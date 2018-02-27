Links 2/18: Link Biao Incident

Punding, an uncommon side effect of abusing amphetamines and other dopaminergic drugs, involves “compulsive fascination with and performance of repetitive, mechanical tasks, such as assembling and disassembling, collecting, or sorting household objects, [for example] collecting pebbles and lining them up as perfectly as possible, disassembling wristwatches and putting them back together again, building hundreds of small wooden boxes”, etc. Also: “They are not generally aware that there is a compulsive element, but will continue even when they have good reason to stop. Rylander describes a burglar who started punding, and could not stop, even though he was suffering from an increasing apprehension of being caught.”
After the US repealed net neutrality provisions, the state of Montana has made its own rule demanding neutrality from providers receiving state contracts. Not sure how much this matters for broader society – or how many internet providers the average Montana state government office has to choose from, or what they’ll do if none of them agree to be neutral.
Surprisingly, Tibetan monks are more afraid of death than any other group studied.
Trump places tariffs on solar panels (and washing machines) in a move some people warn could set back renewable energy (and laundry, I guess). Anyone have an explanation for how focusing on solar in particular isn’t just gratuitiously evil? (commenters answer)
Less-covered spaceflight news: New Zealand startup Rocket Lab reaches orbit with a low-cost rocket using an electric-pump driven engine and 3D-printed parts. In more depressing space news: Google Lunar X Prize has officially announced that everyone loses and they will not be extending the contest further.
Was looking into tinnitus for a patient recently and came across this weird (temporary?) tinnitus treatment on Reddit that everyone says works. Possible explanation for why it might work here gives interesting insight into (some) tinnitus mechanism.
One reason the US doesn’t use the metric system: the scientist shipped in from Europe to testify to Congress on the issue was kidnapped by pirates. Bonus: the pirates may also have got one of the six Standard Kilograms.
NSA removes “honesty” and “openness” from its list of core values.
Paul Addis, a San Francisco activist and attorney famous for setting the Burning Man man on fire early to protest the corporatization of the event. Burning Man founder said Addis’ arson was “the single most pure act of radical self-expression to occur at this massive hipster tail-gate party in over a decade” – but Addis was sentenced to four years in prison for arson anyway. After release, he committed suicide by jumping in front of the BART.
More from the Department Of Weird Blockchain Projects Named Luna: “Luna DNA” allows users to upload their genetic data in exchange for a crypto-token called “Luna Coin”. What could possibly go wrong?
“[Aristotle has] a slight but consistent and habitual penchant in the corpus for humorous verbal play…there seems to be only about one pun per score of Bekker pages, but…there is no class or area of study in which Aristotle totally avoids punning.” (h/t Lou Keep)
New Statesman on Jacob Rees-Mogg, the Tories’ answer to Jeremy Corbyn: “He has never been seen (except perhaps by his wife) in anything other than a suit and tie. He speaks in sonorous Edwardian English and is unfailingly courteous…[In primary school], he played the stock markets using a £50 inheritance from a relative, standing up at the General Electric Company’s annual meeting and castigating a board – that included his father – for the firm’s “pathetic” dividend. A contemporary newspaper photograph showed the precocious 12-year-old solemnly reading the Financial Times beside his teddy bears…[He was married] in Canterbury Cathedral, the archbishop having authorised a Tridentine mass in ecclesiastical Latin in light of Rees-Mogg’s fervent Catholicism. The couple now have six children aged between seven months and ten, all bearing the names of Catholic popes and saints.” From his Wikipedia page: “Speaking in July 2017, Rees-Mogg conceded that ‘I’ve made no pretence to be a modern man at all, ever'”. Despite being by all accounts a colorful and likeable character, he doesn’t seem very competent and his opinions are out-of-touch and (imho) pretty dumb. Based on Jeremy Corbyn’s career path, Rees-Mogg will probably be Prime Minister within a year. Article is also interesting as an example of how left-leaning media has developed a counterproductive habit of sometimes covering the Right in terms of “We all know we should dislike this person, but look how cool they are!” This seems new and surprising and seems to require an explanation, maybe in terms of outgroup-fargroup dynamics.
After a lot of work, some people have been able to find an economic argument for why open borders would be a bad idea – but it still implies “a case against the stringency of current [immigration] restrictions” (though see here).
Credentialism watch: MIT is launching a new masters program in economics that doesn’t require a college or high school degree. Applicants need to take some free online courses and pass some non-free online tests, and then if they do well they can move on to the in-school part of the course. The program is being offered in affiliation with a group studying developmental economics and poverty, and is at least partly aimed at poor students from Third World countries. But Americans are already taking advantage of it, and it has more promise than most things in this sphere to help increase social mobility and bring down education costs.
Related: congratulations to Trinity College in Connecticut, the first (?) US college to break the $70,000/year price barrier. $100K or bust!
Related, if you think about it: It’s sometimes reported that SAT score and college GPA “only” correlate at a modest 0.35. But a book on education (h/t Timofey Pnin) points out that this is because higher-SAT-scoring students go to more elite colleges and major in more difficult subjects. Once this and some other confounders are adjusted for, the correlation rises to 0.68.
Contrary to what you might have learned in school, the tallest mountain in the solar system isn’t Olympos Mons. It’s Rheasilvia, a mountain on the asteroid Vesta whose height is almost 9% of the total radius of the asteroid.
Amazon enters the health care sector, so far just in order to provide health care for its own employees and those of a few other participating large companies. Claims that this mission will make it “free from profit-making incentives”, though some might ask how exactly profit-making incentives differ from cost-cutting incentives, which they’ll definitely have. Shares in major insurance companies fell 5% on the announcement. Interesting that the US health system has accidentally incentivized corporations to figure out solutions to rising health care costs, but I am not sure this is actually possible under current regulations other than by just providing worse care – the one cost-cutting measure that always works.
Study claims that pain tolerance predicts how many friends you have, although the theorized mechanism is something about the opiate system, and not just that social interaction is inherently painful and the number of friends you have depends on your ability to tolerate it (what does it say about me that this was my first guess?) Anyhow, Reddit seems to have mostly debunked it, which pretty closely matches my expectations for how this sort of result would fare.
For reasons lost to time, apprentice attorneys in the UK are called “devils”, their apprenticeship is called a “devilling”, and their supervisor is called a “devil-master”. May be related to similar practice of calling apprentice printers printer’s devils, likewise mysterious in origin. Theories include puns (they always got covered in ink, so they were practicing “the black arts”), superstition (originally people thought printing was really creepy and possibly satanic because you could create a book full of perfect identical letters), and racism (one of the first printer’s apprentices was an African, and everyone just assumed the only reasonable explanation for a person having black skin was that they were the Devil). A final theory is that printers’ devils were responsible for managing the box of discarded or broken letters, colorfully known as a hellbox. (h/t Eric Rall)
Campus free speech watch: FIRE demands college release its records about its firing of a professor who vocally supported Black Lives Matter.
Hawaiian Redditors describe their experiences receiving the false-alarm broadcast that Hawaii was about to be nuked. Some of these stories must be fake, but they’re still fun to read.
Your Twitter Followers Are Probably Bots. Everyone important, including honest people who don’t deliberately pay for bots to follow them, probably has bots following them on Twitter, mostly because bots follow a bunch of famous people in order to look more like real accounts. There are some techniques you can use to determine how many of your followers are bots. Complete with an analysis of how a New York attorney general who’s conducting investigations into people with fake followers on Twitter has…a bunch of fake followers on Twitter.
Marginal Revolution commenters on why automating trucking will take longer than you think.
A lot of big nutrition studies coming out recently. I’m not going to describe the results because there’s a lot of debate on how they should best be described and I don’t want to take a position without much more room to explain myself. But one is a randomized controlled trial on how adding sugar to the diet affects insulin sensitivity – this is really impressive since (for what I assume are ethical/IRB reasons) nobody had ever studied this via RCT before. The other is a large sample size study testing low-fat vs. low-carb diets over a long period with high compliance, partly sponsored by Gary Taubes-affiliated Nutritional Science Initiative.
Contrary to previous research, newer research suggests that increased incentives (eg paying people for a good score) does not increase adult IQ test performance. Related: IQ predicts self-control in chimpanzees.
Did you know: Blue is a dating-site for verified “blue check” Twitter users only. All we need is a policy of giving the children of two bluecheck users their own bluecheck and then we can have a true hereditary aristocracy.
Close to my heart: the relationship between sensory processing problems and obsessive-compulsive symptoms.
List Of Substances Administered To Adolf Hitler. If you’ve ever thought “Man, some of that Nazi stuff sounds like it came from a guy who was on a cocktail of methamphetamine, cocaine, adrenaline, testosterone, strychnine, heroin, oxycodone, morphine, barbituates, and human fecal bacteria”, well, you’re not wrong.
Related: the story of the most-unfortunately-named person in American history: Dr. Gay Hitler.
New meta-analysis: no evidence mindfulness works for anything. I suspect this is true the way it’s commonly practiced and studied (“if you’re feeling down, listen to this mindfulness tape for five minutes a day!”), less true for more becoming-a-Buddhist-monk-level stuff.
KnowYourMeme: “Hamilkin refers to a subculture of people who identify with characters from the musical Hamilton to the point where they believe they are those characters, spiritually.” Sort of wonder if closer examination would reveal this to consist entirely of eight very vocal twelve-year olds, three schizophrenics, several thousand trolls pretending to believe it for the lolz, and a bunch of writers exaggerating it for clicks – but I also sort of wonder this about flat-earthers and the alt-right.
More in the “contra poverty traps” research agenda: children whose parents are kicked off disability insurance are less likely to use disability insurance themselves as adults.
George Strait, the best-selling country singer of all time, is Jeff Bezos’ cousin. Also interesting: “Bezos” is a Cuban name, although Jeff himself is not of Cuban descent and got it from his stepfather.
The naming convention for the Trojan asteroids dictates that asteroids in front of Jupiter are named for Greek heroes from the Trojan War, and asteroids behind Jupiter are named for Trojan heroes. Two asteroids – 617 Patroclus and 624 Hektor – were named before the convention arose and are “on the wrong side” (h/t Alice Maz)
Trump is considering replacing some food stamp benefits with delivery of pre-prepared food boxes – I’ve previously written here about reasons I think something like this is a bad idea.
Just when everyone agreed ego depletion was debunked and dead, Baumeister et al strike back with a pre-registered study that continues to show the effect. Haven’t gotten a chance to look at it seriously yet, but glad that pre-registration etc are catching on.
Redditors who work in gun shops talk about their job and recount their weird experiences.
Russian lifehack: “Moscow residents say they have found that the only way to get the [government] to clear snow is to write the name of opposition leader Alexei Navalny on it”. Sort of related: in the 1970s, the West Virginia government refused to fund a necessary bridge in the town of Vulcan. The people of Vulcan appealed to the USSR to provide the funding; after the USSR expressed interest in helping, West Virginia approved it immediately.
Greg Cochran: most likely cause of the global decrease in frog populations is a fungal disease, possibly spread by researchers investigating the most likely cause of the global decrease in frog populations.
Related to a discussion from a while ago: update in the field of sexual-orientation-detecting neural networks replicates that they are clearly more accurate than humans in using faces to guess whether or not people are gay. Their claim that, given five images, they can detect gay men with 91% accuracy seems unbelievable; waiting to hear further research.
Peter at Bayesian Investor responds to my predictions for the next five years. Related: M at Unremediated Genderspace responds to my article about categorization systems and gender.
Lincoln Network releases their survey on viewpoint diversity in the tech industry. Key points include a self-described moderate saying “I’ve never heard of anyone who left tech because of their views. That’s ridiculous”, and 59% of self-identified very conservative people saying they know people who avoided or left jobs in tech because they felt they weren’t welcome due to their political views. People in five out of six political categories (including liberals, but not very-liberals) say they feel less comfortable sharing viewpoints with colleagues after Google diversity memo issue. Keep in mind high likelihood of sampling bias, though this shouldn’t affect results aggregated by political group as much.
The Tiffany Problem is an issue sometimes encountered by authors and other creative types, where trying to be realistic makes a work feel more unrealistic. Named after a medievalist who included a character named Tiffany (common medieval name), only to be told her book was unrealistic because obviously nobody would be named that back then.
In 1957, Mad Magazine published an article on a made-up system of measurement written by a 19-year old Donald Knuth.
Nobody really knows what the languages of the now-extinct Tasmanian aborigines sounded like, but various scholars have created Palawi kana, a conlang intended to resemble them as much as possible, and it’s even caught on a little in Tasmanian schools and government. Also, am I just pattern-matching, or do a suspicious number of unrelated languages use some version of “mina” to mean “me”?
Related: fascinated by this unsourced claim on Wikipedia that the Ewe of Nigeria believe themselves to be descendants of the one guy who didn’t participate in building the Tower of Babel, and their language to be the perfect language. Anyone know more about this belief, or how common stories like these are for different groups’ languages?
California state government is considering a bill that would mandate very strong pro-housing pro-development policies in almost all major urban areas. By the usual boring standard of state government issues, this is a unfathomably huge deal and could end the housing crisis single-handedly. Possible unintended consequence: since it works by mandating pro-development policies within a certain radius of mass transit, expect no more mass transit ever if it passes. Other possible unintended consequence: I’m less sure than many of my friends that pro-development policies are always good in all cases – but right now the pendulum is so far in the other direction that I’m happy to have one state shake things up a little (okay, maybe a lot) and put the fear of God into NIMBYs so they’ll compromise more elsewhere. Needless to say, Berkeleyans are already writing op-eds about how it will “cause massive damage to the global environment for thousands of years, possibly enough to tip the balance to the extinction of the entire human race.” No word yet on whether the bill has any chance of getting passed in the real world. Some discussion on Marginal Revolution.
One of the authors has a non-paywalled link to “Death and the Self”, the study of Tibetan monks et al.
http://ninastrohminger.com/s/Nichols_et_al-2018-Cognitive_Science.pdf
Thanks.
Better burn a paper model of a toilet paper factory.
Hiring paid mourners used to be a practice all over the world, but it seems to have completely died out in the West. The other classic way to attract a crowd was to provide a banquet open to any and all who attend the funeral, thereby ensuring a large showing.
Personally, i want drinking, drugging, feasting, heavy metal, fireworks, and strippers at my funeral. If i can afford to have that kind of send-off then i have succeeded at life, so screw solemnity and mourning, everyone’s invited to celebrate my victory. People should party, make noise, lose control, start a riot, set the cop’s cars on fire. They should make it so raucous and loud that i can hear them from hell.
Does anyone know of any good qualifications you can get just by paying to take tests without any tuition that aren’t economics and are (a) likely to improve employability or (b) mathy?
Open University costs about 20,000 now, and you’re apparently not allowed to skip ahead with self-study. I was hoping to self study maths courses then do a graduate diploma. They don’t seem to make it easy to do things on the cheap, though. Seem to have requirements for taking higher level courses.
The Royal Statistical Society used to do tests that were equivalent to a first year/second year etc. of degree or masters in statistics, just the test, no tuition for about a hundred quid. But they stopped that last year because Universities didn’t like it.
So much for competition.
Taking exams is more or less the standard way to become an actuary.
Can you become a licensed actuary just by taking exams? Or is a degree in actuarial science also required?
In theory yes, in practice the job market is so saturated companies look for further qualifications beyond exams taken. Although you definitely don’t need an actuarial science degree in particular; if anything it’s a (slight) drawback, sort of like having a video game design degree rather than a comp sci/graphics degree.
I think how saturated the market is depends greatly on where you are. If you’ve passed a couple of exams and are willing to look around and relocate, there are still jobs.
Just the exams. An actuarial science degree helps you pass the first few exams, which is useful–you usually need to have a couple passed exams to get a job–but I think less than half of our entry-level hires have an actuarial science degree.
At this point the entry level job market is so saturated that you need a college degree and/or relevant work experience to stand a reasonable chance (along with summer internships, relevant projects, high GPA etc).
1. https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Western_Governors_University is competency-based and you pay ~$2500/6 months to pass all the tests you can in order to complete classes. There is some drag from the counselors to spend more time on each class, but if you pick the right degree program, you can progress much more rapidly than in a traditional environment.
2. Most U.S. schools accept (and give in their testing centers) CLEP tests for credits equiv. to the first couple years of college. You can get most, if not all, the way to an Associates degree that way.
2. Technology careers like networking, systems administration, security, etc… are heavily boosted by certifications which don’t require tuition. If you get a CCNA, you can get an entry level networking job, then get a CCNP while you build up 2-3 years experience and you’ll have a decent career start. Some of them have classes designed to make the test easier, but if you can read/memorize information in books, or pay a minimal amount to watch classes via online videos, you can just take the test directly for the certifications.
Respectfully, I don’t think this is the best summary of the paper’s conclusions and its context. The “some people” here, Michael Clemens and Lant Pritchett, aren’t random economists—they’re both notable figures in the development of the modern case for open borders. For instance, Clemens’ 2011 JEP article “Economics and Emigration: Trillion Dollar Bills on the Sidewalk?” is a, if not indeed the, primary academic economic argument for open borders, and Pritchett wrote a useful book in 2006 with the self-explanatory title “Let Their People Come: Breaking the Gridlock on International Labor Mobility.”
Then, as far as the paper itself goes, I don’t think “open borders is a bad idea, and here’s why, but maybe we should have a little more immigration” is really the takeaway. It’s more like Clemens and Pritchett are saying that open borders seems like a pretty obvious and well-supported idea given what economists think about markets in general, but they try to steelman possible concerns about it to be charitable. The result is that they arrive at a position that—I mean, I guess you can call anti-open borders, but it would be like 90% congruent with what libertarian/leftist/neoliberal open borders supporters believe, and 90% opposed to what all-trite/mainstream conservative/labor-leftist immigration restrictionists believe. Clemens and Pritchett conclude:
That pain/social networks study uses “wall sit duration” as its measure of pain tolerance. A little research shows that this is mainly used as an exercise technique, and a way to build muscle strength. I don’t see anyone else using it to measure pain. I tried it, and while it was painful, my legs also gave out on me and I could barely walk afterwards. I am suspicious of this metric.
… That means they measured fitness/leg strength very directly.
Wallsit hurts, yes, but not enough to stop you doing it before you fall off the wall from fatigue poison accumulation unless your paintolerance is unusually low.
.. and greater fitness levels correlating with greater social networks is a complete no-brainer.
I’m going to have to ask, “citation needed”, and no, the New Statesmen article doesn’t count. All it does it describe JRM as an “ultra reactionary”, an “extremist” and a host of words that don’t really mean anything. Here are JRM’s positions:
– Pro-Brexit
– Pro-free trade
– Against Britain getting involved in Syria
– Anti-immigration
– Skeptical of global warming
– Opposed to gay marriage
This is all pretty standard stuff. The only one where I’m completely at odds with him is gay marriage, but it’s hardly an uncommon view. On the one issue where he’s on the wrong side of the science – Global Warming – what he’s actually said is that nothing Britain can do will make a difference as long as India and China are not on board, and that it’s better solved through technological growth.
You may disagree with his views on immigration, but then you don’t live in a country which has a de-facto death penalty for blasphemy and is slowly decriminalizing rape [I adore S.A.’s writing, but he has the most determined blind spot when it comes to this point.]. Incidentally, his views on gay marriage may be wrongheaded, but consider that JRM’s opponents are fine with those who want homosexuality itself outlawed, or even have gays killed. And so on.
So simply saying his views are “pretty dumb” strikes me as petitio principii. You need to argue this, rather than assert it.
Right… I’m not seeing anything that makes him unqualified to be Prime Minister when the Left is in bed with Islam.
Ayup. I can’t believe some of the dishonesty I’m seeing here.
I agree there are conditions in which I would need to argue it, but I think it’s socially acceptable to assert an opinion without justifying it. In fact, I’m not sure what it would mean for there to be a divide between opinions you could assert without justification, and ones you couldn’t.
But if it makes you feel better, I’ll add an IMHO into the paragraph.
Well, fair enough – it is a link round up after all, rather than one of your essays. I guess I’m more used to the detail of those.
However, still a good subject for discussion in the comments then.
(N.B.: I would be endlessly interested to discuss this specific issue with you)
I’m curious as to why Scott thinks this as well, since JRM seems to have been pretty successful in finance and started his own hedge-fund management business. If JRM was, say, a professor of religious studies or a Bertie Wooser-style gentleman of leisure living on his inheritance I’d be more sympathetic, but to a first approximation it seems to me that anyone who’s succeeded in finance can get some presumption of competence until proven incompetent.
The New Statesman article quotes another finance person who said JRM wasn’t a very good investor (don’t know if it’s true, just going off what article says). He also seems to have lost the debate mentioned at the end pretty handily. If he’s noticeably subpar at a college debate club, can’t imagine Prime Minister’s Questions will go very well.
Here I have to ask you consider the source. You wouldn’t know from reading that article that Cambridge debates are conducted three on a team, a team that doesn’t necessarily know each other before, so you don’t know whether it’s Mogg or his opponents who lost the debate. Second, the debates are won or lost based on votes, which isn’t necessarily a measure of ability. The article even mentions that JRM was greeted by one of those howling student mobs with which you must be all too familiar in the US. If they flooded the room – there is only a certain capacity in the Cambridge Union – the debate would have been lost for Mogg no matter what.
Annoyingly, CU doesn’t seem to have uploaded that debate, but you can see JRM’s performance at many other debates there and I think you’ll see he handles himself with aplomb.
I would also be wary of judging someone by a single debate. I think you have to be a truly exceptional (or sophist) debater to never lose or do badly in any debate, on every topic.
Bangladesh?
First of all – CRUD, I accidentally hit “report” rather than “reply”. Sorry, how does one reverse that?
Re: the rest of this, please just look at the ongoing trickle of information on the ‘grooming scandal’, the cartoon pogroms etc. etc.
You can’t, but it’s highly unlikely to cause problems. Scott’s the only guy that reviews those, and if it’s not a bad post he’ll just ignore it.
You can’t, but accidental reports are frequent and inconsequential so don’t worry about it.
It would be more convincing if you had some stats.
Still feel like a heel about that though.
As regards the rest, I can do better than that and propose an experiment:
1. Go to London.
2. Wander around all day with a sign denouncing Christ and Christianity
3. Wander around all day with a sign denouncing Islam and Muhammad.
No one – not one – person I have ever proposed that to is willing to go as far as step 3. No matter how much they insist there’s no such thing as islamization, they will not take that step – because they’d be dead if they did. There’s a number of different ways you can try the same thing: try looking obviously gay or jewish in the Muslim parts of London or Paris.
In any review of the ‘grooming’ scandal – read the systematic rape of little girls by Muslims – the same thing has emerged: police turn a blind eye out of fear of angering the Muslim community. Nor is Rotherham the only case; cases are popping up all over the country. Same thing with the attacks in Germany; many women have found themselves receiving death threats for coming forward, and there has been a persistent attempt to sweep it under the rug. Same thing in Sweden. And so on.
As regards stats, well, 52% of British Muslims want to see homosexuality criminalized, 100% want to see it outlawed. Something like 24% think that murder for blasphemy is legit, and so on.
All this stuff is easily findable through some googling and reading.
If someone says,
“I don’t think people will literally kill you for behaving like a complete asshole”,
and you respond with,
“Prove it – go be a complete asshole for a day and see if you’re still breathing!”,
you should at least be open to the possibility that their refusal to spend a day being a complete asshole might be caused by something other than a fear of imminent death.
Yes, that’s the excuse they always, always make. “Oh, I’m not going to hold a sign denouncing Islam because I want to be polite”.
Such people never, ever have any problem with the sign denouncing Christianity. Or anything directed at Christianity for that matter.
Okay, maybe you don’t want to do that. How about speaking out in defense of Muslim apostates? Death threats. Or against the grooming scandals? Death threats. Or allowing atheists to practice the same criticism of Islam they do of literally any other religion? Death threats. Again, try being visibly gay or visibly Jewish in, say, Les Banileus of Paris.
They will literally try to kill (and may well succeed) you for exercising your right to free speech, or speaking up in favour of women’s rights, or in defense of minority communities (just look at the attacks on Jews, Sikhs and Yezidi). Go talk to Ayaan Hirsi Ali or Nonie Darwish or Connie Axel Meyer or Ibn Warraq or any other dissident to see how well that goes.
But please feel free to bracket all that under “being an asshole” if it makes you feel better.
Really?
Are you honestly saying that you have asked people to “wander around all day with a sign denouncing Christ and Christianity”, and they have done this, only then to balk at the “Islam and Muhammad” version?
Because I’m going to hazard a guess that 100.00% of the people that you have actually asked to carry a sign denouncing any religion, have in fact refused to carry a sign denouncing any religion. Well, except for the bit where I suspect the actual ratio is 0/0.
Do you really want me to list all the anti-Christian blasphemous works out there? The number of comedians and cartoonists and all the rest who make fun of Christianity and have done so for decades, with no fear and no hesitation?
This does not look like honest reasoning. You are evading all the other points I made – the provable, real cases of people who live in fear of their lives simply for leaving the religion or condemning the maltreatment of women – and just focusing on the sign.
The sign suggestion is a simple experimental demonstration of the general case. I’ll up it: I’ll carry the anti-Christian sign, you have to carry the anti-Islam sign. Deal? Don’t bother, I know the answer already.
I know this type of evasion all too well. People always good at explaining how they are totally in favor of free speech / women’s rights / freedom of conscience / rights of minority communities…. but, but, but… in this case…
I’ve lost count of the number of articles about Ayaan Hirsi Ali who say, well, of course the writer’s against FGM, but this Ayaan person is just too extreme… – that go, oh of course the writer believes in free speech, but those cartoonists just went too far… – oh, of course the writer is pro-gay rights, but why do gays have to be so darn provocative? Don’t they know we live in a multi-cultural society now? As the saying goes, everything before the ‘but’ is crap.
Okay, you don’t want to carry the sign and don’t think the right to carry it is important. Fine. Let me ask the following points:
1. Do you think gays should have the right to be openly gay and not risk assault?
2. Do you think that women deserve the right to dress as they want and not be assaulted or raped?
3. Do you think writers and critics should have the right to criticize what they want – including religious ideas – without fearing for their safety?
4. Do you think that minority religious communities, such as the Orthodox Jews or the Yezidi, deserve to be left safe and not subject to attack?
5. Do you think that individuals have the right to choose their religion free of threat? If a Muslim chooses to change his or her faith or become an atheist with no fear?
7. Do you think that secular law should take precedence over religious law?
If you’ve answered ‘yes’ to any of those, answer this last question:
8. Do you think that you should have the right to argue those points, forcefully and in public, without being in fear of your life or liberty?
Well, you no longer have that right throughout much of Europe.
Prussian, you are merely repeating your assertion, not making an argument. You’ve made some vague references to what might be actual evidence, but you really haven’t brought it together into an argument.
Fine, it’s just an assertion. There’s been no explosion of attacks on Jews. Yezidi live fine. There’s no “gay free zones”. You’re free to speak as loudly as you want against Islam with no consequence. There’s no danger to unveiled women. “Les tournantes” – ritualized gang-rape – is just a myth. Ayaan Hirsi Ali is free to speak as she wishes; she doesn’t need 24 hour protection, nor does any other dissident. Theo Van Gogh’s death was an accident. FGM isn’t real. The assaults in Germany aren’t real. All of this is just assertion.
If you insist that it’s all just assertion, please feel free to read the following That’s an extremely long post – only an excerpt of the full thing though which will have more evidence than you can shake a stick at. The password is ForTheArgument (and please note that I have to be careful even putting that stuff out.
Or here, here, here , here, here… Or here, where the HuffPo admits to the existence of Sharia courts that are terrible for women’s rights. Or here and here …
4. Wander around all day with a Swastika…
What you seem to mean by “de facto death penalty” is “there are things you can say or do which will raise an angry mob”.
You seem to be assuming there was a pre-existing baseline where anybody could say anything, in any way. But there’s pretty much always been something that will raise an angry mob, if stated offensively enough. The tolerance of modern Christians is the exception, not the rule.
Since you can’t wave a magic wand to make people tolerant, and you can’t generally get rid of whole sections of the population, a lot of places have come up with a solution consisting of restrictions on speech , such as blasphemy laws. Pragmatically, the idea is that the state steps in earlier, and more softly, than the mob.
It’s there odd to portray the “de facto death penalty” as the absence of free speech, since, in actually indicates the absence of official constraints on speech.
I also don’t know what you think JRM will do to help. He’s under the same constraints as everyone else. Do you want him to pass blasphemy laws?
Hey, Scott? One for you about free speech – you’ve got someone here who says that if people are lynched for their opinions, that’s not an infringement of free speech, since only government can infringe free speech.
The intellectual dishonesty here is matchless. 1. Comparing criticising a religion to wearing the hakenkreuz, 2. Completely ignoring the cases of gay rights / women’s rights etc. that actually bring the murders, 3. Making shifty excuses for lynchings…
Since you can’t wave a magic wand to make people tolerant, and you can’t generally get rid of whole sections of the population, a lot of places have come up with a solution consisting of restrictions on speech
…you’d have been a real hit in the Deep South,
Oh since we can’t wave a magic wand to make people tolerant, we’d better have restrictions on knee-grows gittin’ uppity…
That’s why you shouldn’t let such people in in the first place, and you certainly can stop making the situation worse.
I’m done here. There isn’t any honest attempt to engage with any evidence or any argument. I really expected better here. More fool me.
First, an anecdote.
One one occasion when I still lived in London (so more than four years ago but less than ten) I was walking alone through Soho* from wherever I’d been drinking to whichever stop I then needed for a night bus home. In an otherwise unpopulated alley, I came across a group of perhaps four or five (seemingly) Muslim boys and/or young men aggressively harassing a clearly terrified gay man, who was cowering in a doorway. Fueled by some combination of Dutch courage and public school stupidity, I loudly enquired as to what the f*** they thought they were doing, imputed that it was “none of their f***ing business who he wants to f***,” and suggested they f*** off, which mercifully they did. Their erstwhile victim leapt to his feet, thanked me, kissed me on the mouth and ran off. I stood for a moment in mild bewilderment, then went on to catch my bus. I imagine I probably fell asleep on it and missed my stop – I usually did.
Second, an observation.
Had similar events transpired twenty or thirty years earlier, but with white (culturally Christian?) perpetrators, I doubt anyone would find it very surprising.
Now, it’s possible that Islam is a uniquely powerful inocculant against what our host has elsewhere called the Universal Culture, but it seems to me likely that assimilation will comfortably outpace relative population growth, either through migration or birth rates, in the medium term, just as it always has.
That’s not to say that I don’t share your distaste for our current taboos on criticism of bad aspects of minority cultures. I just see the whole business as less an existential cultural threat than an unfortunate downside of an overall desirable process which we could and should do more to mitigate.
*For those unfamiliar, Soho is a small, formerly (and perhaps still a little) seedy but now extremely expensive area of central London known for its night life, which has for many years been (or at any rate contained) the hub of London’s gay community.
Thank goodness, some honest disagreement here.
May I clarify here? I think – and please let me know if I’m getting this wrong – that you are taking the line that this is just a temporary situation. As the generations pass, these views will fade into something more in line with liberal values, the same way – as you say – that 20,30 years ago, vicious anti-gay stuff was much more common among average Brits. The Muslim community is just a bit behind that curve.
(again, please correct me if I’ve got this wrong)
I wish that were the case. Here are the reasons why I don’t believe that it is.
1. There’s a consistent finding that later generation Muslims are more fanatical than previous. See here for example. That’s not just a finding limited to Europe; in places like Indonesia and Malaysia, many people report the same thing. My dad was in Somalia in the ’80s, just before the civil war, and he told me – and I’ve heard similar things from many people – that you barely saw a headscarf, much less a burka.
2. People have been holding that Islam would become more liberal for a very long time. Sir Richard Burton, writing over a hundred years ago, expressed this same hope. It still hasn’t happened. Writing in 1836, E.W. Lane expressed the same hope. It has always been a mirage, so unless there’s a really good reason things have suddenly changed, I’d be very skeptical of that idea.
3. Even if it were the case that Muslims already here were mellowing, that wouldn’t fix the problem of those arriving straight from the heart of the Islamic world.
4. Other minority cultures have assimilated just fine – multiculturalism works extraordinarily well with Hindus, Buddhists, Christians from the Middle East and Africa, etc. Here’s a paper that shows how Muslim immigrants take thirty years to get to the point of Infidel immigrants who have just arrived.
5. The level of fanaticism and hatred is something completely different. This was shocking to Europeans over a hundred years ago, let alone now. We’re not talking about homophobic slurs, we’re talking about stone-cold murder for blasphemy, apostasy etc. The only group that I can think of that approaches this level of fanaticism are German neo-Nazis (real ones, not these AltRight wannabes).
6. There isn’t a single Muslim country will a good record in its treatment of Infidels. In places like Pakistan, Bangladesh, the entire Middle East, even comparatively moderate states like Malaysia and Indonesia, Infidels face a very rough time of it.
So – and it gives me no pleasure to write this – I think that Islam is indeed uniquely resistant to the Universal Culture. I’ve written elsewhere that it’s not Islam vs. the West, it’s Islam vs. Everything Else.
I hope against hope that you’re right here. But all the evidence I’ve seen (see here for example, password: ForTheArgument) is the other way.
So what I fear is that the future for Britain – and Europe more generally – is at best a situation that makes the Troubles of Ireland look like nothing, and at worst, something closer to a continental civil war.
So, yeah, I do think that Islam is uniquely resistant to the Universal Culture – and that the future of Europe is at best a terror-war that makes the Irish Troubles look like nothing, and at worst, is something close to a continental civil war.
N.B.: Soho is still pretty freakin’ seedy, just expensively so these days 😀
Your characterization of my position is about right, and in all honesty I probably overstated my case anyway. Certainly I would expect Punjabi Catholics (like my stepmother’s family) to integrate more quickly than Punjabi Muslims of similar social, educational and economic standing, for example.
I guess I see the connection between culture and religion as more contingent than you seem to, which leads me to be more optimistic about the long term prospects for Muslim integration, at least in Britain. If I was German I’d probably be more worried too: quantities matter with stuff like this, and the politics and demographics in our countries are pretty different. I’m also certainly with you in thinking that proscribing criticism of cultures while constantly apologising for your own is insanity.
But yeah, maybe the big difference is that you expect the fundamental content of a religion’s scripture to be the primary driver of the culture that derives from it, and I don’t, not in the long run. I also don’t share your pessimism as to the likelihood of Islamic terrorism igniting a hot war in Europe, or the resurgence of authentic fascist regimes, but perhaps that’s complacency born of growing up in a country that hasn’t gone in much for political extremism in the last three hundred and fifty years or so.
@Prussian
Are you considering the extent to which the rise of a fairly harsh and strict form of Sunni Islam worldwide is due to particular factors – to some extent at least, active attempts by some Saudis and people in other Gulf States to export that version of the religion/bring people there to study it? This doesn’t have to be anything inherent to Islam that’s lacking in other religions. If there was some hyper-rich Christian state that spent a bunch of money promoting an equivalent form of Christianity, would that be something inherent to Christianity? (Think a much more intense version of how some American conservative Christians have bankrolled evangelical Protestantism overseas).
EDIT: Another factor would be the degree to which that form of Sunni Islam got tied up in the Cold War – the US tried to use it as a cat’s paw against the USSR; in the long run it’s turned out to be not such a great decision.
@Tarpitz
Ah. That would explain it. Do you know that I have always honest engagement, even if it’s disagreement, when it comes to Infidel immigrants or descendants of Infidel immigrants? But I get the most unpleasant dishonesty from ‘native’ Europeans. Go figure.
Ironically, it’s part of the reason I’m pro-immigration.
I think you summarise our differences quite accurately. I’d only append that my view that Islam is more conditioned by its text than other religions based on its observed behaviour. We do seem to have managed to understand each other’s positions though.
May I make a suggestion? Suggest to me some further resources to look up & I’ll make every effort to look them up. For my part I’d suggest reading Lee Harris’ Civilisation and Its Enemies and The Suicide Of Reason. If you like Slate Star Codex, I think you’ll like these books – they have a similarity of style treat with so much more – Hegelian historiography, evolutionary psychology, evolution as applied to societies – than the usual ‘politics only’ books.
And, perhaps, my own little efforts may interest you…
Thanks for the exchange!
I think both of those were commenting on Islamic societies, not on Islamic immigrants to western societies.
@Tarpitz,
That may well be it. On the other hand, I’m the first man in two generations of my family not to live under tyranny. I’ve seen societies collapse. I know just how bad things can get.
Here’s one scenario:
@DavidFriedman,
True. Of course, there weren’t any Islamic immigrants then. However, it’s still very suggestive. This isn’t an isolated data point; all the evidence falls in the same general line, that Islam is hideously resistant towards liberal values, that it is more likely to wipe those out than be liberalized itself.
(I also think you’d be interested in Lee Harris, btw. Also a good book to read is Islam and the Psychology of the Musulman by Andre Servier, which you can find here. )
@dnd, first of all, that’s not reassuring. Let’s say the spread of fanaticism and cruelty is purely down to Saudi Arabia. We still have a massive problem. It’s like people who say that Global Warming is only due to natural causes – I’m like Guys, the damn planet is still getting hotter!
That said, what’s the version of Islam they’re pushing? The version is Salafism, a strict adherence to what is found in the Koran and Hadith. The Saudis are so effective, not just because of their money, but because the books really do back up what they’re preaching.
We also have a history of fanaticism and cruelty that long predates the existence of Saudi Arabia. Spend a little time with Andrew Bostrom’s The Legacy of Jihad or The Legacy of Islamic Antisemtisim and see the historical data he’s amassed there.
Tarpitz, Friedman, dnd, here’s perhaps the most basic reason why I am really skeptical of Islam liberalizing. What is the bare minimum that Islam needs to do to be accepted as part of liberal, universal civilization? I’ve hemmed and hawed about it, and I finally came up with these two as the bare minimum:
1. No killing of people for criticizing Islam.
2. No killing of people leaving the faith.
That’s it. No killy-killy. If I wanted to stretch it a bit, I’d add that Islam needs to do what other societies have done and come to terms with its yucky bits. In the same way Brits have had to face the atrocities of the Empire, & Americans have had to take a hard look at slavery, Islam would need to face the reality of the past. But as I say, this is an extra.
The problem is that Islam has to resist even that bare minimum – or perish. What happens if this becomes universally accepted across the muslim world? Well, people start speaking out, and then speaking out further, and ten years later, Islam becomes a footnote in history. The whole enterprise would just implode. I think any Muslim who starts seriously questioning his faith won’t “liberalize” but go all the way to apostasy. It’s very difficult to be just a little bit heretical.
In a weird way, this fragility makes it way more dangerous. To take the Nazi parallel, the reason Hitler was so insane was that he thought this was the last chance for the Aryan race to survive before it was polluted and bred out of existence. When people feel like they have nothing to lose, they are capable of anything, no matter how suicidal.
It’s interesting that you say this…
…because the consensus among the Blue Tribe and their equivalents elsewhere is that Brits haven’t faced the atrocities of the Empire, and Americans haven’t taken a hard look at slavery, and their failure to do these things is directly responsible for many of our current problems.
The reason the argument that Islam should be condemned for being uniquely illiberal generally isn’t taken seriously is because the people who advance it are almost always themselves illiberal.
I don’t think it’s controversial to say that, in American politics, the Red Tribe generally advances the belief that Islam is uniquely illiberal, while the Blue Tribe generally advances the belief that it is not. I also don’t think it’s controversial to say that the Blue Tribe is more liberal than the Red Tribe. Indeed, the Red Tribe takes pride in just how thoroughly liberal it isn’t. The net effect of this is that the Borderers are trying to convince the Quaker and Puritans that savage barbarians who have no respect for Quaker and Puritan values have no place in our society, and the Quakers and Puritans are trying to figure out if there’s any possible way to explain the critical flaw in this argument politely.
Now, obviously, this isn’t so clear-cut in every country, but the general trend seems to be universal – the people who claim that Islam should be excluded from our society because it is anti-liberal are themselves anti-liberal. Hypocrisy doesn’t invalidate an argument, of course, but hypocrisy on this level makes it difficult to take the argument seriously. If someone is telling me that gay people do not deserve equal rights, and then five minutes later that same person is trying to tell me that Muslims are evil because they discriminate against gay people, how am I supposed to do anything but laugh at him?
I don’t know about the British, but in the American case there was a war, a country torn asunder, and an occupation of one half of the country by another. Not only did America take a hard look at slavery, it washed out the institution with blood.
I think “liberal” and “illiberal” have two different meanings in those statements.
I thought it was obvious that we were talking about the legacy of slavery, not slavery itself. Americans today still look for ways to deny responsibility for slavery instead of just buckling down and forgiving themselves for it.
Setting an incredibly tempting snide remark aside, I don’t think they do. People don’t claim that Islam is uniquely illiberal because of its views on taxes or the market economy, they claim that Islam is uniquely illiberal because of its views on social issues. In all cases, the Islamic view on social issues is closer to the views of the people who criticize Islam as uniquely illiberal than it is to the views of those who do not.
@Galle
When you say red tribers don’t think “gay people deserve equal rights”, you mean they don’t support gay marriage. That is not at all the line Islamic hardliners take (n.b.: many red-tribers do support gay marriage). I’ll quote Bruce Bawer’s While Europe Slept:
If you don’t see that difference, you don’t see that difference. So I’ll just leave it there.
( Let me also note that from where I’m sitting, the Blue Tribe in the US has been getting more and more crazily authoritarian, while the Red Tribe has been trending liberal – for crying out loud, the main campaigner for the current Republican President is a flaming gay jew who ran a rally in full drag. Similarly if this issue is hypocrisy, how are red tribers not supposed to laugh at those screaming that anyone against gay marriage is a monster, and then sucking up to those who’d have gays killed? But that’s a digression.)
That may be the consensus among the Blue Tribe, but I submit it is poorly reasoned. Here’s the views on slavery held by the two US tribes:
Red: Slavery was bad, but we shouldn’t keep talking about it (and anyway, the ultimate Red Triber, Lincoln, ended it)
Blue Tribe: Slavery was bad, and we should keep talking about it (and Lincoln was basically a Blue Triber).
Now find me the mainstream prepared to admit that Islamic slavery was bad – the 20 million taken from Africa and the millions taken from Europe. Heck, find me those who are willing to condemn the Islamic practice of slavery today, in places like Libya, the Sudan etc.
Same thing with Imperialism. Find me the mainstream Islamic body, anything like an Islamic Blue Tribe, that’s willing to say that Islamic Imperialism was a bad thing. Who are willing to face things like Tamerlane’s blitzkrieg on India, or any of the rest. Good luck with that.
Finally…
Straw Man. I’ll have to quote myself here:
I really don’t think, Galle, that you understand just what is meant by illiberalism in this case. Islamic fanatics don’t want to “acknowledge the judeo-christian roots of society”; they want explicitly theocratic law. They don’t want ‘equal time’ for creationism, they want evolution outlawed and punishable by death. They don’t want ‘a seat at the political table’ for the religious; they see democracy itself as heresy.
If you want a Christian equivalent to this, you’ll never find it in America. You need to look at movements like the Ustaca and the Legion of the Archangel Michael. I sometimes wonder whether Americans have trouble understand this is because Americans have never faced real religious fanaticism.
@Galle
I don’t believe that maximizing liberalism is desirable. For example, I believe that excluding a sociopathic murder from society (by putting him in prison or a treatment facility) is desirable over giving him or her the opportunity to murder more people, even though the latter is more liberal.
I think that most people realize this and try to find a balance, where they prefer liberalism, but reject it in cases where they perceive the costs to be too high.
So your attempt to convince people by merely calling them illiberal seems doomed unless you also manage to convince them that the cost of liberalism with regard to Islam is not too high.
—
As for slavery/colonialism*, my strong impression is that what anti-racists tend to demand is that people admit that the same sentiments that led to slavery still persist and result in an extremely high level of systemic racism and/or persistent disadvantage. Then they demand that people adopt their solutions to these perceived problems. Rejecting either is then seen as being in denial about slavery/colonialism.
However, the anti-racists are not in fact able to prove that the extremely high level of systemic racism that they claim are present, do in fact exist. They often point to inequality of outcome, asserting that the entire disparity is caused by systemic racism, but they ignore that there may be other causes than systemic racism for inequality of outcome. In fact, the scientific evidence suggests that those other causes are a major factor. So then their assertions are faith, rather than fact.
Similarly, they cannot prove that their solutions will work and the scientific evidence suggests that many of their solutions probably won’t achieve what they claim. So again, their assertions about the solutions they suggest seems faith, rather than fact.
When a demand to ‘take responsibility for slavery’ in practice means a demand to reject fact and adopt faith, I reject that demand, as well as the dishonest way by which something unreasonable is presented in a deceptive way, that makes it look far more reasonable.
* European anti-racists put more emphasis on colonialism, since they can’t blame domestic slavery for systemic racism, so they had to come up with another just so story.
I live in the UK too, and I didn’t exactly recognise it form the description.
I’m sure you’ve arranged your affairs to carefully not notice anything about, say, the serial rape in Rotherham, the plight of Yezidi refugees etc.
I also didn’t notice the no-go zone in Birmingham. You need facts that are factual, and you are not going to get them from right-wing US sources, They have a record of being insanely, surreally inaccurate.
FYI, someone mentions the fact that no-one mentions Rotherham at least once a week round here.
You don’t look at the facts present and you don’t engage honestly with what little you do read. As I said, I’m done.
Do you have sources that are European and are not far right?
Proving neatly that you haven’t read any of the sources I listed.
1. Blaspheme Islam.
2. Get sent to prisons full of Muslim gangs.
3. Mysteriously die in jail with no details provided.
Just sayin’, watch what you say about Islam in the UK. If it’s sufficiently unflattering to Allah or his Prophet Mohammed (PBUH) you may wind up dead, and no one in the UK government will care because you got what you deserved, blasphemer. Sounds like a de-facto death penalty for blasphemy to me.
Exactly this.
When I threw off my parents’s Christianity as a teenager, I identified progressives with the Enlightenment. It was fairly trivial for the likes of Voltaire to conclude that, if Christianity was false, so was Islam. Intellectuals were supposed to be open-minded enough to examine whether atheism, deism, or one of the other world religions was true (it became something of a cliche in the late 18th century to treat Confucianism as true – Samuel Johnson complained about intellectuals treating Chinese as happily ruled by philosopher-kings and Africans as completely bad).
Yeah, no. Ever since they gave up on the Soviet Union, the Left has followed Foucault in preferring Islam to all other religions. A pox on them for that, and on their right-of-center fellow travelers. I’ll never vote for anyone who isn’t at least as skeptical of Islam as Donald Trump.
That is pretty much my intellectual evolution, right there.
What, even Buddhism? How many of the left have taken the Shahada? You really need to think about what you are saying.
I’m not saying for a moment that the UK has USA-style free speech, but you’d have to say something relatively extreme about Islam, either to a Muslim or through a megaphone, to even get prosecuted, and it would be pretty extreme to get a prison sentence even then. It does happen, but it happens rarely enough to be newsworthy when it does.
A british man was once arrested for a karaoke performance of “Kung Fu Fighting”
I’d much rather live in a country where the police once arrested someone due to a bogus racial abuse charge* than one where they choked someone to death for possibly selling loose cigarettes.
*Although I don’t think this is a good example of the British police being silly regarding free speech anyway
From that last link:
an independent investigation was under way
And nothing is ever heard again about it. One might assume the authorities are very uninterested in finding out what happened.
a de-facto death penalty for blasphemy
They didn’t kill him. They just put him in a place where he might die easily.
– In favour of welfare cuts.
I don’t think political realities will allow him to turn the UK into some white-only, Christian-only place, but they will allow him to implement stiff that makes ATOS, UC , and the bedroom tax look like the milk of human kindness.
Straw man. As I said, not a trace of honest engagement.
I don’t think political realities will allow him to turn the UK into some white-only, Christian-only place
Do you assume that is what he wants? If so, you are not taking issue with the actual man but with your caricature of what a conservative politician must be.
Quite possibly not. The real mystery is what ThePrussian wants, since he is much more inclined to complain about being misunderstood than offer explanations.
Maybe he really is happy with the human umbrella’s offer of
1. No more muslim immigration.
2. Do nothing about existing muslims….
3. …except halfway agree with them about the gays.
Regarding the Google Lunar X-Prize, the critical factor in its demise was I believe the lack of a viable launch option. At the time the prize was announced, SpaceX was offering the Falcon 1 small launch vehicle for something like $6 million per launch, and without years of paperwork and planning. That’s not out of reach of someone trying for a $20 million prize, though even at that level it does mean an uncomfortable fraction of the total effort is “try to raise funding to buy a big rocket” and an uncomfortable fraction of the risk is “hope five years of your life doesn’t blow up on someone else’s rocket over which you have no control”.
But Falcon 1 was discontinued in 2009, and from that point until now there hasn’t really been a space launch vehicle available for less than $20 million unless you have a government doing you favors. A number of rockets have been under development to fill that niche, and the previously-cited Electron was the first to make it to orbit, but too late for Google’s patience given that the original deadline had been pushed back six years already.
The other option would have been to fly as a secondary payload on someone else’s launch, say a communications satellite going to a geostationary transfer orbit. I looked into that myself when I briefly considered trying to organize a bid, and I believe a few of the other teams did likewise, but the secondary payload opportunities are pretty tight on mass (160 kg absolute limit in the case I was looking at) and perhaps more importantly, rather paranoid about having someone else’s amateur-built high-energy propulsion system bolted right next to their paying customer’s half-billion-dollar communications satellite.
So it’s Elon Musk’s fault? Cool. I can live with that.
Re the Electron, were you as werided out as I was about the electrical pump system? I’ve seen some of the math, but it still sounds wrong.
And why am I not surprised that you looked at putting together a team for the prize?
On the one hand, Elon did kind of sort of promise to sell cheap Falcon 1 rides to GLXP contestants. On the other hand, keeping a unique rocket in production costs serious money, and was orthogonal to Elon’s long-term goals, and AFIK none of the contestants were actually buying or even ordering Falcons in 2008-2009. And he only kind of sort of promised the cheap Falcon 1 rides, so I’m not going to fault him for losing patience earlier than Google did.
As for the Electron, it’s weird but, in hindsight, in a why-didn-I-think-of-that sort of way. Consider pressure-fed rockets. Those are kind of marginal for orbital launch, but were used in e.g. the upper stage of the Delta II. In a pressure-fed rocket, all the energy to push the propellant into the engine comes from compressed gas. In Electron, all the energy to push the propellant into the engine comes from a lithium-polymer(?) battery. If you need a lot of energy but you don’t want to deal with the hassles of a combustion engine(*), what’s your go-to answer? A tank of compressed gas, or a really good battery?
There are cars that run on compressed air, but they are not operationally useful, whereas battery-powered cars, very much are.
* OK, the rocket itself is a combustion engine, but a second combustion engine just to run the fuel pump for the first combustion engine starts getting tricky.
Electric pumps have advantages in simplicity and having rapid and precise throttling. The former is what Rocket Lab is looking for but I wonder if the later could be really useful in the future for people trying to, e.g., land fairly heavy vehicles on the Moon’s surface.
My gut sense is that electric pumps probably trade well against small combustion-driven turbopumps for the relatively small engines on Electron (only 5,400 lbf at sea level). They are highly energy-efficient, for one, and mechanically much simpler. And they will work much better than pressure fed engines in this thrust level.
But as you get bigger the weight penalty is going to be huge – the pump motors are 50HP each, two per engine, 9 engines on S1 – so I doubt Rocket Labs will be able to scale up much without going the traditional route. Combustion driven turbopumps are more complex, but they are more scalable and have the advantage of running on fuel you already have a big tank of. And you can use the turbopump exhaust for useful stuff if you want to buy back some efficiency.
This is what Tasmanian sounded like.
I was halfway hoping this would be a Looney Tunes episode.
Wait what? Does meth turn you into a vampire?
Rarely.
Man somehow unaware Jacob Rees-Mogg is a massive bellend
The most interesting part of the the original article was the the JRM quote “you alleviate poverty by trickle-down economics” — the first time I’ve seen an advocate for it call it such.
I thought trickle-down economics was the common term? It’s what they used in my high-school and college classes in the United States, anyway.
Trickle down economics was the political term used by the opposition to deride the tax breaks.
Were “they” arguing in favor of it or describing it as a bad argument used by other people?
As best I can tell, it originated with people attributing it to their opponents and is usually used that way. If you wanted to argue in favor of the idea you would surely choose a word other than “trickle”
The Trump administration has used it occasionally. See here, for example.
I was suspicious that maybe they’d made it up, but it is from here at 2:17.
This is, in fact, the same paper, now published, previously causing a media storm as a preprint. 91% AOC for men using 5 images was the original claim.
From the low-fat vs low-carb study:
Meanwhile on the Wikipedia page for low-carbohydrate diet:
So they botched it; either they weren’t instructing participants to actually follow a low-carbohydrate diet, or the participants didn’t comply.
Is there a reason to believe there’s a threshold effect at 20%?
At 20% as a number? Not necessarily.
But yeah there’s a vague level at which you might expect ketogenesis to become a significant factor. Your problem is going to be ‘is that real world feasible’ though. IMHO it would border on a no on both taste, time and cost grounds.
Also they were actually interested in looking at genetic profile effects to, so in many respects it’s actually a good thing that they didn’t kick the low carb people onto a ketogenic diet because that might very well have eliminated any chance they had of teasing out subtle genetic effects in the normal diet range.
So really I think this criticism is a touch lazy and unwarranted. It’s useful data.
Yeah that rankled me a touch as well.
However, a lot of your consideration in designing these studies has to be ‘what is actually realistic, palatable and (extending to post study external validity) realistic for joe bloggs to do’. Indeed, from the study:
“Then individuals slowly added fats or carbohydrates back to their diets in increments of 5 to 15 g/d per week until they reached the lowest level of intake they believed could be maintained indefinitely”
There are merits to this approach over the standard ‘we delivered pre-formed meal packs containing X amount of calories’. It’s perhaps less rigorous in terms of teasing out an actual biological difference, but it is most likely superior in deciding ‘is this an actual public health measure that will be a useful message to put out’. Which has been a pretty specific failing of nutrition science over the years.
So botched it? Nah not at all. Would love to see someone take down a bit further though.
Correction:
Trinity College is not actually the first US college to break the $70k barrier, it is the first Connecticut college to do so. Here is NYU for example . Also, it should be noted that the $70,000 price is not tutition, but total cost including room, board, and other fees.
> Also, am I just pattern-matching, or do a suspicious number of unrelated languages use some version of “mina” to mean “me”?
I *think* there are several languages that use some version of “mi” / “mina” to mean “my” / “mine”.
For example, in Russian the word for “me” is “я” [ya] or old form “азъ” [az]. “mine” is “мой” [moy] (one of three gendered forms; they all use the same root).
As a counter-example, in Japanese “me” has many forms all without any relation to “mina”, and “mine” is constructed from “me” using particle “の” [no] as a possession indicator. And “皆” [minna] means “everyone”.
It’s common to Indo-European languages, which include English and Russian but not Japanese.
As for Palawa kani, the similarity of the first-person personal pronoun to the Indo-European pronouns seems accidental, since the other pronouns don’t match.
See also http://wals.info/chapter/137 and http://wals.info/chapter/136 about pronouns in various languages, with a large collection of data with citations about many languages.
In the vein of that Marginal Revolution link on driverless trucks, there’s this interesting piece from Virginia Postrel at Bloomberg about the use of labor-saving technology in cotton harvesting, and why it took decades to fully implement. It was a similar kind of story, about having to get tons of things changed and right so that the machines could be cost-effectively used.
Unfortunately, the lives of many of the cotton pickers didn’t turn out well from it (not that they had great lives to begin with).
I wonder if the same story is at work in textiles. Textiles are so labor-intensive that they were some of the first industries to get outsourced, then outsourced again. That should make them a prime target for additional labor-saving machinery, but instead progress seems rather slow beyond the labor-saving machinery that’s been developed over the past 200+ years.
Most of the textile production cycle was automated but it hit a bit of a wall once additional automation would require modeling the exact elasticity and other properties of cloth in combination with fine manipulation of the cloth. Though in a few more years we might see that hurdle crossed.
I remember not very long ago seeing attempts at cloth-folding robots. It is a surprisingly hard task.
Textiles are so labor-intensive that they were some of the first industries to get outsourced, then outsourced again. That should make them a prime target for additional labor-saving machinery
I really should look this up but I’m going on very vague memories that after the Industrial Revolution, it was cheaper to import cotton, weave cloth in the Manchester mills, and sell that cloth in India (paisley patterns being an Anglicisation of Indian patterned cloth) than what had previously happened which was importing Indian-woven cloth. I think (again, not sure) that this had a bad effect on the Indian textile trade (imported machine-woven cloth was cheaper than small scale hand-weavers could compete with, so not alone did it hit the export trade, it hit the home market for native goods) but don’t quote me on that.
Interestingly, Reddit’s “one weird trick to cure tinnitus” is also a Chinese qigong (Daoist/Chinese Yoga) technique called “ringing clear the heavenly drum,” the purpose of which was never entirely clear to me (not saying the purpose IS a tinnitus cure, just noting that more than one group of people have found this seemingly random act beneficial somehow).
Huh. I’ve been suspicious for a while that magic and spirituality in general falls under the metis category; qigong definitely falls in that category, so this looks like another data point for that hypothesis. That’s not to say that there’s no bullshit involved in magic/spirituality, quite the opposite – that’s par for the course with metis even before you get bullshit artists involved, and at least in the West you’ve got quite a few centuries of avoiding getting burned at the stake on top of that. There might be another factor giving the occult a higher bullshit factor on top of that – from what I’ve looked at, some of the occult seems to be a metis version of psy-ops, which would imply a higher-than-usual risk of outright disinformation.
(Another example of the hypothesis: From what I can tell, the traditional occult concept of the astral plane and memetics are pointing towards the same elephant.)
Anyone with tinnitus give this a shot? I’ve tried twice today and nothing.
Possibly relevant: my tinnitus is the result of idiopathic sudden sensorineural hearing loss. Based on the explanation, I would not have expected this to work, but several people in the reddit thread said it DID work for them, curiosity demanded I experiment on myself.
Tried it, no luck.
My tinnitus is probably thanks to trauma — a few years ago I lost an eardrum to a sparring match. It grew back over a few weeks, but my hearing’s only back to about 90% on that side, and the tinnitus developed a few months later.
Hey, thank you for mentioning SB 827! I’ve been writing a series of nearly-weekly posts on it over on the subreddit (see here, here, here, here), and if you live in California and are interested in these issues, please call your state Senator! (Especially if you live in the southern part of Silicon Valley; the Senator there, Jim Beall, is the head of the Housing and Transportation committee.)
There’s a widget which will auto-call your Senator and connect you to them at:
If you’d like to try and move the needle on the issue, make the call and send the link around!
(If you need boo-outgroup motivation, read about this “historic” laundromat; if you’d like some interesting quantitative details, here’s a good post on those.)
Rees-Mogg participated in an entertaining interview with the character Ali G on the latter’s eponymous television show, I believe (if I have the right Rees-Mogg). It’s still available on YouTube for those who haven’t seen it.
here
It is.
What struck me watching the clip for the first time since it aired is that the two men were born only a couple of years apart in the same part of London (probably the same hospital), both attended leading private schools and went on to Oxford and Cambridge respectively to read history, both of them taking 2:1s.
It might as well be Newsnight.
A cynic might suggest they’ve also both made a career out of impersonating a stereotype.
Au contraire.
Baron Cohen has impersonated several.
Never heard of Hamilkin before today, but there are other groups I wonder this about.
SSCkin here. I identify as David Friedman.
I don’t know if we’ve talked about this here before, but seriously, what do people here think of furries and otherkin?
Furries have a weird hobby, no question, but judging from those I’ve met the fandom’s no more irrational on average than, say, Trekkies. I’ve never met any otherkin.
Let me check the “that’s weird” box. I mean, on the one hand I firmly believe in civility even when dealing with people I strongly disagree with, and I also believe in the right of people to live their lives as they choose. But on the other gripping hand, if you insist that you are something you very clearly are not, in more than metaphorical terms, I don’t see why you have a claim on me for more than grudging tolerance.
Eh, I think that aspect of the fandom’s been exaggerated. No doubt there are a few people out there who genuinely think they’ve got the spirit of a blue-furred bipedal wolf in raver pants or whatever, but I’ve never met one, and I’ve run into a lot of furries. Most of them just like funny animals.
That’s not to say that the fandom doesn’t have some weird habits, but you could say the same for SF fans, Burners, or rationalists.
I got mixed up with some furries on the internet when I was 14. Weirdly enough, all but two were girls, and they didn’t take their fursona as anything more than some sort of metaphor. At most it was a Jungian aspect (one of the guys had a panther who was a talking libido, and one girl seemed to use her dinosaur as a persona to distance her human self from getting hit on).
@Le Maistre Chat
What does a talking libido say? Sexually explicit statements?
@Aapje: Yes.
That depends entirely on whether or not they are demanding I treat them differently than other people because of whatever status they are claiming. And “treat them differently” includes using unusual terms of address.
@Well…
Furries generally seem to just like dressing up as animals, with some having a fetish for people dressed up like that; but they generally don’t seem believe that they are animals, so it’s not in the same category as trans or -kin.
I also don’t particularly care as long as they fur around with consenting furries.
—
Otherkin can be linked to autism, as some people with autism feel inhuman and thus can feel kinship with fictional entities that are more akin to them than actual humans (or that allow them to project their own traits onto the fictional entity).
It might also be caused by overactive imagination, excessive spirituality and/or mental illness.
Whether it is generally a healthy coping mechanism that makes it easier to cope with reality or something that does the opposite, is not something I can answer.
I’m solidly with XKCD on furries. Otherkin, OTOH, are wrong on the facts in ways that I’m not going to indulge. But if I’m not sure which side of the furry/otherkin border they fall, I’ll give them the benefit of the doubt.
Personally I’m not even convinced that sincere adherents of either lifestyle even exist; at least, not in any significant numbers. Sure, there may be a few true believers as per the Lizardman’s Constant, but the rest appear to be trolls. I could be persuaded that Furries at least are to some extent real (seeing as they hold conventions and trash hotels and such), but I’m highly skeptical of Otherkin.
Yeah, I think these are the “weird” versions of the dynamic we discussed above with neo-nazis and satanists. Just that rather than solving for “what can I do to offend people most” they’re solving for “what can I do to weird people out most?”
The point of becoming a monk is setting yourself apart from the ordinary life that common people live, with all its stressors, and instead join a highly structured, collectivized enviornment. Whether you meditate about Jhānas or pray to Jesus probably doesn’t make much difference, its the monastic life that does.
From the last few paragraphs of the Buddhists are terrified of death paper:
Er, what? Did they recruit a bunch of brand new monks who know the doctrinally correct answers about no-self but haven’t actually meditated before?
Wow good find I missed that.
I wonder if there’s a selection effect at play regarding the type of people drawn to monkhood but who haven’t yet progressed to its more serious stages.
My immediate reaction to the pro-housing bill is to worry that the water supply might not always be able to keep up with the increase in housing; does it address this issue at all? Or is there some other reason why it isn’t actually likely to be a problem?
(Granted that there doesn’t seem to be an inherent shortage, the water still needs to be piped from where it is found to where it is needed, treated, and distributed, and increasing the total capacity of a given town or city takes time and money. On the face of it, if it comes down to a race between local government building new capacity and property developers using it up, well, local government is always going to be outnumbered, not to mention outfunded.)
My basic response to this is that all the *outflow* from the Bay Area and California in general has been going to Reno, Vegas, and Phoenix, places that make the California water and energy (Ye gods, the A/C) question look simple.
I’m not sure of the relevance? Presumably Reno, Vegas, and Phoenix have all been able to use zoning to limit the rate at which the population could grow to a manageable level – or didn’t need to, if the inflow was low enough or there was already plenty of slack. Is there some relationship I’m not seeing between the recent outflow rate and the maximum possible growth rate if zoning restrictions were removed?
Water’s pretty much a non-issue for this. People in dense housing just don’t use very much water. To the extent that, say, apartment buildings replace single family houses on landscaped 1/2 acre / acre lots in silicon valley it may actually reduce water consumption… Landscaping uses a lot of water.
But even ignoring that, say 1,000,000 people are added in apartment buildings near transit as a result of this bill (feels quite a success for it). 50 gallons / per person / per day is pretty reasonable estimate of what people in modern built (efficient fixtures, no leaks etc.) apartment buildings without significant landscaping in CA use. That works out to only ~56,000 acre feet per a year not accounting for any displaced landscaping usage. 10’s of millions of acre feet flow through the CA water system each year for agricultural and residential use. It’s literally a rounding error. The bay area (the most housing short area) has significantly more slack than that in it’s water system thanks to recent conservation efforts, growth in recycled water usage and the fairly recent development of ground water resources / banking (done mostly as a hedge against earthquake triggered supply disruptions).
I’m more concerned about the capacity of the treatment plants and the reticulation in individual cities and/or towns than that of California as a whole, so I’m not sure that the total amount of existing infrastructure (including agricultural) is the most relevant figure.
Still, if the Bay Area already has enough spare capacity to cope with as many new buildings as the proposed legislation would allow (or at least some reasonable fraction thereof) then there’s probably no problem. Thanks.
California is on the coast, and thanks to really ridiculous cross-subsidy schemes to provide farmers with water at below cost urban California is already paying prices for water which are comfortably above the cost of desalination. In other words, the demand for water can increase more or less without limit and as long as you break ground on enough desalination facilities and nuclear power plants / desert solar / whatever, it can be met with no need to raise prices.
The obvious solution would seem to be giving the farmers ownership of their water allocations, but make them transferable independent of the land. The farmers make money, and the cities have a way of getting the water they need. You can make a lot more money growing computer programmers and reality-TV starlets than you can growing lettuce, so the cities would consistently outbid agricultural uses.
Or is there some problem with this that I am missing?
It would make it blatantly obvious that the water allocations are a grant of money from the government. – Which would be politically unsustainable from a number of directions, including the self-image of the farmers in question.
Also, it would not serve the purpose of keeping California agriculture going.
A whole lot of first world policy which is deeply heretical against free markets comes down to governments being extremely opposed to net food imports, and willing to twist the market into a pretzel to avoid it.
I expect that what will happen eventually is that the cities will move to desalination just to not have to deal with both high costs and rationing on top of that, and the fallout from that will be that the farmers get stuck with a cost of water which at least pays the maintenance costs on the extant water infrastructure.
Oh, is the water supply privatized? I suppose it would be, now that I think of it. That would certainly make it easier for it to keep up.
Not statewide. There are small private systems, but most of the state’s water is provided by a patchwork of state or federally administered water projects, of which the largest are the Central Valley Project (US Bureau of Reclamation) and the California State Water Project (California Department of Water Resources).
The Marginal Revolution piece about the difficulties of automation reminds me that back when we had unions, there was this thing called the “work to rule”.
If management annoyed the union somewhat, but there were no grounds for a strike, the union would call a “work to rule”.
A couple of weeks of employees doing exactly what was specified in their job descriptions was normally enough to make management give in.
AIs, of course, will do nothing but “work to rule”.
AI don’t refuse to work with non-union-members filling in the gaps.
AI can be patched far more easily than union negotiated contracts can be changed.
Robinson’s intent was for public food to improve the provision of food benefits.
Trump’s intent is to make receiving food benefits less pleasant.
I rather doubt this is too difficult a plan for the government to achieve its goal with.
I think Trump’s intent is to cut out food stamp trading abuse, not just to make something slightly unpleasant for people for no reason. Or is Trump no longer the Devil and now merely Phil, the Prince of Insufficient Light?
Stated and implicit intents (and desired outcomes) can, of course, be different. I take it that ragnarrahl doesn’t *just* think Trump is doing it to be nasty- there are undoubtedly long-term considerations. Making food benefits harder to get does the following things; reduces taxes spent on them (so government saves money- to go elsewhere, or “give back”), discourages use in the future (so this change can justify future reductionary changes), and satisfies a section of his voting base who think *both* that such trading abuse is rife, and that food benefits are too luxurious anyway. Any, or all, of these things could be true.
Of course, you’ve got to take a fairly conflict-theorist-y stance in order to afford this line of reasoning credence. You may or may not be inclined in that direction wrt to Trump and the current Republican administration. But nothing there is a fundamentally unreasonable diagnosis of such a move, and one doesn’t have to think that Trump or the Republicans are pure evil in order to support such a diagnosis.
This reminds me of a discussion from way back … it puzzles me that many people, in response to the (inevitable) existence of fraud in any particular welfare system, seem to immediately want to shut said system down or at least make sweeping changes. (To provide context here, my reaction is to ask how much fraud there is, and when it turns out to be a very small fraction of the total cost, well, by all means catch as many of those cheating the system as you reasonably can, but once you’ve done that, meh.)
The naive interpretation, which I’d probably have believed twenty or thirty years ago, is that the fraud is just providing an excuse for them to shut down the system – or make it less pleasant, I guess. But that really doesn’t seem to be the case.
I’m guessing this disconnect is mostly thrive-vs-survive, i.e., an instinctive reaction on their part to criminal behaviour that I concede would be appropriate in Scott’s Zombie Apocalypse, vs. a more laid-back attitude on my part that I hope they would concede would be appropriate in Scott’s Futuristic Utopia.
Any other thoughts? I doubt it’s quite that simple; nothing ever is. 🙂
My impression of welfare fraud is that it is ubiquitous and systemic. That not only are most of those on “disability” either not actually disabled or disabled only due to drug abuse, but that a large part of the profession of social work is to figure out ways to help the lazy and the addicted get government money. That food stamp fraud (converting food stamps to cash to use for other uses, then getting food aid from other sources) is similarly ubiquitous. And that no one in the system has any interest in stopping any of this.
The obvious solution to people converting food stamps to cash, is to just give them cash in the first place. TOO obvious, perhaps. 🙂
At least theoretically, food stamps are for people who can’t afford food. So if they’re converting food stamps to cash and getting the food some other way…. why not just not give them anything? Seems just as obvious.
Because not everybody has access to these mysterious “other sources” and you don’t actually want to let people starve? (Besides, if someone wants to give food away to people who already get food stamps / money, well, that’s their business, isn’t it?)
The other sources are things like charity food banks and food pantries, they’re not mysterious. And your second question answers why you don’t give them cash; because if you do they might spend it on something other than food, then come back to you for more, complaining they’re starving. (or more likely they won’t, but their advocates will)
Because the whole point of taking money from Peter and using it to buy food for Paul is to keep Paul from starving. If Paul can feed himself without it, why put Peter out?
In practice, that doesn’t seem to be a problem. I don’t know how many nations other than the US do the “food stamp” thing rather than just trying to make sure everyone has enough money to get by, but those that don’t seem to cope, somehow.
But Paul can’t feed himself; Patrick is feeding him, for whatever reason. Not the same thing at all, IMO, and I’m not sure Patrick is as gullible as you seem to think.
But on the other hand I wonder whether that’s really the problem in the first place. Are you sure people aren’t just selling their excess? If you’re entitled to $X of food stamps per week, and only need to spend $Y on food, you’re going to feel pretty hard done by, irrational as that may or may not be. The temptation to sell the excess off would be pretty strong, so it wouldn’t be nearly as surprising (to me) if this happened fairly often; your scenario sounds much less likely to be common – not that I’m particularly confident about that, I’m pretty much just thinking aloud here.
To strike a positive note, though: given that the people selling their food stamps is perceived as a problem (regardless of to what extent it actually is) then Trump’s idea makes a little more sense to me than it did yesterday.
It wasn’t clear to me from the article – is this new Amazon company actually going to be providing healthcare themselves, or just healthcare insurance? Will they actually be hiring doctors and nurses and building hospitals?
The “actually hire doctors” one is my impression.
I’m not sure there would even be an article otherwise.
Here is the press release. It doesn’t say anything.
It has been rumored for months that Amazon wants to get into the PBM business, which seems closer to their existing businesses.
The initial focus of the new company will be on technology solutions that will provide U.S. employees and their families with simplified, high-quality and transparent healthcare at a reasonable cost.
That sounds more like the “don’t make a doctor’s appointment when you’ve got a twinge or a cough, ring up one of these helplines instead where a
call centre workertrained healthcare professional will triage your problem (and tell you to get some rest, take some paracetamol, and make sure you have plenty of fluids)” kind of ‘technology solution to health problems’.
I can’t see Amazon setting up its own hospitals, I would have expected some kind of “a gaggle of us have so much money we can set up our own health insurance co-operative” but the mention of technological solutions does make me think they’re going to go for the ‘dial-a-nurse‘ solution instead which will please nobody.
They aren’t even sure yet exactly what they’re going to do, and the runway will be very long. Warren Buffett was on CNBC a couple days ago saying that he hoped to have a CEO by the end of the year. They’re going to take a good, long look at the whole system and try to find some things to do. Possibly around using/maintaining walk-in clinics, helplines, and the old standby, negotiation. Many people close to the HC industry don’t feel it’ll come to much in the end, but it’s good they’re going to try.
As far as Amazon getting into the PBM business, that’s mostly investor-fed guesswork and hysteria. Amazon tends to engender a lot of that in the investment community. The problem is, PBM margins are low, and trending lower. Amazon could surely compete in that market if they wanted to – logistically they are already set up to do it – but to what end? Historically, they have looked for markets where there were high margins, and sections of the supply chain where there were inefficiencies, and set out to dominate them. They can have PBMs but it won’t be a big winner for them.
About Navalny and snow-removal. I saw that link at Marginal Revolution some days ago. This seems to be an example of an inside joke being taken too seriously by outsiders. I work in Moscow and live in a small town outside Moscow. Although we have had especially heavy snowfall this month, removal has been adequate and timely, as always (even on the unpaved country road where I live). What is plausible is that the kind of guys who remove snow are the kind of guys who really hate Navalny and might be showing a little more enthusiasm than usual in attacking a snowbank with Navalny’s name.
Legend has it if the pirates get all six kilograms they summon Dr. Sir Francis Drake.
Sounds like the plot to a Nicholas Cage movie.
I feel like any plausible movie plot would sound like the plot to a Nicholas Cage movie. If anything, calling it a “Nicholas Cage” movie plot would make it sound more plausible in marginal cases. (You say conjunction fallacy? I say inoculation against the availability heuristic leading one to only compare it to the plots of movies whose very existence doesn’t defy the premise that there is any sort of intelligible order or reason governing the movie industry!)
Which makes it altogether appropriate in this case, so I guess I’m just agreeing with you.
Or they just want to be, you know, entertaining.
Is anyone out there willing to steelman open borders?
I mean real open borders, not just limitless visas for skilled workers. I read some of Bryan Caplan’s popularizations, but found his style of argumentation unconvincing. In particular, he didn’t seem to give much serious attention to trade-offs. (An uncharitable and funny summary of Caplan’s view from a commenter on West Hunter: if Martians invaded, Caplan would say it increased GDP.)
There are a few points in particular that I’d like to see clarified.
1) What exactly do open borders advocates think will be optimized by opening borders? Average global human welfare? Average welfare of those moving to a new country? Average welfare of people already living in the host country?
2) Do open borders advocates think that simply opening borders will produce the desired improvements, or do they foresee the need for related changes in labor regulation and welfare benefits? (I think Caplan wants that anyway. What about other advocates?)
3) Are open border advocates concerned about further stratification of the host society into an unhappy equilibrium consisting of “winners” and “losers”, but feel that for some average there will be a net benefit, or do they argue that in the long run open borders will lead to some happy equilibrium?
I’m interested in what other people have to say. Haven’t thought about it enough to offer any real steelman. Moreover, I can’t. A steelman must be constructed by an invested opponent. I’m not exactly invested, and if anything, I lean proponent.
But as far as I can tell, nations must exert effort to close borders. So while border closure is the status quo, it isn’t precisely the natural human state. Any such effort – no matter how entrenched – must be open to justification. In my mind, the moderate question is not “Should we open our borders?” but rather “To what degree should we continue to close our borders?”
This question is interesting to me because I think of humanity as a resource for itself, and human welfare is maximized to the degree that we allow our best and brightest to flourish. My intuition is that adherence to Parfit’s mere addition paradox is buried somewhere in border closure. My answer thereto has always been that humanity’s problems are only ever solved by humanity, and restricting the flow of ideas can only restrict available solutions, so addition of groups is beneficial in the long term because it maximizes available solutions.
Availability of solutions is our most valuable resource. To the extent that we confine our most valuable resource to locations where it can not be utilized (or is only utilized on problems that have already been solved), we harm ourselves as a species. If border closure is just a sorting procedure, and if that procedure currently results in (on the balance) harmful confinement of the resource, then we should change the procedure.
Granted : changing such an important, entrenched, and complex procedure would be difficult, and should be undertaken slowly. But, it still strikes me as a worthy goal.
—
As for your 3, if we desire stability and solvency, I think Holmström’s theorem suggests that there will always be winners and losers. If we’re willing to tolerate some unharvested surplus (or, inefficiency), we could make things more fair, but I don’t think humans will ever be able to resist that temptation.
Thanks.
Sure. But on the face of it this might just be an argument in favor of more visas for highly qualified workers. I myself am a (admittedly self-interested) proponent of this, having worked most of my life abroad.
Do you mean that people are afraid that in the limit, everywhere will become little better than the Central African Republic (to take Wikipedia’s last place for human development index)? This is very unlikely. But what seems possible is not only that the mean living standard in rich countries goes down significantly, which is not so concerning in and of itself, but also that this leads to social strife, both in rich countries to which poorer move for work, as well as in poorer countries to which richer people move to live on the cheap.
What I’d like to see is an honest attempt to argue that despite the likely risk of social strife and the possible risk of deterioration of institutions, open borders are still a good idea, on the whole.
Thanks for the link about Holmstr”om’s theorem. I didn’t know about that.
@The Big Red Scary
Paging David Friedman, who should be able to answer this..
He and I seem to agree that significant welfare is not compatible with open borders.
What’s the plan for convincing people to care more about the latter than the former?
His plan seem to be to write books.
I oppose open borders, so I don’t need a plan.
Yes, the goal is to increase the well-being of humanity. But this has to be measured in a way that takes into consideration the diminishing marginal utility of wealth. For example, increasing a person’s wealth from $1 to $100 saves them from starvation (and thus greatly increases this person’s well-being), while someone’s income dropping from $60,000 to $30,000 does not send them into starvation (and thus has a small well-being effect, relatively speaking).
Open borders would require increased welfare spending, in countries that had a net-increase in migration, to accommodate for having larger populations. Having a larger population would also increase the GDP, which would make increasing spending easier.
It is important to emphasize that the term “open borders” refers to the free movement of people, not necessarily to the free movement of wealth and industry, so concerns about race-to-the-bottom effects for labor and environmental regulations can still be addressed.
Who were your sixteen great-great grandparents, and where did they each come from? In 120 years, telling immigrants from non-immigrants will be increasingly difficult.
The short-term social stratification is real, but probably insignificant in terms of utility loss. Do the people of North Dakota resent all the immigrants from other U.S. states, who come there for the high-paying oil jobs? Maybe, but what tangible harm has this resentment caused? Compared to the economic gains gained from inter-state migration, it seems trivial.
Thanks.
Sure. So what do you consider a reasonable threshhold or desirable equilibrium? And why are open borders an effective way to achieve that, as opposed to or in addition to a serious effort at promoting economic development in poor countries?
rahien.din up above introduced me to Holmstr”om’s theorem, and I think it’s correct that probably you’ll be able to balance the budget and settle into a Nash equilibrium. The question is then how bad will be the Pareto inefficiency. But again, ultimately, I’d like to see an argument that the risk of social strife is outweighed by the benefits.
For what it’s worth, I’ll answer the rhetorical question: with high probability (based on both family history and DNA tests) they were Northern European peasants and Eastern European Jews. This is relevant, since almost all of my neighbors and colleagues at work have similar backgrounds.
Of course it becomes “increasingly difficult” to tell one subpopulation from another, presuming that there in interbreeding and common socialization. But how difficult? A few examples in which it is not at all difficult, even after hundreds to thousands of years: African Americans in the wider US population, Chinese and Hmong in South East Asia, Caucasians in Russia, Armenians in the Middle East, the Roma in Eastern Europe. In each of these cases, there is a lack of assimilation into the surrounding society (for a variety of reasons) and sometimes it gets very ugly. Maybe the risk is worth it on the whole, but this is not obvious and needs a strong argument.
Having worked abroad for many years (in four very different countries), I can say that in my experience the kind of resentment directed at you when coming from a different country is incomparably greater than that directed at you when moving between US states (I’ve lived in four very different US states).
Speaking as an open borders advocate:
1. I think open borders should be combined with legal changes that make immigrating in order to live on welfare impractical. New immigrants can’t collect welfare, but have their tax rate lowered a little to reflect the fact that some of what taxes pay for isn’t available to them.
2. I also think that citizenship, in particular the franchise, should not be instantly available–in part because if it is point 1 may not be possible. Giving people the vote and access to welfare after a decade or so should work–by that time people who have come and supported themselves successfully should be “us” rather than “them” in the relevant sense.
3. Conditional on those, I expect that open borders would benefit both the present inhabitants of the country and the world.
Doesn’t point 1 put industrious immigrants at an advantage compared to their equally-industrious citizen counterparts who have to pay full taxes for a system they are not likely to benefit from?
Would you direct me to what you consider the most persuasive argument for this?
The best I’ve seen so far is that many people are stuck in low-productivity traps and that if they could move freely, they would not only be better able to take care of themselves, but also of others. I find this pretty obvious for people who are capable of doing work not yet easily automizable. But I don’t see how people moving around to drive down the wages of robots is more efficient than investing in development in underdeveloped countries. Should we expect it to be so?
Per your points 2 and 3 in particular, you might find this article from open borders advocate Nathan Smith interesting: How Would a Billion Immigrants Change the American Polity?
Sure. Although, as Rahien.din points out, it’s not really steelman-ing if you’re not trying to argue against it.
I’m not sure that I am open borders advocate, because I’m not sure what exactly what it means. I am an advocate of drastically increasing the number of legal immigrants and taking a light touch on border control and immigration enforcement writ large. I’m fine with still having actual physical border checkpoints and asking that people come in through official channels, but if some guy wants to risk life and limb to sneak across the Sonoran Desert and pick strawberries or work in a poultry processing plants, I’ve no desire to waste tax revenue chasing him. All that said:
1 – I can easily adjust my position into a defense of literal open borders. And that’s because my position is already based on the idea that immigration is largely self-regulating. We don’t need to be making a priori decisions about how many immigrants or new workers our economy needs. Any guess we make is going to be sub-optimal and not just with regards to global well-being, but with regards to national well-being as well.
2 – I suspect that the specific problem that people have with “open borders” is the assumption that were there no borders, a huge mass of humanity would immediately swarm into the United States like a swarm of locusts and overwhelm the carrying capacity of the country. Maybe. But would that be a result of abolishing the border or the result of the pent up demand created by the border and restricting immigration in the first place? I would say the latter, but we don’t have to answer that to effectively deal with the problem. We could just phase out the border. We could drastically increase the number of visas granted and then ratchet up that number over a period of… let’s say twenty years, at the end of which you could open the borders for real. The number of people applying for visas in that first year will drastically outstrip supply, but if more immigrants come than can be effectively absorbed then fewer immigrants will want to come every year.
3 – To illustrate what I’m talking about, look at what happened with Mexican immigration to the United States over the last twenty years or so (see: http://www.pewhispanic.org/2015/11/19/more-mexicans-leaving-than-coming-to-the-u-s/). Anyone who studies immigration from a purely empirical perspective, understands that immigrants are not refugees. They don’t just shuffle towards someplace that isn’t where they currently are. Migration follows patterns. Immigrants go to where they have pre-exisitng connections (this is why so many cab drivers in Washington, DC are Ethiopian) and they go where the jobs are (this is why there are random communities of Mexicans and Central Americans scattered across the Midwest).
4 – One thing to note is that even if you were to literally get rid of all the man-made borders, the United States still has two pretty big natural borders on either side of the continent plus a whole lot of inhospitable terrain separating the country from Canada to the north and Mexico to the south. Anyone not already in the Western Hemisphere would have to find a way to get here and those ways are limited. A huge increase in demand for plane/boat tickets to the U.S. would then act as an additional check on immigration in the short run. In the long run, demand will fall and supply will increase. And an increase in the supply of plane routes and passenger ships and airports and seaports and hotels and apartment buildings and houses and grocery stores and everything else that human being need to survive means a large increase in economic activity. That’s a good thing for both native-born workers and owners of capital.
5 – That broadly covers the economics. Lots of still people are going to make arguments based on “culture,” which tends to be shorthand for “brown people don’t understand liberal democracy.” Quite frankly, I don’t take that argument very seriously at all. All I have to do is look the not-so-far reaches of our domestic political spectrum to see numerous examples of white people attacking liberal democratic norms. There is nothing magical about white skin and European ancestry that makes people more amenable to democracy or tolerance or rule of law. An honest survey of American history should quickly dispel any such notions. Heck, we can even go full race realist and make this about IQ. But it doesn’t take a particularly high IQ to be a law-abiding, productive citizen, especially not in a healthy economy. And more importantly, for the reasons noted above, the immigrants who make it here are going to be from among the most motivated and resourceful people from their home countries. As an example, African and Caribbean immigrants tend to have better outcomes than native-born black Americans. There is no reason to believe that pattern would not be repeated with other ethnic groups.
Re: Baumeister. There are four studies in the paper. One is correlational and it is the only pre-registered one. The other ones, in my view, operationalize ‘ego depletion’ in a way that is indistinguishable from fatigue. Example, study 4:
“Crucially, participants in the ego depletion condition were instructed
to respond to each essay by writing all words backwards
(which required constant self-regulation), while participants in the
control condition wrote forwards in their usual way, and were only
instructed to avoid two infrequent letters in the alphabet, X and Y. At
the top of the screen above each essay question, participants were reminded
about the specific writing rule they were to follow (ego depletion:
“NB! You must write all words backwards in all the sentences
you write”; control condition: “NB! Do NOT use the letters ‘X’ or ‘Z’
anywhere in your story”). Participants in the control condition spent
5 min on each essay (15 min in total), while participants in the ego
depletion condition spent 10 min on each essay (30 min in total). ”
My objection: 10 minutes is longer than 5 minutes. It adds fatigue. Ego depletion is supposed to be a mechanism independent of fatigue, and related to self-control. That is, the two task should exert the same amount of physical and mental effort. However, in the ego depletion task, they should be ONLY DIFFERENT in how much self-control is involved (=more in the ego depletion task). This condition is not respected here.
This paper is a good example of the flexibility of ego depletion as a theory. Since it is not sufficiently distinguished from fatigue, ego depletion is a theory that is “more vampirical than empirical: unable to be killed by evidence alone”. It is frankly disheartening that reviewers still can not see through this spin. The usual good job by Roy and co. in giving a spin to whatever evidence that gives them the chance to keep the PR machine going.
Bottom line: do not trust this paper, it does not test what it claims it tests. Do not trust stuff by Baumeister et al., in general, until it is replicated independently.
Crucially, participants in the ego depletion condition were instructed to respond to each essay by writing all words backwards… participants in the ego depletion condition spent 10 min on each essay
For Pete’s sake, it would take me ten minutes alone to work out do they mean “backwards words all writing” or “gnitirw lla dsrow sdrawkcab”? I don’t know what state my ego would be in afterwards, but I’m pretty sure my choler would want to strangle some researchers!
> pain tolerance predicts how many friends you have
Wait, it actually checks out for me and there way be a different mechanism. I mean, can you separate actual pain tolerance from being very nervous about expected pain? I freak out at getting an injection, I imagine it will be horrible, I am very anxious, and it magnifies the actual pain felt. Similarly, social interaction may not be very painful but I am nervous about it, anxious, expect all kinds of humiliation. So the two could be linked through nervous, anxious, expect the wrost attitudes.
Public food, welfare in general: assuming that free markets work well enough as long as you have the money to afford them, which seems to be Scott’s position, there is also the alternative that people who don’t have enough money could pay with status. This sounds awful, and goes entirely against the ideals of a free and equal society, but consequentialists should at least think about it, because maybe it could trigger some other idea. Basically, the classic patron-client relationship, where the patron gives the client stuff and protection and the client pays with respect and some amount of service. Mostly respect. Yes, forcing poor people to kowtow to some rich person sounds repulsive, but it gives the rich person a strong incentive, a selfish reason to actually care about them in a way that neither the capitalistic, nor the democratic system as such does.
Perhaps it does not have to be kowtowing and the patron does not have to be rich. Just thinking aloud: can’t all these influential intellectuals, from Scott to Robinson, instead of arguing about what should happen to a, maybe, 100M poor people in the US, should each just “adopt”, i.e. be the advocate of a smaller group of them? If Robinson is the advocate of poor people living in a certain city district, he can personally check all 10 public cafeterias there and raise as stink if they suck. If Scott is the advocate of the poor people in another city district, he can just go there and ask them why are you guys buying fries over spinach, would you buy more spinach if we cut the price in half? And then go to the local farmers nearby and ask them about their production costs. Or whether they know some good spinach recipes – handing out a few thousand photocopied recipes in the district doesn’t sound like a large cost. It would sound so much more workable to me. In turn, if the advocate’s work is any good, the people will actually pay with well earned respect on their own will.
I have my doubts that influential intellectuals can be good patrons or that they want to interact so much with poor people*.
* In reality, they may tell you that they are willing, but…
Growing up in my hometown in Virginia this type of patronage system was alive and well. The benefactor would advocate for their client in certain cases, or provide them with financial assistance. In return the poorer person would occasionally provide their benefactor with some sort of menial service or small gifts, like fish. This could occasionally take on an employee/employer situation, but there was a deeper connection than that would suggest. I suspect that some of these relationships extended back to slavery, as they were frequently white/black.
I imagine there are several issues leading to the decline of the system. One is the advantages gained dropped in value. As government became less personal, social capital became less useful. Dealing with the tax office was more related to how well you understood paperwork than who you knew who worked there. Everyone was equally disadvantaged. On the other side, there are far fewer menial tasks to help with.
The second, and likely more important, is the decline of the type of social reputation you are speaking of. It was important to look after people, because that cemented your reputation as an upstanding citizen. Not having these relationships marked you as either miserly, disagreeable, or poor. Now that reputation isn’t as big a driver, there is no reason to seek these relationships out.
I think the respect a public intellectual gets from 10 poor people would be worth a lot less than the effort it would take to go and nag a bureaucracy into changing its policies, not to mention a whole supply chain of farmers etc, unless they were allowed to get really creepy and exploitative with it; although I would like to see Scott and Nathan argue with each other whilst each being held up on palanquins.
Wouldn’t the more sensible system (for a given value of sensible) be to give Scott and Nathan each the food-stamp-budget of however many people want to subscribe to their service, and let them run their own system? They could then compete to get the most people to sign up to Scott-stamps or Nathan-burger, and then they get to keep whatever their profit margin is. I think this basically reduces to letting people spend EBT in cafes (I’m not American, so have no idea if you can already do this).
Or, if the main goal is to create a non-means-testing way to stop people who don’t need welfare from claiming it, you could 1) demean them arbitrarily (e.g. they have to wear a silly hat with bells on) or 2) make them do something as/more time-consuming than welfare. (1) seems to make people miserable for no concrete gain; (2) is workfare, which is already a thing.
That isn’t all that far from the traditional Islamic system. The Koranic tax can be paid to the government, but it doesn’t have to be. The taxpayer can spend it himself on the designated categories of recipients or give it to a middleman who will do it for him.
The current Shia system in Iran, as I understand it, is that each Muslim selects a religious scholar whose views on issues of religious law he will follow and pays his Koranic tax to that scholar, who then distributes it.
Re, automating trucks. The author… doesn’t seem to have thought much about what they were actually typing.
because a self driving truck just gets so sleepy. Obviously they’ll need to hire guards while the self driving truck takes the naps it needs.
A chunk of the stuff he reels off is logistics planning, something big delivery companies already deal with with automated systems.
And most of the remainder is down to loading docks and maintenance.
If the owner of the loading dock wants to avail of lower prices and faster transport they’ll sharpen up their game.
Not everyone will. The world will have a minority of self employed human truckers dealing with people who can’t get their shit together but the wallmarts and other big firms will do it in a heartbeat and they’re the lions share of the market.
I agree, most of it seems easily solvable by moving the job out of the cabin, which makes it far more efficient.
I feel like the preconfiguration of this is intermodal transport- a low margin business where the driver has pretty much zero interaction with the cargo.
This has to be the truest thing I have ever read on the subject.
“implies “a case against the stringency of current [immigration] restrictions” ”
Depends on the country and its welfare system. In Finland, *all* immigrant groups except Germans make the proportion of total population to employed people worse – so as far as we know, the economic impact of every immigrant group except Germans is negative. I’m sure open borders would be non-harmful to existing citizens in a country with minimal social security, but not with all residents being applicable to social benefits.
Welfare. Open borders. Pick one.
Does anyone know any good archives of videos of Trump speeches and TV appearances, ideally high quality videos with him being particularly emotive, well lit, with multiple angles of his face?
I found the web archive site but most of the videos are small, grainy and low quality.
This question is sort of like “does anyone know where I can get my hands on some yellowcake?” Maybe there was a point in human history at which the question would have been motivated by nothing more than weird curiosity, but then we had a technological breakthrough (fission bombs, deepfakes porn), and now it’s just not safe to cooperate with someone who might be plotting an atrocity.
For context I want to play around with FakeApp. I find it interesting that it’s apparently entered the realm of “atrocity” given there’s a long tradition of mocking/parodying politicians.
Indeed it would be quite worrying if people have started considering it an “atrocity” to stick the POTUS’s face on some bond villians or goodfellas.
There does seem to have been a… quite remarkably united campaign given how rare such coordination is against the tech to the point that finding tutorials keeps hitting ban pages with even sites/communities that avoiding all porn finding themselves shut down.
What’s wrong with obvious? Inadequate labeling? You don’t know how to download?
Rylander describes a burglar who started punding, and could not stop, even though he was suffering from an increasing apprehension of being caught.
Ray Bradbury story, “The Fruit at the Bottom of the Bowl”.
San Francisco eases urban development, yet we have the sensationalist headlines such as
San Francisco Man Has Spent 4 Years and $1 Million Trying to Get Approval to Turn His Own Laundromat Into an Apartment Building
What aspect of the story is sensationalized?
People talk about NIMBYs as if it were obvious what their self-interested motivation was in cases like this, but I notice I’m having trouble modeling them. How do they benefit from preventing their neighbors from building denser housing? If developers see that it’s expensive and time-consuming to build in a neighborhood, presumably that reduces the price developers are willing to pay, so current homeowners have less real-estate wealth. Also, if housing costs are a bottleneck to local economic growth, then presumably relaxing that constraint would lead to more growth and even higher property values.
I guess if renters are terrified of being driven out by gentrification (or, if they have subsidized affordable housing, seeing their friends, grown children, and local businesses they patronize leave), NIMBYism might at least serve as a delaying action, but rents are bound to go up eventually anyway if the overall housing stock doesn’t keep pace with demand.
So that leaves me with the following plausible motivations:
• low-to-middle-income renters trying to delay being priced out or surrounded by different (wealthier) people
• wealthy homeowners who want to preserve their unobstructed views and ample street parking, and/or avoid being surrounded by more people, many of whom would be different (younger, more transient), some percentage of whom would be scary subsidized poor people
• gullible people allying with the two above groups based on disingenuous arguments about historic and environmental preservation, or specious reasoning about the causal relationship between new real-estate development and higher rents
Am I missing anything?
I guess it makes sense that some wealthy homeowners would value living in a low-density expensive residential neighborhood, but not having a long commute to their jobs or whatever they want to do in the city, so highly that they would rather obstruct their neighbors’ development projects than reap the benefits of higher real-estate prices and economic growth. And I guess it makes sense that people at risk of harm from gentrification would try to slow it down even if they couldn’t stop it. Still, it surprises me how tenacious the NIMBY coalition is. It goes to show how strong people’s resistance to change is even in the face of pretty direct financial incentives.
It also occurs to me that it’s sort of like the immigration debate writ small.
Denser housing means more people, more traffic, more crowding in schools and in general more demand on public resources. If it’s low-income housing it also means more crime from littering to murder. It can also be ugly and even literally loom over the current homes. As a second-order effect, it can result in enough newcomers that the government becomes responsive to them and hostile to the long-time residents.
So mostly your second one. I don’t think renters are big on NIMBY
The point of making money is presumably to enjoy it. If you offered me a billion dollars but told me that in exchange, I could not have a single luxury (including those I already had), I would refuse you. Opposing having one’s living environment made worse is the same sort of thing to a lesser extent.
Yes, density increases the value of the land. But much of the value of the real estate is the value of the house. For density to really increase the wealth of the bystander, it has to make the value of the land go up so much that it is worth tearing down the house and replacing it with something denser. That is not a plausible scenario.
The whole argument about SB827 is about whether land owners should be allowed to tear down existing houses and replace them with bigger apartment buildings. It’s taken for granted that, in places like SF, a lot of them would find it profitable to do so. I guess the fact that any particular lot is desirable enough to support new, denser development doesn’t necessarily imply that every neighboring lot also would be, but I imagine most of them would.
Buddhist monks and fear of death:
1) as article admits buddhist doctrine says that fear of death would be relieved by perceptual changes caused by meditative practise and not by conceptual understanding of no-self doctrine. and their buddhist monks weren’t meditators
2) I don’t know much about Tibetan buddhism but in Theravada there is a practise of cultivation of fear of death aimed at excitation of feeling of urgency (better work hard on your spiritual achievements cause death is near and you don’t want to be reborn again, right?)
> May be related to similar practice of calling apprentice printers printer’s devils, likewise mysterious in origin.
The origin of printer’s apprentices being called “devils” is this:
wait for it…
(If you want to know why it’s called the hellbox (this term almost certainly comes first and gives rise to the second) imagine having to sort 8 point metal type, in reverse, by window light, for 10 or 12 hours.
Poor devils.
P.S. Hello from the Oort.
I figured the hellbox is because it’s where bad letters go when they die.
The explanation I’ve heard for the prevalence of first-person pronouns in m- is that m is the first consonant babies learn to say since it requires the least coördination to produce, and so gets assigned to the most fundamental words in the language, at least from the perspective of a baby: “mother” and “first person singular pronoun”. Can’t remember where I read this.
As far as I can tell, this is a just-so story and there’s no actual evidence for it. There definitely is a cross-linguistic tendency for words for “mother” to use nasals, and words for “father” to use ‘p’ or ‘t’. (See http://www.jstor.org/stable/30022224 for a study which controls for language family, and also for potential influence from Indo-European languages.) But all of the stuff about “this is the sound a baby makes when it opens its mouth to nurse” is pure speculation, and imo the kinship terms can be equally well explained by the kiki-bouba effect.
(If there really is a “first person = m, second person = t” thing, though, that would be intriguing, though I’m not quite sure what pattern we could draw from that plus the kinship terms.)
Was Tiffany ever really a “common medieval name”? Ngrams doesn’t go back that far, but looking at Ngrams for Tiffany and Tiffanie doesn’t bring up much. https://www.google.com/search?q=%22tiffany%22&tbm=bks&tbs=cdr:1,cd_min:1500,cd_max:1704&lr=lang_en I can find a couple of uses of it as a surname. You’d think that if it had been a common medieval name like Wimarc or Ælfgifu there would be more subsequent printed references to it. I think that this may be just a hapax (or dis) legomenon.
r=0.68 (r^2 = 0.46) for SATs and GPA seems high, but it seems even higher when you realize that the (1-0.46=) 0.54 of the variance unexplained left over doesn’t just go to “other measurable academic success factors”, it goes to a combination of that + “random stuff”. By analogy to twin studies and heritability, r^2 here is like h^2 in heritability, and there the left-over variance isn’t just “shared environment” its “unshared environment” (i.e. random stuff). Random stuff surely doesn’t explain the whole 0.54, but it’s probably enough to make me think that “other measurable academic success factors” doesn’t have as much left-over variance to explain as I would have previously thought.
On the AI gay face thing, alot of good posts on Andrew Gelman’s site on this: mostly debunking it (the Wang and Kosinski study , that is, not neccessarily the future capabilities of AI facial recognition.)
For instance this one.
“We all know we should dislike this person”
Why should you dislike this person? Have you ever seen him speak? He comes across extremely well and people have difficulty finding dirt on him to be honest.
Also, he generally speaks in a respectful manner, which people really appreciate. This is an appeal of Boris Johnson also. For example, when one panel I saw was asked about Jeremy Corben’s opposition to shoot-to-kill directives for terrorists that present a danger (for example a chap running around with a knife), the rest of the panel said very nasty things — Jacob said “Jeremy Corben is a principled pacifist; and while I do not agree with him, I highly respect him for standing by a view that is so deeply unpopular” — next to everyone else this really endeared him to the crowd.
Actually, as he has come to prominence I’ve noticed an increasing amount of innuendo around “oh, he’s an awful man” but nobody wants to tell me what’s awful about him — it looks like the reason may simply be he is an increasingly powerful Tory.
“he doesn’t seem very competent and his opinions are out-of-touch and (imho) pretty dumb”
One of Jacob’s appeals when you see him speak is his amazing level of knowledge. Generally in panel shows he leaves everyone else in his dust with the level of evidence he’s able to bring to the fore and comes across as not at all dumb or uninformed.
He doesn’t hold a government post but seems to have run successful businesses and as I said above he and so forth so where do you get “doesn’t seem very competent… and (imho) pretty dumb” from?
I feel it is beneath your good name to disparage someone in this way without citing a single concrete thing against their character, positions, history, or anything else; and I don’t think you’d like others doing it to you.
Because being nice only takes you so far.
Lets say someone turns up who is soft spoken, polite, charming and friendly… and he tells me all about how he wants to re-open the gulags.
On what do you base whether you like someone? how nicely they smile while saying things or what their views actually are?
I’ll prefer a polite and friendly person espousing views I hate to one screaming death threats at me and I want that polite and friendly person who have an absolute right to participate in discussions but I reserve the right to view people negatively based on their views.
now
Voting records:
Generally voted against laws to promote equality and human rights
Consistently voted against equal gay rights
Consistently voted against allowing marriage between two people of same sex
Consistently voted against allowing terminally ill people to be given assistance to end their life
Consistently voted for use of UK military forces in combat operations overseas
Consistently voted against investigations into the Iraq war
Consistently voted for replacing Trident with a new nuclear weapons system
Almost always voted against a right to remain for EU nationals already in living in the UK
Consistently voted for reducing housing benefit for social tenants
Consistently voted against raising welfare benefits at least in line with prices
Consistently voted for a reduction in spending on welfare benefits
Almost always voted for increasing the rate of VAT
Consistently voted against increasing the tax rate applied to income over £150,000
Consistently voted for more restrictive regulation of trade union activity
Almost always voted for reducing capital gains tax
Consistently voted for raising England’s undergraduate tuition fee cap to £9,000 per year
Consistently voted for reducing central government funding of local government
Consistently voted against a more proportional system for electing MPs
Generally voted against more powers for local councils
Consistently voted for a stricter asylum system
Consistently voted for requiring the mass retention of information about communications
Consistently voted for mass surveillance of people’s communications and activities
Generally voted against measures to prevent climate change
Consistently voted for selling England’s state owned forests
Consistently voted for capping civil service redundancy payments
Consistently voted for the privatisation of Royal Mail
Almost always voted for restricting the scope of legal aid
Consistently voted for allowing national security sensitive evidence to be put before courts in secret sessions
So basically a war-hawk, anti-equality, anti-gay, anti-abortion, anti-accountability, pro-more-nukes, against foreigners, pro-brexit, pro more taxes for poor people but anti taxes on rich people, votes in favour of effectively making it illegal to strike, want to cut funding to local councils and strip power from local councils while giving them more costs/responsibility (standard tactic for destroying an institution), is in favour of spying on me and is against privacy protections (for peasants, pro privacy for rich people and companies), wants to sell off public land, want to avoid paying wage-earning civil servants the payments they’d be otherwise legally entitled to under their contracts (filthy peasants), votes consistently in favour of stripping me and similar normal people of the right to a lawyer if we’re arrested and if I do get arrested votes consistently in favour of secret courts.
He’s right wing, but on many scores he’s way more right wing than the right wing conservative party of which he’s a part. When he dissents from his party it’s when the chance to fuck over gays, immigrants or poor people comes up and the Tory party isn’t being sufficiently anti gay/immigrant/poor.
He is a horrible horrible human being in almost every way except for his demeanour.
To balance it out I feel I should include some positives:
There’s no evidence that he ever murdered any hookers. There aren’t any sexual abuse allegations. He’s never talked about raping anyone. He’s a better choice for a leader than Trump.
Greg Cochran: most likely cause of the global decrease in frog populations is a fungal disease, possibly spread by researchers investigating the most likely cause of the global decrease in frog populations.
ST:TNG spoilers!
My favorite part of the Nicomachean Ethics is where he talks about wittiness, and how this is the moderation between buffoonery and boorishness (Chapter 2?). The best part is how when he’s talking about buffoonery and the unpalatability of making jokes at the expense of others, he justifies this by saying that you wouldn’t want that to be the norm. I’m like 60% sure Kant saw that and was like, oh my god, that’s ethics!
Life in these Enlightened Times:
Speaking as “a visitor to your haunted land” … uhhh … what is it with rationalists and orangutans?
Probably a Terry Pratchett reference.