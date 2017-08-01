Is It Possible To Have Coherent Principles Around Free Speech Norms?

I.
One factor that must underlie people’s distrust of non-governmental free speech norms is that they’re so underspecified. The First Amendment is a comparatively simple, bright-line concept – the police can’t arrest you for saying the President sucks. Sure, we need a zillion Supreme Court cases to iron out the details, but it makes sense in principle. By contrast, social norms about free speech risk collapsing into the incoherent Doctrine Of The Preferred First Speaker, where it’s okay for me to say that the President sucks, but not okay for you to say that I suck for saying that. This is dumb, and I don’t know if free speech supporters have articulated a meaningful alternative. I want to sketch out some possibilities for what that sort of alternative would look like.
The philosophical question here is separating out the acts of having an opinion, signaling a propensity, and committing a speech act.
Having an opinion is the sort of thing free speech norms ought to exist to protect. The opinion ought to enter the marketplace of ideas, compete with other opinions on its merit, and either win or lose based on people’s considered rational judgment.
But this can’t be separated from signaling a propensity for action. Suppose Alice has the opinion “hand hygiene doesn’t matter”. The truly virtuous action is to show her (and concerned third parties) studies that prove that dangerous infections are transmissible by unwashed hands. But while you’re doing that, it’s fair to not want to eat at her restaurant. And it’s pro-social to tell other people not to eat at her restaurant either, and not to hire her as a nurse – and if she’s already a nurse, maybe to get her fired. Even though reasonable free speech norms demand that we fight bad ideas through counterargument rather than social punishment, in this case they should permit a campaign to get Alice fired.
One solution here might be to give people the burden of demonstrating that their controversial opinions won’t lead to dangerous actions. For example, if Alice is a nurse, she might say “I don’t believe hand hygiene matters, and I’m going to try to convince the hospital administration to remove their rule mandating handwashing – but until I succeed, I’ll follow the rules and wash my hands just like everyone else.” If I trusted Alice, this would allay my concerns, and I would go back to wanting to debate with her instead of wanting her fired. See also Be Nice, At Least Until You Can Coordinate Meanness.
Some signaling of propensities can’t be so easily fixed. If Carol thinks that “Hitler should have finished the job”, I feel like this tells me a lot about Carol besides just her moral ranking of various World-War-II-related alternate histories. If she was a schoolteacher, then even if she promised not to kill any Jews in class, or even to spread any anti-Semitic propaganda in class, it would be hard for me not to wonder what else was wrong with her, and whether she could really disguise every single repugnant aspect of her personality. On the other hand, if we try to get the school board to fire her, we’re implicitly endorsing the principle “Get someone fired if you know of a belief of theirs that suggests they’re an otherwise repugnant person” – and isn’t this the same principle that led people to campaign against atheist schoolteachers, pro-gay schoolteachers, communist schoolteachers, etc? See also Not Just A Mere Political Issue. I think I bite the bullet on this one and say that if the schoolteacher credibly promises not to be repugnant in any way in front of the kids, you let her keep teaching until she slips up.
And both having opinions and signaling propensities are hard to separate from commiting speech acts. The archetypal example is telling an assassin “I’ll give you $10,000 if you kill Bob” – a form of speech, but tantamount to murder. Repeated harassment – the kind where you scream insults at someone every time they leave the house – falls in the same category: the active ingredient isn’t the information being conveyed by what insults you choose, it’s that they face being screamed at and made to live in fear. And yeah, the archetypical example of this is starting a campaign to email someone’s embarassing secrets to their boss to get them fired.
We can’t just ban speech acts. Everything is a speech act. Me saying “Donald Trump is wrong on immigration” lowers Donald Trump’s status – that’s a speech act. Me saying “You’re wrong about free speech” might trigger you and make you feel awful until you write a 10,000 word essay responding to me – that’s a speech act too. Telling an offensive joke is definitely a speech act, but do we want to ban all jokes that anyone anywhere might be offended by? Let’s face it; a lot of speech is criticism, sometimes really harsh criticism, and the line between “criticism”, “insult”, and “harassment” is vague and debatable (see eg all of Twitter). Everyone has a different set of speech acts they consider beyond the pale, with no real way of sorting it out. So what speech acts do we permit as unavoidable parts of the process of social interaction, which ones do we punish, and how do we punish them?
II.
A sample problem: a while ago, I read an article which took a sensitive social problem, approached it with inexcusably terrible statistics that mis-estimated its incidence by seven orders of magnitude, and then used it to mock the people who suffered from it and tell them they were stupid. I complained about this, and the author was really confrontational to me and said things like that I “needed to see a psychiatrist”. I ended up writing a couple of really angry blog posts, which not only corrected the statistics but also prominently named the author, accused him of being a bad person, and recommended that nobody ever trust him or take him seriously again.
One view: although the author was wrong, we’re all wrong sometimes. I’ve been wrong before, probably in ways that other people considered inexcusable, and I would rather be politely corrected than excoriated in public, dragged through the mud, and accused of being a defective human being. By my article, I contributed to a world where we don’t just debate each other’s points, but launch personal attacks against people in the hopes that they are so ashamed and miserable that they never participate in the discussion again. I have committed crimes against Reason, and I should humbly apologize and try to do better next time.
A second view: the author was either deliberately deceitful or criminally stupid; either way he really was inexcusably bad. If I just quietly correct his statistical error, only a fraction of his readership will see my correction, and meanwhile he’ll go on to do it a second time, a third time, and so on forever. Although there are many good people who should be approached as equals in the marketplace of ideas, there are also defectors against that marketplace who deserve to be ruthlessly crushed, and I was doing a public service by crushing one of them.
And a third view: by being needlessly cruel in his article, the author had already forfeited the protection of “the marketplace of ideas”. Just as if someone tries to shoot you, you can shoot back without worrying so much about the moral principle of nonviolence, so it’s always proper to fight fire with fire. Although I wouldn’t be justified in smacking down someone who had merely failed egregiously, someone who fails egregiously while breaking good discussion norms is another matter.
The second and third views get kind of scary when universalized. The second amounts to “if you decide someone’s a really bad person, feel free to crush them.” No doubt evangelicals honestly think that gay rights crusaders are bad people; does this justify personal attacks against them?
The third seems to demand a more specific trigger (violation of a norm), but since nobody agrees where the norms are, it’s more likely to just lead to cascades where everyone ends up at different levels of the punishing/meta-punishing/meta-meta-punishing ladder and everyone thinks everyone else started it.
(an example: Alice writes a blog post excoriating Bob’s opinion on tax reforming, calling him a “total idiot” who “should be laughed out of the room”. Bob feels so offended that he tries to turn everyone against Alice, pointing out every bad thing she’s ever done to anyone who will listen. Carol considers this a “sexist harassment campaign” and sends a dossier of all of Bob’s messages to his boss, trying to get him fired. Dan decides this proves Carol is anti-free speech, and tells the listeners of his radio show to “give Carol a piece of their mind”, leading to her getting hundreds of harassing and threatening email messages. Eric snitches on Dan to the police. How many of these people are in the wrong?)
But I can’t fully bite the bullet and accept the first view either; some people are so odious that an alarm needs to be spread. I’m not proud of my behavior in the specific situation mentioned, but I won’t completely give up the right to do something similar if the information arises. I’m going to try as hard as I can to err on the side of not doing that (I stick by my decision not to name the Reason columnist involved in the sandwich incident, although I guess everyone already knows) but sometimes the line will need to be crossed.
III.
I think the most important consideration is that it be crossed in a way that doesn’t create a giant negative-sum war-of-all-against-all. That is, Democrats try to get Republicans fired for the crime of supporting Republicanism, Republicans try to get Democrats fired for the crime of supporting Democratism, and the end result is a lot of people getting fired but the overall Republican/Democrat balance staying unchanged.
That suggests a heuristic very much like Be Nice, At Least Until You Can Coordinate Meanness again: don’t try to destroy people in order to enforce social norms that only exist in your head. If people violate a real social norm, that the majority of the community agrees upon, and that they should have known – that’s one thing. If you idiosyncratically believe something is wrong, or you’re part of a subculure that believes something is wrong even though there are opposite subcultures that don’t agree – then trying to enforce your idiosyncratic rules by punishing anyone who breaks them is a bad idea.
And one corollary of this is that it shouldn’t be arbitrary. Ten million people tell sexist jokes every day. If you pick one of them, apply maximum punishment to him, and let the other 9.99 million off scot-free, he’s going to think it’s unfair – and he’ll be right. This is directly linked to the fact that there isn’t actually that much of a social norm against telling sexist jokes. My guess is that almost everyone who posts child pornography on Twitter gets in trouble for it, and that’s because there really is a strong anti-child pornography norm.
(this is also how I feel about the war on drugs. One in a thousand marijuana users gets arrested, partly because there isn’t enough political will to punish all marijuana users, partly because nobody really thinks marijuana use is that wrong. But this ends out unfair to the arrested marijuana user, not just because he’s in jail for the same thing a thousand other people did without consequence, but because he probably wouldn’t have done it he’d really expected to be punished, and society was giving him every reason to think he wouldn’t be.)
This set of norms is self-correcting: if someone does something you don’t like, but there’s not a social norm against it, then your next step should be to create a social norm against it. If you can convince 51% of the community that it’s wrong, then the community can unite against it and you can punish it next time. If you can’t convince 51% of the community that it’s wrong, then you should try harder, not play vigilante and try to enforce your unpopular rules yourself.
If you absolutely can’t tolerate something, but you also can’t manage to convince your community that it’s wrong and should be punished, you should work on finding methods that isolate you from the problem, including building a better community somewhere else. I think some of this collapses into a kind of Archipelago solution. Whatever the global norms may be, there ought to be communities catering to people who want more restrictions than normal, and other communities catering to people who want fewer. These communities should have really explicit rules, so that everybody knows what they’re getting into. People should be free to self-select into and out of those communities, and those self-selections should be honored. Safe spaces, 4chan, and this blog are three very different kinds of intentional communities with unusual but locally-well-defined free speech norms, they’re all good for the people who use them, and as long as they keep to themselves I don’t think outsiders have any right to criticize their existence.
IV.
I don’t know if this position is coherent. My guess is there’s a lot of places it doesn’t match my intuition, and a lot of other places where it’s so fuzzy it could justify or condemn anything at all.
But I think trying to hammer out something like this is important. Free speech norms aren’t about free speech. They quickly bleed over into these really fundamental questions, like – what is a culture? What is it we’re trying to do when we get together and have a society? Are we allowed to want different things from a culture? If so, how do we balance everyone else’s demands? Do we just live in some kind of postmodern globalized atomized culture, or are cultures these things inexorably linked to specific value systems that we’ve got to keep moored to those systems at all costs? How much are we allowed to use shaming to punish people who don’t conform to our culture? How angry are we allowed to be when other people use shaming to punish people we like who don’t conform to theirs?
Trying to get a model of these things that doesn’t immediately contradict itself on everything is potentially a good first step to trying to get a model of these things that’s right and/or liveable.
I hope that in a follow-up post we can see some research notes and criticism of the various free speech philosophies that have been refined over the last few hundred years. I have a vague intention to post some leads, but it’s late and very likely that others will do a better job.
For legal purposes, I think a judge (or an attorney guessing a judge’s mind) doesn’t need much more than commonsense, access to precedent, and a strong dose of the sentiment behind the Keynes quip, “Words ought to be a little wild, for they are the assaults of thoughts on the unthinking.” link
As a quip about words, it’s not fully true. Not all words feel wild on the tongue; e.g. “please pass the gravy” is not, and need not be, a wildling phrase. But “wildness” does offer a poetic way of thinking about what the law should aim for, in terms of what kind of speech it is that ‘freedom of speech’ must protect.
For purposes of building social norms, I think we can aim much higher than mere wildness though. Any crappy high school teacher can succeed in saying something that scandalizes the prudish among their students. Propaganda is insidious because the lie in the throat can become the truth in the heart. Therefore, let us tell only the truth. Relying on a fairly well-known poem here…
“Let me not, to the marriage of true minds, admit impediments… “
I think this has a similar problem to your post a few days ago about signal-boost doxing. It focuses the ENTIRETY of the debate on what it’s ok to say to and about other people, on the assumption that if word gets back to their boss/whoever they get fired. If we’re going to spread any sort of robust cultural norm, it seems to me far more sensible to spread a norm about NOT firing otherwise-satisfactory employees based on minor rudenesses outside the context of work. It seems like if we can change how people treat each other, it’s much more fundamental to change how people relate to friends, family, and coworkers, especially when it comes to disagreement and censure, and especially when it comes to finding people they can relate to and trust.
No one is perfect. No one has perfectly moral opinions on all topics, and no one has perfectly reliable judgement at all times. We can accept this in ourselves (except for the scrupulous), and we allow it in our friends because we KNOW they have a lot of great and likable traits that counterbalance whatever flaw is recently brought to our attention. But more and more people are being encouraged to abandon friends and family and to cut ties with jobs and businesses based on imperfections. This is atomization gone turbo: Not only do you end up with almost no friends because you moved for college and then moved again for work, the “friends” you DO make might abandon you at the drop of a sandwich.
Too many people throw away too many positive things because they are imperfect, and this is horrible.
Post-script: one of the things you mention briefly is the idea of deducing a person’s character from something they say, and I think we’ve gone entirely too far in the direction of dehumanization and fundamental attribution error. A racist comment becomes morally equivalent to a lynching, rendering the speaker a moral non-patient, an outlaw. Traditionally, this punishment was reserved for the worst criminals. For everything else, compromise. Compromise, the partial fulfillment of multiple desires, is the fundamental basis on which civilization is built. Without compromise, we are stuck in an eternal war of all and against all.
A major part of it is bad pattern matching. People are often unable to distinguish between the person who is slightly racist and treats black people generally quite well vs a hardcore racist who celebrates lynchings. People start pattern matching to the most extreme and rare outliers, not the common case. Then they don’t check whether their stereotyping is actually correct, but just shoot from the hip.
I actually blame atomization for this, because it seems that increasingly, people have a bad model of their outgroup and worse, are not even able to communicate with their outgroup. Their ingroup has build up a lot of dogma & a shared vocabulary and the outgroup has done the same, so communicating with the outgroup is really, really difficult. Both groups consider things obvious that are considered clear falsehoods to the other side and use terminology which is build on their own worldview that the other side considers toxic. The chasm is so big that both groups rarely get to actually hash out their differences, because getting to a shared vocabulary and shared set of facts is not really something that you can achieve in a single debate.
Compromising tends to require actual understanding of the other side, because otherwise you need a perfect balance of power and constant fighting to have each side get their way sufficiently. In practice this is never the case and if there is then no understanding, the group that dominates tends to create very hostile environments to the other side, frequently by accident.
I think Scott’s “it’s politically advantageous to pattern match incorrectly” is more responsible than atomization.
I think it’s more than just bad modelling of the outgroup, I think it’s active seeking of dragons to slay.
If you’ve grown up hearing heroic tales of brave warriors saving helpless peasants from dragons burninating the countryside and yet you never seem to meet any real dragons… well, if you squint hard enough, some lizards begin to look like dragons, so if you smash them with a giant sword, you’re a hero, right?
SJWs as Don Quioxte is a meme I’m willing to get behind.
Don Quixote fighting Trogdor is a meme I can get behind. No one can defeat Trogdor, but Don Quixote would fail harder than most 🙂
This is what I was trying to get at in the last open thread. Reading the classics is important because common stories and cultural touchstones are the bulwark against atomization and what make true communication with the outgroup possible. “Miles of inferential distance can be crossed with a simple name or phrase so long as both of us know the story behind it.” Martin Luther King was successful in large part because he was able to invoke biblical allegories to recruit white Christians to his cause.
But isn’t there any room for discretion in choosing one’s friends? I’m happy to have an intellectual discussion in a forum like this with someone who thinks it’s dangerous that there are a lot of “Jewish billionaires,” but I don’t think I want to be friends with this person. (Mind you, I’m only talking about protecting myself, not dragging in third parties by trying to ensure that no one else is friends with this person.)
As somebody who works in the liberty movement and makes hiring decisions/supervises employees, I don’t feel any apprehension in saying that I’d be much more reluctant to hire an employee who made public tweets like the “sandwich” tweeter. If I found that one of my direct reports was making sexist comments towards women in affiliated organizations, then I’d have him sit down for a stern disciplinary talk with myself and HR at the very least.
“an otherwise satisfactory employee” who cannot treat his or her colleagues respectfully is a liability to the organization, however good his or her quality of work may be otherwise.
This is not atomization. This is about maintaining a culture of respect and decency within the organization.
Existence is an imposition. Space is finite and precious. This principle can be extended to social space. If all the little tiny hunter-gatherer tribes got to sit around on their land because they ‘weren’t bothering anyone’ then the world would still be entirely dotted with tiny hunter-gatherer tribes. Progress, or really any meaningful change requires that space be fought over and that ‘not bothering anyone’ isn’t a free ticket to eternal unmolested existence. We’re seeing this principle in action in some places with the success of NIMBY. What you’re proposing leads straight to NIMBYworld hell. The answer is – no, you don’t have a right to be unmolested simply because you aren’t molesting others. That isn’t a thing. Your existence in itself is a very significant imposition on other beings and you’d better be able to defend it with more than your harmlessness. If you do nothing to help me and nothing to harm me you’re a walled-off hole in the world where something useful once was. Where there was a free path I could walk and resources I could take there’s a barrier. That’s a problem – a problem that scales directly with how many ‘harmless’ non-interactors there are.
In the social world this is less urgent than in the physical world – though obviously the separation is somewhat artificial – but, if the social world is balkanized and I am basically isolated to a teeny chunk, that’s still pretty urgent to me. If Twitter and Facebook ban me then my ability to communicate has been significantly hampered by their walled platforms, and I am fully within my rights to campaign to have those walls sundered – the idea of regulating them as utilities comes to mind. The problem is not solved by trying to split the social world into a zillion walled communities. Realistically people like being connected, which means there will be gates in those walls and those with the keys have the power. If I’m not one of the keyholders I will be the dire enemy of these walls. Being isolated is not tolerable. Like being herded into some walled ghetto, this sort of isolation is a prelude to whatever the hell the powers-that-be want.
It’s not self-evident that big conflicts are negative-sum. Life is basically a giant war of all-against-all, and here we are. From that war springs friendship and love and beauty. Love and friendship are ways of binding individuals together to put something over the rest of the competition. That’s what brought them into existence and that’s what sustains them. If you try to make them into some sort of edgeless saccharine all-pervading fairy tale nonsense, then to the extent that you succeed they will wither and die. To be the enemy of competition is to be the short-lived enemy of life.
If Twitter and Facebook ban me then my ability to communicate has been significantly hampered by their walled platforms, and I am fully within my rights to campaign to have those walls sundered
Why? You’ve just argued in the first part of your comment that ” no, you don’t have a right to be unmolested simply because you aren’t molesting others”. Why should Twitter or Facebook allow you access ‘just because’? In your own terms, how are you helping or harming them, and they have the right to set up demands that you justify your existence – or being given/retaining a place on their platforms.
I really don’t see that you can declare “simply being isn’t enough, if I can’t make something from you, I have every right to walk into your house and take whatever stuff I find lying around” and at the same time argue “I should have the right to sit in my house quietly and enjoy it”. Twitter and Facebook are putting up the “walls” to drive progress in the way you want – making you strive to gain access by surmounting barriers, and if you can’t do that, then your deserved fate is to be trampled beneath the feet of those who can do so.
They shouldn’t. They should be warned that not allowing access will be treated as a hostile act, and those so isolated will act to rid them of their autonomy.
I do not in fact have that right. If I merely sit quietly in my house and enjoy it, it will be seized from me. I am required to pay dues to local and distant lords in order to merely exist unmolested. Also, de-facto, meet certain social standards of niceness and positive interaction, not simple non-interaction. Obviously I would like to have such a right, but not at the cost of everyone else having it for the reasons I partially outline in my original post.
Correct.
This reality of non-interaction as an imposition is a large part of what’s behind hospitality norms, I think. Westerners are often surprised around the world by the effusive, generous hospitality they receive. What they don’t seem to understand is that not helping a traveling individual or band is tantamount to aggression. Where this generous family once was, there was free space where you could forage and hunt and camp and traverse freely. To turn your backs and close your doors, especially en masse, is to become a terrible imposition on the traveler. This can be safely done to some, but not to those with some scrap of power, and rich men-nobles-westerners-soldiers etc cannot be so insulted and imposed upon casually.
By electing a president with an advisor who joins in our opprobrium for liberal censorship on social media platforms, my compatriots and I send them notice that going too far will be risky. Lots of far-right people operate fairly freely now. I think there’s a significant chance there would be a bigger crackdown if the country’s leadership was friendly instead of hostile to such action.
Still, Twitter, Facebook, by extension the whole liberal ruling edifice of society view my ilk and I as fairly minor annoyances to be eventually ‘trampled’ through the standard tactics of censorship and black propaganda. Eventually we will have to crush them, surrender, or leave.
Why are you talking like a character from Lord of the Rings?
I don’t see any resemblance, save it be to the Orcs plotting to steal away with a gang of the lads and harass the settlers for plunder and rapine while the great war is going on.
ilkarnal’s putative notion of how social spaces work is the same thing: a bigger force is entitled to push you off your land and take it over. That they then demand, from an admitted position of weakness, that the bigger and stronger group let them in “or else” they will do unspecified harm to them is like a single Orc threatening Gondor: let me in or else!
They should be warned that not allowing access will be treated as a hostile act, and those so isolated will act to rid them of their autonomy.
Again, why? You’ve set up a “man against man” situation where “Space is finite and precious. This principle can be extended to social space.” All Twitter and Facebook are doing is defending the space they’ve marked off and developed. You claim that “Progress, or really any meaningful change requires that space be fought over and that ‘not bothering anyone’ isn’t a free ticket to eternal unmolested existence”. Well, that is exactly what Twitter and Facebook’s walls are doing: they are fighting against the unwanted and uninvited. You, by your own principles, have no right on their space, no right of access, no right to be permitted inside the walls “just because”. The barriers they impose are there to sort out those who can contribute value. If you can’t pass the test to give them value, you don’t get in.
And by your principles, that’s perfectly fine. “Your existence in itself is a very significant imposition on other beings and you’d better be able to defend it with more than your harmlessness.” If you provide no help to Twitter, they are not obligated to allow you access to their space and resources.
Your threat is that “I can cause harm to Twitter”. On your own? No, you have to gather up “the other isolated persons”. You don’t seem to recognise that you are in the position of the “little tiny hunter-gatherer tribes [getting] to sit around on their land”. Twitter is the colonising European power that has better technology and more force of arms that has come in, said “you’re not doing anything with this space, we can make better use of it” and taken it over – again, all in consort with your own principles.
To turn your backs and close your doors, especially en masse, is to become a terrible imposition on the traveler.
Other way round. A wandering stranger looking to take up room by the campfire, food, and shelter is imposing on the villagers. He has contributed nothing to growing or hunting the food, building the huts, or keeping the village safe. And what can a single traveller do against an entire village, if he makes threats to “give me food or else?” Now he’s not a traveller, he’s a bandit, and the society of the village is entitled to defend itself against him.
You’re that bandit, trying to force Facebook to give you unearned benefits. They may be stronger than you. What is better to do is gather all the other isolates and carve out and develop your own space, as a competitor to them.
We already know how that ends.
@random832
Scott’s problem in that article seems to be that the network effect stops the market in social media from working correctly, but you can easily see people’s reluctance to move from an established network to a new one as a revealed preference indicating that the problems with the established network aren’t that bad yet.
I wouldn’t really worry about more opportunities and choice for all. People could move to alternatives, but they don’t because they prefer being with their friends more than they hate the niggles of the big social media sites. We have to conclude they are doing something right by the majority of people, or at least nothing majorly negative.
Meanwhile, thousands upon thousands of communities do exist for the people who think differently. It’s just not the majority, or the average person, and that’s fine. Maybe for the average person the internet is Facebook. That’s fine, because I have alternatives and am happy to be among the small percentage of people to whom it isn’t.
“Let a thousand nations bloom” was always the wrong way of approaching this issue. It should be “Let as many nations bloom as befits the tastes of various factions of the populace”, which is on the internet pretty much what we have now. The system works. Ultimately, being annoyed at Facebook, Twitter, and Reddit being so big is being annoyed that most human beings don’t have the same taste as you.
Libertarians need to realize that their real problem is that they are essentially aliens to the average person, and no system wide change will correct that, because the system (short of eugenics/other weirdness) will always contain the same kind of typical person.
Ultimately, no social system has ever worked, if analyze things with the wrong kind of expectations.
This entire post boils down to “I’m strongly in favor competition except when I lose.”
—
A competing hypothesis is that mere existence is not itself an imposition on fellow beings, but those who feel that it is are generally (and justly) excised from social groups……
@ilkarnal
But it isn’t all that finite and precious on the internet. All those teeny tiny tribes from real space no longer exist because economies of scale meant that larger social groups could defeat them militarily. The existence of separate sites on the internet for separate interests emerges from different phenomena.
There is the network effect which tends to mean that social networks tend towards a small number of big companies, but this problem isn’t solved by making an even bigger monopoly of a single social network and destroying all alternatives. Outside of social media, there are thousands of little specialized communities, just like this one, which act as retreats. Destroying those gives the powers that be far more control, since you’ve conveniently assembled everyone into one community under one ruleset, with no avenues of escape.
Right now, there are a few big fat fish, and innumerable minnows, and you want them all to be swallowed by a shark.
This is pretty bold. Diseconomies of scale exist too, so you’ll have a hard time turning the internet into a single website, which seems to be the logical conclusion of seeing every separation and filtration as being an oppressive waste of resources. If you merely wish to regulate social media as utilities, this actually solves none of the problems you claim to have about walls.
“People” is not a unitary concept. I don’t like being connected to just anyone. I like being connected to people who are interesting. The problem is that it’s not just walls that prevent you from moving freely, it’s also the people behind the walls. You can tear down the walls, but now all the people behind them are sharing a space right next to you and getting in your way. It’s not clear you actually save any resources. If you dissolve the barrier between the fishing enthusiast forum and the racing car enthusiast forum, now you have one big community where people who like fishing more than racing cars and vice versa battle for control over the same resources.
You say there’s no right to go unmolested, but I say there’s no right to be free either. I agree that life is a giant war of all against all, and I’ll do everything in my power to make sure the norms I prefer about community defeat the norms you prefer. It’s literally not possible to be the enemy of competition. Cooperation, and every saccharine dream, requires competition to achieve and competition to maintain (and by your standards the “enemies of competition” are winning). It’s hardly a fairy tale when separate communities like 4chan, twitter, reddit, facebook, this place, rotten tomatoes forums, moviecodec forums, spacebattles, and every internet community from the massive social networks to myraids of tiny message boards is the current status quo.
You’ll have a hard time changing that. Sounds more like a fairytale to me.
My view centers around what I call the concept of being “In the Arena.” The more you choose to be In The Arena of, say, national debate, and the more successful you are at accomplishing your ambitions to be In the Arena, the more reasonable it is for you to be a target for criticism.
I try to be In the Arena, so I’m fair game for critics.
Similarly, I worked pretty hard at times from 2005 to, say, 2010 to point out flaws in the thinking of Malcolm Gladwell, because Malcolm, selling millions of books, giving many highly compensated speeches, and writing lots of long articles in a top magazine, had very much chosen to be In the Arena and was quite successful at accomplishing that.
Over time, my critique of Gladwell has spread, and Malcolm has responded somewhat by refocusing his efforts more toward his strengths than toward the weaknesses I had identified.
This would seem to be a constructive process, even if it involved hurt feelings on Malcolm’s part.
On the other hand, I don’t see much point in putting much effort into critiquing people who either haven’t chosen to be In the Arena or haven’t much succeeded at it.
First off, I appreciate the spirt of the post. My tendency is to think that it’s not possible to draw any bright lines as we are very much in an A is better than B, B is better than C, but C is better than A type of situation.
Something to chew on:
I think you are letting yourself off too easily here.
Teachers, if they are to have the free speech rights you seem to believe in, must be able to speak in a manner that the public can hear. Children are in the public.
If, say, Dennis Leibnitz, a Jewish child who is a student in Carol’s class hears Carol’s speech, what is the appropriate remedy? What if we merely know Dennis is in Carol’s class? What if we don’t know if Dennis is in Carol’s class or not?
> Teachers, if they are to have the free speech rights you seem to believe in, must be able to speak in a manner that the public can hear. Children are in the public.
Not using their position as teacher to give themselves an advantage by having a captive audience that they have authority over.
Yup, authority is the key issue here. People with murderous beliefs should ideally work for a living like the rest of us do, but, we don’t want them using authority positions to try to recruit others to their evil religions. We especially shouldn’t have institutions that organize audiences of impressionable young people who are supposed to learn from them. Again, not exactly sure what authority jobs they MIGHT still be allowed in, but, schoolteacher doesn’t make the cut. Maybe STEM professorship, if they promise to cool it on the whole “gas the jews” or “hang the kulaks.” Humanities is a tougher problem since ideologues see those positions as a high ground from which to conduct war on any beliefs that threaten their own, and, I think the last 60 years of history has shown that marxists can’t always be trusted to behave reasonably in those professorships.
gricky-
You seem to be agreeing with Psy-Kosh, but I’m not sure you really do. I read Psy-Kosh as saying that the key question was whether Carol espouses her poisonous beliefs in a public forum or actually in the classroom where her authority makes for a captive audience, but you sound like you mean Carol stating her poisonous beliefs in a public forum would disqualify her from working in a classroom.
If I’m reading Psy-Kosh correctly, I would draw an analogy with other abuse of authority. I’ve had several CEOs who called monthly or weekly all-hands meetings. If the CEO gave antisemitic harangues down at the local AntiSemitic Guild Hall, I could probably ignore it if it were a good job, but if it was a part of most all-hands, I’d probably push back at least to the extent of looking for other work.
If I’ve misread either you or Psy-Kosh, my apologies.
I’m not totally sure but I think “in front of the kids” is meant “at or immediately around her job”. The context of the post suggests we aren’t silencing her entirely, so she is allowed to do it some places, just not in the classroom or may be extending as far as places where she knows her kids are. (I would tend to think the fact that her kids could find out isn’t enough).
Drethelin is right, one focus needs to be on employers–the norm has to be something like: off duty legal behavior isn’t typically a firing offense. There are edge cases where it might be (spokesman for the company or something) but arguing over the exact contours of the border shouldn’t obscure the core idea.
A similar thing is happening WRT the main post. The problem is that lots of people are trying to enforce life destroying norm violation sanctions for things that are not (yet?) societal norms. They see the use of crushing sanctions as creating the norms, while they can’t be justly employed unless the norms are already in place (and even then senses of proportionality in justice might preclude certain sanctions).
I’m sure the death penalty for sexist jokes would be more effective at curbing them than the current regime, but it would also be out of proportion.
Yes, I understood that he meant “keep quiet in the class room, but do as you like elsewhere”
But the children, and their parents, are still likely to be able to hear them elsewhere, which raises quite a difficult point.
And here’s that baby step beyond Davis v. Monsanto I mentioned in the earlier thread. If you can be penalized in your employment by the government (in the case of teachers typically directly by the government) for speech made to the general public outside some specific employment situation, you’re not pushing in the boundaries of free speech: you’re taking a shot right at the heart of it. You’re saying that the government, by law and policy, can prevent people who espouse certain views from entering or remaining in certain fields of employment.
This is complicated, too, though perhaps I’m missing the context of the earlier thread. I totally agree it’s problematic for the state, by law and policy, to partition the populace into deplorable and non-deplorable based on their opinions. (See what I did there?)
But I didn’t read HeelBearCub quite the way you did. If Carol gives a nasty speech that her students might hear, it seems clearly within my rights to opine that she shouldn’t teach in my kid’s grade school. Suppose most of the parents in my district form similar opinions, and make a big fuss about it to the school board, who decide to take the path of least resistance and fire her. Is that “government law and policy”? Should Carol have recourse based on her right to free speech?
I can see it both ways, but this seems quite a different animal from, say, the legislature imposing a religious test as a qualification of employment.
(Naturally, I also fight the hypothesis. Schoolteachers should not be employees of the state in the first place. “At-will” employment should be “at will” and nobody should get any traction claiming that a firing is for an illegitimate reason, because there are no illegitimate reasons. But Scott is trying to speak more generally than just the legal right of free speech, so I forbear. Well, no, I guess I didn’t, but I beg people to ignore my stupid idiosyncrasies.)
Most people see someone who is acting in a professional capacity on behalf of their employer at the time to be, at that time, representing their employer. With teachers, this is often effectively the government.
Because of this, most people see restrictions on a teachers speech during class time, while they are acting in their role as teacher, or even toward the specific children they are assigned to teach, as perfectly acceptable.
People seem to be missing my point.
How is Dennis effected once he knows that his teacher is a rabid anti-Semite?
There are a LOT of teachers who just fucking despise certain students and go out of their way to punish them, despite no wrongdoing on the part of the student. Usually this is not due to the child being a Jew; usually this is due to the child being inherently unpopular.
Your question seems like it is less about free speech norms and more about that thing.
How is a conservative Christian student affected once he learns that his teacher is gay?
Your stance smells more of “we’re actually cool with stomping on people for their private lives, just so long as the large jackboot is enforcing our norms” as opposed to “we don’t think that a teacher’s private life should have any bearing on whether they can do their job, so long as they leave it out of the classroom.”
I am glad you brought this up. Whereas both Nazis and Communists have wantonly murdered many millions of people, others should take steps to exclude them from certain positions of influence, and, schoolteacher is a perfect example of a position that neither should be allowed in. We already quite correctly kick people out of jobs like that for having nazi- or nazi-adjacent beliefs (e.g., KKK member, white nationalist, etc). That is working. We should extend it to communists again, as many American teachers’ unions decided to do shortly after WW2.
I’m not sure the exact list of jobs they should be excluded from, but I’d have to think it’s not very close to half of all jobs. Communists should actually be happy that all non-management labor positions are open to them since the alternatives put them uncomfortably close to enemy class behavior 🙂
The problem is that if you say, “people are allowed to kick people out of jobs for having nazi-adjacent beliefs,” the result is that anyone who wants to kick someone out of a job has two options: don’t do it, or explain how their beliefs are nazi-adjacent.
This is the case for an absolute rule: “But then someone else says “Well, if they get their exception, I deserve my exception,” and then someone else says “Well, if those two get exceptions, I’m out”, and you have no idea how difficult it is to successfully renegotiate the terms of a timeless Platonic contract that doesn’t literally exist.” (http://slatestarcodex.com/2014/02/23/in-favor-of-niceness-community-and-civilization/)
The disadvantage to an absolute rule is that it lets people behave badly. The advantage is that it’s a whole lot harder to lawyer.
I think you’re hugely over-thinking what I suggested. I’m actually arguing for basically the status quo here, but we should resume extending the treatment we already give to Nazi-alikes to communist-alikes as well. If you think that’s not working as-is, can you explain what problems you’re seeing with it in practice right now? It’s my impression that the small percentage of people with Nazi-like beliefs are fairly successfully excluded from teacher (and some other) jobs with virtually no harmful side-effects.
On side-effects: It is lately very popular to call people nazis. This is exactly because we’ve accepted that it’s fine to punch nazis, so if you can tar your opponent as one, you can get away with a lot of stuff. I’m doing a sleight of hand here by replacing “firing” with “punching” as I’m not aware of anyone getting fired for vague unproven nazi sympathism.
With nazis this is a bit troublesome but mostly fine, because nazi is a very specific term. You can call a rightwinger a nazi but bystanders won’t believe you if they don’t see a swastika or antisemitism. It helps that the general opinion is nazism ended with the defeat of Germany, I guess.
There are two other labels that seem in the US to allow for dehumanizing your opponent, “racist” and “sexist”. These are very vague and you can already see the problem. Because they’re powerful and hard to defend against (because they’re such vague accusations), they’ve already been used so much that they are starting to become meaningless, and are definitely less powerful than if you can label someone a nazi.
“Communist” seems to me closer to “racist” than “nazi”. In fact, it seems like it used to have the power “racist” has now, but just like we can now see happening to “racist”, it lost most of it because you can paint half the population with it if you’re more concerned with causing trouble for people you don’t like than with truth.
I’m not talking about black masked street rioters – I really am just talking about simple scenarios like disqualifying school teachers in a professional setting. It’s not common, but if one tries to tell his students the Klan is good, he normally gets removed. I’m not saying this is foolproof, but, it’s pretty much working OK and has been for a long time.
Conceded that face-punching enthusiasts haven’t managed the same track record, but, I wasn’t getting into that.
For some reason the labels “nazi” and “klansman” haven’t ballooned to include lots of unrelated people when it comes to firing, unlike the label “racist”. Is the label “communist” going to stay intact like “nazi”, or will it expand like “racist”, when you start firing for it?
@honhonhonhon
I think it’s because people making school staffing decisions are not quite as unserious and politicized as 2017-era face punching enthusiasts. The point is that most times and most relevant settings, excluding certain extremists from a few special positions has been working uncontroversially, and, it seems clearly superior to the obvious alternative of just ignoring their views entirely.
The theme in this thread has been that people are suggesting the problem is unworkable in theory, but lots of people have gotten it to work in practice.
@honhonhonhon: There are very many people who “literally believe” that Trump is Hitler, just like Romney and McCain were literally Hitler, and both Bushes, and so on. I’d venture that you can go to any anti-Trump event you like and find very few of the attendees who can successfully define a “Nazi” as “a member of the National Socialist Party,” let alone identify what national socialists actually believed. (Indeed, some people have started trolling these events by going there and reciting speeches given by Hitler or Mussolini, and recording the anti-Trumpers cheering the sentiments expressed.)
“Nazi” just means “somebody who is evil, who we can therefore ignore and/or abuse”… just like “racist”. Hence, Godwin’s Law– eventually every bitter argument comes to the point where one side refuses to listen to the other even a little bit, and so the Literally Hitler maneuver occurs.
@Janet The issue isn’t with the name-callers, but with bystanders. The name-callers will still hate you even if we had no labels that allow for dehumanization – they’re just using the labels to justify themselves to onlookers and maybe even get them to help out. Accusations of nazism don’t seem taken as seriously as ones about racism or sexism, for example I can’t think of anyone getting randomly fired on unsubstantiated nazism accusations. I may be wrong on that though, I’ve lost track of the witch-burnings.
Randomly fired, no. But unsubstantiated Nazism accusations were involved in the attempted disinvitation of Moldbug from LambdaConf.
Why stop at Nazis and communists? The British government oversaw famines in Ireland and Bengal that killed over a million each.
Human history is so littered with mass murder and genocide that holding many political or religious stances (or national pride stances) puts you in an ideology-bucket with a crime against humanity. E.g. any defender of colonialism has to accept mass murder as a consequence of the ideology as much as a communist or Nazi (or deny its occurrence, as they both also do). Are historical religious atrocities significant enough to disbar the religious from teaching?
I think the problem is too complex to be solved by any formal set of principles. One issue is that most people don’t think rationally, and so being able to express honestly held opinions can genuinely lead to bad things happening. So on the one hand, if we don’t have social ways of regulating speech we risk a situation where anyone can inflame a lynch mob. On the other hand, over-regulating speech results in online lynch mobs of another kind. I think the complexity of this problem is closer to the complexity of the legal code than to any easy-to-formulate commandment (or 10), and it makes me sad that it’s not regulated by the same system as the regular code (the courts).
In fact, the legal system has already solved a very similar problem. I think the question of “what beliefs can be expressed, how can they be expressed, and to what extent is it ok to treat someone differently because of their belief” is pretty similar to the question of “what religions are ok, how is it ok to worship, and to what extent is it ok to treat someone differently because of their religion “. We’ve somehow created a world where, through a combination of interpreting the constitution and looking at precedent, we can tolerate Islam (a minority belief system which often involves some pretty conventionally deprecated beliefs) but not the Fundamentalist Church of Latter-Day Saints. In my ideal world, the courts would have a similar complicated combination of principles and precedents to decide questions of freedom of speech, as well as “discrimination by belief”.
I disagree here for the same reasons I strongly disagreed with “Be Nice until you can Coordinate Meanness,” and, though I hadn’t read it before, now disagree with “Not just a Mere Political Issue.”
I think drawing the line at legality or illegality as a proxy for social consensus is a proxy which will work most of the time but not because social consensus is where the line should be drawn. The reason it works is because willingness to do illegal things strongly, but not perfectly correlates with “person who is dangerous and unpredictable.”
I would happily invite someone to dinner who had ostentatiously refused to pay his taxes and gone to jail as a result. This is because, while he has offended the law and social norms, he has done so in a way which increases, rather than decreases my priors on him being a good person. Related, I would not invite someone who worked for the NSA or the IRS to dinner, even though I would happily invite to dinner someone who thinks these agencies are necessary. This is because willingness to actually work at these agencies implies a level of dedication to principles I think are terrible much greater than mere abstract support.
Maybe I’m misreading you, but are you actually saying we should be against the Holocaust in the abstract but be willing to invite over a concentration camp prison guard for dinner because he was just following orders? Analogous to the above example, I would be happy to invite over for dinner a person who had simply been a German citizen during WWII or even fought for the Germans in WWII because I don’t think being a citizen of a country the government of which did terrible things or even fighting in the army for a government which did terrible things are alone good proxies for “bad person.” Being willing to work in a concentration camp where you have no plausible deniability about what was going on, however, is a different matter. Spitting on Vietnam vets, similarly, is bad; spitting on the individual Vietnam vets who committed the My Lai massacre, however, is reasonable, and not just because we can construe it as having been illegal or against army policy. Rather because those actions are sufficient prior for them being bad people.
Moreover, I think the legal/illegal line, and even, to a lesser extent the “vague impression of social consensus/my idiosyncratic judgment” line have a very bad consequence: namely, the reinforcement of the norm which excuses people for “just following orders.” Probably more evil has been committed in recent history, if not all of history, by people “just following orders” than people who conceded, in their own minds, that what they were doing was bad. In other words, I very much want to live in a society where following the dictates of one’s own conscience is the rule, not following the law or even vague social consensus.
The rule I propose instead of “be nice until you can coordinate meanness” is “be nice until you have a very good reason to believe they’re being mean; once you do, it is acceptable, if not always advisable, to respond with proportional meanness, beginning with social ostracism.” Note that I think “having a different political opinion” is a very poor proxy for determining meanness, but actions speak louder than words. I can be friends with someone who supports taxation. I can’t be friends with someone who collects taxes.
Interesting post, and I agree with a lot of what you’re saying, but I don’t think I agree with this:
“Probably more evil has been committed in recent history, if not all of history, by people “just following orders” than people who conceded, in their own minds, that what they were doing was bad.”
Because I think that’s apples to oranges, Onyomi.
The question is, how much evil was created in recent history, if not all of history, by people “just following orders,” versus people who said, “I know the truth, and society is wrong, and the truth I know is worth killing for?”
Because I think that those are the two points you’re trading off. You can say, “People should follow society’s dictates,” or you should say “people should try to devise their own morality,” but the failure mode of the former is “my society is right when it says to kill the Jews,” and the failure mode of the latter is “my society is wrong when it says I shouldn’t kill my neighbor.” Or lead a communist revolution to kill your neighbor, as the case may be.
I stand by the statement as you helpfully elaborated it.
Because I think most people, when they’re being honest with themselves, have a fairly good and surprisingly similar moral sense, I think far more evil is done by people doing things they would know are wrong if they relied on their own conscience but that they tell themselves are okay because “just doing my job” than is done by people following their own, idiosyncratic morality to extremes.
Also, of the few people who have a really idiosyncratic ethical intuition that firmly informs them that actions almost everyone else would think are evil are good and the bravery to act upon it, how many would be dissuaded from acting by social consensus and the law, anyway?
“Because I think most people, when they’re being honest with themselves, have a fairly good and surprisingly similar moral sense, I think far more evil is done by people doing things they would know are wrong if they relied on their own conscience but that they tell themselves are okay because society than is done by people following their own, idiosyncratic morality to extremes.”
I disagree.
That is, I agree that most people have a fairly good and surprisingly similar moral sense. Absolutely.
But people are really good at convincing themselves that they are a special case, they they have some kind of an excuse that means they don’t have to follow the rules, that this is really justified by the circumstances and that everyone else would agree if they knew what they knew.
… I’m sorry, that came out kind of crooked. I hope ot makes sense anyway.
The point being, “killing people is wrong,” is quickly followed by the exception, “except in self-defense,” which mutates into “except when defending our children,” which further mutates into “except in case of danger to our children,” which mutates into lynch mobs.
I think that if people are taught to follow their idiosyncratic morality to extremes, the result will be a million people screaming at each other that everyone else is violating the “timeless platonic contract that doesn’t exist” without an excuse, whereas they have a perfectly good reason for their violation of it.
“Also, of the few people who have a really idiosyncratic ethical intuition that firmly informs them that actions almost everyone else would think are evil are good and the bravery to act upon it, how many would be dissuaded from acting by social consensus and the law, anyway?”
Hmm. We may be defining our categories differently. I see the average person who gets sucked into working for a rebellion as fitting in the “people should devise their own morality” category, not the “people should follow society’s dictates” category.
That is to say, the dictates of the general society they were raised in generally include, “don’t take action to disrupt this society.” Breaking with that – even if it’s to join another society – takes a lack of respect for the society you left.
Or, in other words, the average concentration-camp guard may have been just following orders. The average brownshirt was taking unfortunately necessary actions that appear to violate the common morality for the greater good of the state and the German people.
Does this make sense? I’m a bit sleepy right now.
The Milgram and Stanford Prison experiments show people have a strong tendency to suspend their good moral sense in the face of authority and social pressure. I don’t think nearly so many people having a correspondingly strong tendency to go vigilante about their idiosyncratic ideas no one shares.
I agree that people are good at coming up with exceptions and justifications for doing what they feel like doing, rather than what is right, but I think “I’m just doing my job/what everyone else is doing,” is on the top of that list.
I think being in favor of everyone following his own conscience is precisely the safest position for anyone who is highly skeptical of mass movements, revolutions, etc. The amount of damage (or good, some revolutionaries might argue) the crazy dreamer with the idiosyncratic ideas can do is highly limited without a lot of followers. It’s hard to attract a lot of followers, especially to an evil cause, if everyone is following the dictates of his own conscience.
I guess I’m saying humans acting like lemmings scare me a lot more than lone wolves, scary as the latter might occasionally be.
Lone wolves, being lone, are much less of a threat even if they are individually scarier.
Strongly disagree. This is largely a function of early socialization and pedagogy, and can produce WILDLY different results. To use just one example, tribal morality has been dominant for most of history, and I think there’s a good argument to be made that it’s still dominant today. That is, the idea that morality or immorality of an action depends less on the nature of the act than on how much a part of your tribal in-group the person affected is. So, for example:
-Cheating member of my tribe? Morally blameworthy. Cheating outsider for personal gain? Less blameworthy or even morally neutral. Cheating outsider for gain of my tribe? morally praiseworthy/obligatory.
-Providing aid and comfort to a member of my tribe? Morally praiseworthy. Providing aid and comfort to an outsider? less praiseworthy or morally neutral. Providing aid and comfort to an outsider at the expense of my tribe or its members? very morally blameworthy, and the very soul of perfidy.
To be clear, I do not mean ‘tribe’ in the red/blue sense that has become popular here, though there are plenty of people for whom the above model DOES map pretty well to the red/blue tribes. However, the most common tribes are:
-Family/Clan/Tribe
-Race/Ethnicity
-Religion
I don’t think most people in the world have strongly divergent opinions about the most important issues (murder, rape, theft, etc.). In support of this consider that it’s usually possible, assuming no language barrier, to have a coherent discussion about morality with someone from another culture. If people truly had extremely divergent base-level moral intuitions such a conversation would rapidly become incoherent, because there would be no shared points of reference. For example, one could have a discussion about the “trolley problem” with people in many different parts of the world, and while you might notice that people from certain cultures are more likely to give a particular answer than people from another, I think you’d rarely, if ever, encounter people who just couldn’t understand the problem, or what was at stake.
But, even if moral intuitions do diverge greatly from culture to culture and neighborhood to neighborhood (and the latter is actually going to be the more relevant question since it’s more important for most people to get along with their neighbors than with people on the other side of the world, though that gets a bit tougher in the digital age), that still leaves this:
The choice is not between “everyone follows his own, potentially idiosyncratic moral intuition” and “everyone follows the correct moral view.” It’s between “everyone follows his own, potentially idiosyncratic moral intuition” and “everyone abides by the standard morality as determined by [a vote, whatever the king said, whatever it says in the Bible…].” Between those latter two choices, I see a lot more potential for evil in the latter.
You don’t see a difference between “stealing is wrong” and “stealing from family/tribe is wrong, stealing from outsiders is ok and sometimes even moral”?
EDIT: Add to that “Stealing may be wrong or right depending on consequences” and the various moral codes arguing that individuals should damn well take what they want when they want from whomever can’t stop them, vae victis.
And if you think I’m strawmanning here, to be clear I am not pointing fingers at specific cultures like, say, certain flavors of Arab culture (though they provide some good examples), or the identity politics of certain strains of left-wing thought, because you can find the belief alive and well in middle and upper class Europe and America just as easily.
Do you know how many criminals who regularly commit serious crimes like robbery (that is, theft with threat of violence) and assault have friends and/or family members who absolutely know and have proof of their deeds, and are not themselves criminals or gang members and thus don’t share a specific criminal moral code legitimizing the conduct, yet do not inform the police of their relative/friend’s behavior, and in many cases actively help to conceal it?
I am working on digging up hard numbers to answer that question, but I’d lay money that the answer is “Most of them”. And if you press them on it, once the rationalizations and bullshit fall away, what’s the answer? “They’re Family/Friends/Co-religionists, and you stay LOYAL to Family/Friends/Co-religionists”.
If this is true (which I am far from convinced of), I would submit that it’s because most people in the world are part of a worldwide consensus that has formed over the past thousand years of relatively and accelerating high-bandwidth worldwide communication. That may not be relevant to your point, but it seems worth pointing out how contingent even these consensus lines are.
We know (don’t we?) that we evolved for “My brother before my cousin, my cousin before a stranger”. A high modernist might acknowledge the impulse while denying that it is truly moral; a tribesman might assert the obvious morality of the impulse and find it queer or even incomprehensible to deny it. That they can understand the words describing each other’s position seems sort of secondary.
The Governor of She said to Confucius, “In our village there is a man nicknamed ‘Straight Body.’ When his father stole a sheep, he gave evidence against him.” Confucius answered, “In our village those who are straight are quite different. Fathers cover up for their sons, and sons cover up for their fathers. Straightness is to be found in such behavior.”
I wouldn’t invite any of those terrible people for dinner. However, if you overheard one of them talking about their terrible views, and you decided to start a mass-media campaign to get them fired, ostracized, and exiled — then I wouldn’t invite you for dinner, either. Like yourself, I would very much like to live in a society where people were free to follow the dictates of their conscience; unlike yourself, I am willing to share such a society with people whose consciences are opposed to mine, provided they refrain from any unconscionable actions (e.g. violence). After all, my conscience could very well be incorrect, and how will I ever figure this out if I eliminate all the people who could’ve told me so ?
On the contrary I think it’s absolutely vital to befriend and dine with the types of people who work for the NSA, or with Carol the antisemitic schoolteacher.
A black man befriended the Imperial Wizard of the KKK, and in doing so convinced him to leave the organization.
I believe that in opening up and risking having our beliefs challenged or changed, by genuinely listening to and trying to others’ worldviews, it is then when we are most effective in sharing our own.
I’m absolutely not arguing against engaging in polite discussion with, or making friends with, people who don’t share one’s own ethical intuitions or political views.
I’m just saying that, assuming most people are going to draw some line somewhere between “people I can have a polite disagreement with and still be friends” and “horrible people I want nothing to do with” or even “people I think belong in jail,” the question is where you draw that line (if you don’t think you should have any line, ask yourself whether you could be friends with an unrepentant serial rapist who’s often trying to convince you that rape is great, and if so, whether you should try to convince him politely, using logic, to turn himself in).
In “Not Just a Mere Political Issue,” Scott argues in favor of drawing it at illegality. Which, if I understand correctly, he means not to say that one can’t politely disagree with or, be friends with, anyone who’s done anything illegal (nowadays that would probably mean living alone), but rather that, if you’re going to draw your own personal line with someone outside it, then that person should have committed a crime in the eyes of the law, and presumably, in the eyes of society, and not just by your own, personal estimation.
I think that’s a bad line-drawing heuristic. It will work pretty well in a state that is not, currently, terribly oppressive, but it rapidly becomes a justification for evil in one which is. The reason it works okay in a society with a not horribly evil regime is because, while many non-criminals in such a society may have bad beliefs, very few genuinely bad people (which I define as people who commit evil acts) will be non-criminals. This breaks down in e.g. Nazi Germany because too many evil people will find themselves on the right side of the law.
I’m one of the people on here always arguing against the idea it’s okay to punch a Nazi just for talking about Nazism. My personal line is quite broad, and, as I said, I think the response has to be proportionate even to those who do cross the line. I’m very much of the feeling that I can talk about any idea in the abstract so long as the interlocutor keeps it at the level of ideas and not personal attacks. My best intuition is something akin to “bad argument gets better argument, not bullet” where “bullet” includes not only literal bullets but personal attacks, attempts to ruin reputations, etc.
Yet this is also why it may be justified, in some cases, to fight back against those who do attempt to ruin reputations etc. with more than just nice, polite, rational arguments, though I think it’s much preferable to keep it at that level whenever possible. The reason I also mentioned “ostracism” as a possible counter-measure is because I think the first, best response to abusive behavior is to walk away.
And when it comes to people putting actual bullets in the heads of actual innocent people I think it’s a terrible heuristic to pass judgment on them depending on the law or society’s general estimation of the okayness of e.g. putting bullets in the heads of concentration camp victims. The reason I argue so hard against antifa is because they take the principle “it’s okay to violently attack a concentration camp guard who murders people, especially if it’s the only way to stop him committing more murders,” which I agree with, and run with it to “it’s okay to violently attack anyone who argues, in the abstract, for the ideology concentration camp guards subscribed to,” and “it’s okay to violently attack anyone whose ideas vaguely pattern match to the ideas the concentration camp murderers subscribed to.”
This is an interesting response (I recall Ozy has made a persuasive case for the same view at their blog). You describe it as ‘vital’, but do you think this sort of thing is a matter of personal preference, or the morally obligatory thing to do, or supererogatory (good but not required)?
Edit: Of course “that is a false trilemma and here’s what I really think” is a legitimate answer too.
I also wonder if part of the problem isn’t totalizing rhetoric. Someone who thinks taxes are too high probably isn’t really a Nazi. Someone who wants a bit more government involvement probably isn’t a Communist. Someone who is ok with gay marriage being legal but uncomfortable enough with it not to want to work for the wedding probably doesn’t need to be ostracized. If an atheist architect doesn’t want to be involved in building a church maybe that’s ok.
Tolerance means really thinking about what serious disagreements don’t need to be turned into rubbing people’s noses in the disagreement.
Government restrictions on political expression are a very specific problem, and “free speech”–that is, strict limits on such restrictions–is a very specific solution to it. Without free speech, democracy is extremely vulnerable to collapse and replacement by a tyrant. The Constitutional protection of free speech is thus intended to protect democracy from usurpation by tyranny.
Private enforcement of social norms, on the other hand, is not only not a threat to democracy–it’s positively necessary for smooth and orderly social interaction. We attempt to interfere with it at our peril. And realistically, nobody expects people who violate consensus social norms not to pay a certain price for doing so.
The scary examples of private suppression of speech that have people like Scott clamoring for some broader definition of “free speech” are in my view actually part of a very different phenomenon–one that I’ve blogged about in the past (but can’t link to): institutions with monopoly or cartel power being taken over by groups seeking to impose their own brand of uniformity of opinion on them. Universities are an obvious example: if they weren’t collectively the mutually-certifying sole source of white-collar job credentials, ninety percent of the students who attend them today would never bother, and radical faculty could continue to purge heterodoxies from their nearly-empty campuses to their hearts’ delight with nobody else caring. Similarly, if the press weren’t dominated by a de facto cartel led by a tiny number of large news outlets with large, massively inbred staffs, then they could enforce their political party line all day–just as niche press outlets do, in their own way–and few would even notice. Go through the list of recent scary cases of suppression of free expression, and you’ll find case after case of institutions in monopoly positions being hijacked by people seeking to use the institution’s monopoly power to enforce their own orthodoxy.
The solution, then, is not a futile attempt to establish “free speech” norms for social interaction, but rather to undermine the monopolies that serve as a vehicle for the power-hungry speech-suppressors. Dismantle the higher-education cartel, the journalistic hive, the showbiz clique, the Silicon Valley oligopoly, and so on. Make organizations compete seriously for employees and customers, and watch the stifling conformity that rules these places melt into openness and freedom–or at least into pluralism and diversity of opinion.
There’s a couple of questions I wish I had more answers to whenever free speech discourse comes up. They’re in sets, based on which rough side someone is on.
What’s something you can say that you shouldn’t be able to say? What’s something you can’t say but you think people want to say?
What’s something you can’t say that you think you should be able to say? What’s something you can say that you think people don’t want you to say?
“Can’t say” and “be able to say” aren’t quite the right questions. We need to ask something more like “What are some examples of proper and improper punishment for speech?”
So, for example and to answer your questions
Making an accusation of a crime or other serious moral breach absent very compelling evidence should result in loss of trust and, absent expression of remorse, ostracism of the accuser if the target is not found guilty
Attempts to change moral norms should not be done by shaming people who hold recently outdated values, and attempts to do so should be met with polite criticism
Normative statements should not be taken as personal judgement nor result in harassment or public shaming in response, but attempts at rebuttal by appeal to shared values
Offenses against feelings should not result in attacks against livelihood unless targeted and repeated
Like I’ve said in the previous thread basically on this subject: the free speech norm should be, or at least the norm I hold to is, “Free speech means freedom from disproportionate consequences”.
Of course, in practice this leads to a lot of wrangling about disproportionality and what it actually means, but I think it’s fairly easy to define depending on the situation and limits the scope of the argument for the betterment of all.
Leaving a nit-picky comment for Scott here, since comments are closed at the ‘Gender Imbalance’ post: shouldn’t it be ‘circular firing squad’, rather than ‘chamber’?
Also, utilitiarianism and utilitiarian seem to be misspellings.
Maybe he had a tokamak in mind.
Also, is “…all these groups have great gender balance. You’ll never find a Wiccan circle or a gender studies class that accidentally ended up as 100% male” supposed to mean the higher the percentage of women, the better the “gender balance?” (I’ve never been to a Wiccan circle or a gender studies class, but I suspect they are usually more than 50% female.)
The archipelago solution also requires that people are willing to be honest about the rules of their archipelago and are willing to keep the size relatively small, so space is left over for others.
This is where Safe Spaces often fail, as they tend to be advertised as safe spaces for all, even though they are frequently spaces where hostility against the outgroup is allowed and criticism of the ingroup isn’t, where it is demanded that certain dogma is accepted, etc. Secondly, and this is related to the deceptive advertising, there is a push to make everything a Safe Space. When that happens, something that is billed as creating a separate space for a certain group becomes an attempt to write the rules for all spaces.
So I think that the archipelago solution can only work if there are strong norms against this kind of motte and bailey: ‘we only want an archipelago and…it has to encompass everything’.
Out of curiosity, are comments for the previous SSC post turned off or something?
Yes. Scott sometimes does this when he is afraid that the comments will be offensive to the people in the outgroup who he wants to convince with a post. At least, that is my interpretation.
Yeah, and it’s a pity. Just yesterday I was wondering whether the male-female incidence ratio in autism could be explained by a different mean on the people-thing axis (Turns out the mean difference should probably predict a much higher ratio, like among libertarian or physicists or c-scientists). Super interesting topic.
The systematizing-empathizing scale Scott writes about (which is close to MBTI’s T/F) was designed by S Baron-Cohen specifically for studying autism.
Most biological distributions are not bell curves, so you can’t predict tail ratios from mean differences; or far tail from near tail. A common reason for something not to be a bell curve is that it has two causes, often a continuum of variation, plus a rare big effect. For example, height has a sex difference of d=2. People who are 1/50,000 tall are virtually all male, but people who are 1/50,000 short are close to even (2:1?) because they’re mostly dwarfs (mostly due to achondroplasia, a single mutation). It could be the same with autism.
I really wish Scott would put a “comments disabled” warning at the top of such posts, because then I’d save a bunch of time by not reading them in the first place.
Why? You don’t find it worthwhile to read an SSC post unless you can comment under it? For the record, I found that post a good and interesting read.
I don’t particularly care if I personally can comment; but rather, I believe that most of the value of SSC blog posts comes from the discussion in the comments, as people attempt to disprove (or prove) Scott’s ideas, or merely present their own perspectives.
If the past is any indication, we’ll just start commenting on it on the next OT.
I’m preparing a blog post to address it (and other discussion that has been had in the doxxing thread) as we speak!
I think it’s worth keeping in mind here what the point of free speech is. (Well, or what I’ll claim it is, anyway. 😛 ) The world is full of lost purposes that people keep arguing over to no end as if these were the actual goal. Unsurprisingly these arguments don’t get anywhere. I don’t think free speech per se is the real point of free speech, and if instead of focusing on free speech per se you focus on what (once again, I claim) free speech is aiming at, you can make things much more sensible.
So what is the point of free speech? The easiest way to understand this is to look at the most common alternative. In your standard environment without free speech norms, you’re rewarded or punished based on how much what you say reflects what other people want to hear. Maybe there’s one central authority everyone has to agree with, maybe it’s the consensus of the mob; maybe there’s a particular view everybody holds that you have to agree with, maybe it’s just that you have to deliver good news; but regardless of the specifics, the result is the same: Truth loses. The group or organization ceases to be grounded in reality, sometimes even going into a positive feedback loop. But nature can’t be fooled, and one way or another this takes its toll, eventually resulting in total failure. Unfortunately, sometimes the consequences can take a long time!
(People talking about free speech often tend to focus on governments or societies, but remember that this all applies at a much smaller scale just as well and is probably easier to see there. Look at businesses; companies fail because of this sort of issue all the time! Nokia is a recent example.)
The point of free speech is to prevent this, to create a good epistemic environment. One ruled not by a positive feedback loop but by a negative feedback loop — one where mistakes get noticed and corrected. People have to be free to disagree because otherwise mistakes don’t get noticed. People have to be to free to continue to disagree — to hold a contrary position even despite an absence of supporting evidence — because maybe they’re right and you just can’t tell yet. Etc.
So I think, when you’re thinking about free speech norms, the thing to ask is, what sort of epistemic environment does this promote? One of groupthink and shooting the messenger? Or one of error correction and being able to deal with reality?
(Could there be an alternative to the first that isn’t “free speech”? Let’s just say, such a thing has yet to be demonstrated…)
If you keep this goal in mind, I think the answers to a number of questions become a lot clearer. For instance, a really destructive thing you can do with “free speech” is to go around saying, “So and so is a bad person and as such you shouldn’t listen to anything they say.” That’s free speech, of a sort. But does it promote the free exchange of ideas? No, it does the opposite. Does it lead to a good epistemic environment? No, it does the opposite.
I could go on in this vein, talking about how to have an argument well, but I don’t think I’d be saying anything unfamiliar to most people here. The point is, if you keep in mind the idea that the point of free speech is creating a good epistemic environment, things make a lot more sense.
Let’s look at another question: What about Alice above, who says something along the lines of, “No, Bob, you total idiot, you forgot to account for such-and-such. For such an elementary mistake you should be laughed out of the room.”? Well, it’s a bit rude, certainly; and it’s a good thing to be polite, because it’s almost always possible (it’s pretty rare that having to be polite actually cuts down on what sorts of argument you can make), and being rude can discourage replies (by indicating that you’re going to be an unpleasant person to argue with — or, perhaps, that you might be someone who actually tries to hurt those who disagree with you). On the other hand, not everyone wants to take the time to be polite, and so in the interest of allowing everyone to speak you don’t generally actually constantly require that people be polite.
Personally, I’d say that it’s generally understood that people are often going to be a bit rude when arguing, and if Alice argues with Bob and calls him a “total idiot” and etc., she’s not actually trying to discourage Bob and others from arguing, she’s just, y’know, expressing her disagreement pretty vehemently (along with her low tolerance for really stupid arguments 😛 ). (The old guide to the ad hominem fallacy is relevant here.)
On the other hand, there are, as mentioned above, people who will take some minor mistake of yours, correct it, and then heap abuse upon you, who clearly are trying to circumvent argument rather than engage in it. And that’s the sort of thing that doesn’t lead to the free exchange of ideas and a good epistemic environment! Unfortunately there’s no bright line that can be drawn between one and the other; still, I feel like in practice it’s generally pretty clear… and when it’s not, well, I think that if you assume good faith the “bad guys” will generally eventually make their nature apparent.
So to take the example above — Alice’s rudeness is probably OK; Bob’s response is definitely not; and beyond that my answer is roughly “Oh my God I don’t really care”. I mean, OK, that latter part’s not quite true, some of those responses there are pretty despicable and disproportionate; but the point is that at that point we’re already into the realm of social fights rather than truth-seeking, and the most important question is how do we get out of there, not adjudicating the disputes that occur within there. Like, yes, OK, that’s something that’s probably going to need to happen, but it’s not nearly as critical.
All this leaves the question of what to do about people who knowingly make the epistemic environment worse. That’s a harder question and I don’t really have an answer to it. That said, one thing is pretty clear: If you want to attempt punishment or retaliation — or anything that could be construed as such! — you need to be absolutely clear what rules you’re playing by. Otherwise you just get escalation, and that way lies disaster. Like, obviously you want to warn people away from them; but if you say “This person is making the epistemic environment worse, you should ignore them”… this could be construed as saying “This person is bad and you should never listen to them”, and as such your warning could be taken as legitimating such things! And I’m not sure of any way of being absolutely clear about that other than, like, tediously repeating the whole rationale for why you shouldn’t do that. So, uh, yeah, it’s a hard problem.
Basically I don’t think there’s a way to make rules here that are totally abuse-proof. But I think you can at least make guidelines that are easier to evaluate and harder to abuse (in that abuse of them is more obvious).
(Now I need to go back sometime and actually comment on that meritocracy post… 😛 )
People like talking about how democracy was adopted because it’s the most efficient, you don’t get to suffer under cruel incompetent uncaring hereditary monarchs, etc. The death eaters disagree and say democracy is a practical solution to civil wars, e.g. easier to see who can do more violence with a vote than with guns.
You focus on the epistemic virtues of free speech, and that’s important when talking about what norms serve it best. But I subscribe to death eater-style argument here – the point of free speech isn’t truthseeking alone, it’s also about leaving space for dissent. If you shut down any naysayer, that leaves people with less space to be civil while overthrowing you.
Part of free speech is also justice. It is not just for a person to lose their employment prospects for a mean joke; the retribution is wildly disproportionate to the harm caused (excepting perhaps some really dodgy utilitarian accounting focusing on hurt feelings of every potential audience member). All the more so throwing someone in prison for criticism of the government or the like.
There are a lot of interesting points here, but I want to focus on one species of reasoning which is being used and which I see a lot here and in debates bout free speech in general, and which I think is problematic. It’s the kind of argument implicit or explicit here:
“On the other hand, if we try to get the school board to fire her, we’re implicitly endorsing the principle Get someone fired if you know of a belief of theirs that suggests they’re an otherwise repugnant person” – and isn’t this the same principle that led people to campaign against atheist schoolteachers, pro-gay schoolteachers, communist schoolteachers, etc?”
The way it works is someone proposes a norm, like say “Fire people who are racist”. Then Scott, in this case, says “aha! but if you say ‘fire people who are racist’, surely that’s an instance of the more general principle ‘fire people who are repugnant’ And isn’t that what [insert people with incorrect and reprehensible views about what is repugnant] thought they were doing?” This is then taken to be a refutation of the proposed norm.
I call this kind of argument “factoring out the first order question” because it works by taking a proposal which invokes a first order moral stance on some issue, and then replaces the first order moral view with something general, like “whatever moral view you happen to have”. Then it imagines the principle with its specific moral content factored out in the hands of someone with bad moral views. It’s a kind of “going meta” and I think it’s a fallacy.
It’s not actually obvious how the thought at the end (“that’s what [awful people] thought they were doing too”) is supposed to be an objection to the original proposal, and people who invoke it aren’t clear. (Final two premises: ???, Profit) One thought is that it shows that it’s impossible to consistently endorse the original proposal without endorsing the behavior of [awful people]. But that’s just false. Thinking that people should be fired for racism, or more generally for things that are actually repugnant, is not inconsistent with thinking that people should not be fired for being homosexual, or more generally things that are not actually repugnant.
Another possible way to complete the argument is pragmatically: to say that what’s shown is that you can’t promote the social acceptance of the original norm without also promoting the behavior of [awful people]. But for the life of me I can’t see why. At least I haven’t seen anyone who gives this kind of argument explain it.
Perhaps there is some other way of completing the argument. But I don’t see it in this post, or elsewhere. And however you complete it, I expect the argument will be bad, because it can be easily parodied.
Suppose I propose that we encourage people to be accepting/supportive of loving homosexual relationships. Then imagine Pseudo-Scott objecting as follows: “But surely, encouraging people to be supporting of loving homosexual relationships is just a special case of encouraging people to be supportive of relationships that are permissible and healthy. And didn’t [group with horribly regressive views on relationships] think that they were doing just that!? Checkmate!”
Obviously, this is a bad argument. But as far as I can tell, it has much the same structure as the other examples of factoring out the first order question.
Factoring out the first-order question is an attempt to remove personal leeway from the principle being created. If you give people leeway, they’ll use it in the most convenient way. Loving relationships are great, so everyone will claim their relationships are loving, including cult leaders and their disciples. Without this you might as well just say “fire people who are repugnant” and let the most popular group trample over everyone else using their own definition of “repugnant”. Today the most popular group define “repugnant” = “racist”, last century they defined it “repugnant” = “gay”, next century they’ll define “repugnant” = “wasn’t a designer baby”. That’s no good for a principle.
I was taking it as obvious that the parody argument was bad, so I wasn’t expecting anyone to endorse it, but there’s nothing special about the particular version I chose. You can construct a similar argument against pretty much any proposed norm. So the factoring strategy would prove too much.
I have noticed the tendency as well and have played around wth bringing up this point.
Basically, I think the source of the tendency boils down to age old “Where do values come from?” question. Given that we know that values are always, at least in some ways, arbitrary, we should have a certain amount of epistemic humility about the values we currently favor. That seems to be the point of factoring out this first order moral question.
Scott wants to solve this problem by following the impulse to let people just leave and go elsewhere. In a world with infinite resources, infinite space, no cost to leaving, and universal knowledge (you don’t want X people ending up in the “sacrifice X to the gods” land by accident) that would probably work. Obviously we don’t live in that world. And note that, because “people” is the fundamental resource that forms “community” we would also need infinite numbers of people. For one thing, we will need a bunch of
cows that really want to be eatenX people that want to be sacrificed.
Of course, you also frequently see the argument trotted as M&B to attempt to protect one’s own sacred values after losing an argument about whether those sacred values should be imposed on others.
I’m sympathetic to appeals to epistemic humility, but that’s not what Scott is doing. “We really shouldn’t be so certain that genocide of the Jews isn’t morally right after all, and that’s why we shouldn’t fire people who believe that” is pretty clearly not the argument he’s trying to give. Scott is sufficiently intellectually honest that if he were relying on a claim as likely to be rejected by his audience as that, he would say it out loud.
@Philosophisticat:
No, he is making the argument that “Yes, I am certain that exterminating the Jews is bad, but I shouldn’t feel so comfortable about that certainty that I think I can violate other sacred values.”
He is trying to square the circle, by making both of these things compatible (certainty that X is wrong vs. certainty that free speech is right).
My preferred solution is to regard these values in a system as being in tension with each other. There is no lodestar. The closer you get to some values, the farther you get from others.
Though the structure is the same, I think the key difference in this case is that Scott’s argument is about punishing, while your theoretical one is about encouraging. This conversation is necessarily pretty hazy and lacking obvious boundaries, and it makes sense that when the consequences are as extreme as firing, we be very careful about our epistemic humility and acknowledge that we may be just as mistaken on what we consider repugnant, such as Nazi-ism, as we consider others to be mistaken on what they consider repugnant, such as homosexuality. In the case of encouraging being supportive of things, it’s neither a particularly strong consequence or a negative one, so it seems more OK to be a bit more confident that our own arbitrary values might be more correct than the arbitrary values of others.
Obviously, our values are our values, and we should be free to argue that what we consider repugnant is indeed repugnant and vice versa. So if the arguments were always in the form of “We should make [people of characteristic X] unemployable because [characteristic X] is repugnant, and here are several very strong arguments that conclude that [characteristic X] really is repugnant rather than me just claiming it so – and if you give me convincing counterarguments that [characteristic X] isn’t repugnant, then I’ll change my mind” I think this would be OK. What I – and Scott, I think – would object to are the far more common versions that say “We should make [people of characteristic X] unemployable because [characteristic X] is repugnant, and take my word for it that it’s repugnant.”
All that’s assuming repugnant behavior is something we want to discourage, obviously.
I don’t think the issue is about encouraging/punishing. You can create the same sort of parody to argue that any norm of punishing is bad. (“But that’s just saying we should punish things that are bad/repulsive/whatever. And isn’t that what [people with awful views about what is bad/repulsive/whatever] thought they were doing?”)
I also don’t think he’s going for the “we might be wrong about Nazis being wrong” epistemic humility thing.
I think I might have been unclear on the point. It’s not just the punishment/encouragement dichotomy – it’s the extremeness of the punishment, and how our epistemic humility should be scaled with it. In that sense, while encouragement is less harmful than punishment, encouragement falls in that bucket as well; the more strongly we want to encourage something, the more epistemic humility we should have with respect to whether that something is a good thing.
For instance, in the realm of punishment, we have capital punishment, which is possibly the extreme form of punishment. It’s severely damaging and permanent. There are those, like me, who are against it on the basis of epistemic humility; we have to be literally 100% sure that someone committed a crime to be OK with punishing them by killing, and it is literally impossible to be literally 100% sure that someone committed a crime, therefore there does not exist any possible situation in which capital punishment is justified. But if the punishment were a light slap on the wrist, I’d be willing to be somewhat less than 100% sure that the person being punished was actually the criminal.
Obviously there’s a lot of space in between, and the interesting discussion is where the hazy lines should be drawn. I would argue that firing someone is such an extreme punishment that we better be very sure that they really are repugnant before we feel comfortable enacting such punishment. I would say I’m very sure that holding the opinion “I should murder these people” is repugnant, but I’m not so sure that merely holding the opinion “Hitler did nothing wrong (but I’ll take no physical action to complete his work)” is repugnant.
This can work for encouragement, too. If we’re talking about encouraging on the level of smiling at them and letting them know you support them, then I’m quite sure that loving relationships are good and worth encouraging. If we’re talking about encouraging on the level of holding people at gunpoint and requiring that they engage in it under penalty of death, then I’m not quite as sure that loving relationships are good and worth encouraging.
I think that’s what he’s going for, with the stuff about the extremeness of action justified by the epistemic humility I wrote about above. There’s also a universe of difference between “we might be wrong about Nazis being wrong” and “holding the opinion that Nazis weren’t wrong might not be so repugnant.”
Except that this isn’t obvious. Some philosophies hold that to argue that a position deemed repugnant is not repugnant is itself repugnant. And that this applies all the way up the meta-belief hierarchy. To defend a witch is to become one.
Scott distinguished between repugnant people and repugnant beliefs. If you think belief X is repugnant, then you are probably going to ban it from the classroom. Scott is not arguing against that, at least not here. He is claiming that people are banned from teaching on the ground that locally-repugnant beliefs predict actions globally seen as repugnant. If this is a consistent error people make, then it is reasonable to worry that we will make it, too, even if our basic morals are correct. Maybe it’s worth pointing out that he failed to actually argue this, but it is not a completely missing step. In particular, if correct morals have better correlations with each other than incorrect morals, that would argue against it, but you need more than just correct morals.
I’m more worried about the factual claim of why people want to ban teachers with repugnant beliefs.
I should note that similar arguments are sometimes made by libertarians, and they might be helpful to consider. They go something like this: “okay, so the outcome of government intervention X is positive. But think about all the times government wants to do something and it is bad. Saying that the government should intervene whenever it’s for the best is just what [horrible policy’s proponents] thought.”
This is sometimes frustrating for non-libertarians, where the natural response is “I’m not endorsing the government intervening whenever whoever is in charge thinks a policy has good outcomes. I’m endorsing the government intervening when the policy really has good outcomes. Endorsing well-designed government intervention doesn’t commit me to endorsing any shitty thing the government does.”
I think there are some ways to save the libertarian argument. One is to argue that endorsing a policy even with good outcomes somehow encourages future government activity which is likely to be bad. This is an empirical claim. I think its plausibility varies on a case by case basis. If you wanted to make a similar move with the free speech stuff, it would be claiming that refraining from firing people for bad views makes it less likely for people to fire others for good views. This is also an empirical claim. Maybe it’s plausible. I’d like to see a case made for it.
A second way to save the libertarian argument is to say that because of the greater risk of governments making a mistake, it would be better if the government’s hands were tied in some domain, rather than the having the capacity to enact both the good and the bad policies (since as a matter of fact, the balance struck will be in favor of the bad). I think the empirical part of this claim is actually generally pretty plausible. The main issue with this is that all this argument justifies is that if we have the ability to tie the government’s hands, we should. It doesn’t justify that we shouldn’t enact a policy with good outcomes when doing so would not restrict the government’s power to enact bad policies. The parallel argument in the free speech case would be to say “If we could somehow stop people from firing each other for their views, we should, because on balance, the harms from people misusing this power (to fire homosexuals or whatever) are greater than the benefits of people using it well (to fire racists or whatever).” And again, I think that’s kind of a plausible claim. But all it shows us is that if we have the power to stop anyone from firing anyone for their views, we should. It doesn’t show us that we shouldn’t fire people for bad views, when refraining from doing so would not tie the hands of others.
I think the issue is “I’m endorsing the government intervening when the policy really has good outcomes. Endorsing well-designed government intervention doesn’t commit me to endorsing any shitty thing the government does.” I’m not a libertarian, but from my experience, the same libertarians who make the type of argument you highlighted are perfectly fine with some government intervention that really has good outcomes, such as protection of private property or proven externalities. The issue is proving if something really has good outcomes, and actually providing evidence, argument, or anything at all that supports the assertion that there really will be good outcomes. That’s where having some epistemic humility comes into play.
Getting back to what the libertarian argument is a metaphor for, one might say that [characteristic X] really is repugnant and therefore [person with characteristic X] should be [severely punished], and this doesn’t put us in danger of [severely punishing] [person with characteristic Y] because we know that [characteristic Y] is not repugnant. And this would be convincing if every time one made that argument, one was also openly making strong arguments that [characteristic X] really is repugnant while [characteristic Y] isn’t, and credibly expressing that one is very open to listening to arguments that they are wrong about [characteristic X] being repugnant and open to changing their minds about that.
But when it seems that one just decided that [characteristic X] was repugnant based on their own arbitrary values, there’s no reason to believe that the person who declared [characteristic X] to really be repugnant was any more correct than the person who declared [characteristic Y] to really be repugnant before.
Getting back further to the actual example, I think Scott has enough epistemic humility to acknowledge that just because he’s sure Nazi-ism is obviously evil, that doesn’t follow that he gets to be sure that a teacher who believes in Nazi-ism will be harmful to their students.
Yes, but when other people input their own moral beliefs into the same decision procedure, some of them get that they should fire homosexuals. Thinking that racists should be fired doesn’t imply thinking that homosexuals should be fired per se, but thinking that racists should be fired because you think they’re egregiously bad does imply that people who think homosexuals are egregiously bad should think that they should be fired.
*rolls for self-control, fails*
Obviously Eric is in the wrong, and he will be punished with beatings. Everyone knows snitches get stiches.
My alternative is simple: Don’t escalate. If someone insults the president you can insult them. But if someone politely criticises the president’s policy you should respond with a polite defence of the policy.
Obviously that’s fuzzy as hell, and we’ve all seen exploit attempts like saying a police criticism of the president’s affirmative action policy is inflicting violence on minorities and so physical violence in response would not be an escalation.
But it resolves the issue you bring up in “The third seems to demand a more specific trigger (violation of a norm), but since nobody agrees where the norms are”. I think we should just agree that the norm is don’t escalate and I think that humans acting in good faith can agree about what is and what is not escalation; and that trying to get someone fired for insulting the president is escalation.
For your examples. I would say that Alice not washing her hands is a question of actions not speech. You don’t need to use complex heuristics of trust and personality to judge whether Alice’s statement implies her resterunt will have poor hygiene. You can just read the hygiene inspector’s report. Here in the UK loads of interests have a little 1-5 sticker on the door.
As for teaching. I actually consider this one a special case, since a teacher’s job is to transmit ideas, having bad ideas in your head is a direct decrease on your ability to do the job. However I would expect official government procedures or the headmaster to filter out Nazis before they ever reach a classroom; all teachers do need to undergo an background check. Yes this could go horribly wrong, it already has, it used to be illegal to “promote homosexuality” in the classroom. That was awful. But I think in this case we should have the battle of ideas in parliament rather than the classroom.
But if Alice was a software developer or a bricklayer, it goes back to don’t escalate. And it is ok to fire someone for speech that violates company policies, so long as those policies are clearly defined and applied impartially.
I would go a little further and prefer that the norm is to try to de-escalate.
Non-escalation requires only a single player, De-escalation takes two.
Unilateral escalation is quite possible.
Sure it is, but he who chooses to unilaterally escalate has chosen escalation.
That’s right. So non-escalation requires both players as well. Two non-escalators don’t escalate. Two de-escalators de-escalate. One escalator and one non-escalator escalates. Two escalators escalate even faster. One escalator and one de-esclator escalates until the de-esclator de-escalates himself to the point of silence.
It seems to me that culture is the system architecture for how decentralized nodes communicate to produce some kind of optimal outcome. This includes the structure, behavior and protocols (communication) of the system.
If anything like that is the case, it is easy to see that systems are not mere preference. Certain system rules have certain predictable outcomes.
For example:
– Mandating that everything think and say the same improve likely improve alignment, but reduce the innovation and resilience of a system
– Making a system where each node is an independent actor tho thinks for himself provides the possibility for crowd-validation, and reduces chance of catastrophic failure of a system, but reduces the maximum computing capability
– Etc
Viewing it like system architecture, I see free speech as a legal imperative for a decentralized system of independent nodes to work. For the system as a whole to gather the results of information processes in a single human brain, it has to be said. It seems to me that free speech is actually way too weak, it’s more something like “always saying what you think” that makes this sort of system work ideally.
Coupling that with other problems of system architecture like coordination problems, and I quickly realize how complex the problem is. But tolerating individuals or groups that differ – while of course criticising them as much as you want, seem to be the western solution.
Then of course there comes the point of firing dissenters. Should a company fire people who disagree. Well, only if they want to give up the benefits of a system architecture that consists of independently thinking decentralized nodes: innovation, error-correction and resilience.
In the long run this is evolutionary. My guess is that we find ourself having the system/culture that we have because it is the system that best adapts over time. So to put it bluntly we should expect countries and systems that deviate from these core patterns to stagnate or die because of catastrophic systematic errors not being corrected (see Easter Island or the Sovjet Union).
You have a typo at “subculure”.
First mover problem – how do you know if your opinion is dominant or not without trying out? It seems to me that the worst censorship currently is exactly groups which believe they represent the majority and are trying to censor everything in sight to fulfill your criterion about punishing all transgressors and not just isolated martyrs. Unfortunately they’re not the majority so they mostly end up purging their own enclaves and isolated martyrs in the public space.
The whole principle is a bit too close to “might makes right” for my taste, but that’s a separate topic.
Agreed. The whole point of free speech is to create a strong norm against any kind of censorship, because every would-be censor thinks himself the hero of his own story. It’s human nature to do so.
@honhonhonhon
Shouldn’t that be ‘fortunately’?
Ok, I’ll bite.
The standard argument against 4chan (as well as this blog and safe spaces) is that it is a place where horrible people can go to amplify, disseminate, and refine their horrible ideas. If they are allowed to exist, then the fraction of people in our society who hold these horrible ideas will continue to increase. Granted, there might be some upper limit to this fraction; it may never reach 100% or even 50%. However, people who hold horrible ideas eventually end up committing horrible actions, up to and including violence; thus, by allowing 4chan (or whatever) to exist, we are implicitly endorsing violence, and are complicit in the injuries and deaths that follow. Thus, it is best to crush such evil, horrible subcultures early, before they can get any traction. Doing so is not merely a “right”, but a moral imperative.
This is the standard argument against free speech, as far as I understand it.
> However, people who hold horrible ideas eventually end up committing horrible actions, up to and including violence
I don’t think the conclusion follows from the premise here.
Could you change this sentence to read ‘some evangelicals’? I’ve known some evangelicals who do think that, I’ve also known some who don’t think gay rights crusaders are bad people but wish they’d stop, and I’ve even known a few who volunteer with LGBT+ rights organizations.
Or it could be replaced with something like “extreme socially conservative evangelicals” or even “the Westboro Baptist Church”. (I also know an evangelical who is very active in LGBT+ rights.)
Scott’s suggestion about not enforcing idiosyncratic rules reminded me of an incident with a conservative writer on Quora, who recently was banned for a couple of weeks. Among his offences was misgendering Chelsea Manning.
He complained (post since deleted, so I’m going from memory) that “deadnaming” and “misgendering” are crimes that only a very small, very liberal, very influential segment of the population cares about. In other words, there’s not a social norm against them yet.
And yet Quora chooses to ban people for this, and if I’m not mistaken, Scott does the same in this comment section.
To be clear, given the harm that misgendering causes to trans people, I agree that it should be banned. But this means that perhaps we do have some idiosyncratic rules that we enforce, even on a larger majority that disagrees.
Or maybe one could argue that within the rationalist community, misgendering is against social norms. Then we might be justified in applying that social norm to anyone who wants to come visit our “safe space”, even if we don’t enforce it on conversations in the rest of the world.
I think the issue here is that Quora (I assume, I’m not actually sure on this) presumably claims neutrality.
Scott says that 4chan, safe spaces, and SSC can all exist with their own specific norms, and that’s a good thing. I agree with him on this.
I think it gets contentious when some venue pops up that claims to be a neutral source, that claims to want to host opinions from all across the spectrum, that says “safe space people AND free speech people AND rationalists can all come here and debate each other on neutral terms” – but actually enforces the rules the exact same way the safe spaces do, that people start to get really mad.
If Quora openly identified itself as a social-justice advocacy site, I think this conservative writer would probably shut up and go somewhere else (or, more likely, would have never gone there in the first place). I think if Twitter and Facebook and other similar such sites just admitted they are very left-leaning and that they support significantly more restrictions on free speech (not just on their own sites, but for society in general), well, criticism of them would’t vanish overnight but I do think it would eventually die down a bit.
The criticism would be different. Currently, for a lot of sites like facebook, reddit, and twitter, they claim to support the open exchange of ideas, then ban or sanction the ones they don’t like. Now as private entities it is perfectly within their rights to censor anything for any reason. However, it is fraudulent (in the ethical, not legal, sense) for them to then claim to be supporters of free speech. This is the basis for the current criticism: that these sites are liars.
If they were open in their suppression of conservative ideas, then the criticism would switch to saying that they shouldn’t do that. That as forms of mass communication that a large fraction of the public uses, they should support the ideal of free speech, rather than speech they like.
Again, ultimately as private entities these sites have no obligation to provide an open platform for speech. Nevertheless, we should still praise those sites that do, and especially criticize those who claim to but don’t.
I bet some of you would find this my article helpful on this question:
http://dissidentvoice.org/2016/11/towards-a-rational-legal-philosophy-of-individual-rights/
Towards a Rational Legal Philosophy of Individual Rights
by Denis Rancourt / November 15th, 2016
Summary: I briefly describe the anthropological origin and recent statutory embodiments of human rights of individuals. I show that the modern “democratic” state moderates the rights of individuals by both: (1) violating the said rights in order to maintain and enforce the societal dominance hierarchy, and (2) preventing disproportionate violations, to avoid inciting rebellion. The courts are charged with these tasks but must not appear to represent an oppressive state. The courts’ practical solution has been to develop the legal artifice of “balancing conflicting rights”, where the court presents itself as a neutral arbitrator providing “access to justice”, rather than the enforcer that it is. I develop several examples involving the human rights of freedom of thought, expression, and movement, and the right to a fair trial. I show that the said legal artifice is best dismantled by a method of compartmentalization where a given act producing harm that is a crime (or offence or civil liability) is compartmentalized into its distinct elements that either constitute the crime or are human-rights freedoms that are not in play at trial or in sentencing.
But why would you trust Alice, when you’ve just given her a huge motive to lie?
If the goal is to “allay your concerns” and make you feel good in three-monkeys sense about the sanitary conditions in hospitals, this may work. If the goal is to A: make sure everybody actually is washing their hands, B: make sure the handwashing isn’t just a giant hoax by that idiot Semmelweis, and C: promote a useful free speech norm, I think the burden of proof has to go in the other direction – like it does in e.g. courts of law, and for about the same reason.
If we assume that there are people who genuinely aren’t going to wash their hands before surgery even though that presently is the rule, but put the burden of proof on the prosecution and assume that Alice’s talk is just talk until shown to be otherwise, then we’ve got to actually check and see whether she is washing her hands before surgery. Which should be doing in any event, and this way we’ll know we have to do it if we want our concerns allayed. Meanwhile, we can have an open discussion about the actual merits of handwashing and decide whether it is really what we should be doing.
Putting the burden of proof on Alice means giving all the actual non-handwashers a free pass(*) so long as they either A: perform the Ritual of Compliance Assurance to acceptable standards or B: keep their mouth shut outside the anonymous handwashing-skeptic message boards. Meanwhile, it has a chilling effect on people hoping to conduct an honest inquiry into whether handwashing is really a good thing, even while washing their hands so long as the issue is in doubt, because if they don’t perform the RoCA to acceptable standards (which will be vague and informal) they will be fired. So you won’t actually know whether handwashing is a good idea, and you won’t know what the level of anti-handwashing sentiment among nurses is, and you won’t get a useful cue as to whether you need to be stepping up your handwashing enforcement in the OR. But your concerns will be allayed, because you won’t hear any dissent and because you somehow trust the person you just told to shut up or lie if she wants to keep her job.
If there is a rule, the burden of proof should be on whoever would accuse someone else of breaking the rule. If someone speaks out against a rule, the presumption should be that this is mere advocacy and they are nonetheless obeying the rule until proven otherwise. These aren’t just the law, they are good ideas.
* Pedantically, there will always be some level of enforcement, some possibility that a fellow nurse will notice them failing to wash their hands, so take “actual non-handwashers” to mean people who wouldn’t be deterred by this default or baseline enforcement level.
These all seem to be indirectly referencing the “Sandwich” conversation the other day in which a guy who tweeted a sexist joke at a number of prominent libertarian women had his post retweeted by those same women with the goal of alerting potential future employers to his behavior. A few points.
The comparison here isn’t really apt. The “sandwich” tweeter didn’t just make a sexist joke in private among a close circle of friends. He intentionally broadcast it to female leaders in the liberty movement with the express intent of antagonizing and demeaning them. A better analogy would be of somebody walking right into a police station with a bong and lighting up there while flipping them police off. Maybe one in a thousand marijuana users get arrested, but I imagine every single person who tries to smoke weed in a police station gets arrested. When you’ve got a 100 percent rate of arrest, the “unfairness” argument goes out the window.
This is directly linked to the fact that there isn’t actually that much of a social norm against telling sexist jokes.
I’d dispute this assumption as well. Just because something’s prevalent in private circles doesn’t mean that there isn’t a social norm against it. Even granting that there isn’t a categorical proscription of sexist jokes, I can’t imagine how anybody could deny that telling sexist jokes to women you don’t know, or to women in a professional capacity, is not incredibly frowned-upon.
If you can’t convince 51% of the community that it’s wrong, then you should try harder, not play vigilante and try to enforce your unpopular rules yourself.
I can only see a pragmatic argument against this (it would be ineffective and a waste of time.) I also don’t know what it means, exactly to “play vigilante.” Again, if we’re talking about the sandwich case, I’d certainly wager that the number of Hiring Managers and/or career-oriented women in the DC non-profit sector who find sexist jokes unacceptable is closer to 100 percent than 51 percent.
The problem here isn’t that we’re not justified in removing people from positions of employment where they could be harmful, it’s that we misjudged the harm they were capable of.
The situation is a bit more complicated, it seems to me, than “there is a norm” or “there is not a norm”. Sexist jokes are very strongly disapproved of in some social milieux, not in others. The rate of disapproval has increased with time but is still far from 100%. Feminists reasonably wish the rate of disapproval would increase faster. How are they to do that– how is anyone who wants to spread a beneficial and hitherto unevenly observed social norm to do so– if not to apply at least somewhat disproportionate punishment to norm-violators where they get the opportunity? The key phrase here is of course “at least somewhat”; you can believe (as I do) that trying to get people fired goes too far, and still think there has to be some disproportion to make the norm-spreading stick, even if that is in some aggregate sense unfair to those who get punished.
I agree that being somewhat disproportionate has a useful purpose here, but I’m not exactly sure that this is disproportionate.
From my other post:
As somebody who works in the liberty movement and makes hiring decisions/supervises employees, I don’t feel any apprehension in saying that I’d be much more reluctant to hire an employee who made public tweets like the “sandwich” tweeter. If I found that one of my direct reports was making sexist comments towards women in affiliated organizations, then I’d have him sit down for a stern disciplinary talk with myself and HR at the very least.
I’m glad that I know about this guy’s behavior at YALcon. If I ever ended up interviewing him for a position, his behavior here is something I’d want to know about.
The whole reason we see “trying to get him fired” as unduly harsh is because his comments actually do put his career in jeopardy. They put his career in jeopardy because they were deeply disrespectful and unprofessional. I don’t want to work with disrespectful and unprofessional people. If I’m deciding whether to hire a person, their professional and respect will be at the top of the list of my considerations.
There’s also the problem that sexist jokes are more tolerated in all male spaces than in mixed company. In fact, PC has a very tenuous purchase in general among males in the West. It’s trivially easy to find even liberal males who hate PC. So, even if feminists succeed in banishing sexist jokes from mixed spaces, they don’t really have much hold on all-male spaces, especially given that self-identified male feminists, with a few ultra high status exceptions, tend to be one of the most sorry groupings of humanity you will ever meet.
The revealed feminist position on all-male spaces is they shouldn’t exist (except maybe men’s toilets).
I know, but good luck with that.
Where most of the West seems to be headed is a 70/30 split for social liberalism/social conservatism. 70/30 is a pretty large majority and means that legal and social norms are going to be heavily tilted towards social liberalism. On the other hand, the 30 percent seems pretty solid. That’s about the percentage of people who want to ban abortion with no, or almost no, exceptions, and that has been stable for decades. It is likely that opposition to gay marriage and disapproval of gay sex will bottom out at about the same percentage.
The 70 percent seems like it is enough to do whatever you want legally and, to some degree, to set a strong social norm. The problem is that 30 percent of the population is still a hefty portion of the population, and if you simply shit on them continuously, they’ll likely just defect to their own institutions, and you’ll have a bunch of hostile institutions representing 30 percent of the population. That seems like it has the potential to cause a lot of trouble.
There are divisions too among the 70 percent. Not all of them want to continuously shit on the 30 percent. Not all of them are on board with every last bit of social liberalism.
So, here we are, on the verge of what I see as an even nastier culture war than we’ve had over the past few decades. And that with an overwhelming majority broadly in favour of social liberalism, well over 51%.
—–
The broader point is that norms aren’t established by a strict 51% criteria.
There are divisions too among the 70 percent.
Oh, that’s going to be the next fun phase of the culture wars, and I think we’re seeing it flaring up already. Supposing the progressives do beat down the conservatives to a stable 30% who can’t be vanished out of the way but have no social or political clout, then the next targets are going to be those on the edge of the left who are nearest to the centre – the centrists, the liberals, those who can be portrayed as “very nearly on the right themselves” because they will be to the right of the progressive wing.
And so those who patted themselves on the back for their victory about same-sex marriage are going to find to their shock and dismay that they are the new regressive bigot enemy who must be either converted or crushed. Andrew Sullivan is getting a taste of that, and you know what? I rather like seeing the boot be on the other foot here. I wonder how it feels to wake up one morning and find yourself in the enemy’s shoes, that enemy you so blithely characterised as extremist and hating diversity? The same person who wrote the excerpt below, when nobody was making the argument that “letting gays get married will mean straight people have to get gay-married”, is now insisting that gender is innate, biological, fixed and binary – but Andy, surely the only way recognition of the case for trans rights could delegitimize gender is if cis people were persuaded by law to change their gender, and that’s clearly not true!
But it’s certainly going to be an extremely nasty war.
I rather like seeing the boot be on the other foot here.
Yeah, if any individual deserves credit/blame for the legalization of gay marriage, it’s Andrew Sullivan. So, it’s amusing to see him exiled from the goodthinkers.
It’s also truly amusing to see the New Atheists lumped in with the Christian right on the anti-SJ side.
I like this post. Specifically I like that it acknowledges that there’s an incoherence to the “free speech norm” position. I’ve been arguing that in these comment sections for a while now. I appreciate the struggle to find some sort of coherent principles, though I’m not sure it is there yet. Specifically, this part:
I think embodies an unrealistic notion of how norms are created, spread, and enforced. Attempting to punish a norm violation is an assertion that it exists and a de facto referendum on the question. There’s rarely some process that can be used to create or test or lobby for the existence of a norm outside of a concrete case.
—
On a more narrow issue:
I think this is bending over backwards for your prior post. The relevant category isn’t sexist jokes. Sexist jokes exist come in all sorts of contexts. In some they violate norms and in some they don’t. Consider a student telling a sexist joke to his college roommate, a faculty member telling a sexist joke at a lunch table with a few fellow faculty members, a student raising his hand in class and telling a sexist joke, and a professor telling a sexist joke during class to a lecture hall full of students. Each of these situations is quite reasonably subject to a different set of norms. If the professor that tells a sexist joke to a classroom full of captive audience students is punished that isn’t unfair merely because tens of thousands of students are telling sexist jokes in their dorm rooms. Similar things should be treated similarly, but different things should be treated differently.
The case of the sandwich tweeter is not the same as the case of the dongle joke. He was not telling a joke to his own hand picked audience of friends and overheard by a hostile audience. He deliberately sought the attention of both the target of his nasty joke (by including @ladiesofliberty) and all the members of the conference and those following what was happening at the conference (by including #MakeLibertyWin) in general. The spotlight didn’t just randomly find him, he chased after it.
I agree with pretty much all of what Brad says here. I still have objections to attempts to coerce via appeals to employers, but even allowing for acceptable venues for offensive humor–or counter-cultural views like h-you-know-d–doesn’t mean there is no genuine violation present in the current example.
Is much of the problem just social media throwing everybody together with no established norms?
I think this discussion and proposal suffers from being excessively formalistic, in the sense that it considers proposals along the line of ‘If Y/Z, then you can *crush* someone’ and settles on the principle (roughly) that ‘if you can get >50% agreement to be able to non-arbitrarily and uniformly enforce norms then you can enforce norms and if you can’t you pretty much have to detach and hope you can find some nice locality on the metaphorical archipelago.’
But it seems like a more fruitful approach might be giving a more subtle account of what you can do in what circumstances, specifically: what degree and kind of bad actions warrants what degree and what kind of response (short of ‘crushing’).
The second view described seems basically right except in that it allowed completely away to “crush” an opponent for bad statistics. It seems decisively less objectionable if you replace “crush” with some level of pretty staunch public criticism commensurate to the level of wrong committed by the opponent, rather than “quietly correct[ing]” them in a way which almost everyone will ignore or crushing them by making a persona non grata in public debate. I think all the action is in trying to appropriately calibrate what level of response is judicious rather than describing conditions in which you can either enforce whatever norm you like/are not allowed to apply significant social pressure to people.
“Alice’s Restaurant” – good one.
So I walked in and I told Scott, “Shrink, I wanna kill bacteria.”
I may regret this.
The “distributed twitter protocol” OStatus, implemented on things like mastodon.social has been exponentially growing in Japan because the ostatus network lets users post about legal-in-Japan ロリコン artwork, that gets them hard banned on Twitter.com.
An interesting article on this is at http://ansuz.sooke.bc.ca/entry/335
I know the writer of that blog reads this blog, because that very article has a link to this blog.
There are some things that depend on individual circumstances and can’t easily be reduced to nontrivial general principles. Maybe it is okay to retaliate against people who are horrible on the kill all Jews level–as long as you’re competent at figuring out who is actually that horrible. If you go by that, it’s still wrong to ruin the life of someone for making a sexist joke, for the same reason that it’s wrong to kill someone in self-defense if they’re spilling juice on you.
Or to put it another way, maybe the actual bad thing is having bad judgment. It’s okay to hurt someone for reason X, but poorly judging X is not okay. It’s harder to universalize this, since everyone thinks they have good judgment, but the fact that it’s harder to universalize doesn’t necessarily mean it’s the wrong way to think about the problem.
Also, on a separate note, I still think that Scott is being too charitable here. Most of the cases where someone says “it’s okay to ruin someone’s life for being sexist” are not actually attempts to run on consistent principles at all. The “it’s okay to…” is just an excuse and would not be followed by the person saying it if it ever becomes inconvenient.
I think that the most sensible place to draw the line is when speech directly influences illicit actions. Nobody would defend a group of mobsters sitting around a table planning a hit on the basis of free speech (well, I suppose somebody would, but you get the idea). This would generally mean that the free speech line would get drawn right before direct incitement. “Group x are terrible” would be OK, “Group x are terrible and should be killed” would not be. That the first might lead to the second being said would not be enough.
The problem then becomes “who gets to determine where the line between incitement and stuff that could possibly be read as incitement is”, “who enforces this”, etc. But this is already the problem with speech law, and plenty of law in general, and all sorts of informal enforcement of norms.
One complication is that publicizing a specific example of an allegedly problematic behavior is really useful for advancing the broader issue, but in the current climate it also ends up being a speech act. I’ve seen SJ people give examples of microaggressions and deliberately not name names, because they want dialog on the issue and don’t want mobs against one microaggressor–but this means only one side of the story is available, and skeptics are understandably wary.
Saying that someone shouldn’t be listened to is part of the marketplace of ideas, not an exception to it (though ideally you show your work and don’t just shout insults.) The problem is when you move from persuasion to silencing them or trying to punish them for their views, such as when you try to get them fired. Universalizing a norm like “if you decide that someone’s a bad person, feel free to say so, but don’t go beyond speech yourself or encourage others to do so” doesn’t seem scary. It’s only okay to fire someone if their views interfere with their job and they refuse to act otherwise, regardless of their perceived harm – uncompromising flat-earthers shouldn’t teach geography, even though no thinkpiece writer would be motivated enough to run a campaign to get them fired. Similarly, if Brendan Eich had walked around the Mozilla offices saying “Gay people are evil”, firing him would’ve been fine.
But I don’t think this requires Be Nice Until You Can Coordinate Meanness (which I disagree with anyway because it enshrines convention instead of truth). Firing people for sexist jokes on Twitter isn’t bad because it rarely happens – if it were the norm, it’d be worse – but because it’s neither connected to truth nor show that they can’t be professional at work. If Democrats were 99% of the population and Republican views were generally considered abhorrent, firing Republicans would still be wrong even though the Democrats wouldn’t need to worry about retaliation.
(Would it be better if all marijuana users were arrested, instead of just a few?)
It would also help if there were norms or clear indicators of the privacy a speaker is expecting or should expect – whether it’s “don’t say anything that can identify me” or “don’t post anything here you wouldn’t feel comfortable putting in your NYT column if you had one”.
Yes, most of the free speech “problems” are in fact problems with public spaces and government formation in general. You pool a bunch of people together based on geographic place of birth, and then they have a conflict over legal/moral grey area and no one is ever happy. You could come up with the metaphysically correct position on free speech and no one would ever listen to you because people get paid in social credit, not logical consistency.
But the doxxers don’t care about borders and safe-spaces anyway. Twitter is a private community, but what you say on Twitter can be sent to your employer to get you fired. I don’t see why this would change if I go over to Rightistan, and someone in Leftistan gets offended at something I say and then blows it out of proportion and tries to get me fired.
I thought a major criticism of 4chan was that it was a breeding ground for racism/sexism/homophobiablablabala. Such that even though it is self-selected and relatively cloistered off from the internet, it still creates real harm in society by giving a platform to moral degenerates.
This is not my opinion, but it’s easy to come up with examples of people going off into their echo chamber and promoting immorality. And then if people use those opinions to build coalitions that translate into immoral actions…
However, I overall don’t see any moral justification for a free speech doctrine. It is supposedly useful in a democracy to serve as checks and balances bla bla bla, but most moral philosophies do not identify a positive duty to maximize everyone else’s free speech. And if I curtail you free speech because I’m your boss and to fire you because you listen to Alex Jones, would society really be more “free” if I were forced to keep paying you?
Have you read John Stuart Mill’s On Liberty? I believe that he addresses some of this in broad strokes.
The hand hygiene example seems to be missing the most important step: if Alice thinks hand hygiene is completely useless, then the very first step is to ask why she believes that. If you jump straight to assuming she’s wrong, then you’ve missed a potential opportunity to learn something. Even assuming she’s wrong (which is probably the case), you’ve missed the opportunity to learn why she would believe that. If you understand the real underlying reasons why people believe X, then you should know how to convince them of not-X. Isn’t that supposed to be one of the basic principles of the rationality community?
Of course this doesn’t always work perfectly. Understanding why people believe things is a lot of work. Leveraging that understanding to change their mind (or yours) is also a lot of work. We don’t have infinite time on our hands. But it’s at least worthwhile to point out the ideal, and use it as a measuring stick for more realistic solutions.
Re: hand hygiene, if you must fall sick, be sure to do it in an Oregon hospital 🙂
Is there any discernable trend there? What separates Nevada from Arizona that is relevant to doctor hygiene? And who decided we really need both an i and an e in the middle of hygiene??