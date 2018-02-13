More Testimonials For SSC

[Content note: various slurs and insults]
Last post I thanked some of the people who have contributed to this blog. But once again, it’s time to honor some of the most important contributors: the many people who give valuable feedback on everything I write. Here’s a short sample of some of…most interesting. I’m avoiding names and links to avoid pile-ons. Some slightly edited for readability.
“A cowardly autistic cuckolded deviant Jew who uses his IQ to rationalize away wisdom”
“He’s part of the self-declared ‘Rationalish Community’. Imagine the ridiculous level of self-regard implied by that. Picture cb2 with a graduate degree. Scott Alexander, if brevity is the soul of wit, you’re a witless soulsucking fuck.”
“Dude sounds like a crackpot. Blaming Republicans for everything and hailing liberals for… well, that part isn’t clear exactly. Thanks for helping me find something to add to my “never read” collection.”
“The men tweeting about how bad the women’s march is are also the guys who didn’t get invited to parties + blamed it on feminism…I know a few men who make this seem like actual fact. Like that guy from Slate Star Codex.”
“I don’t know what I was expecting from a jew quack but I suppose reasonable fits the description.”
“Ross Douthat somehow manages to recommend a person with a theology less plausible than Catholicism”
“I refuse to read Slate Star Codex anymore. It has become the epitome of IYI (Intellectual Yet Idiot) “pragmatic”(i.e. spineless) centrism.”
“He wants his readers to adopt a strategy of misogynist sabotage.”
“Slate Star Codex is THE definition of ‘autism spiral into infertility and death'”
“Scott Alexander is a LessWrong cultist. He has ALWAYS been a tremendous asshole who thinks he’s Mister Fucking Spock.”
“Slate Star Codex is to cognitive dissonance what Goddard was to rocketry.”
“I used to really enjoy Slate Star Codex before joining the dark side, now I find the blog almost insufferably autistic.”
“Laughing my ass off as Slate Star Codex’s “The Anti-Reactionary FAQ” figuratively burns in the fires of Berkeley.”
“I’ve started to be bothered by clothes tags a little bit lately. I blame SSC for putting this idea in my head”
“Slate Star Codex was always a shill, but this was craven even for him”
“He *literally* thinks that humans are horses”
“This is entirely reductive statement from me but I think that in an important sense SSC is just the Scott Alexander ego inflation program. Some of the best blogs can function this way. However a reasonable about the disingenuous use of his explicitly stated preferences for objectivity and the unstated outcomes of his blog can be made. Is Scott a scientist promoting a radical new social program or perhaps he is interested in the cult of personality and trapping of psychiatric performance?”
“Sexist asses: It’s not us, females just genetically hate liberty.”
“You asexual twerp”
“Fucking tech-libertarian cockroaches everywhere preaching total derp. Deeply disappointing.”
“I see you reduced to making excuses for a career criminal [Hillary Clinton] because you’re afraid of change. I expected more from you, Scott. I expected you to remember hope. I never expected the Dark would take you. Enjoy this. The thousands of comments, the last remarks from departing readers. It will never be the same.”
“Honestly, every time I read Scott, I am super conflicted. I have never found a writer whom I agree with so consistently while finding their personality, as expressed through their writing, so intolerable. I always feel like I want to shout, “You’re exactly correct! Now the shut the fuck up!” and pop him one in the mouth.”
“Go figure, Slate Star Codex blog readers are politically *and* literally, a bunch of phags. Look @ weightlifting data [on the survey]; found the problem.”
“Scott isn’t really dogmatic about anything besides niceness, honesty, puns, and growth mindset.”
“Scott Alexander over at the popular blog Slate Star Codex is an interesting case study in classical liberalism; nowhere else will you find someone who better exemplifies the phenomenon of skirting within microns of the event horizon of Getting It before screaming ‘Nooooo’ and zooming off in some other direction; nor will you find many who choose a crazier direction in which to flee.”
“Basically imagine a guy drinking Soylent and having a flamewar about how in the future they will too be able to unfreeze his head and you’ve got a basic idea of the ideology at play here.”
“So we come to answering the question I asked at the beginning: What is it that allows men like Scott Alexander, men of some intelligence and sensitivity, to get so close to understanding, and fail so miserably, over and over? We can find the answer here at the end of his piece: we see that he stumbled, baffled, like a giraffe with a head injury loose in Manhattan, through the entire book, then through an entire long review, without comprehending its basic point.”
“Slate Star Codex: if you’re a man who is involved in tech and not interested in any legitimate philosophical or sociological inquiry, we’ve got you covered”
“He is riddled with all kinds of spooks and leftist ideology and it shows in his commentariat. This also doesn’t bode well for psychiatry if someone as emotionally weak as Alexander is allowed to become a psychiatrist.”
“The Slate Star Codex guy is a living fable against the idea that u can solve problems with pure tedious reason instead of ever reading a book”
“it’s basically one of the hubs for autistic people really into Bayesianism, so like half the posters could either transition or become Nazis. or both idk”
“Hey man I took your survey it made me feel all weird and insecure about my gender identity thanks a lot!”
“Anyway, I don’t mean to pick on Alexander, whose heart is in the right place, but he is a walking, talking, male prophylactic. If I absolutely did not want any grandchildren (say, high risk of insanity in the bloodline) I’d have Alexander teach my sons the birds & bees. He is a weirdo autistic who has no understanding of normal women based on the few writings on sexual politics of his I’ve read, which are filled with the usual libertard lonely-boy pablum about the awfulness of “slut shaming” in our society, and how if we could just get rid of that and any sort of gender roles and treat everyone the same, we’d be living in a flippin’ sexual Nirvana where our genitals would be as happily interoperable as any pair of USB ports. (Alexander, IIRC, is in a relationship a technically female but maybe not womyn-aligned webcam star with whom he may or may not actually be bumping uglies)”
“To be fair to Alexander, the million leaked credit cards #’s from ASHLEY MADISON from men who really think there any normal women out there trolling for one-off sex on the Internet shows the cluelessness out there is pretty broad.”
“Since people are sharing around a Slate Star Codex article let’s have a reminder that he’s a moral cripple”
“$500 Reward. Seeking the testimony of victims of Scott Alexander, human rights abuser. I am also willing to pay for the stories of the victims of any other ‘prominent’ ‘internet famous’ psychiatrists/human rights abusers.”
“I hate to go ad hom, but i can’t think of anyone who would benefit more from TRT and getting laid on the reg.”
“After reading Scott’s article to a friend of mine, he decided to get “Border Reaver” tattooed on his neck”
“So basically he’s an athiest jewish kikeiatrist named Schlomo Schlomovich who mingles with the social elite while still being afraid of antifa? I couldn’t have strung together that many ridiculous stereotypes at once if I tried honestly. This is fucking hilarious.”
“Discovering Scott Aaronson is way into Slate Star Codex is like finding spiders in my favorite flavor of ice cream. Slate Star Codex is ‘Well, actually…’ personified, with a dusting of evil. But mostly it bugs me that it passes for good writing.”
“id like to fight the guy who runs slate star codex, he’s a smarmy faggot”
“Why do people I otherwise like keep insisting to me that slate star codex is good”
“[Slate Star Codex] split off from Less Wrong because even massive faggots sometimes have standards. His clique don’t exactly get along with Yudkowsky and will point out that he’s basically running a cult. Nonetheless, Scott’s still a huge fag and sucks Eliezer’s dick when it comes to rationalism and his fucking gay “Sequences”, which he and his commenters will tell you to read as if it’s the fucking gospel.”
“Slate Star Codex, an extremely verbose blog that I have complicated feelings about.”
“YouTube Skeptics, Slate Star Codex rationalists, Stefan Molyneux and Ayn Rand all ruined “rationality” and ‘logic’ for me. Must be a horseshoe theory conspiracy of sorts.”
“The disturbing thing is that they’re all aware of the criticisms people level at them for their autism, but no matter how many times they’re inundated by people telling them they’re being inhuman spergs, they’re just like ‘Hmm…am I out of touch? No…it’s the normal people who are wrong.'”
“*making racist laser gun noises* computer, engage Near Mode and navigate me to slate star codex please”
“‘Bigoted shits’ is basically the Slate Star Codex demographic”
“[Scott] wants the SJWs to take over. He wants you to dawdle around appealing to ‘reason’ until the Commies have indoctrinated enough of the youth to allow PC Culture to permeate all things.”
“It’s cool to watch the slate star codex guy inch closer and closer to actually knowing something while his comment sections get stupider and stupider”
“Is it just me, or is the guy who runs slate star codex kind of a wanker?”
“But this is… just incredible. I read this SSC article last night, and my jaw dropped. What was I missing? How could Scott Alexander be so fucking stupid? I spent all day with a slow burning anger in my belly. This pure nonsense, from the “Red Tribe vs. Blue Tribe” guy, in the same week as McConnell holding millions of children hostage so he doesn’t accidentally upset the avowed racists over in the House, not to mention Stormy Daniels, McCabe’s loyalty test, Trump trying to fire Mueller, and all the other usual shit that I already forgot all coming to light? And you choose now—January 24, 2018 and not November 9, 2016—to equate George Soros and the Koch brothers not once but twice in an overlong Tumblr note that amounts to saying, “huh I just realized maybe I’m missing something but I still think all politically active people are retarded”? Have you read the news once in the last year, or do you just get summaries from the same place as your political theories—random fucking commenters on your blog? Or was I mistaken this whole time thinking that Scott both lived in America and wanted the world to get better not worse? Because this post would make way more sense if his political climate was actually recess on the fucking playground of a quarantined elementary school for experimental Nazi test tube babies in a bubble on the dark side of the fucking moon.”
“nobody has ever read a slate star codex article to the end”
Hmm, so are you far too liberal or far too conservative? The world may never know.
I actually had to laugh at this… it’s pretty much the standard string of people offended by someone not sharing their opinion, except “their opinion” seems to be a random sample of all possible opinions.
Sounds like a good sign to me!
Agreed. There is no blog worth reading that doesn’t have this pattern of ‘praise’
Well, SOMEONE is wrong. Maybe we can determine your true political identity if you let us know which one hurt the worst.
I was in the last one of these 😀 given that I was manic, on a sleep deprivation bender, and probably playing with either ritalin or benadryl when I wrote it (shhh, bby, nootropics are ok), I think the reward testimonial is…weird?
Scott reminds me of some of my favorite creators. Bafflingly, maddeningly flawed, clearly using writing as a form of therapy. Like Steven Moffat, or Aleister Crowley, or Philip K Dick, or…me. Except I hope I miss the point far less and wank over my insecurities far less than Moffat, at least. This is a compliment, make no mistake. it will be telling to see what parts of it are selectively printed next year.
In terms of actual testimonials: I won a $200 bet from Scott in the throes of said manic phase. I believed Trump would win the election, my bottom line heuristic being that eight years of D always leads to the next president being R. Was it more than that? Yes. But that was so easy everyone was trying to be too smart to miss it, even Nate Silver. So I am not only better at predicting things far closer to X-risks, but I am probably the only person to have, in a sense, monetized the Stop Crying Wolf article.
So a psychiatrist and rationalist centrist gets beat in an intellectual pissing contest started by a verifiably, self-admittedly psychotic escaped mental patient using half his brain and half his effort on the subject of his own blog. I suppose I could rest my case, but…
Scott has mentioned a wish to do adversarial collaborations. I am sure he is the epitome of masculine courage and psychiatric ethics. Perhaps I could find an MMA gym willing to host us?
No one cares about your babble tho.
My babble caused Scott…somebody, the paypal was different…to transfer $200 to my account. So I think you are probably a minority here.
Interestingly enough that sort of comment would get you banned from the reddit. Which is rapidly JBP-ifying.
JBP? Whats that? Also I think your babble is interesting, so stick around I guess. 😛
Jordan B Peterson. A lot of these young men are really so insecure because they believe they have no idea how to act in public. It’s a lie, and they’re telling it to themselves. You ever been outside? No one has a damn idea how to act in public. So he has the salt and pepper and a decent shirt thing going on, and he softly barks “Clean your room! be assertive! play less WoW!” and they’re like “daddy ha– wait, I mean, excellent advice sir!”
And so people who have the idea that empathy is calculated rather than felt are looking up to a psychiatrist who believes that sincerely (it’s both, what’s my copay?) lol…and it’s turning into “how do I meet women, how do I deal with delusions of grandeur, why am I not as rich and happy and laid as Yud (pbuh) clearly is?” over there, almost every thread for a week it was. And it’s screwed up.
The advice I would give these men is simple: you are 18, you are paying rent. You have a part time job, you can do better, but for now you will be okay. Go downstairs. Say nothing. Haul off, punch your father in the face. Go for a KO or a knockdown if possible. Congratulations, you have now taken initiative, however stupid and ill-advised. Your ships are burned, but you are a man, whatever the hell that is. Figure it out from here, good luck, have fun.
I am actually half serious about this. There are experts everywhere, and they are all either Claudius or Polonius. These blogs are Hamlet. Nuke Denmark, become Conan, it fucking stinketh. No one knows anything, and learning that before you turn 30 would show me up.
Oh, and the point I’m making is that my psychotic idiot blather beliefs PAY RENT. L2LW. Gah.
OK I’m interested now. If you punch your father in the face where’s the insurance money gonna come from?
I have no idea. I’m not your dad.
It’s true that that I hain’t been reading SSC for that long, but I don’t see where all the references to autism are coming from. I guess I’ll have to read more carefully….
It's saying that the people who disagree with you think weirdly and should be discounted, I guess.
It seems to be coming mostly from the red-pill right here, but I actually expected it more from the feminist left. (Of course, a social-justice activist should know better than to use an imputed congenital mental illness as an insult, but social-justice activists do a lot of things that they should know better than, especially on the Internet, and I've seen them do this thing too often.)
I was surprised it was so consistently right wing with so little SJW.
It’s like a Markov Chain of offended Tumblr.
I never catch ‘the the’, but find ‘that that’ borderline annoying. Good job making me notice.
These are great but did you change the wording on them?
Google searches for some of the better ones (in quotes) don’t yield hits.
EDIT – ah, they’re edited. That’s pretty weak – like a plea for the comments to leap to the author’s defense without the ability to read the full context of the quotes. Very hug-box behavior.
There’s a very good reason that he didn’t simply provide links and I wouldn’t be surprised if he changed the wording on every single one to prevent exactly what you tried.
If you really want to find a big pile of Scott haters, a large fraction of those probably originated from sneerclub on reddit. (You know you’ve made it on the internet when you have your own hate club)
Believe me, the bar for that is set very low.
you rang?
Seriously – this is a terrible post.
It’s like a links post minus the links. “Oooh, look at all this tantalizingly great writing – sucker! Not going to tell you where to find it!”
The last time we got one of these posts I got to learn about a bunch of sites that I now read regularly.
Right? “names have been changed to protect the innocent! so have words! but they all hate me, and I swear I remember the gist of it!”
Motherfucker, I put work into reaming an idiot a new ass!
“Slate Star Codex, an extremely verbose blog that I have complicated feelings about.”
Same.
Agreed. High praise if I’ve ever heard one.
Completely related: I’d love to know if US-based SSC readers disproportionately own pressure cookers relative to the US average.
How am I supposed to can things without a pressure cooker?
Excellent choice of ending.
I didn't read the ending, because I couldn't get through the long comment just before it. I hope that's OK!
Working as intended
“Scott isn’t really dogmatic about anything besides niceness, honesty, puns, and growth mindset.”
Is this even an insult, or am I so steeped in Scott Kool-Aid that my perception of “normal” is beyond saving?
Puns. It's an insult.
IMHO, great but less funny than last time. I think these would be better if you included less people that were confused or disappointed and more that were enraged or pleased (for the wrong reasons). I still chuckle to “beautiful reactionary butterfly” from the last one on occasion.
My favorite assessment is still this one:
Beep, boop.
tag urself, i’m the clothes tags guy
What’s a cb2 ? I usually try to stay up on the latest insults, but this one eludes me 🙁
Hopefully much more so, because the current state of USB ports is a total mess.
I still don’t think tracking these is a good idea.
It’s funny how so much of this is not only completely true, but the reasons I enjoy reading this blog!
> “He *literally* thinks that humans are horses”
wut?
“it’s basically one of the hubs for autistic people really into Bayesianism, so like half the posters could either transition or become Nazis. or both idk”
So both transsexuals and the Nazis were drawn from the subset of autistic people really into Bayesianism?
I’ve been reading the wrong sociologists…