have won made me curious, so I just did the math, and just wanted to confirm you are correct – Trump still definitely would have won without the ‘Senate’ electors. The exact count each candidate would have gotten depends on how you reduce the counts in the states that actually did split their electoral vote, but Trump still winds up far ahead. It’s definitely the state level winner-take-all that resulted in a different result than the national popular vote.
You’ve identified the way worse problem. The EC only matters in really close elections where the populace is roughly evenly divided anyway, but crazy gerrymandering can cause temporary small majorities to become permanently entrenched politically. Imagine what the EC would be like if the President could redraw the state lines every 10 years.
Much of the E.C effects are only relevant in closer races, but the winner-takes-all state elections will always have a rather negative impact on voter turnout and enthusiasm. Because the margin of victory in a state is irrelevant, candidates ignore states that strongly favor one party over the other, regardless of the actual number of their supporters in that state; the 350 thousand Republican voters in New Hampshire are far more important than the 4000 thousand in California. And the majority of the U.S resides in these safe states, so candidates are focusing their efforts on just 30-40% of the total population, while the rest receive little to no direct attention and vote only in completely non-competitive elections.
It’s a kludge for sure. That said, pretty much every attempt at democracy in a culturally heterogeneous environment includes some kludges designed, more or less explicitly, to keep cultural minorities politically relevant and disincentivize majoritarian power grabs, and ours at least has two hundred and thirty years of relative stability going for it.
The best argument against it that I’ve heard is that we now live in a society where there are a lot more relevant cultural divisions than the dense/industrial/urban vs. sparse/agrarian/rural divide that’s built into the Constitution, and that we’re effectively leaving a lot of people out in the cold by relying on it. It would probably be possible to design a more flexible system, one that takes into account future cultural divides rather than baking anything in particular in, and in principle I’d be interested in proposals along those lines. But a glance at a precinct-level election results map shows us that that divide’s still very relevant on a coalition level, and any such proposal would have to be really damn good for me not to suspect that it’s either a Fuck The Cities or a Fuck The Rurals Amendment in disguise.
I’m catching the scent of gerrymandering off of that: Urbans claiming that their multitudes of subcultures each being individually just as important as the Rurals’ Homogeneous Outgroup culture.
It’s a silly system, but the only times a popular vote winner ends up losing are when the vote is close; I tend to think the state of the voters, who make a lot of races close that shouldn’t be, is a much bigger problem than the details of the voting system. A better voting system obviously won’t fix the voters. Still, since it is a silly system, if there were a realistic proposal to be less silly, I’d support it. I just don’t think it’s a hugely important priority.
One important consequence of the electoral college is that the vast majority of time it gives a clear winner. This is especially important, I think, in today’s litigious environment. For example, in the 1880 election, James A. Garfield won the popular vote over Winfield Scott Hancock by 4,446,158 to 4,444,260, but won the electoral college by 214 to 155, so it was basically a non-issue. If the president were elected by popular vote nowadays, and the totals came up with that razor-thin of a margin, it would set off a nation-wide orgy of lawsuits and car trunks full of misplaced votes and God only knows what else–Florida 2000 would have nothing on this.
In my opinion, if the election is close enough that any of this matters, it’s basically a 50/50 proposition: Half the country will be unhappy no matter what. In that sort of circumstance, I think it’s difficult to overstate how important having a clear winner is.
That’s a compelling argument for arbitrary-ish tiebreakers of really close elections, where local mismanagement or fraud could plausibly matter. But why couldn’t that arbitrary tiebreaker just be “The person who wins the first/Xth recount”? That’s essentially how 2000 Florida was eventually decided, and I don’t think there was a widespread loss of faith in the election process.
Hell the popular vote margin in 2000 (500k+) was outside recount range, the reason there was even any controversy was because the Electoral College made Florida’s exact margin so important!
The last time I recall the EC being brought up on SSC, someone (David Friedman, I think) brought up the point that one benefit of the EC is that it limits the size of the recount(s) you have to do. Recounts are expensive when just one state does them; imagine the expense when the whole nation has to do it. And then imagine the ease with which a candidate could build a case for doing so.
I can see a related benefit as well. Consider the ease with which someone could rig an election. Which is to say, it’s quite hard, for a country the size of the US. It would of course be easier to do in a single state. However, the maximum benefit there is all of that state’s electoral votes. In most places, this isn’t worth the effort. So it may be possible that the people who are clever enough to try to pull off a fix are also clever enough to decide that it’s not worth the small number of electoral votes they would gain.
And not just the direct expense, think of the litigation! Just imagine, say 2000, and bush and gore lawyers were plowing voter rolls and result tabulations in every county in the country, filing suit wherever they saw anything that looked a little funny where they thought they could gain a couple hundred votes.
Isn’t it true, though, that a critical swing state can experience the same level of “tiny margin of victory”?
With that said, though, at least you only have to go back and re-count within one state, as opposed to fifty. That’s probably a big benefit. Recounts are expensive!
My favourite idiosyncrasy that comes out of US elections is that a surprising number are decided by coin toss. If candidates agree to dispense with a recount or holding a special election, they flip a coin instead.
In fact, that happened just last week at the election for a seat on the Bolton, CT Board of Selectmen.
To my mind, the EC is a red herring, with plurality voting being the larger structural issue. Ideally, I’d prefer a Condorcet Method of some sort, but I’m well aware that I might as well ask for peace on earth and good will towards men, so in more realistic terms my preferred solution is to hope that we can either strengthen local and state governments and stop making the federal contests the be-all end-all of American politics, or else commit fully to simultaneously maximizing polarization -and- power of the federal branch until it’s 51% of the population stamping its hob-nailed boot on the face of the other 49% until misery and anger is sufficient to burn the system down and try again with a better system.
I’d prefer the “devolution” solution, but in my more cynical and pessimistic moments I feel like the “Centralization + Polarization = Balkanization” solution is the only realistic best case, with the most likely worst case simply being that the 51% is able to stamp its hob-nailed boot on the face of the other 49% indefinitely.
To be clear, to me it doesn’t really matter what faction or coalition or philosophy holds that 51%, because it’s inevitable that they will behave badly towards their outgroups, and you’re ALWAYS in someone’s outgroup.
OK I think I have something to add here that I haven’t seen talked about in replies yet (a rarity for me!). So for this I’m going to be drawing a lot on The Dictator’s Handbook by Alastair Smith and Bruce Bueno de Mesquita and Myth of the Rational Voter by Bryan Caplan.
So there are two primary concerns I have in deciding good electoral set ups, size of the winning coalition (bigger is better with some potential caveats) and trying to select against rational ignorance/irrationality. For those unfamiliar with the latter concept, since individual votes have nearly zero chance of determining an electoral outcome, voters rationally choose not to take the effort to deeply learn about political subjects. Indeed, they choose to not challenge irrational beliefs because of the lack of personal benefit in doing so (it’s a lot harder to fight one’s personal biases than to notice other people are biased, mock them for it, and be smugly self-satisfied). Now theoretically by reducing the number of voters you increase the chances your vote will matter and suddenly there is a cost to being irrational on a personal level. But the size of the voter pool has to get REALLY small for this to significantly overcome the effort required to really be knowledgeable and beat confirmation bias.
Meanwhile, larger winning coalition sizes (aka the number of people needed to secure political power) tend to reduce the relative gap in benefits for supporters from receiving private rewards vs public rewards (private and public in the economist terminology of private vs public goods). To explain this, if you have a pool of $1 billion of tax funds to distribute when you win political power and a country of 100 million people. If you funnel those into the right public goods, every person gets a benefit of $30, or you could directly bribe people with private handouts. If you need 1000 people, each of those gets $1,000,000 from private gains so to hell with public goods. If you need 50 million people then private benefits only get them $20 bucks a piece, so public goods are better. Need even more people to win and
So combining these, more people is good for promoting public over private goods, and selecting for more politically rational people improves governance by avoiding irrationality. The Electoral College as it currently stands does both of these things poorly. By making voting geography based, you shrink the size of the winning coalition unless your geographic units happen to be equal in population. From the example above, if only 33 million well distributed voters are needed to win, the private goods are now more valuable than the public goods to the winning coalition ($33 vs $30). From the irrationality perspective, rural voters are less educated on average and what Caplan finds in his work is that people with more education tend to shift towards expert consensus relative to the population as a whole (expert consensus being valuable since the competitive market for status and jobs within an expert community gives greater incentive towards rationality). As such the electoral college would lean into the public’s irrationality rather than fighting it.
But there’s one other consideration, empirical results. And on life outcomes, the US does pretty good! On both regular and inequality HDI, the US is a top 20 country. More than that, HDI is affected by a lot more than just governmental structure, but no really bad governments are that high (the closest “Not Free” by Freedom House government is Brunei at 30). So I’m willing to say anyone in the top 20 on HDI has a fine government that at most we’re talking about tweeking at the margins.
So, I think the electoral college isn’t great, but I find it hard to be super up in arms about, especially since it has no influence over legislative elections or state level governance that probably have more day-to-day impact on citizens’ lives.
I was shilling for Smith and de Mesquita here a while back. Great book, and very illluminating. I think it does a good job of explaining why “benevolent dictators” are so uncommon.
What about attacking the problem from the other end, and reducing the authority in the executive enough that most people don’t sweat the complexity of the process that fills it?
In The Netherlands, we technically don’t have a single leader. Final executive decisions are made by the Council of Ministers, who legally all have equal standing. In practice this means that they usually seek consensus, although they can make decisions by voting. The Prime Minister is primus inter pares: first among equals. As a minister, he has his own, tiny ministry of ~400 bureaucrats, called General Affairs. This is mainly responsible for coordination of government policy, the Dutch Royal House and government communications.
The executive is elected by the legislature. The usual first step after the election is that the House of Representatives* tasks an ‘informateur’ aka explorer to figure out which coalition(s) is/are most viable. This job is purely informal and not legally described or mandated. It normally involves asking the political parties who they want to govern with. Based on the outcome, the House of Representatives* tasks an ‘formateur’ to try to form a certain coalition. The formateur has always been a member of the largest party of the intended coalition. Then you normally have coalition talks, which may result in a coalition agreement and a bunch of proposed ministers. Then the formateur goes to the King, who appoints all ministers by royal decree. All royal decrees have to be cosigned by a minister, because the king is not actually responsible for his degrees (a hack to make the monarchy democratic). So the Prime Minister has to sign the royal degree to appoint himself. Then The Netherlands has a new executive.
One criticism of this model is that due to the coalition talks, it can take a long time after the election to appoint a new executive. The old executive goes into caretaker mode after the election, so no major new legislation is passed then (for those with nefarious plans: in emergencies the old executive can be restored to full power, so this cannot be exploited). We actually set a new record after the last election, with it taking 225 days (over 7 months). I personally believe that the Dutch government makes too many laws compared to the ability of the bureaucracy to implement these laws, so I’m fine with this.
Another complaint is that people don’t get to pick the Prime Minister (or coalition). In practice, the role of Prime Minister has been increasingly important and vested with more informal power. The problem with having voters pick a Prime Minister (or coalition) in addition to choosing the House of Representatives is that the two can easily result in a Prime Minister (or coalition) with not enough support in the House. Even in the US with only 2 parties, we see gridlock. It’s even more likely in a multi-party system.
In general, I am quite happy with the system. In my opinion it works better than the system of pretty much every other country that I have some familiarity with. Proposed major changes generally seem to suffer from a ‘grass is greener’ mindset, where people see some advantages in elements of other systems, but are not sufficiently aware that adopting these will also bring major disadvantages.
The main advantage of the Dutch system in my view is that it encourages being reasonable, finding compromises and that it empowers minorities who really feel strongly about an issue where the majority has a weakly held opposite opinion (because even a smaller party can be crucial to form a coalition and coalitions change around regularly, so it pays to take their concerns into consideration even when the majority could outvote them). This gives some protection against the ‘two wolves and a sheep voting on what to have for dinner’ scenario.
* This is relatively recent, before 2012, the king would choose the informateurs and formateurs.
This seems like it’s often a disadvantage; it exacerbates the problem of diffuse losses and concentrated benefits.
It may exacerbate in that they are more likely to get their way on their pet issue. But on the other hand they explicitly trade whatever-it-is-they-want for control over any other issue. They join whatever coalition needs them, get their one bullet point and have no say on the rest of the platform.
Whereas in the US system with lobbying an interested minority can get its way on its pet issue and still have equal influence on everything else. There’s less of a trade-off involved.
The system in the UK has lots of quirks, but essentially it runs like this:
A nationwide election is held electing all of the 650 seats to the House of Commons. Each seat is tied directly to a constituency, where the candidate with the largest number of votes wins (FPTP).
The Queen invites the leader of the largest party to form a government. They do so by passing the Queen’s Speech (an outline of their intentions for the legislative session) and a budget. The leader is then appointed Prime Minister by the Queen, and they assemble their cabinet.
The House of Lords is the second house of the legislature, most of its members are appointed for life by Prime Ministers (I think that technically they’re recommended by the PM to be appointed by the Queen, but in practice it’s the same). Some members are hereditary peers, and 24 members are bishops from the Church of England. In theory, the Lords are intended to advise on bills, suggest amendments, and occasionally send their own to the Commons. There was a kerfuffle a year or two ago where they voted against a bill passed by the Government, much talk of constitutional crisis and potentially reforming the Lords, but nothing came of that in the end.
Because the Commons uses a FPTP system, there is usually a clear majority government (at the moment the Labour and Conservative parties have the strongest support, but the Scottish National Party and Lib Dems have a significant number of seats each, and there are many smaller, mostly regional parties a few seats each). However, in 2010 and again earlier this year there was a hung parliament, with no party holding an outright majority. This prompted a few changes to aid coalition building:
Whereas previously the PM could request that the Queen dissolve Parliament at any point during their five year term, this unilateral power has been withdrawn in favor of requiring two-thirds of the legislature to vote for dissolution (or the expiry of the five years since the last general election). Alternatively, if the opposition passes a motion of no confidence by simple majority, the government has 14 days within which to pass a motion of confidence, or else Parliament is dissolved.
While I don’t think it would be good to establish this system of government in a new country (having a Monarch, and Hereditary Peers in the second house), I think it has worked well for the UK historically, and continues to do so. There have been numerous attempts to reform it, most recently changing the FPTP system to a single-transferable-vote (ranked voting, a condition of the 2010 coalition which failed in a national referendum). The House of Lords is slowly changing (it used to be mostly hereditary, now it is mostly by appointment of an elected official), and I suspect that will eventually be reformed (removing the bishops will probably be the first thing), but not in the immediate future. The Queen is widely loved and respected, and while her son Charles is slightly less so, I doubt his ascending to the throne will cause more than a perfunctory suggestion from the usual suspects about dissolving the monarchy.
The UK has recently seen devolved assemblies in Northern Ireland, Scotland, and Wales, with increasing powers over local services and spending being sent to each. England doesn’t have a separate legislature for this, and I think formalizing a federal system might help ease tensions between the countries. I doubt that Scotland will actually try and leave the UK, even if this doesn’t happen, but there will definitely be some tension with regards to Northern Ireland as a result of the Brexit process.
I have no recommended changes to the Electoral College. As other posters have pointed out, the Electoral College only matters for particularly close elections, and in those elections it encourages finding centrist candidates that can compete in swing states as well as increasing turnout, rather than solely increasing turnout.
The people who have a problem with the EC usually assume that whoever has the most votes should win. This is not obviously true, and our current system has all sorts anti-democratic measures that are considered essential for a functioning democracy (like an independent, lifetime appointed judiciary). It’s not obvious that the EC producing a scenario where a -2% candidate wins an election is anymore “unfair” than a football game that appoints a winner based on number of touch downs rather than first downs….or, to keep it political, why not require a run-off election if no candidate exceeds 50% of the vote, or perhaps require even higher majorities (60% like a Senate filibuster, 67% like an overridden veto)?
I am more concerned about Gerry-mandering, and support independent, race-blind redistricting. Politicians should not get to elect their own voters.
Not quite an example of “peak neoliberalism”, but pretty similar.
It’s hard for me to figure out how much of that is pure satire and how much bears some relation to reality.
Peak neoliberalism was January 23, 1996. It’s been downhill since then.
Imagine you find yourself in a place you find immensely unpleasant. Further, you are there through no fault of your own, but entirely due to the decisions of others. There is a clear means to leave, but others disapprove of trying to take it. Do you, despite that disapproval, have a right to exit? Or does one have an obligation to stay despite not having chosen to be their in the first place?
Nice try.
Very good.
why do you keep asking these questions
don’t doxxx yourself but just tell us what it be
and as always, don’t kill yourself (and don’t tell me you weren’t planning to either, I don’t care)
So, a lot of the more “strong”/anarchist libertarians are big on “no unchosen obligations”, right? And some additional SSC folks are big on “exit” rights. But there is also a general condemnation of suicide. Aren’t these two in tension? If suicide is wrong, that implies a moral duty to stay alive, and since nobody chooses to be born in the first place, then isn’t this then an unchosen obligation? If one accepts the existence of one unchosen obligation, why not others? If one has no “right to exit” life itself, are there other things from which one possesses no exit right? Again, there’s a contradiction here.
Have you read Scott’s detailed explanation from four years ago?
@Kevin C
I don’t think that suicide is morally wrong, but that it is often misguided because many people seem to desire suicide for the mistaken impression that their life can’t get better. In practice, we see that quite often the desire to commit suicide evaporates when people’s circumstances change.
Let’s say that we have two groups:
A. People whose lives never get so much better that they stop suffering a lot/desiring suicide
B. People whose lives do get so much better that they stop suffering a lot/desiring suicide
My belief is that many people in group B falsely believe that they are in group A. By pressuring them not to commit suicide, some of them will end up seeking help, changing their life or waiting out a temporary depression to no longer want suicide and to enjoy life again.
Also, suicide harms others, both the family of the person, but also the people who witness the suicide and/or have to clean up the remains. A lot of suicides also fail and people end up with all kinds of disabilities and issues that impose costs on society. As the grandson of a train driver, I believe that the costs that are imposed on others also legitimizes trying to talk most people out of (trying to) commit suicide.
The fact that suicide often imposes significant cost on others is in large part a consequence of the way in which society is set up to make suicide difficult, so that suicidal people are driven to resort to methods with larger externalities.
I think many people will intuitively argue that if suicide were made easier, more people would do it, but I don’t find that so compelling a priori. I know the epistemically virtuous thing here would be to dig up and reflect on the suicide statistics of times/places where barbiturates and/or guns are easily and less easily obtained, and I’m hoping someone here might have more time and drive than myself…
As for the group A and B thing: you’re probably right, but whether putting pressure on people not to commit suicide is a good depends on their relative prevalence of various types. The higher the ratio of As to Bs who believe they’re As, the less justifiable it looks to screw over all the As for the sake of some mistaken Bs.
As a psychotherapist, this strikes me as true what you say: “…but that it is often misguided because many people seem to desire suicide for the mistaken impression that their life can’t get better. In practice, we see that quite often the desire to commit suicide evaporates when people’s circumstances change.”
The degree of delusion (and sometimes psychosis) that depression can produce as a symptom is really impressive. Convictions of hopelessness and self-loathing are features integral to depression.
Have rationalists written about this question of what kind of decision-making we are capable of when our cognitive functions are impaired by depression? Or what would constitute rational evidence for making a suicide decision?
The other thing I wonder about is the larger moral question of what we consider our duty as a society. Like, if people had pretty equal access to mental and physical healthcare, then at least we would know that they had a fair chance to make that choice either not from a depressed/deluded place or to have made that choice after all other treatments have failed across many months or years.
I’m not arguing any particular position here. I find myself agnostic on a lot of questions around suicide. This is more just questions that come up for me when we talk about it as a “right” in the context of mental health (as opposed to say end-of-life care in a terminal illness).
For what it’s worth, I think it may be possible to differentiate between depression distorted statements people make about wanting to end their life in the thick of a depressive episode and lived experience people have of trying to treat their depression and running out of options for relief across years. That difference is part of what accounts for my agnosticism on the question of “right to suicide.”
If you can’t reenter, exit becomes a much worse outcome for option value reasons especially if future technology holds far more potential for improving your current situation than it does for what your situation would be if you exited.
Does the place you want to go to also have a right of exit?
Best comment right here.
So Orthodox Jews have Shidduch and the shadchanim. Japanese have omiai and the nakōdo (which accounted for almost 70% of marriages in the 1930s, with “love marriages” only becoming the majority in the 1960s). Koreans have jung-me. In India, familes often have the assistance of Hindu astrologers, and “South Asians” in the UK (and elsewhere) have the Suman Marriage Bureau. Singaporeans have the Social Development Network (formerly the Social Development Unit). The unification Church has Reverend Moon.
But what about those from outside these groups? Cultures who don’t (or no longer) have such a system? Some might point to online dating as an attempt to (re)create such a process, but everything I’ve heard indicates that it doesn’t work that way in practice (instead, it mostly allows those already successful in modern dating/short-term relationship/ONS offline to increase their “hook up” success rates).
Minor nitpick: they had Reverend Moon. He died five years ago and the Moonies more or less collapsed with his death.
I actually grew up near a few Moonie families, including one of my close friends. They were nice people but damn did they have a weird cult.
And yet the Washington Times is still being published.
The worst-looking church I’ve ever seen was a Moonie church in DC.
@Nabil ad Dajjal
I thought that mooning is a timeless practice. Guess not.
Men in these cultures have to git gud.
Indeed. Developed societies tend towards winner-takes-all equilibria, both in terms of financial success and sexual success.
I don’t know if this can be stable in the long term. The hypothesis is that traditional sexual norms (including, but not limited to arranged marriage) were invented and became widespread because by enforcing a degree of sex redistribution, they maintained social stability by rewarding with sex and children men who played by the rules, men worked productively instead of burning things down.
Presumably societies that didn’t do this had lots of unattached single men who were mostly idle (or only working at subsistence level, not producing any taxable surplus) at best, and actively anti-social at worst, and in any case not willing to fight to defend the society against internal or external aggression, and therefore these societies collapsed.
How this will play out with modern technology is anybody’s guess. One possible scenario is that most of the population will be unemployed and living in relative material comfort on UBI or something, and among these idle people, only a fraction of the men, the “bulls”, will have all the sex with non-elite women and father all the kids, while the other non-elite men will be basically hikikomori jerking off to anime porn. Another possible scenario is that that due mass immigration and different fertility rates, Westerns will be replaced by non-Westerns with more traditional sexual norms (and the Japanese, even with their strong opposition to immigration, aren’t headed towards a much brighter future with their oldest population and highest public debt/GDP in the world).
“If you give ten percent, you can have your name on a nice list and get access to a secret forum on the Giving What We Can site which is actually pretty boring.”
OK, I was going back over nobody is perfect, everything is commensurate again, and…how secret is this place? Because I took the pledge, and I was told nothing about this, I can find nothing about this, and even if it is boring I do want to look it over at least.
I was intrigued by Scott’s hypothesis in Why Were Early Psychedelicists So Weird?, that psychedelics might permanently change users’ personalities.
It seems like we might have another data point in vegan hippie, turned conspiracy theorist, turned neo-Nazi Andrew Anglin:
https://www.theatlantic.com/magazine/archive/2017/12/the-making-of-an-american-nazi/544119/
I find the topic of political conversion interesting in general, and the idea that psychedelic drugs might play a role in some cases is a very surprising but extremely interesting possibility.
A thought. This might have been come up in the comments of the post on Kolmogorov complicity, but I don’t recall reading it in this particular form, and during the last couple of weeks it has started to bother me quite much.
What if Kolmogorov keeps his mouth shut because he really does believe that the continued existence of the prevalent dogma is a moral priority, and thinks two steps ahead about the consequences of challenging it without a plan to deal with the ill effects of its collapse? (We are not talking about historical but the metaphorical Kolmogorov; but if you want to stress the metaphor to its limits, I believe that many Russians do view the unplanned collapse of the Soviet regime as a step back that had a net negative impact on the society. But I’m taking for granted that the discussions about Kolmogorov option are thinly-veiled discussion about something else entirely. Unfortunately I’m not good at navigating discussion that is not real discussion but a game of shadows and mirrors, but I’ll try it anyway.)
I’d like to connect the topic of Kolmogoroc complicity with another famous post of Scott’s, the one about medical research red tape. In particular, all the parts how Scott promises not be a Nazi:
And so on.
But in reality, as was then pointed out in the comments, the purpose of that particular kind of ethics bureaucracy is not only to prevent Nazi concentration camps, but the kind of unethical experiments and programs and policies that were commonplace in the non-Nazi West (from Sweden to US) many years before and after the WW2.
So, what this has to do with Kolmogorov posts?
I’m slightly fuzzy on the details and I have not done proper literature review, but my current understanding is that the real-world social norm that gets called “church dogma” in Scott’s lightning parable does not exist today because the eternal church has always banned all discussion on such matters solely because of [irrelevant reasons] since the beginning of times. (Put like that, it sounds like something that would not be out of place in a story written by Philip Pullman.). The predominant dogma of “lightning and thunder” exists because of moral antireaction and pushback against the all kinds of horrid fruits produced by the line of thought on such matters that was fairly dominant well until the 1950s, maybe even 1960s and 1970s.
Putting this two articles next to each other, I’m now seeing implications I’m extremely uncomfortable with: namely, either ignorance and lack of thinking two steps ahead, or worse. Because it appears that the nature of this game is to avoid talking about things with their true names, I’ll try to express it in terms of Chesterton’s fence:
If you are very busy arguing for dismantling the protective fences laid by the previous generation, you should also present your plan for dealing with the tabooed monster that was meant to be cordoned off when the fence was built, because otherwise others will rightly believe that you actually want to welcome it with open arms. Because everyone surely knows about the taboo in first place?
And here I drop the smoke and mirrors part.
If the narrative of all human beings being created equal and having unalienable rights is contingent on ideas and principles that can be described rather as a shared cultural fiction than as a strict scientific truth, and if other societies known to history that did not believe in such narratives often organized themselves in reprehensible power structures (because humans love any explanation that amplifies their natural tendency to believe in the just-world fallacies that justify prevalent injustices), and furthermore, if we have no reason to believe human nature has changed, is it wise to challenge the shared cultural fiction just because of science?
Or maybe everyone else here has been thinking three steps ahead all the time and really do not share the belief that monsters behind the fence are really that reprehensible after all, and maybe even believe the fence should be dismantled because the Chinese didn’t build it in the first place anyway.
I’d agree with the claim that when stuff about equal and unalienable rights, etc. etc. was made up, it wasn’t any sort of scientific or literal claim in the first place. It all stands on its own as a sort of aspirational goal/good basis for the rule of law. Or more cynically, it was good propaganda for getting rid of the last set of rulers.
Furthermore, the U.S. and Europe post enlightenment yada yada was/is full of reprehensible power structures.
What is totally unclear to me is how science provides any sort of interesting challenge to the shared cultural fictions unless you choose to be some sort of enlightenment literalist.
In short, why exactly should I think the shared cultural fiction of the U.S. is meaningfully threatened by any even vaguely plausible scientific claims? It seems like a category error to me. Like asking why doesn’t Christianity fall now that we know that the earth orbits the sun.
In the long term, it probably wouldn’t. Some new version of egalitarian principles would eventually form to replace the old one.
But people can be understandably reluctant to go along with plans that amount to letting the tabooed monster rampage around on our side of the fence until it wears itself out and goes to sleep. “In the long term” isn’t always a convincing argument. In the long term, we’re all dead.
You can’t think two steps ahead. There are too many variables. Kerensky couldn’t have predicted his revolution would lead to Stalin’s Soviet Union, and nobody could have predicted and planned for the entire aftermath of the fall of the Soviet Union. If you insist on thinking two steps ahead, you fall into the trap that, while the proponent of your “two steps ahead” plan will think it’s great, its opponents will first of all compare it, not against the current system but some theoretical ideal. They will also find any potential problems in the plan and treat them as actual problem, even though there is no way to know if those problems will become actual. If you have to come up with a complete replacement for an awful system, that withstands all objections, before you can knock it down, you never will.
As for the monster… if the trouble caused by the fence is worse than the trouble caused by the monster, the fence should come down. Even if there’s no other plan for dealing with the monster. The problem is no one counts the cost of the fence. They see all that we no longer do things like the Milgram experiment, and they are happy, not realizing all the people they’ve condemned to misdiagnoses because few can run studies to figure out what a good diagnostic tool is.
That’s not the fence most are suggested to knock down. Jefferson’s line was not referring to ability or intelligence or anything like that; any fool could see that NOT all men are created equal in those ways. Thomas E. Patterson claims it meant only “people are of equal moral worth and as such deserve equal treatment under the law”, though I haven’t found his source for that.
The fence is that all racial groups, statistically, have the same ability and intelligence. This is a different fence, and as far as I can see it’s cause a _lot_ of trouble.
The men who abolished black slavery and gave African Americans equal rights (I’m talking about during reconstruction, pre-Jim Crow) empathically rejected the idea that the people they were championing had intellectual abilities equal to their own. You can very easily find Lincoln’s own thoughts on the subject.
The men responsible for the Holocaust never denied that the Jews they were murdering were at least as intelligent as they were. Again, you can easily find their own thoughts on the subject of the “cunning” of their victims.
Which makes sense. Just because someone is dumber than I am doesn’t mean that they don’t have a right to life, liberty and property just as much as I do. And if I have a grievance against someone I’m not likely to drop it just because they’re my intellectual peer or better!
Pretending that meaningful physiological and psychological differences between ethnicities don’t exist has only exacerbated tensions by casting natural differences in outcome as the result of oppression. There’s no conspiracy to keep Asian men out of the NBA and insinuating that there is one creates a rift which can never heal. It’s great if you’re a politician who wants to exploit racial grievances but it’s toxic to a society.
TL;DR: This fence isn’t keeping the monster at bay. It is the monster, encouraging the very hatred which it’s supposed to prevent.
Assuming it’s commonly accepted and completely uncontroversial, that differences in intelligence and ability between ethnic groups have a meaningful genetic component and that even in a perfect world without oppression, there’d be disparate outcomes…
(which I believe, because people I find trustworthy and non-biased are attacked for it, by obviously biased, cognitively less impressive people who like to shout and be overly dramatic, like American Liberal Arts college students)
How is that world (who are we kidding, we’re talking about America and black people) so much better? Wouldn’t it make identification with your ‘race/ethnicity’ and needed collective action much harder, if the spectre of “you’re one of the dim people campaining for the rights of the on average genetically less capable” hangs over all of it? Intelligence and capability is an important source of self worth. Pushback/resistance against the idea might be rational, just because it’s an info hazard and unnatural outcomes can be more easily justified now (if the war on drugs is seen as less racist, will it ever be stopped?).
The reason why it would be better is twofold. Firstly, because it would prevent us from wasting enormous sums of money on policy initiatives which can’t work even in principle. Secondly, and in my view more importantly, it would stop scapegoating the successful as somehow to blame for others’ lack of success.
That scapegoating is a more immediate concern to me than the wasteful policies I’m talking about below, because the harm from government waste is diffuse while the harm of riots and random racially motivated attacks is concentrated. I’m trying to start a family and can’t afford to move to the suburbs, the last thing I need right now is for a new crime wave courtesy of the Ferguson effect.
What collective action is needed beyond obtaining legal equality?
Men my age pay more for insurance premiums and that’s eminently reasonable: we are much riskier investments! Collective action on behalf of young men to equalize insurance premiums would be an unjustified wealth transfer from women and older men to young men.
Policies like that aren’t put into place, in part because if someone were to suggest it others would quite correctly note the reason why this inequality exists. If it were forbidden to acknowledge that, however, young men would be able to push through this sort of measure much more easily.
Height and physical strength are also important sources of self worth. But we as a society don’t feel the need to lie to short people, or to shorter populations for that matter, about their relative height.
If this is a question of politeness, then yes it’s a bit gauche to bring up differences in intelligence totally unprompted. But politeness has a limit, and multi-billion dollar social engineering projects are well over any sane limit. At some point you have to ask how much avoiding offense is really worth.
@Nabild
Height and physical strength aren’t as important for self worth. Intelligence is the trait that defines our very humanity, because it sets us apart from animals. Talented, smart young black people are already confronted by their peers as ‘sounding white’. No reason to discourage them further, by making it seem, that doing anything intelligent at all is an exclusive white domain, because of genetic destiny.
The war on drugs is a policy that hurts the poor the most. A significant percentage of the black population is poor and therefore at an increased risk of staying in poverty (whether due to lack of good genes or bad starting conditions, once they had the legal opportunities, to actually change that status, does not matter for that point). A non-poor person, de jure has the same legal right to take drugs as a poor person. De facto however, only poor people ever go to prison for something, everyone seems to want to do. And only they are exposed to the inherent risk of being offered a locally high status career path of creating and violently defending a black market. I believe that without the massive social engineering experiment of creating a drug free society, the average wealth/income/crime rates/upward mobility of poor people would be much lower in general. I don’t think there would be such a thing as gangs controlling every corner, thugs roaming the streets an anti-police culture [insert other bad things here] at all, or to a significantly lower degree. Many black people are poor and will remain poor because of that. I don’t believe, that the genetic component of the current IQ gap is so significant, that a large subset of them ‘naturally’ would this make up this violent underclass.
I do believe you, that your life and your familie’s life is more in danger, because of potentially racially motivated attacks and/or rioting at the hands of that particular minority or being constrained in where you can go in the city you live in, I believe you. That sucks. Poor people who know they’ll stay poor get angry and violent. Their shared ethnicity and poverty just gives them a Shelling point on who and what to lash out onto (non-black and non-poor people, property). Do you think, that the widespread knowledge of the fact in question will make people less violent, less dangerous, because they know, that to some degree they themselves are not quite as smart on average?
You mentioned ‘failed social engineering projects’. I vaguely know of perverse incentives of the American welfare state and it’s unintended consequences, disincentivising work and marriage (don’t really know the details) and the law of job applicants not being allowed to ask whether or not someone served jail time, leading to black people, who never commited a crime, not being employed, because they now have present the same (way too high) risk of an average black.
What other moneywasting, ineffective government social engineering projects, were you thinking of, that would get defunded/would never have been tried in the first place if this statistical fact was known (with the United States, you have to be more specific, than just saying moneywasting, ineffective government social engineering project, I’m afraid).
Affirmative action comes to mind and insurers not being able to discriminate on race for insurance premiums you mentioned. I don’t think, they’re that big of a deal.
A question for the abstract-problem-loving crowd here: what would it take, theoretically, for our society to develop a notion of civil adequacy? Is it even possible to get to there from here?
I don’t just mean rules for how to behave in polite society. We have those, by and by. I mean an ideal to go behind them – the notion of being a gentleman, or being a lady, or being a hypothetical non-gendered or third gender equivalent, I’m not too picky, the point is of there existing something to aspire to. A conceptual reward for following the rules, in that if you adhere to social expectations, you get to see yourself, and be seen as, a manifestation of that ideal.
Because I think we really need that. There needs to be a carrot to go along with the stick of “if you break the rules, people yell at you.” There needs to be some positive reinforcement. And as far as I can tell, our society lacks that. The only distinction is between people who are Bad, and people who by and large probably aren’t Bad (but will probably be found out to be Bad later, when someone bothers to take a closer look at them). No wonder, then, that a lot of people seem to actively aspire to being as gleefully horrible as possible, and that a lot of other people define themselves by how remorselessly they hunt down and persecute anyone who’s been found out to be Bad. Those two are the only alternatives to pointless blandness.
Understand, I’m not talking about anyone being given any medals for basic decency. The reward for following the rules and being polite should be the simple right to hold your head up high, to walk down the street without shame, and to deserve politeness from other respectable people. Being a good citizen. Being okay. That should be a thing to recognise.
But I don’t know that that’s even possible from the point we’re at today. Part of it is because the information society has just made us too jaded and wise in the ways of the world. We know that an astonishingly large portion of the time, people who seem respectable are hiding massive skeletons in their closets, so rewarding respectability feels a lot like it’s probably rewarding being better at lying and putting up a false front than the overtly disrespectable. We know that our society is having a large and painful impact on other parts of the world and on the environment itself, so being a member of it just doesn’t look so great. We’ve seen too much that we can’t unsee. Even if you (like me) think that innocence might be a vital social virtue, how do you regain it? Honestly, you probably can’t.
There’s also that we are so far out on a branch that we just can’t make a graceful turn back. We spent the twentieth century gradually deciding, essentially, that freedom was the highest value and that the best sort of person was the one most in tune with their native, natural feelings and urges. And given that that was so, if people behaved badly it must be because they were unnatural and oppressive and suffering from internalised one-thing-or-another. And while most people seem to have backpedalled on that notion in one way and started piling on rules upon rules upon rules to try to make people behave better, these efforts are still framed in the rhetoric of restoring a “natural” state of perfect compassion and open-mindedness – meaning that their idea of adequate behaviour that might be deserving of respect lies at a level that most if not all actual human beings will be unable to reach, because we’re not actually that naturally good.
But then, even if they realised the problem, what could they reasonably do differently? When people set out to try to improve their society, they do so by appealing to that society’s existing values and beliefs. You can’t make up entirely new values and beliefs and then try to make the wider public adopt them. At best, that will make you the leader of a small cult of disenfranchised people looking for something completely different.
So to summarise, I see a need for there to be an achievably cultural standard for being adequate. And I do not think that our society has one. And I do not think that our society is capable of developing one, with anything less than a complete collapse causing us to basically start over and rebuild our culture from scratch. Would anyone like to contradict me, especially on the third part? I could use a reason to think that there’s more cause for hope than I can currently see.
virgin/chad memes
“The difference between a moral man and a man of honor is that the former regrets a discreditable act, even when it has worked and he has not been caught.”
HL mencken said that almost 100 years ago. As you’ve defined it, I’m not sure any society has ever had a standard of civil adequacy. Or, more accurately, they all have, and they’ve all been honored more in the breach than the observance, and they’ve all been based on punishment for bad behavior than rewards for good.
You’ve got it backwards. The standards don’t determine who the Good people are; the Good people determine what the standards are. Some societies are less hypocritical than others about that, that’s all.
You mean, like in WW1 UK, with young women handing out white roses to non-fighting young men, who are violating the standard?
I don’t think such a thing can be had in a large ethnically and culturally diverse society. I think, that’s for the better.
Exhume Rousseau’s corpse, decapitate it and fill the mouth with garlic, and have a public burning with a wooden stake pinning the corpse’ s chest to the pure?
I mean, it’s not entirely his fault. This isn’t the 1790s, when people took his heretical Christianity literally. Scientism is more popular, as long as the science doesn’t contradict the sacred values people learn from the Cathedral. So the popular version of Rousseau’s sentimentalism has changed from “Everything leaves the hand of God perfect and is corrupted by society” to “Everyone is good unless corrupted by the outgroup or born a sociopath/psycho/creep.” I fear that as more progressives become aware of the science Jonathan Haidt does, they’ll simply collapse the outgroup into the predestined reprobates.
The whole idea that when you embody a standard, you’re participating in something good and real and can walk with your head held high and be recognized for it by others wise enough to know is rooted in Plato. Ideas have consequences, and what we need is a renunciation of ideas popular today in favor of good ones.
It’s not all that rare for people to suffer from a self-hating monologue. Any good theories about what’s going on there?
If there’s things you don’t like about your life, you can blame yourself, or you can blame others. If you blame others and you’re of low status, you’ll be told to cut that out and start blaming yourself. If you blame yourself and you can’t solve the problems, self-hate is the result.
I’m wondering what to make of the Fragile States Index (formerly the Failed States Index). On the one hand, it seems to be based on sensible criteria (12 social, political, and economic indicators). But on the other, the ranked list of countries it produces sure looks like the favorite holiday destinations of a Nazi ski team. The best countries in the world by the standards of the Index are Finland, Norway, Switzerland, Denmark, and Sweden.
Is there some sort of inadvertent bias there, or some aspect of good government the Index is just blind to?
Finland strikes me as an ought-to-be-exception to ‘favorite holiday destinations of a Nazi ski team’, given that not only are the Finns not Germanic, they’re not even Indo-European. A quick google search suggests that the common interest of Finland and Nazi Germany against the USSR led to them being ‘honorary Aryans’, but, I don’t know, maybe my mental model of a Nazi true believer is deficient but I’d have thought that anyone who took the Germanic blood-and-soil ideology seriously would have rejected the designation as nonsense.
On an unrelated note, the papers today are full of a military coup against Robert Mugabe. Will be interesting to see if Zimbabwe manages to transition from red to at least orange on that map.
More interestingly, it seems to be a pre-emptive coup against Mugabe’s wife by supporters of the recently ousted VP. Apparently, they don’t want her to succeed him, because she’s got the loyalty of the ruling party’s paramilitary youth wing.
This ends up looking less like a bid to replace the government than a succession fight conducted while the ruler is still alive (however barely).
Virtually anyone will be better for the country than Mugabe. Zimbabwe is an economic basket case.
Unfortunately the most likely successor, Emmerson Mnangagwa, is a thoroughly nasty sort. He’s the man who was in charge of the Gukurahundi, a campaign of ethnic clensing against the Ndebele people.
Why can’t those countries actually be good?
The obvious test is to compare it with other similar lists and see if the results are comparable, then look at any outliers and see if they can be explained by differences in what the results are supposed to measure.
I tend to believe that there’s a correlation between economic freedom and stability (lack of fragility). I use the Heritage Foundation’s Index of Economic Freedom (https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Index_of_Economic_Freedom) as a good measure of how free a nation is. The three least fragile countries in Latin America are Uruguay, Chile, and Costa Rica, while the three most economically free are Chile, Colombia and Uruguay; that’s two out of three that match, and we know why Colombia has a history of instability. The best example, I think, is Mauritius, way up at 148 on the stability list (with higher being more stable). The next most stable country in Africa (for geopolitical definitions of ‘in’) is back at 125. It’s also at 8 on the Index of Economic Freedom (with lower being more free). The only other country in Africa that rates as Mostly Free is Botswana, which is the third most stable country in Africa.
Pick a development index you trust, and take a look at how countries compare on both lists, looking for outliers, especially ones you don’t recognize.
I’d call it the US News and World Report Effect, after the college rankings (one of the major factors in that list being school reputation via polls of various people). A lot of these lists are, IMO, set up to give the answers you expect, and if we asked a typical sociologist/political scientist to give the best countries, they’d probably rank the Scandinavians at the top. I’m suspicious of any list of this type which don’t have anything surprising on it.
The difference between “Moderate” and “Sustainable” appears to mostly be inequality. You make the call.
@johan_larson
Many of these indexes have criteria that obviously favor high-trust welfare states. Nations who believe that a higher levels of inequality results in better outcomes, like the US, do worse.
I think that these criteria probably reflect the politics of those who create the index. There are no objective criteria, so it’s pretty much impossible to keep subjective beliefs out of it. Ultimately, the exact criteria you choose and how you score them can greatly change the outcomes.
In some indexes the bias is quite obvious. An example is that the The Global Gender Gap Index by the World Economic Forum gives maximum scores when women do better than men. In their eyes, if men do worse, it doesn’t count as a gender gap.
In contrast, the Gender Equality Index made by the EU does count any gap between men and women as gender inequality.
I think that these criteria probably reflect the politics of those who create the index.
This was largely my thought as well.
One solution I can see to this would be to approach organizations that put other nations on top, and see what their criteria are. Another would be to try to overcome your own internal biases and build the best case you can for why, say, Zimbabwe should be at the top of the list. (I’m sure Mugabe’s got some sort of argument for why it was doing great until he was placed under arrest.)
The result would likely include some inconsistent criteria (say, intellectual diversity vs. religious harmony), but it might at least give you a more complete model.
You’re always going to be at the mercy of the impartiality and accuracy of the people compiling the data.
Start with what you think you know based on your experience, and what you think you can reliably take to be objective raw data sources. It’s a lot easier to spotcheck comparisons of raw numbers like GDP per capita or life expectancy than it is to compare such nebulous subjective things like ‘economic freedom’ or ‘quality of healthcare system’. Once you have that, you can compare indexes to known objective data and look for anomalies. If there’s a country with a high life expectancy and a horribly-rated healthcare system, it’s worth looking into why there’s a discrepancy, which will tell you whether you can trust that index. You can also compare indexes to each other if you think there’s a correlation between what they index, the more indexes the better.
I just looked up Mauritius, because I’m fascinated to read up on a country I was only dimly aware of that seems to be a success story. (All the following info taken from Wikipedia:) It’s 148 out of 178 on the fragile states list, which is respectable. It’s ranked 15 for 2016 for the Economic Freedom index. It’s rated Free by Freedom House on the Freedom index, and ranked 56 for Press Freedom (still in the Free range). The Fraiser House index of Economic Freedom ranks it 6th. GDP per capita is somewhere around 70th. HDI rank is 64. All of this information seems relatively consistent, and while some of it might not be objective, none of it seems wildly inaccurate.
Oh, that’s easy. You get good government by standing in opposition to bad government. The people currently running Zimbabwe are opposing the very worst government on the planet, so they have to be really, really good to pull that off. Right?
Switzerland wouldn’t qualify either. Hitler called them “…a misbegotten branch of our Volk.” A Nazi skiing team would also very muck like to to train in Bavaria, Austria or Italy, which are not on the list. I’d suspect that the people running this index care more about mapping varying degrees of dysfunction accurately, rather than it’s opposite.
A while ago someone tweaked SSC so that you could auto-collapse topics that didn’t have new posts in them. Does anyone know where the link to do that is?
In somewhat related news, I’m trying the new build of Firefox. My main complaint with Firefox was that it was just slow when compared to Chrome, but with this build they’ve leveled the playing field a lot, and are promising more updates to come. I certainly prefer supporting open source initiatives to those from a company with a dubious data-mining record, and so far I’m not missing Chrome.
Yeah, but they crippled what was to me its USP: good addons. I am impressed by how fast it is now, but it just feels like a Chrome clone.
I understand that a lot of older add-ons are broken by the new release, but is there anything about the new format that means some can’t be recreated?
Other than developers no willing to do it, because it takes a lot of time and effort? Not sure. I’m not upgrading for now, because VimFx isn’t Quantum compatible and without it, I feel like a cripple. The developer is helping out with SakaKeys to create an universal keyboard control extension, that has a VimFx preset now, but it’s still lacking in important features.
Yeah, SakaKeys is just slightly, subtly worse (maddening peeve: none of the keybindings work on ‘new tab’ or similar pages) than VimFX, which is just slightly, subtly worse than pentadactyl.
Sigh. I feel so sad when we break things like this.
The main thing I’m missing there, is that I can’t open multiple background tabs at once with ‘af’. As long as I don’t get that, I’ll stay happily with 56 (or maybe one of the ESR releases). At least there are VimFx preset keybindings on the dev version now, though.
Yeah, it seems that the new API is much more limited than the old one. (Actually, it’s pretty much the same API as Chrome uses, maybe with some small differences. Not sure why.)
Addons like vimperator/pentadactyl, which radically changed the behaviour of the browser, are no longer conceivable. Only relatively small tweaks seem to be possible.
Old Firefox extensions had nigh-unlimited access to the internals of the browser. In addition to being a security nightmare, this was bad for performance, stability, and Mozilla’s ability to improve Firefox in general. If every part of the browser’s code is a public interface, it becomes impossible to change anything without breaking somebody’s extension, and the pace of development is crippled.
From the original 2015 post announcing changes:
Firefox has made huge strides in the last couple of years in terms of performance and security, and has more stuff coming down the pipe. It could not have made those changes under the old system.
(Also, the justification for using the same WebExtensions API as Chrome is simple: if Chrome extensions are easily portable to Firefox, and vice versa, then that’s good for everybody.)
It looks like there is ongoing work to build the APIs necessary to implement this sort of thing, so this is hopefully just a temporary problem.
Yeah, I get that there are tradeoffs involved, and justifications for what they’ve done, but it’s still a shame to me: the drawbacks outweigh the benefits for me. But I admit that I’m an atypical user, and if you’re chasing the average browser user, who probably doesn’t even know what an addon is, then the tradeoff they’ve made is the right one.
(But I’m not sure I like this situation: having every product chase the modal consumer seems like an unhealthy situation for a market. It would be nice if there were at least one major browser at least somewhat aimed at least a little at the ‘power user’ niche.)
If they do reimplement what’s needed for the addons I want to work properly then I’ll be happy, but I’m not holding my breathe. We shall see.
https://slatestarcodex.com/2017/04/09/ot73-i-lik-the-thred/#comment-486219
Just remember that the widget works independently for http://slatestarcodex.com and https://slatestarcodex.com, so if you typically browse on the non-https site, you’ll need to edit the link to navigate to that one.
I’m going to lobby again to get this link posted on the “Comments” page or something, because it takes me forever to remember the search-engine incantation to find this link when I need to do it for another computer. (Or the same computer that has lost its mind)
Thanks, that’s what I was looking for, and the https comment explains a couple of issues I was having with logging into the site!
No problem. Once I’ve gotten used to using it, I find the comment section practically impossible to follow without it. It saves so much time to just scroll until you start seeing expanded comments–and you can tell on the way down if the new comments are in a thread you care about!
Thanks, this is great. I had it, really liked it, somehow deactivated it, lost the link, and am really glad to have it again.
Edit: Actually, wait, does this work? It doesn’t seem to work for me any more.
Edit edit: it was the HTTP/HTTPS thing.
To go with this, I seem to recall some kind of tweak that showed the first line of a collapsed comment. It makes this much more useful. Don’t suppose you’ve got a link for that one, too?
SKILL: TUNE YOUR MOTOR CORTEX
This looks… sketchy. Has anyone tried this? It feels like it’d be too easy to convince myself that I’m having all these sorts of positive feelings, and the sciency-looking explanation seems too sciency-looking. But maybe I’m too jaded?
I’m not an expert on this by any means, but from a cursory reading of it, my guess is that it’s mostly scientifically sound but perhaps way overselling what can be accomplished or just dressing it up in fancy words.
I developed Bell’s Palsy a couple years ago and have been doing physical therapy on my face for over a year now for it, and the physical therapy is pretty similar to the process that’s described in that link. The main issues are muscle weakness and synkinesis, with the latter being the far greater problem (the former isn’t trivial, but general muscle strengthening principles that apply to other muscles tend to work decently). Synkinesis refers to multiple muscles being activated when you want to just activate one muscle or some smaller subset of those muscles – in my case, my eyelid closing when I want to move my mouth (common in Bell’s Palsy cases). The physical therapy works by having me look in the mirror and focus heavily on activating only specific muscle groups at a time, while also focusing on making sure other groups are relaxed. The idea being to retrain the parts of the brain that send signals down to the muscles so that I can re-isolate the groups that I used to by default just from normal development when I was an infant.
After about 1.25ish years of doing this consistently, if my synkinesis level at the beginning was 10/10, today that level is probably around 8/10 or 9/10. Those 1 or 2 ticks of movement aren’t nothing, but neither are they life-altering. It’s just slightly better than it used to be.
Of course, that’s just my experience, and it’s with a disorder rather than from some sort of default healthy state. But I think the same general phenomenon would apply with other aspects of training muscle isolation, based on what I’ve seen in weight lifting. Maybe there’s some inflection point where with enough training, you suddenly start seeing massively greater benefits than before. I’m skeptical of that, though.
A Facebook friend of mine recently linked an article claiming that National Poll Shows Voters Are Widely Misinformed About Key Issues. My response is below. Comments welcome.
—
One confounder I can see to this study is if the voter answers the question incorrectly, but doesn’t consider the question to be pertinent to their voting decision. For example, the first question they show under Education is about fourth graders. The voter might not know how well fourth graders might be doing (according to the study, they’re doing quite well), but if their main issue is, say, foreign trade, it may make sense for them to back a candidate who supports their views on trade but disagrees with them on education. The voter might even be focused on education, but specifically on high school graduation rates or college admissions or tuition prices or teacher salaries.
Another confounder is that the questions are selective. I like that the poll attempts to choose a topical issue, which should maximize the chance that any given voter is informed about it. However, many voters focus on their key issue for long periods, even when it’s not a headliner. Also, there’s no guarantee that the specific question the poll chooses is the essential litmus test voters use.
A third confounder is that the voter may know the correct answer – let’s say there are two choices, A and B, and B is the correct one – but the voter’s answer is actually “B, however…”.
I’m not sure it’s fair, as a result, for the headline of the post to flatly state that voters are uninformed. (I happen to suspect it’s true, but I don’t believe the evidence presented necessarily proves it.)
—
There’s a “cathartic conclusion” I can visualize.
Imagine a poll that finds frequent voters (as the study cited above did – overall, I liked the article, esp. since it included the text of the questions). Then it asks them what their key issue is, and its importance relative to everything else – 10 meaning no other issue matters to the voter, 0 meaning it’s about as important as the rest, 1 meaning it’s the most important but other issues could change their vote anyway, etc.
Then the poll asks for their key test within it – a question which a candidate answered to their satisfaction and won their vote, or which the candidate muffed and lost their vote.
Then the poll asks them what the other major candidate’s answer to that question is. If they answer correctly, then that’s arguably an informed voter. If they answer incorrectly, then that’s a very good example, IMO, of an uninformed voter – they’ve very likely voted against their own preferences.
One catch, of course, is that the poll would have to accurately capture what the voter’s key issue and question are. In many cases, this will be vague – the key question might be “how strong are you on tax reform?” and one candidate answers “very” and the other is “extremely”. Or it’ll hang up on how many bills they actually passed on a given issue, and what those bills actually did, and be confounded by whatever riders were on them, etc.
In the spirit of “singular experiences, that everybody else is missing out on (or maybe not)”, does anybody, when surrounded by overly loud noises or music, explosively suck in air through their nose (with their mouth closed) to build counterpressure through the eustachian tube (or at least, I think that’s what I’m doing). Is there a name for doing that? Tried googling around a bit and asking people, but only got blank stares.
It’s less comfortable and less effective than wearing earplugs, but when they’re not at hand, I’ll resort to that (for example at my overly loud fitness class or when a smoke detector goes off nearby) and I can keep it up indefinitely.
I know the experience you’re talking about, but I don’t need to breathe in, I just generate the pressure. I also find it helps with loud noises, though I have trouble maintaining it for long.
IE you can make yourself hear a rushing/rumbling sound?
IO9 has a review of “Artemis,” the second novel by Andy Weir, who rocketed to fame on the back of his first novel, “The Martian.”
Have a couple of links about whether the Electoral College was intended to protect slavery, and whether it still promotes racism– as I recall, Deiseach was curious about what Americans were talking about on the subject, but racism didn’t get covered. Instead, there was a general discussion of the EC.
https://www.salon.com/2016/12/15/the-electoral-college-born-of-slavery-could-stand-against-racism-in-2016/
http://thefederalist.com/2017/08/28/no-jesse-jackson-electoral-college-isnt-racist/
I’ll note that to the extent that the EC is biased against cities, it might be racist in effect.
Also, I’ve seen the claim that slavery was a major engine of the American economy. This seems dubious to me– the north was more prosperous than the south. I’ve wondered whether there was some economic illusion involved because slaves were monetized while free people weren’t, so it looked as though slavery were doing more for the economy than it actually was. (This is tentative.)
As to the first question: meh. Okay, maybe the EC itself looked at in isolation wasn’t intended to protect slavery. But the question of power between the northern and southern states was critical to the design of the whole thing and that in turn had a lot to do with slavery and preventing abolition. Regardless, even if a provision was originally “about slavery” I don’t think that automatically means it is bad today and we should get rid of it.
As to the economics, as I understand it the northern economy in the late 18th century was indirectly very reliant on slavery. Specifically the trans-Atlantic trade network only worked if the ships going west were filled with slaves. The only other things they could plausibly be filled with would be manufactured goods from Europe, but those would have competed directly with Northern manufacturers, and having an empty leg would have made trade far less valuable.
Well a sector that’s a minority of economic output can still be a “major engine” in the economy, especially in the local southern economies (though if that’s being used as an argument for slavery, it’s still a ridiculously terrible one).
It’s not being used as an argument for slavery.
As far as I can tell, it’s being used as an argument that America is fundamentally evil.
But the South was still pretty big and its economy was highly reliant on slavery. How many cotton plantations survived the abolition?
I doubt this has much to do with the Electoral College though. If I understand correctly, the US was initially intended as a loose federation of mostly sovereign states, therefore the electoral college acted as a safeguard against the most populous states dominating the federal government. It’s the same reason why each state gets two senators, counterbalancing the approximately proportional representation in the House of Representatives (and in fact, it is no accident that the number of electoral votes each state has was set to be equal to its combined number of senators and representatives).
The economic importance of slavery was intended as a separate topic from the electoral college.
I’m sorry about the confusion.
Thouhts on the potential new US tax bill?
The part of it that’s most relevant to me is that gradiate students usually have their tuition covered by the university and are paid a stipend for teaching. the tuition and stipend varies from school to school, but the former can be as high as $50k, and the latter is rarely much over $30k.
Currently, the students are not taxed on the tuition coverage they recieve, but the new bill would tax that as income, even though we never see that money and it’s really just paid to the university by itself. the result of this would be someone who really makes $20-30k being taxed as if they made $50-80k, which would be up to a 400% tax increase and in some cases would be half or more of their real income. This would result in graduate student stipends no longer being a living wage in many cases and they would pay the highest proportional tax rate in the country.
Obviously i think this is a really bad idea. if it passes the system will have to reequilibrate somehow but i can see graduate enrollment going way down and attrition increasing.
The GOP tax bill is full of bad ideas, and it’s disappointing that President Trump is being a standard Republican
It’s no different than any other similar transaction. If I fix a restaurant’s computer in exchange for a $10 and a free meal, I owe tax on both the $10 and the price of the meal. If the tuition is actually an accounting fiction and no one pays it, the schools can stop charging for it and waiving it.
Presumably as designed. The Republicans are now shelling the institutions they’ve been driven out of.
Here we see the danger of Red anti-intellectualism. It’s bad for the public weal increase by 400% the taxes of people training to become scientists and engineers. If they could increase by 400% (or more!) the taxes of those studying leftism, that would be all to the good. It’s not good that useful higher education is acceptable collateral damage to the GOP.
Why not limit Pell Grants and interest-free loans to socially useful majors?
Private universities will be able to reduce the tuition in response, and that’s what I expect to see happen if it passes, but public universities are not allowed to charge different tuitions for undergraduate and graduate students, so they will be in more trouble.
That doesn’t make a lot of sense to me. A graduate degree and a bachelors degree are different products, with different costs, customer bases, etc.
If you never see the money and it’s all creative accounting, the university could easily “increase the stipend” or “reduce the cost of tuition” to make up for the taxes.
Been watching this from a distances, and I’m sort of confused. Two questions:
1. Why is the GOP doing this? I don’t think it’s part of some plan to hurt grad students or colleges directly. They aren’t exactly friends, but I wonder if this is targeted at something else, and tuition waivers are just collateral damage.
2. Does anyone seriously believe that accountants won’t route around this? AIUI, scholarships will still not be taxed. Change the tuition waiver to a scholarship, and the problem goes away. Or something like that. I suspect that the Democrats are whipping up fury on this issue because it’s a good one to mobilize people on, even though it doesn’t make a lot of sense.
As far as I can tell, the Republicans started their tax reform plans by slashing the corporate tax rate, looked at the gaping hole it would leave in the budget, and went around searching for exemptions they could cut as partial mitigation. At one point they were also planning on eliminating the tax credit for adoptive parents, until the outcry from (among others) the religious right convinced them to stop.
So it’s less that the GOP hated this particular exemption, and more that they just weren’t very attached to it and needed something to throw overboard.
The GOP are doing this because they can’t pass the bill without 60 votes in the Senate if it raises the deficit after a 10-year budget horizon, due to the rules of budget reconciliation they’re trying to pass it under. Since the actual goal of this tax reform is a massive reduction in taxes on corporations and the very rich, they are desperately scrounging around trying to find any way they can raise enough money elsewhere to offset it, ideally among populations that traditionally vote Democrat. Thus changes that raise taxes for graduate students, or wealthy people in states with high state taxes (ie, mostly blue states).
This is also why most of the tax cuts that are only in there to provide political cover for what they actually want to do – ie, all the ones that affect the middle class – have a sunset clause to expire before 10 years, with only the corporate tax cuts remaining permanent.
The Red tribe is full of Christians and/or people who want a welfare state for loyal Americans. No matter how many of them vote, it’s impossible to elect Republicans who won’t try to cut taxes for the wealthy so they can eat caviar off the naked thighs of whores during a swim in their Money Bin.
Now this I am (provisionally) in favor of. Is there any reason for this sort of hidden subsidy? Do high tax states use less per capita of federal expenses (obv. not for defense, etc.)? Do out of state residents use state services such that they should pay more federal taxes?
Disclaimer: I’m a non-wealthy CA resident.
My understanding is that the high tax states actually pay more in federal taxes than they take in, since they also tend to be the richer states in general. One of the great ironies of blue/red politics is that federal taxes are largely a wealth transfer from rich Democratic states to poor Republican ones, with many policy disagreements consisting of blue states wanting to even more of that and red states wanting to cut back on it.
I don’t think that really speaks to why this particular deduction is warranted; that’s more a factor of relative proportion high earners I’d wager, or else due to more corporate taxation coming from blue (coastal, urban) areas.
Now, you could make the argument that state policies which require high taxation lead to booming businesses (something like high levels of policing keeping industrial areas safer, say) which in turn generates more federal corporate taxes, thus entitling those state taxes to be thus subsidized; but I’d want to see the argument made with numbers before assuming it was valid.
In an ideal tax system SALT would go away. But when you have a whole range of crappy tax giveaways and you choose to eliminate all and only those which disproportionately benefit people that vote for the other party it doesn’t exactly look principled.
One other fun impact of repealing the tuition exemption: in cases where universities give tuition waivers to the children of their employees (janitors and so on), the House bill would end up taxing those employees at the sticker price of the tuition, even though nobody ever pays sticker price.
Meanwhile, the Senate’s version would apparently end up raising taxes on people making less than $75K by 2027. (pdf)
If you’re a grad student in a relatively prestigious private institution, you shouldn’t worry too much about this. The current setup allows the university to take a cut of lots of grants – training grants and research grants mostly. With this change, they’ll have to find new ways to get that cut, but they’ll still get it and (probably) won’t screw over their students too badly in the process. Tuition rates for PhD students can change pretty easily, and the overhead rates taken out of grants can be massaged to minimize the impact of this bit of the bill.
If you’re a grad student at a public university, you should probably panic and/or call your Senators daily. Changing tuition schedules are much, much more difficult there, and everything is much more bureaucratized. Many of the things a private institution might be willing to do will, for a public institution, involve changing actual laws which could be quite difficult.
I don’t think this provision will last to the final bill. Individual representatives might be insulated from the anger of large educational institutions, but Senators are less so. Does Rob Portman want to be known as the guy who killed cancer research at Ohio State? Will Chuck Grassley and Joni Ernst be willing to destroy research in Ames and Iowa City? Senators generally have a bit of state pride about their large state universities and university medical centers are frequently the best in state, especially for non-coastal states.
I think how it is going down is a significant missed opportunity. The corporate tax system is in desperate need of reform. This could have been a bipartisan effort, but Republicans are too focused on corporate tax cuts over reform and Democrats are too interested in demagoguing any changes as giveaways to big business. Finally, a third culprit is the media which is lavishing much much more attention on the minutia of the proposed changes to the individual income tax than on even the broadest strokes of the proposed changes to the corporate income tax. This even includes the “wonkish” media sites.
As far as I can tell from what little has been reported the change over from a worldwide system to a territorial one will only be partially accomplished by either House’s bill and instead of the standard reform package of broadening the base and reducing the rate, both bills opt for narrowing the base and reducing the rate. The only significant base broadening provision I know of is the limitation on interest deductibility. The new pass through provisions look like a giant mess that will primarily act as a full employment act for accountants and tax attorneys.