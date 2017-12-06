Open Thread 90.25

This is the twice-weekly hidden open thread. Post about anything you want, ask random questions, whatever. You can also talk at the SSC subreddit or the SSC Discord server.
If you wanted to create a global thought experiment…see if there was any real connections between 100 people in multiple countries at a specific moment..
What would the steps be and the test criteria, and to verify if a simultaneous connection was actually made?
What are nonbelievers’ thoughts on the Vatican’s Miracle Commission?
Years ago, there were these high-profile religious debunkers going around, and I don’t remember any even mentioning that the Catholic Church has a commission of scores of medical scientists, some of them nonbelievers, who go check out purported miraculous healing, debunk the ones with scientific explanations, and send the remainder to theologians, who then throw out all the miracles that can’t be used to determine if someone is a saint (e.g. ones where the healed was just praying to Jesus, ones where they contaminated the data by praying to more than one saint…)
Are Pentecostal faith healers and the other usual targets just the weakmen of this debate?
For those interested, here is a BBC article describing one person’s role in the process.
Looking for recommendations. I’m reading Eliezer’s “A Human’s Guide to Words” and not finding it particularly illuminating. It’s a subject area I’m very interested in and one I struggle to get to grips with. (I’m not even sure what the subject area is called. Is this what linguistics is or is that something else? Is “the philosophy of words” a thing?)
Anyway, I’d be grateful if anybody has read any texts on a similar area and could recommend what they found helpful (or even what they found unhelpful – what works for one of us doesn’t always work for another). Or even if you could help me put a word (haha) to my question. What broad area of thinkspace does that sequence fall into?
The broad area it falls into is philosophy of language. Unfortunately, the sorts of issues that Eliezer addresses in that sequence tend to get hashed out in the ongoing assessment of undergraduate and graduate class discussions and papers, rather than in particular articles (which makes some sense, given the origin of his flavor of rationalism).
So I’m just going to recommend a few papers that may be tricky reads, but have to do with some of the same issues (even if they might not be initially recognizable as such). I may o have to match wits with the wordpress comment daemon in the process. Anyway:
“Reference and Definite Descriptions” by Keith Donnellan.
“Meaning and Reference” by Hilary Putnam
“Translation and Meaning” by W v O Quine
I wish I could instead point to one or two semi-definitive secondary sources. But philosophy is still so primary-source based that I’ve barely read any and wouldn’t know which are better. None are remotely definitive, because there’s a lot of disagreement about many subjects, including how these and other papers are to be properly interpreted.
I’m therefore also not saying that everything, or even anything, in these papers is itself definitive or right. Philosophy is more about problems than accepted answers. At the present time those answers are developed by linguists under the heading “semantics”. It’s actually a bit tough right now, because semantics is progressing in a way that obviating some areas of traditional philosophy of language.
I like the Blackwell guides.
https://www.amazon.co.uk/Blackwell-Guide-Philosophy-Language-Guides/dp/0631231420
For the broad area as a whole, sure. But for the subjects that “A Human’s Guide to Words” is primary concerned with, it’s trickier. Like, what chapters in that Blackwell guide would you point to? 12 (Vagueness) I suppose. Maybe 3 and 4?
(For example, Donnellan is relevant because that article shows how we often pick out referents by incidental features, given that it turns out the referents don’t always even have the specific feature by which we refer to them.)
Suggestions for the broad area as a whole are also appreciated. Although I’m not sure if that example is within my means… :/
Rhetoric is a thing, and so is philosophy of language.
IIRC, a lot of it is rehashing of Language in Thought and Action by S. I. Hayakawa.
What are the rules about CW-type posts? Are they allowed here? If not I’ll remove this post.
There’s some controversy in Olympic Weightlifting world regarding a trans woman that competed in the women’s division this past weekend at the World Championships. She won silver at the competition. (Important to note she was a sub-par lifter when she competed as a man).
Opinions are divided; some believe she played within the rules and had every right to compete, while others believed the biological advantage made it anything but fair. I’m not sure that she’s undergone any hormonal therapy.
I’m curious what people here make of the issue. I’m torn myself. I’m delighted she was allowed to compete in the women’s division. To me a indicates a general step forward for issues regarding trans rights! But as an avid fan of weightlifting, I can’t help but feel her natural biology gives her unfair advantage. It’s a tricky situation…
The woman in question: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Laurel_Hubbard
Some recent discussion on /r/weightlifting (trigger warning: some mean comments. Some misgendering. Very well moderated, however. Kudos to /u/olmpic_lifter in particular): https://www.reddit.com/r/weightlifting/comments/7fx00s/transgender_weightlifter_laurel_hubbard_will/
I’m fairly sure she has undergone hormone therapy given that (from a recent news article about her victory in another competition):
Current IOC policy for MtF athletes (recently changed) is to require a demonstrated testosterone level of less than 10 nmol/l (the bottom end of the normal male range) for at least one year before competition. The old rules required surgery and at least 2 years of hormone therapy.
There were various reasons why this was changed, including court cases about female athletes with hyperandrogenism.
We have separate divisions for men and and women because in virtually all sports, the masculine form, with its larger skeletal frame and heavier musculature, is a huge advantage. If we didn’t have them, virtually all sports would be won by men. And sex change operations or gender transition programs do not generally change the muscles and skeleton. Since these programs don’t change the factors that are truly relevant to the matter at hand, I believe it is more fair for most transgendered people to compete in the division of their birth sex. Of course, as these programs improve, and effect ever more complete changes, that could change.
I could believe there are some hard cases of the truly physically androgynous. For those people, I have no problem with letting them choose their division.
Yeah, it”s important to point out that while testosterone at the moment may have some bearing, say in competitiveness, or energy metabolism (as hypothetical examples) the key would be the physical structures that were built up over time under the influence of the particular hormone levels.
Of course all men are not equivalent, nor all women, but there’s certainly a bimodal distribution.
On a related topic, this should be better understood by certain fantasy properties who want to use scientific explanations for their magic. “He copied my mutation! Now he’s super strong!” A change in the DNA is not going to instantly manifest itself in phenotype!
Completely agree with this.
The segregation of genders for athletic purposes was done for biological reasons, not psychological or “identity” ones. If you possess the biological characteristics of a man, you should compete as a man. If we get to the point where we can completely reverse biology, then maybe that would be fine, but I don’t feel like we are there yet.
My preferred solution is to make the divisions Women’s and Open, Women’s being for all people who were born female and haven’t received hormone therapy, open being open to all entrants.
Testosterone is a hell of a drug when it comes to physical capabilities, and has persistent effects if you get it early, so this strikes me as the fairest option.
Most sports are already this. There is no rule preventing females from playing in the NBA, the NFL, the English Premier league, etc.
Certain open threads are culture-war free; if I recall they’re the half-integer threads. Scott (almost) always declares the state of the thread at the top, so if you’re not sure, check the opening post.
Back in the day, complaints about too many divisions in powerlifting and strongman competitions (masters, submasters, juniors, raw, equipped, drug-tested, extra weight classes, …) were a staple on a now-defunct lifting message board I used to hang out on. My favorite suggested solution was to do away with all that, have only two classes, and call them “handicapped” and “open,” with self-selection into one or the other.
This is the thread for sick burns, bro, sick burns. Somebody call the fire department!
You’re clever. You could have been somebody.
One of the themes of our host’s postings is the picking apart of citations that, when you go look at the cited article, do not remotely support, and sometimes even outright contradict, the text the citation appears in.
Would anyone like to defend the “structural opposition” parenthetical in “Against Overgendering Harassment” as not suffering from just that sort of contradictory citation? Would its author like to defend it? It’s been criticized SCC-style here and here.
Or is the idea more “well, some other paper would make the point” or “hey, we all know what’s really going on”?
Shenanigans24 offers a good reply to the first criticism. The main issue seems to be a disagreement about what ‘sexual harassment is structurally oppressive’ means. Scott seems to think it means ‘sexual harassment patterns reflect the power differential between men and women’. Since the article suggests that homoexual men are at least as likely to harass other men as heterosexual men are to harass women, this is evidence against this interpretation of ‘sexual harassment is structurally oppressive’. Others seem to think that ‘sexual harassment is structurally oppressive’ means ‘sexual harassment is about policing [the oppresive social structure of] gender roles’. Since the article suggests that male on male sexual harassment is often about enforcing masculinity, this is evidence for this second interpretation of ‘sexual harassment is structurally oppressive’.
The article discusses numerous instances of male-on-male harassment without identifying the sexual orientation of the harasser. In many of the examples given the harasser is both plausibly straight and seems to be policing conventional gender roles.
In order for the article to “suggest” that homosexual men are at least as likely to harass other men as heterosexual men are to harass women, it would have to present data on the orientations of those involved. Any other inference would be based on a conceptual mistake that is obvious from reading the examples in the paper.
So: How does the article suggest that homosexual men are at least as likely to harass other men as heterosexual men are to to harass women?
New at Naval Gazing: Ironclads
This was supposed to be a repost of an early design history, but ended up getting a total overhaul.
The most radical rejection of gender roles currently possible is to reject the idea that men aren’t victims, to reject the idea that men are in charge of society, to reject the idea that men have an inherent agency that women lack that makes them the responsible party in any altercation – to reject the idea of the patriarchy, which is fundamentally a gender-conservative formulation based on the idea that men are fundamentally more agenty than women, and are thus responsible not only for themselves, but women as well.
This sums up, I think, the central leftist rejection of feminism as practiced today: It has become about upholding men’s gender norms, rather than demolishing gender norms. To the extent it does attack men’s gender norms, it is exclusively in service of the central male gender norm: Protect women. Thus, criticisms of male gender norms are limited to those in contradiction to the core norm.
Indeed. The official party line doesn’t admit to this however (instead claiming to be for equality). The conflict between stated and revealed preferences requires denial of certain facts (like the actual percentages of domestic violence and sexual abuse by women against men), cherry picking facts (like only pointing to the earnings gap and glass ceiling, but not to other workplace gaps where men do worse or the glass floor), a heavy reliance on motte-and-bailey arguments, double standards, etc.
It’s just really sad that the same gender norms that mainstream feminism defends make it almost impossible to oppose benevolent sexism or make people accept any claim about situations where men are worse off than women and need more help.
I wrote up a somewhat long comment in the harassment post, which I’ll summarize briefly:
Men aren’t allowed to show distress, including distress about not being allowed to show distress (with special exceptions granted for distress which can be mapped to misogyny, which isn’t actually helpful, because the narrative remains about women’s distress, with an implication that men will be helped indirectly because the real problem is that society hates women, and they only suffer because they’re more like women).
Feminism worked because of chivalry; women were suffering, people realized this, and because women’s suffering matters, things changed. There is no equivalent force to help men; their suffering doesn’t matter, and suffering extra because your suffering doesn’t matter doesn’t change this.
It is a nightmarish molochian trap.
It probably has to get really, really unfair before people will open their eyes. It’s just really worrying that historic precedent shows that it can potentially get extremely unfair before people will become empathetic. For instance, there is an ethnic group that historically was abused time and again, which never made people say: ‘let’s not do this again.’
Only when they experienced genocide by a regime that antagonized most of the West by trying to conquer most of Europe, did a strong norm develop in the West against treating this ethnic group differently.
Of course, it’s not credible that the same levels of antipathy that made this possible will develop against men, but much lower levels of antipathy and unfairness can still be extremely damaging. Given the historic precedent, this could endure for centuries.
It is entirely possible for it to get much worse, because the antipathy is constructed such that the problem is always “other men”.
I don’t think it will, though. I hear too many “normal” men who are starting to notice.
The bigger problem is if men realize the deck is stacked against them, and nothing changes. I think a lot of people who currently commit suicide, feeling alone and unfortunate in their injustice, will respond a lot more violently against the system if they didn’t feel alone and unfortunate, but instead felt like victims of a systematic oppression.
Or perhaps that is typical mind fallacy, because if it reached that point for me, my goal would be to take out as much of the problem with me as I could. I am a strong believer in spiteful vengeance as a necessary element of social order.
Is everything ok? I’ve noticed the tone of your comments have gotten substantially darker lately, and it’s noteworthy because you started out very neutral and level headed. I’m in irc if you need someone to talk to.
Assuming that was directed at me, yep, I am good.
This is a subject I feel quite darkly about, however, which is why I stopped seeking out material about it a couple of years ago.
Short version is, got raped a few years ago by my girlfriend at the time, sought support, found overt hostility instead. Turned to the MRAs, and eventually realized that the movement was incredibly unhealthy for me because, while I am not terribly capable of feeling bad for myself, holy shit they are a vortex of empathetic misery. Which is why when I bring up studies I have read, I absolutely will not go find them again, because that just reminds me of everything.
Still have a deep and lingering resentment/anger about all of it, which I don’t always do a good job compensating for, particularly with regard to subjects like the harassment post, which remind me of a lot of bad memories.
Not to say Scott shouldn’t have written it – what it has to say is important – nor that I shouldn’t have gotten involved, because I do hope some of what I say gets through to somebody. But, eh, it is just something that happens.
I’m sorry that happened. That sucks.
Thank you.
The darkly amusing element about it all is that I maintained a reasonable relationship with my rapist, until we grew apart – I had a serious conversation with her about how that hadn’t been okay, and she didn’t do that, or anything like it, again.
It was much later, when I realized it was still bothering me, that I looked for support – and while I am annoyed that I was raped, I am infuriated at the response I got when I sought out feminists, who I assumed would have something useful to say to me about it.
The girlfriend engaged in behavior I believe she didn’t understand was wrong.
I felt incredibly betrayed by the feminists, however, who were supposed to be the Chosen Ones of gender equality, or whatever. Boy did they shatter that illusion quite effectively. And hearing the MRAs, that sense of betrayal is everywhere.
I am cautiously optimistic about the direction things are going, but I am also acutely aware of the potential for the little progress that has been made to evaporate, particularly in the context of a concerted social attack on men (which is what the harassment stuff turns into, when you exclude male perspectives).
Re. Scott’s overgendering sexual harassment post, Jews, and what Steve Sailer wants to do about it:
It seems like just beneath the surface, overgendering sexual harassment contains a chivalrous purpose: men are usually more aggressive and physically more powerful/imposing than women, so even if the disparity between male-on-female vs. male-on-male or female-on-male harassment isn’t as big as we’re led to believe, we as a society need to take special care to intercede on women’s behalf when they are harassed by men because women are less able to defend themselves. Not saying I necessarily agree or disagree with this, just that I observe this logic and call to action as present in the phenomenon. (Edit: And apparently Thegnskald observes it too.)
I had forgotten that Steve Sailer sometimes comments here, but there he was all over the overgendering harassment post’s comment section. He and at least one or two other commenters raised an observation I had missed: in most of the cases of harassment we’re hearing about, the perpetrators are Jewish men.
I stopped reading Sailer a couple years ago, but I remember this being a common theme for him: pointing out (sometimes astutely) something Jews ought to be more self-critical about, that he thinks they aren’t self-critical enough about.
Has Sailer ever come out and said what he thinks we should do about this? Does he think Jews should be kept out of positions of power? That Jews should be watched especially carefully?
Maybe he’d say “We need to make it not a thought crime to criticize Jews.” Fine (in fact I’m a Jew and I’d agree with that!), but is the intent there that criticism of Jews should lead to some negative consequence for or harsher restriction on Jews?
I can’t remember him saying anything to that effect; Sailer’s style is to be coy and kind of wink and bounce his eyebrows and then shrug if you press further. That’s really off-putting and is one of the reasons I stopped reading him.
I get that Sailer likes to notice a lot of things and noticing is the opposite of political correctness which is kind of essentially a war on noticing things. But I’ve come to realize there’s a flip side to that, which is that noticing things isn’t useful without a purpose. How will you act on the information you’ve gained from noticing? How are the particular things you’ve noticed especially useful? In research, you don’t collect data without knowing how you’re going to use it, and I think that principle kind of applies to social commentary too.
At a certain point, somebody’s going to say “Hey Steve, you’re right! It’s a buncha Jews doing this! We need to start doing bad thing X to Jews!” and Steve is either going to have to say “Good, that’s what I was hoping for,” or else do the right thing. Why not just clarify his position now?
Has he already clarified it? If so, what did he say? If not, why not?
Perhaps take this to a meta-level and explore it from the point of view that abusers may be more likely to seek victims in outgroups. (Almost?) all of Weinstein’s victims were Gentiles. The Pakistani Muslim rape/grooming gangs in the UK were targeting little British girls, not Muslim girls. The tendency of white men to take sex tourism trips to southeast Asia.
Prostitutes are not victims of abuse.
I’d be interested in comparing the rates of sex tourism to Asia between US/Canada and Netherlands/Germany.
This might be what you’re after.
So, what are SSC readers’ favorite Harlan Ellison work? I expect a lot of answers of “I Have No Mouth, and I Must Scream,” (which I enjoyed) but my own favorite is definitely “The Deathbird.”
I’m a fan of “The City on the Edge of Forever,” an episode of Star Trek: TOS.
I’m looking forward to his obituary, it will be my favorite work about the man once it’s published.
That said, his two pieces for the original Outer Limits were pretty good, and ahead of their time: “Demon with a Glass Hand” and “Soldier”.
Less of this please.
That is a paraphrase of a statement made by Harlan Ellison, spoken by the man himself in my presence at one of his smaller conference GoH events, about a moderately well known and liked publisher, who did in fact pass away a few years later.
He’s an odious and vile little man, and I’m not referring to his physical height.
And ref some recently discussed topics here on SSC, female SF fans, especially young redheads, are warned to not stand next to him at events. He has Al Franken syndrome.
The descriptions I’ve heard sound more Andy Dick-ish.
Certainly a good one, and not just because it inspired the description of believers in a certain rationalist bogeyman as “LARPing Harlan Ellison”. I’d put his Kitty Genovese inspired “The Whimper of Whipped Dogs” up with it.
Does anyone have much experience with giving charitable donations as gifts?
I think I’m going to transition to this sort of model this year for Christmas with my immediate family. My parents are retired and comfortably middle class. They don’t really need anything. Lord knows *I* don’t need anything. In the past, our extended family has talked about foregoing the pointless gift exchanging we all do in exchange for sponsoring a poor family for Christmas or something, but nobody has ever taken the initiative to actually do this.
My plan for this year is to get some small token gift for my Mom & Dad just for traditions sake, but also to make a $100 donation in each of their names to some charity that reflects their own interests. Has anyone else done this? How does it typically go over? Would this be considered thoughtful, or would it get the George Costanza reaction (“He gave me a card that says he gave my gift to someone else!”)?
The easy way to do it is from the opposite direction: announce that you want people to donate to charity x rather than giving you gifts.
Hmm, I guess I could. I could also pre-announce that this is my plan and give them the chance to say “No, I expect you to get me some pointless material thing”
Just please, if you do this, make it a noncontroversial charity as much as is possible.