OT96: Snopen Thread

1. New advertisement for Altruisto, a browser extension that automatically connects you to affiliate/referral programs for online shopping and donates the money to effective charities. Endorsed by eg Steven Pinker and Peter Singer.
2. There will be a Slate Star Codex meetup at 3:33 PM on 3/3 at 3 West Circle, Berkeley CA. The numerological conjunction will be used to summon an avatar of Gwern into the material world. More on this as it develops.
You’ll be relieved to know Wikipedia has an article on toilet paper orientation. Some of it is humorous if you look closely.
Naval Gazing continues its exploration of battleship propulsion with turbines and oil fuel.
A few people have said they’d be interested to see some thoughtful, knowledgeable criticism of Jordan Peterson. I think I might have found some:
A biologist debunks Peterson’s lobster claims. If the biologist is right, and I’m convinced he is, then this could shake Peterson’s credibility on a number of other claims.
On Joe Rogan’s podcast, Bret Weinstein describes an error Peterson made in his Vice interview. (Close to the 4:30 mark in that clip.) I agree with Weinstein on that one.
So, there’s two pieces of it anyway.
That’s not just a random biologist, it’s culture warrior extraordinaire PZ Myers, who has a long history of being a disingenuous ****.
Just last month he called Steven Pinker a “lying right-wing shitweasel” for saying that certain members of the alt-right are literate and intelligent.
None of this is to say that he’s wrong about lobsters, but I’d say that he *is* being disingenuous in his reading of Peterson.
(Also, his comment that “I have no interest in ever having a conversation with Jordan Peterson. He’s an ignorant ass.” is just rude!)
PZ Myers is so frustrating. An actual biologist critiquing some of Jordan Peterson’s biology-based arguments would be very interesting, and a valuable addition to the conversation.
But why does he have to go out of his way to be so abrasive to people he considers his outgroup? It’s like his actual purpose is getting people riled up, rather than being a voice of reason in the conversation.
Within the first thirty seconds he’s scathingly referring to ‘fanboys’ he ‘pissed off’, and acting shocked that their comments are so ‘unintelligent’ they are not worth replying to. That’s a style of interaction better suited to a random jerk on YouTube, not a Associate Professor of biology.
It made me feel hostile towards the video, and I’m basically on his side.
i’ve always been confused with this hatred for Pinker from US moderate progressives. I’m pretty much as far left as they come, and while the Anarcho Syndicalists and Spartacists and the other reprobates I meet have quibbles with his naive interpretation of the Enlightenment, it’s respectful and intellectual, and has none of this venom you see from the “moderate” US social left.
And this reasoned discussion is from people who set police cars on fire for fun, so it’s not a lack of spirit restraining our leftists.
Finally, I’d always placed Pinker LEFT of Meyers, somewhere just right of Chomsky. So this confuses me no end.
Social Justice ideologues seem to generally argue that the core of the problem is the wrong beliefs being taught to people. A decent number of SJ people don’t believe in the ability to successfully counter these wrong beliefs in debate, but in silencing and isolating wrong beliefs, hence solutions such as ‘no platforming’.
Steven Pinker has a platform, which he uses to say anti-SJ things. Hence, some SJ people see him as being the core of the problem, who must be neutered.
Revolutionaries who want to gain control over the economy/society tend to put far less weight on gaining control over the idea/debate space and are more focused on ‘practical’ power. So they logically will not get outraged by Pinker, while they do get outraged by cops, managers, etc.
It’s all about who people see as a threat, which is not the same as the distance in beliefs. Scott has written about this.
I strongly disagree with the idea that Pinker is close to Chomsky – Pinker has said capitalism leads to peace and that large scale socialism is against human nature (He also says anarchism is untenable in the second interview)
@qwints
That may have been a bit strong, true. Pinker is not an Anarcho-Syndicalist (I assume Chomsky hasn’t made the jump to council communism of democratic confederalism or whatever.) But Meyers doesn’t really engage with economic issues outside of standard Blue-tribe positions. Pinker does, and he takes a position left of what this non-American thinks of as the US political centre (which I will define as Hillary Clinton.)
Pinker in those statements is by his own admission using rather specific definitions of socialism and anarchism, in the context of highlighting that of all the societies we’ve managed to artificially put together, Capitalism outperforms the state of nature the most. This is somehow contentious in the left, even though every major left figure from Marx to Bookchin has immediately conceded the point
Additionally, (and I’ll need to look this up.) he’s come out as rather communitarian in other statements, particularly in his approach to international institutions.
He’s internationalist, has strong support for local community bonds, a strong welfare state, and strong international institutions, and while he’s definitely a capitalist I’d probably say his politics place him in a Western Europe Centre-Left party (that is, somewhere to the left of the Democrats, even those of Bernie.)
I think there’s a thing on the left (probably amplified by Social Justice) that success by the larger society must never be acknowledged. Any mention of it must include either claims that there’s much more work to be done and/or reminders of historical injustice.
PZ Myers is the exemplar of the Irish saying “What would you expect from a pig but a grunt?”
He seems to have gotten even more irascible and narcissistic since the hey-day of desecrating an (allegedly) consecrated Host, something I would not have thought possible. His star seems to have waned with the eclipse of New Atheism, though.
TL;DR on the first video? I couldn’t stand 30 seconds of that concentrated smugness.
Yes, I’d be interested in getting a summary. It seems Peterson’s point is that humans organize ourselves into hierarchies mainly as a result of inborn biological tendencies. This seems pretty clearly correct to me and I would be pretty surprised if there is solid evidence that he’s wrong.
Like a lot of people, I noticed that in the famous Jordan Peterson interview the interviewer repeatedly and aggressively twisted his words, misrepresented what he said, etc., all in an effort to make him seem unreasonable as possible. So I would guess (without watching) that this person does more of the same.
AFAIK, Peterson’s lobster points are:
– lobsters are very distantly related to us (obviously true, unless you are a on the lunatic fringe of creationism),
– lobsters have altercations with one another, just as humans do (also obviously true),
– lobsters have dominance hierarchies, just like humans (I don’t know anything about lobster society, so I can’t tell – and googling lobster societies just brings up food clubs – but it’s pretty obvious that humans rank-order themselves),
– lobsters have neural structures similar enough to humans that the same antidepressants work on them in the same way (I’ve found a study on this here).
I clicked on that link to find out “who gives lobsters anti-depressants?” but am now even more side-tracked by the following:
“Diplomatic skills” is not something I would ever have associated with lobsters. Now I’ve got the image of the tidal pool version of this stuck in my head 🙂
I saw the video and wondered if this is an example of, “sophisticated argument gets dumbed down when interviewed on TV” or if that’s really his actual argument.
As summarized by Anonymous (which matches my recollections if the video), this doesn’t need a sophisticated rebuttal, because it doesn’t stand at face value. It’s basically the Monty Python “witches float” argument.
To take it even remotely seriously, you’d need:
-An explanation of the common factor between humans and lobsters that got inherited (I believe he says “serotonin” but serotonin is related to like, a million behaviors, so that seems silly)
-An explanation of why dominance hierarchies are any different from all the other human behaviors where the biological impulse can be overridden, is culturally mediated, etc. Otherwise nothing follows from his argument.
I’m not terribly skeptical that humans have some fairly innate drive towards status-negotiating behavior, but going beyond that observation to the claim that it’s either inevitable or good based on lobster anatomy seems like quite a stretch.
Tl;dr It’s more complicated than Peterson makes it. You can’t make meaningful claims about common traits between two species by just looking at two species. It would be unlikely that humans and lobsters share a trait because of their last common ancestor if other arthropods like butterflies or other mammals like bats don’t have that trait.
Only specific factual error is that the common ancestor was 700 million years ago not 350 million.
Right. That seems very short of a “debunking”.
I don’t see how this follows. Evolution is not a linear process, so traits can disappear again or be suppressed.
The environment can play a major role, so it’s quite possible that some species live a life where status hierarchies are very important, while other species do not, but that the latter species do have the same wiring, but it’s just not expressed/visible.
If the criticism is merely: Peterson argues too much based on 1 specific example, then this seems reasonable criticism of poor evidence, but proof that he is wrong.
@qwints:
I think that’s a good summary, though it’s not just that Peterson has simplified the issue; he has incorrectly represented it. It’s not just that it’s “unlikely that humans and lobsters share a trait because of their last common ancestor if other arthropods like butterflies or other mammals like bats don’t have that trait,” it’s that it’s a claim drawn from a totally erroneous understanding of evolution.
Another key point is that serotonin isn’t just associated with status the way Peterson describes it, but rather is known for its association with tons of other much more basic stuff.
Peterson might be right that humans have an evolved, deep-seated instinct toward forming and existing in hierarchies, but he’s got the underlying evolutionary arguments for it wrong, and it might not be as deep-seated as he’s making it out to be. And that’s important when Peterson is saying our drive for hierarchy is so fundamental that we need to rethink how we treat it in policy or social mores.
Myers once wrote a glowing review of Testosterone Rex which proves (among other things) that the idea of women being choosier about their sexual partners as an evolutionary strategy is a sexist myth. One of Myers regular readers did some calculations showing promiscuity would actually be more advantageous to men from a reproductive perspective and asked if Myers could clarify where he was getting the math wrong, to which Myers responded, “your math is fine, it’s your humanity that’s broken.”
That says everything you need to know about the man honestly.
I just got off a boat. Ask me anything.
@BBA
Did you play Dungeons & Dragons or another tabletop game with Wil Wheaton?
How did you like John Hodgman?
What was Anita S up to?
If I like “Shop Vac” and “Code Monkey” (but not as much as Shop Vac), what is the third Jonathan Coulton song I should listen to?
Other excellent pieces:
Baby Got Back (Sir Mix-a-lot cover)
Re:Your Brains
The Future Soon
“I Feel Fantastic”
I second “I Feel Fantastic”. I’m also a big fan of “Ikea”.
Huh. Costs less than I would have feared. How much interaction with the famous people did you actually get, and to what extent were there extra charges or higher chances for somebody who booked one of the more expensive cruise options to get access to them? How was the time not spent interacting with famous people?
I’ve attended one Comic-Con, which I didn’t like much; it seemed like primarily an opportunity to admire celebrities from only slightly less distance than usual (unless, perhaps, one got a VIP pass. I didn’t spring for that, so I don’t know how much it would have improved things). I’ve also gone to a bunch of science fiction conventions, from tiny local cons to a couple of Worldcons, which were quite variable but in general had a lot more interaction with notable people I was interested in meeting, as well as a lot more interesting things to do other than gawk at the famous people. I guess I’m sort of imagining the cruise as a longer convention, and wondering if it’s more like a Comic-Con or more like an SF convention or not really like either.
If you’ve tried LessWrong 2.0 but didn’t like the interface, I’ve created an alternative: https://www.greaterwrong.com/
More details and discussion here.
My current problem with LW2.0’s interface isn’t the appearance, it’s the comment box.
The pseudo-WYSIWYG interface, where Markdown is automatically transformed into rich text as you type, is a “worst of both worlds” scenario. It has all the problems of WYSIWYG editors — getting precise formatting right is a pain in the ass, dealing with links is a pain in the ass, the current formatting mode keeps changing unexpectedly as you move the cursor around — and then makes things even worse on top of that by not showing the formatting buttons at all times. That’s just awful! If you want a rich text editor, you need to have the formatting buttons constantly visible. In particular, the part about the current formatting mode changing as you move around is made much worse by this — ordinarily this would be fixed with a single click; as it is, you have to *first* type the thing you want in the wrong formatting, *then* highlight it and change the formatting. Ughhhh.
But, really, much better than a rich text editor would be straightforward Markdown (with whatever appropriate additions), *not* transformed into rich text as you type. Ideally but not necessarily with concurrent preview. And then optionally with a separate rich text editor for those who really want to use that.
(Meanwhile, Markdown no longer works in profiles like it used to, so my profile page remains broken at the moment.)
Seriously, the comment editor is bad and needs to be entirely replaced.
GreaterWrong.com has a straightforward Markdown editor, exactly like you want. (There are also buttons that insert Markdown markup, for people who don’t like typing it manually or can’t remember it, etc. The buttons are, indeed, shown at all times, and do not move around.)
Huh, I couldn’t find the comment button at all?
Edit: Oh, I see, it was because I wasn’t logged in. Silly me. I just mistakenly inferred that GreaterWrong was purely a read-only interface…
not “morewrong”?
Less Wrong 2.0 is at lesserwrong.com.
Rationalists: getting closer to being right, website relaunch by website relaunch.
Some people have reported that MDMA makes them better at speaking a foreign language. Have any neuroscientists or linguists investigated this?
I’d imagine it’s the same as moderate alcohol consumption having an effect.
Speaking a foreign language is the kind of thing where increased confidence and reduced inhibitions improve performance.
I cannot confirm the alcohol effect. I get too enthusiastic at talking and screw up my grammar. I find it better to be sober, speak slower and get my grammar at least mostly right. It shows respect to them, and it makes me come across as someone putting effort into learning, not like some random fool who is happily babbling is his own private version of pidgin.
Eh, in my experience it depends on the kind of situation you’re in, who you’re talking to and why.
While I probably make more grammatical mistakes after some alcohol, it’s easier to keep up with the pace of “normal” conversation, which in turn makes it easier to make friends. In regards to showing “respect”, there’s a trade-off here between respecting people’s time and attention and respecting the…I don’t know, integrity of their language or whatever you want to call it?
Drinking before a business meeting or other formal occasion in a foreign language, however… might not be the best idea.
An anecdote: A few years ago I was in Moscow for the New Year visiting my Russian ex-girlfriend’s family, and on New Year’s Eve I was sitting and chatting with her brother-in-law, who speaks almost no English, and my Russian is pretty bad (but was better than his English). My ex-girlfriend said that at first she would get questions pretty frequently about how to say something in Russian, but as time went on and we got more and more drunk the questions became much less frequent, until eventually we weren’t bothering her at all. If you’re both drunk I guess it doesn’t matter much how good your language skills are.
I wonder how well the recollections of the chat match up. My guess: not so good.
A small followup to the char-rnn thing.
What if we have two rnns, and let them complete each other’s sentences? Here is rnn!scott x rnn!bible:
http://www.stoodfarback.com/stuff/rnn_scott_x_rnn_bible.html
(underlines mark which rnn was doing the completing)
I take it feeding one the output of the other as seed text?
Nice.
I experimented with something similar to try to get interesting sentences out of a version of the HMM bot used for King James Programming but that was more brute force: creating a corpus of terms unique to each text and rejecting sentences that didn’t include at least one word unique to each corpus.
I recently heard a Marxist say that communist countries worked out badly, but they didn’t follow Marxist ideas.
Are there Marxist theories about why Communist countries turned out badly? About how Marxism could be applied better?
I’ve been following the online lefty/Chapo crowd for a while, and as you might expect of a bunch of socialists, they have a lot of true and correct criticisms of the status quo and insightful explanations of our problems, and they talk seldom-to-never about the specific details of fixing them — or at least, not about fixing them beyond what the European social democracies do.
The one concrete idea I hear mentioned every so often is the idea of making all businesses worker cooperatives; that is, mandatorily giving employees voting rights when it comes to the company’s business policy and strategy, not just negotiating working conditions and pay and benefits like strong unions do. I guess this would be “libertarian socialism”, compared to the statist socialism of past attempts.
I’m pretty stupid and not well-read about
anythingthis stuff, but to cherry-pick one example, I’ve been following the Barnes and Noble death spiral that massively accelerated two weeks ago, I hear about the policies and strategy coming down to the stores from on high, and I fervently believe that the book-lovers working the floor in those stores would do a waaaay better job than their witless executive leadership has done. I imagine that some industries are far more suited to this than others, though.
That’s basically how Yugoslavian communism did work. Pretty clearly better than a centrally planned system, but there are some serious problems.
The workers coop has capital assets–factory, brand reputation, whatever. Existing workers are receiving a share of the income from those assets. Hiring additional workers means diluting the ownership rights of the existing workers–they now have to share in the income stream. So the existing workers have an incentive not to hire more even when doing so would product net benefits.
The workers’ coop could use additional capital. They can borrow it. But they can’t get it by selling shares, because the existing workers can defraud the non-worker shareholders by using their control to pay out all profits to themselves.
So not an intolerably bad system, but not a consistently good one. The appropriate solution is the one you get in a capitalist society. Firms can choose to be organized as workers coops, and some are, but are not required to be so organized.
I actually think that most people do not want to work in a worker’s coop as it would mean turning the politics up to 11, but I could be wrong.
Still, it’s noteworthy that there aren’t that these organizations are perfectly legal in most countries, but still rare. In the early 20th century, this would have been a weak argument: the capital requirements to start a company are too large for a few workers, so they’re stuck working for the capitalists. But nowadays, in many industries, companies don’t have much in terms of physical assets, so you’d think it wouldn’t be that hard for a group of people to come up with the capital.
Some businesses that I’d have never thought were coops turn out to *technically* be such.
I think it’s because what tends to happen is that at some point during expansion the existing workers tend to decide to cut future workers out of the deal and then you’re back to the same old deal even if it’s still a coop on paper.
Unless the state somehow blocks them from changing.
I suspect coops tend to be an unstable equilibrium.
I believe the answer to your question is that there are no Marxist policies that could be applied, either good or bad. Marxism is simply opposition to capitalism and has never officially offered a replacement to my knowledge. Authoritarian communism arose out of societies that were already authoritarian.
St Benedict said work is prayer. Marx said commodities can be fetishized. Obviously they were both right.
The communist manifesto(https://www.marxists.org/archive/marx/works/download/pdf/Manifesto.pdf) offers specific policy proposals – e.g. page 26. Marx specifically rejected describing what the stateless society (communism) would look like after class distinctions had disappeared under socialism, but socialism is well described in Marx.
That makes me remember an article I have read last week:
“But that wasn’t REAL socialism!”
Quote from the third part (about Venezuela):
Nancy, see The Political Economy of Socialism, Horvat (1982). I’ve read its first few pages and browsed through it. That, along with this collection of excerpts from Horvat (1989), which I selected and translated, gave me a pretty good idea of what can be said from a perspective of a Marxist technocrat and an economist.
Since I’m neither an economist, nor a Marxist, nor a technocrat, and at the same time come from a former communist-led country, it’s insufficient for me to make sense of how history unfolded in Eastern Europe.
I might add my tentative non-Marxist list of instructions to any Communist out there:
1. never allow what is opportune in a fight to destroy personal liberties
2. genuine mass revolution is anthropologically unrealistic. education and personal development should be pretty much aim no. 1
3. in the fight against fascists & Nazis we lost the wide perspective; for example, the ability to put ourselves in the shoes of our opponents (with an effect of something like inverse Stockholm syndrome).
related to it,
4. Leftist revolutionaries had frequent problems understanding nationalism. It looks to me they often underestimated its power, while at the same time overestimating the strength of its ideological underpinning, and stability. Nationalists “really mean it,” but much of what they do is driven by e.g. spite, by intuition, things highly dissimilar to ideology.
Lastly, I’m irritated by this phrase: “Communist countries” .
Those countries did NOT call themselves “Communist.”
It’s just that Communist parties’ managed what they called socialism.
NO one in my childhood ever called the system, the society or the country we live in, “Communist” …
If anyone would have ever told us we live in “a paradise” (as in “worker’s paradise”), he would have been seen as a 24-karat nutter.
A parallel to Westerners calling us “Communist” might be us in the East calling the USA Dreamlandia, and prod you to explain how come you fail to realise your best dreams. You do realise them, you say? Explain why they are so miserable, unimaginative, etc.
So, one thing is that almost all radical leftists in the West follow Trotsky, Rosa Luxembourg, or some brand of Anarchism. Ocalan and Bookchin are the heroes of the day, for the obvious reason that the Syrian Kurds are making quite a go of it.
Tankies and Maoists are Ultra-rare, any you meet are likely reddit edge-lords. Outside of Yugoslavia there’s not much respect for the Eastern Bloc, despite some admirable aspects.
1. Oh man, This is something that has fucked up every single go left wingers have had. And look, we’re still fucking doing it!
2. Is mostly what they’re going on about with “Class Consciousness” and “Vanguard of the Workers. One of the larger Trotskyist orgs around me calls itself a “propaganda organisation” rather than a “party” the implication being that if the propaganda works the mass party will form itself.
3-4. This seems to be mostly a new-left/progressive issue. I got my copy of “Fascism: What it is and how to fight it” and Orwell’s essays (which always show a bit of respect for nationalism from a left perspective.) pretty early.
Oh, and as for communist countries, we didn’t call them that either. “State Capitalist” is most common, followed by “Bureaucratic Collectivist” or “Degenerated Workers State”
Thanks. It annoys me to refer to the USSR etc. as socialist even though that’s what they called themselves because then they don’t get disambiguated from the democratic socialist countries, but maybe I should go with democratic vs. authoritarian socialist.
Your pdf doesn’t work on my computer (Chrome browser)– there are a few phrases in English, but most of it is a smallish number of symbols I don’t recognize.
Some Marxists argue that the main reasons various revolutions “failed” was because of external intervention or pre-revolutionary circumstances.
So for example, the Russian Revolution “failed” for a range of reasons including the fact that Russia wasn’t an advanced capitalist country with a well defined proletariat, but rather a very large peasantry, whose interests were not quite the same as the interests of the small proletariat. Or because the violent counter-revolution (supported by foreign imperialist armies) successfully prevented the revolution from achieving its aims. The Bolsheviks found themselves in a position of having to choose between losing the civil war and losing all the progress they had made, or sacrificing some of their ideals and adopting an authoritarian “war communism” from which they never really recovered.
Later, many smaller countries were made very isolated by their rejection of capitalism (sometimes embargoed, sometimes actually invaded) and for safety had to kowtow to the USSR. Rather than having a 20th century of many countries trying various alternative systems and working well with each other to find better ones, we had two dogmatic “empires” (one pro-capitalism and one pro-communism) that were very paranoid about the other gaining international influence and stifling any attempts made by any smaller countries to stray from the dogma.
I don’t know how well this idea stands up to historical scrutiny, but the arguments made by most of my Marxist acquaintances (mostly Trotskyists) tend to be along these lines.
(I haven’t said anything about China because I know even less about it. My understanding is that Maoism is different from Marxism in some important and fundamental ways, wheres Marxism-Leninism is a more subtle modification, but I’m not confident on details.)
The details are subtle, but a cheat sheet is this
Marxist-Leninists think that the workers on their own can be split apart into competing interest groups and atomised by the ruling class. To stop this, a section of the workers must take control of the early stage of the revolution. This “Vanguard Party” will mobilise the masses to revolt, and then play a guiding and educational role as Socialism is stabilised and the work towards communism begins.
Additionally, many Leninists think that if the society is largely feudal, as Russia was, the Proletariat must force the other classes to bypass capitalist development and politics and go direct to Socialism via mass collectivisation.
Marx said this couldn’t happen, Capitalism had to be developed and have its crises for the dialectic of revolution to take place (also, he had a…less violent idea of revolution.)
This obviously had mixed results in the long term, but is what allowed them to grab power by recognizing they could topple the weakened capitalist and Peasant revolutionary government before its institutions could be built.
Maoists are essentially an offshoot of Leninism, and more-or-less additionally think that in a rural society the Peasantry can become the primary Vanguard group, collectivise and merge with an underdeveloped (Urban) working class and push towards Socialism.
Marx also said this couldn’t happen due to Peasants not being concentrated enough, and not having the right class interests.
Thanks, this was a good breakdown.
A couple of answers touched on this, but I would say that there is a non-trivial group of Marxists who think that the problem is that the Communist countries were not democratic. I think that’s the broader point underlying 75th’s comment on worker cooperatives (actually run by workers, as opposed to the centrally imposed “cooperatives” of the Soviet Union and its clients). Also Levantine’s point 2 about education and personal development vs. mass revolution seems to me connected to this thought. It makes me think of Otto Neurath, one of my favorite Marxists, who was very much of the opinion that if the people aren’t going to elect a socialist government, the response must be to work on better ways of teaching people socialist ideas, rather than using violence to impose them. Of course, pretty much all Marxists think existing democracies are corrupt and easily manipulated, but, again, one significant train of thought for why Soviet-style Communism failed is that what’s needed is better democracy, not an alternative to democracy. And you can certainly find Marx himself advocating for more truly democratic institutions in a number of places.
Cocoa. Competing countries. Coalitions.
Communist cows.
The plot thickens as statistical power struggles escalate.
Team USA Wins Curling Gold! Great games from the whole team to knock out Canada (who shockingly goes home without a medal) and then Sweden, capped with a clutch double takeout for a five-ender for Shuster and the “rejects”.
Wrapping up the series on Broomgate: (Part I) (Part II)
Broomgate Part III: Ruling and Resolution
In May 2016, the WCF held a Sweeping Summit and undertook a sweeping study and survey of… sweeping. The purpose of the survey, which included both elite curlers and the public, was to determine the desires and expectations of the curling community. If these brooms really were altering how the game was played, did people care? Did they agree with the Canadian teams that the tech should be limited?
The survey results showed fairly clearly that curlers and fans had a negative view of new technologies that fundamentally altered sweeping. They wanted sweeping that lengthened and straightened shots only, keeping the skill of the thrower as the most important aspect of a good shot. Sweeping to “back up” or reverse the curl was viewed very negatively, as was sweeping to slow down a stone. However, they were less concerned about novel sweeping technique. At that point it became obvious that the WCF would need to set some regulations on sweeping equipment, but what?
The sweeping study, conducted by the National Research Council of Canada (naturally) determined that the new brooms really did have an outsize effect on sweeping. Traditional foam-and-uncoated-nylon brooms behaved as expected: they made the shot go farther and curl less, but nothing else. With this style of broom, the novel sweeping techniques had minimal if any impact compared to standard two-sweeper styles.
Ultimately, the WCF decided to set regulations on brooms for sanctioned competition, primarily on the head and pad. In particular, they limited the approved fabric covering to a single style and color from (currently) a single fabric maker. Hair brooms are no longer allowed. Waterproofing is allowed, but only on the inner surface of the fabric. Foam must be pliable and at least ½” thick (but not so squishy that it completely compresses below a minimum thickness during use). Designs must not allow anything other than foam-backed-fabric to touch the ice while sweeping. Minimum and maximum head sizes were instituted.
Additional regulations were added to how players use brooms – most sweeping styles are allowed (other than intentionally dumping debris on the ice), but players must now declare a single sweeping broom that they (and only they) use for any sweeping during the game (if players prefer a different style of broom to use for balance while sliding, that is allowed, but it must not be used to sweep).
Perhaps most importantly, all sweeping devices must now have their designs approved by the WCF, and each model is assigned a unique ID that manufacturers must stamp on the pad. Penalties for using unapproved brooms are severe – the first offense in a competition game results in a game forfeit and suspension of the player for the tournament. Multiple infractions can result in a 12-month ban.
These regulations are currently in effect for all WCF events, and will likely continue for the future. Hopefully they can find a way to allow multiple fabric colors, because the current mustard yellow is boring. But otherwise these seem like good and necessary rules that have defused the sweeping arms race.
And a bonus video: This clip from NOVA talks about the (still not quite settled) science on why a curling stone curls the way it does.
What’s the official SSC stance on Snopes then? Discuss.
in what regards?
I treat it like wikipedia. It’s a good starting point, but you should probably verify the sources if it’s for something important.
It’s in the blog post: FALSE
Suppose the following world:
Though there is a gradient, all people are born belonging to one of two categories, “natural individualist” and “natural communalist.”
In all populations (other than those defined as “the population of individualists” and “the population of communalists”) natural communalists greatly outnumber natural individualists.
When natural individualists dominate a culture, state, territory, etc. the result is technological advancement and increased wealth.
When natural communalists dominate a culture, state, territory, etc. the result is either isolationism and stagnation or poverty and conflict.
Living in a culture dominated by an individualist ethos makes communalists unhappy. Living in a culture dominated by a communalist ethos makes individualists unhappy. Communalists are, on average, happier than individualists, controlling for external factors. The number of people who feel truly at home in an individualist dominated culture is a small fraction of any given population.
Everyone prefers to live somewhere wealthy and with advanced technology.
In such a world, what is the preferred political strategy or outcome?
Individualists ban together and live by themselves? But how do they stop the hordes of communalists who want to enjoy their wealth and technology? Plus, they are individualists. They aren’t good at banding together for any reason, including the protection of individualism. Moreover, are they okay with just letting the lest of the world, even many of their own family, live in poverty and/or with a social ethos that makes them unhappy?
And what is the desired outcome for the communalists? Everyone appoints an individualist king but lives by a communal ethos in daily life? How to establish and maintain such a system? What about the unhappiness caused by lack of political representation among the communalists?
Having experienced communalist culture firsthand, I reject the premise that communalists are happier under communalism than individualism. Many of them obviously suffer from their culture if you listen to them talk about their lives, but the alternative seems morally or socially wrong, or simply doesn’t occur to them. It’s common for them to have some strawman view of individualism (e.g. they think “no man is an island” is a refutation), but when they genuinely understand what it is, they tend to agree that it’s better, but is unpatriotic and/or goes against the tenets of their religion, or is “unrealistic” (whatever that means).
(Staying at the level of hypothetical where I get to just decree facts for the time being)
Well, a big part of the conflict I’m describing is that the communalists aren’t happy with the material poverty and conflict their preferred ethos tends to bring about, yet also can’t feel psychically comfortable embracing the socio-cultural ethos that produces material prosperity and peace.
I started a reply that tried to take you questions at face value, in the spirit in which they seemed to be asked, but discarded that once I lost track of what you are after.
It is easy to rewrite your question in which the (now, supposed, fewer in number) communalists achieve great things, by dint of cooperation, solving coordination problems, standing ‘on each others’ back, where the individuals (greater in number – evolution) who can’t even coordinate defense, just fight (or if they don’t actively fight, can’t get leverage from shared action and shared learnings) aren’t wealthy and create no advanced technology. So the same (?) moral questions, just flip the categories.
Is this rewrite (which seems trivial, and equally plausible to your fantasy) just as good in terms of the question you want us to consider, or is it anathema?
One difference would be that the collectivists are not faced with the contradiction of banding together to defend collectivism (which in the mirror scenario is the ethos that generates material prosperity), since banding together is what they’re naturally inclined to do.
Otherwise, I guess the rest of the conflict I’m trying to explore is the same: what to do in the case where most people in the world feel a strong, natural inclination towards an ethos that promotes conflict and poverty and a strong, natural unease about an ethos that promotes material prosperity (an unease that doesn’t go away even when material needs are lavishly provided for)?
Why even bother about the preferred outcome? By formulating the question this way you are encouraging utopian thinking. Better to look at the likely, probable outcomes and choose which one you like most.
So here is something I consider both probable and desirable. Get multiple communalist communities into one confederation, empire, union whatever you prefer to call it. They live segregated, that is, having borders that are not very permeable, and live under their own rules. The confederation has a ruling elite. Naturally all communities are suspicious about the other community become a ruling elite and oppressing them, but they can all put up with the individualists becoming the ruling elite who can believable judge inter-community conflicts fairly. Of course communities are free to set any rules for their own community, individualism is not forced on them. Thus it is Patchwork with an individualistic aristocracy hovering over them.
As for business and economy. There shall be two kinds of businesses, corporations. One is formed by members of acommunity and operates inside the community. Again this is up to the rules of the local community how they are ran. They are allowed to openly discriminate except they don’t need to as basically no no-community members live in their territory. But if their culture says only bisexual men should be CEOs, OK.
The other kind of corporation or business is started by individualists and operates by something very much akin to a royal charter. Their offices and factories and other buildings and territory inside a community’s land are determined by careful negotiation with community leaders in order not to offend them. Basically special economic zones are set up, mostly out in the prairie. These businesses must not outwardly offend the community but on their own premises they do what they want to. All locals they hire must accept that. The idea is that they move the economy, they pay well, and more tolerant locals will put up with work there in exchange for the money.
This is workable because based on historic examples. The US was meant to be a federation of communities, the problem was that they could not find this independent individualistic elite so they the communities fought over the Federal Government from the very begining, 3/5 rule etc. The second, of special companies, are the free zones of Dubai. Maybe stuff like the Western trading factory island in the isolationist era of Japan.
In virtue of a governmental structure, both groups make a series of compromises based partly on ideal preferences and partly on practical outcomes. Neither dominates. Members of each group remain suspicious and grumpy about members of the other, but not enough to implode the system.
If you have a society where 60 % of people are one and 40% the other, then structure it so that around 60% of careers work one way and 40% the other, and let people sort themselves into the careers and social environments that suit them.
For example, imagine you try to organise health care or defence on individualist assumptions, but all the smart individualists are already off being merchant bankers and advertising executives. Or vice versa.
Either you end up with gulags, or some other measure that involves forcing people to act against their nature, ultimately at gunpoint. Or you have to stick with an inefficient and slow system with reluctant workers who don’t believe in it, don’t understand it, and so have no ability to improve it.
I am new here and I was completely taken by the Technological Unemployment post! I went through the reports and the graphs myself (before reading the post) and came to some conclusions which were pretty similar to what the post aimed at.
Particularly, I had one question for the author and the community. The fact that there is nothing historic happening here wasn’t stressed on that much in the post. Isn’t that the most important consequence here? We don’t need to panic because nothing special is going on; we are trying to feel like we are on the cusp of something huge here, but that’s what we always feel with things. (eg: Industrial Revolution changed the world; telephones changed the world; the Internet changed the world; low cost air travel changed the world; et al)
A lot of industries (middle-wage, middle-skill level) are going to be automated as time passes on. This has always been the case. The best way to escape being replaced by a bot is to ensure that (a) you either aren’t part of one of these industries or (b) keep trying to hone your skills, so that when the time comes, you can jump ship and move higher in the ladder, instead of having to slide down. If everyone followed this philosophy though, there might be sudden supply side increase in the slightly higher-wage industries than the one that was just automated. What would be the consequences of that?
Now, the point about the supply of labor doubling: I feel like we are in a really optimistic scenario. When women entered the workforce, the available supply of people doubled (after allowing some time for women to settle in and all the basic stuff to be taken care of, eg: moving the responsibilities that women had before to more gender-neutral settings). Once supply nearly doubled, neither did the wage become half what it was nor did we see a lot of people out of work. I find this to be very encouraging. The system absorbed the new people without causing a lot of trouble to the older ones. (perhaps the reason why even though we are pumping out young engineers every year, older engineers on the shop floor still have their jobs even if they have a lot of problems associated with their employment) So, my question is, Is this encouraging or is there something more sinister going on here that I have failed to acknowledge?
I think that it is a bit misleading to say that labor doubled. Women in the past more often took unpaid care of their children (and those of others), more often produced their own food instead of getting it from the store, more often made/fixed clothing rather than buy something, etc. Unpaid labor is still labor that contributes to people’s well being.
I think it’s more accurate to say that mostly, women moved from unpaid (or implicitly paid) labor to paid labor.
If I don’t cook my own food, but pay another person to cook a meal for me, I haven’t necessarily increased overall well being. If that person is doing the exact same thing as me, standing in a kitchen making one meal at a time, in the same way as me, the same amount of labor is still done. It’s just paid now.
Of course, capitalism enables certain arrangements/solutions which are good, like specialization creating higher productivity (like cooking meals for multiple people at the same time) and specialization allowing people to do what they enjoy. However, if you go from unpaid to paid labor, those benefits are generally going to be less than the increase in the GDP. So part of the increase in the GDP is an artifact of more labor becoming capitalist and doesn’t accurately reflect the increase in productivity.
—
In general, it might be better to think of overall unemployment as a matter of productivity rather than supply and demand. Demand for labor is not fixed, as people who get more money/buying power than in the past tend to not reduce their productivity to sustain their old lifestyle, but instead tend to buy more. So the key factor to not becoming unemployed is to be productive enough so others consider your productivity sufficiently high to ‘outsource’ labor to you, rather than just do it themselves or not have it done.
One of the concerns about technological unemployment involves the rate of change. Given that training/specializing for a job takes time, and that new employment opportunities might involve moving substantially (eg. you can’t be a coal miner if there aren’t any coal mines nearby), there are additional concerns. What is the social and economic “carrying capacity” for technological unemployment, either on a short-term or long-term basis? And, could the increasing rate in technological unemployment cause us to exceed that? What are those implications? Consider that in most States, the most common occupation is some form of truck driver. If half of taxi/Uber/truck drivers become unemployed in the span of 5 years, what happens?
Taking into account the above points, women entering the workplace was something like a 50% increase in the labour supply over multiple decades.
Immigration has some pragmatic upper limit that’s not going to be significantly higher than that.
Whereas if you can manufacture a for-some-purpose-human-equivalent machine, you can make as many as needed to completely saturate the market, at least unless the cost of the machine is greater than a years wages. Each such class of machine could represent an arbitrarily-sized percentage increase in the labour force. So if a lot of such classes of machine come together at the same time, it could be like having immigration in the billions per year, or suddenly discovering and emancipating 10 new sexes.
Yes. We feel we are on the cusp of something new. We are over-reacting.
Even if everything changes…you know, then everything is going to change, you have no idea what’s going to happen next.
Scott said in his “LessWrong Crypto Autopsy” that “Our epistemic rationality has probably gotten way ahead of our instrumental rationality” drawing on how few in the rationalist community made lots of money from cryptocurrency even though practically the whole community agreed it was a good idea to invest. It seems the mild inconvenience of obtaining any Bitcoins was enough to dissuade many individuals from pursuing the matter. There was opportunity, but no action.
My first question, having only ever been on the fringes of the community in question, is if this is really a general problem. Are there any other examples?
Assuming it is a problem, what way might there be for converting those ideas into action?
My idea is this. Imagine an invite-only community exists where members pre-commit money to some goal for community use. Then, members of the community submit ideas for the best use of that money to satisfy said goal. After a discussion period, each community member gets one vote for the best idea. Once votes are tallied, money is distributed to proposals based on the percentage of members that voted for them. Think of it as crowdfunding with a twist. How would you react to such a community, and would you pay to be a part of it?
If you look at the reasons that people gave to not invest into bitcoin, a lot of it involved transaction costs, where getting into mining or buying the coins or learning enough or coming up with a sensible exit strategy was prohibitively expensive.
So this suggests a need for specialization: RatioInvest Inc. The investment company that (tries to) achieve better returns on investment than the market. Of course, it will be funded by an ICO.
Are those votes weighted by how much people pre-commit?
Anyway, there are various ways in which that can go wrong/be hijacked that makes me wary to pre-commit. For example, it can be used to almost or more than double the money spent on your favored solution, if you can coordinate to get 51% of the votes. If votes are unweighted by the pre-commit amount, this problem is greater, but even with weighted votes a person/group can take control of all of the money by contributing only 51%.
And this is when we assume hostile intent, rather than other issues like group-think.
An example:
1. Goal is to reduce animal suffering
2. I pre-commit
3. ‘Kill all wild animals because they suffer so much’ wins
4. Guns are bought and animals get killed with my money
5. I feel very sad
Eh. I noped out on moral grounds. Easy to say, yes, but I have been pretty consistent on this. Bitcoin is a pyramid scheme, which.. well, I could possibly justify that as parting fools from their money and donating some of the personal gain to worthy causes, but it is a very leaky pyramid scheme. Most of the money going into it go out to utilities and chip makers, not to other participants. That is just equivalent to lighting money on fire.
Things I dislike #12: People claiming that something is a pyramid scheme just because the price of a good doesn’t seem driven by an actual need for the good, but by speculation.
Bitcoin is not a pyramid scheme!
I have an anecdote that I want to turn into data: I’ve always had a really hard time waking up. I inevitabily end up feeling shitty and have a hard time getting myself out of bed if I haven’t gotten more than 9 hours of sleep already.
However, I’ve observed that when I drink a lot of water before going to sleep, waking up becomes way easier, even if I’m waking up after 8 or even 6-7 hours. I get less of that waking dysphoria and just feel so much better in the mornings. I’ve never heard anyone mention this before. Anyone else have experience with this or are willing to try it? For reference, the amount of water I drink is usually 1.5-2 ordinary water bottles.
I’d be interested in trying, but if I drink a lot of water just before bed I need to get up to pee once or twice in the middle of the night. Does this not happen to you?
I have the same question as shakeddown. My “natural” time necessary for sleep feels like at least nine hours, but I often wake up after about six hours needing the toilet. I’ve actually been considering trying to avoid drinking water in the late evening so that this doesn’t happen.
Just in case I do decide to try your method, do you mean that you drink 1.5-2 bottles right before going to sleep, or do you mean over the course of the late evening?
After working my first real job for a while, I’ve saved up a decent sum of money and figure I should start investing it, probably in something like index funds with some diversification added in.
EMH seems to say it shouldn’t matter when I invest it, but common sense says that we’ve been in a boom for a while, there will probably be a recession soon, and maybe I should wait until the depths of the recession before I buy.
Anyone have any advice?
Near the end of this interview, journalist Greg Hunter tells CA Fitts how all investment today is gambling (IIRC), while she argues (or tries to argue) it is not. My two cents.
Haven’t watched this interview and will also try to resist temptation to give investment advice (very not qualified to do so); just wanted to say I have felt frustrated by this sense that all investing is a gamble nowadays, and I think I’m not alone among that small number of my generation who have already paid off their student loans and credit cards.
Example:
I listened to Peter Schiff years ago and got worried the US dollar would collapse. This prompted me to buy gold and silver as a “safe” investment. Hasn’t been a good investment.
Okay, but maybe I shouldn’t have listened to Austrian economists and instead listened to Serious People. Serious People would have told me that cash is a good place to be during a recession. But Serious People would also have told me real estate was a good investment in 2005. Also, my most profitable investment ever by far has been magic internet money I bought at a time when I couldn’t really comprehend how it could ever have value.
So let’s say we’re right to assume that we’re due for a recession. Leaving aside that recessions seem persistently never to come when everyone is expecting them, that would predict now is a good time to be in cash, assuming the past is the best guide to the future. Cash was a pretty good place to be during the last recession and I’ve certainly learned that my lack of confidence in the US dollar was at least premature. Yet this assumes the next recession will be kind of like the last one. And that doesn’t seem a very safe assumption. After all, the US can’t just keep on printing money forever and expect to avoid high inflation… or can it? Who knows? Seems to have worked so far?
I perceive among my generation a real sense of being in uncharted financial and cultural waters: I recall polls that solid majorities of millennials don’t expect social security to be meaningfully available by the time they retire, for example. Maybe they are overestimating how fast things change or underestimating the US federal government’s capacity for debt, but the confidence certainly seems lacking, even if maybe things haven’t changed as much as they seem?
Gold seems to be relatively cheep these days. Maybe an interesting investing direction (disclaimer: I don’t know much about investment. No one should take what I’m saying on the matter too seriously).
I thought the same thing a couple of years ago and I don’t want to know how much I lost by not investing in the meantime.
If it’s any comfort, probably a lot less than I lost by thinking the same thing in the 1990s.
Fifty percent now, fifty percent held in reserve for the big correction. Optimizing for minimal regret rather then expected value.
This is a terrible time to invest. Here’s a collection of equity return forecasts from some big names, and almost all of them are saying it’s not gonna be great.
BUT, just because it’s a bad time to invest doesn’t necessarily mean you will be better off trying to time a recession. Also it’s not like bond yields are high, so the alternative is also pretty bad.
Overall I’d say maybe keep 20-25% in short-term bonds and use that for timing. Allocate the rest of the portfolio normally.
It’s either a terrible time to invest, or a terrible time to be making equity return forecasts. We shall see.
(I am not an investment professional. This is not advice, etc.)
If you wait for the moment in which you’re sure that you’re at the bottom of the market, you’ll be losing out on all of the time before that moment in which dividends and interest could have been accruing.
This actually turns out to be a very straighforwards math problem; look at the gains you’ll expect to make based on average returns, then as yourself how much of those more-or-less-guaranteed-compared-to-market-timing returns you’re willing to wager based on a probable incoming recession.
Then just set yourself a deadline; you’ll definitely buy into the market at either date X, or economic indicator Y. And if you don’t have a lot of confidence in the market doing what you think it will on the micro scale, then you can set X’s range to be fairly small.
You can also subdivide your money, and invest some immediately, and the rest in intervals when you think you’ve hit relative recessions, as suggested below.
What are your investment options? Do you have a 403b or a 401k through your work? Any matching percentage, and if so a vesting period? Like your current job and plan on staying there for a few years?
Also, what’s a “decent sum”? Like 5 months of expenses, 3 months of expenses, 6 months of expense…planning on moving anytime soon or buying a house…?
Stocks do look semi-pricey right now, but trying to time the market based on P/E is tough. Where on the curve do you think we are right now?
http://www.multpl.com/
Also, a recession may happen, or it may not happen. Australia has not had any recession since the early 90s. And looking at the GDP maps, even that was mild. Australia basically hasn’t had a real recession in the entire time FRED has data, which goes back to 1961. https://fred.stlouisfed.org/series/NAEXKP01AUA657S
The Leading Index doesn’t look like it’s predicting a recession any time soon either:
https://fred.stlouisfed.org/series/USSLIND
So I’d be careful about timing to enter during a recession. Recessions will probably be with us until the end of time, but you never know when one might hit. Once a recession does happen, though, we will have to talk about your entry plan, too. But we can always cross that bridge when we get to it.
It sounds like you expect to make money throughout a relatively stable career, possibly even more money as your career progresses. If so, your continued earnings provide a hedge against market volatility, so don’t worry about it too much. You’re going to be slowly investing little bits of your total lifetime savings, and this will naturally spread out over a period that includes all sorts of economic environments.
That all said, everyone feels nervous right now, so it’s probably excusable to keep more money in cash or low-volatility assets (short-term bonds) than usual. You can see this as buying insurance: you are forgoing some small expected-value gains (paying the insurance premium) in order to avoid a lower-likelihood big crash. The hard part, though, is knowing when to stop. For this, as always, do your best to set a plan ahead of time. Getting these conditions to sound reasonable is the hardest part. What do you do if the market goes up like crazy for the next two years? How big a drop do you want before you invest your held-to-the-side money? It’s hard.
In aggregate, ‘retail’ investors like you stereotypically lose money by trying to time the market, especially making short-term judgments. If you have money that you want to set aside for long term investments, I would recommend just putting it into low-cost index funds now and forgetting about it. Vanguard funds are usually slightly better/cheaper than competing options.
Using something like PE ratios, stocks are historically on the expensive side now, but probably still have higher expectancy than cash/bonds. E.g. if you think that:
-the long run real returns to stocks are 5% per year, and
-stocks are 40% more expensive right now than they will be on average in the future
then over the next 10 years, even if valuations fully revert to normal, you’d still expect a real return of 1.6% per year over that period.
If you almost definitely won’t need the money ’til retirement, investing in a tax-advantaged account (HSA, 401k, IRA, etc.) is a great option. HSA’s in particular are supercharged retirement accounts – contrary to popular conception, you usually shouldn’t actually use them to pay for medical expenses while you’re young; unless you actually need to take money out of your retirement accounts, in which case having that option is what makes HSA’s better than those other account types. I can elaborate if anyone’s interested.
Edit: All that said, I keep way more of my money in low-risk/no-risk assets than most people in my situation. I do think the expected value of owning stock index funds is higher, but only by a little with current valuations, and I don’t mind forgoing that to reduce risk.
One of the rudest and most uninformed commentaries on Jordan B. Peterson I’ve come across. Thing is, it’s viscerally delightful.
Official SSC policy is now that Jordan Peterson is a Class III Ideohazard, black box warning “almost uncontrollable tendency to spawn levels of discussion completely out of proportion to the importance of his ideas”. Commenters are earnestly advised to voluntarily dial back discussion of Jordan Peterson to sustainable levels, though this will not be enforced by specific penalties at this time. Low-quality comments and threads about Jordan Peterson may be deleted without warning.
Commenters are warned that unprovoked discussion of how Jordan Peterson is overrated or how people should talk about him less are also forms of talking about Jordan Peterson (it’s different when I do it because it’s in red text). Please refer to Ideohazard Containment Procedure 6.14 for further information.
Is he really discussed that often or are you worried about SSC becoming associated with him* or do you have a not so rational aversion to him**?
* Which is the most understandable reason, because even my generally reasonably centre-left paper had one of these ‘gotcha’ interviews with him, which they rarely do, so this suggests extreme aversion on the left.
** Which is my impression
For years Scott has made an effort to be cautious about the concentration of ugly culture war discourse that shows up in the comments sections of his blog. As it happens, Jordan Peterson seems to be a lightning rod for several major culture war controversies, so his warning makes some sense to me.
I don’t disagree with that, but I that is not the explanation that Scott gives. An “almost uncontrollable tendency to spawn levels of discussion completely out of proportion to the importance of his ideas” is an argument that JBP is discussed more than his ideas warrants, like one may believe that Bryan Caplan should be discussed less.
That is a different argument to ‘culture war lightning rod.’
I suspect it’s less to do with fear that discussions will become uncivil so much as being sick of the guy coming up every. single. OT.
Jordan Peterson seems to be a lightning rod for several major culture war controversies
To this quasi-outside observer, JP appears to attract more heat from the left than he does warmth from the right, if that makes any sense. So describing him as a ‘lightning rod’ seems…off.
But perhaps that’s just my tribal blinders. *Are* there things which left leaning people see as ‘meh to pretty ok’ which get attacked full throttle by (parts of) the right?
(And again, let’s hear it for diversity, where people come up with notions that I would have never in a hundred years considered.)
@aapje
There’s been a ton of discussion in the last dozen open threads about JP, and almost none (if any? I can’t recall any at least) involved discussion of his ideas, so
“almost uncontrollable tendency to spawn levels of discussion completely out of proportion to the importance of his ideas”
Seems almost trivially true
@johnjohn
There are quite a few topics that get way more debate, so I don’t see the issue.
But of course, the appropriate amount of discussion is subjective.
How about communism and (full on) socialism? I hear about those topics much much more often in the context of full throttle attacks by parts of the right, then I ever do advocacy for them by left of center people. A few online weirdos aside (I think they are called tankies?) the nicest thing I ever hear from left of center people about them is “its a good idea, too bad human nature is compatible with it”.
Things that I, a leftist, perceive as basically reasonable that attract vitriol from the right.
1) Marxism
2) Reparations
3) Indigenous rights
4) Free Palestine
5) Animal rights
These all have various levels of support on the left, but are not considered particularly controversial.
@Aapje:
I don’t think that Scott has such an aversion to Jordan Peterson – remember what he wrote in the five years predictions thread:
@a reader
You can read that in different ways, including one where Jordan Peterson loses much of his heroic appeal if SJ becomes more reasonable. Then the heterodox don’t feel as much need to rally behind him, so he becomes far less prominent. That’s a good outcome if you dislike how prominent he is.
So hoping for that is not inconsistent with having a (mild) aversion, which Scott himself seems to realize may not be entirely rational:
I can see why, because Peterson likes to use labels/archetypes that are fairly sloppy and tribal, while Scott prefers to employ far more charity.
However, if non-rational thinking is prominent among people (which Scott’s own writings suggests is the case), then a mix of tribalism and reason may be more effective than to maximally appeal to reason. It is not a given that Peterson’s strategy is worse, to weaken SJ so much that the polarization is more manageable and so there is more room for reasonable debate.
Irrationally overvaluing how susceptible others are to reason and overvaluing how capable others are of becoming more rational is exactly the kind of mistake that one would expect a rationalist to make.
I can’t remember the last open thread that didn’t have at least one large thread that was, if not devoted specifically to Jordan Peterson, then at least heavily involving him, and I can think of at least one that had no less than three large threads specifically devoted to him, not even counting the one that simply started, “So, how about that Jordan Peterson, huh?” by way of mocking the other threads. I’ve also noticed that, “so you’re saying we should model our society after lobsters?!?” has become shorthand for “you are deliberately misinterpreting what I’m saying.” (I know I’ve done used it that way, myself.) So, yeah, I’d say that he’s discussed often enough that the site becoming associated with him is not an unreasonable concern.
Or, rather, even if it might be unreasonable TO BE concerned about it, it’s not an unrealistic concern…
Looks like we have “secure” down and “contain” in progress. Not sure about “protect,’ though.
Take your class A amnestics and you’ll be fine, although we might need to reach back for a class B.
I proffer my grateful thanks to the Rightful Caliph for his ruling on this matter because I would have spontaneously combusted with one more comment on this.
That missing CDC worker was a grad student of Jordan Peterson’s!
Personally, I don’t like swearing as argument. My feeling is anybody could do it, and the Matt Taibi’s of the world are just capitalizing on the fact that other people don’t.
I guess I don’t really have a basis – I love Kevin Williamson’s snide poison pen letters to his enemies, and I guess they’re not substantively different. Williamson’s style requires a rarer talent, but if it’s not more likely to be informative, then I guess enjoying him more that Taibi is just hipster snobbery.
Posted this on the Subreddit:
Is there an upper limit to human physical attractiveness beyond which it only elicits diminishing responses?
Suppose there’s some neural mechanism in human brains that’s used to appraise physical attractiveness. What I’m wondering is if it’s capable of being completely maxed out, and whether everything over a certain point of hotness would be overkill.
Say you instructed a strong (and friendly!) AI to design what most humans would agree is the most attractive girl/guy possible. So through a series of optimizations, the AI uses its unfathomable knowledge of human biology and psychology to do just that.
Would the resulting human trigger a much different response than the people currently considered “the hottest”? Would it be like those Veelas in Harry Potter who make people completely lose their minds? Or would they just appear slightly more good-looking than your run-of-the-mill local beauty due to maxed out neural hotness receptors?
Very interesting question! My guess would be that optimising physical appearance wouldn’t change responses hugely, but optimising gestures/body language/facial expressions/outfit would have a significantly bigger impact, and optimising speech could create a Veela effect. (assuming this is personalised, since tastes differ so widely). On the other hand, the relevant comparison is the hottest person in the world (by your standards) coming up and flirting with you, which would probably make people lose their minds anyway.
From my first person experience of attraction, yes it maxes out, and a fairly significant fraction of prime-reproductive-age members of the opposite sex reach that level for me.
Agreed. Anything above the 40th percentile is basically a tie to be resolved by personality (after which their subjective physical attractiveness is updated to match).
I had a friend who used to say that rating attraction on a 1-10 scale was pointless, the real scale is 0-1.
@OptimalSolver
What do you mean by “diminishing responses”? I don’t think that beauty operates on merely one axis.
Very high attractiveness may cause behavior from others that the person dislikes and/or that harms the person in some ways, like people they deal with not being able to look past their beauty or turning off their brain.
In general, I would expect that benefits minus costs of increasingly good looks will increase rapidly until some point, where it slows down. Then at one point, the costs may start outweighing the benefits for further increases in beauty.
I think part of what’s going on might not just be individual responses to beauty– past a certain point it’s not just “here is the person I’m attracted to”, it’s “here is the person I and a whole lot of people– everyone who’s normal, in fact– is attracted to”.
Sure and that has advantages (I have high status because Pretty McPrettyFace dates me) and disadvantages (Pretty McPrettyFace is out of my league and may leave me for someone prettier).
However, I think that the status benefits always increase with increased looks, while the anxiety depends on the gap with the looks of the partner. In general, I have my doubts whether these effects ever make it better to be less pretty on average (I can see how it can sometimes be better for an individual, when the person they are attracted to is less pretty, but I’d expect the opposite case to be more common even at high levels of attractiveness).
I’m ambivalent on this. On one hand, considering examples of existing people who are really attractive, there does seem to be an asymptotic limit.
On the other hand, anime is more attractive than 3DPD, so it’s possible that there is a region of stimulus, unreachable (or just unreached?) by biological humans, which results in greater perceived attractiveness, even though the result is counter-adaptive.
On the third hand (also known as the Dick), a lot of people have specific tastes or “types”, which may call into question the possibility of “maxing out” attractiveness. Furthermore, these tastes may change during one’s life and be affected by experience. I feel like there is a lot of research to be done here before the original question can be addressed.
On the fourth hand, if we reduce the experience of beauty to the release of some neural transmitters in some area (boring!), then it seems pretty clear that there has to be a practical upper limit, though the question of an actual human can approach it remains.
I do some acting/singing, and so occasionally meet someone 2-3 standard deviations from the attractiveness mean. I’m no slouch, but the difference between pretty attractive and at the top range of human ability is vast.
They’re all incredibly nice people, but the immediate response is a kind of terror, a recognition of unearthly power, like the fair folk just appeared in front of you.
There is an recent interview with the Weinstein brothers which I found very interesting. To decide whether you want to spend the almost 3 hours, you can read this.
The puzzles this time are excerpts from pop songs, with only the first letter of each word shown. Find the titles of the songs.
You are welcome to post answers, but please ROT13 encode them to avoid spoiling it for others.
http://www.rot13.com/
1.
T W T A P I T C J
T P B W T A T B T W
T B W J A T J B T S
Y S H T K O J S
2.
W, Y C T B T W I U M W
I A W M: N T T T
M L A W W, I B K A
S I W B
3.
P D P
I I T D
P D P
I B L S
B I M U M M, I K M B
O, I G K M B, M
4.
C K, B Y T M
C K, F P B
C K, I K Y F G
C K, T W G E
5.
I B S B
T O B D K H T A
I T I S, W B Y B
S T A A I P U T S
#2 is fgnlva nyvir
What do people here think of the proposition that the political culture America has reached an all-time high in terms of polarization specifically along party lines?
Whenever I hear someone saying “America is more polarized and tribalistic than ever before”, there are several rebuttals (although I think most acknowledge that the situation is more polarized than a lot of Americans, including me, have seen in our lifetimes).
One is to point out that things were obviously worse at the time of, and just before, the Civil War. This is true, but I think it’s arguable that we shouldn’t view that situation in terms of two-party politics, as the party system was in flux at the time because of the deep divisiveness of the slavery issue. Yes the then-brand-new Republican party was 100% regional and pro-North, but it came into being as a result of already existing regional tribalism while meanwhile there were people on both sides in the Democratic party.
Another is to point out that the American people were more bitter and polarized in living memory over the Vietnam War. Perhaps that’s also true, but the more I’ve learned about American political history the more it seems to me that this wasn’t an issue divided along party lines; rather, most of the establishment members of both parties were pro-Vietnam and really this was a conflict between the older generations and the younger generation.
Thoughts?
It seems like there is more strife within each party than I can remember. The Republicans had the Trump supporters squaring off against everyone else, of course, and what they were arguing about where not minor differences of policy. But the Democrats also had to deal with a very serious challenge (by a socialist!) against the candidate supported by the party leadership.
The strife within each party does seem to be at a maximum over my lifetime, but I expect the strife within the Democratic party circa 1968 (over Vietnam, civil rights, etc.) was considerably worse. Nowadays, despite the serious conflicts within each major party, two-party tribalism seems robust enough that most members of each party seem willing to step in line with their party’s leader (or at least that’s my vague impression currently, hard to justify quantitatively).
Off the top of my head – Adams v Jefferson, the end of reconstruction and the New Deal also seem more divided on party lines than today, but I’d want to look at congressional vote totals to say accurately. The Civil Rights era was also more bitterly divided, but that wasn’t along party lines initially.
Well, Canada finished third in the Winter Olympics with 29 medals, behind Norway (39) and Germany (31). Yay, us! We’re a winter sports super-power!
The Winter Olympics have a reputation as a private party for Whitey McWhiteFace, so it was good to see some of the Asian nations stepping up. South Korea got 17 medals, Japan got 13, and China 9.
But seriously, what really impresses me is Norway’s performance. What an incredible result for such a small nation. Is it too early to suspect a secret eugenics program begun under the Nazi occupation, continued through the Cold War by the CIA, and now run by a shadowy group of California billionaires?
Cross country skiiing, biathlon, and ski jumping are called the “Nordic” disciplines for a reason 😉
Norway won 14 of their 39 medals in cross country skiing, 6 in biathlon, and another in Nordic combined. Plus 5 in ski jumping. That’s a huge contributor. No other country takes cross country as seriously as they do.
What’s really wild is they got their 39 medals with only 109 athletes. USA sent 241.
The Netherlands might be the champions of specialization though – 20 medals, all in speed skating (16 in long track). Their entire delegation was only 34 athletes.
Quick question for those with more knowledge of economics than I* :
I would like to know more, but don’t have much spare time/energy. I found Henry Hazlitt’s “Economics in One Lesson” as a free .pdf, and as an audiobook.
Is this an okay starting point? If you have better suggestions, I am all ears.
* This probably means you.
John Maynard Keynes. Start with Keynes. The General Theory of Employment, Interest and Money. Its free, its foundational – all later work either tries to build on him or refute him, and having read the real thing is very important, because it makes it way easier to spot economic tought that is full of shit, because it will more or less invariably involve lying about what Keynes wrote.
https://ebooks.adelaide.edu.au/k/keynes/john_maynard/k44g/complete.html is the easiest on the eyes version on the net.
http://synagonism.net/book/economy/keynes.1936.general-theory.html With footnotes. But your eyes will cry.
Uhhhh…I wouldn’t endorse much of this, besides this part:
“General Theory” isn’t quite “Ulysses,” but it’s damn sure not optimized for easy reading.
Economics In One Lesson is heavily recommended by libertarians, and from what I’ve read of it it does have a libertarian bent to it. Doesn’t mean it’s bad, but be aware of that.
I don’t have much knowledge of economics, but I read Economics in One Lesson during my True Believer libertarian phase. Even then I thought it was very redundant and that you get the point after like 3 chapters. It’s just the one lesson again and again.
Aside from just picking up a basic econ text (which you can buy used for dirt cheap), David Friedman’s Hidden Order is pretty good, as still articulates a lot of the basic concepts of price theory that you probably won’t get in other popular texts. I haven’t read Charles Wheelan’s Naked Economics, but his Naked Statistics was pretty good, so it may be a good starting point.
Timothy Taylor’s econ course from The Great Courses is also really good, and it might be available at your local library (mine has lots of Great Courses DVDs available).
I haven’t read this particular book, but I’d definitely second (third?) all the caution about the source. The Von Mises Institute falls somewhere between Ron Paul and Ayn Rand on the economic spectrum.
The word “recession” does not appear at all. If you’re trying to get a comprehensive economics education, this text probably isn’t it. You are probably better off going to a bargain book store and picking up an old college textbook for a few dollars, which will give a reference point closer to what the median American college graduate experiences. This will also be a helpful jumping off point into reading the various economic blogs, which will probably teach you more in the long-run anyways.
Maybe worth a look at Economics in Two Lessons, a sort of reply to Hazlitt’s book. This will in due course be an actual book, but for now what there is is a bunch of blogposts containing (in some cases, old versions of) bits of it. A good place to start might be what’s currently the third thing on that page, which links to the introduction of Quiggin’s book.
I haven’t myself read either Hazlitt’s book or Quiggin’s response, but Quiggin is a smart chap. His political leanings are quite different from Hazlitt’s.
Is mental causation the most seductive idea in human history?
Specifically, the feeling that you can bend reality towards your preferences just by willing it. This has been the hardest thing for me to give up in my journey towards physical realism.
Even now, I hear its siren call. Perhaps something something something quantum will make it physically possible to have a thing just by wanting it?
Seems like you’re conflating mental causation with some libertarian conception of freewill (or something oddly mystical, given your last sentence). We all affect the physical world by making decisions. I don’t know whether that counts as “bending reality towards your preferences”, as that sounds more poetic than precise.
With this recent school shooter, Nikolas Cruz, tons of outlets are saying that it was clear something was going to happen and that the FBI etc. “mishandled” it. But IANAL and I don’t totally understand what could be done without him confessing some sort of plan. (I know he made a vague YouTube comment along these lines, but that seems understandably hard to trace. Maybe I’m just naive.)
Are there legitimate ways law enforcement could’ve prevented this, other than just saying “this kid’s dangerous” and coming up with dubious charges that led to him being sedated for the rest of his life in a mental hospital?
It’s a good question. It’s especially good because not only are we apparently terrible at doing something about obvious disasters-in-waiting, we seem to be quite good at massive overreactions like suspending a kid for chewing his Pop-Tart into a gun shape.
I still remember Voices From The Hellmouth
After columbine there was certainly a crackdown…. on bullied kids.
Oddball kids went from being mere outcasts to suddenly being viewed as dangerous with the result that effectively Americas teachers gleefully joined in as additional bullies.
In the same way that after 9/11 we saw teachers gleefully joining in bullying random Muslim children.
And then people were surprised there was an uptick in school shootings… after they started torturing outcasts even harder with the blessing of teachers and administrators.
There were a host of “profiles” circulated to schools for what to watch out for but the vast…. vast…. vast majority of the time they were steaming bullshit.
it hit the same problem as “how do you describe a knife” “Flat, sharp, metallic, with a handle”. It’s the dry description that’s going to be used to hunt down oddballs.
I remember later on hearing that the Columbine shooters had actually been popular, in defiance of the initial characterization, which was that they were the outcast misfits. Don’t know if either characterization ultimately proved accurate?
In the first days after the shooting, I thought it was a mistake to say that law enforcement mishandled the case. Now, I’m not so sure. It has come out that the tips/complaints about the kid went well beyond the vague youtube comment. As far as what could have been done, my understanding is that the local police department had reasonable grounds to arrest him for domestic violence, that would have resulted in his guns being taken, but they declined to make the arrest. Sorry I don’t have a source on this.
In general, when people start going on about preventative measures, I start worrying about harmless but weird and introverted kids getting targeted. But it actually sounds to me that Cruz could plausibly have been identified, and that his previous misbehaviors were actionable in a way that would have prevented him from legally owning guns, which would likely have been enough to prevent the shooting.
Normally at home, given my immaculate character, I dream extremely rarely (or perhaps rarely remember doing so). When I spend the night somewhere else, especially where I grew up, I notice I dream much more vividly and remember it more consistently. Does anyone else have an experience like this? Any not crazy explanations?