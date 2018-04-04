Adult Neurogenesis – A Pointed Review

[I am not a neuroscientist and apologize in advance for any errors in this article.]
Hey, let’s review the literature on adult neurogenesis! This’ll be really fun, promise.
Gage’s Neurogenesis In The Adult Brain, published in the Journal Of Neuroscience and cited 834 times, begins:
A milestone is marked in our understanding of the brain with the recent acceptance, contrary to early dogma, that the adult nervous system can generate new neurons. One could wonder how this dogma originally came about, particularly because all organisms have some cells that continue to divide, adding to the size of the organism and repairing damage. All mammals have replicating cells in many organs and in some cases, notably the blood, skin, and gut, stem cells have been shown to exist throughout life, contributing to rapid cell replacement. Furthermore, insects, fish, and amphibia can replicate neural cells throughout life. An exception to this rule of self-repair and continued growth was thought to be the mammalian brain and spinal cord. In fact, because we knew that microglia, astrocytes, and oligodendrocytes all normally divide in the adult and respond to injury by dividing, it was only neurons that were considered to be refractory to replication. Now we know that this long accepted limitation is not completely true
Subsequent investigation has found adult neurogenesis in all sorts of brain regions. Wikipedia notes that “In humans, new neurons are continually born throughout adulthood in two regions of the brain: the subgranular zone and the striatum”, but adds that “some authors (particularly Elizabeth Gould) have suggested that adult neurogenesis may also occur in regions within the brain not generally associated with neurogenesis including the neocortex”, and there’s also some research pointing to the cerebellum.
Some research has looked at the exact mechanism by which neurogenesis takes place; for example, in a paper in Nature cited 1581 times, Song et al determine that astroglia have an important role in promoting neurogenesis from FGF-2-dependent stem cells. Other research has tried to determine the rate; for example, Cameron et al (1609 citations) find that there is “a substantial pool of immature granule neurons” that may generate as many as 250,000 new cells per month. Still other research looks at the chemical regulators – a study by Lie et al, cited 1312 times, finds that Wnt3 signaling is involved.
(which is making you more nervous – the fact that I keep emphasizing how many citations these studies have, or the fact that one of the principal investigators is named “Lie”?)
But the most exciting research has been the work identifying the many important roles that neurogenesis plays in the adult brain – roles vital in understanding learning, memory, and disease.
Snyder et al (775 citations) finds “a new role for adult neurogenesis in the formation and/or consolidation of long-term, hippocampus-dependent, spatial memories.” Dupret et al go further and find that “spatial relational memory requires hippcampal adult neurogenesis”. Aimone et al (633 citations) find “a possible role” for adult neurogenesis in explaining the “temporal clusters of long-term episodic memories seen in some human psychological studies”. And Jessberger et al (506 citations) finds a role in object recognition memory as well.
In terms of learning, one of the major studies was Gould et al in Nature Neuroscience (2207 citations) finding that Learning Enhances Adult Neurogenesis In The Hippocampal Formation. Lledo et al (1288 citations) find that neurogenesis plays a part in explaining the brain’s amazing plasticity, and is “highly modulated, revealing a plastic mechanism by which the brain’s performance can be optimized for a given environment”. Clemenson et al (17 citations) find that “from mice to humans”, enviromental enrichment improves neurogenesis, and this “may one day lead us to a way to enrich our own lives and enhance performance on hippocampal behaviors”.
But I’ve always been most interested in the link with depression. In 2000, Jacobs et al published Adult Brain Neurogenesis And Psychiatry: A Novel Theory Of Depression (961 citations). It’s important enough that I want to quote the whole abstract:
Neurogenesis (the birth of new neurons) continues postnatally and into adulthood in the brains of many animal species, including humans. This is particularly prominent in the dentate gyrus of the hippocampal formation. One of the factors that potently suppresses adult neurogenesis is stress, probably due to increased glucocorticoid release. Complementing this, we have recently found that increasing brain levels of serotonin enhance the basal rate of dentate gyrus neurogenesis. These and other data have led us to propose the following theory regarding clinical depression. Stress-induced decreases in dentate gyrus neurogenesis are an important causal factor in precipitating episodes of depression. Reciprocally, therapeutic interventions for depression that increase serotonergic neurotransmission act at least in part by augmenting dentate gyrus neurogenesis and thereby promoting recovery from depression. Thus, we hypothesize that the waning and waxing of neurogenesis in the hippocampal formation are important causal factors, respectively, in the precipitation of, and recovery from, episodes of clinical depression.
This theory got a boost from studies like Duman et al (522 citations), which found that antidepressant drugs like SSRIs upregulated neurogenesis – could this be their mechanism of action? And Ernst et al (327 citations) find that “there is evidence to support the hypothesis that exercise alleviates MDD and that several mechanisms exist that could mediate this effect through adult neurogenesis” – ie the antidepressant effects of exercise seem to work this way too. Electroconvulsive therapy, the most effective known treatment for depression? Works by promoting adult neurogenesis, at least according to Schloesser et al.
Is there anything that doesn’t have important neurogenesis-related effects? It would seem there is not. Sex, for example, “promotes adult neurogenesis in the hippocampus, despite an initial elevation in stress hormones” according to Leuner et al (124 citations). Drug addiction is modulated by neurogenesis. We need rock n’ roll to complete the triad, so here’s Music Faciliates The Neurogenesis, Regeneration, and Repair of Neurons.
A study in Nature Neuroscience that garnered over 3000 citations found that running increased neurogenesis. The popular science press was quick to notice. A slew of exercise-neurogenesis studies spawned articles like Psychology Today’s More Proof That Aerobic Exercise Can Make Your Brain Bigger. Dr. Perlmutter (“Empowering Neurologist!”) has a video about how you can Grow New Brain Cells Through Exercise. After this the pop sci world might have gotten a little carried away, until neurogenesis controls everything and is controlled by everything in turn. Slimland (of course there’s a site called Slimland) has a How To Grow New Brain Cells And Stimulate Neurogenesis page, suggesting you can “set yourself free and start flying” by removing toxins, eating a ketogenic diet, and meditating. Naturalstacks.com boasts 11 Proven Ways To Generate More Brain Cells, Improve Memory, And Boost Mood, which advises…really? Do you really want to know what it advises? Come on.
Also, growth mindset. Of course growth mindset. Carol Dweck’s Mindsetworks helpfully provides an infographic for teachers, urging them to tell their students that each time they set a goal or become motivated to learn a new skill, “a new neuron is formed through a process called neurogeneis” [sic].
So it’s no surprise that researchers in the area are calling adult neurogenesis “one of the most exciting and rapidly evolving areas of research in the field of neuroscience”.
II.
Fun fact: there’s no such thing as adult neurogenesis in humans.
At least, this is the conclusion of Sorrells et al, who have a new and impressive study in Nature. They look at “59 post-mortem and post-operative slices of the human hippocampus” and find “that recruitment of young neurons to the primate hippocampus decreases rapidly during the first years of life, and that neurogenesis in the dentate gyrus does not continue, or is extremely rare, in adult humans.” Also, the subgranular zone, the supposed part of the brain where neurogenesis begins, isn’t even a real structure.
I am not a neuroscientist and am unqualified to evaluate it. But the Neuroskeptic blog, which I tend to trust in issues like this, thinks it’s legit and has been saying this for years. Ed Yong from The Atlantic has a really excellent review of the finding that interviews a lot of the major players on both sides and which I highly recommend. Both of these reinforce my feeling that the current study makes a really strong case.
I was kind of floored when I saw this, in a way that I hope I was able to replicate in you by preceding this with the literature review above. How do you get so many highly-cited papers speaking so confidently about every little sub-sub-detail of a phenomenon, if the phenomenon never existed in the first place?
As far as I can tell, this was entirely innocent, well-intentioned, and understandable. It happened like this:
Adult neurogenesis was discovered in rats. This was so surprising, and such a violation of established doctrine, that it quickly became one of the most-investigated areas in neuroscience. Hundreds of studies were done on rats to nail down every little detail of the process.
The work was extended to many other mammals, to the point where it seemed inevitable that it must be true of humans as well. This was difficult to test because the relevant studies involve dissecting brains, and there aren’t that many human brain specimens available with the necessary level of preservation. After a lot of work, a few people got a couple of brains, did some very complicated and contamination-prone tests, and found evidence of adult neurogenesis. This encouraged everyone to assume that the things they had discovered about rat neurogenesis were probably true in humans as well, even though they could never prove them directly because of the difficulty of human experimentation. Later some other researchers tried to replicate the complicated and contamination-prone tests and couldn’t find adult neurogenesis in humans, but everyone assumed they had just messed up some aspect of the complicated testing process.
And to complicate matters, everyone in the new study has been very careful to say they can’t prove with certainty that zero adult neurogenesis occurs – just that the levels are so low and hard to detect that they can’t possibly matter. Looking back on some past studies, it seems that “so low and hard to detect that they can’t possibly matter” was actually within their confidence intervals. So it may be that some team found some extremely tiny and irrelevant population of immature neurons in the brain, gave a confidence level that included that number, and then everyone just assumed we were talking about levels similar to the ones we saw in rats.
With real scientists taking not-entirely-sufficient care to distinguish rat from human results, the popular press felt licensed to totally ignore the distinction (did you even notice which of the studies in Part I were done on which species? Don’t worry, nobody else did either).
Meanwhile, synaptogenesis – the growth of new synapses from existing nerve cells – was getting linked to depression and all kinds of other things in a lot of interesting studies. When people started talking about neurogenesis’ role in depression, psychiatrists like me who have trouble keeping words ending with -genesis separate just sort of nodded and said “Oh, yeah, I heard about that” and didn’t give it the sort of scrutiny it deserved.
(I wonder if this is young-earth creationists’ problem too)
So it’s not like any one person made a spectacular mistake anywhere along the lines. Most of the studies done were in rats, and 100% correct. A few studies were done in humans, and may have gotten the wrong answer in a very difficult domain, while also hedging their bets and admitting they were trying something hard. It was only on a structural, field-wide level that all of this came together into people just assuming that adult human neurogenesis had to happen and be important.
…or at least, that’s the optimistic take on it. But I can’t help thinking – antidepressants work in humans, which suggests that the people who found neurogenesis was necessary for antidepressant effects must have just been plain wrong. And if exercise has antidepressant effects in humans, then the claim that those effects are neurogenesis-mediated must be wrong too. And, uh, humans form spatial and temporal memories, so unless we do this by a totally different mechanism than the ones rats use, people must have been wrong when they said neurogenesis was involved in that. ECT? Works in humans. Brain plasticity? Happens in humans. So maybe it would be better to say that the original claim that adult neurogenesis happens in humans seems innocent and understandable – but if the new study is true, that suggests that a lot of the followup claims must have been imaginary. Anything that focuses on a process that happens in humans and says “neurogenesis causes this” must not only be wrong to extend the results to humans, but must be under strong suspicion of being wrong even about rats, unless rat brains and human brains accomplish the same basic tasks through totally different mechanisms (eg antidepressants work on rats but for different reasons than in humans).
We know many scientific studies are false. But we usually find this out one-at-a-time. This – again, assuming the new study is true, which it might not be – is a massacre. It offers an unusually good chance for reflection.
And looking over the brutal aftermath, I’m struck by how prosocial a lot of the felled studies are. Neurogenesis shows you should exercise more! Neurogenesis shows antidepressants work! Neurogenesis shows we need more enriched environments! Neurogenesis proves growth mindset! I’m in favor of exercise and antidepressants and enriched environments, but this emphasizes how if we want to believe something, it will accrete a protective layer of positive studies whether it’s true or not.
I’m also struck by how many of the offending studies begin by repeating how dogmatic past neuroscientists were for not recognizing the existence of adult neurogenesis sooner. Remember Gage’s review above:
A milestone is marked in our understanding of the brain with the recent acceptance, contrary to early dogma, that the adult nervous system can generate new neurons. One could wonder how this dogma originally came about…
Or from Neurogenesis In Adult CNS: From Denial To Opportunities And Challenges For Therapy:
The discovery of neurogenesis and neural stem cells (NSC) in the adult CNS has overturned a long‐standing and deep‐routed “dogma” in neuroscience, established at the beginning of the 20th century. This dogma lasted for almost 90 years and died hard when NSC were finally isolated from the adult mouse brain. The scepticism in accepting adult neurogenesis has now turned into a rush to find applications to alleviate or cure the devastating diseases that affect the CNS.
From Adult Human Neurogenesis: From Microscopy To Magnetic Resonance Imaging:
The discovery of adult neurogenesis crushed the century-old dogma that no new neurons are formed in the mammalian brain after birth. However, this finding and its acceptance by the scientific community did not happen without hurdles. At the beginning of the last century, based on detailed observations of the brain anatomy reported by Santiago Ramon y Cajal and others, it was established that the human nervous system develops in utero (Colucci-D’Amato et al., 2006). In adult brains, it was thought, no more neurons could be generated, as the brain is grossly incapable of regenerating after damage (for a more detailed historical report see Watts et al., 2005; Whitman and Greer, 2009). This dogma was deeply entrenched in the Neuroscience community, and Altman’s (1962) discovery of newborn cells in well-defined areas of the adult rodent brain was largely ignored.
I’m bolding the word “dogma” because for some reason every article in this field uses it like a verbal tic. University of Washington’s “Neuroscience For Kids” page feels compelled to use the word even though they don’t expect their readers to know what it means:
The dogma (a set of beliefs or ideas that is commonly accepted to be true) that nerve cells in the adult brain, once damaged or dead, do not replace themselves is being challenged. Research indicates that at least one part of the brain in adults maintains its ability to make nerve cells.
I think Patient Zero in this use-of-the-word-dogma epidemic might be Neurogenesis In The Adult Brain: Death Of A Dogma, (880 citations) whose abstract says:
For over 100 years a central assumption in the field of neuroscience has been that new neurons are not added to the adult mammalian brain. This perspective examines the origins of this dogma, its perseverance in the face of contradictory evidence, and its final collapse. The acceptance of adult neurogenesis may be part of a contemporary paradigm shift in our view of the plasticity and stability of the adult brain.
The dogma-concern isn’t totally wrong. Previous neuroscientists thought there wasn’t neurogenesis in rats, and there is. That was a legitimate mistake and one worth examining. But is it possible that the reaction to that mistake – a field-wide obsession with talking about how dogmatic you had to be to miss the obvious evidence of mammalian neurogenesis, and a desire never to repeat that mistake – contributed to the less-than-stellar effort to make sure neurogenesis was happening in humans? Heuristics work until they don’t. Those who fail to learn from history are doomed to repeat it, but those who learn too much from history are doomed to make the exact opposite mistake and accuse anyone who urges restraint of “failing to learn from history” and “dogmatism”. From the Virtues of Rationality:
The Way is a precise Art. Do not walk to the truth, but dance. On each and every step of that dance your foot comes down in exactly the right spot. Each piece of evidence shifts your beliefs by exactly the right amount, neither more nor less.
Or maybe I’m just grasping for straws. But I feel like I have to grasp for something. I have nowhere near as much expertise as the actual neuroscientists writing about this result (and there are many). I’m sure I’ve made some inexcusable mistakes somewhere in this process. Perhaps I am missing some colossal flaw in the new study, and wrongly slandering dozens of neuroscientists doing great work.
But the reason I feel compelled to dabble in this subject anyway is that I don’t feel like anyone else is conveying the level of absolute terror we should be feeling right now. As far as I can tell, this is the most troubling outbreak of the replication crisis so far. And it didn’t happen in a field like social psychology which everyone already knows is kind of iffy. It happened in neuroscience, with dramatic knock-on effects on medicine, psychology, and psychiatry.
I feel like every couple of months we get a result that could best be summed up as “no matter how bad you thought things were, they’re actually worse”. And then things turn out to be even worse than that. We can’t just become 100% certain things are arbitrarily bad – that would be making the same mistake as the neuroscientists who were overly eager to reject the no-neurogenesis dogma. But that means we always have to be ready for disappointment.
From the Neuroskeptic article:
So what does this all mean? Sorrells et al. conclude by speculating, provocatively, that our lack of adult hippocampal neurogenesis may actually be part of what makes us human:
“Interestingly, a lack of neurogenesis in the hippocampus has been suggested for aquatic mammals (dolphins, porpoises and whales), species known for their large brains, longevity and complex behaviour.”
This hypothesis seems pretty wild to me. But it’s no wilder than some of the other theories that have long surrounded adult neurogenesis
Our total inability to ever change or get better in any way is what separates us from the animals. Inspiring!
Disturbing indeed.
I’m weirdly attracted on a philosophical level by the idea that memory formation, antidepressant action, and plasticity happen in humans by totally different mechanisms than they happen in rats. Philosophically, there does seem to be a whole lot of something different happening in our brains than in rats’, and this’s a potential candidate for that something.
It needs a whole lot of actual evidence to be a scientific theory, though – lacking that was the problem with the theory of human adult neurogenesis in the first place.
Memory formation and plasticity I could almost believe, but antidepressant action? It’s just a coincidence that the same chemical that treats depression in humans does it in rats too?
Hmm, I’m suddenly realizing just how little I know about animal models of depression. How do we know how what antidepressants do in animals compares to what they do in humans? As Wikipedia points out, “It is difficult to develop an animal model that perfectly reproduces the symptoms of depression in patients.” Off the top of my head, maybe they help neurogenesis in animals but do something else in humans?
Well, antidepressant drugs do a bunch of other things, not only increase neurogenesis.
It seems plausible that their method of action is the same in rats and humans, but it’s not neurogenesis; and increased neurogenesis is just a (possibly positive) side effect that happens in rats.
How do you know a rat is depressed? By observing its behavior? Can you also tell when a rat is happy?
If yes, why do you put any trust in happiness surveys instead of demanding that they should be based on observing human behavior that correlates with happiness?
yes – and it’s absolutely worth remembering here that rodent models of depression are not the same as depressed rats. Things like the sucrose preference test etc. are supposed to model aspects of depression, but there are already well-established differences.
Example: The forced swim test is considered a model of antidepressant efficacy. Drugs that treat depression in humans tend to cause rodents to swim more and float less. But it’s clearly not the same thing as depression, since you see the effect very shortly after administering the antidepressant (like, 30 minutes), whereas in humans it takes longer for antidepressants to work.
Usually a scale of 1-to-10 survey, but Amish rats score unusually high.
Well, this was recently posted on the subreddit, saying neurogenesis in the adult amygdala happens in neurotypicals but not in autistics: http://www.pnas.org/content/115/14/3710
So maybe one set of studies happened to use neurotypical subjects and the one at the end happened to use autistic subjects? (If the same is true of the other brain regions they studied as of the amygdala)
It’s plausible to me that there’s something different about the brain of people who volunteer for a brain study than from the general population.
It would be too much “just so” for there to be a different difference between NT and ASD people who volunteer than NT and ASD people who don’t, but it wouldn’t surprise me if severely autistic people were more likely to be actively encouraged to participate in brain studies, and for the “autistic” group to be closer to “people who don’t volunteer for brain studies” than the Neurotypical group.
If early studies were on people who volunteered for brain studies, and the failure to replicate was done on a different selection, things point to a thing which causes neurogenisis and also causes volunteering for brain studies.
Or maybe I’m writing stories about too few dat points that I don’t even really understand.
@deciusbrutus: The one I linked used brains from dead people, including children as young as 2; so for many of the subjects any volunteer bias would be on the part of the subjects’ family members rather than the subjects themselves.
The new iconoclastic study was done on a mixture of preserved tissue sections from cadavers across a range of ages as well as on biopsy sections from from those undergoing operations with seizures and also a longitudinal study on macaques, so it does not strike me as likely to suffer from volunteer bias in either direction (although sample sizes for each age weren’t exactly huge either at the end of the day….). The seizure population is quite likely psychiatrically/neurologically biased and it’s possible that signal loss from degradation or preservative action in the cadaver samples may have simply rendered their technique too insensitive, but they did at least do a positive control with samples from newborns and found signs of neurogenesis there. The macaque results honestly struck me as the most compelling (but I also haven’t read the paper carefully and don’t have a good grasp of the limitations of their techniques or the extent/generality of the validation of the reporters they are using for neurogenesis in humans).
While the paper did do a good job of presenting complementary approaches that agreed with their conclusions, I would still wait for independent replication….there’s something a little ironic about sounding the alarm about a fresh replication crisis on the basis of a single new study, however striking (which is not to say that the dissonance should not be cause for concern).
Is neurogenisis necessary to ever change or learn or get better?
Is there maybe a situation where some environments promote neurogenisis and others don’t, and it just so happens that “being a lab rat” promotes it more that “being the kind of person who donates a well-preserved brain to a study” does?
I think it’s very very likely that any given human has comparable or greater amount of learning than a lab rat. Unless they are literally taking coma patients, humans are in much more novel environments that lab rats, interact with more individuals, require more information processing and a wider array of skills.
I’d wager maybe brain damage would be a plausible factor for encouraging neurogenesis if we find that it doesn’t occur in the average human but can in mammals. We’re familiar with the idea of certain brain areas compensating for lesions in other areas, for instance.
I don’t know about the absolute terror I should be feeling.
I mean what did neuroscience do for me lately?
There are two possibilities:
1) Neuroscience works. Then the troubling conclusion is that it doesn’t seem to produce actionable knowledge.
2) Neuroscience creates papers out of noise. Then we can expect things to get better as technology makes data less noisy.
The second possibility is to me the more optimistic of the two. And it seems to be closer to the truth.
Definitely the number of citations. Partly because in my field (mathematics), there is a famous person (Sophus Lie of Lie group fame) who pronounces that name like ‘lee’ (not ‘lie’), so I pronounced this name the same way when I read it. And partly because I'm not kabbalist.
Yeah, but how many citations does it have?
Oh come on, everyone knows that articles that talk about how other articles that talk about how other articles are wrong are wrong are always right!
Why were scientists so sure for so long that adult neurogenesis doesn’t happen? Did they actually have the technical tools to be sure of a universal negative?
What do you make of The Brain that Changes Itself which is accounts of people making extraordinary increases in their capacity by slowly and stubbornly learning more accurate perception and new behavior? Are the stories false? Maybe it’s something, but not neurogenesis? How about dendrites?
From the article: “In adult brains, it was thought, no more neurons could be generated, as the brain is grossly incapable of regenerating after damage”
Synaptogenesis and plasticity in the connection strength of existing synapses, basically. But I think there’s good reason to be skeptical of all the results thus far, including the no neurogenesis one.
Also the stories in Doidge’s book are definitely not false. We know a great deal happens after injury, for example in adult onset blindness you have visual cortex being taken over (to an extent than is sometimes overemphasized) by auditory functions. There’s clearly something going on that causes this, and it could be any combination of neurogenesis, synaptogenesis, and changing strengths of existing connections.
*Caveat: I work in a related field but haven’t done anything on this in particular, and for all I know there have already been studies showing what the specific nature of the rewiring of visual cortex is in adult-onset blindness. It’s got to be one of the three causes I suggest, or something even weirder, though.
Minor quibble: The link attributed to “Washington University” should be “University of Washington”.
This reminds me of your old article How common are science failures? By my count, this meets your first 3 criteria for a a science failure, and only time will tell if the 4th criteria is met. I never would have guessed we’d have a science failure in neuroscience of all places.
if the rodent hippocampus is designed to regularly integrate new neurons into it’s network, it’s not shocking that disrupting that process disrupts hippocampus-dependent tasks like spatial learning. I don’t know a lot about how neurons die and new ones are integrated into the HC, but if you have neuronal death and the replacement neurons aren’t showing up, it’s not shocking that you’d see some kind of deficit. The conclusion you draw from that is not necessarily “rats and humans do spatial learning totally differently”, it could be “the ability to stop adult neurogenesis in rats gives us a subtle way to destabilize the networks underlying spatial learning.” It could even be that an increase above baseline of adult neurogenesis improves learning AND this is still true – I can think of two possible explanations: Some neurotrophic factor that is upregulated in adult neurogenesis has other beneficial non-neurogenesis effects, or it is indeed true that adult neurogenesis CONTRIBUTES to learning in rats, even if it is not the primary mechanism.
basically: it sucks that people didn’t look more rigorously for evidence in humans earlier on, but I don’t think the lack of adult neurogenesis in humans is that confusing.
Scott Alexander, I don’t know the best way to send you a message, so please forgive this off-topic but relevant-to-your-interests link in the middle of this comment thread: https://twitter.com/MondenRei/status/981811525164916738
How did Ramón y Cajal originally measure no adult neurogenesis in humans?
Are the very small modern claims within his error bars? What would have happened if he had applied his method to rats?
If he wouldn’t have detected neurogenesis there, then we can say that he was wrong to claim anything about humans.If he would have detected it but didn’t, why not? Did he not do the much easier rat experiments? Did he use some other model organism that happened to also have very low adult neurogenesis? (probably not, since he usually worked with rats)
No, this is typical. A study is only worth debunking if it is popular and has many replications and elaborations.
The consequences for other fields could have been debunked by just reading the effect sizes. It’s more like consequences for journalists covering those fields. The real problem is that those fields are full of journalists.
We know many scientific studies are false. But we usually find this out one-at-a-time. This – again, assuming the new study is true, which it might not be – is a massacre. It offers an unusually good chance for reflection.
If it’s true, it’s very bad, because this isn’t merely a replication crisis in a ‘soft’ science like sociology or where a psychological experiment on a bunch of college students in the 70s didn’t turn out the same way when done on a bunch of different students in the 90s.
This is proper ‘hard’ science that got its results from doing Real Science by getting physical specimens and cutting them up and dunking them in chemicals and looking at the resulting product with the aid of machinery.
So if they were seeing cells there that were not there, this is a matter of concern. Even worse if everyone then built their house of cards on shaky experimental results, taking the data for granted and spinning new gold out of the old straw. This is the vaunt of science: it is based on what is there. Not on what you hope or want or wish is there. If the [thing] is/is not there, then that is the evidence you have to go on, not “but it should be there/it should work this way”.
So if this is (at best) “well if something like this is in a lot of other animals, it should be in humans too” wishful thinking, we’re in a bad place. Assuming that the new study is right and all the preceding work is wrong, which again is something that has to be demonstrated as more than “one fluke result”.
Re: the use of dogma, I wonder if it’s not because it has religious connotations, and using it as a term of criticism about previous science is a kind of subtle put-down: “they behaved like a church, where once the official belief was established, everyone had to go along with it!” The temptation to regard oneself in the light of the new Galileo in one’s field, boldly overturning the established but false orthodoxies, must be present at least sometimes.
I don’t think it’s bad in the same way you do (see below), but one important clarification is that the vast majority of these results are not counting new cells directly, they are counting various things that are associated with new cells. The issue is more one of interpretation than of faulty measurement.
Also: I would say more than ‘at least sometimes’.
Deep learning has been around and popular in my field for at least half a decade now, technically longer. Yet it’s not uncommon to see new papers include some boilerplate in their introduction about how deep learning has revolutionized everything.
Anytime a new approach for some detail is proposed, it’s not uncommon to use language like ‘the traditional approach’ to describe something that’s been more-or-less default practice for…again, what, a few years?
I view the Galilean self-image as a low-level constant presence.
I’d be happy calling anything that been commonly known in a field for less than 10 years as “novel”. Seems about the right standard. I refuse to take seriously the idea that I should be super up to date on everything, even in my field – what’s true will still be true in 5 years, and if it isn’t true it at least stands a chance of being rejected. Time is a useful filter that way.
New heuristic: any knowledge that has not yet been converted into useful technology can and should be ignored by anyone who is not a direct specialist in that knowledge’s field.
That seems like a good heuristic, actually.
So by your heuristic, Scott (Not a neurologist) should not have written this post, and we (I’m not a neurologist, don’t know about others) should not have read it? I’m confused by the actual implications of what you are proposing. I think it’s normal and decent to have interest in things outside of your expertise, even at a theoretical level.
You act amazed that a bunch of people jumped on a bandwagon–a particular bandwagon that easily dovetails with popular ideals about human potential. And that, from that bandwagon, they proceeded to speak with gentle scorn about the poor, unenlightened souls not aboard.
And it’s not just any bandwagon, it’s a Gotcha! bandwagon. It’s a bandwagon that is as respectable as the Socratic Method (“We just kept searching and asking questions…”) but as satisfying as Myth Busters.
Scientists are humans, first.
It’s been mentioned before how often Science is approached as a religion, with honor and reverence due to scientist-priests, who have been inducted into the hierarchies of the Code, and their words taken as a revelation of truth. In light of that, “dogma” is perfectly appropriate & accurate.
It can be disturbing to realize that we are all humans, even within the cloister walls.
eta: I don’t think you are actually all that amazed. That’s what makes you good at your profession–you have a fair grasp on human nature, even though it annoys you.
I’m really confused as to why everyone gets so upset about this. Beliefs, even apparently well-supported ones, are sometimes wrong. Human neurogenesis has only been dogma for less than a couple of decades. It might be wrong, although I think it’s very dangerous to assume it is based on one paper, but if so… it’s wrong. That’s how science works. Feature, not bug.
The correct epistemological takeaway is that you should be really, really willing to be uncertain about things, even ones that appear really well-supported. Sounds ok to me?
I think there’s a difference between neurologists disagreeing in academic papers or even macroeconomists being wrong when discussing monetary policy vs. something that (I) was taught in elementary school. By the time we get to the “teaching it to uncritical children” it shouldn’t be something about which there is significant doubt.
By pure synchronicity this shows up in the Guardian today
Some new research out today
https://www.theguardian.com/science/2018/apr/05/humans-produce-new-brain-cells-throughout-their-lives-say-researchers
So if this study is correct (which would be fun simply for laughing at all the previous “dogma of no neurogenesis” comments), how bad is that? As you point out, we already know anti-depressants work, exercise works, heck maybe even growth mindset works. But we discovered these through outcome measures and theories for why we gt outcomes can actually be harmful as it takes our eye off the ball. Nutrition advice is full of this kind of problem (cholesterol must be causing heart attacks so therefore cut cholesterol! Fat must cause obesity to load up on cabs instead! etc). Neurogenesis if it does happen is only a process measure, not the actual outcomes we’re looking for. This is of course an application of avoiding the mental error that “x caused y” is perceived as being less likely than “x caused y because of process z.”
Ultimately this shouldn’t be seen as too shocking or terrible. Getting the “why an outcome happens” wrong is not really that serious as long as in treatments you keep your focus on the actual outcome. Who cares if antidepressants work via serotonin, via neurogenesis, via disrupting the alien implants that make you feel depressed, they work. We didn’t need a correct theory to discover them, we just needed trial and error and a results orientation. The medical science that matters is the science done to find what treatment produces what outcome, not the science that tries to explain why treatment A produces outcome X.
Just because neurogenesis doesn’t happen, doesn’t mean the human brain can’t do any of the things we thought it could do before–it just does them in different ways than was recently proposed.
Except maybe neuroscience*.
*joke
Can we all step back from the ledge here and, before we decide that literally everything is wrong, consider that we are talking about the results of one study? Shouldn’t we at least wait for some replication or conformation before we get too attached to this new-old idea? Scott in particular seems ready to bet the farm on it, despite his own admission that it is not in his field. Are we really taking the first indication of groundbreaking results as an opportunity to castigate others for putting to much stock in the first indication of groundbreaking results? Does nobody else see the irony here?
My main concern is that I see a bunch of statements saying “This is the problem with science and/or journalism”, and it makes me feel that people are simply using this as an excuse to trot out their personal hobby horses. If, as sometimes happens, next month this study is found incorrect and someone finds bushels of newly generated neurons in adult brains, those people aren’t going to walk back any of their statements. In fact, they’ll still probably feel that their views had been confirmed, though they will have trouble stating exactly how.
In short, I think we shouldn’t have a conversation on “How could this have happened, and what we could do to prevent it” until we are sure that the “this” is actually a thing that happened. Otherwise, we are doing the exact same thing as someone who uses neurogenesis to explain a phenomenon when they aren’t sure whether it is actually occurring.