How Did New Atheism Fail So Miserably?

The Baffler publishes a long article against “idiot” New Atheists. It’s interesting only in the context of so many similar articles, and an inability to imagine the opposite opinion showing up in an equally fashionable publication. New Atheism has lost its battle for the cultural high ground. r/atheism will shamble on as some sort of undead abomination, chanting “BRAAAAAAIIINSSSS…are what fundies don’t have”, as the living run away shrieking. But everyone else has long since passed them by.
The New Atheists accomplished the seemingly impossible task of alienating a society that agreed with them about everything. The Baffler-journalists of the world don’t believe in God. They don’t disagree that religion contributes to homophobia, transphobia, and the election of some awful politicians – and these issues have only grown more visible in the decade or so since New Atheism’s apogee. And yet in the bubble where nobody believes in God and everyone worries full-time about sexual minorities and Trump, you’ll get less grief for being a Catholic than a Dawkins fan. When Trump wins an election on the back of evangelicals, and the alt-right is shouting “DEUS VULT” and demanding “throne and altar conservativism”, the real scandal is rumors that some New Atheist might be reading /pol/. How did the New Atheists become so loathed so quickly?
The second article presents a theory:
It has something to do with a litany of grievances against the believoisie so rote that it might well (or ironically) be styled a catechism. These New Atheists and their many fellow travelers all share an unpleasant obsessive tic: they mouth some obvious banality—there is no God, the holy books were all written by human beings—and then act as if it is some kind of profound insight. This repetition-compulsion seems to be baked right into their dogma.
It compares New Atheists to Kierkegaard’s lunatic:
Soren Kierkegaard, the great enemy of all pedants, offers a story that might shed considerable light. In his Concluding Unscientific Postscript, he describes a psychiatric patient who escapes from the asylum, climbing out a window and running through the gardens to rejoin the world at large. But the madman worries: out in the world, if anyone discovers that he is insane, he will instantly be sent back. So he has to watch what he says, and make sure none of it betrays his inner imbalance—in short, as the not-altogether unmad Danish genius put it, to “convince everyone by the objective truth of what he says that all is in order as far as his sanity is concerned.” Finding a skittle-bowl on the ground and popping it in his pocket, he has an ingenious idea: who could possibly deny that the world is round? So he goes into town and starts endlessly repeating that fact, proffering it over and over again as he wanders about with his small furious paces, the skittle-bowl in his coat clanking, in strict conformity with Newton’s laws, against what Kierkegaard euphemistically refers to as his “a–.” Of course, the poor insistent soul is then sent right back to the asylum […]
Kierkegaard’s villagers saw someone maniacally repeating that the world is round and correctly sent him back to the asylum. We watched [Neil de Grasse] Tyson doing exactly the same thing, and instead of hiding him away from society where nobody would have to hear such pointless nonsense, thousands cheer him on for fighting for truth and objectivity against the forces of backwardness. We do the same when Richard Dawkins valiantly fights for the theory of evolution against the last hopeless stragglers of the creationist movement, with their dinky fiberglass dinosaurs munching leaves in a museum-piece Garden of Eden. We do it when Sam Harris prises deep into the human brain and announces that there’s no little vacuole there containing a soul.
So the problem with New Atheism was that its whole shtick was repeating obviously true things that everyone already knew? But about 80% of Americans identify as religious, 63% claim to be “absolutely certain” that there is a God, and 46% think the world was literally created in seven days. This is a surprising number of people disagreeing with a thing that everybody already knows.
I could be misreading the article. The article could be wrong. But I don’t think so. This is my intuitive feeling of what was wrong with New Atheism as well. It wasn’t that they were wrong. Just that they were right in a loud, boring, and pointless way.
A charitable reading: New Atheists weren’t reaching their intellectual opponents. They were coming into educated urban liberal spaces, saying things that educated urban liberals already believed, and demanding social credit for it. Even though 46% of America is creationist, zero percent of my hundred-or-so friends are. If New Atheists were preaching evolution in my social circle, they were wasting their time.
This seems like an accurate criticism of New Atheism, one that earns them all the condescension they have since received. But the New Atheist still ought to feel betrayed. Why isn’t this an equally correct criticism of everything else?
While the atheists were going around saying there was no God, the environmentalists were going around saying climate change was real. The feminists were going around saying sexism was bad. And the Democrats were going around saying Donald Trump was an awful person. All of these statements might be controversial somewhere, but meet basically zero resistance in educated urban liberal spaces. All get repeated day-in and day-out by groups of people who make entire careers out of repeating them. And all get said in the same condescending way, a sort of society-wide plague of Voxsplaining.
This is 90% of popular intellectual culture these days: progressives regurgitating progressivism to other progressives for nothing but the warm glow of being told “Yup, that was some good progressiving there”. Conservatives make fun of this incessantly, and they are right to do so. But for some reason, in the case of New Atheism and only in the case of New Atheism, Progressivism itself suddenly turned and said “Hey, you’re just repeating our own platitudes back to us!” And New Atheism, caught flat-footed, mouth open wide: “But…but..we thought we were supposed to…we thought…”.
Think of one of those corrupt kleptocracies where the dictator takes bribes, all his ministers take bribes, all their assistants take bribes, the anti-corruption task force takes bribes, etc. Then one day some shmuck manages to get on the dictator’s bad side and – bam – the secret police nab him for taking bribes. The look on his face the moment before the firing squad shoots – that’s how I imagine New Atheists feeling too.
So who’s the dictator in this analogy? And what did New Atheism do to get on their bad side?
Maybe New Atheism failed to make the case that it was socially important. All these movements have a mix of factual claims and social calls to action – climate change activism combines “we should accept the scientifically true fact that the climate is changing” with “we should worry about climate change causing famines, hurricanes, etc”, just as atheism combines “we should accept the scientifically true fact that God does not exist” with “we should worry about religion’s promotion of terrorism, homophobia, et cetera”. But the climate change people seem better at sounding like they care about the people involved, compared to atheists usually sounding more concerned with Truth For Its Own Sake and bringing in the other stuff as a justification.
Or maybe the New Atheists just didn’t know how to stay relevant. Trump resistance always has new tweets to keep its attention. Social justice always has a new sexist celebrity to be angry about. Sure, a few New Atheists tried to keep up with the latest secretly-gay televangelist, but most of them kept going about intricacies of the kalam argument that had been done to death by 1400 AD. This is just an example – maybe there are other asymmetries that are more important?
Maybe the New Atheists accidentally got on board just before a nascent Grey Tribe/Blue Tribe split and tried to get Blue Tribe credibility by sending Grey Tribe signals. At some point there was a cultural fissure between Acela Corridor thinkfluencers with humanities degrees and Silicon Valley bloggers with STEM degrees, and the former got a head start on hating the latter while the latter still thought everybody was on the same anti-Republican side.
And the cynic in me wonders whether New Atheism wasn’t pointless and obvious enough. There are more church-goers in educated liberal circles than Trump supporters, climate deniers, or self-identified racists. Maybe that made the “repeat platitudes to people who already believe them” game a little less fun, caused some friction – “You’re talking about my dear grandmother!” And atheist-vs-theist debates were a big thing back in the day – often catastrophically, since professional religious debaters like William Lane Craig tended to make short work of their amateur atheist opponents. I see a lot fewer good public debates about Trump, global warming, and social justice. Maybe the New Atheists couldn’t take the final step to become a complete 100% useless echo chamber, and that was what killed them.
I don’t know. The whole problem is so strange. For a brief second, modern culture looked at New Atheism, saw itself, and said “Huh, this is really stupid and annoying”. Then it cast New Atheism into the outer darkness while totally failing to generalize that experience to anything else. Why would it do that? Could it happen again? Please can it happen again? Pretty please?
Islam became relevant, is the long and short of it. Suddenly a different ox was being gored by strident atheism, and it was an ox progressivism was a lot less interested in goring.
I’m not so convinced that New Atheism has failed so much. The only evidence you cite for that is a few articles in the Baffler, which isn’t exactly a mainstream publication. Compare that with Sam Harris’s podcast, which is one of the most popular podcasts there is. Also most of the points brought up in Alex Nichols’ article went unaddressed.
I’m mostly using the Baffler articles as backup for my own intuitions, based on things like “if anybody still liked New Atheists, I would expect to find them around here, but in fact when I write posts about the Dark Ages explicitly denying New Atheist beliefs, people leap on me in the comments for not being quite anti-New-Atheist enough.”
I didn’t think the Alex Nichols article had points, any more than the Boston Review article posted here a few days ago had points. Both were “People are gross and racist”. That’s certainly a thing you can write; the question is how New Atheists ended up as popular targets.
I think it has to do with being an inherently negative movement, which ties into your call to action point. It’s much easier to rally around doing something than it is to rally around not doing something. I don’t really feel like any inherently skeptical movement has taken off socially without it having some sort of strongly resonating replacement. “Don’t believe in religion, but we’re not going to advocate a specific replacement because it’s not our place!” doesn’t seem like it has much viral power.
I don’t think this phenomenon is as unique as you make it out to be. Similar examples are animal-rights activists, vegans, and feminists in the 70s and 80s.
Sure we all agree animals deserve rights and factory farming is bad. But forsake meat? Is that really necessary? How do you know if someone’s a vegan? They’ll tell you.
Sure women and men deserve equal rights. But what’s wrong with gendered pronouns? Political correctness is going too far!
Similarly, sure god doesn’t exist and religion bolsters homophobia and whatnot…
Extrapolating, I don’t think new atheism really failed. I think it’s in the stage where everyone in the tribe technically agrees with their stated beliefs when pressed, but laughs at the atheists because they’re annoying and it’s fashionable to laugh at them.
…regardless of what suntzuanime (who never actually stated a position!) believes, it seems like a descriptive fact that not a huge percentage of people agree with (much less care about) this position.
The fact that you think they’re dumb and/or heartless and haven’t thought it out enough, evidenced by your condescending comment, doesn’t change that.
If they can’t into Meta-Universalizability from behind the Veil Of Ignorance then they’re too dumb/heartless to deserve non-condescension. They were here when that was posted, and it’s been long enough to fcking Get It already. Game Theory, do you grok it? Cooperate or gtfo.
You can feel free to condescend! Condescending is rude, but fine. And suppose I agree that you’re right, and animals matter, and they’re all dumb stupid idiots. That’s not relevant to the point I just made.
The point I made is very simple. It is just this: your beliefs are rare. Regardless of whether they’re wrong or right, need nuance or are properly worked-out, your beliefs are rare.
And when your claim wasn’t “animals deserve rights and factory farming is bad,” but rather
that’s bad for your claim.
Maybe you should get bashed with a sledgehammer to learn some empathy for rocks?
Who’s “we”?
Beaten to the punch on the obvious “Islam” point. But I think there’s more to it.
There are many people who identify with a religion, but don’t at all live up to it in practice–gay Catholics, for example, or the entire Episcopalian denomination. It is probably more tactful for progressivism to say that it “embraces all religions”–while in reality, of course, this means that it “embraces all people who call themselves religious, but are willing to accept progressive orthodoxy.” Lapsed believers who can’t bring themselves to change how they identify, comfortable sinners who don’t mind shirking the commands of their faith, and the vast spiritualist hordes will flock to them. New/militant atheism alienates all those people, and there are many of them.
I would also suspect that this is a far more effective way to undermine religion. Let people call themselves believers, but gradually erode the traditional meaning of what it is to believe, until there’s nothing problematic left. It’s probably what the New Atheists should have done, would have done if they were more devious and organized.
Progressivism decided* to align with Islam against conservatism because there are a LOT more Muslims and they have the advantage of being a discriminated against minority immigrant population which is a REALLY useful bludgeon. Atheism not only has very little electoral/demographic weight behind it, but is fundamentally aligned AGAINST Islam, and so obviously it had to go. Coalition politics is a human universal and looking at principled reasons why a coalition might drop a member is less useful than looking at power-related reasons, I think.
Atheism as a cause also has the problem of building nothing constructive and not gaining you any power. Like libertarianism but moreso, it tends to be a negative movement about removing power structures and is famously fractious.
*Of course in this context a decision is not a decision of the group as a hivemind but dozens to thousands of individual decisions about how to gain power, but the end result seems pretty much the same to me.
don’t we know that “aligning with someone who’s wrong because we have the same opponents” is stupidly wrong?
“the enemy of my enemy” – might be my enemy too if they’re both enemies of The Truth.
I hate to break it to you, but progressivism sometimes prioritizes other concerns over a total commitment to The Truth.
then fuck progressivism as a movement
Hey, you’re just repeating our own platitudes back to us!
as a movement, not as an ideology
I’m not sure I agree with this. I’d argue you could say the same thing about the anti-racist movement– that it’s not building anything constructive, famously fractious, and fundamentally negative, and it’s managed to basically take over progressive discourse.
I think the friction between new atheists and progressives makes a lot of sense if you entertain Haidt’s perspective on progressivism– namely that it’s committed to the idea of compassion and the care/harm axis to the exclusion of all others. Their view, boiled down, is “I’m opposed to things that hurt people”.
My impression of New Atheism is that it never really argued on that axis. For them, the underling question was “what institutions/belief systems are a legitimate authority?”, and their answer was “science”. As such, there arguments were usually geared to demonstrate that religion is not a legitimate authority. Even when they called out the harm that religion did, it was usually in service this broader argument. From the perspective of most progressives, it made the new atheists seem preoccupied with things that fundamentally weren’t relevant to the questions they cared about.
Wait Stefan Molyneux is a New Atheist? What is the history of this Baffler site, I have never seen this but it’s linked with a donotlink?
A view I sometimes hold, which I freely admit is not entirely charitable: this happened because feminism, environmentalism, and the like pattern match to religion and they know (on some level) that atheism taken seriously will lead to denying those causes too.
It’s fairly easy to see this if you squint the right way: many of the progressive core causes have articles of faith, catechisms that demonstrate your faith in #HashtagGoesHere, and often engage in reasoning motivated by saying that A must be true, because otherwise core tenet B would be falsified.
As I said, I don’t always believe this–and formalized atheism has its own similar issues occasionally. But in principle the precept behind atheism is that we should question facts like these…and maybe on some level environmentalists and democrats and feminists know or suspect they’re vulnerable? I don’t like how strong and negative this a claim this is against people I know are outgroup to me–it’s an area I am likely to make mistakes–but I find it hard to refute.
This isn’t strange at all.
Well, it is, but not for the reasons you’re laying out.
The reason why New Atheism is uniquely singled out for progressive friendly fire is because of Atheism+
There was a schism, in 2011, when some poor soul made the mistake of asking Rebecca Watson out. This snowballed into a gigantic clusterfuck where, essentially, there was a schism between the SJW atheists and the non-SJW atheists. The former called themselves Atheism+, while the latter retained the title New Atheist.
Immediately after this happened, and the battle lines were drawn, Atheism+ started attacking the old guys. I remember, they all flipped pretty much on a dime regarding whether or not Dawkins was a terrible horrible evil person.
But then a funny thing happened. Atheism+ died because nobody likes the fun police, and they had a few too many sociopaths and assholes leading their community.
So we no longer have the SJW version of atheism floating around, but what we do still have is the other half of the atheist movement, which, despite agreeing with the other side on literally everything except for the ethics of asking Rebecca Watson out on a date, has been permanently marked as anti-SJW.
As a result, Atheism+ sympathetic SJWs(*) continue to hold as a cached belief “Atheists (note lack of +) are evil” and then whenever they want to take a cheap shot at an outgroup, they come back to this.
(* in many cases, the Atheism+ sympathetic SJWs are actually the SJWs who were Atheism+ back when that existed. The specific individuals are still saying the same thing, but they no longer formally, publicly identify as atheists)
Seems like too low a level of explanation. How come atheism lost by alienating SJWs, and not SJWism by alienating atheists?
I think the opposite happened. SJW atheists lost, which allowed them to disassociate from the atheist identity and link up with the non-atheist SJWs. Regular atheism, otoh, had no allies to assimilate into.
Ironic result is that while SJW-Atheism lost as a movement, the individuals who comprised that movement won by leveraging non-atheism allies.
IDK. This is actually making less sense as I reason through it
This is all explained in Nichols’ article which Scott didn’t actually reference besides for linking it upfront.
climate change activism combines “we should accept the scientifically true fact that the climate is changing” with “we should worry about climate change causing famines, hurricanes, etc”, just as atheism combines “we should accept the scientifically true fact that God does not exist” with “we should worry about religion’s promotion of terrorism, homophobia, et cetera”
I think this is a good point – that part of the appeal of a movement often rests on its ability to go OH NOES, something must be done, this is something! WE MUST DO THIS But it’s also fair to point out that the least effective climate alarmists are those who say that climate change is not only responsible for monster hurricanes (mumbletwelvepauseinAtlanticcyclemumble) but also for earthquakes.
Likewise, atheism seems to want to hold religion responsible for things that, well, let’s just say there are tectonic plate-sized forces at work in humanity, and while God is larger than that, imo, the average tepid helping of religiosity isn’t.
The problem with using terrorism, etc as a falling sky is that for the most part, religion already is a bulwark against that. “People doing harm to each other” is a long standing problem for which atheism has not proven a cure, and actually acts against the most common human response, which is more religion.
But the climate change people seem better at sounding like they care about the people involved, compared to atheists usually sounding more concerned with Truth For Its Own Sake and bringing in the other stuff as a justification.
…have you *met* any atheists? The sort I run into are not into denying God for the sake of a fundamental truth of the universe, but because they’ve taken some massive damage, somewhere along the line, and blame God and/or a/the Church for it. (In the case of different congregations, some of the blame is quite justified.)
Its not that there aren’t people who firmly, calmly, and without drama feel that there is no There there. There are many, and they seem to be over represented at SSC. But those sorts are also the type to believe in the lack of evidence in a non-evangelizing, non-proselytizing sort of way – willing to confess their belief, and comfortable defending it, but taking a ‘go thy own way’ approach to the average theist.
Neither assholes nor obsessive crazy people, in other words. Which, like the quiet people of any group, are the ones you don’t hear about.
I also think that you, Scott, are wanting too much, too fast. Particularly among the liberal caucasian sort, secularism appears to be a done deal. So long as Islam never really gets a foothold among the Western upper class, Jews continue to shed their faith and Buddhism remains the non-demanding fringe platitude that it is in Hollywood, atheism is going to stay the defacto value of the Blue Tribe. Give it time, and we may yet get Roddenberry’s future.
Are there actually people who think climate change causes earthquakes?
And I’m not complaining because I think atheism’s failed as a belief system – I agree with you that in practice everyone’s atheist. I’m just confused that even though it’s the victorious belief system it’s managed to fail as a social movement.
Well, I would shirk to quote the gaurdian, but I think this publication gets read by more climate alarmists – and atheists – than The Baffler.
There was also a bit of the standard “ohnoes” a couple months back when we had three hurricanes, massive wildfires, and an earthquake in Mexico all at the same time. But frankly, that’s *exactly* the sort of situation where, traditionally, people turn to the religious/supernatural explanations of their choice.
I agree with you that in practice everyone’s atheist.
Nah, man. Everyone’s religious. Just in your house, the favored belief is “not believing.” (Come on, you don’t think that the Blue Tribe is secular because of evidence, do you?)
With the decline of political social conservatism, New Atheists stopped being a weird ally of progressivism and became too much of an enemy of more central members of the coalition. Other commenters have mentioned Muslims, but African-Americans are also prominently religious. And progressives don’t see religious people within the coalition as opponents – a friend may be nominally Catholic, but they still support same-sex marriage/the welfare state/etc. To them, New Atheists are stirring up unnecessary trouble.
New Atheists are a victim of their incomplete success – they got their political victories, but not their desired cultural change.
The decline of political social conservativism? Is that a thing that happened? Trump sure doesn’t seem like he won on a tide of small-government free-market economic conservativism.
Trump won because of populism, not conservatism.
Also, yes social conservativism is on the decline in the USA. At a minimum, it’s shifting so that sexual morality is now enforced by the rules of liberals, not conservatives. Likewise racial favoritism and, as noted, favored religious groups.
