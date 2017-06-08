Open Thread 77.25

This is the (late) twice-weekly hidden open thread. Post about anything you want, ask random questions, whatever. You can also talk at the SSC subreddit, the SSC Discord server, or the Cafe Chesscourt forum.
Meta
Subscribe via Email
-
Recent Posts
80,000 Hours researches different problems and professions to help you figure out how to do as much good as possible. Their free career guide show you how to choose a career that's fulfilling and maximises your contribution to solving the world's most pressing problems.
Qualia builds software for the title and escrow industry, which we chose to maximize our comparative advantage and capitalize on information inefficiency. We're growing fast and are looking for full-stack engineers and quantitative operations hires. Email jobs@qualia.com for more information.
Triplebyte is building an objective and empirically validated software engineering recruitment process. We don’t look at resumes, we just look at whether you can code. We’ve had great success helping Slate Star Codex readers get jobs in the past. We invite you to test your skills and try our process!
Beeminder's an evidence-based willpower augmention tool that collects quantifiable data about your life, then helps you organize it into commitment mechanisms so you can keep resolutions. They've also got a blog about what they're doing here
Support this blog by donating through Patreon.
The Effective Altruism newsletter provides monthly updates on the highest-impact ways to do good and help others.
MealSquares is a "nutritionally complete" food that contains a balanced diet worth of nutrients in a few tasty easily measurable units. Think Soylent, except zero preparation, made with natural ingredients, and looks/tastes a lot like an ordinary scone.
Giving What We Can is a charitable movement promoting giving some of your money to the developing world or other worthy causes. If you're interested in this, consider taking their Pledge as a formal and public declaration of intent.
Meditation for Atheists promises "all the peace of mind without the woo-woo stuff." This downloadable audio program offers guided meditations based on the best classical and modern techniques. You can listen to the MP3 files on your smartphone or any other audio device.
Any thoughts on the phrase “concern trolling” as used here http://www.slate.com/articles/news_and_politics/politics/2017/06/bret_stephens_is_an_expert_concern_troll.html
I don’t have any particular opinion on the root argument here, but its hard for me to not equate the use of “concern trolling” with “Person disagreed with me, was polite/nice while doing so, other people might be positively inclined to consider his ideas due to his politeness/niceness, therefore, I am against his politeness/niceness”
“Concern Trolling” as a concept, doesn’t seem like a helpful concept for anything other than political point scoring
am I thinking about this wrong?
I’m also skeptical based on the repeated claim of “Person carefully selected data and points to disagree with and ended up misrepresenting the original view they were arguing against.” Hmmm, that sounds to me like, I dunno, all of journalism?
So here’s an oversimplified model that I think captures the idea: we can’t engage with every argument, so we have to triage. We try to listen to some number of arguments from people who basically agree with us but might have insights we don’t and some number from those who disagree and want to change our mind on a large scale. A concern troll is someone from the latter group who tries to make us count them against the former quota.
But then aren’t you just triaging based on who’s making the argument, rather than whether the argument is any good? Only listening to people who don’t want to change your mind isn’t exactly a virtue.
I think it’s a practical necessity to sometimes use info outside the argument. For one thing, deciding which arguments to read in the first place has to be based on something other than their contents. But also whether to debate with someone can depend on whether you think they have an open mind on the issue.
You don’t have to engage directly with a concern troll to engage with the concern raised. It’s either worth considering, in which case you should answer it, at least for yourself, or it’s not, in which case you should say so.
Yeah, I think that’s what “concern trolling” originally meant, people invading an advanced forum and trying to make it re-litigate basic topics. But this particular article is about a NYT columnist. But Stephens isn’t an invader; the paper invited him specifically for long-distance engagement. If Oremus wants the NYT to be an echo chamber, he should condemn the editors, not Stephens. Moreover, the NYT is a focal point for long-distance engagement. People who want to do it should engage with Stephens, instead of being tempted by all the local “concern trolls.”
So I think Phil’s equation is quite accurate for this piece.
The only objectionable thing about concern trolling is the disingenuousness – claiming to care about something you don’t, in order to persuade people who do care about that thing into doing something you want for other, unstated reasons.
But armchair psychoanalyzing to “prove” that someone is concern trolling is, to me, equally irritating, and that Slate article has that in spades.
The thing about concern trolls is that they might well be raising valid concerns. If they do, an accusation of concern trolling is just an ad hominem that doesn’t address the concern raised. And Oremus (the Slate author) even admits that Stephens does raise a real concern! But rather than focusing on the much stronger part of his argument, namely that he believes Stephens’ concerns can be adequately addressed, he just links to those better arguments and goes off on an extended ad hominem rant about how it’s “clear” what Stephens’ “really believes”, simply because Oremus disagrees with the arguments raised in Stephens’ earlier columns.
Oremus also does another annoying rhetorical trick – he writes something like “concern trolling is that thing wildly over diagnosed on Twitter”, thus casually deflecting any critiqueson the form of his argument (oh no, you’re thinking of those crazy Tweeters, not me) without ever fully explaining why his accusation of concern trolling is much better.
Anyway the whole piece comes off as basically “Bret Stephens is a dangerous nonbeliever – shun him!” rather than a rational counterpoint to Stephens’ actual column.
I think concerned contrarians are important contributors to a healthy ideology, particularly one that hopes to make progress on a controversial topic in a democracy. When the movement stars trying to eject them for being impure, that’s a bad look, and leads to dogma, not truth.
TL; DR closing thoughts: “I disagree with A, because reason X, which I know you don’t care about. But you do care about Y, and should disagree with A for that reason” is a perfectly valid argument. That’s just targeting your pitch to your audience – I don’t see any reason why someone must feel strongly about Y to be allowed to raise it as an issue.
“Concern trolling” only happens when you intentionally conceal X as your major motivation. And even then, an accusation of concern trolling is just an ad hominem, it doesn’t sufficiently address Y.
It’s true that accusing someone of concern trolling is ad hominem and doesn’t strictly go to the merits, but concern trolling doesn’t go to the merits either.
When someone says “I’m one of you, I agree with what you are trying to do, but here are my concerns” that’s not logical reasoning. That’s an appeal to emotion. So at that point both sides are playing rhetorical games.
I really don’t understand concern trolling. What’s wrong with voicing one’s concerns? Does a person have to agree with everything in a group/party/whatever so as not to be labeled a “concern troll”.
Edit: I understand this definition. That “concern trolling” is someone lying to you about supporting something or being part of a group. However, many times people can support/be a part and still have reservations or different ideas. That doesn’t mean they’re trolling!
The point is that the concerns are probably not legitimately held.
Say I go to a left-leaning climate change blog, and I don’t believe in climate change, I’m a big free market guy who wants the private sector to sort it all out and it’s probably a hoax by the Chinese anyway.
I know if I say THAT, everyone will dismiss me as a stupid troll.
But I also know that if I say something like “My concern with these global emissions treaties is that they place an undue burden on developing nations who have suffered too long at the hands of colonialism, capitalism, and other western evils” they may in fact listen to me and re-evaluate their support for such a treaty. It is at least a little disingenuous, on my part, to make an argument I don’t truly believe for the sole purpose of getting the other side to agree with my positions under reasoning more palatable to their own sensibilities.
@Matt M
The problem is that many people fail to believe that certain positions can be genuinely held, so there is a large risk that the accusation of ‘concern trolling’ simply becomes a generic accusation of all beliefs that are just outside the Overton window of the accuser. Then the result can be that the slightly heterodox people are run off, shrinking the Overton window. Then the new slightly heterodox people are run off, until the community counts 1 person.
I don’t see how the part I bolded necessarily follows from the previous statement. That’s entirely dependent on the actual content of those concerns. If those concerns are along the lines of, “what you are trying to do makes me feel bad, and you should care that I feel bad,” then absolutely it’s lacking in logical reasoning and a complete appeal to emotion. If those concerns are along the lines of “what you are trying to do has XYZ unintended consequences for ABC reasons, and I believe you would prefer not to do XYZ,” then that’s logical reasoning. There’s no guarantee that it’s good logical reasoning – ABC reasons might not exist, or they might not actually imply XYZ, or XYZ might not be something worth caring about, or any number of other problems – but at the very least, it’s a logical argument based on merits, not an appeal to emotion.
It’s definitely possible that the vast majority of cases that are labeled “concern trolling” are cases of the former, not the latter, which would mean it’s a reasonable heuristic just to round anything labeled “concern trolling” to an appeal to emotion. But that doesn’t say much about any given individual case of something labeled “concern trolling,” which can be inspected on its merits, i.e. whether it’s an argument based on logical reasoning rather than an appeal to emotion, whether it’s a good argument based on logical reasoning rather than one filled with holes, etc. So attaching the label “concern trolling” to any specific case cannot serve to discredit that case as an appeal to emotion – at best, it opens it up to more scrutiny and skepticism to inspect its merits.
The first part is always an appeal to emotion. It may or not be followed by logical reasoning. By the same token, it’s possible that an accusation of concern trolling can be followed up with and you’re wrong for reasons X, Y & Z. But in either case the part under focus (“I’m one of you” and “no, you are lying about being one of us”) isn’t strictly speaking germane.
Ah, I see. Yes, you’re right. The proper response, then, would be that the fact that you’re one of us and that you agree with what we are trying to do is a completely irrelevant point with respect to the merits of your concerns, and I don’t care that you’re one of us.
But the concerns that are raised still need to be engaged with on their merits. Just because the 1st part is an appeal to emotion doesn’t at all discredit the actual concerns which may or may not be valid on their merits. That is to say, the statement “An accusation of concern trolling is just an ad hominem, it doesn’t sufficiently address Y” is true.
Now, if every time something is labeled a “concern troll,” it’s of the form above where people are objecting ONLY to the “I’m one of you” part as being irrelevant, but never implies by itself that the concerns raised are incorrect (though perhaps disingenuous), then I don’t think labeling something a “concern troll” would actually be an ad hominem. But I think the reason people do consider it to be an ad hominem is that it IS sometimes – perhaps even often – invoked as a means by which to dismiss those concerns that are raised, without actually engaging with those concerns on their merits.
Not necessarily. One could reasonably conclude as heuristic matter that it isn’t worth the time to engage on the merits with someone utilizing such a tactic. Further they might point out the tactic for the benefit of third parties that could come to a similar conclusion.
Whether or not such a heuristic is reasonable is up in the air, though. For it to be reasonable, at a bare minimum we’d need knowledge that some high proportion of cases that get labeled “concern trolling” posit concerns that are actually fallacious arguments or not worth engaging with for some other reason. This is, of course, regardless of the “I’m one of you” part being an appeal to emotion, since that fallacy doesn’t imply that the concern raised after is also fallacious (indeed, even the concern raised being disingenuous doesn’t imply that the concern is invalid or not worth engaging with).
Now, the value of that “high proportion” is going to vary from person to person depending on how much they value their time versus engaging with arguments that may improve, say, their understanding of reality or their effectiveness at accomplishing their goals, etc. Someone might not want to engage with a concern unless they’re absolutely 100% sure that the argument raised in that concern is worth engaging with, while others might be willing to do so with even a 0.001% chance they might come out of the engagement without having wasted their time.
But regardless of the subjective nature of that threshold, I don’t think there’s evidence that anyone knows the actual value of that number to such an extent to make such a heuristic a reasonable one.
I can certainly understand someone adopting such a heuristic for the benefit of their own mental health or to preserve their free time or to optimize for pleasurable/agreeable interactions instead of conflict or some other personal reason. But then it must be acknowledged that such a heuristic isn’t designed for getting at the truth, but rather for the health/time/pleasure/etc. of the person using that heuristic. So that case wouldn’t actually tell us anything about whether or not the concern raised was valid or not.
Exactly, which is why I think the accusation of concern trolling should be made rarely, if at all. It immediately moves the conversation from the germane (the validity of whatever concern the concern troll raised) to the irrelevant (whether or not the concern troll is really “one of us”).
As we see in the example: Oremus spends a whole column arguing about Stephens’ sinister hidden motives, instead of actually answering the (I would say interesting) question of how to deal with the regressive nature of carbon taxes. I personally give zero damns about what Stephens “really believes” but several damns about how a carbon tax would be implemented in practice.
But this appeal to emotion is, essentially, an appeal to get past emotion. It’s saying “look, you can consider what I’m saying on the merits, and in fact have no reason not to”. Or at least “What I’m saying is in fact important, so please listen to it”.
This type of group signalling pisses me off. But it’s unfortunately effective, or at least somewhat so. Unfortunately many are all too eager to keep their ingroup pure, especially these days.
This clarified my thinking here significantly, thank you
I mean, bringing up reasonable seeming-concerns *can* be a fallacy. It’s one that has been discussed on this blog multiple times, under terms like “isolated demands for rigor.” I wouldn’t call it trolling, but if you bring up arguments not because you want to thoroughly discuss all the possible costs and benefits of a proposal but because you want to present a facade of unbiasedness while actually arguing for one side, that would be epistemically unvirtuous.
Now, I have no idea if that’s what Stephens is doing, and certainly I don’t expect Slate to be capable of distinguishing between the two. In fact, it would probably difficult for anyone to say with confidence that someone else is making an isolated demand for rigor, and probably most accusations of concern trolling are unfounded. But the concept is not without merit.
I feel like this is a valid way to change peoples minds. We know arguing directly opposed to someones beliefs is almost never effective, so ‘concern trolling’ is likely more effective at nudging people. The issue here is that the troll in question is nudging in a direction you are opposed to.
as with every possible argument to sincerity, it depends if the person is being sincere or not, and also if the person is correct or not
as usual, sincerity is indexed in a bayesian sense to correctness, under the assumption that these usually correlate and correctness is difficult to spot – in other words, someone insincere shall be assumed to be wrong. People on this site prefer the epistemic approach – is this person actually right or wrong – and so do I, for the record.
does that clear it up sufficiently
This does not at all comport with my understanding of the term “concern troll.” Concern trolling is not the same as opposition; not even the same as dishonest opposition with isolated demands for rigor, etc.
The gravamen of concern trolling, in my opinion, is a facetious offer of advice to a party, couched in terms such that it purports to be “for their own good,” but which advice is offered by an opponent. The advice is usually either (1) deeply counter-intuitive or contradictory to what the party is currently doing, or (2) calls for the party to “save themselves” by agreeing with / acting in conformity with the opponent’s position, or (3) mocking a current strategy as being advantageous to the opponent.
It is almost always deeply insincere, but even if it is arguably sincere, it is concern trolling if it purports to know, value, and protect the interests of the party better than the party himself.
For example, if a hardcore Democrat partisan says “I am deeply concerned for the future of the Republican Party. I really appreciate having a healthy Republican Party in my country, and they are becoming captured by white identity politics. Therefore, for your own good, you need to repudiate this by changing your political platform to embrace affirmative action for blacks, denouncing White Privilege in a public speech, and having all current office holders in Southern states resign” – that is a concern troll.
If a partisan Republican says “You’re cracking up, Democrats. Your rabid shouting, mobbing, and obstruction to the fairly elected President is making you look like insane idiots to the ‘Silent Majority’ who decide elections in this country. If you don’t immediately cease all this talk of ‘Resistance,’ the Democratic Party will be moribund for a generation” – that is a concern troll.
If Mark Steyn (currently defendant in defamation lawsuit more or less for calling Michael Mann’s hockey stick graph “fraudulent”) says “Please, climate change activists, keep on trying to silence your political opponents through the courts. It makes it clear to everyone who’s embracing the thought police. It proves you don’t have any confidence in your arguments, or else you should stop litigating against people like me and embrace robust public debate of policy” – that is mostly a concern troll (also partly just invective).
If Bret Stephens says “I don’t think the arguments supporting climate change are sound, for X reasons. Here are some other arguments to consider” – not a concern troll. That is opposition.
The more I read about the Portland stabbing, the more certain I am that it’s worth questioning the original narrative. A few things jump out to me in this article.
1. Why is he in one of those glass cases like he’s Eichmann or something? Are they worried someone in the crowd is going to shoot him? Who might it be that might do that? Or perhaps they want to visually depict him in a manner typically associated with Nazis such that everyone will associate him with Nazis?
2. He seems to be intelligent enough to realize that self defense + free speech is the only chance he has. I don’t think he has a chance in hell at getting out of this, but IF he could establish that his behavior towards the women in question was in fact lawful and was not intimidation or menacing, AND could establish that he did not start the physical confrontation and had legitimate reason to fear for his life, he may have a case here.
3.
This is the first I’ve heard about this one. Apparently there was a fourth guy who was not stabbed. The only thing we know about this guy is that he tried to de-escalate the situation, apparently in contrast to the other three? And the other three were stabbed, and he was not. This suggests the motives were, in fact, at least a little bit defensive in nature and not based in hate or white supremacy or whatever.
4.
If he’s such an Islamophobe, why would he use “Christian or Muslim” as if they are interchangeable? Given that we also know he spoke positively of Bernie Sanders on Facebook, perhaps instead of being a right-wing Trump supporter, he’s a Bill Maher style leftist who hates all religious people? This particular brand of hate is not at all uncommon in Portland, while being a militant white supremacist definitely is…
re: 1: Do you really think that they installed a glass box in the courtroom for this particular case just to make a oblique political association? At any rate, here’s an article discussing a crime with no particular political implications where the defendant is pictured in the same sort of box.
re: 3: Or it suggests that he was subdued before he could attack the fourth person, or that whatever burst of emotion that had prompted his violence began to fade at that time, or even that he was acting only against the people who continued the fight after the fourth person disengaged, but that it was a fight he started and he is therefore barred from any legal or moral claim to self defense, or any number of things that didn’t occur to me in the 90 seconds I took to think about it.
re: 4. That does support the “psychotic” case some, but it’s not like anti-Christianity is uniquely leftist. Plenty of neonazis out there who think all the trouble started when people traded in Woden for a peacenik Jew.
(also, while Portland is famously liberal, inland Oregon is famously a hotbed of radical rightism–and his time in prison likely would have exposed him to those types)
(also, also, there’s no question that he was at least some kind of Trump/alt-right supporter based on his social media and protest activity. the questions before the jury are whether he was some kind of Bernie-or-Bust person that went to Trump after Bernie lost, which appears to have been the case, and/or whether the basic fact is that he’s psychotic and any political activities are just outlets of that psychosis)
Going off the topic you raise in your comment here, but this part brought something to mind:
I don’t know if you guys know about the new Wonder Woman movie. I haven’t seen it (and am not really planning to see it) but seemingly it’s set in the First World War (isn’t that a change from canon where WW was involved in the Second?) Anyway, someone on Tumblr approvingly reblogged stills from it of the Amazons taking out a German machine-gun nest on the White Cliffs of Dover(? so it looked to me, maybe it was meant to be on the French side of La Manche? But definitely white cliffs!) with a tag about “taking out Nazis”.
This is the First World War, remember. But it would seem that “German soldiers = Nazis” no matter what, either that or they were trying to make the political point by associating that with the whole “punching Nazis” meme.
I mean, sometimes people are just ignorant.
The choice to do WWI instead of WWII was pretty important to the plot and theme of the movie, which was Wonder Woman marveling at the senselessness of war and trying to stop it via a deus ex machina–harder to pull that off when one of the two sides are Nazis.
I wondered if perhaps the film makers thought the Second World War and Nazis were over-done, so they picked the First World War instead, plus with all the Captain America movies, the Nazi-punching is associated with him so they wanted to avoid stepping on those toes, never mind that having both Cap and Wondy slugging it out with the Germans on the same battlefields at roughly the same times would be over-egging the pudding 🙂
But yeah, looks like for some people it’s “Us versus the Germans is Us versus the Nazis alla time, alla place”.
There is actually a bit in the movie that shows how even the German generals were sick of the war and the whole thing was just the project of a few rampant egos.
Canonically, Wonder Woman’s origin story starts in World War II; this movie shifts it to World War I specifically to avoid having Naziesque Evil Villains for most of the story. WW winds up fighting on the allied side, albeit in Belgium rather than Dover. There’s a Dover scene, but it’s where she’s waiting for a ship to the front and seeing the mangled human remnant returning from it. For most of the movie, she is on a naively optimistic quest to find and defeat the One Evil Supervillain who is making the generally good and decent German people fight such an incomprehensibly horrific war against the generally good and decent people on the allied side.
Spoilers Below:
She identifies what she not-unreasonably believes to be the one evil supervillain responsible. Defeats him in a brutal fight that ends with her sword run through his chest, very non-superheroic. And they don’t stop. Not the German soldiers, not the Allied ones, and not because any of them are Evil Nazis but because all of them are humans and killing each other in bloody senseless wars is part of what humans do. What she just did herself. It very nearly breaks her, and when she reinvents herself as a superhero it has to be one who brings her own very strong core principles to the fight because neither “side with the Good Guys” nor “defeat the Supervillain” is a useful guide.
Also, because this is a Hollywood Comic-Book Movie, they then say “just kidding” and in the last act introduce an entirely new Evil Supervillain for her to kill and so immediately end World War I and save the day. I wish I were not making that up, and I wish they hadn’t have done that. But for the 80% of the movie that is really good, it’s important that the story be set in the World War that didn’t have Evil Nazis opposed by unambiguous Good Guys.
But if Tumbler has this as Wonder Woman vs The Nazis, Tumbler is missing the point.
Huh, I might actually see this now. That’s a superhero plot I haven’t seen done before, which definitely isn’t what I was getting from the trailers.
Shame about the last 20%, though.
This story at least has a very basic narrative of the events. It still elides a lot of stuff, but not nearly as much as other stories, including that CNN one.
BLUF is that Christian was drinking on the train and started yelling epithets at the two girls. The two younger guys intervened (Namkai-Meche and Fletcher), Christian pushed Fletcher, Fletcher pushed back, then Christian started stabbing. Best (the Army vet) then moved to intervene and was himself stabbed.
I haven’t dug up the story to post a link, but when the guy was arrested he bragged about stabbing people in the neck. Like Jared Lee Loughner, trying to get a coherent narrative out of this guy is going to be a lost cause. Contra your point 2, I don’t think there’s any considered defense here. He seems to have a…let’s say idiosyncratic view of what his rights are, similar to how sovereign citizens think that a court can’t prosecute them because of the fringe on the flag.
For your point 4, Portland is pretty leftwing, but the rest of Oregon is not. It’s eminently believable that there are right-wing hate groups in and around Portland that filter in from the surrounding areas. There are also moderate right-wingers here (I know because I am one). As far as left wing nonsense, it’s frustrating, but it seems to be confined to protests and the like. I wore an Army uniform every weekday on the MAX during my commute to work for two years, and never once had a problem. The left wingers are out there, they’re crazy, but they only get themselves wound up in large groups and not on an individual basis.
I also grew up in rural Oregon. I know what it’s like.
Thank you to everyone who answered my questions in OT 76.75. I really enjoyed reading your generous and thoughtful responses.
Here’s to another installment. As always, I want to learn more about modern conservatism. To that end, I want to ask specific questions, and I’m hoping you will answer. If there’s an obvious follow-up question, or I need clarification, I will ask other questions. Otherwise, my default setting is shut up and listen.
Next questions :
1. What would you like me to read? Books, essays, blogs, magazines, historical texts, etc.
2. What do you think are the major threats facing America, from within and without, in terms of existential risk and in terms of unacceptable societal change?
—
As always, I would ask two favors, because if this erupts into a massively multiplayer online mutual blowtorching, I will not learn anything and might get banhammered. Firstly, Red Tribers : I think it would be easiest to learn from conservative ideas allowed to stand on their own, without resorting to mere opposition to liberal ideas (though, obviously, if I ask what you don’t like about a certain liberal idea, that’s unavoidable). Second, Blue Tribers : I hope you will let any responses stand on their own, without any attempt to rebut them / pick a fight / sneer / etc. Even if you think something is flat wrong, please try to hold your peace in my subthread.
Edit: Thanks, Vermillion. If I can find a good link to Heaney’s “Terminus,” I’ll put that somewhere.
That link to the poem doesn’t work FYI.
Edit: Glad you noticed before the edit timer was up, looking forward to the upcoming responses.
I would like to point out Dr. Hsu ‘s climate science thread…as a window into conservative thought.
Its pretty fascinating.. a beautifully articulated window into the science/anti-science issue.
https://infoproc.blogspot.fr/2017/06/epistemic-caution-and-climate-change.html
1. It’s realllllllly long. But I’ve always considered Atlas Shrugged to be Grey Tribe’s magnum opus F-You to the Blue Tribe. As in: this is the logical extreme of what happens when a society elevates compassion over reason as a guiding principle.
For more traditional conservative perspective, A Tale of Two Cities or Edmund Burke’s Reflections on the Revolution in France are classic take downs of utopian impulses.
2. Idiocracy – i.e. exponential breeding of the permanent underclass. I personally know multiple men who are between 30 and 35 years old, have between 6-7 children, with 3-4 significant others, and they’re not done yet! All of the children are on welfare. All of the mothers are on welfare. There is an actual line to get child support because the fathers don’t make enough to support all of the children through wage garnishment. For some of them, this behavior is already 2-3 generations in.
I’m all for welfare to support the unfortunate and the unlucky. But reliance on public support requires giving up some options. People on the public dole should have mandatory, long-lasting birth control – either depo shots or IUD’s.
Hopefully I have enough Gray Tribe bona fides around here to say this without it coming off as sneering, but: the first third of Atlas Shrugged would be an outstanding Gray Tribe manifesto. But when you pull in the other two thirds, it’s no good — the message the plot ends up pushing is effectively “we’re fucked, and the only thing that can save us is class warfare”. Not Marxist class warfare, but class warfare nonetheless — and where the standards for being part of the productive class are set so high that practically no one meets them. It is incredibly alienating, and for a lot of people I can see it subverting the book’s best and most important point up to then, which is “it’s okay to work for yourself”.
For me, conservatism flows from biology, which, as a former left-libertarian – now alt-right – I was insufficiently familiar with. Read Greg Cochran’s book, The Ten Thousand Year Explosion, and then read his blog, West Hunter, including the archives. They’re not long, and were endlessly fascinating to me even when I was on the left. You’ll also see West Hunter in Scott Alexander’s blogroll. The implications of biology formed the intellectual root of my conservatism.
The emotional root of my conservatism comes from art, and the sense of continuity with Western civilization. See Lord Clark’s classic art history series, Civilisation.
As for threats to America, this is what keeps the right up at night:
1. Nuclear war. This has been the primary threat unceasingly since 1949, and is the main reason I and others in my conservative bubble voted against Hillary Clinton.
2. Demographic change. Low-IQ mass immigration, unless halted, will change America into a middle-income country. If you import Mexico long enough, you become Mexico. This threatens our culture, our standard of living, our physical safety, and our crucially important global role as the engine of scientific and technological progress. Mexicans are bad enough, Muslims and Africans are worse. It must be stopped soon, as immigrant birth rates are high, and even then, we’ll need incentives for recent immigrants to leave.
3. The Left. I don’t mean left-libertarians and classical liberals – they are few in number and harmless enough – I mean the rising left: socialists and SJWs and ethnic identitarians. What we see in universities today is the future. Unless stopped soon, their attacks on us and everything we believe in will lead to civil war: not now, but once they’ve locked in a permanent majority due to demographic change, and lose all constraint. Immigrants vote mostly for the Democrats; young immigrants, overwhelmingly so.
4. Terrorism, mostly due to tail risks: suitcase nukes and bioterrorism. It also strengthens the surveillance state.
5. Tyrannical government. The Deep State grows in power every year. Perhaps Trump can slow it down, but I doubt that he can stop it.
As a transhumanist, I’ll add aging and AI risk, but those are not common positions on the left or right.
I would like to continue the dark-side-of-quantum-immortality discussion from the last open thread.
The issue is very much akin to anthropics and SSA vs. SIA. The quantum immortality idea is the SSA-like one, and says that you should only care about your average utility over branches where you’re alive and conscious, so you can happily play quantum Russian Roulette. The mainstream MW view is more like SIA: that you should care about your total utility over the tree, weighted by the Born probabilities, and thus playing quantum Russian Roulette is a horrifying waste of 1/6 of a life.
The latter view leads to normal behavior, mostly indistinguishable from what you’d do under Copenhagen. The former view leads to all the weird eternity-of-torture stuff.
Kind of an aside: I would recommend the Zero Escape game series (999, Virtue’s Last Reward, and Zero Time Dilemma) as one that touches upon this topic, in a video game-specific way. Also plays with some related concepts like the Sleeping Beauty paradox and the anthropic principle
Ugh. The idea of quantum immortality presupposes general immortality.
The formulation of the original problem is misleading and is prone to overextension. Suppose the following :
– Instead of a vial of lethal gas, the box contains a gumball machine.
– If radiodecay is not detected, the machine will dispense a gumball.
– If radiodecay is detected, the machine stops dispensing gumballs.
Are we forced to conclude, therefore, that in a single world of all possible worlds, the machine will dispense gumballs until the entire universe is subsumed in a giant black hole, formed from condensed gumballs, a la the mole of moles?
No. Eventually, the machine will run out of gumballs.
Same thing with a human life, the duration of which is not merely determined by an arbitrary experimental apparatus. Eventually, we all die. So unless the experiment has a defined length, every lifetime ends in death. One of those deaths will occur via dehydration, starvation, disease, or old age (depending on the parameters of the experiment). We can not even allow that an experimental apparatus could somehow confer immortality.
We can only conclude that, unless the quantum suicide experiment has a limited duration, it will maximally last as long as the researcher’s natural life. Quantum immortality is possible iff general immortality is possible.
If we are baseline immortal… then the reason why quantum immortality is worse than general immortality is precisely because you are trapped in a box for the rest of your life with a suicide machine. It seems to me that this situation is bad for a similar reason that being a non-immortal trapped in a box for the rest of your life with a suicide machine would be bad.
I think fully general quantum immortality relies on the idea that spontaneous random changes to atoms (i.e. one of your DNA molecules rearranging itself to have longer telomeres) have a vanishingly small, but technically nonzero, probability. (but the probability of such changes resulting in you being fully healthy rather than merely technically alive is much lower) And the more certain your classical-physics death, the more proportional weight weird quantum events contribute to the timelines in which you are still alive.
Ugh, that’s Science as Attire.
Besides, that idea proves too much. By that logic, literally anything is possible, including the researcher spontaneously developing tolerance to the toxic gas, in which case they survive forever in every world. It pays no rent. You can’t take it seriously.
The time has finally arrived! Back in…February, I think? I dropped a link to a Holocaust revisionist documentary that I had found on YouTube. Predictably, it wrinkled a lot of people’s sprinkles. Various commenters accused me of trolling or posting in bad faith, without any intent to have a real discussion. A few were curious, but all agreed that ain’t nobody got time to sit and watch a four-hour documentary on a controversial topic at the prompting of an infrequent commenter.
Then Said Achmiz suggested, in a heartwarming gesture of good faith and respect for free speech, that if I were really serious about having a discussion about this film, that I should make a transcript of it and host it on a website so that everyone could read it at their leisure, since SSC’s commentariat are generally more reading than visual-oriented. Various commenters agreed that if I did this, they’d read it and give it a chance. So, taking them at their word, I did just that. I had never so much as toyed with HTML or CSS before, but with the assistance of a few people (who know who they are and who have my sincerest thanks), I managed to cobble together what I consider to be a passable imitation of a website, on which I am hosting the transcript of the film along with various screenshots, links to sources, and commentary/clarifications by yours truly.
For those who’ve been waiting for this, and for those who haven’t but may be curious, I now invite you to go to my website – but before you do, keep a few things in mind.
First, this is my first website, so please try to be understanding of any errors I may have missed and be gentle with feedback (though if you notice anything I need to fix, please tell me!) The site should function correctly on mobile devices, but then again, it may not. In any case, it “Works On My Machine”, and will probably work fine on laptops and desktops.
Secondly, the free webhosting service I’ve been using has been experiencing just enough issues to make me worry, but not enought to stop using it, in the form of 403, 500 and 502 errors related to the seemingly constant maintenance they’re performing on one network node or another. Service has been much better in the last week (apparently they finished some major changes) so I’m optimistic, but if you get one of these errors while trying to view my site, I apologize but can’t help you. You’ll just have to wait and try again later. I’ve been working on getting a WordPress blog up, but it’s not finished, so if for some reason everyone is telling me they can’t view my site, I’ll try this again in another open thread when my WordPress blog is done.
Third and last, I want you to know that I do take this topic seriously and that I worked very hard over several months to accomodate the commentariat here so that we could have this discussion. As I mentioned, I’m taking you all at your word that you’d be willing to read the transcript and have a calm, reasoned conversation on the subject of Holocaust revisionism. If you wish to take part in the discussion, please show me the same courtesy I’ve shown you and read the transcript in its entirety before commenting. Contribute to discussion by making calm, specific criticism or comments related to the content of the transcript. If you don’t want to do this, then please just…don’t comment! No one is forcing you to be part of this discussion.
Without further ado, here is a link to my website. Give it a thorough read and then come back and let’s all discuss our thoughts (take your time; not only is it very long, meaning I won’t expect many replies right away, but I’m gonna go to sleep after posting this, as I’ve been awake for over 24 hours just so I could get the first post EDIT: and still missed it, lol). Is there any credence whatsoever to revisionist arguments, or are they all insane bigots? Is the truth somewhere in between? Whatever the answer, I think we can hash it out in a mature, civil manner.
As you predicted the server seems to be down or somesuch because your site isn’t loading for me. I’ll try again later, no guarantee I’ll have anything useful or interesting to say about it.
I will definitely give it a go, it just happens that this weekend is going to be crazy busy at my place of employment so I haven’t time right now for more than some hit-and-run commenting. But you did the work and put your money where your mouth is, so the least we can do is respond in kind 🙂
I read fairly in depth up to about chapter 8, then skimmed to the conclusion. I have to say that this is fairly well argued, although I get the whiff of cherry-picked or at the very least biased reporting of the same type the mainstream media does of not giving the whole story, although it could well be the case, my inner referee just starts throwing flags whenever witness credibility is called out on weird unrelated things like the author of that youtube video argues about the no-wound-from-bullet story that is weirdly focused on in the first chapter (although later, Wernick is shown to be unreliable regarding corpses, gas chambers, and others).
However, without delving into the research or cited pieces myself, the arguments presented moved me much closer to the belief of “6 million is likely a heavily inflated number, but rounding up jewish people into camps with the resultant starvation, violence, deaths, and disease was still terrible and had a large body count. Although it maybe wasn’t -gas the jews- level bad in the manner of the industrialization of murder it was still a terrible mark on history with genocide still as the functional intended result”
I’m going to reply in a lot more depth to this, but for now, let me just comment that yes, this video’s sources are indeed quite cherry-picked (which is not nearly the least of its sins). To give a simple example from near the start:
The narrator cites Holocaust historian Raul Hilberg, whose research showed 5.1 million Jews killed (yes, just Jews, not all Holocaust victims, as the narrator says—that part is actually … let’s charitably say, accidentally poor wording on the narrator’s part).
And it’s true: Hilberg is a respected Holocaust historian, and his estimate for the number of Jewish Holocaust victims is 5.1 million. (Wikipedia has all of this, I won’t bother linking)
But he’s not the only Holocaust historian! There are many others; and all the others disagree with Hilberg’s figure. Hilberg’s estimate is, in fact, very nearly the lowest among mainstream Holocaust historians (and by far the lowest among those who wrote later and had access to more sources):
(from https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/The_Holocaust#Victims_enumerated)
Why does the narrator pick Hilberg, out of them all? Is it a coincidence that he picked the historian whose estimate for the number of Holocaust victims was the lowest available? In fact, why use just one source, when there are many? Why does he not even mention that other estimates exist, that other historians disagree?
Filtered evidence is how these sorts of conspiracy theories work.
Addendum to my above comment:
The key to this—to this entire genre of claims/arguments/theories/etc.—is that how well-argued it is, is almost irrelevant.
1. I present you with a big pile of facts.
2. I make an argument based on these facts.
Is my argument good, bad? Convincing, not? It doesn’t matter, if that pile of facts is cherry-picked, full of distortions, or filled with outright lies.
If you take my pile of facts at face value—if you trust that I haven’t simply lied to you (about the facts themselves, about their provenance, about the existence of other facts that might be relevant)—then you’ve already been deceived. By the time you’re picking apart my argument, judging whether it’s convincing or not, you’ve already bought into the lies.
This sort of video (and similar things in this genre) works by exploiting viewers’/readers’ natural tendency to take facts at face value, while scrutinizing verbal arguments. You naturally assume: “well, he wouldn’t just lie, or cherry-pick, or fail to mention something like ‘this source I selected disagrees with literally all other sources in this field'”. It’s not even a conscious assumption—it just doesn’t occur to most folks to think of that sort of thing. So you focus on how good the argument is, because the argument is right there in the open.
But the argument is the tip of the iceberg.
One of the unforseen positive impacts of the Middlebury fiasco (with Charles Murray being kept from speaking) is that there are people who aren’t white supremacists trying to engage with some of the important ideas of muggle realism. Sometimes the goal is to debunk those ideas; maybe it’s just to think them through properly. Often the goal is to salvage what the writers think are valuable mental tools or areas of research from being thrown away because those things seem to be the tools of the outgroup.
This is an attempt to make a more careful statement about race, heritability of IQ, etc., by some people who aren’t remotely muggle-realists. In particular, this is a smarter version of the common (and silly) rhetoric that says race doesn’t exist and therefore shut up about race and IQ.
A big thread in this article is that it would be very hard to really nail down evidence that the black/white IQ difference is genetic, and this seems plausible to me–trying to untangle genes vs environment in the American environment looks hard. My main qualm with their article is that it seemed to me, as a non-expert in the relevant fields, that equally strong arguments could be made for why it would be really hard to nail down evidence that the black/white IQ difference is environmental. That is, I think if we follow their approach, we have to end up saying that the evidence isn’t sufficient to make any confident statements about whether that IQ difference has a genetic component or not[1]. Otherwise, they’re engaging in an isolated demand for rigor, demanding enormously higher standards of evidence for a genetic hypothesis than for an environmental hypothesis. Someone who wanted to claim a genetic explanation could toss out equally-valid demands for rigor to undermine any environmental argument.
[1] And indeed, that’s really close to what Herrenstein and Murray said in their book.
Inheritance is complex.
I think you have you have to make a distinction between molecular differences in brain biochemistry and symbolic and behavioral inheritance, as differentiated from genetic and epigenetic inheritance.
The reasoning here is distorted. What the observation shows is that genetic differences, if they exist, are overshadowed by other factors in their role in national economic success, not shown to be ‘highly unlikely’.
Overall the article says that differences in racial genetics are difficult to determine due to confounders, but it doesn’t rule out the possibility of their existing or even show that they are unlikely.
Part of the problem is that the African-American population in the USA is not a pure African population, there is a heavy (to one degree or another) admixture of white ancestry in there too. So how do you disentangle “intelligent white genes” from “less intelligent black genes” in that case, which is the danger most feared (i.e. that some people will take it to mean “intelligent white genes” and “less intelligent black genes”).
So even if it could be shown that the average IQ of, say, the population of Chad was in the high 90s which is below the average IQ of the white population of the USA – what does that say about the rest of the continent of Africa? And does it have any bearing at all on the African-American population which probably has little to no ancestry derived from natives of Chad and a lot of ancestry derived from the various white immigrant populations in the USA?
There’s a line of economic argument popular among parts of the British left (and presumably elsewhere) that goes something like this:
1. Governments that borrow in and print their own currency can never go bankrupt, as they can always print more.
2. The British government (near enough) borrows in and prints its own currency.
therefore
3. Arguments to the effect that government expenditure on desirable thing X is unaffordable are always unsound.
It seems to me pretty clear this proves too much. On its face, the implication would be that government should print money to fund anything even slightly desirable – free everything for everyone, all the time, missions to Alpha Centauri, the works – with no regard for cost, and should stop levying taxes entirely.
It also seems pretty clear to me that the hole in the original argument is that “X cannot go bankrupt” does not entail “X can afford anything”. Moreover, we know at least one mechanism for this: hyperinflation.
Advocates of the above argument will point to the fact that quite large amounts of quantitative easing in many developed economies have not led to hyperinflation, or indeed even notably high inflation. I have no desire to argue that quantitative easing is importantly different from outright debt monetization; if anyone here does, I would be interested to hear that argument. I do suspect that QE has lead to some undesirable asset bubbles, notably in UK housing, but that might be a price worth paying for greatly improved health and social care (or maintaining current levels of health and social care in the face of rising dependency ratios) or for a basic income, or for whatever other thing we might like the government to do.
The question, then, is the exact nature of the relationship between monetization of government activity and inflation. Can it be modelled with tolerable accuracy in only two dimensions, at least given that we are interested in the question as applied to an advanced economy in the early 21st Century, or are other factors important enough to demand their own axes? If there are, what are they?
My hunch is that somewhere on that graph there is an elbow, where the money multiplier increases in response to increases in the money supply and inflation goes loco. My assumption is that the steelman of the original argument says that we’re nowhere near that point, and could print a lot more to fund useful activity (or tax cuts) without risk. My skepticism about humanity’s grasp on macro-economics leads me to worry that we would probably be very, very bad at identifying the location of the elbow before we reached it, and should consequently err on the side of not going anywhere remotely near it, but if I’m wrong about that, it would mean leaving a lot of utility on the table.
Would be very interested in the thoughts of the SSC readership in general, but particularly those of any knowledgeable Murphyite economic leftists present. Most of all, if my steelman of the original position is wrong (perhaps you don’t think there’s an elbow at all, for example) that would be valuable information.
The way that hyperinflation works is that increased demand causes prices to rise, which in turn prompts more money printing. In the case of recent quantitative easing, most of the money that was printed (effectively) is sitting around doing nothing. One of my economics professors showed us a graph of excess reserves (cash held by banks in excess of what they are legally required to hold). Similar graph here. Notice that it is flat, at 0, until QE starts in late 2008, when it spikes to billions of dollars. If all of the money that was effectively being printed during QE just sat in banks doing nothing, it would not lead to hyperinflation. It probably would not have many other effects, either.
> it would mean leaving a lot of utility on the table.
Well, no, because marginal government spending is probably not that beneficial utility-wise. Inflation to pay for things is effectively a tax on savings and on wage-earners who can’t renegotiate salaries quickly. If you actually spend the money you print, which is what you suggest we do, will most definitely lead to price increases. And moreover, inflation is not a long-term solution to pay for things, since everyone will adapt to the amount of money you expect to print each year, and will quickly either turn into hyperinflation or fail to pay for things.
Governments that borrow in and print their own currency can never go bankrupt, as they can always print more.
I thought the problem with this was that paper scrip is a promissory note and has to be backed up by something of real value; that this is part of why forgery is illegal (because those notes are not issued by the government and thus not backed up by real currency), that this leads to hyper-inflation (this was the reasoning behind the German plan to forge British bank notes to crash the economy during the war) so that you get things like Weimar Republic Germany where people have to hand over blocks of bank notes to pay for a loaf of bread, and the Third World nations that had to print million-unit of local currency notes precisely to avoid their citizens having to hand over blocks of bank notes? That this degrades your currency to the level of Monopoly money and you’ll be routinely handing over a thousand dollar bill to pay for your Big Mac if this is indulged in?
If all that has gone by the wayside and the government can just print as much more coloured paper as it likes, then really there’s no reason to prosecute forgery; if you need an expensive repair on your car, don’t take out a bank loan, just fire up the 3-D printer and run off a couple of thousand bucks instead. After all, that’s what the Mint is doing!
You say this somewhat in jest, but there’s a certain fragment of the Austrian school that would argue that your analogy is 100% correct, and that the printing of fiat currency is, in fact, forgery in the exact same way that it would be forgery if you printed currency yourself at home.
Major currencies haven’t been denominated in anything but themselves for decades now (the Bretton Woods system, under which e.g. the dollar was gold-backed, collapsed in the early Seventies). This effectively replaces trust that the government (or bank) will not print more certificates than it can redeem in gold under normal circumstances, with trust that the government will keep the supply of fiat money tight enough that it stays a reliable store of value.
Forgery is illegal because it subverts that trust: adding to the money supply devalues all the other money in circulation. Print off a million dollars in fake money and you’re effectively stealing slightly less than a million dollars’ worth of value from everyone else holding USD.
“3. Arguments to the effect that government expenditure on desirable thing X is unaffordable are always unsound.”
Is what you’re talking about the same thing as Modern Monetary Theory? If so, then this part is not accurate–the argument, rather, is that the one and only upper bound on the government budget is inflation.
The other interesting part of that approach you didn’t touch on is that the purpose of taxes shouldn’t really be understood as a way to procure revenue, but rather a way to force individuals to use, or at least get ahold of some of, your currency.
I don’t think anyone sophisticated really believes the line of argument that you lay out at the beginning, because, as you say, it’s obviously wrong.
You’ll see arguments that a country that borrows in its own currency won’t experience a Greek-style crisis; this is probably correct, but it doesn’t mean you can’t have other types of problems or crises.
As I understand it (which is, honestly, not that well), the point being made is that if a country experiences an adverse shock such that investors are less willing to invest in or lend to the country, then that economy’s net exports (exports minus imports) must increase to make up the gap. (Note that this shock doesn’t have to relate to government debt; of the PIIGS only Greece and Italy had lots of government debt, and it’s funny how anti-debt people ignore that and focus on Greece as a reason to stop borrowing.) Anyway, how this adjustment occurs depends on the country’s currency:
If the country has its own currency the adjustment takes place primarily through devaluation, which is relatively painless compared to the alternatives.
If the country is part of a currency zone like the EU the adjustment takes place through greatly increased interest rates and recession, which is what happened to Southern Europe.
If a country does have its own currency, but borrows in a different currency, then the rapid devaluation of the home currency leads to an explosion in the size of the debt in local currency; this gives you the Asian crisis of the late 1990s.
I’m not an expert, but it is my understanding that we are at the point where inflation is mostly an observed variable. We have some hypothesis are about what might influence it in this or that direction, but nothing like a formula.
This upsets people that want to say “we can’t do X it’ll cause hyperinflation” and the people that want to say “we can do X, no risk it’ll cause hyperinflation”. The best bet under such uncertainty is to take small step in the X direction (assuming that’s something you’d want to do in the absence of concerns about inflation) and see what happens.
This is what I really hope will happen w.r.t. muggle realism sorts of discussions in the next few years. Heritability of intelligence and personality, certainly explaining differences between individuals and maybe explaining some differences between racial or other large identifiable groups, seems pretty solid. So we need people to the left of Charles Murray and Steve Sailer to think through what this means for policy, and to come to some decent conclusions.
And the moral points she makes in her article seem to me to be correct and really important: Differences in peoples’ abilities, whether from genes or environment or other stuff, are important for figuring out who should go to medical school and who should try to become a plumber instead, but they don’t have any *moral* significance. People with higher IQs and better educations are *NOT* more valuable in moral terms, and I don’t see a lot of obvious reason to think they behave in more moral ways overall.
Right now, a lot of our society seems set up to take the people at the bottom and grind them in the gears of the system, either to raise money (as with policing for a profit and charging money for jail time and such) or just because nobody really cares what happens to the losers (homeless people sleeping on storm grates). This screws over plenty of people with normal intelligence, but it really clobbers the folks at the bottom of the intelligence and education and social class ladder. I think one part of the explanation for this comes down to the cognitive stratification Murray talked about in _The Bell Curve_ and more recently, in _Coming Apart_. In some other world where we *hadn’t* turned Murray into a pariah and talked about what a wicked book _TBC_ was without bothering to read it, maybe we would have started thinking coherently about how to address this.
If a doctor and a plumber are the last two passengers on a crashing airplane and one parachute remains, how do you decide who gets it?
1. Give it to the doctor, because he is clearly more valuable to society in economic terms (which we will use as a stand in for morality)
2. Attempt to apply some sort of moral test to see which person is “better” in strictly moral terms? (how much did they give to charity last year? have they ever committed a crime?)
3. They are completely equal in every way, flip a coin
Legit curious to hear people’s answers here.
I don’t trust myself as a perfect judge of either economic or moral worth so I would go with coin flip.
1 would have the best immediate consequences and create decent incentives. 2, if implemented perfectly, would create the best incentives for people to be good in the ways they can control. I think the main rational motivation for 3 is that implementations of 1 and 2 can go very wrong.
I would answer 3, for about the same reason as Vermillion. I’d add that I disagree with the part of 3 that says: “They are completely equal in every way.” Obviously, a doctor and a plumber are not completely equal in every way. But their right to stay alive are. I reject the notion that someone’s right to stay alive has any relationship with how much value they provide to others or anything of the sort (e.g. the fact that a doctor is more likely to increase quality of life or length of life of more people than the plumber has exactly zero impact on who I believe deserves more to stay alive). And that’s mainly because I don’t trust anyone or any group of people to make that call.
Just to be clear, the obvious reducto ad absurdum of this position is something like, if the two passengers are Hitler and Mother Teresa, do you still flip the coin? Or are you now willing to trust your own judgment?
Well, substituting someone I actually respect as a moral figure for Mother Teresa – Ayaan Hirsi Ali perhaps? – yes, I still flip a coin. Both Hitler and Hirsi Ali have exactly equal rights to stay alive. I find the notion of someone deciding that their own judgment is suddenly valid or trustworthy just because they judge a case to be extreme to be morally repugnant and obviously abusable. If we go along with such exceptions, then it just incentivizes people to honestly believe that every case is an extreme case, and therefore their own judgments are valid in every case.
It’s akin to the phenomenon of “free speech is OK, but hate speech is just too extreme” followed by “arguing against against a law that would force you to address everyone by their preferred pronouns is hate speech.”
I mean, the example sort of fails here because there are tons of doctors, so even if the doctor is “more valuable”, his marginal contribution is really small. I guess you could replace the doctor with a famous scientist or something.
Significantly larger than the “marginal contribution” of a plumber. Or, to improve on the analogy, an unemployed person living on welfare.
I think this is actually the position that Murray and Sailer hold.
Theoretically no, but higher IQ does seem linked to conscientiousness and time preference. I don’t think it does to any extent which would enable prejudging guilt on the basis of race or class, of course.
This in fact is the theme of Sailer’s recent articles although he doesn’t really get around to any specific policy proscriptions.
Much as we need people in the Red Tribe to stop pandering to their base on climate science, evolution, and the non-competitivity of conservative ideology in 21st century America (except in Jesusland).
I’d ask for a pony too but I already had several.
Didn’t help.
If you want me to take your opinions seriously, please don’t make sarcastic comments about “Jesusland”. Find some secular political jibe nickname to use, please.
For someone who claims to have been raised Catholic and who demonstrated in a previous comment thread that they had the fine details of Islamic theology at their fingers’ ends, you don’t show much sensitivity to those of us who may actually take our Christianity as seriously and don’t like how it’s been turned into a political applause light (both by the “yay, religion!” and “boo, religion!” sides) in the USA.
(This has been the semi-occasional dose of traditional Catholic harrumphing. We now return you to your regular schedule of programming).
I’m sincerely sorry.
Thank you for ur estimable crits– it means you have hope for me ( I think).
Jesusland is just shorthand for redstate, fly-over country, heartland, non-coastal non-urban America. What would you prefer I use?
Remember I’m at least 50% scifi… Jesusland comes from Richard Morgan’s Thirteen, aka Black Man in the UK– i didn’t mean it as a slur, but as a descriptive.
Empathy is really hard (for aspies especially, but I’m not making excuses).
I’m trying to improve.
“Red states” isn’t quite descriptive because there are a lot of states that are red everywhere except for the dense urban population centers. In SSC parlance, “Red Tribe” is fine and everyone knows what you mean. In the wider world, “the Republican base” or just “conservatives” is likely understood.
thanx, thats super-helpful.
🙂
I wonder if the SCC commentariat tribe has opinions on Comey’s testimony, given that we are all watching it.
Only going by what I heard on the news, but:
(a) I think he’s getting his retaliation in first
(b) I think he’s basking, just the tiniest bit, in his new-found adulation as Hero Of The Republic. Makes a big turn-around from the days when people were calling for his immediate resignation, sacking and/or head on a plate for making a political mountain out of the nothingburger molehill of Hillary’s private e-mail server, and that there was no place for the head of the FBI to be making politically-tinged or politically-influential decisions 🙂
I have no idea if there’s a real pig in that poke, but it’s going to be great fun in the media.
Rorschach test. If you think Trump is an evil mafia type, then “I hope you can let this go” is a threat. If you think Trump is a good guy who doesn’t want to see his good guy friend Flynn unfairly harangued, then “I hope you can let this go” is innocuous.
Nothing will change.
The FBI will routinely jam people up for relatively innocuous statements. Here is Popehat on how the Feds can goad a business partner into giving you a call regarding an investigation, come over to talk to you and at best get evidence of a misdemeanor, then slyly ask you if you talked to anybody else about this. If you say “no” they’ve just converted your misdemeanor into a felony.
1) How is that relevant to Comey’s testimony?
2) Do you think Trump is going to be impeached based on Comey’s testimony? What’s your confidence in your prediction?
ETA: Caveat. Some may believe Trump is impeachable, but will not be impeached because Republicans control the legislature. So perhaps consider a version of question 2 with “is going to be” replaced with “could be.”
Sorry, I didn’t actually say what my point was: that people get in severe legal trouble for “misunderstood” statements to the FBI pretty frequently.
I agree that Trump’s statements to Comey have an innocuous explanation, and that Trump is so unthinking in his words that it’s very plausible that he meant the innocuous meaning. However, it’s hardly unprecedented for the FBI to treat these kinds of words uncharitably, and people other than the President go to jail for the FBI’s uncharitable interpretations all the time.
I doubt that Trump is going to be impeached based on Comey’s testimony. If Trump would get with the program regarding how the system he’s in charge of works, stop gabbling dumb stuff on Twitter and get to governing, we wouldn’t be dealing with this nonsense. It’s frustrating.
I think the media, the Democrats (and many Republicans) would be pursuing these investigations regardless of anything Trump does or doesn’t do. The process is the punishment.
I didn’t watch it, read articles about it. Looks to me like it will probably lower Trump’s approval rating slightly, but not much more.
Possibly there would be something more explosive in the classified briefing sections, but not super likely.
The special prosecutor might be a different story, but that’s a pretty long way from resolution I think.
Question for those on the (American) left.
Over on the right, we like to complain about “failure theater” a lot, where Republicans will pretend to oppose a given left-wing initiative or piece of legislation, but do so in such a way as to not actually succeed in stopping it.
What sorts of failure theater do the Democrats engage in?
We are just beginning to get into Sinner v Sinner TfT.
Ask us later.
wat
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Tit_for_tat
I’m still not seeing the relevance. Are you asserting that lefties would never do failure theatre but now that the righties are that they’ll have to start?
exactly.
gold star.
The Founders set up a Nash equilibrium, but in 2008 the congressional GOP began playing zero-sum TfT
Sinner v Saint means the Saints always lose.
But Sinner v Sinner is a CAT game.
No one wins.
Dems are just learning to play right now. That is why screaming “but dems are the party of free speech” isnt going to get Murray or Coulter an auditorium on campus.
Too bad you weren’t here when Jill was; you two could argue about whether the Evil Republicans destroyed civil discourse in 1994 or 2008.
No, sir, the Democrats had no hand in the Bork hearings.
@catcube
Interesting.
Mid 90s is when polarization really started to take hold.
Perhaps opposition to war/military actions. It plays really well to the liberal base, but ultimately I think most democratic politicians are fully on board with most of our foreign policy and military interventions.
When Obama was elected I honestly thought “at least he’ll close gitmo and we’ll stop bombing people’s weddings in the middle east.” Nope.
It’s not quite the same, but Democrats constantly pretend that their gun control plans have any chance when they know damn well they don’t. Every legislator is at least an amateur whip, they know what’s plausible and what isn’t.
Single payer healthcare seems like a good candidate.
Consider Pat Buchanan’s recent article, Is Afghanistan a Lost Cause? regarding the resurgence and perhaps dominance of the Taliban in Afghanistan. I was particularly shaken by this quote:
1) Do you agree with Pat’s assessment of the situation in Afghanistan?
2) Is a secular, pro-US government possible in Afghanistan, regardless of US military involvement?
3) If not, what are the implications of losing the war in Afghanistan?
1) Terrorism and islamic insurgencies are antifragile. That means the tools employed to destroy the target actually wind up growing it instead.
2) never.
3) Afghanistan is well known as the Graveyard of Empires. We should just leave and let Afghanistan reach equilibrium in situ.
What ramifications would the US leaving Afghanistan have for American foreign policy in the Islamic world? Taliban takes over, massacres people who sided with the US, potential opposition to the US taking refugees, wouldn’t the message to the rest of the Islamic world be “side with the US and you get necked?”