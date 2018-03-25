OT98: Vauban Thread

This is the bi-weekly visible open thread (there are also hidden open threads twice a week you can reach through the Open Thread tab on the top of the page). Post about anything you want, ask random questions, whatever. You can also talk at the SSC subreddit or the SSC Discord server. Also:
1. Comment of the week is mrjeremyfade on how companies are responding to the new tax bill – in particular, their difficulties winding down their now-obsolete tax evasion schemes without admitting they were always just tax evasion schemes.
2. New sidebar ad – this one for Mark Neyer’s book The Mechanics Of Emotion, which he describes as “an exploration of physics, emotion, money, AI, and meaning. Also, dirty jokes.”
3. And an update from another advertiser – Nectome, previous winner of the Small Mammal Brain Preservation Prize, is back in the news for winning the Large Mammal Brain Preservation Prize. They don’t have a human product available yet, but there’s a waitlist which apparently includes Sam Altman. Obviously Nectome’s embalming process is 100% fatal, and not aimed at anyone except the terminally ill.
4. The Future of Humanity Institute is doing some experiments on human judgment and probability calibration, and asks me to pass on the link for anyone willing to play some online game-type-things.
Now that Less Wrong 2.0 has a place for people to advertise SSC meetups, would you be interested in making upcoming meetups appear on the SSC sidebar?
Quiz time! This time, each prompt is the first sentence of a novel. Name each novel.
1. I went back to the Devon School not long ago, and found it looking oddly newer than when I was a student there fifteen years before.
2. The cold passed reluctantly from the earth, and the retiring fogs revealed an army stretched out on the hills, resting.
3. When he was nearly thirteen, my brother Jem got his arm badly broken at the elbow.
4. If you really want to hear about it, the first thing you’ll probably want to know is where I was born, and what my lousy childhood was like, and how my parents were occupied and all before they had me, and all that David Copperfield kind of crap, but I don’t feel like going into it, if you want to know the truth.
5. Call me Ishmael.
6. To the red country and part of the gray country of Oklahoma, the last rains came gently, and they did not cut the scarred earth.
7. In my younger and more vulnerable years, my father gave me some advice I’ve been turning over in my mind ever since.
8. The boy with fair hair lowered himself down the last few feet of rock and began to pick his way toward the lagoon.
9. A throng of bearded men, in sad-coloured garments and grey steeple-crowned hats, inter-mixed with women, some wearing hoods, and others bareheaded, was assembled in front of a wooden edifice, the door of which was heavily timbered with oak, and studded with iron spikes.
10. You don’t know about me without you have read a book by the name of The Adventures of Tom Sawyer; but that ain’t no matter.
Hint: All of these novels are often studied in American and Canadian high schools. (No idea what the Brits study, although if pressed I would guess thick tomes about upperclass twits who aren’t good for much beyond Latin grammar and recreational buggery, but who are never the less admitted to the most rarefied circles of the City. Maybe. My view of UK society is limited.)
Anyway, I expect I would have scored 2/10 on this quiz for questions 5 and 10. I might possibly have eked out another couple of points by hard thunking and good luck, but it’s a fond hope and a faint one.
3. Gb Xvyy n Zbpxvatoveq
4. Gur Pngpure va gur Elr
5. Zbol Qvpx
6. Gur Tencrf bs Jengu
9. Gur Fpneyrg Yrggre
10. Uhpxyroreel Svaa
I knew 3 and 5, and correctly guessed 4 and 10.
I read 1, 3, 4 and 7 at school, and 5 as a personal choice (boy what a choice that was!)
In addition to 5 and 10, which are gimmies, pretty sure I recognize 8 and 9 as well:
Oyhr Yntbbaand Fpneyrg Yrggre respectively.
EDIT: I was wrong about 8.
Also instead of Rot13 what about having a [Spoiler] tag that blacked out the text until mouseover?
4. Gur Pngpure va gur Elr
5. Zbol Qvpx
7. Gur Terng Tngfol
8. Ybeq bs gur Syvrf
10. Gur Nqiragherf bs Uhpxyroreel Svaa
5/10 – I suppose it’s good enough for a foreigner like me.
A creative writing course I had last year helped a lot. Two more, learned there:
11. “It is a truth universally acknowledged, that a single man in possession of a good fortune, must be in want of a wife.”
12. “It was the best of times, it was the worst of times, it was the age of wisdom, it was the age of foolishness, it was the epoch of belief, it was the epoch of incredulity, it was the season of Light, it was the season of Darkness”
In this comment I’ll try to explain ground effect in car racing (which is very different from what is called ground effect in airplanes).
Racing cars tend have a high engine power to weight ratio, to allow for fast braking, acceleration and cornering. The result is that there is not much weight pressing the tires to the ground, so mechanical grip is relatively low. Mechanical grip is just the tire grip produced by the weight of the car and the suspension pressing the tire into the asphalt. To allow the engine power to actually be used effectively, especially when cornering, but also on straights, the grip should be higher than what can just be achieved with mechanical grip. You can get this with aerodynamic grip, also called downforce or negative lift. Aerodynamic grip refers to downward pressure on the tires produced by airflow interacting with the car.
One way to get downforce is to shape the car like a wing and/or to add separate wings to the car, but this produces high drag. A much more efficient solution is to use the ground effect, which is based on Bernoulli’s principle. Bernoulli’s principle is that pressure goes down if the speed of a gas/liquid goes up. In a race car, this is done by directing most of the air that hits the front of the car upwards, which causes a fairly slow airflow over the top of the car. Then the air that goes under the car is impeded very little, allowing it to go straight and thus fast. To facilitate this, the bottom of race cars tends to be made very flat, so the airflow under the car is not impeded. The effect is stronger as the car is lower to the ground, so race cars tend to have as little ground clearance as they can get away with.
In the picture you can very clearly see vertical fences on the bottom of the car, called strakes, that guide the airflow neatly to the back of the car. The back of the car has an upturned section, called the diffuser, which acts as an expansion chamber. The diffuser reduces drag at the back of the car, by reducing the wake. It also increases the flow speed under the car, by preventing chaotic airflow at the back of the car, that blocks a smooth airflow.
You also see diffusers on some normal road cars, but they are often fake, to mimic the look of a race car, but without actually doing anything.
On a Formula 1 car, the front wing, back wing and the ground effect of the bottom of the car each contribute about a third to the total downforce, for a total downforce up to three times the weight of the car. So a Formula 1 car can theoretically drive upside down. So a lot of downforce is still provided by wings. The reason is not that ground effect can’t be used more, but rather that regulations disallow the maximum use of ground effect. One reason for this is that depending on ground effect can be very dangerous, because in certain situations, the effect can disappear or weaken very much. An example is that if the car bottoms out, this blocks air flow below the car and ground effect can disappear suddenly. It can also happen when driving behind another car that causes turbulence. This can then result in horrible accidents, including cars going flying.
Is there a name for the type of fallacy that goes “You believe X, I believe that X implies Y, therefore you believe Y”?
It’s one I see quite a lot, for obvious reasons – most people I disagree with have opinions with corollaries much worse than the things they actually believe are, but (inconsistently in my view, but not in theirs) don’t believe the corollaries, so if you want to prove that someone is and Awful Person, this trick is really, really tempting.
When I see it, I’d like to be able to say “ah, you are engaging in the Fallacy of the Purple Walrus” or what have you, and stroke my beard knowledgeably – is it a recognised thing?
Has there ever been an SSC dialogue about how to deal with the drug (and opioid) epidemic? (There may have been, I just can’t keep up with all of Scott’s articles/community open threads). Like, what public policy should the US (or, another developed country) take to deal with addicts & cocaine, heroin, various opioids, meth, bath salts, whatever. I ask because lots of people (myself totally included) think that War on Drugs is a disaster, but I rarely see practical results floated out there aside from legalizing marijuana (should be common sense), increased treatment options for addicts instead of jail, and less jail time overall for possession. I think these are fine, but kind of….. inadequate to the size of the problem?
I’ll state my priors because I think that’s helpful. In my misspent youth I experimented with plenty of hard drugs, and also have lots of close friends and relatives who are or were addicts and went through the whole detox, rehab, 12 step program etc. My uncle was a lifelong heroin addict, my best friend growing up was (or is still, I dunno) a lifelong addict, and so on. Also, I had a good friend spend close to two years in federal prison for being part of a drug ‘conspiracy’- essentially he knew some people that were selling a lot of blow, and he sometimes did some blow with them. This is enough to warrant a ‘conspiracy’ charge- 7 years after the fact! He’s fine now and quite successful in life, but the whole experience radicalized me as to the heavy-handedness of the War on Drugs.
I guess I’m not really familiar with any large-scale, public policy solutions to hard drugs, drug addiction & especially opioids. (Other than executing drug dealers, I suppose…..) I have to say, I am pretty skeptical of mandatory treatment or rehab programs for small-scale possession (of cocaine, heroin, opioids, whatever). I think lots of well-meaning liberal people who have no IRL hard drug experience imagine a) all users as addicts (demonstrably untrue), and b) all addicts as desperate to quit and easy to fix through a detox & rehab program. In reality, I think plenty of both casual users & hardcore addicts are quite satisfied with their lives, at least not enough to really change- and even if someone desperately wants to quit, they have to go through rehab 5 or 10 or 15 times until it ‘sticks’. While I’m generally in favor social welfare spending, I’m not sure that hundreds of thousands of addicts going through mandatory rehab programs dozens of times is exactly a great use of public funds, or any cheaper than incarceration.
Is there other realistic drug control public policy out there? Anyone bold enough to just recommend legalizing everything? (Is that really the case in Portugal? I find it a bit hard to believe). Government-provided hard drugs for the truly addicted? Something else?
I’m having a lot of difficulty balancing two sides of my personality, and I’ve been considering how they impact my epistemic standards. This line of thought started
when I concluded that being able to find humour in the absurdity of life is a very useful ability for keeping perspective, and for my well being. I’m interested if anyone else can relate.
When I am in what I’ll call truth-seeker mode, I can be overly serious and humourless. When I let myself reflect on things seriously, I find the epistemic standards on social media or when chatting to people to be terrible and this makes me come across as having an exasperated, superior attitude. I don’t like being dour and moralising. I start to play the role of bitter Richard Dawkins type, apparently thinking I’m defending civilization.
So enter mode two, absurdist mode. In this mode, I still see what’s illogical in culture and people’s beliefs, but I laugh at them and almost appreciate them. Rather than arguing with “definitive take-downs”, I make jokes juxtaposing ideas, or take them to their absurd conclusion. I sarcastically state the opposite of what I believe, and let my audience piece together what I actually do.
I am probably much happier in absurdist mode. I’m definitely more fun. The problem is that in this mode, I start to get into a kind of epistemic nihilism. I’m less Richard Dawkins and more Scott Adams, with all that involves. I’m hard to pin down, I lose track of what I find important morally. I will also generally stop probing in depth into issues since it is easy to pick fun with just a superficial understanding.
Maybe some will doubt the stark way I have separated these, and claim they are just opposite poles of a continuum. But in my case, I mostly switch from one to the other extreme. I have yet to find a balance between these two side of my personality. I would consider Scott (our Scott) to be someone who appears very balanced in this regard. But I don’t honestly know how one gets to that point.
There’s a good chance I do some backpacking in Africa next year. As of now, my plan is to spend time in Ethiopia and South Africa. I would really love to go to Nigeria, but it doesn’t seem very “legit”.
Does anyone on here have any Africa travel recommendations/experiences to share?
I’m a solo travelling male in my late twenties. I like hiking, interesting cities and vibrant cultures.