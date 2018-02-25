OT96: Snopen Thread

This is the bi-weekly visible open thread (there are also hidden open threads twice a week you can reach through the Open Thread tab on the top of the page). Post about anything you want, ask random questions, whatever. You can also talk at the SSC subreddit or the SSC Discord server. Also:

1. New advertisement for Altruisto, a browser extension that automatically connects you to affiliate/referral programs for online shopping and donates the money to effective charities. Endorsed by eg Steven Pinker and Peter Singer.

2. There will be a Slate Star Codex meetup at 3:33 PM on 3/3 at 3 West Circle, Berkeley CA. The numerological conjunction will be used to summon an avatar of Gwern into the material world. More on this as it develops.