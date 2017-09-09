OT84: Threadictive Processing

This is the bi-weekly visible open thread. Post about anything you want, ask random questions, whatever. You can also talk at the SSC subreddit or the SSC Discord server. Also:
1. New sidebar ad for Relationship Hero, a phone-in help line for social interaction related questions. Liron Shapira – whom many of you probably know from Quixey/CFAR/etc – is a co-founder, which makes me think they’re probably pretty reasonable and above-board.
2. In fact, thanks to everyone who’s emailed me about sidebar ads recently. I’m trying to walk a careful line here, where I’m neither so selective that it looks like I’m endorsing them, nor so unselective that actually bad or scammy companies make it in. If you ever feel like I’m erring on one side or the other, let me know.
3. Several good comments from last week’s thread on developmental genetics vs. evolutionary psychology. See eg Sam Reuben on how different animals implement instincts, TheRadicalModerate on the connectome, and Catherio on how across different individual animals, novel concepts seem to always get encoded in the same brain areas for some reason. Several people also brought up claims that some animals seem innately afraid of eg snakes, or innately susceptible to learning those fears, suggesting that genetics has managed to find a way to connect to the concept “snake” somehow. But it confuses me that this can be true at the same time as eg the experiment where kittens were raised in an artificial environment with no horizontal lines and weren’t able to see horizontal lines when grown up. I know there’s a difference between having a hard-coded concept and having a biased ability to learn a concept, and I know it makes sense that some hard-coded-ish concepts might need data before they “activate”, but it still seems weird to both have “snake” hard-coded enough to produce behavioral consequences, and “horizontal line” so un-hard-coded that you just might not learn it.
(also weird: trap innocent kittens in a freaky bizarro-dimension without horizontal lines and you win a Nobel, but try to give people one fricking questionnaire…)
A friend asked me if I had tattoos. I told her that I didn’t and she asked why. I gave her a couple reasons, all of them true:
– it’s not really my aesthetic
– my cultural (WASP) background frowns on them and I don’t feel like spending weirdness points on this with my family
– I would rather show people what I value by what I say and how I act.
I was a bit embarrassed to admit one of the biggest reasons: I feel like making a permanent decision is a bad idea unless absolutely necessary. Paul Graham says this, implicitly, as advice to “stay upwind“, and more accurately I feel like I’ve made a number of these decisions in the past and now live with suboptimal consequences.
Am I being stupid to be embarrassed of this reason?
(Though I have always sort of wanted one particular tattoo that I can’t figure out the right design for: a representation of the statement “P =? NP” (somehow indication uncertainty) that can be altered by adding ink to either state “P = NP” or “P = !NP”. And I did know someone a while ago who had a lower back tattoo of the Hopcroft-Ullman 7-tuple definition of a Turing machine…it, and her, were really awesome.)
P [thin squiggly lines] NP
The squiggly lines can be made into thicker straight lines, and a slash can be added to make the mathematical not-equal sign.
P [moderately large oval] NP
Where the oval can be filled in with an equal sign or not-equal sign. You could even have “Write answer here” above the oval. 🙂
No, but I wouldn’t be. Learning from mistakes is important. Why would you be embarrassed to have this reason? Perhaps answering that question would help you figure out what’s the actual reason for the embarrassment.
*A* reason to be embarrassed would be that it is a childish thought, as every moment passes and the action or inaction within it modifies our future forever, and there’s nothing we can do about that permanence.
That’s still no reason to spend money you’d be better off spending elsewhere, getting a tattoo that could get infected and kill you, from an artist who may slip or not be as good as their posted art makes them seem.
You can buy hundreds of custom temporary tattoos for under $100 online to see if you really like having the design on a semi-permanent basis.
This seems reasonable. I tend to explain this sort of thing with “if I want the same tattoo for five years, then I’ll get it.”
Not stupid, but perhaps too self-conscious. I have this reason too and wouldn’t think it too embarrassing to admit.
I don’t think you need a reason not to have tattoos, you need a reason to have tattoos.
How old are you? I think the culture is quickly changing on this, and that the “completely non-tattooed” will soon become a minority (at least in lower/middle class America, at least)
I’m 26, but yes, maybe I’m old fashioned. I don’t mind tattoos if they are really cool and unique, but for the life of me I don’t understand the chain of thought that ends with someone getting a generic tribal tattoo or a tramp stamp.
I don’t understand the train of thought that ends with someone getting a tattoo, period, unless they’re in a gang or the military or a primitive tribe or something like that.
At some point you have to look at an area of your body and decide you’d like it better if there was a tattoo there. That’s something I just can’t fathom.
Well…, I don’t have tattoos myself and not planning to get any, but I don’t think the train of thought is much different than seeing a blank wall and deciding that you’d like it better if there was a painting hanging on it.
Tattoos are more like seeing a blank wall, deciding it would look better if there was a painting on it, and then painting a mural. Or carving one bas-relief into a load-bearing wall.
Though my brother did once paint a mural on the wall of his home, and liked it so much he tore out that section of (fortunately not load-bearing) wall and took it with him to his new home.
Am I the only person for whom natural skin is obviously NOT equivalent to a blank wall or canvas?
To call natural skin a blank canvas is like looking at a cliff face in which 30-100 m.y.o. strata are exposed, and seeing no difference between that and a sheet of drywall covered in white paint.
@Well…
It’s only a matter of degrees…
As you say yourself, there is a continuum in permanence, ranging from drawing on an Etch A Sketch to sculpting part of a mountain. Arguably, painting on a human is on the lower end of that spectrum, as it is pretty much guaranteed to disappear from sight when the person dies.
Of course, from the perspective of that human it last for the entire period that they perceive (if we ignore the possibility of tattoo removal/change).
Should we be expecting a crime wave?
Shortly after which, tattoos take up their traditional role of permanently marking someone as lower to lower-middle class and preventing them from sneaking up the social ladder to places where Their Sort doesn’t belong. But we do need to sucker as many of them as possible into getting the tattoos before we change the rules on them.
Only the non-aspirational lower get tattoos in places where they won’t be covered in typical work clothing.
The hope-to-ascend middle get them put in places you’ll never see without a certain degree of intimacy.
I don’t have any tattoos, nor any wish to get one, but I don’t have a need to judge people with tattoos or wish ill on them. If someone has a tattoo, that indicates their personality or cultural group is different from mine, but I’m ok with that.
To me, this is the most convincing reason to get a tattoo. I realize the main reason I have for not getting one is status quo bias, and on the few occasions I got temporary tattoos at a party I rather enjoyed having them for the week I did.
I do usually associate them with lower-class, which is the other main reason I avoided them. So when I got into a conversation with a couple of coworkers (ie people in my socioeconomic class), both of whom were planning to get tattoos, I suddenly started thinking of them as a realistic option for me and rather liked the idea.
(My third reason, laziness/thriftiness, still holds strong).
I’ve commented before that there should be a name for this rationale of going against whichever choice is less reversible. It seems somehow closely related to the sunk cost fallacy, in some sense a mirror image, but I’m not sure. (I use this rationale, for instance, to justify the fact that I reveal very little personal information under this handle — if I ever did, I doubt I’d receive negative consequences in the forseeable future, but once things are revealed they can’t be un-revealed.)
FWIW I have roughly the same reasons for not wanting to get a tattoo.
I sometimes hear people in finance use “option value” or “optionality” in a similar way, to refer to the idea that locking in a choice has a cost – you lose the “optionality.” I don’t know if I’ve seen this spread much beyond finance circles though.
In finance you formally learn to value having choice in the context of financial options, then generalize it to the real options of a corporation. At which point it’s natural to generalize the terminology to other things in your life.
The inherent value of options is what bugs me about the idea of “too much choice is a bad thing” from the Nudge crowd. Also, yuck.
Well, in the context of finance, the cost of evaluating the option (attention, cost of acquiring and processing information) is usually trivial, but when you’re looking at personal decisions that’s not necessarily the case.
You notice how the Nudge crowd always frames it so they are the nudger, not the nudged?
…No? I don’t know if I qualify as being in the “Nudge crowd” but I routine nudge myself via such methods as: Beeminder commitments, not stocking chips/soda/candy in my fridge at home, putting a pullup bar in a doorway I walk through daily, setting up rituals/routines that include good choices, blocking low-value websites…
Where can I find the nudge crowd?
Google has a thing where they put the unhealthy kitchen snacks in the bottom drawer. It’s incredibly useful.
Indeed it is, no time wasted looking through all the stuff on display for what you want, you just go to the hidden (behind frosted glass in a fridge) or hard to access place and that’s where the good stuff is. Second nature to an adventure gamer (perhaps not coincidentally, Marc Blank used to work there).
In Chess, the term is “committal”. You want to keep as many options open as possible – a move which does something useful but closes off a lot of options may often be seen as too committal.
If you’re up for a bit of a slog, check out Causal Entropic Forces. Or, considerably less sloggy, try Wissner-Gross’s TED Talk.
I am confused why that would be embarrassing, it seems by far the most obvious reason. Getting tattoos just seems to be reducing flexibility; it seems to be a way of locking oneself into something, you know? Seems a bit contrary to keeping one’s identity small. 🙂 (I guess maybe a lot of people would not consider this obvious seeing as they see “identity” as something to be generally embraced rather than generally avoided…)
No, it’s a perfectly good reason. I think most people have an experience of “Look, I did something I thought was cool a while back and now I wish I hadn’t because it was dumb, not cool”. Though granted, if the friend has tattoos herself, you may want to leave out the “it was a stupid decision” part 🙂
Don’t make unnecessary permanent decisions unless you want to signal that something is more important to you than the opportunity cost of making the decision.
Conversely, this is one reason why a tattoo could be preferable to some temporary equivalent: its permanence lets you signal that you care about whatever it represents really hard.
The comment about cultural background is amusing to me.
I think I’m the only person in my entire extended family with zero tattoos.
Which is a big reason why I’ll probably never get one.
What tattoos mean in a cultural sense is too firmly embedded in my mind for me to see how it could ever change. I had an ex with a tiny tattoo on the underside of her wrist and even that required conscious effort to ignore.
Trying to think of an analogy that might convey it — imagine if in ten or fifteen years smoking cigarettes somehow makes a huge comeback and young people of every class and subculture are out there smoking.
Incidentally, I recently went from an academic job in a big city to a semi-skilled agricultural job in a rural area for a spell, and I was astonished how many people in the second setting smoked. And most of the ones who didn’t smoke still dipped, which may be an even better analogy for the original purpose than smoking, come to think of it. I know quite a few hip young things who will smoke the occasional cigarette (if artsy) or cigar (MBAs), but I can’t say anybody in my white-collar circles dips.
I don’t know; I don’t have any tattoos, but these days, when I see someone with a tattoo, my natural assumption is that they’re just an artsy/ creative/ freethinker type. A lot of people I know have tattoos, including a friend of mine who’s a very down-to-earth elementary school teacher. I know on a conscious level that some people are supposed to still have a negitive connotation to tattoos, but I would be surprised at this point to actually see that in reality, except maybe for really extreme tatooing.
I’m not sure what you are saying. I can tell you I still have a negative connotation to tattoos. I exist. My system 2 can try to resist it, but it’s still very much there.
I couldn’t say for sure how many of us there are, but I’m not that old–just late 30s. And I didn’t have any kind of really unusual upbringing, like Amish or something.
@Yosarian2
Just because most people have given up on voicing social disapproval, that doesn’t mean they no longer have negative connotations.
That’s the same reason I don’t have any tattoos. I kinda feel like for any given thing, I should wait five or ten years and see if I still care enough about it to get a tattoo of it.
The answer has, so far, never been yes. There are plenty of things I still care about after five years, but none that I want permanently inscribed on my body.
If people were raised since birth exposed to optical illusions (especially those with physical form), would they fail to see the illusion and instead see the reality?
(Ducking out of the visible open thread before it gets too verbose)
Edit to add: These both being true (if true) just indicates that snake shape (innate) versus horizontal lines (learned) are differentially encoded. It seems plausible that the horizontal lines would be a topological (landscape oriented/personal movement oriented) coding, while the snake shape would be something which moves (and thus demands reactive response) coding.
It also seems plausible that few particular shapes are hardcoded unless absolutely necessary. Lines aren’t typically found in nature outside of slate (and similar rock) deposits. Do the blind geometers have an easy time dealing with lines?
(really ducking out of the visible open thread now)
Betty and I are hosting another meetup. Sunday September 24th, starting at 2:00, running through dinner time.
3806 Williams Rd, San Jose, CA 95117.
Do we know that relationship advice is something that benefits a lot from expertise?
Suppose someone has a problem with an existing or potential relationship. Maybe almost all such problems are such that good advice will be given by random well-socialized people (e.g. /r/Relationship_Advice, though that’s self-selected and not quite random). Or maybe almost all such problems are such that an expert who’s unusually socially adept, who’s done it a thousand times etc. will probably give a much better advice. Do we know one way or the other?
(I’m not trying to dismiss the newly linked sidebar advertiser, for all I know they’re really valuable. I can also think of more reasons to go with a paid service: assured response, quality of attention etc. I’m only wondering about the likely quality of the advice from a random intelligent socialized person vs a relationship expert).
The weird thing about relationships in my experience is that while I’m confident one can get “better” at them through learning (that is, it’s not all “are you naturally suave or agreeable,” but also “are you willing to examine how you date or act in a relationship to do better”), my experience is that relationship advice is also the last advice anyone ever takes (yes, I think getting people to take advice they don’t want to hear is probably hard in any area, but seems especially hard in relationships).
It’s just such an emotionally fraught area, that even if you can see exactly what your awkward friend is doing wrong and envision a simple fix for him, it’s nevertheless extremely unlikely he will actually attempt, much less succeed at implementing, the seemingly simple “fix.” And then of course there’s the whole “why can’t my friend see that he/she is terrible for him??” situation where your friend will always choose the object of infatuation over even an old friend (even if you’re not making ultimatums but simply advising against the dictates of his/her libido).
Of course, I am not a professional relationship advice giver, so for all I know there exist helpful tips that are easier to absorb and/or strategies for getting people to absorb them. But boy does it seem hard.
One problem is that while over time I think people can learn to get better at managing their own relationships, that the things you learn tend to be very idiosyncratic to your own personality and complex details of your own learned social behaviors, many of which you likely no longer notice.
In fact, getting advice from someone who is *much* more socially skilled and charming then you are might be risky, they may be able to get away with stuff you can’t.
I think relationship advice can be useful just as a way to get out of your own head and get another view on things. Sometimes just the act of putting things into words next so you can ask about them is helpful already. But take any advice with a grain of salt and try to adapt it to your own style if you can.
I have a friend going through some marital difficulties and I’ve been talking though some of it with him. Mostly I just listen. I noticed that sometimes he credits me with an idea that he had in a prior conversation:”It was like you were saying last week she reacts to X in Y fashion. That was a really good point.” Well of course he thinks it was a good point, it was his!
The consistently best relationship advice I get is from my mom, who I wouldn’t call an expert.
Huh. I had a lot of thoughts similar to the horizontal line thing and the snake thing, and to me it doesn’t seem surprising.
It’s clear the brain can be primed to recognise all sorts of weirdly specific stuff (snakes, red dots on mothers, insects-counting-to-two, horizontal-lines, etc, etc, etc).
It’s also clear there’s lots of things the brain only learns when exposed to, and sometimes only in formative stages (eg. children raised without tonal languages, children raised without language at all, children raised without adults to copy, etc).
So it sounds like, the brain is grown in a way which can already recognise, or is especially designed to recognise, weirdly specific stuff. But some of them already exist, and some of them need some extra connections to be formed by practice, and can fail to develop if they don’t get it. And sometimes, it’s important the region works immediately (eg. spotting mother, avoiding predators) because the child benefits much more from getting it right first time, and if not, they may survive.
And sometimes, there are some connections which are only filled in later. And it wouldn’t take much for the brain to grow with them already in place, but there’s no pressure to do so since either (a) the flexibility of recognising slightly different horizontals in different circumstances is useful or (b) MOST offspring have exposure to language, horizontals, etc, and the exceptions are generally doomed anyway, so having that improvement never really makes a difference.
What’s the point of being an voracious reader if you are going to forget of what you read?
Setting aside fiction books, I’d bet that most people read non fiction books primarily because of the information they hope to get from them. Obviously it’s important to readers that a book should be well written, but if “The better Angels of our Nature” had been written with entirely made up facts (basically a mockumentary in book form), far fewer people would have consumed it. However, if you read the actual book, the final result after a month is very similar: You learned very little about the world.
Last week an article adressing this topic was posted on HackerNews (a forum for programmers) whose point was basically that “Yes, you are going to forget most of the facts you read but you read it for the way it changes your perspective on the world”. In the discussion everybody agreed with that argument, and the one person who expressed doubt in the usefulness of reading was downvoted to oblivion.
To me, this seems like the classical case where the obvious conclusion (i.e reading non fiction books the way most people read them is a bad use of your time) is the correct one, but extremely unpopular because agreeing with it would invalidate a huge chunk of our past and our values.
The argument for why reading books is actually worth your time was already made by Paul Graham in one of his essays:
“What use is it to read all these books if I remember so little from them? […] Reading and experience train your model of the world. And even if you forget the experience or what you read, its effect on your model of the world persists. Your mind is like a compiled program you’ve lost the source of. It works, but you don’t know why.
The place to look for what I learned from Villehardouin’s chronicle [of the medieval crusades] is not what I remember from it, but my mental models of the crusades, Venice, medieval culture, siege warfare, and so on. Which doesn’t mean I couldn’t have read more attentively, but at least the harvest of reading is not so miserably small as it might seem.”
This seems reasonable enough, but the comparison with a compiled program is very apt because it also reveals two important problems:
Sure, you have used some facts to synthesize a particular map of a particular territory, but if you forget those facts you are unable to build a map for a differnt territory ( reuse some part of the program for another purpose). For example, one of the reasons Pinker cites for the decline in violence is the rise of the modern nation
state with the monopoly on the use of force. You may only remember that the world has gotten better but not why, and if you were thinking about the benefits of anarchism, you would not be able to include the effect of the modern nation state in that consideration. Seeing that creativity is to a large part the ability to link not obviously related things together, this really bothers me.
More importantly, if all you essentially remember is the conclusion or the compiled program, how are you going to change it?
Somebody comes along and claims that the world is getting worse (climate change, increased political polarization, more divorces, more depression). An ideal critical reader would evaluate those facts in the context of what he already knows, and either throw out the argument (“the increased polarization is only a local minimum, we haven’t had a civil war in decades”) or synthesize a new model (Most aspects are getting better, but some are not). However, I can’t do that if I don’t recall the building stones of my models!
Essentially and sadly, it seems that my model of the world is thus basically a mix of how often repeated, how recent and how convincing a particular conclusion was.
Edit: Graham’s essay: http://www.paulgraham.com/know.html
I wondered about this for a while a few years back because I regularly ran into situations where I’d read, say, a fairly persuasive philosophical argument for something, but six months down the road when I get into an discussion about a related topic I couldn’t remember the argument itself, and didn’t necessarily have a citation on hand. With an unsympathetic interlocutor, this is at best a little embarrassing (“yes, I agree with x, but no, I can’t prove it to you, sorry”) and at worst completely discrediting. I worried for a while that this meant I wasn’t taking the material as seriously I should have been—that I should have been reading more slowly and more carefully—but I already read more slowly and more carefully than most people, so this hardly seemed practical.
So I’m sympathetic to the problem Graham writes about, but as for you, his answer gives me little comfort. For a variety of reasons, I’d much rather my model of the world be explicable, one of which you identify: being able to properly update based on new information. But more important to me, as soon as the search for truth becomes collaborative rather than solitary, my model is only as good as my selected reading.
I eventually took on a lot of little practices to help with this. I keep a record of books I’ve read, and to a lesser extent other papers and articles. A lot of those papers and articles I keep in pdf form if I can. Sometimes, if I really want a book’s key arguments or ideas in a more accessible form, I take notes: short ones go into Mnemosyne, long ones (especially book excerpts) into Evernote. Very occasionally, I’ll go back and reread the source material. Fleeting ideas are saved on my phone and then transferred somewhere else if I think they’re worth keeping later. I have some long-term “housekeeping” on various things too: just some imperfect measures of what I think about certain topics, which I update every once in a while. I don’t timestamp those, but they’re in Google Docs, so I can see the revision history if I ever want to convert them into actual records.
One of my other practices is to maintain an epistemic learned helplessness toward topics I think I don’t know anything about. I steered clear of the debate over group selection on one of the recent open threads, because I don’t know anything about biology (and I did the same back when a bunch of biologists were debating it in online publications a few years ago). Having an opinion of it would be less than helpful, as far as I’m concerned, polluting my model of the world with vaguer, more dubious priors than I want. Of course, as Scott points out at the time, this is a dangerous tool to use. I don’t know whether Scott would agree, but I think one shouldn’t just throw Velikovsky away forever and say he’s never worth engaging with. Maybe someday I will need a solid model of Bronze Age society and a reasonable expertise—and when I do, I’d better be willing and able to engage with Velikovsky.
And last but not least, the actual collaborative search for truth is a great way to keep ideas fresh. By this I mean having regular discussions on topics you’re reading about. For strict recall it’s weaker than a tool like spaced repetition, of course, but it’s more fun and more intellectually rewarding.
I don’t believe this is universally true. At least within my social and professional circles, for anyone who has earned a reasonable level of status in those circles, “I believe X on the basis of my past studies but don’t have a source for it at the moment” is a moderately convincing argument and one that usually does not result in demands for explicit sourcing.
I would have thought this ability to be one of the advantages of creating a high-trust society.
It’s not universally true, but that’s why I added the caveat “with an unsympathetic interlocutor.” I can do it when I’m with my friends, and sometimes I can get away with it in other circumstances, but it has bitten me before. So I consider having citations more at hand to just be erring on the safe side here (and with the added benefit that it makes for a stronger argument).
I think you’re probably right it’s one of the advantages of a high-trust society, but that doesn’t mean the high trust is always on display.
Not really your point, but I’ve found one simple way to combat forgetting about stuff you read is to force yourself to write something about it immediately afterwards. A quick summary or a mini-review or whatever.
Not only do you keep these, and have them around to refer back to if you’re ever curious, but the act of having to re-state it yourself helps further build the information in your memory.
Turns out your fourth grade teacher who had you do book reports was on to something after all!
I’ve been doing something like this recently for other reasons. It works, but it has a side effect I don’t like. As I’m reading, I’m paying attention to what I’m reading, but I also have to pay attention to what I’m thinking about what I’m reading, so I can stick those thoughts in mental loop to write down when I’m done (typically between chapters). I find that trying to split my attention that way kills much of my enjoyment.
I think a better way is to keep a little notepad and pen beside you so that you can jot down a few key concepts as you read, thus lessening the load on your working memory. Then, later, maybe an hour later, maybe a whole day, you can return to your main material as well as your notes and give them a cursory review and, if you are intent on the Anki cards, formulate some questions based on their content. Having assimilated the material in full and reflected on it some, you will no doubt be able to come up with more piquant questions than if you had done otherwise.
The benefit of this process is that it splits the task of learning into stages which are suited to the funky architecture of human thought. It might seem like a more cumbersome process, as you now have multiple stages where before you had only one. But each of these stages after the first one is actually very brief, requiring little more than the small dosage of upfront effort to set yourself to it in the first place. While each later stage requires an investment you did not have to make before, the initial stage has been greatly accelerated, saving you more time overall than if you tried to juggle everything at once. As human behavior is fundamentally at odds with this superior method it may require some contrivances on your part to adhere to it, but if you successfully adhere to it you will no doubt find your ability to learn things greatly improved.
That’s a good idea that I can’t really use — I have arthritis, and it’s painful and somewhat difficult to write more than a few words at a time by hand. I’ve considered using a voice activated recorder or something, though.
I used to be a person who didn’t read much and back then I was a sort of banalized peon. It was embarrassing. I’ve read Better Angels and I can recall all of its general points as well as a lot of its specific statistics and if I wanted to recall even more I’d use those flash card things like Anki, so I feel like I’ve definitely improved intellectually from its influence. One can definitely tell on the internet who reads a lot and who doesn’t. Those who don’t may not have lower IQs, but they seem to.
As far as I am concerned, there are two different kinds of non-fiction that I read:
1) Those with a specific point of view, in which they are trying to convince you of something,
2) Those trying to give you an overview of some type.
“Better Angels” was the first type of book. I have read that book, and I do remember some of its specific arguments. I also have kept the book, and have paper clips on the good sections. The book wouldn’t have been worth much if I couldn’t remember the points it made. I suppose it still would have been worthwhile if I remembered some of the ideas, even if didn’t remember where I read it. There are many books of the first type that I’ve read for which I have not obtained any ideas from, but those are the poor books that I wish I hadn’t wasted my time reading.
The second type of books are usually history books for me. I may not remember any particular points they made, but I have a much better feel for that historical period after reading the book. Other books of this type might be surveys of some kind of science or the like. Such books can be useful for ones education even if they don’t have any particular idea that stands out.
I should say there is a third type of non-fiction that are worth reading just because they are fun to read. In other words, for the same reason most people read fiction. I read fiction if it has a good story. Of course the best fiction will also have interesting ideas that leave one thinking even after finishing them. But such books are rare, so I normally just look for good stories with interesting characters when I read fiction.
I can’t recall at will most of what I read, but if somebody mentions a topic, I can usually remember a few books that I’ve read on it, cite the name and author from memory, and look those up and revisit the topic quite quickly.
I guess I could just read tons of bibliographies and never read books, and I probably would spend more time doing that if I was employed as an academic librarian in a reasonably active library, rather than reading for recreation as I am now.
As others have said, one solution is to actually work on retaining the concepts and facts you read. This means switching from passive reading (not much different from “reading for entertainment value only”) to actively studying the books you read, which involves taking notes and writing summaries and essays and active use of whatever is your favorite reference management tool / replacement for classical paper index cards. (For me, I’ve been experimenting with a collection of bibtex bibliography files.)
It’s more work, yes, but on the hand, it’s also a filter: you only end up reading books you think are worth the effort.
And if you still forget something, well, you have your summaries and notes, so relearning the important things is going to faster and easier than without them.
Regarding the Graham’s essay, I notice that he mentions bookshelves.
I like physical books, because even looking at the cover of a book (whether fact or fiction) is enormous help in remembering what the book was about. And of course, looking at the book sitting on the bookcase helps me remember that the whole book exists in first place.
New sidebar ad for Relationship Hero, a phone-in help line for social interaction related questions.
Look, if I was able to pick up the phone and call someone to talk to them myself, I wouldn’t need social interaction advice! 🙂
But it does sound helpful, so good luck with that one.
Something that I just read and is annoying the heck out of me:
At first blush, I was irritated that this was evidence of lying, but on second thoughts I am prepared to concede that our lot in government are so useless, they really genuinely made a mistake and got their sums wrong. In the Department of Finance, yes.
The thing is, the sugar tax is a moral tax to deal with the obesity epidemic/crisis/apocalypse arrggh save us we are going to crushed beneath the bulk flabby mass of fat people just like in Katamari Damacy.
Fine, just like the smoking ban which was for health reasons and most people are fairly happy with it. So why the “we’re gonna raise millions in revenue from this!” sell? Presumably in order to sugarcoat (heh) the pill to get people to accept it with less grumbling and make it look less like the nanny state.
And either they deliberately lied in order to make the prospect as attractive as possible (if we’re getting this extra money, your taxes might go down a teeny bit) or they were so incompetent they got the figures wrong. Neither is an appealing thought, particularly with the national budget coming up soon – hey, lads in the Department, make sure ye have new batteries in the calculators when totting that up, all right?
My main gripe, though, is the deception. This is a moral intervention disguised as neutral revenue raising. EDIT: And if the figures need to be revised downward because the “speculative approximations” were wrong, then maybe people are not drinking as much sugary drinks as estimated, and maybe that’s not the main driver of the OBESITY EPIDEMIC and maybe all this is only scare-mongering.
Because there is a very large incentive to sugarcoat the pill there, too, for other worthy causes and inflate figures to scare people straight and because the greater good and the end justifies the means and it’s too important to let a little thing like literal adherence to the truth stand in the way (see the inflated estimations of women dying from illegal abortion when trying to get legalised abortion in the US*. Or the whole argument over the infamous ‘hockey stick’ in the climate change debates).
I wish governments wouldn’t lie to their people on stuff like this. It only results in the public then adopting an attitude to the next scare campaign of “crying wolf” and “sky is falling”, which is not what you want when the wolf really is in the sheepfold. Better to be upfront about “yeah we’re not going to make money on this but it’s a matter of public health” (as with the smoking ban).
*’How many deaths were we talking about when abortion was illegal? In NARAL (National Association for Repeal of Abortion Laws) we generally emphasized the drama of the individual case, not the mass statistics, but when we spoke of the latter it was always 5,000 to 10,000 a year. I confess that I knew the figures were totally false. But in the “morality” of our revolution, it was a useful figure, widely accepted, so why go out of our way to correct it with honest statistics?’ The official figures of maternal death due to illegal abortion before abortion was legalised was 160. Dr Nathanson estimates the actual figure to be around 500 maternal deaths per year. (Bernard Nathanson, Richard Ostling. Aborting America. Pinnacle Books. New York 1979.)
Nothing messes up the initiative to [give more speeding tickets, raise the taxes on cigarettes, raise the taxes on sugary drinks…] for the purpose of discouraging [speeding, smoking, drinking sugary drinks…] like people actually [driving slower, smoking less, drinking fewer sugary drinks…].
Agreed, there’s been the experience for years in previoius budgets of the government getting (relatively) easy revenue by taxing the “old reliables” – petrol, alcohol and cigarettes. Even in hard times, people still hang on to their vices (and need petrol for their cars) so that’s a solid source and there really isn’t that much of an expectation that “by raising the price we will discourage people from smoking”.
That has only come in during the past few years, where there definitely has been more of a public health approach, and they’ve tackled that more by things like the smoking ban, demanding warnings on cigarette packets be even more prominent, plain packaging, banning ads, etc. in addition to hiking the prices, so when getting serious about tackling something, this shows that simply taxing it is not the only or indeed best thing you can do.
So I do think the sugar tax was perceived maybe as “easy revenue” in the same way in addition to the pressure from outside sources over “we need to tackle obesity!”, only now they’re finding “oh dear, turns out people aren’t drinking as much fizzy sugary drinks as we thought” so they will have less revenue and still are left with having to tackle the real root causes of obesity (and we’ve argued enough on here over is it simply too much food, not enough exercise or is there more going on).
Politics is loyalty. Nobody wants nobody nobody sent. Pious fraud is a good loyalty test- if you were really loyal to the struggle against obesity, you would believe our claim that a sugar tax will raise zillions and turn us all into greek gods. Are you REALLY loyal? Sniff, sniff go the orthodoxy sniffers.
Here’s a random social interaction related question, apologies if it sounds a little weird or ridiculous as stated.
What is the most effective choice of words to use when asking someone out? By “most effective”, I mean (1) making it unambiguous or at least strongly suggestive of interest in a date so that the person on the receiving end won’t just assume it’s no more than a friendly invitation to hang out; (2) coming across as sincere and not a cliche line the asker throws out to people they’re at least mildly attracted to every week; and (3) not coming across as too headstrong or pressuring.
Any differences between what is best to say in writing (if this is ever advisable at all) versus what to say in person?
I suppose a very direct “Would you like to go out on a date with me?” is probably effective in the ways I mentioned above (though it comes close to violating (2)), but (a) it seems like something that comes out of the blue and could really startle an unsuspecting object of romantic interest, leading to some very cringing awkwardness especially if said in person; and (b)… well, never mind (b), which I ascribe to my own weird hang-ups.
Yes, I’m probably overthinking this. But evidently I’m going to have to learn this skill one way or another if I don’t want to stay single forever.
I myself have only awakened to this fairly recently, but I think this is a really crucial point:
Asking someone out is not primarily a verbal action. You really need to go through a whole non-verbal flirting social dance first to make it work. Putting it in words should only be the bow on top of an already sealed deal – so the words themselves don’t really matter.
(I am assuming you are a guy intending to ask a girl out.) I understand this is super difficult for an introvert to pull off (it sure is for me) but by far the most effective way to go about it is to approach the girl in a way that communicates your interest just by posture and attitude. You approach her tactfully but unambiguously signalling that you find her attractive and are romantically interested in her. Smiling, looking right into her eyes and being a touch shameless about your intentions. (It’s a deliberate test of your confidence and social skills.) She should get the message and signal back – either that she is open to your advances (smiling, turning to you, “opening up” etc.) or that she is not interested (not smiling, turning away, crossing her arms)* You then have a meaningless conversation during which this exchange of plausibly-deniable signals continues (which is the actual process of asking a girl out and what the general population calls flirting – which was a huge revelation for me) and if she still looks open by the end, you conclude with something very simple like: So – would you like to go for a drink on Friday? (Which should by now be something she’s expecting from you.)
On the one hand, all thus mushy, purposefully ambiguous gesture-and-tone stuff is pretty difficult to read, especially early on – On the other hand, the whole process flows quite naturally and doesn’t really have any single stress point where you suddenly hit the other person in the face with a major question. And there is usually also no humiliating rejection – you either get shut down early on by her body language and you back out before outwardly committing (plausible deniability both ways!) or, if she rejects the actual question (“I sorry, but I’m really busy this Friday.”) you can just say “Perhaps some other time then.” and graciously depart. Since it was just the conclusion of an extended conversation, it doesn’t seem like such a shoot-down.
*This description of signalling is super simplified and in a way naive – these are just the most common and cliché examples, you sort of need to learn how to read people through practice.
I am no longer in the dating market (thank God), but this is exactly the issue I had when I was interested in a woman. It seems I NEVER got a message back that she was interested in me, after I tried to make conversation. It might well have been that I wasn’t reading the women correctly, or just because my awkward conversations attempts made her feel awkward also. But does not getting back a positive signal mean one can never go on a date? Is there a better way than waiting for this positive response? I finally did find connections through a personal ad (pre-Internet). I do wonder if I’d still be alone if I had continued to try the conversation route.
That has been exactly my experience when trying to assess interest through conversation, back in the days when I had frequent social events where I would meet women. It doesn’t help that apparently I am very bad at expressing romantic interest through conversation (and it takes a bit of warming up for me to feel romantic interest towards someone I just met than it does for most people, I think).
liskantrop, I am not a teacher or “qualified” expert in the area of dating, but I have asked a lot of women out (around 200), been on a lot of dates (with around 100 different women), and I am happily married and have been with my current partner for about 7 years. I have pretty satisfying (and, I like to believe, mutually satisfying) friendships with both men and women. I have a change log to look back on and see the improvements in my approach over the years. I do have some advice. Based on my experience and the collected experience of acquaintances I have observed:
(1) While tactics (such as what word you use, your timing, your posture and tone of voice) are important, they are not as important as your audience. ie: If your “date” initially likes you or is especially attracted to you, you can screw up and be forgiven. If someone isn’t into you, you have to have some kind of skillset for seduction or charm to get anywhere at all. And those skills may be useful–if you want to end up with someone who isn’t into you who you have to seduce or charm all the time.
(2) Your social and sexual currency with any particular person has more to do with her/him than it does with your “average” sexual or social. Sure, being more suave, wealthy, connected, hench, or famous will increase the pool of people with whom you have currency, but people also have just tons of weird personal preferences, and given the size of the dating pool, some of those people probably prefer you. Sure, tactics will move people at the edges, but your best bet is someone who is solidly into you.
So I can distill my advice down to this:
* Ask more people out for less expensive and shorter interactions – ie: don’t plan entertainment like a play or concert for first dates, plan intimate conversation over a snack, a beverage, or some physical exercise (like a walk) where you can interact and talk.
* Learn to watch for signs of interest, and be highly alert for people who are instantly attracted to you, emotionally or physically.
* Invite your dates to express interest and see if they do:
If you feel attraction, as point blank if your date would like to kiss, hold hands, talk about having babies one day, etc. Ask politely but ask. Be direct!
Examples: “Would you like to kiss? I think we should kiss, how about you? May I hold your hand? I would like to put my arm around you, would you like that? Would you like to sit here by me and cuddle?”
Be direct! If they are into you they will say yes or thoughtfully tell you “not yet”. If they are not into you, don’t pursue them as a romantic partner, just move them to the “probably just friends” list, smile, and move on! A clumsy request for a kiss leads to many more kisses than not requesting! Ask! Don’t be afraid of being forward–it’s called honesty! You already said you want to end up non-single, so it would literally be very weird if you went on dates and never asked them for a “next step”, like a kiss or touch. You are on a date! If you feel attraction and don’t make an invitation based on it, you are essentially lying, and for no good reason (unless you are some kind of gamesman/upmanship master, which clearly you are not!)
* Be prepared to be opportunistic–decisively spend time, money, and emotional energy on potential partners who immediately show a lot of interest AND treat you well: neediness and selfishness are bad, look for attentiveness and generosity. If you find a date who really likes you and has a common interest, do something cool with it, and as immediately as comfortable. Awesome coffee date followed by a warm kiss? Romantic walk followed by a sincere hug? And you learned he/she has also always wanted to go to the Monterey Aquarium? See if your date wants to call in sick for work tomorrow and go on a road trip today! Don’t be afraid to quickly make plans with someone when they show interest in you. If you don’t, they will often take it as rejection.
* Catalogue your own preferences. if you are super into a particular skin or hair color, people who are extra tall or short, extra thin or fat, people who talk a lot (or barely at all) or who have a certain type of talent, become aware of it. Don’t strictly limit yourself to those preferences in dating but DO steer your dating toward those who you have an inexplicable (or totally rational) thing for. It’s fun in dating to release your expectations and social conditioning and uncover what you actually like in real life. It’s also incredibly convenient to find someone who happens to be into whatever weird creature you are, and with whom you happen to be similarly infatuated for biological reasons. It doesn’t guarantee a good relationship (that takes work and luck) but it sure makes the whole thing more fun.
As for your specific question, here’s my template?
Q: “What do you like?”
A: Oh, I love harry potter and coffee
Q: Oh, I heard of a cool harry potter themed coffee shop and I am thinking of going there. Would you like to go with me? (Alt: That sounds like something I would like to try, would you like to go to coffee with me?)
A: (Yes / Only as a friend / No I’m busy washing my hair and I have three boyfriends already)
At this point you either schedule the date, schedule a friend date, or if rejected, you try to be cool. Being cool is a hard game. But usually the person will help you by offering an excuse or being direct: “Im in a relationship”, “You’re not my type”, “I’m not dating right now”… these are all ways the person is trying to avoid the awkward moment as well. They usually don’t want to make you feel bad, and more importantly they don’t want you to make them feel bad, so don’t. Sincere disappointment is fine (and even a little flattering) as long as you don’t start crying or being a stalker. Sigh if you HAVE TO and then nod and say “All right.” And then change the subject and move on.
On a side note, if you ask someone out in a peer group (work, school, etc), this can often lead to gossip, and this can lead to a private gossip session where somebody, likely not your original intended date, mentioning that they wouldn’t mind going out with you. So after making a move of asking someone out, be alert for gossip coming back your way telling you who really wants you to ask them out, then consider asking that person out, because they are expressing interest.
See my general response below, but I have a specific response to the template starting “What do you like?” I’m not sure how to set up a context in which that isn’t a very awkward-sounding question that IME people don’t usually ask (I did know a guy with high-functioning autism who routinely baldly asked people in conversation “What are your hobbies?”, which was fruitful on occasion but sounded awkward to me most of the time). Did you mean that one should ask “What do you like?” after first explicitly expressing a desire to “do something” (hang out or, more explicitly, go out on a date)?
I’m actually pretty good at figuring out what activities people are interested in and suggesting doing them; provided that I have a way of talking to them on their own, it’s easy enough to suggest doing them one-on-one. But such suggestions never seem to be recognized as wanting to go on dates, rather than just wanting a friendly get-together doing something we like in common. Hence, my query above about wanting to know the words to ask someone out in a way that won’t automatically get misinterpreted as platonic.
I would replace “what do you like” with “have you read/seen any good books/movies lately?”. Feels more natural.
“What do you do for fun?” is the normal question
“What do you do for fun?” is the normal question
I’m probably abnormal in this regard, but I’ve never liked answering open-ended questions like this…particularly if I’m talking to someone I don’t know very well, and particularly if it’s face to face rather than a medium like email where I can take some time to think about how to answer.
Part of this is just being bad at small talk in general, so I have a hard time talking off-the-cuff, particularly about personal things. Plus I worry about how people might react to hearing about some of my weirder interests and overthink what would be appropriate to tell them, so I tend to just freeze up.
If someone asks my opinion on a specific topic or “do you like X?” that gives me a little more to work with.
I actually hate receiving the question “What do you do for fun?”, mainly because I can never think of a good answer (“Well when I’m alone I blog a bit and occasionally hang out in comments sections of this blog called Slate Star Codex…”). But I agree it’s a fairly normal question to ask.
Is this really a good idea? It seems like an excellent way to kill the mood. I think it’s better to gradually escalate the situation, and then just slowly go for what you are trying to do while giving the other party a chance to pull away if they are not into it.
Well, I would have thought the same, but some who are pushing the notion of “consent culture” (such as Laci Green) say it makes them “so deliciously hot”.
Indeed.
There is an old adage, which I will not repeat here,since it is somewhat harsh and offensive, that non the less holds much wisdom.
You don’t want to date Laci Green, or anyone like Laci Green. If a person is willing to turn your first date into a battle in the culture war, you realy shouldn’t bother. If you try to hold your dates hand and they act like you are some sort of deviant, just pay the cheque and run.
That’s definitely something you need to slide into. Asking for a kiss on the first date is pushing it a bit, unless it was a really great date and you can tell they’re into you. Getting the second date after the first one is more important – if someone responds to “let’s do this again” with “maybe some time” and a strained smile, the next step is not “so, how about a good night kiss?”
Years ago when I was first dating, I got the idea that I should ask before I do something like kiss a woman*. I did it to a few women I dated, and while they all kissed me, the majority of them said it was a bit of a turn-off. That I should just go for the kiss when the moment is right.
*I got this idea from online sources.
Very interesting, really good stuff, thanks. And well done for keeping a changelog! Seems like it was useful.
Related to the point about people varying in what they’re attracted to so much that attraction depends more on their tastes than on your ‘general factor of attractiveness’ is the idea of, rather than trying to be attractive to as many people as possible, trying to be as attractive as possible to those who are attracted to you; aim to ‘optimise your marginality’. Mark Manson talks about this a bit in his book Models, where he calls it as ‘polarising’.
I really appreciate the two very throrough, well-thought-out responses above me. But there is a reason I was asking a very specific question rather than just for general dating advice (although I could always use that as well and again thank you). It’s that nowadays I no longer have the luxury of getting to interact with someone face-to-face a lot first before asking them out (maybe if I’m thinking fast and feeling bold I could ask someone out at the end of the face-to-face conversation where I meet them, but thinking fast and feeling bold are not my fortes). I no longer have an established peer group, and these days my group social activities tend to be held in public places where we are together at one table the whole time. And if there’s one thing I definitively have learned from my recent years of singleness, it’s that I need to act as quickly as possible if I want any chance of starting to date a woman at all. The notion of learning how to make things happen organically has absolutely been my ideal all along, but for years that ideal failed to materialize and in this period of my life it doesn’t even seem feasible.
So unfortunately, I need to consider how best to approach an acquaintance with this out of the blue, probably in written message, rather than at the end of a flirtatious social interaction. And when it has to come out so abruptly, rather than as the natural conclusion of a conversation, I just don’t know what to say.
Isn’t “go out” the universal code for “date”? Just say “Let’s go out to dinner. Are you free on wednesday?”.
Isn’t “go out” the universal code for “date”? Just say “Let’s go out to dinner. Are you free on wednesday?”.
I would agree with this. Even if you don’t use the word date, just asking, “Hey, do you want to go out for dinner sometime?” implies it.
Yeah I mean it’s actually not some crazy secret language you have to uncover and decode. You can just ask people. The more people you ask, the more people will say yes. And some people will say no. And you will feel bad. But so what? If you need to, buy beta blockers from India. Then you won’t be nervous or have any physiological reaction to being rejected. In time, you’ll get used to it and stop needing them.
So I’m a little confused as to what you’re asking here — are you asking:
A. How do I invite someone to go do something with me (without being horribly awkward), or are you asking
B. How do I make it clear that this is intended as a date in contexts where that isn’t the default assumption (e.g. if I’m already friends with the person) (again, without being horribly awkward)?
I am probably not the best person to answer this, but my answers FWIW:
A. Surprisingly, literally just asking works fine here IME. It may sound horribly awkward but (unless you reveal your own nervousness) it’s unlikely to be taken that way.
B. I haven’t had the opportunity to do this, but I believe including something along the lines of “just the two of us, like” is a good way of making that intention more explicit without being too horribly awkward.
also weird: trap innocent kittens in a freaky bizarro-dimension without horizontal lines and you win a Nobel, but try to give people one fricking questionnaire…
Ah, but plainly they made sure the kittens signed the consent forms in pen, not pencil!
Do you know who else showed concern for animal rights? Hitler.
The domestic (ha!) cat, when it signs anything, signs it in blood. Usually that of whomever is demanding the signature. How many cats did you need for a valid statistical sample again?
A “policy” idea for effective altruism: Combine the functions of charities and retirement care
Should solve: Terrible retirement home conditions and people’s unwillingness to part with money they might later desperately need for themselves
The idea: People pledge (contract, actually) to donate, say 10% of their lifetime income to a given charity+care institution (CCI). The CCI spends some of this on malaria blankets and some on running a retirement home for its contributors to live in once they become unable to take care of themselves.
That way the contributors know they are doing something helpful with their money while at the same time “insuring” themselves against old-age poverty (or, optionally, consequences of other disabilities as well). There will be somebody to “repay” them their altruism when they need it. The CCI is competing for contributions from healthy, fully functional adults seeking to defend their own interests which should positively align incentives as far as conditions for the elderly are concerned.
I think this arrangement could be a way to make the 10% pledge a viable option for the middle class. It’s not just charity – it’s also an investment in a more secure old age. (There are tons of details to iron out but this is the gist.)
It sounds to me like you have combined a Charitable Remainder Annuity Trust and an adverse selection death spiral.
Why a death spiral?
Joining your CCI is a (privately) worse deal the higher your expected income, the lower your expected retirement expenses, the lower your life expectancy, etc. So at the margin people with these properties don’t sign up, making the deal worse for everyone else, etc.
You are hoping, I guess, that altruism and the benefits of insurance (and selective admission?) are enough to prevent this effect from spiraling to destruction. You could be right, I don’t know. But you need to defend why this combination is better than a CRAT + other a la carte products.
At best, organizations get to do one thing well. Give an organization two or more goals that don’t have much in common and the best case scenario is that it focuses on one and ignores the others. More common is to do all of them badly. I consider this mixing harmful.
David H. Hubel and Torsten N. Wiesel won the physiology Nobel prize in 1981 for the kitten vision experiment. Do you think you would have had trouble with the IRB or other similar regulation bodies if you tried your experiment around that time?
Update: meh, forget that. That’s not the actually important difference. The difference is doing the experiment on cats versus humans. Humans have personality rights that limit how you can use sensitive data you gather from them. It’s not filling the questionnaire itself that matters, but how you will publish the data you gather from them, whether it’s from the questionnaire or any other way. This is an especially difficult problem for patients in a psychiatric hospital, and you’ve already explained why in “Determining Consent” (“http://slatestarcodex.com/2017/04/04/determining-consent/”). Kittens don’t have personality rights, and if I raise kittens, I am allowed to publish videos of them on Youtube whether the kittens like that or not.
“I know it makes sense that some hard-coded-ish concepts might need data before they “activate”, but it still seems weird to both have “snake” hard-coded enough to produce behavioral consequences, and “horizontal line” so un-hard-coded that you just might not learn it.”
It’s best not to stress over it.
Biology is a series of hack-jobs.
I find this a useful comparison:
https://www.newscientist.com/article/mg15621085-000-creatures-from-primordial-silicon-let-darwinism-loose-in-an-electronics-lab-and-just-watch-what-it-creates-a-lean-mean-machine-that-nobody-understands-clive-davidson-reports/
Evolve a physical circuit in a lab and it can become dependent on basically anything in the lab during evolution. Normal temperature ranges. Faint radio noise, air currents, magnetic fields from other equipment. Take it away from some of those that it happens to have developed a dependency on for something and the circuit stops working.
Biology will take advantage of basically any implicit constraint available during evolution.
How often does a kitten grow up without ever seeing vertical lines? probably almost never. Might as well take advantage of that for the auto-vision training system.
If a slight built in advantage for spotting snakes which are trying to stay camouflaged can yield dividends during evolution and can be managed in some way through baby steps then a general snake recognition and avoidance system the organism may have.
Question for biologists/neuroscientists:
I know that for color vision the different types of photoreceptors have compounds that absorb at different wavelengths. However I don’t know how it forms a coherent color signal. How does the brain ‘know’ that the cone firing is a green one or a red one? That has to be hardwired somehow. Do the different color cones have separate networks that go to a different bundle in the optic nerve or something?
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Opponent_process
I don’t fully understand what’s going on, but it seems that a certain (ganglion?) cell is connected to various rods/cones in a certain area of the retina.
The signals from the rods and/or cones is then processed in one of three ways:
Brightness sums rods and all three cones.
Redness subtracts green from red.
Yellowness subtracts blue from a sum of red and green.
These are the signals that go to the brain.
Disclaimer: It’s been a long time since I did anything visual system.
But broadly neurodevelopment of this sort tends to rely on two processes. Hard-coded signals which are expressed dependent on environmental cues – this is how you get half of the axons from each retina crossing-over to the contralateral side of the brain at the optic chiasm, while the other half stay on the ipsilateral side. And that’s just expression of different signalling molecules during growth based on nasal vs. temporal location of the cell within the retina (i.e. the environmental cue).
A lot of the actual signal processing in the brain is a bit different. While there’s certainly some of the above processes directing axons to broadly the correct location, there’s a hell of a lot of selective pruning as well. For example, an axon extending from a sensory organ might contact hundreds of cells within it’s local target area. This will happen for a large number of axons carrying the same ‘type’ of signal from single or multiple sensory organs. Those that activate concurrently are going to strengthen the connections or local networks which they all act on. Non-concurrent or sporadic activation is probably going to see a lot of synapses culled and those axon terminals will retract (or the neuron will just up and die if it doesn’t receive enough activation). That’s why you get stuff like the cat experiments where complete removal of a stimulus in development permanently stuffs it up in later life.
With respect to colour differentiation i’d say it is probably going to be both. Specific signalling molecule expression in the cone -> wires to a specific RGC -> wires to a specific cell in the lateral geniculate nucleus -> might wire to multiple cells in the LGL or visual cortex dependent on it’s pattern of activation during early development. Vaguely.
To me the lines vs snakes stuff makes sense.
The chance to not ever see lines during development in nature is extremely low. Additionally, the cost of missing is usually low, so it’s perfect for learning. You miss a line, then you get hurt a bit, then you don’t miss the line anymore. So it fits that it isn’t hard-coded, and only being able to learn it early on is low-cost too due to the low likelihood of it.
Meanwhile, not growing up with snakes around is pretty likely, and missing one is potentially deadly. So it basically needs to be hard-coded.
Of course, this is a just-so story, but this means it’s imo not really incompatible with the theory.
Part 4 of my ramblings on airlines
One thing I’ve become particularly interested in of late is frequent flier/loyalty programs. These have three basic purposes from the perspective of the airlines:
They allow the airline to differentiate what is essentially a commodity product, a trip from A to B, and turn it into something unique.
They give customers an incentive to put all of their flights with a given airline.
They give the airlines the ability to sell lots and lots of miles to banks, who in turn use them to incentivize customers to spend on their credit cards. The banks collect their money on interchange fees.
We can divide the programs into two broad parts, status and points. Status is earned on an annual basis, and is designed to reward the airline’s best customers with upgrades, free checked bags, and other amenities. Most people don’t have status, and the easiest way to get basic status is through having a credit card. Points are earned by everyone, while status traditionally requires spending significant amounts of time/money with the airline.
Miles and points are essentially an airline version of the old loyalty programs, where if you give enough business to them, they’ll give you free stuff. American started the modern programs with AAdvantage in 1981 helped by its then-ownership of the SABRE reservation system. United quickly followed, and the programs soon became standard throughout the airline industry.
There are several types of frequent-flier program, but they can be divided into two broad categories: revenue-based and mileage-based, although recent developments are blurring the line between the two.
Southwest has one of the simplest revenue-based programs, Rapid Rewards. They award points (instead of miles) solely based on the price and category of your ticket (more expensive Anytime and Business Select fares earn more points per dollar). These points can then be redeemed for flights at 1.4-1.8 cents per point. This is basically a straightforward travel rebate, which makes it easy to understand.
The legacy carriers traditionally used a mileage-based program. In this, miles are awarded based upon the distance flown, usually with some multiplier for the fare code and class of service. Elite members may also get an additional multiplier to their redeemable miles (as opposed to qualifying miles, which count towards next year’s status.) Miles are then redeemed for tickets based on an award chart, which lays out the costs of various types of awards. The most common is a zone-based award chart, where, for instance, all tickets in a specific class within the continental US cost a specific amount, and tickets from CONUS to Hawaii cost a different amount, and so on for every region you can travel to/between. There are two tiers for each zone, the lowest ‘saver’ level being capacity-controlled, and the higher level (often double miles) giving last-seat availability.
The alternative to a zone-based award chart is a distance-based award chart. These cost a set number of miles based upon what distance band the flight is in and what class you’re booking into. They usually also have saver and unlimited prices. These occasionally offer outsize value (for instance, Boston-Ireland is often in a shorter zone than other transatlantic awards, which means you can get much better prices).
Lately, this model has been changed by the major airlines. Now, American, Delta and United all have taken mileage earning revenue-based, instead of distance-based, and significantly lowered the earning from flight. Delta has also eliminated/hidden its award chart (much to the chagrin of the frequent flier community). However, taking redemptions completely revenue-based, as in the Southwest model, has so far been a step too far for the programs. What has made the traditional frequent-flier program so successful is the possibility of outsized value, getting something amazing ‘for free’.
The vast majority of miles today are earned through non-flying means, mostly credit card spending. This is very profitable to the airlines, to the point that some have spun off their frequent flier programs while in financial distress (most notably Air Canada, although they have just acted to bring it back in-house). During the last round of airline bankruptcies, the banks pre-purchased large blocks of miles as a backdoor way of providing emergency funding.
Miles can be thought of as a sort of currency, with little convertibility (all programs prohibit you from selling them, although some allow redemptions as cash) and an unreliable central bank. Particularly over the past few years, as planes have filled up and airlines have found themselves making money, the award world has been under pressure. When these programs were first developed, load factors were low, and award seats were ones that would have otherwise gone empty. Today, award seats are often seats that would otherwise have been sold, which has placed great pressure on saver award availability and forced prices up, particularly as airlines continue to print more miles.
In many ways, what I find most interesting about the frequent flier world is the people who use these programs to the full. There are lots of people who are obsessed, and search out any opportunity to earn miles and points. Particularly at the height of the recession, and before frequent-flier programs went revenue-based, some people would do ‘mileage runs’, flying back and forth across the country using the most circuitous routing possible to get miles, which they valued at more than the cost of the ticket. There have been even more extreme cases of this, the most famous of which was a man who realized that a promotion meant he could essentially buy points for about two-tenths of a cent each by buying pudding cups and sending in the bar codes. He bought over a million points worth, and then made a deal with the Salvation Army to help him remove the bar codes. In return, he donated the pudding, and the tax writeoff increased his profits even more.
Status gives a variety of benefits. The most prominent are upgrades, free baggage, and priority boarding. It’s a reward for people who travel frequently, and most programs give a variety of levels. This is an area where legacy airlines have a big advantage over the newer carriers, although these programs have been eroding over the past few years, for the same reason as the frequent flier programs. The exact levels of status and the benefits vary by airline, and I’m not going to go into detail. There are lots of blogs which will explain this better than I can.
I’m going to wrap this up here. I think I’ll talk about safety next time.
From my perspective the utility of the status side of things is to make flying frequently suck a little less. I.e. a consolation prize for having to travel a lot. It definitely provides a lot of incentive to stay on the same alliance (and airline to an extent) as there are a lot of things status provides to make it a bit more comfortable and convenient. Kind of like everyone had in the 90’s.
Other things like Nexus / TSA-pre, etc. help with this as well.
For a business traveler the choice of alliance to focus on basically comes down to who uses their home airport as a hub. And if you travel a lot for business and are not in a hub city, you need a new job.
How does this work in a world where even business passengers are expected to fly economy and take the lowest-cost fare reasonably available? My previous job set us up with whatever flights were cheapest (subject to reasonable limitations) and my current job incentivises us to fly cheaply by providing rewards for doing so.
I think the wiggle room is in the definition of ‘reasonable’. Obviously, such policies make it harder to just fly whoever you want, but if your needs just happen to make the best carrier the one you want to fly anyway, then it depends on whoever is booking the travel.
“I’d like a bit of buffer on my flight back in case the meeting runs late, so I don’t want a flight before 6. And I really hate the Chicago airport, so I’d really like to not connect through there. Which makes this the best flight. Why yes, I am an elite with that airline. Why do you ask?”
Incentivizing you is just the company playing the same game the airlines are. They can probably win, although it has obvious problems with figuring out how much you save.
I’ve mentioned in the past a desire to index the effort posts, and I’ve finally done something about it. Here is a google docs sheet I set up. So far, it’s just my own posts, because I suspect you guys would rather have me writing things than digging through the archives. Leave any nominations in the comments. My very rough criteria for nominations is that they should be approximations of blog posts on the subject (top-level, and not just comments in a discussion). Quite a few people have done very good effort posts, but I can’t remember all of them. If anyone is interested in helping/taking over maintenance of the list, let me know and I can give you edit access to that document.
I’ll make sure to add some things to the suggestions. I’m mainly a lurker so I spend way more time reading than posting, and I skim over older OTs quite often. I’ve got the entire archives on my hard drive, so I’ll see if I can find a way to scrape the longest top-level comments and then read over them specifically.
Cool, thanks.
One thing this brought to mind: I didn’t mention Culture War. My basic policy is that effort posts should be informative and not fighting the war, even if the topic is related to CW issues. Larry Kestenbaum’s stuff on being an elected official and running elections is totally fine. Something about why the GOP has a specific policy and can’t change (for instance, not a specific example) is also OK, so long as it’s reasonably neutral in tone. But the rule to thumb is that both sides should be able to walk away informed and not infuriated.
Research Ethics and Incentive Compatible Bandits
Epistemic status: experimental
In the comment thread for “Highlights from the Comments on My IRB Nightmare”, I argued that research on committed mental hospital patients is unethical because (1) there are always risks, (2) research creates a conflict of interest between doctors who have extreme levels of power over patients and their patients, and (3) committed mental hospital patients can’t consent, even if they are competent, because they are in the power of the people asking them for consent. I tried to suggest an ethical way of getting prior consent for certain types of research, but it was pretty unsatisfactory.
Needless to say, not everyone agreed. One commenter said that my position was “pretty monstrous”. Thanks! Maybe I should make that my new handle! In any case, if you are totally convinced that there is no ethical problem (for example, because of a radical utilitarian view) you might not be interested in a solution. But I am convinced that there is a problem, and yet that research is valuable, and so I would like to find a way to do better.
This is another attempt at a constructive solution, which I think is more practical. Feedback will be appreciated both on ethics and practicality. I don’t know if this is novel; perhaps this technique is well known to human subjects researchers; if so I would like to know that too.
Instead of trying to get consent, I’m trying to combine a few ideas to make it ethical to perform an experiment without consent. The basic idea is that, from the perspective of each patient and their doctors, participating in the study will be the best available treatment option, so that a doctor can ethically choose it for a patient who is unable to consent.
The researchers must not experiment on their own patients. They can be doctors, but they can’t be the subjects’ doctors. It’s OK for the researchers to have interests somewhat conflicting with the subjects’, since they do not have an extraordinary duty to them, and another party who does is responsible for the patients’ interests.
The doctors, on the other hand, must (a) avoid conflicts of interest with their patients, and (b) act in the best interests of each patient. Again, this is particularly strongly required when the patients are being held against their will! In my view, (b) generally forbids them from randomizing. If the doctor’s priors give treatment X a better expected outcome for the patient than treatment Y, they must choose X 100% of the time (because a mixed strategy has a worse expectation). But the doctor can ethically choose a best treatment which is itself a gamble.
So: the researchers should get all the credit for the study. The doctors, before enrolling, have to watch a propaganda video in which attractive pharma company representatives remind them that only TOTAL NAZIS would ever put scientific progress ahead of their current patient’s interests. (And we should do a totally unethical study first to make sure the video doesn’t have a perverse effect!) This minimizes conflict of interest.
The researchers offer the study as a black box service to participating doctors, with an adaptive design using a modified incentive compatible regret minimizing bandit algorithm. For a while, the algorithm will assign all patients to the (prior) best treatment. Then, doctor by doctor, it will begin (occasionally) randomizing the treatment of patients into other arms. As the study proceeds the randomization will shift to reflect the evidence collected so far. The algorithm will ensure that from the perspective of a participating doctor, who knows the design of the study but not how many patients of other doctors have already been randomized, the expected benefit to the patient due to exploitation of evidence collected so far exceeds the cost of randomized exploration (and other risks of the study).
In other words, the researchers know that whoever the first patient in the trial is will be (slightly) worse off in expectation than if they had not participated in the trial. But the first patient of each doctor will be better off in expectation for participating, because most doctors’ patients will come late enough in the ordering of patients for the bandit algorithm to be expected to do better than with a 100% assignment of patients based on priors. (The “average” patient in the trial will come even later and be expected to do even better).
Each doctor knows all this, too. But they only have the option of participating in the study or not: they can’t find out, with respect to each patient, if they are so early in the ordering of patients that they would do better not to participate. So they face an unavoidable gamble, and it is ethical (indeed, ethically required!) for them to participate, given that their priors are sufficiently compatible with the assumptions in the study design.
The researchers, of course, could give the doctor this information. But they are not (in my view) ethically required to. Indeed, they can help the “first” subject, whoever it may be, only by hurting other subjects (in expectation) more. The incomparability of utility between persons is a non issue here, because they know that subjects are being randomly assigned! And the researchers have not taken on any special duty to act in an individual patient’s interests. So I contend that the researchers do not in general act unethically by organizing a study along these lines.
I haven’t yet tried to work out the details of a modified bandit algorithm, or how many doctors and patients are needed to make it work. The one I linked to above (which I also haven’t studied in detail) appears to assume that the subjects can’t be blinded (so that the incentive compatibility has to survive knowing that you have been told to be in an (a priori) inferior arm!) Whereas presumably most studies should be double blind. It also doesn’t account for the doctors’ repeat participation or knowledge of the study’s start date, which I think require some care. But I think the same basic approach will work.
My intuition is that the cost isn’t totally impractical unless the priors are very sharp, and intuitively it should be impossible to do an ethical trial of a treatment which is almost certainly harmful!
Thoughts?
Disagree, recommend “monstrously pretty” or “petty monster” instead.
Your link to the algorithm doesn’t fire correctly!
Also, I was reminded of my favorite recent trial, ESETT. They’re using Bayesian adaptive allocation to compare three treatments of stage II of status epilepticus, in three arms which include children, adults, and the elderly. (Take my word for it that this is super badass.) I am not sure if it’s entirely applicable to your proposal, but, their trial design is blinded.
Also, one critical part of study ethics is that we can only ask genuine questions. If we already believe that a particular treatment will work, then, we have less ethical room in running the study. If we are genuinely unsure about what will work, then that permits randomization. So if there is a genuine question and patients are allocated to the proposed treatment or to the standard of care, and they are adaptively allocated, then this seems to mitigate some of the potential ethical harm.
Could there be adaptive crossover allocation, even? That would be even better for the patients. Say we design a study with initial 50:50 allocation, then have checkpoints at which we cross patients over from one group into the other. You’d have to design the study very carefully to avoid unblinding raters, but, it seems like a more reasonable ethical gamble.
Thanks. Too late to edit, but the paper is https://arxiv.org/abs/1502.04147
Your link brought me to a university login page. I think this may be what you were pointing to. It looks to me like a bandit algorithm (it’s annoying how different fields use different terminology for the same things) but it’s not incentive compatible:
Basically this is optimal for the researchers. So I don’t think there is any reason to believe that an individual patient (with priors about the treatment effectiveness, but no access to study data) couldn’t do better than to participate. Of course, to the extent that the patients (a) understand this and (b) consent, that is fine with me. But in the mental inpatient context we can’t get (b).
Heh, well that was ironic.
I don’t know if this particular method could work, or how widely it would be applicable, but I certainly support this line of thinking about novel methods for performing experiments. Applying science to solve ethical problems is great.
IRBs already review/approve research which is done on unwitting subjects. I know this from emergency medicine – a lot of such trials involve people who by their nature can’t consent at the time. So what they might do is require extensive public advertising of the trial and then provide a way (eg. a wristband) to pre-opt-out of the trial. It also requires a lot of advanced demonstration in animal models to believe that it will work and won’t be worse for the patients.
Dealing with involuntarily-committed patients probably could get approval the same way. But you’d have to demonstrate that it was impossible to find a group of people who weren’t involuntarily-committed to test against.
Emergency medicine patients fall under implied consent, involuntarily-committed patients do not.
Most people’s ethics includes a certain amount of objection to willful blindness. The doctor is not permitted to do something that statistically helps patients, but harms particular patients, if the information about which patients those are is available relatively easily and he chooses to ignore it. (And that includes participating in an experiment where he knows it’s being hidden from him.)
Ok, so I thought this through. I think it won’t work. As in, it might be an interesting idea to try, but it won’t solve the original problem of how to get consent from psychiatric patients.
Yes, you might be able to convince the doctor to try the therapy you offer, because the expected outcome is better than what he’d normally do. But the doctor isn’t allowed you to give you feedback from the actual outcome of the patient, because the doctor must keep information about the health of his patients confidential. The doctor would need consent from the patient. If the patient is incapable of giving consent, then the doctor will still treat the patient if that is important enough for their health, but he is not allowed to decide on divulging the information.
There are about three ways a doctor could get permission for sharing the health information when the patient is incapable of that. One is to find the relatives or caregivers of the patient and get consent from them. This is often hard, and, in any case, your proposal doesn’t help it. The second is if the patient have given consent earlier, before he was institutionalized or incapable of giving consent. People often give permission about their health data when they buy voluntary health insurance. I do that too when I travel, so that if I break my skull during skiing and am on an operating table unconscious and my friends call my insurance company, the insurance company is allowed to help in a meaningful way and notify my relatives. If you could convince big insurance companies to include suitable clauses about scientific research in their contracts, and could convince the government that such a clause should be enforcable, then you’ve won. The third is emergency situations when sharing the health data clearly and immediately helps other patients. This can be the case for a recently deceased patient if transplanting their organs can save other people. This will rarely apply for your research, unless you’re an established famous research group doing something really revolutionary such as testing a revolutionary rabies treatment, and you only have one human patient to experiment on every few years.
Are genocides really worse than other massacres with the same death count?
I don’t think so. To me a human death is a human death. You just don’t want to die.
Another idea: It doesn’t matter whether someone was shot by a regime or they starved to death because the regime did not care or was unable to help.
A human death is a human death. Being shot is as bad as getting hit by a car if the amount of pain is the same.
You are responsible for all deaths you may have hypothetically prevented.
A human death is a human death, sure. But humans are motivated to protect their cultures as well, and that is reasonable. With genocide, massacre is not the end per se, massacre is the means to the end of attacking a culture.
Compare to picking leaves. If I pick 1,000 leaves off of 1,000 trees, I have caused the harm of damaging leaves. If I pick 1,000 leaves off a single tree, then in addition to the harm of damaging leaves, I have caused the harm of endangering that particular tree.
The only way to maintain your claim is to assert that cultures themselves aren’t worth protecting.
I’m exactly claiming that cultures are not as valuable as lives of individual humans. All but one cultures disappearing from the world without anyone dying because of it is less bad compared to one more human dying.
The relationship between humans and tribes/cultures is similar to the relationship between wolves and wolfpacks, not the relationship between cells and multicellular organisms or the relationship between leaves and trees. A multicellular organism if seen as a society is a tyrannical one worse than North Korea due to programmed cell deaths and other mechanisms through which an organism kills its own cells regularly. Not even North Korea regularly kill almost all its people at 65 or something. Similarly a tree is an organism while a leaf is not.
This is a very weird claim.
Maybe a different analogy is to the notes in a song. One wrong note is bad, maybe even jarring to hear. One wrong note in each of 100 songs is pretty bad music, but 100 wrong notes in a single song is worse because the song itself is significantly degraded. Worse, what if some asshat decides to play wrong notes on purpose in a particular song – musical genocide? If we eliminated music, there would be no such thing as wrong notes, nor musical genocide. But we wouldn’t have music, either.
One could similarly claim that “Music is not worth musical genocide!” But that is just allowing malefactors to use a thing’s worth as evidence of its worthlessness. It’s reversed stupidity.
ETA: The above example is an analogy. An analogy works because it isn’t a perfect match to the exact situation but if you pay attention to it, a common principle becomes elucidated.
Sorry but this analogy does not work because notes and music aren’t sentient beings and hence do not have rights at all.
Edited: I believe the issue here is about individual rights and group rights. I believe there is no such thing as group rights and humanity is just a collection of humans without humans being obliged to serve group interests. Groups may be beneficial because they are beneficial to individual humans in the sense of memetic diversity but that’s it. Groups still don’t inherently deserve to exist more than a pen does. They are both useful but they don’t have rights.
@HFARationalist
Aside from group rights there is also the issue of robustness. Monocultures are less robust to disruption or mass delusions.
So one of your flaws is that you are making a static analysis, rather than incorporating time. A single culture has more chance to make major mistakes, ranging from not being willing to do research into certain life-saving or improving technology to mass murder, so by preventing a monoculture you are actually also saving lives on average over the possible future outcomes.
In some important sense, group membership is a defining feature of our species on the population level*.
Returning to your wolfpacks : wolves as a species tend to form packs. Canine animals that do not tend to form packs are not meaningfully classifiable as wolves. Primate species that do not form cultures are not meaningfully classifiable as human.
This is not merely some quirk. The group pays rent. Wolves use their packs to protect and train their young, to do more hunting as a unit than could be done individually, to find mates. If you took a pack of wolves and forcibly and permanently separated them, each individual wolf would probably not do as well or be as healthy. These orphaned wolves would probably do their darndest to reform a new pack. And yes, sometimes a wolf will endanger its own life in service of the pack’s success.
While there could be discussion as to whether a single wolf ought to endanger its own life for the pack’s success, it seems undeniable that it is in wolves’ best interest, as a species, that they continue to be able to form packs. The tendency to form packs is worth protecting. Defending this species-wide tendency necessitates defending the group via each individual’s actions.
It is just as natual for the human species. We are culture-forming beings. We seek those of like mind and temperament and carve out a little place inside those persons’ heads. Case in point : just as everyone else here, you are actively pursuing inclusion in this particular culture. That’s worth protecting. Our cultures pay rent. You wouldn’t keep coming back if they didn’t.
—
It should be noted : out of fairness to us both, I’m arguing as though what you describe as “culture” is distinct from what you consider “theism” and what you consider “sex.” Those are entirely separate discussions.
—
* IE, this is not to say that one is only human to the degree that they see value in group membership. Clearly that is not the case.
I don’t think the interest of the species is relevant to whether the behavior will exist. A wolf pack consists of a mated pair and their offspring of the previous few years, with sometimes a few unrelated members. So behavior that provides a benefit to the pack large relative to the cost to the individual is in the interest of the individual’s genes, which is what is relevant to whether it is selected for.
Why not?
We covered this in the Ants and Ritual Combat thread. A species that carries a trait that causes it’s members to cooperate or sacrifice for each other will, over time, outcompete those that don’t.
David Friedman,
A gene (or suite of genes, or what have you) that drives pack-forming behavior will be selected for even if wolfpacks are by-default assembled from non-kin wolves.
Edit: thinking the same thing
@hlynkacg
I agree. However I still advocate for absolute individualism because evolutionary success and personal success are not identical. I only care about the latter but not the former.
Edited: I believe the issue here is about individual rights and group rights. I believe there is no such thing as group rights and humanity is just a collection of humans without humans being obliged to serve group interests. Groups may be beneficial because they are beneficial to individual humans in the sense of memetic diversity but that’s it.
Seconded.
The idea that cultures themselves have rights, to me, is like claiming that a corporation or a brand should have the same rights as a person: it’s just inherently inane and contradictory. A brand–or a culture–is just a collection of ideas that only exist in the heads of individual people.
I mean, yes, to acknowledge the obvious, some cultures have good and beneficial ideas, and if you destroy that culture you will be robbing future humans of the benefits, even if the benefits are something intangible like potential pleasure and meaning or a sense of community. That’s certainly worth factoring in from a utilitarian perspective.
But the focus there should still be on how it impacts actual beings. A culture does not possess any value apart from how it benefits the humans who embrace it. It is only worth as much as what it gives to those people.
I think that much of the horror and senseless cruelty throughout history has been the direct result of enshrining culture/religion/group identity and treating it as more important than flesh-and-blood humans. If you see humans as mere leaves and the “tree” as what matters, you will be a lot more likely to sacrifice those people and see it as no great loss.
To elaborate on this position:
There are certain things–thoughts, emotions, subjective experiences, pain, pleasure, love, fear, etc–that define conscious existence. These things are only experienced, and can ever only be experienced, by individual beings. Not groups. And these experiences and perceptions that make up consciousness are the source of all value. Value itself only makes sense from the perspective of a being with these conscious experiences. If group identity has value, that value only exists within the subjective conscious experiences of its members.
If there were such a thing as a true collective consciousness, the rules would be different, but as far as I know the existence of such a thing has never been demonstrated. You can’t ask a group for its perspective, you can only aggregate the perspectives of its members.
Given that subjective, individual conscious experiences are the basis of all value and the source of all value, enshrining the object of that value over the source–the very thing which gives it context and meaning–seems really backwards to me.
First of all, many people would give their lives to preserve their culture. Second, culture is much MORE important than one person’s life, as other people rightly recognize. Culture is extremely powerful, and can affect the lives of millions or billions of people in very important ways. Everybody dies. Culture does not have to. You are saying you would rather the culture of ISIS take over the entire world than one person die. Stopping ISIS is not worth the sacrifice of even one human life?
I disagree. Cultures are just ornaments to me. Why shall anyone die to save them? Any culture that tries to get its members to die to save itself instead of its members is an evil culture.
Your example of ISIS does not apply because ISIS murders and rapes people. That is sufficient to justify attacks on ISIS.
Do you expect these kind of statements to to convince anyone of anything?
“I like the color green.”
@Brad Sure. I agree that it is a poor argument. However how are cultures supposed to be worth more than human lives? I think ideas like that can lead to atrocities. When people are sufficiently individualistic there can be no genocides because group identities wouldn’t even exist. For example nobody would care enough to start another Holocaust because staying at home and petting cats is more fun than going out and killing people. (Well I know that hypothetical mind is still horrible but nobody will die in genocides if people don’t even care enough about groups to kill members of other groups).
@HFARationalist
No offense, but you don’t understand humans and you don’t understand cultures.
Humans cannot be purely individualistic. That is simply not how we/they are designed. And that is for good reason, because we actually need to work together to achieve something beyond living in a cave and whacking animals on their head (actually, even that requires some cooperation). Nature is cruel. It’s not a paradise where you can wish for something and it drops out of the sky. People work together through shared set of goals, agreed rules, etc; which we call culture. If you look at history you can see that cultures vary wildly in how well they achieve good things and avoid bad things.
People have defended good cultures in the past (for instance by defending them from the Nazi’s), because they knew that doing so would save many lives and much suffering. The tribalism and culture that you decry is actually a major reason why people were able to prevent others from doing bad things. As you said so yourself, you have a tendency to extremism. You tend to classify things as universally good or bad, which is nonsense, because most things are good and bad. Until you fix your perception to realize this, you cannot make accurate assessments.
PS. If the only thing people would do is pet cats, they’d have no food, no housing, no medicine, no transportation beyond their own locomotion, etc. All the things that you take for granted in your little fantasy are not the things that you can take for granted. I think that you don’t realize how privileged you are for having all these things and how much people hard to cooperate to bring you the things that make your life so much better than mr. Caveman.
Second, culture is much MORE important than one person’s life,
Which would logically entail the right to use violence, including lethal, to prevent members of a culture from leaving it if said departure would be destructive of the culture.
To which I say, “No.”
@Mary It wouldn’t, unless you could believe that one or a few acts of violence would make the difference between long-term survival of the culture and its destruction. In the typical case, violence to protect the culture is repeated and ongoing, and thus several orders of magnitude more than this.
. When people are sufficiently individualistic there can be no genocides because group identities wouldn’t even exist
So what? Were you not taking the position that genocides are not uniquely evil, and indeed no more evil than a mass murder that is not group-based?
@Mary
I strongly agree with you. Forcing people to remain in the culture of their parents is cruel.
you could believe that one or a few acts of violence would make the difference between long-term survival of the culture and its destruction.
People could believe it. What’s more, they might even be right. If you acted immediately at the first sign, the example would do a lot to discourage even trying.
But that’s not immensely important because
In the typical case, violence to protect the culture is repeated and ongoing, and thus several orders of magnitude more than this.
is not a valid objection. The claim I disputed was that culture is much MORE important than a person’s life. If one person’s life has to be sacrificed every year, how is nothing more than the price to be paid for preserving something MUCH MORE important than that life?
(a) because “one life per year” is hundreds of lives over the typical lifespan of a culture, which is immensely more than one life.
(b) because a culture that has to kill people to exist is probably a bad culture that shouldn’t exist (what can be destroyed by the truth should be). Saying “the value of a typical culture is comparable to or greater than one human life” is a much weaker statement than saying that about the value of a culture willing to murder people to keep itself alive.
But to change the question to friendlier terms, what would you say is the dollar value of the existence of a typically nice, non-mudery culture?
(a) because “one life per year” is hundreds of lives over the typical lifespan of a culture, which is immensely more than one life.
“Immensely”? What is the exactly delineation between “MUCH MORE” and “immensely more” and why is the hundreds of lives the greater? Especially since it’s also preserving the culture for centuries.
(b) because a culture that has to kill people to exist is probably a bad culture that shouldn’t exist
Take it up with Cliff. He was the one saying culture was much MORE important than human life, without any provisos.
We’re getting into Omelas territory now.
The issue is a gene that drives altruistic behavior within the pack, that makes an individual wolf willing to reduce his reproductive success in order to increase that of his packmates.
I’m not informed enough to know if these dynamics actually have played out in historical genocides, but I can imagine a couple ways in which a genocide would be worse. First, it could erase a culture as well as the human lives, costing humanity whatever good ideas that culture may have contained. Second, it likely is more damaging to the fabric of society, since it will amplify whatever divides were used to target people for genocide (e.g. if a genocide was perpetrated on the basis of race, I imagine it would be quite bad for race relations).
Conversely, killing lots of people who are not related leads to more grieving families.
Genocide and mass murder are both really really awful, and you should not do either. Why are we trying to decide which is worse? Are we just making a list, like “Genocide is my third least favorite kind of atrocity?”
^To me they are equally bad based on body counts. Genocides aren’t inherently worse than other forms of human-killing so we should simply call them what they are, mass murders. Murder is the most evil event that can ever happen to an individual and mass murder by definition is the worst event that can ever happen to humanity.
So to you, killing everyone in your family is actually better than killing 100 random people? There is no value to diversity and you have no problem with extinguishing entire types of people, or races/ethnicities, forever?
@Cliff To me it is not because I don’t want to die. However to the public killing a family is indeed less bad compared to killing a thousand people.
There is some value behind good forms of diversity but diversity is not more important than human lives. I support diversity for good groups, good ideas and good cultures. Hence ISIS, Nazis, snake-handling Christian fundamentalists, cannibals etc do not deserve to be protected even though their existence does make the world more diverse.
I support diversity for good groups, good ideas and good cultures. Hence ISIS, Nazis, snake-handling Christian fundamentalists, cannibals etc do not deserve to be protected even though their existence does make the world more diverse
Your list makes it hard to take you seriously. Including people who have done you, and will do you, no harm by existing doesn’t raise confidence in your criteria for “good.”
@Mary Cannibals, ISIS and Nazis are or were deadly to others. Snake-handling fundamentalist Christians are deadly to themselves. I support diversity but not diversity without minimum standards. One minimum standard should be: “Do not murder people or cause people including yourselves to die.”
So you would abolish motorcycling? Climbing cliffs? Eating junk food?
How high a percentage chance does it take before you decide that you get to abolish an activity? Do you have numbers that show that snake-handling is significantly more dangerous than motorcycling, cliff-climbing, and junk-food eating?
I would absolutely abolish loud motorcycles. Those things cause significant harm to hundreds of innocent bystanders every time they’re taken for a ride. You don’t have the right to walk around throwing garbage on the street, and extreme noise pollution should be similarly illegal.
Since you never responded to me last time you suggested this, here’s my argument again:
I agree with you on that. A diversity of good cultures is better than just having one culture. However a culture is still not worth the life of just one human being.
If you’re saying that a diversity of cultures has value, then, if we take genocide here to mean the destruction of a culture, that means that genocide is worse than a massacre of the same number of people. So the following claim is false:
(emphasis mine)
That argument doesn’t affect your modified claim, but consider the following: the pursuit of truth requires greater risks than that of ordinary human living. Therefore, the pursuit of truth is overwhelmingly likely to cost the lives of human beings, and indeed has. Moreover, privileging the pursuit of truth over reducing risks to human life is overwhelmingly likely to cost lives. So it’s not clear under your absolute approach how we are to pursue truth at all.
These are really mean arguments, but I consider your approach seriously wrongheaded, and I want you to understand here the importance of trade-offs.
I concede that I was wrong and agree with you here. However not all cultures have the same value. I will introduce another thread titled “Diversity and minimum standards” to explain this claim. The basic idea here is that a diverse group of good cultures should exist but bad cultures such as the culture of ISIS should not. This can correct the issue with current ideas of diversity that protect bad ideas and bad cultures. Diversity should be about people with good ideas respecting and learning from each other’s ideas, not people with good ideas tolerating bad ideas.
Assimilation reduces our ability to effectively search ideaspace, which reduces our ability to find truth
On the other hand, it makes it easier to preserve the truth once found. Life is full of trade-offs.
Granted. But we shouldn’t overvalue an incidental benefit like that; the truth can and will grow from humble beginnings. Parable of the mustard seed and all that.
False equivalence. A genocide and a massacre with the same death count actually happen on different scales.
They say there’s 195 countries in the world today. If 10 delegates from each country were attending a convention and the convention hall was blown up so that everyone there died, that would be about 2000 deaths. Tragic and horrifying, but their countries would recuperate and continue on.
If instead you took everyone in a people-group with 2000 people and killed them all off, that people-group would not recuperate and carry on. The next day that people-group would be lost to history.
To me they are almost the same except for the fact that humanity lost a group, its ideas and genes. To claim otherwise you have to believe that groups themselves are sometimes worth more than human lives which I consider absurd.
We can argue that the Holocaust is evil without resorting to the idea of group rights. The Holocaust is very evil because so many humans died in it. That’s it. I can further claim that murdering an Ashkenazi Jew is slightly worse than murdering someone else due to the high average IQ of Ashkenazis. Hence the Holocaust was not just a horrible mass murder but also some dysgenic event.
Just curious: what do you think of “uploading” in the futurist/transhumanist sense? Is it desirable?
If you think positively of “uploading”, you must think that the “software” (the mind, personality, etc.) running on the “hardware” (the brain, gut bacteria, etc.) of a human is especially valuable, more than just the body of that human. Maybe you even think that the hardware only has worth so long as it is required for the software to run.
Well, constructs like people-groups and their cultures are software running on human hardware. They do in fact have their own value. That value might not be more than that of the human lives running it (genocide would not be permissible even in a scenario where you could “upload” that people-group’s identity, language, culture, cuisine, etc.), but it does have its own value which cannot be discounted.
I agree that uploading is a good idea if individual identities can be uploaded. Groups on the other hand, are just softwares that run in individuals. Hence they aren’t as worthy as the individuals themselves.
I do agree that groups do have values. However they are vastly overrated. A group is only good if it benefits its members and maybe non-members as well due to its existence. So eventually everything only matters at the level of individuals. Groups are just tools to reach goals of individuals.
However only good groups deserve to exist. The Nazi Party for example was an evil group. So does ISIS. Evil groups also have values but their values are negative.
Should losing sports teams be dismantled? Have you ever lived in a city where a local sports team consistently loses but the fans are devoted anyway?
@Well.. Sports teams that regularly lose probably shouldn’t be disbanded. However sports teams that commit crimes should.
I do believe that it makes a lot of sense for members of weak tribes to attempt to jump ships instead of being loyal to their tribes simply because the tribal membership is imposed on them by their families though.
You said:
And that’s my point. Having a group identity is something most people value deeply, even if they don’t come from a group that’s made any big contributions or anything like that.
I’m not sure your definition of evil groups works. I can envision a good group with negative values (e.g. the Amish), and an evil group with positive values (e.g. some sort of suicide cult).
Just to be more accurate, I would remind that genocide and mass murder are not neccessarily overlapping actions – genocide means the destruction of people, so if for example you castrate every single adult member of Whateverwhoho people and carry away their children and raise them in widely separated families of your people so they don’t retain their cultural values and have little chance to get together and interbreed or piece together their culture – that would still be genocide against Whateverwhoho people, though technically no murder is neccessary. And in this case I kinda doubt that genocide would be always a bad thing – bad most of the times, but, you know, there are some freaking sick cultures out there that could do with a good bit of destroying. For a non-stereotypical example, let’s take cultures that practice female circumcision – I somehow really doubt that all of their pretty little cultural values taken together are worth more than a single chopped off clitorus, plus, if you think that their memetic/genetic makeup does have anything worth preserving – well, there are always books and sperm banks.
^I don’t consider non-lethal actions genocides. Without killing people we shouldn’t use this term.
Well, the UN definition does say:
I know. However it is a stupid definition. Genocides are harmful mainly because many humans are murdered when they take place. Hence to make “genocide” a useful concept we have to exclude these non-lethal cases not remotely as evil as killing many people.
Otherwise I can also claim that there is an autistic genocide going on because the society is trying to abort autistic babies and cure autism. What about this one?
Every individual is a part of a group that contains themselves. Does that mean that any murder or forced sterilization is by definition also a genocide?
Otherwise I can also claim that there is an autistic genocide going on because the society is trying to abort autistic babies and cure autism. What about this one?
A lot of people do make this claim.
It’s not one I agree with though.
Why isn’t non-lethal destruction of culture genocide? Does culture have value?
Where is the “intent to destroy, in whole or in part, a national, ethnical, racial or religious group”?
Intent to destroy?
This is the sort of post I would like to see less of. This same thing has come up at least once and I think several times in threads you participated in, and we’ve heard and responded to some of your ideas on the subject. If you want to try to summarize some of the points that have been made and why you disagree with them, or try to find a root cause of the disagreement and discuss that, fantastic. But just taking the basic high level question and asking it again, resetting any progress that might have been made, seems like a waste to me.
Last time when I asked a new open thread soon appeared which caused the discussion to be halted.
I believe my disagreement with others on the issues of children and collectivism is in fact one problem, namely the problem of whether someone accepts absolute individualism or not. Most humans are collectivist in a way I do not understand and constantly need socializing. On the other hand the same does not apply to me or many other autists. Not all autists are absolute individualists. However absolute individualism to the point of rejecting all relationships for the sake of socializing is probably strongly correlated with autism. Just like a cat does not understand dogs nor do I understand non-autists. I understand and support cooperation. However I don’t understand people hanging out just for the sake of hanging out. I do talk with people but there is always an asocial motive behind every single social activity I participate in.
Looking at it from a practical selfish point of view, can you see that establishing friendly relationships is beneficial? Someone who values your happiness is less likely to take an opportunity to cheat you for his benefit. Having such people exist thus increases your opportunities for beneficial cooperation.
I agree. This makes sense to me. However how are we supposed to know that people actually value your happiness instead of just pretending to do so? I’m personally on good terms with many people. However I don’t expect people to actually care about me at all.
If someone pretends consistently enough, it often comes to the same end.
Good question. The answer is that most people are very poor liars.
A human being gives a continual monolog on the contents of his mind in voice tones, gestures, facial expression, and the like. In order to be a successful con man, someone who persuades others that he has values very different from his actual values, he has to run two processes simultaneously, one with his real values to figure out what he should do, one with his fake values to figure out how he should pretend to react, and he has to do it in real time. Doing that successfully isn’t impossible, there are successful con men, but it’s hard, making them rare.
Here is an old piece of mine discussing the general issue of which this is an example.
The term “genocide” was defined politically, to have a term that meant “things the Nazis did that the Communists didn’t.”
And note that one can wipe out a group and its culture without triggering a genocide — witness that Holomodor is not considered one.
(I will pass lightly over the way you can legally “commit genocide” without killing anyone, by removing the children from a culture to be raised in another, because sane people here and everywhere ignore it.)
“witness that Holomodor is not considered one.”
Sez who? Googling “list of genocides” brings it up as the first result.
It does not fit the legal definition because no one has produced the smoking gun — say, a letter that says the Ukrainians were targeted as Ukrainians.
Which is exactly the sort of shenanigans that went into the definition. Would the Holomodor suddenly become worse if the letter was found?
@Mary
The legal definition of genocide doesn’t involve a requirement that it (always) is to be considered worse than other mass murders. That many people consider genocides worse than non-genocide mass murder is because they have a different definition from the legal one. When there are different definitions, you can’t declare one incorrect unless it is inconsistent with the definitional framework it is a part of, which I’m not convinced is true for the legal definition of genocide.
It is recognised as genocide or a crime against humanity by a number of bodies including the EU and UN.
So how did it get applied to, or instance, the Armenian genocide?
I mostly agree with HFA here. I am currently reading a book about the Holocaust. The 6 million Jews killed was pretty terrible, but the 70 to 80 million deaths in total from WWII were a much bigger deal.
This is important because those trying to minimize deaths should work harder on minimizing wartime deaths in general, than on racial hatred deaths. This assumes that it takes the same effort to minimize war deaths in general than racial hatred deaths. And of course we should try to minimize all deaths, but we should prioritize our efforts based on total deaths, not on the reason for the deaths.
All death including abortion and euthanasia? Minimising death is not going to make sense as a goal unless you take a stance about what consists of a life and a life worth living.
Why this question is worth consideration? What moral or ethical dilemmas pondering it would help to solve?
Yes, for the same reason that wounding with intent to kill is worse than wounding.
Novel concepts being encoded in the same brain areas is a great way to reconcile learning everything from scratch with instinct. Instincts just basically have to encode spatial connections, like the connectome comment mentions, but all the complex stuff is done by learning.
But how do you make everything end up in the right location without hard-coding? My hypothesis is it’s conceptually a hash table where all humans share a hash function. In computer science a hash is a deterministic procedure that takes a bunch of data and outputs a location (simplifying a bit). A hash table is a data structure where you can put a bunch of things in locations based on hashing a “key” (with some logic for resolving collisions). For example looking up people by username. There’s also functions which have the property that inputs similar inputs lead to similar output locations, meaning you can be slightly off and still get close. Hash functions are normally simple, genetics could hard-code a hash function for organizing concepts that’s the same among all humans. This is only needed during learning, once something has a location you can just connect things directly, like “fax” to “fax machine”.
But the problem becomes, how would a hash function for placing concepts extract a “key” for novel concepts like “fax machine” without pre-determined structures of “words” or “fax” anything like that. How do you decide what to hash? One possibility is a tree that starts with very basic concepts, maybe the first few levels are pre-populated by genetics with things like “object” and “time”, but concepts can be organized under each other, and a deterministic procedure is used to decide the hash function for organizing each node’s children.
Another simpler possibility is that the “key” is just the locations of the N most (salient connected concepts / firing neurons) at the time of learning. With maybe some basic concept locations hard-coded to make sure the process gets going the same way in everyone. This would correctly predict that monkeys learning shapes would hash to similar locations, with the key being (shape, some visual edge detection concept, …). It would also predict that if you raised a monkey in a dark box and then lit up one of the shapes on the wall as the first shape it ever saw, before eventually exposing it to the rest of life, that shape would end up in a different location than normal. Although if you were to test it you’d want to do something like that with the highest level concepts possible to avoid any genetic hard-coding.
Anyway it’s probably more complicated than that, but that’s just a hypothesis that points at how it might be possible to arrange for concepts to end up at the same place in everyone’s brain. It would make a lot of sense from an evolutionary standpoint since it would be relatively simple to set up and would provide a huge advantage in hard-coding further instincts. It’s also interesting in that it’s reasonably testable with animal experiments.
The causal relationship could go the other way. If you have a totally hard coded brain circuit, laid down in 3d using signaling gradients and gene expression, to detect snakes, it will be in the same place every time. Then when more “blank slate” neural mechanisms are learning to detect things that at some level of abstraction are like snakes or parts of snakes, it might naturally “choose” to put those detectors near the homologous parts of the instinct, so it can more readily reuse information from the instinct. Enough instincts could then result in consistent placement of practically all high level features in brains with vaguely similar environments and identical instincts.
On the other hand, a system where instincts can somehow be defined in terms of learned concepts does sound very useful, and brains have clearly been under strong selection pressures to have instincts for a long time. So the question is whether it is possible. If I had to engineer such a system on short notice, I think I would just encode some examples. If someone can catch kittens who have never seen snakes dreaming about them, that would support that theory!
The experiment where monkeys had the novel shapes of an engineered game encoded in the same brain locations in different monkeys can’t easily be explained by hard-coded positions. Before I heard about that experiment I totally would have thought that positions of important concepts were hard-coded exactly like you said, but reading about that experiment suggested my hash-table hypothesis.
I guess the novel shapes would be encoded in locations “near” previously learned features that are useful in discriminating them, which would (already) be near instinctive features that are “similar”. I guess this is a little like your hash table hypothesis if you consider “weighted average” to be a hash function.
Don’t get me wrong, I don’t actually think the brain is likely to be(gin as) a blob of undifferentiated blank-slate Bayesium surrounding a small number of hard coded “instinctive networks”. Nature doesn’t do anything that simply. But it’s an interesting model, and I do think it could predict a fair amount of consistency in where (even novel) things are encoded.
Can someone please explain to me what Scott means when he uses the phrase “the least convenient possible world”? I came across it in Archipelago And Atomic Communitarianism and don’t understand what it’s meant to convey.
TIA.
I think it comes from Less Wrong. It’s a way of keeping yourself from evading the point of a question by means of contingencies.
IE:
ETA: yesssssss
Scott wrote a post on it on LessWrong under his old pseudonym Yvain. Check that out; if it’s still not making sense, just reply and someone’ll try to clarify.
ETA: Gahhh, ninja’d.
For others’ reference, the phrase in the article links here.
As I understand it, Scott says to consider “the least convenient possible world” to get people (including himself) to try to consider the “heart” of a hypothetical. Similar or identical to “don’t fight the hypothetical.” It’s tempting to respond to a hard choice, e.g. a trolley problem, with an answer that avoids the question at hand – “pushing the man wouldn’t stop the trolley anyway,” and the phrase is supposed to help avoid that reflex.
edit: super-ninja’d. Oh well.
People who use female pronouns as default, especially in extremely counterintuitive contexts, could you describe the precise reaction you’re trying to elicit in your audience?
I find it completely derails my train of thought, as I now have to process this bit of social signalling, rather than the topic at hand.
Another commenter here said of this practice:
Yeah, that drives me nuts. Steven Pinker even talked about it in his IQ2 interview about good writing.
I use male pronouns by default. Partly because it seems to me like the best alternative in terms of clear communication, partly because it signals that I’m old-fashioned and don’t care about political correctness while conveniently not eliciting that “haha got your nose” thing in most people.
I will use female pronouns if the generic person in question is typically a female or doing a feminine activity (nurses, for instance). Every once in a while I’ll use “he or she” if there’s ample room, if the context really is very gender-neutral, and if it still flows. Also if I don’t have to keep coming back to the “he or she” over and over again.
Consistently using he for an abstract lawyer or doctor but she for a nurse or schoolteacher seems far worse than just using he for everything. You don’t even have prescriptivism to fall back on.
I’m not sure I’d necessarily default to “he” for a doctor or lawyer. Depends on the context.
I also do this. I think the weak form of gender rolls helps make hypothetical people more human (a doctor who’s a “he” is a person. A “they” doctor is closer to an abstraction). And I don’t think the downside’s too bad – the occasional woman doctor reading an anonymous doctor as “he” can just picture a male doctor she works with.
Edit: Also, Chesterton’s fence – it seems like the main reason to use “she” is “because if society worked the way I think it should work, we would use ‘she’ more often”.
I don’t see how using male pronouns to signal that you’re old-fashioned and don’t care about political correctness is any less “haha got your nose” than using female pronouns to signal that you’re up-to-date and care about fighting the kyriarchy. For me, I guess that the reaction is smaller, because your method is more common, but it’s still pretty rare among contemporary writing (at least what I read), so I definitely notice it.
If it’s “haha got your nose” to you, then you might have already been turned by the body snatchers!
“He or she” is awkward. Male by default is sexist. Female by default is obnoxious “look at how feminist I am, you sexist pig” signaling. Singular “they” usually works until you run into grammatical abominations like “themself.” (Side note: I’m much more accepting of singular “they” for an abstract, unspecified person than for a specific person. I don’t know why.) Other usages like Spivak neutral pronouns and “one” have their own problems.
I find myself writing examples in plural or second-person just to avoid the issue. It leaves me wishing there was an Academy of the English Language that could abolish gendered pronouns and settle the issue for good, like they did for Swedish.
What did they do for Swedish?
There is now an official gender-neutral pronoun recognized by the Swedish Academy. I expect that within a few decades’ time the gendered pronouns will have fallen into disuse, seen as at best archaisms like “thou” in English and at worst bigoted.
It will be interesting to see if that works.
An example where the equivalent did work, without official endorsement, is the spread of “Ms” to refer to a woman without specifying her marital status.
That’s not at all a good example, as use of it is quite politicized. It’s more haha-got-your-nose for most people than anything used in English.
It’s a shame really, it’d would be a good thing to have if it hadn’t been grabbed by culture-war tentacles in about 15 seconds.
(And people don’t care much about the Academy.)
I don’t do this, but I think the intention (for some people) is to acclimate people to it so that female-as-default comes to seem “normal” (just as normal as male-as-default).
If I have to make up an Alice and/or Bob kind of situation, I try to choose randomly which gender I’m going to use, or use “they”.
A good approach is the one used in many pen-and-paper RPG sourcebooks (e.g. Dungeons & Dragons, Pathfinder, etc.):
Instead of talking about some generic person, always talk about a specific person, who has a gender (and a name, etc.). In particular, when talking about character abilities, character classes, examples of gameplay, etc., refer not to a hypothetical generic character, but rather to one of several “iconic” characters, created for this purpose. (There are several such characters, one for every character class—thus 11 in the 3e version of the Player’s Handbook—of whom about half are male, half female. Thus if you want to talk about a monk attacking an orc with kung-fu powers, it’s “she”, because the iconic monk is Ember [female], whereas if you’re explaining how a sorcerer’s spells work, it’s “he”, because the iconic sorcerer is Hennet [male].)
I generally use “they”, though in academic papers when I make up characters or refer to an arbitrary representative of a view (“the empiricist…”) I sometimes mix it up. This can be pretty useful sometimes just for presentational purposes (it’s easy for the reader to keep track of, e.g. “the empiricist” and “the rationalist” if one gets a male pronoun and the other a female one) but the broader aim, in part, is to normalize it to the point where it doesn’t seem counterintuitive in the ways you describe. This is the same kind of complaint that people used to (and still do, sometimes) give about e.g. shows or books that had gay characters, and I think the desired endpoint is similar. I’m not sure how you can fix your reaction, but I’d aim to have trains of thought that take more to derail than mildly counterintuitive pronoun use.
The thing I hate about “they” in this use is that it doesn’t even specifically pick out a person. Anaphoric reference is already trickily ambiguous as it is.
This only serves to highlight your privilege.
Are you being genuine or satirical? I can’t tell.
Genuinely satirical, I think.
When you’re talking about a generic person in a role often thought of as male, (say, an an engineering student or a doctor or something) and you use “she” early in the conversation, what you’re doing is getting the person you’re talking to to imagine the person as female. People may find that surprising or it may derail their train of thought for a moment, especially if they were already imagining this hypothetical person as male, but if they encounter that more often conversationally they may be less surprised when they encounter a female in real life who’s interested in engineering or whatever, which is probably a good thing.
It’s not really about social signaling, at least not primarily, it’s more about trying to get away from the idea that the default person is male, especially in certain roles.
I use female by default. Since most people use male, it seems like a good counter balance.
so a question to you and all of the other people in this thread
what does this actually accomplish?
When I do this (lecturing in a university) I am signaling that I don’t care if the generic pronoun is he or she. Let it be she if you want. (Students and colleagues who know me at all know that I would be ok with using he.) Using it in extremely counterintuitive contexts is especially good as far as I am concerned. It makes clear that I am using it as a generic pronoun. (I admit that I have recently been experimenting with using “they.” I don’t much like the feel of the subject/verb number mismatch however.)
As someone who occasionally uses female pronouns for generic characters, I agree with Loke and Philosophisticat above: The effect of this is should be to make people who aren’t used to this become more to this (and no effect on the people who are used to it). I can testify as a reader that it works: While I still find female pronouns more surprising than male pronouns, I’ve seen them so often that I think of them more as dialect difference in some academic writing than as someone making a point.
I’ve come around to the idea of singular they as an “unspecified pronoun”*: a pronoun whose antecedent is an unspecified person. It seems to have consistent usage (it’s the usage that singular they proponents say goes back to Chaucer), and as a descriptive grammar Nazi I have to go with that. Using singular they for a specified person is still right out. It’s an extremely recent invention that sees no use outside certain small circles.
That said, if you must use he or she as an unspecified pronoun, usage clearly points to he. As such, I too find using she in that role very jarring. I even find it a little jarring when it’s used for a second unspecified person, even though I do recognize the immense practicality of doing so.
*I’d call it an indefinite pronoun but that term’s already taken.
I don’t, but I think that using female pronouns regardless of the context–especially if you and your audience are largely female and/or progressive– can become second nature quite quickly, even if it’s not explicitly agreed upon. People just start doing it occasionally.
The ability of people to pick up even more arbitrary social norms as a second nature is severely underrated. I don’t speak a word of French, but all through third grade, we had to ask to go to the washroom in French. Three years later, in grade six, I still sometimes caught myself asking to go to the washroom in French.
What is the best site where you can pay to balance out a certain amount of flight miles, to make your flights CO² neutral?
The person who asked me said they know these three: atmosfair.de, myclimate.org und goclimate.de.
Giving What We Can suggests Cool Earth or Solaraid for climate change mitigation.
Random philosophy query:
I think most people would disagree with philosopher David Benatar’s anti-natalist view that life is so full of suffering that for most people it’s a net negative, so therefore people should have fewer kids. After
extensively researching the topiclistening to an episode of Very Bad Wizards about the subject, I was left undecided on whether Benatar is right or not, but with a new question for people who disagree with this view.
Namely, if you disagree with anti-natalism…why don’t you support natalism? If you think that life is generally a net positive, so Benatar is wrong to say that we shouldn’t have kids, on what grounds aside from personal convenience can you avoid an at least vague obligation to create lots of life?
I vaguely understand that this is something called the Repugnant Conclusion (which totally sounds like the name of a terrible band), and I did
some more extensive researcha cursory Google search and glanced over the Stanford Encyclopedia of Philosophy entry on it, which had some arguments against the conclusion that seemed unconvincing (even to the entry’s authors) at a glance. But I’m very curious to hear what folks here think about this, even though I’ll likely end up doing still more extensive researchGoogle searching about it on my own.
Among other reasons, because I accept the person-affecting view. Even if life is good on average, no one benefits from being created, because the counterfactual is them not existing and therefore nothing being good or bad for them. So the creation of lives worth living isn’t good on its own.
Interesting, but, at least playing Devil’s advocate, I’m not sure I’m convinced, because I don’t see a rigorous reason why hypothetical future people shouldn’t count as persons of some sort.
Like, would you agree that it would be unethical to create a person that would just be excruciatingly tortured in a prison every day, and wants nothing more than to commit suicide and not exist, but is kept alive by his captors indefinitely? (Note that I’m not asking whether the torture and detainment themselves are unethical, but whether the very creation of a mind that you know with high confidence will experience that suffering is unethical, even if you are not perpetrating the suffering yourself.)
Or, because extremism in thought experiment is no vice, consider that case, but multiplied by a factor of 100 million: creating 100 million people who you know with confidence will suffer so much that they would rather not exist/have existed.
Because that seems obviously seriously unethical to me, but I don’t see how the person-affecting view would consider that to be wrong (not just the torture, but the creation), because if you didn’t create this person they would never have existed so we allegedly don’t have to take into account their interests. According to Wiki, this view states:
But I think it would be/is good not to create people who would genuinely much rather not have been born, even though that isn’t “good for someone” by this view.
I want to tack on a sentence like “and thus, it would be good to create people who would be happy to have been born”, but I guess one might hypothetically accept that logic and still reject the logic of creating new life. But it seems to me that this case shows that we can still have important ethical relationships of some sort with hypothetical future minds, and from that it would seem that very strong natalist logic follows.
One way to think about it is that if you create someone and they experience suffering, that’s bad for them, but if you don’t create someone who’d have a good life, they can’t experience the absence as bad. If you create tortured person X, X’s life is bad for the then-existing X, but if you don’t create blissful person Y, there wouldn’t be a then-existing Y to miss out on anything. Someone’s life might be so bad that they might wish that they hadn’t existed, but no one can wish for existence if their life would be good.
So hypothetical people’s interests matter, but existence and non-existence are asymmetric: the former can’t be in anyone’s interest, but the latter can be.
Your argument can be trivially reversed: if you create someone and they experience happiness, that’s good for them, but if you don’t create someone who’d have a bad life, they can’t experience the absence as good. If you create blissful person X, X’s life is good for the then-existing X, but if you don’t create tortured person Y, there wouldn’t be a then-existing Y to be spared from anything. Someone’s life might be so good that they might be grateful that they exist, but no one can be grateful for non-existence if their life would be bad.
Basically, you’re assuming that “wish for non-existence” is a thing people can do, but “be grateful for existence” isn’t.
The quality of someone’s life matters if and only if they’d exist. So tortured person Y’s bad life is a reason not to create them, but blissful person X’s good life isn’t a reason to create them. Y can’t experience the absence as good, but they don’t need to – if you’d create them, their life would matter, and it wouldn’t be worth living, so it’d be wrong to create them. In contrast, if you don’t create X, their life doesn’t matter, so its quality is irrelevant.
Someone might be grateful for existence, but if they didn’t exist, there’d be no one to miss out.
Again, flipped:
Blissful person Y’s good life is a reason to create them, but tortured person X’s bad life isn’t a reason not to create them. Y can’t experience the absence as bad, but they don’t need to – if you’d create them, their life would matter, and it would be worth living, so it’d be right to create them. In contrast, if you don’t create X, their life doesn’t matter, so its quality is irrelevant.
Someone might wish for non-existence, but if they didn’t exist, there’d be no one to benefit.
I don’t think you are giving any reason to see your claims here as more valid than mine. Again, it seems you’re assuming that someone wishing they hadn’t been born is significant and should be taken into account, but someone being grateful they were born isn’t and shouldn’t be. But these are the same thing: opinions expressed on the fact of having come into existence. I can’t see any difference between them that would mean a negative opinion counts while a positive opinion doesn’t.
The flipped argument for creating Blissful doesn’t work: to put it in different words, “Blissful should be created if their life matters” and “Blissful’s life would matter iff they’d be created” doesn’t imply “Blissful should be created”, because if they weren’t created, their life wouldn’t matter, so its quality wouldn’t be a reason to create them.
For Sufferer, “Sufferer shouldn’t be created if their life matters” and “Sufferer’s life would matter iff they’d be created” does imply “Sufferer shouldn’t be created”, because either their life matters (so they shouldn’t be created) or it doesn’t (so they don’t exist anyway).
As for gratitude vs regret for having been born, my point is that the two aren’t symmetrical. The hypothetical counterpart to regret would be a nonexistent person wishing they’d have been born – but obviously no one like that exists.
I’m also for the person-affecting response. The asymmetry is rooted in the fact that it’s prima facie wrong to do something against which someone has a complaint, but not prima facie wrong not to do something for which someone would have gratitude. This is highly intuitive. So yes, you can construct backwards arguments using person-affecting premises in something like the way Joe does, but the premises are not equally plausible.
I’m tempted to think that “not acting in such a way that someone has a legitimate complaint against how you affect them” is the core of morality.
To put it another way: in order to do something wrong, someone has to have been wronged. There is no parallel principle like “in order to do something permissible, someone has to have been permissibled”. I’m inclined to take it as symmetrically true that someone who exists and has a good life has been benefited by existence and that someone who exists and has a terrible life has been harmed by existence. But only in the case where you create someone is there a candidate for wronging.
I think one should distinguish between a disagreement with Benatar due to difference in kind vs difference in degree. That is, one might disagree with Benatar due to believing that life, in itself, is good, and any amount of suffering cannot outweigh that. Alternatively, one might disagree that most people have a net negative life. I think this second statement is almost certainly true. Not as sure about the former.
Right, and I would guess that most people would disagree with Benatar on the grounds in the second statement. I think some people might claim to disagree for religiously motivated reasons on the grounds in the first statement, but faced with enough suffering would abandon their convictions.
Something to note is that if you buy the ‘asymmetry’ argument that blacktrance makes above, this implies full antinatalism, i.e. “all births are bad and we should end life permanently”.
The reason for this is simple. The asymmetry argument claims that creating good new lives is neutral while creating bad new lives is bad. Say you’re creating a life that has a 99.9999% chance of being extremely happy and fulfilling, which would count as 0 utility points, i.e. neutral. The life has a 0.0001% chance of being slightly worse than nonexistence, which would count as -1 utility points, i.e. bad. The expected utility of this life is therefore -0.000001, which is negative, so we shouldn’t create this life.
Since you will never have 100% certainty that a life you create will be happy, the asymmetry argument implies you should never create any life, no matter how confident you are that it will be happy.
Neutral/bad for the person being created, but there are effects on other people as well. In your scenario, if you get more than 0.000001 utility out of the new life’s existence, that outweighs the disutility from the chance of their life being negative, so you should create that life.
So the asymmetry doesn’t necessarily imply full antinatalism, only that you’re not doing someone a favor by creating them.
@Atlas
Creating new people has positive and negative effects on already existing people. I consider any philosophy that merely considers the well-being of the additionally created person to be highly simplistic.
My own opinion is basically that for a bunch of reasons (cultural, environmental, social, scientific, etc), there are diminishing returns, so the optimum number of people is more than zero and less than infinity. My analysis is that we have surpassed that number and the demographic projection puts us further and further away from that optimum every day. So seeking to reduce the number of children is a positive thing to do.
Sure, but I think literally no one holds that belief. I think most people only believe (except for some people in the case of abortion!) that actually existing people’s interests matter.
I have some thoughts about overpopulation, but I think that this is a separate empirical question, orthogonal to the novel moral question of whether hypothetically existing people have any moral value. (I infer from your comment that you think they do, which is actually quite a big leap, even though you seem to support anti-natalism for pragmatic empirical reasons.)
But plenty of people think that environmental damage is wrong, even if no one presently alive will live to see the consequences, and often even justify thinking so it on the grounds that it places disproportionate harm on future generations. See also similar arguments about runaway government spending.
@Atlas
Let’s say that you had 1000 people on this earth, then I think that the lives of those 1000 and then descendants would probably get better if you have 1 more person.
I think that in any situation like the current, those kinds of considerations dwarf the moral value of the single additional individual.
Do most people believe that they can burn up all the earth’s resources? After all, the future people who might need them don’t exist. (Yet.)
What is your basis for that conclusion? I looked at the question as best I could in a piece I published a very long time ago, and concluded that, at the then current population level, I could not sign the net effect on others of one more person.
At the time, the conventional wisdom was the the effect was obviously negative. People holding that view made predictions which turned out to be false. The extreme case was Paul Ehrlich’s claim that there would be mass famine in the seventies, that it was already too late to stop it, and the only question was which hundreds of millions of people would die, which would be saved. That wasn’t a consensus of those worried about population but it was a position that they took seriously, and Ehrlich has never conceded that he was in any serious sense mistaken. The weaker claim that population growth would have substantial bad effects for people in poor countries was very widely accepted.
Since then, the rate of extreme poverty has dropped sharply, calorie consumption in the third world has trended generally up–the opposite of what was predicted. People can, of course, claim that the prediction was correct, the timing just a bit off–that the terrible effects are still in the future. But we cannot observe the future, and so far as what we can observe, the predictions were strikingly contradicted by what actually happened.
I suggest that that ought to be a reason for you to be more skeptical than you seem to be about similar claims made with similar arguments by people now.
@DavidFriedman
I don’t consider the ability of the world to feed X billion people a good reason to have X billion people. Concerns about the ability to support a certain number of people are asymmetric, as they can be a reason to limit growth, but a higher carrying capacity is not a reason to increase growth unless one favors having more humans merely for the sake of having more humans. I don’t.
It seems like a basic truth that the more people we have, the worse the natural resource to people ratio becomes. Another truth is that the more people we have, the better we are at using resources efficiently, although this is not necessarily a linear model. It’s almost certain that we at a minimum have diminishing returns. If we have one model that declines linearly and another that increases with diminishing returns, they would normally intersect at an optimum where the diminished increase for that new person is less than the downsides of having this additional person.
So far, large numbers of people have not been able to employ their talents to anywhere close to their maximum. Nevertheless, my perception is that even the relatively limited number of people who get this opportunity are already facing substantially diminished returns. For example:
– Crop yield growth rate is declining.
– My perception is that real scientific advancement is plateauing (although we manage to waste incredible sums on bad science).
– The same for R & D in the private sector.
– People can only watch so many movies, TV series, read so many books, etc. My perception is that the level of production of these is so high and so diverse, that increases in overall production of these have very limited benefits.
– Etc, etc
That part of my analysis is very subjective, of course & has large error bars.
My assumption if we were to wave a magic wand to fix the size of the world population as it is now and focus on improving the well-being of and opportunities for the existing people, we would have see far more diminished returns. For example, the West is now about 1B people, who don’t all get to fully participate, but then again there are those outside the West who do. So lets guesstimate that 2B people get the opportunities that would be feasible for all 8B people that we will soon have. So if we could give all those people decent opportunities, we would have 4 times the population that actually participate and thus cause ever increasing diminished returns. So if I’m correct that we are close to or over the optimum, we would then probably want to seek to gradually and naturally reduce the population by 1/4th to 2B. If I’m 100% wrong and the real optimum is 4B, we’d still want to reduce the population by half. If I’m 200% wrong, it would still have been a good idea to listen to me and stop the growth of the population at 8B, rather than let it grow beyond that. If I’m 400% wrong, we could still choose to take measures to stimulate population growth later. Even if a larger population size is better in the long term, it can still be preferable to first focus on improving the well-being for actually existing people.
PS. It seems to me that one of the main reason why China, India, Africa and such have been doing better is better policies (like adopting better agricultural practices, moving to a more capitalist economy, etc), not due to population increases. In fact, population growth rates of China, India and Africa have declined just as their economies have really started growing, so the correlation is negative.
My answer is that I do support natalism.
Some claim there’s an important distinction between people who currently exist and new people, so that it can be good to improve current people’s lives without also being good to create new lives. The most fundamental problem I see with this is that the distinction appears to be bogus. That is, if we want to say things like “sleeping people still count as currently existing”, and “if a person is clinically dead but can still be brought back to life and saved, they of course should be”, and “you are still the same person even if there’s a gap in your memory after a night of heavy drinking” and “you’ll still be the same person in fifty years in spite of all the ways your mind will have changed”… Then we have basically exhausted all the principled differences between currently existing people and new people, and any distinction we continue to make is based on irrelevant details.
What puzzles me is how many utilitarian folks seem unwilling to accept the counterintuitive conclusion of this thought experiment in particular. I don’t think most do this with other similarly weird hypotheticals, do they? Like the “organ transplant” scenario, where a surgeon has the opportunity to kill a random individual and use their organs to save five people. There are all sorts of reasons why this scenario would never work like this, but assuming it did I think the usual utilitarian stance is that yes, the surgeon really should kill the one to save the five.
Seems to me the “repugnant conclusion” scenario should work the same way. It’s an intentionally-absurd hypothetical, effectively asking “what if a genie gave you access to unlimited free resources, but you can only use them to create new people and not to better the lives of existing people, even when doing so would be much more cost-effective in terms of utils/dollar, because the genie says so”. If we take it as given that we’re inside this crazy scenario, it doesn’t seem implausible to me for the right answer to be “yes, we should spend these free resources on the only avenue of utility-creation arbitrarily left open to us”.
If I may incite such a digression:
This question gets around a lot but it’s very badly conceived. It simultaneously stipulates that humans are mere organ receptacles and poses its central question as though humans are not mere organ receptacles. It’s a bullshit question*.
And, even if we accept that it really does outline a genuine utilitarian ethical principle, following that principle leads to ugly scenarios.
Imagine if a surgeon has seven patients. Patients A, B, C, D, and E have immediate needs for, respectively, a liver, a kidney, a kidney, lungs, and a heart. Patient F has multi-organ disease, most of all their acute heart failure, but if they would get a new heart immediately, it is expected that all their organs would fully recover to the degree that they could be transplanted. Patient G is a homeless, unidentifiable drifter who is not actively dying, and who has a functioning heart, but whose liver, kidneys, and lungs are not healthy enough to transplant.
Assuming we harvest patient G’s heart, who gets the heart?
– Pure utilitarian : if patient F gets the heart and the rest of their organs recover, they could be surreptitiously killed for their liver, two kidneys, and lungs. Patients A, B, C, and D would live, while patients E, F, and G would die. So we should kill patient G to save patient F, and then kill patient F to save patients A, B, C, and D, while patient E is allowed to languish.
– Anybody else : if Patient E or patient F gets the heart, they will live, but everyone else will die, and that’s too bad. We only have to pick between patients E and F.
—
* IE, the answer to the 1-for-5 surgical scenario is : Chevy didn’t make a 327 in ’55, the 327 didn’t come out till ’62. And it wasn’t offered in the Bel Air with a four-barrel carb till ’64. However, in 1964, the correct ignition timing would be four degrees before top-dead-center.
Edit : clarity
Many (in my experience, most) utilitarians do in fact give the bullet biting response to the repugnant conclusion.
To the extent that they’re not, it may be because they think it’s plausible that there might be a version of the view that has the advantages of their view without being committed to that, in a way that is not true of the organ transplant case. Utilitarians are generally not committing themselves to massively counterintuitive claims just for the hell of it.
The central claim of anti-natalism is “There is an ethical impediment to procreation.” The opposite of that claim is “There is no ethical impediment to procreation.” Absence of an impediment is not a directive.
Ultimately, then, it comes down to the most basic reason of why we procreate at all : we have children to love them. That’s the directive. Have a kid if you will love it.
Thereafter lie all sorts of utilitarian questions. I’m willing to accept that there may be situations in which it is relatively unethical to procreate. But any and all of those are subservient to that basic question of if you will love the child.
Just because one action is necessarily bad doesn’t mean the opposite is (1) necessarily good or (2) has only one quantifiable opposite.
You shouldn’t starve your children, but that doesn’t mean that you should necessarily (1) overfeed them or (2a) feed them every single thing that they ask for, (2b) feed them every single thing you have on hand, (2c) feed them anything you can get your hards on, or (2d) feed them food grown on a toxic waste site.
Similarly, you shouldn’t prevent your children from being born, but that doesn’t mean you should necessarily (1) have as many children as you can, (2a) have as many healthy children as your wife can give birth to (2b) have as many children as your husband can impregnate you with, (2c) have as many children as you can with multiple partners, (2d) have as many children and raise them yourself, (2e) have as many children as you can but put them up for adoption, (2f) have as many children as you can and have them raised in an orphanage…etc
Basically, ensuring the presence of something you value involves way more discerning thought than ensuring the absence of something that you’re against. Those various positions, right or wrong, aren’t going to rally under “pro-natalism” ’cause there’s too many of them.
I am an amateur programmer who has gotten into machine learning recently and I believe I might have found some techniques which make training fully connected deep (> 10 layers) feed-forward neural networks easier and faster. I would like to talk with someone more experienced in this field than I am to help me determine whether I have actually found something useful, or am just making a mistake somehow. A few exchanges in this forum, or a five minute phone call is probably enough of your time to make this clear. I would prefer to speak with somebody professionally or academically involved in machine learning. So is there anybody out there who either is such a person or is willing to introduce me to such a person?
One caveat: we can discuss my results and I am happy to give out publicly my trained neural networks to prove that my results are true, but at the moment I am going to keep my techniques private.
I have only been doing this for about two months; so far I have only focused on the MNIST classification problem. My best result to date is an 18-layer net that scored 98.3% accuracy. This accuracy is good compared to most fully-connected MNIST solutions, poor compared to state of the art convolutional nets. But keep in mind that my net took only about five hours to train in a poorly optimized python program and I am missing very important techniques like algorithmic expansion of the training data simply because I haven’t had time to code that yet. I am staying away from convolutional nets at the moment only because the goal of my project is to see if I can solve the difficulties with training deep fully-connected nets. I have every expectation that convolutional nets are better suited to real world applications, and I fully expect that my techniques will apply to training convolutional nets also. I just haven’t gotten there yet.
I’m not the expert you want to talk to. But it occurs to me that, since CNNs are (thought to be) better for the problem you are studying, the solutions you are comparing your work to may not really reflect the state of the art (other researchers may not have bothered to push fully connected networks to their limits for this problem). You might want to try your technique on an actively studied problem whose best known solution is fully connected, to get a better idea of whether you are doing better than existing techinques can do.
I absolutely will be doing that, eventually. But it would be great to get some feedback now to help me decide whether to keep pushing my own approach or to change gears and just study what other people are doing.
I could be considered an expert (have published in major ML conferences). What sort of feedback are you looking for? I think it would be hard to provide meaningful feedback without understanding the technique – an accuracy number alone isn’t enough to judge that the approach is worth exploring, unless it’s a state-of-the-art result on a major dataset.
I suspect that I might be autistic. I’m a woman, and I’ve heard that autism symptoms are different in women.
I’ve taken a few tests online (I’m aware that they should not be used to make a diagnosis), but they all say that I probably am.
I do not want to pay for an official diagnosis. I’ve been in therapy before (CBT) for something (un)related (depression and anxiety), and regret not having explored this issue.
How do I know?
I don’t smile much. I was looking at my pictures the other day, and I’m always serious in them, even when I was a child.
People ask me why I don’t smile in pictures. I think I’ll look like an ax murderer, to be honest. Smiling doesn’t feel natural. I’ll laugh if someone tickles me or say something very random – “Only consume apples that really speak to you.”
I’m shy and feel very anxious when I know I will have to interact with other people. When I do, I spend some time rehearsing in my head what I’ll say next, and due to that, I often miss what the other person has said;
I have a difficult time starting a conversation and keeping the pace. It feels like jumping rope, and I never know when to enter it. There are always a few awkward interruptions. Perhaps this is more of a cultural thing? I’m from Brazil;
If I have an activity on Friday, for example, I start to stress out days before; wishing and hoping that it will be canceled or trying to make up excuses. “My cat died.” I don’t have a cat;
I don’t understand sarcasm very well;
I’m uncomfortable with looking people in the eyes. I remember one day when I tried for more than a few seconds with someone I liked. I became extremely nervous and felt as if I had lost my legs;
I don’t like bright lights. I replaced some of the regular light bulbs with orange ones;
I like the texture of certain things: rubbing the corner of a broken fingernail or a few strands of hair;
I’m afraid of driving. I’m only comfortable going to places I already know or have checked on the map – many times. I avoid freeways like the plague. I can’t understand the fluidity of driving. It feels like dancing to me.
I have a hard time changing lanes because I don’t seem to understand distance. My reflexes are very slow;
I like poetry and obscure, ancient philosophies;
I like routine;
I avoid the news as they make me sad. I seem to absorb other people’s suffering in a way that it makes me very depressed and paralyzed;
When I go for a walk, I like to observe the houses and the trees and other things along the way. The color of the houses, the brightness of the day, and the way the leaves move with the wind, for example, gives me the impression that the day is either sad or happy. If it’s sad, I avoid that path from then on. I don’t know if that makes sense.
I apologize if this question is out of place. It probably belongs in the bin of poor quality questions.
I have a female friend with Aspergers who told me that people with it often experience some degree of synesthesia (and she herself does). What you say about walking sounds like it might be that to me.
Too me you sound more like a very sensitive, socially anxious person than autistic.
I suspect that social anxiety skews autism tests, because they usually don’t specifically ask: “if social interaction were always as easy and effortless as it is with lifelong friends, would you rather take a watch apart than meet people”.
That being said, autism is part of a spectrum over the whole population. You’ll be on there somewhere. Maybe you’re in the 97th percentile and an official diagnosis will say you aren’t autistic. Maybe you’re in the 99th percentile and and the diagnosis says you are. Will that distinction be helpful?
@Telminha
Some questions that autistic women seem to answer different than average people:
Do you feel that you have a male brain?
Do you engage in repetitive acts, especially when under stress? For example, do you engage in hand flapping, rocking, excessive or hard blinking, pacing, head banging, repeating noises or words, snapping fingers, and/or spinning objects?
Do you have fixations/obsessions, where you like to do the same thing a lot for a period?
Did you have real girlfriends when you were 10-15 years old?
Have you ever had a boyfriend?
—
Here is something to read that might be helpful. And more.
And since you like poetry, here is poetry about Asperger’s.
PS. I consider myself a person who is more similar to autistic people than the average person, but too neurotypical for it to be useful to classify myself as a true autistic person. So I agree with BlindKungFuMaster that you may not want to make a binary choice between autistic and neurotypical.
Naval Gazing Guest Post: The Origins of Naval Aviation
Series Index
As discussed previously in this series, locating and tracking the enemy has always been one of the more significant challenges of Naval warfare. From the biremes and triremes of ancient antiquity to the turn of the 20th century the primary sensor system of any warship was the Mark 1 Mod 0 Eyeball. Effective sensor range was largely a function of atmospheric conditions (weather) and height above the water *1. To this end almost every ship designed prior to the modern era included a dedicated lookout platform called a “top” at or near the ship’s highest point (typically the mainmast of a sailing vessel) *2. For the vast bulk of history the range at which an enemy could be detected had always been many times greater than the range at which an enemy could be engaged. To illustrate, a typical vessel of the Napoleonic era had a top-height between 100 and 200 ft which equates to a horizon range between 11 and 16 nautical miles. Meanwhile, the effective range of artillery in that age (including the cannon that comprised a warship’s broadside/primary armament) was typically less than one nautical mile. This changed at the close of the 19th century. With the advent of steam power and heavy naval rifles, horizon to horizon combat became a genuine possibility, and the ability to detect and track targets beyond the horizon became a necessity.
Aircraft were seen as an obvious solution to this problem. Observation balloons had been used to great effect on both sides of the 1870 Franco-Prussian war and a balloon at 3,000 ft could theoretically quadruple the range at which a vessel could be spotted from 16 nm to 64 nm. However two significant advances were required before Naval aviation could be of practical use, powered flight, and radio transmitter/receivers light enough to be carried aloft without the need for an extension cord *3. The British Royal Navy became the first to formally embrace airpower in 1908 with the commissioning of HMA(His Majesty’s Airship) Hermione, a rigid hulled airship based on Ferdinand von Zeppelin’s LZ-4 and built at the Vickers Naval Works in Barrow-in-Furness. Nicknamed the Mayfly (she may fly, she may not) she was never flown operationally but the lessons learned in her design and construction proved invaluable. By the start of World War I in 1914 airships were in regular service with the navies of England, France, Germany, and Italy, as scouts and commerce raiders. However their delicacy and limited endurance prevented them from operating far from shore.
Meanwhile on the far side of the Atlantic Orville and Wilbur Wright had demonstrated the feasibility of heavier than air flight in 1903 and by 1909 had developed thier experimental Flyer into a practical two-seat biplane with a 95 nautical mile range and 35 knot cruising speed. The Wright Model B was the first aircraft to enter mass production, and the first to be made available for sale to the public. It’s design was emulated *4 and improved upon by numerous inventors including fellow bicycle mechanic Glen Curtiss.
An avid motorcycle builder and racer Curtiss immediately set about adding a more powerful engine and experimenting with various landing gear configurations (all Wright Brothers’ designs had used skids up to this point) including pontoons for landing on water and the first example of the 2 -1 tricycle suspension used by almost all modern aircraft *5. In 1910 Curtiss met Captain Washington Chambers, who’d been tasked by the Secretary of the Navy to investigate potential uses for aviation and together they made arrangements to test the feasibility of operating from ships. On November 14, 1910, pilot Eugene Ely launched himself from the deck of the USS Birmingham (CL-2) not into the waters of Chesapeake Bay as everyone expected but into Naval aviation history. Two months later, on January 18, 1911, Ely successfully landed on a custom 120 ft long platform built on the fantail of the USS Pennsylvania (ACR-4) using a Curtiss-designed tailhook to catch a series of ropes weighted with sand-bags and strung across the deck to arrest his momentum. After lunch with the ship’s captain and interviews with the press, the deck was cleared and Ely took off, returning to shore. The success of the Pennsylvania demonstration convinced the US Navy to allocate $25,000 *6 to Curtiss for the purchase of 3 airplanes further development and company and prompted Curtiss to establish the first formal training camp for pilots and aircraft mechanics on the north shore of Coronado Island in San Diego bay.
The first nation to use an aircraft in naval warfare wasn’t actually a nation at the time. In May of 1913 a group of Mexican revolutionaries traveled to Los Angeles to purchase an airplane. They had it shipped in crates to the border town of Naco where it was reassembled and christened “Sonora”. Armed with homemade pipe-bombs and a .30 cal rifle Pilot Gustavo Salinas Camiña and Mechanic/Bombardier Theodore Madariaga set out in Sonora to break the Federalist blockade of Guyamas. Finding the Gunboat Guerrero (Warrior) anchored in the harbor the two men pressed the attack, dropping their bombs and firing on any sailors who showed themselves above deck. Several officers on the Guerrero’s bridge attempted to return fire with their sidearms but their shots had no effect. While the Sonora’s attack dealt little or no damage to the Guerrero herself, they did inflict several casualties among her crew and forced the remainder to take shelter below decks leaving her primary battery unmanned. Unable to effectively fight back (anti-aircraft guns having yet to be invented) the Federalist Navy was eventually forced to abandon the harbor and withdraw beyond the range of the Revolutionary Air Force effectively ending the blockade.
While the navies of both Britain and Japan both took note of the Mexican Revolutionaries’ success, and responded by sending representatives to the US to be trained by Curtiss, the US Navy seems to have taken the opposite lesson. The fact that the Guerrero, a mere gunboat, took no significant damage would be cited, for years to come, as “proof” that airplanes posed no threat to armored vessels. (It would take a World War and an insubordinate general to disabuse them of this notion) As a result naval aviation in the US stagnated as Britain surged ahead.
In spring of 1912 the British pre-dreadnought HMS Hibernia was fitted with a 100-foot long platform above her forward 12-inch turret and Lieutenant Charles Samson, became the first man to take-off from a ship while underway. Participating in a series of exercises off of the coast of Sheerness, the performance of the Hibernia and her air detachment convinced the admiralty that while airplanes were undoubtedly the future, the makeshift platforms, and the limits they imposed on a ship’s primary armament made operating them from a conventional warship impractical. As such, a new class of ship dedicated to carrying aircraft needed to be developed. The first ship to carry the designation “Aircraft Carrier” was commissioned in 1914 as the HMS Ark Royal *7. Built on a merchant’s hull she lacked the full length flight deck that we associate with carriers today and as such would be more accurately described as a “Seaplane Carrier”. Instead of taking off and landing conventionally, her complement of 9 seaplanes was launched from a platform (later a catapult) on the bow and were recovered by landing on the water alongside and being lifted aboard by crane.
By the outbreak of World War One in July of 1914 the Royal Navy had the largest air force in the world with six rigid-hull airships and over ninety airplanes. Though their primary mission remained reconnaissance, the Admiralty encouraged experimentation and when it was discovered that the new Short Folding Seaplanes *8 had sufficient lift to (barely) carry the same Whitehead torpedoes used by Royal Navy destroyers and patrol boats they immediately ordered the development of dedicated attack aircraft to “carry the fight to the enemy”. The first two prototype torpedo bombers were embarked upon the converted tramp steamer HMS Ben-my-Chree and dispatched to the Aegean sea to take part in the Gallipoli campaign where Flight Commander (and Future Air Marshal of the RAF) Charles Edmonds would become the first pilot to successfully sink an enemy ship in combat. [Bean: The first aircraft torpedo to kill an enemy ship unaided was actually launched while the airplane was landed on the water.] The Japanese, in partnership with the British, would follow suit one month later using their own aircraft to attack the German-held port of Tsingtao (Qingdao) China. The concept of strike warfare had been born.
I have more but I’m running late, and the war itself along with Billy Mitchell’s efforts to convince the US military to embrace airpower really warrant their own post.
Footnotes:
*1 Maximum spotting range in nautical miles/minutes of latitude is roughly equal to 1.17 multiplied by the square root of the lookout’s elevation in feet above the water. (Warning: equation not valid on celestial bodies other than Earth)
*2 The term “crow’s nest” refers specifically to an enclosed top. These were more typical of whalers and exploratory vessels than dedicated fighting ships.
*3 The German Navy experimented with towing gliders behind fast cruisers and stringing a telephone cable up the tow rope in 1901 but somehow this failed to catch on.
*4 Disputes with Curtiss over the similarity of his Reims Racer to the Model B lead to the infamous Wright Brothers patent war.
*5 Two large wheels that support the bulk of the aircraft’s weight and absorb the force of landing with a smaller “castor” wheel at the nose or tail for balance.
*6 Approx. 6 million dollars today
*7 Aircraft Carriers named Ark Royal are to the Royal Navy as Starships named Enterprise are to Starfleet. Every time one goes down they build another.
*8 Named for the company that built them, Short Brothers of Sunderland, rather than their length.
Thanks for getting this together, and good job. I wasn’t familiar with the Guerrero.
No problem, sorry about the delay.
The Mexican revolution is a weird and fun bit of history.
Why didn’t the navy just start by craning a seaplane into and out of the water? That seems to me a more logical way to start integrating planes with ships (because of low cost and because it is easy to adapt a ship for it).
How could that first aircraft torpedo be fired while the plane was landed on the water? Wouldn’t the ship have shred the plane with her guns? Unless the target was a merchant.
Could you please use a different way to include the footnote references? I keep doing calculations, so modern aircraft *5 is 5 planes, $25,000 *6 is $150,000, etc. Perhaps (1) is better.
Launching straight off the ship is a lot faster, and it’s easier on the plane. In bad weather, recovering seaplanes was very difficult. Launching is even more difficult, because you’re having to drag the floats through the water and power them into the air. With the engines of the time, that was actually quite difficult. And since planes took off fairly quickly on land, with some good use of wind, it was easy enough to just fly them off.
It was indeed a merchie.
There seems to be some disagreement on this, I’ve seen sources label it as a freighter, tug boat, and Turkish coast guard vessel. The Mediterranean squadron’s official dispatches list it as a Turkish Navy supply/troop ship which is what I went with.
Good question; Short Answer, it was easier. Launching a seaplane is generally deicer affair than landing one in a given sea state, and airflow over the wings from the ship’s forward motion is effectively “free lift” as far as the plane is concerned. Further more craning was both time consuming required the ship to slow to a crawl where as launching from the bow was as simple as opening the throttle and hanging on for dear life.
Details are a bit scant in this regard, according to the after action report Edmonds’ wingman had been forced to set down due to damage and they were taxiing together on the surface when a Turkish troop ship approached them. They turned towards the Turks and released thier torpedoes, before attempting to flee. The torpedoes struck thier target and the damaged aircraft, now significantly lighter, was able to get airborne and escape to friendly territory.
Something to keep in mind is that light caliber weapons, machine guns, etc… were not yet standard naval armament at the time. I suspect the attack was successful in large part because it was unexpected.
Noted.
Edit:
Ninja’d by bean
I’m trying to make a short sociological survey, and am trying to use Amazon Mechanical Turk, but unfortunately it has limitations – the requester has to live in US or in a very short list of countries. Does anyone know an alternative or way around this limitation or alternative platforms?
Some survey tools (not all are free):
Surveymonkey
Qualtrics
Google Forms
OptimalWorkshop
What I really want is to get access to a pool of humans who can answer two simple questions for a modest fee.
I posted a question here two or three times, but it disappeared every time. Was it deleted by a moderator?
You probably ran into the filter. There are certain banned words, intended to avoid topics that tend to cause problems. They can be worked around, if you’re clever. I think the comments post (see top bar) has at least a partial list.
Thank you for your replay. I believe you are right.
I went to the Comment page and checked the censored words and terms. I did not use any of the listed ones. My question did not contain slurs or any offensive words and it was not related to politics or culture war, but I certainly did something wrong. I’ll never know.
The other possibility is the spam filter. It has a rather overactive imagination. If you had several links that’s the likely culprit.
Yes, and even a single link simply copy-pasted into the message (rather than using the link function) can get you in trouble as well.
None of your posts have been deleted. One got caught in the spam filter, sorry. I’ve approved it and it should be showing now.
What is the gene that makes women find tall men attractive?
Obviously women instinctually sense that a taller man is more likely to win a fight, and that they were well nourished in upbringing. So its not a preferencr gene for a concrete trait like height, but a gene for the abstract concept of dominance. The way a gene for breast preference works is similiar but is slightly more subtle…
Breasts, like high heels are an encumberance to athletic performance. Although men usually prefer shorter women, high heels, which make women taller, are perceived as sexy because it shows the woman is encumbering herself with impractical footwear. Mirror neuron type thoughts tell men this woman is signalling she needs a provider and defender. And likewise, where a muscular chest that you can pound on is a primitive signal of dominance, a display of large amounts of fatty (not muscular) and highly sensitive tissue is a sign that the woman will not be defiant of challenging.
Not all large breasts are attractive either; saggy is worse than nothing at all. The key for provocative display is to push them up, in imitation of a younger, fresher woman.
To summarize: brains will pattern match breasts as a sign of potential submission and (in the right form) as not being attached to a family yet. These abstract concepts are one of the archetypes that men are programmed to look for – “the maiden” in Jung’s system. The genes act at this abstract level, and the cognition and perception end up classifying breasts as fitting these concepts
Has there been a decrease in gambling over the past, say, 100 years or so?
I have no studies or data or anything (which is probably what you want).
My guess would be no, but that we have, largely, shifted from “traditional” forms of gambling (underground card games, cock fights, etc.) to more subtle things that are sometimes not even called gambling at all (fantasy sports, short-term stock trading, etc.)
Recently people have figured out that you can take money from roughly the same people without actually having to pay out winnings, by using similar stochastic reward schedules but having the rewards be entirely virtual. See F2P gaming. My guess is it has grown at the expense of the kind of gambling where you could theoretically come out ahead, on the grounds that there’s only so much money in the hands of suitable victims, but I haven’t researched the question.
100 years ago was probably a low point for gambling. Nearly all forms of gambling were banned practically everywhere. There was the casino at Monte Carlo, and in some areas betting on horse races, but I think that’s it, and it being the middle of the Great War those weren’t particularly accessible. Illegal gambling might have been common, but I can’t imagine mob-run underground lotteries being more common than the ones selling tickets on every street corner today.
If derivatives count, then no.
Let’s talk about secrets. Governments sometimes have them, and they (the secrets) can be very big indeed. “We can read many German encrypted transmissions,” was a big secret for the UK government to be sitting on back in the day. So was, “We have a working atomic bomb,” for the Americans.
So, what secrets might various governments be sitting on today?
For example, it is possible that the Canadian government somehow intervened behind the scenes to make the 1995 referendum on Quebec independence juuust barely land on the side of Stay.
Seems unlikely. (1) IIRC the referendum was judged to be too poorly worded to count as a legal precedent, so not enough motivation. (2) If they were intervening, they could have plausibly gotten a bigger margin, which would have been much better for their goals. (3) If the Canadian government had the ability to do that, you’d think the American government could manipulate votes against Trump.
If the referendum for separation had passed, even by a narrow margin, the Canadian government would have been in an uncomfortable place. Negotiate, and end up with a Canada in three pieces. Refuse to negotiate, and face a storm of legitimate protest, and probably eventually a francophone IRA (the FLQ II). And either way, watch the resulting economic uncertainty dry up investments and send the dollar into a tailspin until the issue is resolved one way or another.
It’s suspected NSA can break one or more common encryption schemes. The existence of highly-placed HUMINT assets (up to and including “Trump is working for the Russians”) is always a possibility. On the very unlikely side, the existence of a quantum communicator, allowing bugs to be useful in underground installations. Slightly more likely, stealth drone technology capable of undetectable close surveillance of secure areas. Rather more likely, backdoors in various pieces of commercial equipment ranging from phones to cars to industrial robots.
If the NSA had quantum cryptography, would we notice they were hiring a weird amount of quantum people?
At least professors in the field would have a strong inkling.
I’m reminded of a story I heard on the radio about a chemist that worked at Oak Ridge on the bomb. He got a job offer from Eastman Kodak and was told to take a train to Atlanta. It wasn’t until he got to Atlanta that he found out he wasn’t working for Kodak.
They are; this doesn’t tell us whether they have anything or not, of course.
http://quantuminstitute.yale.edu/external-announcements/engineering-and-physical-sciences-researcher-nsa-laboratory-physical-sciences
If they’re quantum people, they might be in superposition of working and not working for the NSA. ;–)
The one piece of evidence I have for this is the time someone in IDF intelligence training told me “I just found out something really cool, on the order of “we have a nuclear bomb”, but unrelated to nukes”. I have no idea what he found out, but this makes the idea of government secrets plausible. Especially since he was just in general-ish intelligence, ad the really cool stuff would require a lot more clearance.
Tangentially related question: Suppose the US government somehow develops a very reliable nuclear defense program (>90% success), one they can keep secret if they so choose. What would be some of the considerations for keeping it secret or going public?
a successful nuclear defense allows for a successful nuclear offence
which then invites an all-out attack
Going public may provide opponents with information they need to copy the defensive system. Or give them an incentive to improve their offensive systems.
Making it public would probably cause opponents to find workarounds.
Making it public allows you to test it better than if you have to keep it a secret. I consider it quite unlikely that a defense program that involves shooting down the ICMBs could be made to work without the kind of testing that Russia would notice. Even with open testing, the US couldn’t make SDI work.
How’s this for a secret: we can bring down the internet?
I expect every nation to speak of knows how to isolate their national networks from the wider world. And somewhere in the Pentagon is a plan for how to cut key international links whose absence would effectively disable the global system. But I am not sure even the US security agencies could do it remotely, without overt military action.
Why’s that weird? kittens aren’t people.
The information in our genes must be extremely compressed. The most effective compression schemes are “lossy”, meaning the information you end up with is not exactly the information you wanted. But the “losses” aren’t usually just random noise; they’re correlated with the information you were trying to encode. So if you compress a JPEG image too much, you get weird wavy lines around the real features of your original image; or if you compress sound to a low bit rate, you get squeaky echoes of your original sounds.
If this type of compression error exists in our genes, how would it manifest, particularly for behavior? I have no idea, but I be it could result in really confusing results from behavior experiments.
In which Scott tells us how (according to his misreading) baseball teams have a “designated Hitler.”
In what other ways can this very interesting concept be used?
Later this week, both Russia and NATO & friends will simultaneously conduct military exercises involving a considerable number of troops in Europe. Media loves to speculate that a single accident (in a moment of confusion, a aircraft strays too near hostile airspace and gets shot down) could result in a total war, as both sides respond to the incident assuming the worst, and then respond to the response, leading to nefarious cycle of continuously escalating responses.
Reading one such speculation this morning, I started to wonder: I could not come up with examples of wars that really started “accidentally”, especially in Europe. Of course, one famous candidate would be WW1: it started with assassination of important member of Austrian royalty that could be interpreted as the required “random” accident. However, to my knowledge, this interpretation isn’t exactly true: all relevant governments had some amount of intent to willingly escalate the political situation, first into war in Balkans, and then when Russia declared that it would support Serbia, into a major European war. (And it included various game theoretic traps like after one state started to mobilize, best move for everyone else was also to mobilize; and after that, for each belligerent-to-be alone, stopping mobilization would have been strategically infeasible.)
Then there’s the Cuban missile crisis, during which there apparently were a naval standoff involving a US ships and Soviet submarine that could have lead to a shooting war. But that was after almost two weeks of US and USSR/Cuba making threatening noises at each other with missiles and blockades.
Instead in real life today, the scenario where NATO country shoots down a Russian fighter jet (with fatalities) results only in a very awkward diplomatic situation.
Only plausible war-by-accident I can imagine involves nuclear weapons, MAD, and malfunctioning early warning system causing one state to believe the other has attempted a first strike.
Am I forgetting some case of accidental war?
Nope, you are right. Consider e.g. this incedent in which the USSR shot down an american spy plane in 1960 and nothing came of it.