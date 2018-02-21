Open Thread 95.75

This is the twice-weekly hidden open thread. Post about anything you want, ask random questions, whatever. You can also talk at the SSC subreddit or the SSC Discord server.
Since the problem of explaining postmodern philosophy in terms comprehensible to rationalist types like us has come up before around these parts, I thought people might be interested in a discussion I came across here (via discoursedrome’s tumblr). The OP is a critique of a particular rhetorical move popular with critical-theory types. It’s insightful but pretty standard fare by rationalist standards. What I found especially interesting was this long comment thread by “Andy,” who starts off agreeing with the author’s main point, but goes on to give the most cogent explanation and semi-defense of pomo thinking that I can recall coming across. (Not that I’ve made any systematic effort to learn about the subject. I assume there are more authoritative sources than obscure comments on some random blog about Canadian politics, but I tend to let myself drift aimlessly in the currents of internet polemics, collecting whatever shiny ideas I come across.)
There was also some informative discussion about the history and meaning of the word “neoliberal.”
More puzzlers. These are a little different. Feel free to post answers, but ROT13 encode them to avoid spoilers.
1.
C S M N L R A E O R
O P T F E T,
O A T F O S O O T P,
O T R O T P P T A
A T P T G F A R O G.
2.
A W-R M B N
T T S O A F S,
T R O T P T K
A B A S N B I.
3.
N S S, I T O P, B Q I A H
W T C O T O, N I T O W
B I A M T B P B L.
4.
T R O T P T B S I T P, H, P, A E
A U S A S S N B V,
A N W S I B U P C,
S B O O A, A P D
T P T B S A T P O T T B S.
5.
N P S B H T A F A C O O I C
U O A P O I O A G J,
E I C A I T L O N F, O I T M,
W I A S I T O W O P D;
This is my attempt to write down some thoughts on relationships & gender differences. I will start by stating some premises, then discussing their consequences, followed by a brief analysis of the traditionalist & progressive solution.
—
I believe that the scientific evidence strongly suggests that these claims are true:
– men favor physical attractiveness more and women favor status/earnings more, in a partner
– women focus more on optimizing their physical attractiveness and men more on their status & earnings
– men have a higher libido
A difference in libido may plausibly be the cause for all these differences, as people with a higher libido surely favor physical attractiveness more. Furthermore, people will tend to optimize for what the opposite gender prefers. So it’s plausible to have this causality: men have a higher libido -> men favor physical attractiveness more -> women optimize their physical attractiveness more.
The differences in libido and attractors are not necessarily immense, but elasticity is presumably fairly low, so they may have a strong impact. Furthermore, gender norms & social hierarchies increase the impact of these differences. Being most attractive overall, is not necessarily about satisfying the natural preferences of the person you want to be attracted to you, but also about improving that person’s place in the social hierarchy. Thus we can expect a person who is more aroused by people low on the social hierarchy (overweight people, nerds, etc) to show an actual preference more towards what society considers attractive. So once women start to see physical attractiveness as the best way to compete with other women & men see status/earnings as the best way to compete with other men, society can then judge women’s place on the social hierarchy more by their physical attractiveness than how important that trait is truly to men & the same for how men are judged by status & earnings.
—
For both men and women, natural physical attractiveness peaks at a relatively low age and decreases after that. So the common female strategy of optimizing for looks increases desirability relatively early in life, but is a less effective strategy later in life, when natural beauty fades. The common male strategy of trying to achieve wealth/status takes a much longer time to pay off, increasing male desirability later in life, at the expense of not being so desirable early in life. Furthermore, because men favor physical attractiveness more and women favor status/earnings more, this effect is increased, because a man with high physical attractiveness and low earnings & status will be less attractive to women than how attractive a woman with equally high physical attractiveness and equally low earnings & status will be to men. So women tend to be more attractive early in life both because they optimize traits that make themselves more attractive at a young age, but also because men are more attracted to this trait that correlates with young age. For men, the opposite is true, with men making choices that makes themselves more attractive late in life and women also favoring the traits that naturally develop later in life.
The result of this is that we get a mismatch where young women are relatively more desirable to young men than vice versa. Older women are relatively less desirable to older men than vice versa. Hence we expect to see young women dating up, relatively many lonely young men, older men dating down and relatively many lonely older women. This is all the case.
However, I believe that people don’t base their dating decisions entirely on their current attractiveness, but are more likely to date closer to their age than their attractiveness would suggest, because:
– aside from objective attractiveness, there is also relative attractiveness, which tends to be greater when people are closer together in age (basically: people of similar ages have more in common)
– people of similar ages interact more
– people also base their decisions on long term considerations
– social pressure to date people of similar age
The result is that young men who do get into a relationship get a relatively good deal, in the sense that their preferences get better satisfied, while young women get a worse deal. This flips at a certain age, so women who are raising children and who are in a relationship get a relatively good deal compared to men of the same age. I suspect that this then flips again when women get even older, because people get fewer children nowadays. Presumably, women favor having a provider much more when when they are raising children, to pay for the expenses of the children and allow them to dedicate themselves (more) to child raising. Since women nowadays frequently go back to work or increase their work hours after the children are raised, they then need a provider less. So the pure male ‘provider’ strategy, that used to satisfy women for long periods in their lives, probably now makes men very attractive for only a fairly brief period.
However, that young men, midlife women and older men get a better deal when in a relationship by my logic, doesn’t necessarily mean that all young men, midlife women and older men are better off, because (heterosexual) relationships require participation by the other gender. So we can expect young women to fairly often prefer to stay single, rather than date young men, because they consider the deal that is offered to be below par. The same goes for midlife men and older women. So a group of young men, midlife women and older men don’t get a great deal, they get no deal. So the actual effect of these mismatches is bifurcation: the more desirable young men and midlife women and old men get a great deal, while the less desirable tend to be shunned completely.
continued…
…continuing
David Friedman drew my attention to a very interesting paper that discusses, based on economic theory, how hard to break marriage contracts might have been a way to ensure a fair deal for men and women. The paper claims that having female attractiveness peak earlier, with a relatively steep decline, while male attractiveness peaks later, with a slower decline, means that the benefits for a long term relationship that begins when the partners are relatively young, go more to the man at first and more to the woman later. In the past, women married early so men could benefit from an imbalanced situation at first, while men were then prevented from bailing when the relationship became imbalanced in favor of women. I would recommend reading the paper, which is long but worth it (requires free registration). However, keep in mind that it diverges from my theory, by claiming that older women always get the better deal, which I believe is no longer the case.
In an age of no-fault divorce and limited alimony, the currently popular female strategy of focusing on a career at first and then procreating with a man who has already established his career and thus has achieved peak attractiveness makes a lot of sense, because women who marry young run a high risk of getting bailed on, leaving the woman with little income and low attractiveness (also because men tend to dislike providing for children that are not theirs). However, this does mean that women do not get to ‘trade’ their most desirable years in return for a man putting up with a worse deal later in life. So it seems like this can discourage men from making a similar effort to be attractive as partners, as in the past, with more traditionalist marriage laws/norms (perhaps this is one reason why male workforce participation is declining?). Again, we may have bifurcation here, where some men are/can be attractive early enough in life and to such an extent to make it worthwhile to invest a lot in becoming more attractive, while other men consciously or unconsciously decide that their prospects are so bad, that they are better off with a low cost/low gain strategy, because they feel that the alternative that was high cost/high gain has become high cost/low gain (for people with their traits).
—
So assuming that society is not going to (want to) go back to traditionalism, what can people & society do to improve the situation?
One possible solution is to equalize male and female attractiveness patterns as much as possible. So this can mean encouraging men to put more effort in strategies that pay off at a young age (like improving their looks) and perhaps discouraging women to do so (and instead focusing more on increasing their attractiveness in ways that pay off relatively late). Women can focus more on increasing their income and men less. This can be encouraged by interventions that push people into non-gender normative behavior and teach them how to do this well (because they may not be taught the skills that are necessary when making these choices). An example that is already being done is to try to push women into STEM. However, I think that many of the current interventions are not very effective, because they are based on excessive optimism & ignorance of biological gender differences that make some intervention unlikely to work. Pushing people into behavior that is radically non-gender normative, rather than just a little less so, is unlikely to work for more than a tiny number of people.
Another example is that on the one hand women are pushed into focusing more on increasing their income, but the ‘equal pay for equal work’ narrative falsely blames gendered earning differences entirely on gender discrimination, when the primary cause seems be that men are more willing to make various sacrifices in return for a higher income. So this narrative may cause women to demand being paid more despite making choices that employers value less. This is unlikely to work out well. In general, a narrative that only promises gains, rather than encouraging people to accept a different set of costs and benefits, cannot achieve as much gender equality as a more realistic narrative.
Furthermore, I feel that men are often not so much pushed & assisted into making themselves more attractive, but more into becoming less unpleasant to women, like pushing them to do more in the household or telling them to not approach women in some ways. Being more attractive is not simply achieved by being less unpleasant. I think that confusing the two is a mistake that is far too frequently made and that the current societal desire to mainly teach men to be less unpleasant to women, threatens to push men into becoming non-offensive, non-attractive people that women are happy to be around, but that they are not very attracted to. I think that a lot of men get angry/disaffected when they follow the progressive/feminist advice and find that it doesn’t work very well to make themselves more attractive. Then they are likely to prefer traditionalism (perhaps after listening to Jordan Peterson), defect or give up.
Of course, equalizing how people of each gender make themselves more attractive simultaneously requires that men and women equalize their preferences for a partner or these changed behaviors will just make men and women less attractive to each other, encouraging defecting from the culturally favored norm or giving up entirely. As I argued before, social hierarchies play a role in what is seen as most desirable, so society as a whole will also have to ‘rate’ male and female attractiveness more similarly.
It may also be necessary for workplaces to become more accommodating, with more room for part-time jobs that still provide enough hours to have a decent career trajectory, income, etc, so they become attractive to both men and women who want both a decent income and a good work/life balance. This may be easier in some cultures depending on whether there is more focus on accommodating employers or employees. Of course, there may be an economic cost to this (reducing the GDP).
However, what seems to happen in practice in most Western countries is that having children tends to cause a drastic regression to traditional gender roles, with mothers scaling back their work hours and men increasing them. This (and the causes for it) may now be the foremost factor in preventing more gender equality from happening.
PS. Of course, the above is written from the optimistic assumption that the biological gender differences are small enough to enable a gender egalitarian solution that doesn’t make men and/or women (far) more unhappy than a less egalitarian solution. Whether this is actually the case is unclear.
Why should we assume that? And what if society doesn’t want to go back to traditionalism, but finds the only alternative is dying out (and being replaced by someone else who is “traditionalist”)?
Nothing.
How would this help anything? I don’t follow you here. Men focusing less on their income makes them less attractive to women, increasing the whole “sexlessness” issue, and a woman’s income or “career” is irrelevant to how attractive men find them at any age.
Men and women can’t “equalize their preferences for a partner” because those preferences are biologically hard-wired, so indeed all this will do is “just make men and women less attractive to each other”
And if the causes for that are hard-wired biology? What if, in fact, by reasons of biological differences, “gender equality” is, in fact, unobtainable?
Your “optimistic assumption” is totally wrong. You seem utterly unwilling to grapple with the alternative: that every “gender egalitarian solution” does indeed make people far more unhappy than “traditionalism” (or some other “less egalitarian” solution). What if that is our reality?
Good post(s).
Though why you are optimistic about sex-egalitarianism, I have no clue. The whole idea of egalitarianism, sex or otherwise, seems like a spherical cow in vacuum deal.
Has anyone else here been in the position of being too poor to die? By which I mean, having the cost of disposing of your remains exceed your net worth, so that you have to stay alive lest you place a financial burden on your next of kin?
I have to wonder how that’s even possible. Surely every locality has some sort of provisions for minimal disposal of bodies if no one steps up to take responsibility for doing so?
In my country the relatives have to pay if they have the money, so what Kevin says seems possible here. I’m not sure what are the rules in Alaska or Kevin’s county.
It may also be possible for Kevin/his relatives to donate his body to science, at no cost.
This article implies that in Canada the family can refuse to pay, in which case the provinces pick up the tab. But the government will definitely try to get the estate of the deceased to pay, first.
http://nationalpost.com/news/canada/everyone-is-entitled-to-a-funeral-provinces-spend-millions-each-year-to-ensure-canadians-get-a-proper-burial
Kevin lives in Alaska, which is not in Canada 🙂
This may be more applicable.
@Aapje
Per that link, I don’t qualify for a couple of reasons (I have a representative payee, I’m above the $300 asset limit).
Yes, but my understanding is that it’s only for those with no identifiable next-of-kin to slap with the bill.
Amortized out over, say, six months, having that status would be at least unusual, even taking johan_larson’s point into account. It implies* that the person in question isn’t in a position to save any money and also isn’t a financial burden on next of kin in other ways. It seems like only someone who gets by entirely on social services, or who is getting support from someone else, would fit that description.
* That is, it implies this except when considering instantaneous or short periods.
I’m on SSI and state public assistance (and housing subsidy); the first of these forbids me from having more than $2000 in financial assets.
It’s the SSI that puts you in this category. Very few US social welfare programs are sufficient to get by on but that’s one of them (by design).
To be clear, I didn’t mean to deny that you were in this situation. It’s just an unusual one.
(Well, I suppose that local governments might try to track down next of kin of the homeless and try to recoup costs from them. This indicates that about half of counties (so we’re talking lower-48 here) can legally impose such costs, although actually collecting is probably a losing proposition.)
If you don’t spend every penny of your dole, pay your next of kin some small fee every month until you’ve paid them the entire cost of your post-mortem ministrations. Afterwards, they will be obligated to bury you, since you’ve already given them the money to do so. Maybe make them agree to do it even if you die before you’ve paid it up entirely.
Pretend you are an elephant, and go somewhere far away to die? If you die in Kazakhstan, I doubt your relatives will be harassed over the burial bill.
How are you doing, by the way?
On the pre-visit form for my therapist visit this morning, I checked the “suicidal thoughts” box. Does that answer your question?
I guess it does.
So, I’ve been looking at the differentials in pay for software engineers in the US and Canada. And I gotta tell you, it’s just sad. Here are some figures from Vancouver’s pitch to Amazon for HQ2:
Market Average Annual Tech Wage
Software Engineer (USD)
Vancouver, BC — $60,107
Toronto, ON — $62,365
Atlanta, GA — $92,380
Boston, MA — $103,979
Washington, DC — $108,330
New York, NY — $108,878
Seattle, WA — $113,906
Toronto to Seattle is just about double. I suspect the culprit is demand. Seattle has two large top-tier tech companies based locally. Toronto has nothing of the sort. There are smaller tech companies, of course, and banks and one outpost of one of the majors.
So I’ve been screwing around with ideas for a simulationist RPG but my literature review skills are failing me in an important area: I can’t find good information on the effects of height and weight on the likelihood of winning a fight. Ideally real fights or combat sports which don’t segregate combatants by weight class.
If anyone here knows a good resource for that information I’d appreciate it. So far the best I’ve found is a book that I don’t want to buy and can’t find PDFs of and a sociological study which relies on self-report data. This information has to be out there but it’s managed to evade me.
Continuing my curling series from the last couple OTs:
Broomgate Part II: The Arms Race
An arms race in sweeping technology took off in 2010, when the Canadian women’s Olympic squad competed with the new BalancePlus EQualizer brush pad. This added a thin foil layer between the fabric and foam of the pad, designed to insulate and prevent heat transfer into the pad and body of the broom. Apparently studies showed that it substantially increased the warming effect on the ice of sweeping, by 30% or more. In 2014, many more teams used these pads.
2014 also saw the introduction of the “Norway” pad, which used a stiffer, textured foam in the pad and also applied a polyurethane waterproof coating to the outside of the fabric – this reduced friction (allowing for faster sweeping) while preventing the broom from getting wet (known to reduce effectiveness).
The most radical design was released by Hardline in 2015, a design named the IcePad. This had a smaller head, designed to concentrate the force. The foam was ditched entirely, replaced with a stiff plastic backing. The fabric had an even more aggressive waterproofing, resulting in a surface more like plastic than fabric (this was dubbed “directional” fabric for reasons that aren’t 100% clear). The overall idea was to only sweep the top of the pebbled ice –where other brooms would conform to the surface, the IcePad scraped along the top of it, impacting only the area the stone actually touched. Theories proliferate (see my past post) but there’s a good chance that this scraping mechanism added a new component to sweeping (or enhanced an existing one): adding small directional scratches to the ice that the stone would tend to follow. Interestingly, for a while the scratch theory caused hair-bristle brooms to make a brief comeback on the idea that they would be more effective at producing directional scratches.
These broom heads were clearly more effective, but they also damaged the ice more quickly. And, when combined with advanced sweeping strategies, they started to have a profound effect on shotmaking. Where traditional sweeping always added distance and reduced curl, the new brooms could add curl, or take it all the way out, allegedly even causing a bit of negative curl against the rotation of the rock. You started to see a lot more “switching” of sweepers. The sweeper closest to the rock is providing 2/3+ of the effect, and which side of the stone you sweep has some impact: sweeping from the side it is curling toward creates scratches opposite the curl, reducing it. Switch to the other sweeper, who is on the other side, and their strokes will tend to create scratches in the direction of curl and curve it more. “Corner sweeping”, sweeping only one side of the stone rather than the whole path, can have similar impact and was also made more effective by the new brooms.
Professional curlers likened this to a “joystick” and there was a revolt: prior to the 2015-16 season, 34 top Canadian teams signed onto a letter vowing to voluntarily limit themselves to traditional brush heads, as they believed the new technology was fundamentally altering the game in a negative way. They argued it was taking too much skill out of throwing: poor shots could be rescued by fancy sweeping in ways that totally changed strategy.
There were also accusations of unfair industrial lawfare: the calls for a ban were led by teams sponsored by traditional curling supply giant BalancePlus, who stood to lose the most if the patented Hardline designs became the new standard.
Clearly, something needed to be done, and it was left to the World Curling Federation (WCF) to determine how sweeping tech would shake out.
And the obligatory curling competition update:
Both the men and women have completed the round robin portions of the tournament.
On the men’s side, there is a tiebreaker game this evening (US mainland time) between GBR and SUI (actually starts in about half an hour). The winner of that game will face top-ranked SWE in the first semi-final. The second semi-final will be between CAN and USA. That game is tomorrow morning US time.
For the women, no tiebreaker was needed. Semis are Friday morning US time. The first is KOR vs. JPN in what I’m assuming is the closest thing women’s Asian curling has to a knock down grudge match. The second is SWE vs. GBR. Shockingly, CAN missed the playoffs entirely and will be the first Canadian Olympic curling team to go home without a medal.
Is anyone else bothered that spherical cows are scorned to the point of total disregard, while round robins are considered perfectly fine?