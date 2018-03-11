OT97: Dopen Thread

This is the bi-weekly visible open thread (there are also hidden open threads twice a week you can reach through the Open Thread tab on the top of the page). Post about anything you want, ask random questions, whatever. You can also talk at the SSC subreddit or the SSC Discord server. Also:
1. Comment of the week is John Schilling on Google X Prize. There’s also a lot of good discussion in the free energy thread, though I can’t pick just one.
2. New ad for brain preservation company Nectome – see eg this article about their head researcher winning the Brain Preservation Prize. If you’re interested in helping, there’s an link for joining their team at the bottom of their site.
3. Nobody is under any obligation to comply with this, but if you want to encourage this blog to continue to exist, I request not to be cited in major national newspapers. I realize it’s meant well, and I appreciate the honor, but I’ve gotten a few more real-life threats than I’m entirely comfortable with, and I would prefer decreased publicity for now.
4. I recently put a couple of responses to an online spat up here because I needed somewhere to host them, unaware that this would email all several thousand people on my mailing list. Sorry about that. I’ve deleted some of them because of the whole “decreased publicity” thing, and I would appreciate help from anyone who knows how to make it so I can put random useful text up in an out-of-the-way place without insta-emailing everybody.
5. Thanks to Lanny for fixing this blog’s comment report function. You should now be able to report inappropriate comments again. If you can’t, please say so and we’ll try to figure out what went wrong.
1. Can someone recommend a good book on evolution? I have a background in physical chemistry if that makes any difference.
2. (conditional on this not being covered by 1): What’s your mental model of evolution? Someone on the subreddit invoked a gradient descent metaphor, where I’m guessing you imagine a species as some point on a manifold, you imagine selection as a gradient towards a more fit species, and evolution (with respect to some fixed environment) corresponds to discovering local minima. While I’m sure there are a lots of things wrong with this, it at least helped me think about questions I hadn’t thought of before. I’d like an even better metaphor.
A sieve. When we look around we see lots of rocks (from planets and all the way down to sand and gravel), because rocks tend to stick around. Same with humans – through some quirk of natural laws, we’re right now, in this context, a rather stable form of matter.
It’s definitely not a tower building up or anything. Though one can’t help but see some local concentration of negentropy, and it might be that your real question is why this happens. I don’t know.
As for books, I’m sure there will be better suggestions, but I liked a lot “Homicide” by Daly and Wilson. It’s about a specific subject, but I guess this just makes it a more hands-on approach rather than dry.
Lots of researchers in evolutionary biology use fitness landscapes as a useful abstraction: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Fitness_landscape
The gradient descent framework is pretty decent, but it fails to engage with some of the more interesting questions if the gradient itself is held constant. Fitness landscapes are basically a dynamic version, where you get to play with feedback between position *in* the landscape, and the shape *of* the landscape.
You need to be a bit more specific. It’s an enormous field. If you just want some general popular reading, then maybe The Selfish Gene?
Here are some questions I’m interested in finding the answer to. I’m pretty sure they’re all very basic, so I guess I’m looking for a very basic book:
What does the evolutionary history of a given extant species ‘look like’ — do you draw a straight line from bacteria to whatever its current form is, or is it more like long periods of stability with intervening periods of rapid change?
I have a rough idea that evolution proceeds through small, random mutations, and any time such a mutation happens to increase fitness, the offspring of the organism carrying it outcompetes the rest of the species. Is this accurate? Can you trace the evolution of a given extant species as a sequence of most-recent-common-ancestor organisms in this way?
When I think of a human having some sort of mutation, I tend to automatically think of something bad, like a missing limb or something. Is there a good example of a fitness-increasing mutation that we’ve seen in the past hundred years or so? Or how often should we expect to see such things?
To my understanding, that is mostly correct. Sometimes an evolution can result in it outcompeting other species, though – if different species have different ranges, an increase in the fitness of one can push others away by taking their food or whatnot.
The most notable fitness-increasing evolutions in recent human history are alcohol and lactose tolerance. Both increase your available sources of calories, and alcohol is also an antibacterial, which gets more relevant as humanity got more common and thus human-infecting pathogens started to be more common. Both were in the last tens of thousands of years, not the last hundred, but think this through. That’s about 4 generations, in a species that only has a handful of children. Even if everything went perfectly, a mutation from a hundred years ago would only be present in a few dozen people today at most.
On the one hand, in representative cases, a mutation from a hundred years ago wouldn’t usually be present in much more than a few dozen people. On the other hand, this clearly isn’t the best case, at most. Gengis Khan’s lineage was purportedly represented by over 20,000 individuals by one century after his birth.
Fair. I should probably have said “even if everything went unusually well”, because the perfect-case scenario is in the thousands as you say.
This is a bit contentious, at minimum it’s safe to say that the evolutionary process works at different speeds at different times.
This sort of thing is generally covered under the rubric of population genetics, I’d recommend Principles of Population Genetics.
Theoretically at least, sure. In practice the fossil record is a bit spotty, we haven’t even found the common ancestor of chimps and humans. But we can use genetics to do this tracing to a certain extent.
This stuff is mostly covered in population genetics, too. De novo mutations are almost always either deleterious or neutral. The most famous example of a recent fitness-increasing mutation is probably lactase persistence, which actually arose independently (and with different mechanisms) 3 times and spread extremely quickly. 100 years is just 4 generations, not enough time to spread widely.
Do you agree with wikipedia’s claim that punctuated equilibrium is a theory? Do you defend it against the charge of not even wrong?
If we ignore some of the sillier stuff Gould has said, it basically boils down to a claim that evolutionary change has tended to cluster in time. Seems like a perfectly reasonable hypothesis to me…
Silly things like: this can be observed in the fossil record? At some point when a theory has been reduced to trivialities, it’s not the same theory. Perhaps it’s not even a theory at all.
I just read the WP article on punctuated equilibrium. Does anybody know what the real criticism are? It seems like the obviously correct description to me¹, and the criticism section in WP consists mostly popular scientists making assertions and name-calling each other. I do hope it runs deeper than that.
¹ If you view evolution as a gradient ascent process optimizing each species’ fitness, it makes sense that each species will sooner or later end up in some local maximum. Unless something drastically changes the fitness landscape, it makes sense that we would see very little evolution, since the gradient will be negative in all directions – i.e. a Nash equilibrium. So long periods of stability, until a volcano erupts, a dam breaks, an asteroid strikes, or a disease wipes out most of a species. One way to corroborate this would be if several species showed rapid evolution simultaneously. Do they?
This is a bad model for evolution. The fitness landscape is always changing, the ‘gradient’ will change every time you attempt to get closer to that hypothetical maximum. A behavior or adaptation that was bad or neutral a century ago can find itself good. It is also a mistake to view all (and maybe even most) changes as small. Sexual reproduction, and especially sexual selection within that, can lead to novel outcomes well outside what you would expect from individual mutation rates within a generation.
My take is that nobody really says it’s wrong; it’s clear that evolution can sometimes take place very rapidly. The objection is mainly that Gould presented this idea as if nobody else had ever noticed it before and as if it turned conventional Darwinianism on its head, which many others felt was overstating the contribution.
There’s a lovely short book called Dawkins vs. Gould: Survival of the Fittest by Kim Sterelny that I found very illuminating back when I noticed how much they seemed to despise each other.
An entertaining comment on Gould by someone I tend to disagree with on other subjects:
(Paul Krugman)
Yes, the landscape changes, but that doesn’t necessarily make it a bad model for evolution, and I think the system would still tend to end up in some equilibrium. Alternatively, I suppose it could get trapped in an evolutionary cycle (any evidence for this?), or keep gradually changing forever (which would indicate an absence of fitness maxima or deviation from gradient ascent, I think – both seem very unlikely to me).
I’m not really following this, only scanning it. But I’d just like to make a quick comment here.
Cycles do happen on some sort of level. For example, side-blotched lizards. There are three different types of male, and they out-compete each other scissors-paper-stone style.
This is evolution in the sense that changes in allelic frequencies is evolution (i.e. it is, in that this is what evolution is made of, but a lay-person might need persuading since it doesn’t involve larger-scale change).
If you want ‘larger’ cycles, I think they’re perhaps harder to find, for various reasons. They may tend to be less cyclic and more repetitive, in that it involves an evolutionary trajectory ending in extinction, rather than a change within a lineage.
Along these lines, I like The Ancestor's Tale (Richard Dawkins, 2004), which traces back everybody's favourite species Homo sapiens. Definitely pop science, and given the paucity of the fossil record, it's not so much about the actual common ancestors as the larger groups of cousins that share these ancestors with us. But it really gives one a sense for the sweep of history, besides pointing out what it is that makes each of our clades special in its own particular way.
Not quite. Most beneficial mutations are lost through “bad luck” (e.g., a mutant hare with a more effective digestion system is eaten by a fox before leaving offspring). It was estimated by Haldane that a mutation that increases by x percent has a 2x chance (for small values of x) of spreading through the population.
“and any time such a mutation happens to increase fitness, the offspring of the organism carrying it outcompetes the rest of the species. ”
It’s at least as plausible that the offspring with the beneficial mutation outcompete the rest of the species locally.
Or the organisms with the mutation might move into a different niche, leaving the original version more or less in place. (I think this is right– let me know whether it’s wrong.)
@I have a background in physical chemistry.
@I’m looking for a very basic book.
On the ‘background in physical chemistry’ end, I recommend Brooks and Wiley, Evolution as Entropy. On the ‘looking for a very basic book’ end, I recommend Arthur, The Origin of Animal Body Plans. Evolution as Entropy obviates a lot of middlebrow twaddle about evolution being some kind of Jedi goodness that fights the eevil of entropy. The Origin of Animal Body Plans is a fun read.
I have a rough idea that evolution proceeds through small, random mutations, and any time such a mutation happens to increase fitness
One thing to note is that fitness and environment interact; a mutation/genetic variance can be extant, but rare, for a long time, and then suddenly come to be dominant because of environmental change makes it much more important to fitness. The standard example is bacterial resistance to penicillin. There were probably always variances from bacterium to bacterium, but for a long time it made little difference; then penicillin became a widely-used drug, and now some degree of penicillin resistance is fairly common.
This is one explanation for the ‘punctuated equililbrium’ observations: it isn’t that mutations happen in bursts, but that high-stress environments changes selects aggressively among extant variances, and does this for many species at one.
I’ve heard people say that if humanity stopped using a given antibiotic for 10(?) years, that the bacteria lose the resistance to it, because maintaining the resistance to it has an energy cost and bacteria that don’t would outcompete and replace those that still do.
How true is this?
how true is this
The principle is largely true but varies greatly from pathogen to pathogen, drug to drug, and adaption to adaption. Some recent adaptions have actually been more efficient.
As antimicrobial drugs have fallen from common use – often because of resistance but also because less toxic or more convenient drugs have been discovered – resistance to those drugs decreases, sometimes to the point of making them useful again.
Tends to take more like twenty years, not ten, and some don’t ever recover.
Also, getting control of drug use world wide is… not terribly easy.
I imagine the more effective it is initially, the longer it would take for the evolved resistance to fade.
How true this is depends quite a bit on the nature of the bacterium, and how the resistance works.
If the resistance is ‘innate’ – that is, due to a change in whatever the drug is interacting with, then it may be lost after selection is removed. If there’s a fitness cost involved then it’ll probably go away for the most part.
If the resistance is due to a mechanism to get rid of the drug (altering the molecule, or exporting it), then it’s relatively easy to regulate if there’s a cost – for example tetracycline resistance imposes a fitness cost on the cell; there has evolved a regulatory system which turns off the resistance gene when tet isn’t around. This makes the resistance genes relatively ‘cheap’ to carry.
Whats worse is that this second type of genes are often carried by plasmids, or other mobile elements which can spread from cell to cell. This means that almost all bacteria can lose the plasmid (and resistance), but it can rapidly spread through the population when selection is turned back on.
One thing to bear in mind when making analogies is that evolution works on populations, not individuals. So concepts like “most recent common ancestor” is really an abstraction, there wasn’t necessarily any such species, and certainly not an individual. I tried to describe this a while ago, and am curious whether you find it useful or interesting (or misleading and wrong – feedback appreciated either way).
http://blog.malde.org/posts/evolution.html
I don’t think I understand. Given two organisms, can’t you construct two family tree, note the lowest point at which the trees have a node in common, and call this the MRCA? Is the MRCA of all living humans not found by constructing ~7 billion family trees and choosing the lowest point where all trees have a node in common?
ast ron: yes, you could do that (except for the practical difficulties), and I guess it is a meaningful definition of MRCA. That family tree may not be representative of anything in the genetic material, however, and it isn’t what you get from genetic methods – especially not those focusing on a small part, like the Y-chromosome or mitochondrial DNA.
I’ll start by recommending The Selfish Gene. It’s a classic for a reason!
One thing I learned from it is that it often makes more sense to think about evolution from a gene perspective than a species perspective. Some things are understood better that way. Bear in mind that most genes occur across many species.
Mutations are rare, but species are quite diverse. Humans are one “specie” but we carry millions of different competing genes among us already. So evolution is rarely that one brand new mutated gene appears and takes over some niche, but more that some rare gene or combination of genes that already existed rise up due to whatever reasons.
I could say more, but I’ve probably already said enough half truths 🙂
Bind Watchmaker is also good. Dawkins’ biology books in general really.
The Blind Watchmaker is very much written as an introduction to evolution for the curious reader, whereas The Selfish Gene is Dawkins’ particular take on a particularly intriguing area of evolutionary biology. IMO his early books are better than his later ones.
> What’s your mental model of evolution?
Wikipedia is the closest analogy to most people’s real-world experiences. A change is made semi-randomly – if it’s a good change it stays, and if it’s a bad change it gets wiped away quickly. What counts as “a good change” will depend on circumstances, and on time, but there’s usually a fairly obvious direction of what “good” entails given circumstances.
(This is also a pretty decent explanation of business formation in a capitalist economy)
selection as a gradient towards a more fit species
The difficult thing is to get it through your head that nobody or nothing is optimising or selecting for anything. Environmental pressures drive species to extinction all the time, and this is as much part of evolution as “a more fit species results and survives”.
We have to use some means to talk about it and language is all we have, so that things keep slipping in that sound like “meaning” or “purpose” even if we constantly remind ourselves “Nature is blind, there’s no thought at work there, even vast impersonal forces are not aiming for or away from anything, they are just rubbing up against what’s out there, the same way the sea smooths rocks”.
My very, very crude model: there is this bunch of living stuff in a place and there are all kinds of things happening in that place and some of the living stuff goes on living and some doesn’t because of that, and over very long times the living stuff differentiates. And we can track the changes to a greater or lesser degree and say “this living stuff here now is related to that living stuff back then, and got this way because of this is how”.
Hey, you’re forgetting divine intervention!
Secular evolution. The creation of the entire universe and all that is in it, visible and invisible, is not under discussion here 🙂
I’ve enjoyed The Princeton Guide to Evolution. It covers the whole field as minimally as possible, such that you get the broadest overview of everything while still getting content that is useful and true, and ends each section with extensive references for bits you want to go deep on.
Not a book, but personally I really refined my intuitions on how evolution works listening to Dr Robert Sapolsky’s lectures on Human Behavioral Biology which as a dude who got a liberal arts degree, I was able to follow pretty well. For what you seem to be interested in, lectures 2-9 are the most useful though later lectures do build off these.
He’s also recently published a book called Behave that is clearly very closely based on those lectures, which is also worth reading.
FWIW, he’s not really explaining evolution per se, rather he’s interested in explaining why behaviours happen, from both a proximal (i.e. neurons, hormones, etc) and a distal (culture, evolution) perspective. So evolution gets discussed, but it’s certainly not a guide to it or anything like that.
1) I found Darwin’s Dangerous Idea by Daniel Dennett to be one of my favourite books on evolution. Dennett views evolution as an algorithmic process, he was a computer scientist before becoming a philosopher, and the whole book is wonderfully clear and playful. He’s also commendably absolutist; for Dennett evolution explains everything from the origins of life to consciousness and and culture. He’s quite blunt in his disappointment with other writers whom he feels give too much ground to dualism and the like. He’s also a virtuoso thought experimentalist.
See also Bacteria to Bach and for the more philosophy of mind focussed: Freedom Evolves.
2) Gradient ascent for me. I doubt I test it enough to know if it’s a good model.
I’m fairly sure Dennett has no formal background in CS, which barely existed in his undergraduate days. He may well be the sort of philosopher who teaches himself to code out of personal interest.
My mental model of evolution is selection working on variation, leading to weirder than hell. The results of evolution make sense in some sense, but they aren’t very predictable except when they are. Not that you can predict those little islands of predictability.
It isn’t *always* weirder than hell. Sometimes you get a lot of similar-looking species of little brown birds. I have a simple faith that one of those little brown bird species will turn out to have some very strange feature which will get mentioned by science journalism.
Book recommendations: Douglas Futuyma, “Evolution”, for the biological aspects. Daniel Dennett, “Darwin’s Dangerous Idea”, for the philosophical implications.
I’m surprised Endless Forms Most Beautiful: The New Science of Evo Devo by Sean B. Carroll hasn’t been mentioned yet. Mixing developmental biology and evolution provides a wonderful perspective on evolution. A lot of the morphological changes in evolution are due to changes during development, so understanding how these interact helps provide a clearer model of biological evolution.
We can now concretely see what genes and regulation factors exactly change throughout time, and explain the variability across organisms.
The metaphor evoked by this book would be something like a function with a small number of parameters that generates another function, which itself is evaluated for fitness. Having a generating function in this way makes it much easier for mutations to cause high-level changes (like sprouting another set of limbs, different scales, or eyes in a different place / shape).
I enjoyed Stephen Jay Gould’s “The Structure of Evolutionary Theory.” It sums up a lot of the ideas he pursued during his career. One of them is punctuated equlibrium. Another is the importance of randomness in the history of life: random events such as asteroid strikes may have had a huge impact on the history of life. Still another idea is that the past evolutionary history of species helps to shape their future. This is tied in with ideas about evo devo and “body plans.” Most controversially, Gould discusses hierarchical and species selection theories.
Gould also delves into the history of evolutionary thought in great detail. For example, he explains what the Modern Synthesis was, and why people don’t agree with it today.
I’d also second the recommendation for “Endless Forms Most Beautiful: The New Science of Evo Devo.” It gets into the nitty gritty of how evolutionarily adapted organisms actually work, at a programmatic level. Like, there are hormones which control each stage of development, and an overall body plan which gets built during gestation.
I think gradient descent is a very bad metaphor for evolution. In gradient descent, you have a fixed fitness function that you are optimizing. Evolution isn’t like that. Organisms interact with each other. For example, flowering plants require pollinating insects. You can’t consider the “fitness” of flowers and bees in isolation, because they’re all part of an ecosystem. Even if you could consider the fitness of organisms in isolation, the environment is constantly changing, and adaptations that are good for one environment might be quite bad for another.
Function-minimization type thinking tends to lead you into what Gould would call the “Great Chain of Being” fallacy, where you try to stack-order every organism by how good it is. Human at the top, obviously, and bacteria at the bottom. But there’s nothing to suggest evolution “works” this way. Bacteria may be quite more successful than humans in many Darwinian ways.
This may sound like a dumb suggestion, but as long as you don’t mind missing out on the genetic side of things (or better, supplementing it with a second book) I recommend The Origin of Species. It’s not actually a very difficult book, and it covers a great deal of the sort of evidence that a geneticist probably won’t cover as well (some will, but some won’t). It’s full of great empirical examples, and the mode of scientific inquiry in it is somewhat distinct from physics and chemistry and a good thing to get contact with. I think it’s also very well written. I would recommend it even if it wasn’t considered a classic of the field.
The ideas covered in it are also still surprisingly fresh. There has been progress since then, but it’s not like reading Newton’s Principia. It was written in English and is still relatively close to modern work (except for the total lack of knowledge of genetics).
I’ve noticed a lot of the above responses also focus on the selective side of evolution. But the mutation side of evolution is extremely important. Stochastic effects are also very important- like genetic drift (Kimura’s neutral theory of molecular evolution is important as a baseline for understanding what happens absent selection).
Things like gradient descent, or simulated annealing, or hey, let’s have genetic algorithms for meta value, are all very well in a way, but aren’t the whole story. Interesting things start to happen when the environment isn’t fixed. Partly there’s environment change caused by geological changes, there’s evolution and migration of interacting species such as predators, prey, competitors, there’s within-species stuff, if you like to use landscape metaphors (as in gradient descent) then the landscape changes.
“Within-species stuff” – species evolve, individuals don’t. But if you think about the environment of an individual within a species as including many of that individual’s conspecifics as mates, children, competitors, herdmates etc., then as the species evolves the environment experienced by individuals within the species changes, altering the selection pressures.
How you think about the changing landscape IMO is shaped by which particular area of biology catches your mind. For a paleontologist, the fossil record is long and has poor time resolution. Arguably what you see in the fossil record has more to do with the way the (local) optima change over time than progress towards those (local) optima. For an ethologist, interested in animal behaviour in the wild… behaviour often doesn’t fossilise well so the time resolution of the fossil record is less of a concern, and the within-species stuff is really important.
If you’re interested in the grand sweep of evolutionary history, then the phrase “random walk” comes up quite a bit. I think the idea is that natural selection causes species to track changes in the evolutionary landscape, and the changes in the evolutionary landscape are what causes a lot of the movements seen in the fossil record. So a model for large-scale evolutionary history might be an explosion of branching random walks. Covering a much bushier space than a random walk caused by genetic drift without selection would cover, of course.
“What’s your mental model of evolution?”
This has turned out to be a really great question. The answers have been generally accurate, but still very different from each other.
It wouldn’t surprise me if what various people emphasis says something about their general approach to things, like preferred level of abstraction and how interested they are in change vs. principles.
It took me a while to come round to it, but I now think of life to be a thick, slowly moving viscus current, as deep as the oceans, as tall as the skys, broad as all the world and as long as time.
The life river is made up of genes instead of drops of water, and the genes stick tight into packets that we call individual organisms and the organisms tend to clump together into species. Tend to. The genes are constantly copying themselves (with errors and with out) and wandering away from their home organism/species and trying to glom onto another such. Sometimes two different clumps merge. Some times several clumps just fall apart.
Mitochondria ended up in our cells like this. Same-same we ended up with wheat, and bananas.
And all the while the river is slowly moving on to the future.
Ewald is my favorite writer on the evolution of infectious disease virulence. I read “The Evolution of Infectious Diseases” two decades ago. I imagine he has something better out by now.
Also, Raup’s book “Extinction” is an interesting quick read about what drives species extinct.
My mental model for evolution is similar to what you describe except I’d specify that ‘fitness’ is entirely dependent on environment. Changing the environment changes the fitness. Like a fish out of water.
Though responses to environmental stressors can be generalized. Dodos ‘evolved’ (not devolved) to become flightless when they lacked predators. Why waste energy? The constant stress of predation from one species prepares an animal for predation by other species. Evolved defenses against dessication prepare an organism to survive in outer space.
medium.com seems popular for this.
> I recently put a couple of responses to an online spat up here
If it helps, it was a really fun read. Felt good to see this pattern of debate happen to other people too. Next move would classically be a sharp turn sideways coupled with a subtle ad hominem.
Reading the patterns in this gave me a lot of piece of mind. Just recognising stuff like “generalizing specific statements” now makes me one a lot more amused than frustrated.
I wish I hadn’t deleted my emails so quickly and knew where to access this back-and-forth…
Check the subreddit.
There is a link on the subreddit for Scott’s first response to the Current Affairs article, but I don’t see anything beyond that. (Maybe I should look this up on Current Affairs.)
Yes, I hope you will continue sending these pieces to the mailing list.
My comment on “Against Murderism”:
By framing the question as “Are A, B and C racists?”, you’re accepting the premise that racism is a cardinal sin. I’d rather see us trying to discuss, without using the word “racism,” “Was what A B or C did wrong?”
You don’t even need “wrong.” “Was what A, B, and C did part of a pattern of behavior with regard to race that has consequences some of which we disapprove of?”
We should also ask whether the behaviour is responsive to incentives.
The Schopenhauer book you linked to (Die Kunst, Recht zu behalten a.k.a. The Art of Controversy [most common English translation of the title] or The Art of Being Right) is also available, in a more readable form, here. (And it is a truly excellent—and entertaining—read; I heartily recommend it to everyone here. It’s rather short, too.)
You seem to be using jetpack for your mail subscriptions right?
Here’s a bit of info on how to customize it.
You probably want something like this in the functions.php of your theme:
add_filter( 'jetpack_subscriptions_exclude_these_categories', 'exclude_these' );
function exclude_these( $categories ) {
$categories = array( 'category-slug', 'category-slug-2');
return $categories;
}
Perhaps one could add it as a very small plugin so as to keep it separate.
Anyway, I’m available on reddit (arvinja), e-mail (arvin@arvinja.com) or discord (Arvin#3914) if you should need any help.
A couple of months ago, Scott linked to an article in the Times which discussed the possibility of “insta-curing” phobias with a mix of the beta-blocker propranolol and exposure therapy. He also asked if anyone with a phobia and access to propranolol wanted to try it and let him know how it works. It so happens I came up with this very idea on my own a couple of years ago while trying to get over my phobia of talking to women. The result was a familiar one: no panacea behind door number 87546, just another goddamned goat.
I watch the psychiatric literature like a hawk. Nobody gives a shit about this. I know we’re in your consulting rooms. Does nobody wonder what exactly this neurosis is? Where are the evolutionary psychologists at? A psychological condition with the primary effect of preventing gene propagation? I’m the only one that thinks this odd?
Toss out some theories, Scott. I’m sure there’s plenty of wizards reading your blog that have thought about this. Maybe if we put our pathetic virgin heads together we can come up with some ideas. If not, women are stuck with the Henrys. And if I’m too scared to put myself out there, how can I fault them for it?
Anxieties and phobias may not be the same thing.
I think social anxiety is mostly a learned behavior. Everyone I’ve met who has it who has opened up to me (or the internet where I could read it) has had lots of experience with being teased for being different, or lots of frustration at being unable to find people to relate to due to a high IQ and/or somewhat unique way of looking at the world. So you’ve discovered that lots of people are difficult to get along with, hence you’re wary about meeting new people that are likely to be difficult to get along with.
Throw in the current climate of “listen and believe” with women throwing accusations around like they don’t matter (because of having been told that nobody takes accusations seriously, despite the evidence to the contrary), and I don’t blame any intelligent man for being hesitant to approach a strange woman. I’m amazed that any approaching of strange women happens at all.
I pulled this out as it is murderously important. Every single person I’ve met with social anxiety has either an extensive history of bullying or a specific traumatic incident to cite. It simply doesn’t seem to happen absent of these factors. Correlation may not equal causation, but sometimes it really does waggle its eyebrows very suggestively.
Eh, I think I have mild social anxiety (i.e. not serious enough to have sought professional help) and can’t really think of any particular incidents or pattern of teasing/bullying.
I have never been bullied, I’ve had no troma growing up and am in my mid-thirties. I’ve always been nerdy but social, had plenty of girlfriends, I would go clubbing regularly, until about two years ago. Now it takes me an hour of stress and anxiety before going out to a simple appointment. I believe this has been triggered by the loss of a friend, two years ago. I went from a social person to a total recluse who fears going outside.
Maybe “a specific traumatic incident” works but I would certainly not associate it to bullying, from my specific personal experience.
I am fairly strongly socially anxious and have never been bullied or had any similar experience.
Joining the chorus:
I used to have quite severe social anxiety, but I faced very limited (and almost entirely non-physical) bullying as a child, and “teased for being different” didn’t really describe it.
Counter-examples noted. It occurs to me that, as a once-bullied individual with PTSD (not connected to the bullying), I probably implicitly select for those individuals with (social anxiety) & empathy(bullied | traumatised) and select against others due to the obvious availability heuristics.
I might as well provide a data point here as having been bullied extensively but not having any social anxiety at all EXCEPT for a rather severe phobia of approaching women in a romantic/sexual way or initiating anything non-platonic (merely talking to women is no problem for me and I befriend women, including very attractive straight women, all the time). I can’t think of any traumatic incident in my past where approaching a woman non-platonically went badly that may have caused this, it’s just the way I’ve always been. Of course having been around the constant feminist rhetoric that revolves around how tired women are of being approached the wrong way… well, that’s definitely not helping, but it wouldn’t be honest of me to characterize that as the root of my problem when it was clearly already there to begin with.
@SaiNushi, I think it’s easy to underestimate how dependent our level of exposure to that particular feminist point of view is on what social/professional bubble we’re each immersed in. I suspect a lot of men (and women) aren’t much exposed to it at all. And as for the men who are but are bold and aggressive anyway… let’s just say from my observations many of them firmly believe in not pausing to consider much of anything at all before zeroing in on their targets.
I have social anxiety and was bullied when I was young. It started around puberty, and I definitely remember the anxiety developing as a direct result of the bullying. Before that point, I don’t think I ever felt shy or anxious around other people. I was always an introvert, but back then it just a preference to be alone or engaging in quiet one-on-one play. Then after it started I developed an aversion to social contact and started becoming more and more withdrawn.
And the effects never really went away. I’m in my thirties and I’ve still got that tendency to withdraw. It’s a lot less severe than it used to be, but any situation where I feel uncertain about what the “correct” behavior is makes me really anxious. I feel like I can’t really be myself, like I need to follow scripts or present an image, because just speaking off the cuff is way too risky.
And regarding the current climate around gender relations…yeah, I have to say I’m really glad to not be a heterosexual male in the dating market right now. With my issues, I’m pretty sure I’d be a nervous wreck.
The “bad experiences with peers in one’s formative years” hypothesis is true as far as it goes, but I have to say I don’t think it is very far. Ever read the statistics on fear of public speaking in the general public? Were wedgies really that ubiquitous? It doesn’t add up to me. I can only speak from personal experience but I was never bullied. Sure I had my personality quirks and idiosyncracies but my whole life I’ve had (male) friends and I’ve done well working at jobs where there is a substantial, if not high degree of meeting and greeting with strangers, networking, etc.
I’ve read a lot of subjective accounts and descriptions of anxiety/phobia. I do think there is a difference. When people describe social anxiety as “constantly worrying what other people are thinking about them” and all the usual stuff, I frankly have no idea what they’re talking about. I don’t “worry” what girls think about me–at least not when I’m in a social situation with one. I can’t. My brain shuts down entirely. I don’t have thoughts about what people are thinking about me, what I feel is purely affective and can only be described as terror. The feelings come before the thoughts–probably why I’ve never had any luck with CBT.
Anyway I guess anxiety is a very personal thing and people experience it differently. Your points about the current “listen and believe” climate are well taken and Aaronson’s comment 171 was as beautiful, accurate, and courageous an analysis of the societal factor as I’ve ever read. Still, obviously it has to be only one component or else our species would be in grave danger indeed…
(really a response to all previous comments)
Well, I did specify that it was everyone I’d met who was able to open up to me, and gave two different reasons as an either/or.
I have met a lot of people, from many different walks of life, with many different world-views. Not all of those with social anxiety that I’ve met have been willing to open up, and most of those were on irc at the time. What I gave was a hypothesis based on pattern-matching my own experiences. I’m definitely interested in finding out if those of you who said you were never bullied had other issues with relating to your peers in your younger years, as per the second half of what I said.
And as Chalid says below, it’s possible that the social anxiety existed first, and caused weird behavior which led to bullying. I know that I didn’t have social anxiety until I was bullied, because I moved between states right before first grade, and had lots of friends before I moved. In first grade, I was far behind my peers, since I wasn’t taught to read in kindergarten like they were, so was teased, which I wasn’t expecting and didn’t know how to deal with. Another move between first and second grade, and in second grade I wasn’t behind my peers but was still bullied, and I gave up on making friends. Lack of experience with talking to new people and having a positive reaction led to social anxiety, which is mitigated any time I get a bunch of experience with socializing. But of course, I’m only one data point, and I was weird to my classmates before they teased me.
Stating the obvious here, but you can’t rule out the possibility of the causation going the other way, that people who have social anxiety or predispositions in that direction are more likely to be teased.
Social psychologist Brian G. Gilmartin has coined the term “love-shyness” for this and I think it used to have a Wikipedia article (now only a short article in German). I don’t know if there’s any useful research in that thread.
“Where are the evolutionary psychologists at?”
I don’t know about any real evolutionary psychologists, but here is my just-so explanation: In small tribal societies where everyone knew each other making overt sexual or romantic advancements could result in social punishments if rejected, so it made sense to have a trait for sexual cautiousness – especially towards strange people, as they were part of the neighboring/rivaling tribes. Men would have essentially be forced to get familiar with every woman of their own tribe and advance more gradually. Modern cities generally encourage making faster and more overt sexual advancements. Someone on the tail end of sexual cautiousness could plausibly struggle in modern world.
…or maybe it’s about more general genetic predispositions (social cautiousness?) that can be domain-specifically disproportionately magnified by learning? It would make sense that your genes would allow you to adapt in a wide range of different cultures, so maybe your genes have “misinterpreted” that you live in an arranged-marriage culture on something. Smart and/or generally cautious etc. people might pick some cues more easily than others. I like this latter hypothesis better.
I can confirm that an English Wikipedia article existed, and I can get a copy of it if anyone wants it, or even a copy of the entire edit history if you want that.
I have Gilmartin’s book on my shelf. It’s been years since I read it but I don’t remember being particularly impressed. Still at least it was on his radar as a distinct condition.
Your evolutionary explanations make sense to me, but as is my usual gripe with EP, the therapeutic value of the paradigm seems to be insufficiently worked out. I get that science is aimed at explaining, rather than treating, but you would think clinicians would have done more with these ideas since the whole EP craze kicked off a few decades ago.
I’ve been very interested in fear extinction (which I think is the same thing as what you’re referring to) these last couple of years due to trying to cure some highly distressing conditioned anxiety. Something that might be worth trying is black seed oil, it’s a pretty potent HDAC inhibitor which has some evidence for working to permanently lessen conditioned anxiety. It’s good for you in lots of other ways too, though it messed up my digestion a bit, so you might want to be careful in dosing at first.
Thanks for the tip, I will look into it. I actually meant to read up on black seed oil a while ago because a co-woker mentioned it had done wonders for his blood sugar. Anything new I want to try demands a bit of research as I am on an irreversible MAOI, but I will definitely read up on it when I have some free time this week.
Anything else interesting you’ve learned in your fear extinction readings you care to share?
“Black” is not a plant. What the heck is “black seed oil”?
The name of the plant is ‘black seed’, not ‘black’. It's Nigella sativa (but sometimes confused with Bunium bulbocastanum).
And, oddly enough, I used the seeds, which are indeed black, in a medieval Islamic recipe that was one of the things I served at the meetup Saturday.
Oh, okay! Yeah, definitely look into any possible interactions. It’s pretty serotonergic and has a bunch of other actions, and I think HDAC inhibitors often interact in weird ways with other compounds.
Disclaimer: No neuroscience background, just really need to learn about this for my own benefit.
Here are some other things with varying degrees of evidence for fear extinction (mostly when coupled with exposure to the fearful stimuli):
1. Other HDAC inhibitors, including dietary ones like curcumin and sodium butyrate, as well as more powerful pharmacological ones like Vorinostat and valproic acid. Ketone bodies too. I’m just a layman but HDAC inhibitors seem to be the most promising category of fear extinction agents to me. Black seed oil probably deserves special consideration here since it’s been used as a general health tonic for hundreds of years in many parts of the world (i.e. considered pretty safe), is quite a powerful HDACi of the correct subtypes (all the relevant ones implicated in fear extinction, I believe) and also is pretty GABAergic, which should help by lowering your acute anxiety reaction even while ”recording” the resulting habituation to conditioned stimulus to your epigenome. I haven’t seen any studies looking at it specifically in regards to fear extinction, but there are some interesting anecdotes circulating.
2. Hunger. In mice, fasting for at least 16 hours increases fear extinction.
3. Methylene blue
4. D-cycloserine
5. Not quite the same thing as fear extinction, but playing Tetris shortly after a traumatic event reduces fearful memories of the event
6. I think Fluoxetine may be alone among SSRIs in facilitating fear extinction, rather than just masking the symptoms?
7. Meditation and hypnosis (can’t find a link right now, sorry) supposedly cause epigenetic changes via HDAC. Could maybe be why they help with getting past bad experiences for some people. I mean, hypnosis helps some people quit smoking, and that’s another big use of HDACi’s – removing drug addiction from your epigenome.
Would love to see the list added to if anyone else knows more about this stuff.
Could bullying from inside the family be part of it?
I have no evolutionary theory, it just seems to me that some families will scapegoat a child, sometimes in ways which seem to be aimed at damaging the child’s reproductive chances.
My nuclear family consists of a mother that has never re-married or dated since divorcing my father and a sister who refuses to speak to my father, as far as I can tell, mostly out of loyalty to my mother. Both comitted feminists. I can’t say I felt bullied by them, but I did get the distinct, implicit message my whole life that “maleness” was an essentially bad thing thing that ought to be repressed for the good of oneself and the world.
I certainly was something of a scapegoat, but this in many ways this was far from unreasonable. My sister was a straight A student and I (just barely) graduated from high school with a heroin addiction. Can’t really get indignant about being the black sheep when you’ve jumped in a vat of ink…
Anyway I don’t know if you were asking about my specifics or drawing inferences from your own life but yes, I’m sure family dynamics play a role in later romantic sucess (or lack thereof).
Actually, I wasn’t thinking about myself specifically (and I’m not inclined to write about the relevant details here) or you specifically.
The details which come to mind for me is a couple of women whose families put a lot into hammering on them being ugly. (Both were kind of average, I’d say.) One of them has had a love life but no children. The other has had neither.
I can’t help wondering whether your black sheepness had something to do with your immediate family being prejudiced against you– not necessarily a matter of revenge, maybe a disinclination to bother because no first-class reward is being offered.
I’m not really sure I see the woman with a love life but no children as in some way having a problem, unless of course she wants children and is unable to make that happen for reasons x, y, and z. Obviously her sister is less fortunate. I know plenty of people that lead fullfiled–often even more fulfilled–lives without having children. I cannot say the same for someone with a conspicusous absence of a love life. (Except in cases of asexuality, volunary celibacy and the like I guess.)
I’m don’t really understand your comment about my black sheepness having to do with revenge or disinclination to bother. Either way, today I am coming up on seven years sober and I am a straight A student in university majoring in neuroscience. I’m a few years older than most of my classmates, but better late than never is my attitude. My sister dropped out of university her sophmore year and has yet to go back or really find a career path or an aim in life and my mom talks to me at times about how she worries about her. Life is funny. Most of my extended family seems to think I’m a paragon of mental health and emotional stability (without ever wondering why I’ve never brought a girl home for thanksgiving???)
I say this to point out that family dynamics are a lot less static than most people assume. Some black sheep get it together, some get it halfway together. But if you’re going to take healing seriously, I think you have to at least question the assumption that family (peers, bullying, etc) is(/are) destiny. This problem does not exist in my past. It exists for me now. Today. As I type this, it is my problem. Is it worth investigting the past to for clues to the present? Always, but to get stuck examining seems to me both to err pragmatically, in terms of addressing the problem, as well as a moral failing for avoiding my reflection as it exists today.
This sounds a lot more serious to me than you make it out to be. I hope I avoid coming across as hyperbolic when I say this… I can imagine a lot of different childhood experiences that could lead an adult to write that sentence and I don’t know the details of your particular experience. That said, I suspect I’d view a large fraction (> 30%) of childhood experiences that would lead to that sentence as abusive.
I understand what you’re going through is difficult, and what works for one person may not necessarily work for others. For me, CBT and Mindfulness helped me overcome my depression and social anxiety related disorders 10 years ago.
Since you mentioned reading a lot of literature, I will assume you’ve at least tried mindfulness exercises without much avail. I don’t know if you’ve also done meditation, but I can recommend at least one “double-action” that may at least help you: take up knitting.
Knitting can help reduce stress and improve fine motor skills in addition to helping your brain activity http://shine365.marshfieldclinic.org/wellness/benefits-of-knitting/ You’ll also find that knitting groups are predominantly (though not entirely) female. I would recommend you not focus on trying to build an intimate relationship and instead just spending the first few months practicing and exposing yourself to different knitting groups. Eventually, you’ll gain confidence in knitting, and any improvements to your mood will be able to spill over into confidence. In addition, you’ll be building your social networks. While there are many SJW sociopaths in any scene, there are many knitting groups/yarn-shops/fiber artists that are struggling (economically and socially) and would be happy to accommodate any new student regardless of gender/identity/sexuality. You can leverage this social network to talk to women outside of a courtship context (gaining more confidence) and also use those contacts to try indirect-courtship (“Hey, I’m single. Do you know any single friends?”) If the social climate concerns you, I know that there are many knitters that span the entire political spectrum, and it’s very easy to screen for them.
I have to wonder do you have male friends who you are comfortable enough with that they know the extent of your problem? If I was your friend I would be interested in trying to see if I could do some sort of exposure therapy, find some very nonthreatening woman and see if you could talk to her. Maybe use a script.
Do you have this issue talking to women in non-social settings, stores and the like?
In my case, it doesn’t feel like anxiety or phobia so much as an absolute certainty that no woman could ever possibly find me attractive, so there’s no point in trying.
I realize this belief is irrational and probably false, yet something in me continues to believe it all the same.
@BBA
It’s one of the unspoken of advantages* for women that being pursued far more often provides a much better idea of how attractive they are. I personally have a tiny number of ambiguous data points that might suggest that on a shallow level I was not completely unattractive in the past. It’s…not very encouraging.
* Of course, there are also disadvantages (#metoo)
I experience the exact same feeling as BBA; it’s been gradually creeping up on me over the years and is now about 90% engulfed me.
@Aapje: the “unspoken of advantage” you speak of is indeed an advantage for many if not most fairly young women, but one could argue it’s a disadvantage for women who are perceived as less attractive who, in not being pursued, receive evidence of that fact more easily than men do.
@liskantope
I think we need to separate out the impact of feeling unattractive and the impact of being unloved.
Being unreasonably optimistic about one’s attractiveness is presumably good for the ego in itself, but also probably harmful to one’s ability to attract mates by lowering standards or improving oneself, which is bad for the ego. So men might have a boosted ego on average due to the one effect and a depressed ego due to the other. What effect is stronger is then unclear.
Also, the gender disparity in sexual needs may enable women to attract much more attractive partners for sex (or even just any partner), compared to men, which may be an ego boost that is less available to men. Although as I’ve argued before, that may cause women to then be too optimistic about their attractiveness as girlfriends, causing unreasonably optimism on that front.
@Aapje
There is also a boost in attractiveness from increased confidence to consider. I would wager that that usually balances and possibly outweighs the disadvantage of working off incorrect information about your attractiveness when searching for a mate.
[Warning: useless stream-of-consciousness and general silliness.] The timing of this open thread really worked to my advantage in being able to post one of the first comments (in fact, I could easily have posted the very first comment but chose to eat lunch instead). But of course the more hurried I am in trying to post one of the earliest comments, the less insightful and Necessary my comment is likely to be.
On the one hand, comments that are higher up in the comments section are more visible and therefore more likely to bring productive interactions; on the other hand, less insightful and Necessary comments (such as this one) are less likely to get a response at all, let alone a worthwhile one. For each of us, given an open thread that we see the instant it first appears, I suppose there’s a function of how long we wait before commenting which can be maximized at a certain time; maybe one day I’ll find that optimal timing, but that day is not today. 🙂
Purely in the interests of proving you wrong, I will confess to having solved this dilemma once or twice by preparing posts in advance and then pasting them into the “Reply” field the moment a new OT becomes available.
I sometimes wait for the next open thread too. I always feel bad for people who post something interesting right before I know a new thread is going up. Of course, they can always repost it if they really want to.
Ditto. For a day or so after a newer OT has gone up I’ll sometimes check for replies to my comments on a now-old OT, but I never check for new top-level posts on old OTs.
Seeing an OP that starts “Continuing from discussion…” is always A-OK in my mind.
Before I go any further I want to say I hope Nathan Robinson and Scott work together in the future, because I would happily pay to read their back-and-forth. (I already pay separately for Nathan Robinson’s site and this one, and would pay extra for regular exchanges between them.) I also want to mention that I deeply admire Scott for risking such a hard discussion held in such a public way.
Nathan suggests that Scott may not have engaged with the best conceptual analysis of racism, and Scott opened the door to reading suggestions, so I want to offer one article that changed the way I think about racism in the US, and which may advance the back and forth: Cheryl I. Harris, Whiteness as Property, 106 Harv. L. Rev. 1707 (1993). I read it as a first-year law student, while I was taking property, criminal law, and constitutional law, and it made each come alive for me in a special way. (I thought about it again when I read “Against Murderism,” and once more recently when I read Briahna Joy Gray’s “The Politics of Shame,” which ran in Current Affairs but makes the Scott-like point that shaming identified bigots is cathartic but of extremely limited effectiveness.)
A lot of constitutional thinking about racism imagines it as crime-like or tort-like: to prove that a Racism happened, you must show the guilty mind, the guilty act, and the harm of it all. But that often totally misses the point and makes a lot of racist injustice invisible to the law in horrifying ways. (On this, check out McClesky v. Kemp, 481 U.S. 279 (1987), where the Supreme Court rejects the argument that the death penalty is unconstitutional because of its disparate racial impact. Especially check out Justice Brennan’s dissent, which is a soaring defense of using reason and evidence to demonstrate racist patterns of injustice.)
As Harris discusses, in the US context at least, it’s less like we have little racism-crimes all over the place and more like we have a property-esque institution called “whiteness,” which hands its owner a bundle of valuable claims that the owner can pull out and use to their advantage. People can own whiteness, rent whiteness, use it as capital, consume it, and sometimes you can even sue for a kind of trespass on your whiteness. (Many 20th century US courts said that a false assertion that a white person is black was defamatory, for instance.)
This property model is akin to Scott’s racism-by-consequences but different because it is more flexible: racism happens where we have a basis for expectations about consequences that follows from race alone.
The Whiteness-as-Property model also seems to avoid many of the problems of definition-by-consequences that Scott raises in About Murderism. (Whiteness can cause things, whiteness is almost always bad, whiteness is detectable before all the consequences of an act are known.) It’s also practical because it lets us describe things like redlining or segregation or police abuses as “racist.” It complicates talking about a racist /act/ or /belief/, but doesn’t nix it. Maybe a Klan rally is a way of saying “do not dare to tread on my whiteness,” for instance. When someone uses race as a heuristic to detect danger or merit, we can understand it as making a claim against their whiteness policy. If this all seems like a strange kind of property right, imagine elite airline status or VIP membership schemes or the difference between students and non-students at a university. (I admit Whiteness as Property doesn’t let us talk about a racist /person/, but since nobody’s model can make sense of that kind of talk, maybe it was in error anyway.)
In light of this, I hope Scott or one of the readers here will consider Whiteness as Property as a substitute for his definition-by-consequences, and maybe address it someday.
Interesting model! I think it probably works better in addition to Scott’s definition-by-motive (which covers shouting racial slurs, explicitly not hiring black people etc.) rather than as a replacement.
Did you mean to write this? Is it not OK to be White?
(But otherwise, I agree with much of what you say, and find the rest intriguing and not obviously wrong. Except that, as rims already noted, use definition-by-motive to define racist people, who are now rare but do still exist.)
For the avoidance of doubt, this Whiteness-as-Property model does not call for or implicate white genocide. A reading that does have that implication is a misreading. Instead, it says that invoking the property-esque construct of whiteness almost always brings bad and unjust consequences, in the same way we intuitively expect “racism” to be nearly always a bad and unjust thing. I almost wrote “racism is almost always bad,” but changed it to “whiteness” to be clear that I was invoking the Cheryl Harris idea and not something else. I did not mean “white people are almost always bad.”
I think The Pachyderminator and many others picked up on what I meant to convey, but I think your question was in good faith and I am happy to have an opportunity to expand.
With dndnrsn's explanation below (now far below!) of the difference between ‘whiteness’ and ‘being white’, I now see that you were never saying that there's anything wrong with being white. And don't worry, even without that understanding, I never had any of those more extreme interpretations! Rather, I found that particular sentence of place, and I knew that either I had misunderstood or you had misspoken. (It was the former, but I suspected the latter.)
Yeah, it took me a while to find dndnrsn’s comment but I think that’s the best explanation of the distinction.
I knew that D&D analogies would be good for something someday!
racism happens where we have a basis for expectations about consequences that follows from race alone.
Hmmm. What about instances where it’s hard to distinguish “Bill is an asshole which is why he treated Ben badly” from “Bill is white which is why he treated Ben, who is black, badly”?
“Racism is expectations based on race” sounds like the kind of tidy explanation that would indeed better explain things like “it is racist to say ‘Asians are good at maths’ or ‘Ben is very articulate'” than the usual back-and-forth about this, but I wonder if perhaps it’s not a little too tidy to work very well? I find the concept of “whiteness” is something that is very vague in parts, and I don’t find it any more helpful when the discussion goes along the lines of “white people invented the notion of whiteness and used it to mark off others as non-white (so they could be racist in colonialism and exploitation and feeling superior)” where “if there was no whiteness, nobody would be black” – where does that leave all the work on “blackness”, then? Or are we really claiming that without the concept of whiteness, nobody anywhere would ever notice or remark upon or create a definition of “them over there do not look like us over here”? No Chinese saying Nigerians look different (and vice versa) and making assumptions and generalisations on that basis?
I think it’s a concept that works in a Western context where you’ve a lot of particular limitations hedging it round, but I still think that racism outside of whiteness has not been explored (if anyone knows otherwise, tell me) and so there are no neat answers. EDIT: That is, I think it would work well as a model if (hypothetically) Chinese firms investing in African nations prefer to import their own, fellow-Chinese, workers rather than employ locals because “they’re stupid and lazy”. That would be an example of “racism happens where we have a basis for expectations about consequences that follows from race alone”, but I don’t think too many Western theorists would go within a mile of touching that for various reasons (are there any Chinese theorists doing work on Chinese racism?)
And basically I also think too many people still like to flip from the meta, conceptual, societal level definition to the “you hate black people and want to lynch them, you KKKer!” definition when arguing online or in the media in order to show how horrible awful terribad their opponents are – not that Bill is profiting from renting whiteness, but that Bill is a dreadful violent hateful and hating person who wants to hurt, harm and exterminate non-whites (and then flip back when someone says and can back it up that “But Bill doesn’t want to do any of that!” to “No, you misunderstood me, I meant Bill is a racist on the “possession of whiteness” level”). So until we get that tendency sorted out, I think new models won’t make much headway anyway.
One thing that I sometimes do is to distinguish racism in the sense of modern notions of race —where all people are divided into four or so broad classes by ancestry, paying particular attention to skin colour to start with— from the more general notion of ethnic division —which can be based on any number of factors and which we've had forever. Chinese people don't have to go to Africa to find people who look different; they can find them right there in China. But racism puts the difference between Chinese and Nigerian people on a fundamentally different level than the difference between Han and Miao or between Chinese and Japanese —a difference in kind rather than just degree—, but it's not clear to me that anybody would see it that way without the influence of modern theories of race that came out of Europe and privilege Whiteness.
But racism puts the difference between Chinese and Nigerian people on a fundamentally different level than the difference between Han and Miao or between Chinese and Japanese —a difference in kind rather than just degree—, but it’s not clear to me that anybody would see it that way without the influence of modern theories of race that came out of Europe and privilege Whiteness.
I was thinking more along the lines that nobody would really say the English were “racist” about the Germans despite fighting two wars, because that’s one white nation fighting another white nation. Similarly, Han Chinese discriminating against another Chinese ethnic group isn’t quite the same thing; it’s discrimination, prejudice, persecution, all the rest of it, but to call it racism is putting it too strongly.
But when you get Chinese versus Nigerians (and this is just pulled out of the air, I have no idea what the Chinese opinion of Nigerians is) then yes, there is enough of a large difference, a difference “on a fundamentally different level” – and okay, I accept that modern race theory does come out of thinking about interactions between Europeans and others. But 13th Chinese could have been ‘racist’ in the accepted definition of that about 13th century Africans without any white contact or influence to lead them to divide up people into the social construct of race.
I think what I was groping towards was to counter “racism is an inherent property of whiteness (and whiteness alone)” as it often seems to be presented with “no, racism is an inherent property of humanness, and you can replace ‘whiteness’ with ‘blackness’ or ‘brownness’ and it will still come out the same in the wash”.
Xenophobia is an innate human property. Racism requires scientific categorization and other qualities of an advanced society that mean its not really innate to humans. Grunting ape-men on the savanna weren’t racist
Some context from Singapore which might be relevant to your discussion on Chinese/Nigerian differences.
As everyone knows SG is majority comprised of people of Chinese ancestry with a small but significant amount of people with Indian and Malay descent.
There does seem to be some sort of attempt by some to import the idea of ‘white privilege’ as ‘Chinese privilege’. I’m not fully sure how these two should be different though.
True, the Chinese doubtless would have come up with a lot of ideas that Europeans in fact did come up with, if the Ming dynasty hadn't been so inward-facing; racism may well be among them. If they had sent out explorers to Africa and the Americas, seeing the greater variety of humankind than they would ever have met with near home back in China, then they probably would have wanted to classify people; and if they hadn't done so by skin colour, then they would probably have just done it some other way. On the other hand, if you just suppose that a Nigerian wandered into China in the 13th century without any European help (not that the Europeans would have had much help to offer back then anyway), then I don't think that the Chinese would have come up with racism just from that.
So ethnic prejudice is an inherent property of humanness, racism as we have it is about whiteness, but an alternate history featuring Chinese instead of European hegemony during the relevant centuries would probably have a version of racism that's not about whiteness.
[Citation Needed]
The monkeys came down out of the trees, and the monkeys from the one tree hated the monkeys from the other tree and vice versa and they murdered each other for resources and monkey girls. That’s pretty much the story of humanity from 2 million BC until now.
So everyone was getting along and then scientists convinced people to have racial and ethnic hatred and conflict? You sure the hatred and conflict didn’t always exist, and the scientists didn’t just describe it? I think you’re getting carts and horses mixed up here. Newton didn’t invent gravity, he just described it. The forces were at work long before Sir Isaac came up with the Law of Universal Gravitation.
@Conrad Honcho
Read the first part of that comment: “xenophobia is an innate human property”. I’m pretty sure ilikekittycat agrees (as do I) that hatred of groups that are different to you is pretty innate, but that’s more general than racism. Modern racism involves prejudice based on groups that are pretty arbitrary: it just so happens that at this point in time people (i.e. mainstream Americans) use the categories white/black/Asian/Muslim rather than distinguishing between English and French (or Ingaevones, Herminones and Istaevones) or grouping white and Muslim into caucasoid.
@rlms
Black or white skin color is a rather obvious physical difference and one that is passed on genetically, so I disagree that ‘modern racism’ is arbitrary.
I would argue that the main thing holding back racism in the past was that people were far less mobile, so people generally didn’t actually see other skin colors very much. I also think that people had smaller identities, closer to tribe-level, so outgrouping entire races was on a different scale to the kind of discrimination that they found useful.
@Aapje
That’s exactly what I mean by “arbitrary”. The racial categories people use and therefore discriminate based on are defined by society (one could say that they are “socially constructed”).
Conrad:
“The monkeys came down out of the trees, and the monkeys from the one tree hated the monkeys from the other tree and vice versa and they murdered each other for resources and monkey girls. That’s pretty much the story of humanity from 2 million BC until now.”
You just implied that females aren’t real members of their own species.
@Nancy Lebovitz
Only if you’re looking for a “gotcha”. Gotcha opportunities are hard to avoid when writing colloquially (I’ve had much practice, not here).
@rlms
I wouldn’t necessarily call it ‘arbitrary’ when the circumstances determine what how people discriminate, as it can be fully deterministic based on the circumstances, but you probably have a different definition of ‘arbitrary.’
The slave trade from Africa into the Islamic world existed quite early, with the result that Muslims in the ninth century were familiar with the black/white distinction. A number of prominent figures were identified as black and there was a major black slave revolt at one point, as well as a black military unit that played a role in Egyptian political disputes.
Blacks would have been less familiar in Christian Europe, but the “Chanson de Roland” does include a description of black African troops.
@Aapje
The thing I’m saying is arbitrary is the specific groups people use at a given time (for instance, white/black), not the general concept of such groups. The point is that people often act as though white/black/Asian/Muslim are universal/objective/natural categories like male/female/other, when they are actually the result of societal happenstance.
No, I’m stating it’s been almost entirely the males doing the murdering and raping throughout human (and monkey) history. Am I incorrect, and all these wars I thought were fought by men were actually fought by women?
@rlms
I would say that the lines are arbitrary in the same way that borders are arbitrary. They still tend to very often end up at natural barriers, because that is usually way more convenient.
Similarly, it is just very convenient to discriminate by skin color & less convenient to discriminate by ethnic group & even less convenient to have no clear distinction. The Nazi’s looked at ancestry, required people to carry identification and made Jews put a mark on their clothes. Quite a bit of work.
One of the particularly awkward cases is “Bill is an asshole who would like to treat everyone badly, but knows he can only get away with treating blacks that way.”
Oh god, that’s one designed to piss off absolutely everyone. (Bill is doing his job properly, clearly…)
Equal opportunity assholishness, he has no expectations about race save that being an asshole to people of one race gets him into less trouble than being an asshole to people of another race. Lessen/increase the punishment for being an asshole to the same for all races, and Bill will be/won’t be an asshole to anyone!
Bill’s mental state and culpability shouldn’t matter. If he’s leaning on a race distinction, racism is implicated.
One possible solution is to institute a social standard of “don’t treat people badly, for any reason”, while deprecating the rule “don’t be racist”. Note how I said that the solution was “possible”, not “easy” or “even remotely probable”…
You might be a communist if you think whiteness as property is an answer.
Since the communists “solution” is to confiscate property. Defining whiteness as property gives you something to take.
Except that whiteness isn’t property. To take whiteness away it to take the skin off of the whites. Oh, that sounds drastic and shockingly violent. That’s because it’s the outcome your “whiteness as property” will deliver.
Communism has many flaws but if you reduce it to “confiscation of other people’s property”, then yes, I guess that fits your strange wacky world view.
Are people of Italian or Jewish ancestry white?
Today, yes. A century ago, no. This is one of the more obvious cases of race-as-social-construct.
What do you mean by “white”? They certainly were considered white at the time.
If Jews weren’t white a hundred years ago, how on Earth did Judah Benjamin convince the Confederate government to let him be Secretary of State?
@ albatross11:
Judah P. Benjamin was Sephardic. I associate the view that Jews were foreigners, like Irish and Italians, with the later, poorer and much larger Ashkenazi migration. I don’t think “not white” quite captures that attitude, but it was at least something in that direction.
I’m not /pol/ so, sure, why not.
The problem with this “trump card” is that it’s a double edged sword. Since my ancestors weren’t considered white when they came here, and they didn’t have anything to do with slavery or segregation, then why the fuck does this all come out of my pocket?
By your logic I should be the creditor and not the debtor in this situation.
No, they were not considered white then. My Italian and Czech and even my German ancestors weren’t part of the dominant “race” of their time.
Nonetheless, I became a shareholder in the company. Personally, my liability is limited. Nonetheless, the corporation in which I hold ownership is liable.
How?
I can’t speak for your family but I can speak for mine. My father came here after the end of legal segregation and lived in a poor predminantly black neighborhood. He had to deal with gangs, poor education, and non-existent medical care just as much as anyone else there did. But he kept his nose clean, he worked like an animal and saved every penny he could, and he lived as healthy as lifestyle as you can while pulling sixty to seventy hour work weeks. The same is true for those members of my family who came here earlier: they didn’t have anything when they arrived and nobody gave them anything they didn’t earn through blood sweat and tears.
I’m middle class because of that sacrifice, not because Whiteness Incorporated handed me a check on my eighteenth birthday. I’m willing to bet that you never saw a check either.
So again, if we’re shareholders in Whiteness then it hasn’t paid out a penny in dividends in either our or our parents’ lifetimes. Given that the shares are evidently non-transferable, they seem pretty worthless and hardly a source of envy.
But you're ignoring your White privilege here.
Now maybe you want to deny that you have such a thing, but I mean that you're not even engaging the arguments of those who claim that you do. Your family went through a lot to give you the opportunities that you have, and you don't owe anything to anybody else; but a Black family would have had to go through even more to get you to the same position. That's what you get for being White.
Or so the argument goes. Maybe you disagree; and you did say that your father ‘had to deal with gangs, poor education, and non-existent medical care just as much as anyone else there did’ (emphasis added). But do you claim that all down the line, as your ancestors sacrificed for you, Black ancestors would not have had to sacrifice any more than your White ancestors did to achieve the same result?
This isn’t the fundamental claim of white privilege though, as this would clearly separate minorities into groups where blacks in the US have privilege over blacks whose ancestors lived in impoverished African countries not in the US for years, or for other minority groups who moved from terrible conditions to the US.
White privilege works under the assumption that the structure in the Western world exists and generates wealth independently of its participants actions and that any group that doesn’t get its ‘fair’ share must have done so because of repression.
@Toby Bartels,
Being white doesn’t actually count for very much. Especially not when you’re poor and foreign. So no, I don’t think that my family had it any easier on account of their race.
We can play Oppression Olympics and see how Russian pogroms or the Irish Potato Famine stack up against black slavery but at that point we might as well argue about how many angels can dance on the head of a pin.
In living memory nobody in my family has benefited from their supposed “white privilege,” and before that they were in another hemisphere entirely. Why do I or people like me have to pay for things we didn’t do and never benefited from? It’s just scapegoating the successful to salve the egos and line the pockets of the incompetent.
@Nabil ad Dajjal:
Do you have any trace of foreign accent? If so, what is that accent? If not, is there anything that marks you obviously as the child of recent immigrants?
What about your child, if you have one?
Once you or your heirs are indistinguishable from the current majority “white” ethnicity, then you or they are “white”. No one will make any particular assumptions about you merely based on your skin, hair and morphology.
Compare that to someone who grew up in that same black neighborhood, but happened to be black.
This could be greatly improved by substituting “blankness” for “whiteness”, a better description of what it means (the motte version).
Few people would have a problem with “destroy blankness” because they would have to pause and wonder what it meant and find out that it’s not bad.
It isn’t (unlike “whiteness”) wearing another concept’s hat, and therefore it’s jargon that fails gracefully – when the message isn’t coming through properly it fails completely and cleanly instead of arriving in a garbled and vulgarized form.
Of course: no misunderstanding = no weapon = no toxoplasma = little adoption.
@John Nerst:
That is not a bad substitution, but I think it has a few issues.
1) There are plenty of people who are arguing FOR “blankness.” They (sometimes in good faith, sometimes not) object to the idea that heritage or background has any place being recognized as important.
2) It also doesn’t address the concerns of those who object to discrimination against those who are “Black”, “Hispanic”, etc. Destroying “blankness” would fail to address this in any meaningful way.
@Nabil ad Dajjal
The argument about white privileges isn’t that they have to count very big, or for very much, just that they give more options. The fact that (most) poor American blacks have to eat from the stores around them in urban areas, whereas the poor whites in Appalachia get a lot less suspicion/harassment about having guns where they live and can go and shoot deer or whatever to supplement their calories is a white privilege. It doesn’t mean that life is good and easy in Appalachia for whites
No. It’s an Appalachian privilege, applying to both poor blacks and poor whites in Appalachia.
I’m white and not poor, live in an urban area, and I not only can’t shoot deer near me, I can even use my air rifle to shoot the squirrels that steal my apricots from the tree before they get ripe.
“Can’t”, surely?
@HBC
I’m not sure what you mean by 1). To me “destroying blankness” (as in, not having any particular ethnicity being the norm or the unmarked) is pretty much the same thing as extending it to everyone, which is desirable. If “destroy whiteness” is supposed to mean anything other than that (breaking the link between white and blank) then I might have granted the proponents of the term more charity than I should.
On 2), neither would “destroying whiteness” AFAICT if that still keeps those other ethnic identities in place, so I don’t quite get the objection.
@John Nerst:
1) The proponents of “destroying whiteness” (generally) want white to mean nothing, and everything else to mean about as much as “Italian”, “Irish”, “German” do today (with some context, which we will get to in 2.)
There are others who say (sometimes genuinely, sometimes disingenuously) that they don’t see color. The claim there is (roughly) that racism was already completely defeated and its effects erased by the time the post CRA generation made it to adulthood.
Thus “destroying blankness” still looks like an attack on them, and will be treated as such. It doesn’t do the work you want.
2) “Destroying blankness” also seems to say that there aren’t currently any negative connotations associated with minority ethnicities. That the real problem is that we aren’t treating “whites” as individual ethnicities. Thus the framing of blankness also doesn’t really do the work you wan’t to defray objections to the framing on the left.
The fact that (most) poor American blacks have to eat from the stores around them in urban areas, whereas the poor whites in Appalachia get a lot less suspicion/harassment about having guns where they live and can go and shoot deer or whatever to supplement their calories is a white privilege.
Wait a minute – you are going to argue that white privilege consists of people in urban settings not being able/permitted by law to go up to the Phoenix Park and shoot a deer for their dinner? If somebody wants a pork chop or a pound of mince or a joint of bacon for their meal they have to – oh the horror! – go to the shops and buy meat ready prepared by the butcher and pre-packaged!
I think I’ll just sit here and admire that remark from all angles. Further comment on my part would, I think, be gilding the lily.
Correct. My typo.
Strictly speaking, I can, but it would be illegal, both because it’s illegal to kill squirrels and because it is illegal to use the air rifle. Also, perhaps more important, my wife disapproves of the idea.
@Nabil ad Dajjal
The way I like to conceptualize White privilege is to make an analogy with attractiveness. I think everyone agrees that being physically attractive means that you make a better first impression, you’re more likely to get the benefit of the doubt, people might be more likely to ascribe other positive qualities to you, etc. That doesn’t mean that attractive people don’t also work hard or suffer hardship, and being attractive doesn’t automatically get you a check on your 18th birthday. But we still consider attractiveness to be a significant enough force that we all try to look our best when we go on dates, job interviews, important meetings, etc. When people talk about White privilege, I imagine it as having a similar set of benefits to those of being a good-looking, well-dressed person vs someone else who is only average looking.
I think this makes a little more sense than the “shareholder” analogy and is easier to conceptualize than the invisible knapsack, because attractiveness is something we all acknowledge on a daily basis. And it’s easily distinguishable from class, unlike point about the food deserts.
For the people who are willing to consider White privilege as a plausible concept, does this improve your understanding? Where does this analogy fail and what are its weaknesses?
Edit: I didn’t see Nabil’s comment further down where he expands his position a little more.
White privilege is not hard to understand. Ben Franklin could wake up from his 250-year nap, roll the rock away from the mouth of his cave, and get hit in the head with a hard-copy collection of Think Progress articles that somebody threw away, and he’d come away with an accurate if not exactly comprehensive understanding of the concept just from the table of contents. All this business of coming up with new and ever-more-strained analogies for it buys us nothing. There is no magic analogy that’ll make the scales fall from the eyes of everyone who isn’t already into grievance politics. The underlying facts are… not uncontroversial, unfortunately, but the controversy around them is well-mapped and well-trodden and is not illuminated further by analogy.
And what the hell is with this habit of capitalizing “white”, anyway? The only other people that do that are from Stormfront.
Sorry about the capitalization. I mostly just do it to keep a stylistic consistency with the capitalization of other races / ethnicities (eg Asian, Native American, Iranian, Romani, Punjabi, White, Black). If doing this is going to get me associated with SF, then I’ll stop.
You say it’s easy to understand, and yet there’s always a persistent category of response that’s “If white privilege exists, then how come I / my ancestors still have to struggle and work hard? Explain THAT”. This was the kind of response that I felt Nabil gave with his comments here (although he expands more in his comments downstream). I agree that there are other, stronger criticisms of the concept of privilege, but on the principle of steelmanning, I think we need to establish the most coherent and useful version of privilege before we go attacking it.
In general, I agree with dndnrsn’s position that social justice jargon is deliberately unclear, vague, and misunderstandable so that they can smuggle more emotional punch into their arguments, but that there are still some useful concepts and insights once you learn to translate.
How on earth does that follow?
It’s obvious that the whole point of this discussion is to conceptualize an abstract social reality, so I don’t know (if your confusion is genuine) where you got the idea that “whiteness” = “the actual pigmented epidermis on people’s bodies”.
This seems like the Mother of All Baileys. You’ve got activists in the street screaming “kill whitey,” “smash white supremacy,” demanding people check their “white privilege” and condemning them as racist for any affront to “people of color,” and then it’s pointed out it seems as though maybe you don’t like white people and it’s “how did you possibly get the idea we’re talking about skin color!?!”
I dunno. I’m skeptical.
Undoing whiteness as property doesn’t require killing all the white people any more than getting rid of American Airlines Executive Platinum Status requires killing all the people with American Airlines Executive Platinum Status. Getting rid of a club good doesn’t require—or even suggest!—killing all the people in the club.
In fact, one of the things I liked the most about Whiteness as Property is that it’s got no time for blame or guilt. If you take the Harris view as I understand it, all the culture-war morality plays are totally beside the point. The problem becomes practical, consequentialist, evidence-responsive. It appears in a solvable form.
Why do you want to get rid of Executive Platinum? Do you work for AAL?
Triggered.
If he does, I have many bones to pick with him; my SEA -> DFW -> JAX trip yesterday was pretty fucking terrible. (SEA -> DFW had the worst seat pitch I’ve even had to fly, for one thing.)
@Andrew
You got one of the 737MAXs, didn’t you? That’s something AAL did because they seem to be managed by schizophrenics. For the pitch specifically, you could have flown Southwest…
If being an AAEPS member was a biological outcome getting rid of the group of AAEPS members would require either killing them all or preventing the genetic transfer of those traits to a future generation.
That’s because “whiteness” isn’t property; as others have pointed out, it has almost none of the characteristics we associate with either personal property or real property. Whiteness is “a” property of a person, one which is inextricably bound up with their skin color. It’s the thing that impels “anti-racists” to say such things as “By being a white male you are in a privileged class that is actively harmful to others, whether you like it or not”. And the only way you’re getting rid of it is getting rid of white people.
Yeah, nobody seems to be answering the simple question of: “What, specifically, might I do to divest myself of my ‘whiteness’ such that I am no longer deemed to posses it?”
Property that you cannot get rid of is no property at all. It’s an innate characteristic.
Your skin color is an innate property.
What that skin color has meant, legally and culturally, is certainly not an innate property. You seem to refuse to engage with the actual argument here.
People aren’t asking for you, personally, to get rid of your membership card. Your membership card is innate, and you can’t get rid of it.
They want the club itself to be expanded so that everyone gets in. And they want the club renamed to “human”.
I doubt there’s anyone at all that accepts racism as a valid concept but doesn’t want everyone to enjoy full membership in society. Where we start coming apart is how well that goal is served by the white privilege model (and that’s what we’re talking about; OP is basically recapitulating the “invisible knapsack” concept).
And frankly it doesn’t look good. Framing something as a “privilege” does not suggest inclusion. It’s an inherently adversarial word, with deep class connotations: it doesn’t say “something we should extend to everyone”, it says “an unearned boon that the authorities can and maybe should take away” (viz. “a privilege, not a right”). And the way it’s used in rhetoric follows that: it’s never used to mark a state that some are unjustly denied, always as a way to shout down dissenting viewpoints, or at best to urge speakers to second-guess themselves. This even though it largely unpacks, once you get down to the object level, to things like “not being hassled by the cops for no good reason” that we definitely should extend to everyone.
Repackaging it in terms of property, or as Executive Platinum Status or whatever, still seems to leave most of the same issues.
Are they planning to get rid of their membership cards to the black club, the Jewish club, the Latino club, etc?
I don’t think they have any interest in doing that when those cards are still useful for privileged treatment.
@Nornagest:
“I doubt there’s anyone at all that accepts racism as a valid concept but doesn’t want everyone to enjoy full membership in society.”
Let’s assume this is correct for a second. The the argument is entirely about whether this has already occurred. If you think that ethnic minorities are still subject to lesser membership society, but don’t like the terms “structural racism” or “white privilege”, do you really think “minority disadvantage” or some other term won’t cause the same frictions?
Secondly, what about the people in this thread who are arguing that discrimination against blacks really is warranted because they really are lesser? Are you saying those people don’t accept that racism is a valid concept?
@Conrad Honcho:
There are very few people, certainly not the mainstream of the left, who want the “Irish Club” torn down. Thus what we are arguing about is mostly about whether those who are in the “Black” club are currently disadvantaged.
I’m (at least) Italian, Czech, German, and French-Canadian. My cousin’s children are (at least) Black, Irish, Czech, Italian.
How many people are willing to grant them access to the Irish, Czech and Italian clubs?
I think we would be better served by identifying specific areas where ethnic minorities are subject to lesser membership in society and talking about those. “Racial profiling”, for example, is pretty inoffensive, but it’s hard to imagine an umbrella term for society being unfriendly to minorities which completely avoids the sort of adversarial framing I’ve been talking about. That said, I prefer “structural racism” to “white privilege”: its framing is still adversarial, but at least it’s negative.
I could have been clearer about this, but no, I don’t think the aitch-bee-dee folks etc. think racism applies to their analysis. They don’t think of themselves as being motivated by race, they think of themselves as having identified concrete grounds for discrimination which just happen to correlate with race. (This is obvious rationalization in some cases, but I think others really are trying. They could still be wrong, of course.)
But availing yourself of the privileges of Executive Platinum Status requires a deliberate act of some sort, doesn’t it? Even if you don’t have to whip out a card or give them a frequent-flyer number, at the very least you have to sign up for it. This seems to land us right back in the blameworthy territory of bailey-racism.
If your membership card was actually an RFID tag, you could walk freely everywhere in the airport without making a conscious assertion of your membership.
Fair enough; but now we’re back to the familiar idea of white privilege, in which the supposedly clarifying concept of property (“a bundle of valuable claims that the owner can pull out and use to their advantage”) is, as far as I can tell, doing no work at all.
@Paul Zrimsek:
If you walk up to a door in the airport, it opens automatically for you, you sit down in a comfy chair, have access to fast WiFi and have someone bring you a complimentary beverage … is this not valuable?
If there are others for whom that door does not open, does this have no meaning?
If there are others for whom that door does not open, does this have no meaning?
Yes, but it’s as much or even more a class-based meaning as a race-based one. Like the example of poor urban blacks versus poor Appalachian whites and sourcing food above – there are also poor white people in cities around the world, yea even in the Land of the Free and the Home of the Brave its very self, that have to rely on stores and can’t go out and fish/hunt/shoot extra meat (and let’s leave out the vegans having fits of the vapours at the very notion of killing for food right this minute).
If we’re seriously going to argue that, then poor white Joe in New York is less privileged than a Bushman in the Kalahari, but it’s not to do with race in that instance – it’s to do with money, education, access to good jobs, the argument about ‘food deserts’ and the rest of it.
(I end with a “won’t somebody think of the children” plea – if you’re going to discuss a topic like racism, can you please remember that other countries than the US exist? Or if confining your examples to the US, that you are discussing a particular and not a general case? Please?)
@Deiseach:
We are talking about the US primarily, because it has unique issues on this front, for several reasons, the legal status of black persons throughout most of its history being primary.
A conversation around racism that involved the treatment of, say, the Roma, in Europe is possible (and sometimes people attempt it).
As to whether this is mostly a class based thing, the treatment of an motorist who is both black and well to do vs. a motorist who is Appalachian and poor will differ (on average) and not in the way you would have us predict. Yes, Appalachia has issues related to class. Indeed if you look at liberals/progressives, you will see that they broadly recognize and are concerned with addressing those issues.
I posted this as a top level comment, but it’s relevant here.
That defines completely valid expectations to be racist. For example, if you select a completely random white person out of all people in the US, and a random black person, it is correct to expect the black person to the more criminal, or more likely to have committed a serious crime, or more likely to commit such in the future. If you want to use this definition for racism, then you need to admit that all correctly-thinking people should be racist, and “non-racism” is only for naive idiots who can’t face reality. Since I don’t really believe this is what you intend, you need a (much) stricter definition of “racism” if you want it to be something that could be called “bad” or “incorrect”.
The crime rate among US blacks is higher than among US whites, but a large majority of both whites and blacks are non-criminals, so the correct expectation of both a randomly selected white and a randomly selected black is “this person is probably not a criminal.”
Conflating “somewhat more likely relatively” with “absolutely likely” makes you the one failing to engage with reality.
No, this is intentionally obfuscating the reality. It is not the same expectation for both. You should expect more criminality from a random black person in the US just based on race.
It seems you’re trying to downplay the correct expectations you should have based on race as somehow “insignificant”. But that does not really work. A lot of expectations that are relevant in practice are smaller in effect than that. If you want to argue for a definition of “bad/not-factually-true” racism based on that, you absolutely need a qualifier like “racism is when the expectations you have based on race alone are many times as big as what is justified in reality” or something like that.
Without any qualification, if you only consider something like 50% likelihood threshold for “probably not a criminal”, you reject significant expectations that are absolutely considered valid in other contexts. For an exaggerated example, consider “has committed murder before”. I’d expect that across all such people, less than 50% are going to be committing more murders. But sane people will still reject the notion that there should be “no expectations” about the risk of further murders, even if it’s less than 50%.
You think the proportion of black people who are criminals is similar to the proportion of murderers who are repeated?
really making me think there, rlms.
@rlmns :
You mean the proportion of murderers who repeat, not the proportion of murderers that are repeaters. And no, the proportion of Black people that are convicted criminals is higher!; murder recidivism rates are very low. But we should really consider the proportion of murderers that are repeat offenders, not repeat murderers, and now that is higher.
Source: looking up statistics on the Internet and comparing them, which is not very reliable. But I'm not worried about that, because my real point is: what if the proportion of future criminals among Black people was higher than among former murderers? What if I'd said so and backed it up with impeccable citations to airtight statistical analysis? Would it change your views on affirmative action and the value of workplace racial diversity? It wouldn't change mine; and if wouldn’t change yours either, then I think that you're arguing about the wrong thing now.
@Adam Berman
The parent comment appeared to be making quantitative claims (that’s the only interpretation I can see for ‘Without any qualification, if you only consider something like 50% likelihood threshold for “probably not a criminal”…’. So if the example isn’t somewhat similar to the actual issue, it’s pointless.
@Toby Bartels
They are the same, no? (people who murder >1 person)/(people who murder >=1 person)
I assumed the original comment was talking about repeated murderers in general, not just those who were convicted, released, and murdered again. I assume the proportion there is a lot higher (and the parent comment presumably did too, since it compares it to 50%).
@rims
That was in response to Matthew S., who wanted to deny the relevance of expecting higher criminality based on race, and wanted to sweep the expectations under “this person is probably not a criminal.” (which would apparently apply to anything up to 50%). My point was that this is a flawed way to view the issue, and rates below 50% do matter.
But why 50%? Why not 0.005%, or 95%?
You should expect more criminality from a random black person in the US just based on race.
No. You should expect increased likelihood/better odds that random black person might be a criminal as compared to the odds for white/Hispanic or whatever term we’re using today/Asian etc. but you can’t point to a black person at random and say “definitely a criminal!”
This is the same kind of thing James Damore was accused of saying – “women less likely!” when he did not mean “any and every random woman will never want to be in STEM/will be as good as a guy in STEM”, he meant taking the general population and averaging it out.
@rims
Those would not be reasonable interpretations of “probably not a criminal”. If you want to claim that everything which can be put under that phrase is “the same”, then 50% is the only really natural interpretation – if you claim such grouping and try to make up some other exact percentage which makes your claim look better (without even specifying it up front), that’s not really a credible argument.
@Deiseach
I think “should expect more criminality” is a reasonable phrasing, and does not imply that every individual separately would have to be a criminal. Think of it as “expected value is higher” (of either number of crimes committed, or of 0/1 classification of non-criminal/criminal).
@ rlms :
Heh, yeah, I guess so. I thought that you were trying to say (murders committed by people who murder > 1 person ever)/(murders), which is not the same, but it's not what you or I ever said either. Fortunately, math makes it clear.
@uau
Such as? What concrete action would you take, at the individual level, if you knew that the person you met has a 0.01% chance to be a murderer, instead of a 0.002% chance?
You accuse Matthew of lumping anything under 50% as the same thing, but that implies that the actual probabilities are anywhere near 50%.
Why restrict it to the individual level? Policy isn’t made there.
Be fair; a random African-American adult male has a ~1.0% chance of already being a murderer(*), not 0.01%, and a similar chance of committing murder in the future. That’s at the level where you might start taking concrete action.
Except that nobody ever actually meets random African-American adult males, and if you can’t accurately adjust that ~1% estimate by an order of magnitude or so in the first five minutes, you’re not trying. You can start by asking questions like “was this particular African-American adult male actually in prison when I met him?”, which is a huge discriminator.
* Using the FBI’s definition for criminal homicide generally
> You should expect more criminality from a random black person in the US just based on race.
As I’d expect more (violent) criminality from a random man than a random women chosen at large. To deny this would be to deny robustly-reported deny statistical facts, and no one is a racist for believing things like this. Does anyone really dispute this?
The moral problem (let us not say racism, it would apply as much to discrimination against men based on criminality) is any implication that these facts can or, even worse, should have any great utility in real life.
I’m never dealing with a random black or random man, and very much not so when I am considering offering a job, renting a place to someone, or on a jury. If I think “random black” is the ever right reference class to use in such cases (or indeed, most social interactions), I’m guilty of up to three things. First, an intellectual failure: I don’t know what statistics tell us or how, mathematically, to use them. Second, in many cases, stupidity because I may be acting against my interests. Third, some degree of immorality because, if it’s important, it is a virtuous thing to strive to learn more about a person as an individual so as to undercut the applicability of very broad and adverse group statistics. Treat individuals as individuals. (And if it’s not important, why not be as charitable as possible?) Yes, it’s not always possible or wise to ignore the coarse numbers entirely (I might not be able to learn enough to fully undercut a ‘murderers often reoffend’ concern) but when possible we should strive, mightily, to avoid treating people adversely based on statistics from some group (especially, a big group) they belong to.
@alef
It is true that you usually dealing with an individual, but it is also true that you usually have imperfect information. It is pretty normal and gives utility, to then make assumptions.
These assumptions are on a spectrum of correctness and/or how much benefit they give. Then people choose a cutoff where they stop assuming. However, I don’t think that people will ever give up assumptions altogether nor that they should.
Some of these assumptions are correct 99+% of the time. Some of the increased accuracy caused by making these assumptions provide great benefits. There would be a huge cost to never assuming anything. It would be like giving everyone enormous social anxiety.
So IMO, the only reasonable thing is to argue where the cutoff should be and/or that we should have a higher threshold for making assumptions based on certain information (like skin color), but not to never make assumptions based on such facts.
Anti-racism is the preposition that the (ultimately pretty limited, for the reason Matt points out) utility people derive from your observation is outweighed by the injustice done to individuals who neither asked to be born a particular race nor contributed to the statistics driving that prejudice.
I’d add that, by your logic, misandry is like racism, only far more rational and true. If you would agree that misandry is less of an animating force in our society and history than racism, the reasons for that distinction might be informative/illuminating.
(if you would not agree, then we’re starting from vastly different views of the world and no further discussion is likely to be useful)
You can hold an “anti-racist” view of that definition while still being “racist” by the “expectations based on race” definition. For example, you can (correctly) expect that black applicants for a position will do a worse in the job on average, but still give them as many interview opportunities as while applicants. So you don’t really seem to address the content of my post.
Expectations based on race can be factually correct. If you call that racism, then either you need to agree that racism is a good thing, or you oppose reality itself. Policies based on directly on race can depend on more factors, and you can have better reasons for opposing those. But that’s shifting the goalposts from the initial attempt at defining racism.
I wouldn’t be ready to directly forbid policies based on race either – or at least not policies that end up corresponding to race. For example, if a community is more criminal, harsher policing has a better payoff/cost ratio. So IMO it can for example be justifiable if blacks end up under more invasive police scrutiny. When making decisions at a higher level (such as which areas/cities to target in general), you can almost certainly do better based on other statistics than race directly (but the result will end up significantly correlating with race); when doing decisions on the street, race can be a valid factor for police officers that do not have much other information.
Well, neither are the “anti-racists.” They don’t exactly want to see an end to affirmative action or diversity quotas.
“The social norm against stereotyping, including the opposition to profiling, has been highly beneficial in creating a more civilized and more equal society. It is useful to remember, however, that neglecting valid stereotypes inevitably results in suboptimal judgments. Resistance to stereotyping is a laudable moral position, but the simplistic idea that the resistance is costless is wrong. The costs are worth paying to achieve a better society, but denying that the costs exists, while satisfying to the soul and politically correct, is not scientifically defensible.”
Daniel Kahneman, Thinking, Fast and Slow (chapter 16)
@herbert herbertson
This is an extremely good point, in both parts. The first part especially – isn’t gender of far greater predictive force that, say, someone on the street late at night might be trouble, than race? Age and intoxication status are also pretty big.
Well, I don’t think anyone disagrees with that. I doubt many conservative-minded people cross the street when they see a 50-year old black woman walking towards them.
Matt M:
Indeed, I’m pretty sure that even the most virulently racist people don’t feel any great urge to do so.
@Matt M
However, this place doesn’t have a lot of talk about how it’s right to be suspicious of young men, etc etc, and I’m pretty sure I’ve seen people here take affront to the concept of Schroedinger’s Rapist.
@dndnrsn
Is anyone disputing that young men are far more violent? The statistics seem clear on that.
The metaphor betrays a complete misunderstanding of what Schroedinger’s cat is about, so it is a deceptive use of words that smart people will interpret differently than intended. So it is a linguistic affront.
If we do take it as intended, then we see that NISVS data strongly suggests that adult men are not significant more rape-prone than women.
@Aapje
The Venn diagram of “people who think crime differences justify police discrimination against black people” and “people who think crime differences justify police discrimination against men” are not a circle, though.
With regard to Schroedinger’s Rapist, it uses the colloquial understanding of Schroedinger’s Cat. Which is, I’m pretty sure, a misunderstanding. But it’s a catchy way of saying that a woman can’t be sure whether any given man is safe.
With regard to the NISVS, it doesn’t include people who have been in prison recently, right? So male-on-male sexual assaults are probably undercounted. I buy the reading in which “made to penetrate” is counted as rape, which puts men at about 1/4 of rape victims in the US, but even if most male rape victims had female perpetrators, you’d need a lot of female-on-female attacks to have the male and female attackers even, wouldn’t you?
@dndnrsn
Catchy and wrong is a good way to deceive people, so I’m not a fan of that combination.
As for NISVS, the survey data shows that the 12 month victimization statistics are roughly similar, with men having male perpetrators more often, but still close enough that the perpetrator ratio is not that different (in my eyes).
The lifetime survey data is more disparate, which can be because women are far more often victimized before adulthood or it can be an artifact of socialization making men forget events far more often or both.
Whatever may be the reason, if we assume that Schroedinger’s Rapist is invoked by an adult, then I think that the 12 month statistics are most relevant for their actual risk at that point in their life. The NISVS data suggests that for an adult American, risk of rape is roughly similar for each gender, with both men and women being most at risk of getting raped by a person of the opposite gender.
dndnrsn:
If you’re trying to avoid trouble on a dark street, I’d absolutely recommend assigning young men the highest threat level and little old ladies the lowest, regardless of race. That should inform things like whether you decide to duck into that one restaurant for a couple minutes to avoid a possible confrontation. And if you want to understand crime statistics in the US, similarly, it’s helpful to understand that violent crime is overwhelmingly a young man’s game.
Knowing more is almost always better than knowing less, for making decisions.
Aapje, I think it’s not so much that people forget sexual assault (including rape), it’s that they’re apt to discount it.
What I keep seeing is people (both male and female) saying that they were generally frightened and depressed after a sexual event, but they would tell themselves that it wasn’t really the other person’s fault so it can’t have been that bad.
Lately, there’s been a social shift to say that sexual events which lead to trauma are that serious.
I’m going to bite the bullet and agree that, strictly speaking, “all correctly-thinking people” should take race into account when making their decisions, but only when doing so would actually lead to more correct decisions.
For example, when a doctor is prescribing certain kinds of medicine, he should definitely take the race of the patient into account (until genotyping each individual patient becomes practical, at least). On a more trivial level, band-aid and sunscreen manufacturers should take skin color into account when marketing their products. If people fail to do this, then patients will die, companies will lose money, and everyone will be generally worse off.
The problem with saying “all black people are criminals” is not that the statement is immoral, but that it is incorrect. If you make decisions based on such a grossly incorrect belief, then, once again, everyone will be generally worse off — including yourself.
Fair enough, but the statement ‘More Black people are criminals than White people are, proportionally.’ is correct, so how do you propose to handle that information?
It depends on which question you are trying to answer by using this information. For example, if the question is, “I see a black person, should I call the police ?”, the answer is “No”, because, while P(criminal|black) > P(criminal|white), P(criminal) << 1.
That might be statistically true, but irrelevant in most facets of life. If you’re dealing with an individual black person (or even a small group), you can just judge them on, well, them. There are far more accurate ways of determining if they’re criminals than simple race. Put in the effort. I don’t hold truck with most left-wing screeching on this issue, but they’re right that some people lazily round off “black people are more likely to be criminals” to “just rake all black resumes into the trash to be safe”, which given the actual odds for an individual is mostly pretty stupid.
The only place the “differing rates of crime” factoid is relevant is if you’re discussing social policy in aggregate; there, when discussing aggregate rates of success or failure, the fact that in aggregate there is more crime in one group or the other may have explanatory power.
I agree with these replies, of course (at least, it feels as if it should be of course). But this still leaves room for racist behaviour at the margin. That is, while most decisions can be made on the basis of better information than race, sometimes there will be close calls in which race is the deciding factor.
So if racial diversity is a goal, then I think that you have to take ‘affirmative action’ (to coin a phrase) to ensure this result. Even if it just amounts to ignoring certain statistics, you have to make the decision to ignore them (at least once you've learnt about them), lest they make a difference some time.
Toby Bartels:
I think there are places where this makes sense, but we need to do it explicitly. The public discussion needs to accept the available facts and then say “yes, we could get better outcomes in some ways by making this judgment on race, but we’ve decided not to because that would lead to worse outcomes in other ways.” You could make a pretty decent argument against racial profiling along those lines, for example. Yes, the police can probably do better at catching criminals with racial profiling, but that has a lot of unpleasant downstream effects, so we’ve decided we’d rather accept slightly lower police effectiveness in exchange for not having blacks getting disproportionately hassled by the police.
But this is an explicit tradeoff, and I think it’s really important to surface it. The common way this sort of thing is discussed in prestige media outlets in the US hides half the relevant facts and turns the discussion into a good guys/bad guys story.
I think that that information should be excluded from virtually all decision-making, for several reasons.
Firstly, and by far the most importantly fairness: I think that it’s deeply unfair to treat people who have behaved identically in all ways relevant to the treatment differently. That’s exacerbated when it’s always the same group of people getting the thin end of the stick, rather than everyone getting unfair advantages sometimes and unfair disadvantages other times. At the point where someone says “you are treating me badly solely because I am black; if I my behaviour had been identical but I had had white skin then you would have treated me better”, and you can’t give a loud clear “no I’m not” as your answer, you have some very, very serious explaining to do, and “I can improve the accuracy of my test by a few percent by doing so” is not nearly a good enough excuse.
Secondly, people are far more likely to support imposing onerous burdens on others in order to increase security if they don’t have to face them themselves; if you allow the majority to vote for a minority to be targeted with stop-and-search or increased security at airports or longer jail sentences or what have you without having to face those costs themselves, you can’t expect the majority to trade off their security against someone else’s liberty fairly.
A slightly more questionable reason is utilitarian. One of the reasons black Americans have worse life outcomes, and commit more crimes per capita, than white Americans, is that if you believe that “the system” is on your side you’re more likely to opt into it by trying to get an education and job, obeying its laws, and respecting those who enforce them, than if you believe that it is unfairly rigged against you, and in many senses actively hostile to you. Most black Americans, sadly reasonably, believe the latter, and a pretty essential first step to reducing the prevalence of that belief will be to render it false. So even if racial profiling helps fight crime in the short term, it may well provoke more crime in the long term.
I don’t have any kind of quantitative argument here, but even in the least-convenient-world where racial profiling would prevent more crime than it provokes, I think the other arguments are more than sufficient.
In some narrow cases something vaguely similar may be justifiable – if you’re searching for a specific suspect, it’s legitimate to only stop people who match their description – but in general, with e.g. police stopping and searching people because they suspect them, the police should be required to apply the same standard of suspicious *behaviour* to justify stopping black and white passers by, even if they could increase the rate of criminals stopped per innocent citizen stopped by using racial profiling.
The way you put it shouldn’t limit it to race. We treat twelve year olds differently with respect to all sorts of things–drinking, driving, voting–even if the particular twelve year old has behaved identically in all ways relevant to those particular issues to an adult. Do you disapprove?
What does “relevant to” mean here? If I have reason to believe that, on average, twelve year olds are less likely to drive safely than adults, is age relevant? If it is, then the same applies if, on average, blacks are more likely to commit crimes.
Young adult men pay higher rates for car insurance than young adult women or older men and women. That is true even for someone who has shown no evidence of being a dangerous driver. Is that also “deeply unfair”?
Your second reason is a better argument.
I would definitely say yes, although something can be both deeply unfair and a sensible decision for efficiency reasons.
rlms:
It seems to me that a lot of the really hard problems w.r.t. organizing a society come down to tradeoffs between fairness and efficiency, or between two different, equally-valuable notions of fairness or of efficiency.
In response to David Friedman, several posts above, or possibly below (am I the only person who struggles with the limits on the threading here?):
No, of course not – provided everyone has to wait til the same age to do these things, fairness isn’t an issue here because everyone is being treated the same, and you can cut straight to the discussion of utility.
With “relevant to” I was talking specifically about behaviour. The thought process was inspired by the discussion about a few weeks back about what things it is and isn’t legitimate to feed into an algorithm used to determine parole; my view is that in that context the only information the algorithm should be given is stuff related to culpability – even if e.g. single people are more likely to reoffend than married people, that shouldn’t be factored in, because it’s unjust to punish differently people whose behaviour has been identical in all ways relevant to culpability and rehabilitiation.
“Relevant to” is an intentionally weaselly shorthand, because while I think the idea I’m trying to convey could be defined more rigorously, I think doing so would be both tedious and unenlightening, and I hope “relevant to” is enough to enable the reader to reconstruct the gist of it.
As I’ve said above, I don’t think that treating everyone the same at each stage of their life is at all analogous in terms of fairness to treating people differently throughout their lives.
Once you’ve gotten past the fairness argument then yes, using statistical information from age is equivalent to using statistical information from race (although the former is a much stronger predictor), but apart from that, Mrs Lincoln, how was the play?
Yes, I think that that’s an excellent example of the kind of thing I’m characterising as unfair, and I’d prefer it if it didn’t happen, but it doesn’t bother me nearly as much as discrimination on grounds of race, because as I said I think that if everyone sometimes benefits and sometimes loses from unfairness that’s less worrying than if it always goes the same way.
It’s just as bad a violation of principle, but should not be nearly as high up a list of “priorities for things to change to make modern society better”.
@rlms:
I find it useful to think in terms of two views of morality, the God’s eye view and the man’s eye view. From the former it makes sense to say that people ought to get what they deserve, so it is unfair if someone works hard and fails or succeeds due entirely to luck. That make’s sense from God’s viewpoint both because He has perfect knowledge on which to base his view of deserts and because he has unlimited resources with which to reward the deserving.
From the man’s eye view, it makes more sense to think in terms of what Nozick called “entitlement” (in contrast to “desert”). If I obtained something without violating other people’s rights or injuring other people, I am entitled to it, and “you injured me by not giving the something to me” doesn’t count as injuring.
For the very simplest case, consider a bet. We agree to bet ten dollars on the flip of a coin. You win. It makes no sense to say you deserved to win, since you didn’t deserve to have the coin come up heads any more than I deserved to have it come up tails. But it makes complete intuitive sense to say you are entitled to win, and to get my ten dollars, that being what both of us agreed to in advance. If I was a good person who badly needed the money and you a rogue with lots of money it might make sense to say that it was unfair for you to win—God should have made the coin come up tails.
Does that help? The fact that young men are dangerous drivers and the insurance companies can’t recognize the ones who are not is unfair to young men who are good drivers, just as the fact that women live longer than men is unfair to men. But neither is unjust—I’m not entitled to get insurance at a price that is fair given the actual risk in a world where an insurance company cannot measure that risk. The fact that one bad driver is in a terrible accident and another equally bad driver isn’t is unfair in the same sense. Also the fact that some people get cancer for no good reason and some don’t.
Imagine you own a museum and you give guided tours. But some valuable item(s) isn’t/aren’t well secured, so you’d like to be reasonably sure that you don’t give a tour to a group that contains one or more criminals.
Now, math will tell you that while the difference in probability of being criminal between a random black person and a random white person is small in absolute terms, the probability of a group containing not a single criminal quickly diverges between groups of whites and blacks.
To make the point with some random numbers:
0.98**10=0.817
0.90**10=0.348
So, what is the museum owner supposed to do with that information?
The groups in the museum are most likely not a collection of random people. I’d say that the probabilities that any person in the white group is a criminal is much lower than the average for the whole population, and the same is true for the black group. It’s probably more like 0.999 and 0.997 or something if we’re just throwing around random numbers.
In other words, it won’t provide much useful information.
One aside from this discussion (already discussed on Marginal Revolution):
We have two identifiable groups, A and B. A have a substantially higher crime rate overall than B.
In World #1, employers are allowed to do criminal background checks.
In World #2, employers are forbidden to do criminal background checks.
In which world would you expect more members of group A to be hired?
Not always. If it happens that your randomly chosen black person is a woman and your white person is a man, there are more chances that the white man is or will be a criminal than the black woman – the gap in criminality between sexes is larger than between races.
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Incarceration_in_the_United_States#Gender
2010 Incarceration rates by race and gender per 100,000
White non-Hispanic:
– Male 678
– Female 91
Black non-Hispanic:
– Male 4,347
– Female 260
Hispanic of any race:
– Male 1,775
– Female 133
That’s because when a woman commits a crime, she generally gets a lesser sentence, like community service, or fines, or nothing at all.
That defines completely valid expectations to be racist. For example, if you select a completely random white person out of all people in the US, and a random black person, it is correct to expect the black person to the more criminal, or more likely to have committed a serious crime, or more likely to commit such in the future. If you want to use this definition for racism, then you need to admit that all correctly-thinking people should be racist, and “non-racism” is only for naive idiots who can’t face reality. Since I don’t really believe this is what you intend, you need a (much) stricter definition of “racism” if you want it to be something that could be called “bad” or “incorrect”.
On the flip side, you’re very rarely likely to encounter someone in a situation where race is the only thing you are able to tell about them. I’d wager that there’s a stronger correlation between male and criminal than black and criminal, and yet we don’t treat every male we encounter as a potential criminal. We assume the person is not a potential criminal unless there’s other more strongly linked markers more commonly associated with criminality.
If someone is black and has none of the other markers more commonly associated with criminal behavior (such as poor or low status) and you assume ‘potential criminal’, you’re demonstrating racial prejudice.
“Black is more likely to be poor, and poor is much more likely to be criminal” is a logical train of thought, but shortening it to “black is more likely to be criminal” fails when you’re dealing with someone who is black and you have reason to believe isn’t poor.
Remember the original context, it was attempting to define racism as “expectations about consequences that follows from race alone”. People certainly do have various expectations that are based on gender! I don’t think this works as an argument in that original context.
Also, if you want to consider risk of being “potential criminal” in particular, “black male” is then a significantly higher-risk group, even if “black female” or “white male” aren’t particularly concerning. If the only information you have access to is race and gender, race still seems very relevant.
You can have more accurate expectations if you get more information, but I don’t think that’s much of a justification for the attempted definition. Expectations based on race are still correct, even if you can refine them when you have other information available.
jw beat me to it but it’s an important question:
If Whiteness is property, how exactly do you plan on disappropriating white people short of mass murder? Contrary to your implications, there aren’t actually any legal privileges for being white: every advantage either comes from being raised in a somewhat-functional culture or from heritable traits like IQ and conscientiousness. I suppose that worsening the culture and deliberately giving people lead poisoning might work but that’s probably not what you’re thinking of.
Another obvious question:
Everything that is currently classified as White Privilege, from supposedly disproportionate academic success and wealth down to overrepresentation in government and underrepresentation in prison applies ten-fold more to the Jewish/Gentile gap as it does to the White/Black gap. So when are you going to start talking about Jewishness as property?
You can twist yourself into pretzels trying to deny that the situations are analogous, but genocide is the inescapable conclusion of privilege theory. There is no way to equalize fundamentally unequal things except to destroy one or both of them.
Mandatory miscegenation.
@Nabil ad Dajjal
Those who like to use the term “whiteness” usually draw some kind of line between “being white” and “whiteness”; the latter being more of a social construct than the former (race is a social construct more tenously based in biology than many think, but “whiteness” is a social construct built around that social construct, making it doubly a social construct). This is my understanding, at least.
Those who are intellectually honest and acting in good fith (ie who don’t strategically equivocate between the two, or speak vaguely so it isn’t clear, or just playing with words to get a better job in the faculty lounge/some HR department/whatever) will say that, if white is no longer taken to be good/normal/expected/unmarked/whatever, that’s “whiteness” over and done with.
Historically, prior to colonialism and the trans-atlantic slave trade and this that and the other thing, Europeans didn’t really see themselves as “white” – they defaulted to “smaller” identities. You used to be far more likely to see people talk about “the English race”. There’s an interesting transitional period – where, for example, English people trying to describe India try to describe it by way of analogy to Europe (eg, there are descriptions of India as “ruled by priests” whose “priestcraft” is like that of the Catholics in France or wherever – they’re like Catholics, but moreso!).
Let’s go with a dorky nerd analogy. Old-timey D&D had humans, with three or four classes (the thief/rogue was originally an optional thing, so there’s some trivia right there) and a few other races, which each amounted to a class: elves were kind of fighter/mages with some extra noticing-stuff ability, etc. Humans were able to be multiple things, each demihuman was just one thing – marked in a way humans weren’t. Then, later on, they made it so everyone could have a race and a class – this meant adding racial abilities which previously had been subsumed in the elf, etc “class” – humans got the ability to get to any level in any class (or, depending on how you look at it, were freed of level restrictions). Dual-classing vs multi-classing similarly separated humans from others. Then, 3rd ed, they did away with all that: no level restrictions, humans actually got “special abilities”, multi-classing for all, with non-humans having their multi-classing hampered a little more than humans. One could see this as humans being the default in the original version, and by 3rd ed, “humanness” is no longer the default. When people pissed and moaned that they wanted to play an elven fighter, or that dual-classing/multi-classing didn’t make a lick of sense, or that level caps were stupid, the designers changed it so that humans were just one of many races. They didn’t have to say “ok nobody gets to be a human any more.”
However, once it hits the streets and the internet, and once it percolates out and becomes another factor in faculty politics or campus-activist politics, and so on, a lot of subtlety disappears. That’s not the fault of the concept.
I don’t for buy the argument “Whiteness is different from being white” for one second and neither should anyone else. It’s the same kind of nonsense as “love the sinner; hate the sin.” Their hate is impossible to ignore.
That said, if the argument was to embrace more accurate ethnic identifications I would be all for it. I’m extremely proud of my German heritage and I don’t see much of any similarity between myself and Anglo-Saxons beyond a shared language. The problem is that the anti-racists still want me to pay reparations for things my ancestors and my ethnicity had no part in. If I’m going to be treated like shit for the actions of totally unrelated people centuries ago then those people’s descendants are natural allies.
Yeah, if these people actually believed this nonsense, they’d have enthusiastically embraced and celebrated Rachel Dolezal as one of their own. “Cultural appropriation” would be applauded rather than treated as an unpardonable sin.
Some deep-rooted similarities there, no?
/pedantic
@Nabil al Dajjal
You can say “‘love the sinner, hate the sin'” is bogus, but still recognize that “love the sinner, hate the sin” is what they say, or say they’re saying. It’s different from if they were just straight up saying “hate the sinner, hate the sin.”
Personally, I think it would be great if our society no longer saw white as the “default” and advanced to 3rd edition standards, to continue to use my analogy. That said, the subtlety gets lost and all that, and would-be rent-seekers are always ready to pop out of the woodwork.
Saying “we should stop treating white as the default” is different from “we should have people pay reparations” – is support for reparations universal?
@Matt M
Except that they saw Dolezal as someone who had advanced her career – which, I can’t remember a lot of the specifics, but I remember getting that impression – by pretending to be something she’s not, and by extension, maybe got bennies that should have gone to people who actually were that.
Well, the very notion that people can advance their careers by claiming not to be white would sort of discredit this entire enterprise, would it not?
There are different bubbles. Being black might hurt someone overall, but give them a boost to employment or whatever if they’re within certain circles, certain contexts. This is one of the criticisms of affirmative action type programs: they help middle-class black people, but don’t do much to help poor black people.
Ironically, I’ve seen some people (the only example I can come up with off the top of my head is Ozy, I think) say that in gender studies, being male can be a career boost – because most scholars in that field are not men, and they want to be able to say “look, we have men!” Who’d have thought that one of the places being male would help you was hiring in gender studies faculties?
Eh, I’d be willing to take an admission of “yes, being non-white provides a significant boost to one’s education and career prospects” from the types of people who criticize “whiteness” as a pretty big victory in the broader culture war.
Because those are like, not trivial pieces of modern-day existence.
But which education and career prospects?
You could, and probably do, have a situation where most black people take a hit in their educational prospects, but the ones who can go to university – remember, for the population as a whole, 20-30% people go to university, maybe including college, and it’s probably lower for black people – there’s an admissions boost. Which doesn’t help most black people, and may not even help those who get the admissions boost (google “mismatch theory”; it’s unproven, but it might be for real). To put it cynically, the Ivies etc want to be able to have black students so they can try to get people to overlook the question of “how much of that endowment, originally, came from the slave trade, eh?”
You could, and probably do, have a situation where most black people are discriminated against in employment, but in getting an academic job, or in some government positions, there’s a boost – but that’s still a minority. Or, hell, a black woman who knows how to code – you telling me Google doesn’t want that so they can shout “see we’re not racist” to the rooftops (to be cynical again)? But most black people are not in the running for those jobs.
What there is right now, in the US and elsewhere, is attempts to correct discrimination that benefit a minority of the members of groups discriminated against. They’re not doing a good job of reducing discrimination in general, it would appear.
Because that battle was already won decades ago. Vanishingly little of the remaining differences in outcome are due to discrimination, and in fact many of those differences occur despite discrimination in favor of the less-successful group.
@The Nybbler
I think that statement requires a lot of proof. Didn’t Scott look at the numbers and conclude there were areas in the police/court system where black people were definitely discriminated against?
Anecdotally, guys I know who don’t dress or act different than me – they dress preppy, not sketchy, and they’re not squirrelly (by which I mean the vibe that some people give off like they’re on drugs, having mental health issues, or just psyching themselves up to fight someone), but unlike me, they’re black. Middle-class, like me. They describe stuff – getting hassled by cops, store staff following them around, people crossing the street to avoid them – that I’ve never experienced, and I can’t think of any variable other than race that would have this make sense.
For some reason, I remember a point made by, of all people, Mike Cernovich, before he went full alt-lite huckster. He basically said “imagine what it would be like to have to deal with the TSA as a normal part of life – that’s what it can be like for black guys.”
Also, for a more prominent case, the obvious complaint about Elizabeth Warren.
@dndnrsn
I’m white. I’ve been twice arrested in the course of a traffic stop, and I’ve certainly been followed around in stores. I’m well aware that when the huge guy walks into your personal space and says “May I help you?” he’s not a salesman and he means “get the hell out of the store”. Can I present this as evidence of discrimination against white people? Of course not, because your prior of that is near-zero and your prior of discrimination against black people is near-one.
Saying “discrimination is over” is a big claim. Again, I point back to Scott’s article (I think we can safely assume Scott is not a left-wing activist kinda guy) in which he concludes
My anecdotes, while proving nothing, to me raise the question – what’s the difference between me and these other guys? I don’t know anything about you, I don’t know the vibe you give off, so we can’t say “well, what’s a black guy who otherwise is pretty similar to you get treated like?”
And I did not say that. I said “that battle was won decades ago”. The battle in question being “doing a good job of reducing discrimination in general”. To deny that is to deny that there has been significant reduction in discrimination (against black people) since the days of Jim Crow and before the various Civil Rights Acts. You can argue that there’s just as many racists-by-action around nowadays, doing their discriminatory thing whenever they think they can get away with it, but
1) I think _that_ is the extraordinary claim.
and
2) Even if it were true, you would also need to show they get away with it nearly all the time.
And yet the disparate outcomes remain. Discrimination has become a God of the Gaps; we can rarely find evidence of it, but we know it must be there. I reject that.
There certainly is less discrimination. But there still is discrimination. Moreover, the reduction in discrimination has been very uneven: it has not been across the board for all black people, regardless of class; it has primarily been for middle class and up black people.
There are fewer people who are racist by action, but there are still people who are racist by… Let’s say omission, rather than commission. It also manifests less in terms of consciously held racial biases. There are plenty of people who don’t actually hold racist opinions – their opinions may be very woke, in fact – who behave like racists, in some ways.
I think part of the issue can be blamed on people who ignore the impact of class. Ironically, many of these people think they are fighting the good fight – but given that the black people who have it the worst are poor black people. I’d attribute this at least in part to the way that a certain variety of left-wing politics has become the standard-issue politics in most of academia, with the converse being that academia has had increasing influence over left-wing politics. There are very few poor people present in academia, so, the interests of the poor (of whatever race) are not going to weigh very big. Even the interests of the lower-middle-class are not that represented.
I think that’s the case in many social injustices: the attempts to remedy them have often primarily helped the members of those groups that are, relatively speaking, the best off.
@David Friedman:
Oh, come on.
We’ve been over this before. There is simply no evidence that Warren ever gained an advantage from claiming Native ancestry, and plenty of evidence to the contrary. (Do you think that the people on the hiring committee who said they had no idea of her ancestry were lying?) This is a dumb argument, and you diminish yourself by making it. You’re better than this.
dndnrsn:
How would we know whether your model of the world was accurate or not? What evidence would allow us to decide whether we live in a world where there is still substantial hidden discrimination, or one where there is very little hidden discrimination?
@dndnrsn
Isn’t this what you’d generally expect? Discrimination in favor of a race/gender/etc will generally benefit those with the background that lets them take advantage of opportunities, letting them make up for their lack of natural skill with smart maneuvering; while discrimination against a race/gender/etc will generally harm those without the acumen to get out of the way.
In general, one of the main advantages of being from a higher class is knowing what’s what.
That’s why I don’t believe in ‘positive discrimination’ because in practice it mainly seems to decrease social mobility even further, while distracting much of the left into thinking they are helping the poor when they surround themselves with (a bit) more ‘diversity.’
@Iain
I think that Mr Friedman was referring to how Warren was/is seen by some, independently of whether that perception is true.
@albatross11
Well, one place to start would be better-designed tests of that sort of thing. The IAT might be nonsense, and attempts to show discrimination in, say, renting or hiring are often poorly designed and have a lot of confounders – usually having to do with class.
@Aapje
Well, if a system of positive discrimination is intended to help the black middle class – say, help the lower-middle class become middle-class, or the middle-middle class become upper-middle class – and it does that, well, it works. That may be a good policy objective. And, who knows, there may be an indirect effect – having a larger, better-off black middle class may help poor black people, indirectly.
But is it sold as that? If a program that, by design or not, does that, but was sold as helping all black people, or as helping poor black people, directly… I think part of the issue here is that a lot of white people – well-meaning or not – tend to do what I was pointing at with my D&D analogy. They see “black people” as one unit, while they break down “white people” into poor, middle-class, rich, urban, rural, etc. It’s outgroup homogeneity bias, of sorts. It’s the same reason that a lot of white people will get nervous around black guys who are not remotely sketchy, when they’re able to differentiate sketchy vs un-sketchy white people.
Of course, there are groups other than “white people” and “black people” so this is very simplified.
Overall, though, I take exception to the idea that because, in some spheres, some black people (generally, the well-off ones) get some kind of preferential treatment of some sort (be it a university quota-type system, or a recruiter who knows that the tech industry is getting flak for being too white – which now apparently also includes Asians, for the purpose of the tech agency – and male) that this proves general, overall preferential treatment for black people. Further, this is the kind of place where people will say stuff like “the people on top being mostly male doesn’t help most men” – and I think this is a similar issue. That a black person with a computer engineering degree would be like candy to a Silicon valley recruiter doesn’t really mean much for most black people, etc.
She listed herself as a minority on a database used by law schools in the hiring process, and the only basis ever offered for doing so was native American ancestry. Having been involved in the law school hiring process, I can assure you that being considered a minority candidate is an asset.
Two universities she worked at described her as a native American. They got that belief somehow and obviously regarded it as a positive feature. Whether she would have been hired without that neither you or I (nor she) knows.
I quote from the Snopes piece on the controversy:
Snopes
I don’t know. Given that it was in the context of a political controversy, it would not be astonishing. And even if it did not come up when she was first hired by Harvard, the fact that Harvard believed her to be Native American would have been an asset thereafter.
@dndnrsn
I don’t see how it can achieve the goals without decent inflow from the bottom. If people who currently control the left mainstream continue to ignore and even worsen the condition of the precariat, then at most they can increase the percentage of black middle and upper middle class a bit by stemming the outflow from the middle class to the lower class. I think this has little gain and high costs, as both the white and black lower class become resentful and may often blame it on racism against themselves.
Negative attitudes against blacks have been decreasing for a long time, but they seem to be stagnating or even ticking up again. This data also suggests that 43% of black people believe that racial equality can never be achieved in the US, while 57% of whites think that discrimination against white people is as big a problem as discrimination against blacks.
You treat this as a stable situation where a minor shift caused by these policies is a boon, but I see these policies as highly destabilizing (and not in the way that pro-black activists would like, except for the (tiny) ‘alt-black’).
Quite a few topics have already become so polarized in the US that both sides assume bad faith all the time, resulting in stagnation. Stagnation is bad for progressives, obviously, so this seems like a bad strategy.
Exactly. The narrative that the nasty white Silicon Valley people are keeping out blacks is not going to achieve very much, except for making the left seem insane in the eyes of many on the right and the center, who notice that Asians are both not white and quite successful in the Valley.
@Aapje
I’m not arguing for or against affirmative action policies or softer versions of that – let’s save that for another time. I’m arguing that specific cases where there’s discrimination in favour of black people don’t prove much regarding the big picture of what discrimination exists in the US right now.
If having a tiny bit of Native American ancestry did in fact help Elizabeth Warren get a position at Harvard, I think that Harvard is more blameworthy here than Warren. It says that when making a “diversity hire,” the main goal is simply to be able to say, “Look, we have a diverse faculty!” regardless of whether or not the new faculty member actually adds any cultural diversity to the campus experience.
@JulieK:
This is actually one of the main reasons that we can be confident that Warren’s claimed ancestry did not help her get a position at Harvard. If you compare Warren’s hiring announcement to the equivalent announcement for the first black woman to get tenure at Harvard Law three years later, it is obvious that Harvard didn’t know or care about Warren’s purported Native American roots. Nobody makes a diversity hire and then keeps it secret — that defeats the point.
At most, that they didn’t care about them when she was first hired.
(Source)
So like the difference between sex and gender? It's as if one said ‘maleness’ for having a male gender and ‘being male’ for having a male sex? Although the actual term most analogous to ‘whiteness’ as the terms are actually used is probably ‘masculinity’.
I think it’s still a bit different. Maleness, masculinity, isn’t the default to the same degree that whiteness, being white, is in our society. But, kinda. And this is my interpretation of what I’ve seen. I’m not a huge fan of social-studies, critical-studies type jargon; I’m not a fan of that whole worldview. But I do think that a world where you recognize that an elf can be a cleric is a good one, so to speak.
So sort of like the difference between “being pedantic” and “pedantry”? As in “there is nothing wrong with being pedantic, but pedantry is ridiculous and a terrible waste of time”.
In other words, I think those who make such distinctions are being pedantic and are passive-aggressively attacking people who identify as “white”.
It’s critical studies type jargon/concepts. I think it’s gonna be alien to a lot of people here; it’s kind of alien to me. But my understanding is that “black” and “being black” are different from “blackness” and “white” and “being white” are different from “whiteness” when it’s used in that context.
@dndsrn:
I can respect the fact that a different field from mine own has different jargon; but only up to a point.
1). Do the separate concepts of “being X” vs. “X-ness” help us make more accurate predictions about anything, as opposed to just having the unified concept “X” ?
2). Do most people, when they use those words, use them in the strict academic context — or do they just mean the unified concept “X” ?
I think it’s a rather poor (easily misunderstood, easily misunderstandable, too equivocable – if spellchecker tells me equivocable isn’t a word, well, it is now; language is a social construct) way to say “in a society that is majority, or even plurality, white, being white is taken as the norm in a way that increases stereotyping of everyone else, and has other detrimental effects.”
Part of the problem is that it’s really easy to not use these words in a strict academic concept, and the cynical part of me thinks that’s part of the reason that the social-studies crew talk like that – they can get emotional punch and weight and put them into what otherwise would be sociological concepts. “A system of racial prejudice and discrimination” doesn’t have the same oomph as “racism.”
If somebody chooses (out of the infinite number of possible terms) to use two terms which are synonymous in natural language for distinct concepts, I have to conclude that that person does not care at all about clarity.
@Robert Jones
Yes, I think one can safely accuse that corner of social sciences academia of lacking clarity. One might even accuse them of having incentives to lack clarity. I know I do.
@Robert Jones
On the contrary. I think the philosophical style of “appending further explanation/definition to a natural language word that gets across most of the meaning” is much clearer (assuming a good-faith charitable read) than hammering out a new neologism or complicated jargon phrase wherever possible. Especially when you have to read it over and over again in the course of an essay
In my view, what is being represented here as the common language meaning of “racist” is already a distortion. A racist, to my ear, is someone who hates other people because of their race, is happy if bad things happen to them. Someone who merely believes that members of some other race are less intelligent or honest or hardworking than members of his race is racially prejudiced, not racist.
That definition is at least as silly (in terms of distance from how the word is commonly used) as “racism = prejudice + power”. I expect that quite a lot, if not a majority, of Southern slave owners didn’t hate blacks, they just thought they were vastly inferior to whites. Were they not racist?
@ilikekittycat
The issue is that in a lot of cases there’s a great deal of confusion – the word as colloquially used doesn’t convey well the new academic meaning, in several cases. The field of social sciences, or part of it, doesn’t appear to be averse to new jargon, tortured writing, etc, either, so appealing to crisp and trimmed-down writing doesn’t really fit.
“There’s a lot of confusion” is sort of like “mistakes were made”–when it’s phrased that way you don’t have to say who created the confusion or made the mistakes.
I would blame the confusion on the party who decided to use a word that is nearly a synonym for evil in a technical way that seems designed to create such confusion.
Then they should pick another, less aggressive word for it. But I think they see the motte and bailey opportunities as a feature, not a bug.
If “racism” is just a nebulous, structural thing that’s a pervasive subtext to our entire culture, fine – but then it makes no sense to label any particular person a “racist”, because the degree to which any individual can contribute to or detract from that culture is negligible.
EDIT: I missed that Andrew covered my second point in a parenthetical in the OP. That said, while I appreciate his willingness to bite the bullet and admit that his framework precludes labeling racism as a personal failing, I don’t think that willingness is common.
As noted above, I think that corner of social sciences academia lacks clarity, often seemingly on purpose. The feeling I get is that they have an incentive to be unclear – in the case of “racism”, “white supremacy”, etc they can take a word with a colloquial meaning and a great deal of emotional punch, and then create an “official” definition that’s very easy to apply. When they apply it, they still get a bit of the colloquial meaning’s punch.
I think this is confusing and honestly pretty sleazy at times. I’m not a fan of the softer social sciences. But if you strip off the obfuscatory language, use of terms that already have an emotionally charged colloquial meaning, and all that stuff, you do have some useful concepts. It’s just that, for a variety of reasons, the incentives in those areas of the social sciences reward obfuscatory language, that sort of posturing, etc over clear use of language. I’m sure if one searches, one could find journal articles about how the concept of “clear use of language” is itself problematic, etc.
There are some theories under all that. But their usefulness, I’d say, is disputable, and much of the point of all the rest of that stuff is to avoid those theories being put to the test.
Thank you and I endorse pretty much all of this.
White:
Words in general and charged words in particular are 95% self-reflections and 5% reflections of reality. I don’t try to construct my own definitions but infer meaning of words by how they’re used and the motives of the parties in question.
Historically, I think white was more of an ingroup-outgroup identifier for which north-west Europeans were self-perceived as the center of gravity (With anglos dead center). Certain groups that are European but not northwest European might or might not be considered white depending on the circumstances. (Whether or not they ‘are’ is a complete misunderstanding.
Americans with European heritage have traditionally used it as the ethnic term to describe themselves in contrast to blacks, amerindians, mestizos, etc. Owing to the fact that the distinctions (physical and otherwise) between various northwest european (NWE from now on for short) nationalities are relatively smaller.
What happens naturally is that who you consider part of the out group depends on who you come into contact with and who you regard as a threat or not. ‘White’ has no meaning in a world where you only see and interact with people of european ancestry.
WRT to the “Irish weren’t considered White” – It’s useful to address that here. Remember that the first naturalization acts [talking about the US here] restricted naturalization to free white men of good moral character, later on [some] exceptions were made for free blacks. the Irish had a presence in the US prior to the founding and continued throughout the 19th century. The massive increase in Irish presence in the US and the natural tendency of large ethnic minorities to cluster, to avoid assimilation, and to become ‘noticeable’ by the native population may have prompted some people to view the irish as outgroup and therefore not-white.
In general The late 19th century saw the presence of large groups of non NWE whites, (poles, jews, russians, czechs, etc.) that were large enough to become distinguishable from the native population in a way that previous flows and types of immigrants did not. These groups (in contrast with the chinese who were barred) were not prevented from immigrating to the US but in the 1920s a national origins quota was established to preserve the NWE ethnic character of the US (probably too little too late)
The NWE and non-NWE whites have largely intermarried into a more singular unit and can’t distinguish from each other as easily (physically, behaviorally, culturally). They’re also not as divided as they used to be about religious differences that were often geographically bounded (Catholic, Lutheran, anglican, etc.) — So when people use the Term white nowadays they either mean ‘European’ or ‘European Gentile’ (i.e. my fellow white people)
The D&D analogy has implications that I think would trouble the people arguing that they don’t want white to be the default in the same way that humans were in earlier editions of D&D.
In 3rd edition, racial attributes include penalties to Intelligence, Wisdom, and Charisma. Some races are inherently more intelligent than others. If we think of classes as occupations, any race might pursue any class, but some will be better suited to certain classes than others by virtue of their innate abilities. If some races are better suited to certain classes, then there is potentially a best race for a given class, in the sense of complementing and optimizing the most useful abilities.
Many later RPGs that include different races or species often take pains to ensure that racial differences involve very minor, often cosmetic abilities. Alternatively, the races may have different physical attributes, but no differences in cognitive ability.
This might be taking the analogy too far, but seemed to be exactly the sort of problem people had with the racial allegory of Netflix’s Bright.
You’re bringing the deeper D&D analysis. I like. Obviously, the analogy isn’t perfect, since nobody seems to get any extra feats.
(As an aside: anyone how would one set up a characteristics-rolling system to change the curve but still have outliers, eg, have there still be elves with 18 CON, but have the elf CON curve shift to the left of the human?)
@dndnrsn,
The easy-but-unsatisfying answer is to roll percentile dice and consult a lookup table. Exploding dice will spread out the distribution of results, but I wouldn’t suggest actually using them.
Maybe the best bet would be something ugly like 3d6 – 1d4 + 1 (and hard floor at 3, or reroll if under 3, depending on your taste). Needless to say, think twice before giving PCs a stat that skews low (whining and character rerolls will result).
“White” has always been arbitrary, and continues to be arbitrary. White is the follow on to “Anglo-Saxon”when you stop being able to claim “Anglo-Saxon” is synonymous with “superior and therefore more powerful”.
So after that whole military defeat in 1066?
It doesn’t have to be scientifically accurate, just affixed in the popular mind. This is simply further affirmation that “white” is constructed, rather than endemic.
Julian Carr’s speech at the dedication of “Silent Sam”:
In legal circles, property is (properly, imo) recognized not as an objective thing, but rather as a bundle of rights and entitlements to state power.
From that perspective, jw and your objections look pretty silly.
Right exactly. I got steeped in the law’s concept of property the same semester I read this paper. And then property and (American) racism both started to make a lot more conceptual sense to me.
You are badly misunderstanding/ignoring your opponents’ arguments. Anti-racist activists mention discrimination not infrequently.
I think that’s an overstatement. Advantages might also come from statistical discrimination by other people.
Consider a Hispanic vs a White, both living near the Mexican border. The Hispanic is much more likely to be hassled on the suspicion that he is an illegal immigrant, since almost all illegal immigrants there are Hispanic.
The optimal solution is to basically hand out whiteness certificates to everyone. The best direction for race relations to go in the US is toward a society where everyone is effectively white–that is, nobody gets any extra kicking around for being black or hispanic or Asian or whatever, everyone gets the same treatment and the same rules, etc.
I say this to jw above, but getting rid of a club good doesn’t even kind of suggest killing all the people who are in the club. I get the sense that people are jumping to this because they’re reading other, loopier “anti-racism” rhetoric into Harris’s piece.
Every advantage? Interactions with the police? We may have a straight-up empirical disagreement here.
I don’t see huge waves of gentiles rushing to convert to Judaism or to be perceived as Jewish because it’s the only way to get ahead. There are network benefits to belonging to all kinds of in-groups, but I am going to claim the ones that come with whiteness are especially systematic and pervasive and harmful, and that the ones that come with belonging to a persecuted but successful religious minority are not. At least in the US.
There isn’t any whiteness club. White Like Me is funny, but utterly fictional.
Aside from Tim Whatley, I guess.
And here I thought libertarians took the prize for finding ways to twist everything into a property-rights framework :-)
To be fair, it does offer an interesting perspective on the legal treatment of race, in the era where the white “race” was explicitly privileged under the law. But trying to relate it to race in the contemporary United States is an implausible stretch. Things like,
“White workers often identify primarily as white rather than as workers because it is through their whiteness that they are afforded access to a host of public, private, and psychological benefits”,
really need to be supported rather than just asserted. If you ask most people in the modern world to give an open-ended description of their identy, they are far more likely to mention their job than their race or ethnicity. Even in non-FtF interactions where their race isn’t apparent, or if they are of some ethnicity(*) like “Jewish” or “White Hispanic” which isn’t obvious from appearance. And where the benefit under debate is having a middle-class lifestyle with a house and two cars and reasonable financial security, I’m pretty sure “…because I have a good job at the factory/office and I work hard” is going to come in way ahead of “because I’m white”.
Then we get to,
“Affirmative action begins the essential work of rethinking rights, power, equality, race, and property from the perspective of those whose access to each of these has been limited by their oppression.”
That discussion began a long, long time ago, and I’m pretty sure it began before affirmative action was a thing.
So this reads to me as a discussion of the problems and issues of the past, and if it brings an interesting perspective to those problems then it is one that can’t help but carry the implication that those problems are history. Which isn’t entirely true, so if you want to discuss the problems that remain you’ll probably do better with a different framework.
Also, as you note it doesn’t let you describe some people as Racists and other people as Not Racists, which makes it useless for most of what people seem to care about in the present.
* Race and ethnicity being hopelessly intermingled, and if you tell me there’s a heirarchy where race is clearly more important than job but job is clearly more important than ethnicity I’m going to be very skeptical.
Hmm, random thought:
White:English::Working Class:Carpenter ?
I think that’s too broad. Here are two expectations about consequences that follow from race alone:
1. Someone of sub-saharan African ancestry who spends time in the sun in summer without adequate protection is less likely to get sunburned than someone of Scandinavian ancestry who does the same.
2. Someone of sub-saharan African ancestry who lives in Sweden and does not take vitamin D supplements of some form is more likely to suffer from vitamin D deficiency than someone of of Scandinavian ancestry who does the same.
I don’t think you would want to describe either of those as evidence of racism. Nor, I think, would you want to describe as sexism either the fact that women can get pregnant and men cannot or the fact that women have a longer life expectancy than men.
But there is then a problem drawing lines. David Skarbek has a very interesting book on prison gangs. By his description each is, in effect, a non-geographical nation with the equivalent of a government and a population, and it is important for the functioning of the system that one can tell who is a member of which gang. That can be done with tattoos, but it is often, and perhaps more conveniently, done by visible characteristics of race. So if you are white you do not have the option of joining the black gang, and similarly in the other direction. The reason need not have anything to do with beliefs about race, merely the existence or non-existence of a convenient marker of membership. Does that qualify?
Finally, does statistical discrimination qualify? Suppose you correctly believe that some characteristic is significantly more common in one racial population than another. You are recruiting for a job which depends on that characteristic, there are lots of candidates you could interview and interviewing is costly, so you preferentially choose people to interview in the population more likely to have that characteristic. The result fits your definition–do you want to call it racism?
At a tangent to all of this, I’m bothered by the use of “racism” as the label for a phenomenon that, while real, doesn’t fit the moral and emotional connotations of the term. It feels like linguistic grade inflation, using a strong label for a much weaker related pattern in order to carry over the reactions appropriate to the former to the latter, for which those reactions are not appropriate.
Actually, a fairly high proportion of women can’t get pregnant, mostly due to age. It wouldn’t surprise me if it’s a third, heading towards a half as lifespans increase and birthrates go down.
I presume that he meant: over the course of their life.
That’s not a tangent, that’s a major point, since without the emotional/moral resonance inherent in acts like lynching or using the police to separate school children, the debate over whether someone has a slight advantage in applying for some positions has less urgency to it.
No, that’s transphobia.
(sarcasm)
I’ve read the article. As you mention, it is very much grounded in a US context, both historically and legally. For instance, the author quite rightly notes that chattel slavery gives rise to a tension between the slave’s status as property and their status as a person: I think it might have been informative to consider how this tension was treated by other slave owning societies. Similarly, the question of whether something is property has a specific significance in US law because a person’s property is protected from confiscation without due process by the 5th and 14th amendments of the US Constitution.
This, AIUI, led to the argument of the plaintiff’s counsel in Plessy that the plaintiff had been deprived of his property of whiteness contrary to the 14th amendment. The court did not accept that argument, and I am confused by Harris’ confusion on this point: quite clearly the 14th amendment does not protect a person’s racial identity.
The law (including in the US) has always distinguished between personal (in personam) and proprietary (in rem) rights, i.e. between the rights which are vested in you as a person and the rights that you have by ownership of a certain (possibly intangible) thing. It is inherent in saying that someone has any sort of legal right that the right must be capable of vindication by a court. To say that something is a property right because it is recognised by the court seems to me to collapse all rights to property rights and therefore erases the distinction being made.
That said, there is no disputing as to definitions. If Harris choses to define “property” in a very broad way, then, sure, whiteness is property. But that argument is purely semantic. It doesn’t tell us anything new about whiteness or race generally. This may go back to the point made by our host about “motte and bailey” arguments. I’m not sure that that particular term really nails the problem, but it does seem to me that there is something of a tendency in social justice discourse to expand definitions but then to equivocate with the original narrower definition. This could easily be avoided if people would just clearly and explicitly state their definitions at the outset.
What certainly is true is that the property of being white (however defined) historically conferred certain practical and legal advantages in the US (and elsewhere). What is debateable (or at least debated) is whether the property of being white per se confers such advantages now and whether historical disadvantages justify or require present redress. This I think is the same as the argument about structural or systemic racism: that the history of oppression of black people by white people has given rise to structures/systems which advantage white people and disadvantage black people.
Robinson says that scholars “speak of individual racism and systemic racism”, which seems to acknowledge that those are two things (and also seems quite similar to Scott’s point that in practice we use a combination of the definitions). It’s tempting to think that answers the original confusion (i.e. in “Social Justice and Words, Words, Words”): we all participate in systemic racism but only some people (like Donald Stirling) are individually racist, and all we need to do is be a bit clearer about which type of racism we’re referring to. But that doesn’t work because then we should all be able to agree that a black person can be individually racist against a white person, despite the fact that the former and not the latter suffers from systemic racism, which is the very point our host makes in III of SJ&WWW.
That said, I do think that the taxonomy of definitions in “Against Murderism” is deficient in not addressing the historical context. I suspect that’s because Scott likes his definitions to be context independent, and I strongly sympathise with that view. Nevertheless, it seems like a failure to engage with the actual discourse of race theorists, which is very much historically contingent (the Harris article being a case in point).
How would I accomplish some of these things ? For example, let’s say I wanted to use my whiteness as capital. As far as I understand, doing so would involve trading my whiteness for a share in some corporate venture. At the end of this deal, I will no longer have my whiteness, but I will own the share; the original owner of the share will now have my whiteness, instead.
Mechanically speaking, how does this work ? Do I have to get a suntan and maintain it year-round ? Does the owner of the company in which I’m investing get a “certificate of whiteness”, which legally obligates everyone to treat him as white ? What if he was white already ? Or is the word “capital” being used metaphorically here; if so, what’s the point ?
I believe this is part of a trend towards talking about “human capital”. It makes a certain degree of sense from the point of view of a business. You make some profits and you can either distribute them to your shareholders or reinvest them in the business (capitalise them). You can invest your profits in capital goods as traditionally understood but you could also invest them in improving your workforce, by providing training or going on a recruitment drive, which can be understood as increasing the human capital of your business. This only goes so far though: your accountant isn’t going to agree to record your training budget as capital expenditure.
It can get a bit silly when people talk about “personal capital” as including not only capital as conventionally understood but also individual capabilities, even when innate, i.e. absolutely anything which might possibly generate a return. In this sense talking about whiteness as capital merely asserts that white people have an economic advantage.
It looks like the answer to my last question is, “yes, the word ‘capital’ is indeed being used metaphorically”. But then, I have to ask my followup question again: what’s the point ?
Harris apparently considers certain non-transferrable things as property:
“A medical or law degree is not alienable either in the market or by voluntary transfer. Nevertheless, it is included as property when dissolving a legal relationship.”
As for what it means for something to be capital if you can’t really spend it, maybe the idea is that someone without whiteness would need to invest extra time/money to get something that someone with whiteness already has, and that affords the person with whiteness a certain kind of capital, in a sense?
That’s true in NY. After it abolished most alimony, judges started using an equitable distribution theory to divide the value of a degree earned during the marriage, and even in one memorable case (Elkus v. Elkus, 169 AD2d 134 (1st Dept. 1991)) an opera singer’s voice.
@Bugmaster:
I dunno about using whiteness as capital, but it has definitely been possible for some people to use blackness as capital. Given a regulatory environment in which the government favors “minority-owned businesses” and “female-owned businesses” for various contract opportunities, people who want to jump the queue to get, say, a broadcast license for a radio station, can often do so by finding a person who possesses an attribute such as “blackness” and giving that person a 51% share of the company for 6 months.
These deals mostly go to people who are already celebrities, eg Magic Johnson. It’s rare that an utter nobody would find such a deal. (Or maybe we only hear about the deals involving celebs, because…celebs? Dunno.)
Though I’m generally skeptical of the usefulness (to say nothing of the feasibility) of “taboo-ing” certain words, I definitely think the word “racism” should now be taboo-ed from all truth or consensus-seeking discussion because:
1. Everyone has to explain exactly what they mean every time they use it, meaning it serves no useful communicative function.
2. It is the equivalent in the current discourse of “counter-revolutionary” in Cultural Revolution-era China. You may be able to offer precise, sensible definitions, but you can’t change the fact of it’s being used as a catch-all denunciation of any kind of wrong-think.
Agree and propose the addition of “sexual assault” for basically the same reasons.
Perhaps, but that’s going to make conversations uncomfortably explicit, especially if we taboo a four letter word for generic Canola as well.
Good. It’s a topic where explicitness is very much needed.
I agree, but IMO any discussion regarding any kind of a culture war has to start with tabooing basically all the commonly used terms — because all of them have become little more than verbal weapons at this point.
I’m sympathetic to both points, but there are some very real and long-running harms behind the word, and I would like some kind of shorthand for describing them. The culture war poisons everything, but I still want to be able to talk about the underlying problem. Would you likewise taboo “whiteness?” What about just “white” or “black?”
“White” and “black” are pretty old and, so far as I can tell, still pretty neutral terms. “Whiteness,” on the other hand, like “person of color,” I find overwhelmingly tendentious in its usage and not particularly useful for productively referring to anything one couldn’t just as easily refer to with a more neutral term, like “white,” or “European ancestry,” or something (and “black,” “Hispanic,” “Asian,” “African American*,” or whatever, instead of “PoC”–my problem with that term being that it implicitly singles out one group by its non-inclusion; I think Jews would have reason to be suspicious of anyone frequently employing the terms “Gentile” and “Jewishness” for similar reasons).
*I still remember when we made the shift from calling black people “black” to needing to say “African American” to sound enlightened (I do know some who prefer “Afro-American” to emphasize the “American” part). I wonder if that was the first death knell of the “melting pot” dream of cultural diversity? The day people (white or otherwise) start calling white Americans “European Americans” might be its last?
Interestingly, we seem to have regressed on this point. A century ago, most progressives (Republicans and Democrats alike) were opposed to so-called “hyphenated Americanism.” During WWI, Teddy Roosevelt became one of its most vocal opponents:
If you replace “German-Americans,” “Irish-Americans,” etc., with “African Americans,” “Hispanics,” etc.; and eliminate the concern about foreign sympathies, this could almost have been written today.
Good point; I am not old enough to remember when the different European identities making up white America were a big deal; though I am not a huge TR fan, I think he’s right here: insofar as America is to be a coherent culture and successful democracy (I think the former may be a prerequisite for the latter), any kind of “hyphenated Americans” trend is a detriment to that goal.
This is compelling as rhetoric, but I think it is empirically false.
Canada is more open to hyphen-Canadians than our neighbours to the south. We also have less tension about immigration and multiculturalism: for example, our conservatives compete for immigrant votes just as much as the other parties. To be clear, I’m not claiming a causal link: as dndnrsn likes to point out, Canada’s geographical location lets us pick and choose who gets in. But at the very least it seems clear that hyphenation is not actively detrimental.
Indeed, I think it helps with integration. If you can be considered fully Canadian while maintaining a connection to your ancestral culture, it lowers the stakes, with less of a feeling that you have to choose between your family and your country.
There’s an argument that multiculturalism helped Canadian national unity by taking pressure off Anglo vs French Canadian tensions.
I don’t know about TR’s times, but tension in the US today is primarily along racial, not ethnic lines. There is no tension in the US today between white Americans of Italian and German descent. Canada is not very racially diverse compared to the US so I don’t think it proves much that the majority white population is able to live harmoniously with small numbers of culturally diverse non-whites or even large numbers of culturally diverse whites. When Canada is able to take in large numbers of non-white immigrants without tensions flaring, then I’ll be impressed.
@onyomi
Canada was 72.9% white in 2016; the US was 73.6% in 2015. “White” in the US Census data includes people who by the Canadian data wouldn’t be considered “white” but unless the numbers of those groups was quite large, I don’t see much evidence for your statement that Canada has significantly fewer people who aren’t white than the US.
What about white Americans of Mexican descent?
Tension in the US today is along both racial and ethnic lines, because Americans mostly treat “race” and “ethnicity” as synonyms.
Plus, by US Census definitions, Hispanic is a cultural category – one is either a Hispanic or a non-Hispanic person belonging to some other category. But colloquially it is treated as a racial category.
To add to what dndnrsn has already said: according to the 2016 census, more than 50% of the population of Toronto, Canada’s largest city, is non-white. This is about as relevant to local politics as it would be if, say, more than 50% of voters were Catholic — it affects how you tailor your message, sure, but it’s not a significant issue in its own right.
Toronto is a good example. It’s not a city marked by ethnic strife. Rob Ford – who gets compared to Donald Trump, or rather, Trump to Rob Ford perhaps – won with a vastly more diverse voter coalition than Trump did.
@dndnrsn
They are. Hispanic white is around 10%; there’s a little bit for middle-eastern and North Africa.
Is, say, 60% vs a bit over 70% a huge difference, though?
I am interested to learn that the demographics of Canada have changed faster than I thought. I do think it makes a difference that Canada has more immigrants from e.g. China, who historically do pretty well wherever you transplant them, but I am more curious to learn how this works out on the political level.
For example, when it comes to e.g. mayoral elections in Toronto, how does that play out at the coalition level and do the final results, in the form of city government seem functional, as opposed to a bunch of sops to various groups? Is there any sense that everyone shares some kind of “core” Canadian values despite their identity as “hyphenated Canadians”?
Since I have never been to Toronto I am also curious how this works out at the neighborhood level: are there neighborhoods where e.g. white people would be afraid to go at night?
@onyomi:
With regard to safety in Toronto, it depends who you ask. General consensus is that there seems to be there’s a few rough-ish areas, but if you’re not doing anything really reckless you’re fine. This is the same as most Canadian cities. Canada doesn’t really have cities with significant pockets of “don’t go there” or entire cities that are like that with pockets of “OK”, to anywhere the degree the US does. Winnipeg is kinda dicey though, I hear.
With regard to city politics, the real divide in Toronto is the inner suburbs versus the city core. Megacity saw a bunch of municipalities combined together. The suburbs don’t like being taxed for services they don’t get to the same extent as the urban core, while the urban core doesn’t like the sense that the suburbs get a say in how the urban core is managed. Sops to ethnic and cultural groups tend to be fairly piddling; the real sops are stuff like badly-planned public transit expansions out into the suburbs. So it’s geographically-based politics more than ethnic/cultural politics. The inner suburbs elected Rob Ford, who ran on a platform of “respect for taxpayers” and “stopping the gravy train.” The city government is less functional than it could be.
On a federal and provincial level, the Conservatives are much stronger in the outer suburbs than they are in the urban core – in the urban core, the contest is mostly Liberal vs NDP. The 2015 election results are a bit deceiving, because the Liberals did really well – going from third place (a pretty bad defeat, historically) to a majority government. Also, bear in mind that with 3 major parties and first past the post, it’s the norm for a riding to be won by a plurality.
“Core Canadian values” include fretting about what constitutes “core Canadian values” and whether it’s OK to have “core Canadian values”, and also a sense of smugness over anything we do better than the US. And Tim Hortons.
The problem with “racist” in normal practice (not racial theorists, just random people) is that it might mean any of several incompatible things. For example, if someone decries the US criminal justice system as racist, do they mean:
a. The system is full of whites who hate blacks or want to keep them down for political/social reasons, and so those whites conspire to put lots of blacks in prison?
b. The system is biased against blacks in some way that leads to worse treatment for blacks than for whites doing the same thing, not primarily because of intentions but rather because of some other stuff built into the system? (For example, if urban police departments in mostly-black areas tend to be harsher or more corrupt, or if mostly-black jurisdictions tend to have fewer resources for public defenders and the like, you might see blacks getting worse treatment even without anyone trying to get to that outcome.)
c. The system is racist in the sense that it disproportionately locks up blacks, regardless of the reasons or whether or not that represents equal outcomes for equal behavior?
This is a reasonably common thing to read or hear in a political discussion, and its meaning is unclear in ways that matter a lot for trying to decide how to respond. If blacks are disproportionately in prison because of policemen and judges and prosecutors who hate blacks, then we need to get rid of those people and put people in who will treat everyone equally. If blacks are disproportionately in prison because of where most blacks live or having a lower average family wealth, that’s a different kind of problem, and the solutions would look very different. If blacks are disproportionately in prison because they are committing crimes at a much higher per capita rate than whites, that leads to still another set of possible solutions.
If you can’t decide which of those you mean, you can’t even start thinking clearly about the problem.
This is pretty much the situation in which a word should be tabooed in a discussion, right? Basically we notice a pattern wherein some word either:
a. Has multiple shifting/unclear meanings so that when you use it, your disagreements end up being about the definition as often as about any actual material disagreement. Sometimes people use those shifting definitions to win arguments, but probably at least as often the shifting definitions lead to ambiguity in the minds of the arguers.
(Apparently we can’t edit anymore, and I managed to double-post. Great.)
b. The word has enough emotional/moral weight that it becomes very difficult to think in its presence.
Like, if I want to discuss the idea that by growing in the US in the 20th century, you probably absorbed some unconscious attitudes w.r.t. race that you wouldn’t accept if you thought them through, and I start using the word “racism” for that, then we’re probably going to spend all day arguing past each other because we don’t mean the same thing with the word, or arguing because I’ve just told you you’re a racist which in your mind maps to “horrible asshole who wants to mistreat members of other races.” So in that discussion, I’d be better off tabooing the word “racist” and trying to use some other word to get the idea across.
> This is pretty much the situation in which a word should be tabooed in a discussion, right?
Probably. But I can’t help but see based on the posts above that there insistence on tabooing the phrase is an attempt by one side of an ideological debate to win policy goals outright. For many of the above posters, widespread tabooing of the word racist, especially without anything much to replace it, would in and of itself be considered a victory, because they are very hot and bothered about being called racists.
In a larger sense, I don’t think the conversation between the sociologists of race and whatever-you-want-to-call the dominant position on race here is the kind of truth seeking discussion that the concept of tabooing was developed in the context of. The two groups don’t seem to have any much of if any mutual respect on which discussion can be based.
“Don’t call me racist” is not the only, or even the main, policy goal that red tribe seeks.
I fail to see how a taboo on the word racist would inevitably result in, say, the elimination of all affirmative action programs.
Brad:
I’m not saying we should eliminate the concepts described by racism, I’m saying we should stop using “racism” as a shorthand for seventeen incompatible definitions in conversations, because we can’t seem to get anywhere having those conversations because we get hung up on the definitions or the emotional connections of the words. Add new terms as needed to cover the different concepts.
I think for just about any racial issue in the US, the multiple incompatible definitions of racism make it harder to think straight about the issue. And one result of that is that it’s harder to get to any kind of solution.
Matt:
On the other hand, if you can define any open discussion of IQ differences by race as racist and thus morally / politically out of bounds, you can basically make any kind of sensible discussion of affirmative action policies impossible.
@Brad
If a group can only win by using a slur, but not using rational argument, then this presumably means that they can only win by invoking falsehood and probably, by oppression.
Doesn’t that group then deserve to lose (or more realistically: be forced to come up with more reasonably claims and demands)?
@albatross11
My point, and isn’t especially nice but I think it is necessary and true, is that I don’t think the Matt Ms of the world are trying in good faith to get any kind of solution. They don’t even see a problem, well they do but it is the exact opposite of the problem that the people they are critiquing see. In such a situation there’s no reason to change the jargon that’s working for the people that actually in productive dialog with each other.
It’d be like saying that the Catholic Church should taboo transubstantiation because Sanskrit doesn’t have any similar word and so it is getting in the way of Catholic-Hindu dialog. But there is no meaningful Catholic-Hindu dialog, so why bother?
@Matt M
You listen to country music, go to church regularly, watch NASCAR, and drive a pickup truck? Why are you talking about the red tribe?
@Aapje
I reject your premise.
You know Brad, there’s a lot of people here who aren’t me that also think this is a good idea. It wasn’t even my idea in the first place.
And as far as suggesting that I’m not red tribe enough, well, that may be true, but I highly doubt red tribe proper really cares about your opinion on the subject. Just in case you’re really interested in learning more about me, I grew up on country music (going tonight to a country concert at a rodeo no less!). Learned to drive in my dad’s pickup truck. Dabbled in both NASCAR and religion but neither of them really stuck.
I’m sure the red tribe proper doesn’t care about my opinion on this subject. I’m also sure they don’t care about what words sociologists of race use. I don’t know why you brought them up in the first place. My guess was as some kind of self-aggrandizing attempt to speak for a larger group.
@Brad
I assumed that you would be able to understand that my argument doesn’t actually assume that as a premise. Let me write it out a bit more:
If one can win by using a word that has strong negative valence, but not by using rational argument, then it is the valence that makes one win, not reason.
If one can win by using reason, then one doesn’t have to use the word that has strong negative valence, so then it is reasonable to taboo the word, no?
So my argument is not based on the premise that one or the other have to be true, it is an argument that covers all possibilities.
Unless you believe there is a flaw in my argument, in which case it would do better to point it out, rather than make a weird rebuttal that suggests that you fail to understand my argument.
@Brad
Who is currently in productive (“mistake theory”) dialogue about the word “racism” today? And even if sociology departments are able to hold productive discussion with anthropology departments about “racism,” is it not also a concern that Blue America can’t productively discuss “racism” with Red America?
Re. the “transubstantiation” example, a closer analogy would be you have a bunch of Catholics and Hindus all living in the same country and the Catholics are always telling the Hindus how “sinful” they’re being. The Hindus say “hey wait a minute, based on the definition I heard you give of sin last week this thing I just did is not sinful, so stop calling me a sinner.” Catholics respond “look, I don’t know what you Hindus’ problem is: we Catholics have been having all kinds of productive, nuanced discussions about sin for centuries and we totally don’t find it ambiguous.” In such a case, if the Catholics actually care about living harmoniously with the Hindus, as opposed simply to cowing them into feeling bad, they would probably do to come up with some new ways of categorizing and explaining “sin” that make sense to Hindus, even if those didn’t seem necessary when talking among only Catholics.
@onyomi
I think you are extrapolating inappropriately. It’s no doubt frustrating when Scott talks to someone, he hears racist, and he doesn’t know if the colloquial or academic definition is meant. But isn’t a problem at the level of “blue tribe” and “red tribe”. Overwhelming majorities of all political persuasions mean the colloquial definitions when they say racist. When my left wing but not especially thoughtful coworker says Trump supporters are racist he means bigoted against black people or Hispanics, not embedded in a racist power structure. (BTW he would think most of the people in against murderism would qualify and are actually monsters). So in that sense most of the two tribes are speaking the same language, they just don’t agree with each other on the facts.
In terms of productive dialog, the systematic racism folks are currently trying—not especially successfully—to make inroads in the left of center mass of the country. The problem isn’t the word racism. It’s easy enough to deal with a word with multiple meanings and even non Christians are familiar with the notions of “we are all sinners” which means that being called a sinner isn’t necessarily an attack. No, the issue is that the sociologists of race just haven’t convinced very many people yet. When someone writes a book “why I don’t talk about race” she isn’t frustrated with having too conversations with people like Matt M. She frustrated from talking to people on the left that haven’t accepted the systematic racism paradigm, like that coworker. That’s where the at least potentially productive conversation are going on.
There’s no point in making accommodations in that conversational space for the kind of far right views on race that populate the SSC comment section. They aren’t part of the conversation and they aren’t ever going to be part of the conversation. Scott could be, but not Sailerites.
Going back to the first point, if the blue tribe is eventually converted over than there is going to have to be some kind of new shared vocabulary worked out to talk to the red tribe. And that may end up not being the jargon used by the academic sociologist, who will long since lost control of their ideas. But that’s well down the road, if ever, and in any event no accommodation will ever need to be made with the gray tribe because it is and will stay too small to matter.
There’s no point in making accommodations in that conversational space for the kind of far right views on race that populate the SSC comment section. They aren’t part of the conversation and they aren’t ever going to be part of the conversation.
Good to know.
I stand by that. I don’t see any point in engaging with the “race realists”, sailerites, white nationalists, or so on, and as a predictive matter I don’t expect them to be within the Overton window in the mainstream blue or red tribe within my lifetime.
If I was willing to talk to you – because after a statement like that, I’m not – I would point out that the issue isn’t deciding to exclude people with perspectives and viewpoints so far out of your own world view that you can’t actually hold a conversations with them.
The problem is how 1) you don’t limit your exclusions to the far outsiders, 2) you also refuse to exchange ideas with near outgroups, and 3) you keep redefining near group as far outsiders.
But all that’s beside the point. You’ve made your choice, and placed your bets.
The whole reason you’re being asked to taboo the word is that it’s being abused. If it’s being abused, there’s someone whom it’s being abused against.
I suppose you could call that a victory, but a victory over not being abused isn’t the same thing as a victory in which you win an argument. (A nontrivial one, anyway. Of course you can argue about whether it’s okay to abuse words.)
Is that apophasis? I think that’s apophasis.
The original conception of tabooing wasn’t about words being abused against anyone (nice question begging btw) and wanting to stop that, it was about debates over definitions getting in the way of mutual understanding.
MD5: b06298a2eedfe5aa42945b15a18a869d
@Brad
I wish I shared your optimism. (Otherwise agreed.)
If I correctly understand your terminology—perhaps I don’t—a race realist is someone who believes that the distribution of abilities differs significantly from one race to another—for instance that the average IQ of sub-Saharan Africans is lower than that of Europeans and of East Asians higher.
If so, it is a defensible claim and might well be true. Is what you are saying that you are certain that it is false, that if it is true you don’t want to know it so would prefer to avoid arguments that might persuade you of it, that you think it might well be true but don’t want other people to believe it and so want to keep the argument from being heard, or some other alternative that has not occurred to me?
@DavidFriedman
No, a race realist is someone that identifies as a race realist. Taking every opportunity to quote, echo, or link with approval prominent writers that themselves identify as race realists is decent evidence that someone is at least a crypto-race realist. Like neo-nazi I don’t think it is something you can accidentally stumble into.
People have all kinds of beliefs on all kinds of subjects. How someone chooses to identify and what beliefs he chooses to talk about is a much better way of drawing categories than on the basis of possibly inchoate beliefs.
@Brad:
So you define “race realist” as someone who calls himself a race realist and associates with other people who call themselves that.
Does it matter to you whether what they believe is true?
@DavidFriedman
Is self identification circular? If so, is that a bad thing?
What’s wrong with defining Nazis as: 1) people that call themselves Nazis and 2) people that going around all the time quoting Mein Kampf and have a curious passion for knee-high leather boots?
That definition seems far preferable to me than one popular contemporary one which is basically “someone I don’t like”.
Which beliefs? The benefit of this definition is that it is resistant to the motte and bailey tactic. It captures all the characteristics of the group that chooses to so-identify, not just the most innocuous, defensible, narrowly drawn version that might be trotted out in front of unfriendly audiences.
So, what’s the status of people who hold “the kind of far right views on race that populate the SSC comment section” but don’t choose to identify as race realists? In the conversation, or out?
What’s wrong is that it includes Hitler fanboys whose picture of what they admire is wildly wrong, hence wouldn’t support actual Nazi policies, and excludes people whose views are essentially the same as those of the Nazis but who have the sense to realize that calling themselves Nazis will make people less willing to accept those views.
What was wrong with the real Nazis wasn’t what kind of boots they wore, it was what they believed and did. The lesson we should draw is suspicion of people with similar views, not people with similar dress.
That is damning with faint praise. It’s also better than defining Nazis as men with mustaches.
You are saying that the two important characteristics of Race Realists are that they call themselves race realists and associate with other people who call themselves that? Nothing to do with the views that label represents?
That is, pardon the expression, crazy.
@DavidFriedman
I am frankly more amazed that Brad has spoken out many times against painting certain (left-wing) groups with a broad brush & for making this space less hospitable to them and now advocates for the opposite for other (right-wing) groups.
Regardless of whether it is useful to ignore race realist arguments, rather than address them, I would argue that Brad has now completely jumped the shark with his hypocrisy.
Feel free to quit responding already, since I have zero interest in reading endless numbers of sanctimonious, bad faith posts from the Dutch alt right.
And people think the lack of left-wing SSC commenters is a mystery…
@DavidFriedman
As far as the former go, if it walks like a duck and quacks like a duck, I’m content to call it a duck even if that might capture some animals that are just really into cosplay.
In terms of the latter, you’ll notice that my list is not exclusive to “race realists” (N.B. the scare quotes were there in the original). I also mentioned Sailerites, white nationalists, and etc.
That said, I don’t think beliefs, standing by itself, is nearly as important as you make it out to be. Someone that believes that Jews are a menace that ought to eliminated is not a big worry if he never says or does anything on the basis of these beliefs.
Since it seems to be your underlying question, I’ll just go ahead an answer it–I do think that spending a lot of time talking about racial IQ differences is Bayesian evidence (evidence, not proof) of racism in the animus sense. Whether or not it turns out to be true, doesn’t make a difference to the question of whether or not that correlation (i.e. between enthusiasts of racial IQ differences and animus racists) exists today.
@rlms Because they (The ones that post frequently) can’t hack it with actual discussion and descend into personal attacks frequently and without consequence? This is embarrassing.
Seriously Brad, I want to agree with you here, but you’re fulfilling so many straw lefty stereotypes that I wish you wouldn’t. That you keep doing this and getting away with it is starting to really highlight the special treatment we’re getting because Scott is worried other leftists will come after him. Even if you can’t be civil, can you at least be less proud about being completely unwilling to engage with people who disagree?
There isn’t a lack of left-wing commenters. It’s just a space where the left isn’t a majority.
Unless by “left”, you mean socialists of the old-school variety. And yeah, there aren’t many of those, but they got ejected from most “left-wing” spaces too.
I’m gonna agree with Brad here. This is a place where we talk a lot about people’s consciously hidden or subconsciously self-deceptive motives: let’s consider that someone promoting “race realism” or whatever may not, in fact, be driven entirely by a pure-as-the-driven-snow dedication to The Truth?
@Barely Matters
Having some liberals, not leftists, post here, isn’t some kind of protective talisman. The sort of pseudo-leftists Scott is worried about will come after each other, after liberals, after actual leftists. Being a party member in good standing won’t help. The idea that Scott tolerates more from people who are, I must reiterate, centre-left, because that’s some kind of protection, is thus odd. Brad is a high-quality poster who can get a little bit snippy sometimes, but there are plenty of high-quality posters here who can get a little bit snippy sometimes. Anyway, it’s supposed to be 2 of true, necessary, kind, not 3.
EDIT: @quanta413
There’s a few actual socialists here. Honestly, actual socialists are probably overrepresented among the left here versus their prevalence in the left overall.
Brad:
What if I’m less interested in who’s on which side than I am in who has a better model of reality, and so can make better predictions about how various proposed policies will work out, or can propose new policies that are more likely to work out well? In that case, it seems like I should prefer people who express beliefs about reality that are correct, regardless of whose tribe those beliefs support.
If you want to decide who hates blacks, yes, people talking all the time about the black/white IQ gap probably have a disproportionate number of members who also hate blacks. And yet, if you want to find someone to make a good prediction about how, say, the No Child Left Behind program was going to work out, or to make an accurate prediction of how it would work out to set aside 1/8 of the positions in the math olympiad for blacks (and some much smaller fraction for Asians), then you should also look for people who know what the IQ statistics look like for those groups.
Similarly, if you want to figure out who secretly hates America, finding the ones who predict that our next glorious invasion and occupation in the Middle East will turn into a bloody, expensive boondoggle that never ends is probably a pretty good way to do it–among those who say such things, a disproportionate number will be secret America haters. But they’re probably also the ones with the most accurate predictions, too.
This really should have been “walks like a goose”, and I am upset that you missed out on such a clear opportunity.
PS: While I’m sure most of us have a mental list of people who are not worth engaging with, I am unconvinced that making those opinions explicit is either kind or necessary.
What’s wrong is that it if someone is wondering, “Why does everyone agree (modern-day) Nazis are monsters?” it does nothing to answer their question.
This reminds me of the time shortly after I came to study in Israel that I asked someone to explain to me the difference between the national-religious and ultra-orthodox and he told me that in one group the men wear knitted kipas and in the other, black hats. The problem with is definition is not that it was inaccurate (it wasn’t) but that it didn’t tell me what I wanted to know, namely why is this distinction so important in Israeli society?
@dndnrsn
Name three. Possibly you could if you looked through a few previous threads, but I certainly couldn’t come up with three off the top of my head, or from posters in this OT. I think it might be easier to find commenters who are members of David Friedman’s immediate family than ones who think nationalising industries is a positively good idea (or ones who identify as part of the feminist movement).
@albatross11
I’ll admit that I mixed positive and normative claims together, but I think positive claims predominate.
I’ve claimed:
– The two groups [sociologists of race and whatever-you-want-to-call the dominant position on race here] don’t seem to have any much of if any mutual respect on which discussion can be based.
– there’s no reason to change the jargon that’s working for the people that actually in productive dialog with each other
– In terms of productive dialog, the systematic racism folks are currently trying—not especially successfully—to make inroads in the left of center mass of the country. The problem isn’t the word racism. … No, the issue is that the sociologists of race just haven’t convinced very many people yet.
– There’s no point in making accommodations in that conversational space for the kind of far right views on race that populate the SSC comment section. They aren’t part of the conversation and they aren’t ever going to be part of the conversation. Scott could be, but not Sailerites.
– no accommodation will ever need to be made with the gray tribe because it is and will stay too small to matter.
This, I think, is a coherent argument rooted in positive claims. Boiled down: that the debate right now is between advocates for the concept structural racism and the larger left and center left in the United States. That this debate would not be more productive for anyone by the inclusion of whatever-you-want-to-call the people bearing population IQ studies. And further, I predict that the latter group will never become large or influential enough that they will need to be reckoned with. On the other hand what we call the “red tribe” will need to be brought on board if it is ever to become a national consensus, but doing so now is premature, because they haven’t even convinced the blue tribe yet.
I think(!) you are pushing back on “would not be more productive” by advancing the idea that if they are right than there are important policy implications that we’d be better off taking into account. But I don’t think that’s sufficient, you haven’t said whether you think dialog is realistically possible. If not, what’s the point of speculating about if it would be productive were dialog possible?
@rlms
Multiheaded, Freddie, and herbert herbertson have all posted in this thread, and Multiheaded is definitely a socialist; I believe the latter two are also. So, there’s three in this OT. There’s other socialists who are part of the broader rat/adj community as well.
What does it mean to “identify as a member of the feminist movement”?
EDIT: In any case, I’d wager that 3 socialists in however many left wingers is probably a higher % of actual socialists than you’d get in a random sample of American left wingers, or whatever. There aren’t very many real socialists these days.
Fair enough, although I think this is the first thread multiheaded has posted in for a long while, and none of them are particularly prolific commenters (Freddie and multiheaded are disproportionately prominent for how much they write due to their blog and commenting in the Good Old Days respectively).
Say someone identifies as part of the feminist movement if they call themself “feminist” without qualification, and that isn’t misleading.
I would call myself feminist without qualifications. Not sure how isolated that makes me.
If we were to describe the major trends among frequent commenters, there’d be
-a large chunk of people whose politics would probably get considered mainstream American centre-to-centre-left, overall, except for their (in my view excessive, often extremely) negative response to “social justice” or “identity politics” or whatever you want to call it
-some American centre-right people, but in a way that doesn’t shout “normal Republican.” Less socially conservative, if not less hawkish then less bellicose.
-some people who would get considered by most far-right, but not [sniffs, drinks tea with pinkie out] vulgar about it, at least compared to the standard of vulgarity among the internet far-right. I gather there were more far-right people before I showed up; they were also more vulgar, or at least, more aggressive.
-some centre-left people who are lukewarm about the stuff that absolutely terrifies the first group. I consider myself in this group.
There’s not enough socialists/commies to really make up their own “group” here, yeah, but they’re a minority in the real world too.
The first group is the largest, and gets coded as right, because here the “are ya right or left, stranger?” question is basically “do you fear the hairdye NKVD”. The other 3 groups are, I don’t know the exact proportions; I haven’t been keeping track of who has what opinion.
As for the other issue – what’s “qualification”? This is kind of the question – if someone says they’re “a feminist, except for x” are they not a feminist?
To be more general – the thing that makes me lukewarm about whatever-you-want-to-call-campus-activist-left stuff is that I think the increasing tightness of parts of the left with academia and with student government has been bad for both, I think there’s a decent chunk of people who adopt such positions hypocritically (eg decry racism but have an all-white friend group), I think the decreasing focus on class has had bad effects… But when I consider their positions in plain language instead of social-studies jargon, I find that I see a lot of sense there, and the stuff that doesn’t make sense is often artifacts of the stuff I don’t like rather than anything about the concepts in and of themselves. See my attempts to spell out what “whiteness” means using plain language and D&D analogies: if I’m correct that my interpretation is the general idea, I think that “this society assumes whiteness to be the unmarked, default norm in a way that is harmful” is a useful and true concept. In conclusion, all political thinking should be expressed in D&D analogies.
EDIT: The vast, vast majority of feminists are not social studies-inflected. If my mom’s a feminist, then by the same standard, I’m a feminist. If she’s not a feminist, well, that will come as a surprise to her.
@dndnrsn
Unless you’re classifying libertarians as center-right or far-right, you’re missing a huge chunk of commenters here.
Some people who call themselves libertarian could maybe be classified as center-right, but that wouldn’t be the standard example. Far-right doesn’t make sense as a classification for libertarians since that group also would include commenters who disagree with libertarians on most issues.
I was mostly bundling them into the “centre-right” because this place is, economically, probably more libertarian-ish than the norm. They’re not part of the far right around here, really.
@dndnrsn
Fair enough. I agree. I think this place skews heavily economically towards “libertarian” or “neoliberal” or what-have-you.
Is there such a thing as Ingroup Homogeneity Bias?
I’d say it’s fair to claim that the central case of libertarian is centre-right, and I’d also say that “libertarian-ish” is pretty descriptive of the typical center right commenter here.
That being said, the coalition of non-american right wingers is a non-negligible part of the commentariat and we demand to be taken seriously!
On the internet everyone’s an American.
[a beaver cries a single maple syrup tear]
Also feminist, so we’re up to at least two, though perhaps I am not a particularly prolific commenter.
@quanta413
Economically speaking, I’d also note that there’s a population of people here who accept that the market works in roughly the ways that free marketeers say it works, but who still favour, say, social welfare programs. The response is “well, I guess we have to design better social welfare programs”.
For example, this is the kind of place where you might encounter someone who thinks that the government should just give people money instead of having programs that give them goods or services. Or who might have an idea for promoting affordable housing using government spending that doesn’t involve public housing or rent controls or whatever.
Brad:
I’d say:
a. I don’t think mainstream dialog on race in the US is particularly productive. See the discussion I posted elsethread about rhetoric about our racist criminal justice system for an example of why. Or just turn on the TV.
b. Many of the statements of fact that commonly get labeled as racist (and almost always bring a suspicion of some kind of racial hatred) are immediately relevant for understanding the world, and for figuring out how to actually address existing social problems.
Specifically, if you want to talk about the performance gap in education between blacks and whites, but you don’t know about (or can’t mention) the large difference in average IQ scores, you are missing critical information for understanding what’s going on, and that’s going to lead you to a bunch of erroneous conclusions and bad policy prescriptions. (Note that the thing IQ scores are designed for, and are best at, is predicting educational performance.) Mainstream discussions of educational policy, and actual educational policies, ignore this *all the time*.
Something similar happens with crime rates. If you want to understand why so many black men are in prison, or why blacks are shot by the police at a higher rate than whites, it’s *really important* to know that black men commit crimes at many times the rate of white men. If you don’t know that (or can’t mention it out loud), you’re not going to understand any of what’s going on there.
If you want to productively address any kind of social problem, you need an accurate picture of the world. Ceding the accurate picture of the world in those areas to the alt-right/h.bd types seems like a really awful idea.
True.
But if there is good evidence for the differences and social pressure for pretending there isn’t, it is also Bayesian evidence of honesty.
In the same way that attacking people who point out such evidence is Bayesian evidence for dishonesty–for wanting people to believe things that are not true.
Correct, but the better the evidence is the weaker your correlation is and the stronger mine is.
Part of the problem is that the respectable orthodoxy isn’t “we don’t know whether there are significant heritable differences,” which might possibly be true, it’s “we know there are not significant heritable differences,” which is clearly false. That assumption is needed for the routine jump from the existence of differing outcomes to the existence of discrimination.
Would you be willing to agree that the existence of differing outcomes–black/white income, for example–is Bayesian evidence for the existence of innate differences as well as Bayesian evidence for the existence of discrimination?
@dndnrsn
I didn’t see any of True, Necessary, or Kind in there.
To tell you the truth, I think Aapje embodies progressive ideals of equality and compassion a whole lot better than Brad does, so calling him the Dutch Alt Right is a pretty serious slur.
At this point I think you’re being intentionally obtuse about the fact that labeling someone ‘far right’ for being anything more conservative than Gawker is a veiled threat in respectable circles. I take a lot of exception to people trying to edge out someone like Aapje who by all appearances is advocating for everything the left actually stands for, but disagrees with their methods, by labeling them as the hated enemy.
Seriously, if one’s metric takes someone who openly advocates for intersectional equality among races, genders, classes, etc, and still codes them as ‘far right’ because they think that the current leveling methods will make things worse if IQ turns out to be hereditary and differ along racial lines, then their metric is idiotic. That is not the kind of leftism that I want to be a part of, and I don’t appreciate the idea that falling in line this way is somehow intrinsic to being a good progressive, and thus anything else is ‘far right’. This is something I hope everyone else is watching and taking account of, especially Scott, because if this labeling can be thrown at Aapje, it can be thrown at any one of you next.
Otherwise, I actually agree with you that Brad is a high quality poster. He also has a habit of frequently attacking people, often being completely unprincipled, and sometimes being straight up dishonest. I’d hope to encourage the good and push back against the latter parts.
You personally were quite outspoken about nerdy groups policing their own for bad behavior in the previous thread. So how about living up to the ideal for which you were just advocating? This is what it actually looks like from the inside.
This is pretty much the situation in which a word should be tabooed in a discussion, right? Basically we notice a pattern wherein some word either:
a. Has multiple shifting/unclear meanings so that when you use it, your disagreements end up being about the definition as often as about any actual material disagreement. Sometimes people use those shifting definitions to win arguments, but probably at least as often the shifting definitions lead to ambiguity in the minds of the arguers.
Disagree. The alternative to dealing with one term that occasionally mutates confusingly (in the way common words do in any language) is a euphemism treadmill, where a bunch of alternatives come into fashion and then get replaced just as quickly. “Retarded” is a charged and unclear word (Are we talking Down Syndrome? Is Aspergers included? Severe ADHD?) but we’re not better off for having 5 years of discussion about “mentally handicapped” and then 5 years of discussion about “differently abled” and then 5 years of discussion about “developmentally disabled,” especially for people rereading these terms in the future without our cultural contexts.
You’re right that just coming up with more and more euphemisms isn’t a great solution, but just keeping the same flawed concepts forever isn’t great either.
I think the solution is to get more specific and clear with language. If someone has ADHD, say ADHD. If they have a low IQ, say that. I’m not sure if we gain a lot from having a vague umbrella term for a variety of unlike conditions, it just contributes to stereotyping.
Granted, “disabled” can be a useful legal concept when people can’t work fulltime for various medical reasons and are getting financial assistance from the government. But outside of those contexts, I’m not sure a term like “intellectually disabled” contributes much.
Possibly related: An attempt to understand race theory on the subreddit
I’d like to see more exchange between Scott and Robinson as well, although there is one annoying factor on Robinson’s end that seems to make their exchanges less productive than they could be. (I say this as someone who agrees with Robinson’s basic claim that Scott isn’t sufficiently charitable to SJ activists.)
The problem is that Robinson is prone to elementary logical errors that it’s hard to imagine Scott ever making. For example, Scott wrote:
In response to which, Robinson wrote:
So in short, Scott says “It’s obvious that the consequence picture of racism is wrong, because racially disparate consequences aren’t a sufficient condition for racism–an act (like sparing the lives of rich white people) can have disparate racial consequences without being racist.”
Robinson rebuts by saying “I agree the consequence picture of racism is wrong, because racially disparate consequences aren’t a necessary condition for racism. An act can be racist without having disparate racial consequences if it is prejudiced.”
Then Robinson seems to think he has shown Scott’s objection is beside the point. But it isn’t, because on the view of racism Robinson advocates, disparate consequences are still supposed to be sufficient for racism. And Scott’s example still shows that disparate consequences obviously aren’t sufficient.
If I’m understanding it correctly, this seems pretty similar to the “unpacking the invisible knapsack” model of white privilege, which isn’t new. It’s the entire basis of the social justice concept of privilege, and they apply it in the same way to traits like maleness, straightness, etc.
And I think it’s pretty flawed. Whiteness is a vague, subjective, ever-changing identity category, not a definable resource. A property or resource can be sold or given away, but “whiteness” is entirely defined by other people’s perceptions of you (generic “you,” since I don’t know if you’re white); it’s not something you possess so much as a label that society assigns you. And it can’t be renounced, because it’s not within your control to begin with.
And look what happens when someone, like say Rachel Dolezal, tries to pass as a POC. People did not like it. Indeed, she was accused of “appropriating” other people’s identity, which would seem to suggest that–at least in some social circles–blackness rather than whiteness is perceived as a commodity or resource, and someone who tries to claim it inappropriately is regarded as engaging in a type of fraud or theft.
I don’t think this is a great way of thinking about race, in general.
Consider the concept of human capital. It’s obviously not a perfect analogy to financial capital: for example, I can’t sell my human capital or give it away, and I don’t know what it would mean to renounce it. Nevertheless, it is a useful thing to talk about. Why can’t the same be true of “whiteness”?
This is a relatively innocuous example of a problem I see throughout this whole thread. If you can find a bit of conceptual murkiness, you are somehow justified in throwing out the whole shebang. Similarly, the existence of people who will yell at you to check your privilege invalidates the entire concept.
We don’t apply these same standards to other issues. When we’re talking about the War on Nerds, nobody asks for peer-reviewed papers showing statistically significant anti-nerd bias, or dismisses the entire notion because it’s hard to draw a line between nerds and geeks. A poll about conservatives feeling uncomfortable in tech will be accepted at face value; the equivalent poll about black people or women would have its methodology dissected under a microscope.
It’s easy to see when your own group is being treated unfairly. It’s a lot harder to notice when it’s happening to somebody else. This is normal. Empathy is hard.
That’s a powerful cognitive bias. Especially if you want to think of yourself as a rationalist, you should be leaning into that bias as hard as you can. You should be scrutinizing every argument, to make sure you aren’t just falling into the same old trap. Your standards for concluding that there is discrimination against your ingroup should be twice as high as discrimination against your outgroup.
Right now, it seems like a lot of us have them set half as high.
Taking into account Rachel Dolezal (or whatever) specific case, blackness was seen as a valuable asset in certain circles, in certain fashions. NOT whiteness.
Like, I would agree with you on the nerds and conservative pieces, but I’d say they’d only face discrimination in specific contexts and specific areas. A conservative in suburban Kansas is not discriminated against, even if a conservative in academia might be. A nerd might have a realllllllll tough time getting a date, but a nerd’s obsessive interest might be a benefit in getting a better job with more money, and would be an asset if you are in a SV firm.
I’d say I’d prefer not to be born black in modern America, but if I could simply swap my skin color right now, holding everything else equal? I think I’d be in a pretty good spot if I were black, and disadvantaged if I were Asian and trying to get into either Northwestern or U of C. And if I painted my face black to try to PASS as black, people would be REALLY pissed.
1. I predict that you would not enjoy the outcome of swapping your skin to black, particularly if you are a bigger man. Obviously neither of us have any way to prove our side, though, so we can agree to disagree.
2. I don’t know anything about your life, but in the general case “holding everything else equal” does quite a lot of work. As just one example, the average white kid in America is in a significantly better school than the average black kid.
3. I assume that your confidence about doing well as a black person is at least partly based on the ability to take advantage of affirmative action, a situation in which blackness is plausibly an advantage over whiteness. Rachel Dolezol is another case in which being black might count as an advantage. These are, in large part, exceptions that prove the rule.
Take Dolezol first. The circle in which being black was a “valuable asset” for her was as president of the Spokane chapter of the NAACP. This is a counter-example to a general trend in the same way that the ubiquity of conservatives as leaders of the College Republicans proves that there’s no problem with conservatives on campus. If a liberal feigned conservative principles so she could put “President of the College Republicans” on her CV, you’d likewise expect people to be pissed.
Affirmative action is interesting because the argument is so circular. Affirmative action exists because people agreed that being white was an advantage, and it seemed necessary to counterbalance that advantage. Using that counterbalance as evidence that blackness is advantaged is therefore silly, particularly when it is used as evidence that affirmative action should be abolished: “Because we saw a problem and put a program into place to address it, that problem must not exist and we should abolish the program.”
Blackness is an advantage in specific contexts that have been explicitly designed to help black people. Whiteness is a general set of advantages that permeate society. These two ideas are not mutually exclusive.
“Holding all else equal” is intended to do a lot of work, because we’re looking at race-as-capital in specific situations. How the advantages to certain races in certain situations accrue doesn’t really make a difference that certain races have certain advantages in different situations.
Affirmative Action was invented in a different political and social context. It’s perfectly possible that conditions on the ground have changed in a way that no longer reflects the conditions in which it was implemented, and the whole institution simply remains a vestigial institution like, say, behavioral interviews.
AA is a program poorly adjusted to handle society-level discrimination in the way structural racism exists. If the police state is biased slightly against black people and therefore throws a bunch of black people in prison, it does not follow that a young black man from an intact black family in a successful neighborhood needs a leg up from affirmative action.
To the extent this happens, this is an unearned gain for the young black man. It does nothing to lessen, increase, argue against, argue for, or affect in any other way, systemic oppression against OTHER black people.
That’d be totally expected from a society that is both classist AND racist, because you would have entrenched classes AND races, and blacks within the higher class would enjoy unearned privileges in some contexts.
The other problem of AA is that institutions that believe strongly in inclusion probably don’t NEED the AA, and institutions that don’t believe in inclusion won’t PRACTICE AA. The two aren’t correlated, they are inversely correlated. Like, 1960s AA probably isn’t going anywhere without strict government mandates, 2010s “diversity” probably has more buy-in. This doesn’t prove that the 1960s was less racist than 2010 because it may have practiced AA less, and actually suggests the opposite.
Suggesting that white is strictly dominant over black in all contexts at all times is really an incredibly strong claim. I don’t have any confidence in supporting that.
It could be, but it isn’t; in practice “whiteness” is used to obscure or to stigmatize rather than reveal.
Trying to examine the concept results in invalidating it. “Whiteness” and “privilege” are just these invisible amorphous things supporting white people above black people, regardless of actual circumstances; if (black) Darnell got a minority scholarship to Harvard and (white) Cletus got a felony record for poaching a deer to feed his family on his 18th birthday, Cletus is still a beneficiary of this “whiteness” and “privilege”. Even if you go back to the original “Unpacking the Invisible Knapsack” examples, you find many which weren’t true at the time, and more that aren’t true now.
Imaginary counter-examples are not proof.
Moreover, your imaginary counter-examples don’t even work. The concept of privilege doesn’t say that black people can’t ever succeed, or white people can’t ever fail. It says that when Darnell gets to Harvard on his minority scholarship, he’s going to have subtle disadvantages relative to Hunter, who got in on a legacy scholarship, and when Cletus goes to prison he’s going to have subtle advantages over Jamal, who got busted for selling pot.
Is that true? Maybe. Is it such a stupid idea that merely examining the concept suffices to invalidate it? I’ll leave that as an exercise for the reader.
Like I said, invisible amorphous things.
Yep. Invisible and amorphous.
So it notes that at some prisons, time spent in solitary varies between races of prisoners, but fails to provide any evidence one way or another whether or not the frequency or severity of violations resulting in time spent in solitary varies between races of prisoners at those prisons. The linked Armstrong paper is all speculation with a side of Implicit Association Test. There’s nothing there.
@Iain
That can have different causes. One possibility is that certain ethnic groups may behave more aggressive. For example, because they more often have a macho cultural upbringing and/or because criminals within certain ethnic groups may more often be part of aggressive criminal subcultures (like gangs). It’s possible that poor people are more aggressive criminals and/or cannot conform with prison life well & that certain ethnic groups have many more poor criminals. It’s also possible that the guards are racist. It can also be a combination of causes. The article assumes that racism of the guards is the only and entire cause, which is exactly the kind of jumping to conclusions, based on prejudice, that we unfortunately see often.
—
We’ve seen in the past that similar prejudiced assumptions about discrimination by those in power led to applying blinding in the recruitment process, generally with minimal results or even causing fewer minorities to be hired.
—
Note that if (for example) a macho upbringing is a cause, then that is not an injustice perpetrated by one ethnic group against the other or by the state against citizens, but done by parents to their children. I would not consider that the fault of the system, although possibly society/the government can convince some macho parents to become non/less-macho parents.
Heh, don’t we mean “done by their peer group”?
Or is perception of machisimo one of the few things parenting can affect?
@The Nybbler:
I assume you are not deliberately trying to prove my original point, but honestly it is kind of hard to tell. Again:
In what world is “although I have no evidence to prove it, I can imagine an alternative explanation for this data; therefore, it’s all nonsense and I can safely ignore it” a reasonable approach?
For reference:
Yeah, definitely nothing there. You are a rational observer, making an unbiased assessment of the data.
Edit to add
@Aapje:
I honestly couldn’t care less whether there are alternative explanations for the specific claims in this specific article. I care about a consistent pattern of thought in the SSC comment section, in which certain types of claims are subjected to much stricter analysis and rejected on much weaker grounds than others.
The evidence is all of disparate impact and none of disparate treatment. If out of a population of 100 Drazi, 50 green and 50 purple, 30 are executed for murder, 10 purple and 20 green, the evidence for “purple privilege” is ridiculously weak if I have no idea what the actual offense rates by the purples and greens are.
Consider the concept of human capital. It’s obviously not a perfect analogy to financial capital…Nevertheless, it is a useful thing to talk about.
Matter of opinion. I’ve always considered it kind of a weird and dehumanizing concept. And the same objections apply. There’s no way to create an accurate measure of someone’s overall economic worth as a human being; it’s context-dependent. People probably don’t object to it as often because it’s not politically charged, but that doesn’t mean the concept makes sense.
We don’t apply these same standards to other issues. When we’re talking about the War on Nerds, nobody asks for peer-reviewed papers showing statistically significant anti-nerd bias
Who’s “we”? Plenty of people would object to the term War on Nerds. Use it seriously in a political conversation, and the average person will probably either laugh or be totally confused. Even if you’re talking specifically about the rationalist sphere, if the issue of anti-nerd (or anti-autistic) bias comes up, you’ll see a lot of debate and disagreement about whether it’s actually useful to think along those lines, or what it even means to be a nerd. Nerd identity politics can get tiresome, tribal and over-generalizy in the same way that SJ identity politics can. So if your argument is “that idea doesn’t get challenged so why should this idea get challenged?” it’s invalid, because yes, that idea does in fact get challenged and scrutinized in the exact same way. And anyway, “other people get away with lazy generalizations so why shouldn’t I?” is kind of a weak argument.
A poll about conservatives feeling uncomfortable in tech will be accepted at face value;
No it won’t. Not even here. Again, have you even seen the comment section of SSC? People argue and disagree a lot.
the equivalent poll about black people or women would have its methodology dissected under a microscope.
Depends on where you are. If you’re arguing that in general people tend to be less careful about scrutinizing things they already agree with, yes, of course that’s true. But to argue that society as a whole scrutinizes thing X more than thing Y is incorrect, because it assumes that society has only one set of values. Though, again, I’m kind of unclear about whether you’re making assertions about society as a whole or this subculture in particular.
It’s easy to see when your own group is being treated unfairly. It’s a lot harder to notice when it’s happening to somebody else. This is normal. Empathy is hard.
Implying that people who disagree with you are simply lacking empathy is an ad hominem non-argument. And kind of passive-aggressive. It’s in the same category as telling people to “calm down” and implying that they’re too emotional about the issue to think clearly. Or saying “sorry my opinion triggers you” or something along those lines. It’s an attempt to derail by shifting the focus away from the issue and onto the person arguing a position.
And yes, this kind of psychologizing-in-place-of-evidence happens on both sides of any issue. Doesn’t make it less of a derail.
Just as an addendum to my original comment about this issue: I realize Rachel Dolezal is an atypical example because not many people physically alter their appearance to that degree. But there are quite a few light-skinned, mixed race people who opt to identify as people of color. So I guess my earlier comment that no one can choose to opt out of whiteness isn’t strictly correct. Some people can and do.
I probably should not butt in because I am European and we tend to treat these things differently, but how is it even possible to discuss white-on-black harm without discussing black-on-white harm? For example, if black-on-white murder tends to result disproportionally in the death penalty, shouldn’t one add the observation that it is a far more common kind of murder than white-on-black or white-on-white? When educated whites don’t listen to the personal experiences of harm suffered told them by educated blacks, shouldn’t one see it in a context of the harm less-educated whites suffered from less-educated blacks, like the kind of violent behavior that induced them to sell their property at a low price and white-flight into the suburbs? How can one discuss educational injustice without the violent and generally learning-resistant behaviors of black students in inner city schools that makes the job of teachers disproportionally difficult?
I know the usual argument goes like this. This behavior cannot possibly be genetic, because it would be racist to say that. Therefore it must be environmental. Environment means society. Society is under the control of whites. So whites are responsible for any black bad behavior.
The mistake here is thinking 1) society is entirely malleable 2) by a power above 3) whites are to be seen collectively as one actor, agent, who has nearly infinite power over how society runs.
The problem is with 2) and 3). Maybe society is entirely malleable, it is very hard to say if it is true or not. But the social environment is created by everybody’s everyday actions, not by a power from above. Traumatized parents traumatize their children. Traumatized children may grow into gang members and have an influence on non-traumized ones. And so on. And whites don’t just form one collective block of collective responsibility. They are unhappy about their politicians. They are unhappy about corporations. They cannot even make them fix that bothers them, how could they make them fix what bothers others?
My point. Even whe admitting a clearly left-leaning starting point, namely 1) behavior is socially conditioned 2) society is malleable 3) whites having more resources and influence also have more responsibility in shaping society, it does not follow that racism-as-victimology in an oppressor-oppressed framework is useful. Because everybody is shaping the social environment. There are lots of interactions. Blacks create much of the social environment that shapes them and shapes their behaviors. This affects them. This also affects whites who may decide not to live anywhere near them as self-defense. Blacks are not helpless victims who just passively suffer and do nothing. The whole thing should be seen as a complicated web of mutual interactions. Sure, teachers matter a lot for students, but the students behavior also determines if the teacher is capable of teaching. They both have an effect on each other. They both create the school environment that in turn shapes the future of the students.
My perspective as a European is different, so maybe I should stay out of this discussion, nobody is worried in Germany that maybe Muslims may be underrepresented on company boards and France even outright prohibits gathering any racial statistics so there are a lot of guesses based on sickle cell anemia. But you see in many places on this continent the situation of the Roma, Sinti, gypsy minority is comparable to the blacks in the US and the discussion is nowhere near as one-sided as this. It is more mutual, there is an understanding we should be doing more for them but also the understanding that they are harming us as well, and themselves too and there is plenty in their culture and behavior that they need to fix. So we attribute more agency to them, and are more conscious how the racism of whites can be at least partially based on bad experiences.
Indeed and I would argue that not only is the responsibility mutual, but that progress can only be made if there is an effort on all sides to self-improve.
Way to paint with a really, really broad brush.
More trivia categories.
Name five:
1. Dynasties of China.
2. Presidents of France.
3. Egyptian Pharaohs.
4. Land-locked countries outside Europe.
5. Glaciers.
6. Lakes in Africa.
7. Wine grape varietals.
8. Novels by Alistair MacLean.
9. Movies directed by James Cameron.
10. Songs by ABBA.
I got 6.5 points: pharaohs, countries, grapes, novels, movies, songs, and half marks for dynasties, which were close but not quite right.
Amusingly, I have a MacLean 5-in-1 book right beside me, and I could still only get 3. (It’s been a long time since I read any of the novels within.)
4; 7; 9. A solid three.
I got 1, 3, and 4. I expected to get 2 but stalled out at 4 of them. I could probably get 9 and 10 eventually if I rattled off likely movies and songs, but mixing wrong answers in with the right ones seems like cheating.
1. Dva, Una, Fbat, Gnat, Zvat (even managed to avoid the foreign dynasties)
2. QrTnhyyr, Zvggrenaq, Puvenp, Fnexbml, Znpeba (Fifth Republic or bust)
3. Xhsh, Wbfre, Enzrfrf VV, Ungfurcfhg, Nxurangra (admittedly had to get spelling help for the last two)
4. Obyvivn, Punq, Arcny, Znynjv, Hmorxvfgna
5. I have an idea of regions with glaciers, but not the glacier names.
6. Ivpgbevn, Punq, Znynjv
7. Cvagb Tevtvb, Evrfyvat, Puneqbaanl (used to work in a wine restaurant, my former manager would be ashamed)
8. Pass
9. Ningne, Gvgnavp, Nyvraf
10. Gnxr n Punapr
So, starting out strong, but faded in the stretch. But I’ll deal with 4/10.
China, Pharaohs, land-locked countries outside of Europe, and grapes were gimmes for me (got most of them 10+). After that, I couldn’t get more than 2 in any category. I don’t know who MacLean or Cameron are.
1. Dvat, Zvat, Lhna, Gnat, Funat
2. Puvenp, Qr Tnhy, huu qvqa’g Ancbyrba VVV oevrsyl ubyq gur gvgyr bs “Cerfvqrag”? (Yeah I don’t pay enough attention to foreign politics)
3. Fborxarsreh, Fpbecvba, Nun, Cgbyrzl VV Cuvynqrybcubf, Zraxnher
4. Yrfbgub, Arcny, Zbatbyvn, Ohehaqv, Nstunavfgna
5. Rlwnswnyynwöxhyy, qhaab, qhaab, qhaab, qhaab
6. Ivpgbevn, qhaab, qhaab, qhaab, qhaab
7. uhu?
8. jub?
9. Cvenaun 2, Gur Grezvangbe, Nyvraf, Gur Nolff, Grezvangbe 2: Whqtzrag Qnl
10. qhaab.
4/10
Can only do five of these.
1. Fbat, Gnat, Una, Zvat, Dvat, naq n obahf cbvag sbe Znb.
2. Cnff.
3. Enzfrf V naq VV (V’yy bayl pbhag sbe bar), Qwbfre, Farsreh, Naxurangra, naq bs pbhefr Ghgnaxunzra. Obahf cbvag sbe Cgbyrzl V naq n unys-qbmra bgure Cgbyrzvrf vs gurl pbhag nf cunenbuf.
4. Vs lbh pbhag obeqrevat gur Pnfcvna Frn nf orvat ynaqybpxrq, V pna anzr svir whfg va gur ‘fgnaf: Nstunavfgna, Gnwvxvfgna, Ghexzravfgna, Xnmnxufgna, Hmorxvfgna. Bgurejvfr, Nstunavfgna, Hmorxvfgna, Zbatbyvn, Obgfjnan, naq Mnzovn.
5. Cnff.
6. Cnff.
7. Mvasnaqry, Zreybg, Cvabg Abve, Cvabg Oynap, Puneqbaanl.
8. Cnff.
9. Gur Nolff, Grezvangbe V naq VV, Gvgnavp, Ningne.
10. Cnff.
1. Kvn, Funat, Una, Fhv, Gnat
2. Puneyrf qr Tnhyyr, Trbetrf Cbzcvqbh, Inyrel Tvfpneq q’Rfgnvat, Senapbvf Zvggrenaq, Wnpdhrf Puvenp
3. Enzrffrf VV, Enzrffrf V (nygubhtu V xabj abguvat nobhg uvz, vg pna or vasreerq gung ur rkvfgrq 🙂 ), Ghgnaxunzha, Nxurangra, Cfnzzrgvpuhf
4. Xletlmfgna, Gnwvxvfgna, Zbatbyvn, Arcny, Ouhgna
5. BX, V qba’g xabj nal tynpvref.
6. Ynxr Ivpgbevn, qba’g xabj nal bguref.
7. Ab vqrn.
8. Ab vqrn, arire urneq bs gur thl.
9. Gvgnavp, Ningne, qba’g xabj nal bguref.
10. Jngreybb, Qnapvat Dhrra, Znzzn Zvn, Gur Jvaare Gnxrf Vg Nyy, Sreanaqb
5 complete: dynasties, presidents, pharaohs, landlocked countries, ABBA songs
I’m surprised how many people can’t get James Cameron movies. He has at least four movies that are bona fide classics and another that is very well known.
Even if you’ve seen all his movies, you won’t necessarily know who directed them.
I don’t think I’m doing this set, because I would do terribly, but I think for this question I’d cheat and say Gvgnavp cyhf sbhe Ningne zbivrf, orpnhfr ur’f jbexvat ba gur arkg sbhe be fb evtug abj.
You shouldn’t have to cheat to know the answer. Fahundo says that people can’t connect his famous movies to him, which must be the answer because surely you have heard of these movies:
Grezvangbe
Grezvangbe gjb
Nyvraf
Gvgnavp
Ningne
I had no idea Cameron did the first three of those movies…
How do people become the kind of people who know these things? I know 1,4,9 and the first two are only because of my nerdy hobbies.
I suspect either job or nerdy hobbies (1-4 all fall under at least one of my nerdy interests: history, political geography, international politics).
You read about all sort of stuff, because there are many fascinating things in this world, and knowing more about them is fun. Then you get together with other people who do so too, perhaps in the comments sections of disreputable web sites, and talk about what you have learned for intellectual cross-pollination.
Random Wiki-walks and accumulated garbage. There have been 4 French Presidents since the Iraq War, so you only need to know one more on top of that, and De Gaulle is a gimme.
I know some Chinese dynasties because my AP World History teacher had me memorize some to the tune of Do Re Mi.
My Mom likes Abba and I have a bunch of wino friends.
Wikipedia addiction.
I make conscious efforts to memorize these sorts of lists when I feel that they constitute what ought to be general knowledge. Have done so from an early age; it’s just my idea of fun.
4, 5, 10.
My score is ~5.5. Dynasties, presidents, pharaohs, countries, wine grapes, and half a point for movies.
1. Una, Zvat, Dvat, Dva, Gnat.
2. Znpeba, Ubyynaqr, Fnexbml, Puvenp, Zvggrenaq.
3. Enzrffrf*, Ghgnaxunzra, Arsregvgv, Naxunangra, Nzraubgrc.
4. Cnenthnl, Punq, Ynbf, Ouhgna, Arcny.
5. ???
6. Ivpgbevn, Punq, Nfjna*
7. Puneqbaanl, zreybg, fnhivtaba oynap, pnorearg fnhivtaba, evrfyvat.
8. ???
9. Ningne, Gvgnavp, Grezvangbe*, Nyvraf.
10. Znzzn Zvn, Sreanaqb, naq gung’f vg.
*Cebonoyl abg snve gb pbhag nyy bs gur Enzrffrfrf, vf vg?
*V jnf tbvat sbe Ynxr Anffre. Mreb cbvagf va nal rirag.
*Grezvangbe vf gb Wnzrf Pnzreba nf Enzrffrf vf gb Rtlcg, fb V tvir zlfrys n unys cbvag sbe trggvat sbhe havdhr Wnzrf Pnzreba zbivrf.
1, 3, 4, and 8(!). I got close on 9.
I’m not surprised 8 seems hard to get. What I am surprised is how often references to one of MacLean’s works show up in pop culture. I felt awesome in college that a Pinky and the Brain episode, of all things, had a whole-episode reference to Where Eagles Dare and I was the only one that even had heard of what they were referencing.
That was possibly a “Clint Eastwood movie” thing, rather than an AML novel thing.
Might have something to do with the fact that your strongest pop-culture references are usually fixed at a time when all the pop culture you’re consuming is made by people twenty years older than you are.
1. Gur ovt svir: Dva & Una, Gnat, Fbat, Zvat, Dvat. Vs jr’er fpnggretbevmvat guvf, zber bofpher: (Kvn/Funat/Mubh), Wva, Yvnb, Lhna, Fhv. V zvffrq fbzr bs gur zvabe barf qhevat gur yngre Gnat naq Fbat lrnef, V guvax.
2. Qnat. qr Tnhyyr, Ubyynaqr, Puvenp, Znpeba…hz, fgno va gur qnex, Crgnva be Obancnegr?
3. Enzfrf, Guhgzbfrf, Ungfurcgfuhg, Ghgnaxunzra, Xhsh.
4. Nyy gur fgnaf: Nstunavfgna, Xletvfgna, Ghexzravfgna, Hmorxvfgna. Qbrf gur Pnfcvna Frn pbhag? Vs abg, Xnmnxufgna naq fbzr bs gur pbhagevrf V anzrq hc gurer qrsvavgryl obeqre vg. Gvorg, Arcny, Ouhgna, Zbatbyvn, Ynbf. Fjnmvynaq naq Yrfbgub. Ejnaqn naq Znynjv. Avtre. Punq. Fhqna? Mvzonojr, Obgfjnan. Obyvivn & Cnenthnl.
5. Tynpvref unir anzrf?
6. Punq, Ivpgbevn, Znynjv, Gnatnalvxn…V’z bhg. :/ Ahgf.
7. abg n jvar thl.
8. Gung vf pregnvayl n anzr gung fbhaqf snzvyvne!
9. Gvgnavp naq Ningne, pregnvayl. Yrg’f frr, ur qvq Grezvangbe 1 & 2 naq Nyvraf, naq yrg’f guebj va gung Gvgnavp qbphzragnel ur qvq, Tubfgf bs gur Nolff?
10. Znzzn Zvn, Qnapvat Dhrra, Gnxr n Punapr ba Zr, Tvzzr! Tvzzr! Tvzzr!, Fhcre Gebhcre – lrf, V’z whfg ehaavat guebhtu gur fbhaqgenpx bs Znzzn Zvn! va zl urnq.
Fb 1, 3, 4, 9, & 10. Znlor znantrq 2, naq whfg zvffrq 6. 5, 7, & 8 ner Evtug Bhg.
Hey, Gnat just reverses itself in rot13!
1, 2, 4, 7, 9, 10.
Does land-locked exclude river borders? I assume so.
Once upon a time I could probably do 3 and 6. African rift lakes interested me for a while when I got lost on a Wiki-Walk from the Rwandan genocide, but that info is all long gone.
I have no idea who Alistair MacLean and did not know glaciers had names….
> Does land-locked exclude river borders? I assume so.
Yes, and usually large lakes and inland sees also. So the -stans are considered landlocked even though some border the Caspian Sea (except pakistan, which of course borders the Indian Ocean). Same with Htnaqn naq Ynxr Ivpgbevn.
MacLean may be a touch oldfashioned at this point. He was a thriller writer who was a big deal back in the sixties and seventies. My dad had a shelf of paperbacks from that era, many by MacLean.
MacLean was a big enough deal that several of his books were made into fairly well-regarded movies, most notably The Guns of Navarone and Ice Station Zebra. Before my time, but I could come up with half a dozen or so names anyway.
I felt good last time, but this one I don’t have much. I can do pharaohs, land-locked countries, and James Cameron. The others I can barely get one or two items.
I wrote this up before I started replying to people. I got 1,3,4,6 and was close on 7:
1. Una, Gnat, Lhna, Zvat, Dvat (Fbat? Jrfgrea Kvn–Abcr? Dva?) 5/5
2. Fubbg V qba’g xabj gur Serapu flfgrz jryy rabhtu… Znpeba vf cerfvqrag evtug? Znpeba, Ubyynaqr, Qr Tnhyyr?, Qrynhqvre? (ABCR, CZ, zvfcryyrq), Eranhq? (ABCR, nyfb CZ, nyfb zvffcryyrq) 3/5
3. Qwbfre (gunaxf FFP!), Nzraubgrc (bxnl gurer jrer frireny bs gurfr… ohg V’z fnlvat vg pbhagf sbe bar), Nxurangra, Ghgnaxunzra, Enzfrf gur Terng 5/5
4. V’yy yvzvg zlfrys gb prageny Nsevpn: Ejnaqn, Znynjv, Ohehaqv, Prageny Nsevpna Erchoyvp, Mnzovn 5/5
5. …Xvyvznawneb? (abcr) 0/5
6. Ynxrf va trareny, be bayl gur Terng Ynxrf? Ivpgbevn, Gnatnalvxn, Znynjv, Xvih, Nyoreg?, (aba-terng: Punq) [V npghnyyl fcryyrq nyy bs gurfr pbeerpgyl!] 5/5
7. Cvabg abve, mvasnaqry, punzcntar (abcr), zreybg, cvabg tertvb (zvfcryyrq) 4/5
8. V’ir arire urneq bs Nyvfgnve ZpYrna. 0/5
9. Ningne, Gvgnavp, … V qba’g xabj zbivrf 2/5
10. Jngreybb, Qnapvat Dhrra, Znzn Zvn, … 3/5
#2 and #4 were easy. The rest, impossible, especially #7-#10.
I approve of these. Please keep doing them.
1. Qlanfgvrf bs Puvan. – Zvat, Puva, Djra, Punat, gur bar jvgu “Jryy, jr’er yngr.”
2. Cerfvqragf bs Senapr. – Qr Thnyyr.
3. Rtlcgvna Cunenbuf. – Enzrfrf V, Enzfrf VV, Uncgfhrg, Ghg,
4. Ynaq-ybpxrq pbhagevrf bhgfvqr Rhebcr. Obyvivn, Htnaqn, Ejnaqn, Obgfjnan, Fjnmvynaq
5. Tynpvref.
6. Ynxrf va Nsevpn. Ynxr Ivpgbevn,…nnnaq anqn. (V jbhyq qb orggre sbe eviref, V fjrne.
7. Jvar tencr inevrgnyf. Pno, Zreybg, Zhfpnqvar, Cvavbg Abve, gur purnc Vgnyvna fcnexyvat jvar, Mva
8. Abiryf ol Nyvfgnve ZnpYrna. Uru. Znqr zr fb unccl gb frr guvf. Jura Rvtug Oryyf Gbyy, Gur Jnl gb Qhfgl Qrngu, Vpr Fgngvba Mroen, Tbyqra Tngr (abg irel tbbq), Cnegvfnaf (ernyyl abg irel tbbq)
9. Zbivrf qverpgrq ol Wnzrf Pnzreba. – Nolff, Grezvangbe, Grezvangbe VV, Ningne, Gvgnavp.
10. Fbatf ol NOON. – Lbh unir tbg gb or xvqqvat.
Only 4 and 10 🙁 I should have been able to do 1 and 9, but only got four.
Naval Gazing returns to amphibious warfare, looking at the postwar world.
OT because 1944 Walcheren, but weren’t those Goliath drones cool! Thanks for doing this stuff.
see eg this article about their head researcher winning the Brain Preservation Prize
What, nobody noticed the obvious pun? 🙂
I shuffle mental frames every few words, so by the time I got to the word “Brain” I assumed we were talking about octopus brains, which are mostly not in the octopus’s head at all. Result: whoosh!
Oh, wait. You mean they’re the head of the team, and that’s what was meant by “head researcher”? By the time I processed the first part of the sentence, I knew we were talking about brains, so instead of thinking of that explanation, my thoughts went “Does that say ‘head researcher’? Oddly specific, given the category. Maybe it’s a multidisciplinary team?”
I’m thinking of starting a blog. A lot of my posts around reddit and blog comment sections generate a lot of interest. A number of Internet friends have suggested I start one.
For anyone else who’s gone down this route, do you have any advice about getting a successful blog off the ground? (Even if that advice is “don’t bother, it’s not worth it”, I appreciate honest feedback.) My biggest failure condition would be putting a lot of effort into the thing and having basically zero readers.
A couple of more specific questions. How do you get traffic to your site in the first place? (More focused on quality readers like the type at SSC, then just eyeball quantity). Is it better to focus on fewer long-form SSC-type posts, or very frequent small Marginal Revolution type posts? What’s a good comment policy to have? I want a generalist type blog, but have specific subject-matter knowledge in certain niche fields. Would it be better to avoid overly niche posts, or can more content only help? Do you think it’s better to coalesce a bunch of content before hand, then release it in regular frequent intervals at a preset blog launch? Or would it be better to start ASAP, and just ship content as its produced? Finally what’s a good platform for a neophyte to minimize headaches (not worried about spending a few bucks to make the process smooth)?
I can’t claim to have ever launched a blog which is popular by any measure, but here is my two cents. A lot depends on what you meant by “basically zero readers” above. It’s quite easy, in my experience, to get a small handful of readers, and it’ll probably be easier for you given that you already write popular things online and have people urging you to start a blog. (I’ve never revealed my blog to Facebook or anyone I know IRL, by the way.) And I find that having just a small handful of readers already yields a good number of interesting comments for me to engage with, and occasional praise and/or general interest is enough to motivate me to keep writing blog posts.
But writing quality blog posts is (for me) quite laborious, and my expectations of success have somewhat gone down since I started my first real attempts. Your aspirations seem very high compared to mine, so my input might not apply to you that well.
Thanks for the input. It’s actually more helpful than you’re giving yourself credit for. My aspirations aren’t as high as they’re coming off. Not really hoping to get any personal benefit, besides self-actualization. Having a couple dozen regular readers and handful of quality commenters would be more than enough. (I’m pretty happy if I make a reddit comment with 20 upvotes.)
Also agree, the laboriousness of it is my main hesitation. Outputting a blog seems more demanding than making good posts on forums and comment section. The latter means, you can go through periods of low and high output and write when the mood strikes. If you have a blog your readers expect semi-regular updates, and will drop out if you don’t deliver.
I think maybe you overestimate the importance of posting on a regular schedule. Even most of the readers who are seriously engaged with your typical blog output and are excited each time they see a new post have their own complicated lives and probably aren’t internally keeping very careful track of exactly how often you post or how long it’s been since your last post. At least that’s the way I feel about blogs that I follow (now I get much more impatient about anything I consider light entertainment for unwinding rather than serious intellectual stimulation, but that’s another matter).
Consistency is one of those things that for some people matters a lot and for others doesn’t matter at all.
It’s highly unlikely you will have zero readers. Any new blog will get curious people clicking on it. The trick is getting the readers to come back over and over. Sounds like you already have the writing to do that, so then it’s just a matter of that one bit…
Consistency is key. Post once a week, or once a month. The more often you post, the more often you can skip without losing readers. It takes at least 10 posts before your readers will be forgiving of you missing a standard post-date altogether, but slightly late is forgivable quite quickly. I’d recommend having a buffer of 5 posts ready before you start the blog (including the standard “this is my blog, here’s what I plan to do with it” opening post).
Now, even with a horribly inconsistent schedule, I still get 5-8 people reading my blog, and I’ve done zero linking to it, and didn’t tell anyone about it (it’s an anonymous, “please don’t recognize me but I have to put this out there” kind of blog).
My blog gets about one hit a day on average, and that might be a bot. WordPress email notifications about a comment someone left are rare and exciting events for me, enough that I’ll rush out and buy a bottle of champagne and take my wife out for steak. (OK not really.) This state of affairs would really bother me if my goal was to have a lot of readers, but instead my goal is simply to write as frequently or infrequently as inspiration strikes, about stuff I’m interested in, to both refine my ideas and improve my writing, and be able to be proud of what I wrote if I go back and read it weeks or months or years later. (I’m not sure I’ve entirely gotten there yet.) If I pick up a few readers and subscribers along the way, great — but I don’t have any hopes pinned on that. And I’m very happy with this arrangement.
So, my advice is to think hard about what you want out of your blog first, and then make sure your expectations about what you’re willing to put into it are aligned with that.
Just took a look at your blog and it seems that you write about things that interest me in an approachable way. So you may be averaging more than one hit a day and get a few more comments in the near future. 🙂
Guess I’ve gotta rush out and buy some champagne tonight!
Have guts. Tell the truth. That’s all.
If you’re the Doug who writes long comments at Marginal Revolution once in a while, I’d read your blog. I’d probably suggest a Twitter for your blog where you put up links to your posts or something though.
Hell, if your blog was just your collected Internet comments in a location where I didn’t have to wade through Ray Lopez spam I’d even read that.
Blogs, like most forms of entertainment, function under a power law in terms of readership. Almost all blogs get no readership, and only a very lucky few get large readerships. But blogging is a pretty low cost endeavor so if you find the act of blogging fun then just do it. Long or short doesn’t really matter as long as you are writing quality content people want to engage with. A relatively consistent stream of posts is probably the most important, at least until you do develop some audience.
But if you’re just doing this because you like the idea of running a famous blog, rather than having some specific concept you’re already into, then my guess is you’re in for a rough time. Take bean for instance. He really loves and knows a lot about warships and just started talking about them in these open threads. People engaged with it so he kept going. Eventually he made his own blog for this and while it may not be Marginal Revolution or SSC level in popularity, it way above the vast majority of blogs that get 0 hits. So if you want to try out your idea for a blog on an even cheaper scale than actually opening up a wordpress, just start commenting here what would otherwise be your blog posts. If it’s generating interest, then spin it off into a blog. If not, well nothing lost but a bit of time.
Fully endorsed. I don’t know the hits (and for complicated reasons, I don’t really want to), but I seem to average a comment or two a day by people who aren’t me (plus, usually, my response). I didn’t start out to have a blog. I started out writing about battleships, because I like them and people seemed interested. Finally, I got tired of the formatting limitations of doing them here, and decided to strike out on my own, but I had a ready-made audience when I did so.
I don’t think there’s a hard-and-fast rule as to how to write. Personally, I’m very much of the ‘consistency is key’ school, but that may not be universally shared. As for post length, depends on what you want to do. I usually aim for 1000-1500 words, because it’s big enough to get an idea in, but small enough to be easy to write and (presumably) easy to read. But most days it seems like a natural outgrowth of the level of detail I’m going for.
I agree with all of these comments. Consistency is important if you want to build an audience but blogging can also be useful just as an exercise in refining your ideas and building your writing skills.
For platforms, I’ve been very satisfied with ghost.org. You can write in markdown (similar syntax to editting a Wikipedia article) which I find a bit more natural than html.
For me, blogging is incredibly rewarding. I write two types of posts:
1. Something opinionated that I’ve been thinking about.
2. Explainers on a hard topic that I don’t currently understand but want to understand more. For these types of posts, I spend about a week or more doing research.
Both types of posts feel satisfying to write. Even if a post doesn’t get many readers, I still feel good that I learned something or got something off my chest. I don’t want to overstate this case too much as appealing to an audience is certainly important, but honestly I’d recommend putting most of the weight on what you personally think is interesting. You’ll feel more satisfied and you may be surprised by how many people share the same niche interests anyway.
In terms of promotion, I’ll link to each post once on Twitter, Hacker News, and an appropriate subreddit. I stupidly use my real name on reddit, and so the mods normally take my posts down due to a weird anti blog promotion rule they have. I would therefore recommend using a pseudonym on reddit.
I use Github Pages / Jekyll because I wanted to make my own JavaScript animations. But if you want to get something up quick, WordPress is totally fine.
First: just started reading your blog and I like it, especially the layout. I’m adding it to my reading list.
Second: How do you deal with anonymity with blogging? It looks like you’re OK using your real name, but does that mean you don’t post things that are controversial? Do you ever share things you post on your blog on your personal social media? If your blog got a massive influx of readers (+100,000) and commenters (+1,000) would you be happy with your level of anonymity or would you want more or less? Do you ever worry about IRL repercussions of things you’ve written?
Thanks — yes, because I use my real name I don’t say anything too controversial, but that’s fine with me. It forces me to keep my arguments buttoned up. I’m also lucky to work in a profession that isn’t too strict about what you can say publicly.
I blog at briefliteraryabandon.wordpress.com. Leave me a comment with some thoughts on something, and a link to your blog if you start one, and I’ll visit and follow along for a few posts, promise.
Good luck!
Don’t launch the blog until you have 5 or more pieces prepared and ready to go straight away. Make them on a range of topics written with a strong individual voice.
People don’t want to get in on the ground floor when it comes to reading blogs. They want to see that there is some action (even if all occurred around the same time) and a range of posts to choose from. If they visit your blog and there is only one thing up and it sucks, you just lost that reader (and everyone in their network) forever.
Crossposting from the subreddit.
What’s your crazy idea?
Consider this a judgement-free zone to post half-formed, long shot ideas you’ve been reluctant to share with anyone.
Get permission from whoever holds the copyright to SR3 to clean the system up.
Shadowrun 3rd Edition, or a different SR3?
Yes.
You are an anon of impeccable taste, sir.
@Zorgon
Thanks. Haven’t actually played the game for years, due to that gaming group sort of fracturing. 🙁
Godspeed to you, chummer !
Create a really awesome utility for Battletech that incorporates all the rulebooks, obsoletes all the various unit creation tools and campaign support applications, and otherwise makes playing and theorycrafting the game easy and fun. And then monetize it. (The creators are apparently looking for some things in this category, which is why monetizing someone else’s game is at all conceivable, but if all goes well I’ll be making it much bigger and better than they’re expecting).
Note that this is primarily crazy because I’m not a particularly good coder, and I already have a full-time job. So, if you know any good guides for getting into serious semi-professional coding(specifically, using C#/Visual Studio/SQLite as my primary languages/tools), that’d be awesome.
For what you want to do, C is the wrong tool. Java for maximum portability, and reasonably accessible difficulty is probably the way to go.
He said “C#”, not “C”; but I agree, C# might be the wrong tool for this (though not as wrong as C). Java would indeed be better; Python would be better still; in fact, I’d recommend using Python/Javascript/AWS as your platform for a Web app, not Java as a thick client.
Java is one that’s been used for a lot of these utilities, but it requires installing a whole Java environment to make it work, and it’s not easily moved onto some OSes(iOS in particular), as I understand it. It’s not terribly well-regarded by the community. Similarly, I want to avoid web apps, because they’re both far too prone to dying, and I find them deeply irritating to sue(if only because I spend a lot of my phone-using time on the subway)
I wanted to stick to something that was easier to make into a standalone program, and C# is a language I have some recent experience with, as well as being well-supported. It might not be optimal, but it should at least be a decent starting point I think.
Java on iOS
Is the deployment story for .net on iOS really better than for the jvm?
Build a “hard scifi” 4X space strategy game at absolutely absurd, flat-out ludicrous levels of simulation fidelity. Aurora x 10,000. I’m talking full Einsteinian mechanics running at a granularity measured in fractions of a second. And make it multiplayer.
Team up with Walmsley. 😉
He’s said a million times he’s making it for him and no-one else. I’d rather team up with bean 🙂
The Codex Astartes supports this action.
Bean is definitely interested in this plan. I’m not a programmer, but I have a lot of background information you’d need to make it work, and I’m a good researcher.
Correct me if I’m wrong, but wouldn’t doing so require a computer the size of the Universe, because essentially you’re trying to emulate the entire Universe ? 🙂
Yeah, I know the prompt was “crazy ideas”, but it really seems like if you have the capability to do this, it would have many practical applications that would make you rich.
Well, giving it some more thought than the “pie in the sky” 2 second original…
A project like this would have a number of specific goals which I can see settling out like this:
– Game Level. Produce the ULTIMATE NERD TOY.
– Maths Level. Figure out how to leverage the gloriously wide range of simulation maths out there.
– Systems Design Level. See just how completely batshit insane you can make the scale and granularity and still keep the thing processing at a reasonable rate.
There’s potential for applying more recent paradigms like Data-Oriented Design and also offload a ton of calculation work to GPUs. I’d be particularly amused by the idea of needing a latest-gen machine just to play a game which is like 99.9% spreadsheets (and that one 3D starfield we all make in our first 3D graphics classes).
@Zorgon — That sounds an awful lot like Dwarf Fortress.
Fractions of a second is doable at planetary distances. Light speed helps a lot to localize changes, which is probably why it was implemented in our
simuuniverse.
It all depends on what people would be able to build. Chunks of matter flying around has already been done. Building a ion engine from scratch and expecting it to create thrust… not so much.
As long as we’re asking for miracles 😋 space 4x strategy game where the ship customization/building/retrofitting is fun and rewarding instead of suicidal tedium
I’m not sure that’s compatible with realism. Well, at least if you’re not me. I enjoy shipbuilding in Aurora, but I’m deeply weird.
I’ve never heard of Aurora. I just googled it and saw the descriptor “Like Dwarf Fortress as a 4X.”
I’m not sure I’ll ever play it, but that’s a great way to get my attention. How would your review read?
I’ve only played a bit of Dwarf Fortress, but I’m a long-time Aurora fan. It’s like DF in that it’s massive and complex and detailed. It’s unlike DF in that it’s less perverse. You’ll write off your first game or two due to bad choices (and you aren’t a real player until you’ve accidentally bombarded a planet), but it’s not a constant struggle to keep everything working, at least to the same degree. (That may just be me being inexperienced in DF, though.)
I, also, am intrigued by this “Aurora.”
Master of orion 2 had that!
You of course meant to say “Master of Orion 1” :p
Sure it didn’t have retrofitting, but the customization is just deep enough that you’re not certain you’ve built a good ship until you see it fight, and the six class limit imposes some surprisingly realistic tradeoffs around specialization and obsolescence cycle length. These things together mean you can get a real attachment to a class that turns out well.
I suppose MOO 2’s lack of stacking is a plus for the Navy fans, but to me it undermines class too much. Also, I like small vs. large ships to be a doctrinal choice, but without stacking you basically have to just get bigger as time goes on.
I’d really like to see a system in some games that encourages you to keep around slightly obsolete designs. Spaceward Ho! had a mechanic for this, the first ship of a class would cost dramatically more than all subsequent versions, which discouraged minor improvements. I’d love to see ship build times and cost drop as you make more of a given class.
I also like the idea of ships losing some efficiency/getting more expensive to refit over time, but I think in practice that would create more of a pain in the ass than benefit.
@cassander
Better classing mechanics is one of my top suggestions for Aurora. As it stands, some people tool their shipyard for the most expensive possible designs (survey sensors are good for this) and then can build anything. I’ve tried and mostly failed to come up with a good implementation. I’ve also suggested learning curves a couple times, though that’s not one of the ideas Steve has taken.
+1 Upvote
A charity to clean up a poor neighborhood. Not just trash and graffiti, but fixing power lines properly, repairing damaged structures, and such.
A business to let young children learn how to handle breakables. They could come in, and pick stuff up, and turn it this way and that. Throwing things gets you banned (unless done in a zone set aside for the purpose). Entrance fee, not charge-per-accident, so the parents won’t discourage their kids from actually handling the breakables. Demonstrations for how high up of a drop breaks glass in various shapes at various angles. Group discounts for class field trips. Lots of staff to handle accidental breaks (I suspect there’d be far less than people expect).
I’ve heard that pre-natal and perinatal care is really good for mothers and babies. It seems like this could be organized as local charities, but I haven’t heard of it happening.
My version of this would be a charity to develop water and wastewater infrastructure on native reserves in Canada.
And that business idea is brilliant, btw!
Good luck with your liability insurance.
Especially if you go with both ideas.
OK, you want the really crazy ones?
1. A social experiment designed as a gun class for anti-gun activists. They would learn about different types of weapons, their histories and design and capabilities, how to handle and fire them, and how to clean and maintain them. The goal would be to measure the extent to which the class alternately enhanced the activists’ anti-gun arguments or else moderated (or even reversed) their anti-gun stance. The class would be somewhat rigid in structure and content so that nearly identical versions of it could be offered all over the country over a long period of time. Data would be collected with various methods, including analysis of graduates’ gun-related social media statements before and after taking the class.
2. Figure out the right proportion of coconut to carrot to create the perfect carrot/coconut smoothie. Last time I got a neon orange substance with the consistency of soft butter. (But it tasted as good as I imagined it would.) Got this idea by eating coconut meat and carrots at the same time and experiencing the flavors coming together in my mouth.
3. I’ve got a few rather absurd ideas for strange short films and subversive music albums I’d enjoy making someday.
4. Compose a symphony with rhythms modeled on a field of crickets, with a movement that includes machine gun as a soloing percussion instrument.
5. A company you can hire to perform elaborate April Fool’s Day pranks and events at your place of work or education. There would be a number of restrictions on what kinds of things can be done of course; nobody should get hurt, for instance. The general idea would be to invoke a comical sense of wonder or absurdity.
6. A novel set in America but with an Australian first-person protagonist. The entire novel would be written in phonetic Australian. (Lawk theess.)
6. Reminds me of Iain M. Banks’ Feersum Injun, which I found totally unreadable. It’s fine for a novel to have its own slang (prime example, Anothy Burgess) but I don’t think I could get through a book written the way you describe. It’s a fun gimmick now and then – an entire book, it would be an ordeal to finish it!
What about Huckleberry Finn?
That it’s possible to write a great book using an annoying device doesn’t make the device not annoying, and definitely doesn’t mean anybody else should be trying to emulate the deed. Just as the world would be better off with fewer authors trying to imitate Joyce, it would be better off with fewer authors trying to imitate Twain.
Loved Feersum Enjin, also Riddley Walker.
Hey I said it was a crazy idea.
There’s a novel called The Bright Side of My Condition written in something of an Australian pidgin language.
Tell me more about idea 2. My interest is piqued. Any other ingredients that go in? Do you use coconut milk, coconut juice, and/or blend a fresh coconut?
The one time I tried it, I used coconut meat, coconut milk (from the same coconut as the meat) and carrots. That’s it.
I think next I might try simply mixing coconut milk (from a can or a carton, as long as it’s the white and opaque kind and not the translucent stuff that’s more popular now) with carrot juice.
Oh yeah, the translucent stuff is coconut juice (sometimes called coconut water). Very different. Refreshing, but not at all creamy.
For #5, are you aware of Improv Everywhere? They do stuff pretty similar to your idea, although I don’t know if they hire out to others or just pull their own pranks. Either way, their youtube channel is worth checking out!
I’ve heard of them, and I think I’ve seen a few of the videos. Yes, I think this would be something similar, only of course you could hire them and the pranks would be both tuned to April Fool’s and restricted by a set of ethical codes. I also envision pranks that aren’t necessarily performance-based, but could involve props or effects of some kind.
A few years ago I had the idea to purchase a bag of customized fortune cookies, with a mix of fortunes that all warned, in various ways, about a chicken. Then I’d find someone with a chicken costume and have him run circles around the building, pecking at windows, etc. It never panned out but I decided there ought to be an affordable way to make it happen.
@Well…
Now I’m convinced that you are Werner Herzog…
Unfortunately, unlike Scots, colloquial Australian isn’t really its own dialect, has decayed into a variant of British English in the Cities (where the vast, vast majority of Australians live.) and unless your character is rural NSW/QLD, the Phonetics won’t be what you are expecting.
Also, America isn’t really different enough, It would be somewhat like a novel set in California, with a protagonist from New York speaking phonetic Brooklyn.
I think that’s different enough.
A pyrotechnic envelope for destroying hard drives and other electronics. Put in the drive, light the fuse, and stand back.
An internet hosting provider designed to make it very difficult to push out customers who are doing unpopular but not illegal things, and also designed to make it difficult for outside forces to push the hosting provider itself off the internet more generally.
A software company built on the apprenticeship model. Starting apprentices spend some portion of their days in classes learning software development, and the rest of the day actually testing/fixing/building things. Managers and tech leads are full-time professionals, the rest of development is done by the apprentices. Apprentices are trusted with increasingly demanding tasks as they accrue experience. The course of study is designed for four years, after which they graduate and seek other positions. The most promising graduates are offered direct positions as tech leads. Apprentices receive modest pay, just enough for room and board.
A distillation of the GURPS RPG into something simpler and more tractable. Toss out all the magic, fantasy powers, past and future tech levels, and special maneuvers. What’s left is a playable game for modern-day cops, spies, PIs, security operatives, and paramilitary types that fits in 100 pages.
Isn’t Nearly Free Speech what you’re looking for? They’re well known for being willing to host controversial content, and I’ve never known them to give in to bullying.
@Toss out all the past and future tech levels-
Tech levels are the best part of GURPS!
I’d buy this. The last time I had to destroy a bunch of drives I used a literal hammer and anvil, which was fun but time-consuming and probably wouldn’t stand up to serious data recovery techniques.
I had a summer job once where I had to wipe dozens of old hard drives to fulfill the inscrutable mandates of the new corporate security policy.
Hard drives that would still successfully turn on were overwritten with DBAN. If a drive didn’t boot, I opened it up and scratched up the platters with a screwdriver. A few of them were sealed beyond my ability to open; those went into the side room to be zapped by a big electromagnet.
Notably, this whole exercise in security theater was assigned to an undergraduate intern who also had full remote access to every computer on site.
Wouldn’t it have been quicker just to electromagnet-zap the whole lot at once? Given the scratching, it doesn’t seem like reusing them was a goal.
I think the idea was that DBAN would do a more thorough job than the magnet. Realistically, there wasn’t anything remotely sensitive on any of these hard drives anyway.
There’s a strange satisfaction in taking an absurd job and doing it well. At least one of the drives was so old that none of our functioning machines had the right connector. We pulled an old beast that must have been older than I am out of a back room, but we couldn’t get it to boot, so we eventually resigned ourselves to using the magnet.
@A distillation of the GURPS RPG into . . . a playable game for cops, spies . . .
GURPS Cops, other GURPS modules not allowed in the game.
Reading “The Case Against Education” right now, and thinking that the apprenticeship model should really make a comeback, in most industries.
I can’t speak for all industries, but in software engineering, apprenticeship won’t be enough. The apprentice would still need to have a solid grasp on computer science theory, in order to be an effective programmer — as opposed to just learning specific practical skills.
This is preposterous. CS theory and practical software engineering are worlds apart. Why do you think so many CS grads can’t even write fizzbuzz?
I’m not sure what you mean by “CS theory”, but I’m talking about things like basic data structures (hash tables, arrays, linked lists, trees); big-O notation (not the notation itself, obviously, but its underlying meaning); inheritance (interfaces, design patterns); threading (threads, locks, semaphores, race conditions, deadlocks); basic algorithms (sorting, search, graph traversal); memory allocation (yes, even for garbage-collecting languages); etc. etc.
You may or may not agree that such ideas are “worlds apart” from practical skills, such as “this is how you make a checkbox” or “this is how you draw a rectangle”; but without these basic concepts, your apprentice would be useless at best, actively harmful at worst. Despite popular belief, programming is a creative endeavour. It’s not about repeating the same tasks over and over (otherwise, the programmer would get replaced by a script pretty quickly); instead, it’s about coming up with effective solutions to novel problems. And without a thorough understanding of theory, it can be nearly impossible to even understand what the problems are, let alone solve them !
I don’t think anyone is arguing that software developers should be trained purely by having them follow an experienced software developer around and seeing what they do. There’s definitely a room for some direct instruction (in classrooms) in the underlying fundamentals of the technology, such as what you mentioned. But that’s true even for more blue-collar trades, such as electricians and plumbers.
The question is how much of this classroom instruction is necessary and useful. The thinking is that a little goes a long way, and actual experience might be more useful. Also, a conventional education in CS in a university involves studying a whole bunch of unrelated stuff. A four-year degree can easily include a year of breadth requirements. I’ve yet to see a convincing argument that the breadth requirements are useful enough to warrant making them mandatory.
I disagree pretty strongly. I sat through many bits of threading in my college days, and have used exactly none of it in my 10+ years of professional software development since then.
I think, to continue the metaphor, that there are really distinct levels of skill required. Most software that’s written these days really is apprentice-work, requiring no more than a few year’s instruction by a professional and a clever, motivated student. Building, e.g., a web page with a few minimal bits of non-out-of-the-box functionality in PHP with some custom HTML is exactly the kind of thing which maps to “OK, you’ve learned the basics of blacksmithing and hammerwork, now go make nails for our customers. It’s hard to mess up nails.”
Journeyman-level software is the stuff which requires deeper understanding, and master-level software requires both understanding the underlying mathematical abstractions, and their bare-metal implementations and when they don’t add up.
The problem is that while the difference between a nail and a suit of proofed full-plate kicks the average person in the teeth, the difference between a basic gussied-up CRUD application or web page and a really complicated bit of bare-metal bit-hackery doesn’t. As such, people who don’t know software tend to assume that anyone who can build something as fancy-looking as the first can definitely do the second, with predictable consequences.
@Robert Liguori:
Regarding threading, this may be my own bias talking, but personally I use it every day, extensively. What’s more, I’m the only person at my current company who understands how threading works well enough not only to use it, but to avoid using it when possible. I dearly wish this was not the case.
…Is a job that is done by CMS systems nowadays. Few people still do it by hand. Naturally, those “few minimal bits” end up being the kind of work that point-and-click systems are poor at automatically generating… i.e., work that requires understanding of what you’re doing, i.e., see my previous comment.
Agreed, but as I said above, it is virtually impossible to advance to the next level (“master” vs. “apprentice” or “journeyman” in your example) without a deep understanding of the fundamentals. And very few people can derive all that theory from personal experience. It takes real education to gain that type of understanding.
@johan_larson:
Well, that depends on the quality of instruction, of course. I feel like I’ve been very lucky, precisely because my own education had a pretty wide breadth; still, if anything, it wasn’t broad enough. I’ve studied (*) the basics of computing all the way from transistors to LISP; and, as it turns out, when you are trying to learn something new in the real world, it’s helpful to see the new idea not as an isolated point in some arbitrary idea-space, but as a new permutation of some pre-existing system.
To use a trivial example, you can always memorize a rule such as “in Java, if you override equals(), you must also override hashCode()”; but if you understand how hashtables actually work, you won’t have to memorize it, because it’s blindingly obvious. You will also be able to debug your own code (or, Turing forbid, someone else’s) much more effectively, since you won’t need to memorize a dozen possible bugs that could occur due to violating this rule.
In keeping with the same theme, you could also memorize a rule of thumb like, “don’t try to put X million elements into a List”; but if you understand how memory allocation works, you won’t need to memorize the rule, because it will be obvious. And you’ll be able to apply the implicit rule to other data structures that utilize an internal array, such as hashtables… even if your master neglects to mention them, somehow.
I could keep going like this forever, but my point is, it’s useful to understand what is happening at multiple levels of abstraction, as opposed to just memorizing some set of quick — though admittedly effective — techniques.
(*) Note that I said “studied”, not “mastered”, there’s a huge difference there… wish there weren’t.
The devil is in the details. Take big O notation. It’s absolutely imperative that a programmer understands in his bones what it means when he looks up a data structure and the documentation says “inserts are amortized O(1), deletes are O(log n), and get kth highest is O(n)”. It’s far less important that he be proficient at using the master theorem to derive the asymptotic run time of a recursive program.
@Brad:
Although I agree, I am not sure whether it’s possible (for most people, at least) to internalize the former without performing the latter (or some variant thereof) at least once.
@Anon
As I’ve argued elsewhere, a CS graduate who can’t write fizzbuzz isn’t someone who overemphasized theory at the expensive of practice. It’s someone who skated through without learning or at least remembering anything at all.
Has anyone ever had a recruiter or hirer complain about people who can’t write fizzbuzz, sent them something saying “I can write fizzbuzz, but I don’t have (ridiculous requirement from your ad)” and get hired?
I’ve personally interviewed a person would could not write a simple counting loop, in any language (we’re just talking about a loop here, not even fizzbuzz). When I tried giving him a hint, he became indignant, proclaiming that such low-level coding minutiae are beneath him.
He was not hired.
I’m not asking if there’s someone who can’t do it and wasn’t hired, I’m asking if there was someone who could do it and was hired.
More specifically, I’m trying to distinguish between “we can’t hire anyone because our applicants are so incompetent that they can’t do fizzbuzz” and “we can’t hire anyone because our requirements are ridiculous, but since it’s also true that some applicants can’t do fizzbuzz, it’s easier to blame it on that”.
If half your applicants can’t do fizzbuzz, but you also require 3 years experience in each of six technologies (one of which has only been out for 2 years) it really isn’t fair to blame it on the fizzbuzz.
I have to agree with Jiro here, I’m all in favor of increased immigration including programmers, but the fact of the matter is that when it to complaints about not being able to hire I’m very unsympathetic given the cockamamie ways employers hire them (or more relevantly don’t hire them).
I would never hire anyone who couldn’t do fizzbuzz. By analogy, I would never hire a carpenter who couldn’t hammer in a nail, or a fiction writer who couldn’t spell the word “dog”.
Might be a case of just preferring the poison you don’t know. Becoming an apprentice in the trades requires either knowing somebody (usually through relatives in the trades) or sometimes getting into an apprenticeship program through the state with a years-long waiting list. And it makes it just as difficult if not more so to change careers as formal degree requirements; nobody wants a 40-year-old plumber’s apprentice.
And then there’s the worst of both worlds, as we see in various medical and “professional” engineering programs: you have to get a specific degree, and then work as an apprentice (not generally called that; therapy programs call it “supervision”, engineering “progressive engineering experience under a PE”, doctors “internship”, “residency”, and “fellowship”)
Crazy idea?
Implement a US version of Sweden’s Vision Zero without just handing everything over to the machines forever and while maintaining the possibility of personal mobility ownership
Make real autonomous vehicle safety standards more akin to FAA certification standards than the laughable garbage we have today.
@ Bluesilverwave:
What, did an autonomous vehicle run over your dog?
Why would you want to strangle a perfectly good new industry in its crib like that? If the FAA had existed at the time of the Wright Brothers the airline industry would never have gotten off the ground, so to speak.
(My apologies and condolences if an autonomous vehicle did run over your dog… 🙁 )
The FAA’s mandate was until fairly recently to regulate and promote the aircraft and air travel industry, which they have done very effectively. And I am not aware of the regulatory activities of the FAA or its predecessors, back to 1926, significantly impeding the development of air commerce (other government agencies took care of that). Nor would any plausible retro-extrapolation of the FAA have interfered with the activities of the Wright Brothers in 1902-1905.
And for that matter, the contemporary FAA has regulatory authority over commercial space launches, yet Elon Musk seems unimpeded in his ability to send self-driving cars out past Mars.
The FAA’s approach of “Go do what you want with your own lives, but tell us how many innocent bystanders you expect to kill on average and show your math“, is a bit prior-restraintish for my libertarian tastes, but it’s not an intolerable burden. And we live in a society run by mostly non-libertarian voters, who have historically reacted very badly to finding out after the fact “you killed how many innocent bystanders?” So I’m sympathetic to the idea that the self-driving car industry might in the long run benefit from a bit of the FAA’s style of regulation.
John, the FAA has been attempting with all its might to strangle drones. I’m already theoretically facing several $10,000 fines every time I lift one of my model helicopters off the ground (one for flying an unregistered UAS, plus one for every one of the 15 or so “airports” — some helipads, some fields where a helicopter might make a landing, and one small airport — within 5 miles that I didn’t notify. If you want to fly a drone commercially, you need a raft of paperwork (including certificate of airworthiness) and a private pilot’s license (same as for flying a real airplane), and you must do it under a rather serious set of restrictions. They’re trying to make it worse by requiring transponders that weigh more and cost more than the airframes and electronics. And they shut down all model aircraft operation up to 30 miles from Washington DC for a few months just to show the AMA they were serious.
If they’d treated full-size aircraft the same way, I can certainly imagine they’d give Wilbur and Orville trouble. Neither of them had a pilot’s license or a mechanic certificate. They certainly didn’t have type certification for any of those things, and they didn’t submit a plan for the testing of each of their experimental aircraft and have it approved.
An RPG wargame where you are a general and your success is not only about your ability to fight the war.
Let’s say it’s WWII. If you’re a Soviet, your job is to balance doing what makes military sense with (early on) the boss’s demand to do things that are often pointlessly suicidal and (later on) not get too popular. If you’re the Germans, you probably can’t win. A lot is out of your hands and the German chance after they started Barbarossa was at best 50-50. So your job becomes to juggle commanding well, keeping the boss happy, and trying to set things up so you get captured by the Western Allies and aren’t on the hook for serious war crimes (serious being the kind where you get in trouble more than a few years in prison then out for good behaviour), and then write a book claiming you knew nozzink that sells a bunch to Wehraboos. If you’re a British general early on, it’s about avoiding any huge defeats that just absolutely wreck home front morale. If you’re an American or British general later on, it’s all about balancing the alliance/fighting for position within it – if you’re the top guy, who do you give the bulk of resources to following the Normandy landings? If you’re below that, how do you jockey for those resources? Japanese general would be lightning strikes early on vs holding actions after that. Italian general would be a new game+ hardcore gamer mode, because, c’mon.
Sounds sorta like War in the East.
https://lparchive.org/War-in-the-East/
Ehhh, I don’t know how WitE works; Decisive Campaigns: Barbarossa is probably closest to what I want. But not close enough. I want to be able to play Eisenhower, and face the problem of juggling Monty and Patton. Or, let’s step the difficulty up; make it a Vietnam War game: You’re Westmoreland. Can you make it so people don’t use your name as a pejorative?
Burden of Command is an upcoming release that’s supposed to be about managing the soldiers under your command and earning their respect, in addition to the usual wargame strategy. It’s a smaller-scale form of command than you’re envisioning (you play as a Captain), but I’d keep an eye on it.
Not ones I have been reluctant to share, but I think they otherwise qualify …
A MMORG designed to make learning a language fun. When you are at level one the NPC’s occasionally use a word or phrase in French, always in a context that makes the meaning obvious. As you go up in level, the amount of French gradually increases, using words you have already gotten used to at the lower level. Possibly but not necessarily, at some point it sometimes becomes necessary for you to talk (in text) to them in French.
Software to put the R back into MMORG speech interaction. When you talk to someone during the game, such as other members of your raid group, the software modifies your voice tone to fit the gender and race of your character.
Idea 1 seems interesting and plausible.
I know a few limited phrases in Orcish thanks to WoW!
Nobody’s done it for voice, but there are a few games that do it for text. WoW has a language barrier between Horde and Alliance players, for instance.
Urban Dead has zombies, which start off only being able to say a couple of phrases – “Graah,” “Grrh,” “Mrh?”, etc. They later can get a skill called “Death Rattle” which lets them chat normally, but their text gets run through a filter that makes it garbled and zombie-ish.
This led to players ended up developing a “zombie lexicon” so that zombies could communicate more effectively. For instance, “Mrh?” is generally understood to mean “Revive me, please,” which is important, because survivors generally won’t use a revive on a player unless that player actually wants to live. They also came up with phrases that fit into the (very narrow) list of letters that Death Rattle uses, so you could say “Ram, gang, ram!” to urge zombies to break barricades, or “Harm bag man!” to tell them to target players with first aid skills.
(Urban Dead isn’t as active as it used to be, but it had absolutely fascinating emergent gameplay.)
Slime Forest accomplishes at least some of these goals, though it’s a single-player RPG.
Anti-Semites are human.
I’m thinking about posting on the subject to Facebook, but I’m not sure it’s worth the trouble.
So are anti-everything
*narrows eyes* You’re turning into one of those crazy fundy “Love your enemies, pray for them, want them to be well” more-Quaker-than-the-Quakers types, aren’t you.
No. If I write about anti-Semites being human, I’ll put in caveats about just the facts (they aren’t all the same, some of them will change for the better, punishing them isn’t a reliable method of controlling them), rather than advocating specific changes in how people treat them.
Hmmm. Would you do the same for the people whose actions you admire and find worth emulating?(Point out that they’re human, and could change, etc)
I want to introduce university courses designed such that you spend one day a week at them (say, Friday) but designed to last your entire working life. I dunno how to implement something like that, maybe you could start it off by partnering with some companies in one sector (IT seems like an easier place to start). Eventually replace most bachelor degrees with this ongoing in-tandem-with-employment style of learning.
I could see that working for some stuff, but how does that work for fields where new material builds on previous material? Does it just repeat after a while? If so, isn’t it better partitioned into many classes like existing programs anyway?
Wouldn’t this be really ill suited for career changes, job flexibility, etc…?
Milton Guasti should be hired full time to develop official Metroid games.
Teach a class (online, most likely) about practical debugging. It seems that most people I end up working with have no idea how to debug any kind of code properly. The syllabus would be something like the following:
1). Use a programming language that allows debugging (if at all possible)
2). Write down the full stack trace, including all the wrapped exceptions
3). If the error was in your own code, go there and see what caused it
4). If not, or if you can’t figure it out, google “$exceptionType $exceptionMessage”
…
And so on. Advanced classes would include topics such as “ok, so it’s Assembly, now what ?” and “C++: not even once”.
Of course, I personally lack the skills to teach this (or, in fact, anything) to anyone effectively; still, raising the debugging waterline seems like a worthy goal.
This is probably a good idea. But my question is, how does anyone work as a programmer, or indeed pass a CS course, without being able to debug? Cuz it’s sure not by writing your assignments bug-free on the first pass.
My suspicion is that this is related to the absurd amount of time other students spent getting help from TAs. (By which I mean, more than a single email to clear up an ambiguous homework problem)
Isn’t your handle kind of dishonest then?
My handle is “Bugmaster”, not “Teachmaster” 🙂
Master is from the Latin magister meaning teacher, so your name literally means Bugteacher.
In that case, I am still compelled to point out that my name is, at best, “Bugteacher”, not “Debugteacher” 🙂
What is the point of a classics major if I can’t win arguments using etymologies?! 🙁
A business where you go to smash things. For catharsis. You come in after an aggravating day at work, receive a sledgehammer and a set of safety goggles, get set loose in a warehouse full of breakables, and go to town.
I’m not sure how to make it cost effective. Presumably most customers would spend most of the time breaking things that are already broken. Hopefully that is worthwhile enough.
This has been knocking around in my head ever since a friend took me out in the desert with guns, and we shot up some old computers for fun. It was fantastic.
These already exist.
Oh, wow. Time to see if there’s one near me.
Got a modern phone? Google Daydream has this in VR.
Its called the GYM. With weights a plenty. Much better for the psyche and body
A desktop feed reader designed to limit the internet firehose. Possibly titled “Newspaper”.
I have a terrible thing I do where I’m working on something, the procrastination monkey strikes, and I start poking my RSS feeds like a mouse in a skinner box, waiting for something to come up. Then something does, and I spend the rest of the afternoon reading it and headdesking at the comments and chasing links, and then my day is gone. And I was trying to think of ways to stop that, because it screws up my life and makes me feel awful.
You give it a list of feeds. It collates them, but it only checks once a day, or once a week, or whatever schedule you set it to. No “check now” button, no notifications. All feeds are full (if the source only provides a summary, it attempts to download the real thing), most html and chrome is stripped (a bit like firefox’s reader view), links are stripped (to prevent tabsplosions), and comments are not included (because humans).
The idea is that you still get some sense of what’s going on in the world, but aren’t constantly exposed to the infinite firehose of the internet. You check the newspaper in the morning, once, and then go about your day. The program is deliberately crippled to not do more than that.
Would it work? No idea. But it’s within my capabilities. It would just be a lot of work, and my 170 tabs are calling out to me…
whale heart and whale aorta as playground slide for children
A (tabletop) gaming megastore. Enough open table space for a decent tournament / small convention. Rentable back rooms for RPG games fitted out like a good office conference room, with a projector, built in sound system, video conferencing, each room furnished to a theme (for example, one room with faux stone walls, a couple of suits of replica armor and swords/shields on the wall, another room with a replica sci-fi spaceship theme with the rooms lighting fixed to a replica control panel). A decent stock of wargames terrain pieces for fantasy / historic / sci-fi in most of the common scales. The ability to sell decent coffee / pizza / snacks and a place to eat while playing something light without making too much of a mess.
I want to write a musical that is to Rent as Wicked is to the Wizard of Oz. It’s a tragedy about a brave, optimistic real estate developer Benny who wants to revitalize a dying slum, who is stopped by a bunch of pretentious trust fund hippies who are variously engaging in poverty tourism, mob justice, unsafe sex, and murder-for-hire. (Seriously, Angel murders someone else’s dog for money. And Rent codes that character as a hero. What the fuck.)
I describe Rent as the above tragedy to people who don’t know it, which gets a rather nice double take from my musical theater friends.
YES PLEASE! Well, I’ve only seen the movie version, but Benny was by far the most likable character in it. Although I think Angel is the second most, somehow I found her dog-murder-for-profit much less objectionable that everyone else’s antics (maybe because it’s offscreen and described in a peppy song?)
If you haven’t seen it, you might really like Lindsay Ellis’ video essay on Rent — it says pretty much what you do above, plus discussion of how Rent doesn’t really work as an adaption of Puccini’s La boheme
Oh, thank God, someone else loathes Rent as much as I do.
You need to make this happen.
This is genius.
Ruby on Excel.
But why…?
Same way you climb a mountain. Because it is there.
I’ve heard a few adventure stories from college-age people with less-than-optimal cars. The really fun ones ended with “and we fixed it by spending less than $20 at the local Wal-Mart!”
So, I might offer some college students an adventure along these lines.
A. You will be handed the keys to a car that is in mostly-working order, but it something like ten years old
B. The car will contain a paper map of the area you are in. It will also contain some reference data for various stores that might sell things you might need on the trip.
C. You will also find a handful of tools (pliers, screwdrivers, a ratchet-and-socket-set, a set of jumper cables) in a box the cargo area. You won’t find a charger for your smart-phone in the car…but we may forget to warn you of that detail.
D. The vehicle is in good mechanical shape, but may develop trouble of the not-too-challenging-to-fix kind.
(Maybe one of the belts under the hood might wear out in the next hundred miles. Maybe a spark-plug-wire has cracks in the insulation, and will need replacing in the next hundred miles. Maybe the clamp on a coolant-hose is loose, and might need tightening if you wish the engine coolant to last the entire trip.)
E. You will be given a destination that will take at least six hours to drive to, and a route that will bypass many of the heavier-traveled highways through the area.
E. There is a “I can’t take it any more” button in the car, if you’d like to give up.
F. You’ll be given a packet of cash.
G. If you ask beforehand, we will be able to supply a checklist for diagnosing the problems mentioned in C. above.
Good luck and bon voyage…
This sounds like a job for Top Gear. TL, DR: three British gearheads dropped off in Miami with $1000 each to buy the car they will drive to New Orleans.
The secondary challenge of “paint slogans on your competitors’ cars that will get them killed by an angry mob in Alabama”, should perhaps have been given a bit more thought.
Cute concept, but I’m really wondering about the ratings box up there. PG for “mild themes”?
I’m not sure if they were either well-advised or slightly too ignorant to insult the Confederacy. That might have actually gotten them killed.
But yes, I second John’s endorsement. Top Gear/The Grand Tour does this stuff all the time, although they’re probably better at the mechanical side than S_J’s hypothetical college students. Well, two of them are…
Now that I think about it, I think I need to strike “potential coolant leak from poorly-secured hose-clamp” from section C.
That’s the kind of thing that some contestants may not see happening until the engine turns into a useless hunk of overheated metal…
Cracked hoses and pinpoint leaks are actually pretty common, and reasonably easy to patch (albeit temporarily), so I’d leave it in.
Massive apartment complexes for poor countries that combine sanitation with power production, fermenting the waste and burning the gasses released for electricity. Hopefully bringing a stable, if low level, of power to areas that see frequent outages and work as a base for economic development.
why won’t these turn into the hellholes that other public housing tends to?
Who said anything about public housing?
The idea would be private ownership and construction of the buildings. If the electric power generated could be done at neutral cost then during outages they could sell the electricity at higher rates to businesses with high value uses (who frequently have to take large risks or spend significant sums of capital for generators and fuel). Part of the profit potential would be in stabilizing areas around where you build, eventually pushing the land values/rents of your buildings.
fair enough then, apologies for reading things you didn’t intend.
You cant power the buildings like this. Biogas is a very neat technology, but the primary benefit is that the end product is a fertilizer which is less smelly and not a biohazard in the same way raw human waste is.
From reading and conversations with people who designed systems for this purpose large and small (Specifically: The specs for Biogas facilities for danish agricultural farms of hundreds of pigs, and a conversation with one engineer who designed a field-expedient version 3d world farmers could build into their own latrines as her master project.) :
The waste from four families will generate enough gas to do the cooking for one family. It was apparently still quite a popular innovation, but as I understood what she was relating, that was entirely down to not having to spread raw shit on your crops. The one day in four that you did not have to collect firewood being a bonus, not the point. To power a building – with lights and so on, you need a much better power source.
The goal/concept is not to power the buildings, but to set up a baseline of local power generation in areas that have issues with inconsistent infrastructure. If I recall my developmental economics correctly a good number of attempts to pull regions out of poverty traps are doomed by poor infrastructure. Local power outages plus inconsistent fuel deliveries for generators often means that minor crises turn into major ones.
Yes, but in order to any do good you need to provide sufficient power for the mainstays of domestic productivity: Lights, refrigeration, cooking and washing. Biogas just wont produce enough kilowatts for any of that.
The only solves that work are “build an actual grid” and a f