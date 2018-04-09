OT99: Alpine Thread

This is the bi-weekly visible open thread (there are also hidden open threads twice a week you can reach through the Open Thread tab on the top of the page). Post about anything you want, ask random questions, whatever. You can also talk at the SSC subreddit or the SSC Discord server. Also:
1. The rationalist community now has a community center – the former La Renaissance Cafe on 3045 Shattuck in Berkeley. There are scheduled meetings there throughout the week, or you can just drop by (it’s usually open from about 11 AM – 5 PM, and once you know the people there they can give you a key if you want to do something during other times). Sarah is currently managing this and paying for the space herself, but she can’t keep doing that forever and is looking for financial assistance. Please see their Patreon and donate if you feel so inspired. The Patreon also has a list of when the different meetups are and what kind of things go on there. If they’re able to stay afloat, I may move SSC meetups there and you won’t have to stand awkwardly in the university quad.
2. Comment of the week is nostalgebraist on the neurogenesis post, best read in combination with this new study arguing that the study I cited was wrong and there is adult human neurogenesis after all. In retrospect, I probably framed the original post incorrectly. I originally wrote of it as “here’s all of this research that claims to have nailed down subtle and specific details of adult human neurogenesis, when adult human neurogenesis doesn’t even exist”. It might have been equally interesting, and more correct, to frame it as “here’s all this research that claims to have nailed down subtle and specific details of adult human neurogenesis, when it’s still a hotly debated topic whether adult human neurogenesis even exists.” Not only would this have been more accurate, but I think it generalizes better too. The experience of reading science in these kinds of fields is rarely one where we have proof that anything is wrong, and more often one where we always have to worry that things are built on flimsy foundations that might or might not survive later research.
The rationalist community center is a really damn cool idea – well done, Sarah.
(EDIT: Scott, your “this new study” link is broken.)
Unrelated question: I’m math retarded. Could someone please recommend excellent statistics textbooks?
Thanks in advance.
Claiming you’re math retarded and asking for a statistics textbook seems a little dissonant. Are you saying you’re actually bad at quantitative work, and need a statistics textbook that breaks things down on a conceptual level? Or are you fine with numbers, you just haven’t been exposed to statistics before and need a primer?
More so the former; I very much believe I am below the general population’s average skillset at math, despite being a SSC regular and what that would entail cognitively…
I think bulb5 is confused because most statistics textbooks are going to assume some knowledge of calculus (limits, derivatives, integrals, infinite sums) on top of a working understanding of elementary algebra. Most likely, they will provide only a basic explanation of linear algebra as well, and assume that you either already are familiar with matrices, vectors, bases, norms, eigenstuff, and manipulation of those objects, or can learn them on your own elsewhere. Basic ideas like expected value and multiple regression are defined and calculated using these techniques, and you are probably not going to get very far without them.
So, are you looking for a probability/statistics book that does not use those concepts at all? One that includes lots of explanation of the necessary math? Or something else?
At my college we had to take two courses in stats: one in probability and another in statistical inference. We used these two texts by J.G. Kalbfleisch:
https://www.amazon.ca/Probability-Statistical-Inference-1/dp/0387961445
https://www.amazon.ca/Probability-Statistical-Inference/dp/0387961836
I recommend them highly if you really want to understand how statistics works. It’s a long road, though.
I recommend All of Statistics, it’s on amazon and libgen. This site has errata, R code, and datasets: http://www.stat.cmu.edu/~larry/all-of-statistics/
I can recommend this book by Andrew Vickers as side reading for enhancing understanding, especially if you not find the math intuitive.
What is a p-value Anyway? offers a fun introduction to the fundamental principles of statistics, presenting the essential concepts in thirty-four brief, enjoyable stories. Drawing on his experience as a medical researcher, Vickers blends insightful explanations and humor, with minimal math, to help readers understand and interpret the statistics they read every day.
I’m not sure if this is what you’re asking for, but How to Lie With Statistics is a great book for a layperson to read that doesn’t have to actually do statistics, but has to interpret someone else’s statistics. If that is all you need, it’s a quick read.
Second this recommendation
Some entry-level texts that have been recommended to me:
Affordable, online, high-school level intro which includes a run-up to Bayesian approaches.
If you’re a visual learner, this isn’t comprehensive, but looks fun.
A list of more advanced guides here, which “mercifully, don’t require high-level math, like multivariate calculus or linear algebra.”
Eric Weinstein: “The only thing I’m worried about, and I don’t know how to get around this:” the widespread shortage of constructive conversations:
(https://youtu.be/MmXq97do-tQ?t=2970)
The guy across, Bret W., says it’s due to reaching premature conclusions and holding onto them.
That, in turn, might in part be a psychological compensation for the stress of everyday uncertainties. It might be due to lack of orientation in circumstances for which we’re evolutionarily ill-equipped to deal with.
Maybe you have some other thoughts about why is there what I called a shortage of productive conversations, and how to relate to it.
Is this shortage getting worse?
Is not the very notion of “productive conversations” depedent on which party considers said conversations to be productive (useful towards nearing some goal). There are differing thoughts on what might count as the universally agreed upon meaning of productive (if such a meaning is even possible to define). “Productive” might need clarification in this instance.
I’d like to think I have lots of constructive conversations (Constructive for me, anyways. Dunno about if the other party got anything out of it). The key is to go in with constructive intent and be willing to concede things in order to continue being constructive.
More often, people go into conversations like it’s a competitive debate round: not to convince or collaborate with the other, but to convince a third party judge of the premise/conclusion they walk in with.
It can be really fun to do the debate-type conversation, to play with rhetorical tactics, which is why a lot of people default to it. But constructive has to have both parties on the same page of what the good outcome is, and working towards it.
One version of “constructive” is “trying to understand what the other person actually believes and why” as a fact finding mission, not in order to defeat them in debate.
Hi Scott, it’s a pleasure to see my hometown Lauterbrunnen on SSC. Long shot, but if the photo signals that you’re in Switzerland, how about an SSC meet-up with your readers in Zurich? We’re happy to provide accommodation for you here.
Alpine is a pun on “open.”
The image probably was just picked for the pun, but I think it’s cool how often a random town/lake/fort/whatever in the OT header gets recognized by the commentariat. I wish I could ask you guys about the Windows 10 lockscreen images 😛
FWIW, I’ve always thought that the imagery of Switzerland on postcards and in movies is semi-fictional, until I actually visited the country. Turns out I was wrong. The whole place looks exactly like the postcards. I’m not sure how they did it, but they must have found a way to Photoshop reality.
Agree. I haven’t traveled extensively, but Switzerland’s countryside was phenomenal. We looked down from the mountains near Pontresina at tiny villages nestled next to lakes in alpine valleys–I’d highly recommend it.
Another place like that is Crater Lake. I was having trouble believing that anything could be that blue until I got there.
Ooh, I’ve been to Lauterbrunnen! My mother and I went there on vacation after I graduated college before starting work, as part of a short tour of Switzerland. We stayed I think two nights in a hotel in town, which also provided our meals. I am used to a much more impersonal vacation experience and, I hope this word doesn’t offend, I found it kind of quaint. 🙂
What’s an interesting algorithm few people know about?
I’m especially interested in little-known optimization and search algorithms.
Most people probably already know about it, but I’ve only discovered DBSCAN relatively recently. While it is not nearly as robust as most other clustering algorithms, it’s quite simple and very fast (seeing as it’s basically a flood-fill), which means that you can run it in interactive time (depending on your dataset, of course).
Although articles about it get posted in the usual places with a fair frequency, for some reason hyperloglog still seems to be pretty rarely known.
What are the usual places?
I would guess hackernews.
Pretty much.
Dynamic time warping was an interesting one, e.g. https://izbicki.me/blog/converting-images-into-time-series-for-data-mining.html for an example.
The algorithms in this book are well known (I watched an intro to CS course which covered many of them), but Algorithms to Live By is really great. If you’re already well versed on the subject you still get to read about the history of the problems they were trying to solve and the early attempts at solving them, and there are some really neat recommendations for applying the algorithms to everyday life in ways you might not have considered. If you’re not already familiar with the algorithms, then you get all that plus some basic familiarity. I found it was pretty thorough without being overly technical or mathy.
Not sure how well known it is, but the Risch algorithm tells you if a function which can be written as a composition of exponential, log, radical, and trig functions (along with arithmetic) has an indefinite integral which can be written in terms of such functions: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Risch_algorithm
Learning this existed was rather mind-blowing, as the way calculus is conventionally taught, derivatives are computed very algorithmically but integrals are not.
Mind blown. I feel like this should have warranted a mention in one of the math classes I took at least, but I recall nothing.
I always assumed that integration by computer was almost pure heuristics.
Regarding adult neurogenesis, please see my account of cerebral palsy suddenly improving dramatically after a five-day fasting mimicking diet. If you look at the papers on the fasting-mimicking diet, you’ll see that it produces neurogenesis in a rodent hippocampus.
Speculatively, it could be that fasting or ketosis or something was unavoidable, so that’s how humans did their neurogenesis. A bit like vitamin C. Speculatively.
Naval Gazing has begun a look at anti-submarine warfare in WWII with the forces involved.
I’d like to signal-boost your link to history’s only true submarine battle, and possibly the most badass piece of applied mathematics ever. Using only directional hydrophones, dead reckoning, and the pencil-and-paper math skills of Lt. Jimmy Launders, HMS Venturer turned a series of bearing-only indications and some educated guesses into a firing solution good enough to hit a target maneuvering in three dimensions with straight-running torpedoes fired from over two miles away.
AFAIK, nobody else ever even attempted such a thing, at least not with the confidence to actually take the shot.
An impressive action, to be sure, but does “two subs at periscope depth” really count as a “true submarine battle”? While both boats were submerged, they weren’t actually “maneuvering in 3 dimensions” (particularly the U-boat, which was operating with a snorkel and couldn’t submerge quickly).
I think it counts. They couldn’t be sure how deep the U-boat was, particularly as I’m not sure how much the British knew about the snorkel. The target was about 30 ft high (my estimate), and Launders couldn’t be certain how deeply it was submerged. I’m not even sure if he knew the class, actually. Yes, it’s a bit less impressive than hitting the submarine at an arbitrary depth, but periscope depth isn’t a fixed value.
The torpedo that actually hit was one of the ones aimed on the (presumably correct) guess that the U-boat was running near the surface but would dive when it heard a torpedo launch. And it had been zig-zagging before that point, either as a general precaution or because they had heard Venturer and were conducting their own engagement. So, yes, maneuvering in three dimensions.
Fortunately for Venturer, the IXD2 boats had abysmal maneuverability. But note that snorkeling necessarily has a low duty cycle; aside from the increased vulnerability, diesels running at full power will drive the boat through the water fast enough to tear the snorkel apart. So you run mostly on batteries, snorkeling intermittently to keep them near full charge.
And there are tricks you can play, e.g. ducking below the thermocline to see if the acoustic signature gets stronger or weaker, to distinguish between a submarine running shallow or deep. But that’s rather coarse data for the precision required.
He was working off an Enigma intercept, and U-864 was on a mission only a IXD2 would have the range for, so probably so.
“But that’s rather coarse data for the precision required.”
But none of that was required (and probably wasn’t used). Presumably he had some idea of what periscope depth was, and roughly how fast a German sub could submerge in an attempted evasion. Plus he was able to bracket the depth by setting his four torpedoes to run at varying depths (and since torpedoes run at settable, fixed depths, this would not have really factored into the solution).
Depth doesn’t seem like the biggest part of the challenge – I don’t know how common it was, but that basically sounds like any other engagement of a surfaced or periscope depth sub with torpedoes.
To me the much more impressive part, and more attributable to skill rather than luck (or at best an educated guess) was managing to work out the range and speed (hard to do with only a “periscope” that was actually a snorkel to sight off of) and the bearing (difficult given the maneuvering).
Anyway I think when people think of a “true submarine battle” with “maneuvering in three dimensions” they think of Hunt for Red October with ships maneuvering around each other freely in all dimensions, rather than two subs basically operating at the surface with the option to crash dive as an evasive maneuver.
Again nothing against the achievement – a hell of a shot! But I’ll hold off “first true submarine battle” for the future. WWII subs were still basically temporarily submersible torpedo boats (much less so than WWI, but much more so than Cold War vessels).
Actually, no. Except the Type XXI, they were fairly similar in terms of ratio of surface/submerged performance. And even then, the RN R-class was a specialist in underwater work several decades ahead of its time.
You’re saying “actually no” to “much less so than WWI vessels” right? (Not disagreeing at all, just making sure you weren’t referring to the second clause about Cold War subs).
Correct. If anything, the focus on surfaced operations was a little bit stronger in WWII than WWI. During both world wars, it was generally surprising how effective submarines were on the surface compared with prewar doctrine. This only changed when good surface-search radar became widespread, late in WWII. (Spoiler for Wednesday, I guess.)
Wow, that is incredibly badass. Now to read bean’s post!
Bean, how vulnerable do you think submarines are, as a general thing? Surface vessels being so much easier to find, it seems intuitive that they’d be far easier to sink. If another government had revenue a large fraction of the USA’s and wanted to contest control of the seas, would an all-submersible fleet be rational?
That’s pretty much what the USSR was doing during the Cold War, as I understand it: they didn’t have the money or the naval expertise to attempt sea control in the short to medium term, so they went with a sub-heavy fleet in an attempt to make survivable weapons that could still be used for sea denial (or, in the case of their SSBs and SSBNs, to end the world).
Today? Submarines are hard to spot, but not impossible. World ASW capability has fallen substantially since about 1990, but it could come back if the threat justified it. It’s more a matter of other priorities than anything else. The US could be in serious trouble if the balloon went up tomorrow, but we should have time to rebuild.
I don’t think an all-submarine fleet would be a good idea. Navies are inherently multipurpose entities. (This became a problem during the McNamara era, because it’s hard to quantify, and that idiot wanted everything fully quantified.) Submarines are great in a hot war against ships. They’re great at gathering information in places people would rather you not be. (This is a major role for the US submarine force. Lots of people refuse to run their fun emitters when they know you’re watching.) But they’re terrible at presence roles. You can’t park them off someone’s coast and let them know you’re watching them. You can’t really send out boarding parties. You can’t carry a helicopter to fly around and scare small boats. You can build a navy with lots of submarines, as the Soviets did, but unless you’re planning to fight WWIII in the near future, an all-submarine fleet is a bad idea.
Hmmm….
This gives me an idea for another series. “So you want to build a modern navy” or something of that nature. Looking a bit more at the strategic role, and how that plays into all of this. You’re very good at asking interesting questions. (Of course, given my plans, I’m not sure that this is a good thing.)
Yes please to that potential series!
I’ve come up with what I think is an amusing framing. Somehow, due to a truly bizarre mixup, SSC is placed in charge of a medium-sized country. We have a chance to build it pretty much from scratch, and I am made Navy Minister (of course). I’m laying out the case for a balanced, reasonable navy, probably heavily based on British practice.
I’m not sure I’ll actually write it this way, as I often have to see how these framings work in practice before I know if they actually work. I’d be interested in a couple of people to play “cabinet members” and ask questions on the first drafts. (Even if I don’t do amusing framing, I’d still be interested in a couple of naval/strategic novices providing comments.) Any takers?
My brother—an SSC reader and maybe-sorta-borderline rationalist, though not a commenter here—is currently in Berkeley for a couple of weeks, visiting from the UK for something to do with his maths PhD. (I forget exactly what.) I’ve drawn the paragraph above about the rationalist community centre to his attention, but is there anything else that would be good for him to do, or anyone else he might enjoy hanging out with? If any rationalists in the Berkeley area are up for hanging out with him then drop me a line at the email address on the page my username links to and I’ll put you in touch with him.
Have him take a look at http://www.bayrationality.com/ in general and http://www.bayrationality.com/calendar in particular. It has all the known-by-me rationalist/EA/etc meetups in the area listed. (If anyone knows of other meetups that should be listed there please let us know by sending an email to bayarearationality@gmail.com)!
Hi, My name’s Beny and I’m looking for possible futures (for me).
I am now in the middle of an MSc degree in Chemistry, biophysics-ish research (due to finish around November). A very salient option is continuing where I am on a direct PhD track, but I’m looking for other possibilities, i.e. PhD positions worldwide or interesting jobs.
What can I do?
I’m a good, and pretty versatile chemist. I’ve worked for 5 years as an R&D officer, and dabbled in almost every corner of chemistry and chemical engineering, from forensic analysis to large-scale synthesis to composite materials manufacture. I’ve put significant effort into building a diverse (breadth-first) skillset. I also have a strong background in math, and also some in physics and biology.
What do I want to do?
Broadly, tackle interesting scietific and technological challenges within my professional scope. Preferably, projects aiming for a significant, positive humanity-wide impact. I do not limit myself in subfield (i.e. energy, biotechnology etc.) I’m completely fine with working within a team of engineers – from my experience a non-engineer with a science background can add some extra value in such a setting. I prefer labwork, but can do interesting theoretical/computational work as well.
Anyone has any leads? There is a method to looking for PhD positions, but esoteric options in industry (ambitious startups?) in such niche fields are harder to find and are more word-of-mouth, and I hope among the readers of this blog there are some good relevant, uh, mouths. I can send my resume wherever needed.
I’m certainly no expert in the field, but in everyday conversation I hear about a bunch of companies that sound cool (to me). I’m guessing that drug development for large pharma is probably not the most appealing track, but it seems like there are lots of pharma/biotech adjacent companies that at least claim to be focusing on “big problems” (e.g. gut microbiome therapies, industrial bioengineering, streamlined cancer screening through liquid biopsy).
I imagine someone actually in the field would have a much better sense of which companies are actually doing interesting work and which are blowing smoke.
Regardless, I think the most productive path to (a) exploring your options and (b) getting offers (if that’s what you want) is -not- to pass your resume around, but instead to try to set up informational meetings (virtual is fine) with people working for a few companies you think are cool. If you message random people on LinkedIn asking for help getting a job at their company, the vast majority will ignore you. If you connect saying exactly what you said in this post, most people will be willing to talk to you on the phone. The major advantage of this approach is that (a) more people will talk to you (b) you will get a more candid view of which companies people already in the industry think are coolest and (c) if any companies ARE actually looking to hire, they’ll be just as likely to recruit you as if you had come in hot with your resume.
tl;dr
find one company you think is cool. keep hammering linkedin requesting advice from their employees about your career hunt. in those meetings, ask which jobs/companies in the industry are actually the coolest. repeat.
Do you have any experience with membranes? There is a lot of industrial R&D on improving membranes used for ultrafiltration, reverse osmosis, forward osmosis, proton exchange, gas separation, etc. I don’t know of any specific openings at the moment, but I could list some companies that are active in this area. Better water treatment or fuel cells would count as a positive impact for humanity in my books.
I have no specific advice, just wanted to say I think biological photovoltaics, specifically if you could make a cheap energy source people could grow themselves, seems generally awesome and like it would be a good way to achieve your positive humanity-wide effect goal.
I’ve spoken to guys with masters in chemistry, including one guy who had several dozen papers and a successful startup under his belt, who have had a hard time finding work in industry because they don’t have a PhD. It sounds like it’s very hard to get work with just a master’s degree these days.
This might be a misconception on my part and you really need to ask around among chemists who have applied for jobs recently, but you need to think very carefully before you make a decision.
Anyway, one alternative choice might be to work with a drug discovery lab in academia. Once screens have found a lead compound, it’s always helpful to have a good combinatorial chemist on hand. Thankfully I’m in basic science now but when I rotated in a translational lab we were banging our heads against the wall because the best compound we had was barely soluble in water and injecting the mice with so much DMSO was killing them (even in the controls) faster than the cancer we were trying to treat.
Question for physicalists / materialists: Do you have any formal system of ethics / moral philosophy that you follow?
Consequentialism and particularly modern variants of utilitarianism (eg. preference) are discussed as commonly supported by physicalists. I was interested in specific philosophers in this area that people endorse, and also wondering if there are any physicalists that are also virtue ethicists or deontologists or anything other formal types? Is there any specific reasoning for your supporting those perspectives?
Not really.
All the formal systems have gaping holes where they produce terrible, inhumane results in the same way that all decision theory approaches have classes of scenario where they produce terrible results.
In neat scenarios I tend to choose the consequentialist answers but I think there’s an old post by Scott talking about how people switch between ethics schools from moment to moment depending on scope and context.
You probably want some flavor of rule utilitarian managing the state budget but a set of deontologists to interact with in everyday life.
Is there even much correlation between materialist/non materialist views and ethics schools?
Relative to the SSC commentariat (not exactly a representative sample, to be sure), we could look at the survey data for this; I don’t recall if Scott’s taken a look at this particular question in past years.
Possibly Contra Askell On Moral Offests, which I think is very good and important, and perhaps is partially approximated by rahien.din below.
Not really. If I was pressed I’d say Hobbes-style natural law.
I don’t trust any moral or ethical conclusion I can’t support from multiple independent foundations. Virtuous things that do net good and feel right while obeying established rules, are very likely to be righteous. Three out of four, odds are still pretty good but try to understand where the mismatch is coming from. Anything less calls for extreme caution. Fortunately, the various moral systems usually do line up in practical problems not involving trolleys; people have been doing this for thousands of years, and we’re pretty good at it.
Consequentialism alone has the same problem as Communism: the necessary math is intractably complex in any real-world application, and the decisions about which simplifying assumptions to make and where to truncate the analysis turn into license to do whatever you wanted to do anyway to whoever you really want to do things to. And it is otherwise poorly aligned with human nature. But it makes a useful pidgin for talking ethical issues with people who don’t share your values and intutions, and it can help in evaluating new rules for new situations if you don’t ask too much of it.
I think the big advantage of utilitarianism is that, at least in principle, it scales to kinds of decisions where it’s hard to have a sensible moral intuition. The math may be intractible, there may be the odd repugnant conclusion lying around, but you can at least kinda-sorta get a handle on the moral situation by usable approximations[1]. By contrast, it’s really hard to see how evolution-installed and society-installed moral intuitions are going to give me much traction on deciding, say, whether we’d be better off with more lax or more strict FDA regulations, or whether it’s better to allow less strict pollution limits in poorer places.
[1] Albeit with a lot of opportunities to palm a card in your analysis by your choice of what to count. See every cost-benefit analysis ever for examples.
This is essentially my criticism of using externality arguments for policy decisions involving issues such as population or climate change. The set of effects, positive and negative, is sufficiently complicated and uncertain that you end up with whatever conclusion you want according to what effects you choose to look at and how you estimate them.
Yes, it’s particularly blatant when e.g. every possible harm from climate change is included in the analysis but none of the possible benefits, and when every instance of bad weather is counted as anecdotal evidence but good weather isn’t.
If you’re truly going into unexplored territory, you should do your best to count all the externalities you can measure and see if your plan still makes sense. That’s doable with at least some confidence. But almost nobody actually does it.
Sometimes that’s dishonesty, but I think a lot of time, it happens because most people find quantitative reasoning really unnatural and hard, and everyone finds it easier to reason toward wanted than unwanted conclusions. Combine those, and you get a bunch of people making errors in reasoning that just happen to always push them away from any unwanted conclusions.
Right. Just like most of the Communists genuinely believed that the next five-year plan would lead to economic prosperity, and also that the spreadsheet showing that the despised kulaks and bourgeoise would have to be re-educated was an accurate and unbiased analysis.
Whether in economics or ethics, I think I prefer systems that fail through overt dishonesty to those that nudge honest men towards the sort of decisions that would otherwise come through malice.
Can you think of a place where that kind of analysis has been done well?
I’m basically a physicalist. I think the deontology-utilitarianism divide is entirely artificial. It is impossible to be exclusively one or the other.
Utilitarianism is just “find the right means to produce the maximum benefit.” But that procedure has no vitality unless you can identify or define “benefit.” For that, you need deontology. Utilitarianism-without-deontology looks like “I do the thing even though I don’t know why I do it.” Every time a person takes an ethical action, they have referred to deontology.
Deontology is just “what do I think/feel/perceive is beneficial?” But that explication of preferences must be operationalized with rigor and with proper expectations. For that, you need utilitarianism. Deontology-without-utilitarianism looks like “I do the thing even though I don’t know if it works.” Every time a person takes an ethical action, they have practiced utilitarianism.
I think you are wrong in both directions. Utilitarianism has at least a fuzzy definition of what the benefit is—human happiness or something close to it. Deontology isn’t just giving you a list of benefits with weights to add up, it’s ruling that certain actions are bad in themselves, whether or not they produce what you might otherwise see as good results.
I entirely disagree. Human happiness is an important subcategory of human benefit. Huxley’s Brave New World describes a lot of very happy people, for instance. Hostages with Stockholm syndrome are at least a bit happier than hostages without it. Happiness is important but it isn’t necessarily the only important thing.
Moreover, to the degree that we ethically valuate human happiness, that is a deontological valuation.
What you have noticed is not that utilitarianism contains a definition of benefit independent of deontology. What you have noticed is the interface between utilitarianism and deontology.
This is true, and the truth thereof is compatible with my framework.
I think you’re fundamentally misunderstanding what utilitarianism is. If I’m a utilitarian, there are really only two responses to Brave New World: either I say it isn’t nearly as dystopian as made out to be or that the people aren’t as happy compared to a different possible world. The people don’t really seem that happy about the world, we know the protagonist isn’t. But if you’re saying that they’re happy but it’s still bad because of other reasons, like inequality, then you’re not a utilitarian.
I don’t see what the problem is here. If things such as inequality result in sub-maximal human benefit, a utilitarian would resist those things.
I feel like I am being asked to defend inappropriately-narrow definitions.
Is a utilitarian also permitted to value health, which at times is opposed to mere happiness? If vaccinations cause the child of a utilitarian to experience pain and terror, would they withhold vaccinations because that would make the child less happy? If a child does not want to eat vegetables, does the utilitarian say we may thus only ethically feed them cupcakes?
I may be misunderstanding you and if so please clarify.
You’re definitely misunderstanding utilitarianism. Classical Utilitiarianism values total happiness and focuses on four things that affect it: intensity of the pleasure/pain, duration, extent(how many people it affects), and probability it happens. For the sake of the argument, let’s assume perfect information and disregard probability. And to simplify it further, let’s only look at the happiness of the child. We’re left with intensity and duration. If we feed a child one cupcake, their happiness will go up, so that seems to further utilitarianism. However, if you only fed them cupcakes, their health will take a hit. A sick kid is an unhappy kid. The pain from their sickness is much more intense than whatever pleasure they get from eating the cupcake. So utilitarians don’t advocate that we just go chasing highs every second. They advocate whatever makes us happiest in the long run.
There are different versions of utilitarianism to be sure but they all work very similarly to this outlook. Most people who are utilitarians do so on the basis of either the concept of happiness or preferences as a thing to be maximized and pain as something to be minimized.
@Wrong Species
I don’t think utilitarianism necessarily defines happiness as narrowly as you say it does. Mill’s Utilitarianism (the book) distinguishes qualitatively between “high” and “low” pleasures, and it’s difficult to think of a more central statement of utilitarianism than that.
@Rlms
By classical utilitarianism, I meant Bentham’s version but you’re right that it can refer to both. However, for the sake of this discussion, it’s irrelevant as both agree with value reducing down to happiness. Mill would just say that eating the cupcakes is a lower pleasure than that which could be obtained if the kid wasn’t sick. Of course, I think Mill’s view of happiness is incoherent, but that’s a whole other discussion.
@Wrong Species
I agree with your response to rahien.din’s question about the hypothetical child and your previous statement that utilitarianisms can’t take into things like inequality. But I disagree that the only (classical) utilitarian response to Brave New World is rejecting the premise. I think that one could (and Mill would) say that although the citizens of the Brave New World are fulfilled in terms of lower pleasures, they are unfulfilled in terms of higher pleasures. I don’t think this is the same as saying that the people aren’t as happy as they could be — if you gave them the choice of giving up their lower pleasures for higher ones they would reject it.
@rlms
That gets to the heart of my objection to Mill’s Qualitative Hedonism, which from what I’ve read is fairly common. Either Mill is promoting a theory that is wrong about the psychology of people or he’s promoting a theory that is pluralistic about value and at best, partially hedonistic.
I agree with David Friedman. Deontology, at least the kind advocated by Kant, doesn’t care what you personally think about morality. He thinks that there are certain rules that are fully rational and going against them is going rationality itself.
Is this central or non-central?
The Standford Encyclopedia of Philosophy article on Deontological Ethics says:
Controls Freak,
I was not expecting that.
I have recently been learning about W.D. Ross’ Moral Pluralism and it maps really well to what I think of ethics. Basically he says that there are multiple values that can’t be reduced down to one another. Each of these values entails a prima facie duty. For example, we might have a duty to follow our promises. However, these can easily be overriden by other considerations. I might have promised a friend to help him if he’s in trouble but not if he asks me to help him murder someone he doesn’t like. How do you decide what to do when these values conflict? You have to deliberate based on your intuitions because morality is too complex to have an algorithim sort it out for you. Going against your intuitions is how you get things like utility monsters. One problem is when you scale up and you do need some kind of rule to decide things on and like someone else mentioned, I think some kind of utilitarianism would be necessary. But for individuals going about their lives, Moral Pluralism is the best way to go. It’s not perfect but it’s the best ethical theory, IMO, that coheres with how people think and do ethics.
Does anyone know of any scientific research about inbreeding risks between family members who share 1/16 of their DNA, such as first cousins, once removed?
I’ve only been able to find data for marriages between family members who share 1/8 of their DNA, and it indicates that the added risk of genetic defects in offspring is small. Geneticists don’t seem to have devoted any effort into examining the effects of intermarriage between family members who are any less related than that. Does that mean offspring produced by family members who share 1/16 of their DNA are no likelier to have genetic problems than offspring produced by totally unrelated people?
I don’t have any actual knowledge related to this, but my guess would be that the genetic-problem-rate for the 1/16th shared pairings would be 25% of the genetic-problem-rate for the 1/8th shared pairings. I can think of plausible stories for why the rate of problems could vary in either direction though (e.g. if the compound effect of several small problems is non-linear, or if a significant percentage of the most problematic embryos in the 1/8th case are too non-viable to develop).
No, it is linear, not quadratic. The rate of defects for 1/16 relatives is 1/2 of the rate for 1/8 relatives. (And everything is linear, so the suppression of quantitative traits is 1/2 as much for 1/16 relatives as for 1/8 relatives.)
If the parents share x% of their genes, then for each variant in that stretch there is some rate of the shared ancestor having a bad recessive and a 1/4 chance that the child is homozygous. The only thing quadratic is the number 1/4, but that is per-gene. It is added up over the x%.
1/16 is on the border. Once you get down to 1/32 or 1/64 it falls into the background.
Probably not good to do every generation for centuries but the risk from sharing 6.5% of common variants with someone isn’t that terrible.
https://i.pinimg.com/originals/4b/c0/51/4bc051e63f40e68d1f970a6d3fd613f0.png
because even if people restrict themselves, in most long term communities people are linked multiple lines of decent. (ok technically everyone is if you go far enough)
When we’ve got spreadsheets of subjects it’s not unusual to simply cut off everything below about 10%.
6.5% can just imply you’re both from the same slightly-historically-isolated town even without any known family tree connections.
Expect a slight uptick in risk of genetic health problems above the population background but it’s not extreme.
here’s some research.
http://jmg.bmj.com/content/early/2018/01/21/jmedgenet-2017-104974
If you’re both from a population that’s already got pretty high consanguinity keep in mind that the 6.5% is on top of that.
So ,for example, if you were both Irish (2%) it would put your offspring close to the average 8% consanguinity of the Irish traveler population. (ish)
http://jmg.bmj.com/content/jmedgenet/early/2018/01/21/jmedgenet-2017-104974/F1.large.jpg
Thinking about the case of traditional Arabic society, where first cousin marriages are favored, I’ve wondered if there isn’t a benefit as well as a cost. Inbreeding tends to combine lethal recessives, which filters them out. So I would expect the frequency of lethal recessives to be lower in a more inbred population, although for a given frequency adverse results through someone carrying the pair would be higher.
Am I missing something? Does anyone know of there are studies of Arabic populations that would show that?
The word is purging. It is generally considered not worth the cost in animals, but many plants frequently mate with themselves. Breeders do it (usually closer than cousins), but they concentrate the costs in a few coddled individuals in the breeding population and amortize the benefits over a large population that descends from them.
Razib quote this:
Not medical advice, but my understanding is that for distant relatives it only really becomes a danger if the whole family line is interbred. A single instance would have elevated risk for a lot of things but you wouldn’t end up at the Charles II level for generations.
At 1/16th, you’re approaching general-population-relatedness levels (~6% vs ~2%, which I usually see quoted for ethnically homogeneous groups) and it’ll be pushed up and down substantially by randomness in descent. At that point, you might have to look less at the inbreeding depression literature and more at the autozygosity literature – recently, for example, “Relationships between estimated autozygosity and complex traits in the UK Biobank” https://www.biorxiv.org/content/early/2018/03/29/291872 , Johnson et al 2018. It’s probably not going to be a big deal (unless there’s a history of inbreeding/endogamy and the relatedness is actually a lot higher than one would estimate).
There is more risk than just acute “genetic defects.” For example, the children of first cousins seem to have reduced IQ by 5 points, so the children of 1/8 relatives is 2.5 points. There are probably lots of effects all over the phenotype that aren’t studied.
As long as it’s a rarity, the risks are small. If the culture marries cousins regularly, then you have a problem.
Thanks guys. I appreciate the answers so far.
Why don’t I go ahead and do this. I’d like to ask about the possibly slightly fraught issue of “gender-neutral language.” Please understand that this is a sincere effort at understanding and I hope it causes no offense. What I’d like to do here is present a very simple, first-principles take on what I think the issue is and solicit reactions, corrections, etc. I am not well read on this and very easily could be missing basic points so I apologize if that’s the case.
My impression is that this starts with someone objecting to the use of the inclusive “he” in sentences involving a person of unspecified sex. The objection, as I vaguely understand it, would be something like a complaint that this usage is sexist and assumes that unspecified people are (or are usually) male.
My naive reaction to this objection is that it doesn’t really make sense, because the word “he” in this context does not refer to a male person at all — it is used to refer to any person regardless of sex. The fact that the word “he” can also be used in other contexts to be specific to a male person seems irrelevant to me. Imagine someone objecting to using the word “ham” to refer to an overly emotive actor on the ground that this usage discriminates against vegetarians by associating actors with edible meat. We respond (I assume), “You’re confused! The fact that the word ‘ham’ can refer to meat in some other context does not say anything about the meaning of the word in this context, where it has nothing to do with meat.” If the word “he” is defined to MEAN a person of indeterminate sex in the relevant context — as it has always meant up through the period when gender-neutral language became a widespread issue of concern — then I similarly don’t really understand the basis of the complaint.
Sometimes I think I’ve seen the objection that the use of the generic “he” makes women (or girls growing up) feel excluded or inferior or something similar, and that this can adversely affect their lives. Since this is an empirical claim, is there any good evidence that use of the traditional English language had any such adverse effects on women? I guess this has two parts. One question is whether the traditional usage in fact produced a reaction of feeling bad in women or girls, and the second is the empirical question whether life outcomes are in any way impacted by societal pronoun usage in this way. I’ll address these two in reverse order. The second piece strikes me as likely a very tough question to answer, but it seems like the burden ought to fall on the proponents of jettisoning our ordinary English usage. We don’t just change our basic means of communicating with one another lightly, on the basis of an unsupported and possibly unsupportable assertion. So I worry that the second question (pronoun usage impact on measurable life outcomes) may be indeterminate, although I would love to see evidence one way or the other.
As to the first piece (whether girls or women experience negative emotional feelings at hearing a generic “he”), I guess there’s an element of self-fulfilling prophecy going on. It would not surprise me at all to learn that today — after several decades of public discussion of gender-neutral language — that lots of people of both sexes would dislike hearing the generic “he.” But two points about that. First, if indeed there was no such widespread reaction until it was produced by the very proponents demanding change of the language, it seems a little perverse to “reward” a contingent with a victory based upon a reaction that it itself produced with its own complaints. And second, if the reaction is based upon the belief that use of the generic “he” assumes a maculine sex, would it be ameliorated by someone learning that it in fact does no such thing, and is completely neutral as to the sex of the person at issue? I do not for a minute discount the reality of people feeling bad or offended about something, and I take that sort of thing seriously. But it strikes me as generally a bad idea to make grammatical changes to our language solely on the ground that a usage makes people feel bad based upon a misunderstanding, particularly if the misunderstanding can somehow be cleared up without restructuring our language. This is different from a situation where someone objects to the use of language for another reason, e.g., the use of a slur or epithet. The problem with the use of a slur or insult is that its actual meaning is derogatory. We should demand that derogatory ethnic terms not be used because their meaning includes a negative and insulting aspect. Nobody to my knowledge has contended that the actual meaning of the generic “he” included an assertion of superiority of one sex over the other or constituted a derogatory insult, but once again I could be wrong about that.)
What part of the above is wrong, or what other grounds are there to object to the generic “he” that I may have missed?
Part of the reason why I think this remains important despite the fact that the debate seems to have ended in favor of dropping the generic “he” is that it also bears on more current debates about pronouns (e.g., the propriety of people selecting personal sets of pronouns for themselves rather than having a language that uses a set of common rules to denote pronouns appropriate to particular groups of people). That strikes me as an issue with some similar features to the gender-neutral language debate, and it might help me get a better handle on that debate if I could get clearer on what I might be missing in the earlier dispute.
Don’t have time to fully engage, but I highly recommend two pieces by Douglas Hofstadter (yes, that one) on this subject: “Changes In Default Words and Images…” and “A Person Paper on Purity in Language”. Both should be available here by scrolling down, or you can check out Metamagical Themas from your local library.
I appreciate your polite and careful approach. My answer will probably not be particularly informed, but I’ll take the opportunity to give my opinions.
I think part of the issue is that men are in some ways treated as the default sex, with women being the other sex, the wives, sisters and daughters of men. I would argue that the reason we use “he” as a generic pronoun is because of this. Male is the default. You can specify female if you want. That sort of thing.
But obviously half of us are women, and there’s no reason why male should be the default sex. As women have gained more rights, played more roles in society other than wives, the position of men as the default sex has come into question.
I regard the language change as a consequence of this social change. Given that male isn’t the default, let’s change our generic pronoun from being identical to the male pronoun. (Also note declining use of “man” to refer to the species and increasing use of “humanity”.)
I realise I’m not particularly justifying it or arguing in favour of it, so much as explaining why I think it’s happened. Perhaps that’s not useful to you, but perhaps it is.
Since you mention more current debates on pronouns and such, I would like to say that I’m not sure how similar the present and past issues are. Language changing to accommodate women who make up half the population is one thing, but language changing to accommodate people of non-binary gender (for example) is another. It’s difficult to predict what will happen. I think my hope is that language will continue to change to become less and less gendered. I have a hunch that “xe”, “ze”, “thon” etc. won’t catch on in a big way, but I suspect singular “they” will become more common, and perhaps also the title “Mx”.
Thanks, Fion. Very helpful. I’m not looking to argue with people and I just appreciate hearing general reactions like this. Much appreciated.
Related to the argument that gender-neutral he frames men as the default, “normal” sex — I think most of us would agree that the usage of words like kleenex, xerox, bandaid, velcro, etc. to refer to generic versions of those companies products represents a huge win for the companies. Become so ubiquitous that people actually need to be reminded that other brands exists.
I find that singular-they is already ubiquitous, at least in casual conversation, so I never really understood the push for xe’s and ze’s. Seems like as good a place as any to ask — what’s the benefit of “ze” over singular-they? Is it just an attempt to satisfy the few holdouts against “they”? Or maybe the proponents of “ze” ARE the opponents of “they”? As someone who’s comfortable with “they”, do I have a reason to switch?
Not really. At least some of those companies lost their trademark protection in their names for exactly that reason.
True. But up until that point, having your product be so ubiquitous that your brand is practically part of the language sounds pretty advantageous.
@mdet: The large sales volume was helpful, but the ubiquitous language usage turned out not to be. The distinction seems relevant to the analogy, since in the pronoun context, it is posited that language usage, without more, is a significant benefit.
@mdet
Sure, but where on that curve is ‘man?’
What if the brand ‘man’ has become so much the default that the sacrifices and problems of men have simply become invisible?
What if the ‘othering’ of women, combined with a progressive culture that seeks to help the ‘other,’ actually allows women to adopt part of the male gender role much more than vice versa?
Aapje, I agree with you that strict, traditional gender roles have disadvantages and downsides for men as well as for women, that society’s dialogue has focused almost entirely on the women-side of the conversation, and the side that does touch on men’s issues is often framed in a way that explicitly or implicitly blames men ourselves.
However, I stand by my suggestion that “maleness” as default and “normal” carries many advantages.
I’ll second entobat’s suggestion of “A Person Paper on Purity in Language”, which is available online here.
Be warned, though, that coming from where you are coming from it makes for very uncomfortable reading. I read it first in about 1986 and I can say with absolute certainty it is the one thing I’ve ever read that immediately changed my own views and behaviour.
Would love to hear your reactions after you have read it a couple of times.
Thanks. I’d like to give this some more thought but in the interest of giving a timely response to your request, I worry that Hofstaedter (whose GEB I loved in college) may be stealing a base here. It seems that what he is doing is taking a special history of a category where the U.S. has faced a completely unique history of slavery and civil war and lynchings, etc., etc., and suggesting that this context carries over to every other context. Obviously there has been sexism in our history too but not every context is identical. The usual view is that race is sui generis in the American national experience and so we ought to be extremely cautious about using that as a template for broader generalizations. So I worry that Hofstafter’s move — which is further attenuated by the fact that he presents no explicit argument and instead relies only on the vague form of a satire — isn’t really a fair way to approach this question. Again — racism is horrible. Indeed, my response here rests on the fact that it is in some ways uniquely horrible in the American experience. And sexism is horrible too. My point here is in no way to demean women or to suggest that they are in any way inferior to men.
P.S. I haven’t looked at the other Hofstaedter essay ye but I plan to do so.
Of course they’re not identical, and that’s not really what Hofstadter was going after. I’m not ragging on you here, as this was pretty well my first reaction when I read it too, until I read a couple more times and wrapped my head around some context.
Maybe worth remembering that this was written in the 1980s and the world has moved on quite a bit since then. But consider that: first black Yale student 1870-something, first female Yale student 1968 – feels like it should be a typo but it isn’t; late 19th century black men could, and married women could not, own property; that 1929 Canadian “persons” case considering whether a woman could be considered a “qualified person” for election to the Senate; Bill Clinton in the 1960’s pressing for more black Rhodes Scholars and completely missing that there had never been a female Rhodes Scholar and wouldn’t be until 1977.
And while racism was upfront and centre in everyone’s minds (whichever view they took), discrimination against women had flown right under the radar for millenia beforehand. That’s the point of comparison, that the discrimination was there all along and buried by societal assumptions, tradition, history, and – yes – by our use of language. Change the context, as Hofstadter does here, and it is blindingly, jarringly, painfully, excruciatingly obvious – as I imagine it must be to every women reading a male default in everything.
@phisheep
Married women could not own property because married men and women were considered to be one single unit, with the man having the legal rights and obligations. This does mean that the wife could not own property, but also that the husband was obliged to provide for the wife, but not vice versa. It means that the wife could not sign contracts, but also that she could not be held responsible in civil court, even for her own actions (unless those actions were criminal).
The construct of coverture cannot be reasonably compared to the legal status of black vs white people, at any point in American history. Comparing a black person to a wife and a white person to a husband in one way that suits your argument, but then ignoring the ways in which it doesn’t, is cherry picking to the highest degree.
Your claim that great oppression of women is evident since “late 19th century black men could, and married women could not, own property,” merely betrays a deep lack of knowledge that makes you unable to understand the extent to which women and men were restricted by their gender roles.
It’s very unfortunate that the ‘education’ on this topic is generally done by people who merely seek to serve an activist agenda & who have no interest in presenting a fair picture.
IMO, it really shows how radical these activists are, because there is plenty to object to when you do present the fair picture. However, it doesn’t merely present one gender as the victim, so it’s not very suitable for pitting one gender against the other, rather than seeking better solutions for both genders.
In which ways were men “restricted by their gender roles”? You list some advantages that women had, but those aren’t the same thing. They also (at least as you’ve explained them) don’t seem at all comparable to the advantages men had. I own a lot of property, but have never been held responsible for something in a civil court. In fact, I don’t think an inability to be held responsible would be advantageous. It doesn’t mean you can break contracts with impunity, it means that no-one will make contracts with you.
@rlms
Being forced to provide/earn enough money is a restriction, just like being forced to be a homemaker is a restriction.
You should keep in mind that people in the past were very poor compared to today, so providing was far more difficult. James Wilson, a signatory to the Declaration of Independence, spent some time in a debtors’ prison while still serving as an Associate Justice of the U.S. Supreme Court. Fellow signatory Robert Morris spent three years in debtor’s prison. The father of Robert E. Lee was imprisoned for debt for two years. So you can imagine how hard it was for the lower classes, when even the upper class could not evade it.
Sure. And I wasn’t pushed into become a farmer like my grandpa, or his father or his father or his… Also, my grandfather didn’t even get a choice to be a programmer.
Modern life is a lot different from that of the past & my objection is that many people seem incapable of viewing the past in a holistic way. Instead, they seem to imagine modernity and then add in one aspect of the past, which then seems utterly unfair…which it is…because then the conditions which made those choices the best/least bad option in the eyes of the people of those times are left out.
I think that if you actually look at the options that society & people had & how their choices impacted men and women, it is far less unfair than how it is portrayed. I would argue that emancipation of women was primarily driven by the conditions changing and enabling better solutions, not that people suddenly became far more enlightened.
The actual state of affairs seems to have been that women could make limited ‘contracts,’ like buy regular products on debt, but that big purchases would be the man’s affair. Given the general lack of wealth, this seems generally not very advantageous to the man.
Early feminists seem to have pretty much exclusively come from the upper and upper middle class, who did have more money. I would argue that lower and lower middle class women were not stupid and recognized that their problems were not so much an issue of unfair distribution of property, but rather a lack of it.
I’m not arguing that men didn’t have it better (they probably had more disparity in outcomes, so perhaps they had it both better and worse), but rather that the disadvantages that men had are left out of the picture entirely by ‘the narrative’.
I knew from the title what this would be, though oddly I didn’t know which side it would take (“person paper” is rather ridiculous, so the essay could have gone the other way). It’s an argument by analogy that fails because the situations aren’t analogous on the relevant points. No analogy stands on all fours, but this one would be lucky to have two. The term “white” has never meant “people”.
Right, but that’s the point of the essay. He is explicitly and deliberately changing things to be unfamiliar. Replacing “penmanship” with “penpersonship” feels ludicrous to us, because we are familiar with “penmanship”. So by changing the default to “penwhiteship” he highlights the inequality of the assumptions without allowing you to fall back on keeping things the way they are.
Changing the wording in a way that is just as wrong, but much more evident, because of unfamiliarity, would be enlightening. The problem is that that the changed wording is much more wrong, so it feels like a false comparison to me (and emotional manipulation).
The issue is that ‘man’ has two possible meanings: person and male. This dual meaning is quite obvious in words like ‘mankind.’ Of course one can make a fair argument that this ambiguity is a problem and/or that the one meaning is too often assumed, but that is a fundamentally different issue/complaint than that the language used excludes one group completely.
So I found the essay very unpersuasive for this reason, just like Nybbler. Not addressing the dual meaning of the word ‘man’ makes the writer either ignorant or intentionally deceptive.
You’re missing the point, Aapje. The dual meaning of “man” is the entire point of the essay.
Hofstadter’s claim is that the dual definition is not an acceptable state of affairs. His argument is by analogy: “The status quo only seems reasonable because we are used to it. Imagine a parallel universe in which language evolved differently. The arguments that people use to justify generic “man” in this universe are dubious when we transpose them to the parallel universe. Therefore, we should not accept those arguments in the real world, either.”
You can still reject the argument, as Jiro does below, but let’s at least be clear about the argument is.
@Iain
Fair enough. He is just calling people stupid who can’t distinguish between the two.
Anyway, I’m not in a good mood right now, so I should probably shut up now.
I think it’s a trick because it relies on our lack of imagination.
In a world where “white” really was a generic term for “person”, referring to chairmen as “chairwhite” would be correct and not racist. But the essay relies upon the reader reacting as if those terms were used in this world and not being able to imagine how those reactions would or should be different in the world described in the essay.
(In fact, “not being able to imagine” is an understatement. He’s deliberately chosen a hypothetical which most people are not even allowed to properly imagine and for which any hint of being able to do so would be condemned as wrongthink.)
We don’t even have to imagine. We could just look up a language that uses the word for “person” as an endonym.
It’s at the very least imprecise to use a single word to refer to an entire category (persons) but also to an exclusive subset of that category (male persons). That’s like using “ham” to refer to salt-cured pork haunch, but also to pork chops, pork loin, pork bacon, etc.
One instance of that kind of binary that I can think of is day/night. “Day” refers to the subdivision of time defined by the solar cycle, but, “day” also refers to the sunlit portion of the solar cycle. We have a separate term “night” for the non-sunlit portion. But this is only valid and informative because we genuinely preference days over nights.
So I think it’s plausible that (or, it is valid to perceive that) using “he” to refer either to a generic person or to a male person does encode some kind of preference for male persons.
—
Just use the singular “they.”
For an analogous case, does anyone in Italy object to the fact that “lei” means both “she” and (gender indefinite) “you.”
To be fair, I guess in Deutsch, sie (she), Sie (singular formal you), Sie (plural formal you), and sie (they) are homonymous.
I assume not, because the 2nd/3rd person difference. But I believe some people in Spain object to the fact that “ellos” means both “they (male)” and “they (mixed genders)”.
FWIW, I’ve learned English by learning computer programming first. Using a plural pronoun for a singular object hurts me on an almost physical level. I do acknowledge that I am atypical, however.
I don’t think you’re that atypical. But I think people tend find it uncomfortable because they were taught to. Does it bug you that “you” can be singular or plural?
To take a personal example, it bugs me that “aircraft” and “spacecraft” are their own plural (e.g. this sentence from Wikipedia: “The smallest aircraft are toys…”), because I didn’t learn about this until after I was familiar with the word and had internalized the standard pluralization rules for it.
Personally, I find it uncomfortable because it creates a very obvious ClassCastException. It’s the same reason why I dislike Javascript.
Yes, although such ambiguities come up less often.
“You” would be fixed elegantly by formalizing “y’all”, a perfectly usable and useful word that fills a grammatical gap.
But its use marks you as a yokel from one of the unfashionable parts of America so it’s unlikely to find its way into more mainstream use.
We could maybe go the other way and formalize “thou” for the singular.
@gdub — I think like “you all” or “all of you” is already okay in formal writing, just like “he or she” for singular third person (that it, when second person is allowed in formal writing…)
In speech and informal writing, I think “y’all*” and singular “they” have been pretty widespread and accepted for a long time. Although you’re point about sounding like a “yokel” (and related concerns) is a good one — there’s people and situations you would feel comfortable using “y’all” and contexts where you’d be worried about getting judged for it. That’s true to varying extent of all language — context always matters.
The 19th century grammarians who discouraged use of the singular they felt the same way. Personally, I’m the opposite. I sometimes (unconsciously) use the singular they to refer to people I know the gender of but the person I’m speaking to doesn’t.
This sounds like an interesting research project:
1. Come up with a test that measures dislike for plural pronouns being used for singulars
2. Apply that test to a group of programmers and a control group
Is this tongue in cheek? It seems you are objecting to imprecision and in response recommending more ambiguity.
LOL okay, I hadn’t realized that. Perhaps, the correct ambiguity. I think the outcome of calling a woman “he” is worse than the outcome of referring to a singular person by a plural pronoun. Perhaps in the future there will be humans that consider themselves to be plural rather than singular, and we will have to revise somehow.
“Quanta” is a plural word. We are many!
It seems that the only negative consequences to ambiguity in language you are considering is hurt feelings.
You haven’t spent much time on Tumblr, have you.
This is not the future, this is the now. And is my main issue with indeterminate “they” applied to a specific person; I resent being required to buy into someone else’s mental illness.
All,
Haha! I guess I don’t spend enough on time on the Tumblrsnaps to appreciate the extent of the issue.
Things are not as they seem? Sure, ambiguity has a cost – just as precision does.
And I wasn’t asked to address the whole topic of ambiguity in language. The OP states its position as contra to “a complaint that this usage is sexist,” and I addressed a specific part of the ensuing post. I don’t feel obligated to go beyond that.
Yeah, but your behavior is still being determined by someone else. If you deliberately march out of time, you’re still paying attention to someone else’s drummer.
Some people like to take a stand with pronouns, either by insisting on their micropronoun or by resisting micropronouns. I define myself as just not bothering. Using the singular “they” demonstrates a blithe ignorance of the entire controversy, in no small part because it’s kind of lazy. (Oddly enough, the grammar police are kind of providing a smokescreen for me here.)
Fair enough; I was more just complaining about the implication that people feeling a certain way would necessitate other people talking a certain way.
Although it brings to mind questions about what the transitioning surgery would be like for transplural individual.
Happy Holidays! ; )
But I agree, hurt feelings alone do not necessarily constitute some overriding consideration.
Is that Appomattox day or Chicken Little Awareness Day?
But I do think I’ve been consistent on this.
And no one is bothered by the royal “we”?
The royal we seems to reduce ambiguity when used selectively. It should function to indicate when the monarch is speaking as a head of state versus as a particular individual. “I would like the Beef Wellington tonight, thank you Jeeves” vs “We find this treaty to be acceptable and shall see that it is in place henceforth.”
See this argument to the contrary.
Dunno much about whether the generic “he” makes women feel excluded, but see this about whether it’s clearer or less clear (in terms of how fast people can understand sentences containing it) that singular “they” or generic “she”.
For one case where sound, for some, trumps actual meaning, consider objections to the word “niggardly.”
See also “chink in the armor” which led to the writer getting fired and going into the priesthood (https://www.washingtonpost.com/news/acts-of-faith/wp/2017/10/02/fired-by-espn-for-a-racist-headline-hes-finding-his-second-chance-as-a-catholic-priest/?noredirect=on&utm_term=.b5445f2dd76d).
Your approach is interesting, but ultimately irrelevant. Modern pronoun usage is not motivated by convenience or epistemological correctness, but by a complex set of social signals that bear a close resemblance to expressions of religious faith.
By analogy, some people will insist on always capitalizing the word “God”; others will insist on only spelling it “G-d” or “The Lord”. You could invent lots of arguments for why they should spell it one way vs. the other, but you won’t be able to convince anyone — since their preferred spelling is not some conclusion that they arrived at after perusing linguistic research, but rather a core aspect of their personal identity.
The same is true of pronouns; and, just like spellings of the word “god”, the set of pronouns we will end up using in the future depends solely on which sub-culture will achieve lasting dominance, not on any epistemological/ontological considerations.
>Modern pronoun usage is not motivated by convenience or epistemological correctness, but by a complex set of social signals that bear a close resemblance to expressions of religious faith.
@Bugmaster — huh, this hasn’t been my experience at all. Long before I heard of any gender-neutral-related motivation for using the singular “they”, I heard it used all the time for convenience, to avoid awkward sentence constructions. It was so common when I was growing up that schoolteachers would bring it up as a “common grammatical error” in English classes, and instruct us not to use it in our essays. (This was about ten years ago — I don’t know if teachers still classify it as a grammatical error, or whether that would start a political debate.)
Is it not your experience that people will automatically say things like:
“Someone left their backpack in the hallway.”
“Somebody called me and left a voicemail.” –“Oh, what did they want?”
“Nobody in their right mind would agree with that.”
(And also: http://wanderdaydream.tumblr.com/post/91304137336/itsvondell-you-sure)
Personally, I like singular “they” for convenience, and I’ve also come to prefer it for more personal reasons (I’d like to live in a world that places less prominence and emphasis on gender). But either way, singular “they” seems like it’s reaching fixation in informal English.
There’s a complicating factor of non-specific vs. singular ‘they’.
Non-specific: “Everyone can do their part.”
Specific: “The actor read their lines.” or “Pat got their coat from the closet.”
mayleaf’s examples above are all non-specific, and I don’t usually see people complain about this use except in formal writing. (Also, as rlms notes below, non-specific singular ‘they’ is attested from Chaucer’s time… I want to say specific singular “they” doesn’t show up until later, but I don’t remember where I read that and its hard to check.)
I don’t think you’ve touched on the main reasons people object to the generic “he”, but more importantly I think you’re misunderstanding the nature of language. When you say things like “If the word “he” is defined to MEAN a person of indeterminate sex in the relevant context”, it sounds like you think that words have objectively correct meanings, and the debate is about what the one true meaning of “he” should be. But true meanings don’t exist! Dictionaries just describe how words are commonly used, they don’t make normative claims that those are the only “correct” uses. If style guides etc. do make normative claims, they just indicate the opinions of their authors. Anyone can decide to write a book that tells people to apply random bits of Latin grammar to English, but there’s nothing special about the books of that kind that happened to get popular.
So in your hypothetical response to the ham objection, the reason that “The fact that the word ‘ham’ can refer to meat in some other context does not say anything about the meaning of the word in this context” is true is not because the Big Book Of True Word Meanings tells us what ‘ham’ means in different contexts. It’s true because most people understand the ham of an actor to be different from the ham of a pig. Common use is a good argument against some novel uses of language (if someone says “we should use racism to mean prejudice plus structural power” then “but most people won’t understand you if you do that” is one good objection). But it isn’t a good argument for either side for the generic “he”, since both it and the major alternatives are about equally commonly understood.
Hopefully that gives you an idea of the kind of framework you should use to think about this kind of thing (although it’s not the framework people necessarily do use, I’m sure a lot of people argue against the generic “he” by saying the dictionary thinks it’s archaic). If you want to argue for using a word in a certain way, you should make claims about how your way facilitates communication better than others, rather than claims about what it means (although statements about etymology, historical use etc. can be rhetorically nice — for example the last verse of Kendrick Lamar’s i — they aren’t valid arguments).
I think the main claim of this kind about generic “he” is that it makes people inclined to picture generic persons as male, which causes people to have inaccurate instinctive models of the world (since not all generic persons are men). A variation on that claim is that using generic “he” for stereotypically male things and “she” for stereotypically female things reinforces gender stereotypes with harmful effects.
Also relevant is the fact that the generic “they” as an alternative to the generic “he” has a long and storied history, and the first wacky invented gender neutral pronoun dates back to 1792. As per my first paragraph, these historical details shouldn’t affect the question of what generic pronouns people should use now. But they are interesting in their own right.
Thanks. When I referred to meanings of words in my initial post I meant the settled usage among the community of educated English speakers at the time before the gender-neutral challenge came up. I agree, of course, that there is no objective meaning apart from the usage of the relevant linguistic community.
On the substantive point, do we have evidence that the use of the gender-neutral “he” has the effect on people’s cognition that you describe?
I don’t know if there are any studies on it, but at least anecdotally I automatically imagine a man if I read a sentence with the gender neutral “he”, whereas I think I consciously think about the gender of the person I’m imagining if I read “they”. But probably my gender (I’m male) is a confounding factor. My impression is that lots of people are the same though. Certainly I think most people find sentences like “”There must be opportunity for the individual boy or girl to go as far as his keennness and ability will take him” awkward.
Expanding a bit on what fion (edit: and rlms) say above: it may help to think less about women feeling excluded, and more about women being excluded.
Linguists like to talk about markedness: unmarked words represent some default, and are then marked to show a deviation from the norm. For example, “elephant” is the unmarked singular, and “elephants” is the marked plural. More pointedly: “lion” and “actor” are the unmarked default, and “lioness” or “actress” are the marked feminine.
The same phenomenon extends beyond mere linguistic peculiarities: for example, if you want to find a washroom, you either look for the unmarked human, or the marked human wearing a skirt. In most contexts, being male is coded as default, and being female is coded as a deviation from the norm. Generic “he” is just one example of a broader pattern.
For a small example of how this can make a practical difference, take this comment from the creator of Bojack Horseman:
Multiply this cognitive bias across a whole industry, and you end up with a lack of roles for women, for no good reason.
Brains are lazy. They take shortcuts. Forty years ago, orchestras mostly hired men. Then they started doing blind auditions, with the musicians out of sight behind a screen, and the number of women increased significantly. When evaluating people, our brains give extra weight to people who match our existing mental images. If we subconsciously assume that male is default…
You can quite reasonably ask: how strong is this effect? how much does the generic “he” contribute? It’s unclear, and awkward to measure scientifically. Still, at least in theory, the stakes are higher than “makes people feel bad”.
PS: The history of generic “he” is less straightforward than you seem to think. One example:
Hang on, you’ve got to be careful there. Is there enough evidence to conclude that linguistic marking causes gender inequality (and if so, how much) ? It may very well be the case that the answer is “yes” (and “lots”). However, you appear to have jumped to that conclusion without even pausing to ask the question, and I find this somewhat alarming.
(Your example with the concert musicians definitely demontrates sexist bias, but does not apply in this case, since we’re talking about linguistic marking.)
Yes. Hence:
Yes, but if the effect is “unclear and awkward to measure scientifically”, how is that different from saying “we have no idea if the effect exists at all” ? If that is the case, then your conclusion — “we should re-engineer our language to be gender-neutral, due to the negative effects of linguistic marking” — is not justified.
Thanks, Iain and Bugmaster. This exchange is helpful. I tend to agree that there ought to be some good evidence of the effect if we want to rely on it to change our language, but I certainly don’t dismiss the possibility out of hand.
One might also quite reasonably ask: in which direction does the effect do net harm?
A contrarian argument might be something like this: “women get a word that uniquely refers to them whereas men have no such word and must settle for part-time use of a word that means both men and people. This linguistically marks women as being special. Thus in any context where being special is a benefit, this language gives women a positive net benefit, a boost that men do not get. Given the choice to hire somebody who is ordinary versus somebody who is special, you’d want to hire the more special person, the person who stands out as having more unique rather than more typical traits.”
(okay, sure, there are job environments that don’t value uniqueness. But the ones that do are more visible and tend to have higher social status. So at best it seems like an empirical question whether it’s better to be in the “fitting in” or the “standing out” linguistic class – you can’t simply assume that “fitting in” is all-around better.)
@Glen Raphael
I think that it is pretty clear that in the past, the West had a society where the default/ordinary was heavily favored. However, this has clearly changed substantially, although not to the opposite.
So I would argue that being special is an advantage sometimes and being the default is an advantage in other cases. Overall, I doubt that this cleanly maps on gender, as it highly depends on personal characteristics.
So is being the default a net benefit to men: yes, surely to some men.
So is being the exception a net benefit to women: yes, surely to some women.
Do more men benefit and to a greater extent than women or vice versa? I don’t think this can objectively be compared. However, I definitely do think that it is very harmful to claim that men as a gender or women as a gender benefit & thereby to erase all nuance and respect for the individual.
Whether women or men benefit on net from he / him / his being used generically is an interesting question, but should this make a difference in the conversation about whether the generic pronouns and the masculine pronouns should be the same?
I think A1987dM’s link above — study suggests that people take longer to read sentences that use a gendered pronoun opposite the gender stereotype of the person described, but don’t take any longer to read the same sentence using they / their — offers some empirical support in favor of the idea that people ARE subtly reading gender into the word “he”, even when it’s purportedly used as a generic.
And while it’s not quite empirical evidence, I’d be surprised if most people’s experience differed from the examples Iain described. That is, if there was a group of women senators captioned as a group of “congressmen”, I know that I’d hesitate and look for the men in the group, I wouldn’t just read it as neutral.
Isn’t that exactly the same mechanism used by the implicit association tests? My understanding (this is not at all my field) is that those don’t seem to actually predict differences in behavior w.r.t. bias.
So it seems quite plausible that:
a. People *are* influenced by their language, culture, and experiences to have a bunch of default options for how things will be.
b. That shows up in slower processing of non-default options.
c. That doesn’t show up in actual biased behavior, at least not in any way that’s detectable.
@albatross11
No. Implicit bias tests show that people associate e.g. “man” with “maths” and “woman” with “caring”, and the possibly unwarranted jump is the assumption that people act on those associations. But the question in this case is whether people associate (gender neutral) “he” with maleness at all, not what the implications of that possible association are.
rlms:
We only care about the effect if it changes behavior, though. If the ambiguity between having “he” mean a generic human or “he” mean a male human is just an ambiguity that makes some sentences a little more confusing so they take longer to process, that’s a pretty small problem. On the other hand, if that leads to people discriminating against women in some practically relevant way, then it may be a big enough problem to be worth trying to reform the language.
I’ll admit that my priors here are very much on the side of it not having any practically relevant impact. But I’m certainly open to evidence in the other direction.
But that’s not the study what the study concludes! It makes the almost the opposite point: that people generally don’t seem to notice that ambiguity because they treat the generic “he” as referring to men — the longer processing time only happens when the generic “he” refers to a stereotypically female antecedent (or vice versa).
Assuming that the study is correct in that conclusion, it seems pretty plausible that viewing the generic “he” as male would affect behaviour, much as e.g. using only women for illustrations of generic people would.
@rlms
Sure, but that doesn’t mean that the dissonance causes dislike or other negative feelings.
A person who believes that women are discriminated against may associate ‘programmer’ with men and pause upon encountering a CV of a female programmer; but then may judge that person by a lesser standard, giving her an advantage.
A person who believes that women are not good at logic may associate ‘programmer’ with men and pause upon encountering a CV of a female programmer; but then may judge that person by a higher standard, giving her a disadvantage.
I would argue that being seen as exceptional tends to cause exceptional treatment, but that this can both be positive or negative for that person, based on how the person who judges feel about (these) exceptions.
We’ve had discussions here in the past about how many progressives now are not content with gender/race/etc blindness, but want exceptional treatment to try to counter the disadvantages that they believe exist.
So this makes me very distrustful of this effort to supposedly make the language neutral, since I have my doubt whether those who advocate it actually believe in the principle of neutrality or whether it is merely advocated when it is perceived to help the favored groups.
It’s plausible, but there are an enormous number of plausible-sounding stories we can make up about social phenomena.
Priming, willpower depletion, the Pygmalion effect, and implicit bias tests predicting real-world discrimination are all completely plausible explanations of how the world might work. They were plausible enough that smart researchers who’d spent their lives working in experimental psychology / social psychology were convinced of them, on the basis of papers that seemed to demonstrate them many times. But then, the replication crisis hit, and it turns out to be pretty likely that none of them are actually *correct* explanations of how the world works.
You have a plausible story, but I remain quite skeptical that it’s true.
@albatross11
I think the Bojack example *was* an example of default-maleness influencing people’s behavior. The writers room proposed a joke about two people, everyone in the room immediately assumed men and didn’t rethink that until a female illustrator drew them as women. And even then, their first reaction was “Why do they need to be women? What does that have to do with it?”, until they realized “Why not?”. The mindset was influencing their behavior not in the more explicit “We’re judging this person by their gender” that Aapje proposed, but in a more “It didn’t even occur to us to use women characters for neutral roles”.
Now I realize that this is several steps removed from the effects of using “he” as a gender-neutral pronoun, so I’m fine with discounting it for that reason. But the Bojack example is acknowledgement from real people that “Yes, our default-maleness assumption colors the decisions we make in the writers room, and had there not been someone there to push back on it then we might’ve ended up with fewer women written into our show”
As with Iain’s Bojack Horseman’s example, one check everyone could do is use a word replacer such than any generic pronouns referring to a singular person is rendered using she/her/hers. See how you feel about it after a month. All of the reasons to advocate for he/him/his as the default would equally apply to using she/her/hers as the default.
As for the impact of linguistic marking on gender equality, I think a better check would be to study non-English languages.
But there’s also probably an intersection with culture, as well. An individualistic culture appears to be more affected by representation than a collectivist one. So linguistic markings may have more of an affect on some cultures than others.
We’d also have to start going down that rabbit hole of how much of our common idioms are ableist or rooted in violent metaphors or whatever.
There are obviously a lot of confounders here, but it might be interesting to look at whether there’s a relationship between rigidity of gender roles in societies vs how much gender matters in the local dominant language. It’s notable that there’s been a huge improvement in the position and freedom of women in the English speaking world over the last century, despite any effect from having female be the marked state. I don’t know enough to know about other languages and cultures.
I prefer gender-neutral language, but from what I’ve heard, cultures that use gender-neutral languages can be quite sexist, so pushing for gender-neutral language may not be a good way of changing more important behavior.
This could be empirically researched in the hundreds of languages humanity is blessed with, rather than just speculated blindly as is the custom.
If I’m to believe what I’ve heard in previous versions of this debate, there are plenty of examples of languages that are painstakingly gender neutral that are spoken by horrifically misogynistic cultures, and also some where feminine pronouns have some advantage that don’t seem different that others.
That’s just rumors over science, of course, but I’d be really surprised if something this silly had any real impact. It’s just words! Words aren’t magic, as anyone who knows at least two languages must know. Sometimes I wonder if the prevalence of “Word Magic” thinking in the US is because this country won the language lottery and most people never had to learn a second language…
This encourages me not to donate. The university quad works pretty well 90% of the time, with some modest problems on unusually cold days such as March 3. Whereas I typically avoid indoor SSC meetups, because the density ensures that the background noise will prevent me from focusing on a conversation. The EA community space is not close to being adequate for a SSC meetup.
I have a biology question I figured I could ask you guys about.
I’ve taken finasteride, and dutasteride (DHT blockers) for hair loss. Every time I start to take them, I start to get a sore throat and persistent cough. What is going on there? How is that possible? If I was born female, would I just have a sore throat all the time? I can’t seem to find anyone else who reports the same symptoms.
And most importantly, can I find a way to keep my hair? ):
For a while I was taking finasteride for an enlarged prostate. It made me impotent, so I stopped taking it. There was a very mild warning of something along those lines, but it considerably understated the effect.
Searching online, I found people who were taking it for hair loss who reported the same problem.
@ maintain:
You say every time you start to take them – how many times have you restarted and is there a pattern as to when you start taking them? The reason I ask is that some seasonal factors (pollen, air temperature…) can provoke post-nasal drip which causes persistent sore throat and cough.
I have at several times in the past had sore throat and persistent cough unrelated to any medication I was taking at the time. Some cold/allergy medicines can help that, or I have at times been prescribed a steroid nasal spray (fluticasone propionate) which did help resolve it.
As an anecdote in the other direction, I recently started taking finasteride for the first time (starting about a month ago) and have not thus far noticed any changes in cough/throat issues.
Anyone have thoughts on the Ezra Klein – Sam Harris debate? (transcript, audio)
I listened to it and there’s definitely a sense, and they point it out, that they are talking past each other. Harris wants to talk about how anyone who doesn’t have exactly the right views gets slandered and how dangerous that is. Klein wants to talk about how Harris is much more biased than he thinks and how he can’t just separate the idea of race and genetics separately from its history so cleanly and that’s dangerous. I think they’re both right, in a sense, but I do think Harris came across as kind of naive. Everyone is biased, including himself, and all politics is probably identity politics to a certain degree. If had just acknowledged his own bias then I think it would have been a more fruitful conversation.
Here is the discussion from the last hidden open thread. (It’s totally fine to continue here! I am just linking in case anyone missed the earlier discussion and is interested in reading it.)
That discussion, while interesting, predates the podcast, which I think is more illuminating than the stuff that came before.
I’m just getting started listening to it. Admittedly, mostly for popcorn reasons.
My first takeaway: I’ve never heard Ezra Klein’s voice before, but he sounds exactly how I would expect, which is interesting in and of itself.
My sense of Ezra Klein is that he’s, I guess a conflict theorist may be the term of art here? My sense is that he believes very strongly that anything that advocates for the wrong policy is inherently factually incorrect, or that you can permissibly attack anything that is “wrong” in any way that you want, or you can mischaracterize it without limit. And similarly if something is “right,” you can permissibly make false arguments for it.
This is a view I developed back before Vox, when Klein was a blogger mainly concerned with healthcare, so it’s not something that I developed just reading this transcript, but this transcript does reinforce it for me. Admittedly, this trait that I attribute to Klein has led to enough distaste of him that I don’t read him often, and I might be missing some key counter-evidence to my impression.
Klein seems like he actually has pretty mainstream center-left policy views, and like he’s pretty persuasive, at least in writing (no idea what he’s like in person), and I think this obscures how much disregard for anything like objective fact he has. Most people who have pretty mainstream center-left policy views are not deep-in conflict theorists. Usually, when you see deep-in conflict theorists, they’re radicals (to one side or another). So I think that people pattern-match Klein to be someone whose approach to how political debate works is similarly mainstream to his preferred policies.
When Harris says, “Okay. Ezra, again you can’t conflate his views on social policy with an honest discussion of empirical science. Those are two separate conversations,” that’s like martian talk to Klein. Klein just doesn’t care about empirical science.
Someone with the latter approach would be a conflict theorist while someone with the former would be an error theorist.
That’s not what Klein believes, or at least, it’s not what he says or implies. His argument is that genetics could possibly have something to do with racial differences. However, previously when white people have made those kinds of arguments, they’ve been wrong and we’ve been able to see from our vantage point they were extremely biased. We also know that there has been environmental factors that could plausibly hold black people from their true potential. Imagine looking at China in 1979 and arguing forcefully that they could never reach close to the heights of western civilization. It had been nearly 200 years since the Industrial Revolution and they still were one of the poorest countries in the world. Today, it seems almost inevitable to many people that they will reach first world status. Think of it as him taking the outside view rather than the inside view.
I’m arguing from not just this one data point, but, I don’t know, a couple dozen, spanning probably 10+ years.
You can’t be a respectable center-left commentator and explicitly subscribe to conflict theory. The person whose policy prescriptions are identical to Klein’s, and who also subscribes to conflict-theory, and who openly says, “There is no such thing as objective truth, those who disagree with me are wrong because they are outside my tribe” does not become Editor-in-Chief of his own relatively major media brand.
But my sense from seeing Klein’s arguments sporadically, but over a long time frame and a wide range of issues, is that he regards science as, like, a complicated subsystem in an MMO. There’s this cool intellectual puzzle where you do some reading about a fake magical tradition, and then you combine a few different reagents and you get a potion. And sometimes the potion gives your enemies -10 to attack and defense, in which case cool, you deploy it in your fight. And sometimes the potion gives your enemies +50 to attack and defense, in which case you toss that potion into the sea and fight with other tools. Obviously.
And someone saying, “Wait, you can’t just discard the potions that help your enemies,” it’s like, what? Of course you can, you idiot. Those potions are bad.
I wish you would address my point rather than repeating yourself while using an analogy. This is what Klein said about the possibility of genetic differences:
And this is sort of a summary of his views:
Just looking at those quotes, do you think those are reasonable things to believe? Do you think someone can make these arguments in good faith?
For what it’s worth, as a leftist who hasn’t followed the exchange between Klein and Harris, they seem like reasonable views that I would expect at least a significant minority of blue tribe members to hold.
I haven’t listened to the Klein/Harris discussion, and I’m not sure I will, but it’s worth pointing out that the question of whether the racial IQ differences are genetic or not is probably the wrong question to ask.
What I think are the right questions are:
a. Is there anything we can do about the racial differences in IQ, given the normal constraints on budgets and limits on government power and basic decency?
b. If so, do we know more-or-less what those things are?
The reason I say that these are the right questions to ask is because they change what kinds of research we should pursue and what kind of policies we should have.
One part of this is that genetic doesn’t mean intractable. If it turned out that the racial IQ differences came down to some micronutrient which whites needed less of than blacks due to some difference in gene frequencies, we’d have a genetic cause with an easy solution. We start adding vitamin IQ to the water supply, and twenty years later, the gap would have closed.
On the other hand, if it turned out that the racial IQ differences came down to some kind of deep cultural stuff that could only be broken out of by, say, transracial adoptions of newborns, it would be intractable[1] even though it was 100% environmental.
If the differences are fixable with stuff we know how to do now, we ought to jump on fixing them with both feet[2]. That’s the promise of stuff like headstart, but my understanding is that headstart and related programs don’t actually cause a lasting boost in IQ. Instead, they raise scores for a couple years and then the kids regress to the mean of kids who didn’t get headstart.
What I think is the current state of the art in this field (as an interested amateur) is that nobody knows for sure how much of the IQ gap is genetic or environmental, and also nobody knows for sure whether it can be closed in practice. Some specific plausible causes are known that could be attacked (especially lead in the environment of small children), but I don’t think anyone actually has any idea of some policy we could implement to close the gap that has a significant chance of working. Further, I believe the genetic/environmental question is one that divides genuine experts in the field[3], despite the fact that one side of that question is incredibly radioactive.
This makes me think we ought to proceed by:
a. Trying to understand the cause of the gap so we can figure out what might be done about it. An environment in which the whole subject is radioactive is not one in which we can expect a huge amount of progress, and it’s at least conceivable (I have no idea how to estimate a probability) that we might actually come to understand the causes of the IQ gap well enough to try to do something useful about it. But not if most researchers would rather have surgery without anesthesia than go through the ordeal of trying to make a career studying the subject honestly.
b. Establishing right now that your rights and your basic dignity as a human being isn’t a function of your IQ and never will be. A few people have been pushing on this–including (ironically) Charles Murray and Paige Harden, two people who otherwise seem to have little nice to say to each other.
(a) is important because there’s some probability of this huge win where we make the world enormously better.
(b) is important because as long as we have humans with ordinary genetic and environmental and developmental variation, we’re going to have some people who are smarter than others. We’ve spent the last few decades getting really good at concentrating power and wealth in the hands of very smart people. I think we’ve also reorganized our society in ways that have often made things pretty damned hard for people who aren’t very smart. The difference in your quality of life between being in the top and bottom 10% of intelligence has probably gotten a lot bigger, both because the smart people make more money and have more choices, and because the dumb people kind-of get screwed by the added complexity the smart people added to the world. (Like needing to pass a hard paper-and-pencil test to get to be a hairdresser, or needing to get a high school diploma to be employable almost anywhere but the worst jobs.)
Probably in the coming decades we’ll have technology that will make for much smarter people using some kind of gene modification or performance-enhancing drugs or mechanical/electronic augmentation. Before we get to that world, it would be nice if we had established a pattern for society that neither led to the super-smart people treating the rest of us like cattle, or to pogroms against the super-smart people for threatening to get into the position to treat us like cattle.
[1] In the sense that closing the gap would require horrific policies that we should never do.
[2] Assuming this would actually substantially close all the other black/white gaps in outcomes, this would be a bargain if it cost as much as the entire US military budget.
[3] One danger sign, to me, is that a fair number of those experts will say in public that one side of that question would be so socially disruptive that either evidence for it should not be collected, or that only really overwhelming and extraordinary evidence for it should be considered at all.
When you say this, I agree and then immediately feel a deep sinking feeling… Not because anyone is against the idea in theory, but more that the smart/whatever can navigate a lot of shit trivially and so won’t ever perceive what a drag things are. And the segregation between the different social groups is pretty strong yet not obvious.
There’s also obviously a strong positive feedback loop from the rewards from making the world better for yourself and people like you.
A center-left conflict theorist sound pretty accurate.
“the excesses of activists, while real and problematic, they’re not as a big deal as the things they’re really trying to fight and to draw attention to.”
I think I agreed with nearly every point Klein made, just none of them were answering Harris’s question. It’s a well defensible Motte.
Here is a different spin on a line of enquiry from the previous open thread. Consider this proposition:
EaS: Rather than the Sun revolving around the Earth, the Earth revolves around the Sun.
In interpreting EaS, set aside the rotation of each body, and the ancient view that the Sun revolves around the Earth once a day. Consider only the motion that is measured by the year.
I take it that most people consider EaS to be true. So what are good answers to these questions?
1) What kind of truth is EaS?
2) What is a concise argument for EaS?
What I mean by question 1 has to do with what sort of reasons bear on its truth. An answer to question 2 should therefore make easy work of answering 1; you could just assign the substantive reasons to categories and make a list. It might, for example, be a geometric truth. Or it might be a geometric-physical truth. Perhaps it is instead a metaphysical truth.
Alternatively, it might be true in virtue on some kind of coherence view. Perhaps its truth makes other facts easier to understand, or more, or more pertinent, facts can be understood with fewer statements given its truth.
I don’t want to prejudice responses except to say that many of what seem to be good answers do not hold up to scrutiny.
As per general relativity, it doesn’t matter whether you use a frame of reference according to which the Earth revolves around the Sun or vice versa so long as you do everything right, but it’s way easier to do everything right in the former case than in the latter as a result of the Sun being much heavier than the Earth.
So according to that explanation, would you say it is a physics/coherence truth, or that it’s not “really true”?
During the period when sensible astronomers understood the shape of the solar system but didn’t want to stand too close to you-know-who, the rival Tychonic system had a strong following among Catholic scientists. Exactly the same geometry as the Copernican heliocentric system, but with a coordinate transformation defined such that Earth was always at (0,0,0).
Non-inertial coordinate systems are a mess to deal with, of course, but this was before the invention of inertia so it worked well enough for their purposes.
Is this slightly shoehorned excuse to link to The Great Ptolemaic Smackdown?!
Actual comment: I thought there was a key difference between the Copernican and Tychonic systems, but re-reading the above it seems they were philosophical not mathematical differences (undiscovered-inertia aside). One practical difference is that the Tychonic model actually work much better because Tycho was working with observations he was making himself, while Copernicus was working with old data that had been recopied many times and had accrued clerical errors.
I would like to share a link to this Twitter thread about procedurally generated maps that was popular on Hacker News last week: https://twitter.com/ptychomancer/status/980968298002006016
Cool! Thanks for sharing.
I need advice with a financial situation I am in. The short story is that my wife has a spending problem; as of today she has about $75,000 in credit card debt. More detail: She makes about $70k a year in her job. I run a small business so my income varies from year to year but lately it’s been about $300k.
Since the beginning, she has spent a lot of money on things I consider to be frivolous so the way I handled it was by giving her a set amount of money which she uses to buy groceries, household supplies, and anything else she wants. I give her about $25 to $30k a year. Perhaps unsurprisingly, she buys a lot of prepared foods and takeout foods.
A couple times in the past, she has been bailed out — once by her family and then again by me. The way these bailouts worked was that her debts were paid off and then she paid the money back over time with little or no interest. In both cases, her debt came roaring back and then some.
Inevitably, her argument is the same: It makes no sense for her to pay 18 to 20% interest on her credit cards. Which is true, but when she is bailed out, she just goes right back to her profligate spending habits.
The thing is, I really don’t want to micromanage her and tell her what to buy and what not to buy. We’ve tried having her set up a budget in the past, but I’ve never had the time or energy to really enforce it and she is unable to stick to one.
Anyway, what I am thinking about doing is having her go into one of these debt management programs where the credit counseling service negotiates a lower interest rate with her credit card companies and the money is paid back over 3-5 years. Meanwhile, she is (apparently) locked out of her credit cards and locked out of taking on new debt. I am hoping that over the 3 years, she will get used to just spending what she has and not spending what she doesn’t have. Is this a good route to go? Any other suggestions? TIA
This doesn’t sound like a financial situation to me; this sounds like a relational / emotional one. Why aren’t you able to reach a shared perspective on what spending is proper? Is there a style of communication that would work better? What is your wife getting out of those purchases? Is there another way to get that?
That is, I think you will have a better time if you try to grapple with the problem closest to its source, and its source probably has to deal with something inside your wife’s head or social web (including, potentially, her relationship with you or her family).
vaniver is right. This is a personal problem of your wife’s, and a relationship problem for you and your wife, before it’s a financial problem. 75k in CC debt sounds like a spending problem beyond “bad at budgeting” – are you sure you know everything she’s spending money on?
But it’s still a financial problem. If today her CC debt is roughly equivalent to what she makes in a year (is that gross or net?) that’s a big financial problem for her. It’s also potentially a big financial problem for you, especially if you’ve bailed her out before – three hundred large is hardly chump change, but if you run a business, things can really shift unpredectibly (also, same question, and of course the gross vs net gap is bigger for people in business who have to spend money to make money).
Besides dealing with her debt (which you are already intending to do), and dealing with the emotional/relationship issues (I assume there are therapists, if she’ll go) you should figure out what her maximum worst-case liability is and figure out what your maximum worst-case liability is (these both vary by jurisdiction). I’d also make sure her taxes are in order – carrying around CC debt often goes hand-in-hand with having screwed up finances in other ways.
I think in this type of situation it is best to be blunt, I think that you have an unrealistic assessment of the problem. Googling a little bit and multiple sources seem to agree that most (>50%) households carry little to no revolving credit card debt, and the households that do carry an average of around $15,000. Your wife’s credit card debt is 5 times this amount. If we were talking weight and the average American was 15-20 lbs over weight, and the average overweight American was 40-50 lbs overweight your wife would be at least 200-250 lbs over weight. Your wife has no personal constraints to her spending, and you should assume that she will resume spending once that becomes an option absent significant personal commitment and sacrifice on her own part. She has already demonstrated that she can reduce her spending to pay off her debts to family but resumed once those were out of the way.
Agree that this is primarily a relationship problem, not a fiscal ones. If it was just an inability to budget, the solution is simple – ditch credit cards and limit oneself to cash/debit cards, but that’s not something one can forcibly impose on ones partner in a healthy relationship.
I’d strongly suggest some form of counseling around the spending.
I’m leaving tomorrow on a European speaking trip, with talks in Belgrade, Sofia, Bucharest, Prague, Budapest, Maastricht, Oslo and Oxford. The schedule is webbed on my blog. It occurred to me that there might be SSC people in places I am going to who would be interested in either attending my talk or socializing at some point before or after. As a rule, I fly from city A to city B one day, give a talk the next, fly to city C the next day, so there is a fair amount of free time, depending on how much my hosts have arranged.
My email is ddfr@daviddfriedman.com.
Since the Amish thread, I’ve found myself wondering: How much does ‘happiness’ actually matter? And how much should we value it?
I find myself highly skeptical of claims that the Amish or other traditional cultures are genuinely better off than modern Westerners. Conservatives like these claims because they prove that traditional values really are superior, and leftists like these claims because they prove that the consumerism of modern liberal capitalist society is hollow and psychologically unhealthy, but I question whether there’s any real truth to these claims in the first place. For instance, I’ve seen plenty of people praise Bhutan for its “Gross National Happiness,” but I’ve always been extremely critical of it. In my view, the GNH is a completely arbitrary metric that the Bhutanese government specifically created to make Bhutan seem more successful than it actually is, which it accomplished by focusing exclusively on factors where the nation shines (environmental conservation, preservation of traditional cultural values) and covering up the nation’s many failings (extreme poverty, undeveloped or failing infrastructure, rampant political corruption, lack of civil rights, and widespread oppression of ethnic/religious minorities).
Yet I can’t entirely reject these claims in their entirety, because they’re common enough and consistent enough that there probably is some degree. There was a recent study which showed that increasing the amount of choices available to people – one of the fundamental cornerstones of liberalism, philosophically and politically and economically – actually stressed them out and made them less happy overall. If that’s actually true, it raises some difficult questions about whether the modern way of life is really as superior as we make it out to be. Personally, I would still argue that it is; I would voluntarily choose to have more variety and more options in my life, even knowing that it would make me significantly less happy than I would be otherwise. But I don’t know if everyone would or should make that choice. It also raises questions about exactly what ‘happiness’ is, and what it means for one person to be ‘better off’ than another: I would argue that someone who’s more free and has a greater variety of pleasures in her life is better off than someone who has less stress and more moments of happiness/pleasure/contentment, but also less agency and less diversity in her experiences.
Thinking it all over, I’d say there’s probably a specific type of ‘happiness’ that decreases at the same rate that complexity of life increases, even if other measures of well-being (like physical health, material wealth, quality of life, individual freedom, personal agency, variety of choices and experiences available) are consistently increasing with it. This type of happiness decreased when we went from being nomadic hunter-gatherers to farmers, when we went from semi-isolated agrarian settlements to medieval towns and cities focused on crafts and trade, and when we shifted from an agricultural society to an industrial society, and it’s decreasing again now that we’re moving into a post-industrial age. And at every step, there are people who feel that decrease in happiness more keenly than others (perhaps because they were left objectively worse off by the transition, perhaps because they were left worse off relative to other people even if they’re objectively in a better place, perhaps just because their mindset or temperament or skill set inclines them more towards the values of the older system), and rebel against the change. There were always people in the agricultural era who longed for the primitive simplicity of hunting and gathering, and people in the industrial era who longed for an idyllic life on a farm. Now that we’re entering the post-industrial era, there are increasingly more people who long for the days when a man could work at a store or an office or a factory for eight hours a day, make a living to provide for his suburban nuclear family, be an active member in his local town or neighborhood, and expect to retire by 65. Compared to the increasingly complex and atomized world we’re currently living in, that idealized suburban life seems so quaint and peaceful, with a real sense of community and purpose driving it. It’s no wonder the Trump right and the Sanders left are both centered around appealing to people’s nostalgia for that fading era.
In fifty or a hundred years from now, when automation has supplanted almost all blue-collar and pink-collar jobs (and probably a good amount of lower-end white-collar jobs), when the majority of people rely on government handouts to afford necessities and corporate handouts to afford conveniences and luxuries (“take our five minute consumer survey for 150 OmniCorp (TM) Credits and free entrance into our paid vacation sweepstakes!”), some people will probably look back at this time period with a sense of forlorn longing too. In my opinion, modernity is more than worth the trade-off, but we should at least acknowledge that there is a sacrifice involved, even if it’s just so we can argue that sacrifices need to be made.
The problem is that the word “happiness” is pretty much meaningless. Different people mean completely different things when they say the word, and the meaning does not translate at all across cultures. For example, you yourself say:
If you would choose X over Y, does that not imply that you prefer X to Y ? If you were forced to have Y instead of X, would that not make you “unhappy” ? You could probably construct a semi-coherent answer by saying that there are different kinds of happiness or something, but it’s a lot easier to just say, specifically, “I prefer having more choices in my life, despite the drawbacks”.
No. I prefer believing true things to believing false things, but believing false things can’t make me unhappy (since I would never know at the time that I am believing false things, so I wouldn’t be unhappy over it)
You can imagine a situation where increasing freedom (either legally or socially) simultaneously:
a. Makes the average person worse off, as instead of following the simple socially-worked-out path that makes most people happy, they screw up trying to find that path on their own.
b. Makes outliers much better off, as instead of being crammed into some situation that utterly won’t work for them, they get to try something else.
For situation (a), you can imagine someone who squanders his youth and health on wild living and chasing skanky girls in bars, and looks up at 50 to realize he’s missed out on marriage and being a good parent and all that so he could max out the wine, women, and song.
For situation (b), you can imagine a gay man growing up in a very conservative society, who genuinely tries as hard as he can to make that socially-expected marriage work out, despite just not really being sexually or romantically attracted to his wife or any other woman.
It’s hard to know which of these is worse, because we’d need a sense of the numbers involved. Murray’s _Coming Apart_ talks a lot about (a) clobbering a lot of the white working class, but it’s not clear that this is so much about freedom as it is about loss of middle-class-supporting jobs and having the smartest and most ambitious people sucked out of the middle class and sent to Yale. And there are a *lot* of personal stories out there of people living through (b) in various ways. (And in a rather cool twist, we now have gay marriage, so maybe we’ll end up with a lot of young gay men actually getting married and settling down and adopting a couple kids.)
So, it turns out I have a homozygous A1/A1 in rs1800497. TL;DR: Bad at avoidance of errors. 0.25x lower OCD; 0.56x lower Tardive Diskinesia; higher ADHD; 1.4x Alcohol Dependence; lower Postoperative Nausea; Increased obesity; less pleasure response; Bupropion ineffective for smoking cessation.; 2.4x risk for adenoma recurrence.
I wonder what pleasure feels like for people who can feel it normally. 😉
RPG topic!
What’s the first RPG you played? What do you think of it, in retrospect? Would you go back to it (or, did you never stop?)
The first game I played was Advanced Dungeons and Dragons, second edition. I started playing just after the 1995 revised re-release of 2nd ed (a confusing period; the PHB began with a “this is not third edition!” disclaimer, and a lot of people were simultaneously using the 1st and 2nd ed books).
In retrospect, I don’t think AD&D was good, on the whole. It sort of occupied a reverse-Goldilocks position: the various iterations of “plain” D&D had rules that were inconsistent and sometimes incoherent, and there was a lot that the game did not mechanically cover – without skills indicating how good characters are at talking to people, how much they know on a given topic, etc you would have a hard time playing a game of courtly intrigue where social interactions and knowing court gossip were important. The character archetypes were pretty set: you had relatively little choice within a class. However, it was generally simple – this meant that everything moved quickly, it was easy to learn, making new characters was quick, and generating encounters was quick, meaning that it was good for a particular style of play featuring fast resolution of situations, fairly high lethality, and a great deal randomization (wandering monsters, random encounters in the wilderness, etc). There’s a lot to be said for this style of game.
3rd edition radically overhauled everything. The unified resolution mechanic was much more consistent and elegant than the old way of doing things. The skill system and the feats meant that you could do a lot more – that game of courtly intrigue would be very feasible in third edition – and that there was a lot more customizability – two fighters in 3rd edition could look very different compared to two fighters in previous editions of the game. However, there were so many rules that everything could slow down a great deal in play. Making new characters took a good deal more time. The way they chose to present monsters – as following all the same construction rules as PCs, so that if you wished you could all play as monsters, or you could give a monster character classes, or whatever – made encounters take longer to put together, kiboshing randomization – if a given monster knows wizard spells at x level, rolling one on a random table would mean the game has to stop so that the GM can figure out the spell loadout of that creature. There was also a general philosophy that encounters should be balanced – high level PCs wouldn’t be wading through goblins, nor would they accidentally run into something way above their pay grade. 3rd ed let you do a lot more, but it had a price.
AD&D seems in retrospect to have had the virtues of neither and the vices of both. The system was weird and limiting, but it was also excessively complex. The nonweapon proficiences edged towards a skill system, but not really, and they clashed weirdly with surprise rolls and so forth, and with the percentile thief skills (which, admittedly, worked pretty badly in original D&D too). I can’t see any reason to go back to AD&D – if you want to do quick-and-dirty dungeon crawling, retro-clones of the original game do that better; if you want to do anything else, 3rd ed probably does it better.
First game I ran was 7th Sea (the first version). A short campaign back in 2004ish and a few one shots since. I think it’s pretty serviceable. The splat books shift in tone a lot, which can be negative but also means you can tell a wide variety of stories with a common system/characters. I don’t think the system + character generation is particularly balanced, and hence many of the ‘fun’ options cost more than a character that just pumps stats and wins through brute force. Possibly related, the combat is a bit repetitive, and should be handled quickly when possible. In more tactical games long combats can be interesting by virtue of interactions between character abilities, whereas with 7th sea the onus is more on the GM to come up with exciting battlegrounds or conditions, which is probably fair because it is simple to run.
The setting is pretty good if you like but aren’t terribly knowledgeable about European history. Very exciting and stylish. There were lots of complaints about the metaplot at the time, but going back to it now there’s no need to worry about where the designers are taking the setting with subsequent releases and you can go ahead and have the players kill load-bearing npcs if that’s the way it falls.
I would absolutely run it now, except it is a little disheartening that my excel character creator/house rules as was lost in a hard drive crash. So I’d probably just use it for some quick one-shots and play pretty loose with the system.
If you count computer games, than my first would be the same as yours, Advanced Dungeons and Dragons, as I played Baldur’s Gates back in the day.
Are the enemies mostly/entirely other humans? Combat that consists entirely of other humans (without superpowers or wild cybernetics or whatever) can get pretty boring.
There is a bestiary in the GM’s book, about 6-8 creatures like “ruin beast” “siren” “zombie” etc. and usually 1-2 additional entries in each splat book.
Movement is pretty freeform, too; I think you have to spend an action to move up in elevation but can move down or laterally any amount that makes sense to everyone, without any bonus for flanking or zones of control. There’s not a lot of conditional effects other than things like “+1 dice to your next attack/active defense”. I guess tactically its pretty similar to original D&D, except most of the magic effects are not combat effects. (The wound, resolution, and initiative are all very different, but the scope of effects is similar).
It’s fine if you see combat as slightly more in-depth than any other action resolution, but if you want a big set piece battle to be interesting it needs to have some flaming curtains, crashing carriages, broadsides from a passing frigate, and especially witty repartee.
First game played: D&D 5e. First game DM’d: Dungeon World. Both campaigns are still ongoing, though rather erratically — when two of your six PCs move to another city, and your DM starts a PhD in California, it’s hard to find time to play.
Of the two, at least for my group, I prefer Dungeon World. I’m sure there are groups for whom D&D’s extra crunch (relatively speaking) is an asset, but that’s not my group.
I did do a very little gaming with original D&D, before stepping up to 1st edition AD&D. Which I do think was a real A over D&D, and continued to be so up through 3.5e (by which pointy I had drifted away from the hobby). I would go back to 3.5e, and I understand Pathfinder is basically a 3.5e fork. If you ask me to play any earlier version, all the stuff that’s undefined, ill-defined, or Obviously Wrong will have to be house-ruled just like it was in 1979, except at this point third-ish edition AD&D is such an obvious schelling point for house rules that I can’t see much reason not to start from there.
In particular, multiclassing and/or the skills-based system are essential, preferably the latter. I don’t mind rolling 3d6 for stats and taking what you get. That gives you die rolls that matter, and if you’re going to roll the dice the results need to matter. None of this “roll 4d6, drop the lowest of each, then assign to whichever stats you want but of course put the lowest in CHA” crap; you might as well use a points-based system for that. But 3d6 and like it plus the race/class straightjacket of classic D&D, was a serious handicap for both play group balance and role-playing range.
There were some other old-school RPGs that I dabbled in around the same time. Starships & Spacemen, Aftermath, and I think we rolled up characters for Traveller but never got around to playing them. In college, a bit of Star Trek: The Roleplaying Game, and then our gaming group was asked to help playtest 1st-generation GURPS. Which also needed a lot of house-ruling, and still does, but I am still fond of the underlying system.
The first roleplaying game I played was AD&D Second Edition, shortly before the revised version came out. I owned both revised and unrevised books, and played some Basic D&D shortly thereafter.
AD&D plays like what it is, which is a collection of clunky, amateurish, incompatible hacks bolted onto the basic D&D skeleton. It aspires to cover stuff like crafting or wilderness survival or social manipulation, but aside from the core combat rules, nothing in the system’s actually robust enough to handle a game that uses them as more than set dressing. Worse, for its typical uses, is that it’s weirdly rigid in a lot of ways, full of character-breaking roadblocks, and has a terrible habit of “balancing” content by ensuring players can’t access it unless they get lucky with the dice. Nothing quite fits together, and keeping the system straight in your head requires mastering a dozen different resolution mechanics. And some of the splatbooks were really, really bad (for example, Complete Book of Elves is one of the worst I’ve read in any system, and Gnomes and Halflings isn’t much better).
For all that, though, it was playable as long as you stuck to heroic fantasy and were willing to ignore or houserule away some of the worst stuff. The legendary Baldur’s Gate CRPGs (and their less-legendary but arguably better spinoff Planescape: Torment) used a fairly faithful port of the AD&D ruleset, for example (the biggest deviations were in handling thief skills). And, weirdly, I think the very clunkiness of the system ended up being one of its strengths in terms of published content: 3E-native products are deeply tied to the mechanics — everything in them boils down to a mechanical challenge — which tends to make them feel a little soulless and by-the-numbers. AD&D products tended to be more freeform, using the rules mainly as a combat engine, which made fluff an essential selling point and encouraged more creativity on the part of both DMs and players. 3E Ravenloft was a new skin; 2E Ravenloft was almost a new game.
I don’t think I’d play it again, but there were definitely things about it that subsequent editions haven’t fully captured. I’m generally fond of the retroclone movement, too, but none of them have quite found the secret sauce yet as far as I’m concerned.
The 2nd ed Elves book was horrendous. I remember the one class with an OP special ability other classes could buy as a proficiency. Elves only, of course.
I started with the d20 Star Wars RPG (RCR, not Saga) about 15 years ago. My brother picked up the Invasion of Theed box set, and we enjoyed it, so I sprang for the full book. It was basically what I did in Middle and High School, although I of course got into D&D 3.5, too, as a lot of my friends played. I also got D20 modern. When Saga came out, I picked it up, along with all of the sourcebooks.
Overall, I think it (RCR, although Saga wasn’t bad either) was a good system. Star Wars is a setting that actually feels right with classes, and it was balanced reasonably well, as opposed to high-level D&D. The Vitality/Wounds mechanic remains one of my favorite design choices in an RPG, and I’m still annoyed it was cut from Saga. (Saga was a mixed bag. The talent mechanic was fantastic, but their mismanagement of the sourcebooks made it increasingly irritating to use. And I didn’t like all of their simplifications. The Force system was particularly bad.)
I eventually drifted away for several reasons. Wizards lost the Star Wars license, so I had no reason to keep buying books and looking at them. I also drifted away from Star Wars as a franchise around the same time, both because I didn’t like the direction (ALL SITH ALL THE TIME) it was headed (this was before Disney got involved, which hasn’t helped) and because I’d started an obsession with space warfare that wasn’t entirely compatible with Star Wars geekdom. I then discovered GURPS, which I think is pretty much strictly better. I haven’t played in quite a while, although I still have the books. I do sometimes think about breaking them out again, but it would be mostly for nostalgia.
My mention of Saga reminds me of a rule of thumb I have, and may or may not have shared here before.
Call it Bean’s Law of Sourcebooks. It should be possible to build a good example of a normal character (obviously, some concepts might take more, but they should be rare exceptions) in a given system with reference to four or fewer sourcebooks. Not just taking things from four or fewer, but only having to look in 4. Saga was horrible about this, as almost every book had a little bit of everything in it. A few talents, a few feats, a few skill uses, a few weapons, a few starships, and a few droids. Sometimes you could figure out which books to ignore, but half of them were tie-ins to the Star Wars Product of the Year and might have good stuff you didn’t know about. RCR was pretty good. You want Jedi? Try the Jedi book. You want guns? Gun book. You want non-Jedi hero stuff? Hero’s Guide. And so on. D&D 3.5 was actually halfway decent at this, modulo having way too many splatbooks in general. (This assumes you want a reasonable character, not Pun-pun the Arbitrarily Powerful Kobold.) GURPS is generally quite good, although Pyramid doesn’t always help.
Thoughts?
As a maximum, sure. I suppose some people really want their splatbooks.
I think splatbooks are generally bad. There’s usually enough stuff in the core rulebook or set of 3 to provide more entertainment than anyone reasonably has time for. Splatbooks usually don’t add anything that isn’t needed. People should spend their money buying more new games, so they can learn more about how different games do things different ways. Or adventures and campaigns. Or the occasional good supplements, which are rarely splatbooks.
It looks like I was misusing splatbooks slightly, and have edited my post accordingly. I’m generally in favor of supplements, although I do think that it does sometimes get taken too far. (See 3.5)
In first edition AD&D, all we had were the Player’s Handbook, the Dungeon Master’s Guide, and the Monster Manual. It was certainly possible to craft a character with those.
I’m not claiming you need sourcebooks. I’m saying that if you’re going to use them, the game should be set up to not require you to use a dozen of them on a typical mid-level character.
God you are all young. Except Schilling, he’s ancient.
I first played very loose AD&D1e in 1983 or 1984, bleeding into D&D basic edition (the colored boxes) and also Spycraft 1e all at around the same time.
I wouldn’t go back to AD&D1e now. But because I was young (early elementary school), my friends and I were not very good at manipulating the ruleset, and to a very large degree we slid into freeform roleplaying. That wasn’t how we thought about it at the time, but if I dig into my earliest now like 33+ year old memories of roleplaying, the moments that stand out didn’t have a die rolled in sight and involved things that flagrantly couldn’t be addressed by AD&D1e rules.
And that kind of roleplaying, I really never stopped doing and still do. Amber Diceless Roleplay in high school was a revelation because it embraced nearly-freeform games, and I’ve played freeform or nearly freeform games, alongside more rules-inclined ones, for better than 3 decades now continuously.
Post-revision AD&D2 for me. I’ve told this story here before: 6th grade, DM didn’t keep it up for very many sessions. I remember it being eased into the system such that there were only a couple monster encounters during exploration of a mostly-abandoned dungeon, with a bunch of freeform social interaction to keep it interesting. I returned to that system a couple of times in the late ’90s or earliest ’00s, though one of those times was actually Hackmaster.
In hindsight it’s not a good system. It’s way too complicated for what it’s trying to do, as I think BECMI proves.
One cool thing that later D&Ds never replicated, though, is the diverse settings. 3, 4, or 5 never had anything like Spelljammer.
D&D basic set, the Keep on the Borderlands, around when it first came out. I think I was in 5th or 6th grade? We didn’t have much idea what we were doing. I did move on to AD&D, but also started playing a lot of other RPGs, and in almost every case liked them better than D&D. I don’t like classes and levels, and like highly customized characters, so GURPS is probably my favorite game. Still, I almost never GM, so I tend to play whatever the available GMs are willing to run. So I have played 3rd, 4th, and 5th edition D&D (never played 2nd, for some reason). In various ways I guess they were better than AD&D (and certainly better than the old basic/expert rules), but to me the improvements seem minor.
When it first came out a friend bought the D&D 5e starter kit, and attempted to form a group. None of us had played any tabletop roleplaying before and somehow I ended up as DM. It was quite the baptism by fire, though the starter kit was very good. After the included campaign my friend took over as DM, and I played a little before moving away.
I wouldn’t mind playing again, or trying a new system, but I’d much prefer joining an experienced group. Overall though I think euro-style boardgames are more my thing.
I appear to have posted again on Frog Perspectives, and what the hell I’ll keep publicizing it here until someone tells me to shut up. This one is about lots of very stupid things I’ve done on bicycles, tricycles, and motorcycles, many of which could easily have killed me, from about ages 10-41. It’s the only thing I’ve written where I felt compelled to include an explicit “this was very stupid do not try this at home” message at the end.
Plus, some pretty pictures from my current commute.
First paragraph just sets the stage for my childhood:
I grew up in rural Western Quebec, in an 19th-Century wooden farmhouse on top of a large hill. Below us to the East were nothing but cows, a gently rotting barn at the bottom of the hill, a sand quarry, and a provincial park across the highway; to the West were the outskirts of a village of less than a thousand people. Beside our house there was a large house converted from a cattle barn that was once part of the same farm, as well as another smaller barn that they used for storage, and across the road was a newer brick house. There were no other buildings in sight. There had once been a third barn on our property, but my parents had hired a live-in housekeeper and nanny just after I was born, and her kids had burnt it down on her first day, somehow not killing us all in the process. (She did not have a second day.) Probably my earliest memory is of the day they paved our road for the first time, when I was perhaps 2, I remember standing in awe of the stench of asphalt and the growl of the machines, my mother holding my hand.
I think the norm on self-promotion here is that you can mention you have a blog once in an OT/in the occasional classifieds thread, and link to your posts that are relevant to specific SSC posts/comments when they come up, but not promote it regularly in top level comments (someone did that a bit ago and I at least found it mildly annoying). But YMMV.
Right, I was assuming once per OT is ok – so hopefully this isn’t annoying anyone? I wouldn’t dream of doing it on “real” posts. If anyone does find my recent self-promotion spree irritating, let me know and I’ll probably stop.
I don’t find it annoying. I haven’t checked out your blog yet, but I remember that on previous posts others had checked it out and replied with favorable reviews, so presumably there is some level of interest for your blog here. This does not strike me as a different kind of thing from Bean’s regular Naval Gazing updates, which I also do not find annoying.
iirc, the annoying blog promotion posts look something like “Hey! I have a blog!” week after week, whereas you and Bean are letting us know about specific posts you’ve made.
Good to know. I’ll stick to this style, then.
IMO, the non-irritating way to do it is to provide enough content here so as to provoke discussion about the topic in this thread.
Generalizing from one example, people come to these open threads to participate in discussions with this demographic about random topics.
You posting in such a way as to provide a topic is good, even if your aim is to get some readers to click over to your own site.
Yeah I’ll work on that for future posts. I should have some coming up soon which are more in SSC’s wheelhouse, so shouldn’t be too hard.
My general rule of thumb would be that it’s OK to try it a couple times, and OK to continue if you’re getting a reasonably consistent response here. At least a third of the time, I see more discussion here than I do at Naval Gazing, and get the occasional gem. (The standout is probably David W, who explained why water tube boilers were so hard to make work.)
I do seem to get a definite bump from posting here, so it’s definitely worth it from that perspective, but obviously I don’t want to wear out the welcome mat, and I’d like to contribute to the conversation here, as others have suggested, rather than simply saying “hey look at my cool unrelated thing”. Will work on this.
@Enkidum
I think that the way that you are promoting your blog here, by putting a decent effort into a comment luring people in, is good.
Doing it every OT seems like too high a frequency, though, for the topics you are discussing. I would try to only do it every so many OTs. Pick your best blog entry that you wrote since last time and promote that one.
Good point. I’m writing twice a week these days, so more frequently than the (main) OTs, but I could easily wait an extra week between posts. I thought the last one I publicized was pretty SSC-friendly (an in-depth look at a Chinese internet troll), but I can see that stories about stupid shit I used to do are less so.
Thanks for the response (and for previously having read at least one of my posts!).
I don’t know where you were, IMO bike safety is hard to develop because people are most aggressive, and we’re the most careless, in places where there’s little traffic. I’ve regretted plenty of things that I’ve done on my bike, often almost immediately, but I’ve never received good advice from anyone in the heat of the moment.
“Advice” usually involves someone upset that I make a U-turn on a side street (legal where I am, but probably not executed beautifully) or that I’m not walking fast enough across the intersection. The worst is when people rig up some sort of loudspeaker. So I’m in the wrong a lot, but I have to catch myself, not rely on other people.
I guess “Use your fucking hands!” falls under good advice…glad handless riding is not something I have the guts to do!
Taking this opportunity to vent about “advice.” The only times I have ever come close to hitting a pedestrian on my bicycle is when a runner darts towards me to shout some criticism of where I am riding. Most often the criticism is that I am riding in a place it is totally legal for me to ride.
Huh, I’ve literally never had anyone shout any other advice at me (unless the honking after I ran through red lights during my stupid period counts). I still ride a fair bit with no hands, but only on straight sections of road or path with no one near me. But honestly, I’m pretty damn good at it, like I do not feel that I provide any additional danger to the public by doing so. (Of course since you’ve read the post – thanks, by the way – you may have trouble believing my self-judgement in light of all the other stupid shit I’ve done. But I’m reformed now!)
Oh hey i had that exact thing happen to me too! Riding without hands along a down sloping neighbourhood street, and a car passed by me at high speed, with someone shouting out of it, “Use your hands!” Like OP it shocked me enough that i almost lost my balance and returned my hands back to the handles for a while.
A more fun story involves me crossing a street while riding not just without handles, but with my arms crossed. In that neighbourhood each corner at an intersection only had one ramp going up or down the curb, pointing towards the middle of the intersection. So i had to do a left turn, down, right turn, thing to get off the curb, cross the street, then right turn, up, left turn to get back on the curb on the other side. This was a pretty mundane maneouvre for me, but one day there was a police officer standing at the corner chatting with someone else, and as i nonchalantly went by i heard one of them say, “Now that’s balance.”
Also i frequently ride my bike wearing a skirt, because skirts are cute and comfy. Once while wearing my red plaid and plaited miniskirt some girl yelled, “Nice skirt!” at me as i zoomed by. No idea if she was mocking me for riding a bike with a miniskirt, or if she genuinely liked it. It is a very cute skirt, i still have it!
Aubrey de Grey, the gerontologist, just posted a paper that improves a lower bound on an open problem in math.
I want help finding data to play with.
I’m working on developing my thinking around how to think about “which data set is/isn’t like the others.” E.g. if 50 seemingly similar urban hospitals used the same clinical procedure as part of a larger study, but one hospital has an on-site retirement community that strongly skews its data–if you wanted to screen for possible outliers among your 50 hospitals, how would you do that? Of course there are a lot of different ways to think about how you’d code a program to identify/quantify differences among datasets, and the problem is really different if you don’t even know in advance what kind of differences you are concerned about/looking for. Right now tho, I don’t have good data to play around with. I’m willing to put in some hours manually retrieving data to get this done, but don’t know where to start. Anybody have some good suggestions?
Alice and Bob play a game, where they take turns claiming a digit from 1 to 9, without repetition. Alice goes first. The player who first assembles three digits that sum up to 15 wins.
Example of the game: Alice chooses 9, now 9 is off the table for either player. Bob chooses 4, likewise. Alice chooses 1. Bob chooses 8. Alice chooses 5 and wins, because 9+1+5=15.
Does either player have a winning strategy? Please rot13 your answers.
Ooh, I know this one!
Arvgure cynlre unf n jvaavat fgengrtl, gur tnzr vf rdhvinyrag gb abhtugf naq pebffrf ba n guerr ol guerr zntvp fdhner.
I think I saw this problem in an old xkcd.
Vg’f gvp gnp gbr ba na beqre guerr zntvp fdhner. Fb gurer vf n aba-ybfvat fgengrtl sbe obgu, ohg ab jvaavat fgengrtl.
What questions might one ask to distinguish an American from a Canadian pretending to be an American?
I don’t have a good answer myself. What the heck do most Americans know that most Canadians don’t?
“Are you an American’s girlfriend?” is how you identify a nonexistent Canadian.
Ask them what temperature it is outside.
If they give a number of degrees that makes sense on the Celsius scale, they are probably Canadian. If they give a number of degrees that makes sense on the Fahrenheit scale, they are probably American.
Going the other way is easier. Ask them to tell me about Louis Riel, Marc Garneau, Billy Bishop, Terry Fox, Jacques Parizeau, and Farley Mowat.
Ask their favorite Tragically Hip song. A Canadian will answer, while an American will never have heard of that band.
(I’m American and only know that they’re a band that was incredibly huge in Canada but practically unknown here.)
Ask them who won the war of 1812.
“We burned the White House, we won”: Canadian
“America, F— YEAH!” (aside to buddy: “uhh, who’d we fight?”) : American
“Andrew Jackson, USA USA!”: Canadian, pretending to be an American.
Ask them to name the participants in the war of 1812. The unwary Canadian will mention “Canada” – Americans feel naming “Britain/Great Britain/the UK” is sufficient.